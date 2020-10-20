NOTICE OF DEFAUlT AND
FOREClOSURE SAlE
WHEREAS, on July 27, 2009, a certain Mortgage
was executed by Ollie Dollie Lockette
a/k/a Ollie D. Lockette and Roy Lockette,
wife and husband as Mortgagor in favor of Financial Freedom Acquisition LLC which Mortgage was recorded August 3, 2009, in Official
Records Book 6381, Page 1926 in the Office
of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, (the “Mortgage”); and
WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned
to MERS as nominee for Financial Freedom
Acquisition LLC by Assignment recorded December 1, 2009 in Official Records Book
6422, Page 2422, in the Office of the Clerk
of the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida; and
WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned
to the United States Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development (the “Secretary”), by
Assignment recorded September 15, 2017 in
Official Records Book 7447, Page 891, in the
Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida; and
WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned
by the Secretary; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in
the covenants and conditions of Section 9 of
the Mortgage in that one Mortgagor has died
and another Mortgagor has abandoned the
Property hereinafter defined and the Mortgage
remains wholly unpaid as of the date of
this Notice and no payment has been made
to restore the loan to current status; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent
as of August 12, 2020 is $147,239.66 plus
accrued unpaid interest, if any, late charges,
if any, fees and costs; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the
Secretary has declared the entire amount of
the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage
to be immediately due and payable; and
WHEREAS, Unknown Tenant(s) may
claim some interest in the property hereinafter
described, as a/the tenant(s) in possession
of the property, but such interest is
subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage of the
Secretary; and
NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to
powers vested in me by the Single Family
Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12
U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27,
subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation
of the undersigned as Foreclosure
Commissioner, recorded on June 22,
2000 in Official Records Book 4563,
Page 4679 of the Public Records of Volusia
County, Florida, notice is hereby
given that on November 24, 2020 at 9:00
a.m. local time, all real and personal
property at or used in connection with
the following described premises (the
“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:
See Exhibit A attached hereto and made a part hereof
EXHIBIT A
THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4
OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 14
SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST
CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4
OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID
SECTION 28, RUN THENCE SOUTH
89°35'50" WEST ALONG THE NORTH
LINE THEREOF, A DISTANCE Of
119.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH
00°05'36" EAST, PARALLEL WITH
THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4,
A DISTANCE OF 120 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE
CONTINUE SOUTH 00°05'36" EAST,
A DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO THE
SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175
FEET OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF
THE NORTHEAST 1/4; THENCE
SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST, A DISTANCE
OF 160.80 FEET; THENCE
NORTH 00°10'40" WEST, A DISTANCE
OF 55.00 FEET TO THE
SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 120
FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"
EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, A
DISTANCE Of 160.88 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO
AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,
EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THE
EAST 20 FEET THEREOF.
ALSO:
THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE N0RTHEAST 1/4
Of SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 14
SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST
CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4
OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID
SECTION 28, RUN THENCE SOUTH
89°35'50" WEST ALONG THE NORTH
UNE THEREOF A DISTANCE OF
119.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH
00°05'36" EAST PARALLEL WITH
THE EAST LINE OF THE SAID
NORTH 1/4 Of THE NORTHEAST 1/4
A DISTANCE OF 175.00 FEET TO
THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH
00°05'36" EAST A DISTANCE OF
55.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF
THE NORTH 230 FEET OF SAID
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST
1/4; THENCE SOUTH 89°35'50"
WEST A DISTANCE OF 160.72 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 00°10'40"WEST A
DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO THE
SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175
FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"
EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH UNE A
DISTANCE 160.80 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING; SUBJECT TO
AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,
EGRESS, AND UTILITIES OVER THE
EAST 20 FEET THEREOF
Commonly known as: 682 Glenhaven
Avenue, Pierson, Fl 32180-2003
The sale will be held at 682 Glenhaven Avenue,
Pierson, Fl 32180-2003. The Secretary
of Housing and Urban Development will bid
$147,239.66 plus interest from August 12,
2020 at a rate of $24.45 per diem (subject to
increases applicable under the Note), plus all
costs of this foreclosure and costs of an
owner’s policy of title insurance.
