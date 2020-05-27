IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 30980 CICI
1900 CAPITAL TRUST III, BY U.S. BANK
TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS CERTIFICATE TRUSTEE
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JOSEPH K. SWETZ; LINDA A. SWETZ; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF LINDA A. SWETZ; COVENTRY FOREST ON THE HILL HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on January 27, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 26th day of June, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
Lot 44, COVENTRY FOREST ON THE HILL PHASE IV, according to the plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book 47, Pages 176 and 177 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Property address: 632 Clairmont Lane, South Daytona, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 19th day of May, 2020:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 114051
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
May 21 & 28, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019-12657-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
In re: The Estate of
MARSHALL WHITE, JR., Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Marshall White, Jr., deceased, File Number 2019-12657-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: Clerk of the Circuit Court, 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE BARRED FOREVER.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH ARE BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.
/s/ Armistead W. Ellis, Jr., Esq.
Post Office Box 127
Daytona Beach, FL 32115
(386) 255-2433
FL Bar No. 237191
/s/ Rosetta White
Personal Representative
PO Box 730682
Ormond Beach, FL 32173
May 21 & 28, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/12/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1C4GJ45321B261173 2001 CHRYSLER
2FAFP71W54X141631 2004 FORD
2G4WY55J911235158 2001 BUICK
JM1TA2214W1408757 1998 MAZDA
May 28, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
BAM AUTOS USA
124 Powell Blvd, Apt 7207
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Babatunde Akande
May 28, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 20-11042-PRDL
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
KELLY JO BRUBAKER, A/K/A
KELLY J. BRUBAKER, A/K/A
KELLY BRUBAKER,
Deceased.
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Summary Administration of the estate of KELLY JO BRUBAKER, A/K/A KELLY J. BRUBAKER, A/K/A KELLY BRUBAKER, deceased, File Number 20-11042-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of Circuit Court, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the petitioners and the petitioners’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 21, 2020.
/s/ JESSICA BAYLY
779 Lynndale Street N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Petitioner
/s/ JAMEY BAYLY
907 Trailwood Drive
Apopka, FL 32712
Petitioner
/s/ NICHOLAS J. FIORENTINO, ESQUIRE
CIARCIAGLINO, GELL & FIORENTINO, P.A.
2111 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N.
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 898-8000 Fax (727) 345-5388
FBN: 627224/SPN: 02442412
Primary: NJF@The TampaBayLawyers.com
Secondary: Staff@TheTampaBayLawyers.com
Attorney for Petitioners
May 21 & 28, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11024-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CAROL EILEEN BERRY
a/k/a CAROL E. BERRY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CAROL EILEEN BERRY a/k/a CAROL E. BERRY, deceased, whose date of death was March 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 21, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EVERY & STACK
By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 297798
444 Seabreeze Boulevard, Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991
Telephone: (386) 255-1925
Personal Representative:
/s/ MICHAEL R. BERRY
2212 Travelers Palm Drive
Edgewater, FL 32141
May 21 & 28, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/9/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2006 NISS Altima
VIN 1N4AL11DX6C219029
2001 FORD F150
VIN 1FTRX17W61NC04616
May 28, 2020
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
The Bible Reader Ministries
124 Floridana Road
DeBary, Florida 32713
/s/ Margaret E. Powell
May 28, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10953-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MICHAEL JOHN GILMORE,
a/k/a MICHAEL J. GILMORE,
a/k/a MICHAEL GILMORE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MICHAEL JOHN GILMORE, also known as MICHAEL J. GILMORE, and MICHAEL GILMORE, deceased, whose date of death was January 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.
Glenn L. Nye, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 281417
Attorney for Petitioner
228-C E. New York Ave.
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: 386-734-8081
Email Address: gnye100194@aol.com
TIMOTHY PATRICK GILMORE,
Personal Representative
5482 W. Colorado Avenue
Lakewood, CO 80232
May 21 & 28, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10870 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
DONNIE CARLTON FLETCHER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DONNIE CARLTON FLETCHER, deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: May 21, 2020.
/s/ Stacy A. Eckert
Attorney for Personal Representative
Email: stacyeckertpa@cfl.rr.com
Florida Bar No. 0988170
Stacy A. Eckert, P.A.
