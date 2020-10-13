volusiA CouNTY
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND
FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS, on July 27, 2009, a certain
Mortgage was executed by Ollie Dollie
Lockette a/k/a Ollie D. Lockette and Roy
Lockette, wife and husband as Mortgagor
in favor of Financial Freedom Acquisition
LLC which Mortgage was recorded August
3, 2009, in Official Records Book 6381,
Page 1926 in the Office of the Clerk of the
Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida,
(the “Mortgage”); and
WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned
to MERS as nominee for Financial Freedom
Acquisition LLC by Assignment
recorded December 1, 2009 in Official
Records Book 6422, Page 2422, in the Office
of the Clerk of the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida; and
WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned
to the United States Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development (the “Secretary”),
by Assignment recorded September 15,
2017 in Official Records Book 7447, Page
891, in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida; and
WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned
by the Secretary; and
WHEREAS, a default has been made in
the covenants and conditions of Section 9
of the Mortgage in that one Mortgagor has
died and another Mortgagor has abandoned
the Property hereinafter defined and
the Mortgage remains wholly unpaid as of
the date of this Notice and no payment has
been made to restore the loan to current status; and
WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent
as of August 12, 2020 is $147,239.66 plus accrued unpaid interest, if any, late charges, if any, fees and costs; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the
Secretary has declared the entire amount
of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage
to be immediately due and payable; and
WHEREAS, Unknown Tenant(s) may
claim some interest in the property hereinafter
described, as a/the tenant(s) in possession
of the property, but such interest
is subordinate to the lien of the Mortgage
of the Secretary; and
NOW, THEREFORE, pursuant to powers
vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage
Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C.
3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart
B, and by the Secretary’s designation of
the undersigned as Foreclosure Commissioner,
recorded on June 22, 2000 in Official
Records Book 4563, Page 4679 of the
Public Records of Volusia County, Florida,
notice is hereby given that on November
24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. local time, all real
and personal property at or used in connection
with the following described premises
(the “Property”) will be sold at public
auction to the highest bidder:
See Exhibit A attached hereto and
made a part hereof
EXHIBIT A
THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4
OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 14
SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED
AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST
CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4
OF SAID SECTION 28, RUN
THENCE SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST
ALONG THE NORTH LINE
THEREOF, A DISTANCE Of 119.00
FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°05'36"
EAST, PARALLEL WITH THE EAST
LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF
THE NORTHEAST 1/4, A DISTANCE
OF 120 FEET TO THE POINT OF
BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE
SOUTH 00°05'36" EAST, A DISTANCE
OF 55.00 FEET TO THE
SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175
FEET OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4
OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4; THENCE
SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST, A DISTANCE
OF 160.80 FEET; THENCE
NORTH 00°10'40" WEST, A DISTANCE OF 55.00 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 120
FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"
EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, A
DISTANCE Of 160.88 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT
TO AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,
EGRESS AND UTILITIES OVER
THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF.
ALSO: THAT PORTION OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE N0RTHEAST 1/4
Of SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 14
SOUTH, RANGE 28 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST
CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4
OF SAID SECTION 28, RUN
THENCE SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST
ALONG THE NORTH UNE
THEREOF A DISTANCE OF 119.00
FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°05'36"
EAST PARALLEL WITH THE EAST
LINE OF THE SAID NORTH 1/4 Of
THE NORTHEAST 1/4 A DISTANCE
OF 175.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF
BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE
SOUTH 00°05'36" EAST A DISTANCE
OF 55.00 FEET TO THE
SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 230
FEET OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4
OF NORTHEAST 1/4; THENCE
SOUTH 89°35'50" WEST A DISTANCE
OF 160.72 FEET; THENCE
NORTH 00°10'40"WEST A DISTANCE
OF 55.00 FEET TO THE
SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTH 175
FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°35'50"
EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH UNE A
DISTANCE 160.80 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING; SUBJECT
TO AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS,
EGRESS, AND UTILITIES OVER
THE EAST 20 FEET THEREOF
Commonly known as: 682 Glenhaven
Avenue, Pierson, Fl 32180-2003
The sale will be held at 682 Glenhaven Avenue,
Pierson, Fl 32180-2003. The Secretary
of Housing and Urban Development
will bid $147,239.66 plus interest from August
12, 2020 at a rate of $24.45 per diem
(subject to increases applicable under the
Note), plus all costs of this foreclosure and
costs of an owner’s policy of title insurance.
There will be no proration of taxes,
rents or other income or liabilities, except
that the purchaser will pay, at or before
closing, his/her/its pro-rata share of any
real estate taxes that have been paid by
the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.
When making their bids, all bidders except
the Secretary must submit a deposit
totaling ten (10%) percent of the bid
amount in the form of a certified check or
cashier’s check made out to the Secretary
of HUD. Each oral bid need not be accompanied
by a deposit. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of ten (10%) percent of the bid amount must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable.
The remainder of the purchase
price must be delivered within thirty (30)
days of the sale or at such other time as
the Secretary may determine for good
cause shown, time being of the essence.
This amount, like the bid deposits, must be
delivered in the form of a certified or
cashier's check. If the Secretary is the high
bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in
cash. The successful bidder will pay all
conveyancing fees, all real estate and
other taxes that are due on or after the delivery
of the remainder of the payment and
all other costs associated with the transfer
of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the
deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will
be returned to them.
The Secretary may grant an extension
of time within which to deliver the remainder
of the payment. All extensions will be
for fifteen (15) day increments for a fee
equal to Five Hundred and NO/100 Dollars
($500.00) per extension, paid in advance.
The extension fee shall be in the form of a
certified or cashier’s check made payable
to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder
closes the sale prior to the expiration of
any extension period, the unused portion
of the extension fee shall be applied toward
the amount due.
If the high bidder is unable to close the
sale within, the required period, or within
any extensions of time granted by the Secretary,
the high bidder may be required to
forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election
of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation
with the HUD Field Office representative,
will be liable to HUD for any
costs incurred as a result of such failure.
