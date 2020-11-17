NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019 30971 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF GEORGE

A. ASSELIN; WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY

MERGER TO WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION; CHARLES ASSELIN

A/K/A CHARLES V. ASSELIN;

JOHN DUBE A/K/A JOHN WILLIAM

DUBE; UNKNOWN TENANT IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated the 7th day of October, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2019 30971

CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW

LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff

and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES

AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

GEORGE A. ASSELIN; WELLS

FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO

WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION;

CHARLES ASSELIN A/K/A

CHARLES V. ASSELIN; JOHN DUBE

A/K/A JOHN WILLIAM DUBE; and UNKNOWN

TENANT IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are

defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 9th day

of December, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

THE WESTERLY 30 FEET OF

LOT 61 AND THE EASTERLY 45

FEET OF LOT 62, ORMOND

BEACH PLAZA, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE 16, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER

THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM

WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS

THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU

WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS

ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 29th day of October, 2020.

By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.

Bar Number: 027077

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-00707

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0425

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11809 CIDL

US BANK TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER

TRUSTEE FOR VRMTG ASSET TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

LARRY D. WHITEHORN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered October 15, 2020 in

Civil Case No. 2019 11809 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Deland,

Florida, wherein US BANK

TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE

FOR VRMTG ASSET TRUST is Plaintiff

and LARRY D. WHITEHORN, et

al., are Defendants, the Clerk of Court,

LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 3rd day of

December 2020 at 11:00 AM on the

following described property as set

forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 2, The Reserve at Debary, Unit

IV, according to the plat thereof as

recorded in Map Book 46, Page 158, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens, must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 9th day of November,

2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01269-2

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0424

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11877 CIDL

MIDFIRST BANK,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered October 20, 2020 in Civil Case

No. 2019 11877 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein

MIDFIRST BANK is Plaintiff and

BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E.

ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes

on the 8th day of November 2020 at 11:00

AM on the following described property as

set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lots 36 through 39, inclusive,

Block 32, Daytona Park Estates

Section No. "A", according to the

plat thereof, recorded in Map Book

23, Pages 39 and 40, of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens, must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 9th day of November,

2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01706-2

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0423

******************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 31231 CICI

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF JESSICA

LYNN HINCHY, DECEASED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF JESSICA LYNN HINCHY, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they

be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors,

creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming

an interest by, through, under or against the

Defendants, who are not known to be dead

or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

THE SOUTHERLY 30 FEET OF LOT

4, AND ALL OF LOT 5 AND THE

EASTERLY 9 FEET OF THE

SOUTHERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 6,

BLOCK "E", GRAPELAND PARK, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE 200, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,

whose address is 6409 Congress Ave.,

Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on

or before December 22, 2020 /(30 days

from Date of First Publication of this Notice)

and file the original with the clerk of

this court either before service on Plaintiff's

attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against you

for the relief demanded in the complaint or

petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs

an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le

proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al

711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this

Court at Volusia County, Florida, this 6th

day of November, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

20-019614

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0422

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 12243 CIDL

WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

JULIO GARCIA, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

October 15, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2019 12243 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in

and for VOLUSIA County, Florida.

WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-3, is Plaintiff and

JULIO GARCIA, are defendants. Laura

E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,

County Florida will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash via the Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

a.m., on the 3 day of DECEMBER, 2020,

the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF

WAY FOR SAXON BOULEVARD,

BLOCK 81, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 25, PAGES 105 THROUGH

120, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 4th day of November, 2020

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

14578-19

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0421

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 31519 CICI

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF

CSMC 2017-RPL2 TRUST,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

JOAN M. THOMAS, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated October 12,

2020 in the above action, the Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to

the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,

Florida, on December 11, 2020,

at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following described property:

Unit B-6, Mariners Bay Condominium,

a Condominium, according

to the Declaration of

Condominium recorded in O.R.

Book 2157, Page 1, and all

amendments thereto, Public

Records of Volusia County,

Florida, together with an undivided

interest in the common elements

appurtenant thereto

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as

unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion,

may enlarge the time of

the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

19-000265-F

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0420

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 10034 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR

THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN

STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST

2006-HE6, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-HE6,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

JENNIFER LYNN DAVIS, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October

20, 2020 in the above action, the Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on December

8, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

South 1/2 of Lot 38 and all of Lot 39,

Block 1, MAP OF DRESSER`S SUBDIVISION,

according to the plat

thereof, recorded in Map Book 6,

Page(s) 239 of the Public Records of

Volusia County, Florida County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed. The

Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the

time of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

18-001418-F

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0419

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 10872 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE

BRENES, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

January 16, 2020, and entered in 2019

10872 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR

MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION

MORTGAGE COMPANY is the Plaintiff

and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF JOSE BRENES, DECEASED;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING

ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

JOSE BRENES, JR. are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on December 10, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 1210, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGES 270 THROUGH 283, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUISA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1794 MORVEN

COURT, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 3 day of November, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-278112