2445 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite C1
Orange City, Florida 32763
Telephone: (386) 775-8228
/s/ ALISON ANNE LAURA FLETCHER
Personal Representative
2409 Tulip Street
Sarasota, FL 34239
May 21 & 28, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Florida Drone Services
1335 Fleming Avenue, Lot 268
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
William Jewett McCaw
May 28, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/18/2020, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2004 jeep 1j4gk58k14w128322
2004 Cadillac 1G6kf57984u260074
May 28, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 06/09/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5XYKWDA29BG174385 2011 KIA
May 28, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10762-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN ROBERT BURLINSON II
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of John Robert Burlinson II, deceased, whose date of death was 10/27/2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia Co. FL, Probate Div., the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Matthew D. Branz
Matthew D. Branz, Esq.
FBN: 657514
Paul, Elkind, Branz & Paul, LLP
142 E. New York Ave.,
DeLand, FL 32724
386.734.3020 / Fax 386.734.3096
E-Mail: mbranz@paulandelkind.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Rachel Wheaton Burlinson
Rachel Wheaton Burlinson
252 Longwood Dr
Osteen, FL 32764
May 21 & 28, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11083 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SANDRA JEAN FISCHER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Sandra Jean Fischer, deceased, whose date of death was February 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Mark R. Hall
Florida Bar Number: 691178
124 Faulkner Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Telephone: (386) 423-1221
Fax: (386) 423-2232
E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Melissa Lancellotta
1902 S. Airpark Road
Edgewater, Florida 32141
May 21 & 28, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE
2745 S Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL 32720
386-943-8386
DATE: June 16, 2020 at 10.00 AM
Valarie Wiggins, boxes; Shiloh Demarest, boxes; Jose Garcia, furniture; Andrew McCray, furniture;
Joshua Machnik, households; Anna Williamson,households;
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
May 28 & June 4, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Property owner gives notice and intent to sell, for nonpayment of storage fees the following vehicle on 6/12/20 at 8:30 AM at 2935 Appaloosa Tr., Deltona, FL 32738. Said property owner reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids.
06 FORD VIN# 1FTSW21P66EA23745
May 28 & June 4, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10955-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
GENE DOROTHY SIMS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of GENE DOROTHY SIMS, deceased, whose date of death was April 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: May 21, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representatives
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ HOWARD T. HLAWATI
Personal Representative
110 Boxwood Court
McMurray, Pennsylvania 15317
/s/ MONA L. MACIOSZEK
Personal Representative
1051 Surrey Woods Drive
Cannonsburg, Pennsylvania 15317
May 21 & 28, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-10776-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JASON EDWARD DELL,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Jason Edward Dell, deceased, whose date of death was March 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.
Personal Representative(s):
/s/ KRISTINE DELL
4165 Budd Rd.
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
May 21 & 28, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/10/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2007 HOND Civic
VIN 1HGFA16557L115929
2001 NISS Xterra
VIN 5N1ED28Y61C571780
May 28, 2020
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
B & O CLEANERS
1000 N Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL 32720
Horace Edward O’Quinn
May 28, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2020-10296-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
RE: The Estate Of:
KENNETH B. KITCHENS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate KENNETH B. KITCHENS, deceased, File Number 2020-10296 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: Clerk of the Circuit Court, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the Curator and the Curator’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s Estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE BARRED FOREVER.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH ARE BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.
/s/ DEIDRE S. FARMER, Curator
302 Hampton Park Drive
Athens, GA 30606
/s/ ERIC V. GILL, ESQUIRE
FL BAR NO: 337625
4393 Ridgewood Avenue, Suite 1
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 788-1776 (Tel.)
(386) 788-3698 (Fax)
SERVICE OF COURT DOCUMENTS/Primary email: ericgillcourt@gmail.com
FOR CORRESPONDENCE/Secondary Email: ericgill4393@gmail.com
Attorney for Curator
May 21 & 28, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10954 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GRACE M. ROGALA,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of GRACE M. ROGALA, deceased, whose date of death was January 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: May 21, 2020.
Signed on this 14th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Matthew R. Gable
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0027779
The Gable Law Firm, P.A.
