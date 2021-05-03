NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 32060 CICI
HsBC BANK usA, NATIONAl AssOCIATION
As TrusTEE FOr MErrIll lYNCH
MOrTGAGE INVEsTOrs, INC., MOrTGAGE
PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, MANA sErIEs 2007-AF1,
Plaintiff, vs.
HArrY M. DEMONTMOllIN Jr A/K/A HArrY DEMONTMOllIN,
et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 9, 2021, and
entered in 2019 32060 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein HSBC BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH
MORTGAGE INVESTORS, INC., MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, MANA SERIES 2007-AF1 is the Plaintiff
and HARRY M. DEMONTMOLLIN JR A/K/A HARRY DEMONTMOLLIN;
JAYNE DEMONTMOLLIN A/K/A JAYNE S. DEMONTMOLLIN;
and SPRUCE CREEK PROPERTY OWNER'S ASSOCIATION,
INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on May 14, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT R-22, FLY-IN SPRUCE CREEK, INC.
SUBDIVISION, UNIT ONE, AS PER PLAT
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 103,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 38 LAZY EIGHT DR,
PORT ORANGE, FL 32128
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of April, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-378540
April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0122
**************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 11438 CIDl
NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A Mr. COOPEr,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs, DEVIsEEs,
GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs,
CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND All OTHErs
WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT IN THE EsTATE
OF KENNETH E. FOrrEsT, DECEAsED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
20, 2021, and entered in 2019 11438
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the
Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
KENNETH E. FORREST, DECEASED;
JACQUELINE FIGUEROA; STEVE E. FORREST;
MALLORY SQUARE HOMEOWNERS
ASSOCIATION OF DELAND, INC. are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on May 20, 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN LAND SITUATE IN
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, VIZ:LOT
6, MALLORY SQUARE - PHASE I, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 53, PAGES
128 THROUGH 133, INCLUSIVE, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 115 WEST FIESTA
KEY LOOP, DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 26 day of April, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-361136
April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0121
**************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2021 10357 CIDl
PennyMac loan services, llC
Plaintiff, vs.
The unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all
other parties claiming an interest by, through,
under or against the Estate of Eric Alan Johnson
a/k/a Eric Alan Johnson sr., Deceased; et al
Defendants.
TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees,
Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and
all other parties claiming an interest by,
through, under or against the Estate of Eric
Alan Johnson a/k/a Eric Alan Johnson Sr., Deceased
and The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, and all other parties claiming an interest
by, through, under or against the Estate
of Jaramis Alan Johnson, Deceased
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 9, BLOCK 582, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT TWENTY-ONE, ACCORDING TO
THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 7
THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,
PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL
33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of
publication on or before June 01, 2021, and file
the original with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the
complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted
es una persona con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar en este
procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en
gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on April 13, 2021.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
(Seal) By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
20-F00624
April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0120
*********
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2019 11834 CIDl
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill
lynch Mortgage Investors Trust series MlCC
2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Plaintiff, vs.
lashalonda D. robinson a/k/a la robinson
a/k/a lashalonda robinson, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final Judgment
and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as
Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series
MLCC 2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates is
the Plaintiff and Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson
a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson; Saxon Ridge Homeowners
Association Inc.; Ford Motor Credit Company,
LLC are the Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00 AM on the 20th day of May, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 122, SAXON RIDGE PHASE TWO-B, ACCORDING
TO PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGES 33 AND 34, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 22nd day of April, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F01302
April 29; May 6, 2021 V21-0119
*********
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2018 11106 CIDl
WIlMINGTON sAVINGs FuND sOCIETY, FsB,
D/B/A CHrIsTIANA TrusT, NOT
INDIVIDuAllY BuT As TrusTEE FOr
PrETIuM MOrTGAGE ACQuIsITION TrusT,
Plaintiff, vs.
