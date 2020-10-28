sUBseQUent

WHEREAS, on July 27, 2009, a certain Mortgage

was executed by Ollie Dollie Lockette

a/k/a Ollie D. Lockette and Roy Lockette,

wife and husband as Mortgagor in favor of Financial Freedom Acquisition LLC which Mortgage was recorded August 3, 2009, in Official

Records Book 6381, Page 1926 in the Office

of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, (the “Mortgage”); and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned

to MERS as nominee for Financial Freedom

Acquisition LLC by Assignment recorded December 1, 2009 in Official Records Book

6422, Page 2422, in the Office of the Clerk

of the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned

to the United States Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development (the “Secretary”), by

Assignment recorded September 15, 2017 in

Official Records Book 7447, Page 891, in the

Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in

the covenants and conditions of Section 9 of

the Mortgage in that one Mortgagor has died

and another Mortgagor has abandoned the

Property hereinafter defined and the Mortgage

remains wholly unpaid as of the date of

this Notice and no payment has been made

to restore the loan to current status; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent

as of August 12, 2020 is $147,239.66 plus

accrued unpaid interest, if any, late charges,

if any, fees and costs; and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the

Secretary has declared the entire amount of

the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage

to be immediately due and payable; and

WHEREAS, Unknown Tenant(s) may

claim some interest in the property hereinafter

described, as a/the tenant(s) in possession

of the property, but such interest is

subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage of the

Secretary; and

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to

powers vested in me by the Single Family

Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12

U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27,

subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation

of the undersigned as Foreclosure

Commissioner, recorded on June 22,

2000 in Official Records Book 4563,

Page 4679 of the Public Records of Volusia

County, Florida, notice is hereby

given that on November 24, 2020 at 9:00

a.m. local time, all real and personal

property at or used in connection with

the following described premises (the

“Property”) will be sold at public auction

to the highest bidder:

See Exhibit A attached hereto and

made a part hereof

EXHIBIT A

THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4

OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 14

SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST

CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4

OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID

SECTION 28, RUN THENCE SOUTH

89°35'50" WEST ALONG THE NORTH

LINE THEREOF, A DISTANCE Of

119.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH

00°05'36" EAST, PARALLEL WITH

THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4,

A DISTANCE OF 120 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE

CONTINUE SOUTH 00°05'36" EAST,

A DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO THE

SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175

FEET OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF

THE NORTHEAST 1/4; THENCE

SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST, A DISTANCE

OF 160.80 FEET; THENCE

NORTH 00°10'40" WEST, A DISTANCE

OF 55.00 FEET TO THE

SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 120

FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"

EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, A

DISTANCE Of 160.88 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO

AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,

EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THE

EAST 20 FEET THEREOF. ALSO:

THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE N0RTHEAST 1/4

Of SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 14

SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST

CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4

OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID

SECTION 28, RUN THENCE SOUTH

89°35'50" WEST ALONG THE NORTH

UNE THEREOF A DISTANCE OF

119.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH

00°05'36" EAST PARALLEL WITH

THE EAST LINE OF THE SAID

NORTH 1/4 Of THE NORTHEAST 1/4

A DISTANCE OF 175.00 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH

00°05'36" EAST A DISTANCE OF

55.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF

THE NORTH 230 FEET OF SAID

NORTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST

1/4; THENCE SOUTH 89°35'50"

WEST A DISTANCE OF 160.72 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 00°10'40"WEST A

DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO THE

SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175

FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"

EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH UNE A

DISTANCE 160.80 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING; SUBJECT TO

AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,

EGRESS, AND UTILITIES OVER THE

EAST 20 FEET THEREOF

Commonly known as: 682 Glenhaven

Avenue, Pierson, Fl 32180-2003

The sale will be held at 682 Glenhaven Avenue,

Pierson, Fl 32180-2003. The Secretary

of Housing and Urban Development will bid

$147,239.66 plus interest from August 12,

2020 at a rate of $24.45 per diem (subject to

increases applicable under the Note), plus all

costs of this foreclosure and costs of an

owner’s policy of title insurance.

