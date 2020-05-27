IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2019 30980 CICI

1900 CAPITAL TRUST III, BY U.S. BANK

TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, 

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS CERTIFICATE TRUSTEE

 Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JOSEPH K. SWETZ; LINDA A. SWETZ; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LINDA A. SWETZ; COVENTRY FOREST ON THE HILL HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on January 27, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 26th day of June, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

Lot 44, COVENTRY FOREST ON THE HILL PHASE IV, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book 47, Pages 176 and 177 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Property address: 632 Clairmont Lane, South Daytona, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 19th day of May, 2020:

Respectfully submitted,

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 114051

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019-12657-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

In re: The Estate of

MARSHALL WHITE, JR.,      Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Marshall White, Jr., deceased, File Number 2019-12657-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: Clerk of the Circuit Court, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.   All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE BARRED FOREVER.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE,  ALL CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH ARE BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.

/s/ Armistead W. Ellis, Jr., Esq.

Post Office Box 127

Daytona Beach, FL 32115

(386) 255-2433

FL Bar No. 237191

Pleadings@BiffEllisLaw.com

 

/s/ Rosetta White

Personal Representative

PO Box 730682

Ormond Beach, FL 32173

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/12/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1C4GJ45321B261173 2001 CHRYSLER

2FAFP71W54X141631 2004 FORD

2G4WY55J911235158 2001 BUICK

JM1TA2214W1408757 1998 MAZDA

May 28, 2020

 

*******

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

BAM AUTOS USA

124 Powell Blvd, Apt 7207

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Babatunde Akande

May 28, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 20-11042-PRDL 

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

KELLY JO BRUBAKER, A/K/A

KELLY J. BRUBAKER, A/K/A

KELLY BRUBAKER,

Deceased.

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The Summary Administration of the estate of KELLY JO BRUBAKER, A/K/A KELLY J. BRUBAKER, A/K/A KELLY BRUBAKER, deceased, File Number 20-11042-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of Circuit Court, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the petitioners and the petitioners’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is May 21, 2020.

/s/ JESSICA BAYLY

779 Lynndale Street N.

St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Petitioner

 

/s/ JAMEY BAYLY

907 Trailwood Drive

Apopka, FL 32712

Petitioner

/s/ NICHOLAS J. FIORENTINO, ESQUIRE

CIARCIAGLINO, GELL & FIORENTINO, P.A.

2111 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.

St. Petersburg, FL 33704

(727) 898-8000 Fax (727) 345-5388

FBN: 627224/SPN: 02442412

Primary: NJF@The TampaBayLawyers.com

Secondary: Staff@TheTampaBayLawyers.com

Attorney for Petitioners

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11024-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

CAROL EILEEN BERRY

a/k/a CAROL E. BERRY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CAROL EILEEN BERRY a/k/a CAROL E. BERRY, deceased, whose date of death was March 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is May 21, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EVERY & STACK

By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 297798

444 Seabreeze Boulevard, Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991

Telephone: (386) 255-1925

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ MICHAEL R. BERRY

2212 Travelers Palm Drive

Edgewater, FL 32141

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/9/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2006 NISS Altima

VIN 1N4AL11DX6C219029

2001 FORD F150

VIN 1FTRX17W61NC04616

May 28, 2020

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

The Bible Reader Ministries

124 Floridana Road

DeBary, Florida 32713

/s/ Margaret E. Powell

May 28, 2020

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10953-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

MICHAEL JOHN GILMORE,

a/k/a MICHAEL J. GILMORE,

a/k/a MICHAEL GILMORE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MICHAEL JOHN GILMORE, also known as MICHAEL J. GILMORE, and MICHAEL GILMORE, deceased, whose date of death was January 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.

Glenn L. Nye, Attorney at Law

Florida Bar No. 281417

Attorney for Petitioner

228-C E. New York Ave.

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: 386-734-8081

Email Address: gnye100194@aol.com

 

TIMOTHY PATRICK GILMORE,

Personal Representative

5482 W. Colorado Avenue

Lakewood, CO 80232

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10870 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF: 

DONNIE CARLTON FLETCHER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DONNIE CARLTON FLETCHER, deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: May 21, 2020.

/s/ Stacy A. Eckert

Attorney for Personal Representative  

Email: stacyeckertpa@cfl.rr.com

Florida Bar No. 0988170

Stacy A. Eckert, P.A.

