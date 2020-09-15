volusia CouNTY

suBsEQuENT iNsERTioNs

rE-NOTICE OF salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI

THE BaNK OF NEW YOrK MEllON FKa

THE BaNK OF NEW YOrK, as TrusTEE

FOr THE CErTIFICaTEHOlDErs

CWalT, INC., alTErNaTIVE lOaN TrusT 2006-23CB, MOrTGaGE Pass-THrOuGH CErTIFICaTEs, sErIEs 2006-23CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

COllEEN a. MaJurY; uNKNOWN

sPOusE OF COllEEN a. MaJurY; uNKNOWN

TENaNT #1; uNKNOWN TENaNT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to the order of summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2018

30733 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK

OF NEW YORK, As TRUsTEE FOR

THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERs CWALT,

INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN TRUsT

2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH

CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk,

volusia County Clerk of the Court will

sell to the highest bidder or bidders via

online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 4th day of November, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE sUBDIvIsION,

UNIT v, ACCORDING TO

PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 235 N. Brighton

Drive, Port Orange, Florida 32127

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: september 4, 2020.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400061

september 10, 17, 2020 v20-0338

*******************************

NOTICE OF salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2019 30671 CICI

DEuTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TrusT COMPaNY, as TrusTEE FOr HOME EQuITY MOrTGaGE lOaN assET-BaCKED TrusT sErIEs INaBs 2006-B, HOME EQuITY MOrTGaGE lOaN assET-BaCKED CErTIFICaTEs sErIEs INaBs 2006-B,

Plaintiff, vs.

DaNIEllE CarTEr; uNKNOWN sPOusE

OF DaNIEllE CarTEr; DEuTsCHE

BaNK NaTIONal TrusT COMPaNY, as

TrusTEE FOr GsaMP TrusT 2006-s4,

MOrTGaGE Pass-THrOuGH CErTIFICaTEs, sErIEs 2006-s4,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY

GIvEN pursuant to the order of

summary Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated August 31,

2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 30671 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein DEUTsCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY,

as Trustee for HOME EQUITY

MORTGAGE LOAN

AssET-BACKED TRUsT series

INABs 2006-B, HOME EQUITY

MORTGAGE LOAN AssET-BACKED

CERTIFICATEs series INABs 2006-B, is Plaintiff and Danielle Carter; Unknown

spouse of Danielle Carter;

Deutsche Bank National Trust

Company, as trustee for GsAMP

Trust 2006-s4, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, series 2006-s4, are Defendants, the

Office of the Clerk, volusia

County Clerk of the Court will

sell to the highest bidder or bi-ders

via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of

October, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE NORTHERLY 25

FEET OF LOT 71 AND ALL

OF LOT 72, HILLTOP

HAvEN, sECTION 2, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 19, PAGE (s) 94,

As RECORDED IN THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1841 1/2 Carolina Avenue, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: september 4, 2020.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

19-400106

september 10, 17, 2020 v20-0339

*******************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2018 30332 CICI

DEuTsCHE BaNK TrusT COMPaNY

aMErICas, as TrusTEE FOr

rEsIDENTIal aCCrEDIT lOaNs, INC.,

MOrTGaGE assET-BaCKED

Pass-THrOuGH CErTIFICaTEs, sErIEs 2007-Qs3,

Plaintiff, Vs.

uNKNOWN HEIrs BENEFICIarIEs, DEVIsEEs,

surVIVING sPOusE, GraNTEEs,

assIGNEE, lIENOrs,

CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, aND all OTHEr

ParTIEs ClaIMING aN INTErEsT BY

THrOuGH uNDEr Or aGaINsT THE EsTaTE

OF ElIZaBETH PalaZZO, DECEasED;

NEW BrITaIN HOMEOWNErs assOCIaTION, INC. a/K/a THE GarDENs OF NEW BrITaIN;

GarDENs OF NEW BrITaIN

HOMEOWNErs assOCIaTION, INC.;

PHIllIP PalaZZO, Jr.; BETTINa

PalaZZO; TONI MalONEY; BarBara

sullIMaN; rICHarD PalaZZO; rOBErT

PalaZZO; KrIsTEN PalaZZO; KErI

PalaZZO; KaITlIN PalaZZO; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on August 31, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30332 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK TRUsT COMPANY AMERICAs, As TRUsTEE FOR REsIDENTIAL ACCREDIT LOANs, INC., MORTGAGE AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-Qs3 is the Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRs BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING

sPOUsE, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEE, LIENORs,

CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING AN INTEREsT BY THROUGH UNDER OR

AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF ELIZABETH PALAZZO, DECEAsED;

NEW BRITAIN HOMEOWNERs AssOCIATION,

INC. A/K/A GARDENs OF NEW BRITAIN;

GARDENs OF NEW BRITAIN HOMEOWNERs AssOCIATION, INC.; PHILLIP PALAZZO, JR.; BETTINA PALAZZO; TONI MALONEY; BARBARA sULLIMAN; RICHARD PALAZZO; ROBERT PALAZZO; KRIsTEN PALAZZO; KERI PALAZZO; KAITLIN PALAZZO; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UN-KNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT As

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 2, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 16, BLOCK 4, NEW BRITAIN sECTION 11, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

35, PAGE(s) 96 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 4 day of september, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1274-486B

september 10, 17, 2020 v20-0341

*******************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI

DEuTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TrusT COMPaNY,

as TrusTEE FOr aMErICaN HOME MOrTGaGE assETs TrusT 2006-5, MOrTGaGE-BaCKED Pass-THrOuGH CErTIFICaTEs sErIEs 2006-5,

Plaintiff, Vs.

MYrON sHaFEr; et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting

sale entered on August 23, 2020

in Civil Case No. 2018 30412 CICI, of

the Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in

and for volusia County, Florida, wherein,

DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT

COMPANY, As TRUsTEE FOR AMERICAN

HOME MORTGAGE AssETs

TRUsT 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED

PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs sERIEs

2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON

sHAFER; CRYsTAL L. vICOLE;

JONATHAN A. MILLER; sTATE OF

FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;

vOLUsIA COUNTY CLERK OF

COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY COMMIssIONERs

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A

MARLENE sCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA

TURCOTTE; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD

OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT As

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs

are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on October

7, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the

following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF

LAND sITUATE IN THE COUNTY

OF vOLUsIA, AND sTATE OF

FLORIDA BEING KNOWN AND

DEsIGNATED As A PORTION OF

LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, As sHOWN

ON THE RECORD PLAT OF

HIGHRIDGE EsTATEs REPLAT

NO. 2, PER MAP BOOK 19, PAGE

204 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

AND A PORTION OF THE WEsT

52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17,

HIGHRIDGE EsTATEs, PER MAP

BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING DEsCRIBED

As FOLLOWs: BEGIN

AT THE NORTHWEsT CORNER

OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B,

sAID POINT ALsO BEING ON

THE sOUTH RIGHT OF WAY

LINE OF GENERAL MARsHALL

ROAD (A 100 FOOT RIGHT OF

WAY As sHOWN ON BOTH OF

THE ABOvE REFERENCED

PLATs); THENCE EAsT ALONG

THE NORTH LINE OF sAID LOT

1, BLOCK 25-B AND THE NORTH

LINE OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 17,

A DIsTANCE OF 105.70 FEET TO

THE NORTHEAsT CORNER OF

sAID WEsT 52.85 FEET OF LOT

1, BLOCK 17; THENCE sOUTH

ALONG THE EAsT LINE OF sAID

WEsT 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17, A DIsTANCE OF 75.00

FEET; THENCE DEPARTING

sAID EAsT LINE OF THE WEsT

52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17,

RUN WEsT AND PARALLEL TO

THE NORTH LINE OF sAID LOT

1, BLOCK 25-B AND sAID NORTH

LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DIsTANCE

OF 105.70 FEET TO A

POINT ON THE WEsT LINE OF

sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B;

THENCE NORTH ALONG sAID

WEsT LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17

A DIsTANCE OF 75.00 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 8 day of september, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1363B

september 10, 17, 2020 v20-0342

*******************************

suBsEQuENT iNsERTioNs

NOTICE OF rEsCHEDulED salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CasE NO.: 2019 31139 CICI

DIVIsION: 32

BaNK OF NEW YOrK MEllON TrusT COMPaNY, N.a. as TrusTEE FOr MOrTGaGE assETs MaNaGEMENT sErIEs I TrusT,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, DEVIsEEs,

GraNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENOrs,

CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, Or OTHEr

ClaIMaNTs ClaIMING BY, THrOuGH,

uNDEr, Or aGaINsT TOBY a. BrusT,

DECEasED, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure sale dated August 25,

2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 31139 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County,

Florida in which Bank of New York

Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as

Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management

series I Trust , is the

Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,

Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or

other Claimants claiming by,

through, under, or against Toby A.

