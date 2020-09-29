vOlUSIa

COUNTY

SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS

NOTICE OF aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

Case No. 2019 11798 CIDL

The Bank of New York Mellon FKa The

Bank of New York, as Trustee for the

certificateholders of the CWaLT, Inc., alternative

Loan Trust 2006-Oa10 Mortgage

Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-Oa10

Plaintiff, vs.

CaRLOS a. LOPEZ, et al.

Defendants

TO: Carlos A. Lopez

Unknown Spouse of Carlos A. Lopez

Jr Pomalca CA 325 San Tiago Curco

San Tiago Curco

Peru

Larissa Panduro

Jr Pomalca CA 325 San Tiago Curco

San Tiago Curco

Peru

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage has filed against you in Volusia

County, Florida regarding the subject

property with a legal description, to-wit:

LOT 789, VICTORIA PARK INCREMENT

THREE SOUTHEAST-UNIT 2 TRACT M

REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

53, PAGE(S) 5 AND 6, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

you are required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it on Gary Gassel, Esquire,

of Law Office of Gary Gassel, P.A. the plaintiff's

attorney, whose address is 2191 Ringling

Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34237 and email

address is: Pleadings@Gassellaw.com, within

30 days from the first date of publication on or

before October 16, 2020, and file the original

with the clerk of this court at 101 N Alabama

Ave, DeLand, FL 32724, either before service

on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered against you

for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT

COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on September 01, 2020.

Laura E. Roth

CLERK OF THE COURT

BY: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.

2191 Ringling Blvd

Sarasota, FL 34237

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0353

**********************

NOTICE OF aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO.: 2020 10993 CIDL

DEUTSChE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST

COMPaNY, aS TRUSTEE FOR

aMERIQUEST MORTGaGE SECURITIES

INC., aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-ThROUGh

CERTIFICaTES, SERIES 2004-R2,

Plaintiff, vs.

ROBERT J. ZURZOLO; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF ROBERT J. ZURZOLO;

LaRRY S. JOhNSON; aNDREW MURRaY

JOhNSON; ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, aND

aLL OThER PaRTIES CLaIMING aN INTEREST

BY, ThROUGh, UNDER OR

aGaINST ThE ESTaTE OF PaUL a.

JOhNSON a/K/a PaUL aDRIaN

JOhNSON, DECEaSED; CaThERINE

LUTRELL GLISSON; RONaLD P. JOhNSON,

Defendants

TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, and all other parties claiming an interest

by, through, under or against the Estate of Paul A. Johnson a/k/a Paul Adrian Johnson, deceased

490 Pasture Road De Leon Springs, Florida 32130

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following described

property in Volusia County, Florida:

A PORTION OF UNION CAMP’S

“RAY BOND TRACT” IN A PORTION

OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION

26, AND THE SOUTHWEST ¼

OF SECTION 25 TOWNSHIP 15

SOUTH, RANGE 29 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA AND

BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT A 6”X6” CONCRETE

MONUMENT AT THE NORTH ¼ CORNER OF SAID SECTION 26, THENCE N 87° 18’53” E,

1207.61 FEET TO A POINT ON THE

CENTERLINE OF A 60 FOOT WIDE

INGRESS/EGRESS, DRAINAGE

AND UTILITY EASEMENT AS

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3548, PAGES

1523/1524, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, SAID

POINT BEING S 87° 18’ 53” W

1448.00 FEET FROM A 6”X6” CONCRETE

MONUMENT, MARKING

THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF

SAID SECTION 26; THENCE DEPARTING

THE NORTH LINE OF

SAID SECTION 26 AND ALONG

THE CENTERLINE OF A SAID 60

FOOT EASEMENT THE FOLLOWING

COURSES AND DISTANCES:

S 10° 13’ 21” E, 412.54 FEET:

THENCE S 25°58’ 10” W, 1793.24

FEET; THENCE S 03° 50’ 24” W,

1454.39 FEET TO A POINT, SAID

POINT BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING

OF THE CENTERLINE OF

A 60 FOOT WIDE

INGRESS/EGRESS, DRAINAGE

AND UTILITY EASEMENT AS

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3603, PAGES

0815-0817, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

THENCE N 86° 24’ 58” E ALONG

SAID CENTERLINE 2115.73 FEET;

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING:

THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID

CENTERLINE N 86° 24’ 58” E,

353.60 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING

SAID CENTERLINE S 04° 18’

45”, E, 564.05 FEET; THENCE S

88° 02’ 38” W 30.57 FEET TO THE

EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 26;

THENCE S 04° 17’ 52” E ALONG

SAID EAST LINE 63.16 FEET;

THENCE DEPARTING SAID EAST

LINE S 88° 17’ 59” W 323.27 FEET;

THENCE N 04° 18’ 45” W, 615.72

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING

CONTAINING 5.0 ACRES

MORE OR LESS SUBJECT TO 6.5

FOOT INGRESS/EGRESS,

DRAINAGE AND UTILITY EASEMENTS

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3548, PAGES

1523-1524 AND OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3603, PAGES

0815-0817, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND

RESERVING A DRAINAGE, UTILITY

AND ACCESS EASEMENT

OVER THE EASTERLY, SOUTHERLY AND WESTERLY 10 FEET THEREOF.