2445 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite C1

Orange City, Florida 32763

Telephone: (386) 775-8228

 

/s/ ALISON ANNE LAURA FLETCHER

Personal Representative

2409 Tulip Street

Sarasota, FL 34239

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Florida Drone Services

1335 Fleming Avenue, Lot 268

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

William Jewett McCaw

May 28, 2020

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/18/2020, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2004 jeep 1j4gk58k14w128322

2004 Cadillac 1G6kf57984u260074

May 28, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 06/09/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

5XYKWDA29BG174385 2011 KIA

May 28, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10762-PRDL 

Division 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

JOHN ROBERT BURLINSON II

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of John Robert Burlinson II, deceased, whose date of death was 10/27/2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia Co. FL, Probate Div., the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Matthew D. Branz

Matthew D. Branz, Esq.

FBN: 657514

Paul, Elkind, Branz & Paul, LLP

142 E. New York Ave., 

DeLand, FL  32724

386.734.3020 / Fax 386.734.3096

E-Mail: mbranz@paulandelkind.com 

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Rachel Wheaton Burlinson

Rachel Wheaton Burlinson

252 Longwood Dr

Osteen, FL 32764

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11083 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

SANDRA JEAN FISCHER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Sandra Jean Fischer, deceased, whose date of death was February 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Mark R. Hall

Florida Bar Number: 691178

124 Faulkner Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Telephone: (386) 423-1221

Fax: (386) 423-2232

E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Melissa Lancellotta

1902 S. Airpark Road

Edgewater, Florida 32141

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE

2745 S Woodland Blvd

DeLand, FL 32720

386-943-8386

DATE: June 16, 2020 at 10.00 AM 

Valarie Wiggins, boxes; Shiloh Demarest, boxes; Jose Garcia, furniture; Andrew McCray, furniture; 

Joshua Machnik, households; Anna Williamson,households; 

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Property owner gives notice and intent to sell, for nonpayment of storage fees the following vehicle on 6/12/20 at 8:30 AM at 2935 Appaloosa Tr., Deltona, FL 32738.  Said property owner reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.  

 06 FORD  VIN# 1FTSW21P66EA23745

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-10955-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

GENE DOROTHY SIMS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GENE DOROTHY SIMS, deceased, whose date of death was April 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: May 21, 2020.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz 

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ HOWARD T. HLAWATI

Personal Representative

110 Boxwood Court

McMurray, Pennsylvania 15317

 

/s/ MONA L. MACIOSZEK

Personal Representative

1051 Surrey Woods Drive

Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania 15317

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2020-10776-PRDL

Division No. 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JASON EDWARD DELL,

Deceased. 

 NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Jason Edward Dell, deceased, whose date of death was March 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.   The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.

Personal Representative(s):

/s/ KRISTINE DELL

4165 Budd Rd.

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

 

Attorney for Personal

Representative(s):

/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 283088

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/10/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2007 HOND Civic

VIN 1HGFA16557L115929

2001 NISS Xterra

VIN 5N1ED28Y61C571780

May 28, 2020

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

B & O CLEANERS

1000 N Woodland Blvd

DeLand, FL 32720

Horace Edward O’Quinn

May 28, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO:  2020-10296-PRDL

DIVISION:  10

RE:  The Estate Of:

KENNETH B. KITCHENS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate KENNETH B. KITCHENS, deceased, File Number 2020-10296 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: Clerk of the Circuit Court, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the Curator and the Curator’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s Estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE BARRED FOREVER.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH ARE BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020. 

/s/ DEIDRE S. FARMER, Curator

302 Hampton Park Drive

Athens, GA 30606   

/s/ ERIC V. GILL, ESQUIRE

FL BAR NO: 337625

4393 Ridgewood Avenue, Suite 1

Port Orange, FL 32127

(386) 788-1776  (Tel.) 

(386) 788-3698 (Fax)

SERVICE OF COURT DOCUMENTS/Primary email: ericgillcourt@gmail.com

FOR CORRESPONDENCE/Secondary Email: ericgill4393@gmail.com

Attorney for Curator

May 21 & 28, 2020 

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10954 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GRACE M. ROGALA,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GRACE M. ROGALA, deceased, whose date of death was January 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: May 21, 2020.

