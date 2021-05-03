NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 32060 CICI

HsBC BANK usA, NATIONAl AssOCIATION

As TrusTEE FOr MErrIll lYNCH

MOrTGAGE INVEsTOrs, INC., MOrTGAGE

PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, MANA sErIEs 2007-AF1,

Plaintiff, vs.

HArrY M. DEMONTMOllIN Jr A/K/A HArrY DEMONTMOllIN,

et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 9, 2021, and

entered in 2019 32060 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH

MORTGAGE INVESTORS, INC., MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, MANA SERIES 2007-AF1 is the Plaintiff

and HARRY M. DEMONTMOLLIN JR A/K/A HARRY DEMONTMOLLIN;

JAYNE DEMONTMOLLIN A/K/A JAYNE S. DEMONTMOLLIN;

and SPRUCE CREEK PROPERTY OWNER'S ASSOCIATION,

INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on May 14, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT R-22, FLY-IN SPRUCE CREEK, INC.

SUBDIVISION, UNIT ONE, AS PER PLAT

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 103,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 38 LAZY EIGHT DR,

PORT ORANGE, FL 32128

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of April, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-378540

April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0122

**************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 11438 CIDl

NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A Mr. COOPEr,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs, DEVIsEEs,

GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs,

CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND All OTHErs

WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT IN THE EsTATE

OF KENNETH E. FOrrEsT, DECEAsED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

20, 2021, and entered in 2019 11438

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the

Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

KENNETH E. FORREST, DECEASED;

JACQUELINE FIGUEROA; STEVE E. FORREST;

MALLORY SQUARE HOMEOWNERS

ASSOCIATION OF DELAND, INC. are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on May 20, 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATE IN

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, VIZ:LOT

6, MALLORY SQUARE - PHASE I, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 53, PAGES

128 THROUGH 133, INCLUSIVE, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 115 WEST FIESTA

KEY LOOP, DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 26 day of April, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-361136

April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0121

**************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2021 10357 CIDl

PennyMac loan services, llC

Plaintiff, vs.

The unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all

other parties claiming an interest by, through,

under or against the Estate of Eric Alan Johnson

a/k/a Eric Alan Johnson sr., Deceased; et al

Defendants.

TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees,

Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and

all other parties claiming an interest by,

through, under or against the Estate of Eric

Alan Johnson a/k/a Eric Alan Johnson Sr., Deceased

and The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, and all other parties claiming an interest

by, through, under or against the Estate

of Jaramis Alan Johnson, Deceased

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 9, BLOCK 582, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT TWENTY-ONE, ACCORDING TO

THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 7

THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,

PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of

publication on or before June 01, 2021, and file

the original with the Clerk of this Court either before

service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in the

complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted

es una persona con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar en este

procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en

gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días

de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on April 13, 2021.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

(Seal) By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

20-F00624

April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0120

*********

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2019 11834 CIDl

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill

lynch Mortgage Investors Trust series MlCC

2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,

Plaintiff, vs.

lashalonda D. robinson a/k/a la robinson

a/k/a lashalonda robinson, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment

and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as

Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series

MLCC 2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates is

the Plaintiff and Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson

a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson; Saxon Ridge Homeowners

Association Inc.; Ford Motor Credit Company,

LLC are the Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00 AM on the 20th day of May, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 122, SAXON RIDGE PHASE TWO-B, ACCORDING

TO PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGES 33 AND 34, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 22nd day of April, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F01302

April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0119

*********

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2018 11106 CIDl

WIlMINGTON sAVINGs FuND sOCIETY, FsB,

D/B/A CHrIsTIANA TrusT, NOT

INDIVIDuAllY BuT As TrusTEE FOr

PrETIuM MOrTGAGE ACQuIsITION TrusT,

Plaintiff, vs.

