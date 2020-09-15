volusia CouNTY
suBsEQuENT iNsERTioNs
rE-NOTICE OF salE
PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI
THE BaNK OF NEW YOrK MEllON FKa
THE BaNK OF NEW YOrK, as TrusTEE
FOr THE CErTIFICaTEHOlDErs
CWalT, INC., alTErNaTIVE lOaN TrusT 2006-23CB, MOrTGaGE Pass-THrOuGH CErTIFICaTEs, sErIEs 2006-23CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
COllEEN a. MaJurY; uNKNOWN
sPOusE OF COllEEN a. MaJurY; uNKNOWN
TENaNT #1; uNKNOWN TENaNT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to the order of summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2018
30733 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK
OF NEW YORK, As TRUsTEE FOR
THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERs CWALT,
INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN TRUsT
2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH
CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk,
volusia County Clerk of the Court will
sell to the highest bidder or bidders via
online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 4th day of November, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE sUBDIvIsION,
UNIT v, ACCORDING TO
PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 235 N. Brighton
Drive, Port Orange, Florida 32127
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: september 4, 2020.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400061
september 10, 17, 2020 v20-0338
*******************************
NOTICE OF salE
PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO.: 2019 30671 CICI
DEuTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TrusT COMPaNY, as TrusTEE FOr HOME EQuITY MOrTGaGE lOaN assET-BaCKED TrusT sErIEs INaBs 2006-B, HOME EQuITY MOrTGaGE lOaN assET-BaCKED CErTIFICaTEs sErIEs INaBs 2006-B,
Plaintiff, vs.
DaNIEllE CarTEr; uNKNOWN sPOusE
OF DaNIEllE CarTEr; DEuTsCHE
BaNK NaTIONal TrusT COMPaNY, as
TrusTEE FOr GsaMP TrusT 2006-s4,
MOrTGaGE Pass-THrOuGH CErTIFICaTEs, sErIEs 2006-s4,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY
GIvEN pursuant to the order of
summary Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated August 31,
2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 30671 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein DEUTsCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY,
as Trustee for HOME EQUITY
MORTGAGE LOAN
AssET-BACKED TRUsT series
INABs 2006-B, HOME EQUITY
MORTGAGE LOAN AssET-BACKED
CERTIFICATEs series INABs 2006-B, is Plaintiff and Danielle Carter; Unknown
spouse of Danielle Carter;
Deutsche Bank National Trust
Company, as trustee for GsAMP
Trust 2006-s4, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, series 2006-s4, are Defendants, the
Office of the Clerk, volusia
County Clerk of the Court will
sell to the highest bidder or bi-ders
via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of
October, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE NORTHERLY 25
FEET OF LOT 71 AND ALL
OF LOT 72, HILLTOP
HAvEN, sECTION 2, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 19, PAGE (s) 94,
As RECORDED IN THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1841 1/2 Carolina Avenue, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: september 4, 2020.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
19-400106
september 10, 17, 2020 v20-0339
*******************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE
PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO.: 2018 30332 CICI
DEuTsCHE BaNK TrusT COMPaNY
aMErICas, as TrusTEE FOr
rEsIDENTIal aCCrEDIT lOaNs, INC.,
MOrTGaGE assET-BaCKED
Pass-THrOuGH CErTIFICaTEs, sErIEs 2007-Qs3,
Plaintiff, Vs.