140 S. Beach St., Suite 310
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 299-9778
Email: matt@gablelawfirm.com
/s/ CHARLES B. ATKINSON JR.
Personal Representative
370 Hickory Springs Place
DeBary, FL 32713
May 21 & 28, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
HUNGRY HOWIE’S 3007
1674 Ridgewood Ave.
Holly Hill, FL 32117
Alice M Collins
Harold G Collins and
MGRJ Enterprises of Palm Bay, Inc.
May 28, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Universal Towing Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/11/2020, 08:00 am at 542 LPGA BLVD HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3616, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Universal Towing Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTDF15N0MNA08604 1991 FORD
2A4GP54L77R274687
2007 CHRYSLER
3VWCF21C9YM442734 00 VOLKS
May 28, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10931 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY Q. HOCK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Mary Q. Hock, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Mark R. Hall
Florida Bar Number: 691178
124 Faulkner Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Telephone: (386) 423-1221
Fax: (386) 423-2232
E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com
Secondary E-Mail: lori@mhallpa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ R. Daniel Hock
6078 Twin Lakes Drive
Oviedo, Florida 32765-8514
May 21 & 28, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10831-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KUNIKO ITAKURA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KUNIKO ITAKURA, deceased, whose date of death was February 17, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 28, 2020.
Personal Representative:
/s/ YUKIKO BARTLEY
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Melvin D. Stack
Florida Bar No. 297798
EVERY & STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118
May 28 & June 4, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/11/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2008 MITS Eclipse
VIN 4A3AK64F08E033320
2008 INFI M35
VIN JNKAY01E48M601535
2003 INFI Q45
VIN JNKBF01A53M102551
May 28, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/11/2020, 08:00 am at 830 COMMONWEALTH BLVD UNIT C PORT ORANGE, FL 32127, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTEF17L3VLA72696 1997 FORD
1FTYR10C2XPB82939 1999 FORD
May 28, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/16/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2000 DODG Ram 1500
VIN 3B7HC13Z4YM222754
2003 DODG Grand Caravan
VIN 1D8GP44383B304807
May 28, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND
NOTICE OF INTENT TO FORECLOSE FAIRFIELD DAYTONA BEACH AT OCEAN WALK II VACATION
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.
To all Record Owners listed below, their guardians, heirs and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See Exhibit “A” attached for Record Owners and their notice addresses). This notice of default and intent to foreclose is regarding certain timeshare interests owned by Record Owners in Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida, and more specifically described as follows:
Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The Record Owners have failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Record Owners’ timeshare and thereby the Record Owners are in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association’s lien on your unit week(s) as show below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to send to the trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien.
Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Eric C. Reed, Esq., Shutts & Bowen, LLP, whose address is 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, telephone (407) 835-6790, facsimile (407) 849-7259, email ereed@shutts.com.
Dated this 20th day of May, 2020.
/s/ Eric C. Reed, Esquire
300 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1600
Orlando, FL 32801
Telephone: (407) 835-6790
Facsimile: (407) 849-7259
EXHIBIT A
RECORD OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
DELINQUENCY DATE
JOHN M ERVIN
TERRIE ERVIN
10831 NORWAY PINE DR
GREENWELL SPRINGS, LA
70739-5244
A 63,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 420 through 428; 520 through 528 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400309019
$1,237.20
6/29/2018
MAHIANE PROPERTIES, LLC, reflected as MAHIANE PRPERTIES, LLC
PO BOX 1806
LEHIGH ACRES, FL 33970-1806
A 84,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000030701148
$1,906.02
5/3/2019
BARBARA S STROMBERG and EDWARD J. BALLAS, Joint Tenants with the Right of Survivorship
12382 143RD ST
LARGO, FL 33774-2822
A 154,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000441010642
$1,370.25
4/5/2019
LISA L MORRIS
3635 MONIQUE CT
DESTIN, FL 32541-1632
A 105,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400421186
$1,317.87
12/7/2018
May 28 & June 4, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.:2019 30215 CICI
DIVISION: 32
MITCHELL EQUITY GROUP, LLLP, a
Florida limited liability limited
partnership, Plaintiff,
vs.
