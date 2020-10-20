NOTICE OF DEFAUlT AND

FOREClOSURE SAlE

WHEREAS, on July 27, 2009, a certain Mortgage

was executed by Ollie Dollie Lockette

a/k/a Ollie D. Lockette and Roy Lockette,

wife and husband as Mortgagor in favor of Financial Freedom Acquisition LLC which Mortgage was recorded August 3, 2009, in Official

Records Book 6381, Page 1926 in the Office

of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, (the “Mortgage”); and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned

to MERS as nominee for Financial Freedom

Acquisition LLC by Assignment recorded December 1, 2009 in Official Records Book

6422, Page 2422, in the Office of the Clerk

of the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned

to the United States Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development (the “Secretary”), by

Assignment recorded September 15, 2017 in

Official Records Book 7447, Page 891, in the

Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned

by the Secretary; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in

the covenants and conditions of Section 9 of

the Mortgage in that one Mortgagor has died

and another Mortgagor has abandoned the

Property hereinafter defined and the Mortgage

remains wholly unpaid as of the date of

this Notice and no payment has been made

to restore the loan to current status; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent

as of August 12, 2020 is $147,239.66 plus

accrued unpaid interest, if any, late charges,

if any, fees and costs; and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the

Secretary has declared the entire amount of

the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage

to be immediately due and payable; and

WHEREAS, Unknown Tenant(s) may

claim some interest in the property hereinafter

described, as a/the tenant(s) in possession

of the property, but such interest is

subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage of the

Secretary; and

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to

powers vested in me by the Single Family

Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12

U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27,

subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation

of the undersigned as Foreclosure

Commissioner, recorded on June 22,

2000 in Official Records Book 4563,

Page 4679 of the Public Records of Volusia

County, Florida, notice is hereby

given that on November 24, 2020 at 9:00

a.m. local time, all real and personal

property at or used in connection with

the following described premises (the

“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:

See Exhibit A attached hereto and made a part hereof

EXHIBIT A

THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4

OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 14

SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST

CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4

OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID

SECTION 28, RUN THENCE SOUTH

89°35'50" WEST ALONG THE NORTH

LINE THEREOF, A DISTANCE Of

119.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH

00°05'36" EAST, PARALLEL WITH

THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4,

A DISTANCE OF 120 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE

CONTINUE SOUTH 00°05'36" EAST,

A DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO THE

SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175

FEET OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF

THE NORTHEAST 1/4; THENCE

SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST, A DISTANCE

OF 160.80 FEET; THENCE

NORTH 00°10'40" WEST, A DISTANCE

OF 55.00 FEET TO THE

SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 120

FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"

EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, A

DISTANCE Of 160.88 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO

AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,

EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER THE

EAST 20 FEET THEREOF.

ALSO:

THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE N0RTHEAST 1/4

Of SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 14

SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST

CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4

OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SAID

SECTION 28, RUN THENCE SOUTH

89°35'50" WEST ALONG THE NORTH

UNE THEREOF A DISTANCE OF

119.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH

00°05'36" EAST PARALLEL WITH

THE EAST LINE OF THE SAID

NORTH 1/4 Of THE NORTHEAST 1/4

A DISTANCE OF 175.00 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH

00°05'36" EAST A DISTANCE OF

55.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF

THE NORTH 230 FEET OF SAID

NORTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST

1/4; THENCE SOUTH 89°35'50"

WEST A DISTANCE OF 160.72 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 00°10'40"WEST A

DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO THE

SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175

FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"

EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH UNE A

DISTANCE 160.80 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING; SUBJECT TO

AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,

EGRESS, AND UTILITIES OVER THE

EAST 20 FEET THEREOF

Commonly known as: 682 Glenhaven

Avenue, Pierson, Fl 32180-2003

The sale will be held at 682 Glenhaven Avenue,

Pierson, Fl 32180-2003. The Secretary

of Housing and Urban Development will bid

$147,239.66 plus interest from August 12,

2020 at a rate of $24.45 per diem (subject to

increases applicable under the Note), plus all

costs of this foreclosure and costs of an

owner’s policy of title insurance.

There will be no proration of taxes, rents

or other income or liabilities, except that the

purchaser will pay, at or before closing,

his/her/its pro-rata share of any real estate

taxes that have been paid by the Secretary

to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except

the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling

ten (10%) percent of the bid amount in

the form of a certified check or cashier’s

check made out to the Secretary of HUD.

