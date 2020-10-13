volusiA CouNTY 

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND

FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on July 27, 2009, a certain

Mortgage was executed by Ollie Dollie

Lockette a/k/a Ollie D. Lockette and Roy

Lockette, wife and husband as Mortgagor

in favor of Financial Freedom Acquisition

LLC which Mortgage was recorded August

3, 2009, in Official Records Book 6381,

Page 1926 in the Office of the Clerk of the

Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida,

(the “Mortgage”); and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned

to MERS as nominee for Financial Freedom

Acquisition LLC by Assignment

recorded December 1, 2009 in Official

Records Book 6422, Page 2422, in the Office

of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned

to the United States Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development (the “Secretary”),

by Assignment recorded September 15,

2017 in Official Records Book 7447, Page

891, in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned

by the Secretary; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in

the covenants and conditions of Section 9

of the Mortgage in that one Mortgagor has

died and another Mortgagor has abandoned

the Property hereinafter defined and

the Mortgage remains wholly unpaid as of

the date of this Notice and no payment has

been made to restore the loan to current status; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent

as of August 12, 2020 is $147,239.66 plus accrued unpaid interest, if any, late charges, if any, fees and costs; and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the

Secretary has declared the entire amount

of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage

to be immediately due and payable; and

WHEREAS, Unknown Tenant(s) may

claim some interest in the property hereinafter

described, as a/the tenant(s) in possession

of the property, but such interest

is subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage

of the Secretary; and

NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to powers

vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage

Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C.

3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart

B, and by the Secretary’s designation of

the undersigned as Foreclosure Commissioner,

recorded on June 22, 2000 in Official

Records Book 4563, Page 4679 of the

Public Records of Volusia County, Florida,

notice is hereby given that on November

24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. local time, all real

and personal property at or used in connection

with the following described premises

(the “Property”) will be sold at public

auction to the highest bidder:

See Exhibit A attached hereto and

made a part hereof

EXHIBIT A

THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4

OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 14

SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED

AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST

CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4

OF SAID SECTION 28, RUN

THENCE SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST

ALONG THE NORTH LINE

THEREOF, A DISTANCE Of 119.00

FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°05'36"

EAST, PARALLEL WITH THE EAST

LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF

THE NORTHEAST 1/4, A DISTANCE

OF 120 FEET TO THE POINT OF

BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE

SOUTH 00°05'36" EAST, A DISTANCE

OF 55.00 FEET TO THE

SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175

FEET OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4

OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4; THENCE

SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST, A DISTANCE

OF 160.80 FEET; THENCE

NORTH 00°10'40" WEST, A DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 120

FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"

EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, A

DISTANCE Of 160.88 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT

TO AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,

EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER

THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF.

ALSO: THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE N0RTHEAST 1/4

Of SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 14

SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST

CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4

OF SAID SECTION 28, RUN

THENCE SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST

ALONG THE NORTH UNE

THEREOF A DISTANCE OF 119.00

FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°05'36"

EAST PARALLEL WITH THE EAST

LINE OF THE SAID NORTH 1/4 Of

THE NORTHEAST 1/4 A DISTANCE

OF 175.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF

BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE

SOUTH 00°05'36" EAST A DISTANCE

OF 55.00 FEET TO THE

SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 230

FEET OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4

OF NORTHEAST 1/4; THENCE

SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST A DISTANCE

OF 160.72 FEET; THENCE

NORTH 00°10'40"WEST A DISTANCE

OF 55.00 FEET TO THE

SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175

FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"

EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH UNE A

DISTANCE 160.80 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING; SUBJECT

TO AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,

EGRESS, AND UTILITIES OVER

THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF

Commonly known as: 682 Glenhaven

Avenue, Pierson, Fl 32180-2003

The sale will be held at 682 Glenhaven Avenue,

Pierson, Fl 32180-2003. The Secretary

of Housing and Urban Development

will bid $147,239.66 plus interest from August

12, 2020 at a rate of $24.45 per diem

(subject to increases applicable under the

Note), plus all costs of this foreclosure and

costs of an owner’s policy of title insurance.

There will be no proration of taxes,

rents or other income or liabilities, except

that the purchaser will pay, at or before

closing, his/her/its pro-rata share of any

real estate taxes that have been paid by

the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except

the Secretary must submit a deposit

totaling ten (10%) percent of the bid

amount in the form of a certified check or

cashier’s check made out to the Secretary

of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied

by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of ten (10%) percent of the bid amount must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable.

The remainder of the purchase

price must be delivered within thirty (30)

days of the sale or at such other time as

the Secretary may determine for good

cause shown, time being of the essence.

This amount, like the bid deposits, must be

delivered in the form of a certified or

cashier's check. If the Secretary is the high

bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in

cash. The successful bidder will pay all

conveyancing fees, all real estate and

other taxes that are due on or after the delivery

of the remainder of the payment and

all other costs associated with the transfer

of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the

deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will

be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension

of time within which to deliver the remainder

of the payment. All extensions will be

for fifteen (15) day increments for a fee

equal to Five Hundred and NO/100 Dollars

($500.00) per extension, paid in advance.

The extension fee shall be in the form of a

certified or cashier’s check made payable

to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder

closes the sale prior to the expiration of

any extension period, the unused portion

of the extension fee shall be applied toward

the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the

sale within, the required period, or within

any extensions of time granted by the Secretary,

the high bidder may be required to

forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election

of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation

with the HUD Field Office representative,

will be liable to HUD for any

costs incurred as a result of such failure.

The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD Field Office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right

of possession based upon a right of redemption,

in the mortgagor or others subsequent

to a foreclosure completed

pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure

Commissioner will issue a Deed to the

purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase

price in accordance with the terms

of the sale as provided herein. HUD does

not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage

is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled

sale is the principal balance set forth

above, together with accrued, unpaid interest,

plus all other amounts that would be due

under the mortgage agreement if payments

under the mortgage had not been accelerated,

advertising costs and postage expenses

incurred in giving notice, mileage by

the most reasonable road distance for posting

notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’

s attendance at the sale, reasonable

and customary costs incurred for title and lien

record searches, the necessary out of pocket

costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner

for recording documents, a commission

for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and

all other costs incurred in connection with the

foreclosure prior to reinstatement.

