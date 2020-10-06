NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2019 11690 CIDL
NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE LLC D/B/a
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
RaNDaLL VaN MEGGELEN aND
CHRIsTINa VaN MEGGELEN, et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a
final judgment of foreclosure dated february
21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11690
cidl of the circuit court of the seventh
judicial circuit in and for volusia county,
florida, wherein nationstar MortGaGe
llc d/B/a Mr. cooPer is the Plaintiff and
randall van MeGGelen; christina
van MeGGelen; BanK of aMerica, n.a. are the defendant(s).
laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 22, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 27, coMMunity center
develoPMent, a suBdivision
accordinG to MaP in
MaP BooK 36, PaGes 97 and
98, of the PuBlic records
of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 2110 e dale cir, deland, fl 32720
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 28 day of september, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
19-362737
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0376
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
CasE NO.: 2019 11518 CIDL
U.s. BaNK NaTIONaL assOCIaTION, as
INDENTURE TRUsTEE fOR TOWD
POINT MORTGaGE TRUsT
assET-BaCKED sECURITIEs, sERIEs 2015-3,
Plaintiff, Vs.
RICHaRD fONfRIas; et al.,
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given that
sale will be made pursuant to an
order or final judgment. final
judgment was awarded on March
5, 2020 in civil case no. 2019
11518 cidl, of the circuit court of
the seventh judicial circuit in
and for volusia county, florida,
wherein, u.s. BanK national
association, as indenture
trustee for toWd Point
MortGaGe trust asset-BacKed
securities, series 2015-3 is the Plaintiff, and
richard fonfrias; norKa fonfrias; unKnoWn tenant 1 n/K/a saBrina duBois; unKnoWn tenant 2 n/K/a
justin teets; any and all
unKnoWn Parties claiMinG
By, throuGh, under and
aGainst the herein naMed
individual defendant(s)
Who are not KnoWn to Be
dead or alive, Whether
said unKnoWn Parties May
claiM an interest as
sPouses, heirs, devisees,
Grantees, or other
claiMants are defendants.
the clerk of the court, laura e.
roth will sell to the highest bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com on october 29, 2020 at 11:00:00 aM est the following described real property as set forth
in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 5, BlocK 683, of deltona laKes unit
tWenty-seven, accordinG
to the Plat thereof, as recorded
in MaP BooK 27, PaGes 78 throuGh 81, inclusive,
of the PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.
any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
dated this 16 day of september, 2020.
aldridGe | Pite, llP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south congress avenue
suite 200
delray Beach, fl 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: jennifer travieso
florida Bar #641065
Primary e-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3177B
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0378
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2019 11666 CIDL
NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE LLC D/B/a
CHaMPION MORTGaGE COMPaNY,
Plaintiff, vs.
CaRMINE ROssI, et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a final
judgment of foreclosure dated March 09, 2020,
and entered in 2019 11666 cidl of the circuit
court of the seventh judicial circuit in and for
volusia county, florida, wherein nationstar
MortGaGe llc d/B/a chaMPion MortGaGe
coMPany is the Plaintiff and carMine
rossi; unKnoWn sPouse of carMine
rossi; tic PalM coast, inc. d/B/a tiMe investMent
coMPany inc.; united states
of aMerica, actinG on Behalf of the
secretary of housinG and urBan develoPMent
are the defendant(s).
laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 27, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 5, BlocK 1311, deltona laKes
forty-five, accordinG to the MaP
or Plat thereof as recorded in
Plat BooK 27, PaGes 300 throuGh 313, of the PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 2244 durhaM st, deltona, fl 32738
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with florida statutes, section
45.031.
dated this 29 day of september, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
19-362688
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0379
NOTICE Of aCTION
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
CasE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI
sEa DIP BEaCH REsORT
CONDOMINIUM assOCIaTION, INC. a
not for profit florida corporation,
Plaintiff, v.
a & C sOLUTIONs, INC., a Nevada Corporation
registered as a foreign Corporation
in florida as a & C sOLUTIONs Of VOLUsIa, INC. and any tenant in possession
Defendant(s).
to: a & c solutions, inc., a nevada
corporation registered as a
foreign corporation in florida as a
& c solutions of volusia, inc.