The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD Field Office Representative, offer the Property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption, or right
of possession based upon a right of redemption,
in the mortgagor or others subsequent
to a foreclosure completed
pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure
Commissioner will issue a Deed to the
purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase
price in accordance with the terms
of the sale as provided herein. HUD does
not guarantee that the property will be vacant.
The amount that must be paid if the Mortgage
is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled
sale is the principal balance set forth
above, together with accrued, unpaid interest,
plus all other amounts that would be due
under the mortgage agreement if payments
under the mortgage had not been accelerated,
advertising costs and postage expenses
incurred in giving notice, mileage by
the most reasonable road distance for posting
notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’
s attendance at the sale, reasonable
and customary costs incurred for title and lien
record searches, the necessary out of pocket
costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner
for recording documents, a commission
for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and
all other costs incurred in connection with the
foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Date: October 7, 2020
HUD Foreclosure Commissioner
By: MICHAEL J POSNER, Esquire
WARD, DAMON, POSNER,
PHETERSON & BLEAU
4420 Beacon Circle
West Palm Beach, Florida 33407
T:561.842.3000•F:561.842.3626
Direct: 561.594.1452
STATE OF FLORIDA )
) ss:
COUNTY OF PALM BEACH )
Sworn to, subscribed and acknowledged before
me this 7 day of October, 2020, by mean
of [x] physical presence or [__] online notarization,
Michael J Posner, Esquire, of Ward,
Damon, Posner, Pheterson & Bleau who [x]
is personally known to me or [__] produced
_______________________ as identification.
Sandra D. Heck
Notary Public, State of Florida
My Commission GG 280088
Expires 12/13/2022
Unless you, within thirty days of your receipt of this
notice, dispute the validity of the debt claimed in
this letter, or any portion of the debt, we will assume that the debt alleged in this letter is valid. If we receive notice from you within thirty days of
your receipt of this notice that the debt claimed in
this notice, or any portion of the debt, is disputed,
we will obtain verification of the debt and will forward that verification to you. Also, upon request to us within thirty days of your receipt of this notice, we will provide the name and address of the original creditor of the debt claimed in this notice, if different from the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
This Instrument Prepared By/Returned to:
MICHAEL J POSNER, Esq.,
HUD Foreclosure Commissioner
WARD, DAMON, POSNER, PHETERSON & BLEAU
4420 Beacon Circle
West Palm Beach, Florida 33407
HECM# 094-5721885
PCN:82800000213 and 482800000208
October 15, 22, 29, 2020 V20-0388
*********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 10998 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR
NOVASTAR MORTGAGE FUNDING
TRUST, SERIES 2007-1 NOVASTAR
HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
INEZ C. BRACY A/K/A INEZ CHRISTINE
BRACY A/K/A INEZ BRACY EL; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF INEZ C. BRACY
A/K/A INEZ CHRISTINE BRACY A/K/A
INEZ BRACEY EL; VICTORIA GARDENS
HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; V.P.
HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;
MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS
NOMINEE FOR NOVASTAR MORTGAGE,
INC.; INEZ CHRISTINE BRACY
NONCOMBATIVE, NONBELLIGERENT,
NONADVERSE PRIVATE FOUNDATION,
Defendant(s).
TO: Inez C. Bracy a/k/a Inez Christine Bracy
a/k/a Inez Bracy El
Residence Unknown
Unknown Spouse of Inez C. Bracy a/k/a Inez
Christine Bracy a/k/a Inez Bracey El
Residence Unknown
Inez Christine Bracy NonCombative, NonBelligerent, NonAdverse Private Foundation
Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the
following described property in Volusia
County, Florida:
LOT 288, VICTORIA PARK INCREMENT
TWO NORTHEAST,
ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
50, PAGES 111 THROUGH
114, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Street Address: 902 Heron Pt
Cir, Deland, Florida 32724
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on McCabe,
Weisberg & Conway, LLC,
Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address
is 500 South Australian Avenue,
Suite 1000, West Palm Beach, FL
33401, on or before November 23,
2020, and file the original with the
Clerk of this Court, otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH
DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTA-CIONES
PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted
tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de
inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene
una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on October 9, 2020.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of said Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
20-401152
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0389
*********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 31080 CICI
REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF
ROSEMARY EDWARDS A/K/A
ROSEMARY EDWARD, DECEASED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: TERRY ROOSEVELT EDWARDS,
whose residence is unknown and all
parties having or claiming to have any
right, title or interest in the property described
in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE
ESTATE OF ROSEMARY EDWARDS
A/K/A ROSEMARY EDWARD, DECEASED,
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE
ESTATE OF DAVID LEE SHELLS, DECEASED,
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE
ESTATE OF HENRY EUGENE
SHELLS, DECEASED,
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE
ESTATE OF JAMES MATTHEWS, DECEASED,
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE
ESTATE OF WILHELMENA EDWARDS,
DECEASED,
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE
ESTATE OF PEARLENA EDWARDS,
DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if
he/she/they be living; and if
he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants
who may be spouses, heirs,
devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors,
creditors, trustees, and all parties
claiming an interest by, through, under
or against the Defendants, who are not
known to be dead or alive, and all parties
having or claiming to have any
right, title or interest in the property described
in the mortgage being forclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that
an action to foreclose a mortgage on
the following property:
LOT 29, BLOCK, W.W. MARSHALL'S SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR
PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 153, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on counsel for
Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress
Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton,
Florida 33487 on or before November
23, 2020 /(30 days from Date of First
Publication of this Notice) and file the
original with the clerk of this court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in
the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your
scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or
voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en
este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta
asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Adminis-tración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,
o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
this Court at Volusia County, Florida,
this 6th day of October, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
20-025978
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0390
*********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 30721 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT
SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF BETTIE M. WOOTEN
A/K/A BETTIE WOOTEN A/K/A BETTY M. WOOTEN, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated September
21, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2019 30721 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. DEUTSCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,
AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT
SECURITIES INC.,
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W3, is Plaintiff
and UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
BETTIE M. WOOTEN A/K/A
BETTIE WOOTEN A/K/A BETTY
M. WOOTEN; OAK CREST
CONTRACTING, INC.; SANDRA
CARTER; LINDA TALLAKSEN;
JOHN WAPLES, II, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of
Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 a.m., on the 6TH day of
NOVEMBER, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1, FOREST RIDGE
SUB., ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 19, PAGE 166, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as
unclaimed.