Date: October 7, 2020

HUD Foreclosure Commissioner

By: MICHAEL J POSNER, Esquire

WARD, DAMON, POSNER,

PHETERSON & BLEAU

4420 Beacon Circle

West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

T:561.842.3000•F:561.842.3626

Direct: 561.594.1452

STATE OF FLORIDA )

) ss:

COUNTY OF PALM BEACH )

Sworn to, subscribed and acknowledged before

me this 7 day of October, 2020, by mean

of [x] physical presence or [__] online notarization,

Michael J Posner, Esquire, of Ward,

Damon, Posner, Pheterson & Bleau who [x]

is personally known to me or [__] produced

_______________________ as identification.

Sandra D. Heck

Notary Public, State of Florida

My Commission GG 280088

Expires 12/13/2022

Unless you, within thirty days of your receipt of this

notice, dispute the validity of the debt claimed in

this letter, or any portion of the debt, we will assume that the debt alleged in this letter is valid. If we receive notice from you within thirty days of

your receipt of this notice that the debt claimed in

this notice, or any portion of the debt, is disputed,

we will obtain verification of the debt and will forward that verification to you. Also, upon request to us within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, we will provide the name and address of the original creditor of the debt claimed in this notice, if different from the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

This Instrument Prepared By/Returned to:

MICHAEL J POSNER, Esq.,

HUD Foreclosure Commissioner

WARD, DAMON, POSNER, PHETERSON & BLEAU

4420 Beacon Circle

West Palm Beach, Florida 33407

HECM# 094-5721885

PCN:82800000213 and 482800000208

October 15, 22, 29, 2020 V20-0388

*********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 10998 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR

NOVASTAR MORTGAGE FUNDING

TRUST, SERIES 2007-1 NOVASTAR

HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

INEZ C. BRACY A/K/A INEZ CHRISTINE

BRACY A/K/A INEZ BRACY EL; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF INEZ C. BRACY

A/K/A INEZ CHRISTINE BRACY A/K/A

INEZ BRACEY EL; VICTORIA GARDENS

HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; V.P.

HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS

NOMINEE FOR NOVASTAR MORTGAGE,

INC.; INEZ CHRISTINE BRACY

NONCOMBATIVE, NONBELLIGERENT,

NONADVERSE PRIVATE FOUNDATION,

Defendant(s).

TO: Inez C. Bracy a/k/a Inez Christine Bracy

a/k/a Inez Bracy El

Residence Unknown

Unknown Spouse of Inez C. Bracy a/k/a Inez

Christine Bracy a/k/a Inez Bracey El

Residence Unknown

Inez Christine Bracy NonCombative, NonBelligerent, NonAdverse Private Foundation

Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the

following described property in Volusia

County, Florida:

LOT 288, VICTORIA PARK INCREMENT

TWO NORTHEAST,

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

50, PAGES 111 THROUGH

114, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Street Address: 902 Heron Pt

Cir, Deland, Florida 32724

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on McCabe,

Weisberg & Conway, LLC,

Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address

is 500 South Australian Avenue,

Suite 1000, West Palm Beach, FL

33401, on or before November 23,

2020, and file the original with the

Clerk of this Court, otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH

DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTA-CIONES

PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted

tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de

inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene

una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on October 9, 2020.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of said Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

FLpleadings@MWC-law.com

20-401152

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0389

*********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 31080 CICI

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF

ROSEMARY EDWARDS A/K/A

ROSEMARY EDWARD, DECEASED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: TERRY ROOSEVELT EDWARDS,

whose residence is unknown and all

parties having or claiming to have any

right, title or interest in the property described

in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE

ESTATE OF ROSEMARY EDWARDS

A/K/A ROSEMARY EDWARD, DECEASED,

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE

ESTATE OF DAVID LEE SHELLS, DECEASED,

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE

ESTATE OF HENRY EUGENE

SHELLS, DECEASED,

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE

ESTATE OF JAMES MATTHEWS, DECEASED,

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE

ESTATE OF WILHELMENA EDWARDS,

DECEASED,

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE

ESTATE OF PEARLENA EDWARDS,

DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if

he/she/they be living; and if

he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants

who may be spouses, heirs,

devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors,

creditors, trustees, and all parties

claiming an interest by, through, under

or against the Defendants, who are not

known to be dead or alive, and all parties

having or claiming to have any

right, title or interest in the property described

in the mortgage being forclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that

an action to foreclose a mortgage on

the following property:

LOT 29, BLOCK, W.W. MARSHALL'S SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR

PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 153, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it on counsel for

Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress

Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton,

Florida 33487 on or before November

23, 2020 /(30 days from Date of First

Publication of this Notice) and file the

original with the clerk of this court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in

the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your

scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or

voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en

este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta

asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Adminis-tración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con

no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,

o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of

this Court at Volusia County, Florida,

this 6th day of October, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

20-025978

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0390

*********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 30721 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT

SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BETTIE M. WOOTEN

A/K/A BETTIE WOOTEN A/K/A BETTY M. WOOTEN, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated September

21, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2019 30721 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida. DEUTSCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,

AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT

SECURITIES INC.,

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W3, is Plaintiff

and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF

BETTIE M. WOOTEN A/K/A

BETTIE WOOTEN A/K/A BETTY

M. WOOTEN; OAK CREST

CONTRACTING, INC.; SANDRA

CARTER; LINDA TALLAKSEN;

JOHN WAPLES, II, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of

Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,

County Florida will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

via the Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 a.m., on the 6TH day of

NOVEMBER, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1, FOREST RIDGE

SUB., ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 19, PAGE 166, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as

unclaimed.

