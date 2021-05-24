<<START_NOTICE>>

NOTICE OF SALE

puRSuANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-31132-CICI

DIVISION NO.: 32

EXCEL CApITAL SOLuTIONS, LLC,

plaintiff, v.

AKIIKI DEVELOpMENT GROup, LLC,

Defendant.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14th, 2021,

and entered in Case No. 2020-31132-CICI of the

Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida in which EXCEL CAPITAL

SOLUTIONS, LLC is the Plaintiff and AKIIKI

DEVELOPMENT GROUP, LLC is the Defendant,

the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically/

online at https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM on

the 16th day of June, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

A Portion of Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 22, Section

"A" Daytona Highlands Subdivision, as

Recorded in Map Book 6, Page 247, Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida, and a Portion

of Fifth Street (Abandoned) and a Portion

of the Westerley 10 Feet of Lots of 156, 157,

and 158, Rosella Park, Section "A", as

Recorded in Map Book 11, Page 149, Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida, being

more particularly described as follows: Beginning

at the Northwest Corner of said Lot 3,

Block 22; thence Easterly along the Northerly

Line of said Lot 3 and said Line Extended

Easterly, 210 Feet; thence Southerly at Right

Angles 125 Feet; thence Westerly at Right Angles

210 Feet to a Point in the Easterly Line

of Tarragona Way; thence Northerly along the

Easterly Line of said Tarragona Way 125 Feet

to the Point of Beginning.

Address: 131 Tarragona Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Parcel: 523948220010

Altkey: 3305418

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim

within 60 days after the sale.

Dated in Hillsborough County, Florida this 20th

day of May, 2021.

ANDREW S. KANTER, Esq.

FL Bar # 37584

LAW OFFICE OF ANDREW S. KANTER, ESQ.

P.O. Box 173378

Tampa, FL 33672

Telephone: (813) 527-0768

E-Serve: akanter@akanterlaw.com

May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0143

*************

NOTICE OF puBLIC AuCTION

Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American

Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney will

sell the following vehicle(s) to the highest bidder;

net proceeds deposited with the clerk of court;

owner/lienholder has right to hearing and post

bond; owner may redeem vehicle for cash sum of

lien; all auctions held in reserve

Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or

cashier check; 28% buyer premium; any person interested

ph (954) 563-1999

Sale Date June 18, 2021 @ 10:00 am 3411 NW

9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

35679 2011 Subaru VIN#: 4S3BMBG62B3259271

Lienor: Gary Yeomans Ford 1420 N Tomoka

Farms Rd Daytona Bch 386-274-6757

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911

May 27, 2021 V21-0142

**********

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

Case No.: 2021 10801 pRDL

IN RE: Estate of

JOhN BELL EBLING a/k/a

JOhN B. EBLING,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of JOHN

BELL EBLING a/k/a JOHN B. EBLING, deceased,

whose date of death was January

31, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for

Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the

address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue,

DeLand, FL 32724. The names and

addresses of the personal representative and

the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent's

estate must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

May 27, 2021.

personal Representative:

ALLAN B. MADDOX

1100 S. Orlando Avenue

Unit 903

Maitland, Florida 32751

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

LANCE A. RAGLAND

Florida Bar No. 0122440

LANCE A. RAGLAND, P.A.

2461 W. State Road 426, Suite 1001

Oviedo, FL 32765

Telephone: 407-542-0633

Fax: 407-366-8149

Main: lance@lraglandlaw.com

Secondary: debbie@lraglandlaw.com

May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0141

*************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSuRE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 10418 CIDL

u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRuSTEE, SuCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRuSTEE, SuCCESSOR

BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRuSTEE FOR MORGAN

STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRuST

2006-16AX, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROuGh

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-16AX,

plaintiff, vs.

ShEREE L. STEWART; ChARLES L.STEWART, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment in Mortgage Foreclosure entered on

December 29, 2020 in Case No. 2019 10418

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY

MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN

STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-16AX,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2006-16AX, (“Plaintiff”)

and SHEREE L. STEWART; CHARLES L.