Dated this 6th day of October, 2020.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
14513-19
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0391
*********************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 31084 CICI
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS,
DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
JOSEPH S. REGISTRATO, JR., DECEASED;
PARK PLACE HOMEOWNERS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; DIANE
SHERMAN; JOANNE LINDSAY; JOSEPH
REGISTRATO A/K/A JOSEPH J.
REGISTRATO; SUSAN PIRAINO,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale filed January 27, 2020 and entered
in Case No. 2017 31084 CICI, of
the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein JPMORGAN CHASE
BANK N.A. is Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN
HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH S. REGISTRATO,
JR., DECEASED; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY; DIANE SHERMAN;
JOANNE LINDSAY; JOSEPH REGISTRATO
A/K/A JOSEPH J. REGISTRATO;
SUSAN PIRAINO; PARK
PLACE HOMEOWNERS' ASSOCIATION,
INC.; are defendants. LAURA
E. ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit
Court, will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at 11:00 A.M., on October 30, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 22, PARK PLACE PHASE I,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 37, PAGE 169, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6th day of October, 2020.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
17-00033
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0392
*********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 11422 CIDL
WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE
FOR MFRA TRUST 2016-1,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
PATRICIA R. BEAUMONT, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated October 1, 2020 in the above
action, the Volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at Volusia, Florida, on November
19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Lot 2, Block 1240, Deltona Lakes,
Unit Forty-Three, according to the
plat thereof as recorded in Map
Book 27, Pages 270 through 283,
inclusive, of the Public Records of
Volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim within sixty
(60) days after the sale. The Court, in
its discretion, may enlarge the time of
the sale. Notice of the changed time of
sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: YACENDA HUDSON, Esq.
FBN 714631
19-000116-F
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0393
*********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 2019 31559 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAVID R. WHEELHOUSE; ALICE WHEELHOUSE; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY SERVICES ASSOCIATION,
INC.; THE TOWERS AT PONCE INLET,
TOWER I, CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
an Agreed Order Sustaining Defendant,
The Towers at ponce Inlet, Tower I, Condominium
Association, Inc.’s, Objection
to Motion to Cancel Sale entered in Civil
Case No. 2019 31559 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.
BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT
IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT is Plaintiff
and DAVID R. WHEELHOUSE and
ALICE WHEELHOUSE, et al, are Defendants.
The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH,
shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at Volusia County's On Line
Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on November 18, 2020, in accordance with
Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following
described property located in VOLUSIA
County, Florida, as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED
REAL PROPERTY LYING AND
BEING SITUATED IN VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TO-WIT:
UNIT 3703, THE TOWERS AT
PONCE INLET TOWER 1, A CONDOMINIUM,
ACCORDING TO THE DECLARATION
OF CONDOMINIUM
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3666,
PAGE(S) 838, ET SEQ., OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; AND ANY
AMENDMENTS THERETO; TOGETHER
WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST
IN AND TO THOSE
COMMON ELEMENTS APPURTENANT
TO SAID UNIT IN ACCORDANCE
WITH AND SUBJECT TO
THE COVENANTS, CONDITIONS,
RESTRICTIONS, TERMS AND
OTHER PROVISIONS OF THAT
DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed. The court,
in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by
Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.
R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any
other parties in accordance with the attached
service list this 12th day of October, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1430
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-090632-F00
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0394
*********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 10756 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON,
F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS
SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
AS TRUSTEE FOR NOVASTAR
MORTGAGE FUNDING TRUST, SERIES 2006-3, NOVASTAR HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
LAKSANA SPHABMIXAY A/K/A
LASKANA SPHABMIXAY, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated August 19,
2020, and entered in 2017 10756
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein THE BANK OF NEW
YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE
BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR
IN INTEREST TO JP-MORGAN
CHASE BANK, N.A.
AS TRUSTEE FOR NOVASTAR
MORTGAGE FUNDING TRUST,
SERIES 2006-3, NOVASTAR
HOME EQUITY LOAN ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-3 is the Plaintiff and LAKSANA SPHABMIXAY A/K/A
LASKANA SPHABMIXAY;
KINGKEO SPHABMIXAY; TWIN
LAKES AT DELTONA HOMEOWNERS
ASSOCIATION, INC.
are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on November 03, 2020, the
following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 136, TWIN LAKES AT
DELTONA - UNIT 3A, ACCORDING
TO PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
49, PAGES 85 THROUGH 87,
INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 708
BLACK MAPLE DRIVE,
DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 6 day of October, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
15-085708
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0395
*********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 10582 CIDL
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOHN B. PACHECO, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated December 17,
2018, and entered in 2017 10582
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
JOHN B. PACHECO, DECEASED;
TINA DILLON; UNITED
STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING
ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY
OF HOUSING AND URBAN
DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on November 03, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 1850, OF
REPLAT OF BLOCK 1849,
DELTONA LAKES UNIT
SEVENTY-TWO, A SUBDIVISION,
ACCORDING TO
MAP IN MAP BOOK 29,
PAGE 45, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1483 TIVOLI DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 6 day of October, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
16-218785
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0396
*********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11215 CIDL
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
DEVIN ALTERIO, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated September 2, 2020, and entered
in 2019 11215 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE
CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and
DEVIN ALTERIO; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF DEVIN ALTERIO; 4 SEASONS
LAWN SERVICES CORPORATION
are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court
will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October
29, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 15 AND 16, RE-SUBDIVISION
OF BLOCK 13, LAKE
HELEN, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4,
PAGE 145, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 231 W PENNSYLVANIA
AVE, LAKE HELEN, FL 32744
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in
accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 8 day of October, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-360212
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0397
*********************************
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 31139 CICI
DIVISION: 32
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR AGAINST TOBY A. BRUST,
DECEASED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to
an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale
dated October 6, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 31139 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida in which Bank
of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A.