Dated this 6th day of October, 2020.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

14513-19

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0391

*********************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 31084 CICI

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS,

DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

JOSEPH S. REGISTRATO, JR., DECEASED;

PARK PLACE HOMEOWNERS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; DIANE

SHERMAN; JOANNE LINDSAY; JOSEPH

REGISTRATO A/K/A JOSEPH J.

REGISTRATO; SUSAN PIRAINO,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale filed January 27, 2020 and entered

in Case No. 2017 31084 CICI, of

the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit

in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida, wherein JPMORGAN CHASE

BANK N.A. is Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN

HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST

THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH S. REGISTRATO,

JR., DECEASED; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY; DIANE SHERMAN;

JOANNE LINDSAY; JOSEPH REGISTRATO

A/K/A JOSEPH J. REGISTRATO;

SUSAN PIRAINO; PARK

PLACE HOMEOWNERS' ASSOCIATION,

INC.; are defendants. LAURA

E. ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit

Court, will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at 11:00 A.M., on October 30, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 22, PARK PLACE PHASE I,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 169, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6th day of October, 2020.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

Submitted by:

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

17-00033

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0392

*********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 11422 CIDL

WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE

FOR MFRA TRUST 2016-1,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

PATRICIA R. BEAUMONT, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated October 1, 2020 in the above

action, the Volusia County Clerk of

Court will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at Volusia, Florida, on November

19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Lot 2, Block 1240, Deltona Lakes,

Unit Forty-Three, according to the

plat thereof as recorded in Map

Book 27, Pages 270 through 283,

inclusive, of the Public Records of

Volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim within sixty

(60) days after the sale. The Court, in

its discretion, may enlarge the time of

the sale. Notice of the changed time of

sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: YACENDA HUDSON, Esq.

FBN 714631

19-000116-F

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0393

*********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO: 2019 31559 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAVID R. WHEELHOUSE; ALICE WHEELHOUSE; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY SERVICES ASSOCIATION,

INC.; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET,

TOWER I, CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

an Agreed Order Sustaining Defendant,

The Towers at ponce Inlet, Tower I, Condominium

Association, Inc.’s, Objection

to Motion to Cancel Sale entered in Civil

Case No. 2019 31559 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT

IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT is Plaintiff

and DAVID R. WHEELHOUSE and

ALICE WHEELHOUSE, et al, are Defendants.

The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH,

shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at Volusia County's On Line

Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on November 18, 2020, in accordance with

Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following

described property located in VOLUSIA

County, Florida, as set forth in said

Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED

REAL PROPERTY LYING AND

BEING SITUATED IN VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TO-WIT:

UNIT 3703, THE TOWERS AT

PONCE INLET TOWER 1, A CONDOMINIUM,

ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION

OF CONDOMINIUM

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3666,

PAGE(S) 838, ET SEQ., OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; AND ANY

AMENDMENTS THERETO; TOGETHER

WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST

IN AND TO THOSE

COMMON ELEMENTS APPURTENANT

TO SAID UNIT IN ACCORDANCE

WITH AND SUBJECT TO

THE COVENANTS, CONDITIONS,

RESTRICTIONS, TERMS AND

OTHER PROVISIONS OF THAT

DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed. The court,

in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was served by

Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.

R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any

other parties in accordance with the attached

service list this 12th day of October, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1430

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-090632-F00

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0394

*********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 10756 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON,

F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS

SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

AS TRUSTEE FOR NOVASTAR

MORTGAGE FUNDING TRUST, SERIES 2006-3, NOVASTAR HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

LAKSANA SPHABMIXAY A/K/A

LASKANA SPHABMIXAY, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated August 19,

2020, and entered in 2017 10756

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein THE BANK OF NEW

YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE

BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR

IN INTEREST TO JP-MORGAN

CHASE BANK, N.A.

AS TRUSTEE FOR NOVASTAR

MORTGAGE FUNDING TRUST,

SERIES 2006-3, NOVASTAR

HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-3 is the Plaintiff and LAKSANA SPHABMIXAY A/K/A

LASKANA SPHABMIXAY;

KINGKEO SPHABMIXAY; TWIN

LAKES AT DELTONA HOMEOWNERS

ASSOCIATION, INC.

are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on November 03, 2020, the

following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 136, TWIN LAKES AT

DELTONA - UNIT 3A, ACCORDING

TO PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

49, PAGES 85 THROUGH 87,

INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 708

BLACK MAPLE DRIVE,

DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 6 day of October, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

15-085708

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0395

*********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 10582 CIDL

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOHN B. PACHECO, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated December 17,

2018, and entered in 2017 10582

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN

HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

JOHN B. PACHECO, DECEASED;

TINA DILLON; UNITED

STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING

ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY

OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on November 03, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, BLOCK 1850, OF

REPLAT OF BLOCK 1849,

DELTONA LAKES UNIT

SEVENTY-TWO, A SUBDIVISION,

ACCORDING TO

MAP IN MAP BOOK 29,

PAGE 45, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1483 TIVOLI DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 6 day of October, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

16-218785

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0396

*********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11215 CIDL

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

DEVIN ALTERIO, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated September 2, 2020, and entered

in 2019 11215 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE

CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and

DEVIN ALTERIO; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF DEVIN ALTERIO; 4 SEASONS

LAWN SERVICES CORPORATION

are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court

will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October

29, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 15 AND 16, RE-SUBDIVISION

OF BLOCK 13, LAKE

HELEN, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4,

PAGE 145, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 231 W PENNSYLVANIA

AVE, LAKE HELEN, FL 32744

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in

accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 8 day of October, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-360212

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0397

*********************************

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 31139 CICI

DIVISION: 32

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER, OR AGAINST TOBY A. BRUST,

DECEASED, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to

an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale

dated October 6, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019 31139 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida in which Bank

of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.

as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management

Series I Trust, is the Plaintiff and The

Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or

other Claimants claiming by, through,

under, or against Toby A. Brust, deceased,

Rob Helmick, United States of America

acting through Secretary of Housing and

Urban Development, Craig Brust, as Personal

Representative of the Estate of,

Toby Ann Brust a/k/a Toby A. Brust, deceased,

Harlan Brust, as an Heir of the

Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Mark

Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A.

