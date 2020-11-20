NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 12/11/2020, 09:00 a.m at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2011 Hyundai
5NPEC4AC7BH062336
November 26, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-12606-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ESTHER R. SAVAGE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Esther R. Savage, deceased, whose date of death was October 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is November 26, 2020.
Personal Representative(s)
/s/ STEVE S. SIMPSON
315 N. Causeway, Unit C403
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
/s/ ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 280704
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
November 26 & December 3, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/11/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2005 NISS Altima
VIN 1N4AL11D95C270519
2005 NISS Altima
VIN 1N4AL11D65C118214
2012 NISS Quest
VIN JN8AE2KP7C9048000
November 26, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-12583 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN MARSHALL CHADWICK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of John Marshall Chadwick, deceased, whose date of death was September 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Mark R. Hall
Florida Bar Number: 691178
124 Faulkner Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Telephone: (386) 423-1221
Fax: (386) 423-2232
E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Trai M. McCabe
4455 Eldorado Way
Melbourne, Florida 32934
November 26 & December 3, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 12/13/2020, 09:00 a.m at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2017 Nissan 1N4AL3AP4HC275055
November 26, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2020-12713 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
SAMUEL J. DEANE,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of SAMUEL J. DEANE, deceased, File Number: 2020-12713-PRDL by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Florida; that the decedent's date of death was October 14, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $7,000.00 and that the name and address of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
JEANNINE A. DEANE, as Trustee of the Deane Family Revocable Trust dated December 1, 2003, whose mailing address is 451 Bouchelle Drive, Unit 204, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is November 26, 2020.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
Coronado Law Group LLP
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ JEANNINE A. DEANE
451 Bouchelle Drive, Unit #204
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
November 26 & December 3, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 14, 2020 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2018 KIA VIN KNDJN2A21J7520864
2018 LEXUS
VIN JTHCZ1BL7JA008302
November 26, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12608-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROGER SCOTT LAWSON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROGER SCOTT LAWSON, deceased, whose date of death was September 1, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representative
/s/ TRISTAN LAWSON
2810 Jameson N Apt. 21
Lincoln, Nebraska 68516
November 26 & December 3, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2020 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2018 SUZUKI
VIN JS1DU11E3J2100275
November 26, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12493-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANTHONY J. DEPRIORE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Anthony J. Depriore, deceased, whose date of death was August 27, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 105340
DEBRA G. SIMMS
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ ROBERT DELPRIORE
15 E. Beverly Pkwy
Valley Stream, New York 11580
November 26 & December 3, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
DYNAMIC AERIAL ASPECTS
3764 Pinehurst St.
Deltona, Florida 32738
Tania O. Sanchez, Owner
November 26, 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12322-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EDMUND F. ROSKOSKI
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of EDMUND F. ROSKOSKI, deceased, whose date of death was September 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EVERY & STACK
By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 297798
444 Seabreeze Boulevard,
Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, FL 32118-3991
Telephone: (386) 255-1925
E-mail: anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net
Personal Representative:
/s/ ROBERT B. CHAPMAN, III
P.O. Box 4058
Ormond Beach, FL 32175
November 26 & December 3, 2020
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
PORT ORANGE PRESSURE WASHING
3544 Russett Lane
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Phillip Doster, Owner
November 26, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10927-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PAULINE J GRINDLE
a/k/a PAULINE GRINDLE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of PAULINE J GRINDLE, deceased, whose date of death was January 25, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 26, 2020.
Personal Representative:
MELVIN D. STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
MELVIN D. STACK
Email Address: anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net
Florida Bar No. 297798
EVERY & STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
November 26 & December 3, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LOVETT ENTERPRISES INC LOVETT ENTERPRISES INC DBA LOVETT CONSTRUCTION the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11329-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #723100002230 31-17-32 W 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 PER OR 1636 PG 700 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 3765 PG 1816
Name in which assessed: JAMES J MAHONEY TRUSTEE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 11383 PRDL
IN RE: The Estate of:
JOHN W. HART,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of John W. Hart, deceased, whose date of death was February 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 19, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representatives:
/s/Jennifer T. Scuteri
Fla. Bar No.: 1005958
Scuteri Law Group
Mailing address:
5436 Shearwater Drive
Sanibel, FL 33957
Phone no: 781.856.0185
Personal Representatives:
Stephanie H. Rippe
475 Glen Road
Weston, MA 02493
Angela H. Humphries
145 Brookside Drive
Port Orange, FL 32128
November 19 & 26, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE
CASE NO: 2020-10077-PRDL
DIV: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SCOTT ANDREW BURNS
a/k/a SCOTT A. BURNS,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SCOTT ANDREW BURNS, a k a SCOTT A. BURNS, deceased, whose date of death is July 20th, 2017, probate file number 2020-10077-PRDL, Div. 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The estate is testate and the date of the Will is January 6th, 2004.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
That any interested person on whom the notice is served who challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court is required to file any objections with the court in the manner provided in the Florida Probate Rules within the time required by law or those objections are forever barred;
That interested persons are required to file with the court any objection by an interested person on whom the notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court within 3 months after the date of service of a copy of the notice of administration on the objecting person.
That any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived;
That a surviving spouse seeking an elective share must file an election to take elective share within the time provided by law.
That all creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file claims against the Estate with the Court within the time periods provided by law and set forth in Sections 733.702 and 733.710, Florida Statutes, or be forever barred.
The date of first publication of this Notice is November 19th, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Thomas W. Collier Jr. Esq.
Florida Bar No: 0978711
120 S. Woodland Blvd, Suite 200
DeLand, FL 32720
Tel and Fax: (386) 740-1887
Personal Representative:
/s/ Christina Lambert
November 19 & 26, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 12/10/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2008 TOYT Yaris
VIN JTDJT923485178032
November 26, 2020
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 12/8/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1994 HOND Civic
VIN 1HGEG8646RL011849
November 26, 2020
**********
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2020-11118-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE ESTATE OF
EDWARD J. DEFOSSEY,
A/K/A EDWARD JOHN DEFOSSEY,
Deceased.
TRICIA LYNN DEFOSSEY,
Petitioner,
vs.
DAVID DEFOSSEY,
Respondent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of EDWARD J. DEFOSSEY, deceased, whose date of death was March 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 19, 2020.
Attorneys for Personal
Representative:
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Florida Bar No. 0061254
CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar No. 0095641
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Secondary E-Mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
TRICIA LYN DEFOSSEY
1881 Spruce Creek Blvd.
Port Orange, Florida 32128
November 19 & 26, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE
CASE NO: 2019-12402-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SHELMA MCCLANAHAN MILLER
a/k/a SHELMA M. MILLER,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SHELMA MCCLANAHAN MILLER a/k/a SHELMA M. MILLER, deceased, whose date of death is May 31st, 2019, probate file number 2019-12402-PRDL, Div. 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The estate is testate and the date of the Will is November 1st, 1997.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
That any interested person on whom the notice is served who challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court is required to file any objections with the court in the manner provided in the Florida Probate Rules within the time required by law or those objections are forever barred;
That interested persons are required to file with the court any objection by an interested person on whom the notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court within 3 months after the date of service of a copy of the notice of administration on the objecting person.
That any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived;
That a surviving spouse seeking an elective share must file an election to take elective share within the time provided by law.
That all creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file claims against the Estate with the Court within the time periods provided by law and set forth in Sections 733.702 and 733.710, Florida Statutes, or be forever barred.
The date of first publication of this Notice is November 19th, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Hector de Jesus, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 20634
211 Live Oak St.
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Tel. and Fax: (833) 358-7878
Attorney for Curtis William Miller
Personal Representative:
