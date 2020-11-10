NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2020 31102 CICI
NEWREZ llC D/B/a sHEllPOINT
MORTGaGE sERVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,
lIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND
all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTaTE Of GEORGE f. MIllER, III a/K/a GEORGE fRaNKlIN MIllER, III, DECEasED. et. al.
Defendant(s).
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,
BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF GEORGE F. MILLER, III A/K/A GEORGE FRANKLIN MILLER, III, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if
he/she/they be living; and if
he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or
against the Defendants, who are
not known to be dead or alive, and
all parties having or claiming to
have any right, title or interest in
the property described in the mortgage
being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 9, BLOCK 3, UNIT #1,
WOODMERE SOUTH, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 73 OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on
counsel for Plaintiff, whose address
is 6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100,
Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or
before December 15, 2020/(30
days from Date of First Publication
of this Notice) and file the original
with the clerk of this court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition filed herein.
WITNESS my hand and the seal
of this Court at Volusia County,
Florida, this 30th day of October, 2020
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
20-035031
November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0415
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO. 2019 10975 CIDl
HsBC BaNK Usa, NaTIONal
assOCIaTION, as TRUsTEE, fOR THE
REGIsTERED HOlDERs Of NOMURa
HOME EQUITY HOME lOaN, INC.
assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-2,
Plaintiff, vs.
JUaN a. aGOsTO, UNKNOWN HEIRs Of
JUaN a. aGOsTO, ET al.
Defendants
To the following Defendant(s):
JUAN AGOSTO, JR.
(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
234 OAKLEIGH DRIVE #2,
DELAND, FL 32724
FIAD AGOSTO
(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
234 OAKLEIGH DRIVE #2,
DELAND, FL 32724
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that
an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on
the following described property:
PARCEL 17, BERESFORD
MANOR HOMES ASSOCIATION,
INC. A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION OF
CONDOMINIUM, AS RECORDED
IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK
1381, PAGE 157, AND ALL ITS ATTACHMENTS
AND AMENDMENTS
THERETO, ALL IN THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER
WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST
IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS
APPURTENANT THERETO.
A/K/A 234 OAKLEIGH DRIVE #2,
DELAND FL 32724
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to J. Anthony Van Ness,
Esq. at VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney
for the Plaintiff, whose address is
1239 E. NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE,
SUITE #110, DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
33442 on or before December 11, 2020,
a date which is within thirty (30) days
after the first publication of this Notice in
the FLA/WEST VOLUSIA BEACON and
file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on Plaintiff's
attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against
you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
This notice is provided to Administrative
Order No. 2065.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le
proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al
711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
this Court this 26th day of October, 2020
LAURA E. ROTH
VOLUSIA COUNTY
CLERK OF COURT
By /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite #110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
14561-19
November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0414
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDl
WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a. as TRUsTEE
fOR OPTION ONE
MORTGaGE lOaN TRUsT 2001-a,
assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2001-a,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE
EsTaTE Of CaRRIE JaCKsON a/K/a
CaRRIE GIBsON JaCKsON, DECEasED,
WHETHER saID UNKNOWN PaRTIEs
ClaIM as sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER ClaIMaNTs; REBECCa
BUTlER; COUNTY Of VOlUsIa a POlITICal sUBDIVIsION Of THE sTaTE Of flORIDa,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated October 20, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2018 11371 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE
FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST 2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE
GIBSON JACKSON, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A
POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE
OF FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of
the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court
will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via
online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.
on the 5th day of January, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION
TO OAK HILL, FLORIDA, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8,
PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 162 Nancy St., Oak Hill, Florida 32759
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: October 28, 2020
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400171
November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0413
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO.: 2019 10788 CIDl
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON,
f/K/a THE BaNK Of NEW YORK as
TRUsTEE fOR REGIsTERED HOlDERs
Of CWaBs, INC., assET-BaCKED
CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2006-23,
Plaintiff, v.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs OR
BENEfICIaRIEs Of THE EsTaTE Of DETRICK
T. sHEETs a/K/a DETRICK THOMas sTREETs, DECEasED, ET al.,
Defendant.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment dated October 20, 2020 entered
in Civil Case No. 2019 10788 CIDL in
the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE
BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR
REGISTERED HOLDERS OF CWABS, INC.,
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2006-23, Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN
HEIRS OR BENEFICIARIES OF THE ESTATE
OF DETRICK T. SHEETS A/K/A DETRICK
THOMAS STREETS, DECEASED;
SHAWN LEE SHEETS; DETRICK HAYDEN
SHEETS, are defendants, Laura E. Roth,
Clerk of Court, will sell the property at public
sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning
at 11:00 AM on December 8, 2020 the
following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
PARCEL A:
LOTS 43, 44 AND 45, BLOCK 2, DAYTONA
PARK ESTATES, SECTION
NO. B, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 74, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
PARCEL B:
LOTS 46, 47 AND 48, BLOCK 2, DAYTONA
PARK ESTATES, SECTION
NO. B, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 74, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2090 8th Avenue,
Deland, FL 32724
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN
THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY
ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE
OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE
SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail:
ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
CRF20061
November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0412
RE-NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CasE NO.: 2019 10486 CIDl
laKEVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MaRCUs MUsICK a/K/a MaRCUs M. MUsICK;
saBINE WEICK-sCalEs a/K/a
saBINE MaRG1Ta WEICK-sCalEs; UNKNOWN
TENaNT IN POssEssION Of
THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale
dated the 22nd day of October 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019 10486
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein LAKEVIEW
LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff
and MARCUS MUSICK A/K/A MARCUS
M. MUSICK; SABINE WEICK-SCALES
A/K/A SABINE MARG1TA
WEICK-SCALES; and UNKNOWN
TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION OF
THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 10th day of December, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 17, OF CRYSTAL COVE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 47, PAGE 187, OF PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING
AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER
THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK
REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER
THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE
LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 28 day of October, 2020.
