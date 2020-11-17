NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2019 30971 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF GEORGE
A. ASSELIN; WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY
MERGER TO WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION; CHARLES ASSELIN
A/K/A CHARLES V. ASSELIN;
JOHN DUBE A/K/A JOHN WILLIAM
DUBE; UNKNOWN TENANT IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated the 7th day of October, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019 30971
CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW
LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff
and UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES
AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
GEORGE A. ASSELIN; WELLS
FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO
WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION;
CHARLES ASSELIN A/K/A
CHARLES V. ASSELIN; JOHN DUBE
A/K/A JOHN WILLIAM DUBE; and UNKNOWN
TENANT IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are
defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 9th day
of December, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
THE WESTERLY 30 FEET OF
LOT 61 AND THE EASTERLY 45
FEET OF LOT 62, ORMOND
BEACH PLAZA, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE 16, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER
THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU
WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS
ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 29th day of October, 2020.
By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.
Bar Number: 027077
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-00707
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0425
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11809 CIDL
US BANK TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER
TRUSTEE FOR VRMTG ASSET TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
LARRY D. WHITEHORN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered October 15, 2020 in
Civil Case No. 2019 11809 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Deland,
Florida, wherein US BANK
TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE
FOR VRMTG ASSET TRUST is Plaintiff
and LARRY D. WHITEHORN, et
al., are Defendants, the Clerk of Court,
LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 3rd day of
December 2020 at 11:00 AM on the
following described property as set
forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 2, The Reserve at Debary, Unit
IV, according to the plat thereof as
recorded in Map Book 46, Page 158, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens, must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 9th day of November,
2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01269-2
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0424
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11877 CIDL
MIDFIRST BANK,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered October 20, 2020 in Civil Case
No. 2019 11877 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein
MIDFIRST BANK is Plaintiff and
BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E.
ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes
on the 8th day of November 2020 at 11:00
AM on the following described property as
set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lots 36 through 39, inclusive,
Block 32, Daytona Park Estates
Section No. "A", according to the
plat thereof, recorded in Map Book
23, Pages 39 and 40, of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens, must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 9th day of November,
2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01706-2
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0423
******************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 31231 CICI
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF JESSICA
LYNN HINCHY, DECEASED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF JESSICA LYNN HINCHY, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they
be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors,
creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming
an interest by, through, under or against the
Defendants, who are not known to be dead
or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
THE SOUTHERLY 30 FEET OF LOT
4, AND ALL OF LOT 5 AND THE
EASTERLY 9 FEET OF THE
SOUTHERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 6,
BLOCK "E", GRAPELAND PARK, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE 200, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,
whose address is 6409 Congress Ave.,
Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on
or before December 22, 2020 /(30 days
from Date of First Publication of this Notice)
and file the original with the clerk of
this court either before service on Plaintiff's
attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against you
for the relief demanded in the complaint or
petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le
proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al
711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court at Volusia County, Florida, this 6th
day of November, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
20-019614
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0422
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 12243 CIDL
WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
JULIO GARCIA, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
October 15, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2019 12243 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in
and for VOLUSIA County, Florida.
WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-3, is Plaintiff and
JULIO GARCIA, are defendants. Laura
E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
a.m., on the 3 day of DECEMBER, 2020,
the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF
WAY FOR SAXON BOULEVARD,
BLOCK 81, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 25, PAGES 105 THROUGH
120, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 4th day of November, 2020
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
14578-19
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0421
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 31519 CICI
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF
CSMC 2017-RPL2 TRUST,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
JOAN M. THOMAS, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated October 12,
2020 in the above action, the Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to
the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on December 11, 2020,
at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following described property:
Unit B-6, Mariners Bay Condominium,
a Condominium, according
to the Declaration of
Condominium recorded in O.R.
