NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11655 CIDL
SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN HEIRS BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,; ELIZABETH PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIELLO; JOHN LEROY RICE, JR.; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA; FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY, LLC; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELIZABETH A. PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIEL; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN
TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID
UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on February
7, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 11655
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, SPECIALIZED LOAN
SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN
HEIRS BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,; ELIZABETH PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIELLO; JOHN LEROY RICE, JR.; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,
A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE
STATE OF FLORIDA; FORD MOTOR
CREDIT COMPANY, LLC; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF ELIZABETH A. PANARIELLO
A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIEL; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST
THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are
Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on June 9, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described
real property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER
OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE SW 1/4
OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 16
SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA RUN SOUTH
89°38'47" WEST ALONG THE NORTH
LINE OF SAID WEST 1/2 OF SW 1/4
637.56 FEET THENCE SOUTH
03°32'09'' WEST, 716.75 FEET FOR A
POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN
THENCE NORTH 89°40'44" EAST
292.63 FEET THENCE SOUTH
03°07'48" WEST 375.10 FEET
THENCE SOUTH 43°04’12" WEST
250.71 FEET THENCE SOUTH
66°21'20" WEST 149.93 FEET
THENCE NORTH 03°32'09" EAST
617.58 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO A 30 FOOT
EASEMENT ON THE WEST SIDE
FOR INGRESS, EGRESS,
DRAINAGE AND UTILITIES AND A 20
FOOT EASEMENT ON THE SOUTH
SIDE FOR DRAINAGE.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME
VIN #: GMHGA4480128801A TITLE #: 86832791 AND VIN #: GMHGA4480128801B
TITLE #: 86834065.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: ZACHARY ULLMAN
Bar 106751
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1113-13610B
April 30; May 7, 2020 V20-0231
***************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
Case No.: 2020 10104 PRDL
IN RE: Estate of
DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER
a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER
a/k/a DEANA NICOLE LEFFLER
a/k/a DEANA N. LEFFLER,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER, deceased,
whose date of death was October 4, 2019, is
pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, Deland, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON
THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is
May 7, 2020.
Personal Representative
CHRIS MOREY LEFFLER
2461 W. State Road 426, Suite 1001
Oviedo, FL 32765
Attorney for the Personal Representative
LANCE A. RAGLAND
Florida Bar No. 0122440
LANCE A. RAGLAND, P.A.
2461 W. State Road 426, Suite 1001
Oviedo, FL 32765
Telephone: 407-542-0633
Fax: 407-366-8149
Main: lance@lraglandlaw.com
Secondary: debbie@lraglandlaw.com
May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0232
************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS,
INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL
INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH
CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH
CREDIT UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA
BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE
DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA
MASS; LAURA E. ROTH, CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated the 12th day
of March, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein PNC
BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
is the Plaintiff and
MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
REVENUE; DPMS, INC.;
UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL
INSURANCE COMPANY
OF NORTH CAROLINA;
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
F/K/A LAUNCH CREDIT UNION;
CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH;
CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE
DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A
KEITH WHITSELL; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA
MASS; LAURA E. ROTH,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN
TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY
are defendants. LAURA E.
ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on
the 16th day of June, 2020, the
following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY-THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDER IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 128
THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING
A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING
AFTER THE SALE,
YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH
THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK
REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE
A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS
ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER
OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE
OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY
CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 29th day of April, 2020.
By: STEVEN FORCE, Esq.
Bar Number: 71811
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-03737
May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0233
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 2019 10977 CIDL
U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE
HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET
BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST
2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE5,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RALPH E.
COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER;
WILLIAM COOPER; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order Cancelling and Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale entered in Civil Case No. 2019 10977 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST 2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES SERIES
2007-HE5 is Plaintiff and HE ESTATE OF RALPH E. COOPER, DOROTHY M. COOPER and WILLIAM COOPE, et al, are Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
at Volusia County's On Line Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on July 7, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following described property located in VOLUSIA
County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 1673, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
SEVENTY THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,
PAGES 11 TO 13, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion,
may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing was served by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance with the attached service
list this 1st day of May, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1430
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERV-ICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN
2.516
04-089643-F00
May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0234
**************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2019 10583 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL
ASSET SECURITIES CORP.,
SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST
2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE
ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
10583 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY ON BEHALF
OF FINANCIAL ASSET SECURITIES
CORP., SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN
TRUST 2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1, is
Plaintiff and KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI;
MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS
NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE
CORP., are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court
will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via
online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of
July, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Summary Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY
FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
29, PAGES 28 THROUGH 44,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2910 Keesler
Street, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: May 4, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-401161
May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0235
*******************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW
YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS
SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE
BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE
PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY
SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A
LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 18, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK
OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY,
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET
MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER
SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A
CINDY SCHMIDT; LATISSUES
SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA
MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF
LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of July, 2020,
the following described property as set
forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 224
THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark
Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon,
which are included as security in
Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: May 4, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0236
*****************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON ENTERPRISES, LLC.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order Cancelling and
Rescheduling Mortgage Foreclosure
Sale entered on March 24,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2017 31215
CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW
LOAN SERVICING, LLC. is Plaintiff
and THOMAS, JAMES, et al, are
Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E.
ROTH, shall sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at Volusia
County's On Line Public Auction
website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on August 19, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following
described property located in
VOLUSIA County, Florida, as set
forth in said Final Judgment of
Mortgage Foreclosure And Re-Establishment
of Lost Note, to-wit:
LOT 82, FOXBORO SUBDIVISION,
PHASE III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
41, PAGE(S) 48 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed. The
court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was served by Electronic Mail pursuant
to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud.
Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any
other parties in accordance with the
attached service list this 05th day of May, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-075672-F00
May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0237
*************************