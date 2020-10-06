NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2019 11690 CIDL

NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE LLC D/B/a

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

RaNDaLL VaN MEGGELEN aND

CHRIsTINa VaN MEGGELEN, et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a

final judgment of foreclosure dated february

21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11690

cidl of the circuit court of the seventh

judicial circuit in and for volusia county,

florida, wherein nationstar MortGaGe

llc d/B/a Mr. cooPer is the Plaintiff and

randall van MeGGelen; christina

van MeGGelen; BanK of aMerica, n.a. are the defendant(s).

laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 22, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 27, coMMunity center

develoPMent, a suBdivision

accordinG to MaP in

MaP BooK 36, PaGes 97 and

98, of the PuBlic records

of volusia county, florida.

Property address: 2110 e dale cir, deland, fl 32720

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

florida statutes, section 45.031.

dated this 28 day of september, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-362737

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0376

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

CasE NO.: 2019 11518 CIDL

U.s. BaNK NaTIONaL assOCIaTION, as

INDENTURE TRUsTEE fOR TOWD

POINT MORTGaGE TRUsT

assET-BaCKED sECURITIEs, sERIEs 2015-3,

Plaintiff, Vs.

RICHaRD fONfRIas; et al.,

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given that

sale will be made pursuant to an

order or final judgment. final

judgment was awarded on March

5, 2020 in civil case no. 2019

11518 cidl, of the circuit court of

the seventh judicial circuit in

and for volusia county, florida,

wherein, u.s. BanK national

association, as indenture

trustee for toWd Point

MortGaGe trust asset-BacKed

securities, series 2015-3 is the Plaintiff, and

richard fonfrias; norKa fonfrias; unKnoWn tenant 1 n/K/a saBrina duBois; unKnoWn tenant 2 n/K/a

justin teets; any and all

unKnoWn Parties claiMinG

By, throuGh, under and

aGainst the herein naMed

individual defendant(s)

Who are not KnoWn to Be

dead or alive, Whether

said unKnoWn Parties May

claiM an interest as

sPouses, heirs, devisees,

Grantees, or other

claiMants are defendants.

the clerk of the court, laura e.

roth will sell to the highest bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com on october 29, 2020 at 11:00:00 aM est the following described real property as set forth

in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 5, BlocK 683, of deltona laKes unit

tWenty-seven, accordinG

to the Plat thereof, as recorded

in MaP BooK 27, PaGes 78 throuGh 81, inclusive,

of the PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.

any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

dated this 16 day of september, 2020.

aldridGe | Pite, llP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south congress avenue

suite 200

delray Beach, fl 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: jennifer travieso

florida Bar #641065

Primary e-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3177B

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0378

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2019 11666 CIDL

NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE LLC D/B/a

CHaMPION MORTGaGE COMPaNY,

Plaintiff, vs.

CaRMINE ROssI, et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a final

judgment of foreclosure dated March 09, 2020,

and entered in 2019 11666 cidl of the circuit

court of the seventh judicial circuit in and for

volusia county, florida, wherein nationstar

MortGaGe llc d/B/a chaMPion MortGaGe

coMPany is the Plaintiff and carMine

rossi; unKnoWn sPouse of carMine

rossi; tic PalM coast, inc. d/B/a tiMe investMent

coMPany inc.; united states

of aMerica, actinG on Behalf of the

secretary of housinG and urBan develoPMent

are the defendant(s).

laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 27, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 5, BlocK 1311, deltona laKes

forty-five, accordinG to the MaP

or Plat thereof as recorded in

Plat BooK 27, PaGes 300 throuGh 313, of the PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.

Property address: 2244 durhaM st, deltona, fl 32738

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with florida statutes, section

45.031.

dated this 29 day of september, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-362688

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0379

****************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

CasE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI

sEa DIP BEaCH REsORT

CONDOMINIUM assOCIaTION, INC. a

not for profit florida corporation,

Plaintiff, v.

a & C sOLUTIONs, INC., a Nevada Corporation

registered as a foreign Corporation

in florida as a & C sOLUTIONs Of VOLUsIa, INC. and any tenant in possession

Defendant(s).

to: a & c solutions, inc., a nevada

corporation registered as a

foreign corporation in florida as a

& c solutions of volusia, inc.