as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management
Series I Trust, is the Plaintiff and The
Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or
other Claimants claiming by, through,
under, or against Toby A. Brust, deceased,
Rob Helmick, United States of America
acting through Secretary of Housing and
Urban Development, Craig Brust, as Personal
Representative of the Estate of,
Toby Ann Brust a/k/a Toby A. Brust, deceased,
Harlan Brust, as an Heir of the
Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Mark
Brust, as an Heir of the Estate of Toby A.
Brust, deceased, Leslie Brust a/k/a Leslie
Erwin Brust a/k/a Leslie I. Brust, as an
Heir of the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased,
Dean Brust, as an Heir of the Estate
of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Craig
Brust a/k/a Craig S. Brust, as an Heir of
the Estate of Toby A. Brust, deceased, Volusia
County, Clerk of the Circuit Court,
United States of America, Department of
Treasury, are defendants, the Volusia
County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
in/on online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on
the November 18, 2020 the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTS 39 AND 40, BLOCK 15, ORMOND
TERRACE, AS PER MAP IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 178, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 72 WARWICK AVENUE ORMOND
BEACH FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 13 day of October, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P.O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171 facsimile
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
LINDSAY COHEN, Esq.
FLORIDA BAR NO.: 17211
19-012234
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0398
*********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 12159 CIDL
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE
ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
CARYLL A. DUNHAM, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
September 8, 2020, and entered in 2019
12159 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY,
N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE
ASSETS MANAGEMENT
SERIES I TRUST is the Plaintiff and
CARYLL A. DUNHAM; UNITED STATES
OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF
THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND
URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
November 10, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 17, BLOCK 700, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT# 30, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGES 92 - 95, INCLUSIVE, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1468 ARGO CT,
DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 8 day of October, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-376103
October 15, 22, 2020 V20-0399
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2017 11339 CIDL
WELLs faRGO BaNK, NaTIONaL assOCIaTION as TRUsTEE fOR OPTION ONE MORTGaGE LOaN TRUsT 2007-4, assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-4,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOsE R. MaRTINEZ, et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a final judgment of foreclosure dated january 16, 2020, and entered in 2017 11339 cidl of the circuit court of the seventh judicial circuit in and for volusia county, florida, wherein Wells farGo BanK, national association as trustee for oPtion one MortGaGe
loan trust 2007-4, asset-BacKed
certificates, series 2007-4 is the Plaintiff and
jose r. MartineZ; unKnoWn Beneficiaries of
the 3330 caldWell street land trust; BlacK
Point assets, inc. a florida corPoration, as
trustee under the 3330 caldWell street
land trust dated january 1, 2014; Wells
farGo BanK, n.a., as trustee for oPtion one
MortGaGe loan trust 2007-4, asset-BacKed
certificates, series 2007-4; discover BanK are
the defendant(s). laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 22, 2020, the following described property as set
forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 13, BlocK 1360, deltona laKes, unit
forty seven, accordinG to the Plat thereof as recorded in MaP BooK 28, PaGes 10 throuGh 12, inclusive, of the PuBlic records of volusia county, florida. Property address: 3330 caldWell st, deltona, fl 32738
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 29 day of september, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
17-047357
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0370
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2019 11283 CIDL
WILMINGTON saVINGs fUND sOCIETY,
fsB, D/B/a CHRIsTIaNa TRUsT, NOT INDIVIDUaLLY BUT as TRUsTEE fOR
PRETIUM MORTGaGE aCQUIsITION TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
WILLIaM D. aRD JR. a/K/a WILLIaM
DaVID aRD JR., et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a
final judgment of foreclosure dated february
21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11283
cidl of the circuit court of the seventh
judicial circuit in and for volusia county,
florida, wherein WilMinGton savinGs
fund society, fsB, d/B/a christiana
trust, not individually But as
trustee for PretiuM MortGaGe acQuisition
trust is the Plaintiff and
WilliaM d. ard jr. a/K/a WilliaM david
ard jr.; unKnoWn sPouse of
WilliaM d. ard jr. a/K/a WilliaM david
ard jr. are the defendant(s). laura e.
roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM,
on october 22, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
all that certain land lot 3,
BlocK 316, deltona laKes unit
seven, accordinG to the Plat
thereof, recorded in MaP
BooK 25, PaGes 149 throuGh
162 inclusive, of the PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 1346 ferendina dr, deltona, fl 32725
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 29 day of september, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
19-283344
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0371
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2019 10365 CIDL
LOaNCaRE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
CHRIsTOPHER KUBIK a/K/a
CHRIsTOPHER P. KUBIK; BRaNDY
KUBIK a/K/a BRaNDY s. KUBIK, et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a
final judgment of foreclosure dated january
30, 2020, and entered in 2019 10365
cidl of the circuit court of the seventh
judicial circuit in and for volusia county,
florida, wherein sPecialiZed loan
servicinG llc is the Plaintiff and
christoPher KuBiK a/K/a christoPher
P. KuBiK; Brandy KuBiK a/K/a
Brandy s. KuBiK; unKnoWn sPouse
of Mary Mussetter, deceased;
florida shores ProPerty oWners
association, inc.; the city of edGeWater,
florida; unKnoWn heir of
the estate of Mary Mussetter, deceased;
WashinGton federal, national
association successor in
interest to first Mutual BanK; unKnoWn
Party #1 n/K/a ray cooK; unKnoWn
Party #2 n/K/a john doe are
the defendant(s). laura e. roth as the clerk
of the circuit court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 22, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lots 2925 and 2926, BlocK 147,
florida shores unit 4, ac-cordinG
to the Plat thereof,
recorded in MaP BooK 23,
PaGe(s) 104 of the PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 1432 victory
PalM dr, edGeWater, fl 32132
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 28 day of september, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
20-047802
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0372
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2017 11307 CIDL
U.s. BaNK NaTIONaL assOCIaTION, as
TRUsTEE fOR BEaR sTEaRNs assET
BaCKED sECURITIEs I TRUsT
2006-aC3, assET-BaCKED
CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2006-aC3,
Plaintiff, vs.
