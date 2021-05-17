NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvISION
CASE NO. 2019 10592 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC.,
ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-18CB
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2007-18CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEVEN MICHAEL POLLARD;
et. al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: SHAWN STEvEN NAGY
Last Known Address
4604 220TH STREET NW
STANWOOD, WA 98292
Current Residence is Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following described property in
volusia County, Florida:
LOT 2, MILLER SUBDIvISION, AS PER
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 35, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it on Diaz Anselmo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's
attorneys, whose address is PO BOX
19519, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318, (954) 564-0071,
answers@dallegal.com, on or before
June 15, 2021, and file the original with the
Clerk of this Court either before service on
Plaintiff's attorneys or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against you
for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to
the provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptacin para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comunquese con la Oficina de Administracin Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 das de antelacin de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificacin si la cita de comparecencia
est dentro de un plazo menos de 7 das; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del odo,
llame al 711.ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on April 29, 2021.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.,
PO BOX 19519
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318
(954) 564-0071
1496-178256
May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0134
************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 11628 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY
AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2018-RPL10 TRUST,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,
CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE
OF ANDRES AVILES A/K/A ANDRES AVILES
MEDINA A/K/A ANDRE AVILES (DECEASED), ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 27, 2021 in
the above action, the volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at volusia,
Florida, on June 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Lot 24, Block 37, Deltona Lakes Unit One, according
to the plat thereof as recorded in Map
Book 25, Pages 96 through 100, inclusive,
Public Records of volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The
Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
19-000897-F
May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0133
************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION
CASE NO: 2017 10503 CIDL
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE
ESTATE OF BRADFORD LEE FOREMAN A/K/A
BRADFORD L. FOREMAN A/K/A BRADFORD
FOREMAN; JEFFREY FOREMAN; KEITH
FOREMAN; KIMBERLY FOREMAN; FRANK FOREMAN,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an
Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to
Reschedule the Foreclosure Sale Date entered
in Civil Case No. 2017 10503 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is Plaintiff and
THE ESTATE OF BRADFORD FOREMAN,
JEFFREY FOREMAN, KEITH FOREMAN,
KIMBERLY FOREMAN and FRANK FOREMAN,
et al, are Defendants. The Clerk,
LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at volusia County's
On Line Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM on June 10, 2021,
in accordance with Chapter 45,
Florida Statutes, the following described
property located in vOLUSIA County,
Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 26, GREAT OAKS, A SUBDIvISION
ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP
BOOK 19, PAGE 51, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion,
may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice
of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF SERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by Electronic
Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla. R.
Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any other
parties in accordance with the attached service
list this 5day of May, 2021.
MATTHEW EDWARD HEARNE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 84251
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERvICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-082409-F00
May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0132
***********
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvISION
CASE NO. 2018 11842 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC.,
ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-6,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-6,
Plaintiff, vs.
CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UN-KNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING
OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
an Order or Summary Final Judgment of
foreclosure dated March 18, 2021 and an
Order Resetting Sale dated April 23, 2021
and entered in Case No. 2018 11842
CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK
OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF
CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN
TRUST 2007-6, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6
is Plaintiff and CAROL L. SILLER;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CAROL L.
SILLER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UN-KNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIS ACTION, OR HAvING OR CLAIMING
TO HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST
IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN
DESCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E
ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00
a.m., on July 8, 2021 , the following described
property as set forth in said Order
or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 22 OF THE TALLEY SURvEY
ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED
IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK
243, PAGE 265, PUBLIC RECORDS
OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN
THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST
FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS
THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE
OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL
BE PUBLISHED AS PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED May 3, 2021.
FAzIA S. CORSBIE
Florida Bar No.: 978728
ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
1496-178506
May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0131
*************