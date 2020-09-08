vOlUSIa COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11512pRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ANThONY M. ESpOSITO,

Deceased.

The administration of the Estate of

Anthony M. Esposito, deceased,

whose date of death was March 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida,

Probate Division, the address of

which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand,

FL 32721-6043. The names

and addresses of the Personal

Representative and the Personal

Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required

to be served must file their

claims with this court ON OR BEFORE

THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS

NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having

claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED

WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH IN SECTION

733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE

CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME

PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE,

ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE

DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of

this notice is September 3, 2020.

personal Representative

YOLANDA KANES

C/O TANNENBAUM, hELpERN,

SYRACUSE & hIRSChTRITT, LLp

900 Third Avenue

New York, New York 10022

Attorney for the Personal Representative

COMITER SINGER BASEMAN & BRAUN, LLP

3825 PGA Boulevard, Suite 701

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida 33410

Telephone: (561) 626-2101

Fax: (561) 626-4742

KEITH B. BRAUN, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 0979724

E-Mail: legal-service@comitersinger.com

Secondary E-Mail:

kbraun@comitersinger.com

ANTONIO P. ROMANO, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 113092

Primary E-Mail:

legal-service@comitersinger.com

Secondary E-Mail:

aromano@comitersinger.com

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0326

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDL

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE

FOR ThE CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF

CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-10CB,

plaintiff, vs.

BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM p. LAIB, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th day of March 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-10CB, is the Plaintiff and BILL

LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB; JEAN FOSS LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOSS; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; INTERNAL

REVENUE SERVICE; UNKNOWN TENANT #1

N/K/A KIMBERLEE SECK AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A NICHOLAS GEORGE, are defendants. The Clerk of this

Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 13th day of October 2020, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT THIRTY-THREE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 128 THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST

FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 28 day of August, 2020.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02860-F

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0327

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11344 CIDL

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMpANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

plaintiff, vs.

ALL UNKNOWN hEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OThER pARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, ThROUGh, UNDER OR

AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF FRANCES A.

JANSEN, DECEASED; KAThY DONNELLY;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

ACTING ON BEhALF OF ThE SECRETARY

OF hOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOpMENT;

UNKNOWN pERSON(S) IN pOSSESSION OF ThE SUBJECT pROpERTY,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed July 28,

2020 and entered in Case No. 2019 11344

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,

wherein BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR

MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES

I TRUST is Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN

HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF FRANCES A. JANSEN, DECEASED;

KATHY DONNELLY; UNKNOWN

PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY; UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT; are defendants. LAURA E.

ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash BY

ELECTRONIC SALE AT:

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,

at 11:00 A.M., on September 15, 2020, the

following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 11, BLOCK 1110, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FORTY-ONE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGE(S) 246 THROUGH 261, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 26 day of August, 2020.

ERIC KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

Submitted by:

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

19-01077

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0328

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 31224 CICI

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN SpOUSE, hEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL

OThER pARTIES CLAIMING AN

INTEREST BY, ThROUGh UNDER OR

AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF MILDRED

BRIGGS AKA MILDRED DELIMAN

BRIGGS, DECEASED, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 31224 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, REVERSE MORTGAGE

FUNDING LLC, Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN

SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,

THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MILDRED BRIGGS AKA MILDRED DELIMAN BRIGGS, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at,

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 7th day of October, 2020, the following described property:

LOT 41 FIESTA HEIGHTS SUBDIVISION

SECOND ADDITION, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 35, PAGES 50 AND 51, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 26th day of August, 2020.

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone: (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120

Facsimile: (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: KARISSA CHIN-DUNCAN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

58341.0305

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0329

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICh

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,

plaintiff, VS.

RANDALL R. SMITh; SONDRA SMITh; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant

to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on April 17, 2019 in Civil Case No. 2018 11135 CIDL, of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON SAVINGS

FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST A is the Plaintiff, and RANDALL R.

