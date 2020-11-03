sUBseQUent inseRtions

volUsia coUntY

sUBseQUent inseRtions

NOTICE OF ACTION

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

CAsE NO.: 2020 30396 CICI

u.s. BANK NATIONAl AssOCIATION, As

TrusTEE FOr rEsIDENTIAl AssET sECurITIEs

COrPOrATION, HOME EQuITY

MOrTGAGE AssET-BACKED PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-Ks2,

Plaintiff, Vs.

uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs, DEVIsEEs,

surVIVING sPOusE, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEE, lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, AND All

OTHEr PArTIEs ClAIMING AN

INTErEsT BY THrOuGH uNDEr Or AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF ArTHur MAE rOss, DECEAsED; et al.,

Defendant.

to: unknown heirs, Beneficiaries, devisees,

surviving spouse, Grantees, assignee,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all

other Parties claiming an interest By

through under or against the estate of

arthur Mae ross, deceased

last Known residence: unknown

you are notified that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in volusia county, florida:

the south 1/2 of lot 7 and

all of lot 8, BlocK 22, daytona

hiGhridGe estates, as

Per MaP in MaP BooK 23,

PaGe 157, PuBlic records

of volusia county, florida.

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it on aldridGe |

Pite, llP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615

south congress avenue, suite 200, delray

Beach, fl 33445, on or before december

08, 2020, and file the original

with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities

if you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order

to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

court administration, 125 e. orange

ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. these

are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones

Para Personas con discaPacidades

si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este

procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese con

la oficina de administración judicial

(court administration), 125 e. orange

ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos

de 7 días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. estos nuMeros telefonicos no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial

dated on october 22, 2020.

laura e roth

clerK of the circuit court

By: j. Beach

dePuty clerK

aldridGe | Pite, llP

1615 south congress avenue, suite 200

delray Beach, fl 33445

telephone: (561) 392-6391

1221-4286B

october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0409

*********************************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

in the circuit court for

volusia county, florida

ProBate division

FIlE NO.; 20-12116-PrDl

IN rE: EsTATE OF

rICHArD KEITH CrEss

a/k/a richard K. Cress

a/k/a richard Cress

Deceased.

the administration of the estate of richard

Keith cress a/k/a richard K. cress a/k/a

richard cress, deceased, whose date of

death was March 17, 2020, is pending in the

circuit court for volusia county, florida,

Probate division, the address of which is

101 n. alabama ave., deland, fl 32724.

the names and addresses of the Personal

representative and the Personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

all creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file their

claims with this court on or Before the

later of 3 Months after the tiMe

of the first PuBlication of this notice

or 30 days after the date of

service of a coPy of this notice on theM.

all other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court Within 3 Months after the date of the first PuBlication of this notice.

all claiMs not filed Within the

tiMe Periods set forth in florida

statutes section 733.702 Will Be forever Barred.

notWithstandinG the tiMe Periods

set forth aBove, any claiM

filed tWo (2) years or More after

the decedent's date of death is Barred.

the date of first publication of this notice

is october 29, 2020.

Personal representative:

DIANE JEAN sAuls

5816 neuse st.

raleigh, north carolina 27610

attorney for the Personal representative:

cyrus Malhotra

florida Bar number: 0022751

the Malhotra laW firM P.a.

3903 northdale Blvd., suite 100e

tampa, fl 33624

telephone: (813) 902-2119

fax: (727) 290-4044

e-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com

secondary e-Mail: sandra@flprobatesolutions.com

october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0408

*********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CAsE NO. 2020 31077 CICI

NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A

CHAMPION MOrTGAGE COMPANY,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND

All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN

INTErEsT IN THE EsTATE OF rONAlD

J. rEMBIs, DECEAsED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

to: the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries,

devisees, Grantees, assiGnees,

lienors, creditors, trustees and

all others Who May claiM an interest

in the estate of ronald j. reMBis,

deceased,

whose residence is unknown if

he/she/they be living; and if he/she/they

be dead, the unknown defendants who

may be spouses, heirs, devisees,

grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors,

trustees, and all parties claiming an interest

by, through, under or against the

defendants, who are not known to be

dead or alive, and all parties having or

claiming to have any right, title or interest

in the property described in the mortgage

being foreclosed herein.