Curtis William Miller
November 19 & 26, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
DIAMOND ART FUN
71 Forest Eagle Ct.
DeBary, Florida 32713
Shauna Leigh Ryan, Owner
November 26, 2020
*********
DERMAN, 55211 ALCO ROAD , ASTOR, FL 32102, U/W 322/11 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCKO3848: DEBRA G MCKOWN , 10032 GARRISON LANE Apt 32821, ORLANDO, FL 32821, U/W 922/21 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MELI4249: JOHN T MELIE, LORI D MELIE, 240 FAIRGROVE ST Apt 1, ROMEO, MI 48065, U/W 708/43 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MEST3908: MARTHA A MESTRIL , 9271 SW 76TH ST , MIAMI, FL 33173, U/W 810/50 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: METZ3438: DARRYL J. METZGER, BRENDA LEE METZGER, 1733 INNISFIL BEACH RD , Ontario, CANADA L9S 4B3, U/W 910/9 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: METZ9292: AMY METZ, LISA PACKNETT, 64 PADILLA RD , LAGUNA, NM 87026-5027, U/W 712/30 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MILL5780: TIMOTHY K. MILLER, CARLA D. MILLER, 8854 S W 91ST PL UNIT C , OCALA, FL 34481, U/W 310/44 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: MILL7141: AUGUST C MILLANG, JR., DIANE L MILLANG, 45 OLD STONE LANE , YOUNGSVILLE, NC 27596, U/W 324/10 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: MINK3885: EDWIN MINKS, KAREN PALMER- MINKS, 9110 SHALLOWFORD LANE , PORT RICHEY, FL 34668, U/W 802/3 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MOHA7680: RAFEEK S. MOHAMED, MELISA E. MOHAMED, 2838 PERCIVAL RD. , ORLANDO, FL 32826, U/W 906/41 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: MONS8846: DENISE MONSEQUE , 633 VOSE RD APT G, ALCOA, TN 37701-3303, U/W 2/21 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MOOR3413: MARVIN D MOORE, DELPHA L MOORE, 3172 EARLY RD , Trotwood, OH 45415, U/W 902/4 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MORG6125: C.P FOY MORGAN, VICKIE L. MORGAN, 2786 Nova Trl , Middleburg, FL 32068, U/W 218/11 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MUNR5519: GARY R. MUNRO, MARY MUNRO, 4318 KNOLL ROAD , CAPAC, MI 48014, U/W 718/35 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MUSG5298: Elaine. L Musgrave , 163 STARBUCK CIR . , SALIDA, CO 81201-9368, U/W 408/51 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: NALL4479: GEORGETTE E NALLEY , 451 Edinburgh Ln , Easley, SC 29640, U/W 608/9 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: NDUA9774: JOHN N. NDUATI, MONICAH W. NJUGUNA, 11150 Oak Ln Apt 7202 , Belleville, MI 48111, U/W 920/27 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: NELM7034: Dale J Mitchell, AKA DALE J NELMS, THOMAS G NELMS, 118 SUNNYBROOK LANE , WOODSTOCK, GA 30188, U/W 220/51 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: NEWB7462: THOMAS D. NEWBERRY, CAROL H. NEWBERRY, 1419 W 11TH ST , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32209, U/W 4/52 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: NEWM5061: SHARON KAY NEWMAN AKA SHARON KAY CASSIDY, 10321 SE 41ST TERRACE , BELLEVIEW, FL 34420, U/W 506/10 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: NEWM8194: SHARON K. NEWMAN , 10321 SE 41ST TERRACE , BELLEVIEW, FL 34420, U/W 716/19 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: NICE6928: CHRISTOPHER A. NICEWANNER , 10808 Ballentine Lane , Glen Allen, VA 23059, U/W 307/309/11 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: NIEV3651: JOSE M NIEVES , NYLSA Y CABAN, P.O. BOX 7039 , CALLE, CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO 00986, U/W 812/31 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: NIEV6190: ROBERT E. NIEVES, ELSA M. NIEVES, 1962 N Merrick Dr , Deltona, FL 32738, U/W 208/13 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: NIPP7948: JOHN L. NIPPER, KIM A. MOORE, LINDA MOORE, 604 RANDOLPH ST APT 13 , CLINTON, TN 37716-2663, U/W 715/717/11 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: NOLA5100: ANDREA A. NOLAZCO , 156 BRAD CIR , Winter Haven, FL 33880-4983, U/W 512/11 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: NORT5911: CHRISTOPHER R. NORTON, ANGELA S. NORTON, 12854 SW 58TH CIR , OCALA, FL 34473-5256, U/W 323/34 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: NWAN3699: CHRISTIAN O NWANKWO, CHOICE C NWANKWO, 4937 N GALLOWAY AVE APT 627 , MESQUITE, TX 75150, U/W 812/28 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: OBRI6023: REGAN O'BRIEN, DONNA O'BRIEN, 3051 CORE CT APT 202 , CEDAR SPRINGS, MI 49319, U/W 220/49 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: ONEA4694: WAYNE T. O'NEAL , 203 Desoto St , DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, U/W 624/30 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: OPAR4583: ADA OPARA , 1175 SHORES BLVD , ROCKWALL, TX 75087-2332, U/W 606/19 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: ORTE9455: JORGE ORTEGA , Residencial Playa Azul C Playa Azul, Solidaridad, Quintana Roo, MEX 77725, U/W 915/917/51 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: PAIT3619: MARK PAIT, ANDREA PAIT, 36349 CLEAR LAKE DRIVE , EUSTIS, FL 32736, U/W 815/817/11 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: PARI8276: DONALD R. PARISH, NANNETTE S. PARISH, 2759 S. SAGE , MT. PLEASANT, MI 48858, U/W 510/26 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: PARK7037: DANNIE PARKER, SR., ALICE FAYE PARKER, 904 SANCOME AVE , SOUTH BEND, IN 46628-2769, U/W 211/34 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
November 19 & 26, 2020
**********
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: DECEMBER 10, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ______ in WEEK No(s) ______
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 7938, Page 3349, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 5th day of November, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.
Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor Account No: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No./Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
RO: LAWR6136: VALERIE LAWRENCE , 518 Atlantic Ave. Rocky Mount, NC 27801-3404, U/W 202/7 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: LAWR7549: NANETTE E. LAWRENCE , 16445 S.E. 170TH AVENUE , WEIRSDALE, FL 32195, U/W 808/4 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: LEAV7496: CYRUS J LEAVENS, DORIS M LEAVENS, 212 Crevasse St , Lakeland, FL 33805, U/W 2/26 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: LEMM7765: BENNY L LEMMONS, DEBORAH A LEMMONS, 430 DAN RIVER RD APT 101 , SPARTANBURG, SC 29307, U/W 422/37 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: LEPP3734: DIENEEN LEPP, CHRISTOPHER LEPP, 1336 Waverley Crescent , Kingston, ON Canada K7M 6H4, U/W 919/921/21 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: LEVY9246: STEVE LEVY , 1841 ASHURST RD . , PHILADELPHA, PA 19151-2006, U/W 111/48 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: LILL8521: KAREN F. LILLY , 313 Blue Ridge Road , Louisville, KY 40223, U/W 620/20 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: LINE7365: ROGER D. LINES, ROBERTA L. LINES, 1473 S COUNTY ROAD 500 W , GREENCASTLE, IN 46135, U/W 323/12 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: LINF7309: EDUARDO LINFERNAL, SONIA N LINFERNAL, 15420 LIVINGSTON AVE APT 2210, LUTZ, FL 33559-3415, U/W 618/36 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: LION4690: WORSHIP LION OF JUDAH FAMILY, PAMELA KIMBALL, MARIO KIMBALL, 1171 W SHORE DR , RIVERDALE, GA 30296, U/W 710/35 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: LIUM9403: JEFFREY D. LIUM AKA JEFFREY LIUM, LORNA M BRADLEY AKA LORNA BRADLEY, 1267 AMHERST COURT , COCOA, FL 32922, U/W 103/22 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: LOHK9767: JOSEPH LOHKAMP, MELISSA LOHKAMP, 42380 160 AVE , CRESTON, NE 68631-4061, U/W 202/12 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: LOHK9767: JOSEPH LOHKAMP, MELISSA LOHKAMP, 42380 160 AVE , CRESTON, NE 68631-4061, U/W 203/13 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: LOVE6402: RONALD E. LOVE, MARY W. LOVE, 1803 WILSON AVENUE APT A , BRUNSWICK, GA 31520, U/W 208/38 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: LOWE7443: LATANYA K. LOWERY , 11923 SOLON SPRINGS DRIVE , TOMBALL,, TX 77375, U/W 422/47 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: LUDD8673: LUDDER'S WINE, LLC, A DELAWARE LLC, 646 S MAIN ST #155 , CEDAR CITY, UTAH 84720, U/W 312/45 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: LUSH6371: JAMES W LUSHER III, YOLANDA L LUSHER III AKA YOLANDA L LUSHER, 6414 S DOLPHIN DR , FLORAL CITY, FL 34436, U/W 206/34 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: LYLE3459: KYLE E LYLES, EUNICE MOORE, 482 W Main St Unit R , CATSKILL, NY 12414-1740, U/W 903/7 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: MAIE4699: JOHN L MAIER, MILDRED G ABRAMS, 166 South Lake Drive , Leesburg, FL 34788, U/W 601/31 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: MARI8848: ROBBIE MARINO , 16 Louise Ln , Hopewell Junction, NY 12533, U/W 403/22 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: MARK7719: KEVIN MARKEY, DONNA MARKEY, 8270 PHOENICIAN COURT , DAVIE,, FL 33328, U/W 418/27 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MARS4411: MARIA A. MARSHALL , 1107 Northshore Dr , Eustis, FL 32726, U/W 718/29 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MARS8319: MARS HILL SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, RONALD MARLAR, DECEASED, JIMMIE DYSON AS EXECUTOR , PO BOX 1654, SANFORD, FLORIDA 32772 AND 100 BALMORAL CT , DEBARY, FL 32713, U/W 718/39 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MARS9680: MARS HILL SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, RONALD MARLAR, DECEASED, JIMMIE DYSON AS EXECUTOR , PO BOX 1654, SANFORD, FLORIDA 32772 AND 100 BALMORAL CT , DEBARY, FL 32713, U/W 403/21 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: MART4666: IGNACIO MARTINEZ, JR., ELIZABETH MARTINEZ, 7135 Lucky Dr W , Jacksonville, FL 32208, U/W 601/30 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: MART64997: Albert Martell, Isis Ruiz, 4626 SW 44TH LN , GAINESVILLE, FL 32608, U/W 108/50 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MART7180: RUSSELL W. MARTIN AKA RUSSELL MARTIN, LE ANN L. MARTIN AKA LE ANN MARTIN, 10590 GRAMS RD . , MAYBEE, MI 48159-9767, U/W 115/117/43 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: MART9467: CARMEN MARTINEZ FIGUEROA , 13271 116TH LANE , LARGO, FL 33778, U/W 410/39 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: MASC7825: CARL D. MASCHINO, LINDA C. MASCHINO, 2550 S ELLSWORTH RD UNIT 249 , MESA, AZ 85209-2206, U/W 1/21 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: MATT9277: PEARL A. MATTISON, JEREMY PELLISTRI, SARAH PELLISTRI, 84 Granger St , Rutland, VT 05701, U/W 623/21 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: MATT9822: SUSIE L. MATTISON, MATHEW MCNAIR, 4320 SUNBEAM RD APT 110, Jacksonville, FL 32257-8824, U/W 322/32 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MAYL4932: TIMOTHY A. MAYLES, DIANA L. MAYLES, 16077 HOOPER RIDGE RD R , MILFIELD, OH 45761, U/W 510/1 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCBR4490: ROSEMARIE L. MCBRIDE , 16 HAZELTOP DR , SICKLERVILLE, NJ 08081, U/W 724/14 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCCA3483: LILLIAN MCCARTNEY, BOB MCCARTNEY, JEAN NICOLE AYERS, 2346 Jerry's Run Road , Belleville, WV 26133, U/W 910/19 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCCR4235: TODD HUNTER MCCRACKEN, SR. AKA TODD HUNTER MCCRACKEN, DEANNA F. MCCRACKEN, 2610 TUCKER DR , SAN ANTONIO, TX 78222, U/W 704/705/29 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCCU5016: CATRECE S. MCCULLOUGH , 2084 EAST COOKE ROAD , COLUMBUS, OH 43224, U/W 702/34 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCDU5426: KATHERYN MCDUFFIE , 1015 ARLINGTON RD , HOPEWELL, VA 23860-6018, U/W 423/35 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCGE9327: GEORGE MCGEE, DENISE J PAGE AKA DENISE PAGE AKA DENISE PAGE COLEMAN, ROBIN PAGE, 125 CHAPIN RD APT 3D, HUDSON, MA 01749-2764, U/W 906/16 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCGI3235: JAMES O. MCGILL, SR, NITA R. MCGILL, 328 CRESTHAVEN DR. , GAFFNEY, SC 29341, U/W 916/9 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCIN8864: STEPHANIE T. MCINTOSH-LUIS , 4525 NW 48TH TER , TAMARAC, FL 33319-3619, U/W 209/34 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1567, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCKE5767: PATRICIA A. MCKEEVER AKA PATRICIA A SCHNEI
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9054-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523846000300 LOT 30 DOUGLAS PARK 3 MB 19 PG 65 PER OR 5247 PG 3633 PER OR 7425 PG 3121
Name in which assessed: AIR AWARENESS LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc.
