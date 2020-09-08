vOlUSIa COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11512pRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANThONY M. ESpOSITO,
Deceased.
The administration of the Estate of
Anthony M. Esposito, deceased,
whose date of death was March 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida,
Probate Division, the address of
which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand,
FL 32721-6043. The names
and addresses of the Personal
Representative and the Personal
Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required
to be served must file their
claims with this court ON OR BEFORE
THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS
NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having
claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED
WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH IN SECTION
733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE
CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME
PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE,
ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE
DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of
this notice is September 3, 2020.
personal Representative
YOLANDA KANES
C/O TANNENBAUM, hELpERN,
SYRACUSE & hIRSChTRITT, LLp
900 Third Avenue
New York, New York 10022
Attorney for the Personal Representative
COMITER SINGER BASEMAN & BRAUN, LLP
3825 PGA Boulevard, Suite 701
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410
Telephone: (561) 626-2101
Fax: (561) 626-4742
KEITH B. BRAUN, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 0979724
E-Mail: legal-service@comitersinger.com
Secondary E-Mail:
ANTONIO P. ROMANO, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 113092
Primary E-Mail:
legal-service@comitersinger.com
Secondary E-Mail:
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0326
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDL
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE
FOR ThE CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF
CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-10CB,
plaintiff, vs.
BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM p. LAIB, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th day of March 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-10CB, is the Plaintiff and BILL
LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB; JEAN FOSS LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOSS; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; INTERNAL
REVENUE SERVICE; UNKNOWN TENANT #1
N/K/A KIMBERLEE SECK AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A NICHOLAS GEORGE, are defendants. The Clerk of this
Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 13th day of October 2020, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT THIRTY-THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 128 THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST
FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 28 day of August, 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02860-F
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0327
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11344 CIDL
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMpANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,
plaintiff, vs.
ALL UNKNOWN hEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OThER pARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, ThROUGh, UNDER OR
AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF FRANCES A.
JANSEN, DECEASED; KAThY DONNELLY;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
ACTING ON BEhALF OF ThE SECRETARY
OF hOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOpMENT;
UNKNOWN pERSON(S) IN pOSSESSION OF ThE SUBJECT pROpERTY,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed July 28,
2020 and entered in Case No. 2019 11344
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,
wherein BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR
MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES
I TRUST is Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN
HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF FRANCES A. JANSEN, DECEASED;
KATHY DONNELLY; UNKNOWN
PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY; UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN
DEVELOPMENT; are defendants. LAURA E.
ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash BY
ELECTRONIC SALE AT:
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on September 15, 2020, the
following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 11, BLOCK 1110, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY-ONE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGE(S) 246 THROUGH 261, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 26 day of August, 2020.
ERIC KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
19-01077
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0328
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 31224 CICI
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN SpOUSE, hEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL
OThER pARTIES CLAIMING AN
INTEREST BY, ThROUGh UNDER OR
AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF MILDRED
BRIGGS AKA MILDRED DELIMAN
BRIGGS, DECEASED, et al.
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 31224 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, REVERSE MORTGAGE
FUNDING LLC, Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN
SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MILDRED BRIGGS AKA MILDRED DELIMAN BRIGGS, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at,
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 7th day of October, 2020, the following described property:
LOT 41 FIESTA HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION
SECOND ADDITION, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 35, PAGES 50 AND 51, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 26th day of August, 2020.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: KARISSA CHIN-DUNCAN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
58341.0305
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0329
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICh
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,
plaintiff, VS.
RANDALL R. SMITh; SONDRA SMITh; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant
to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on April 17, 2019 in Civil Case No. 2018 11135 CIDL, of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON SAVINGS
FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST A is the Plaintiff, and RANDALL R.
SMITH; SONDRA SMITH; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE
SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR
ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October
15, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A PART OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION
21, TOWNSHIP 15 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE WEST 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4) OF SAID SECTION 21: THENCE N 89°25'08" E, ALONG THE
NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE OR 1308.41 FEET; THENCE S 00°17'42" E, A DISTANCE OF 590.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 89°25'08" E, PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 478.23 FEET TO A POINT ON
THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 11 (200 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE WITH A CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY HAVING A RADIUS OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN ARC DISTANCE OF 279.06 FEET TO THE END OF SAID
CURVE; THENCE S 09°59'15" E, CONTINUING
WITH SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, A
DISTANCE OF 514.59 FEET; THENCE N 89°38'05" W, A DISTANCE OF 618.67 FEET; THENCE N 00°17'42" W, A DISTANCE OF 771.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. HAVING ACCESS TO BLACKWELDER ROAD ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE LYING ADJACENT TO AND
CONTIGUOUS WITH (WEST OF) THE SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 11, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID 30 FOOT WIDE EASEMENT STRIP BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 27 day of August, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ZACHARY ULLMAN
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1133-1598B
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0330
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 11282 CIDL
MTGLQ INVESTORS Lp,
plaintiff, vs.
h & h, LLC, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated July 21, 2020,
and entered in 2018 11282 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein
MTGLQ INVESTORS, LP is the
Plaintiff and R. C. HILL, II;
JAMES F. HURST, II; H & H, LLC
are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on September 24, 2020, the
following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE EAST 26.74 FEET OF
LOT 41 AND THE WEST
32.52 FEET OF LOT 42 OF
TUXEDO PARK, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 8, PAGE(S)
32, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 910 E VOORHIS AVE, DELAND, FL 32724
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 24 day of August, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
15-039395
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0331
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 10293 CIDL
U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CApACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER
TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE
ASSET TRUST 2017-RpL2,
plaintiff, vs.