RIDGEWOOD INN, INC., a Florida corporation, CITY OF HOLLY HILL; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 3; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 4; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 5; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 6; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 7; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 8; and UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 9,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ELECTRONIC SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
Notice is given that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in this cause, the Clerk of Court, Volusia County, Florida, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash by Electronic Sale at: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 o'clock A.M., on June 24, 2020, the following-described property set forth in the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
Parcel 1:
Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Plat of Mason Terrace, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Map Book 7, Page 76, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Parcel 2:
The Easterly one-third of Lot 8, Block 34 1/2, Mason and Carswell’s Subdivision of Holly Hill, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Deed Book “O”, Page 312, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Parcel 3:
The Northerly 100 feet of the Southerly 390 feet of the Easterly 255 feet of Block 34 1/2, Mason and Carswell’s Holly Hill, as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 90, and replatted in Deed Book “O”, Page 312, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the west side of Ridgewood Avenue, as laid out through Mason and Carswell’s Holly Hill, said point being a distance of 315.5 feet from the division line between Briggs and Robinson Grant and the Thomas Fitch Grant measured in a course of North 25 Degrees West along the west side of said Avenue; Thence from the said described point South 64 degrees 56 minutes West 256 feet; thence North 25 degrees 11 minutes West, 100 feet; Thence North 64 degrees 56 minutes East 256.35 feet to a point on the West side of Ridgewood Avenue aforesaid; Thence along the same South 25 degrees East 100 feet to the place of beginning, excepting that portion thereof used for the widening of Ridgewood Avenue.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
DATED: May 20, 2020.
WRIGHT & CASEY, P.A.
By: /s/ R. Brooks Casey
Florida Bar No. 589721
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
(386) 428-3311 - Telephone
(386) 427-9516 - Facsimile
Primary E-Mail: administrator@surfcoastlaw.com
Secondary E-Mail: bcasey@surfcoastlaw.com
ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF
May 28 & June 4, 2020
**********
CITY OF LAKE HELEN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ORDINANCE 2020-02
THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN PROPOSED TO ADOPT THE FOLLOWING ORDINANCE: 2020-02.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Commission of the City of Lake Helen, Florida will conduct a public hearing for the second and final reading of Ordinance 2020-02 on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Chambers located on the second floor of City Hall, 327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida. Ordinance 2020-02 for the City of Lake Helen:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN, FLORIDA, AMENDING DEFINITIONS, ARTICLES 1, 3, 4 AND 5 OF THE CITY OF LAKE HELEN CODE OF ORDINANCES TO CREATE UNIFORMITY WITH THE LAKE HELEN PATTERN BOOK FOR ARCHITECTURAL CONSTRUCTION IN THE GATEWAY OVERLAY AND HISTORIC DISTRICT; PROVIDING FOR LEGISLATIVE FINDINGS; PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENTS TO DEFINITIONS, ARTICLE 1, 3, 4 AND 5; PROVIDING FOR CONFLICTS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, PROVIDING FOR CODIFICATION AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Copies of Ordinance 2020-02 as well as the complete legal description by metes and bounds may be obtained at the office of the City Clerk, located at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Interested parties may appear at the meeting and be hear with respect to the proposed ordinance.
If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.
Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact the City Administrator at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.
May 28 & June 4, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS,INC.,ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3,
Case No: 2019 30279 CICI
Plaintiff, vs.
MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 18, 2019 and entered in Case No. 2019 30279 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida and Order Cancelling June 26, 2020 Foreclosure Sale and Resetting Sale, dated May 21, 2020, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3, is the Plaintiff and MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA, are Defendants, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on July 31, 2020 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 271, ROYAL PALM P.U.D.-PHASE 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGE 174 THROUGH 178, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1663 ARECA PALM DR., PORT ORANGE, FL 32128
Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.
DATED May 26, 2020
/s/Michael Sheridan
Michael T. Sheridan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 92665
Lender Legal PLLC
2807 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, Florida 32804
Tel: (407) 730-4644
Fax: (888) 337-3815
Attorney for Plaintiff
Service Emails:
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 1 (800)955-8770.