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE, to all Obligor(s), record owners of the unit week(s) regarding timeshare interest(s) owned by the Obligor(s) on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, located in Volusia County, Florida, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium referred to in said county, as amended from time to time.
Pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, the undersigned Trustee as appointed by Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation (the “Association”), does formally hereby give Notice to each Obligor(s) as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions, that you are in default for failure to pay the amount due on the Lien as referenced herein. The Association pursuant to its governing documents and Florida Statutes, did cause a Claim of Lien (the “Lien”) to be recorded in public records of Volusia County for each Obligor listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions at Official Records Book and Page referenced on Schedule A Combined Descriptions herein, with total amount listed thereon plus the per diem amount, if any, from such date of the lien against real property located in Volusia County, Florida (the “Property”), with the Property Legal Description as follows: those certain timeshare interest Unit(s)/Week(s) listed herein, in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, as said estate is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the Common Elements and all other appurtenances as said interest in described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, together with a remainder over in fee simple absolute as tenant in common, as is described and defined in the Declaration of Condominium described below, all in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a Condominium, and the exhibits and amendments thereto, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, et seq. as amended and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together any exhibits and amendments thereto (the "Declaration").
Each Obligor(s) is liable for payment in full of amounts as shown in the Lien pursuant to the governing documents for the Association, plus costs if any as listed in the Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and each Obligor is presently in default of the obligation to pay. As a result of the default, the Association hereby elects to sell the timeshare interest Property as defined in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions and Trustee(s) is conducting a non-judicial foreclosure and sale pursuant to Florida Statute 721.855.
Please be advised that the Obligor must pay all sums no later than the date and time of the Trustee’s sale date by contacting Trustee(s) to cure the default noticed herein or the Trustee(s) will proceed with the sale of the timeshare interest at such date, time and location in Trustee’s Notice of Sale as provided in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Trustee(s) will provide written notice to each Obligor of the Notice of Sale, including date, time, and location, which shall also be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County Florida and published for two consecutive weeks in a Volusia County Florida newspaper.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, then you risk losing the ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee non judicial foreclosure process pursuant to Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, and require a judicial foreclosure process by contacting the Trustee at the address provided herein in writing of that objection stating the you exercise your right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure contained in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of any written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this Notice will be subject to judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this Notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. You may remit cash or certified funds for the amounts due and secured by the Lien as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions to the Trustee at any time prior to the Trustee’s issuance of the Certificate of Sale. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure as specified herein, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association is the Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733), email melissa@kvaughanlaw.com, to conduct the Trustee’s foreclosure process and sale as provided in Section 721.855 and 721.86, Florida Statutes.
Each Obligor, their notice address and timeshare interest Property description are as listed on Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions. Notice is given to each Obligor(s), that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, officers, shareholders, members, managers, trustees, beneficiaries, record owners, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the Obligor’s Property as described in Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions.
This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated November 15, 2020 by Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, P.A., Trustee
Schedule “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor Account No: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
Combined Descriptions:
RO: NIES4435: THOMAS D NIES & PATRICIA NIES, 6749 HEATHERBROOK DR, POWELL, TN 37931, U/W 919/921/29, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $8,632.93 , PD $0.00;
RO: MORG8650: MORGAN FAMILY TRUST, LLC, C/O ROB WORTHEN AND PHYLLIS ELBS AND THOMAS ELBS, 344 LANDFAIR AVE, SAN MATEO, CA 94403 AND 201 N SPRUCE, VILLA GROVE, IL 61956, U/W 915/917/32, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,436.94 , PD $0.00;
RO: TILL9503: DANIEL TILLERY, 2605 Cleburne St , Brownwood, Texas 76801, U/W 706/45, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $5,457.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: WINN8481: CHRISTOPHER WINNIE, Individually and as Trustee of The THOMAS FAMILY TRUST, dated August 1, 2005, 10 PERLEY RD, UNIT A, DERRY NH 03038, , U/W 711/3, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,125.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: BARK8844: GEORGE BARKAS, 17236 BARELY A LN SW, ROCHESTER, WA 98003-5646, U/W 807/809/44, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,383.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: BERG61279: MICHAEL FELIX BERGER, 6589 N Lake Blvd, Tahoe Vista, CA 96148, U/W 919/921/5, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,311.39 , PD $0.00;
RO: DIRK9195: STELLA DIRKS, 2555 E PALM CANYON DR, PALM SPRINGS, CA 92264, U/W 415/417/9, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $5,805.10 , PD $0.00;
RO: DIRK9195: STELLA DIRKS, 2555 E PALM CANYON DR, PALM SPRINGS, CA 92264, 92264-4829, U/W 515/517/40, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,658.06 , PD $0.00;
RO: FRAZ5492: TIMOTHY R FRAZIER & ROSE M FRAZIER, 3176 RAY RD, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32209, U/W 412/47, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,740.95 , PD $0.00;
RO: GABE9334: ABDULAZIZ H GABEL, PO BOX 15047, AL QUD ST, JEDDAH SAUDI ARABIA 21444, U/W 207/209/35, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $8,848.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: GARC9218: CHRISTOPHER GARCIA, 2967 OAK LN, CLEARMONT, MO 64431, U/W 808/5, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,428.70 , PD $0.00;
RO: GELZ4951: GERALD M GELZAINES, 4958 BUTTERFIELD RD, APT 311, HILLSIDE, IL 60162, U/W 511/35, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,630.82 , PD $0.00;
RO: HOOK4261: LUCILLE HOOKS, 1908 CRESTVIEW DR, CATAWBA, NC 28658, U/W 807/809/50, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $9,136.61 , PD $0.00;
RO: LAIN5165: BRIAN LAING & CATHERINE LAING, 14 N GYLE PARK, EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND EH128, U/W 515/517/14, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,262.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: GEMI9435: GEMINI INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC., a Florida Corporation, PO BOX 135309, Florida 34713, U/W 822/27, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,981.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: LIFT8682: LIFT PUTTERS, LLC, A MASS LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Stan Krol, 610 Monroe St , Stroudesburg, Pennsylvania 18360, U/W 115/117/8, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,441.51 , PD $0.00;
RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON, 99 HUDSON ST FL 5, NEW YORK, New York 10013-2993, U/W 807/809/36, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $10,296.12 , PD $0.00;
RO: MASO9384: RODNEY A. MASON, 99 HUDSON ST FL 5 , NEW YORK, New York 10013-2993, U/W 202/42/O, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $2,405.16 , PD $0.00;
RO: TIME9370: TIMESHARE ALTERNATIVE, LLC, 33 OFFICE PARK RD, HILTON HEAD, SC 29928, U/W 204/205/42, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,588.31 , PD $0.00;