TOGETHER WITH THE FOLLOWING:

1981 LIBERTY MOBILE HOME

WITH VIN NUMBER: 10L12963.

Street Address: 490 Pasture Road,

De Leon Springs, Florida 32130

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on McCabe, Weisberg

& Conway, LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose

address is 500 South Australian Avenue,

Suite 1000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401,

within 30 days after the date of the first

publication of this notice, on or before October

27, 2020, and file the original with the

Clerk of this Court, otherwise, a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs

an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la

Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court

Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días

de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir

esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos

de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO

SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on September, 2020.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of Said Court

BY: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 South Australian Avenue, Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

FLpleadings@MWC-law.com

18-400746

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0354

***********************************

NOTICE OF SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 11306 CIDL

PENNYMaC LOaN SERVICES, LLC;

Plaintiff, vs.

DaNIEL BRUCE BRaDDOCK; ET aL.

Defendants

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with

the Final Judgement dated July 30, 2020 in

the above-styled cause, The Clerk of Court

will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.citrus.realforeclose.com, on October

8, 2020 the following described property:

THE EAST 165.02 FEET OF THE EAST

½ OF THE NORTH 4 CHAINS OF THE

NORTHEAST ¼ OF THE NORTHEAST

¼ OF THE SOUTHEAST ¼ OF SECTION

14, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; LESS AND EXCEPT ROAD RIGHT OF WAY.

Property Address: 2120 EAU CLAIRE

AVE, DELAND, FL 32724

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

WITNESS my hand on this 21st day of

September, 2020.

DEREK R COURNOYER, Esq.

FBN. 1002218

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.

100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 1045

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954)-644-8704;

Fax (954) 772-9601

ServiceFL@mlg-defaultlaw.com

ServiceFL2@mlg-defaultlaw.com

19-02764

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0355

***********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 30337 CICI

NaTIONSTaR MORTGaGE LLC D/B/a

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

CaSSaNDRa a. LEE, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 17, 2020, and entered

in 2019 30337 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff

and CASSANDRA A. LEE; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF CASSANDRA

A. LEE; ANGELA E. JOHNSON; THE

CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on October 07, 2020, the

following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS UNIT 10, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE 146, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-247339

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0357

***********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2017 31272 CICI

WELLS FaRGO BaNK, NaTIONaL

aSSOCIaTION, aS TRUSTEE UNDER

POOLING aND SERVICING aGREEMENT

DaTED aS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2006 SECURITIZED aSSET BaCKED

RECEIVaBLES LLC TRUST 2006-hE2

MORTGaGE PaSS-ThROUGh

CERTIFICaTES, SERIES 2006-hE2,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOThY CROPPER JR, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

September 13, 2019, and entered in

2017 31272 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLS

FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE UNDER POOLING

AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED

AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2006 SECURITIZED

ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES

LLC TRUST 2006-HE2 MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2006-HE2 is the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY

CROPPER JR; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF TIMOTHY CROPPER JR.;

CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; MELINDA M.

SANFORD; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REVENUE are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

October 07, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 35, BLOCK L, ORTONA, ACCORDING

TO MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 32 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 217 EUCLID

AVE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

17-046523

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0358

***********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2017 31331 CICI

WILMINGTON TRUST NaTIONaL

aSSOCIaTION, aS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE TO CITIBaNK, N.a., aS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGaGE PaSS-ThROUGh CERTIFICaTES, SERIES 2007-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MaRGaRET h. SULEIMaN a/K/a

MaRGaRET SULEIMaN a/K/a

MaRGERET h. SULEIMaN aND

SULEIMaN K. SULEIMaN a/K/a

SOLOMON SULEIMaN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

26, 2019, and entered in 2017 31331

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2007-3 is the Plaintiff and MARGARET H.