Each oral bid need not be accompanied by a

deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit

of ten (10%) percent of the bid amount

must be presented before the bidding is

closed. The deposit is non-refundable. The

remainder of the purchase price must be delivered

within thirty (30) days of the sale or

at such other time as the Secretary may determine

for good cause shown, time being of

the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits,

must be delivered in the form of a certified

or cashier's check. If the Secretary is

the high bidder, he need not pay the bid

amount in cash. The successful bidder will

pay all conveyancing fees, all real estate and

other taxes that are due on or after the delivery

of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension of

time within which to deliver the remainder of

the payment. All extensions will be for fifteen

(15) day increments for a fee equal to Five

Hundred and NO/100 Dollars ($500.00) per

extension, paid in advance. The extension

fee shall be in the form of a certified or

cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary

of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale

prior to the expiration of any extension period,

the unused portion of the extension fee

shall be applied toward the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the

sale within, the required period, or within any

extensions of time granted by the Secretary,

the high bidder may be required to forfeit the

cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure

commissioner after consultation with the

HUD Field Office representative, will be liable

to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of

such failure. The Commissioner may, at the

direction of the HUD Field Office Representative,

offer the Property to the second highest

bidder for an amount equal to the highest

price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right of

possession based upon a right of redemption,

in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the

terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does

not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage

is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled

sale is the principal balance set forth above, together with accrued, unpaid interest, plus all

other amounts that would be due under the

mortgage agreement if payments under the

mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising

costs and postage expenses incurred in giving

notice, mileage by the most reasonable road

distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for

title and lien record searches, the necessary

out of pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure

Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the

foreclosure prior to reinstatement.

Date: October 7, 2020

HUD Foreclosure Commissioner

By: MICHAEL J POSNER, Esquire

WARD, DAMON, POSNER,

PHETERSON & BLEAU

4420 Beacon Circle

West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

T:561.842.3000•F:561.842.3626

Direct: 561.594.1452

STATE OF FLORIDA )

) ss:

COUNTY OF PALM BEACH )

Sworn to, subscribed and acknowledged be-fore

me this 7 day of October, 2020, by mean

of [x] physical presence or [__] online notarization,

Michael J Posner, Esquire, of Ward,

Damon, Posner, Pheterson & Bleau who [x]

is personally known to me or [__] produced

_______________________ as identification.

Sandra D. Heck

Notary Public, State of Florida

My Commission GG 280088

Expires 12/13/2022

Unless you, within thirty days of your receipt of this

notice, dispute the validity of the debt claimed in

this letter, or any portion of the debt, we will assume that the debt alleged in this letter is valid. If we receive notice from you within thirty days of

your receipt of this notice that the debt claimed in

this notice, or any portion of the debt, is disputed,

we will obtain verification of the debt and will forward that verification to you. Also, upon request to us within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, we will provide the name and address of the original creditor of the debt claimed in this notice, if different from the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

This Instrument Prepared By/Returned to:

MICHAEL J POSNER, Esq.,

HUD Foreclosure Commissioner

WARD, DAMON, POSNER, PHETERSON & BLEAU

4420 Beacon Circle

West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

HECM# 094-5721885

PCN:82800000213 and 482800000208

October 15, 22, 29, 2020 V20-0388

*********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 10998 CIDl

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAl TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR

NOvASTAR MORTGAGE FUNDING

TRUST, SERIES 2007-1 NOvASTAR

hOME EQUITY lOAN ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

INEZ C. BRACY A/K/A INEZ ChRISTINE

BRACY A/K/A INEZ BRACY El; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF INEZ C. BRACY

A/K/A INEZ ChRISTINE BRACY A/K/A

INEZ BRACEY El; vICTORIA GARDENS

hOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; v.P.

hOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;

MORTGAGE ElECTRONIC

REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS

NOMINEE FOR NOvASTAR MORTGAGE,

INC.; INEZ ChRISTINE BRACY

NONCOMBATIvE, NONBEllIGERENT,

NONADvERSE PRIvATE FOUNDATION,

Defendant(s).

