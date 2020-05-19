NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL
NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A
SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, v.
RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA
J. LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR
CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED;
CITY OF DELTONA; CITIBANK,
N.A.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an
Order dated March 19, 2020 entered in Civil
Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL in the Circuit
Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein NEW PENN
FINANCIAL D/B/A sHELLPOINT MORTGAGE
sERvICING, Plaintiff and RONALD C.
LAMBERT; LINDA J. LAMBERT; THOMAs
EvANs; CITY OF DELTONA; CITIBANK,
N.A.; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 are defendants, Clerk of Court,
will sell the property at public sale at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00
AM on June 9, 2020 the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to-wit:.
LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT TWENTY-sIx, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, AT
PAGE 59, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1119 N Old Mill Dr.
Deltona, FL 32725
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT
IN THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF
ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs
PENDENs MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTs THE sURPLUs
As UNCLAIMED.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West state Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
service E-mail:
ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JAsON M vANsLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M170638
May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0238
*************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2017 30944 CICI
MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
FRANCES FARIELLO, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to the Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated
February 28, 2020 in the
above action, the volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell
to the highest bidder for cash
at volusia, Florida, on July 15,
2020, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the
following described property:
Parcel 48 and a portion of
44, Durrance Acres, more
particularly described as follows:
A portion of section 14,
Township 14 south, Range
31 East, volusia County,
Florida, described as follows:
from the Northeast
corner of said section 14,
run along the North line
thereof south 87 degrees
48`42" West, a distance of
2663.49 feet; thence south
87 degrees 48`11" West,
continuing along said North
section line, a distance of
128.27 feet; thence departing
said North line run
south 01 degrees 33`02"
East, a distance of 600.46
feet to the point of beginning;
thence continue south
01 degrees 33`02" East, a
distance of 725.63 feet;
thence south 87 degrees
48`23" West, a distance of
353.66 feet; thence North
02 degrees 03`28" West, a
distance of 725.57 feet;
thence North 87 degrees
48`11" East, a distance of
360.09 feet to the point of beginning.
Together with a 60.00 foot
access and utility easement,
the centerline of said
easement beginning at the
southwest corner of Parcel
48 of Durrance Acres and
running North 87 degrees
48`23" East, along the
south line of said Parcel
48, and the Easterly extension
thereof, a distance of
2294.25 feet for the termination
of said easement;
and together with an access
and utility easement
being the West 60.00 feet
of the East 851.16 feet of
said section 14, and together
with an easement,
recorded in Official
Records Book 2549, page
1531, of the Public
Records of volusia County,
Florida, running from the
south line of said section
14, southerly and Easterly
to Tymber Creek Road
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a
claim within sixty (60) days
after the sale. The Court, in
its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice
of the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: MARIE FOx, Esq.
FBN 43909
17-000376-F
May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0239
*************************
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 10365 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
LOANCARE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRANDY KUBIK, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
sale dated March 17, 2020 and entered
in Case No. 2019 10365 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida in which LoanCare, LLC, is the
Plaintiff and Brandy Kubik a/k/a Brandy
s. Kubik, Christopher Kubik a/k/a
Christopher P. Kubik, Unknown
spouse of Mary Mussetter, deceased,
Florida shores Property Owners Association, Inc., The City of Edgewater, Florida, Unknown Heir of the estate of Mary Mussetter, deceased, Washington Federal, National Association successor in interest to First Mutual Bank,
Unknown Party#1 N/K/A Ray Cook,
Unknown Party#2 N/K/A John Doe, are
defendants, the volusia County Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online
at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM
EsT on the June 4, 2020 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTs 2925 AND 2926, BLOCK 147, FLORIDA sHOREs UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE(s) 104 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1432 vICTORY PALM DR,
EDGEWATER, FL 32132
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 11 day of May, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JUsTIN RITCHIE, Esq.
Florida Bar #106621
18-018181
May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0240
*************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2018 10406 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK, SUCCESSOR
INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, N.A., AS INDENTURE
TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE
NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWHEQ INC.,
CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY
LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2006-H,
Plaintiff, vs.
ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT
HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; TIMBERLAY ANN HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY A. HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY HARVEY; STATE OF
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
CLERK OF COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to an Order Cancelling and
Rescheduling Foreclosure sale entered
in Civil Case No. 2018 10406
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK
OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, sUCCEssOR
INDENTURE TRUsTEE TO JP-MORGAN
CHAsE BANK, N.A., As
INDENTURE TRUsTEE ON BEHALF
OF THE NOTEHOLDERs OF THE
CWHEq INC., CWHEq REvOLvING
HOME EqUITY LOAN TRUsT, sERIEs 2006-H is Plaintiff and ALAN HARvEY and TIMBERLAY HARvEY, et al, are Defendants. The Clerk,
LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
volusia County's On Line Public Auction
website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on August 04, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following described property located in vOLUsIA
County, Florida, as set forth in said
Consent Final Judgment of Mortgage
Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 18, BLOCK 4 sILvER
sANDs sUBDIvIsION, sECTION
"C" As sHOWN ON MAP
IN BOOK, 25, PAvE 163, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed. The court, in
its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was served by Electronic Mail pursuant
to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud.
Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any
other parties in accordance with the
attached service list this 06 day of May, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1430
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-088543-F01
May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0241
*************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2017 10582 CIDL
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF JOHN B. PACHECO, DECEASED, et al.
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
December 17, 2018, and entered in 2017
10582 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein BANK OF
AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE
UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs
AND ALL OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF
JOHN B. PACHECO, DECEAsED; TINA
DILLON; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA,
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE
sECRETARY OF HOUsING AND
URBAN DEvELOPMENT are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on June 02, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 1850, OF REPLAT
OF BLOCK 1849, DELTONA LAKEs UNIT
sEvENTY-TWO, A sUBDIvIsION,
ACCORDING TO MAP IN
MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 45, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1483 TIvOLI
DRIvE, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of April, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
16-218785
May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0242
*************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 11762 CIDL
FBC MORTGAGE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JENNIFER LYNN AVANT, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019 11762 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida in which FBC Mortgage,
LLC, is the Plaintiff and Jennifer Lynn
Avant, Arbor Ridge Community Association, Inc.,
are defendants, the volusia County Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the June 9,
2020 the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 407, ARBOR RIDGE, UNIT 5, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT As RECORDED
IN PLAT BOOK 57, PAGEs 23 THROUGH
25, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 3437 BERKsHIRE WOODs TER,
DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15 day of May, 2020
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JOsHUA PAsqUALONE
Florida Bar #41835
19-021347
May 21, 28, 2020 v20-0243
*************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 11712 CIDL
MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAX BUELL, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
11712 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which Matrix Financial
services Corporation, is the Plaintiff and Dax
Buell, are defendants, the volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online at
electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the June 9, 2020 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF THE
sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF THE sOUTHWEsT
1/4 OF THE NORTHWEsT 1/4
OF sECTION 22, TOWNsHIP 18
sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 2695 HARRY AvENUE ORANGE
CITY FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 11 day of May, 2020
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-015706
May 21, 28, 2020 v20-0244
*************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 10770 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND
SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF
FEBRUARY 1, 2005 PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-WHQ1,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOHN D. VOLL, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 27, 2020,
and entered in 2018 10770 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLs FARGO
BANK, N.A., As TRUsTEE FOR THE POOLING
AND sERvICING AGREEMENT DATED As OF
FEBRUARY 1, 2005 PARK PLACE sECURITIEs,
INC. AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs sERIEs 2005-WHq1 is the Plaintiff
and JOHN D. vOLL; UNITED GUARANTY REsIDENTIAL INsURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
June 02, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTs(s) 14523 AND 14524, BLOCK 467,
FLORIDA sHOREs NO. 25 (REvIsED),
ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 245
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 3025 UNITY TREE DR,
EDGEWATER, FL 32141
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 12 day of May, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, EsqUIRE
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-138779
May 21, 28, 2020 v20-0245
*************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 31477 CICI
HOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL RAUSCHER, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
February 17, 2020, and entered in 2018
31477 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein NEWREZ
LLC, FKA NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC
DBA sHELLPOINT MORTGAGE sERvICING
is the Plaintiff and MICHAEL
RAUsCHER; sTATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT
OF REvENUE; CLERK OF
THE COURT OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on June 05, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 19, TROPICAL PARK, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE(s) 213, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1151 OAKvIEW
DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 12 day of May, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, EsqUIRE
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-234794
May 21, 28, 2020 v20-0246
*************************