By: JOANNE GALIPAULT, Esq.
Bar Number: 58935
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-00328
November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0411
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CasE NO.: 2019 30887 CICI
fREEDOM MORTGaGE CORPORaTION,
Plaintiff, vs.
fOREsT UTTER a/K/a fOREsT J.
UTTER, III; MICHEllE UTTER a/K/a
MICHEllE l. UTTER; sUNsET COVE
HOMEOWNERs assOCIaTION aT PORT
ORaNGE, INC.; CITY Of PORT ORaNGE;
TIME INVEsTMENT COMPaNY INC.; UNITED sTaTEs Of aMERICa, aCTING ON BEHalf Of THE
sECRETaRY Of HOUsING aND URBaN
DEVElOPMENT; UNKNOWN TENaNT IN
POssEssION Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated the 21st day of October, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019 30887
CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM
MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the
Plaintiff and FOREST UTTER A/K/A
FOREST J. UTTER, III; MICHELLE
UTTER A/K/A MICHELLE L. UTTER;
SUNSET COVE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION
AT PORT ORANGE, INC;
TIME INVESTMENT COMPANY INC;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING
ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY
OF HOUSING AND URBAN
DEVELOPMENT; and UNKNOWN
TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 2nd day of December, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 62, SUNSET COVE PHASE
II, ACCORDING TO PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 54, PAGES 24
THROUGH 27, INCLUSIVE, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER
THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU
WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS
ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 28 day of October, 2020.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-01431
November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0410
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CasE NO.: 2019 30971 CICI
BaYVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs, DEVIsEEs,
assIGNEEs, lIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs aND all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN
INTEREsT IN THE EsTaTE Of GEORGE
a. assElIN; WElls faRGO BaNK, NaTIONal
assOCIaTION sUCCEssOR BY
MERGER TO WaCHOVIa BaNK, NaTIONal
assOCIaTION; CHaRlEs assElIN
a/K/a CHaRlEs V. assElIN;
JOHN DUBE a/K/a JOHN WIllIaM
DUBE; UNKNOWN TENaNT IN
POssEssION Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 7th
day of October, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2019 30971 CICI, of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN
SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN
THE ESTATE OF GEORGE A. ASSELIN;
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION;
CHARLES ASSELIN A/K/A CHARLES V. ASSELIN; JOHN DUBE A/K/A JOHN WILLIAM
DUBE; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 AM on the 9th day of December, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE WESTERLY 30 FEET OF LOT 61
AND THE EASTERLY 45 FEET OF
LOT 62, ORMOND BEACH PLAZA,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 23, PAGE 16, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT
TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE,
YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK
NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,
YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE
REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE
OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 29th day of October, 2020.
By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.
Bar Number: 027077
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-00707
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0425
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2019 11809 CIDl
Us BaNK TRUsT NaTIONal
assOCIaTION, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDUal
CaPaCITY BUT sOlElY as OWNER
TRUsTEE fOR VRMTG assET TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
laRRY D. WHITEHORN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered October 15, 2020 in Civil
Case No. 2019 11809 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Deland, Florida,
wherein US BANK TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS
OWNER TRUSTEE FOR VRMTG
ASSET TRUST is Plaintiff and LARRY
D. WHITEHORN, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,
ESQ., will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the
3rd day of December 2020 at 11:00 AM
on the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 2, The Reserve at Debary, Unit
IV, according to the plat thereof as
recorded in Map Book 46, Page 158, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens, must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 9th day of November, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01269-2
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0424
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2019 11877 CIDl
MIDfIRsT BaNK,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRaDlEY allEN CRaIG, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered October 20, 2020 in Civil Case
No. 2019 11877 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein
MIDFIRST BANK is Plaintiff and
BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E.
ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes
on the 8th day of November 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lots 36 through 39, inclusive, Block
32, Daytona Park Estates Section
No. "A", according to the plat
thereof, recorded in Map Book 23,
Pages 39 and 40, of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens, must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 9th day of November,
2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01706-2
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0423
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2020 31231 CICI
NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,
lIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, aND all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT IN THE EsTaTE Of JEssICa lYNN HINCHY, DECEasED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF JESSICA LYNN HINCHY, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they
be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors,
creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming
an interest by, through, under or against the
Defendants, who are not known to be dead
or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
THE SOUTHERLY 30 FEET OF LOT
4, AND ALL OF LOT 5 AND THE
EASTERLY 9 FEET OF THE
SOUTHERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 6,
BLOCK "E", GRAPELAND PARK, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE 200, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,
whose address is 6409 Congress Ave.,
Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on
or before December 22, 2020 /(30 days
from Date of First Publication of this Notice)
and file the original with the clerk of
this court either before service on Plaintiff's
attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le
proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al
711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court at Volusia County, Florida, this 6th
day of November, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
20-019614
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0422
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO. 2019 12243 CIDl
WIlMINGTON TRUsT NaTIONal
assOCIaTION, as sUCCEssOR
TRUsTEE TO CITIBaNK, N.a., as
TRUsTEE fOR BNC MORTGaGE lOaN
TRUsT sERIEs 2007-3, MORTGaGE
Pass-THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
JUlIO GaRCIa, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October
15, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
12243 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2007-3, is Plaintiff and JULIO GARCIA, are
defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit
Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash via
the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 3 day of DECEMBER, 2020, the
following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF
WAY FOR SAXON BOULEVARD,
BLOCK 81, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 25, PAGES 105 THROUGH
120, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 4th day of November, 2020
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
14578-19
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0421
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CasE No. 2019 31519 CICI
WIlMINGTON saVINGs fUND sOCIETY,
fsB, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDUal CaPaCITY
BUT sOlElY as OWNER TRUsTEE Of
CsMC 2017-RPl2 TRUsT,
PlaINTIff, Vs.
JOaN M. THOMas, ET al.
DEfENDaNT(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October
12, 2020 in the above action, the Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on December
11, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Unit B-6, Mariners Bay Condominium, a
Condominium, according to the Declaration
of Condominium recorded in O.R.
Book 2157, Page 1, and all amendments
thereto, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together with an undivided interest in the common elements appurtenant thereto
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed. The
Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the
time of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
19-000265-F
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0420
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CasE No. 2019 10034 CIDl
DEUTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TRUsT
COMPaNY, as TRUsTEE, IN TRUsT fOR
THE REGIsTERED HOlDERs Of MORGaN
sTaNlEY aBs CaPITal I INC. TRUsT
2006-HE6, MORTGaGE Pass-THROUGH
CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2006-HE6,
PlaINTIff, Vs.
JENNIfER lYNN DaVIs, ET al.
DEfENDaNT(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October
20, 2020 in the above action, the Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on December
8, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
South 1/2 of Lot 38 and all of Lot 39,
Block 1, MAP OF DRESSER`S SUBDIVISION,
according to the plat thereof, recorded in Map Book 6, Page(s) 239 of the Public Records of
Volusia County, Florida County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may
enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
18-001418-F
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0419
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2019 10872 CIDl
NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a
CHaMPION MORTGaGE COMPaNY,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,
lIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND
all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTaTE Of JOsE
BRENEs, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 16, 2020, and entered in 2019
10872 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR
MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION
MORTGAGE COMPANY is the Plaintiff
and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF JOSE BRENES, DECEASED;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING
ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;
JOSE BRENES, JR. are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on December 10, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 1210, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGES 270 THROUGH 283, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUISA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1794 MORVEN COURT, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 3 day of November, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
19-278112
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0418
RE-NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as TRUsTEE fOR sTRUCTURED assET sECURITIEs CORPORaTION (sasCO) 2007-BNC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHaEl C. NOlaN; THE UNKNOWN
sPOUsE Of MICHaEl C. NOlaN;
TENaNT #1; TENaNT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Final Summary
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 30,
2010, and entered in Case No. 2009
30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR
STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES
CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is
Plaintiff and Michael C. Nolan; The Unknown
Spouse of Michael C. Nolan; Tenant #1; Tenant #2, are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of January, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane,
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated November 6, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0417
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CasE NO.: 2018 11494 CIDl
DIVIsION: 01
WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER
ClaIMaNTs ClaIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE Of
Nal N. MEYlOR, DECEasED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
27, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018
11494 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,
Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors,
Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants
claiming by, through, under, or against the
Estate of Nal N. Meylor, deceased, Clive
Meylor, Jacqueline Juanita Meylor, Jennifer
J. Meylor, Mark Meylor a/k/a Mark Anthony
Nal Meylor, Any And All Unknown Parties
Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against
The Herein named Individual Defendant(s)
Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,
Whether Said Unknown Parties May Claim
An Interest in Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Or Other Claimants, are defendants,
the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the
January 21, 2021 the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Foreclosure:
LOT(S) 11, BLOCK 54 OF DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT 10 AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25,
PAGE 186, ET SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS,
RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS,
COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL
RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY. A/K/A 318 CLOVERLEAF BLVD, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6 day of November, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JOSHUA D. PASQUALONE
Florida Bar No.: 0041835
18-020829
November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0416