uNKNOWN HEIrs BENEFICIarIEs, DEVIsEEs,
surVIVING sPOusE, GraNTEEs,
assIGNEE, lIENOrs,
CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, aND all OTHEr
ParTIEs ClaIMING aN INTErEsT BY
THrOuGH uNDEr Or aGaINsT THE EsTaTE
OF ElIZaBETH PalaZZO, DECEasED;
NEW BrITaIN HOMEOWNErs assOCIaTION, INC. a/K/a THE GarDENs OF NEW BrITaIN;
GarDENs OF NEW BrITaIN
HOMEOWNErs assOCIaTION, INC.;
PHIllIP PalaZZO, Jr.; BETTINa
PalaZZO; TONI MalONEY; BarBara
sullIMaN; rICHarD PalaZZO; rOBErT
PalaZZO; KrIsTEN PalaZZO; KErI
PalaZZO; KaITlIN PalaZZO; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on August 31, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30332 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK TRUsT COMPANY AMERICAs, As TRUsTEE FOR REsIDENTIAL ACCREDIT LOANs, INC., MORTGAGE AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-Qs3 is the Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRs BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING
sPOUsE, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEE, LIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING AN INTEREsT BY THROUGH UNDER OR
AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF ELIZABETH PALAZZO, DECEAsED;
NEW BRITAIN HOMEOWNERs AssOCIATION,
INC. A/K/A GARDENs OF NEW BRITAIN;
GARDENs OF NEW BRITAIN HOMEOWNERs AssOCIATION, INC.; PHILLIP PALAZZO, JR.; BETTINA PALAZZO; TONI MALONEY; BARBARA sULLIMAN; RICHARD PALAZZO; ROBERT PALAZZO; KRIsTEN PALAZZO; KERI PALAZZO; KAITLIN PALAZZO; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UN-KNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT As
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 2, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 16, BLOCK 4, NEW BRITAIN sECTION 11, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
35, PAGE(s) 96 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 4 day of september, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1274-486B
september 10, 17, 2020 v20-0341
*******************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE
PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEuTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TrusT COMPaNY,
as TrusTEE FOr aMErICaN HOME MOrTGaGE assETs TrusT 2006-5, MOrTGaGE-BaCKED Pass-THrOuGH CErTIFICaTEs sErIEs 2006-5,
Plaintiff, Vs.
MYrON sHaFEr; et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting
sale entered on August 23, 2020
in Civil Case No. 2018 30412 CICI, of
the Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in
and for volusia County, Florida, wherein,
DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT
COMPANY, As TRUsTEE FOR AMERICAN
HOME MORTGAGE AssETs
TRUsT 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED
PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs sERIEs
2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON
sHAFER; CRYsTAL L. vICOLE;
JONATHAN A. MILLER; sTATE OF
FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;
vOLUsIA COUNTY CLERK OF
COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY COMMIssIONERs
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A
MARLENE sCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA
TURCOTTE; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD
OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT As
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs
are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on October
7, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the
following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF
LAND sITUATE IN THE COUNTY
OF vOLUsIA, AND sTATE OF
FLORIDA BEING KNOWN AND
DEsIGNATED As A PORTION OF
LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, As sHOWN
ON THE RECORD PLAT OF
HIGHRIDGE EsTATEs REPLAT
NO. 2, PER MAP BOOK 19, PAGE
204 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
AND A PORTION OF THE WEsT
52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17,
HIGHRIDGE EsTATEs, PER MAP
BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING DEsCRIBED
As FOLLOWs: BEGIN
AT THE NORTHWEsT CORNER
OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B,
sAID POINT ALsO BEING ON
THE sOUTH RIGHT OF WAY
LINE OF GENERAL MARsHALL
ROAD (A 100 FOOT RIGHT OF
WAY As sHOWN ON BOTH OF
THE ABOvE REFERENCED
PLATs); THENCE EAsT ALONG
THE NORTH LINE OF sAID LOT
1, BLOCK 25-B AND THE NORTH
LINE OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 17,
A DIsTANCE OF 105.70 FEET TO
THE NORTHEAsT CORNER OF
sAID WEsT 52.85 FEET OF LOT
1, BLOCK 17; THENCE sOUTH
ALONG THE EAsT LINE OF sAID
WEsT 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17, A DIsTANCE OF 75.00
FEET; THENCE DEPARTING
sAID EAsT LINE OF THE WEsT
52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17,
RUN WEsT AND PARALLEL TO
THE NORTH LINE OF sAID LOT
1, BLOCK 25-B AND sAID NORTH
LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DIsTANCE
OF 105.70 FEET TO A
POINT ON THE WEsT LINE OF
sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B;
THENCE NORTH ALONG sAID
WEsT LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17
A DIsTANCE OF 75.00 FEET TO
THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 8 day of september, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
september 10, 17, 2020 v20-0342
*******************************
suBsEQuENT iNsERTioNs
NOTICE OF rEsCHEDulED salE
PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CasE NO.: 2019 31139 CICI
DIVIsION: 32
BaNK OF NEW YOrK MEllON TrusT COMPaNY, N.a. as TrusTEE FOr MOrTGaGE assETs MaNaGEMENT sErIEs I TrusT,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, DEVIsEEs,
GraNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENOrs,
CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, Or OTHEr
ClaIMaNTs ClaIMING BY, THrOuGH,
uNDEr, Or aGaINsT TOBY a. BrusT,
DECEasED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure sale dated August 25,
2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 31139 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County,
Florida in which Bank of New York
Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as
Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management
series I Trust , is the
Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,
Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or
other Claimants claiming by,
through, under, or against Toby A.