May 28 & June 4, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020- 11184-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF VIRGINIA K. SHIPES Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of VIRGINIA K. SHIPES, deceased, File Number 2020-11184-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was December 10, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $34,669.44 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Regina Dixon, 129 Perfect Drive, Daytona Beach, FL 32124
Doris Benninghoff, 1925 South Atlantic Ave. #710 Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 28, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Erica Johnson
ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE
840 Harrington Street
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 232-8447
Person Giving Notice
/s/ Regina Dixon
129 Perfect Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32124
May 28 & June 4, 2020
*********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
NAUTI CARTEL
1049 Aaron Drive
Deltona, FL 32725
Darius Jordan Vargo
May 28, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019-31506-CICI
DIVISION: 31
(Judge Michael S. Orfinger)
TURTLE INN BEACH CLUB
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CEDRIC BOYD; EDMUND H. BRAUN; DAVID BRUMMETT; JOHN FITZPATRICK and JAMES MELBOURNE; CAREY HUBER; RICHARD C. JOHNSON; STEVEN H. KERR; SCOTT KLEIN; ROGER F. SEABURGH; JAMES B. SHEDD, JR. and ALICE SHEDD a/k/a ALICE SHEED; JASON ANTHONY WILLIAMS and WENDY MARIE TERRELL,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment entered in this cause on March 11, 2020, and that certain Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale entered on May 19, 2020, in Case No. 2019-31506-CICI, in the Circuit Court, in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein TURTLE INN BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC., is the Plaintiff, and CEDRIC BOYD, etc., et. al., are the Defendants, I will sell, pursuant to the terms of said Summary Final Judgment, to the highest and best bidder for cash, online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, on Wednesday, the 29th day of July, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., the following described real property located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:
Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in TURTLE INN BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2420, Page 1152, et. seq., together with any amendment(s) or exhibit(s) thereof, if any, as recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Unit Weeks
101 18
102 13
106 34
201 07
206 37
207 08
305 17
306 37
308 07, 08, 17
309 33
403 37
on this 22nd day of May, 2020.
/s/ ROBERT E. KRAMER, for the Court
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 293539
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 672-4313
Attorney for the Plaintiff TI36
NOTICE IN COMPLIANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTE 45.031 ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER, AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
May 28 & June 4, 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-10636-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERT CARTINO,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Robert Cartino, deceased, whose date of death was January 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is May 21, 2020.
Personal Representative(s):
/s/ JACQUELINE LOUER
3432 County Route 17
Williamstown, NY 13493
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
May 21 & 28, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/15/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2004 CHEV Trailblazer
VIN 1GNDT13S842427648
2001 FORD F-150
VIN 1FTRX17W61NC04616
2000 HOND Accord
VIN JHMCG6697YC014780
1997 GMC Sonoma
VIN 1GTDT19W5V8518989
1998 HOND Civic
VIN 2HGEJ6672WH620218
2001 HOND Civic
VIN 1HGEM222X1L086052
1999 DODG Ram 1500
VIN 1B7HC13Z6XJ507838
May 28, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10948-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MERLYN HAROLD PERKINS,
A/K/A MERLYN H. PERKINS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Merlyn Harold Perkins, a/k/a Merlyn H. Perkins, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 28, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John E. Crowther
Florida Bar Number: 0089222
JOHN B. CROWTHER,
ATTORNEY AT LAW
279 E. Graves Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775.6179
Fax: (386) 775.7908
Personal Representative:
Judith F. Strom
2 Springside Ave.
Danbury, Connecticut 06810
May 28 & June 4, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020- 10410-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF HARVEY EUGENE CANTRELL, JR Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HARVEY EUGENE CANTRELL, JR., deceased, File Number 2019-10410-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was December 24, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $73,300.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
REBECCA ALMA BARNES, 2737 Sanctuary Blvd, Conway, South Carolina 29526
GRETCHEN KNOWLES, 82 Blake Road, Epping, New Hampshire 03042
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 28, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Erica Johnson
ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE
840 Harrington Street
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 232-8447
Person Giving Notice
/s/ Rebecca Alma Barnes
2737 Sanctuary Blvd
Conway, South Carolina 29526
May 28 & June 4, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2020 30554 CICI
Division: 31
KATHLEEN M. STYBLO,
Petitioner,
and
GREGORY A. KRUEGER,
Respondent.
