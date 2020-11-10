NOTICE Of aCTION -

CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2020 31102 CICI

NEWREZ llC D/B/a sHEllPOINT

MORTGaGE sERVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,

lIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND

all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTaTE Of GEORGE f. MIllER, III a/K/a GEORGE fRaNKlIN MIllER, III, DECEasED. et. al.

Defendant(s).

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF GEORGE F. MILLER, III A/K/A GEORGE FRANKLIN MILLER, III, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if

he/she/they be living; and if

he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or

against the Defendants, who are

not known to be dead or alive, and

all parties having or claiming to

have any right, title or interest in

the property described in the mortgage

being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 9, BLOCK 3, UNIT #1,

WOODMERE SOUTH, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 73 OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on

counsel for Plaintiff, whose address

is 6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100,

Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or

before December 15, 2020/(30

days from Date of First Publication

of this Notice) and file the original

with the clerk of this court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition filed herein.

WITNESS my hand and the seal

of this Court at Volusia County,

Florida, this 30th day of October, 2020

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY: /s/ J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

20-035031

November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0415

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO. 2019 10975 CIDl

HsBC BaNK Usa, NaTIONal

assOCIaTION, as TRUsTEE, fOR THE

REGIsTERED HOlDERs Of NOMURa

HOME EQUITY HOME lOaN, INC.

assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-2,

Plaintiff, vs.

JUaN a. aGOsTO, UNKNOWN HEIRs Of

JUaN a. aGOsTO, ET al.

Defendants

To the following Defendant(s):

JUAN AGOSTO, JR.

(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address:

234 OAKLEIGH DRIVE #2,

DELAND, FL 32724

FIAD AGOSTO

(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address:

234 OAKLEIGH DRIVE #2,

DELAND, FL 32724

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that

an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on

the following described property:

PARCEL 17, BERESFORD

MANOR HOMES ASSOCIATION,

INC. A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION OF

CONDOMINIUM, AS RECORDED

IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK

1381, PAGE 157, AND ALL ITS ATTACHMENTS

AND AMENDMENTS

THERETO, ALL IN THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER

WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST

IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS

APPURTENANT THERETO.

A/K/A 234 OAKLEIGH DRIVE #2,

DELAND FL 32724

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to J. Anthony Van Ness,

Esq. at VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney

for the Plaintiff, whose address is

1239 E. NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE,

SUITE #110, DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

33442 on or before December 11, 2020,

a date which is within thirty (30) days

after the first publication of this Notice in

the FLA/WEST VOLUSIA BEACON and

file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on Plaintiff's

attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against

you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This notice is provided to Administrative

Order No. 2065.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order

to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le

proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al

711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of

this Court this 26th day of October, 2020

LAURA E. ROTH

VOLUSIA COUNTY

CLERK OF COURT

By /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite #110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

14561-19

November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0414

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDl

WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a. as TRUsTEE

fOR OPTION ONE

MORTGaGE lOaN TRUsT 2001-a,

assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2001-a,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE

EsTaTE Of CaRRIE JaCKsON a/K/a

CaRRIE GIBsON JaCKsON, DECEasED,

WHETHER saID UNKNOWN PaRTIEs

ClaIM as sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,

GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER ClaIMaNTs; REBECCa

BUTlER; COUNTY Of VOlUsIa a POlITICal sUBDIVIsION Of THE sTaTE Of flORIDa,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated October 20, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2018 11371 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE

FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST 2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE

GIBSON JACKSON, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A

POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE

OF FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of

the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court

will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via

online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.

on the 5th day of January, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION

TO OAK HILL, FLORIDA, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8,

PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 162 Nancy St., Oak Hill, Florida 32759

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: October 28, 2020

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400171

November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0413

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2019 10788 CIDl

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON,

f/K/a THE BaNK Of NEW YORK as

TRUsTEE fOR REGIsTERED HOlDERs

Of CWaBs, INC., assET-BaCKED

CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2006-23,

Plaintiff, v.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs OR

BENEfICIaRIEs Of THE EsTaTE Of DETRICK

T. sHEETs a/K/a DETRICK THOMas sTREETs, DECEasED, ET al.,

Defendant.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment dated October 20, 2020 entered

in Civil Case No. 2019 10788 CIDL in

the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, F/K/A THE

BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR

REGISTERED HOLDERS OF CWABS, INC.,

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2006-23, Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN

HEIRS OR BENEFICIARIES OF THE ESTATE

OF DETRICK T. SHEETS A/K/A DETRICK

THOMAS STREETS, DECEASED;

SHAWN LEE SHEETS; DETRICK HAYDEN

SHEETS, are defendants, Laura E. Roth,

Clerk of Court, will sell the property at public

sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning

at 11:00 AM on December 8, 2020 the

following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

PARCEL A:

LOTS 43, 44 AND 45, BLOCK 2, DAYTONA

PARK ESTATES, SECTION

NO. B, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 74, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PARCEL B:

LOTS 46, 47 AND 48, BLOCK 2, DAYTONA

PARK ESTATES, SECTION

NO. B, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 74, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2090 8th Avenue,

Deland, FL 32724

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN

THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY

ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE

OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE

SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail:

ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

CRF20061

November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0412

RE-NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2019 10486 CIDl

laKEVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MaRCUs MUsICK a/K/a MaRCUs M. MUsICK;

saBINE WEICK-sCalEs a/K/a

saBINE MaRG1Ta WEICK-sCalEs; UNKNOWN

TENaNT IN POssEssION Of

THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale

dated the 22nd day of October 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2019 10486

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein LAKEVIEW

LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff

and MARCUS MUSICK A/K/A MARCUS

M. MUSICK; SABINE WEICK-SCALES

A/K/A SABINE MARG1TA

WEICK-SCALES; and UNKNOWN

TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION OF

THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 10th day of December, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 17, OF CRYSTAL COVE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 47, PAGE 187, OF PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING

AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER

THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK

REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER

THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF

RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE

LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 28 day of October, 2020.

By: JOANNE GALIPAULT, Esq.

Bar Number: 58935

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-00328

November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0411

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2019 30887 CICI

fREEDOM MORTGaGE CORPORaTION,

Plaintiff, vs.

fOREsT UTTER a/K/a fOREsT J.

UTTER, III; MICHEllE UTTER a/K/a

MICHEllE l. UTTER; sUNsET COVE

HOMEOWNERs assOCIaTION aT PORT

ORaNGE, INC.; CITY Of PORT ORaNGE;

TIME INVEsTMENT COMPaNY INC.; UNITED sTaTEs Of aMERICa, aCTING ON BEHalf Of THE

sECRETaRY Of HOUsING aND URBaN

DEVElOPMENT; UNKNOWN TENaNT IN

POssEssION Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated the 21st day of October, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2019 30887

CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM

MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the

Plaintiff and FOREST UTTER A/K/A

FOREST J. UTTER, III; MICHELLE

UTTER A/K/A MICHELLE L. UTTER;

SUNSET COVE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION

AT PORT ORANGE, INC;

TIME INVESTMENT COMPANY INC;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING

ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY

OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT; and UNKNOWN

TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE

SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 2nd day of December, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 62, SUNSET COVE PHASE

II, ACCORDING TO PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 54, PAGES 24

THROUGH 27, INCLUSIVE, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER

THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM

WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS

THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU

WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS

ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 28 day of October, 2020.

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-01431

November 5, 12, 2020 V20-0410

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2019 30971 CICI

BaYVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs, DEVIsEEs,

assIGNEEs, lIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs aND all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN

INTEREsT IN THE EsTaTE Of GEORGE

a. assElIN; WElls faRGO BaNK, NaTIONal

assOCIaTION sUCCEssOR BY

MERGER TO WaCHOVIa BaNK, NaTIONal

assOCIaTION; CHaRlEs assElIN

a/K/a CHaRlEs V. assElIN;

JOHN DUBE a/K/a JOHN WIllIaM

DUBE; UNKNOWN TENaNT IN

POssEssION Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 7th

day of October, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2019 30971 CICI, of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN

SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN

THE ESTATE OF GEORGE A. ASSELIN;

WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO WACHOVIA BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION;

CHARLES ASSELIN A/K/A CHARLES V. ASSELIN; JOHN DUBE A/K/A JOHN WILLIAM

DUBE; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,

11:00 AM on the 9th day of December, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE WESTERLY 30 FEET OF LOT 61

AND THE EASTERLY 45 FEET OF

LOT 62, ORMOND BEACH PLAZA,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 23, PAGE 16, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT

TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE,

YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK

NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,

YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE

REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE

OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 29th day of October, 2020.

By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.

Bar Number: 027077

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-00707

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0425

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 11809 CIDl

Us BaNK TRUsT NaTIONal

assOCIaTION, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDUal

CaPaCITY BUT sOlElY as OWNER

TRUsTEE fOR VRMTG assET TRUsT,

Plaintiff, vs.

laRRY D. WHITEHORN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered October 15, 2020 in Civil

Case No. 2019 11809 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Deland, Florida,

wherein US BANK TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS

OWNER TRUSTEE FOR VRMTG

ASSET TRUST is Plaintiff and LARRY

D. WHITEHORN, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,

ESQ., will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the

3rd day of December 2020 at 11:00 AM

on the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 2, The Reserve at Debary, Unit

IV, according to the plat thereof as

recorded in Map Book 46, Page 158, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens, must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 9th day of November, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01269-2

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0424

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 11877 CIDl

MIDfIRsT BaNK,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRaDlEY allEN CRaIG, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered October 20, 2020 in Civil Case

No. 2019 11877 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein

MIDFIRST BANK is Plaintiff and

BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E.

ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes

on the 8th day of November 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lots 36 through 39, inclusive, Block

32, Daytona Park Estates Section

No. "A", according to the plat

thereof, recorded in Map Book 23,

Pages 39 and 40, of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens, must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 9th day of November,

2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01706-2

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0423

NOTICE Of aCTION -

CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2020 31231 CICI

NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,

lIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, aND all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT IN THE EsTaTE Of JEssICa lYNN HINCHY, DECEasED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF JESSICA LYNN HINCHY, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they

be living; and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors,

creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming

an interest by, through, under or against the

Defendants, who are not known to be dead

or alive, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

THE SOUTHERLY 30 FEET OF LOT

4, AND ALL OF LOT 5 AND THE

EASTERLY 9 FEET OF THE

SOUTHERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 6,

BLOCK "E", GRAPELAND PARK, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE 200, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on counsel for Plaintiff,

whose address is 6409 Congress Ave.,

Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on

or before December 22, 2020 /(30 days

from Date of First Publication of this Notice)

and file the original with the clerk of

this court either before service on Plaintiff's

attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs

an accommodation in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le

proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al

711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this

Court at Volusia County, Florida, this 6th

day of November, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

20-019614

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0422

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO. 2019 12243 CIDl

WIlMINGTON TRUsT NaTIONal

assOCIaTION, as sUCCEssOR

TRUsTEE TO CITIBaNK, N.a., as

TRUsTEE fOR BNC MORTGaGE lOaN

TRUsT sERIEs 2007-3, MORTGaGE

Pass-THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

JUlIO GaRCIa, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October

15, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

12243 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida. WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2007-3, is Plaintiff and JULIO GARCIA, are

defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit

Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash via

the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the 3 day of DECEMBER, 2020, the

following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 46, EXCEPT THE RIGHT OF

WAY FOR SAXON BOULEVARD,

BLOCK 81, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 25, PAGES 105 THROUGH

120, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 4th day of November, 2020

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

14578-19

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0421

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CasE No. 2019 31519 CICI

WIlMINGTON saVINGs fUND sOCIETY,

fsB, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDUal CaPaCITY

BUT sOlElY as OWNER TRUsTEE Of

CsMC 2017-RPl2 TRUsT,

PlaINTIff, Vs.

JOaN M. THOMas, ET al.

DEfENDaNT(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October

12, 2020 in the above action, the Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on December

11, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Unit B-6, Mariners Bay Condominium, a

Condominium, according to the Declaration

of Condominium recorded in O.R.

Book 2157, Page 1, and all amendments

thereto, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, together with an undivided interest in the common elements appurtenant thereto

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed. The

Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the

time of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

19-000265-F

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0420

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CasE No. 2019 10034 CIDl

DEUTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TRUsT

COMPaNY, as TRUsTEE, IN TRUsT fOR

THE REGIsTERED HOlDERs Of MORGaN

sTaNlEY aBs CaPITal I INC. TRUsT

2006-HE6, MORTGaGE Pass-THROUGH

CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2006-HE6,

PlaINTIff, Vs.

JENNIfER lYNN DaVIs, ET al.

DEfENDaNT(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated October

20, 2020 in the above action, the Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on December

8, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

South 1/2 of Lot 38 and all of Lot 39,

Block 1, MAP OF DRESSER`S SUBDIVISION,

according to the plat thereof, recorded in Map Book 6, Page(s) 239 of the Public Records of

Volusia County, Florida County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may

enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

18-001418-F

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0419

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 10872 CIDl

NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a

CHaMPION MORTGaGE COMPaNY,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,

lIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND

all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTaTE Of JOsE

BRENEs, DECEasED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

January 16, 2020, and entered in 2019

10872 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR

MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION

MORTGAGE COMPANY is the Plaintiff

and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF JOSE BRENES, DECEASED;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING

ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

JOSE BRENES, JR. are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on December 10, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 1210, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27, PAGES 270 THROUGH 283, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUISA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1794 MORVEN COURT, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 3 day of November, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

19-278112

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0418

RE-NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as TRUsTEE fOR sTRUCTURED assET sECURITIEs CORPORaTION (sasCO) 2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHaEl C. NOlaN; THE UNKNOWN

sPOUsE Of MICHaEl C. NOlaN;

TENaNT #1; TENaNT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Final Summary

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 30,

2010, and entered in Case No. 2009

30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR

STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES

CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is

Plaintiff and Michael C. Nolan; The Unknown

Spouse of Michael C. Nolan; Tenant #1; Tenant #2, are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day of January, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane,

Holly Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated November 6, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0417

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CasE NO.: 2018 11494 CIDl

DIVIsION: 01

WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,

GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,

CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER

ClaIMaNTs ClaIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER, OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE Of

Nal N. MEYlOR, DECEasED, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

27, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018

11494 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,

Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors,

Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants

claiming by, through, under, or against the

Estate of Nal N. Meylor, deceased, Clive

Meylor, Jacqueline Juanita Meylor, Jennifer

J. Meylor, Mark Meylor a/k/a Mark Anthony

Nal Meylor, Any And All Unknown Parties

Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against

The Herein named Individual Defendant(s)

Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,

Whether Said Unknown Parties May Claim

An Interest in Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Or Other Claimants, are defendants,

the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the

January 21, 2021 the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment

of Foreclosure:

LOT(S) 11, BLOCK 54 OF DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT 10 AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25,

PAGE 186, ET SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS,

RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS,

COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL

RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY. A/K/A 318 CLOVERLEAF BLVD, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6 day of November, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JOSHUA D. PASQUALONE

Florida Bar No.: 0041835

18-020829

November 12, 19, 2020 V20-0416