Brust, deceased, Leslie Brust a/k/a Leslie

Erwin Brust a/k/a Leslie I. Brust, as an

Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased,

Dean Brust, as an Heir of the Estate

of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Craig

Brust a/k/a Craig S. Brust, as an Heir of

the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Volusia

County, Clerk of the Circuit Court,

United States of America, Department of

Treasury, are defendants, the Volusia

County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

in/on online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on

the November 18, 2020 the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTS 39 AND 40, BLOCK 15, ORMOND

TERRACE, AS PER MAP IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 178, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 72 WARWICK AVENUE ORMOND

BEACH FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 13 day of October, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P.O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171 facsimile

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

LINDSAY COHEN, Esq.

FLORIDA BAR NO.: 17211

19-012234

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0398

*********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 12159 CIDL

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE

ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

CARYLL A. DUNHAM, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

September 8, 2020, and entered in 2019

12159 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY,

N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE

ASSETS MANAGEMENT

SERIES I TRUST is the Plaintiff and

CARYLL A. DUNHAM; UNITED STATES

OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF

THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND

URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

November 10, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 17, BLOCK 700, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT# 30, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGES 92 - 95, INCLUSIVE, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1468 ARGO CT,

DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 8 day of October, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-376103

October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0399

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2017 11339 CIDL

WELLs faRGO BaNK, NaTIONaL assOCIaTION as TRUsTEE fOR OPTION ONE MORTGaGE LOaN TRUsT 2007-4, assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-4,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOsE R. MaRTINEZ, et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a final judgment of foreclosure dated january 16, 2020, and entered in 2017 11339 cidl of the circuit court of the seventh judicial circuit in and for volusia county, florida, wherein Wells farGo BanK, national association as trustee for oPtion one MortGaGe

loan trust 2007-4, asset-BacKed

certificates, series 2007-4 is the Plaintiff and

jose r. MartineZ; unKnoWn Beneficiaries of

the 3330 caldWell street land trust; BlacK

Point assets, inc. a florida corPoration, as

trustee under the 3330 caldWell street

land trust dated january 1, 2014; Wells

farGo BanK, n.a., as trustee for oPtion one

MortGaGe loan trust 2007-4, asset-BacKed

certificates, series 2007-4; discover BanK are

the defendant(s). laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 22, 2020, the following described property as set

forth in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 13, BlocK 1360, deltona laKes, unit

forty seven, accordinG to the Plat thereof as recorded in MaP BooK 28, PaGes 10 throuGh 12, inclusive, of the PuBlic records of volusia county, florida. Property address: 3330 caldWell st, deltona, fl 32738

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with florida statutes, section 45.031.

dated this 29 day of september, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

17-047357

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0370

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2019 11283 CIDL

WILMINGTON saVINGs fUND sOCIETY,

fsB, D/B/a CHRIsTIaNa TRUsT, NOT INDIVIDUaLLY BUT as TRUsTEE fOR

PRETIUM MORTGaGE aCQUIsITION TRUsT,

Plaintiff, vs.

WILLIaM D. aRD JR. a/K/a WILLIaM

DaVID aRD JR., et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a

final judgment of foreclosure dated february

21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11283

cidl of the circuit court of the seventh

judicial circuit in and for volusia county,

florida, wherein WilMinGton savinGs

fund society, fsB, d/B/a christiana

trust, not individually But as

trustee for PretiuM MortGaGe acQuisition

trust is the Plaintiff and

WilliaM d. ard jr. a/K/a WilliaM david

ard jr.; unKnoWn sPouse of

WilliaM d. ard jr. a/K/a WilliaM david

ard jr. are the defendant(s). laura e.

roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM,

on october 22, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

all that certain land lot 3,

BlocK 316, deltona laKes unit

seven, accordinG to the Plat

thereof, recorded in MaP

BooK 25, PaGes 149 throuGh

162 inclusive, of the PuBlic

records of volusia county, florida.

Property address: 1346 ferendina dr, deltona, fl 32725

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

florida statutes, section 45.031.

dated this 29 day of september, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-283344

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0371

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2019 10365 CIDL

LOaNCaRE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

CHRIsTOPHER KUBIK a/K/a

CHRIsTOPHER P. KUBIK; BRaNDY

KUBIK a/K/a BRaNDY s. KUBIK, et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a

final judgment of foreclosure dated january

30, 2020, and entered in 2019 10365

cidl of the circuit court of the seventh

judicial circuit in and for volusia county,

florida, wherein sPecialiZed loan

servicinG llc is the Plaintiff and

christoPher KuBiK a/K/a christoPher

P. KuBiK; Brandy KuBiK a/K/a

Brandy s. KuBiK; unKnoWn sPouse

of Mary Mussetter, deceased;

florida shores ProPerty oWners

association, inc.; the city of edGeWater,

florida; unKnoWn heir of

the estate of Mary Mussetter, deceased;

WashinGton federal, national

association successor in

interest to first Mutual BanK; unKnoWn

Party #1 n/K/a ray cooK; unKnoWn

Party #2 n/K/a john doe are

the defendant(s). laura e. roth as the clerk

of the circuit court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 22, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

lots 2925 and 2926, BlocK 147,

florida shores unit 4, ac-cordinG

to the Plat thereof,

recorded in MaP BooK 23,

PaGe(s) 104 of the PuBlic

records of volusia county, florida.

Property address: 1432 victory

PalM dr, edGeWater, fl 32132

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

florida statutes, section 45.031.

dated this 28 day of september, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

20-047802

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0372

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2017 11307 CIDL

U.s. BaNK NaTIONaL assOCIaTION, as

TRUsTEE fOR BEaR sTEaRNs assET

BaCKED sECURITIEs I TRUsT

2006-aC3, assET-BaCKED

CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2006-aC3,

Plaintiff, vs.