There will be no proration of taxes, rents

or other income or liabilities, except that the

purchaser will pay, at or before closing,

his/her/its pro-rata share of any real estate

taxes that have been paid by the Secretary

to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except

the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling

ten (10%) percent of the bid amount in

the form of a certified check or cashier’s

check made out to the Secretary of HUD.

Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a

deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit

of ten (10%) percent of the bid amount

must be presented before the bidding is

closed. The deposit is non-refundable. The

remainder of the purchase price must be delivered

within thirty (30) days of the sale or

at such other time as the Secretary may determine

for good cause shown, time being of

the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits,

must be delivered in the form of a certified

or cashier's check. If the Secretary is

the high bidder, he need not pay the bid

amount in cash. The successful bidder will

pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and

other taxes that are due on or after the delivery

of the remainder of the payment and all

other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension of

time within which to deliver the remainder of

the payment. All extensions will be for fifteen

(15) day increments for a fee equal to Five

Hundred and NO/100 Dollars ($500.00) per

extension, paid in advance. The extension

fee shall be in the form of a certified or

cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary

of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale

prior to the expiration of any extension period,

the unused portion of the extension fee

shall be applied toward the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the

sale within, the required period, or within any

extensions of time granted by the Secretary,

the high bidder may be required to forfeit the

cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure

commissioner after consultation with the

HUD Field Office representative, will be liable

to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of

such failure. The Commissioner may, at the

direction of the HUD Field Office Representative,

offer the Property to the second highest

bidder for an amount equal to the highest

price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right of

possession based upon a right of redemption,

in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the

terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does

not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage

is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled

sale is the principal balance set forth above, together with accrued, unpaid interest, plus all

other amounts that would be due under the

mortgage agreement if payments under the

mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising

costs and postage expenses incurred in giving

notice, mileage by the most reasonable road

distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for

title and lien record searches, the necessary

out of pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure

Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the

foreclosure prior to reinstatement.

Date: October 7, 2020

HUD Foreclosure Commissioner

By: MICHAEL J POSNER, Esquire

WARD, DAMON, POSNER,

PHETERSON & BLEAU

4420 Beacon Circle

West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

T:561.842.3000•F:561.842.3626

Direct: 561.594.1452

STATE OF FLORIDA )

) ss:

COUNTY OF PALM BEACH )

Sworn to, subscribed and acknowledged be-fore

me this 7 day of October, 2020, by mean

of [x] physical presence or [__] online notarization,

Michael J Posner, Esquire, of Ward,

Damon, Posner, Pheterson & Bleau who [x]

is personally known to me or [__] produced

_______________________ as identification.

Sandra D. Heck

Notary Public, State of Florida

My Commission GG 280088

Expires 12/13/2022

Unless you, within thirty days of your receipt of this

notice, dispute the validity of the debt claimed in

this letter, or any portion of the debt, we will assume that the debt alleged in this letter is valid. If we receive notice from you within thirty days of

your receipt of this notice that the debt claimed in

this notice, or any portion of the debt, is disputed,

we will obtain verification of the debt and will forward that verification to you. Also, upon request to us within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, we will provide the name and address of the original creditor of the debt claimed in this notice, if different from the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

This Instrument Prepared By/Returned to:

MICHAEL J POSNER, Esq.,

HUD Foreclosure Commissioner

WARD, DAMON, POSNER, PHETERSON & BLEAU

4420 Beacon Circle

West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

HECM# 094-5721885

PCN:82800000213 and 482800000208

October 15, 22, 29, 2020 V20-0388

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CAsE No. 2019 30788 CICI

u.s. BANK TrusT NATIONAL

AssOCIATION As TrusTEE OF

AMErICAN HOMEOWNEr PrEsErvATION

TrusT sErIEs 2015A+,

PLAINTIFF, vs.

JuDITH A. ANDErsON, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(s).

To: Fremont D. Anderson, Jr.