SMITH; SONDRA SMITH; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL REVENUE

SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR

ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October

15, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PART OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION

21, TOWNSHIP 15 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT THE WEST 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4) OF SAID SECTION 21: THENCE N 89°25'08" E, ALONG THE

NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE OR 1308.41 FEET; THENCE S 00°17'42" E, A DISTANCE OF 590.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N 89°25'08" E, PARALLEL WITH THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 478.23 FEET TO A POINT ON

THE WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 11 (200 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE ALONG SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE WITH A CURVE CONCAVE SOUTHWESTERLY HAVING A RADIUS OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN ARC DISTANCE OF 279.06 FEET TO THE END OF SAID

CURVE; THENCE S 09°59'15" E, CONTINUING

WITH SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE, A

DISTANCE OF 514.59 FEET; THENCE N 89°38'05" W, A DISTANCE OF 618.67 FEET; THENCE N 00°17'42" W, A DISTANCE OF 771.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. HAVING ACCESS TO BLACKWELDER ROAD ACROSS A STRIP OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE LYING ADJACENT TO AND

CONTIGUOUS WITH (WEST OF) THE SAID WESTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF STATE ROAD NO. 11, THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID 30 FOOT WIDE EASEMENT STRIP BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 27 day of August, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ZACHARY ULLMAN

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1133-1598B

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0330

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 11282 CIDL

MTGLQ INVESTORS Lp,

plaintiff, vs.

h & h, LLC, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated July 21, 2020,

and entered in 2018 11282 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein

MTGLQ INVESTORS, LP is the

Plaintiff and R. C. HILL, II;

JAMES F. HURST, II; H & H, LLC

are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on September 24, 2020, the

following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE EAST 26.74 FEET OF

LOT 41 AND THE WEST

32.52 FEET OF LOT 42 OF

TUXEDO PARK, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 8, PAGE(S)

32, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 910 E VOORHIS AVE, DELAND, FL 32724

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 24 day of August, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

15-039395

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0331

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 10293 CIDL

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CApACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER

TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE

ASSET TRUST 2017-RpL2,

plaintiff, vs.

ThE UNKNOWN SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND

ALL OThER pARTIES CLAIMING BY,

ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST ThE

ESTATE OF hOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;

hOWARD GENSER, JR.; SCOTT GENSER; JILL SOChACKI; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

ThROUGh, UNDER OR AGAINST A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO ThIS ACTION,

OR hAVING OR CLAIMING TO hAVE

ANY RIGhT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN ThE

pROpERTY hEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

Order or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure

dated January 9, 2020 and an Order

Resetting Sale dated August 18, 2020 and

entered in Case No. 2019 10293 CIDL of the

Circuit Court in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS

OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE

ASSET TRUST 2017-RPL2 is Plaintiff

and THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, CREDITORS,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;

HOWARD GENSER, JR.; SCOTT

GENSER; JILL SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO.

2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS

ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO

HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN

THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are

Defendants, LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the

Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on October 29, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 19, UNIVERSITY MANOR, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 23,

AT PAGE 239, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN

THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED August 31, 2020.

DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

MARIE A. POTOPSINGH

Florida Bar No.: 560901

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-169241

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0333

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMpANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,

ON BEhALF OF ThE hOLDERS OF ThE

ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES,

plaintiff, VS.

WILLIAM hENRY; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on February 12,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein,

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES is the Plaintiff, and WILLIAM HENRY; MYRNA J. HENRY; THE CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, A FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 19, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 117, SHANGRI-LA SUBDIVISION, UNIT

II, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 35, PAGE 109 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 31 day of August, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

FBN: 641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3101B

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0334

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2017 10711 CIDL

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMpANY AS TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC

INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-AR19, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-AR19,

plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SpOUSE,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL

OThER pARTIES CLAIMING AN

INTEREST BY, ThROUGh, UNDER, OR

AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF hERBERT E.

