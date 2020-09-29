vOlUSIa
COUNTY
SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS
NOTICE OF aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case No. 2019 11798 CIDL
The Bank of New York Mellon FKa The
Bank of New York, as Trustee for the
certificateholders of the CWaLT, Inc., alternative
Loan Trust 2006-Oa10 Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-Oa10
Plaintiff, vs.
CaRLOS a. LOPEZ, et al.
Defendants
TO: Carlos A. Lopez
Unknown Spouse of Carlos A. Lopez
Jr Pomalca CA 325 San Tiago Curco
San Tiago Curco
Peru
Larissa Panduro
Jr Pomalca CA 325 San Tiago Curco
San Tiago Curco
Peru
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage has filed against you in Volusia
County, Florida regarding the subject
property with a legal description, to-wit:
LOT 789, VICTORIA PARK INCREMENT
THREE SOUTHEAST-UNIT 2 TRACT M
REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
53, PAGE(S) 5 AND 6, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
you are required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on Gary Gassel, Esquire,
of Law Office of Gary Gassel, P.A. the plaintiff's
attorney, whose address is 2191 Ringling
Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34237 and email
address is: Pleadings@Gassellaw.com, within
30 days from the first date of publication on or
before October 16, 2020, and file the original
with the clerk of this court at 101 N Alabama
Ave, DeLand, FL 32724, either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against you
for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT
COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on September 01, 2020.
Laura E. Roth
CLERK OF THE COURT
BY: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.
2191 Ringling Blvd
Sarasota, FL 34237
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0353
**********************
NOTICE OF aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO.: 2020 10993 CIDL
DEUTSChE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST
COMPaNY, aS TRUSTEE FOR
aMERIQUEST MORTGaGE SECURITIES
INC., aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-ThROUGh
CERTIFICaTES, SERIES 2004-R2,
Plaintiff, vs.
ROBERT J. ZURZOLO; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF ROBERT J. ZURZOLO;
LaRRY S. JOhNSON; aNDREW MURRaY
JOhNSON; ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, aND
aLL OThER PaRTIES CLaIMING aN INTEREST
BY, ThROUGh, UNDER OR
aGaINST ThE ESTaTE OF PaUL a.
JOhNSON a/K/a PaUL aDRIaN
JOhNSON, DECEaSED; CaThERINE
LUTRELL GLISSON; RONaLD P. JOhNSON,
Defendants
TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, and all other parties claiming an interest
by, through, under or against the Estate of Paul A. Johnson a/k/a Paul Adrian Johnson, deceased
490 Pasture Road De Leon Springs, Florida 32130
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following described
property in Volusia County, Florida:
A PORTION OF UNION CAMP’S
“RAY BOND TRACT” IN A PORTION
OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION
26, AND THE SOUTHWEST ¼
OF SECTION 25 TOWNSHIP 15
SOUTH, RANGE 29 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA AND
BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCING AT A 6”X6” CONCRETE
MONUMENT AT THE NORTH ¼ CORNER OF SAID SECTION 26, THENCE N 87° 18’53” E,
1207.61 FEET TO A POINT ON THE
CENTERLINE OF A 60 FOOT WIDE
INGRESS/EGRESS, DRAINAGE
AND UTILITY EASEMENT AS
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3548, PAGES
1523/1524, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, SAID
POINT BEING S 87° 18’ 53” W
1448.00 FEET FROM A 6”X6” CONCRETE
MONUMENT, MARKING
THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF
SAID SECTION 26; THENCE DEPARTING
THE NORTH LINE OF
SAID SECTION 26 AND ALONG
THE CENTERLINE OF A SAID 60
FOOT EASEMENT THE FOLLOWING
COURSES AND DISTANCES:
S 10° 13’ 21” E, 412.54 FEET:
THENCE S 25°58’ 10” W, 1793.24
FEET; THENCE S 03° 50’ 24” W,
1454.39 FEET TO A POINT, SAID
POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING
OF THE CENTERLINE OF
A 60 FOOT WIDE
INGRESS/EGRESS, DRAINAGE
AND UTILITY EASEMENT AS
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3603, PAGES
0815-0817, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
THENCE N 86° 24’ 58” E ALONG
SAID CENTERLINE 2115.73 FEET;
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING:
THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID
CENTERLINE N 86° 24’ 58” E,
353.60 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING
SAID CENTERLINE S 04° 18’
45”, E, 564.05 FEET; THENCE S
88° 02’ 38” W 30.57 FEET TO THE
EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 26;
THENCE S 04° 17’ 52” E ALONG
SAID EAST LINE 63.16 FEET;
THENCE DEPARTING SAID EAST
LINE S 88° 17’ 59” W 323.27 FEET;
THENCE N 04° 18’ 45” W, 615.72
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING
CONTAINING 5.0 ACRES
MORE OR LESS SUBJECT TO 6.5
FOOT INGRESS/EGRESS,
DRAINAGE AND UTILITY EASEMENTS
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3548, PAGES
1523-1524 AND OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3603, PAGES
0815-0817, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND
RESERVING A DRAINAGE, UTILITY
AND ACCESS EASEMENT
OVER THE EASTERLY, SOUTHERLY AND WESTERLY 10 FEET THEREOF.