KEITH a KELsEY aND JULIENE M. KELsEY, et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to

a final judgment of foreclosure dated

March 11, 2020, and entered in 2017

11307 cidl of the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and for volusia

county, florida, wherein u.s.

BanK national association, as

trustee for Bear stearns

asset BacKed securities i trust

2006-ac3, asset-BacKed certificates,

series 2006-ac3 is the Plaintiff

and Keith a Kelsey; juliene M.

Kelsey; riverside national BanK

of florida are the defendant(s).

laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit

court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 22,

2020, the following described property

as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 27 and 28, BlocK 16, country

cluB estates, BeinG a

suBdivision in section 27 and

28, toWnshiP 17 south, ranGe

30 east, accordinG to MaP in

MaP BooK 10, PaGes 95

throuGh 98, of the PuBlic

records of volusia county, florida.

Property address: 2100 stratford, deland, fl 32724

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with florida statutes, section 45.031.

dated this 29 day of september, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

17-050537

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0373

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2018 11276 CIDL

DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRaNDY N. KELLER; THE UNKNOWN

HEIRs, DEVIsEEs, BENEfICIaRIEs,

GRaNTEEs, assIGNs, CREDITORs,

LIENORs, aND TRUsTEEs Of RICKY

EDWaRD fIsCHBaCH, DECEasED, et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a

final judgment of foreclosure dated March

09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11276 cidl

of the circuit court of the seventh judicial

circuit in and for volusia county, florida,

wherein ditech financial llc is the

Plaintiff and Brandy n. Keller; the unKnoWn

heirs, devisees, Beneficiaries,

Grantees, assiGns, creditors,

lienors, and trustees of ricKy edWard

fischBach, deceased; Keith

fischBach; ricKey fischBach, jr.;

ranenia Grove; laKe harney Woods

ProPerty oWners association inc.;

haMilton GrouP fundinG, inc. are the

defendant(s). laura e. roth as the clerk of

the circuit court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 14 BlocK 6, laKe harney

Woods Phase three-a, accordinG

to the Plat thereof,

recorded in Plat BooK 41,

PaGe(s) 154 throuGh 156, inclusive,

of the records of

volusia county, florida.

toGether With 2020 ftWd MoBile

hoMe and vin #(s) Gafl234a75265 and

Gafl234B75265

Property address: 1230 Marsh fern rd, MiMs, fl 32754

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

florida statutes, section 45.031.

dated this 29 day of september, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

18-228689

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0374

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL

DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC f/K/a GREEN

TREE sERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND

aLL OTHERs WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTaTE Of LaURIE L.

sPRINGsTEEN, DECEasED, et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a

final judgment of foreclosure dated March

09, 2020, and entered in 2019 11631 cidl

of the circuit court of the seventh judicial

circuit in and for volusia county, florida,

wherein ditech financial llc f/K/a

Green tree servicinG llc is the Plaintiff

and the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries,

devisees, Grantees, assiGnees, lienors, creditors,

trustees and all others Who May

claiM an interest in the estate of

laurie l. sPrinGsteen, deceased; l.

leroy sPrinGsteen are the

defendant(s). laura e. roth as the clerk of

the circuit court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 4, BlocK 1309, deltona

laKes, unit 45, accordinG to

the Plat thereof as

recorded in MaP BooK 27,

PaGes 300 throuGh 313, inclusive,

of the PuBlic records

of volusia county, florida.

Property address: 2280 alton

road, deltona, fl 32738

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

florida statutes, section 45.031.

dated this 29 day of september, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-363159

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0375

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2019 11690 CIDL

NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE LLC D/B/a

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

RaNDaLL VaN MEGGELEN aND

CHRIsTINa VaN MEGGELEN, et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a

final judgment of foreclosure dated february

21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11690

cidl of the circuit court of the seventh

judicial circuit in and for volusia county,

florida, wherein nationstar MortGaGe

llc d/B/a Mr. cooPer is the Plaintiff and

randall van MeGGelen; christina

van MeGGelen; BanK of aMerica,

n.a. are the defendant(s). laura e. roth as

the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 22, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 27, coMMunity center

develoPMent, a suBdivision

accordinG to MaP in

MaP BooK 36, PaGes 97 and

98, of the PuBlic records

of volusia county, florida.

Property address: 2110 e dale cir, deland, fl 32720

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

florida statutes, section 45.031.

dated this 28 day of september, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-362737

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0376

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2018 10536 CIDL

DEUTsCHE BaNK TRUsT COMPaNY

aMERICas, as TRUsTEE fOR

REsIDENTIaL aCCREDIT LOaNs, INC.,

MORTGaGE assET-BaCKED Pass-THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-Qs14,

Plaintiff, vs.

JaMEs E faIRHURsT aND KaTHLEEN M

faIRHURsT, et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a

final judgment of foreclosure dated february

17, 2020, and entered in 2018 10536

cidl of the circuit court of the seventh

judicial circuit in and for volusia county,

florida, wherein deutsche BanK trust

coMPany aMericas, as trustee for

residential accredit loans, inc.,

MortGaGe asset-BacKed Pass-throuGh

certificates, series 2005-Qs14 is the Plaintiff and jaMes e fairhurst; Kathleen M fairhurst

are the defendant(s). laura e. roth as the

clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM,

on october 22, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 6, BlocK 24, fuQuay and

roGer's divisions a & B entitled

"neW sMyrna Beach", accordinG

to the Plat thereof,

recorded in MaP BooK 7, PaGe

29, of the PuBlic records of

volusia county, florida.

Property address: 3311 hill st, neW

sMyrna Beach, fl 32169

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

florida statutes, section 45.031.

dated this 29 day of september, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

17-073580

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0377

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

CasE NO.: 2019 11518 CIDL

U.s. BaNK NaTIONaL assOCIaTION, as

INDENTURE TRUsTEE fOR TOWD

POINT MORTGaGE TRUsT

assET-BaCKED sECURITIEs, sERIEs 2015-3,

Plaintiff, Vs.