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0418

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

SECURITIES CORPORATION

(SASCO) 2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;

TENANT #1; TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Final Summary

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 30,

2010, and entered in Case No. 2009

30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR

STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES

CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is

Plaintiff and Michael C. Nolan; The Unknown

Spouse of Michael C. Nolan; Tenant

#1; Tenant #2, are Defendants, the

Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk

of the Court will sell to the highest bidder

or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of January, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane,

Holly Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated November 6, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0417

******************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2018 11494 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER, OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

NAL N. MEYLOR, DECEASED, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 27, 2020, and

entered in Case No. 2018 11494

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida in which Wells

Fargo Bank, N.A., is the Plaintiff and

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, or other Claimants

claiming by, through, under, or

against the Estate of Nal N. Meylor,

deceased, Clive Meylor, Jacqueline

Juanita Meylor, Jennifer J. Meylor,

Mark Meylor a/k/a Mark Anthony Nal

Meylor, Any And All Unknown Parties

Claiming by, Through, Under, And

Against The Herein named Individual

Defendant(s) Who are not Known To

Be Dead Or Alive, Whether Said Unknown

Parties May Claim An Interest

in Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Or Other Claimants, are

defendants, the Volusia County Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

in/on online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM

EST on the January 21, 2021 the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT(S) 11, BLOCK 54 OF

DELTONA LAKES, UNIT 10

AS RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 25, PAGE 186, ET

SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS,

RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS,

COVENANTS, OIL,

GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF

RECORD, IF ANY.

A/K/A 318 CLOVERLEAF

BLVD, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file

a claim before the Clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6 day of November, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JOSHUA D. PASQUALONE

Florida Bar No.: 0041835

18-020829

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0416

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW

YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS

SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE

BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE

PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY

SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A

LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated February 18,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11001

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK

TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR

TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET

MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff

and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER

SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY

SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A

LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County

Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest bidder

or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 12th day of January, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Summary

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark

Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: November 12, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

November 19, 26, 2020 V20-0428

******************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2018 11309 CIDL

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, CREDITORS, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERT W. JENSEN; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to an Order Resetting Foreclosure

Sale dated the 24th day

of September 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2018 11309 CIDL, of

the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM

MORTGAGE CORPORATION

is the Plaintiff and CAITLYN

NICOLE DALTON; SARAH L.

DUGGAR; ERIC W. JENSEN;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

ROBERT W. JENSEN; CASEY

JEAN SCREPTOCK; UNKNOWN

HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF WENDY J. ELLET; UNKNOWN

HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, CREDITORS,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

ROBERT W. JENSEN; and UNKNOWN

TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 5th day of January, 2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, BLOCK 1004, REPLAT

OF PORTION OF

BLOCK 910, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT THIRTY-FIVE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 172,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING

A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING

AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE

A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO

LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS

UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE

A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.

AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED

AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY

THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF

THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 10 day of November 2020.

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

18-01336

November 19, 26, 2020 V20-0427

******************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 31025 CICI

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

Sandra L. Carter, as potential heir of the

Estate of Timothy Sean Gordon a/k/a

Timothy S. Gordon, deceased and as potential

heir of the Estate of Billy Gordon

a/k/a Billy L. Gordon, Sr., a/k/a Billy

Larue Gordon a/k/a Billy L. Gordon a/k/a

Billie Larue Gordon, deceased,

Defendant.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment and/or

Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in Case No. 2020

31025 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in

and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein REVERSE MORTGAGE

FUNDING, LLC is the Plaintiff and

Sandra L. Carter, as potential heir

of the Estate of Timothy Sean Gordon

a/k/a Timothy S. Gordon, deceased

and as potential heir of the

Estate of Billy Gordon a/k/a Billy L.

Gordon, Sr., a/k/a Billy Larue Gordon

a/k/a Billy L. Gordon a/k/a Billie

Larue Gordon, deceased is the

Defendant, that Laura Roth, Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for

cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00 AM on the 2nd day of December, 2020,

the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE WESTERLY 200 FEET

OF THE NORTHERLY 190

FEET OF LOT 5, PLANTATION

ACRES, MAP BOOK

23, PAGES 69 AND 70, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT

TO A PERPETUAL

EASEMENT OF INGRESS

AND EGRESS OVER AND

UPON THAT 15 FOOT STRIP

OF LAND THROUGH LOTS 3

AND 5, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 1432,

PAGE 475, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 9th day of November, 2020.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 2200

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JONATHAN MESKER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 805971

15-F06981

November 19, 26, 2020 V20-0426

******************************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles

will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S.. 713.78 on the sale dates at the locations below at 9:00 a.m. to satisfy towing and storage charges.

1999 JEEP

1J4GW58S1XC565389

Sale Date: 12/07/2020

Location: KDS Diversified Services, Inc

2575 Camelia Road

DeLand, FL 32724

Lienors reserve the right to bid.

November 26, 2020 V20-0429

******************************