RO: TIME9389: TYLER HOLLAND, TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC., 225 CURTIS ST, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 and 10923 STATE HWY 176W, WALNUT MO 65771, U/W 907/909/23, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $9,133.18 , PD $0.00;
RO: TYHO7811: TYHO, INC, a Nevada Corporation, 5348 Vegas Dr, Las Vegas, Nevada 89108, U/W 815/817/36, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $7,365.11 , PD $0.00;
RO: WILS9353: WOODROW R. WILSON, JR, WRW Vacation Propeties, LLC, 777 S FLAGLER DR APT 800 , WEST PALM BEACH, Florida 33401-6161, U/W 701/41, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,880.52 , PD $0.00;
RO: ADDI8091: SUSIE ADDINGTON AND GEORGE ADDINGTON, 108 CAROLINA WREN DR , MOORESVILLE, North Carolina 28115, U/W 820/12, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $3,561.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: THEF8696: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W MAIN ST, STE 185, LITTLETON, DE 80120-4610, U/W 524/51, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $4,845.45 , PD $0.00;
RO: THEF8770: THE FIRESIDE REGISTRY, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABIBLITY COMPANY, 2629 W MAIN ST, STE 185, LITTLETON, DE 80120-4610, U/W 519/521/2, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $6,671.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: WAY9235: LAURETTE WILLIAMS AND PROPERTY RELIEF, LLC, JOHN W JONES AND LEAINE V JONES, 2535 BOUNDARY STREET, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32223, AND 1148 WAGNER RD, SEVIERVILLE, TN 37862, PO BOX 6757, SEVIERVILLE, TN 37864, U/W 307/309/45, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $8,166.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: VLAD48665: ALEN VLADAN, 8700 E JEFFERSON AVE, UNIT 371575, DENVER, CO 80237-1551, U/W 422/25, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $1,404.45 , PD $0.00;
RO: VLAD48665: ALEN VLADAN, 8700 E JEFFERSON AVE, UNIT 371575, DENVER, CO 80237-1551, U/W 612/43, CL ORB/PG 7880/2499, Amt Due $2,446.47 , PD $0.00;
November 26 & December 3, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9054-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523846000300 LOT 30 DOUGLAS PARK 3 MB 19 PG 65 PER OR 5247 PG 3633 PER OR 7425 PG 3121
Name in which assessed: AIR AWARENESS LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, December 17th , 2020 @ 10:00 am
Ryan McHaffie luggage and some household items Tracey Stovall furniture, appliances, electronics, households, memorabilia, boxes Diane Consuelos couple of beds, dresser, washer/dryer Steven Perry furniture, electronics, households, clothes,collectibles, boxes, Alexis Kemp clothes, shoes, boxes, bags Scott Mickens boxes, furniture, tools, extra stuff Shiloh Demarest guitars, head, cabinet, boxes Enrique Justiniano 5x15 unit requested Kristina Amos work supplies, pressure washer, auger, tools, boxes Katrina Lilly fumiture, households, home decor, beds, appliances, toys, electronics, boxes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
November 26 & December 3, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on December 3, 2020 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Debary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 1315 Brianna Quinones $379.31, 1428 Joe Bruno $1081.25, 908 Iyeshia Williams $1266.80, 1332 Joseph Arnold $1033.70, 208 Jeremy Suarez $1881.50, 1206 Robert Wilder $858.75, 206 Tamara Gozan $1521.20, 522 Barry Wamley $1256.30., 744 Robert Linares $842.80, 911 Roberto Nazario $683.90, 817 Lawrence Williams $476.95
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 1059 Diya Harris $1688.10, 1077 Charlene Cole $767.30, 1274 Janice Hopkins $877.30, 1588 Richard Humphreys $943.65, 1065 Nikia Nicholson $1218.40, 1032 Estella Washington $992.75, 1291 Jessica Petrosky $930.40, 2138 Bryan Gonzalez $838.20, 1296 Michelle Hageman $763.40, 1438 Allison Wesson $1330.50
U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 3305 Leo H Ducharme $1643.00, 8830 Kristofer Spellacy $623.00, 1144 Hector Alvarez $519.00, 1158 Charles Glezen $530.00, 7712 Dawn Woodward $1229.75, 1128 Leo H Ducharme $1158.17, 4435 Jesse McCoy $721.00, 8829 Jeff Hawkins $638.00, 7722 Norman Wilbur $901.25, 1139 Joseph Frank II Russo $1457.60, 4430 Stephen Upson $980.50, 1138 Chelsea Frye $819.60
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Daytona Beach, 700 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Fl 32114; 1020 Ida Heaps $715.70, 1010 Donald Eckenrod $727.75, 1002 Haley Springer $811.10
November 19 & 26, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE’S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: December 15th, AT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com. BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN - 800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM
170Neal Victor Valentine
202Neal Victor Valentine
231Randy Cameron Joseph
276Neal Victor Valentine
402Neal Victor Valentine
434Reekah Wilson
558Jennifer Lynn Miller
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DELAND - 1540 S. STATE ROAD 15A, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 11:00AM
B25Allison Lakay Irving
C18Duane Matthew
Danchuk
E87Terri Mcclain Silva
1004Lynn Renee Routon
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ORANGE CITY - 145 MILLER ROAD, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 - AT 11:30AM
604Ryan Allen Paoleta
606E'lisha Maye Smith
645Patricia L Yates
821Fredrik Johan Oeberg
Joshua Bradley Cole
Boat Make BLO
Vin # BLOA99CJL586
Year 1986
Trailer Escort
November 26 & December 3, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12089-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOROTHY CAROL
HAASER PURYEAR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Dorothy Carol Haaser Puryear, deceased, whose date of death was July 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd. Suite 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Carl William Stafford
115 Orchard Lane
Ormond Beach, Florida 32176
November 26 & December 3, 2020
**********
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: December 18, 2020 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855 and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT No(s) ________ in WEEK No(s) _________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto (the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (376-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in Official Records Book 7941, Page 2516, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Trustee’s Notice of Sale dated this 12th day of November, 2020, by Law Office of Vaughan and Associates, PA, Trustee.
Exhibit “A “ sets forth the Combined Descriptions that includes Record Owner/Obligor’s, or junior lienholder, if any, name and notice address (“RO”), Condominium Unit No.(s)/Week No.(s) (“U/W”), Claim of Lien Official Records Book/Page of recording site in Volusia County, Florida (“CL ORB/PG”), Claim of Lien total due (“Amt Due”) and per diem amount, if any, (“PD”) as follows:
RO: PARR9096: HARRY S. PARRISH, PAMELA J. PARRISH, 2759 S Sage, MT. PLEASANT, MI 48858, U/W 702/47 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: PASC3344: MARY LOU PASCARELLA, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS SURVIVING SPOUSE OF ANTHONY PASCARELLA, 4142 Fairfax Dr, Mims, FL 32754, U/W 924/35 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: PEDE7374: GEORGE D PEDER, KAREN R PEDER, ROBERT C MARTIN, LINDA D MARTIN, 4960 Bordentown Ave, OLD BRIDGE, NJ 08857 AND 745 PITTMAN LANDING, CROSS HILL, SC 29332, U/W 616/45 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: PERD5079: LORETTA S PERDUE , 415 FLOWERING TRL, GRAYSON, GA 30017-1849, U/W 702/29 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: PERE5582: ALEX PEREZ, JR. , DENISE K. PEREZ, 2961 SW 52ND AVE, DAVIE, FL 33314, U/W 420/32 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: PERG5452: JEFFREY M. PERGAMENT , 31568 BENNET STREET, LIVONIA, MI 48152, U/W 418/48 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: PETE9526: SHIRLEY L. PETERSEN, DONALD J. PETERSEN, 4256 Sea Rock Ct, Apopka, FL 32712, U/W 524/32 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: PETO5517: TERENCE W. PETO, KAREN J PETO, 154 NORTH WATER ST., WEST NEWTON, PA 15089 AND 200 VINE STREET, W. NEWTON, PA 15089, U/W 412/4 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: PHEL3769: JAMES E PHELPS, PAMELA A PHELPS, 1127 SOUTHARD ST APT 2, KEY WEST, FL 33040, U/W 812/38 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: PIZZ5111: BENNETT PIZZURRO, JOSEPHINE PIZZURRO, 1940a Deer Park Ave Ste B, Deer Park, NY 11729, U/W 502/35 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: POND4553: DAVID PONDER, DEBORAH PONDER, 2237 Hontoon Rd, Deland, FL 32720, U/W 616/5 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: POND5625: ROBERT L PONDER, SR., MARY E PONDER, 5465 WINSTEAD CT, ATLANTA, GA 30349 AND 1154 DOLPHIN DR SW, ATLANTA GA 30311, U/W 419/421/40 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: POPE5245: JERRY POPE, JUDY C POPE, 8201 FIELDCREST LN, FUQUAY VARINA, NC 27526, U/W 507/509/36 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: POPE9297: DOUG LEROY POPE , 1781 SAMURAI PT, LUTZ, FL 33558-5451, U/W 820/46 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: POZO8471: ALBERTO POZOS, ESTRELLA POZOS AKA ESTRELLO POZOS, 181 S JANE DR, ELGIN, IL 60123-5909, U/W 508/12 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: PRIT3803: KELLY D. PRITCHETT, GLORIA G LUTTRELL, PENNY GALLAGHER, 690 Airway Dr Apt 223, Allegan, MI 49010 AND 1163 WOODSTONE DR, MARTIN, MI 49070 AND 2845 125TH AVE, ALLEGAN, MI 49010, U/W 820/43 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: PRUE7636: GEORGE F. PRUE, GILBERTE MAURICE, 3023 14TH ST NW APT 611, WASHINGTON , DC 20009, U/W 220/4 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: PULL4987: ALLEN L. PULLEY , 3446 MARINATOWN LANE, APT 12, FORT MEYERS,, FL 33903, U/W 608/15 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: QUIC4514: WILLIE T QUICK, JR, KIMBERLY J QUICK, 1100 WATKINS ROAD, HAINES CITY, FL 33844, U/W 612/44 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: QUIC8510: WILLIE THOMAS QUICK, RAMONA SUZETTE CLARK AKA/ RAMONA SUZETTE QUICK, 1100 Watkins Rd, Haines City, FL 33844, U/W 612/21 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: QUIE5270: SCOTT G. QUIETT, PATRICIA E. HIRST, MEMORABLE VACATIONS, LLC, 1658 VILLAGE WAY, ORANGE PARK, FL 32073 AND PO BOX 138039, CLERMONT, FL 34713, U/W 418/16 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: REES4303: MICHAEL L. REESE, TERRI D. REESE, 3873 BOXWOOD WALK, ELLENWOOD, GA 30294, U/W 710/8 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: REIM7359: TERRY L. REIMUND, TAMARA J REIMUND AKA TAMARA REIMUND , 5855 CEDAR HILL ROAD, CEDAR HILL, MO 63016, U/W 106/50 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: REIN3920: LISA P. REIN, Jamie P REIN, SR, 201 LAGOON DR, PALM HARBOR, FL 34683-5439, U/W 806/37 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: REZN3475: OLEG REZNIKOV, SVETLANA REZNIKOV, 13517 COLISEUM DR, APT 45, CHESTERFIELD, MO 63017, U/W 922/38 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: RIAL5809: MICHAEL EDWARD RIALL, WENDY LYNE RIALL, 382 RENZIUS COURT, NEWMARKET, ON L3Y 8M5, U/W 320/8 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: RICE4636: STEVEN M. RICE, WILLIAM H MCCOY, 205 Little Calaboose Ridge Rd., Campton, KY 41301-4012 AND RR1 BOX 311, QUITMAN, GA 31643, U/W 623/2 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: RIDG5833: CHARLES RIDGE, BARBARA RIDGE, 25445 HWY 23 N, GOLDEN, MS 38847, U/W 310/52 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: RINA4814: MATTHEW RINALDI, KARA RINALDI, 24 WAWAYANDA ROAD, APT A, WARWICK, NY 10990, U/W 522/44 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: RITZ4521: PATRICIA R RITZ, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS SURVIVING SPOUSE OF DANIEL N RITZ , 24 DOCKSIDE LANE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037, U/W 802/41 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROAC8667: MARY ANTOINETTEE ROACH , EUGENE L DAVITA AND THERESA C DAVITA, 12001 AUTUMNWOOD LN APT 105, FORT WASHINGTON, MD 20744 AND 23 AUSTIN HUNTER LANE, LANCASTER, NC 28748, U/W 602/4 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROBE7865: JOSEPH A. ROBERTS, CAROL E. ROBERTS, 10 LIVE OAK AVE, YALAHA, FL 34797, U/W 907/909/38 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROBI6584: PHILLIP J. ROBINSON , 1828 UMBRELLA TREE, EDGEWATERACH,, FL 32132, U/W 320/9 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROCK8513: ROCK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, AN AZ CORPORATION, BARRY BECKER, AGENT, 106 Hymus Rd, Scarborough, ON M1L 2C9 AND 790 LAKE HAVASU, AVC #7-503, LAKE HAVASU, AZ 86403, U/W 104/105/31 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: RODG6151: ERIC M. RODGER, HEATHER M MARLEY AKA HEATHER M. RODGER, 15 WEST ARCADIA DR, PITTSBURGH, PA 15237, U/W 216/17 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: RODR4682: JOSE A. RODRIGUEZ, ALTAGRACIA E. RODRIGUEZ, 575 BITTERWOOD CT, KISSIMMEE, FL 34743, U/W 716/3 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROGE7369: SUE N ROGERS, LINDA F AYCOCK, 218 HEMLOCK RD, NICHOLLS, GA 31554-3560, U/W 208/14 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROOF6810: JANINA L. ROOF, 1105 W Embassy Dr, Deltona, Florida 32725 and 222 N Sans Souci Avenue, Deland, FL 32720 and , U/W 918/1 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROSA5064: JOSEPH L. ROSARIO , 12430 SW 20th St, Miramar, FL 33027, U/W 306/26 FIXED , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROSS5319: WILLIAM H. ROSS, GAIL M. ROSS, 598 Massanutten Ave, Shenandoah, VA 22849, U/W 424/17 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROSS9363: JIMMY ROSS, JODY ROSS, 218 KINCORA GLEN RD NW, CALGARY, AB T3R 0C6, U/W 323/31 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: RUCK6531: JEANETTE P RUCKER AKA JEANNETTE P RUCKER, 308 GENOA ST, CHERRY VALLEY, IL 61016-9133, U/W 224/39 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: RUOC3927: LINDA M RUOCCO , 3432 STATE ROAD 580, SAFETY HARBOR,, FL 34695 AND 5026 WATEROAK DR APT 114, BRADENTON, FL 84207-2252, U/W 824/46 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: RUSS4175: MARK J. RUSSELL, KATHRYN C. RUSSELL, 4175 S. Lake Orlando Parkway, Orlando, FL 32808, U/W 802/29 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: RUSS6998: LISA M. RUSSO INDIVIDUALLY AND AS SURVIVING JOINT TENANT OF TIMOTHY J ETTERMAN, 5380 KELLOGG WOODS DR SE APT 202, GRAND RAPIDS, MI 49548, U/W 4/18 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: RYAN7372: JOHN P RYAN, BARBARA H. RYAN, 129 SIBLEY DR, BUFFALO, NY 14224-3675 , U/W 410/42 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: SALI5888: ROBERT SALINSKI JR., CHRISTINE SALINSKI , 1835 E NORMANDY BLVD, DELTONA, FL 32725, U/W 324/20 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: SAMU6040: BARBARA A SAMUELS , 1310 FAIRFAX N, LAKELAND, FL 33813, U/W 220/40 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: SAMU8253: ROVEITA SAMUEL, PEARLETTE SAMUEL, 6549 Estate Smith Bay, ST. THOMAS, 00802, U/W 208/27 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: SAND5040: SANDRA G. SANDERS, M. JERRY SANDERS, 348A HAPPY PL, SANFORD FL, FL 32771-8027, U/W 602/52 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: SAND8008: SHARON SANDERS , 207 E REEHILL ST, LECANTO, FL 34461-7850, U/W 515/517/17 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: SAND9243: MARK SANDOVAL , 75450 ROAD 435 LOT 8 NE, LEXINGTON, NE 68850, U/W 510/52 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: SANT4712: FAYE M. SANTOS, ROBERT F. SANTOS, ANN MARIE MORGADO AND FLORIANO P MORGARDO AKA FLORIANO MORGADO, 80 CRAWLEY FALLS ROADS 10, BRENTWOOD, NH 03833 AND 14 LEDGE ROAD, SEABROOK, NH 03874, U/W 601/14 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: SANT5096: RICHARD SANTOS, LUCILDA SANTOS, 14224 CANYON TRAIL, AUSTIN, TX 78717, U/W 522/51 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $2,960.37 , PD $0.00;
RO: SANT8259: ROBERT F. SANTOS, FAYE M. SANTOS, 80 CRAWLEY FALLS RD., BRENTWOOD, NH 03833, U/W 410/6 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: SANT9272: NANCI SANTOS , 12713 River Mill Drive, Hudson, FL 34667, U/W 724/8 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: SCAR4127: VITO D SCARANGELLA, DOLORES SCARANGELLA, 4785 WEST PHOENIX DRIVE, BEVERLY HILLS, FL 34465, U/W 706/46 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
RO: SCHR3813: WAYNE E. SCHRADER, FLORENCE C. SCHRADER, 9013 MERCER DRIVE, FISHER, IN 46038, U/W 816/7 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: SCHR6287: MARLIN J. SCHROCK, JANICE SCHROCK, 12113 SHAWNEE RD, GREENWOOD, DE 19950, U/W 110/22 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: SELF5263: TERRELL W. SELF, SR., DONNA S. SELF, 224 CREST RIDGE DRIVE, WAYNESBORO, GA 30830, U/W 424/30 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,953.96 , PD $0.00;
RO: SELL8600: JOSEPH SELLECK , 8500 DAHLIA ST . UNIT A, HENDERSON, CO 80640-7941, U/W 711/48 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHEL6720: DEREK A. SHELBY , 4720 52ND AVE S, SEATTLE, WA 98118, U/W 207/209/1 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $5,431.89 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHER9011: PAUL MICHAEL SHERWOOD, LINDSAY W SHERWOOD, 30 Chase Gayton Cir Apt 834, Henrico, VA 23238, U/W 220/30 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $3,293.48 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHIP6602: HAROLD SHIPPEE, LINDA SHIPPEE, 20 Weed Hill Ave Apt. N, STAMFORD, CT 6907, U/W 201/9 , CL ORB/PG 7896/1608, Amt Due $4,074.78 , PD $0.00;
November 26 & December 3, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
499 N Spring Garden Ave, DeLand FL 32720 December 7, 2020 @ 1:00am
Teresa Batrla - Household Goods
Della Headly - Household Goods
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
November 19 & 26, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On December 11th, 2020 at 1:00 PM.