KEITH a KELsEY aND JULIENE M. KELsEY, et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to
a final judgment of foreclosure dated
March 11, 2020, and entered in 2017
11307 cidl of the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and for volusia
county, florida, wherein u.s.
BanK national association, as
trustee for Bear stearns
asset BacKed securities i trust
2006-ac3, asset-BacKed certificates,
series 2006-ac3 is the Plaintiff
and Keith a Kelsey; juliene M.
Kelsey; riverside national BanK
of florida are the defendant(s).
laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit
court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 22,
2020, the following described property
as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 27 and 28, BlocK 16, country
cluB estates, BeinG a
suBdivision in section 27 and
28, toWnshiP 17 south, ranGe
30 east, accordinG to MaP in
MaP BooK 10, PaGes 95
throuGh 98, of the PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 2100 stratford, deland, fl 32724
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 29 day of september, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
17-050537
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0373
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2018 11276 CIDL
DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRaNDY N. KELLER; THE UNKNOWN
HEIRs, DEVIsEEs, BENEfICIaRIEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNs, CREDITORs,
LIENORs, aND TRUsTEEs Of RICKY
EDWaRD fIsCHBaCH, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a
final judgment of foreclosure dated March
09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11276 cidl
of the circuit court of the seventh judicial
circuit in and for volusia county, florida,
wherein ditech financial llc is the
Plaintiff and Brandy n. Keller; the unKnoWn
heirs, devisees, Beneficiaries,
Grantees, assiGns, creditors,
lienors, and trustees of ricKy edWard
fischBach, deceased; Keith
fischBach; ricKey fischBach, jr.;
ranenia Grove; laKe harney Woods
ProPerty oWners association inc.;
haMilton GrouP fundinG, inc. are the
defendant(s). laura e. roth as the clerk of
the circuit court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 14 BlocK 6, laKe harney
Woods Phase three-a, accordinG
to the Plat thereof,
recorded in Plat BooK 41,
PaGe(s) 154 throuGh 156, inclusive,
of the records of
volusia county, florida.
toGether With 2020 ftWd MoBile
hoMe and vin #(s) Gafl234a75265 and
Gafl234B75265
Property address: 1230 Marsh fern rd, MiMs, fl 32754
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 29 day of september, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
18-228689
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0374
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL
DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC f/K/a GREEN
TREE sERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND
aLL OTHERs WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTaTE Of LaURIE L.
sPRINGsTEEN, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a
final judgment of foreclosure dated March
09, 2020, and entered in 2019 11631 cidl
of the circuit court of the seventh judicial
circuit in and for volusia county, florida,
wherein ditech financial llc f/K/a
Green tree servicinG llc is the Plaintiff
and the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries,
devisees, Grantees, assiGnees, lienors, creditors,
trustees and all others Who May
claiM an interest in the estate of
laurie l. sPrinGsteen, deceased; l.
leroy sPrinGsteen are the
defendant(s). laura e. roth as the clerk of
the circuit court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 4, BlocK 1309, deltona
laKes, unit 45, accordinG to
the Plat thereof as
recorded in MaP BooK 27,
PaGes 300 throuGh 313, inclusive,
of the PuBlic records
of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 2280 alton
road, deltona, fl 32738
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 29 day of september, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
19-363159
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0375
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2019 11690 CIDL
NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE LLC D/B/a
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
RaNDaLL VaN MEGGELEN aND
CHRIsTINa VaN MEGGELEN, et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a
final judgment of foreclosure dated february
21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11690
cidl of the circuit court of the seventh
judicial circuit in and for volusia county,
florida, wherein nationstar MortGaGe
llc d/B/a Mr. cooPer is the Plaintiff and
randall van MeGGelen; christina
van MeGGelen; BanK of aMerica,
n.a. are the defendant(s). laura e. roth as
the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 22, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 27, coMMunity center
develoPMent, a suBdivision
accordinG to MaP in
MaP BooK 36, PaGes 97 and
98, of the PuBlic records
of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 2110 e dale cir, deland, fl 32720
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 28 day of september, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
19-362737
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0376
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2018 10536 CIDL
DEUTsCHE BaNK TRUsT COMPaNY
aMERICas, as TRUsTEE fOR
REsIDENTIaL aCCREDIT LOaNs, INC.,
MORTGaGE assET-BaCKED Pass-THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-Qs14,
Plaintiff, vs.
JaMEs E faIRHURsT aND KaTHLEEN M
faIRHURsT, et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a
final judgment of foreclosure dated february
17, 2020, and entered in 2018 10536
cidl of the circuit court of the seventh
judicial circuit in and for volusia county,
florida, wherein deutsche BanK trust
coMPany aMericas, as trustee for
residential accredit loans, inc.,
MortGaGe asset-BacKed Pass-throuGh
certificates, series 2005-Qs14 is the Plaintiff and jaMes e fairhurst; Kathleen M fairhurst
are the defendant(s). laura e. roth as the
clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM,
on october 22, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 6, BlocK 24, fuQuay and
roGer's divisions a & B entitled
"neW sMyrna Beach", accordinG
to the Plat thereof,
recorded in MaP BooK 7, PaGe
29, of the PuBlic records of
volusia county, florida.