Signed on this 14th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Matthew R. Gable

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 0027779

The Gable Law Firm, P.A.

140 S. Beach St., Suite 310

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 299-9778

Email: matt@gablelawfirm.com

 

/s/ CHARLES B. ATKINSON JR.

Personal Representative

370 Hickory Springs Place

DeBary, FL 32713

May 21 & 28, 2020

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

HUNGRY HOWIE’S 3007

1674 Ridgewood Ave.

Holly Hill, FL 32117

Alice M Collins

Harold G Collins and 

MGRJ Enterprises of Palm Bay, Inc.

May 28, 2020

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Universal Towing Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/11/2020, 08:00 am at 542 LPGA BLVD HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3616, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Universal Towing Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FTDF15N0MNA08604 1991 FORD

2A4GP54L77R274687 

2007 CHRYSLER

3VWCF21C9YM442734 00 VOLKS

May 28, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10931 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

MARY Q. HOCK

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Mary Q. Hock, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Mark R. Hall

Florida Bar Number: 691178

124 Faulkner Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Telephone: (386) 423-1221

Fax: (386) 423-2232

E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com

Secondary E-Mail: lori@mhallpa.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ R. Daniel Hock

6078 Twin Lakes Drive

Oviedo, Florida 32765-8514

May 21 & 28, 2020

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10831-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

KUNIKO ITAKURA

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KUNIKO ITAKURA, deceased, whose date of death was February 17, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 28, 2020.

Personal Representative:

/s/ YUKIKO BARTLEY

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Melvin D. Stack

Florida Bar No. 297798

EVERY & STACK

444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

**************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/11/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2008 MITS Eclipse

VIN 4A3AK64F08E033320

2008 INFI M35

VIN JNKAY01E48M601535

2003 INFI Q45

VIN JNKBF01A53M102551

May 28, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/11/2020, 08:00 am at 830 COMMONWEALTH BLVD UNIT C PORT ORANGE, FL 32127, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes.  UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FTEF17L3VLA72696 1997 FORD

1FTYR10C2XPB82939 1999 FORD

May 28, 2020

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/16/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2000 DODG Ram 1500

VIN 3B7HC13Z4YM222754

2003 DODG Grand Caravan

VIN 1D8GP44383B304807

May 28, 2020

 

*******

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND 

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FORECLOSE FAIRFIELD DAYTONA BEACH AT OCEAN WALK II VACATION 

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC. 

To all Record Owners listed below, their guardians, heirs and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See Exhibit “A” attached for Record Owners and their notice addresses). This notice of default and intent to foreclose is regarding certain timeshare interests owned by Record Owners in Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida, and more specifically described as follows:

Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

The Record Owners have failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Record Owners’ timeshare and thereby the Record Owners are in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.

You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association’s lien on your unit week(s) as show below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale.

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.

You have the right as a matter of law to send to the trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien.

Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Eric C. Reed, Esq., Shutts & Bowen, LLP, whose address is 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, telephone (407) 835-6790, facsimile (407) 849-7259, email ereed@shutts.com.

Dated this 20th day of May, 2020.

/s/ Eric C. Reed, Esquire

300 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1600

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 835-6790

Facsimile: (407) 849-7259

EXHIBIT A

RECORD OWNER

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

DELINQUENCY DATE

JOHN M ERVIN

TERRIE ERVIN

10831 NORWAY PINE DR

GREENWELL SPRINGS, LA  

70739-5244

A 63,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 420 through 428; 520 through 528 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400309019

$1,237.20

6/29/2018

MAHIANE PROPERTIES, LLC, reflected as MAHIANE PRPERTIES, LLC

PO BOX 1806

LEHIGH ACRES, FL  33970-1806

A 84,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000030701148

$1,906.02

5/3/2019

BARBARA S STROMBERG and EDWARD J. BALLAS, Joint Tenants with the Right of Survivorship

12382 143RD ST

LARGO, FL  33774-2822

A 154,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000441010642

$1,370.25

4/5/2019

LISA L MORRIS

3635 MONIQUE CT

DESTIN, FL  32541-1632

A 105,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400421186

$1,317.87

12/7/2018

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, 

IN AND FOR      VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.:2019 30215 CICI

DIVISION: 32

MITCHELL EQUITY GROUP, LLLP, a

Florida limited liability limited 

partnership,           Plaintiff,

vs.