Chris Ziobro furniture ,Kortni Hohenstein Living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen items, clothes, etc.,Roger Kolb household items,tools,Devaughn Edwards household furniture,Gerald Rice 2 couches, bins,Judith Linskens storing household furniture and boxes,Brady-Douglas Smith Wants a 10x10, king bed, medium dresser, 10-20 totes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
November 19 & 26, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12341 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN ANTHONY VAN WART
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN ANTHONY VAN WART, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 19, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ DAVID H. CLEMENTS
Florida Bar No.: 1017961
540 W. New York Ave.
DeLand, FL 32720
Telephone: 386-740-0037
Personal Representative:
/s/ VIOLETTE VAN WART
622 Brightwood Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
November 19 & 26, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 2020-12540-PRDL
DIVISION 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES LEE ARMSTRONG,
a/k/a JAMES L. ARMSTRONG,
a/k/a JIMMY L. ARMSTRONG,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JAMES LEE ARMSTRONG, also known as JAMES L. ARMSTRONG, also known as JIMMY L. ARMSTRONG, deceased, whose date of death was April 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is November 19, 2020.
/s/ Edwin Channing Coolidge, Jr.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar Number: 991058
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: ccoolidge@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sfitzpatrick@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ GAYTHUR H. CORBIN
a/k/a GAYTHUR HENNINGER
CORBIN a/k/a GAY CORBIN
3653 Winged Foot Circle
Green Cove Springs, Florida 32043
November 19 & 26, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
XEL will sell at public sale the following vehicles (or) vessels to satisfy lien pursuant to section, 713.585 of the Florida statutes on Dec 17, 2020 AT 10:00 A.M. Inspect at lienors address 1 week prior to the auction, as is, where is.*auction will occur at 10875 nw 52nd st #8 sunrise, fl 33351 Lot#5A013395(P) 2005 yamaha xv17pc vin# JYAVP17E55A013395 Lienor: all out powersports 420 n beach st daytona beach, fl 32114 ph# 9549859070, 3863107885 Lien Amt:$2541.32 Pursuant to Florida Statute 713.585 the preceding claim a lien on vehicles (or) vessels shown for Storage and/or Storage, labor and/or services. Unless charges are paid in cash, said vehicles (or) vessels will be sold for cash by public auction on date at time shown. Owners or any one claiming an interest have a right to a hearing prior to the scheduled auction which can be set by filing demand with Clerk of the Circuit Court in their county and mailing copies of demand to all other owners and lien holder. Owner can recover possession without judicial proceeding by posting bond per Florida Statute 559.917. Auction proceeds in excess of charges due will be deposited with Clerk of the Circuit Court. Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicles (or) vessels contact: XEL (954) 985-9070. 25% Buyers premium. * ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD WITH RESERVE*LICENSE# AB-3009
November 26, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2020-DR-8730
IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF:
KOTCHANAN COLTHARP,
Petitioner/Wife,
and
MATTHEW SAMUEL COLTHARP,
Respondent/Husband.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
WITH NO CHILD
OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT
TO: MATTHEW SAMUEL COLTHARP
199 EMPORIA ROAD
PIERSON, FLORIDA 32180
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on CHANNELL LAW FIRM, P.A., 160 South Main Street, Winter Garden, Florida, 34787 on or before December 31, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of Courts, 425 N ORANGE AVE, ORLANDO, FLORIDA, 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in this petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file a Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Forms 12.915). Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WITNESS my hand and Official Seal on the 9th day of November, 2020 in Orange County, Florida.
TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL
/s/ Tyeia J. Owens
Deputy Clerk,
Orange County Clerk of Courts
425 North Orange Ave.
Suite 320
Orlando, Florida 32801
November 12, 19, 26 & Dec. 3, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case No. 2019-CA-0011648
CITY NATIONAL BANK OF FLORIDA,
Plaintiff,
v.
TIGER OC LLC, a Florida limited liability company, TIGER DB LLC, a Florida limited liability company, TIGER PETROLEUM FL LLC, a Florida Limited liability company, TIGER LOGISTICS LLC, a Florida limited liability company, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, JUBILEE BROTHERS, LLC, a Florida limited liability company, 7 ELEVEN, INC., a Texas corporation, KENNETH WOOD, individually, and JUSTIN SAVERIN, individually,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of foreclosure dated October 20, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019-CA-0011648 of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida, wherein CITY NATIONAL BANK OF FLORIDA, is Plaintiff and TIGER OC LLC, a Florida limited liability company; TIGER DB LLC, a Florida limited liability company, TIGER PETROLEUM FL LLC, a Florida limited liability company; TIGER LOGISTICS LLC, a Florida limited liability company; ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA; JUBILEE BROTHERS, LLC, a Florida limited liability company, 7 ELEVEN, INC., a Texas corporation, KENNETH WOOD, individually; and JUSTIN SAVERIN individually are Defendants, Laura E. Roth, the Clerk of Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at a public sale, on December 8, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. conducted electronically via https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com after given notice as required by section 45.031 of Florida Statutes, the described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Real Property 1 - Orange City
PARCEL 1: (FEE ESTATE)
That portion of the Northeast 1/4 of SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, Volusia County, Florida, lying East of U.S. Highway 17 & 92 and North of Saxon Boulevard described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Northeast 1/4, run thence North 89°43'03" West along the South line thereof, also being the Northerly right of way line of said Saxon Boulevard, a distance of 906.35 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue North 89°43'03" West, along said line a distance of 254.95 feet; thence North 32°37'04" West, a distance of 3.32 feet to the Easterly right of way line of said U.S. Highway 17 & 92; thence North 14°03'36" East, along said right of way line a distance of 407.13 feet; thence South 89°43'03" East, parallel with the South line of said Northeast 1/4 a distance of 257.43 feet; thence South 14°03'36" West parallel with said Easterly right of way line a distance of 410.00 feet to the Point of Beginning;
Now known as: Lot 1 of GATEWAY CENTER AT ORANGE CITY, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 48, Page 187 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Together with:
That portion of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 30 East, Volusia County, Florida, lying East of U.S. Highway 17 & 92 and North of Saxon Boulevard described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Northeast 1/4, run thence N89°43'03"W along the South line thereof, also being the Northerly right of way line of said Saxon Boulevard, a distance of 906.35 feet; thence N14°03'36"E parallel with the Easterly right of way line of said U.S. Highway 17 & 92 a distance of 410.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence N89°43'03"W parallel with the South line of the said Northeast 1/4 a distance of 203.43 feet; thence N14°03'36"E a distance of 20.00 feet; thence S89°43'03"E a distance of 203.42 feet; thence S 14°03'36"W a distance of 20.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.
Being a portion of Lot 2 of GATEWAY CENTER AT ORANGE CITY, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 48, Page 187, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
PARCEL 2: (EASEMENT ESTATE)
Together with the easements contained in the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions as recorded in O.R. Book 4734, Page 3551, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, over Parcel A described as follows:
Parcel A:
That portion of the Northeast 1/4 of SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, Volusia County, Florida, lying East of U.S. Highway 17 & 92 and North of Saxon Boulevard described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Northeast 1/4, run thence North 89°43'03" West along the South line thereof, also being the Northerly right of way line of said Saxon Boulevard, a distance of 906.35 feet; thence North 14°03'36" East parallel with the Easterly right of way line of said U.S. Highway 17 & 92 a distance of 647.23 feet; thence South 89°54'06" East, a distance of 462.84 feet; thence South 10°25'08" West a distance of 505.40 feet; thence South 89°42'01" East a distance of 376.04 feet to the East line of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 22; thence South 00°35'25" East along said East line a distance of 132.38 to the Point of Beginning;
Now known as: Lot 3 of GATEWAY CENTER AT ORANGE CITY, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 48, Page 187, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
PARCEL 3: (EASEMENT ESTATE)
Together with non-exclusive easement for the benefit of Parcel 1 as set forth in Declaration of Easement and Restrictive Covenant recorded in O.R. Book 4852, Page 3699, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
PARCEL 4: (EASEMENT ESTATE)
Together with non-exclusive easement for the benefit of Parcel 1 as set forth in Sewer Lift Station and Sewer Line Easement Agreement recorded in O.R. Book 4852, Page 3706, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
(commonly known as 2590 S. Volusia Avenue, Orange City, Florida).