WAlTEr GONZAlEZ, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 17, 2019,

and entered in 2018 11106 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON

SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA

TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS

TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION

TRUST is the Plaintiff and ARLENE GONZALEZ;

and WALTER GONZALEZ are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on June 01, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 1, BLOCK 1060, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

27, PAGE 224, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1061 LYRIC DR, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in

accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 3 day of May, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

18-157312

May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0130

**********

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FIlE NO. 2021 10852 PrDl

IN rE: EsTATE OF

Victor Trifan

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Victor Trifan,

deceased, whose date of death was February 25,

2021, Probate Division, the address of which is

Clerk of Court, 101 North Alabama Ave, DeLand,

FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal

representative and the personal representative’s

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF

SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent’s

estate must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF

THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The first publication date of this notice is May 6, 2021.

TAs s. G. COrONEOs

93 Shadow Creek Way

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Attorney for Petitioner

TAS S. G. CORONEOS

Email Addresses: tas@coroneos.com

Florida Bar No. 0118149

93 Shadow Creek Way

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Telephone: 386-506-7240

May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0127

***********

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CAsE NO.: 2019 11677 CIDl

NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A Mr. COOPEr,

Plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs, DEVIsEEs,

AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs,

CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND All OTHErs

WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT IN THE EsTATE

OF NANCY l. GOlDBErG A/K/A NANCY lOu MANlEY, et al.,

Defendants.

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF PAUL GOLDBERG

Last Known Address: 211 PONDEROSA DRIVE,

DELAND, FL 32724

Current Residence Unknown

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERT GENE GOLDBERG

Last Known Address: 211 PONDEROSA DRIVE,

DELAND, FL 32724

Current Residence Unknown

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CHARLES ROBERT HOPE

Last Known Address: 211 PONDEROSA DRIVE,

DELAND, FL 32724

Current Residence Unknown

SAMUEL WESTLEY HOPE

Last Known Address: 12 LIBBY STREET, FORT

RUCKER, AL 36362

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure

of Mortgage on the following described property:

THE EAST 75 FEET OF THE WEST 575

FEET OF THE SOUTH 140 FEET OF LOT

1, NORTHWOOD SUBDIVISION AS

SHOWN IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 156, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for

Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 771270,

CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before June

7, 2021, a date at least thirty (30) days after the

first publication of this Notice in the (Please publish

in West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the

original with the Clerk of this Court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted

es una persona con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar en este

procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en

gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días

de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court

this 21 day of April 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

(Seal) By: Jennifer Vazquez

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270,

Coral Springs, FL 33077

19-02810

May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0126

********

NOTICE OF sAlE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2020 10303 CIDl

THE BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON TrusT

COMPANY, NATIONAl AssOCIATION FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YOrK TrusT COMPANY,

N.A. As suCCEssOr TO JPMOrGAN CHAsE

BANK, As TrusTEE FOr rEsIDENTIAl

AssET MOrTGAGE PrODuCTs, INC.,

MOrTGAGE AssET-BACKED

PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs sErIEs 2004-rs8,

Plaintiff, vs.

DErrICK OrBErG; DElAND OAKs AssOCIATION, INC.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated April 27, 2021, and entered in Case

No. 2020 10303 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL

ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC.,

MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-RS8, is Plaintiff

and DERRICK ORBERG; DELAND OAKS ASSOCIATION,

INC., are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell

to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on

the 29th day of June, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT J-4, DELAND OAKS CONDOMINIUM,

A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO THE

DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

BOOK 1770, PAGE 1315, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED

INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS

SET FORTH IN THE EXHIBITS TO

THE SAID DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

AS RECORDED, EXEMPLIFIED,

REFERRED TO AND SET FORTH IN SAID

DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM AND EXHIBITS THERETO.

Property Address: 100 E Kentucky Ave J4,

Deland, Florida 32724

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: April 30, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

20-400956

May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0125

**********

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2019 11609 CIDl

BANK OF AMErICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, v.

FrANK WEsTON WEIMEr A/K/A FrANK W.

