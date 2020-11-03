sUBseQUent inseRtions
NOTICE OF ACTION
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
CAsE NO.: 2020 30396 CICI
u.s. BANK NATIONAl AssOCIATION, As
TrusTEE FOr rEsIDENTIAl AssET sECurITIEs
COrPOrATION, HOME EQuITY
MOrTGAGE AssET-BACKED PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-Ks2,
Plaintiff, Vs.
uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs, DEVIsEEs,
surVIVING sPOusE, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEE, lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, AND All
OTHEr PArTIEs ClAIMING AN
INTErEsT BY THrOuGH uNDEr Or AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF ArTHur MAE rOss, DECEAsED; et al.,
Defendant.
to: unknown heirs, Beneficiaries, devisees,
surviving spouse, Grantees, assignee,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all
other Parties claiming an interest By
through under or against the estate of
arthur Mae ross, deceased
last Known residence: unknown
you are notified that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in volusia county, florida:
the south 1/2 of lot 7 and
all of lot 8, BlocK 22, daytona
hiGhridGe estates, as
Per MaP in MaP BooK 23,
PaGe 157, PuBlic records
of volusia county, florida.
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on aldridGe |
Pite, llP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615
south congress avenue, suite 200, delray
Beach, fl 33445, on or before december
08, 2020, and file the original
with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities
if you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
court administration, 125 e. orange
ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. these
are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones
Para Personas con discaPacidades
si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este
procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese con
la oficina de administración judicial
(court administration), 125 e. orange
ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos
de 7 días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. estos nuMeros telefonicos no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
dated on october 22, 2020.
laura e roth
clerK of the circuit court
By: j. Beach
dePuty clerK
aldridGe | Pite, llP
1615 south congress avenue, suite 200
delray Beach, fl 33445
telephone: (561) 392-6391
1221-4286B
october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0409
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs
in the circuit court for
volusia county, florida
ProBate division
FIlE NO.; 20-12116-PrDl
IN rE: EsTATE OF
rICHArD KEITH CrEss
a/k/a richard K. Cress
a/k/a richard Cress
Deceased.
the administration of the estate of richard
Keith cress a/k/a richard K. cress a/k/a
richard cress, deceased, whose date of
death was March 17, 2020, is pending in the
circuit court for volusia county, florida,
Probate division, the address of which is
101 n. alabama ave., deland, fl 32724.
the names and addresses of the Personal
representative and the Personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
all creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate on whom a copy of this
notice is required to be served must file their
claims with this court on or Before the
later of 3 Months after the tiMe
of the first PuBlication of this notice
or 30 days after the date of
service of a coPy of this notice on theM.
all other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court Within 3 Months after the date of the first PuBlication of this notice.
all claiMs not filed Within the
tiMe Periods set forth in florida
statutes section 733.702 Will Be forever Barred.
notWithstandinG the tiMe Periods
set forth aBove, any claiM
filed tWo (2) years or More after
the decedent's date of death is Barred.
the date of first publication of this notice
is october 29, 2020.
Personal representative:
DIANE JEAN sAuls
5816 neuse st.
raleigh, north carolina 27610
attorney for the Personal representative:
cyrus Malhotra
florida Bar number: 0022751
the Malhotra laW firM P.a.
3903 northdale Blvd., suite 100e
tampa, fl 33624
telephone: (813) 902-2119
fax: (727) 290-4044
e-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com
secondary e-Mail: sandra@flprobatesolutions.com
october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0408
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CAsE NO. 2020 31077 CICI
NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A
CHAMPION MOrTGAGE COMPANY,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND
All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN
INTErEsT IN THE EsTATE OF rONAlD
J. rEMBIs, DECEAsED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
to: the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries,
devisees, Grantees, assiGnees,
lienors, creditors, trustees and
all others Who May claiM an interest
in the estate of ronald j. reMBis,
deceased,
whose residence is unknown if
he/she/they be living; and if he/she/they
be dead, the unknown defendants who
may be spouses, heirs, devisees,
grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors,
trustees, and all parties claiming an interest
by, through, under or against the
defendants, who are not known to be
dead or alive, and all parties having or
claiming to have any right, title or interest
in the property described in the mortgage
being foreclosed herein.
