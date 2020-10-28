sUBseQUent
inseRtions
NOTICE OF DEFAuLT AND
FOrECLOsurE sALE
WHEREAS, on July 27, 2009, a certain Mortgage
was executed by Ollie Dollie Lockette
a/k/a Ollie D. Lockette and Roy Lockette,
wife and husband as Mortgagor in favor of Financial Freedom Acquisition LLC which Mortgage was recorded August 3, 2009, in Official
Records Book 6381, Page 1926 in the Office
of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, (the “Mortgage”); and
WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned
to MERS as nominee for Financial Freedom
Acquisition LLC by Assignment recorded December 1, 2009 in Official Records Book
6422, Page 2422, in the Office of the Clerk
of the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida; and
WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned
to the United States Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development (the “Secretary”), by
Assignment recorded September 15, 2017 in
Official Records Book 7447, Page 891, in the
Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida; and
WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in
the covenants and conditions of Section 9 of
the Mortgage in that one Mortgagor has died
and another Mortgagor has abandoned the
Property hereinafter defined and the Mortgage
remains wholly unpaid as of the date of
this Notice and no payment has been made
to restore the loan to current status; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent
as of August 12, 2020 is $147,239.66 plus
accrued unpaid interest, if any, late charges,
if any, fees and costs; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the
Secretary has declared the entire amount of
the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage
to be immediately due and payable; and
WHEREAS, Unknown Tenant(s) may
claim some interest in the property hereinafter
described, as a/the tenant(s) in possession
of the property, but such interest is
subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage of the
Secretary; and
NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to
powers vested in me by the Single Family
Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12
U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27,
subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation
of the undersigned as Foreclosure
Commissioner, recorded on June 22,
2000 in Official Records Book 4563,
Page 4679 of the Public Records of Volusia
County, Florida, notice is hereby
given that on November 24, 2020 at 9:00
a.m. local time, all real and personal
property at or used in connection with
the following described premises (the
“Property”) will be sold at public auction
to the highest bidder:
See Exhibit A attached hereto and
made a part hereof
EXHIBIT A
THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4
OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 14
SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST
CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4
OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID
SECTION 28, RUN THENCE SOUTH
89°35'50" WEST ALONG THE NORTH
LINE THEREOF, A DISTANCE Of
119.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH
00°05'36" EAST, PARALLEL WITH
THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4,
A DISTANCE OF 120 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE
CONTINUE SOUTH 00°05'36" EAST,
A DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO THE
SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175
FEET OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF
THE NORTHEAST 1/4; THENCE
SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST, A DISTANCE
OF 160.80 FEET; THENCE
NORTH 00°10'40" WEST, A DISTANCE
OF 55.00 FEET TO THE
SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 120
FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"
EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, A
DISTANCE Of 160.88 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO
AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,
EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THE
EAST 20 FEET THEREOF. ALSO:
THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE N0RTHEAST 1/4
Of SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 14
SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST
CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4
OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID
SECTION 28, RUN THENCE SOUTH
89°35'50" WEST ALONG THE NORTH
UNE THEREOF A DISTANCE OF
119.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH
00°05'36" EAST PARALLEL WITH
THE EAST LINE OF THE SAID
NORTH 1/4 Of THE NORTHEAST 1/4
A DISTANCE OF 175.00 FEET TO
THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH
00°05'36" EAST A DISTANCE OF
55.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF
THE NORTH 230 FEET OF SAID
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST
1/4; THENCE SOUTH 89°35'50"
WEST A DISTANCE OF 160.72 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 00°10'40"WEST A
DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO THE
SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175
FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"
EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH UNE A
DISTANCE 160.80 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING; SUBJECT TO
AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,
EGRESS, AND UTILITIES OVER THE
EAST 20 FEET THEREOF
Commonly known as: 682 Glenhaven
Avenue, Pierson, Fl 32180-2003
The sale will be held at 682 Glenhaven Avenue,
Pierson, Fl 32180-2003. The Secretary
of Housing and Urban Development will bid
$147,239.66 plus interest from August 12,
2020 at a rate of $24.45 per diem (subject to
increases applicable under the Note), plus all
costs of this foreclosure and costs of an
owner’s policy of title insurance.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents
or other income or liabilities, except that the
purchaser will pay, at or before closing,
his/her/its pro-rata share of any real estate
taxes that have been paid by the Secretary
to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except
the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling
ten (10%) percent of the bid amount in
the form of a certified check or cashier’s
check made out to the Secretary of HUD.
Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a
deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit
of ten (10%) percent of the bid amount
must be presented before the bidding is
closed. The deposit is non-refundable. The
remainder of the purchase price must be delivered
within thirty (30) days of the sale or
at such other time as the Secretary may determine
for good cause shown, time being of
the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits,
must be delivered in the form of a certified
or cashier's check. If the Secretary is
the high bidder, he need not pay the bid
amount in cash. The successful bidder will
pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and
other taxes that are due on or after the delivery
of the remainder of the payment and all
other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of
time within which to deliver the remainder of
the payment. All extensions will be for fifteen
(15) day increments for a fee equal to Five
Hundred and NO/100 Dollars ($500.00) per
extension, paid in advance. The extension
fee shall be in the form of a certified or
cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary
of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale
prior to the expiration of any extension period,
the unused portion of the extension fee
shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the
sale within, the required period, or within any
extensions of time granted by the Secretary,
the high bidder may be required to forfeit the
cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure
commissioner after consultation with the
HUD Field Office representative, will be liable
to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of
such failure. The Commissioner may, at the
direction of the HUD Field Office Representative,
offer the Property to the second highest
bidder for an amount equal to the highest
price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of
possession based upon a right of redemption,
in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the
terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does
not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage
is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled
sale is the principal balance set forth above, together with accrued, unpaid interest, plus all
other amounts that would be due under the
mortgage agreement if payments under the
mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising
costs and postage expenses incurred in giving
notice, mileage by the most reasonable road
distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for
title and lien record searches, the necessary
out of pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure
Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the
foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Date: October 7, 2020
HUD Foreclosure Commissioner
By: MICHAEL J POSNER, Esquire
WARD, DAMON, POSNER,
PHETERSON & BLEAU
4420 Beacon Circle
West Palm Beach, Florida 33407
T:561.842.3000•F:561.842.3626
Direct: 561.594.1452
STATE OF FLORIDA )
) ss:
COUNTY OF PALM BEACH )
Sworn to, subscribed and acknowledged be-fore
me this 7 day of October, 2020, by mean
of [x] physical presence or [__] online notarization,
Michael J Posner, Esquire, of Ward,
Damon, Posner, Pheterson & Bleau who [x]
is personally known to me or [__] produced
_______________________ as identification.
Sandra D. Heck
Notary Public, State of Florida
My Commission GG 280088
Expires 12/13/2022
Unless you, within thirty days of your receipt of this
notice, dispute the validity of the debt claimed in
this letter, or any portion of the debt, we will assume that the debt alleged in this letter is valid. If we receive notice from you within thirty days of
your receipt of this notice that the debt claimed in
this notice, or any portion of the debt, is disputed,
we will obtain verification of the debt and will forward that verification to you. Also, upon request to us within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, we will provide the name and address of the original creditor of the debt claimed in this notice, if different from the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
This Instrument Prepared By/Returned to:
MICHAEL J POSNER, Esq.,
HUD Foreclosure Commissioner
WARD, DAMON, POSNER, PHETERSON & BLEAU
4420 Beacon Circle
West Palm Beach, Florida 33407
HECM# 094-5721885
PCN:82800000213 and 482800000208
October 15, 22, 29, 2020 V20-0388
*********************************
volUsia coUntY
sUBseQUent inseRtions
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CAsE No. 2019 30788 CICI
u.s. BANK TrusT NATIONAL
AssOCIATION As TrusTEE OF
AMErICAN HOMEOWNEr PrEsErvATION
TrusT sErIEs 2015A+,
PLAINTIFF, vs.
JuDITH A. ANDErsON, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(s).
To: Fremont D. Anderson, Jr.
RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS:
101 Aloha Terrace, Port Orange, FL 32129
To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and
Trustees of the Estate of Judith A. Anderson
(Deceased)
RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS:
101 Aloha Terrace, Port Orange, FL 32129
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following described
property located in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 99, Barefoot Park Mobile Home Subdivision,
according to the Plat recorded in Plat
Book 31, Page 62, of the Public Records of
Volusia County, Florida. Together with mobile
home VIN number 0161789P, title number
19193447 has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original
with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the
first publication of this notice, either before December 01, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Date: October 15, 2020
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk of the Court
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
19-001305
October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0402
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOsurE sALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2017 11215 CIDL
CITIMOrTGAGE, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
AMANDA M. sMITH A/K/A AMANDA sMITH, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is the Plaintiff
and Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda
Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00 AM on the 10th day of November, 2020, the
following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION ESTATES, PART OF SECTION
3, TOWNSHIP 19 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST AND RE-SUB'D
BLOCK X AND PART OF BLOCK
W, UNIT NO 1, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11,
PAGE 279, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 19th day of October, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6133
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By MEHWISH YOUSUF, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 92171
17-F02963
October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0401
*********************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-12121-PrDL
DIvIsION: 10
IN rE: EsTATE OF
WILLIAM J. MOONEY,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of
WILLIAM J. MOONEY, deceased,
whose date of death was July 18,
2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for
Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 N. Alabama
Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724.
The names and addresses of the personal
representative and the personal
representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate on whom a copy of this
notice is required to be served must file
their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE
THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER
THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF
THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file
their claims with this court WITHIN 3
MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION
733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE
CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is October 22, 2020.
JOHN T. MOONEY
Personal representative
4525 Delaina Drive
Flower Mound, Texas 75022
BAUMANNKANGAS ESTATE LAW
Attorneys for Personal Representative
201 E. Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 830
Post Office Box 399
Tampa, Florida 33601-0399
October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0400
*********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI
sEA DIP BEACH rEsOrT
CONDOMINIuM AssOCIATION, INC. A
not for profit Florida corporation,
Plaintiff, v.
A & C sOLuTIONs, INC., a Nevada Corporation
registered as a Foreign Corporation
in Florida as A & C sOLuTIONs OF vOLusIA, INC. And any tenant in possession
Defendant(s).
TO: A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., A Nevada Corporation registered as a Foreign Corporation
in Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA,
INC. 709 North Green Valley Parkway, Suite 200
Henderson, Nevada 89074
And
A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., A Nevada Corporation
registered as a Foreign Corporation in
Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA, INC.
3100 Finsterwald Drive
Titusville, Florida 32780
And
A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., A Nevada Corporation
registered as a Foreign Corporation in
Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA, INC.
1233 South Atlantic Avenue, Unit 230
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
and to all parties claiming interests
by, through, under or against A & C
SOLUTIONS, INC., A Nevada Corporation
registered as a Foreign Corporation
in Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS
OF VOLUSIA, INC., and all parties
having or claiming to have any right,
title or interest in the property herein described.
Legal Description:
Unit 230 of SEA DIP BEACH
RESORT AT DAYTONA
BEACH, a condominium ac-ording
to the Declaration of
Condominium, thereof as
recorded on Official Records
Book 4096, Page 3704, Public
Records of Volusia County,
Florida; together with an undivided share in the common elements appurtenant thereto.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a
Complaint has been filed and commenced
in this Court against the
above-described property by Sea Dip
Beach Resort Condominium Association,
Inc., (“Plaintiff”). You are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, Irene Fonzi, Esq.,
attorney for the Plaintiff, whose address
is Irene Ponzi, Esq., 1402 Highway,
A1A, Suite A, Satellite Beach,
Florida 32937, and filed the original
with the clerk of the above styled court
on or before September 15, 2020; otherwise
a default will be entered against you for the relief prayed in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your
scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or
voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en
este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta
asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,
o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
said court in Deland, Florida on this
28th day of July, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
Filed 7/28/2020
IRENE PONZI, Esq.
1402 Highway A1A Suite A
Satellite Beach, Florida, 32937
October 8, 15, 22, 29, 2020 V20-0383
*********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2020 30396 CICI
u.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As
TrusTEE FOr rEsIDENTIAL AssET sECurITIEs
COrPOrATION, HOME EQ-uITY
MOrTGAGE AssET-BACKED PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-Ks2,
Plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs, DEvIsEEs,
survIvING sPOusE,
GrANTEEs, AssIGNEE, LIENOrs,
CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, AND ALL
OTHEr PArTIEs CLAIMING AN
INTErEsT BY THrOuGH uNDEr Or
AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF ArTHur MAE rOss, DECEAsED; et al.,
Defendant.