TOGETHER WITH THE FOLLOWING:
1981 LIBERTY MOBILE HOME
WITH VIN NUMBER: 10L12963.
Street Address: 490 Pasture Road,
De Leon Springs, Florida 32130
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on McCabe, Weisberg
& Conway, LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose
address is 500 South Australian Avenue,
Suite 1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401,
within 30 days after the date of the first
publication of this notice, on or before October
27, 2020, and file the original with the
Clerk of this Court, otherwise, a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la
Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court
Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir
esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos
de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO
SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on September, 2020.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of Said Court
BY: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
18-400746
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0354
***********************************
NOTICE OF SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2019 11306 CIDL
PENNYMaC LOaN SERVICES, LLC;
Plaintiff, vs.
DaNIEL BRUCE BRaDDOCK; ET aL.
Defendants
NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with
the Final Judgement dated July 30, 2020 in
the above-styled cause, The Clerk of Court
will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.citrus.realforeclose.com, on October
8, 2020 the following described property:
THE EAST 165.02 FEET OF THE EAST
½ OF THE NORTH 4 CHAINS OF THE
NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE NORTHEAST
¼ OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION
14, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; LESS AND EXCEPT ROAD RIGHT OF WAY.
Property Address: 2120 EAU CLAIRE
AVE, DELAND, FL 32724
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
WITNESS my hand on this 21st day of
September, 2020.
DEREK R COURNOYER, Esq.
FBN. 1002218
Attorneys for Plaintiff
MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.
100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 1045
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954)-644-8704;
Fax (954) 772-9601
19-02764
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0355
***********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2019 30337 CICI
NaTIONSTaR MORTGaGE LLC D/B/a
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
CaSSaNDRa a. LEE, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 17, 2020, and entered
in 2019 30337 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff
and CASSANDRA A. LEE; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF CASSANDRA
A. LEE; ANGELA E. JOHNSON; THE
CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on October 07, 2020, the
following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS UNIT 10, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE 146, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-247339
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0357
***********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2017 31272 CICI
WELLS FaRGO BaNK, NaTIONaL
aSSOCIaTION, aS TRUSTEE UNDER
POOLING aND SERVICING aGREEMENT
DaTED aS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2006 SECURITIZED aSSET BaCKED
RECEIVaBLES LLC TRUST 2006-hE2
MORTGaGE PaSS-ThROUGh
CERTIFICaTES, SERIES 2006-hE2,
Plaintiff, vs.
TIMOThY CROPPER JR, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
September 13, 2019, and entered in
2017 31272 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLS
FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE UNDER POOLING
AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED
AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2006 SECURITIZED
ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES
LLC TRUST 2006-HE2 MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2006-HE2 is the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY
CROPPER JR; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF TIMOTHY CROPPER JR.;
CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; MELINDA M.
SANFORD; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
October 07, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 35, BLOCK L, ORTONA, ACCORDING
TO MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 32 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 217 EUCLID
AVE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
17-046523
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0358
***********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2017 31331 CICI
WILMINGTON TRUST NaTIONaL
aSSOCIaTION, aS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBaNK, N.a., aS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGaGE PaSS-ThROUGh CERTIFICaTES, SERIES 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MaRGaRET h. SULEIMaN a/K/a
MaRGaRET SULEIMaN a/K/a
MaRGERET h. SULEIMaN aND
SULEIMaN K. SULEIMaN a/K/a
SOLOMON SULEIMaN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
26, 2019, and entered in 2017 31331
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2007-3 is the Plaintiff and MARGARET H.