to: KiMBerly adair,
whose residence is unknown and all parties
having or claiming to have any right,
title or interest in the property described in
the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
you are hereBy notified that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
lot 18, riverWood Phase i,
accordinG to the Plat
thereof, as recorded in MaP
BooK 39, PaGe 63, of the PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,
whose address is 6409 congress ave.,
suite 100, Boca raton, florida 33487 on
or before december 4, 2020/(30 days from
date of first Publication of this notice) and
file the original with the clerk of this court
either before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities if you
are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration,
125 e. orange ave., ste. 300,
daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days;
if you are hearing or voice impaired, call
711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones
Para Personas con discaPacidades
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le
proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina de
administración judicial (court administration),
125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona
Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al
711. estos nuMeros telefonicos
no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal of this court at volusia county, florida, this 20th day of october, 2020.
laura e roth
clerK of the circuit court
(seal) By: /s/ j. Beach
dePuty clerK
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, Pl
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com
20-019362
october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0407
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CAsE NO. 2020 11176 CIDl
BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON TrusT
COMPANY, N.A. As TrusTEE FOr MOrTGAGE AssETs MANAGEMENT sErIEs I TrusT,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND
All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT
IN THE EsTATE OF DOlOrEs
rIVErA OTErO, DECEAsED AND
JOsEFINA DE JEsus GArCIA. et. al.
Defendant(s),
to: the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries,
devisees, Grantees,
assiGnees, lienors, creditors,
trustees and all others Who
May claiM an interest in the
estate of dolores rivera otero, deceased,
whose residence is unknown if
he/she/they be living; and if
he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all
parties claiming an interest by,
through, under or against the defendants,
who are not known to be dead
or alive, and all parties having or
claiming to have any right, title or interest
in the property described in the
mortgage being foreclosed herein.
you are hereBy notified
that an action to foreclose a mortgage
on the following property:
lot 7, BlocK 55, deltona
laKes, unit ten, as Per
Plat thereof, recorded
in MaP BooK 25, PaGe 186,
of the PuBlic records
of volusia county, florida.
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on counsel for
Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 congress
ave., suite 100, Boca raton,
florida 33487 on or before december
4, 2020/(30 days from date of first
Publication of this notice) and file the
original with the clerk of this court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against
you for the relief demanded in the complaint
or petition filed herein.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities
if you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration,
125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. these are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones
Para Personas con discaPacidades
si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
comuníquese con la oficina de
administración judicial (court administration),
125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la
cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
estos nuMeros telefonicos
no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal
of this court at volusia county,
florida, this 20th day of october, 2020.
laura e roth
clerK of the circuit court
(seal) By: /s/ j. Beach
dePuty clerK
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, Pl
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com
20-046318
october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0405
NOTICE OF sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
CAsE NO.: 2020 10117 CIDl
u.s. BANK, NATIONAl AssOCIATION,
As TrusTEE FOr CITIGrOuP
MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT INC.,
AssET-BACKED PAss-THrOuGH
CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-AMC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
JEssICA ElIZABETH MCCOrDuCK; uN-NOWN
sPOusE OF JEssICA ElIZABETH MCCOrDuCK; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF KIM MOCK A/K/A KIM
MOCK MCCOrDuCK A/K/A KIM MCCOrDuCK,
Defendant(s).
notice of sale is hereBy
Given pursuant to the order of summary
final judgment of foreclosure
dated october 20, 2020, and entered
in case no. 2020 10117 cidl of the
circuit court of the 7th judicial circuit
in and for volusia county,
florida, wherein u.s. BanK, national association, as
trustee for citiGrouP MortGaGe
loan trust inc., asset-BacKed Pass-throuGh
certificates, series 2006-aMc1, is Plaintiff and jessica eliZaBeth MccorducK; unKnoWn
sPouse of jessica eliZaBeth MccorducK; unKnoWn sPouse of KiM MocK
a/K/a KiM MocK MccorducK
a/K/a KiM MccorducK, are defendants,
the office of the clerk, volusia
county clerk of the court will
sell to the highest bidder or bidders
via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of december, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said final judgment, to wit:
the north ½ of lot 44,
all of lots 45 and 46, and
the south ½ of lot 47,
BlocK e, stetson hiGh-lands,
accordinG to MaP
BooK 10, PaGe 118, of the
PuBlic records of volu-sia
county, florida.
