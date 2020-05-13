voluSia

countY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvIsION

Case No.: 2020 10104 PRDL

IN RE: Estate of

DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER

a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER

a/k/a DEANA NICOLE LEFFLER

a/k/a DEANA N. LEFFLER,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER, deceased,

whose date of death was October 4, 2019, is

pending in the Circuit Court for vOLUsIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, Deland, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHs AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE OR 30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF sERvICE OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHs AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODs sET FORTH IN FLORIDA sTATUTEs

sECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.

NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME PERIODs

sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARs OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT's

DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

May 7, 2020.

Personal Representative

CHRIS MOREY LEFFLER

2461 W. state Road 426, suite 1001

Oviedo, FL 32765

Attorney for the Personal Representative

LANCE A. RAGLAND

Florida Bar No. 0122440

LANCE A. RAGLAND, P.A.

2461 W. state Road 426, suite 1001

Oviedo, FL 32765

Telephone: 407-542-0633

Fax: 407-366-8149

Main: lance@lraglandlaw.com

secondary: debbie@lraglandlaw.com

May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0232

************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS,

INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL

INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH

CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH

CREDIT UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA

BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE

DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA

MASS; LAURA E. ROTH, CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated the 12th day

of March, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of

the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for vOLUsIA

County, Florida, wherein PNC

BANK, NATIONAL AssOCIATION

is the Plaintiff and

MICHELE KELLEY; sTATE OF

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

REvENUE; DPMs, INC.;

UNITED GUARANTY REsIDENTIAL

INsURANCE COMPANY

OF NORTH CAROLINA;

KENNEDY sPACE CENTER

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

F/K/A LAUNCH CREDIT UNION;

CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH;

CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE

DAvIs; sTUART DAvIs; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 N/K/A

KEITH WHITsELL; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA

MAss; LAURA E. ROTH,

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN

TENANT (s) IN POssEssION

OF THE sUBJECT PROPERTY

are defendants. LAURA E.

ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on

the 16th day of June, 2020, the

following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FORTY-THREE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDER IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(s) 128

THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING

A RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING

AFTER THE sALE,

YOU MUsT FILE A CLAIM WITH

THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK

REPORTs THE FUNDs As UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE

A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDs. AFTER THE FUNDs

ARE REPORTED As UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER

OF RECORD As OF THE DATE

OF THE LIs PENDENs MAY

CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

Dated this 29th day of April, 2020.

By: sTEvEN FORCE, Esq.

Bar Number: 71811

submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-03737

May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0233

************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2019 10977 CIDL

U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE

TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE

HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET

BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST

2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE5,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RALPH E.

COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER;

WILLIAM COOPER; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order Cancelling and Rescheduling Foreclosure sale entered in Civil Case No. 2019 10977 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein U.s. BANK, N.A., sUCCEssOR TRUsTEE TO LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERs OF BEAR sTEARNs AssET BACKED sECURITIEs I TRUsT 2007-HE5, AssET-BACKED CERTIFICATEs sERIEs 2007-HE5 is Plaintiff and HE EsTATE OF RALPH E. COOPER, DOROTHY M. COOPER and WILLIAM COOPE, et al, are Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E.

ROTH, shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at volusia County's On Line Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on July 7, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following described property located in vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of

Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 1673, DELTONA LAKEs UNIT

sEvENTY THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,

PAGEs 11 TO 13, INCLUsIvE OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing was served by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any other parties in accordance with the attached service list this 1st day of May, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1430

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-089643-F00

May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0234

************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2019 10583 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL

ASSET SECURITIES CORP.,

SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST

2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to the order of summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

10583 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUsT COMPANY ON BEHALF

OF FINANCIAL AssET sECURITIEs

CORP., sOUNDvIEW HOME LOAN

TRUsT 2007-WMC1, AssET BACKED

CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-WMC1, is

Plaintiff and KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN

sPOUsE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI;

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs, INC., As

NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE

CORP., are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the Court

will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via

online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of July, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT sEvENTY

FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

29, PAGEs 28 THROUGH 44,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2910 Keesler

street, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 4, 2020.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-401161

May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0235

************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW

YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS

SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE

BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE

PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY

SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A

LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to the order of summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

18, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUsT COMPANY, NATIONAL AssOCIATION FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUsT

COMPANY, N.A. As sUCCEssOR TO

JPMORGAN CHAsE BANK, N.A., As

TRUsTEE FOR REsIDENTIAL AssET

MORTGAGE PRODUCTs, INC., MORTGAGE

AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH

CERTIFICATEs sERIEs 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF

LEE N. sCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELsON

sCHMIDT, DECEAsED, WHETHER

sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIM As

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs; CINDY L. sCHMIDT A/K/A

CINDY sCHMIDT; LATIssUEs

sCHMIDT A/K/A LATIssUEs MARIA

MCLELLAN As THE PERsONAL REPREsENTATIvE OF THE EsTATE OF

LEE N. sCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELsON

sCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1;

UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of July, 2020,

the following described property as set

forth in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FORTY,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGEs 224

THROUGH 240, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark

Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon,

which are included as security in

Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 4, 2020.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0236

************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS;

CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A

CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON

ENTERPRISES, LLC.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to an Order Cancelling and

Rescheduling Mortgage Foreclosure

sale entered on March 24, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein BAYvIEW

LOAN sERvICING, LLC. is Plaintiff

and THOMAs, JAMEs, et al, are

Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E.

ROTH, shall sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at volusia

County's On Line Public Auction

website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on August 19, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following

described property located in

vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set

forth in said Final Judgment of

Mortgage Foreclosure And Re-Establishment

of Lost Note, to-wit:

LOT 82, FOxBORO sUBDIvIsION, PHAsE III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT HEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 41, PAGE(s) 48 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed. The

court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true

and correct copy of the foregoing

was served by Electronic Mail pursuant

to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud.

Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any

other parties in accordance with the

attached service list this 05th day of May, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-075672-F00

May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0237

************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL

NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A

SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, v. RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF RONALD C. LAMBERT;

LINDA J. LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,

OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE

PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY

OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to an Order dated

March 19, 2020 entered in Civil

Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL in

the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein NEW

PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A

sHELLPOINT MORTGAGE

sERvICING, Plaintiff and

RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA

J. LAMBERT; THOMAs

EvANs; CITY OF DELTONA;

CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2 are defendants, Clerk of Court, will sell the property

at public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

beginning at 11:00 AM on June 9, 2020 the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654,

OF DELTONA LAKEs

UNIT TWENTY-sIx, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 27, AT PAGE 59,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1119 N

Old Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN

INTEREsT IN THE sURPLUs

FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER As OF THE

DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs

MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTs THE

sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West state Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

service E-mail:

ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JAsON M vANsLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M170638

May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0238

************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2017 30944 CICI

MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

FRANCES FARIELLO, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

February 28, 2020 in the above action, the

volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to

the highest bidder for cash at volusia,

Florida, on July 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Parcel 48 and a portion of 44, Durrance Acres, more particularly described as follows:

A portion of section 14, Township 14

south, Range 31 East, volusia County,

Florida, described as follows: from the

Northeast corner of said section 14, run

along the North line thereof south 87

degrees 48`42" West, a distance of

2663.49 feet; thence south 87 degrees

48`11" West, continuing along said

North section line, a distance of 128.27

feet; thence departing said North line

run south 01 degrees 33`02" East, a

distance of 600.46 feet to the point of

beginning; thence continue south 01 degrees

33`02" East, a distance of 725.63

feet; thence south 87 degrees 48`23"

West, a distance of 353.66 feet; thence

North 02 degrees 03`28" West, a distance

of 725.57 feet; thence North 87

degrees 48`11" East, a distance of

360.09 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with a 60.00 foot access and

utility easement, the centerline of said

easement beginning at the southwest

corner of Parcel 48 of Durrance Acres

and running North 87 degrees 48`23"

East, along the south line of said Parcel

48, and the Easterly extension

thereof, a distance of 2294.25 feet for

the termination of said easement; and

together with an access and utility

easement being the West 60.00 feet

of the East 851.16 feet of said section

14, and together with an easement,

recorded in Official Records Book

2549, page 1531, of the Public

Records of volusia County, Florida,

running from the south line of said

section 14, southerly and Easterly to

Tymber Creek Road

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim within sixty (60) days

after the sale. The Court, in its discretion,

may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of

the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: MARIE FOx, Esq.