to: KiMBerly adair,

whose residence is unknown and all parties

having or claiming to have any right,

title or interest in the property described in

the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

you are hereBy notified that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

lot 18, riverWood Phase i,

accordinG to the Plat

thereof, as recorded in MaP

BooK 39, PaGe 63, of the PuBlic

records of volusia county, florida.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,

whose address is 6409 congress ave.,

suite 100, Boca raton, florida 33487 on

or before december 4, 2020/(30 days from

date of first Publication of this notice) and

file the original with the clerk of this court

either before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities if you

are a person with a disability who needs

an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact court administration,

125 e. orange ave., ste. 300,

daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days;

if you are hearing or voice impaired, call

711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones

Para Personas con discaPacidades

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le

proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina de

administración judicial (court administration),

125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona

Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al

711. estos nuMeros telefonicos

no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial

Witness my hand and the seal of this court at volusia county, florida, this 20th day of october, 2020.

laura e roth

clerK of the circuit court

(seal) By: /s/ j. Beach

dePuty clerK

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, Pl

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com

20-019362

october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0407

*********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CAsE NO. 2020 11176 CIDl

BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON TrusT

COMPANY, N.A. As TrusTEE FOr MOrTGAGE AssETs MANAGEMENT sErIEs I TrusT,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND

All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT

IN THE EsTATE OF DOlOrEs

rIVErA OTErO, DECEAsED AND

JOsEFINA DE JEsus GArCIA. et. al.

Defendant(s),

to: the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries,

devisees, Grantees,

assiGnees, lienors, creditors,

trustees and all others Who

May claiM an interest in the

estate of dolores rivera otero, deceased,

whose residence is unknown if

he/she/they be living; and if

he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all

parties claiming an interest by,

through, under or against the defendants,

who are not known to be dead

or alive, and all parties having or

claiming to have any right, title or interest

in the property described in the

mortgage being foreclosed herein.

you are hereBy notified

that an action to foreclose a mortgage

on the following property:

lot 7, BlocK 55, deltona

laKes, unit ten, as Per

Plat thereof, recorded

in MaP BooK 25, PaGe 186,

of the PuBlic records

of volusia county, florida.

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it on counsel for

Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 congress

ave., suite 100, Boca raton,

florida 33487 on or before december

4, 2020/(30 days from date of first

Publication of this notice) and file the

original with the clerk of this court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against

you for the relief demanded in the complaint

or petition filed herein.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities

if you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact court administration,

125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones

Para Personas con discaPacidades

si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

comuníquese con la oficina de

administración judicial (court administration),

125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la

cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

estos nuMeros telefonicos

no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial

Witness my hand and the seal

of this court at volusia county,

florida, this 20th day of october, 2020.

laura e roth

clerK of the circuit court

(seal) By: /s/ j. Beach

dePuty clerK

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, Pl

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com

20-046318

october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0405

*********************************

NOTICE OF sAlE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

in the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit, in and for

volusia county, florida

CAsE NO.: 2020 10117 CIDl

u.s. BANK, NATIONAl AssOCIATION,

As TrusTEE FOr CITIGrOuP

MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT INC.,

AssET-BACKED PAss-THrOuGH

CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-AMC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

JEssICA ElIZABETH MCCOrDuCK; uN-NOWN

sPOusE OF JEssICA ElIZABETH MCCOrDuCK; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF KIM MOCK A/K/A KIM

MOCK MCCOrDuCK A/K/A KIM MCCOrDuCK,

Defendant(s).

notice of sale is hereBy

Given pursuant to the order of summary

final judgment of foreclosure

dated october 20, 2020, and entered

in case no. 2020 10117 cidl of the

circuit court of the 7th judicial circuit

in and for volusia county,

florida, wherein u.s. BanK, national association, as

trustee for citiGrouP MortGaGe

loan trust inc., asset-BacKed Pass-throuGh

certificates, series 2006-aMc1, is Plaintiff and jessica eliZaBeth MccorducK; unKnoWn

sPouse of jessica eliZaBeth MccorducK; unKnoWn sPouse of KiM MocK

a/K/a KiM MocK MccorducK

a/K/a KiM MccorducK, are defendants,

the office of the clerk, volusia

county clerk of the court will

sell to the highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of december, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said final judgment, to wit:

the north ½ of lot 44,

all of lots 45 and 46, and

the south ½ of lot 47,

BlocK e, stetson hiGh-lands,

accordinG to MaP

BooK 10, PaGe 118, of the

PuBlic records of volu-sia

county, florida.