TO: Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,
Surviving Spouse, Grantees, Assignee,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, And All
Other Parties Claiming An Interest By
Through Under Or Against The Estate Of
Arthur Mae Ross, Deceased
Last Known Residence: Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in VOLUSIA County, Florida:
THE SOUTH 1/2 OF LOT 7 AND
ALL OF LOT 8, BLOCK 22, DAYTONA
HIGHRIDGE ESTATES, AS
PER MAP IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE 157, PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on ALDRIDGE |
PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615
South Congress Avenue, Suite 200, Delray
Beach, FL 33445, on or before December 08, 2020, and file the original
with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este
procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con
la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos
de 7 días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la
cita de comparecencia está dentro de
un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene
una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER
INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on October 22, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
BY: J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (561) 392-6391
1221-4286B
October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0409
*********************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.; 20-12116-PrDL
IN rE: EsTATE OF
rICHArD KEITH CrEss
a/k/a richard K. Cress
a/k/a richard Cress
Deceased.
The administration of the Estate of Richard
Keith Cress a/k/a Richard K. Cress a/k/a
Richard Cress, deceased, whose date of
death was March 17, 2020, is pending in the
Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida,
Probate Division, the address of which is
101 N. Alabama Ave., Deland, FL 32724.
The names and addresses of the Personal
Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's Estate on whom a copy of this
notice is required to be served must file their
claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE
LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's Estate must file their
claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE
FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER
THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS
BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is October 29, 2020.
Personal representative:
DIANE JEAN sAuLs
5816 Neuse St.
Raleigh, North Carolina 27610
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CYRUS MALHOTRA
Florida Bar Number: 0022751
THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM P.A.
3903 Northdale Blvd., Suite 100E
Tampa, FL 33624
Telephone: (813) 902-2119
Fax: (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@FLprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail: sandra@FLprobatesolu-tions.
com
October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0408
*********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONsTruCTIvE sErvICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2020 31077 CICI
NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE LLC D/B/A
CHAMPION MOrTGAGE COMPANY,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,
DEvIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
LIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND
ALL OTHErs WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTErEsT IN THE EsTATE OF rONALD
J. rEMBIs, DECEAsED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF RONALD J. REMBIS,
DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if
he/she/they be living; and if he/she/they
be dead, the unknown defendants who
may be spouses, heirs, devisees,
grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors,
trustees, and all parties claiming an interest
by, through, under or against the
Defendants, who are not known to be
dead or alive, and all parties having or
claiming to have any right, title or interest
in the property described in the mortgage
being foreclosed herein.
TO: KIMBERLY ADAIR,
whose residence is unknown and all parties
having or claiming to have any right,
title or interest in the property described in
the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property:
LOT 18, RIVERWOOD PHASE I,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 39, PAGE 63, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,
whose address is 6409 Congress Ave.,
Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on
or before December 4, 2020/(30 days from
Date of First Publication of this Notice) and
file the original with the clerk of this court
either before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le
proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al
711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court at Volusia County, Florida, this 20th
day of October, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
20-019362
October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0407
*********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONsTruCTIvE sErvICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2020 11176 CIDL
BANK OF NEW YOrK MELLON TrusT COMPANY, N.A. As TrusTEE FOr MOrTGAGE AssETs MANAGEMENT sErIEs I TrusT,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,
DEvIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
LIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND
ALL OTHErs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTErEsT
IN THE EsTATE OF DOLOrEs
rIvErA OTErO, DECEAsED AND
JOsEFINA DE JEsus GArCIA. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF DOLORES
RIVERA OTERO, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they
be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the
unknown defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties
claiming an interest by, through, under or
against the Defendants, who are not
known to be dead or alive, and all parties
having or claiming to have any right, title
or interest in the property described in the
mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 7, BLOCK 55, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT TEN, AS PER PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE 186, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,
whose address is 6409 Congress Ave., Suite
100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before
December 4, 2020/(30 days from Date of
First Publication of this Notice) and file the
original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le
proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al
711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court at Volusia County, Florida, this 20th
