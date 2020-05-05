suBsEQuENT

iNsERTioNs

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11655 CIDL

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,; ELIZABETH PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIELLO; JOHN LEROY RICE, JR.; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA; FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY, LLC; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELIZABETH A. PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIEL; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN

TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on February

7, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 11655

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein, SPECIALIZED LOAN

SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN

HEIRS BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,; ELIZABETH PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIELLO; JOHN LEROY RICE, JR.; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,

A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE

STATE OF FLORIDA; FORD MOTOR

CREDIT COMPANY, LLC; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF ELIZABETH A. PANARIELLO

A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIEL; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST

THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are

Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on June 9, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described

real property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER

OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE SW 1/4

OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 16

SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA RUN SOUTH

89°38'47" WEST ALONG THE NORTH

LINE OF SAID WEST 1/2 OF SW 1/4

637.56 FEET THENCE SOUTH

03°32'09'' WEST, 716.75 FEET FOR A

POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN

THENCE NORTH 89°40'44" EAST

292.63 FEET THENCE SOUTH

03°07'48" WEST 375.10 FEET

THENCE SOUTH 43°04’12" WEST

250.71 FEET THENCE SOUTH

66°21'20" WEST 149.93 FEET

THENCE NORTH 03°32'09" EAST

617.58 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO A 30 FOOT

EASEMENT ON THE WEST SIDE

FOR INGRESS, EGRESS,

DRAINAGE AND UTILITIES AND A 20

FOOT EASEMENT ON THE SOUTH

SIDE FOR DRAINAGE.

TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME

VIN #: GMHGA4480128801A TITLE #: 86832791 AND VIN #: GMHGA4480128801B

TITLE #: 86834065.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: ZACHARY ULLMAN

Bar 106751

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1113-13610B

April 30; May 7, 2020 V20-0231

***************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

Case No.: 2020 10104 PRDL

IN RE: Estate of

DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER

a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER

a/k/a DEANA NICOLE LEFFLER

a/k/a DEANA N. LEFFLER,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER, deceased,

whose date of death was October 4, 2019, is

pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, Deland, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON

THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

May 7, 2020.

Personal Representative

CHRIS MOREY LEFFLER

2461 W. State Road 426, Suite 1001

Oviedo, FL 32765

Attorney for the Personal Representative

LANCE A. RAGLAND

Florida Bar No. 0122440

LANCE A. RAGLAND, P.A.

2461 W. State Road 426, Suite 1001

Oviedo, FL 32765

Telephone: 407-542-0633

Fax: 407-366-8149

Main: lance@lraglandlaw.com

Secondary: debbie@lraglandlaw.com

May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0232

************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS,

INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL

INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH

CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH

CREDIT UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA

BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE

DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA

MASS; LAURA E. ROTH, CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated the 12th day

of March, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of

the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein PNC

BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

is the Plaintiff and

MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE; DPMS, INC.;

UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL

INSURANCE COMPANY

OF NORTH CAROLINA;

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

F/K/A LAUNCH CREDIT UNION;

CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH;

CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE

DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 N/K/A

KEITH WHITSELL; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA

MASS; LAURA E. ROTH,

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN

TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

are defendants. LAURA E.

ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on

the 16th day of June, 2020, the

following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FORTY-THREE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDER IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 128

THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING

A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING

AFTER THE SALE,

YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH

THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK

REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE

A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS

ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER

OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE

OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY

CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 29th day of April, 2020.

By: STEVEN FORCE, Esq.

Bar Number: 71811

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-03737

May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0233

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO: 2019 10977 CIDL

U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE

TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE

HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET

BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST

2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE5,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RALPH E.

COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER;

WILLIAM COOPER; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order Cancelling and Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale entered in Civil Case No. 2019 10977 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST 2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES SERIES

2007-HE5 is Plaintiff and HE ESTATE OF RALPH E. COOPER, DOROTHY M. COOPER and WILLIAM COOPE, et al, are Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

at Volusia County's On Line Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on July 7, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following described property located in VOLUSIA

County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 1673, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

SEVENTY THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,

PAGES 11 TO 13, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion,

may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing was served by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance with the attached service

list this 1st day of May, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1430

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERV-ICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN

2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-089643-F00

May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0234

**************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2019 10583 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL

ASSET SECURITIES CORP.,

SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST

2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE

ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

10583 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY ON BEHALF

OF FINANCIAL ASSET SECURITIES

CORP., SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN

TRUST 2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1, is

Plaintiff and KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI;

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS

NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE

CORP., are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court

will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via

online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of

July, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Summary Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY

FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

29, PAGES 28 THROUGH 44,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2910 Keesler

Street, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 4, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-401161

May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0235

*******************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW

YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS

SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE

BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE

PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY

SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A

LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 18, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK

OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY,

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET

MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER

SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A

CINDY SCHMIDT; LATISSUES

SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA

MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF

LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1;

UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of July, 2020,

the following described property as set

forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FORTY,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 224

THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark

Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon,

which are included as security in

Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 4, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0236

*****************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON ENTERPRISES, LLC.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to an Order Cancelling and

Rescheduling Mortgage Foreclosure

Sale entered on March 24,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2017 31215

CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW

LOAN SERVICING, LLC. is Plaintiff

and THOMAS, JAMES, et al, are

Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E.

ROTH, shall sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at Volusia

County's On Line Public Auction

website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on August 19, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the following

described property located in

VOLUSIA County, Florida, as set

forth in said Final Judgment of

Mortgage Foreclosure And Re-Establishment

of Lost Note, to-wit:

LOT 82, FOXBORO SUBDIVISION,

PHASE III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

41, PAGE(S) 48 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed. The

court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true

and correct copy of the foregoing

was served by Electronic Mail pursuant

to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud.

Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any

other parties in accordance with the

attached service list this 05th day of May, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-075672-F00

May 7, 14, 2020 V20-0237

*************************