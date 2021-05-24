<<START_NOTICE>>
NOTICE OF SALE
puRSuANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-31132-CICI
DIVISION NO.: 32
EXCEL CApITAL SOLuTIONS, LLC,
plaintiff, v.
AKIIKI DEVELOpMENT GROup, LLC,
Defendant.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14th, 2021,
and entered in Case No. 2020-31132-CICI of the
Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida in which EXCEL CAPITAL
SOLUTIONS, LLC is the Plaintiff and AKIIKI
DEVELOPMENT GROUP, LLC is the Defendant,
the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically/
online at https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM on
the 16th day of June, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
A Portion of Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 22, Section
"A" Daytona Highlands Subdivision, as
Recorded in Map Book 6, Page 247, Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida, and a Portion
of Fifth Street (Abandoned) and a Portion
of the Westerley 10 Feet of Lots of 156, 157,
and 158, Rosella Park, Section "A", as
Recorded in Map Book 11, Page 149, Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida, being
more particularly described as follows: Beginning
at the Northwest Corner of said Lot 3,
Block 22; thence Easterly along the Northerly
Line of said Lot 3 and said Line Extended
Easterly, 210 Feet; thence Southerly at Right
Angles 125 Feet; thence Westerly at Right Angles
210 Feet to a Point in the Easterly Line
of Tarragona Way; thence Northerly along the
Easterly Line of said Tarragona Way 125 Feet
to the Point of Beginning.
Address: 131 Tarragona Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Parcel: 523948220010
Altkey: 3305418
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim
within 60 days after the sale.
Dated in Hillsborough County, Florida this 20th
day of May, 2021.
ANDREW S. KANTER, Esq.
FL Bar # 37584
LAW OFFICE OF ANDREW S. KANTER, ESQ.
P.O. Box 173378
Tampa, FL 33672
Telephone: (813) 527-0768
E-Serve: akanter@akanterlaw.com
May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0143
*************
NOTICE OF puBLIC AuCTION
Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American
Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney will
sell the following vehicle(s) to the highest bidder;
net proceeds deposited with the clerk of court;
owner/lienholder has right to hearing and post
bond; owner may redeem vehicle for cash sum of
lien; all auctions held in reserve
Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or
cashier check; 28% buyer premium; any person interested
ph (954) 563-1999
Sale Date June 18, 2021 @ 10:00 am 3411 NW
9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
35679 2011 Subaru VIN#: 4S3BMBG62B3259271
Lienor: Gary Yeomans Ford 1420 N Tomoka
Farms Rd Daytona Bch 386-274-6757
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911
May 27, 2021 V21-0142
**********
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
Case No.: 2021 10801 pRDL
IN RE: Estate of
JOhN BELL EBLING a/k/a
JOhN B. EBLING,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of JOHN
BELL EBLING a/k/a JOHN B. EBLING, deceased,
whose date of death was January
31, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for
Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the
address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue,
DeLand, FL 32724. The names and
addresses of the personal representative and
the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent's
estate must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is
May 27, 2021.
personal Representative:
ALLAN B. MADDOX
1100 S. Orlando Avenue
Unit 903
Maitland, Florida 32751
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
LANCE A. RAGLAND
Florida Bar No. 0122440
LANCE A. RAGLAND, P.A.
2461 W. State Road 426, Suite 1001
Oviedo, FL 32765
Telephone: 407-542-0633
Fax: 407-366-8149
Main: lance@lraglandlaw.com
Secondary: debbie@lraglandlaw.com
May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0141
*************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSuRE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 10418 CIDL
u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRuSTEE, SuCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRuSTEE, SuCCESSOR
BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRuSTEE FOR MORGAN
STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRuST
2006-16AX, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROuGh
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-16AX,
plaintiff, vs.
ShEREE L. STEWART; ChARLES L.STEWART, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment in Mortgage Foreclosure entered on
December 29, 2020 in Case No. 2019 10418
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida.
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY
MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN
STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-16AX,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2006-16AX, (“Plaintiff”)
and SHEREE L. STEWART; CHARLES L.