AND
Real Property 2 – Daytona Beach
PART OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 15 SOUTH, RANGE 32 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
FROM A REFERENCE POINT, BEING THE INTERSECTION OF THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAMUEL WILLIAMS GRANT, SECTION 39, TOWNSHIP 15 SOUTH, RANGE 32 EAST, WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THE 200 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY OF U.S. HIGHWAY #92, AS BOTH LINES ARE NOW ESTABLISHED; RUN THENCE SOUTH 25 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 30 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF U.S. HIGHWAY #92 FOR A DISTANCE OF 4688.19 FEET TO A POINT THEREIN, BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN SOUTH 64 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST 200.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 25 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 30 SECONDS WEST, 200.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 64 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 200.00 FEET TO A POINT IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF U.S. HIGHWAY 92 AFORESAID; THENCE NORTH 25 DEGREES 01 MINUTE 30 SECONDS EAST, ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE, 200.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
(commonly known as 2655 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, Florida)
AND
Personal Property
All property, personal or otherwise, at any time attached to or incorporated into or used in or about the Real Property, including, without limitation, all fixtures, building materials, inventory, furniture, appliances, furnishings, goods, equipment, crops now sown and/or growing in the future, and machinery and all other tangible personal property affixed, attached or related to such property or used in connection therewith; (ii) all accounts, deposit accounts, inventory, instruments, chattel paper, documents, consumer goods, insurance proceeds, surveys, plans and specifications, drawings, permits, licenses, warranties, guaranties, deposits, prepaid expenses, contract rights, and general intangibles now, or hereafter related to, any of Real Property; (iii) all rents and leases related to the Real Property; (iv) all other income or revenues of any kind now or hereafter derived from the operation of the Real Property, including without limitation overnight or other room rental charges, service fees and charges, and other fees for the use of all or any portion of the Real Property or any facilities thereon, or services provided thereon or therein; (v) all general intangibles relating to the development or use of the Real Property, including but not limited to all governmental permits, impact fees, concurrency reservation fees, plans and specifications, options, governmental approvals, permits, development rights, impact fee credits of any kind, water and sewer taps and sewer tap credits, concurrency determinations, certificates of concurrency, and capacity reservation fees and other exactions relating to development of or construction on the Real Property and all names under or by which the Real Property may at any time be operated or known, all development rights which shall include but not be limited to the rights as the developer and declarant under any covenants and/or restrictions affecting the Real Property and all rights to carry on the business under any such names or any variant thereof, and all trademarks and goodwill in any way relating to the Real Property; (vi) all water rights relating to the Real Property that is owned by Defendants in common with others, and all documents of membership in any owners' or members' association or similar group having responsibility for managing or operating any part of the Real Property; and (vii) all proceeds and claims arising on account of any damage to or taking of Real Property or any part thereof, and all causes of action and recovery for any loss or diminution in the value of the Real Property and all rights of the Defendants under any policy or policies of insurance covering the Real Property and all proceeds, loss payments and premium refunds which may become payable with respect to such insurance policies.
Any person claiming interest in the surplus funds from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
DATED on November 13, 2020
/s/ Lauren G. Raines
Lauren G. Raines, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 11896
Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
100 N. Tampa Street, Suite 2200
Tampa, FL 33602
Phone: (813) 559-5500
Facsimile: (813) 229-5946
Primary email: lraines@bradley.com
Secondary email: eajohnson@bradley.com
Counsel for Plaintiff
November 19 & 26, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8547-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #521104000010 LOT 1 BEVERLY HILLS UNIT 4 MB 26 PG 1 PER OR 4365 PG 0741 PER DC 6868 PG 4877
Name in which assessed: JNG PROPERTY GROUP LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that PLEASANT VALLEY CAPITAL LLC - 18 the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7538-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #324220013020 UNIT 302 TOMOKA OAKS CONDO NORTH MB 33 PGS 54-59 INC PER OR 2944 PG 1093
Name in which assessed: SYLVIA A LOPEZ EST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7481-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #323422013020 UNIT 302 OCEAN SHORES CONDO MB 37 PGS 31-35 INC PER OR 2193 PG 1647 PER OR 4865 PG 0992 PER OR 6378 PG 2038 PER OR 7410 PG 3767
Name in which assessed: HUGH P BROMILEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6081-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #813010090100 LOT 10 BLK 51 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 10 MB 25 PGS 186-192 INC PER OR 5214 PG 4012 PER OR 5660 PG 1289 PER OR 6377 PG 0501 PER OR 6528 PG 1253
Name in which assessed: CHARLIE C & SANDRA BLUNT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ERICA K TROXAL the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5189-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #611601120060 LOT 6 INC BLK 82 CITY OF DELTONA PARK MB 25 PGS 83 & 84 EXC 50 PC S/S RTS PER OR 2626 PG 1668
Name in which assessed: BERTHA MAY OGILVIE ESTATE C/O TRACY LANGE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ERICA K TROXAL the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5188-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #611601120030 LOT 3 BLK 82 CITY OF DELTONA PARK MB 25 PGS 84 & 85 INC EXC 50% S/S RTS PER OR 2626 PG 1668
Name in which assessed: BERTHA MAY OGILVIE ESTATE C/O TRACY LANGE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4173-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #412603000480 LOT 48 CARRIAGE CREEK AT BREAKAWAY TRAILS MB 41 PGS 119-120 INC PER OR 3929 PG 1783 PER OR 7079 PG 1433 PER OR 7079 PGS 1642-1643 PER OR 7333 PG 3516 PER OR 7337 PG 4468 PER OR 7343 PGS 2267-2268
Name in which assessed: JAMES DONALD WILKERSON & XIAYING Q WILKERSON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11509-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #534420000560 E 60 FT OF W 410 FT OF S 125 FT OF LOT 146 BLAKE AKA LOT 56 BECKMAN MOBILE HOME UNREC SUB NO 216 PER OR 4683 PG 0664 PER OR 6773 PG 1538 PER OR 6790 PG 1632 PER OR 7430 PG 2607
Name in which assessed: DANIEL JOSEPH CONWAY IV & DANIELLE MARIE DUGUAY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11553-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #534444000470 LOT 47 DAYTONA TWIN OAKS CO-OP PER OR 5868 PG 2820 & PER OR 6029 PG 217
Name in which assessed: MICHAEL E & WENDY SCHWIND
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DENNIS BYRD the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 413-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #590600000022 6 15 29 50 PC SUBSURFACE RTS TO NW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 3993 PG 0446 PER OR 6042 PG 0231 PER OR 7336 PG 4172
Name in which assessed: EMPIRIA HOMES INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that PAUL A DUFFETT the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1238-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #600515770170 LOTS 17 TO 20 INC BLK 177 DELEON SPRINGS HTS 15TH DIV
Name in which assessed: JOSEPH A & VIVIAN E SANTIAGO C/O RAMONA SANTIAGO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that PAUL A DUFFETT the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1239-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #600515770210 LOTS 21 TO 24 INC BLK 177 DELEON SPRINGS HTS 15TH DIV
Name in which assessed: JOSEPH A & VIVIAN E SANTIAGO C/O RAMONA SANTIAGO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that OLGA WINFREY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2980-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #703204010010 LOTS 1 TO 4 INC BLK A LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS PER OR 4790 PG 4960
Name in which assessed: BARBARA MILLER ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that OLGA WINFREY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3023-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #703204010070 LOTS 7 TO 13 INC BLK A BERESFORD HEIGHTS PER OR 4790 PG 4960
Name in which assessed: BARBARA MILLER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of DECEMBER, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 6TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 16, 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11282-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533980040050 LOT 5 BLK 4 SCHANTZ SUB BLK 32 DAYTONA PER OR 3576 PG 1370
Name in which assessed: EMILY M FLOYD
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10689-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #533715050090 LOT 9 BLK 5 MASON PARK HOMES UNIT 2 HOLLY HILL MB 19 PG 178 PER OR 3839 PG 3017 PER OR 6826 PG 0465 PER OR 7109 PG 4806
Name in which assessed: EDDIE LEE MCCANTS ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec, 7, 14 & 21, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10435-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #532216170NE0 UNIT 17 NE PECK PLAZA MB 33 PGS 87-95 INC PER OR 4770 PG 2759 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 6860 PGS 0851-0852
Name in which assessed: JOHN M & PEGGY V BOYCE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9136-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523952090040 APT J4 NEW COLONY HOUSE CONDOMINIUM OR 1326 PG 0526 & MB 31 PGS 54-55 PER OR 5169 PGS 3888-3889
Name in which assessed: STANLEY C HILL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9099-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523906270050 LOT 5 BLK 27 DAYTONA GARDENS PER OR 2088 PG 811
Name in which assessed: ZIP HOME DEALS LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9014-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523838002680 LOT 268 MADISON HEIGHTS BLK 18 KINGSTON MB 11 PG 211 PER OR 4268 PG 1284 PER D/C 5689 PG 0668 PER OR 5728 PGS 0948-0949 PER OR 5778 PG 0761 PER OR 6015 PG 1116 PER OR 6026 PG 2730 PER OR 6229 PGS 3034-3035 PER OR 7135 PGS 1807-1808 PER OR 7234 PG 0567
Name in which assessed: RENTAL PROPERTIES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8882-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #523818030050 LOTS 5 TO 7 INC BLK 3 PINECREST COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR 5098 PGS 4186-4187 PER OR 6018 PG 3659 PER OR 6586 PG 2946
Name in which assessed: ROBERT CLARK
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 142-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #480900000160 9 14 28 N 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 EXC N 492.6 FT & EXC RD PER OR 1813 PG 585 PER OR 7359 PG 4827
Name in which assessed: DEANNA RAE FLOWERS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1283-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #602900000401 28 & 29-16-30 SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 6 SEC 29 & INC SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 W OF SR 17N & SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 W OF SR 17N BEING PART OF GOVT LOT 10 SEC 28 EXC IRREG PARCELS IN SECS 28 & 29 PER OR 4813 PG 2837 & OR 4931 PG 1139 MEAS 934.08 FT ON W/L US 17 & MEAS 437.26 FT ON N/L GLENWOOD RD PER OR 2756 PG 0255