Property address: 3311 hill st, neW
sMyrna Beach, fl 32169
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 29 day of september, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
17-073580
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0377
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
CasE NO.: 2019 11518 CIDL
U.s. BaNK NaTIONaL assOCIaTION, as
INDENTURE TRUsTEE fOR TOWD
POINT MORTGaGE TRUsT
assET-BaCKED sECURITIEs, sERIEs 2015-3,
Plaintiff, Vs.
RICHaRD fONfRIas; et al.,
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given that sale will
be made pursuant to an order or final
judgment. final judgment was awarded
on March 5, 2020 in civil case no. 2019
11518 cidl, of the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and for volusia
county, florida, wherein, u.s. BanK
national association, as indenture
trustee for toWd Point
MortGaGe trust asset-BacKed securities,
series 2015-3 is the Plaintiff,
and richard fonfrias; norKa fonfrias;
unKnoWn tenant 1 n/K/a
saBrina duBois; unKnoWn tenant
2 n/K/a justin teets; any and all
unKnoWn Parties claiMinG By,
throuGh, under and aGainst the
herein naMed individual defendant(s) Who are not KnoWn to Be dead or alive, Whether said unKnoWn Parties May claiM an interest as sPouses, heirs, devisees,
Grantees, or other claiMants are defendants.
the clerk of the court, laura e. roth
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com on october
29, 2020 at 11:00:00 aM est the following
described real property as set forth
in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 5, BlocK 683, of deltona
laKes unit tWenty-seven, accordinG to the Plat
thereof, as recorded in MaP
BooK 27, PaGes 78 throuGh
81, inclusive, of the PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
dated this 16 day of september, 2020.
aldridGe | Pite, llP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south congress avenue
suite 200
delray Beach, fl 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: jennifer travieso
florida Bar #641065
Primary e-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3177B
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0378
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2019 11666 CIDL
NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE LLC D/B/a
CHaMPION MORTGaGE COMPaNY,
Plaintiff, vs.
CaRMINE ROssI, et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a final
judgment of foreclosure dated March 09, 2020,
and entered in 2019 11666 cidl of the circuit
court of the seventh judicial circuit in and for
volusia county, florida, wherein nationstar
MortGaGe llc d/B/a chaMPion MortGaGe
coMPany is the Plaintiff and carMine
rossi; unKnoWn sPouse of carMine rossi; tic PalM coast, inc. d/B/a tiMe investMent coMPany inc.; united states of aMerica, actinG on Behalf of the
secretary of housinG and urBan develoPMent
are the defendant(s). laura e.
roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on october 27, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 5, BlocK 1311, deltona laKes
forty-five, accordinG to the MaP
or Plat thereof as recorded in
Plat BooK 27, PaGes 300 throuGh
313, of the PuBlic records of volusia
county, florida.
Property address: 2244 durhaM st, deltona, fl 32738
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with florida statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 29 day of september, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
19-362688
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0379
*********************************
NOTICE Of aCTION
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit in and for volusia
county, florida
CasE NO.: 2020 11001 CIDL
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MELLON,
f/K/a THE BaNK Of NEW YORK as
sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO
JPMORGaN CHasE BaNK, N.a. as
TRUsTEE fOR NOVasTaR MORTGaGE
fUNDING TRUsT, sERIEs 2005-4, NO-VasTaR
HOME EQUITY LOaN assET-BaCKED
CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-4,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, LIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, aND aLL
OTHER PaRTIEs CLaIMING aN
INTEREsT BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
aGaINsT THE EsTaTE Of BaRRY L. fRY
a/K/a BaRRY LYNN fRY, DECEasED;
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MELLON,
f/K/a THE BaNK Of NEW YORK as
sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT TO
JPMORGaN CHasE BaNK, N.a. as
TRUsTEE fOR NOVasTaR MORTGaGE
fUNDING TRUsT, sERIEs 2005-4,
NOVasTaR HOME EQUITY LOaN
assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-4,
Defendant(s).
to: unknown heirs, devisees, Grantees, assignees,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all
other parties claiming an interest by, through,
under or against the estate of Barry l. fry
a/k/a Barry lynn fry, deceased
1801 amboy drive
deltona, florida 32738
you are notified that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following described
property in volusia county, florida:
lot 4, BlocK 1189, deltona laKes
unit forty - three accordinG to
the Plat thereof recorded in
MaP BooK 27, PaGes 270 throuGh
283, inclusive, PuBlic records
of volusia county, florida.
street address: 1801 amboy drive, deltona,
florida 32738
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it on Mccabe, Weisberg & conway, llc,
Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 500 south
australian avenue, suite 1000, West Palm
Beach, fl 33401, on or before november 17,
2020, and file the original with the clerk of this
court, otherwise, a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
reQuests for accoMModations By
Persons With disaBilities if you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact
court administration, 125 e. orange ave., ste.
300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-
6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. these are not
court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones Para
Personas con discaPacidades si usted
es una persona con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar en este
procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en
gastos. comuníquese con la oficina de administración judicial (court administration), 125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
estos nuMeros telefonicos no son
Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
dated on october 1, 2020.
laura e. roth
clerk of said court
By: j. Beach
as deputy clerk
MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc
500 south australian avenue, suite 1000
West Palm Beach, fl 33401
telephone: (561) 713-1400
20-401300
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0380
*********************************
NOTICE Of aCTION
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
CasE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI
sEa DIP BEaCH REsORT
CONDOMINIUM assOCIaTION, INC. a
not for profit florida corporation,
Plaintiff, v.
a & C sOLUTIONs, INC., a Nevada Corporation
registered as a foreign Corporation
in florida as a & C sOLUTIONs Of VOLUsIa, INC. and any tenant in possession
Defendant(s).
to: a & c solutions, inc., a nevada
corporation registered as a foreign corporation
in florida as a & c solutions of volusia, inc.
709 north Green valley Parkway, suite 200
henderson, nevada 89074
and a & c solutions, inc., a nevada corporation
registered as a foreign corporation
in florida as a & c solutions of volusia, inc.