709 north Green valley Parkway, suite 200
henderson, nevada 89074 and
a & c solutions, inc., a nevada
corporation registered as a foreign
corporation in florida as a & c solutions
of volusia, inc. 3100 finsterwald drive
titusville, florida 32780
and
a & c solutions, inc., a nevada corporation registered as a foreign corporation in florida as a & c so-utions of volusia, inc.
1233 south atlantic avenue, unit 230
daytona Beach, fl 32118
and to all parties claiming interests
by, through, under or against a
& c solutions, inc., a nevada
corporation registered as a foreign
corporation in florida as a & c solutions
of volusia, inc., and
all parties having or claiming to
have any right, title or interest in the
property herein described.
legal description: unit 230 of sea diP Beach
resort at daytona Beach, a condominium according to the declaration of condominium, thereof as recorded on official records Book 4096, Page 3704, Public
records of volusia county, florida; together with an undivided share in the common elements
appurtenant thereto.
you are hereBy notified that
a complaint has been filed and
commenced in this court against
the above-described property by
sea dip Beach resort condominium
association inc., (“Plaintiff”).
you are required to serve a
copy of your written defenses, if
any to it, irene fonzi, esq., attorney
for the Plaintiff, whose address is
irene Ponzi, esq., 1402 highway,
a1a, suite a, satellite Beach,
florida 32937, and filed the original
with the clerk of the above styled
court on or before september 15,
2020; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief
prayed in the complaint or petition.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities if you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact
court administration, 125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. these
are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaiones
Para Personas con
discaPacidades si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para
poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese
con la oficina de administración judicial (court administration),
125 e. orange ave.,
ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no
menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. estos nuMeros
telefonicos no son Para
oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal
of said court in deland, florida, on
this 28th day of july, 2020.
laura e. roth
clerK of the circuit court
volusia county, florida
j. Beach
as deputy clerk
filed 7/28/2020
irene PonZi, esq.
1402 highway a1a suite a
satellite Beach, florida, 32937
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0383
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2020 11055 CIDL
sPECIaLIZED LOaN sERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs,TRUsTEEs aND
aLL OTHERs WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTaTE Of TODD R.
CHaPMaN, DECEasED . et. al.
Defendant(s),
to: the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries,
devisees, Grantees, assiGnees,
lienors, creditors, trustees and
all others Who May claiM an interest
in the estate of todd r. chaPMan, deceased,
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they
be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors,
creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming
an interest by, through, under or against the
defendants, who are not known to be dead or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
you are hereBy notified that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
lot 23, BlocK 354, deltona
laKes unit eiGht, accordinG to
the MaP or Plat thereof,
recorded in MaP BooK 25,
PaGes 165 throuGh 177, inclusive
of the PuBlic records of
volusia county, florida.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,
whose address is 6409 congress ave., suite
100, Boca raton, florida 33487 on or before
november 17, 2020 /(30 days from date of
first Publication of this notice) and file the
original with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition filed herein.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities if you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration, 125 e.
orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if
the time before the appearance is less than
7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones
Para Personas con discaPacidades
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le
proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina de
administración judicial (court administration),
125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona
Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al
711. estos nuMeros telefonicos no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal of this
court at volusia county, florida, this 1st day
of october, 2020.
laura e roth
clerK of the circuit court
(seal) By: /s/ j. Beach
dePuty clerK
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, Pl
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com
19-407668
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0386
NOTICE Of aCTION
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division
CasE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI
NORMaNDY CaPITaL TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
DaYTONa INVEsTMENT HOMEs LLC
aND INDERJIT GREWaL, et al.,
Defendants.