Property address: 610s Boundary

avenue, deland, florida 32720

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon,

which are included as security in

Plaintiff’s mortgage.

any person claiming an interest in

the surplus funds from the sale, if

any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

dated: october 22, 2020

MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc

By: roBert Mclain, esq.

fl Bar no. 195121

MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc

500 s. australian ave., suite 1000

West Palm Beach, florida, 33401

telephone: (561) 713-1400

email: flpleadings@mwc-law.com

19-400535

october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0404

*********************************

NOTICE OF sAlE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

civil division

CAsE NO. 2019 12011 CIDl

PlAZA rEVOlVING TrusT BY

WIlMINGTON sAVINGs FuND sOCIETY,

FsB, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDuAl CAPACITY,

BuT sOlElY As OWNEr TrusTEE

Plaintiff, vs.

PEGGY rIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO rIGGIO, et al,

Defendants.

notice is hereBy Given pursuant

to an order dated september 25,

2020, and entered in case no. 2019

12011 cidl of the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and for

volusia county, florida, wherein Plaza

revolving trust by Wilmington savings

fund society, fsB, not in its individual

capacity, but solely as owner

trustee is the Plaintiff and unKnoWn

tenant #1, unKnoWn sPouse of

PeGGy riGGio a/K/a PeGGy jo

riGGio, PeGGy riGGio a/K/a

PeGGy jo riGGio, and unKnoWn

tenant #2 the defendants. laura e.

roth, clerk of the circuit court in and

for volusia county, florida will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the

clerk's website for online auctions at

11:00 aM on december 1, 2020, the

following described property as set

forth in said order of final judgment, to wit:

lot 4, BlocK 646, deltona

laKes, unit #25, accordinG

to Plat thereof, recorded

in Plat BooK 27, PaGe 54-57,

PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.

if you are a Person claiMinG

an interest in the surPlus

froM the sale, if any, other

than the ProPerty oWner as

of the date of the lis Pendens,

you Must file a claiM

With the clerK of court Before

or no later than the

date that the clerK rePorts

the surPlus as unclaiMed. if

you fail to file a tiMely claiM,

you Will not Be entitled to

any reMaininG funds. .after

the funds are rePorted as

unclaiMed, only the oWner of

the record as of the date of

the lis Pendens May claiM the surPlus.

if the sale is set aside, the Purchaser

may be entitled to only a return of the

sale deposit less any applicable fees

and costs and shall have no further recourse

against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee

or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

dated at volusia county, florida,

this 21 day of oct, 2020.

GilBert Garcia GrouP, P.a.

attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. violet st.

tampa, florida 33603

telephone: (813) 443-5087

fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com

By: aMy M. Kiser, esq.

florida Bar no. 46196

630282.26665

october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0403

*********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CAsE NO. 2020 31154 CICI

DEuTsCHE BANK NATIONAl TrusT

COMPANY, As TrusTEE FOr GsAMP

TrusT 2006-NC2, MOrTGAGE PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-NC2,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND

All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT

IN THE EsTATE OF lArrY PAulK, sr. A/K/A lArrY PAulK, DECEAsED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

to: the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries, devisees,

Grantees, assiGnees,

lienors, creditors, trustees

and all others Who May

claiM an interest in the estate

of larry PaulK, sr. a/K/a

larry PaulK, deceased,

whose residence is unknown if

he/she/they be living; and if

he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all

parties claiming an interest by,

through, under or against the defendants,

who are not known to be dead

or alive, and all parties having or

claiming to have any right, title or interest

in the property described in the

mortgage being foreclosed herein.

you are hereBy notified

that an action to foreclose a mortgage

on the following property:

lot(s) 2, of center ParK,

accordinG to the Plat

thereof, as recorded in

MaP BooK 19, PaGe(s) 179,

of the PuBlic records

of volusia county, florida.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on counsel

for Plaintiff, whose address is

6409 congress ave., suite 100, Boca

raton, florida 33487 on or before

december 4, 2020/(30 days from

date of first Publication of this notice)

and file the original with the

clerk of this court either before service

on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities

if you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact court administration,

125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. these are not court

inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones

Para Personas con discaPacidades

si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

comuníquese con la oficina de

administración judicial (court administration),

125 e. orange ave.,

ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la

cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

estos nuMeros telefonicos

no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial

Witness my hand and the seal of

this court at volusia county, florida,

this 20th day of october, 2020.

laura e roth

clerK of the circuit court

(seal) By: /s/ j. Beach

dePuty clerK

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, Pl

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com

20-037484

october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0406

*********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

General jurisdiction division

CAsE NO. 2020 31102 CICI

NEWrEZ llC D/B/A sHEllPOINT

MOrTGAGE sErVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND

All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT

IN THE EsTATE OF GEOrGE F. MIllEr, III A/K/A GEOrGE FrANKlIN MIllEr, III, DECEAsED. et. al.