NOTICE OF ACTION
To: Gregory A. Krueger
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for partition of real property situated in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on Barry E. Hughes, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 900 Big Tree Road, South Daytona, FL 32119, on or before 22 June, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
Subject property: Lot 60, A PARTIAL REPLAT OF PELICAN BAY, PHASE V, UNIT I, according to the plat thereof recorded in Map Book 40, Page 161, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
This 5th day of May 2020.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ Carey Annunziata
May 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-10978-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CAROL ANN MARTIN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Carol Ann Martin, deceased, whose date of death was February 24, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is May 28, 2020.
Personal Representative(s):
/s/ DENNIS E. MARTIN, JR.
303 Meadow Drive
Greenwood, IN 46142
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
May 28 & June 4, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020- 11178-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF BARBARA ANN DEIGNAN Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of BARBARA ANN DEIGNAN, deceased, File Number 2020-11178-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was May 1, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $2473.93 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Christine Deignan, 2273 Nottingham Road, South Daytona, FL 32119
Elizabeth Deignan, 2211 Nottingham Road, South Daytona FL, 32119
Michael Deignan, 501 10th Street, Apt. 53, New Smyrna Beach, FL, 32119
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 28, 2020
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Erica Johnson
ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE
840 Harrington Street
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 232-8447
Person Giving Notice
/s/ Christine Deignan
2273 Nottingham Road
South Daytona, FL 32119
May 28 & June 4, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020 10320 CIDL
Division: CIVIL
CHARLES MUELLER,
Plaintiff,
vs.
RENEE D. AMOROSO,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF ACTION
(Service by Publication)
TO: RENEE D. AMOROSO
12934 Canton Avenue
Hudson, Florida 34669
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Complaint has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on Plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address is: ALYSON G. MORELLI, ESQUIRE, Astrid de Parry, P.A., 107 E. Church Street, DeLand, Florida 32724,
on or before 22nd June, 2020, and to file the original of the written defenses with the Clerk of this Court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice.
Signed on this 5th day of May, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ Carey Annunziata
Deputy Clerk
First publication on May 14, 2020
May 14, 21, 28 & June 4, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10317 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LILLIAN ANNETTE TOOP,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LILLIAN ANNETTE TOOP, deceased, whose date of death was July 22, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 28, 2020.
/s/ Tania Lea Toop-Darke,
Ancillary Pers. Rep.
188 Terrence Park Drive
Ancaster, ON Canada L9G 1C5
/s/ FRED B. SHARE, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 256765
1092 Ridgewood Avenue
Holly Hill, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 253-1030
Fax: (386) 248-2425
E-Mail: fredshare@cfl.rr.com
2nd E-Mail: brobins@cfl.rr.com
Attorney for Ancillary
Personal Representative
May 28 & June 4, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10927-CIDL
Division: 10
IN RE: The Estate of
PAULINE J. GRINDLE a/k/a
PAULINE GRINDLE
Deceased
______________/
MELVIN D. STACK,
Petitioner
vs.
Unknown heirs of Pauline J. Grindle,
et. al.,
Respondents
_____________/
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Unknown heirs of
Pauline J. Grindle
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to admit lost or destroyed will to probate has been filed which names you as respondent. The action seeks to admit to probate a copy of the last will and testament of the decedent, Pauline J. Grindle dated May 31, 2005. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Melvin D. Stack, the Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 444 Seabreeze Blvd., Suite 1003, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118 on or before 30 days from the date of first publication of this notice and file the original with the Clerk of this Court, Probate Division, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721 either before service on petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Date of first publication: June 22, 2020
Executed this 8th day of May, 2020
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
By: /s/ D. Patterson
As Deputy Clerk
May 21, 28, June 4 & 11, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 19-7596/19-7327
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$50,608.00 U.S. CURRENCY.
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:
$50,608.00 U.S. CURRENCY SEIZED ON OR ABOUT APRIL 16, 2019, AT OR NEAR 1230 HAND AVENUE, STE. A, ORMOND BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
May 21 & 28, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 06/15/2020, 08:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5XXGN4A70FG399731 2015 KIA
May 28, 2020
*******