709 north Green valley Parkway, suite 200

henderson, nevada 89074 and

a & c solutions, inc., a nevada

corporation registered as a foreign

corporation in florida as a & c solutions

of volusia, inc. 3100 finsterwald drive

titusville, florida 32780

and

a & c solutions, inc., a nevada corporation registered as a foreign corporation in florida as a & c so-utions of volusia, inc.

1233 south atlantic avenue, unit 230

daytona Beach, fl 32118

and to all parties claiming interests

by, through, under or against a

& c solutions, inc., a nevada

corporation registered as a foreign

corporation in florida as a & c solutions

of volusia, inc., and

all parties having or claiming to

have any right, title or interest in the

property herein described.

legal description: unit 230 of sea diP Beach

resort at daytona Beach, a condominium according to the declaration of condominium, thereof as recorded on official records Book 4096, Page 3704, Public

records of volusia county, florida; together with an undivided share in the common elements

appurtenant thereto.

you are hereBy notified that

a complaint has been filed and

commenced in this court against

the above-described property by

sea dip Beach resort condominium

association inc., (“Plaintiff”).

you are required to serve a

copy of your written defenses, if

any to it, irene fonzi, esq., attorney

for the Plaintiff, whose address is

irene Ponzi, esq., 1402 highway,

a1a, suite a, satellite Beach,

florida 32937, and filed the original

with the clerk of the above styled

court on or before september 15,

2020; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief

prayed in the complaint or petition.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities if you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact

court administration, 125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. these

are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaiones

Para Personas con

discaPacidades si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para

poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese

con la oficina de administración judicial (court administration),

125 e. orange ave.,

ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no

menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. estos nuMeros

telefonicos no son Para

oBtener inforMacion judicial

Witness my hand and the seal

of said court in deland, florida, on

this 28th day of july, 2020.

laura e. roth

clerK of the circuit court

volusia county, florida

j. Beach

as deputy clerk

filed 7/28/2020

irene PonZi, esq.

1402 highway a1a suite a

satellite Beach, florida, 32937

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0383

****************************

NOTICE Of aCTION -

CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2020 11055 CIDL

sPECIaLIZED LOaN sERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs,TRUsTEEs aND

aLL OTHERs WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTaTE Of TODD R.

CHaPMaN, DECEasED . et. al.

Defendant(s),

to: the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries,

devisees, Grantees, assiGnees,

lienors, creditors, trustees and

all others Who May claiM an interest

in the estate of todd r. chaPMan, deceased,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they

be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors,

creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming

an interest by, through, under or against the

defendants, who are not known to be dead or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

you are hereBy notified that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

lot 23, BlocK 354, deltona

laKes unit eiGht, accordinG to

the MaP or Plat thereof,

recorded in MaP BooK 25,

PaGes 165 throuGh 177, inclusive

of the PuBlic records of

volusia county, florida.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,

whose address is 6409 congress ave., suite

100, Boca raton, florida 33487 on or before

november 17, 2020 /(30 days from date of

first Publication of this notice) and file the

original with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition filed herein.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities if you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact court administration, 125 e.

orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if

the time before the appearance is less than

7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones

Para Personas con discaPacidades

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le

proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina de

administración judicial (court administration),

125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona

Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al

711. estos nuMeros telefonicos no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial

Witness my hand and the seal of this

court at volusia county, florida, this 1st day

of october, 2020.

laura e roth

clerK of the circuit court

(seal) By: /s/ j. Beach

dePuty clerK

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, Pl

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com

19-407668

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0386

****************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

in the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit, in and for

volusia county, florida

civil division

CasE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI

NORMaNDY CaPITaL TRUsT,

Plaintiff, vs.