STEWART (“Defendants”), Laura E. Roth, Clerk
of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida
will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m.,
on the 27th day of July 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 60, BLOCK 86, DELTONA LAKES,
UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
25, PAGES 105 THROUGH 120, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 21st day of May 2021.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
IAN D. JAGENDORF, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 33487
12768-18
May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0140
***********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSuRE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 30337 CICI
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOpER,
plaintiff, vs.
CASSANDRA A. LEE, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30337
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the
Plaintiff and CASSANDRA A. LEE; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF CASSANDRA A.
LEE; ANGELA E. JOHNSON; and THE
CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com,at 11:00 AM, on
June 23, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS - UNIT 10,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC
DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 20 day of May, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-247339
May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0139
***********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSuRE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 11664 CIDL
MEB LOAN TRuST IV, u.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDuAL CApACITY
BuT SOLELY AS TRuSTEE,
plaintiff, vs.
ThERESA L. BENNETT A/K/A ThERESA
REEDY BENNETT A/K/A ThERESA BENNETT, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered
May 6, 2021 in Civil Case No. 2020 11664
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Deland,
Florida, wherein MEB LOAN TRUST IV, U.S.
BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS
INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS
TRUSTEE is Plaintiff and THERESA L. BENNETT
A/K/A THERESA REEDY BENNETT
A/K/A THERESA BENNETT, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,
ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
in accordance with Chapter 45,
Florida Statutes on the 24th day of June 2021
at 11:00 AM on the following described property
as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 575, OF DELTONA LAKES
UNIT 21, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
27, PAGE 7 ET SEQ., OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed Mailed this
21 day of May, 2021, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
20-00445-2
May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0138
*************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSuRE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 10036 CIDL
GuLF hARBOuR INVESTMENTS CORpORATION,
plaintiff, vs.
KEITh W. WARNER, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary
Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered April
27, 2021 in Civil Case No. 2020 10036 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein GULF
HARBOUR INVESTMENTS CORPORATION is
Plaintiff and KEITH W. WARNER, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,
ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with
Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 29th day of
June 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described
property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lots 19 to 24, Block B, 3rd Addition, Orange
City Terrace, as per map in Map Book 23,
Page 95, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed Mailed this
20th day of May, 2021, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01304-4
May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0137
************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
puRSuANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRuST
COMpANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK TRuST COMpANY,
N.A. AS SuCCESSOR TO JpMORGAN ChASE
BANK, N.A., AS TRuSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL
ASSET MORTGAGE pRODuCTS, INC.,
MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
pASS-ThROuGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,
plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIMING BY,
ThROuGh, uNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SChMIDT, DECEASED, WhEThER
SAID uNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIM AS
SpOuSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRuSTEES, OR
OThER CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SChMIDT
A/K/A CINDY SChMIDT; LATISSuES SChMIDT
A/K/A LATISSuES MARIA MCLELLAN AS ThE
pERSONAL REpRESENTATIVE OF ThE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SChMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SChMIDT; uNKNOWN TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 18, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,
INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is
Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT;
LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA
MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT
A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via
online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 20th day of July, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 224 THROUGH
240, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive,
Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated May 20, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0136
***********
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
puRSuANT TO ChApTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRuSTEE
FOR OpTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRuST
2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2001-A,
plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN pARTIES CLAIMING BY,
ThROuGh, uNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE
OF CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON
JACKSON, DECEASED, WhEThER SAID uNKNOWN
pARTIES CLAIM AS
SpOuSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRuSTEES, OR
OThER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BuTLER;
COuNTY OF VOLuSIA A pOLITICAL
SuBDIVISION OF ThE STATE OF FLORIDA,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
October 20, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11371
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLS
FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2001-A, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARRIE JACKSON
A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON JACKSON, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA
A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF
FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest
bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 20th day of July,
2021, the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION TO OAK
HILL, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8,
PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 162 Nancy St., Oak Hill, Florida 32759
and all fixtures and personal property located therein or
thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated May 20, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400171
May 27; June 3, 2021 V21-0135
************