There will be no proration of taxes, rents
or other income or liabilities, except that the
purchaser will pay, at or before closing,
his/her/its pro-rata share of any real estate
taxes that have been paid by the Secretary
to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except
the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling
ten (10%) percent of the bid amount in
the form of a certified check or cashier’s
check made out to the Secretary of HUD.
Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a
deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit
of ten (10%) percent of the bid amount
must be presented before the bidding is
closed. The deposit is non-refundable. The
remainder of the purchase price must be delivered
within thirty (30) days of the sale or
at such other time as the Secretary may determine
for good cause shown, time being of
the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits,
must be delivered in the form of a certified
or cashier's check. If the Secretary is
the high bidder, he need not pay the bid
amount in cash. The successful bidder will
pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and
other taxes that are due on or after the delivery
of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension of
time within which to deliver the remainder of
the payment. All extensions will be for fifteen
(15) day increments for a fee equal to Five
Hundred and NO/100 Dollars ($500.00) per
extension, paid in advance. The extension
fee shall be in the form of a certified or
cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary
of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale
prior to the expiration of any extension period,
the unused portion of the extension fee
shall be applied toward the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the
sale within, the required period, or within any
extensions of time granted by the Secretary,
the high bidder may be required to forfeit the
cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure
commissioner after consultation with the
HUD Field Office representative, will be liable
to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of
such failure. The Commissioner may, at the
direction of the HUD Field Office Representative,
offer the Property to the second highest
bidder for an amount equal to the highest
price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right of
possession based upon a right of redemption,
in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the
terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does
not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage
is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled
sale is the principal balance set forth above, together with accrued, unpaid interest, plus all
other amounts that would be due under the
mortgage agreement if payments under the
mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising
costs and postage expenses incurred in giving
notice, mileage by the most reasonable road
distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for
title and lien record searches, the necessary
out of pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure
Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the
foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Date: October 7, 2020
HUD Foreclosure Commissioner
By: MICHAEL J POSNER, Esquire
WARD, DAMON, POSNER,
PHETERSON & BLEAU
4420 Beacon Circle
West Palm Beach, Florida 33407
T:561.842.3000•F:561.842.3626
Direct: 561.594.1452
STATE OF FLORIDA )
) ss:
COUNTY OF PALM BEACH )
Sworn to, subscribed and acknowledged be-fore
me this 7 day of October, 2020, by mean
of [x] physical presence or [__] online notarization,
Michael J Posner, Esquire, of Ward,
Damon, Posner, Pheterson & Bleau who [x]
is personally known to me or [__] produced
_______________________ as identification.
Sandra D. Heck
Notary Public, State of Florida
My Commission GG 280088
Expires 12/13/2022
Unless you, within thirty days of your receipt of this
notice, dispute the validity of the debt claimed in
this letter, or any portion of the debt, we will assume that the debt alleged in this letter is valid. If we receive notice from you within thirty days of
your receipt of this notice that the debt claimed in
this notice, or any portion of the debt, is disputed,
we will obtain verification of the debt and will forward that verification to you. Also, upon request to us within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, we will provide the name and address of the original creditor of the debt claimed in this notice, if different from the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
This Instrument Prepared By/Returned to:
MICHAEL J POSNER, Esq.,
HUD Foreclosure Commissioner
WARD, DAMON, POSNER, PHETERSON & BLEAU
4420 Beacon Circle
West Palm Beach, Florida 33407
HECM# 094-5721885
PCN:82800000213 and 482800000208
October 15, 22, 29, 2020 V20-0388
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 10998 CIDl
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAl TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR
NOvASTAR MORTGAGE FUNDING
TRUST, SERIES 2007-1 NOvASTAR
hOME EQUITY lOAN ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
INEZ C. BRACY A/K/A INEZ ChRISTINE
BRACY A/K/A INEZ BRACY El; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF INEZ C. BRACY
A/K/A INEZ ChRISTINE BRACY A/K/A
INEZ BRACEY El; vICTORIA GARDENS
hOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; v.P.
hOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;
MORTGAGE ElECTRONIC
REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS
NOMINEE FOR NOvASTAR MORTGAGE,
INC.; INEZ ChRISTINE BRACY
NONCOMBATIvE, NONBEllIGERENT,
NONADvERSE PRIvATE FOUNDATION,
Defendant(s).