DaYTONa INVEsTMENT HOMEs LLC

aND INDERJIT GREWaL, et al.,

Defendants.

to: daytona investMent hoMes llc

last Known address: 4895 s atlantic

ave, Ponce inlet, fl 32127

current residence unknown

you are notified that an action for

breach of contract and breach of guaranty

on the following describe property:

southerly 100 feet of lot 10,

Pons ParK, accordinG to the

MaP or Plat thereof, as

recorded in MaP BooK 9, PaGe

291, of the PuBlic records of

volusia county, florida

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it, on choice legal Group,

P.a., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is

P.o. BoX 771270, coral sPrinGs, fl

33077 on or before november 17, 2020, a

date at least thirty (30) days after the first

publication of this notice in the (Please publish

in West volusia Beacon c/o fla) and file

the original with the clerk of this court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities if you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact court administration, 125 e.

orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones Para

Personas con discaPacidades si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese

con la oficina de administración judicial

(court administration), 125 e. orange ave.,

ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted

tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. estos nuMeros telefonicos

no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial

Witness my hand and the seal of this

court this 1st day of october, 2020.

laura e. roth

as clerk of the court

(seal) By: j. Beach

as deputy clerk

choice leGal GrouP, P.a.

P.o. Box 771270,

coral springs, fl 33077

19-00676

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0381

****************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

in the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit, in and for

volusia county, florida

civil division

CasE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI

NORMaNDY CaPITaL TRUsT,

Plaintiff, vs.

DaYTONa INVEsTMENT HOMEs LLC

aND INDERJIT GREWaL, et al.,

Defendants.

to: inderjit GreWal

last KnoWn address: 4985 s. atlantic

avenue, Ponce inlet, fl 32127

you are notified that an action for

breach of contract and breach of guaranty

on the following describe property:

southerly 100 feet of lot 10, Pons ParK, accordinG to the MaP or Plat thereof, as recorded in MaP BooK 9, PaGe 291, of the PuBlic records of

volusia county, florida

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it, on choice legal Group,

P.a., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is

P.o. BoX 771270, coral sPrinGs, fl

33077 on or before november 17, 2020, a

date at least thirty (30) days after the first

publication of this notice in the (Please publish

in West volusia Beacon c/o fla) and file

the original with the clerk of this court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities if you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact court administration, 125 e.

orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones

Para Personas con discaPacidades

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina

de administración judicial (court administration),

125 e. orange ave., ste. 300,

daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. estos nuMeros

telefonicos no son Para

oBtener inforMacion judicial

Witness my hand and the seal of this

court this 1st day of october, 2020.

laura e. roth

as clerk of the court

(seal) By: j. Beach

as deputy clerk

choice leGal GrouP, P.a.

P.o. Box 771270,

coral springs, fl 33077

19-00676

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0382

****************************

vOlUSIa COUNTY

SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

CaSE NO. 2020 10382 CIDL

HOMEBRIDGE fINaNCIaL SERVICES, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

MaRY T. CHaTEaU a/K/a MaRY J. CHaTEaU, et al.

Defendants.

To the following Defendant(s):

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST

TERRY W. CHATEAU, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 3, BLOCK 1301, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT FORTY FIVE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGES 300 THROUGH 313, INCLUSIVE

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of you written

defenses, if any, to it, on McCalla

Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, Sara

Collins, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address

is 225 East Robinson Street, Suite

155, Orlando, FL 32801 on or before November

06, 2020, a date which is within

thirty (30) days after the first publication

of this Notice in the Florida Legal Advertising,

Inc. and file the original with the

Clerk of this Court either before service

on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demand in the complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court

this 22nd day of September, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By:___________________

DEPUTY CLERK

Submitted by:

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

225 E. Robinson St. Suite 155

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

19-01572-1

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0362

****************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CaSE No. 2019 11074 CIDL

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

INDENTURE TRUSTEE, fOR THE

HOLDERS Of THE CIM TRUST 2017-6,

MORTGaGE-BaCKED NOTES, SERIES 2017-6,

PLaINTIff, VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEfICIaRIES,

DEVISEES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNORS,

CREDITORS aND TRUSTEES Of THE

ESTaTE Of PETE SKaGGS a/K/a PETER

SKaGGS (DECEaSED), ET aL.