TO: Inez C. Bracy a/k/a Inez Christine Bracy

a/k/a Inez Bracy El

Residence Unknown

Unknown Spouse of Inez C. Bracy a/k/a Inez

Christine Bracy a/k/a Inez Bracey El

Residence Unknown

Inez Christine Bracy NonCombative, NonBelligerent, NonAdverse Private Foundation

Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following described

property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 288, VICTORIA PARK INCREMENT

TWO NORTHEAST, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGES 111

THROUGH 114, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Street Address: 902 Heron Pt Cir, DeLand,

Florida 32724

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it on McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC,

Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 500 South

Australian Avenue, Suite 1000, West Palm

Beach, FL 33401, on or before November 23,

2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this

Court, otherwise, a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-

6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT

COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on October 9, 2020.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of said Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

FLpleadings@MWC-law.com

20-401152

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0389

*********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIvE SERvICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 31080 CICI

REvERSE MORTGAGE SOlUTIONS, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEvISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

lIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

All OThERS WhO MAY ClAIM AN INTEREST

IN ThE ESTATE OF

ROSEMARY EDWARDS A/K/A

ROSEMARY EDWARD, DECEASED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: TERRY ROOSEVELT EDWARDS,

whose residence is unknown and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ROSEMARY EDWARDS A/K/A ROSEMARY EDWARD,

DECEASED,

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DAVID LEE SHELLS, DECEASED,

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF HENRY EUGENE SHELLS, DECEASED,

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF JAMES MATTHEWS, DECEASED,

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF WILHELMENA EDWARDS, DECEASED,

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF PEARLENA EDWARDS, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants who may be spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the Defendants, who are not known to be dead or alive,

and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 29, BLOCK, W.W. MARSHALL'S SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR

PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 4, PAGE 153, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before November 23, 2020 /(30 days from Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court at

Volusia County, Florida, this 6th day of October, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

20-025978

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0390

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 30721 CICI

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAl TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN hEIRS OF BETTIE M.

WOOTEN A/K/A BETTIE WOOTEN A/K/A

BETTY M. WOOTEN, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated September

21, 2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 30721 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the

Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida. DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE

FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2006-W3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

HEIRS OF BETTIE M. WOOTEN

A/K/A BETTIE WOOTEN A/K/A BETTY M.

WOOTEN; OAK CREST CONTRACTING, INC.; SANDRA CARTER; LINDA TALLAKSEN;

JOHN WAPLES, II, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,

County Florida will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash via the Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

a.m., on the 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1, FOREST RIDGE SUB.,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 166,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6th day of October, 2020.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

14513-19

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0391

*********************************

RE-NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 31084 CICI

JPMORGAN ChASE BANK N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

All UNKNOWN hEIRS, CREDITORS,

DEvISEES, BENEFICIARIES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, lIENORS,

TRUSTEES AND All OThER PARTIES

ClAIMING AN INTEREST BY, ThROUGh,

UNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF

JOSEPh S. REGISTRATO, JR., DECEASED;

PARK PlACE hOMEOWNERS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION

OF ThE SUBJECT PROPERTY; DIANE

ShERMAN; JOANNE lINDSAY; JOSEPh

REGISTRATO A/K/A JOSEPh J.

REGISTRATO; SUSAN PIRAINO,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale filed January 27, 2020 and entered

in Case No. 2017 31084 CICI, of

the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit

in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida, wherein JPMORGAN CHASE

BANK N.A. is Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN

HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST

THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH S. REGISTRATO,

JR., DECEASED; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY; DIANE SHERMAN;

JOANNE LINDSAY; JOSEPH REGISTRATO

A/K/A JOSEPH J. REGISTRATO;

SUSAN PIRAINO; PARK PLACE HOMEOWNERS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC

SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at 11:00 A.M., on October 30, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 22, PARK PLACE PHASE I,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 169, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6th day of October, 2020.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

Submitted by:

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

17-00033

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0392

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 11422 CIDl

WIlMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAl

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIvIDUAl

CAPACITY, BUT SOlElY AS TRUSTEE

FOR MFRA TRUST 2016-1,

PlAINTIFF, vS.

PATRICIA R. BEAUMONT, ET Al.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated October 1, 2020 in the above

action, the Volusia County Clerk of

Court will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at Volusia, Florida, on November

19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Lot 2, Block 1240, Deltona Lakes,

Unit Forty-Three, according to the

plat thereof as recorded in Map

Book 27, Pages 270 through 283,

inclusive, of the Public Records of

Volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim within sixty

(60) days after the sale. The Court, in

its discretion, may enlarge the time of

the sale. Notice of the changed time of

sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: YACENDA HUDSON, Esq.