3100 finsterwald drive
titusville, florida 32780
and
a & c solutions, inc., a nevada corporation
registered as a foreign corporation
in florida as a & c solutions of volusia, inc.
1233 south atlantic avenue, unit 230
daytona Beach, fl 32118
and to all parties claiming interests
by, through, under or against a & c solutions,
inc., a nevada corporation
registered as a foreign corporation in
florida as a & c solutions of volusia,
inc., and all parties having or
claiming to have any right, title or interest
in the property herein described.
legal description:
unit 230 of sea diP Beach resort
at daytona Beach, a
condominium according to the
declaration of condominium,
thereof as recorded on official records Book 4096, Page 3704, Public records of volusia county,
florida; together with an undivided share in the common elements appurtenant thereto.
you are hereBy notified that a
complaint has been filed and commenced
in this court against the above-described
property by sea dip Beach
resort condominium association, inc.,
(“Plaintiff”). you are required to serve a
copy of your written defenses, if any to
it, irene fonzi, esq., attorney for the
Plaintiff, whose address is irene Ponzi,
esq., 1402 highway, a1a, suite a, satellite
Beach, florida 32937, and filed the
original with the clerk of the above styled
court on or before september 15, 2020;
otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief prayed in the
complaint or petition.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities
if you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
court administration, 125 e. orange
ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. these
are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones
Para Personas con discaPacidades
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. comuníquese con la
oficina de administración judicial (court
administration), 125 e. orange ave.,
ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir
esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos
de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
estos nuMeros telefonicos no
son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal of
said court in deland, florida on this 28th
day of july, 2020.
laura e. roth
clerK of the circuit court
volusia county, florida
j. Beach
as deputy clerk
filed 7/28/2020
irene PonZi, esq.
1402 highway a1a suite a
satellite Beach, florida, 32937
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0383
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division:
CasE NO.: 2019 31357 CICI
LaKEVIEW LOaN sERVICNG, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
PaTRICIa HaRTING-WOOD a/K/a
PaTRICIa Y. HaRTING-WOOD; CLERK
Of COURT Of VOLUsIa COUNTY; sEa
HaVENs HOMEOWNER’s assOCIaTION,
INC.; UNKNOWN TENaNT IN
POssEssION Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to final judgment
of foreclosure dated the 30th day of september, 2020, and entered in case no. 2019 31357 cici, of the circuit court of the 7th judicial circuit in and for volusia county, florida, wherein laKevieW loan servicnG, llc is the Plaintiff and Patricia hartinG-Wood a/K/a Patricia y. hartinG-Wood; clerK of
court of volusia county; sea havens hoMeoWner’s association, inc.; and unKnoWn tenant
in Possession of the suBject ProPerty
are defendants. laura e. roth as the clerk of the
circuit court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 aM on the 4th day of december, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
BuildinG nuMBer 8, lot nuMBer 288, of
sea havens suBdivision, as Per MaP in
MaP BooK 40, PaGes 151 and 152, PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida, toGether
With toWnhouse unit constructed
thereon, and in accordance
With and suBject to the terMs of the
declaration of covenants and restrictions,
sea havens suBdivision, volusia
county, florida, and notice of Provisions
of sea havens hoMeoWner's association,
inc. and eXhiBits thereto, as
recorded in official records BooK 2719,
PaGes 807 throuGh 865, PuBlic records
of volusia county, florida.
if you are a Person claiMinG a riGht to funds
reMaininG after the sale, you Must file a claiM
With the clerK no later than the date that the
clerK rePorts the funds as unclaiMed. if you
fail to file a claiM, you Will not Be entitled to
any reMaininG funds. after the funds are rePorted
as unclaiMed, only the oWner of
record as of the date of the lis Pendens May
claiM the surPlus.
dated this 5th day of october 2020.
By: jason storrinGs, esq.
Bar number: 027077
submitted by:
choice leGal GrouP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270
coral springs, fl 33077
telephone: (954) 453-0365
facsimile: (954) 771-6052
toll free: 1-800-441-2438
desiGnated PriMary e-Mail for
service Pursuant to fla. r. jud.
adMin 2.516
19-01690
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0384
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2018 30448 CICI
REVERsE MORTGaGE sOLUTIONs, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND
aLL OTHERs WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTaTE Of GLaDYs B.
MORENO, DECEasED., et al.
Defendant(s).
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a
final judgment of foreclosure dated february
17, 2020, and entered in 2018 30448
cici of the circuit court of the seventh judicial
circuit in and for volusia county,
florida, wherein reverse MortGaGe
solutions, inc. is the Plaintiff and the
unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries, devisees,
Grantees, assiGnees,
lienors, creditors, trustees and
all others Who May claiM an interest
in the estate of Gladys B.
Moreno, deceased.; alfredo
Moreno a/K/a alfredo ivor Moreno;
BridGet Moreno-dicovitsKy a/K/a
BridGet dicovitsKy; MaGali MartineZ
a/K/a MaGali c. MartineZ a/K/a
MaGGie MartineZ; united states of
aMerica, on Behalf of the secretary
of housinG and urBandeveloPMent;
Bellair condoMiniuM
association, inc. are the defendant(s).
laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit
court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM, on october 30, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
final judgment, to wit:
unit 621 of Bellair condoMiniuM
aPartMents, a condoMiniuM
accordinG to the
declaration of condoMiniuM
thereof, recorded in official
records BooK 1588, PaGe 427,
of the PuBlic records of volusia
county, florida, and any
aMendMents thereto, toGether
With its undivided
share in the coMMon eleMents.
Property address: 2727 north atlantic
avenue unit 621, daytona Beach, fl 32118
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with florida
statutes, section 45.031.
dated this 1 day of october, 2020.