Defendant(s).

to: the unKnoWn heirs,

Beneficiaries, devisees,

Grantees, assiGnees,

lienors, creditors,

trustees and all others

Who May claiM an interest

in the estate of GeorGe f.

Miller, iii a/K/a GeorGe

franKlin Miller, iii, deceased,

whose residence is unknown if

he/she/they be living; and if

he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or

against the defendants, who are

not known to be dead or alive, and

all parties having or claiming to

have any right, title or interest in

the property described in the mortgage

being foreclosed herein.

you are hereBy notified

that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following property:

lot 9, BlocK 3, unit #1,

WoodMere south, accordinG

to the Plat thereof, recorded in

MaP BooK 29, PaGe 73 of

the PuBlic records of

volusia county, florida.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on

counsel for Plaintiff, whose address

is 6409 congress ave., suite 100,

Boca raton, florida 33487 on or

before december 15, 2020/(30

days from date of first Publication

of this notice) and file the original

with the clerk of this court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition filed herein.

Witness my hand and the seal

of this court at volusia county,

florida, this 30th day of october, 2020

laura e roth

clerK of the circuit court

By: /s/ j. Beach

dePuty clerK

roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., suite 100

Boca raton, fl 33487

PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com

20-035031

november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0415

*********************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit, in and

for volusia county, florida

CAsE NO. 2019 10975 CIDl

HsBC BANK usA, NATIONAl

AssOCIATION, As TrusTEE, FOr THE rEGIsTErED HOlDErs OF NOMurA HOME EQuITY HOME lOAN, INC. AssET-BACKED CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-2,

Plaintiff, vs.

JuAN A. AGOsTO, uNKNOWN HEIrs OF

JuAN A. AGOsTO, ET Al.

Defendants

to the following defendant(s):

juan aGosto, jr.

(current residence unKnoWn)

last Known address:

234 oaKleiGh drive #2,

deland, fl 32724

fiad aGosto

(current residence unKnoWn)

last Known address:

234 oaKleiGh drive #2,

deland, fl 32724

you are hereBy notified that

an action for foreclosure of Mortgage on

the following described property:

Parcel 17, Beresford

Manor hoMes association,

inc. a condoMiniuM accordinG

to the declaration of

condoMiniuM, as recorded

in official records BooK

1381, PaGe 157, and all its attachMents

and aMendMents

thereto, all in the

PuBlic records of volusia

county, florida, toGether

With an undivided interest

in the coMMon eleMents

aPPurtenant thereto.

a/K/a 234 oaKleiGh drive #2,

deland fl 32724

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to j. anthony van ness,

esq. at van ness laW firM, Plc, attorney

for the Plaintiff, whose address is

1239 e. neWPort center drive,

suite #110, deerfield Beach, fl

33442 on or before december 11, 2020,

a date which is within thirty (30) days

after the first publication of this notice in

the fla/West volusia Beacon and

file the original with the clerk of this

court either before service on Plaintiff's

attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against

you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

this notice is provided to administrative

order no. 2065.

reQuests for accoMModations

By Persons With disaBilities

if you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order

to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

court administration, 125 e. orange

ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. these

are not court inforMation nuMBers

solicitud de adaPtaciones

Para Personas con discaPacidades

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le

proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina de

administración judicial (court administration),

125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona

Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al

711. estos nuMeros telefonicos

no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial

Witness my hand and the seal of

this court this 26th day of october, 2020

laura e. roth

volusia county

clerK of court

By /s/ j. Beach

as deputy clerk

van ness laW firM, Plc

1239 e. newport center drive, suite #110

deerfield Beach, florida 33442

14561-19

november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0414

*********************************

NOTICE OF sAlE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

in the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit, in and for

volusia county, florida

CAsE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDl

WElls FArGO BANK, N.A. As TrusTEE

FOr OPTION ONE

MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT 2001-A,

AssET-BACKED CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2001-A,

Plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN PArTIEs ClAIMING BY,

THrOuGH, uNDEr Or AGAINsT THE

EsTATE OF CArrIE JACKsON A/K/A

CArrIE GIBsON JACKsON, DECEAsED,

WHETHEr sAID uNKNOWN PArTIEs

ClAIM As sPOusEs, HEIrs, DEVIsEEs,

GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, CrEDITOrs,

TrusTEEs, Or OTHEr ClAIMANTs; rEBECCA

BuTlEr; COuNTY OF VOlusIA

A POlITICAl suBDIVIsION OF THE

sTATE OF FlOrIDA,

Defendant(s).