FBN 714631

19-000116-F

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0393

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO: 2019 31559 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAl ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIvIDUAl CAPACITY BUT

SOlElY AS TRUSTEE FOR ThE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAvID R. WhEElhOUSE; AlICE WhEElhOUSE;

ThE TOWERS AT PONCE INlET

COMMUNITY SERvICES ASSOCIATION,

INC.; ThE TOWERS AT PONCE INlET,

TOWER I, CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

an Agreed Order Sustaining Defendant,

The Towers at ponce Inlet, Tower I, Condominium

Association, Inc.’s, Objection

to Motion to Cancel Sale entered in Civil

Case No. 2019 31559 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT

IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT is Plaintiff

and DAVID R. WHEELHOUSE and

ALICE WHEELHOUSE, et al, are Defendants.

The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH,

shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at Volusia County's On Line

Public Auction website:

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on November 18, 2020, in accordance with

Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following

described property located in VOLUSIA

County, Florida, as set forth in said

Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED

REAL PROPERTY LYING AND

BEING SITUATED IN VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TO -WIT:

UNIT 3703, THE TOWERS AT

PONCE INLET TOWER 1, A CONDOMINIUM,

ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION

OF CONDOMINIUM

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3666,

PAGE(S) 838, ET SEQ., OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; AND ANY

AMENDMENTS THERETO; TOGETHER

WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST

IN AND TO THOSE

COMMON ELEMENTS APPURTENANT

TO SAID UNIT IN ACCORDANCE

WITH AND SUBJECT TO

THE COVENANTS, CONDITIONS,

RESTRICTIONS, TERMS AND

OTHER PROVISIONS OF THAT

DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the clerk re-ports

the surplus as unclaimed. The court,

in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was served by

Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.

R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any

other parties in accordance with the attached

service list this 12th day of October, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1430

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN

2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-090632-F00

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0394

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 10756 CIDl

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MEllON,

F/K/A ThE BANK OF NEW YORK AS

SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

JPMORGAN ChASE BANK, N.A.

AS TRUSTEE FOR NOvASTAR

MORTGAGE FUNDING TRUST, SERIES 2006-3, NOvASTAR hOME EQUITY lOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

lAKSANA SPhABMIXAY A/K/A

lASKANA SPhABMIXAY, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

August 19, 2020, and entered in 2017

10756 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A

THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR

IN INTEREST TO JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE

FOR NOVASTAR MORTGAGE FUNDING

TRUST, SERIES 2006-3, NOVASTAR

HOME EQUITY LOAN

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2006-3 is the Plaintiff and LAKSANA

SPHABMIXAY A/K/A LASKANA

SPHABMIXAY; KINGKEO SPHABMIXAY;

TWIN LAKES AT DELTONA

HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on November 03, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 136, TWIN LAKES AT DELTONA

- UNIT 3A, ACCORDING TO PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 49, PAGES 85 THROUGH 87,

INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 708 BLACK

MAPLE DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 6 day of October, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

15-085708

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0395

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 10582 CIDl

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOhN B. PAChECO, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

December 17, 2018, and entered in 2017

10582 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein BANK OF

AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES

AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

JOHN B. PACHECO, DECEASED; TINA

DILLON; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND

URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

November 03, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, BLOCK 1850, OF REPLAT OF

BLOCK 1849, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

SEVENTY-TWO, A SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 29,

PAGE 45, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1483 TIVOLI

DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 6 day of October, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

16-218785

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0396

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11215 CIDl

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

DEvIN AlTERIO, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated September 2,

2020, and entered in 2019 11215 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION is

the Plaintiff and DEVIN ALTERIO; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF DEVIN ALTERIO; 4 SEASONS

LAWN SERVICES CORPORATION are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

October 29, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 15 AND 16, RESUBDIVISION OF

BLOCK 13, LAKE HELEN, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE

145, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 231 W PENNSYLVANIA

AVE, LAKE HELEN, FL 32744

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 8 day of October, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-360212

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0397

*********************************

NOTICE OF RESChEDUlED SAlE

PURSUANT TO ChAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 31139 CICI

DIvISION: 32

BANK OF NEW YORK MEllON TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SeRIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, DEvISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, lIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OThER