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS:

101 Aloha Terrace, Port Orange, FL 32129

To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and

Trustees of the Estate of Judith A. Anderson

(Deceased)

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS:

101 Aloha Terrace, Port Orange, FL 32129

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following described

property located in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 99, Barefoot Park Mobile Home Subdivision,

according to the Plat recorded in Plat

Book 31, Page 62, of the Public Records of

Volusia County, Florida. Together with mobile

home VIN number 0161789P, title number

19193447 has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original

with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the

first publication of this notice, either before December 01, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Date: October 15, 2020

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk of the Court

TROMBERG LAW GROUP

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

19-001305

October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0402

NOTICE OF FOrECLOsurE sALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2017 11215 CIDL

CITIMOrTGAGE, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

AMANDA M. sMITH A/K/A AMANDA sMITH, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is the Plaintiff

and Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda

Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00 AM on the 10th day of November, 2020, the

following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION ESTATES, PART OF SECTION

3, TOWNSHIP 19 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST AND RE-SUB'D

BLOCK X AND PART OF BLOCK

W, UNIT NO 1, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11,

PAGE 279, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 19th day of October, 2020.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6133

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By MEHWISH YOUSUF, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 92171

17-F02963

October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0401

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO. 2020-12121-PrDL

DIvIsION: 10

IN rE: EsTATE OF

WILLIAM J. MOONEY,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of

WILLIAM J. MOONEY, deceased,

whose date of death was July 18,

2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for

Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N. Alabama

Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724.

The names and addresses of the personal

representative and the personal

representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file

their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE

THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER

THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF

THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file

their claims with this court WITHIN 3

MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION

733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE

CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is October 22, 2020.

JOHN T. MOONEY

Personal representative

4525 Delaina Drive

Flower Mound, Texas 75022

BAUMANNKANGAS ESTATE LAW

Attorneys for Personal Representative

201 E. Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 830

Post Office Box 399

Tampa, Florida 33601-0399

October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0400

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI

sEA DIP BEACH rEsOrT

CONDOMINIuM AssOCIATION, INC. A

not for profit Florida corporation,

Plaintiff, v.

A & C sOLuTIONs, INC., a Nevada Corporation

registered as a Foreign Corporation

in Florida as A & C sOLuTIONs OF vOLusIA, INC. And any tenant in possession

Defendant(s).

TO: A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., A Nevada Corporation registered as a Foreign Corporation

in Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA,

INC. 709 North Green Valley Parkway, Suite 200

Henderson, Nevada 89074

And

A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., A Nevada Corporation

registered as a Foreign Corporation in

Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA, INC.

3100 Finsterwald Drive

Titusville, Florida 32780

And

A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., A Nevada Corporation

registered as a Foreign Corporation in

Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA, INC.

1233 South Atlantic Avenue, Unit 230

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

and to all parties claiming interests

by, through, under or against A & C

SOLUTIONS, INC., A Nevada Corporation

registered as a Foreign Corporation

in Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS

OF VOLUSIA, INC., and all parties

having or claiming to have any right,

title or interest in the property herein described.

Legal Description:

Unit 230 of SEA DIP BEACH

RESORT AT DAYTONA

BEACH, a condominium ac-ording

to the Declaration of

Condominium, thereof as

recorded on Official Records

Book 4096, Page 3704, Public

Records of Volusia County,

Florida; together with an undivided share in the common elements appurtenant thereto.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a

Complaint has been filed and commenced

in this Court against the

above-described property by Sea Dip

Beach Resort Condominium Association,

Inc., (“Plaintiff”). You are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, Irene Fonzi, Esq.,

attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address

is Irene Ponzi, Esq., 1402 Highway,

A1A, Suite A, Satellite Beach,

Florida 32937, and filed the original

with the clerk of the above styled court

on or before September 15, 2020; otherwise

a default will be entered against you for the relief prayed in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your

scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or

voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en

este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta

asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con

no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,

o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of

said court in Deland, Florida on this

28th day of July, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

Filed 7/28/2020

IRENE PONZI, Esq.

1402 Highway A1A Suite A

Satellite Beach, Florida, 32937

October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020 V20-0383

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2020 30396 CICI

u.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As

TrusTEE FOr rEsIDENTIAL AssET sECurITIEs

COrPOrATION, HOME EQ-uITY

MOrTGAGE AssET-BACKED PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-Ks2,

Plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs, DEvIsEEs,

survIvING sPOusE,

GrANTEEs, AssIGNEE, LIENOrs,

CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, AND ALL

OTHEr PArTIEs CLAIMING AN

INTErEsT BY THrOuGH uNDEr Or

AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF ArTHur MAE rOss, DECEAsED; et al.,

Defendant.