Brust, deceased, Rob Helmick,

United states of America acting

through secretary of Housing and

Urban Development, Craig Brust,

as Personal Representative of the

Estate of, Toby Ann Brust a/k/a

Toby A. Brust, deceased, Harlan

Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of

Toby A. Brust, deceased, Mark

Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of

Toby A. Brust, deceased, Leslie

Brust a/k/a Leslie Erwin Brust a/k/a

Leslie I. Brust, as an Heir of the Estate

of Toby A. Brust, deceased,

Dean Brust, as an Heir of the Estate

of Toby A. Brust, deceased,

Craig Brust a/k/a Craig s. Brust, as

an Heir of the Estate of Toby A.

Brust, deceased, volusia County,

Clerk of the Circuit Court, United

states of America, Department of

Treasury, are defendants, the volusia

County Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash in/on online at

electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the October 7,

2020 the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTs 39 AND 40, BLOCK 15,

ORMOND TERRACE, As

PER MAP IN MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE 178, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 72 WARWICK AvENUE

ORMOND BEACH FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 09 day of september, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: LAUREN HEGGEsTAD

Florida Bar #85039

19-012234

september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0344

*******************************

rE-NOTICE OF salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvIsION

CasE NO. 2018 30909 CICI

u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION as

lEGal TITlE TrusTEE FOr TruMaN

2016 sC6 TITlE TrusT,

Plaintiff, vs.

KarEN aNNE KErsHaW; JaMEs

CONDON KErsHaW; DaYTONa BEaCH

rIVErHOusE, INC.; aNDY FraTTIN

PluMBING, INC.; KarEN aNNE

KErsHaW JOINT PErsONal

rEPrEsENTaTIVE OF THE EsTaTE OF

CaTHErINE aNNE KErsHaW, DECEasED;

JaMEs CONDON KErsHaW JOINT PErsONal

rEPrEsENTaTIVE OF THE EsTaTE OF

CaTHErINE aNNE KErsHaW, DECEasED;

uNKNOWN TENaNT NO. 1;

uNKNOWN TENaNT NO. 2; aND all uNKNOWN

ParTIEs ClaIMING INTErEsTs BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr Or aGaINsT a NaMED DEFENDaNT TO

THIs aCTION, Or HaVING Or ClaIMING TO HaVE aNY rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE PrOPErTY

HErEIN DEsCrIBED, Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

an Order or summary Final Judgment of

foreclosure dated January 27, 2020 and

an Order Resetting sale dated August 28,

2020 and entered in Case No. 2018 30909

CICI of the Circuit Court in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL

AssOCIATION As LEGAL TITLE

TRUsTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 sC6

TITLE TRUsT is Plaintiff and KAREN

ANNE KERsHAW; JAMEs CONDON

KERsHAW; DAYTONA BEACH RIvERHOUsE,

INC.; ANDY FRATTIN PLUMBING,

INC.; KAREN ANNE KERsHAW

JOINT PERsONAL REPREsENTATIvE

OF THE EsTATE OF CATHERINE ANNE

KERsHAW, DECEAsED; JAMEs CONDON

KERsHAW JOINT PERsONAL REPREsENTATIvE

OF THE EsTATE OF

CATHERINE ANNE KERsHAW, DECEAsED;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING INTEREsTs

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIs ACTION, OR HAvING OR CLAIMING

TO HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREsT

IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN

DEsCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E.

ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00

a.m., on October 23, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

UNIT 212-C, RIvER HOUsE

APARTMENTs CONDOMINIUM, A

CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO

THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 1718, PAGE(s)

109 AND AMENDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 2298, PAGE 390

AND AMENDMENTs AND IN MAP

BOOK 33, PAGE(s) 31 THROUGH

35, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN

THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs

MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITs DEsCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED september 9, 2020.

DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

By: GREGG R. DREILINGER

Florida Bar No.: 25615

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-171692

september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0345

*******************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CasE NO. 2019 30643 CICI

BaNK OF aMErICa, N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIarIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GraNTEEs, assIGNEEs,

lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs aND all OTHErs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTErEsT IN THE EsTaTE OF aGNEs TINslEY, DECEasED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 17, 2020, and

entered in 2019 30643 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE

UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN

THE EsTATE OF AGNEs TINsLEY,

DECEAsED; WALTER GILLIs, sR.;

UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE sECRETARY

OF HOUsING AND

URBAN DEvELOPMENT; sTATE OF

FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on september 30, 2020,

the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H",

HARRIET L. HIGBEE's sUBDIvIsION,

As APPEARs IN PLAT

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 2,

PAGE 199, PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 609 FREMONT

AvENUE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 8 day of september, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-254442

september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0346

*******************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CasE NO. 2015 11052 CIDl

DEuTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TrusT

COMPaNY, as TrusTEE FOr

sECurITIZED assET BaCKED

rECEIVaBlEs llC TrusT 2007-NC1,

MOrTGaGE Pass-THrOuGH

CErTIFICaTEs, sErIEs 2007-NC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOHN P. Carr a/K/a JOHN P. Carr III, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated November 13,

2018, and entered in 2015 11052

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida,

wherein DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUsT COMPANY, As

TRUsTEE FOR sECURITIZED

AssET BACKED RECEIvABLEs

LLC TRUsT 2007-NC1, MORTGAGE

PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2007-NC1 is

the Plaintiff and JOHN P. CARR A/K/A JOHN P. CARR III; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF JOHN P. CARR A/K/A JOHN P. CARR III

are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on October 01, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 1, BLOCK 1544, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FIFTY-NINE,

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

28, PAGEs 77 TO 89, INCLUsIvE,

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 487 COURTLAND BOULEvARD, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 8 day of september, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

13-12756

september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0347

*******************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CasE NO.: 2019 31309 CICI

TOWD POINT MOrTGaGE TrusT

2015-5, u.s. BaNK NaTIONal

assOCIaTION as INDENTurE TrusTEE,

Plaintiff, vs.

BruCE lINDENGrass a/K/a BruCE a.

lINDENGrass; CITY OF DaYTONa BEaCH, FlOrIDa; uNKNOWN TENaNT IN POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated the 9th day of

september 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019 31309 CICI, of

the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for vOLUsIA

County, Florida, wherein TOWD

POINT MORTGAGE TRUsT

2015-5, U.s. BANK NATIONAL

AssOCIATION As INDENTURE

TRUsTEE is the Plaintiff and

BRUCE LINDENGRAss A/K/A

BRUCE A. LINDENGRAss;

CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH,

FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN TENANT

IN POssEssION OF THE

sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court

shall sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at, 11:00 AM on the 14th day of

October 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 6, BLOCK "E", ORTONA,

ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

5, PAGE 32, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERsON

CLAIMING A RIGHT TO

FUNDs REMAINING AFTER

THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO

LATER THAN THE DATE THAT

THE CLERK REPORTs THE

FUNDs As UNCLAIMED. IF

YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,

YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.

AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED

As UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF

RECORD As OF THE DATE

OF THE LIs PENDENs MAY

CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

Dated this 15th day of september 2020.

By: JOANNE GALIPAULT, Esq.

Bar Number: 58935

submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-01277

september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0348

*******************************

NOTICE OF salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CasE NO. 2016 31091 CICI

u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as

TrusTEE, IN TrusT ON BEHalF OF

THE JPMaC 2006-CW1 TrusT,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN sPOusEs, HEIrs, DEVIsEEs,

GraNTEEs, CrEDITOrs, aND

all OTHEr ParTIEs ClaIMING BY,

THrOuGH, uNDEr Or aGaINsT EsTaTE

OF GrEGOrY M sOTO, DECEasED;

PEGGY GONZalEZ-sOTO;

JaIME sZaBlOWsKI; DONNa DIVITa;

sTaTE OF FlOrIDa, DEParTMENT OF

rEVENuE; ClErK OF CIrCuIT COurT

OF VOlusIa COuNTY, FlOrIDa;

CHrIsTIE sOTO; KrYsTal GONZalEZ;

MONIQuE GONZalEZ; lOuIs

GONZalEZ; JETT GrEGOrY MICHaEl

sOTO; aNTHONY GONZalEZ; uNKNOWN

TENaNT NO. 1; uNKNOWN

TENaNT NO. 2; aND all uNKNOWN

ParTIEs ClaIMING INTErEsTs BY,

THrOuGH, uNDEr Or aGaINsT a

NaMED DEFENDaNT TO THIs aCTION,

Or HaVING Or ClaIMING TO HaVE

aNY rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE

PrOPErTY HErEIN DEsCrIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

an Order or summary Final Judgment of

foreclosure dated september 2, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2016 31091

CICI of the Circuit Court in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.s. BANK

NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As

TRUsTEE, IN TRUsT ON BEHALF OF

THE JPMAC 2006-CW1 TRUsT is

Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, CREDITORs, AND ALL

OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT EsTATE

OF GREGORY M sOTO, DECEAsED;

PEGGY GONZALEZ-sOTO;

JAIME sZABLOWsKI; DONNA DIvITA;

sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REvENUE; CLERK OF CIRCUIT

COURT OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; CHRIsTIE sOTO; KRYsTAL

GONZALEZ; MONIQUE GONZALEZ;

LOUIs GONZALEZ; JETT GREGORY

MICHAEL sOTO; ANTHONY GONZALEZ;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; and ALL

UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING INTEREsTs

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIs ACTION, OR HAvING OR CLAIMING

TO HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E. ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit

Court, will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on November 4, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 80, WILLOW RUN UNIT 2, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 36, PAGEs 16 THROUGH 18,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN

THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs

MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITs DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED september 14, 2020

DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

By: GREGG R. DREILINGER

Florida Bar No.: 25615

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1162-158592

september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0349

*******************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO. 2018 10834 CIDl

DEuTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TrusT

COMPaNY, as TrusTEE FOr arGENT

sECurITIEs INC., assET-BaCKED

Pass-THrOuGH CErTIFICaTEs, sErIEs 2006-W3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHaEl sTITElY a/K/a MICHaEl EuGENE

sTITElY a/K/a MICHaEl E. sTITElY, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an

Order dated August 21, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 10834 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in and for

vOLUsIA County, Florida. DEUTsCHE BANK

NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE

FOR ARGENT sECURITIEs INC., AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2006-W3, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL

sTITELY A/K/A MICHAEL EUGENE sTITELY

A/K/A MICHAEL E. sTITELY; sHELLEY

sTITELY; FLORIDA HOME IMPROvEMENT

AssOC. A/K/A FLORIDA HOME IMPROvEMENT

AssOCIATEs, INC., are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for vOLUsIA,

County Florida will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 22nd day of OCTOBER, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTs 59, 60, AND 61, PLAT OF OAK

HILL, As PER PLAT IN PLAT BOOK

4, PAGE 62, PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER

WITH ANY AND TITLE TO

UNPLATTED ROADs LYING ADJACENT

AND CONTIGUOUs TO sAID PROPERTY.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 14th day of september, 2020

vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

11256-18

september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0350

*******************************

NOTICE OF PuBlIC auCTION

Notice is hereby given that on dates below

these vehicles will be sold at public sale on

the date listed below at 10AM for monies

owed on vehicle repair and storage cost pursuant

to Florida statutes 713.585. Please

note, parties claiming interest have right to

a hearing prior to the date of sale with the

Clerk of Courts as reflected in the notice.

The owner has the right to recover possession

of the vehicle without judicial proceedings

as pursuant to Florida statute 559.917.

Any proceeds recovered from the sale of the

vehicle over the amount of the lien will be

deposited clerk of the court for disposition

upon court order. “No Title Guaranteed, A

Buyer Fee May Apply” start at 10AM 09/28/20 Tom Motors of Barbaerville 1660 s Us Hwy 17

88 FORD 2FTJW35G3JCB21402

$3445.33

99 FORD 1FDWF36s4XEC10161

$2137.12

september 17, 2020 v20-0343

*******************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

Case No. 642019Ca031575XXXXCI

HsBC BaNK usa, N.a., as INDENTurE

TrusTEE FOr THE rEGIsTErED

NOTEHOlDErs OF rENaIssaNCE

HOME EQuITY lOaN TrusT 2007-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

WIllIE MaE BOlDEN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the

Final Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure sale, entered in Case No.

642019CA031575XXXXCI of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit, in

and for volusia County, Florida, wherein

HsBC Bank UsA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee

for the registered Noteholders of Renaissance

Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1 is the

Plaintiff and Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y.

Bolden a/k/a Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City

of Daytona Beach, Florida; Florida Housing

Finance Corporation are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, volusia County Clerk of

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00AM on the 7th day of October,

2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE sCHANTZ

sUBDIvIsION OF LOT 4, BLOCK 32,

ACCORDING TO AND As sHOWN

BY THE R. HODGMAN MAP AND

PLAT OF DAYTONA, As PER PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 2, PAGE 138, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15th day of september, 2020.

BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th st, suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUsIs, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F00865

september 17, 24, 2020 v20-0351

*******************************