vOlUSIa COUNTY
NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 11762 CIDL
FBC MORTGAGE, LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
JENNIFER LYNN AVANT, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019 11762 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida in which FBC Mortage,
LLC, is the Plaintiff and Jennifer Lynn Avant, Arbor Ridge Community Association, Inc., are defendants, the Volusia County Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the June 9,
2020 the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 407, ARBOR RIDGE, UNIT 5, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT AS RECORDED
IN PLAT BOOK 57, PAGES 23 THROUGH
25, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 3437 BERKSHIRE WOODS TER,
DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file
a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15 day of May, 2020
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JOSHUA PASqUALONE
Florida Bar #41835
19-021347
May 21, 28, 2020 V20-0243
*************************
NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 11712 CIDL
MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES
CORpORATION,
plaintiff, vs.
DAX BUELL, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
11712 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida in which Matrix Financial
Services Corporation, is the Plaintiff and Dax
Buell, are defendants, the Volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online at
electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the June 9, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE
SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4
OF SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 18
SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 2695 HARRY AVENUE ORANGE
CITY FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 11 day of May, 2020
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-015706
May 21, 28, 2020 V20-0244
*************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 10770 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR ThE pOOLING AND
SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF
FEBRUARY 1, 2005 pARK pLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-WhQ1,
plaintiff, vs.
JOhN D. VOLL, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 27, 2020,
and entered in 2018 10770 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO
BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING
AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF
FEBRUARY 1, 2005 PARK PLACE SECURITIES,
INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-WHq1 is the Plaintiff
and JOHN D. VOLL; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
June 02, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS(S) 14523 AND 14524, BLOCK 467,
FLORIDA SHORES NO. 25 (REVISED),
ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 245
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 3025 UNITY TREE DR,
EDGEWATER, FL 32141
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 12 day of May, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESqUIRE
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-138779
May 21, 28, 2020 V20-0245
*************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 31477 CICI
hOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,
plaintiff, vs.
MIChAEL RAUSChER, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
February 17, 2020, and entered in 2018
31477 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein NEWREZ
LLC, FKA NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC
DBA SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING
is the Plaintiff and MICHAEL
RAUSCHER; STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF
THE COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on June 05, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 19, TROPICAL PARK, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE(S) 213, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1151 OAKVIEW
DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 12 day of May, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESqUIRE
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-234794
May 21, 28, 2020 V20-0246
*************************
SUBSEQUENT
INSERTIONS
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2019 10402 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
plaintiff, vs.
JAMES p. AVIS JR. A/K/A JAMES p. AVIS;
CARMEL FINANCIAL
CORpORATION, INC; SURF
CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOpMENT
COMpANY; UNKNOWN SpOUSE OF
JAMES p. AVIS JR A/K/A JAMES p. AVIS;
UNKNOWN TENANT IN pOSSESSION OF
ThE SUBJECT pROpERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the
11th day of March, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 10402 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,
wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
is the Plaintiff and JAMES P.
AVIS JR. A/K/A JAMES P. AVIS;
CARMEL FINANCIAL CORPORATION,
INC; SURF CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT
COMPANY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF JAMES P. AVIS JR A/K/A
JAMES P. AVIS N/K/A BRENDA AVIS;
and UNKNOWN TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 9th day of
July, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A PORTION OF BLOCK C, RIVERSIDE
PARK SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4,
PAGE 64 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA AND BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION
OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER
OF THE MARY E. ARNAU
SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO
PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 229 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA AND THE
SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF WAYNE
AVENUE, A 65 FOOT R/W AS NOW
LAID OUT; THENCE SOUTH 24 DEGREES
27' 59" EAST ALONG THE
WESTERLY LINE OF SAID ARNAU
SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF
250.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 66
DEGREES 13' 48" WEST, A DISTANCE
OF 247.91 FEET TO THE
WESTERLY LINE OF BLOCK C,
SAID WESTERLY LINE ALSO
BEING THE EASTERLY LINE OF
ELLISON HOMES ROYAL, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE 192; THENCE SOUTH 24 DEGREES
25' 58" EAST ALONG SAID
WESTERLY LINE OF BLOCK C
AND EASTERLY LINE OF ELLISON
HOMES ROYAL, A DISTANCE OF
75.00 FEET FOR THE POINT OF
BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 66
DEGREES 13' 48" EAST, A DISTANCE
OF 75.00 FEET; THENCE
SOUTH 24 DEGREES 24' 50" EAST,
A DISTANCE OF 154.80 FEET TO
THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID
BLOCK C; THENCE SOUTH 66 DEGREES
51' 43" WEST ALONG SAID
SOUTHERLY LINE OF BLOCK C, A
DISTANCE OF 75.00 FEET TO A
POINT, SAID POINT BEING THE
SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF
SAID BLOCK C AND ON THE
EASTERLY R/W OF MYRTLE
STREET, A 30 FOOT STREET AS
SHOWN ON JOINT VENTURE SUBDIVISION,
AS PER MAP THEREOF
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11,
PAGE 168 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 24 DEGREES
19' 14" WEST ALONG SAID
EASTERLY LINE OF NORTH MYRTLE
STREET, A DISTANCE OF
31.50 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST
CORNER OF LOT 7, SAID ELLISON
HOMES ROYAL SUBDIVISION;
THENCE NORTH 24 DEGREES 25'
58" WEST ALONG THE EASTERLY
LINE OF SAID ELLISON HOMES
ROYAL AND THE WESTERLY LINE
OF SAID BLOCK C, A DISTANCE
OF 122.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER
THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE
DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE
FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO
FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.
AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS
UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 21st day of May, 2020.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-00348
May 28; June 4, 2020 V20-0249
*************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 11518 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR TOWD
pOINT MORTGAGE TRUST
ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES, SERIES 2015-3,
plaintiff, VS.
RIChARD FONFRIAS; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that sale will be made pursuant
to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded
on March 5, 2020 in Civil Case
No. 2019 11518 CIDL, of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein,
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR TOWD POINT
MORTGAGE TRUST ASSET-BACKED
SECURITIES, SERIES 2015-3 is the Plaintiff,
and RICHARD FONFRIAS; NORKA FONFRIAS; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A SABRINA DUBOIS; UNKNOWN TENANT 2 N/K/A
JUSTIN TEETS; ANY AND ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER
AND AGAINST THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR
ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES,
HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura
E. Roth will sell to the highest
bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 9, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST
the following described real
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 683, OF
DELTONA LAKES UNIT
TWENTY-SEVEN, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 27, PAGES 78
THROUGH 81, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 20 day of May, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3177B
May 28; June 4, 2020 V20-0250
*************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11828 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
ChAMpION MORTGAGE COMpANY,
plaintiff, vs.
JOYCE A. REILLY AND phILIp J. REILLY, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 09, 2020, and entered in 2019 11828 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY is
the Plaintiff and JOYCE A. REILLY; PHILIP J.
REILLY; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING
ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING
AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on June 09, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 18, BLOCK D, LAKE MARIE ESTATES,
PLAT 3, A SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 23, AT PAGE 79, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 54 MAGNOLIA DR, DEBARY,
FL 32713
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of May, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-372979
May 28; June 4, 2020 V20-0251
*************************
NOTICE OF pUBLIC AUCTION
Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American
Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of
attorney will sell the following vehicle(s) to
the highest bidder; net proceeds deposited
with the clerk of court; owner/lienholder has right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle for cash sum of lien; all auctions held in reserve Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or cashier check; 18% buyer premium; any person interested ph (954) 563-1999
Sale date June 19, 2020 @ 10:00 am
3411 NW 9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
34692 2019 Lincoln VIN#:
2LMPJ6L97KBL21205 Lienor: Terry Taylor
Ford Co/Gary Yeomans Ford/Auto Mall Body
Shop 1420 N Tomoka Farms Rd Daytona
Bch 386-274-6700 Lien Amt $15392.52
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911
May 28, 2020 V20-0247
*************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10586-pRDL
Division probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DAMIAN ALVARADO VERA
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Damian Alvarado Vera, deceased, whose date of death was July 3, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida
32712. The names and addresses of the personal
representative and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF
THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is May 28, 2020.
personal Representative
IVELISSE ALVARADO
701 Preakness Circle
Deland, Florida 32724
Attorney for the Personal Representative
CATHERINE E. DAVEY
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 991724
DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 941251
Maitland, FL 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com
Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
May 28; June 4, 2020 V20-0248
*************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11987 CIDL
BRANCh BANKING AND TRUST COMpANY,
plaintiff, VS.
MIChAEL DAVID hARKIN; JEANNETTE
LYNN hARKIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
pARTIES CLAIMING BY, ThROUGh,
UNDER AND AGAINST ThE hEREIN
NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WhO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WhEThER SAID
UNKNOWN pARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OThER CLAIMANTS
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
sale will be made pursuant to an
Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment
was awarded on January 30,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 11987
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein,
BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST
COMPANY is the Plaintiff, and
MICHAEL DAVID HARKIN; JEANNETTE
LYNN HARKIN; ANY AND
ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO
ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR
ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on
July 9, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the
following described real property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT (S) 2825 AND 2826, BLOCK
126, FLORIDA SHORES NO. 4,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR
PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 104, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 21st day of May, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ALLEGRA KNOPF FBN: 307660
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1212-1142B
May 28; June 4, 2020 V20-0252
*************************