ThE UNKNOWN SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND
ALL OThER pARTIES CLAIMING BY,
ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST ThE
ESTATE OF hOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;
hOWARD GENSER, JR.; SCOTT GENSER; JILL SOChACKI; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO ThIS ACTION,
OR hAVING OR CLAIMING TO hAVE
ANY RIGhT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN ThE
pROpERTY hEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
Order or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure
dated January 9, 2020 and an Order
Resetting Sale dated August 18, 2020 and
entered in Case No. 2019 10293 CIDL of the
Circuit Court in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS
OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE
ASSET TRUST 2017-RPL2 is Plaintiff
and THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;
HOWARD GENSER, JR.; SCOTT
GENSER; JILL SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO.
2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS
ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO
HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are
Defendants, LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the
Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on October 29, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 19, UNIVERSITY MANOR, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 23,
AT PAGE 239, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN
THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED August 31, 2020.
DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
MARIE A. POTOPSINGH
Florida Bar No.: 560901
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-169241
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0333
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMpANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,
ON BEhALF OF ThE hOLDERS OF ThE
ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES,
plaintiff, VS.
WILLIAM hENRY; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on February 12,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein,
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES is the Plaintiff, and WILLIAM HENRY; MYRNA J. HENRY; THE CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, A FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 19, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 117, SHANGRI-LA SUBDIVISION, UNIT
II, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 35, PAGE 109 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 31 day of August, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
FBN: 641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3101B
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0334
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2017 10711 CIDL
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMpANY AS TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC
INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-AR19, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-AR19,
plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SpOUSE,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL
OThER pARTIES CLAIMING AN
INTEREST BY, ThROUGh, UNDER, OR
AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF hERBERT E.
KEIBER A/K/A hERBERT EDWARD
KEIBER III, DECEASED; et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting
Sale entered on August 24, 2020
in Civil Case No. 2017 10711 CIDL, of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS
TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST 2005-AR19,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2005-AR19 is the
Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING
SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING
AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER,
OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HERBERT
E. KEIBER A/K/A HERBERT EDWARD
KEIBER III, DECEASED;
MELISSA KEIBER; HERBERT KEIBER
JR.; CIT BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
F/K/A INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B.;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A JESSICA
EIRIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD
OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October
20, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the
following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF
LAND SITUATE IN VOLUSIA
COUNTY, STATE OF FLORIDA,
BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED
AS LOTS 9754, 9755 AND
9756, BLOCK 315, FLORIDA
SHORES NO. 19, ACCORDING
TO MAP RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 23 PAGE 147, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 1 day of September, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
FBN: 641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-13875B
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0335
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10010-pRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANDREA JO hALE
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Andrea
Jo Hale, deceased, whose date of
death was August 18, 2019, is pending
in the Circuit Court for Volusia County,
Florida, Probate Division, the address of
which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida
32712. The names and addresses of
the personal representative and the personal
representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate on whom a
copy of this notice is required to be
served must file their claims with this
court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF
3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must
file their claims with this court WITHIN 3
MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN
FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION
733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY
CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is September 3, 2020.
personal Representative:
JENNIFER BRENNAN
926 Jasmine Avenue
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
Attorney for the Personal Representative
CATHERINE E. DAVEY
Attorney for Jennifer Brennan
Florida Bar Number: 0991724
DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 941251
Maitland, FL 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com
Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0336
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 30774 CICI
NEWREZ LLC D/B/A ShELLpOINT MORTGAGE
SERVICING,
plaintiff, vs.
TIMOThY RUSh, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774 CICI of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST
MORTGAGE SERVICING is the Plaintiff and
TIMOTHY RUSH; LORI RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 23,
2020, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 26 day of August, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-22855
September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0337
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE
FOR ThE CERTIFICATEhOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB,
plaintiff, vs.
COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
SpOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 30733 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk
of the Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 4th day of November, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION, UNIT V, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 235 N. Brighton Drive, Port
Orange, Florida 32127
and all fixtures and personal property located therein or thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: September 4, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400061
September 10, 17, 2020 V20-0338
NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 30671 CICI
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR hOME EQUITY
MORTGAGE LOAN
ASSET-BACKED TRUST SERIES INABS
2006-B, hOME EQUITY MORTGAGE
LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES
SERIES INABS 2006-B,
plaintiff, vs.