notice of sale is hereBy Given pursuant

to the order of summary final judgment

of foreclosure dated october 20, 2020,

and entered in case no. 2018 11371 cidl of

the circuit court of the 7th judicial circuit

in and for volusia county, florida, wherein

Wells farGo BanK, n.a. as trustee

for oPtion one MortGaGe loan

trust 2001-a, asset-BacKed certificates,

series 2001-a, is Plaintiff and unKnoWn

Parties claiMinG By,

throuGh, under or aGainst the estate

of carrie jacKson a/K/a carrie

GiBson jacKson, deceased,

Whether said unKnoWn Parties

claiM as sPouses, heirs, devisees,

Grantees, assiGnees, creditors,

trustees, or other claiMants; reBecca

Butler; county of volusia a

Political suBdivision of the state

of florida, are defendants, the office of

the clerk, volusia county clerk of the court

will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via

online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.

on the 5th day of january, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said final

judgment, to wit:

lot 2, BlocK c, BaGGs addition

to oaK hill, florida, accordinG

to the Plat thereof,

recorded in MaP BooK 8,

PaGe(s) 101 of the PuBlic

records of volusia county, florida.

Property address: 162 nancy st., oak

hill, florida 32759

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

dated: october 28, 2020

MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc

By: roBert Mclain, esq.

fl Bar no. 195121

MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc

500 s. australian ave., suite 1000

West Palm Beach, florida, 33401

telephone: (561) 713-1400

email: flpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400171

november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0413

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

in the circuit court of the

seventh judicial circuit in and

for volusia county, florida

CAsE NO.: 2019 10788 CIDl

THE BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON,

F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YOrK As

TrusTEE FOr rEGIsTErED HOlDErs

OF CWABs, INC., AssET-BACKED

CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-23,

Plaintiff, v.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs Or

BENEFICIArIEs OF THE EsTATE OF DETrICK

T. sHEETs A/K/A DETrICK

THOMAs sTrEETs, DECEAsED, ET Al.,

Defendant.

notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a

final judgment dated october 20, 2020 entered

in civil case no. 2019 10788 cidl in

the circuit court of the 7th judicial circuit in

and for volusia county, florida, wherein the

BanK of neW yorK Mellon, f/K/a the

BanK of neW yorK as trustee for

reGistered holders of cWaBs, inc.,

asset-BacKed certificates, series

2006-23, Plaintiff and the unKnoWn

heirs or Beneficiaries of the estate

of detricK t. sheets a/K/a detricK

thoMas streets, deceased;

shaWn lee sheets; detricK hayden

sheets, are defendants, laura e. roth,

clerk of court, will sell the property at public

sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning

at 11:00 aM on december 8, 2020 the

following described property as set forth in

said final judgment, to-wit:.

Parcel a:

lots 43, 44 and 45, BlocK 2, daytona

ParK estates, section no. B, a suBdivision accordinG to MaP in MaP BooK 23, PaGe 74,

PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.

Parcel B:

lots 46, 47 and 48, BlocK 2, daytona

ParK estates, section no. B, a suBdivision accordinG to MaP in MaP BooK 23, PaGe 74,

PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.

Property address: 2090 8th avenue,

deland, fl 32724

any Person claiMinG an interest in

the surPlus froM the sale, if any,

other than the ProPerty oWner as

of the date of the lis Pendens

Must file a claiM Before the clerK

rePorts the surPlus as unclaiMed.

the court, in its discretion, May

enlarGe the tiMe of the sale. notice

of the chanGed tiMe of sale

shall Be PuBlished as Provided herein.