Property address: 610s Boundary
avenue, deland, florida 32720
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon,
which are included as security in
Plaintiff’s mortgage.
any person claiming an interest in
the surplus funds from the sale, if
any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
dated: october 22, 2020
MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc
By: roBert Mclain, esq.
fl Bar no. 195121
MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc
500 s. australian ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, florida, 33401
telephone: (561) 713-1400
email: flpleadings@mwc-law.com
19-400535
october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0404
NOTICE OF sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
civil division
CAsE NO. 2019 12011 CIDl
PlAZA rEVOlVING TrusT BY
WIlMINGTON sAVINGs FuND sOCIETY,
FsB, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDuAl CAPACITY,
BuT sOlElY As OWNEr TrusTEE
Plaintiff, vs.
PEGGY rIGGIO A/K/A PEGGY JO rIGGIO, et al,
Defendants.
notice is hereBy Given pursuant
to an order dated september 25,
2020, and entered in case no. 2019
12011 cidl of the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and for
volusia county, florida, wherein Plaza
revolving trust by Wilmington savings
fund society, fsB, not in its individual
capacity, but solely as owner
trustee is the Plaintiff and unKnoWn
tenant #1, unKnoWn sPouse of
PeGGy riGGio a/K/a PeGGy jo
riGGio, PeGGy riGGio a/K/a
PeGGy jo riGGio, and unKnoWn
tenant #2 the defendants. laura e.
roth, clerk of the circuit court in and
for volusia county, florida will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the
clerk's website for online auctions at
11:00 aM on december 1, 2020, the
following described property as set
forth in said order of final judgment, to wit:
lot 4, BlocK 646, deltona
laKes, unit #25, accordinG
to Plat thereof, recorded
in Plat BooK 27, PaGe 54-57,
PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.
if you are a Person claiMinG
an interest in the surPlus
froM the sale, if any, other
than the ProPerty oWner as
of the date of the lis Pendens,
you Must file a claiM
With the clerK of court Before
or no later than the
date that the clerK rePorts
the surPlus as unclaiMed. if
you fail to file a tiMely claiM,
you Will not Be entitled to
any reMaininG funds. .after
the funds are rePorted as
unclaiMed, only the oWner of
the record as of the date of
the lis Pendens May claiM the surPlus.
if the sale is set aside, the Purchaser
may be entitled to only a return of the
sale deposit less any applicable fees
and costs and shall have no further recourse
against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee
or the Mortgagee’s attorney.
dated at volusia county, florida,
this 21 day of oct, 2020.
GilBert Garcia GrouP, P.a.
attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. violet st.
tampa, florida 33603
telephone: (813) 443-5087
fax: (813) 443-5089
emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com
By: aMy M. Kiser, esq.
florida Bar no. 46196
630282.26665
october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0403
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CAsE NO. 2020 31154 CICI
DEuTsCHE BANK NATIONAl TrusT
COMPANY, As TrusTEE FOr GsAMP
TrusT 2006-NC2, MOrTGAGE PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-NC2,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND
All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT
IN THE EsTATE OF lArrY PAulK, sr. A/K/A lArrY PAulK, DECEAsED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
to: the unKnoWn heirs, Beneficiaries, devisees,
Grantees, assiGnees,
lienors, creditors, trustees
and all others Who May
claiM an interest in the estate
of larry PaulK, sr. a/K/a
larry PaulK, deceased,
whose residence is unknown if
he/she/they be living; and if
he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all
parties claiming an interest by,
through, under or against the defendants,
who are not known to be dead
or alive, and all parties having or
claiming to have any right, title or interest
in the property described in the
mortgage being foreclosed herein.
you are hereBy notified
that an action to foreclose a mortgage
on the following property:
lot(s) 2, of center ParK,
accordinG to the Plat
thereof, as recorded in
MaP BooK 19, PaGe(s) 179,
of the PuBlic records
of volusia county, florida.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on counsel
for Plaintiff, whose address is
6409 congress ave., suite 100, Boca
raton, florida 33487 on or before
december 4, 2020/(30 days from
date of first Publication of this notice)
and file the original with the
clerk of this court either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities
if you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration,
125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. these are not court
inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones
Para Personas con discaPacidades
si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
comuníquese con la oficina de
administración judicial (court administration),
125 e. orange ave.,
ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la
cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
estos nuMeros telefonicos
no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal of
this court at volusia county, florida,
this 20th day of october, 2020.
laura e roth
clerK of the circuit court
(seal) By: /s/ j. Beach
dePuty clerK
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, Pl
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com
20-037484
october 29; nov. 5, 2020 v20-0406
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
General jurisdiction division
CAsE NO. 2020 31102 CICI
NEWrEZ llC D/B/A sHEllPOINT
MOrTGAGE sErVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND
All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT
IN THE EsTATE OF GEOrGE F. MIllEr, III A/K/A GEOrGE FrANKlIN MIllEr, III, DECEAsED. et. al.