SULEIMAN A/K/A MARGARET SULEIMAN

A/K/A MARGERET H. SULEIMAN;

SULEIMAN K. SULEIMAN; USA CAPITAL

GROUP, LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on October 07,

2020, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 195, BREAKAWAY

TRAILS PHASE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 44, PAGES 1 TO 7, INCLUSIVE, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 72 COQUINA

RIDGE WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 10 day of September, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

16-194128

September 24; Oct. 1, 2020 V20-0359

***********************************

SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS

NOTICE OF aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

CaSE NO. 2020 10382 CIDL

hOMEBRIDGE FINaNCIaL SERVICES, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

MaRY T. ChaTEaU

a/K/a MaRY J. ChaTEaU, et al.

Defendants.

To the following Defendant(s):

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND

AGAINST TERRY W. CHATEAU, WHETHER

SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 3, BLOCK 1301, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT FORTY FIVE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGES 300 THROUGH 313, INCLUSIVE

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of you written

defenses, if any, to it, on McCalla

Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, Sara

Collins, Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address

is 225 East Robinson Street, Suite 155, Orlando, FL 32801 on or before November 06, 2020, a date which is within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the Florida Legal Advertising, Inc. and file the original with the

Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demand in the complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court

this 22nd day of September, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By:___________________

DEPUTY CLERK

Submitted by:

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

225 E. Robinson St. Suite 155

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

19-01572-1

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0362

***********************************

NOTICE OF aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CaSE No. 2019 11074 CIDL

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR ThE

hOLDERS OF ThE CIM TRUST 2017-6,

MORTGaGE-BaCKED NOTES, SERIES 2017-6,

PLaINTIFF, VS.

ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIaRIES,

DEVISEES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNORS,

CREDITORS aND TRUSTEES OF ThE

ESTaTE OF PETE SKaGGS a/K/a PETER

SKaGGS (DECEaSED), ET aL.

DEFENDaNT(S).

To: Matthew Tyler Skaggs

RESIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: 1229 Azora Dr,

Deltona, FL 32725

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following

described property located in Volusia County,

Florida: Lot 11, Block 274, Deltona Lakes, Unit

Seven, according to the map thereof

as recorded in Map Book 25, Pages

149 through 162, inclusive, of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida

has been filed against you, and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to this action, on Tromberg

Law Group, attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address

is 1515 South Federal Highway, Suite

100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file the original

with the Clerk of the Court, within 45 days after the first publication of this notice, either before November 06, 2020, or immediately thereafter, otherwise a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days be-fore

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if

the time before the appearance is less than

7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Date: September 22, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk of the Court

TROMBERG LAW GROUP

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100,

Boca Raton, FL 33432

18-002257-F

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0363

***********************************

NOTICE OF aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO.: 2020 30454 CICI

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIaL aSSET SECURITIES CORPORaTION, hOME EQUITY

MORTGaGE aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-ThROUGh CERTIFICaTES, SERIES 2005-KS7,

Plaintiff, VS.

STEVEN LOVELL; et al.,

Defendant,

TO: Susan Lovell

Last Known Residence: 717 Tarry Town

Trail, Port Orange, FL 32127

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in VOLUSIA County, Florida:

LOT 9, SLEEPY HOLLOW

SUBDIVSION, UNIT 1, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR

PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

34, PAGE 130, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney,

at 1615 South Congress Avenue,

Suite 200, Delray Beach, FL

33445, on or before November 06, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on September 22, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: J. Beach

BY DEPUTY CLERK

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

1221-4547B

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0364

***********************************

NOTICE OF aCTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 11090 CIDL

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown heirs, Devisees, Grantees,

assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees,

and all other parties claiming an interest

by, through, under or against the Estate

of Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph

Ryan, Deceased; Faith Ryan, as Personal

Representative of the Estate of

Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan,

Deceased; et al

Defendant,

TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, and all other parties claiming an

interest by, through, under or against the Estate

of Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOTS 16, 17 AND 18, BLOCK "I",

PLANTATION ESTATES, UNIT NO. 2,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 183, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,

Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s

attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th

St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309,

within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication on or before November 06, 2020,

and file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s

attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order to

participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact Court

Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on September 21, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

20-F00633

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0365

***********************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL

NaTIONSTaR MORTGaGE LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MIShELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated May 23, 2017, and entered in

Case No. 2016 11682 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida. NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC, is Plaintiff and MISHELLE L.

YELVERTON; AUSTIN R. YOUNG;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUSTIN R.