STEWART (“Defendants”), Laura E. Roth, Clerk

of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida

will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

via the Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m.,

on the 27th day of July 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 60, BLOCK 86, DELTONA LAKES,

UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

25, PAGES 105 THROUGH 120, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 21st day of May 2021.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

IAN D. JAGENDORF, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 33487

12768-18

May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0140

***********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSuRE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 30337 CICI

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOpER,

plaintiff, vs.

CASSANDRA A. LEE, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30337

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the

Plaintiff and CASSANDRA A. LEE; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF CASSANDRA A.

LEE; ANGELA E. JOHNSON; and THE

CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com,at 11:00 AM, on

June 23, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS - UNIT 10,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC

DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 20 day of May, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-247339

May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0139

***********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSuRE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 11664 CIDL

MEB LOAN TRuST IV, u.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDuAL CApACITY

BuT SOLELY AS TRuSTEE,

plaintiff, vs.

ThERESA L. BENNETT A/K/A ThERESA

REEDY BENNETT A/K/A ThERESA BENNETT, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered

May 6, 2021 in Civil Case No. 2020 11664

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Deland,

Florida, wherein MEB LOAN TRUST IV, U.S.

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS

INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS

TRUSTEE is Plaintiff and THERESA L. BENNETT

A/K/A THERESA REEDY BENNETT

A/K/A THERESA BENNETT, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,

ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

in accordance with Chapter 45,

Florida Statutes on the 24th day of June 2021

at 11:00 AM on the following described property

as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 575, OF DELTONA LAKES

UNIT 21, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

27, PAGE 7 ET SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed Mailed this

21 day of May, 2021, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

20-00445-2

May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0138

*************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSuRE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 10036 CIDL

GuLF hARBOuR INVESTMENTS CORpORATION,

plaintiff, vs.

KEITh W. WARNER, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary

Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered April

27, 2021 in Civil Case No. 2020 10036 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein GULF

HARBOUR INVESTMENTS CORPORATION is

Plaintiff and KEITH W. WARNER, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,

ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with

Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 29th day of

June 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described

property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lots 19 to 24, Block B, 3rd Addition, Orange

City Terrace, as per map in Map Book 23,

Page 95, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed Mailed this

20th day of May, 2021, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01304-4

May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0137

************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

puRSuANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRuST

COMpANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK TRuST COMpANY,

N.A. AS SuCCESSOR TO JpMORGAN ChASE

BANK, N.A., AS TRuSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL

ASSET MORTGAGE pRODuCTS, INC.,

MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED

pASS-ThROuGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,

plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIMING BY,

ThROuGh, uNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SChMIDT, DECEASED, WhEThER

SAID uNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIM AS

SpOuSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRuSTEES, OR

OThER CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SChMIDT

A/K/A CINDY SChMIDT; LATISSuES SChMIDT

A/K/A LATISSuES MARIA MCLELLAN AS ThE

pERSONAL REpRESENTATIVE OF ThE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SChMIDT; uNKNOWN TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 18, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,

INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is

Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT;

LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA

MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT

A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via

online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 20th day of July, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 224 THROUGH

240, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive,

Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated May 20, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0136

***********

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

puRSuANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRuSTEE

FOR OpTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRuST

2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2001-A,

plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIMING BY,

ThROuGh, uNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE

OF CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON

JACKSON, DECEASED, WhEThER SAID uNKNOWN

pARTIES CLAIM AS

SpOuSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRuSTEES, OR

OThER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BuTLER;

COuNTY OF VOLuSIA A pOLITICAL

SuBDIVISION OF ThE STATE OF FLORIDA,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

October 20, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11371

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLS

FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2001-A, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARRIE JACKSON

A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON JACKSON, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA

A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF

FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest

bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 20th day of July,

2021, the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION TO OAK

HILL, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8,

PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 162 Nancy St., Oak Hill, Florida 32759

and all fixtures and personal property located therein or

thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated May 20, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400171

May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0135

************