SULEIMAN A/K/A MARGARET SULEIMAN
A/K/A MARGERET H. SULEIMAN;
SULEIMAN K. SULEIMAN; USA CAPITAL
GROUP, LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 07,
2020, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 195, BREAKAWAY
TRAILS PHASE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 44, PAGES 1 TO 7, INCLUSIVE, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 72 COQUINA
RIDGE WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
16-194128
September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0359
***********************************
SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS
NOTICE OF aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
CaSE NO. 2020 10382 CIDL
hOMEBRIDGE FINaNCIaL SERVICES, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
MaRY T. ChaTEaU
a/K/a MaRY J. ChaTEaU, et al.
Defendants.
To the following Defendant(s):
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND
AGAINST TERRY W. CHATEAU, WHETHER
SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 3, BLOCK 1301, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT FORTY FIVE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGES 300 THROUGH 313, INCLUSIVE
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of you written
defenses, if any, to it, on McCalla
Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, Sara
Collins, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address
is 225 East Robinson Street, Suite 155, Orlando, FL 32801 on or before November 06, 2020, a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the Florida Legal Advertising, Inc. and file the original with the
Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demand in the complaint.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court
this 22nd day of September, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By:___________________
DEPUTY CLERK
Submitted by:
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
225 E. Robinson St. Suite 155
Orlando, FL 32801
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
19-01572-1
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0362
***********************************
NOTICE OF aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CaSE No. 2019 11074 CIDL
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS
INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR ThE
hOLDERS OF ThE CIM TRUST 2017-6,
MORTGaGE-BaCKED NOTES, SERIES 2017-6,
PLaINTIFF, VS.
ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIaRIES,
DEVISEES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNORS,
CREDITORS aND TRUSTEES OF ThE
ESTaTE OF PETE SKaGGS a/K/a PETER
SKaGGS (DECEaSED), ET aL.
DEFENDaNT(S).
To: Matthew Tyler Skaggs
RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 1229 Azora Dr,
Deltona, FL 32725
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following
described property located in Volusia County,
Florida: Lot 11, Block 274, Deltona Lakes, Unit
Seven, according to the map thereof
as recorded in Map Book 25, Pages
149 through 162, inclusive, of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida
has been filed against you, and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to this action, on Tromberg
Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address
is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite
100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original
with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the first publication of this notice, either before November 06, 2020, or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days be-fore
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if
the time before the appearance is less than
7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Date: September 22, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk of the Court
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100,
Boca Raton, FL 33432
18-002257-F
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0363
***********************************
NOTICE OF aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO.: 2020 30454 CICI
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS
TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIaL aSSET SECURITIES CORPORaTION, hOME EQUITY
MORTGaGE aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-ThROUGh CERTIFICaTES, SERIES 2005-KS7,
Plaintiff, VS.
STEVEN LOVELL; et al.,
Defendant,
TO: Susan Lovell
Last Known Residence: 717 Tarry Town
Trail, Port Orange, FL 32127
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in VOLUSIA County, Florida:
LOT 9, SLEEPY HOLLOW
SUBDIVSION, UNIT 1, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR
PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
34, PAGE 130, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney,
at 1615 South Congress Avenue,
Suite 200, Delray Beach, FL
33445, on or before November 06, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on September 22, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: J. Beach
BY DEPUTY CLERK
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
1221-4547B
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0364
***********************************
NOTICE OF aCTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 11090 CIDL
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown heirs, Devisees, Grantees,
assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees,
and all other parties claiming an interest
by, through, under or against the Estate
of Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph
Ryan, Deceased; Faith Ryan, as Personal
Representative of the Estate of
Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan,
Deceased; et al
Defendant,
TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, and all other parties claiming an
interest by, through, under or against the Estate
of Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOTS 16, 17 AND 18, BLOCK "I",
PLANTATION ESTATES, UNIT NO. 2,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 183, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,
Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s
attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th
St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309,
within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication on or before November 06, 2020,
and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s
attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order to
participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact Court
Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on September 21, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
20-F00633
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0365
***********************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL
NaTIONSTaR MORTGaGE LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MIShELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated May 23, 2017, and entered in
Case No. 2016 11682 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida. NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC, is Plaintiff and MISHELLE L.
YELVERTON; AUSTIN R. YOUNG;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUSTIN R.