WAlTEr GONZAlEZ, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 17, 2019,
and entered in 2018 11106 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON
SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA
TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS
TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION
TRUST is the Plaintiff and ARLENE GONZALEZ;
and WALTER GONZALEZ are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on June 01, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 1060, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
27, PAGE 224, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1061 LYRIC DR, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in
accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 3 day of May, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
18-157312
May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0130
**********
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FIlE NO. 2021 10852 PrDl
IN rE: EsTATE OF
Victor Trifan
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Victor Trifan,
deceased, whose date of death was February 25,
2021, Probate Division, the address of which is
Clerk of Court, 101 North Alabama Ave, DeLand,
FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal
representative and the personal representative’s
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF
SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent’s
estate must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF
THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The first publication date of this notice is May 6, 2021.
TAs s. G. COrONEOs
93 Shadow Creek Way
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Attorney for Petitioner
TAS S. G. CORONEOS
Email Addresses: tas@coroneos.com
Florida Bar No. 0118149
93 Shadow Creek Way
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Telephone: 386-506-7240
May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0127
***********
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO.: 2019 11677 CIDl
NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A Mr. COOPEr,
Plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs, DEVIsEEs,
AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs,
CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND All OTHErs
WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT IN THE EsTATE
OF NANCY l. GOlDBErG A/K/A NANCY lOu MANlEY, et al.,
Defendants.
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF PAUL GOLDBERG
Last Known Address: 211 PONDEROSA DRIVE,
DELAND, FL 32724
Current Residence Unknown
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERT GENE GOLDBERG
Last Known Address: 211 PONDEROSA DRIVE,
DELAND, FL 32724
Current Residence Unknown
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CHARLES ROBERT HOPE
Last Known Address: 211 PONDEROSA DRIVE,
DELAND, FL 32724
Current Residence Unknown
SAMUEL WESTLEY HOPE
Last Known Address: 12 LIBBY STREET, FORT
RUCKER, AL 36362
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure
of Mortgage on the following described property:
THE EAST 75 FEET OF THE WEST 575
FEET OF THE SOUTH 140 FEET OF LOT
1, NORTHWOOD SUBDIVISION AS
SHOWN IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 156, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for
Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 771270,
CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before June
7, 2021, a date at least thirty (30) days after the
first publication of this Notice in the (Please publish
in West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted
es una persona con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar en este
procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en
gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court
this 21 day of April 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
(Seal) By: Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral Springs, FL 33077
19-02810
May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0126
********
NOTICE OF sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2020 10303 CIDl
THE BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON TrusT
COMPANY, NATIONAl AssOCIATION FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YOrK TrusT COMPANY,
N.A. As suCCEssOr TO JPMOrGAN CHAsE
BANK, As TrusTEE FOr rEsIDENTIAl
AssET MOrTGAGE PrODuCTs, INC.,
MOrTGAGE AssET-BACKED
PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs sErIEs 2004-rs8,
Plaintiff, vs.
DErrICK OrBErG; DElAND OAKs AssOCIATION, INC.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated April 27, 2021, and entered in Case
No. 2020 10303 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL
ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC.,
MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-RS8, is Plaintiff
and DERRICK ORBERG; DELAND OAKS ASSOCIATION,
INC., are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell
to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on
the 29th day of June, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT J-4, DELAND OAKS CONDOMINIUM,
A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO THE
DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
BOOK 1770, PAGE 1315, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIVIDED
INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS
SET FORTH IN THE EXHIBITS TO
THE SAID DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
AS RECORDED, EXEMPLIFIED,
REFERRED TO AND SET FORTH IN SAID
DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM AND EXHIBITS THERETO.
Property Address: 100 E Kentucky Ave J4,
Deland, Florida 32724
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: April 30, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
20-400956
May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0125
**********
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2019 11609 CIDl
BANK OF AMErICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, v.
FrANK WEsTON WEIMEr A/K/A FrANK W.