TO: Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,

Surviving Spouse, Grantees, Assignee,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, And All

Other Parties Claiming An Interest By

Through Under Or Against The Estate Of

Arthur Mae Ross, Deceased

Last Known Residence: Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in VOLUSIA County, Florida:

THE SOUTH 1/2 OF LOT 7 AND

ALL OF LOT 8, BLOCK 22, DAYTONA

HIGHRIDGE ESTATES, AS

PER MAP IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE 157, PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it on ALDRIDGE |

PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615

South Congress Avenue, Suite 200, Delray

Beach, FL 33445, on or before December 08, 2020, and file the original

with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order

to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este

procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con

la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos

de 7 días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la

cita de comparecencia está dentro de

un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene

una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER

INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on October 22, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY: J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (561) 392-6391

1221-4286B

October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0409

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.; 20-12116-PrDL

IN rE: EsTATE OF

rICHArD KEITH CrEss

a/k/a richard K. Cress

a/k/a richard Cress

Deceased.

The administration of the Estate of Richard

Keith Cress a/k/a Richard K. Cress a/k/a

Richard Cress, deceased, whose date of

death was March 17, 2020, is pending in the

Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida,

Probate Division, the address of which is

101 N. Alabama Ave., Deland, FL 32724.

The names and addresses of the Personal

Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file their

claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE

LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's Estate must file their

claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE

FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER

THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS

BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is October 29, 2020.

Personal representative:

DIANE JEAN sAuLs

5816 Neuse St.

Raleigh, North Carolina 27610

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

CYRUS MALHOTRA

Florida Bar Number: 0022751

THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM P.A.

3903 Northdale Blvd., Suite 100E

Tampa, FL 33624

Telephone: (813) 902-2119

Fax: (727) 290-4044

E-Mail: filings@FLprobatesolutions.com

Secondary E-Mail: sandra@FLprobatesolu-tions.

com

October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0408

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONsTruCTIvE sErvICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2020 31077 CICI

NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE LLC D/B/A

CHAMPION MOrTGAGE COMPANY,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,

DEvIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

LIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND

ALL OTHErs WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTErEsT IN THE EsTATE OF rONALD

J. rEMBIs, DECEAsED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF RONALD J. REMBIS,

DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if

he/she/they be living; and if he/she/they

be dead, the unknown defendants who

may be spouses, heirs, devisees,

grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors,

trustees, and all parties claiming an interest

by, through, under or against the

Defendants, who are not known to be

dead or alive, and all parties having or

claiming to have any right, title or interest

in the property described in the mortgage

being foreclosed herein.

TO: KIMBERLY ADAIR,

whose residence is unknown and all parties

having or claiming to have any right,

title or interest in the property described in

the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property:

LOT 18, RIVERWOOD PHASE I,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 39, PAGE 63, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,

whose address is 6409 Congress Ave.,

Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on

or before December 4, 2020/(30 days from

Date of First Publication of this Notice) and

file the original with the clerk of this court

either before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs

an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le

proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al

711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this

Court at Volusia County, Florida, this 20th

day of October, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

20-019362

October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0407

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONsTruCTIvE sErvICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2020 11176 CIDL

BANK OF NEW YOrK MELLON TrusT COMPANY, N.A. As TrusTEE FOr MOrTGAGE AssETs MANAGEMENT sErIEs I TrusT,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,

DEvIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

LIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND

ALL OTHErs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTErEsT

IN THE EsTATE OF DOLOrEs

rIvErA OTErO, DECEAsED AND

JOsEFINA DE JEsus GArCIA. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF DOLORES

