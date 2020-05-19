NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL

NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A

SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, v.

RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA

J. LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR

CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED;

CITY OF DELTONA; CITIBANK,

N.A.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an

Order dated March 19, 2020 entered in Civil

Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL in the Circuit

Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein NEW PENN

FINANCIAL D/B/A sHELLPOINT MORTGAGE

sERvICING, Plaintiff and RONALD C.

LAMBERT; LINDA J. LAMBERT; THOMAs

EvANs; CITY OF DELTONA; CITIBANK,

N.A.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 are defendants, Clerk of Court,

will sell the property at public sale at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00

AM on June 9, 2020 the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to-wit:.

LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT TWENTY-sIx, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, AT

PAGE 59, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1119 N Old Mill Dr.

Deltona, FL 32725

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT

IN THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF

ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs

PENDENs MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTs THE sURPLUs

As UNCLAIMED.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West state Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

service E-mail:

ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JAsON M vANsLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M170638

May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0238

*************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2017 30944 CICI

MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

FRANCES FARIELLO, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to the Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated

February 28, 2020 in the

above action, the volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell

to the highest bidder for cash

at volusia, Florida, on July 15,

2020, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the

following described property:

Parcel 48 and a portion of

44, Durrance Acres, more

particularly described as follows:

A portion of section 14,

Township 14 south, Range

31 East, volusia County,

Florida, described as follows:

from the Northeast

corner of said section 14,

run along the North line

thereof south 87 degrees

48`42" West, a distance of

2663.49 feet; thence south

87 degrees 48`11" West,

continuing along said North

section line, a distance of

128.27 feet; thence departing

said North line run

south 01 degrees 33`02"

East, a distance of 600.46

feet to the point of beginning;

thence continue south

01 degrees 33`02" East, a

distance of 725.63 feet;

thence south 87 degrees

48`23" West, a distance of

353.66 feet; thence North

02 degrees 03`28" West, a

distance of 725.57 feet;

thence North 87 degrees

48`11" East, a distance of

360.09 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with a 60.00 foot

access and utility easement,

the centerline of said

easement beginning at the

southwest corner of Parcel

48 of Durrance Acres and

running North 87 degrees

48`23" East, along the

south line of said Parcel

48, and the Easterly extension

thereof, a distance of

2294.25 feet for the termination

of said easement;

and together with an access

and utility easement

being the West 60.00 feet

of the East 851.16 feet of

said section 14, and together

with an easement,

recorded in Official

Records Book 2549, page

1531, of the Public

Records of volusia County,

Florida, running from the

south line of said section

14, southerly and Easterly

to Tymber Creek Road

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a

claim within sixty (60) days

after the sale. The Court, in

its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice

of the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: MARIE FOx, Esq.

FBN 43909

17-000376-F

May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0239

*************************

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 10365 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

LOANCARE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRANDY KUBIK, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

sale dated March 17, 2020 and entered

in Case No. 2019 10365 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida in which LoanCare, LLC, is the

Plaintiff and Brandy Kubik a/k/a Brandy

s. Kubik, Christopher Kubik a/k/a

Christopher P. Kubik, Unknown

spouse of Mary Mussetter, deceased,

Florida shores Property Owners Association, Inc., The City of Edgewater, Florida, Unknown Heir of the estate of Mary Mussetter, deceased, Washington Federal, National Association successor in interest to First Mutual Bank,

Unknown Party#1 N/K/A Ray Cook,

Unknown Party#2 N/K/A John Doe, are

defendants, the volusia County Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online

at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM

EsT on the June 4, 2020 the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTs 2925 AND 2926, BLOCK 147, FLORIDA sHOREs UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE(s) 104 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1432 vICTORY PALM DR,

EDGEWATER, FL 32132

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 11 day of May, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JUsTIN RITCHIE, Esq.

Florida Bar #106621

18-018181

May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0240

*************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2018 10406 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK, SUCCESSOR

INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK, N.A., AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE

NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWHEQ INC.,

CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY

LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2006-H,

Plaintiff, vs.

ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT

HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; TIMBERLAY ANN HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY A. HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY HARVEY; STATE OF

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

CLERK OF COURT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to an Order Cancelling and

Rescheduling Foreclosure sale entered

in Civil Case No. 2018 10406

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK

OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, sUCCEssOR

INDENTURE TRUsTEE TO JP-MORGAN

CHAsE BANK, N.A., As

INDENTURE TRUsTEE ON BEHALF

OF THE NOTEHOLDERs OF THE

CWHEq INC., CWHEq REvOLvING

HOME EqUITY LOAN TRUsT, sERIEs 2006-H is Plaintiff and ALAN HARvEY and TIMBERLAY HARvEY, et al, are Defendants. The Clerk,

LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

volusia County's On Line Public Auction

website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on August 04, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following described property located in vOLUsIA

County, Florida, as set forth in said

Consent Final Judgment of Mortgage

Foreclosure, to-wit:

LOT 18, BLOCK 4 sILvER

sANDs sUBDIvIsION, sECTION

"C" As sHOWN ON MAP

IN BOOK, 25, PAvE 163, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed. The court, in

its discretion, may enlarge the time

of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true

and correct copy of the foregoing

was served by Electronic Mail pursuant

to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud.

Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any

other parties in accordance with the

attached service list this 06 day of May, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1430

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-088543-F01

May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0241

*************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2017 10582 CIDL

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF JOHN B. PACHECO, DECEASED, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

December 17, 2018, and entered in 2017

10582 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein BANK OF

AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE

UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs

AND ALL OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF

JOHN B. PACHECO, DECEAsED; TINA

DILLON; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA,

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE

sECRETARY OF HOUsING AND

URBAN DEvELOPMENT are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on June 02, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 15, BLOCK 1850, OF REPLAT

OF BLOCK 1849, DELTONA LAKEs UNIT

sEvENTY-TWO, A sUBDIvIsION,

ACCORDING TO MAP IN

MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 45, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1483 TIvOLI

DRIvE, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of April, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

16-218785

May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0242

*************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 11762 CIDL

FBC MORTGAGE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JENNIFER LYNN AVANT, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2019 11762 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida in which FBC Mortgage,

LLC, is the Plaintiff and Jennifer Lynn

Avant, Arbor Ridge Community Association, Inc.,

are defendants, the volusia County Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the June 9,

2020 the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 407, ARBOR RIDGE, UNIT 5, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT As RECORDED

IN PLAT BOOK 57, PAGEs 23 THROUGH

25, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 3437 BERKsHIRE WOODs TER,

DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15 day of May, 2020

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JOsHUA PAsqUALONE

Florida Bar #41835

19-021347

May 21, 28, 2020 v20-0243

*************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 11712 CIDL

MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAX BUELL, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

11712 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which Matrix Financial

services Corporation, is the Plaintiff and Dax

Buell, are defendants, the volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online at

electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the June 9, 2020 the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF THE

sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF THE sOUTHWEsT

1/4 OF THE NORTHWEsT 1/4

OF sECTION 22, TOWNsHIP 18

sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2695 HARRY AvENUE ORANGE

CITY FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 11 day of May, 2020

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-015706

May 21, 28, 2020 v20-0244

*************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 10770 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND

SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF

FEBRUARY 1, 2005 PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-WHQ1,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOHN D. VOLL, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 27, 2020,

and entered in 2018 10770 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLs FARGO

BANK, N.A., As TRUsTEE FOR THE POOLING

AND sERvICING AGREEMENT DATED As OF

FEBRUARY 1, 2005 PARK PLACE sECURITIEs,

INC. AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs sERIEs 2005-WHq1 is the Plaintiff

and JOHN D. vOLL; UNITED GUARANTY REsIDENTIAL INsURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

June 02, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTs(s) 14523 AND 14524, BLOCK 467,

FLORIDA sHOREs NO. 25 (REvIsED),

ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 245

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3025 UNITY TREE DR,

EDGEWATER, FL 32141

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 12 day of May, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, EsqUIRE

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-138779

May 21, 28, 2020 v20-0245

*************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 31477 CICI

HOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL RAUSCHER, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

February 17, 2020, and entered in 2018

31477 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein NEWREZ

LLC, FKA NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC

DBA sHELLPOINT MORTGAGE sERvICING

is the Plaintiff and MICHAEL

RAUsCHER; sTATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT

OF REvENUE; CLERK OF

THE COURT OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on June 05, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 19, TROPICAL PARK, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE(s) 213, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1151 OAKvIEW

DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 12 day of May, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, EsqUIRE

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-234794

May 21, 28, 2020 v20-0246

*************************