Defendant(s).
to: the unKnoWn heirs,
Beneficiaries, devisees,
Grantees, assiGnees,
lienors, creditors,
trustees and all others
Who May claiM an interest
in the estate of GeorGe f.
Miller, iii a/K/a GeorGe
franKlin Miller, iii, deceased,
whose residence is unknown if
he/she/they be living; and if
he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or
against the defendants, who are
not known to be dead or alive, and
all parties having or claiming to
have any right, title or interest in
the property described in the mortgage
being foreclosed herein.
you are hereBy notified
that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following property:
lot 9, BlocK 3, unit #1,
WoodMere south, accordinG
to the Plat thereof, recorded in
MaP BooK 29, PaGe 73 of
the PuBlic records of
volusia county, florida.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on
counsel for Plaintiff, whose address
is 6409 congress ave., suite 100,
Boca raton, florida 33487 on or
before december 15, 2020/(30
days from date of first Publication
of this notice) and file the original
with the clerk of this court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition filed herein.
Witness my hand and the seal
of this court at volusia county,
florida, this 30th day of october, 2020
laura e roth
clerK of the circuit court
By: /s/ j. Beach
dePuty clerK
roBertson, anschutZ & schneid, P.l.
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., suite 100
Boca raton, fl 33487
PriMary eMail: mail@rasflaw.com
20-035031
november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0415
NOTICE OF ACTION
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit, in and
for volusia county, florida
CAsE NO. 2019 10975 CIDl
HsBC BANK usA, NATIONAl
AssOCIATION, As TrusTEE, FOr THE rEGIsTErED HOlDErs OF NOMurA HOME EQuITY HOME lOAN, INC. AssET-BACKED CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-2,
Plaintiff, vs.
JuAN A. AGOsTO, uNKNOWN HEIrs OF
JuAN A. AGOsTO, ET Al.
Defendants
to the following defendant(s):
juan aGosto, jr.
(current residence unKnoWn)
last Known address:
234 oaKleiGh drive #2,
deland, fl 32724
fiad aGosto
(current residence unKnoWn)
last Known address:
234 oaKleiGh drive #2,
deland, fl 32724
you are hereBy notified that
an action for foreclosure of Mortgage on
the following described property:
Parcel 17, Beresford
Manor hoMes association,
inc. a condoMiniuM accordinG
to the declaration of
condoMiniuM, as recorded
in official records BooK
1381, PaGe 157, and all its attachMents
and aMendMents
thereto, all in the
PuBlic records of volusia
county, florida, toGether
With an undivided interest
in the coMMon eleMents
aPPurtenant thereto.
a/K/a 234 oaKleiGh drive #2,
deland fl 32724
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to j. anthony van ness,
esq. at van ness laW firM, Plc, attorney
for the Plaintiff, whose address is
1239 e. neWPort center drive,
suite #110, deerfield Beach, fl
33442 on or before december 11, 2020,
a date which is within thirty (30) days
after the first publication of this notice in
the fla/West volusia Beacon and
file the original with the clerk of this
court either before service on Plaintiff's
attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against
you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
this notice is provided to administrative
order no. 2065.
reQuests for accoMModations
By Persons With disaBilities
if you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
court administration, 125 e. orange
ave., ste. 300, daytona Beach, fl
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. these
are not court inforMation nuMBers
solicitud de adaPtaciones
Para Personas con discaPacidades
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le
proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. comuníquese con la oficina de
administración judicial (court administration),
125 e. orange ave., ste. 300, daytona
Beach, fl 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al
711. estos nuMeros telefonicos
no son Para oBtener inforMacion judicial
Witness my hand and the seal of
this court this 26th day of october, 2020
laura e. roth
volusia county
clerK of court
By /s/ j. Beach
as deputy clerk
van ness laW firM, Plc
1239 e. newport center drive, suite #110
deerfield Beach, florida 33442
14561-19
november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0414
NOTICE OF sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
CAsE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDl
WElls FArGO BANK, N.A. As TrusTEE
FOr OPTION ONE
MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT 2001-A,
AssET-BACKED CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2001-A,
Plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN PArTIEs ClAIMING BY,
THrOuGH, uNDEr Or AGAINsT THE
EsTATE OF CArrIE JACKsON A/K/A
CArrIE GIBsON JACKsON, DECEAsED,
WHETHEr sAID uNKNOWN PArTIEs
ClAIM As sPOusEs, HEIrs, DEVIsEEs,
GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, CrEDITOrs,
TrusTEEs, Or OTHEr ClAIMANTs; rEBECCA
BuTlEr; COuNTY OF VOlusIA
A POlITICAl suBDIVIsION OF THE
sTATE OF FlOrIDA,
Defendant(s).