DEfENDaNT(S).

To: Matthew Tyler Skaggs

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 1229 Azora Dr,

Deltona, FL 32725

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 11, Block 274, Deltona Lakes, Unit Seven,

according to the map thereof as recorded in

Map Book 25, Pages 149 through 162, inclusive,

of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the first publication of this notice, either before November 06, 2020, or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default

may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Date: September 22, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk of the Court

TROMBERG LAW GROUP

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100,

Boca Raton, FL 33432

18-002257-F

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0363

****************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO.: 2020 30454 CICI

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

TRUSTEE fOR RESIDENTIaL aSSET SECURITIES CORPORaTION, HOME EQUITY

MORTGaGE aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-KS7,

Plaintiff, VS.

STEVEN LOVELL; et al.,

Defendant,

TO: Susan Lovell

Last Known Residence: 717 Tarry Town

Trail, Port Orange, FL 32127

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in VOLUSIA County, Florida:

LOT 9, SLEEPY HOLLOW SUBDIVSION, UNIT 1,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF,

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 130, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615 South Congress Avenue,

Suite 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445, on or before November 06, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before

the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin

incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on September 22, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: J. Beach

BY DEPUTY CLERK

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

1221-4547B

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0364

****************************

NOTICE Of aCTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 11090 CIDL

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all other parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the Estate of Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased; faith Ryan, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased; et al

Defendant,

TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, and all other parties claiming an

interest by, through, under or against the Estate

of Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOTS 16, 17 AND 18, BLOCK "I", PLANTATION ESTATES, UNIT NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 183, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC.,

the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication on or before November 06, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court

appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice

impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho

a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on September 21, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

20-F00633

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0365

****************************

RE-NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL

NaTIONSTaR MORTGaGE LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MISHELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 23, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2016 11682 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida. NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, is Plaintiff and MISHELLE L. YELVERTON; AUSTIN R. YOUNG; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUSTIN R. YOUNG; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION;

STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA;

WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR

BY MERGER TO SOUTHTRUST BANK; SHARON CLIFTON, are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 27TH day of OCTOBER, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

THE SOUTH 140.65 FEET OF THE WEST 340

FEET OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 (LESS THE WeST 30 FEET THEREOF IN ROAD), SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

8760-16

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0366

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CaSE NO.: 2014 11548 CIDL

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN TENaNT (S); IN

POSSESSION Of THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 22nd day of September 2020, and entered in Case No. 2014 11548 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and SHEMEIKA RODRIGUEZ; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHEMEIKA RODRIGUEZ; CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE

CORPORATION and UNKNOWN TENANTS IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00

AM on the 12th day of November 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 7, BLOCK 892, DELTONA LAKES UNIT THIRTY FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 134, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING

AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS

THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 25 day of September, 2020.

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

16-01114

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0367

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CaSE NO.: 2019 10860 CIDL

WILMINGTON SaVINGS fUND SOCIETY,

fSB, D/B/a CHRISTIaNa TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUaLLY BUT aS TRUSTEE fOR

PRETIUM MORTGaGE aCQUISITION TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

LaSHaWN RENEE DENNaRD a/K/a

LaSHaWN RENEE GRIMSLEY; CLERK

Of THE CIRCUIT COURT IN aND fOR

VOLUSIa COUNTY, fLORIDa; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE Of BEaMaN aLLEN GRIMSLEY;

KENNETH ERIC GRIMSLEY; SCOTTIE

JEROME GRIMSLEY; BEaMaN aLLEN GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE Of KENNETH ERIC GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE Of

LaSHaWN RENEE DENNaRD a/K/a

LaSHaWN RENEE GRIMSLEY ; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE Of SCOTTIE JEROME

GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN TENaNT IN POSSESSION Of THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 22nd day of September 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 10860 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY

BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE

ACQUISITION TRUST is the Plaintiff and

LASHAWN RENEE DENNARD A/K/A LASHAWN RENEE GRIMSLEY; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BEAMAN ALLEN GRIMSLEY; KENNETH

ERIC GRIMSLEY; SCOTTIE JEROME GRIMSLEY; BEAMAN ALLEN GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KENNETH

ERIC GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

LASHAWN RENEE DENNARD A/K/A LASHAWN RENEE GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SCOTTIE JEROME GRIMSLEY; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court

shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 12th day of November 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1861, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28, PAGE(S) 161 THROUGH 167, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING

AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS

THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS

PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 28th day of September, 2020.