to: daytona investMent hoMes llc
last Known address: 4895 s atlantic
ave, Ponce inlet, fl 32127
current residence unknown
you are notified that an action for
breach of contract and breach of guaranty
on the following describe property:
southerly 100 feet of lot 10,
Pons ParK, accordinG to the
MaP or Plat thereof, as
recorded in MaP BooK 9, PaGe
291, of the PuBlic records of
volusia county, florida
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it, on choice legal Group,
P.a., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is
P.o. BoX 771270, coral sPrinGs, fl
33077 on or before november 17, 2020, a
date at least thirty (30) days after the first
publication of this notice in the (Please publish
in West volusia Beacon c/o fla) and file
the original with the clerk of this court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities if you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration, 125 e.
orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones Para
Personas con discaPacidades si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese
con la oficina de administración judicial
(court administration), 125 e. orange ave.,
ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted
tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. estos nuMeros telefonicos
no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal of this
court this 1st day of october, 2020.
laura e. roth
as clerk of the court
(seal) By: j. Beach
as deputy clerk
choice leGal GrouP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270,
coral springs, fl 33077
19-00676
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0381
NOTICE Of aCTION
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division
CasE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI
NORMaNDY CaPITaL TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
DaYTONa INVEsTMENT HOMEs LLC
aND INDERJIT GREWaL, et al.,
Defendants.
to: inderjit GreWal
last KnoWn address: 4985 s. atlantic
avenue, Ponce inlet, fl 32127
you are notified that an action for
breach of contract and breach of guaranty
on the following describe property:
southerly 100 feet of lot 10, Pons ParK, accordinG to the MaP or Plat thereof, as recorded in MaP BooK 9, PaGe 291, of the PuBlic records of
volusia county, florida
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it, on choice legal Group,
P.a., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is
P.o. BoX 771270, coral sPrinGs, fl
33077 on or before november 17, 2020, a
date at least thirty (30) days after the first
publication of this notice in the (Please publish
in West volusia Beacon c/o fla) and file
the original with the clerk of this court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities if you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration, 125 e.
orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones
Para Personas con discaPacidades
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina
de administración judicial (court administration),
125 e. orange ave., ste. 300,
daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. estos nuMeros
telefonicos no son Para
oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal of this
court this 1st day of october, 2020.
laura e. roth
as clerk of the court
(seal) By: j. Beach
as deputy clerk
choice leGal GrouP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270,
coral springs, fl 33077
19-00676
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0382
vOlUSIa COUNTY
SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
CaSE NO. 2020 10382 CIDL
HOMEBRIDGE fINaNCIaL SERVICES, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
MaRY T. CHaTEaU a/K/a MaRY J. CHaTEaU, et al.
Defendants.
To the following Defendant(s):
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST
TERRY W. CHATEAU, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 3, BLOCK 1301, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT FORTY FIVE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGES 300 THROUGH 313, INCLUSIVE
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of you written
defenses, if any, to it, on McCalla
Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, Sara
Collins, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address
is 225 East Robinson Street, Suite
155, Orlando, FL 32801 on or before November
06, 2020, a date which is within
thirty (30) days after the first publication
of this Notice in the Florida Legal Advertising,
Inc. and file the original with the
Clerk of this Court either before service
on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demand in the complaint.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court
this 22nd day of September, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By:___________________
DEPUTY CLERK
Submitted by:
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
225 E. Robinson St. Suite 155
Orlando, FL 32801
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
19-01572-1
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0362
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CaSE No. 2019 11074 CIDL
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS
INDENTURE TRUSTEE, fOR THE
HOLDERS Of THE CIM TRUST 2017-6,
MORTGaGE-BaCKED NOTES, SERIES 2017-6,
PLaINTIff, VS.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEfICIaRIES,
DEVISEES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNORS,
CREDITORS aND TRUSTEES Of THE
ESTaTE Of PETE SKaGGS a/K/a PETER
SKaGGS (DECEaSED), ET aL.
DEfENDaNT(S).