notice of sale is hereBy Given pursuant
to the order of summary final judgment
of foreclosure dated october 20, 2020,
and entered in case no. 2018 11371 cidl of
the circuit court of the 7th judicial circuit
in and for volusia county, florida, wherein
Wells farGo BanK, n.a. as trustee
for oPtion one MortGaGe loan
trust 2001-a, asset-BacKed certificates,
series 2001-a, is Plaintiff and unKnoWn
Parties claiMinG By,
throuGh, under or aGainst the estate
of carrie jacKson a/K/a carrie
GiBson jacKson, deceased,
Whether said unKnoWn Parties
claiM as sPouses, heirs, devisees,
Grantees, assiGnees, creditors,
trustees, or other claiMants; reBecca
Butler; county of volusia a
Political suBdivision of the state
of florida, are defendants, the office of
the clerk, volusia county clerk of the court
will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via
online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.
on the 5th day of january, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said final
judgment, to wit:
lot 2, BlocK c, BaGGs addition
to oaK hill, florida, accordinG
to the Plat thereof,
recorded in MaP BooK 8,
PaGe(s) 101 of the PuBlic
records of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 162 nancy st., oak
hill, florida 32759
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
dated: october 28, 2020
MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc
By: roBert Mclain, esq.
fl Bar no. 195121
MccaBe, WeisBerG & conWay, llc
500 s. australian ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, florida, 33401
telephone: (561) 713-1400
email: flpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400171
november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0413
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the
seventh judicial circuit in and
for volusia county, florida
CAsE NO.: 2019 10788 CIDl
THE BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON,
F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YOrK As
TrusTEE FOr rEGIsTErED HOlDErs
OF CWABs, INC., AssET-BACKED
CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-23,
Plaintiff, v.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs Or
BENEFICIArIEs OF THE EsTATE OF DETrICK
T. sHEETs A/K/A DETrICK
THOMAs sTrEETs, DECEAsED, ET Al.,
Defendant.
notice is hereBy Given pursuant to a
final judgment dated october 20, 2020 entered
in civil case no. 2019 10788 cidl in
the circuit court of the 7th judicial circuit in
and for volusia county, florida, wherein the
BanK of neW yorK Mellon, f/K/a the
BanK of neW yorK as trustee for
reGistered holders of cWaBs, inc.,
asset-BacKed certificates, series
2006-23, Plaintiff and the unKnoWn
heirs or Beneficiaries of the estate
of detricK t. sheets a/K/a detricK
thoMas streets, deceased;
shaWn lee sheets; detricK hayden
sheets, are defendants, laura e. roth,
clerk of court, will sell the property at public
sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning
at 11:00 aM on december 8, 2020 the
following described property as set forth in
said final judgment, to-wit:.
Parcel a:
lots 43, 44 and 45, BlocK 2, daytona
ParK estates, section no. B, a suBdivision accordinG to MaP in MaP BooK 23, PaGe 74,
PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.
Parcel B:
lots 46, 47 and 48, BlocK 2, daytona
ParK estates, section no. B, a suBdivision accordinG to MaP in MaP BooK 23, PaGe 74,
PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.
Property address: 2090 8th avenue,
deland, fl 32724
any Person claiMinG an interest in
the surPlus froM the sale, if any,
other than the ProPerty oWner as
of the date of the lis Pendens
Must file a claiM Before the clerK
rePorts the surPlus as unclaiMed.
the court, in its discretion, May
enlarGe the tiMe of the sale. notice
of the chanGed tiMe of sale
shall Be PuBlished as Provided herein.