Name in which assessed: R C LTD
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2192-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #701500000400 15-17-30 E 100 FT OF N 150 FT OF W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 EXC E 20 FT FOR RD PER OR 5036 PG 3339
Name in which assessed: MICHAEL CRANE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2348-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #701640000080 LOT 8 GOLFVIEW HEIGHTS MB 23 PG 175 PER OR 4189 PG 1488 PER OR 5826 PG 1337 PER OR 5935 0854
Name in which assessed: ANA MARIA RAMOS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CYNTHIA MILLS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4936-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #710701100140 7 17 31 LOT 14 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 4830 PG 1703
Name in which assessed: ALEXANDRA HOXWORTH & MICHAEL HOXWORTH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CYNTHIA MILLS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4937-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #710701100150 7 17 31 LOT 15 BLK 10 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 79 PER OR 4830 PG 1704
Name in which assessed: ALEXANDRA HOXWORTH & MICHAEL HOXWORTH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT LLC FL TAX CERT FUND I MUNI TAX LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8300-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424241000720 LOT 72 SHOTWELLS JUNGLE GARDEN IN LOT 40 HOPKINS FITCH GRANT MB 23 PG 25 PER OR 3173 PGS 1837-1838 INC PER OR 5677 PG 2901 PER OR 5763 PG 3515 PER OR 6419 PG 3392 PER OR 6960 PG 4587 PER OR 7325 PGS 0061-0063 INC
Name in which assessed: GONZALEZ FAMILY REV LIV TRUST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 12TH day of JANUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 20TH day of NOVEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
November 30, Dec. 7, 14 & 21, 2020
*******
*******
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDl
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON
TRUsT COMPaNY, NaTIONal
assOCIaTION fKa THE BaNK Of NEW
YORK TRUsT COMPaNY, N.a. as
sUCCEssOR TO JPMORGaN CHasE
BaNK, N.a., as TRUsTEE fOR
REsIDENTIal assET MORTGaGE
PRODUCTs, INC., MORTGaGE
assET-BaCKED Pass-THROUGH
CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2005-RZ3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE
EsTaTE Of lEE N. sCHMIDT a/K/a lEE
NElsON sCHMIDT, DECEasED,
WHETHER saID UNKNOWN PaRTIEs
ClaIM as sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER ClaIMaNTs;
CINDY l. sCHMIDT a/K/a CINDY
sCHMIDT; laTIssUEs sCHMIDT a/K/a
laTIssUEs MaRIa MClEllaN as THE
PERsONal REPREsENTaTIVE Of THE
EsTaTE Of lEE N. sCHMIDT a/K/a lEE
NElsON sCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENaNT
#1; UNKNOWN TENaNT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
18, 2020, and entered in Case No.
2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK
OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY,
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET
MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER
SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A
CINDY SCHMIDT; LATISSUES
SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA
MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF
LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 12th day of January,
2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark
Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus funds from the sale,
if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: November 12, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
November 19, 26, 2020 V20-0428
******************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CasE NO.: 2018 11309 CIDl
fREEDOM MORTGaGE CORPORaTION,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs, DEVIsEEs,
CREDITORs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,
lIENORs, TRUsTEEs aND
all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTaTE Of ROBERT W.
JENsEN; UNKNOWN TENaNT IN POssEssION
Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order Resetting Foreclosure
Sale dated the 24th day of
September 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 11309 CIDL, of the
Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein FREEDOM MORTGAGE
CORPORATION is the
Plaintiff and CAITLYN NICOLE
DALTON; SARAH L. DUGGAR;
ERIC W. JENSEN; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF ROBERT W.
JENSEN; CASEY JEAN SCREPTOCK;
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
WENDY J. ELLET; UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
CREDITORS, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT W. JENSEN; and UNKNOWN
TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 AM on the 5th day of January,
2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 1004, REPLAT
OF PORTION OF BLOCK 910,
DELTONA LAKES UNIT
THIRTY-FIVE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGE 172, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER
THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU
WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS
ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 10 day of November 2020.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-01336
November 19, 26, 2020 V20-0427
******************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 31025 CICI
REVERsE MORTGaGE fUNDING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
sandra l. Carter, as potential heir of the
Estate of Timothy sean Gordon a/k/a
Timothy s. Gordon, deceased and as potential
heir of the Estate of Billy Gordon
a/k/a Billy l. Gordon, sr., a/k/a Billy
larue Gordon a/k/a Billy l. Gordon a/k/a
Billie larue Gordon, deceased,
Defendant.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment
and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in Case No.
2020 31025 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit, in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein REVERSE
MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC is
the Plaintiff and Sandra L. Carter,
as potential heir of the Estate of
Timothy Sean Gordon a/k/a Timothy
S. Gordon, deceased and as
potential heir of the Estate of Billy
Gordon a/k/a Billy L. Gordon, Sr.,
a/k/a Billy Larue Gordon a/k/a
Billy L. Gordon a/k/a Billie Larue
Gordon, deceased is the Defendant,
that Laura Roth, Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for
cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00 AM on the 2nd day of December,
2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
THE WESTERLY 200 FEET
OF THE NORTHERLY 190
FEET OF LOT 5, PLANTATION
ACRES, MAP BOOK
23, PAGES 69 AND 70, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGETHER WITH AND
SUBJECT TO A PERPETUAL
EASEMENT OF INGRESS AND EGRESS
OVER AND UPON THAT 15
FOOT STRIP OF LAND
THROUGH LOTS 3 AND 5,
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 1432,
PAGE 475, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 9th day of November, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 2200
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JONATHAN MESKER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 805971
15-F06981
November 19, 26, 2020 V20-0426
******************************
NOTICE Of PUBlIC salE
Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles
will be sold at public auction pursuant
to F.S.. 713.78 on the sale dates at the locations
below at 9:00 a.m. to satisfy towing and
storage charges.
1999 JEEP
1J4GW58S1XC565389
Sale Date: 12/07/2020
Location: KDS Diversified Services, Inc
2575 Camelia Road
DeLand, FL 32724
Lienors reserve the right to bid.
November 26, 2020 V20-0429
******************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
file No. 2020 12337 PRDl
Division 10
IN RE: EsTaTE Of
DENIsE HaRTMaN
f/K/a DENIsE HENDERsON
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of
Denise Hartman f/k/a Denise
Henderson, deceased, whose
date of death was January 10,
2019, is pending in the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida,
Probate Division, the address of
which is 101 North Alabama Avenue,
DeLand, Florida 32724.
The names and addresses of the
personal representative and the
personal representative's attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims
or demands against decedent's
estate on whom a copy of this notice
is required to be served must
file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF
THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE
OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having
claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3
MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF
THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED
WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702
WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY
CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of
this notice is November 23, 2020.
Personal Representative:
GREGORY HaRTMaN
1912 Donald Place
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Attorney for the Personal Representative
CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0022751
THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM
3903 Northdale Boulevard, Suite 100E
Tampa, Florida 33624
Phone (813) 902-2119
Fax (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail:
November 26; Dec. 3, 2020 V20-0432
******************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CasE No. 2019 31033 CICI
DITECH fINaNCIal llC f/K/a GREEN
TREE sERVICING llC,
PlaINTIff, Vs.
CHRIsTOPHER M. lOWRIE, ET al.
DEfENDaNT(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated October 26,
2020 in the above action, the Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on December 18,
2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
The Easterly 103 feet of the
Northerly 132 feet of Lot 1,
Block 7, Mason & Carswell`s
Holly Hill, according to the plat
thereof, recorded in Map Book
2, Page 90, of the Public
Records of Volusia County,
Florida, excepting therefrom
the Northerly 25 feet thereof,
the same being also known as
Lot 13 of an unrecorded plat of
Dakota Park Subdivision
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in
its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as
provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: PRINCY VALIATHODATHIL, Esq.
FBN 70971
19-000510
November 26; Dec. 3, 2020 V20-0431
******************************
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CasE NO.: 2018 11494 CIDl
DIVIsION: 01
WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER
ClaIMaNTs ClaIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE Of
Nal N. MEYlOR, DECEasED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
27, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018
11494 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,
Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors,
Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants
claiming by, through, under, or against the
Estate of Nal N. Meylor, deceased, Clive
Meylor, Jacqueline Juanita Meylor, Jennifer
J. Meylor, Mark Meylor a/k/a Mark Anthony
Nal Meylor, Any And All Unknown Parties
Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against
The Herein named Individual Defendant(s)
Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,
Whether Said Unknown Parties May Claim
An Interest in Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Or Other Claimants, are defendants,
the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the
January 7, 2021 the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Foreclosure:
LOT(S) 11, BLOCK 54 OF DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT 10 AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 186, ET SEQ.,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS,
RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS,
COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL
RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.
A/K/A 318 CLOVERLEAF BLVD, DELTONA,
FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 13 day of November, 2020
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: /s/ JOSHUA D. PASQUALONE
Florida Bar No.: 0041835
18-020829
November 26; Dec. 3, 2020 V20-0430
******************************