Kelley KronenBerG

10360 West state road 84

fort lauderdale, fl 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

fax: (954) 252-4571

service e-mail:

ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

jason M vanslette, esq.

fBn: 92121

crf20061

november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0412

*********************************

rE-NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

in the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit, in and for

volusia county, florida

civil division:

CAsE NO.: 2019 10486 CIDl

lAKEVIEW lOAN sErVICING, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MArCus MusICK A/K/A MArCus M. MusICK;

sABINE WEICK-sCAlEs A/K/A

sABINE MArG1TA WEICK-sCAlEs; uNKNOWN

TENANT IN POssEssION OF

THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,

Defendants.

notice is hereBy Given pursuant

to order resetting foreclosure sale

dated the 22nd day of october 2020,

and entered in case no. 2019 10486

cidl, of the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit in and for volusia

county, florida, wherein laKevieW

loan servicinG, llc is the Plaintiff

and Marcus MusicK a/K/a Marcus

M. MusicK; saBine WeicK-scales

a/K/a saBine MarG1ta

WeicK-scales; and unKnoWn

tenant (s) in Possession of

the suBject ProPerty are defendants.

laura e. roth as the clerk

of the circuit court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 aM on the 10th day of december, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

final judgment, to wit:

lot 17, of crystal cove, accordinG

to the Plat thereof, as recorded in

Plat BooK 47, PaGe 187, of

PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.

if you are a Person claiMinG a

riGht to funds reMaininG

after the sale, you Must file a

claiM With the clerK no later

than the date that the clerK

rePorts the funds as unclaiMed.

if you fail to file a claiM, you Will not Be entitled

to any reMaininG funds. after

the funds are rePorted as unclaiMed,

only the oWner of

record as of the date of the

lis Pendens May claiM the surPlus.

dated this 28 day of october, 2020.

By: joanne GaliPault, esq.

Bar number: 58935

submitted by:

choice leGal GrouP, P.a.

P.o. Box 771270

coral springs, fl 33077

telephone: (954) 453-0365

facsimile: (954) 771-6052

toll free: 1-800-441-2438

desiGnated PriMary e-Mail for

service Pursuant to fla. r. jud.

adMin 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-00328

november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0411

*********************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

in the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit, in and for

volusia county, florida

civil division:

CAsE NO.: 2019 30887 CICI

FrEEDOM MOrTGAGE COrPOrATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

FOrEsT uTTEr A/K/A FOrEsT J.

uTTEr, III; MICHEllE uTTEr A/K/A

MICHEllE l. uTTEr; suNsET COVE

HOMEOWNErs AssOCIATION AT POrT

OrANGE, INC.; CITY OF POrT OrANGE;

TIME INVEsTMENT COMPANY INC.; uNITED sTATEs OF AMErICA, ACTING ON BEHAlF OF THE sECrETArY OF HOusING AND urBAN

DEVElOPMENT; uNKNOWN TENANT IN

POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,

Defendants.

notice is hereBy Given pursuant

to final judgment of foreclosure

dated the 21st day of october, 2020,

and entered in case no. 2019 30887

cici, of the circuit court of the 7th

judicial circuit in and for volusia

county, florida, wherein freedoM

MortGaGe corPoration is the

Plaintiff and forest utter a/K/a

forest j. utter, iii; Michelle

utter a/K/a Michelle l. utter;

sunset cove hoMeoWners association

at Port oranGe, inc;

tiMe investMent coMPany inc;

united states of aMerica, actinG

on Behalf of the secretary

of housinG and urBan

develoPMent; and unKnoWn

tenant in Possession of the

suBject ProPerty are defendants.

laura e. roth as the clerk

of the circuit court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 aM on the 2nd day of december, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

final judgment, to wit:

lot 62, sunset cove Phase ii, accordinG to Plat

thereof as recorded in MaP BooK 54, PaGes 24 throuGh 27, inclusive, of

the PuBlic records of volusia county, florida

if you are a Person claiMinG a

riGht to funds reMaininG after

the sale, you Must file a claiM

With the clerK no later than

the date that the clerK rePorts

the funds as unclaiMed.

if you fail to file a claiM, you

Will not Be entitled to any reMaininG

funds. after the funds

are rePorted as unclaiMed,

only the oWner of record as

of the date of the lis Pendens

May claiM the surPlus.

dated this 28 day of october, 2020.

By: shane fuller, esq.

Bar number: 100230

submitted by:

choice leGal GrouP, P.a.

P.o. Box 771270

coral springs, fl 33077

telephone: (954) 453-0365

facsimile: (954) 771-6052

toll free: 1-800-441-2438

desiGnated PriMary e-Mail for

service Pursuant to fla. r. jud.

adMin 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-01431

november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0410

*********************************