To: Matthew Tyler Skaggs
RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 1229 Azora Dr,
Deltona, FL 32725
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 11, Block 274, Deltona Lakes, Unit Seven,
according to the map thereof as recorded in
Map Book 25, Pages 149 through 162, inclusive,
of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the first publication of this notice, either before November 06, 2020, or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default
may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Date: September 22, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk of the Court
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100,
Boca Raton, FL 33432
18-002257-F
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0363
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO.: 2020 30454 CICI
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS
TRUSTEE fOR RESIDENTIaL aSSET SECURITIES CORPORaTION, HOME EQUITY
MORTGaGE aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-KS7,
Plaintiff, VS.
STEVEN LOVELL; et al.,
Defendant,
TO: Susan Lovell
Last Known Residence: 717 Tarry Town
Trail, Port Orange, FL 32127
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in VOLUSIA County, Florida:
LOT 9, SLEEPY HOLLOW SUBDIVSION, UNIT 1,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF,
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 130, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615 South Congress Avenue,
Suite 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445, on or before November 06, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin
incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on September 22, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: J. Beach
BY DEPUTY CLERK
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
1221-4547B
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0364
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 11090 CIDL
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all other parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the Estate of Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased; faith Ryan, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased; et al
Defendant,
TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, and all other parties claiming an
interest by, through, under or against the Estate
of Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOTS 16, 17 AND 18, BLOCK "I", PLANTATION ESTATES, UNIT NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 183, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC.,
the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication on or before November 06, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court
appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice
impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho
a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on September 21, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
20-F00633
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0365
RE-NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL
NaTIONSTaR MORTGaGE LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MISHELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 23, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2016 11682 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida. NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, is Plaintiff and MISHELLE L. YELVERTON; AUSTIN R. YOUNG; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUSTIN R. YOUNG; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION;
STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA;
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR
BY MERGER TO SOUTHTRUST BANK; SHARON CLIFTON, are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 27TH day of OCTOBER, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
THE SOUTH 140.65 FEET OF THE WEST 340
FEET OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 (LESS THE WeST 30 FEET THEREOF IN ROAD), SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
8760-16
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0366
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CaSE NO.: 2014 11548 CIDL
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN TENaNT (S); IN
POSSESSION Of THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 22nd day of September 2020, and entered in Case No. 2014 11548 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and SHEMEIKA RODRIGUEZ; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHEMEIKA RODRIGUEZ; CITY OF DELTONA, FLORIDA; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE
CORPORATION and UNKNOWN TENANTS IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00
AM on the 12th day of November 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 7, BLOCK 892, DELTONA LAKES UNIT THIRTY FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 134, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING
AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 25 day of September, 2020.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
16-01114
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0367
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CaSE NO.: 2019 10860 CIDL
WILMINGTON SaVINGS fUND SOCIETY,
fSB, D/B/a CHRISTIaNa TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUaLLY BUT aS TRUSTEE fOR
PRETIUM MORTGaGE aCQUISITION TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
LaSHaWN RENEE DENNaRD a/K/a
LaSHaWN RENEE GRIMSLEY; CLERK
Of THE CIRCUIT COURT IN aND fOR
VOLUSIa COUNTY, fLORIDa; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE Of BEaMaN aLLEN GRIMSLEY;
KENNETH ERIC GRIMSLEY; SCOTTIE
JEROME GRIMSLEY; BEaMaN aLLEN GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE Of KENNETH ERIC GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE Of
LaSHaWN RENEE DENNaRD a/K/a
LaSHaWN RENEE GRIMSLEY ; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE Of SCOTTIE JEROME
GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN TENaNT IN POSSESSION Of THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 22nd day of September 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 10860 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY
BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE
ACQUISITION TRUST is the Plaintiff and
LASHAWN RENEE DENNARD A/K/A LASHAWN RENEE GRIMSLEY; CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BEAMAN ALLEN GRIMSLEY; KENNETH
ERIC GRIMSLEY; SCOTTIE JEROME GRIMSLEY; BEAMAN ALLEN GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KENNETH
ERIC GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
LASHAWN RENEE DENNARD A/K/A LASHAWN RENEE GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SCOTTIE JEROME GRIMSLEY; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court
shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 12th day of November 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1861, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28, PAGE(S) 161 THROUGH 167, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING
AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 28th day of September, 2020.