ClAIMANTS ClAIMING BY, ThROUGh,

UNDER, OR AGAINST TOBY A. BRUST,

DECEASED, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to an

Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated

October 6, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

31139 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida in which Bank of New York Mellon Trust

Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets

Management Series I Trust, is the Plaintiff and

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or other

Claimants claiming by, through, under, or

against Toby A. Brust, deceased, Rob Helmick,

United States of America acting through Secretary

of Housing and Urban Development,

Craig Brust, as Personal Representative of the

Estate of, Toby Ann Brust a/k/a Toby A. Brust,

deceased, Harlan Brust, as an Heir of the Estate

of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Mark Brust, as

an Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased,

Leslie Brust a/k/a Leslie Erwin Brust

a/k/a Leslie I. Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of

Toby A. Brust, deceased, Dean Brust, as an

Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased,

Craig Brust a/k/a Craig S. Brust, as an Heir of

the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Volusia

County, Clerk of the Circuit Court, United

States of America, Department of Treasury, are

defendants, the Volusia County Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the

November 18, 2020 the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment of

Foreclosure:

LOTS 39 AND 40, BLOCK 15, ORMOND

TERRACE, AS PER MAP IN MAP BOOK

6, PAGE 178, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 72 WARWICK AVENUE ORMOND

BEACH FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 13 day of October, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P.O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171 facsimile

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

LINDSAY COHEN, Esq.

FLORIDA BAR NO.: 17211

19-012234

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0398

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 12159 CIDl

BANK OF NEW YORK MEllON TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE

ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

CARYll A. DUNhAM, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated September 8,

2020, and entered in 2019 12159

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein BANK OF NEW YORK

MELLON TRUST COMPANY,

N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE

ASSETS MANAGEMENT

SERIES I TRUST is the Plaintiff

and CARYLL A. DUNHAM;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND

URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on November 10, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 17, BLOCK 700, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT# 30,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES

92 - 95, INCLUSIVE, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1468 ARGO CT, DELTONA, FL

32725

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 8 day of October, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-376103

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0399

*********************************

vOlUSIA COUNTY

SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 30788 CICI

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAl

ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE OF

AMERICAN hOMEOWNER PRESERvATION

TRUST SERIES 2015A+,

PlAINTIFF, vS.

JUDITh A. ANDERSON, ET Al.

DEFENDANT(S).

To: Fremont D. Anderson, Jr.

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS:

101 Aloha Terrace, Port Orange, FL 32129

To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and

Trustees of the Estate of Judith A. Anderson

(Deceased)

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS:

101 Aloha Terrace, Port Orange, FL 32129

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following described

property located in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 99, Barefoot Park Mobile Home Subdivision,

according to the Plat recorded in Plat

Book 31, Page 62, of the Public Records of

Volusia County, Florida. Together with mobile

home VIN number 0161789P, title number

19193447 has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Tromberg Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff,

whose address is 1515 South Federal Highway,

Suite 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the first publication of this notice, either before December 01, 2020 or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default

may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to

participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Date: October 15, 2020

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk of the Court

TROMBERG LAW GROUP

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

19-001305

October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0402

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOREClOSURE SAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 11215 CIDl

CITIMORTGAGE, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

AMANDA M. SMITh A/K/A AMANDA SMITh, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

Final Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale, entered in Case No. 2017

11215 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is

the Plaintiff and Amanda M. Smith a/k/a

Amanda Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00 AM on the 10th day of November, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION ESTATES,

PART OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP

19 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST

AND RE-SUB'D BLOCK X AND PART

OF BLOCK W, UNIT NO 1, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE

279, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

Dated this 19th day of October, 2020.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6133

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By MEHWISH YOUSUF, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 92171

17-F02963

October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0401

*********************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FIlE NO. 2020-12121-PRDl

DIvISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

WIllIAM J. MOONEY,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of WILLIAM J.

MOONEY, deceased, whose date of death was

July 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court

for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue,

Deland, Florida 32724. The names and

addresses of the personal representative and

the personal representative's attorney are set

forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF

THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION

733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE

WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

October 22, 2020.

JOhN T. MOONEY

Personal Representative

4525 Delaina Drive

Flower Mound, Texas 75022

BAUMANNKANGAS ESTATE LAW

Attorneys for Personal Representative

201 E. Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 830

Post Office Box 399

Tampa, Florida 33601-0399

October 22, 29, 2020 V20-0400

*********************************