DANIELLE CARTER; UNKNOWN
SpOUSE OF DANIELLE CARTER;
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMp TRUST 2006-S4, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-S4,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY
GIVEN pursuant to the order of
Summary Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated August 31,
2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 30671 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,
as Trustee for HOME EQUITY
MORTGAGE LOAN
ASSET-BACKED TRUST Series
INABS 2006-B, HOME EQUITY
MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES Series INABS 2006-B, is Plaintiff
and Danielle Carter; Unknown
Spouse of Danielle Carter;
Deutsche Bank National Trust
Company, as trustee for GSAMP
Trust 2006-S4, Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2006-S4, are Defendants, the
Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will
sell to the highest bidder or bidders
via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of
October, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE NORTHERLY 25
FEET OF LOT 71 AND ALL
OF LOT 72, HILLTOP
HAVEN, SECTION 2, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 19, PAGE (S) 94, AS
RECORDED IN THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1841 1/2 Carolina Avenue, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
and all fixtures and personal
property located therein or
thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus funds from the
sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: September 4, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
19-400106
September 10, 17, 2020 V20-0339
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2018 31200 CICI
hOME pOINT FINANCIAL
CORpORATION,
plaintiff, vs.
ThE ESTATE OF RIChARD BLOUNT, SR.,
et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 27, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2018 31200 CICI, of the Circuit Court
of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida. HOME POINT
FINANCIAL CORPORATION, is Plaintiff
and THE ESTATES OF RICHARD
BLOUNT, SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RICHARD BLOUNT, SR; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.;
JAMES DERRICK BLOUNT; RICHARD
BLOUNT, JR.; CASSANDRA MOORE;
JAMES DERRICK BLOUNT, AS PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE
OF RICHARD BLOUNT A/K/A
RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.; AUDREY
BUGGS; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
REVENUE; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANTS IN
POSSESSION OF SUBJECT PROPERTY,
are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of
Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida
will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 2ND day of OCTOBER, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 22, "COLONIAL LAKE
SUB.", ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,
PAGE 54, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
12265-18
September 10, 17, 2020 V20-0340
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 30332 CICI
DEUTSChE BANK TRUST COMpANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ACCREDIT LOANS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-QS3,
plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN hEIRS BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SpOUSE, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEE, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OThER
pARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY
ThROUGh UNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE
OF ELIZABETh pALAZZO, DECEASED;
NEW BRITAIN hOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. A/K/A ThE GARDENS OF NEW BRITAIN;
GARDENS OF NEW BRITAIN
hOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;
phILLIp pALAZZO, JR.; BETTINA
pALAZZO; TONI MALONEY; BARBARA
SULLIMAN; RIChARD pALAZZO; ROBERT
pALAZZO; KRISTEN pALAZZO; KERI
pALAZZO; KAITLIN pALAZZO; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on August 31, 2020
in Civil Case No. 2018 30332 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE
BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS
TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ACCREDIT
LOANS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2007-QS3 is the Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS
BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING
SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER
PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY
THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF ELIZABETH PALAZZO, DECEASED; NEW
BRITAIN HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
A/K/A GARDENS OF NEW BRITAIN; GARDENS
OF NEW BRITAIN HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; PHILLIP PALAZZO, JR.; BETTINA PALAZZO; TONI MALONEY; BARBARA SULLIMAN; RICHARD PALAZZO; ROBERT PALAZZO; KRISTEN PALAZZO; KERI PALAZZO; KAITLIN PALAZZO; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to
the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 2, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST
the following described real property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 4, NEW BRITAIN SECTION
11, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
35, PAGE(S) 96 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 4 day of September, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1274-486B
September 10, 17, 2020 V20-0341
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN hOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,
plaintiff, VS.
MYRON ShAFER; et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order Resetting Sale entered
on August 23, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412
CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein,
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON SHAFER; CRYSTAL L. VICOLE;
JONATHAN A. MILLER; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; VOLUSIA COUNTY CLERK OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE
SCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 7, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,
AND STATE OF FLORIDA BEING KNOWN
AND DESIGNATED AS A PORTION OF
LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, AS SHOWN ON THE
RECORD PLAT OF HIGHRIDGE ESTATES
REPLAT NO. 2, PER MAP BOOK 19,
PAGE 204 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA AND A
PORTION OF THE WEST 52.85 FEET OF
LOT 1, BLOCK 17, HIGHRIDGE ESTATES,
PER MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING DESCRIBED
AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST
CORNER OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK
25-B, SAID POINT ALSO BEING ON THE
SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL
MARSHALL ROAD (A 100 FOOT
RIGHT OF WAY AS SHOWN ON BOTH OF
THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLATS);
THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE
OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND THE
NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 17,
A DISTANCE OF 105.70 FEET TO THE
NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID WEST
52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17;
THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE
OF SAID WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE OF 75.00 FEET;
THENCE DEPARTING SAID EAST LINE
OF THE WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17, RUN WEST AND PARALLEL
TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1,
BLOCK 25-B AND SAID NORTH LINE OF
LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 105.70
FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE
OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B; THENCE
NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF LOT
1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 75.00 FEET
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 8 day of September, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
September 10, 17, 2020 V20-0342