KEIBER A/K/A hERBERT EDWARD

KEIBER III, DECEASED; et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order Resetting

Sale entered on August 24, 2020

in Civil Case No. 2017 10711 CIDL, of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK

NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS

TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST 2005-AR19,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2005-AR19 is the

Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING

SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING

AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER,

OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF HERBERT

E. KEIBER A/K/A HERBERT EDWARD

KEIBER III, DECEASED;

MELISSA KEIBER; HERBERT KEIBER

JR.; CIT BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

F/K/A INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B.;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A JESSICA

EIRIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD

OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October

20, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the

following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF

LAND SITUATE IN VOLUSIA

COUNTY, STATE OF FLORIDA,

BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED

AS LOTS 9754, 9755 AND

9756, BLOCK 315, FLORIDA

SHORES NO. 19, ACCORDING

TO MAP RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 23 PAGE 147, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 1 day of September, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

FBN: 641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-13875B

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0335

******************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10010-pRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ANDREA JO hALE

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Andrea

Jo Hale, deceased, whose date of

death was August 18, 2019, is pending

in the Circuit Court for Volusia County,

Florida, Probate Division, the address of

which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida

32712. The names and addresses of

the personal representative and the personal

representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate on whom a

copy of this notice is required to be

served must file their claims with this

court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF

3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must

file their claims with this court WITHIN 3

MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN

FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION

733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY

CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is September 3, 2020.

personal Representative:

JENNIFER BRENNAN

926 Jasmine Avenue

Holly Hill, Florida 32117

Attorney for the Personal Representative

CATHERINE E. DAVEY

Attorney for Jennifer Brennan

Florida Bar Number: 0991724

DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 941251

Maitland, FL 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0336

******************************

SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 30774 CICI

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A ShELLpOINT MORTGAGE

SERVICING,

plaintiff, vs.

TIMOThY RUSh, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774 CICI of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST

MORTGAGE SERVICING is the Plaintiff and

TIMOTHY RUSH; LORI RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on September 23,

2020, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 26 day of August, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-22855

September 3, 10, 2020 V20-0337

******************************

SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE

FOR ThE CERTIFICATEhOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB,

plaintiff, vs.

COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

SpOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 30733 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk

of the Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 4th day of November, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION, UNIT V, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 235 N. Brighton Drive, Port

Orange, Florida 32127

and all fixtures and personal property located therein or thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: September 4, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400061

September 10, 17, 2020 V20-0338

******************************

NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 30671 CICI

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR hOME EQUITY

MORTGAGE LOAN

ASSET-BACKED TRUST SERIES INABS

2006-B, hOME EQUITY MORTGAGE

LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES

SERIES INABS 2006-B,

plaintiff, vs.

DANIELLE CARTER; UNKNOWN

SpOUSE OF DANIELLE CARTER;

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMp TRUST 2006-S4, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-S4,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY

GIVEN pursuant to the order of

Summary Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated August 31,

2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 30671 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,

as Trustee for HOME EQUITY

MORTGAGE LOAN

ASSET-BACKED TRUST Series

INABS 2006-B, HOME EQUITY

MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES Series INABS 2006-B, is Plaintiff

and Danielle Carter; Unknown

Spouse of Danielle Carter;

Deutsche Bank National Trust

Company, as trustee for GSAMP

Trust 2006-S4, Mortgage Pass-Through

Certificates, Series 2006-S4, are Defendants, the

Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will

sell to the highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 2nd day of

October, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE NORTHERLY 25

FEET OF LOT 71 AND ALL

OF LOT 72, HILLTOP

HAVEN, SECTION 2, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 19, PAGE (S) 94, AS

RECORDED IN THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1841 1/2 Carolina Avenue, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

and all fixtures and personal

property located therein or

thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus funds from the

sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: September 4, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

19-400106

September 10, 17, 2020 V20-0339

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2018 31200 CICI

hOME pOINT FINANCIAL

CORpORATION,

plaintiff, vs.