day of October, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
20-046318
October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0405
*********************************
NOTICE OF sALE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2020 10117 CIDL
u.s. BANK, NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
As TrusTEE FOr CITIGrOuP
MOrTGAGE LOAN TrusT INC.,
AssET-BACKED PAss-THrOuGH
CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-AMC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
JEssICA ELIZABETH MCCOrDuCK; uNKNOWN
sPOusE OF JEssICA ELIZABETH MCCOrDuCK; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF KIM MOCK A/K/A KIM
MOCK MCCOrDuCK A/K/A KIM MCCOrDuCK,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY
GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary
Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated October 20, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2020 10117 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.S. BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AMC1, is Plaintiff and JESSICA ELIZABETH MCCORDUCK; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JESSICA
ELIZABETH MCCORDUCK; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF KIM MOCK
A/K/A KIM MOCK MCCORDUCK
A/K/A KIM MCCORDUCK, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will
sell to the highest bidder or bidders
via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of December, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE NORTH ½ OF LOT 44,
ALL OF LOTS 45 AND 46, AND
THE SOUTH ½ OF LOT 47,
BLOCK E, STETSON HIGHLANDS,
ACCORDING TO MAP
BOOK 10, PAGE 118, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 610 S Boundary
Avenue, Deland, Florida 32720
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon,
which are included as security in
Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus funds from the sale, if
any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: October 22, 2020
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
19-400535
October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0404
*********************************
NOTICE OF sALE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 12011 CIDL
PLAZA rEvOLvING TrusT BY
WILMINGTON sAvINGs FuND sOCIETY,
FsB, NOT IN ITs INDIvIDuAL CAPACITY,
BuT sOLELY As OWNEr TrusTEE
Plaintiff, vs.
PEGGY rIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO rIGGIO, et al,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order dated September 25,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
12011 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein Plaza
Revolving Trust by Wilmington Savings
Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual
capacity, but solely as Owner
Trustee is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
TENANT #1, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
PEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO
RIGGIO, PEGGY RIGGIO A/K/A
PEGGY JO RIGGIO, and UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 the Defendants. Laura E.
Roth, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and
for Volusia County, Florida will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the
Clerk's website for on-line auctions at
11:00 AM on December 1, 2020, the
following described property as set
forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 646, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT #25, ACCORDING
TO PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED
IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 54-57,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING
AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS
FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS,
YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE
OR NO LATER THAN THE
DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. IF
YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM,
YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO
ANY REMAINING FUNDS. .AFTER
THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS
UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF
THE RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser
may be entitled to only a return of the
sale deposit less any applicable fees
and costs and shall have no further recourse
against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee
or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at Volusia County, Florida,
this 21 day of Oct, 2020.
GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. Violet St.
Tampa, Florida 33603
Telephone: (813) 443-5087
Fax: (813) 443-5089
emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com
By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 46196
630282.26665
October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0403
*********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONsTruCTIvE sErvICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2020 31154 CICI
DEuTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TrusT
COMPANY, As TrusTEE FOr GsAMP
TrusT 2006-NC2, MOrTGAGE PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-NC2,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,
DEvIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
LIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND
ALL OTHErs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTErEsT
IN THE EsTATE OF LArrY PAuLK, sr. A/K/A LArrY PAuLK, DECEAsED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES
AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF LARRY PAULK, SR. A/K/A
LARRY PAULK, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if
he/she/they be living; and if
he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all
parties claiming an interest by,
through, under or against the Defendants,
who are not known to be dead
or alive, and all parties having or
claiming to have any right, title or interest
in the property described in the
mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose a mortgage
on the following property:
LOT(S) 2, OF CENTER PARK,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 19, PAGE(S) 179,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on counsel
for Plaintiff, whose address is
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boca
Raton, Florida 33487 on or before
December 4, 2020/(30 days from
Date of First Publication of this Notice)
and file the original with the
clerk of this court either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la
cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
this Court at Volusia County, Florida,
this 20th day of October, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
20-037484
October 29; Nov. 5, 2020 V20-0406
*********************************