RICHaRD fONfRIas; et al.,

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given that sale will

be made pursuant to an order or final

judgment. final judgment was awarded

on March 5, 2020 in civil case no. 2019

11518 cidl, of the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and for volusia

county, florida, wherein, u.s. BanK

national association, as indenture

trustee for toWd Point

MortGaGe trust asset-BacKed securities,

series 2015-3 is the Plaintiff,

and richard fonfrias; norKa fonfrias;

unKnoWn tenant 1 n/K/a

saBrina duBois; unKnoWn tenant

2 n/K/a justin teets; any and all

unKnoWn Parties claiMinG By,

throuGh, under and aGainst the

herein naMed individual defendant(s) Who are not KnoWn to Be dead or alive, Whether said unKnoWn Parties May claiM an interest as sPouses, heirs, devisees,

Grantees, or other claiMants are defendants.

the clerk of the court, laura e. roth

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com on october

29, 2020 at 11:00:00 aM est the following

described real property as set forth

in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 5, BlocK 683, of deltona

laKes unit tWenty-seven, accordinG to the Plat

thereof, as recorded in MaP

BooK 27, PaGes 78 throuGh

81, inclusive, of the PuBlic

records of volusia county, florida.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

dated this 16 day of september, 2020.

aldridGe | Pite, llP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south congress avenue

suite 200

delray Beach, fl 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: jennifer travieso

florida Bar #641065

Primary e-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3177B

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0378

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2019 11666 CIDL

NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE LLC D/B/a

CHaMPION MORTGaGE COMPaNY,

Plaintiff, vs.

CaRMINE ROssI, et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a final

judgment of foreclosure dated March 09, 2020,

and entered in 2019 11666 cidl of the circuit

court of the seventh judicial circuit in and for

volusia county, florida, wherein nationstar

MortGaGe llc d/B/a chaMPion MortGaGe

coMPany is the Plaintiff and carMine

rossi; unKnoWn sPouse of carMine rossi; tic PalM coast, inc. d/B/a tiMe investMent coMPany inc.; united states of aMerica, actinG on Behalf of the

secretary of housinG and urBan develoPMent

are the defendant(s). laura e.

roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 27, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 5, BlocK 1311, deltona laKes

forty-five, accordinG to the MaP

or Plat thereof as recorded in

Plat BooK 27, PaGes 300 throuGh

313, of the PuBlic records of volusia

county, florida.

Property address: 2244 durhaM st, deltona, fl 32738

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with florida statutes, section 45.031.

dated this 29 day of september, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-362688

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0379

*********************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

in the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit in and for volusia

county, florida

CasE NO.: 2020 11001 CIDL

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MELLON,

f/K/a THE BaNK Of NEW YORK as

sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO

JPMORGaN CHasE BaNK, N.a. as

TRUsTEE fOR NOVasTaR MORTGaGE

fUNDING TRUsT, sERIEs 2005-4, NO-VasTaR

HOME EQUITY LOaN assET-BaCKED

CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-4,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,

GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, LIENORs,

CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, aND aLL

OTHER PaRTIEs CLaIMING aN

INTEREsT BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

aGaINsT THE EsTaTE Of BaRRY L. fRY

a/K/a BaRRY LYNN fRY, DECEasED;

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MELLON,

f/K/a THE BaNK Of NEW YORK as

sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO

JPMORGaN CHasE BaNK, N.a. as

TRUsTEE fOR NOVasTaR MORTGaGE

fUNDING TRUsT, sERIEs 2005-4,

NOVasTaR HOME EQUITY LOaN

assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-4,

Defendant(s).

to: unknown heirs, devisees, Grantees, assignees,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all

other parties claiming an interest by, through,

under or against the estate of Barry l. fry

a/k/a Barry lynn fry, deceased

1801 amboy drive

deltona, florida 32738

you are notified that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following described

property in volusia county, florida:

lot 4, BlocK 1189, deltona laKes

unit forty - three accordinG to

the Plat thereof recorded in

MaP BooK 27, PaGes 270 throuGh

283, inclusive, PuBlic records

of volusia county, florida.

street address: 1801 amboy drive, deltona,

florida 32738

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it on Mccabe, Weisberg & conway, llc,

Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 500 south

australian avenue, suite 1000, West Palm

Beach, fl 33401, on or before november 17,

2020, and file the original with the clerk of this

court, otherwise, a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

reQuests for accoMModations By

Persons With disaBilities if you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact

court administration, 125 e. orange ave., ste.

300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-

6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. these are not

court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones Para

Personas con discaPacidades si usted

es una persona con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar en este

procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en

gastos. comuníquese con la oficina de administración judicial (court administration), 125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días

de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

estos nuMeros telefonicos no son

Para oBtener inforMacion judicial

dated on october 1, 2020.

laura e. roth

clerk of said court

By: j. Beach

as deputy clerk

MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc

500 south australian avenue, suite 1000

West Palm Beach, fl 33401

telephone: (561) 713-1400

flpleadings@MWc-law.com

20-401300

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0380

*********************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

CasE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI

sEa DIP BEaCH REsORT

CONDOMINIUM assOCIaTION, INC. a

not for profit florida corporation,

Plaintiff, v.

a & C sOLUTIONs, INC., a Nevada Corporation

registered as a foreign Corporation

in florida as a & C sOLUTIONs Of VOLUsIa, INC. and any tenant in possession

Defendant(s).

to: a & c solutions, inc., a nevada

corporation registered as a foreign corporation

in florida as a & c solutions of volusia, inc.

709 north Green valley Parkway, suite 200

henderson, nevada 89074

and a & c solutions, inc., a nevada corporation

registered as a foreign corporation

in florida as a & c solutions of volusia, inc.

3100 finsterwald drive

titusville, florida 32780

and

a & c solutions, inc., a nevada corporation

registered as a foreign corporation

in florida as a & c solutions of volusia, inc.