RIDGEWOOD INN, INC., a Florida corporation, CITY OF HOLLY HILL; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 3; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 4; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 5; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 6; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 7; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 8; and UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 9,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ELECTRONIC SALE 

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45 

Notice is given that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in this cause, the Clerk of Court, Volusia County, Florida, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash by Electronic Sale at:  www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 o'clock A.M., on June 24, 2020, the following-described property set forth in the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

Parcel 1:

Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Plat of Mason Terrace, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Map Book 7, Page 76, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Parcel 2:

The Easterly one-third of Lot 8, Block 34 1/2, Mason and Carswell’s Subdivision of Holly Hill, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Deed Book “O”, Page 312, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Parcel 3:

The Northerly 100 feet of the Southerly 390 feet of the Easterly 255 feet of Block 34 1/2, Mason and Carswell’s Holly Hill, as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 90, and replatted in Deed Book “O”, Page 312, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the west side of Ridgewood Avenue, as laid out through Mason and Carswell’s Holly Hill, said point being a distance of 315.5 feet from the division line between Briggs and Robinson Grant and the Thomas Fitch Grant measured in a course of North 25 Degrees West along the west side of said Avenue; Thence from the said described point South 64 degrees 56 minutes West 256 feet; thence North 25 degrees 11 minutes West, 100 feet; Thence North 64 degrees 56 minutes East 256.35 feet to a point on the West side of Ridgewood Avenue aforesaid; Thence along the same South 25 degrees East 100 feet to the place of beginning, excepting that portion thereof used for the widening of Ridgewood Avenue.  

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

  If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

DATED: May 20, 2020.

WRIGHT & CASEY,  P.A.

By: /s/ R. Brooks  Casey

Florida Bar No. 589721

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

(386) 428-3311 - Telephone

(386) 427-9516 - Facsimile

Primary E-Mail: administrator@surfcoastlaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: bcasey@surfcoastlaw.com

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

**********

CITY OF LAKE HELEN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ORDINANCE 2020-02

THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN PROPOSED TO ADOPT THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE: 2020-02.  

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Lake Helen, Florida will conduct a public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance 2020-02 on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Chambers located on the second floor of City Hall, 327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.  Ordinance 2020-02 for the City of Lake Helen:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN, FLORIDA, AMENDING DEFINITIONS, ARTICLES 1, 3, 4 AND 5 OF THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN CODE OF ORDINANCES TO CREATE UNIFORMITY WITH THE LAKE HELEN PATTERN BOOK FOR ARCHITECTURAL CONSTRUCTION IN THE GATEWAY OVERLAY AND HISTORIC DISTRICT; PROVIDING FOR LEGISLATIVE FINDINGS; PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENTS TO DEFINITIONS, ARTICLE 1, 3, 4 AND 5; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, PROVIDING FOR CODIFICATION AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.  

Copies of Ordinance 2020-02 as well as the complete legal description by metes and bounds may be obtained at the office of the City Clerk, located at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.  Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be hear with respect to the proposed ordinance.

If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based.  To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.  The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record. 

Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact the City Administrator at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS,INC.,ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3,

Case No:  2019 30279 CICI

Plaintiff,       vs.

MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 18, 2019 and entered in Case No. 2019 30279 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida and Order Cancelling June 26, 2020 Foreclosure Sale and Resetting Sale, dated May 21, 2020, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3, is the Plaintiff and MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA, are Defendants, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on July 31, 2020 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 271, ROYAL PALM P.U.D.-PHASE 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGE 174 THROUGH 178, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1663 ARECA PALM DR., PORT ORANGE, FL 32128

Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.

DATED May 26, 2020

/s/Michael Sheridan

Michael T. Sheridan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 92665

Lender Legal PLLC

2807 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, Florida 32804

Tel: (407) 730-4644

Fax: (888) 337-3815

Attorney for Plaintiff

Service Emails:

msheridan@lenderlegal.com

EService@LenderLegal.com 

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 1 (800)955-8770.