By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.

Bar Number: 027077

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

18-02445

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0368

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI

DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST

COMPaNY, aS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,

ON BEHaLf Of THE HOLDERS Of THE

aCCREDITED MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST

2005-4 aSSET BaCKED NOTES,

Plaintiff, VS.

WILLIaM HENRY; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on February 12, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein,

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS

OF THE ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES is the Plaintiff, and WILLIAM HENRY; MYRNA J. HENRY; THE CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, A FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to

the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 14, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 117, SHANGRI-LA SUBDIVISION,

UNIT II, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 109 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24 day of September, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

Florida Bar #641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3101B

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0369

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2017 11339 CIDL

WELLS faRGO BaNK, NaTIONaL

aSSOCIaTION aS TRUSTEE fOR OPTION

ONE MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST 2007-4, aSSET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2007-4,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOSE R. MaRTINEZ, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 16, 2020, and entered in 2017 11339 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST 2007-4, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4 is the Plaintiff and JOSE R. MARTINEZ; UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST; BLACK

POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET

LAND TRUST DATED JANUARY 1, 2014; WELLS

FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE ·MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4; DISCOVER BANK are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 22, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 13, BLOCK 1360, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT

FORTY SEVEN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,

PAGES 10 THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3330 CALDWELL ST, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

17-047357

October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0370

****************************

SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 11283 CIDL

WILMINGTON SaVINGS fUND SOCIETY,

fSB, D/B/a CHRISTIaNa TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUaLLY BUT aS TRUSTEE fOR

PRETIUM MORTGaGE aCQUISITION TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

WILLIaM D. aRD JR. a/K/a WILLIaM DaVID aRD JR., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11283

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS

FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA

TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS

TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST is the Plaintiff and

WILLIAM D. ARD JR. A/K/A WILLIAM DAVID

ARD JR.; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

WILLIAM D. ARD JR. A/K/A WILLIAM DAVID

ARD JR. are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on October 22, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND LOT 3,

BLOCK 316, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

SEVEN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGES 149 THROUGH

162 INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1346 FERENDINA

DR, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-283344

October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0371

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 10365 CIDL

LOaNCaRE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

CHRISTOPHER KUBIK a/K/a

CHRISTOPHER P. KUBIK; BRaNDY

KUBIK a/K/a BRaNDY S. KUBIK, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

30, 2020, and entered in 2019 10365

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein SPECIALIZED LOAN

SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff and

CHRISTOPHER KUBIK A/K/A CHRISTOPHER

P. KUBIK; BRANDY KUBIK A/K/A

BRANDY S. KUBIK; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF MARY MUSSETTER, DECEASED;

FLORIDA SHORES PROPERTY OWNERS

ASSOCIATION, INC.; THE CITY OF EDGEWATER, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN HEIR OF

THE ESTATE OF MARY MUSSETTER, DECEASED; WASHINGTON FEDERAL, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR IN

INTEREST TO FIRST MUTUAL BANK; UNKNOWN PARTY #1 N/K/A RAY COOK; UNKNOWN PARTY #2 N/K/A JOHN DOE are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 22, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 2925 AND 2926, BLOCK 147,

FLORIDA SHORES UNIT 4, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE(S) 104 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1432 VICTORY

PALM DR, EDGEWATER, FL 32132

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 28 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

20-047802

October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0372

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2017 11307 CIDL

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

TRUSTEE fOR BEaR STEaRNS aSSET

BaCKED SECURITIES I TRUST

2006-aC3, aSSET-BaCKED

CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2006-aC3,

Plaintiff, vs.