TO: Inez C. Bracy a/k/a Inez Christine Bracy
a/k/a Inez Bracy El
Residence Unknown
Unknown Spouse of Inez C. Bracy a/k/a Inez
Christine Bracy a/k/a Inez Bracey El
Residence Unknown
Inez Christine Bracy NonCombative, NonBelligerent, NonAdverse Private Foundation
Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following described
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 288, VICTORIA PARK INCREMENT
TWO NORTHEAST, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGES 111
THROUGH 114, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Street Address: 902 Heron Pt Cir, DeLand,
Florida 32724
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it on McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC,
Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 500 South
Australian Avenue, Suite 1000, West Palm
Beach, FL 33401, on or before November 23,
2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court, otherwise, a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-
6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT
COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on October 9, 2020.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of said Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
20-401152
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0389
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIvE SERvICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 31080 CICI
REvERSE MORTGAGE SOlUTIONS, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEvISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
lIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
All OThERS WhO MAY ClAIM AN INTEREST
IN ThE ESTATE OF
ROSEMARY EDWARDS A/K/A
ROSEMARY EDWARD, DECEASED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: TERRY ROOSEVELT EDWARDS,
whose residence is unknown and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ROSEMARY EDWARDS A/K/A ROSEMARY EDWARD,
DECEASED,
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DAVID LEE SHELLS, DECEASED,
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF HENRY EUGENE SHELLS, DECEASED,
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES MATTHEWS, DECEASED,
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF WILHELMENA EDWARDS, DECEASED,
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF PEARLENA EDWARDS, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the Defendants, who are not known to be dead or alive,
and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 29, BLOCK, W.W. MARSHALL'S SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR
PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 4, PAGE 153, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before November 23, 2020 /(30 days from Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at
Volusia County, Florida, this 6th day of October, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
20-025978
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0390
NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 30721 CICI
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAl TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN hEIRS OF BETTIE M.
WOOTEN A/K/A BETTIE WOOTEN A/K/A
BETTY M. WOOTEN, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated September
21, 2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 30721 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the
Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE
FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2006-W3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
HEIRS OF BETTIE M. WOOTEN
A/K/A BETTIE WOOTEN A/K/A BETTY M.
WOOTEN; OAK CREST CONTRACTING, INC.; SANDRA CARTER; LINDA TALLAKSEN;
JOHN WAPLES, II, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
a.m., on the 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1, FOREST RIDGE SUB.,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 166,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6th day of October, 2020.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
14513-19
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0391
RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 31084 CICI
JPMORGAN ChASE BANK N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
All UNKNOWN hEIRS, CREDITORS,
DEvISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, lIENORS,
TRUSTEES AND All OThER PARTIES
ClAIMING AN INTEREST BY, ThROUGh,
UNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF
JOSEPh S. REGISTRATO, JR., DECEASED;
PARK PlACE hOMEOWNERS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION
OF ThE SUBJECT PROPERTY; DIANE
ShERMAN; JOANNE lINDSAY; JOSEPh
REGISTRATO A/K/A JOSEPh J.
REGISTRATO; SUSAN PIRAINO,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale filed January 27, 2020 and entered
in Case No. 2017 31084 CICI, of
the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein JPMORGAN CHASE
BANK N.A. is Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN
HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH S. REGISTRATO,
JR., DECEASED; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY; DIANE SHERMAN;
JOANNE LINDSAY; JOSEPH REGISTRATO
A/K/A JOSEPH J. REGISTRATO;
SUSAN PIRAINO; PARK PLACE HOMEOWNERS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC
SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at 11:00 A.M., on October 30, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 22, PARK PLACE PHASE I,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 169, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6th day of October, 2020.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
17-00033
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0392
NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 11422 CIDl
WIlMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAl
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIvIDUAl
CAPACITY, BUT SOlElY AS TRUSTEE
FOR MFRA TRUST 2016-1,
PlAINTIFF, vS.
PATRICIA R. BEAUMONT, ET Al.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated October 1, 2020 in the above
action, the Volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at Volusia, Florida, on November
19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Lot 2, Block 1240, Deltona Lakes,
Unit Forty-Three, according to the
plat thereof as recorded in Map
Book 27, Pages 270 through 283,
inclusive, of the Public Records of
Volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim within sixty
(60) days after the sale. The Court, in
its discretion, may enlarge the time of
the sale. Notice of the changed time of
sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: YACENDA HUDSON, Esq.