ThE ESTATE OF RIChARD BLOUNT, SR.,

et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

January 27, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2018 31200 CICI, of the Circuit Court

of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for

VOLUSIA County, Florida. HOME POINT

FINANCIAL CORPORATION, is Plaintiff

and THE ESTATES OF RICHARD

BLOUNT, SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF

RICHARD BLOUNT, SR; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.;

JAMES DERRICK BLOUNT; RICHARD

BLOUNT, JR.; CASSANDRA MOORE;

JAMES DERRICK BLOUNT, AS PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE

OF RICHARD BLOUNT A/K/A

RICHARD BLOUNT, SR.; AUDREY

BUGGS; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

REVENUE; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANTS IN

POSSESSION OF SUBJECT PROPERTY,

are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of

Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida

will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 2ND day of OCTOBER, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 22, "COLONIAL LAKE

SUB.", ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,

PAGE 54, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

12265-18

September 10, 17, 2020 V20-0340

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 30332 CICI

DEUTSChE BANK TRUST COMpANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ACCREDIT LOANS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-QS3,

plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN hEIRS BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SpOUSE, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEE, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OThER

pARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY

ThROUGh UNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE

OF ELIZABETh pALAZZO, DECEASED;

NEW BRITAIN hOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. A/K/A ThE GARDENS OF NEW BRITAIN;

GARDENS OF NEW BRITAIN

hOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;

phILLIp pALAZZO, JR.; BETTINA

pALAZZO; TONI MALONEY; BARBARA

SULLIMAN; RIChARD pALAZZO; ROBERT

pALAZZO; KRISTEN pALAZZO; KERI

pALAZZO; KAITLIN pALAZZO; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on August 31, 2020

in Civil Case No. 2018 30332 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE

BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS

TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ACCREDIT

LOANS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2007-QS3 is the Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING

SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER

PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY

THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF ELIZABETH PALAZZO, DECEASED; NEW

BRITAIN HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.

A/K/A GARDENS OF NEW BRITAIN; GARDENS

OF NEW BRITAIN HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; PHILLIP PALAZZO, JR.; BETTINA PALAZZO; TONI MALONEY; BARBARA SULLIMAN; RICHARD PALAZZO; ROBERT PALAZZO; KRISTEN PALAZZO; KERI PALAZZO; KAITLIN PALAZZO; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to

the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 2, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST

the following described real property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 4, NEW BRITAIN SECTION

11, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

35, PAGE(S) 96 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 4 day of September, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1274-486B

September 10, 17, 2020 V20-0341

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN hOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,

plaintiff, VS.

MYRON ShAFER; et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order Resetting Sale entered

on August 23, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412

CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein,

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON SHAFER; CRYSTAL L. VICOLE;

JONATHAN A. MILLER; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; VOLUSIA COUNTY CLERK OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE

SCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE

HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 7, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,

AND STATE OF FLORIDA BEING KNOWN

AND DESIGNATED AS A PORTION OF

LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, AS SHOWN ON THE

RECORD PLAT OF HIGHRIDGE ESTATES

REPLAT NO. 2, PER MAP BOOK 19,

PAGE 204 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA AND A

PORTION OF THE WEST 52.85 FEET OF

LOT 1, BLOCK 17, HIGHRIDGE ESTATES,

PER MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING DESCRIBED

AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST

CORNER OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK

25-B, SAID POINT ALSO BEING ON THE

SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL

MARSHALL ROAD (A 100 FOOT

RIGHT OF WAY AS SHOWN ON BOTH OF

THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLATS);

THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE

OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND THE

NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 17,

A DISTANCE OF 105.70 FEET TO THE

NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID WEST

52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17;

THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE

OF SAID WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE OF 75.00 FEET;

THENCE DEPARTING SAID EAST LINE

OF THE WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17, RUN WEST AND PARALLEL

TO THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1,

BLOCK 25-B AND SAID NORTH LINE OF

LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 105.70

FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE

OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B; THENCE

NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF LOT

1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 75.00 FEET

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 8 day of September, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1363B

September 10, 17, 2020 V20-0342

******************************