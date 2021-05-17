NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvISION

CASE NO. 2019 10592 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC.,

ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-18CB

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2007-18CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEVEN MICHAEL POLLARD;

et. al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: SHAWN STEvEN NAGY

Last Known Address

4604 220TH STREET NW

STANWOOD, WA 98292

Current Residence is Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following described property in

volusia County, Florida:

LOT 2, MILLER SUBDIvISION, AS PER

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 35, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it on Diaz Anselmo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's

attorneys, whose address is PO BOX

19519, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318, (954) 564-0071,

answers@dallegal.com, on or before

June 15, 2021, and file the original with the

Clerk of this Court either before service on

Plaintiff's attorneys or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered against you

for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability who needs

an accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to

the provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptacin para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comunquese con la Oficina de Administracin Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 das de antelacin de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificacin si la cita de comparecencia

est dentro de un plazo menos de 7 das; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del odo,

llame al 711.ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on April 29, 2021.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.,

PO BOX 19519

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318

(954) 564-0071

answers@dallegal.com

1496-178256

May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0134

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2019 11628 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY

AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2018-RPL10 TRUST,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,

CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE

OF ANDRES AVILES A/K/A ANDRES AVILES

MEDINA A/K/A ANDRE AVILES (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 27, 2021 in

the above action, the volusia County Clerk of

Court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at volusia,

Florida, on June 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Lot 24, Block 37, Deltona Lakes Unit One, according

to the plat thereof as recorded in Map

Book 25, Pages 96 through 100, inclusive,

Public Records of volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The

Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

19-000897-F

May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0133

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION

CASE NO: 2017 10503 CIDL

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE

ESTATE OF BRADFORD LEE FOREMAN A/K/A

BRADFORD L. FOREMAN A/K/A BRADFORD

FOREMAN; JEFFREY FOREMAN; KEITH

FOREMAN; KIMBERLY FOREMAN; FRANK FOREMAN,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an

Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to

Reschedule the Foreclosure Sale Date entered

in Civil Case No. 2017 10503 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is Plaintiff and

THE ESTATE OF BRADFORD FOREMAN,

JEFFREY FOREMAN, KEITH FOREMAN,

KIMBERLY FOREMAN and FRANK FOREMAN,

et al, are Defendants. The Clerk,

LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at volusia County's

On Line Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM on June 10, 2021,

in accordance with Chapter 45,

Florida Statutes, the following described

property located in vOLUSIA County,

Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment

of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

LOT 26, GREAT OAKS, A SUBDIvISION

ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP

BOOK 19, PAGE 51, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion,

may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice

of the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF SERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was served by Electronic

Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla. R.

Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any other

parties in accordance with the attached service

list this 5day of May, 2021.

MATTHEW EDWARD HEARNE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 84251

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERvICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-082409-F00

May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0132

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvISION

CASE NO. 2018 11842 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC.,

ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-6,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-6,

Plaintiff, vs.

CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UN-KNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING

OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

an Order or Summary Final Judgment of

foreclosure dated March 18, 2021 and an

Order Resetting Sale dated April 23, 2021

and entered in Case No. 2018 11842

CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK

OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF

CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN

TRUST 2007-6, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6

is Plaintiff and CAROL L. SILLER;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CAROL L.

SILLER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UN-KNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIS ACTION, OR HAvING OR CLAIMING

TO HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST

IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN

DESCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E

ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00

a.m., on July 8, 2021 , the following described

property as set forth in said Order

or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 22 OF THE TALLEY SURvEY

ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED

IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK

243, PAGE 265, PUBLIC RECORDS

OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN

THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST

FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS

THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE

THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE

OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL

BE PUBLISHED AS PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED May 3, 2021.

FAzIA S. CORSBIE

Florida Bar No.: 978728

ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

1496-178506

May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0131