Book 2157, Page 1, and all
amendments thereto, Public
Records of Volusia County,
Florida, together with an undivided
interest in the common elements
appurtenant thereto
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as
unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion,
may enlarge the time of
the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
19-000265-F
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0420
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 10034 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR
THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN
STANLEY ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST
2006-HE6, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-HE6,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
JENNIFER LYNN DAVIS, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October
20, 2020 in the above action, the Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on December
8, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
South 1/2 of Lot 38 and all of Lot 39,
Block 1, MAP OF DRESSER`S SUBDIVISION,
according to the plat
thereof, recorded in Map Book 6,
Page(s) 239 of the Public Records of
Volusia County, Florida County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed. The
Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the
time of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
18-001418-F
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0419
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 10872 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF JOSE
BRENES, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 16, 2020, and entered in 2019
10872 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR
MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION
MORTGAGE COMPANY is the Plaintiff
and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF JOSE BRENES, DECEASED;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING
ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;
JOSE BRENES, JR. are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on December 10, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 1210, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGES 270 THROUGH 283, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUISA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1794 MORVEN
COURT, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 3 day of November, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-278112
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0418
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
SECURITIES CORPORATION
(SASCO) 2007-BNC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;
TENANT #1; TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Final Summary
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 30,
2010, and entered in Case No. 2009
30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR
STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES
CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is
Plaintiff and Michael C. Nolan; The Unknown
Spouse of Michael C. Nolan; Tenant
#1; Tenant #2, are Defendants, the
Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk
of the Court will sell to the highest bidder
or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of January, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane,
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated November 6, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0417
******************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 11494 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
NAL N. MEYLOR, DECEASED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 27, 2020, and
entered in Case No. 2018 11494
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida in which Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A., is the Plaintiff and
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, or other Claimants
claiming by, through, under, or
against the Estate of Nal N. Meylor,
deceased, Clive Meylor, Jacqueline
Juanita Meylor, Jennifer J. Meylor,
Mark Meylor a/k/a Mark Anthony Nal
Meylor, Any And All Unknown Parties
Claiming by, Through, Under, And
Against The Herein named Individual
Defendant(s) Who are not Known To
Be Dead Or Alive, Whether Said Unknown
Parties May Claim An Interest
in Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Or Other Claimants, are
defendants, the Volusia County Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
in/on online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM
EST on the January 21, 2021 the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT(S) 11, BLOCK 54 OF
DELTONA LAKES, UNIT 10
AS RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 25, PAGE 186, ET
SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS,
RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS,
COVENANTS, OIL,
GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF
RECORD, IF ANY.
A/K/A 318 CLOVERLEAF
BLVD, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file
a claim before the Clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6 day of November, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JOSHUA D. PASQUALONE
Florida Bar No.: 0041835
18-020829
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0416
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW
YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS
SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE
BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE
PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY
SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A
LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated February 18,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11001
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK
TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR
TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET
MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff
and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER
SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY
SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A
LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County
Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest bidder
or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 12th day of January, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Summary
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark
Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: November 12, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
November 19, 26, 2020 V20-0428
******************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2018 11309 CIDL
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, CREDITORS, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERT W. JENSEN; UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order Resetting Foreclosure
Sale dated the 24th day
of September 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2018 11309 CIDL, of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM
MORTGAGE CORPORATION
is the Plaintiff and CAITLYN
NICOLE DALTON; SARAH L.
DUGGAR; ERIC W. JENSEN;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
ROBERT W. JENSEN; CASEY
JEAN SCREPTOCK; UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF WENDY J. ELLET; UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, CREDITORS,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT W. JENSEN; and UNKNOWN
TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 5th day of January, 2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 1004, REPLAT
OF PORTION OF
BLOCK 910, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT THIRTY-FIVE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 172,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING
A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING
AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE
A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO
LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS
UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE
A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.
AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED
AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY
THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF
THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 10 day of November 2020.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-01336
November 19, 26, 2020 V20-0427
******************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 31025 CICI
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
Sandra L. Carter, as potential heir of the
Estate of Timothy Sean Gordon a/k/a
Timothy S. Gordon, deceased and as potential
heir of the Estate of Billy Gordon
a/k/a Billy L. Gordon, Sr., a/k/a Billy
Larue Gordon a/k/a Billy L. Gordon a/k/a
Billie Larue Gordon, deceased,
Defendant.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment and/or
Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in Case No. 2020
31025 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in
and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein REVERSE MORTGAGE
FUNDING, LLC is the Plaintiff and
Sandra L. Carter, as potential heir
of the Estate of Timothy Sean Gordon
a/k/a Timothy S. Gordon, deceased
and as potential heir of the
Estate of Billy Gordon a/k/a Billy L.
Gordon, Sr., a/k/a Billy Larue Gordon
a/k/a Billy L. Gordon a/k/a Billie
Larue Gordon, deceased is the
Defendant, that Laura Roth, Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for
cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00 AM on the 2nd day of December, 2020,
the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE WESTERLY 200 FEET
OF THE NORTHERLY 190
FEET OF LOT 5, PLANTATION
ACRES, MAP BOOK
23, PAGES 69 AND 70, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT
TO A PERPETUAL
EASEMENT OF INGRESS
AND EGRESS OVER AND
UPON THAT 15 FOOT STRIP
OF LAND THROUGH LOTS 3
AND 5, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 1432,
PAGE 475, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 9th day of November, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 2200
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JONATHAN MESKER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 805971
15-F06981
November 19, 26, 2020 V20-0426
******************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles
will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S.. 713.78 on the sale dates at the locations below at 9:00 a.m. to satisfy towing and storage charges.
1999 JEEP
1J4GW58S1XC565389
Sale Date: 12/07/2020
Location: KDS Diversified Services, Inc
2575 Camelia Road
DeLand, FL 32724
Lienors reserve the right to bid.
November 26, 2020 V20-0429
******************************