Kelley KronenBerG
10360 West state road 84
fort lauderdale, fl 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
fax: (954) 252-4571
service e-mail:
ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
jason M vanslette, esq.
fBn: 92121
crf20061
november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0412
rE-NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division:
CAsE NO.: 2019 10486 CIDl
lAKEVIEW lOAN sErVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MArCus MusICK A/K/A MArCus M. MusICK;
sABINE WEICK-sCAlEs A/K/A
sABINE MArG1TA WEICK-sCAlEs; uNKNOWN
TENANT IN POssEssION OF
THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,
Defendants.
notice is hereBy Given pursuant
to order resetting foreclosure sale
dated the 22nd day of october 2020,
and entered in case no. 2019 10486
cidl, of the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit in and for volusia
county, florida, wherein laKevieW
loan servicinG, llc is the Plaintiff
and Marcus MusicK a/K/a Marcus
M. MusicK; saBine WeicK-scales
a/K/a saBine MarG1ta
WeicK-scales; and unKnoWn
tenant (s) in Possession of
the suBject ProPerty are defendants.
laura e. roth as the clerk
of the circuit court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 aM on the 10th day of december, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
final judgment, to wit:
lot 17, of crystal cove, accordinG
to the Plat thereof, as recorded in
Plat BooK 47, PaGe 187, of
PuBlic records of volusia county, florida.
if you are a Person claiMinG a
riGht to funds reMaininG
after the sale, you Must file a
claiM With the clerK no later
than the date that the clerK
rePorts the funds as unclaiMed.
if you fail to file a claiM, you Will not Be entitled
to any reMaininG funds. after
the funds are rePorted as unclaiMed,
only the oWner of
record as of the date of the
lis Pendens May claiM the surPlus.
dated this 28 day of october, 2020.
By: joanne GaliPault, esq.
Bar number: 58935
submitted by:
choice leGal GrouP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270
coral springs, fl 33077
telephone: (954) 453-0365
facsimile: (954) 771-6052
toll free: 1-800-441-2438
desiGnated PriMary e-Mail for
service Pursuant to fla. r. jud.
adMin 2.516
19-00328
november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0411
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
in the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit, in and for
volusia county, florida
civil division:
CAsE NO.: 2019 30887 CICI
FrEEDOM MOrTGAGE COrPOrATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
FOrEsT uTTEr A/K/A FOrEsT J.
uTTEr, III; MICHEllE uTTEr A/K/A
MICHEllE l. uTTEr; suNsET COVE
HOMEOWNErs AssOCIATION AT POrT
OrANGE, INC.; CITY OF POrT OrANGE;
TIME INVEsTMENT COMPANY INC.; uNITED sTATEs OF AMErICA, ACTING ON BEHAlF OF THE sECrETArY OF HOusING AND urBAN
DEVElOPMENT; uNKNOWN TENANT IN
POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,
Defendants.
notice is hereBy Given pursuant
to final judgment of foreclosure
dated the 21st day of october, 2020,
and entered in case no. 2019 30887
cici, of the circuit court of the 7th
judicial circuit in and for volusia
county, florida, wherein freedoM
MortGaGe corPoration is the
Plaintiff and forest utter a/K/a
forest j. utter, iii; Michelle
utter a/K/a Michelle l. utter;
sunset cove hoMeoWners association
at Port oranGe, inc;
tiMe investMent coMPany inc;
united states of aMerica, actinG
on Behalf of the secretary
of housinG and urBan
develoPMent; and unKnoWn
tenant in Possession of the
suBject ProPerty are defendants.
laura e. roth as the clerk
of the circuit court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 aM on the 2nd day of december, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
final judgment, to wit:
lot 62, sunset cove Phase ii, accordinG to Plat
thereof as recorded in MaP BooK 54, PaGes 24 throuGh 27, inclusive, of
the PuBlic records of volusia county, florida
if you are a Person claiMinG a
riGht to funds reMaininG after
the sale, you Must file a claiM
With the clerK no later than
the date that the clerK rePorts
the funds as unclaiMed.
if you fail to file a claiM, you
Will not Be entitled to any reMaininG
funds. after the funds
are rePorted as unclaiMed,
only the oWner of record as
of the date of the lis Pendens
May claiM the surPlus.
dated this 28 day of october, 2020.
By: shane fuller, esq.
Bar number: 100230
submitted by:
choice leGal GrouP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270
coral springs, fl 33077
telephone: (954) 453-0365
facsimile: (954) 771-6052
toll free: 1-800-441-2438
desiGnated PriMary e-Mail for
service Pursuant to fla. r. jud.
adMin 2.516
19-01431
november 5, 12, 2020 v20-0410