By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.
Bar Number: 027077
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02445
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0368
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI
DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST
COMPaNY, aS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,
ON BEHaLf Of THE HOLDERS Of THE
aCCREDITED MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST
2005-4 aSSET BaCKED NOTES,
Plaintiff, VS.
WILLIaM HENRY; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on February 12, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein,
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS
OF THE ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES is the Plaintiff, and WILLIAM HENRY; MYRNA J. HENRY; THE CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, A FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to
the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 14, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 117, SHANGRI-LA SUBDIVISION,
UNIT II, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 109 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24 day of September, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
Florida Bar #641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3101B
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0369
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2017 11339 CIDL
WELLS faRGO BaNK, NaTIONaL
aSSOCIaTION aS TRUSTEE fOR OPTION
ONE MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST 2007-4, aSSET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2007-4,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOSE R. MaRTINEZ, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 16, 2020, and entered in 2017 11339 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST 2007-4, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4 is the Plaintiff and JOSE R. MARTINEZ; UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST; BLACK
POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET
LAND TRUST DATED JANUARY 1, 2014; WELLS
FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE ·MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4; DISCOVER BANK are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 22, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 13, BLOCK 1360, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT
FORTY SEVEN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,
PAGES 10 THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA.
Property Address: 3330 CALDWELL ST, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
17-047357
October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0370
SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2019 11283 CIDL
WILMINGTON SaVINGS fUND SOCIETY,
fSB, D/B/a CHRISTIaNa TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUaLLY BUT aS TRUSTEE fOR
PRETIUM MORTGaGE aCQUISITION TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
WILLIaM D. aRD JR. a/K/a WILLIaM DaVID aRD JR., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11283
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein WILMINGTON SAVINGS
FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA
TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS
TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST is the Plaintiff and
WILLIAM D. ARD JR. A/K/A WILLIAM DAVID
ARD JR.; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
WILLIAM D. ARD JR. A/K/A WILLIAM DAVID
ARD JR. are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on October 22, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND LOT 3,
BLOCK 316, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
SEVEN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGES 149 THROUGH
162 INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1346 FERENDINA
DR, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-283344
October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0371
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2019 10365 CIDL
LOaNCaRE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
CHRISTOPHER KUBIK a/K/a
CHRISTOPHER P. KUBIK; BRaNDY
KUBIK a/K/a BRaNDY S. KUBIK, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
30, 2020, and entered in 2019 10365
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein SPECIALIZED LOAN
SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff and
CHRISTOPHER KUBIK A/K/A CHRISTOPHER
P. KUBIK; BRANDY KUBIK A/K/A
BRANDY S. KUBIK; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF MARY MUSSETTER, DECEASED;
FLORIDA SHORES PROPERTY OWNERS
ASSOCIATION, INC.; THE CITY OF EDGEWATER, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN HEIR OF
THE ESTATE OF MARY MUSSETTER, DECEASED; WASHINGTON FEDERAL, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR IN
INTEREST TO FIRST MUTUAL BANK; UNKNOWN PARTY #1 N/K/A RAY COOK; UNKNOWN PARTY #2 N/K/A JOHN DOE are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 22, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 2925 AND 2926, BLOCK 147,
FLORIDA SHORES UNIT 4, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE(S) 104 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1432 VICTORY
PALM DR, EDGEWATER, FL 32132
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 28 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
20-047802
October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0372
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2017 11307 CIDL
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS
TRUSTEE fOR BEaR STEaRNS aSSET
BaCKED SECURITIES I TRUST
2006-aC3, aSSET-BaCKED
CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2006-aC3,
Plaintiff, vs.
KEITH a KELSEY aND JULIENE M.
KELSEY, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 11, 2020, and entered in 2017
11307 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S.
BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS
ASSET BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST
2006-AC3, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2006-AC3 is the Plaintiff
and KEITH A KELSEY; JULIENE M.
KELSEY; RIVERSIDE NATIONAL BANK
OF FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 22,
2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 27 AND 28, BLOCK 16, COUNTRY
CLUB ESTATES, BEING A
SUBDIVISION IN SECTION 27 AND
28, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE
30 EAST, ACCORDING TO MAP IN
MAP BOOK 10, PAGES 95
THROUGH 98, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2100 STRATFORD,
DELAND, FL 32724
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
17-050537
October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0373
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2018 11276 CIDL
DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRaNDY N. KELLER; THE UNKNOWN
HEIRS, DEVISEES, BENEfICIaRIES,
GRaNTEES, aSSIGNS, CREDITORS,
LIENORS, aND TRUSTEES Of RICKY
EDWaRD fISCHBaCH, DECEaSED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11276 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the
Plaintiff and BRANDY N. KELLER; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNS, CREDITORS, LIENORS, AND TRUSTEES OF RICKY EDWARD FISCHBACH, DECEASED; KEITH FISCHBACH; RICKEY FISCHBACH, JR.;
RANENIA GROVE; LAKE HARNEY WOODS
PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC.;
HAMILTON GROUP FUNDING, INC. are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 14 BLOCK 6, LAKE HARNEY
WOODS PHASE THREE-A, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 41,
PAGE(S) 154 THROUGH 156, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGETHER WITH 2020 FTWD MOBILE
HOME AND VIN #(S)
GAFL234A75265 AND
GAFL234B75265
Property Address: 1230 MARSH
FERN RD, MIMS, FL 32754
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
18-228689
October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0374
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL
DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC f/K/a GREEN
TREE SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEfICIaRIES,
DEVISEES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES aND
aLL OTHERS WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREST
IN THE ESTaTE Of LaURIE L.
SPRINGSTEEN, DECEaSED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
09, 2020, and entered in 2019 11631 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A
GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff
and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF LAURIE L. SPRINGSTEEN, DECEASED; L. LEROY SPRINGSTEEN are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1309, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT 45, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGES 300 THROUGH 313, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2280 ALTON
ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-363159
October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0375
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2018 10536 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BaNK TRUST COMPaNY
aMERICaS, aS TRUSTEE fOR RESIDENTIaL aCCREDIT LOaNS, INC., MORTGaGE aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-QS14,
Plaintiff, vs.
JaMES E faIRHURST aND KaTHLEEN M
faIRHURST, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
17, 2020, and entered in 2018 10536
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST
COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ACCREDIT LOANS, INC.,
MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-QS14 is the Plaintiff and JAMES E FAIRHURST; KATHLEEN M FAIRHURST are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on October 22, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 6, BLOCK 24, FUQUAY AND
ROGER'S DIVISIONS A & B ENTITLED
"NEW SMYRNA BEACH", ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE
29, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 3311 HILL ST, NEW
SMYRNA BEACH, FL 32169
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 29 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
17-073580
October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0377
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO.: 2020 11001 CIDL
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MELLON,
f/K/a THE BaNK Of NEW YORK aS
SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
JPMORGaN CHaSE BaNK, N.a. aS
TRUSTEE fOR NOVaSTaR MORTGaGE
fUNDING TRUST, SERIES 2005-4, NOVaSTaR
HOME EQUITY LOaN aSSET-BaCKED
CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-4,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, aND aLL
OTHER PaRTIES CLaIMING aN
INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
aGaINST THE ESTaTE Of BaRRY L. fRY
a/K/a BaRRY LYNN fRY, DECEaSED;
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MELLON,
f/K/a THE BaNK Of NEW YORK aS
SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
JPMORGaN CHaSE BaNK, N.a. aS
TRUSTEE fOR NOVaSTaR MORTGaGE
fUNDING TRUST, SERIES 2005-4,
NOVaSTaR HOME EQUITY LOaN
aSSET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-4,
Defendant(s).