KEITH a KELSEY aND JULIENE M.

KELSEY, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

March 11, 2020, and entered in 2017

11307 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.S.

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS

ASSET BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST

2006-AC3, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2006-AC3 is the Plaintiff

and KEITH A KELSEY; JULIENE M.

KELSEY; RIVERSIDE NATIONAL BANK

OF FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 22,

2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 27 AND 28, BLOCK 16, COUNTRY

CLUB ESTATES, BEING A

SUBDIVISION IN SECTION 27 AND

28, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE

30 EAST, ACCORDING TO MAP IN

MAP BOOK 10, PAGES 95

THROUGH 98, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2100 STRATFORD,

DELAND, FL 32724

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

17-050537

October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0373

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2018 11276 CIDL

DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRaNDY N. KELLER; THE UNKNOWN

HEIRS, DEVISEES, BENEfICIaRIES,

GRaNTEES, aSSIGNS, CREDITORS,

LIENORS, aND TRUSTEES Of RICKY

EDWaRD fISCHBaCH, DECEaSED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11276 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the

Plaintiff and BRANDY N. KELLER; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNS, CREDITORS, LIENORS, AND TRUSTEES OF RICKY EDWARD FISCHBACH, DECEASED; KEITH FISCHBACH; RICKEY FISCHBACH, JR.;

RANENIA GROVE; LAKE HARNEY WOODS

PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC.;

HAMILTON GROUP FUNDING, INC. are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 14 BLOCK 6, LAKE HARNEY

WOODS PHASE THREE-A, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 41,

PAGE(S) 154 THROUGH 156, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH 2020 FTWD MOBILE

HOME AND VIN #(S)

GAFL234A75265 AND

GAFL234B75265

Property Address: 1230 MARSH

FERN RD, MIMS, FL 32754

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

18-228689

October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0374

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL

DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC f/K/a GREEN

TREE SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEfICIaRIES,

DEVISEES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES aND

aLL OTHERS WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREST

IN THE ESTaTE Of LaURIE L.

SPRINGSTEEN, DECEaSED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

09, 2020, and entered in 2019 11631 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A

GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff

and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF LAURIE L. SPRINGSTEEN, DECEASED; L. LEROY SPRINGSTEEN are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1309, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT 45, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGES 300 THROUGH 313, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2280 ALTON

ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-363159

October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0375

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2018 10536 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BaNK TRUST COMPaNY

aMERICaS, aS TRUSTEE fOR RESIDENTIaL aCCREDIT LOaNS, INC., MORTGaGE aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-QS14,

Plaintiff, vs.

JaMES E faIRHURST aND KaTHLEEN M

faIRHURST, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

17, 2020, and entered in 2018 10536

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST

COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ACCREDIT LOANS, INC.,

MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-QS14 is the Plaintiff and JAMES E FAIRHURST; KATHLEEN M FAIRHURST are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on October 22, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 6, BLOCK 24, FUQUAY AND

ROGER'S DIVISIONS A & B ENTITLED

"NEW SMYRNA BEACH", ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE

29, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3311 HILL ST, NEW

SMYRNA BEACH, FL 32169

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

17-073580

October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0377

****************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO.: 2020 11001 CIDL

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MELLON,

f/K/a THE BaNK Of NEW YORK aS

SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

JPMORGaN CHaSE BaNK, N.a. aS

TRUSTEE fOR NOVaSTaR MORTGaGE

fUNDING TRUST, SERIES 2005-4, NOVaSTaR

HOME EQUITY LOaN aSSET-BaCKED

CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-4,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, aND aLL

OTHER PaRTIES CLaIMING aN

INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

aGaINST THE ESTaTE Of BaRRY L. fRY

a/K/a BaRRY LYNN fRY, DECEaSED;

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MELLON,

f/K/a THE BaNK Of NEW YORK aS

SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

JPMORGaN CHaSE BaNK, N.a. aS

TRUSTEE fOR NOVaSTaR MORTGaGE

fUNDING TRUST, SERIES 2005-4,

NOVaSTaR HOME EQUITY LOaN

aSSET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-4,

Defendant(s).