Brust, deceased, Rob Helmick,
United states of America acting
through secretary of Housing and
Urban Development, Craig Brust,
as Personal Representative of the
Estate of, Toby Ann Brust a/k/a
Toby A. Brust, deceased, Harlan
Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of
Toby A. Brust, deceased, Mark
Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of
Toby A. Brust, deceased, Leslie
Brust a/k/a Leslie Erwin Brust a/k/a
Leslie I. Brust, as an Heir of the Estate
of Toby A. Brust, deceased,
Dean Brust, as an Heir of the Estate
of Toby A. Brust, deceased,
Craig Brust a/k/a Craig s. Brust, as
an Heir of the Estate of Toby A.
Brust, deceased, volusia County,
Clerk of the Circuit Court, United
states of America, Department of
Treasury, are defendants, the volusia
County Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash in/on online at
electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the October 7,
2020 the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTs 39 AND 40, BLOCK 15,
ORMOND TERRACE, As
PER MAP IN MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE 178, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 72 WARWICK AvENUE
ORMOND BEACH FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 09 day of september, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: LAUREN HEGGEsTAD
Florida Bar #85039
19-012234
september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0344
*******************************
rE-NOTICE OF salE
PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvIsION
CasE NO. 2018 30909 CICI
u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION as
lEGal TITlE TrusTEE FOr TruMaN
2016 sC6 TITlE TrusT,
Plaintiff, vs.
KarEN aNNE KErsHaW; JaMEs
CONDON KErsHaW; DaYTONa BEaCH
rIVErHOusE, INC.; aNDY FraTTIN
PluMBING, INC.; KarEN aNNE
KErsHaW JOINT PErsONal
rEPrEsENTaTIVE OF THE EsTaTE OF
CaTHErINE aNNE KErsHaW, DECEasED;
JaMEs CONDON KErsHaW JOINT PErsONal
rEPrEsENTaTIVE OF THE EsTaTE OF
CaTHErINE aNNE KErsHaW, DECEasED;
uNKNOWN TENaNT NO. 1;
uNKNOWN TENaNT NO. 2; aND all uNKNOWN
ParTIEs ClaIMING INTErEsTs BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr Or aGaINsT a NaMED DEFENDaNT TO
THIs aCTION, Or HaVING Or ClaIMING TO HaVE aNY rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE PrOPErTY
HErEIN DEsCrIBED, Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
an Order or summary Final Judgment of
foreclosure dated January 27, 2020 and
an Order Resetting sale dated August 28,
2020 and entered in Case No. 2018 30909
CICI of the Circuit Court in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL
AssOCIATION As LEGAL TITLE
TRUsTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 sC6
TITLE TRUsT is Plaintiff and KAREN
ANNE KERsHAW; JAMEs CONDON
KERsHAW; DAYTONA BEACH RIvERHOUsE,
INC.; ANDY FRATTIN PLUMBING,
INC.; KAREN ANNE KERsHAW
JOINT PERsONAL REPREsENTATIvE
OF THE EsTATE OF CATHERINE ANNE
KERsHAW, DECEAsED; JAMEs CONDON
KERsHAW JOINT PERsONAL REPREsENTATIvE
OF THE EsTATE OF
CATHERINE ANNE KERsHAW, DECEAsED;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING INTEREsTs
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIs ACTION, OR HAvING OR CLAIMING
TO HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREsT
IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN
DEsCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E.
ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00
a.m., on October 23, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
UNIT 212-C, RIvER HOUsE
APARTMENTs CONDOMINIUM, A
CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO
THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 1718, PAGE(s)
109 AND AMENDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 2298, PAGE 390
AND AMENDMENTs AND IN MAP
BOOK 33, PAGE(s) 31 THROUGH
35, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN
THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs
MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITs DEsCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED september 9, 2020.
DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
By: GREGG R. DREILINGER
Florida Bar No.: 25615
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-171692
september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0345
*******************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CasE NO. 2019 30643 CICI
BaNK OF aMErICa, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIarIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GraNTEEs, assIGNEEs,
lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs aND all OTHErs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTErEsT IN THE EsTaTE OF aGNEs TINslEY, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 17, 2020, and
entered in 2019 30643 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE
UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN
THE EsTATE OF AGNEs TINsLEY,
DECEAsED; WALTER GILLIs, sR.;
UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE sECRETARY
OF HOUsING AND
URBAN DEvELOPMENT; sTATE OF
FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on september 30, 2020,
the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H",
HARRIET L. HIGBEE's sUBDIvIsION,
As APPEARs IN PLAT
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 2,
PAGE 199, PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 609 FREMONT
AvENUE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 8 day of september, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-254442
september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0346
*******************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CasE NO. 2015 11052 CIDl
DEuTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TrusT
COMPaNY, as TrusTEE FOr
sECurITIZED assET BaCKED
rECEIVaBlEs llC TrusT 2007-NC1,
MOrTGaGE Pass-THrOuGH
CErTIFICaTEs, sErIEs 2007-NC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOHN P. Carr a/K/a JOHN P. Carr III, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated November 13,
2018, and entered in 2015 11052
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida,
wherein DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUsT COMPANY, As
TRUsTEE FOR sECURITIZED
AssET BACKED RECEIvABLEs
LLC TRUsT 2007-NC1, MORTGAGE
PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2007-NC1 is
the Plaintiff and JOHN P. CARR A/K/A JOHN P. CARR III; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF JOHN P. CARR A/K/A JOHN P. CARR III
are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on October 01, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 1544, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FIFTY-NINE,
ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
28, PAGEs 77 TO 89, INCLUsIvE,
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 487 COURTLAND BOULEvARD, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 8 day of september, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
13-12756
september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0347
*******************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CasE NO.: 2019 31309 CICI
TOWD POINT MOrTGaGE TrusT
2015-5, u.s. BaNK NaTIONal
assOCIaTION as INDENTurE TrusTEE,
Plaintiff, vs.
BruCE lINDENGrass a/K/a BruCE a.
lINDENGrass; CITY OF DaYTONa BEaCH, FlOrIDa; uNKNOWN TENaNT IN POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated the 9th day of
september 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 31309 CICI, of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for vOLUsIA
County, Florida, wherein TOWD
POINT MORTGAGE TRUsT
2015-5, U.s. BANK NATIONAL
AssOCIATION As INDENTURE
TRUsTEE is the Plaintiff and
BRUCE LINDENGRAss A/K/A
BRUCE A. LINDENGRAss;
CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH,
FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN TENANT
IN POssEssION OF THE
sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court
shall sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash electronically at
at, 11:00 AM on the 14th day of
October 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 6, BLOCK "E", ORTONA,
ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
5, PAGE 32, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERsON
CLAIMING A RIGHT TO
FUNDs REMAINING AFTER
THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO
LATER THAN THE DATE THAT
THE CLERK REPORTs THE
FUNDs As UNCLAIMED. IF
YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,
YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.
AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED
As UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF
RECORD As OF THE DATE
OF THE LIs PENDENs MAY
CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
Dated this 15th day of september 2020.
By: JOANNE GALIPAULT, Esq.
Bar Number: 58935
submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-01277
september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0348
*******************************
NOTICE OF salE
PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CasE NO. 2016 31091 CICI
u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as
TrusTEE, IN TrusT ON BEHalF OF
THE JPMaC 2006-CW1 TrusT,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN sPOusEs, HEIrs, DEVIsEEs,
GraNTEEs, CrEDITOrs, aND
all OTHEr ParTIEs ClaIMING BY,
THrOuGH, uNDEr Or aGaINsT EsTaTE
OF GrEGOrY M sOTO, DECEasED;
PEGGY GONZalEZ-sOTO;
JaIME sZaBlOWsKI; DONNa DIVITa;
sTaTE OF FlOrIDa, DEParTMENT OF
rEVENuE; ClErK OF CIrCuIT COurT
OF VOlusIa COuNTY, FlOrIDa;
CHrIsTIE sOTO; KrYsTal GONZalEZ;
MONIQuE GONZalEZ; lOuIs
GONZalEZ; JETT GrEGOrY MICHaEl
sOTO; aNTHONY GONZalEZ; uNKNOWN
TENaNT NO. 1; uNKNOWN
TENaNT NO. 2; aND all uNKNOWN
ParTIEs ClaIMING INTErEsTs BY,
THrOuGH, uNDEr Or aGaINsT a
NaMED DEFENDaNT TO THIs aCTION,
Or HaVING Or ClaIMING TO HaVE
aNY rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE
PrOPErTY HErEIN DEsCrIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