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.  2020- 11184-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF      VIRGINIA K. SHIPES      Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of VIRGINIA K. SHIPES, deceased, File Number 2020-11184-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was December 10, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $34,669.44 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Regina Dixon, 129 Perfect Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124

Doris Benninghoff, 1925 South Atlantic Ave. #710 Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this Notice is May 28, 2020.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

/s/ Erica Johnson

ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE 

840 Harrington Street

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 232-8447

ejohnson@johnsoncenterlaw.com

 

Person Giving Notice

/s/ Regina Dixon

129 Perfect Drive

 Daytona Beach, FL 32124

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

*********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

NAUTI CARTEL

1049 Aaron Drive

Deltona, FL 32725

Darius Jordan Vargo

May 28, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019-31506-CICI

DIVISION: 31 

(Judge Michael S. Orfinger)

TURTLE INN BEACH CLUB 

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CEDRIC BOYD; EDMUND H. BRAUN; DAVID BRUMMETT; JOHN FITZPATRICK and JAMES MELBOURNE; CAREY HUBER; RICHARD C. JOHNSON; STEVEN H. KERR; SCOTT KLEIN; ROGER F. SEABURGH; JAMES B. SHEDD, JR. and ALICE SHEDD a/k/a ALICE SHEED; JASON ANTHONY WILLIAMS and WENDY MARIE TERRELL, 

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment entered in this cause on March 11, 2020, and that certain Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale entered on May 19, 2020, in Case No. 2019-31506-CICI, in the Circuit Court, in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein TURTLE INN BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC., is the Plaintiff, and CEDRIC BOYD, etc., et. al., are the Defendants, I will sell, pursuant to the terms of said Summary Final Judgment, to the highest and best bidder for cash, online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, on Wednesday, the 29th day of July, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., the following described real property located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:

Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in TURTLE INN BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2420, Page 1152, et. seq., together with any amendment(s) or exhibit(s) thereof, if any, as recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Unit         Weeks

101          18

102          13

106          34

201          07

206          37

207          08

305          17

306          37

308          07, 08, 17

309          33

403          37

on this 22nd day of May, 2020.

/s/ ROBERT E. KRAMER, for the Court

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 293539

555 West Granada Boulevard, 

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

(386) 672-4313 

kramerlegal@aol.com

Attorney for the Plaintiff  TI36

NOTICE IN COMPLIANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTE 45.031  ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER, AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2020-10636-PRDL

Division No. 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ROBERT CARTINO,

Deceased. 

 NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Robert Cartino, deceased, whose date of death was January 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.   The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.

Personal Representative(s):

/s/ JACQUELINE LOUER

3432 County Route 17

Williamstown, NY 13493

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative(s):

/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 283088

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/15/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2004 CHEV Trailblazer

VIN 1GNDT13S842427648

2001 FORD F-150

VIN 1FTRX17W61NC04616

2000 HOND Accord

VIN JHMCG6697YC014780

1997 GMC Sonoma

VIN 1GTDT19W5V8518989

1998 HOND Civic

VIN 2HGEJ6672WH620218

2001 HOND Civic

VIN 1HGEM222X1L086052

1999 DODG Ram 1500

VIN 1B7HC13Z6XJ507838

May 28, 2020

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-10948-PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MERLYN HAROLD PERKINS, 

A/K/A MERLYN H. PERKINS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Merlyn Harold Perkins, a/k/a Merlyn H. Perkins, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 28, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

John E. Crowther

Florida Bar Number: 0089222

JOHN B. CROWTHER, 

ATTORNEY AT LAW

279 E. Graves Ave.

Orange City, FL  32763

Telephone: (386) 775.6179

Fax: (386) 775.7908

 

Personal Representative:

Judith F. Strom

2 Springside Ave.

Danbury, Connecticut 06810

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.  2020- 10410-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF      HARVEY EUGENE CANTRELL, JR      Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HARVEY EUGENE CANTRELL, JR., deceased, File Number 2019-10410-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was December 24, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $73,300.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

REBECCA ALMA BARNES, 2737 Sanctuary Blvd, Conway, South Carolina 29526

GRETCHEN KNOWLES, 82 Blake Road, Epping, New Hampshire 03042

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this Notice is May 28, 2020.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

/s/ Erica Johnson

ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE

840 Harrington Street

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 232-8447

ejohnson@johnsoncenterlaw.com

 

Person Giving Notice

/s/ Rebecca Alma Barnes

2737 Sanctuary Blvd                             

Conway, South Carolina 29526

May 28 & June 4, 2020

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT  OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2020 30554 CICI

Division: 31

KATHLEEN M. STYBLO,

Petitioner,

and

GREGORY A. KRUEGER,

Respondent.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Gregory A. Krueger

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for partition of real property situated in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on Barry E. Hughes, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 900 Big Tree Road, South Daytona, FL 32119, on or before 22 June, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Subject property: Lot 60, A PARTIAL REPLAT OF PELICAN BAY, PHASE V, UNIT I, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 40, Page 161, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

This 5th day of May 2020.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ Carey Annunziata

May 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2020-10978-PRDL

Division No. 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

CAROL ANN MARTIN,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Carol Ann Martin, deceased, whose date of death was February 24, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.   The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is May 28, 2020.