WEIMEr; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF FrANK WEsTON
WEIMEr A/K/A FrANK W. WEIMEr;
All uNKNOWN PArTIEs ClAIMING
INTErEsTs BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr Or
AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION,
Or HAVING Or ClAIMING TO HAVE
ANY rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE
PrOPErTY HErEIN DEsCrIBED; uNKNOWN
TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment dated April 27, 2021 entered in Civil
Case No. 2019 11609 CIDL in the Circuit Court of
the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., Plaintiff
and FRANK WESTON WEIMER A/K/A FRANK
W. WEIMER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF FRANK
WESTON WEIMER A/K/A FRANK W. WEIMER,
are defendants, Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Court, will
sell the property at public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
beginning at 11:00 AM on June
15, 2021 the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 23, BLOCK 52, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT TEN, A SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN IN
MAP BOOK 25, PAGES 186 THROUGH
192, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1036 Deltona Blvd., Deltona,
Florida 32725
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M. VANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M180371
May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0129
********
NOTICE OF PuBlIC sAlE
Notice is hereby given that the following vehicles will be sold
at public auction pursuant to F.S.. 713.78 on
the sale dates at the locations below at 9:00 a.m.
to satisfy towing and storage charges.
2014 Smart
WMEEJ3BA1EK739465
Sale Date:05/24/2021
Location:KDS Diversified Services, Inc
2575 Camelia Road
DeLand, FL 32724
Lienors reserve the right to bid.
May 6, 2021 V21-0128
*************
NOTICE OF sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2012 32224 CICI
WIlMINGTON TrusT, NATIONAl
AssOCIATION, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDuAl CAPACITY,
BuT sOlElY As TrusTEE FOr
MFrA TrusT 2015-1
Plaintiff, vs.
GlOrIA sIEG A/K/A GlOrIA G. sIEG AND
uNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A BrIAN sIEG, et al,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
Order or Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated May 13, 2014, and entered in Case
No. 2012 32224 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein Wilmington
Trust, National Association, not in its individual
capacity, but solely as trustee for
MFRA Trust 2015-1 is the Plaintiff and the
Defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of the
Circuit Court in and for Volusia County,
Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk's
website for online auctions at 11:00 AM on
June 4, 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 16, ORTONA PARK
SECTION ONE, AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 189, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 924 Rollins Avenue,
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE
SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE
LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE
OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS
UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.
AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS
UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF THE
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser
may be entitled to only a return of the sale
deposit less any applicable fees and costs
and shall have no further recourse against
the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at Volusia County, Florida, this
22 day of April, 2021.
GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. Violet St.
Tampa, Florida 33603
Telephone: (813) 443-5087
Fax: (813) 443-5089
emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com
By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 46196
645081.28026
May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0124
***********
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CAsE NO.: 2019 10518 CIDl
FrEEDOM MOrTGAGE COrPOrATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
BrIAN W. GOGOl A/K/A BrIAN WIllIAM
GOGOl; ArBOr rIDGE COMMuNITY
AssOCIATION, INC.; uNITED sTATEs OF
AMErICA, ACTING ON BEHAlF OF THE
sECrETArY OF HOusING AND urBAN DEVElOPMENT;
uNKNOWN sPOusE OF BrIAN
W. GOGOl A/K/A BrIAN WIllIAM GOGOl;
uNKNOWN TENANT IN
POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated the 21st day of April 2021,
and entered in Case No. 2019 10518 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM
MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and
BRIAN W. GOGOL A/K/A BRIAN WILLIAM GOGOL;
ARBOR RIDGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, INC.;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF
OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND
URBAN DEVELOPMENT; and UNKNOWN TENANT
IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are
defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at, 11:00 AM on the 10th day of June 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 86, ARBOR RIDGE, UNIT 2, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 49, PAGE 13 AND
14, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO
FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST
FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE
FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED
AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 29 day of April, 2021.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-00632
May 6, 13, 2021 V21-0123
****************