an Order or summary Final Judgment of
foreclosure dated september 2, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2016 31091
CICI of the Circuit Court in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.s. BANK
NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As
TRUsTEE, IN TRUsT ON BEHALF OF
THE JPMAC 2006-CW1 TRUsT is
Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, CREDITORs, AND ALL
OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT EsTATE
OF GREGORY M sOTO, DECEAsED;
PEGGY GONZALEZ-sOTO;
JAIME sZABLOWsKI; DONNA DIvITA;
sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REvENUE; CLERK OF CIRCUIT
COURT OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; CHRIsTIE sOTO; KRYsTAL
GONZALEZ; MONIQUE GONZALEZ;
LOUIs GONZALEZ; JETT GREGORY
MICHAEL sOTO; ANTHONY GONZALEZ;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING INTEREsTs
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIs ACTION, OR HAvING OR CLAIMING
TO HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit
Court, will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on November 4, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 80, WILLOW RUN UNIT 2, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 36, PAGEs 16 THROUGH 18,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN
THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs
MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITs DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED september 14, 2020
DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
By: GREGG R. DREILINGER
Florida Bar No.: 25615
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1162-158592
september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0349
*******************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO. 2018 10834 CIDl
DEuTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TrusT
COMPaNY, as TrusTEE FOr arGENT
sECurITIEs INC., assET-BaCKED
Pass-THrOuGH CErTIFICaTEs, sErIEs 2006-W3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHaEl sTITElY a/K/a MICHaEl EuGENE
sTITElY a/K/a MICHaEl E. sTITElY, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an
Order dated August 21, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 10834 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in and for
vOLUsIA County, Florida. DEUTsCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE
FOR ARGENT sECURITIEs INC., AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2006-W3, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL
sTITELY A/K/A MICHAEL EUGENE sTITELY
A/K/A MICHAEL E. sTITELY; sHELLEY
sTITELY; FLORIDA HOME IMPROvEMENT
AssOC. A/K/A FLORIDA HOME IMPROvEMENT
AssOCIATEs, INC., are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for vOLUsIA,
County Florida will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 22nd day of OCTOBER, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTs 59, 60, AND 61, PLAT OF OAK
HILL, As PER PLAT IN PLAT BOOK
4, PAGE 62, PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER
WITH ANY AND TITLE TO
UNPLATTED ROADs LYING ADJACENT
AND CONTIGUOUs TO sAID PROPERTY.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 14th day of september, 2020
vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
11256-18
september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0350
*******************************
NOTICE OF PuBlIC auCTION
Notice is hereby given that on dates below
these vehicles will be sold at public sale on
the date listed below at 10AM for monies
owed on vehicle repair and storage cost pursuant
to Florida statutes 713.585. Please
note, parties claiming interest have right to
a hearing prior to the date of sale with the
Clerk of Courts as reflected in the notice.
The owner has the right to recover possession
of the vehicle without judicial proceedings
as pursuant to Florida statute 559.917.
Any proceeds recovered from the sale of the
vehicle over the amount of the lien will be
deposited clerk of the court for disposition
upon court order. “No Title Guaranteed, A
Buyer Fee May Apply” start at 10AM 09/28/20 Tom Motors of Barbaerville 1660 s Us Hwy 17
88 FORD 2FTJW35G3JCB21402
$3445.33
99 FORD 1FDWF36s4XEC10161
$2137.12
september 17, 2020 v20-0343
*******************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
Case No. 642019Ca031575XXXXCI
HsBC BaNK usa, N.a., as INDENTurE
TrusTEE FOr THE rEGIsTErED
NOTEHOlDErs OF rENaIssaNCE
HOME EQuITY lOaN TrusT 2007-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
WIllIE MaE BOlDEN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the
Final Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure sale, entered in Case No.
642019CA031575XXXXCI of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit, in
and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
HsBC Bank UsA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee
for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance
Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1 is the
Plaintiff and Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y.
Bolden a/k/a Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City
of Daytona Beach, Florida; Florida Housing
Finance Corporation are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00AM on the 7th day of October,
2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE sCHANTZ
sUBDIvIsION OF LOT 4, BLOCK 32,
ACCORDING TO AND As sHOWN
BY THE R. HODGMAN MAP AND
PLAT OF DAYTONA, As PER PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 2, PAGE 138, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15th day of september, 2020.
BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th st, suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUsIs, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F00865
september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0351
*******************************