Personal Representative(s):

/s/ DENNIS E. MARTIN, JR. 

303 Meadow Drive

Greenwood, IN 46142

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative(s):

/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 283088

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.  2020- 11178-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF      BARBARA ANN DEIGNAN      Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of BARBARA ANN DEIGNAN, deceased, File Number 2020-11178-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was May 1, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $2473.93 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Christine Deignan,  2273 Nottingham Road, South Daytona, FL 32119

Elizabeth Deignan,  2211 Nottingham Road, South Daytona FL, 32119

Michael Deignan, 501 10th Street, Apt. 53, New Smyrna Beach, FL, 32119

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is May 28, 2020

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

/s/ Erica Johnson

ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE

840 Harrington Street

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 232-8447

ejohnson@johnsoncenterlaw.com

 

Person Giving Notice

/s/ Christine Deignan

2273 Nottingham Road

South Daytona, FL 32119

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2020 10320 CIDL

Division: CIVIL

CHARLES MUELLER,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RENEE D. AMOROSO,

Defendant.

NOTICE OF ACTION

(Service by Publication)

TO: RENEE D. AMOROSO

12934 Canton Avenue

Hudson, Florida 34669 

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Complaint has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on Plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address is: ALYSON G. MORELLI, ESQUIRE, Astrid de Parry, P.A., 107 E. Church Street, DeLand, Florida 32724,

on or before 22nd June, 2020, and to  file the original of the written defenses with the Clerk of this Court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice. 

Signed on this 5th day of May, 2020. 

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ Carey Annunziata

Deputy Clerk

First publication on May 14, 2020

May 14, 21, 28 & June 4, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10317 PRDL 

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

LILLIAN ANNETTE TOOP,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LILLIAN ANNETTE TOOP, deceased, whose date of death was July 22, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 28, 2020.

/s/ Tania Lea Toop-Darke, 

Ancillary Pers. Rep.

188 Terrence Park Drive

Ancaster, ON Canada L9G 1C5

 

/s/ FRED B. SHARE, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 256765

1092 Ridgewood Avenue

Holly Hill, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 253-1030

Fax: (386) 248-2425

E-Mail: fredshare@cfl.rr.com

2nd E-Mail: brobins@cfl.rr.com

Attorney for Ancillary 

Personal Representative

May 28 & June 4, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10927-CIDL

Division: 10

IN RE: The Estate of

PAULINE J. GRINDLE a/k/a

PAULINE GRINDLE

Deceased

______________/

MELVIN D. STACK,

Petitioner

vs.

Unknown heirs of Pauline J. Grindle,

et. al.,

Respondents

_____________/

 

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Unknown heirs of 

        Pauline J. Grindle

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to admit lost or destroyed will to probate has been filed which names you as respondent. The action seeks to admit to probate a copy of the last will and testament of the decedent, Pauline J. Grindle dated May 31, 2005. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Melvin D. Stack, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 444 Seabreeze Blvd., Suite 1003, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118 on or before 30 days from the date of first publication of this notice and file the original with the Clerk of this Court, Probate Division, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721 either before service on petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. 

Date of first publication: June 22, 2020

Executed this 8th day of May, 2020 

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ D. Patterson

As Deputy Clerk

May 21, 28, June 4 & 11, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 19-7596/19-7327

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$50,608.00 U.S. CURRENCY.

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:

$50,608.00 U.S. CURRENCY SEIZED ON OR ABOUT APRIL 16, 2019, AT OR NEAR 1230 HAND AVENUE, STE. A, ORMOND BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

May 21 & 28, 2020

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 06/15/2020, 08:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

5XXGN4A70FG399731 2015 KIA

May 28, 2020

 

 

*******