1233 south atlantic avenue, unit 230

daytona Beach, fl 32118

and to all parties claiming interests

by, through, under or against a & c solutions,

inc., a nevada corporation

registered as a foreign corporation in

florida as a & c solutions of volusia,

inc., and all parties having or

claiming to have any right, title or interest

in the property herein described.

legal description:

unit 230 of sea diP Beach resort

at daytona Beach, a

condominium according to the

declaration of condominium,

thereof as recorded on official records Book 4096, Page 3704, Public records of volusia county,

florida; together with an undivided share in the common elements appurtenant thereto.

you are hereBy notified that a

complaint has been filed and commenced

in this court against the above-described

property by sea dip Beach

resort condominium association, inc.,

(“Plaintiff”). you are required to serve a

copy of your written defenses, if any to

it, irene fonzi, esq., attorney for the

Plaintiff, whose address is irene Ponzi,

esq., 1402 highway, a1a, suite a, satellite

Beach, florida 32937, and filed the

original with the clerk of the above styled

court on or before september 15, 2020;

otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief prayed in the

complaint or petition.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities

if you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order

to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

court administration, 125 e. orange

ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. these

are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones

Para Personas con discaPacidades

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. comuníquese con la

oficina de administración judicial (court

administration), 125 e. orange ave.,

ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días

de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir

esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos

de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

estos nuMeros telefonicos no

son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial

Witness my hand and the seal of

said court in deland, florida on this 28th

day of july, 2020.

laura e. roth

clerK of the circuit court

volusia county, florida

j. Beach

as deputy clerk

filed 7/28/2020

irene PonZi, esq.

1402 highway a1a suite a

satellite Beach, florida, 32937

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0383

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit, in and for

volusia county, florida

civil division:

CasE NO.: 2019 31357 CICI

LaKEVIEW LOaN sERVICNG, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

PaTRICIa HaRTING-WOOD a/K/a

PaTRICIa Y. HaRTING-WOOD; CLERK

Of COURT Of VOLUsIa COUNTY; sEa

HaVENs HOMEOWNER’s assOCIaTION,

INC.; UNKNOWN TENaNT IN

POssEssION Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to final judgment

of foreclosure dated the 30th day of september, 2020, and entered in case no. 2019 31357 cici, of the circuit court of the 7th judicial circuit in and for volusia county, florida, wherein laKevieW loan servicnG, llc is the Plaintiff and Patricia hartinG-Wood a/K/a Patricia y. hartinG-Wood; clerK of

court of volusia county; sea havens hoMeoWner’s association, inc.; and unKnoWn tenant

in Possession of the suBject ProPerty

are defendants. laura e. roth as the clerk of the

circuit court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,

11:00 aM on the 4th day of december, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

BuildinG nuMBer 8, lot nuMBer 288, of

sea havens suBdivision, as Per MaP in

MaP BooK 40, PaGes 151 and 152, PuBlic

records of volusia county, florida, toGether

With toWnhouse unit constructed

thereon, and in accordance

With and suBject to the terMs of the

declaration of covenants and restrictions,

sea havens suBdivision, volusia

county, florida, and notice of Provisions

of sea havens hoMeoWner's association,

inc. and eXhiBits thereto, as

recorded in official records BooK 2719,

PaGes 807 throuGh 865, PuBlic records

of volusia county, florida.

if you are a Person claiMinG a riGht to funds

reMaininG after the sale, you Must file a claiM

With the clerK no later than the date that the

clerK rePorts the funds as unclaiMed. if you

fail to file a claiM, you Will not Be entitled to

any reMaininG funds. after the funds are rePorted

as unclaiMed, only the oWner of

record as of the date of the lis Pendens May

claiM the surPlus.

dated this 5th day of october 2020.

By: jason storrinGs, esq.

Bar number: 027077

submitted by:

choice leGal GrouP, P.a.

P.o. Box 771270

coral springs, fl 33077

telephone: (954) 453-0365

facsimile: (954) 771-6052

toll free: 1-800-441-2438

desiGnated PriMary e-Mail for

service Pursuant to fla. r. jud.

adMin 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-01690

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0384

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2018 30448 CICI

REVERsE MORTGaGE sOLUTIONs, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND

aLL OTHERs WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTaTE Of GLaDYs B.

MORENO, DECEasED., et al.

Defendant(s).

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a

final judgment of foreclosure dated february

17, 2020, and entered in 2018 30448

cici of the circuit court of the seventh judicial

circuit in and for volusia county,

florida, wherein reverse MortGaGe

solutions, inc. is the Plaintiff and the

unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries, devisees,

Grantees, assiGnees,

lienors, creditors, trustees and

all others Who May claiM an interest

in the estate of Gladys B.

Moreno, deceased.; alfredo

Moreno a/K/a alfredo ivor Moreno;

BridGet Moreno-dicovitsKy a/K/a

BridGet dicovitsKy; MaGali MartineZ

a/K/a MaGali c. MartineZ a/K/a

MaGGie MartineZ; united states of

aMerica, on Behalf of the secretary

of housinG and urBandeveloPMent;

Bellair condoMiniuM

association, inc. are the defendant(s).

laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit

court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM, on october 30, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

final judgment, to wit:

unit 621 of Bellair condoMiniuM

aPartMents, a condoMiniuM

accordinG to the

declaration of condoMiniuM

thereof, recorded in official

records BooK 1588, PaGe 427,

of the PuBlic records of volusia

county, florida, and any

aMendMents thereto, toGether

With its undivided

share in the coMMon eleMents.

Property address: 2727 north atlantic

avenue unit 621, daytona Beach, fl 32118

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with florida

statutes, section 45.031.

dated this 1 day of october, 2020.

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

facsimile: 561-997-6909

service email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire

florida Bar no. 86591

communication email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

17-077584

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0385

*********************************

NOTICE Of aCTION -

CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CasE NO. 2020 11055 CIDL

sPECIaLIZED LOaN sERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs,TRUsTEEs aND

aLL OTHERs WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTaTE Of TODD R. CHaPMaN, DECEasED . et. al.