RIVERA OTERO, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they

be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the

unknown defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties

claiming an interest by, through, under or

against the Defendants, who are not

known to be dead or alive, and all parties

having or claiming to have any right, title

or interest in the property described in the

mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 7, BLOCK 55, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT TEN, AS PER PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE 186, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,

whose address is 6409 Congress Ave., Suite

100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before

December 4, 2020/(30 days from Date of

First Publication of this Notice) and file the

original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs

an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le

proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al

711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this

Court at Volusia County, Florida, this 20th

day of October, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

20-046318

October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0405

NOTICE OF sALE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2020 10117 CIDL

u.s. BANK, NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

As TrusTEE FOr CITIGrOuP

MOrTGAGE LOAN TrusT INC.,

AssET-BACKED PAss-THrOuGH

CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-AMC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

JEssICA ELIZABETH MCCOrDuCK; uNKNOWN

sPOusE OF JEssICA ELIZABETH MCCOrDuCK; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF KIM MOCK A/K/A KIM

MOCK MCCOrDuCK A/K/A KIM MCCOrDuCK,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY

GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary

Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated October 20, 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2020 10117 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AMC1, is Plaintiff and JESSICA ELIZABETH MCCORDUCK; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JESSICA

ELIZABETH MCCORDUCK; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF KIM MOCK

A/K/A KIM MOCK MCCORDUCK

A/K/A KIM MCCORDUCK, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will

sell to the highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of December, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE NORTH ½ OF LOT 44,

ALL OF LOTS 45 AND 46, AND

THE SOUTH ½ OF LOT 47,

BLOCK E, STETSON HIGHLANDS,

ACCORDING TO MAP

BOOK 10, PAGE 118, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 610 S Boundary

Avenue, Deland, Florida 32720

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon,

which are included as security in

Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus funds from the sale, if

any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: October 22, 2020

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

19-400535

October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0404

NOTICE OF sALE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 12011 CIDL

PLAZA rEvOLvING TrusT BY

WILMINGTON sAvINGs FuND sOCIETY,

FsB, NOT IN ITs INDIvIDuAL CAPACITY,

BuT sOLELY As OWNEr TrusTEE

Plaintiff, vs.

PEGGY rIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO rIGGIO, et al,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to an Order dated September 25,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

12011 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein Plaza

Revolving Trust by Wilmington Savings

Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual

capacity, but solely as Owner

Trustee is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

TENANT #1, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

PEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO

RIGGIO, PEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A

PEGGY JO RIGGIO, and UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 the Defendants. Laura E.

Roth, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and

for Volusia County, Florida will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the

Clerk's website for on-line auctions at

11:00 AM on December 1, 2020, the

following described property as set

forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 646, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT #25, ACCORDING

TO PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED

IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 54-57,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING

AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS

FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS,

YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM

WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE

OR NO LATER THAN THE

DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS

THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF

YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM,

YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO

ANY REMAINING FUNDS. .AFTER

THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS

UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF

THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser

may be entitled to only a return of the

sale deposit less any applicable fees

and costs and shall have no further recourse

against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee

or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Volusia County, Florida,

this 21 day of Oct, 2020.

GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. Violet St.

Tampa, Florida 33603

Telephone: (813) 443-5087

Fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com

By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 46196

630282.26665

October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0403

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONsTruCTIvE sErvICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2020 31154 CICI

DEuTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TrusT

COMPANY, As TrusTEE FOr GsAMP

TrusT 2006-NC2, MOrTGAGE PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-NC2,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,

DEvIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

LIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND

ALL OTHErs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTErEsT

IN THE EsTATE OF LArrY PAuLK, sr. A/K/A LArrY PAuLK, DECEAsED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES

AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF LARRY PAULK, SR. A/K/A

LARRY PAULK, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if

he/she/they be living; and if

he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all

parties claiming an interest by,

through, under or against the Defendants,

who are not known to be dead

or alive, and all parties having or

claiming to have any right, title or interest

in the property described in the

mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose a mortgage

on the following property:

LOT(S) 2, OF CENTER PARK,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 19, PAGE(S) 179,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on counsel

for Plaintiff, whose address is

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boca

Raton, Florida 33487 on or before

December 4, 2020/(30 days from

Date of First Publication of this Notice)

and file the original with the

clerk of this court either before service

on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la

cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of

this Court at Volusia County, Florida,

this 20th day of October, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

20-037484

October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0406