WEIMEr; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF FrANK WEsTON

WEIMEr A/K/A FrANK W. WEIMEr;

All uNKNOWN PArTIEs ClAIMING

INTErEsTs BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr Or

AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION,

Or HAVING Or ClAIMING TO HAVE

ANY rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE

PrOPErTY HErEIN DEsCrIBED; uNKNOWN

TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment dated April 27, 2021 entered in Civil

Case No. 2019 11609 CIDL in the Circuit Court of

the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., Plaintiff

and FRANK WESTON WEIMER A/K/A FRANK

W. WEIMER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF FRANK

WESTON WEIMER A/K/A FRANK W. WEIMER,

are defendants, Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Court, will

sell the property at public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

beginning at 11:00 AM on June

15, 2021 the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 23, BLOCK 52, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT TEN, A SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN IN

MAP BOOK 25, PAGES 186 THROUGH

192, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1036 Deltona Blvd., Deltona,

Florida 32725

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M. VANSLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M180371

May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0129

********

NOTICE OF PuBlIC sAlE

Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles will be sold

at public auction pursuant to F.S.. 713.78 on

the sale dates at the locations below at 9:00 a.m.

to satisfy towing and storage charges.

2014 Smart

WMEEJ3BA1EK739465

Sale Date:05/24/2021

Location:KDS Diversified Services, Inc

2575 Camelia Road

DeLand, FL 32724

Lienors reserve the right to bid.

May 6, 2021 V21-0128

*************

NOTICE OF sAlE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2012 32224 CICI

WIlMINGTON TrusT, NATIONAl

AssOCIATION, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDuAl CAPACITY,

BuT sOlElY As TrusTEE FOr

MFrA TrusT 2015-1

Plaintiff, vs.

GlOrIA sIEG A/K/A GlOrIA G. sIEG AND

uNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A BrIAN sIEG, et al,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

Order or Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated May 13, 2014, and entered in Case

No. 2012 32224 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein Wilmington

Trust, National Association, not in its individual

capacity, but solely as trustee for

MFRA Trust 2015-1 is the Plaintiff and the

Defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of the

Circuit Court in and for Volusia County,

Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's

website for online auctions at 11:00 AM on

June 4, 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 1, BLOCK 16, ORTONA PARK

SECTION ONE, AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 189, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 924 Rollins Avenue,

Ormond Beach, FL 32176

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE

SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE

LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM

WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE

OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS

UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.

AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS

UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF THE

RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS

PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser

may be entitled to only a return of the sale

deposit less any applicable fees and costs

and shall have no further recourse against

the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.

DATED at Volusia County, Florida, this

22 day of April, 2021.

GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

2313 W. Violet St.

Tampa, Florida 33603

Telephone: (813) 443-5087

Fax: (813) 443-5089

emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com

By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 46196

645081.28026

May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0124

***********

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CAsE NO.: 2019 10518 CIDl

FrEEDOM MOrTGAGE COrPOrATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

BrIAN W. GOGOl A/K/A BrIAN WIllIAM

GOGOl; ArBOr rIDGE COMMuNITY

AssOCIATION, INC.; uNITED sTATEs OF

AMErICA, ACTING ON BEHAlF OF THE

sECrETArY OF HOusING AND urBAN DEVElOPMENT;

uNKNOWN sPOusE OF BrIAN

W. GOGOl A/K/A BrIAN WIllIAM GOGOl;

uNKNOWN TENANT IN

POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated the 21st day of April 2021,

and entered in Case No. 2019 10518 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM

MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and

BRIAN W. GOGOL A/K/A BRIAN WILLIAM GOGOL;

ARBOR RIDGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, INC.;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF

OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND

URBAN DEVELOPMENT; and UNKNOWN TENANT

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are

defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at, 11:00 AM on the 10th day of June 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 86, ARBOR RIDGE, UNIT 2, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 49, PAGE 13 AND

14, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO

FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST

FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE

FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED

AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF

RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 29 day of April, 2021.

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-00632

May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0123

****************