YOUNG; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE
CORPORATION; STATE OF
FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE;
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; WELLS FARGO BANK,
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR
BY MERGER TO SOUTHTRUST
BANK; SHARON CLIFTON, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit
Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida
will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 27TH day of OCTOBER, 2020,
the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE SOUTH 140.65 FEET OF
THE WEST 340 FEET OF THE
SOUTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 (LESS THE
WEST 30 FEET THEREOF IN
ROAD), SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP
18 SOUTH, RANGE 30
EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
8760-16
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0366
***********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CaSE NO.: 2014 11548 CIDL
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN TENaNT (S); IN
POSSESSION OF ThE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated the 22nd day of
September 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2014 11548 CIDL, of the
Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and SHEMEIKA RODRIGUEZ; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHEMEIKA RODRIGUEZ; CITY OF DELTONA,
FLORIDA; FLORIDA
HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION
and UNKNOWN TENANTS IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 AM on the 12th day of November
2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 7, BLOCK 892, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT THIRTY FOUR, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 134, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, SUBJECT
TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS
OF RECORD IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER
THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU
WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS
ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 25 day of September, 2020.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
16-01114
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0367
***********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CaSE NO.: 2019 10860 CIDL
WILMINGTON SaVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, D/B/a ChRISTIaNa TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUaLLY BUT aS TRUSTEE FOR
PRETIUM MORTGaGE aCQUISITION TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
LaShaWN RENEE DENNaRD a/K/a
LaShaWN RENEE GRIMSLEY; CLERK
OF ThE CIRCUIT COURT IN aND FOR
VOLUSIa COUNTY, FLORIDa; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF BEaMaN aLLEN GRIMSLEY;
KENNETh ERIC GRIMSLEY; SCOT-TIE
JEROME GRIMSLEY; BEaMaN aLLEN GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KENNETh ERIC GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
LaShaWN RENEE DENNaRD a/K/a
LaShaWN RENEE GRIMSLEY ; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF SCOTTIE JEROME
GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN
TENaNT IN POSSESSION OF ThE
SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the
22nd day of September 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 10860 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON
SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,
D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY
BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM
MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST is the
Plaintiff and LASHAWN RENEE DENNARD
A/K/A LASHAWN RENEE GRIMSLEY;
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF BEAMAN ALLEN
GRIMSLEY; KENNETH ERIC GRIMSLEY;
SCOTTIE JEROME GRIMSLEY; BEAMAN
ALLEN GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF KENNETH ERIC GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LASHAWN RENEE DENNARD
A/K/A LASHAWN RENEE GRIMSLEY;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SCOTTIE
JEROME GRIMSLEY; and UNKNOWN TENANT
IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY are defendants. LAURA E.
ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 12th day of November 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1861, DELTONA LAKES,
UNIT SEVENTY TWO, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 28, PAGE(S) 161 THROUGH 167, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT
TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE,
YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK
NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,
YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE
REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE
OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 28th day of September, 2020.
By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.
Bar Number: 027077
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02445
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0368
***********************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE
PURSUaNT TO ChaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI
DEUTSChE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST
COMPaNY, aS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,
ON BEhaLF OF ThE hOLDERS OF ThE
aCCREDITED MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST
2005-4 aSSET BaCKED NOTES,
Plaintiff, VS.
WILLIaM hENRY; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
sale will be made pursuant to an
Order or Final Judgment. Final
Judgment was awarded on February
12, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,
AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE ACCREDITED
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES
is the Plaintiff, and WILLIAM
HENRY; MYRNA J. HENRY; THE
CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, A
FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED
INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER
SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura
E. Roth will sell to the highest bidder
for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 14, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 117, SHANGRI-LA
SUBDIVISION, UNIT II, AS
PER PLAT RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 109
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24 day of September, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
Florida Bar #641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3101B
October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0369
***********************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SaLE
Notice is hereby given that on dates below
these vehicles will be sold at public sale on
the date listed below at 10AM for monies
owed on vehicle repair and storage cost pursuant
to Florida Statutes 713.585. Please
note, parties claiming interest have right to
a hearing prior to the date of sale with the
Clerk of Courts as reflected in the notice.
The owner has the right to recover possession
of the vehicle without judicial proceedings
as pursuant to Florida Statute 559.917.
Any proceeds recovered from the sale of the
vehicle over the amount of the lien will be
deposited clerk of the court for disposition
upon court order. “No Title Guaranteed, A
Buyer Fee May Apply” start at 10AM
10/16/20 Top Notch Body Shop 635 Carwells Ave
91 Merz WDBCA39E2MA607784
$1170.00
October 1, 2020 V20-0360
***********************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SaLE
Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles
will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S.. 713.78 on the sale dates at the locations below at 9:00 a.m. to satisfy towing and storage charges.
2003 SUZUKI
JS1GN79AX32101084
Sale Date: 10/19/2020
Location: KDS Diversified Services, Inc
2575 Camelia Road
DeLand, FL 32724
Lienors reserve the right to bid.
October 1, 2020 V20-0361
***********************************