TO: Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all
other parties claiming an interest by, through,
under or against the Estate of Barry L. Fry
a/k/a Barry Lynn Fry, deceased
1801 Amboy Drive
Deltona, Florida 32738
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following described
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1189, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY-THREE ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 270 THROUGH 283, INCLUSIVE, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Street Address: 1801 Amboy Drive,
Deltona, Florida 32738
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on McCabe, Weisberg &
Conway, LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address
is 500 South Australian Avenue, Suite
1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, on or before
November 17, 2020, and file the original
with the Clerk of this Court, otherwise, a default
will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if
the time before the appearance is less than
7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on October 1, 2020.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of said Court
By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
20-401300
October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0380
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CaSE NO.: 2019 31357 CICI
LaKEVIEW LOaN SERVICNG, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
PaTRICIa HaRTING-WOOD a/K/a
PaTRICIa Y. HaRTING-WOOD; CLERK
Of COURT Of VOLUSIa COUNTY; SEa
HaVENS HOMEOWNER’S aSSOCIaTION,
INC.; UNKNOWN TENaNT IN
POSSESSION Of THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 30th day of September, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019 31357 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICNG, LLC is the Plaintiff and PATRICIA HARTINGWOOD
A/K/A PATRICIA Y. HARTINGWOOD; CLERK OF
COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY; SEA HAVENS HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION, INC.; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 AM on the 4th day of December, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
BUILDING NUMBER 8, LOT NUMBER 288, OF
SEA HAVENS SUBDIVISION, AS PER MAP IN
MAP BOOK 40, PAGES 151 AND 152, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH TOWNHOUSE UNIT CONSTRUCTED THEREON, AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH AND SUBJECT TO THE TERMS OF THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS AND RESTRICTIONS,
SEA HAVENS SUBDIVISION, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND NOTICE OF PROVISIONS OF SEA HAVENS HOMEOWNER'S ASSOCIATION, INC. AND EXHIBITS THERETO, AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 2719, PAGES 807 THROUGH 865, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED
AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 5th day of October 2020.
By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.
Bar Number: 027077
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-01690
October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0384
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2018 30448 CICI
REVERSE MORTGaGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEfICIaRIES,
DEVISEES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES aND
aLL OTHERS WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREST
IN THE ESTaTE Of GLaDYS B. MORENO, DECEaSED., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
17, 2020, and entered in 2018 30448
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein REVERSE MORTGAGE
SOLUTIONS, INC. is the Plaintiff and THE
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF GLADYS B.
MORENO, DECEASED.; ALFREDO
MORENO A/K/A ALFREDO IVOR MORENO;
BRIDGET MORENO-DICOVITSKY A/K/A
BRIDGET DICOVITSKY; MAGALI MARTINEZ
A/K/A MAGALI C. MARTINEZ A/K/A
MAGGIE MARTINEZ; UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA, ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY
OF HOUSING AND URBANDEVELOPMENT;
BELLAIR CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on October 30, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 621 OF BELLAIR CONDOMINIUM
APARTMENTS, A CONDOMINIUM
ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM THEREOF, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 1588, PAGE 427,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, TOGETHER WITH ITS UNDIVIDED SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS.
Property Address: 2727 NORTH ATLANTIC
AVENUE UNIT 621, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 1 day of October, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
17-077584
October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0385
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO. 2019 30248 CICI
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS
TRUSTEE fOR J.P. MORGaN
MORTGaGE aCQUISITION CORP.
2005-OPT2, aSSET BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs.
YOSEf aMaR a/K/a YOSEf aURaHaM aMaR, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated September 21, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION
CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT2, is Plaintiff and YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; MICHELE AMAR A/K/A MICHELLE AMAR, are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk
of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 39, PAGE(S) 188,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THAT PART
DEEDED TO THE STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AS
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK
3691, PAGE 1413, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6th day of October, 2020
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
13243-18
October 8, 15, 2020 V20-0387