TO: Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all

other parties claiming an interest by, through,

under or against the Estate of Barry L. Fry

a/k/a Barry Lynn Fry, deceased

1801 Amboy Drive

Deltona, Florida 32738

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following described

property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1189, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FORTY-THREE ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 270 THROUGH 283, INCLUSIVE, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Street Address: 1801 Amboy Drive,

Deltona, Florida 32738

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on McCabe, Weisberg &

Conway, LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address

is 500 South Australian Avenue, Suite

1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, on or before

November 17, 2020, and file the original

with the Clerk of this Court, otherwise, a default

will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if

the time before the appearance is less than

7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on October 1, 2020.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of said Court

By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

FLpleadings@MWC-law.com

20-401300

October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0380

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CaSE NO.: 2019 31357 CICI

LaKEVIEW LOaN SERVICNG, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

PaTRICIa HaRTING-WOOD a/K/a

PaTRICIa Y. HaRTING-WOOD; CLERK

Of COURT Of VOLUSIa COUNTY; SEa

HaVENS HOMEOWNER’S aSSOCIaTION,

INC.; UNKNOWN TENaNT IN

POSSESSION Of THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 30th day of September, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2019 31357 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICNG, LLC is the Plaintiff and PATRICIA HARTINGWOOD

A/K/A PATRICIA Y. HARTINGWOOD; CLERK OF

COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY; SEA HAVENS HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION, INC.; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,

11:00 AM on the 4th day of December, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

BUILDING NUMBER 8, LOT NUMBER 288, OF

SEA HAVENS SUBDIVISION, AS PER MAP IN

MAP BOOK 40, PAGES 151 AND 152, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH TOWNHOUSE UNIT CONSTRUCTED THEREON, AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH AND SUBJECT TO THE TERMS OF THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS,

SEA HAVENS SUBDIVISION, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND NOTICE OF PROVISIONS OF SEA HAVENS HOMEOWNER'S ASSOCIATION, INC. AND EXHIBITS THERETO, AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 2719, PAGES 807 THROUGH 865, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED

AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF

RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 5th day of October 2020.

By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.

Bar Number: 027077

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-01690

October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0384

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2018 30448 CICI

REVERSE MORTGaGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEfICIaRIES,

DEVISEES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES aND

aLL OTHERS WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREST

IN THE ESTaTE Of GLaDYS B. MORENO, DECEaSED., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

17, 2020, and entered in 2018 30448

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein REVERSE MORTGAGE

SOLUTIONS, INC. is the Plaintiff and THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF GLADYS B.

MORENO, DECEASED.; ALFREDO

MORENO A/K/A ALFREDO IVOR MORENO;

BRIDGET MORENO-DICOVITSKY A/K/A

BRIDGET DICOVITSKY; MAGALI MARTINEZ

A/K/A MAGALI C. MARTINEZ A/K/A

MAGGIE MARTINEZ; UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA, ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY

OF HOUSING AND URBANDEVELOPMENT;

BELLAIR CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on October 30, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 621 OF BELLAIR CONDOMINIUM

APARTMENTS, A CONDOMINIUM

ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM THEREOF, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 1588, PAGE 427,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, TOGETHER WITH ITS UNDIVIDED SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS.

Property Address: 2727 NORTH ATLANTIC

AVENUE UNIT 621, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 1 day of October, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

17-077584

October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0385

****************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO. 2019 30248 CICI

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

TRUSTEE fOR J.P. MORGaN

MORTGaGE aCQUISITION CORP.

2005-OPT2, aSSET BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs.

YOSEf aMaR a/K/a YOSEf aURaHaM aMaR, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated September 21, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION

CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT2, is Plaintiff and YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; MICHELE AMAR A/K/A MICHELLE AMAR, are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk

of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 39, PAGE(S) 188,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THAT PART

DEEDED TO THE STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AS

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK

3691, PAGE 1413, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6th day of October, 2020

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

13243-18

October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0387

****************************