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
facsimile: 561-997-6909
service email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ tiffanie WaldMan, esquire
florida Bar no. 86591
communication email:
17-077584
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0385
*********************************
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CasE NO. 2020 11055 CIDL
sPECIaLIZED LOaN sERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs,TRUsTEEs aND
aLL OTHERs WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTaTE Of TODD R. CHaPMaN, DECEasED . et. al.
Defendant(s),
to: the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries,
devisees, Grantees, assiGnees,
lienors, creditors, trustees and
all others Who May claiM an interest
in the estate of todd r. chaPMan, deceased,
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they
be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors,
creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming
an interest by, through, under or against the
defendants, who are not known to be dead
or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
you are hereBy notified that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
lot 23, BlocK 354, deltona
laKes unit eiGht, accordinG to
the MaP or Plat thereof,
recorded in MaP BooK 25,
PaGes 165 throuGh 177, inclusive
of the PuBlic records of
volusia county, florida.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,
whose address is 6409 congress ave., suite
100, Boca raton, florida 33487 on or before
november 17, 2020 /(30 days from date of
first Publication of this notice) and file the
original with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition filed herein.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities if you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration, 125 e.
orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if
the time before the appearance is less than
7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones
Para Personas con discaPacidades
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le
proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina de
administración judicial (court administration),
125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona
Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al
711. estos nuMeros telefonicos no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial Witness my hand and the seal of this court at volusia county, florida, this 1st day of october, 2020.
laura e roth
clerK of the circuit court
(seal) By: /s/ j. Beach
dePuty clerK
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, Pl
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com
19-407668
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0386
*********************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOsURE saLE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit, in and
for volusia county, florida
CasE NO. 2019 30248 CICI
U.s. BaNK NaTIONaL assOCIaTION, as
TRUsTEE fOR J.P. MORGaN
MORTGaGE aCQUIsITION CORP.
2005-OPT2, assET BaCKED Pass-THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs.
YOsEf aMaR a/K/a YOsEf aURaHaM aMaR, et al.
Defendants notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a final judgment of foreclosure dated september 21, 2020, and entered in case no. 2019 30248 cici, of the circuit court of the seventh judicial circuit in and for volusia county, florida. u.s. BanK national association, as trustee for j.P. MorGan MortGaGe acQuisition corP. 2005-oPt2, asset BacKed Pass-throuGh certificates, series 2005-oPt2, is
Plaintiff and yosef aMar a/K/a yosef aurahaM
aMar; unKnoWn sPouse of yosef aMar a/K/a
yosef aurahaM aMar; Michele aMar a/K/a
Michelle aMar, are defendants. laura e. roth, clerk
of circuit court for volusia, county florida will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash via the internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 6th day of noveMBer, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said final judgment, to wit:
lot 2, costello suBdivision, accordinG
to the MaP or Plat thereof as
recorded in Plat BooK 39, PaGe(s) 188,
PuBlic records of volusia county, florida, less and eXcePt that Part deeded to the state of florida dePartMent of transPortation as recorded in official records BooK 3691, PaGe 1413, PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
dated this 6th day of october, 2020
van ness laW firM, Plc
1239 e. newport center drive, suite 110
deerfield Beach, florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PriMary eMail:
taMMi M. calderone, esq.
florida Bar #: 84926
email: tcalderone@vanlawfl.com
13243-18
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0387
*********************************
NOTICE Of aCTION
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division
CasE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI
NORMaNDY CaPITaL TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
DaYTONa INVEsTMENT HOMEs LLC
aND INDERJIT GREWaL, et al.,
Defendants.
to: daytona investMent hoMes llc
last Known address: 4895 s atlantic
ave, Ponce inlet, fl 32127
current residence unknown
you are notified that an action for
breach of contract and breach of guaranty
on the following describe property:
southerly 100 feet of lot 10,
Pons ParK, accordinG to the
MaP or Plat thereof, as
recorded in MaP BooK 9, PaGe
291, of the PuBlic records of
volusia county, florida
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it, on choice legal Group,
P.a., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is
P.o. BoX 771270, coral sPrinGs, fl
33077 on or before november 17, 2020, a
date at least thirty (30) days after the first
publication of this notice in the (Please publish
in West volusia Beacon c/o fla) and file
the original with the clerk of this court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities if you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration, 125 e.
orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones Para
Personas con discaPacidades si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese
con la oficina de administración judicial
(court administration), 125 e. orange ave.,
ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted
tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. estos nuMeros telefonicos
no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal of this
court this 1st day of october, 2020.
laura e. roth
as clerk of the court
(seal) By: j. Beach
as deputy clerk
choice leGal GrouP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270,
coral springs, fl 33077
19-00676
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0381
*********************************
NOTICE Of aCTION
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division
CasE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI
NORMaNDY CaPITaL TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
DaYTONa INVEsTMENT HOMEs LLC
aND INDERJIT GREWaL, et al.,
Defendants.
to: inderjit GreWal
last KnoWn address: 4985 s. atlantic
avenue, Ponce inlet, fl 32127
you are notified that an action for
breach of contract and breach of guaranty
on the following describe property:
southerly 100 feet of lot 10,
Pons ParK, accordinG to the
MaP or Plat thereof, as
recorded in MaP BooK 9, PaGe
291, of the PuBlic records of
volusia county, florida
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it, on choice legal Group,
P.a., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is
P.o. BoX 771270, coral sPrinGs, fl
33077 on or before november 17, 2020, a
date at least thirty (30) days after the first
publication of this notice in the (Please publish
in West volusia Beacon c/o fla) and file
the original with the clerk of this court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities if you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration, 125 e.
orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones
Para Personas con discaPacidades
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina
de administración judicial (court administration),
125 e. orange ave., ste. 300,
daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. estos nuMeros
telefonicos no son Para
oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal of this
court this 1st day of october, 2020.
laura e. roth
as clerk of the court
(seal) By: j. Beach
as deputy clerk
choice leGal GrouP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270,
coral springs, fl 33077
19-00676
october 8, 15, 2020 v20-0382
*********************************