Defendant(s),

to: the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries,

devisees, Grantees, assiGnees,

lienors, creditors, trustees and

all others Who May claiM an interest

in the estate of todd r. chaPMan, deceased,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they

be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors,

creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming

an interest by, through, under or against the

defendants, who are not known to be dead

or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

you are hereBy notified that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

lot 23, BlocK 354, deltona

laKes unit eiGht, accordinG to

the MaP or Plat thereof,

recorded in MaP BooK 25,

PaGes 165 throuGh 177, inclusive

of the PuBlic records of

volusia county, florida.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,

whose address is 6409 congress ave., suite

100, Boca raton, florida 33487 on or before

november 17, 2020 /(30 days from date of

first Publication of this notice) and file the

original with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition filed herein.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities if you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact court administration, 125 e.

orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if

the time before the appearance is less than

7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones

Para Personas con discaPacidades

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le

proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina de

administración judicial (court administration),

125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona

Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al

711. estos nuMeros telefonicos no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial Witness my hand and the seal of this court at volusia county, florida, this 1st day of october, 2020.

laura e roth

clerK of the circuit court

(seal) By: /s/ j. Beach

dePuty clerK

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, Pl

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com

19-407668

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0386

*********************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit, in and

for volusia county, florida

CasE NO. 2019 30248 CICI

U.s. BaNK NaTIONaL assOCIaTION, as

TRUsTEE fOR J.P. MORGaN

MORTGaGE aCQUIsITION CORP.

2005-OPT2, assET BaCKED Pass-THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs.

YOsEf aMaR a/K/a YOsEf aURaHaM aMaR, et al.

Defendants notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a final judgment of foreclosure dated september 21, 2020, and entered in case no. 2019 30248 cici, of the circuit court of the seventh judicial circuit in and for volusia county, florida. u.s. BanK national association, as trustee for j.P. MorGan MortGaGe acQuisition corP. 2005-oPt2, asset BacKed Pass-throuGh certificates, series 2005-oPt2, is

Plaintiff and yosef aMar a/K/a yosef aurahaM

aMar; unKnoWn sPouse of yosef aMar a/K/a

yosef aurahaM aMar; Michele aMar a/K/a

Michelle aMar, are defendants. laura e. roth, clerk

of circuit court for volusia, county florida will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash via the internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 6th day of noveMBer, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:

lot 2, costello suBdivision, accordinG

to the MaP or Plat thereof as

recorded in Plat BooK 39, PaGe(s) 188,

PuBlic records of volusia county, florida, less and eXcePt that Part deeded to the state of florida dePartMent of transPortation as recorded in official records BooK 3691, PaGe 1413, PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

dated this 6th day of october, 2020

van ness laW firM, Plc

1239 e. newport center drive, suite 110

deerfield Beach, florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PriMary eMail:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

taMMi M. calderone, esq.

florida Bar #: 84926

email: tcalderone@vanlawfl.com

13243-18

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0387

*********************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

in the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit, in and for

volusia county, florida

civil division

CasE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI

NORMaNDY CaPITaL TRUsT,

Plaintiff, vs.

DaYTONa INVEsTMENT HOMEs LLC

aND INDERJIT GREWaL, et al.,

Defendants.

to: daytona investMent hoMes llc

last Known address: 4895 s atlantic

ave, Ponce inlet, fl 32127

current residence unknown

you are notified that an action for

breach of contract and breach of guaranty

on the following describe property:

southerly 100 feet of lot 10,

Pons ParK, accordinG to the

MaP or Plat thereof, as

recorded in MaP BooK 9, PaGe

291, of the PuBlic records of

volusia county, florida

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it, on choice legal Group,

P.a., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is

P.o. BoX 771270, coral sPrinGs, fl

33077 on or before november 17, 2020, a

date at least thirty (30) days after the first

publication of this notice in the (Please publish

in West volusia Beacon c/o fla) and file

the original with the clerk of this court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities if you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact court administration, 125 e.

orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones Para

Personas con discaPacidades si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese

con la oficina de administración judicial

(court administration), 125 e. orange ave.,

ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted

tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. estos nuMeros telefonicos

no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial

Witness my hand and the seal of this

court this 1st day of october, 2020.

laura e. roth

as clerk of the court

(seal) By: j. Beach

as deputy clerk

choice leGal GrouP, P.a.

P.o. Box 771270,

coral springs, fl 33077

19-00676

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0381

*********************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

in the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit, in and for

volusia county, florida

civil division

CasE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI

NORMaNDY CaPITaL TRUsT,

Plaintiff, vs.

DaYTONa INVEsTMENT HOMEs LLC

aND INDERJIT GREWaL, et al.,

Defendants.

to: inderjit GreWal

last KnoWn address: 4985 s. atlantic

avenue, Ponce inlet, fl 32127

you are notified that an action for

breach of contract and breach of guaranty

on the following describe property:

southerly 100 feet of lot 10,

Pons ParK, accordinG to the

MaP or Plat thereof, as

recorded in MaP BooK 9, PaGe

291, of the PuBlic records of

volusia county, florida

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it, on choice legal Group,

P.a., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is

P.o. BoX 771270, coral sPrinGs, fl

33077 on or before november 17, 2020, a

date at least thirty (30) days after the first

publication of this notice in the (Please publish

in West volusia Beacon c/o fla) and file

the original with the clerk of this court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities if you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact court administration, 125 e.

orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones

Para Personas con discaPacidades

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina

de administración judicial (court administration),

125 e. orange ave., ste. 300,

daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. estos nuMeros

telefonicos no son Para

oBtener inforMacion judicial

Witness my hand and the seal of this

court this 1st day of october, 2020.

laura e. roth

as clerk of the court

(seal) By: j. Beach

as deputy clerk

choice leGal GrouP, P.a.

P.o. Box 771270,

coral springs, fl 33077

19-00676

october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0382

*********************************