FBN 714631
19-000116-F
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0393
NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 2019 31559 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAl ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIvIDUAl CAPACITY BUT
SOlElY AS TRUSTEE FOR ThE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAvID R. WhEElhOUSE; AlICE WhEElhOUSE;
ThE TOWERS AT PONCE INlET
COMMUNITY SERvICES ASSOCIATION,
INC.; ThE TOWERS AT PONCE INlET,
TOWER I, CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
an Agreed Order Sustaining Defendant,
The Towers at ponce Inlet, Tower I, Condominium
Association, Inc.’s, Objection
to Motion to Cancel Sale entered in Civil
Case No. 2019 31559 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.
BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT
IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT is Plaintiff
and DAVID R. WHEELHOUSE and
ALICE WHEELHOUSE, et al, are Defendants.
The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH,
shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at Volusia County's On Line
Public Auction website:
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on November 18, 2020, in accordance with
Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following
described property located in VOLUSIA
County, Florida, as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED
REAL PROPERTY LYING AND
BEING SITUATED IN VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TO -WIT:
UNIT 3703, THE TOWERS AT
PONCE INLET TOWER 1, A CONDOMINIUM,
ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION
OF CONDOMINIUM
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3666,
PAGE(S) 838, ET SEQ., OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; AND ANY
AMENDMENTS THERETO; TOGETHER
WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST
IN AND TO THOSE
COMMON ELEMENTS APPURTENANT
TO SAID UNIT IN ACCORDANCE
WITH AND SUBJECT TO
THE COVENANTS, CONDITIONS,
RESTRICTIONS, TERMS AND
OTHER PROVISIONS OF THAT
DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the clerk re-ports
the surplus as unclaimed. The court,
in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by
Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.
R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any
other parties in accordance with the attached
service list this 12th day of October, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1430
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN
2.516
04-090632-F00
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0394
NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 10756 CIDl
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MEllON,
F/K/A ThE BANK OF NEW YORK AS
SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
JPMORGAN ChASE BANK, N.A.
AS TRUSTEE FOR NOvASTAR
MORTGAGE FUNDING TRUST, SERIES 2006-3, NOvASTAR hOME EQUITY lOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
lAKSANA SPhABMIXAY A/K/A
lASKANA SPhABMIXAY, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
August 19, 2020, and entered in 2017
10756 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A
THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR
IN INTEREST TO JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE
FOR NOVASTAR MORTGAGE FUNDING
TRUST, SERIES 2006-3, NOVASTAR
HOME EQUITY LOAN
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2006-3 is the Plaintiff and LAKSANA
SPHABMIXAY A/K/A LASKANA
SPHABMIXAY; KINGKEO SPHABMIXAY;
TWIN LAKES AT DELTONA
HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on November 03, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 136, TWIN LAKES AT DELTONA
- UNIT 3A, ACCORDING TO PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 49, PAGES 85 THROUGH 87,
INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 708 BLACK
MAPLE DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 6 day of October, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
15-085708
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0395
NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 10582 CIDl
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOhN B. PAChECO, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
December 17, 2018, and entered in 2017
10582 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein BANK OF
AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES
AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
JOHN B. PACHECO, DECEASED; TINA
DILLON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND
URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
November 03, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 1850, OF REPLAT OF
BLOCK 1849, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
SEVENTY-TWO, A SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 29,
PAGE 45, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1483 TIVOLI
DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 6 day of October, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
16-218785
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0396
NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11215 CIDl
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
DEvIN AlTERIO, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated September 2,
2020, and entered in 2019 11215 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is
the Plaintiff and DEVIN ALTERIO; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF DEVIN ALTERIO; 4 SEASONS
LAWN SERVICES CORPORATION are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
October 29, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 15 AND 16, RESUBDIVISION OF
BLOCK 13, LAKE HELEN, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE
145, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 231 W PENNSYLVANIA
AVE, LAKE HELEN, FL 32744
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 8 day of October, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-360212
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0397
NOTICE OF RESChEDUlED SAlE
PURSUANT TO ChAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 31139 CICI
DIvISION: 32
BANK OF NEW YORK MEllON TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SeRIES I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, DEvISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, lIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OThER
ClAIMANTS ClAIMING BY, ThROUGh,
UNDER, OR AGAINST TOBY A. BRUST,
DECEASED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to an
Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated
October 6, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
31139 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida in which Bank of New York Mellon Trust
Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets
Management Series I Trust, is the Plaintiff and
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or other
Claimants claiming by, through, under, or
against Toby A. Brust, deceased, Rob Helmick,
United States of America acting through Secretary
of Housing and Urban Development,
Craig Brust, as Personal Representative of the
Estate of, Toby Ann Brust a/k/a Toby A. Brust,
deceased, Harlan Brust, as an Heir of the Estate
of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Mark Brust, as
an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased,
Leslie Brust a/k/a Leslie Erwin Brust
a/k/a Leslie I. Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of
Toby A. Brust, deceased, Dean Brust, as an
Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased,
Craig Brust a/k/a Craig S. Brust, as an Heir of
the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Volusia
County, Clerk of the Circuit Court, United
States of America, Department of Treasury, are
defendants, the Volusia County Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the
November 18, 2020 the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment of
Foreclosure:
LOTS 39 AND 40, BLOCK 15, ORMOND
TERRACE, AS PER MAP IN MAP BOOK
6, PAGE 178, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 72 WARWICK AVENUE ORMOND
BEACH FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 13 day of October, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P.O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171 facsimile
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
LINDSAY COHEN, Esq.
FLORIDA BAR NO.: 17211
19-012234
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0398
NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 12159 CIDl
BANK OF NEW YORK MEllON TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE
ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
CARYll A. DUNhAM, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated September 8,
2020, and entered in 2019 12159
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein BANK OF NEW YORK
MELLON TRUST COMPANY,
N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE
ASSETS MANAGEMENT
SERIES I TRUST is the Plaintiff
and CARYLL A. DUNHAM;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND
URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on November 10, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 17, BLOCK 700, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT# 30,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES
92 - 95, INCLUSIVE, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1468 ARGO CT, DELTONA, FL
32725
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 8 day of October, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-376103
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0399
vOlUSIA COUNTY
SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 30788 CICI
U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAl
ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE OF
AMERICAN hOMEOWNER PRESERvATION
TRUST SERIES 2015A+,
PlAINTIFF, vS.
JUDITh A. ANDERSON, ET Al.
DEFENDANT(S).
To: Fremont D. Anderson, Jr.
RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS:
101 Aloha Terrace, Port Orange, FL 32129
To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and
Trustees of the Estate of Judith A. Anderson
(Deceased)
RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS:
101 Aloha Terrace, Port Orange, FL 32129
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following described
property located in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 99, Barefoot Park Mobile Home Subdivision,
according to the Plat recorded in Plat
Book 31, Page 62, of the Public Records of
Volusia County, Florida. Together with mobile
home VIN number 0161789P, title number
19193447 has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff,
whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway,
Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the first publication of this notice, either before December 01, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default
may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to
participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Date: October 15, 2020
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk of the Court
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
19-001305
October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0402
NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 11215 CIDl
CITIMORTGAGE, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
AMANDA M. SMITh A/K/A AMANDA SMITh, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
Final Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale, entered in Case No. 2017
11215 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is
the Plaintiff and Amanda M. Smith a/k/a
Amanda Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00 AM on the 10th day of November, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION ESTATES,
PART OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP
19 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST
AND RE-SUB'D BLOCK X AND PART
OF BLOCK W, UNIT NO 1, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE
279, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
Dated this 19th day of October, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6133
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By MEHWISH YOUSUF, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 92171
17-F02963
October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0401
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FIlE NO. 2020-12121-PRDl
DIvISION: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WIllIAM J. MOONEY,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of WILLIAM J.
MOONEY, deceased, whose date of death was
July 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court
for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue,
Deland, Florida 32724. The names and
addresses of the personal representative and
the personal representative's attorney are set
forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF
THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION
733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE
WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is
October 22, 2020.
JOhN T. MOONEY
Personal Representative
4525 Delaina Drive
Flower Mound, Texas 75022
BAUMANNKANGAS ESTATE LAW
Attorneys for Personal Representative
201 E. Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 830
Post Office Box 399
Tampa, Florida 33601-0399
October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0400