FBN 43909

17-000376-F

May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0239

************************

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 10365 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

LOANCARE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRANDY KUBIK, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

Pursuant to an Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure sale dated

March 17, 2020 and entered in

Case No. 2019 10365 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which

LoanCare, LLC, is the Plaintiff

and Brandy Kubik a/k/a Brandy

s. Kubik, Christopher Kubik

a/k/a Christopher P. Kubik, Unknown

spouse of Mary Mussetter,

deceased, Florida shores

Property Owners Association,

Inc., The City of Edgewater,

Florida, Unknown Heir of the

estate of Mary Mussetter, deceased,

Washington Federal,

National Association successor

in interest to First Mutual Bank,

Unknown Party#1 N/K/A Ray

Cook, Unknown Party#2 N/K/A

John Doe, are defendants, the

volusia County Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash

in/on online at electronically/online at

http://www. volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the

June 4, 2020 the following described

property as set forth in

said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTs 2925 AND 2926,

BLOCK 147, FLORIDA

sHOREs UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE(s) 104 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. A/K/A 1432 vICTORY PALM DR, EDGEWATER, FL 32132

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the Lis

Pendens must file a claim before

the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 11 day of May, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JUsTIN RITCHIE, Esq.

Florida Bar #106621

18-018181

May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0240

************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2018 10406 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK, SUCCESSOR

INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK, N.A., AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE

NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWHEQ INC.,

CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY

LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2006-H,

Plaintiff, vs.

ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT

HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; TIMBERLAY ANN HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY A. HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY HARVEY; STATE OF

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

CLERK OF COURT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY

GIvEN pursuant to an

Order Cancelling and

Rescheduling Foreclosure

sale entered in Civil Case

No. 2018 10406 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida,

wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW

YORK, sUCCEssOR INDENTURE

TRUsTEE TO JPMORGAN CHAsE

BANK, N.A., As INDENTURE

TRUsTEE ON BEHALF OF THE

NOTEHOLDERs OF THE

CWHEQ INC., CWHEQ

REvOLvING HOME EQUITY

LOAN TRUsT, sERIEs 2006-H is Plaintiff

and ALAN HARvEY and

TIMBERLAY HARvEY, et

al, are Defendants. The

Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH,

shall sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at volusia

County's On Line

Public Auction website:

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on

August 04, 2020, in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following

described property located in vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said

Consent Final Judgment of

Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

LOT 18, BLOCK 4 sILvER sANDs sUBDIvIsION,

sECTION "C" As sHOWN ON MAP IN BOOK, 25, PAvE 163, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as

unclaimed. The court, in its

discretion, may enlarge the

time of the sale. Notice of

the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that

a true and correct copy of

the foregoing was served

by Electronic Mail pursuant

to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud.

Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail

to any other parties in accordance

with the attached

service list this 06 day of May, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1430

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-088543-F01

May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0241

************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2017 10582 CIDL

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF JOHN B.

PACHECO, DECEASED, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated December

17, 2018, and entered in 2017

10582 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein BANK OF

AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff

and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs,

BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTATE OF JOHN

B. PACHECO, DECEAsED;

TINA DILLON; UNITED sTATEs

OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF

OF THE sECRETARY OF

HOUsING AND URBAN DEvELOPMENT

are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on June 02, 2020,

the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, BLOCK 1850, OF

REPLAT OF BLOCK 1849,

DELTONA LAKEs UNIT

sEvENTY-TWO, A sUBDIvIsION,

ACCORDING TO

MAP IN MAP BOOK 29,

PAGE 45, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1483

TIvOLI DRIvE, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of April, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

16-218785

May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0242

************************