YOUNG; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE

CORPORATION; STATE OF

FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE;

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; WELLS FARGO BANK,

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR

BY MERGER TO SOUTHTRUST

BANK; SHARON CLIFTON, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit

Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida

will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 27TH day of OCTOBER, 2020,

the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE SOUTH 140.65 FEET OF

THE WEST 340 FEET OF THE

SOUTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 (LESS THE

WEST 30 FEET THEREOF IN

ROAD), SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP

18 SOUTH, RANGE 30

EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

8760-16

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0366

***********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CaSE NO.: 2014 11548 CIDL

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN TENaNT (S); IN

POSSESSION OF ThE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated the 22nd day of

September 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2014 11548 CIDL, of the

Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and SHEMEIKA RODRIGUEZ; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SHEMEIKA RODRIGUEZ; CITY OF DELTONA,

FLORIDA; FLORIDA

HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION

and UNKNOWN TENANTS IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 AM on the 12th day of November

2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 7, BLOCK 892, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT THIRTY FOUR, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 27, PAGE 134, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, SUBJECT

TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS

OF RECORD IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER

THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM

WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS

THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU

WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS

ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 25 day of September, 2020.

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

16-01114

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0367

***********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CaSE NO.: 2019 10860 CIDL

WILMINGTON SaVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, D/B/a ChRISTIaNa TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUaLLY BUT aS TRUSTEE FOR

PRETIUM MORTGaGE aCQUISITION TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

LaShaWN RENEE DENNaRD a/K/a

LaShaWN RENEE GRIMSLEY; CLERK

OF ThE CIRCUIT COURT IN aND FOR

VOLUSIa COUNTY, FLORIDa; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF BEaMaN aLLEN GRIMSLEY;

KENNETh ERIC GRIMSLEY; SCOT-TIE

JEROME GRIMSLEY; BEaMaN aLLEN GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KENNETh ERIC GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

LaShaWN RENEE DENNaRD a/K/a

LaShaWN RENEE GRIMSLEY ; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF SCOTTIE JEROME

GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN

TENaNT IN POSSESSION OF ThE

SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the

22nd day of September 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019 10860 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for

VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON

SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,

D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY

BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM

MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST is the

Plaintiff and LASHAWN RENEE DENNARD

A/K/A LASHAWN RENEE GRIMSLEY;

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF BEAMAN ALLEN

GRIMSLEY; KENNETH ERIC GRIMSLEY;

SCOTTIE JEROME GRIMSLEY; BEAMAN

ALLEN GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF KENNETH ERIC GRIMSLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LASHAWN RENEE DENNARD

A/K/A LASHAWN RENEE GRIMSLEY;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SCOTTIE

JEROME GRIMSLEY; and UNKNOWN TENANT

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY are defendants. LAURA E.

ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 12th day of November 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1861, DELTONA LAKES,

UNIT SEVENTY TWO, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 28, PAGE(S) 161 THROUGH 167, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT

TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE,

YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK

NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,

YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE

REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE

OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 28th day of September, 2020.

By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.

Bar Number: 027077

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

18-02445

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0368

***********************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SaLE

PURSUaNT TO ChaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI

DEUTSChE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST

COMPaNY, aS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,

ON BEhaLF OF ThE hOLDERS OF ThE

aCCREDITED MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST

2005-4 aSSET BaCKED NOTES,

Plaintiff, VS.

WILLIaM hENRY; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

sale will be made pursuant to an

Order or Final Judgment. Final

Judgment was awarded on February

12, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,

AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE ACCREDITED

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES

is the Plaintiff, and WILLIAM

HENRY; MYRNA J. HENRY; THE

CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, A

FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED

INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER

SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura

E. Roth will sell to the highest bidder

for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on October 14, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 117, SHANGRI-LA

SUBDIVISION, UNIT II, AS

PER PLAT RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 109

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24 day of September, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

Florida Bar #641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3101B

October 1, 8, 2020 V20-0369

***********************************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SaLE

Notice is hereby given that on dates below

these vehicles will be sold at public sale on

the date listed below at 10AM for monies

owed on vehicle repair and storage cost pursuant

to Florida Statutes 713.585. Please

note, parties claiming interest have right to

a hearing prior to the date of sale with the

Clerk of Courts as reflected in the notice.

The owner has the right to recover possession

of the vehicle without judicial proceedings

as pursuant to Florida Statute 559.917.

Any proceeds recovered from the sale of the

vehicle over the amount of the lien will be

deposited clerk of the court for disposition

upon court order. “No Title Guaranteed, A

Buyer Fee May Apply” start at 10AM

10/16/20 Top Notch Body Shop 635 Carwells Ave

91 Merz WDBCA39E2MA607784

$1170.00

October 1, 2020 V20-0360

***********************************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SaLE

Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles

will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S.. 713.78 on the sale dates at the locations below at 9:00 a.m. to satisfy towing and storage charges.

2003 SUZUKI

JS1GN79AX32101084

Sale Date: 10/19/2020

Location: KDS Diversified Services, Inc

2575 Camelia Road

DeLand, FL 32724

Lienors reserve the right to bid.

October 1, 2020 V20-0361

***********************************