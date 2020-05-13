voluSia
countY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvIsION
Case No.: 2020 10104 PRDL
IN RE: Estate of
DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER
a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER
a/k/a DEANA NICOLE LEFFLER
a/k/a DEANA N. LEFFLER,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA NICOLE LEFFLER a/k/a DEANNA N. LEFFLER, deceased,
whose date of death was October 4, 2019, is
pending in the Circuit Court for vOLUsIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, Deland, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHs AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE OR 30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF sERvICE OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHs AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODs sET FORTH IN FLORIDA sTATUTEs
sECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.
NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME PERIODs
sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARs OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT's
DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is
May 7, 2020.
Personal Representative
CHRIS MOREY LEFFLER
2461 W. state Road 426, suite 1001
Oviedo, FL 32765
Attorney for the Personal Representative
LANCE A. RAGLAND
Florida Bar No. 0122440
LANCE A. RAGLAND, P.A.
2461 W. state Road 426, suite 1001
Oviedo, FL 32765
Telephone: 407-542-0633
Fax: 407-366-8149
Main: lance@lraglandlaw.com
secondary: debbie@lraglandlaw.com
May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0232
************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS,
INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL
INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH
CAROLINA; KENNEDY SPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH
CREDIT UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA
BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE
DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA
MASS; LAURA E. ROTH, CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated the 12th day
of March, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for vOLUsIA
County, Florida, wherein PNC
BANK, NATIONAL AssOCIATION
is the Plaintiff and
MICHELE KELLEY; sTATE OF
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
REvENUE; DPMs, INC.;
UNITED GUARANTY REsIDENTIAL
INsURANCE COMPANY
OF NORTH CAROLINA;
KENNEDY sPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION
F/K/A LAUNCH CREDIT UNION;
CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH;
CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE
DAvIs; sTUART DAvIs; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A
KEITH WHITsELL; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA
MAss; LAURA E. ROTH,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN
TENANT (s) IN POssEssION
OF THE sUBJECT PROPERTY
are defendants. LAURA E.
ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on
the 16th day of June, 2020, the
following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FORTY-THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDER IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(s) 128
THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING
A RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING
AFTER THE sALE,
YOU MUsT FILE A CLAIM WITH
THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK
REPORTs THE FUNDs As UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE
A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDs. AFTER THE FUNDs
ARE REPORTED As UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER
OF RECORD As OF THE DATE
OF THE LIs PENDENs MAY
CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
Dated this 29th day of April, 2020.
By: sTEvEN FORCE, Esq.
Bar Number: 71811
submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-03737
May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0233
************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2019 10977 CIDL
U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE
HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET
BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST
2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE5,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RALPH E.
COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER;
WILLIAM COOPER; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order Cancelling and Rescheduling Foreclosure sale entered in Civil Case No. 2019 10977 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein U.s. BANK, N.A., sUCCEssOR TRUsTEE TO LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERs OF BEAR sTEARNs AssET BACKED sECURITIEs I TRUsT 2007-HE5, AssET-BACKED CERTIFICATEs sERIEs 2007-HE5 is Plaintiff and HE EsTATE OF RALPH E. COOPER, DOROTHY M. COOPER and WILLIAM COOPE, et al, are Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E.
ROTH, shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at volusia County's On Line Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on July 7, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following described property located in vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment of
Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 1673, DELTONA LAKEs UNIT
sEvENTY THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,
PAGEs 11 TO 13, INCLUsIvE OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing was served by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any other parties in accordance with the attached service list this 1st day of May, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1430
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-089643-F00
May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0234
************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2019 10583 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL
ASSET SECURITIES CORP.,
SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST
2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to the order of summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
10583 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUsT COMPANY ON BEHALF
OF FINANCIAL AssET sECURITIEs
CORP., sOUNDvIEW HOME LOAN
TRUsT 2007-WMC1, AssET BACKED
CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-WMC1, is
Plaintiff and KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI;
MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs, INC., As
NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE
CORP., are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the Court
will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via
online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of July, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT sEvENTY
FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
29, PAGEs 28 THROUGH 44,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2910 Keesler
street, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: May 4, 2020.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-401161
May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0235
************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW
YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS
SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE
BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE
PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY
SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A
LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to the order of summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
18, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUsT COMPANY, NATIONAL AssOCIATION FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUsT
COMPANY, N.A. As sUCCEssOR TO
JPMORGAN CHAsE BANK, N.A., As
TRUsTEE FOR REsIDENTIAL AssET
MORTGAGE PRODUCTs, INC., MORTGAGE
AssET-BACKED PAss-THROUGH
CERTIFICATEs sERIEs 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF
LEE N. sCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELsON
sCHMIDT, DECEAsED, WHETHER
sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIM As
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs; CINDY L. sCHMIDT A/K/A
CINDY sCHMIDT; LATIssUEs
sCHMIDT A/K/A LATIssUEs MARIA
MCLELLAN As THE PERsONAL REPREsENTATIvE OF THE EsTATE OF
LEE N. sCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELsON
sCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of July, 2020,
the following described property as set
forth in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FORTY,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGEs 224
THROUGH 240, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark
Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon,
which are included as security in
Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: May 4, 2020.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 s. Australian Ave., suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0236
************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS;
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A
CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON
ENTERPRISES, LLC.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to an Order Cancelling and
Rescheduling Mortgage Foreclosure
sale entered on March 24, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein BAYvIEW
LOAN sERvICING, LLC. is Plaintiff
and THOMAs, JAMEs, et al, are
Defendants. The Clerk, LAURA E.
ROTH, shall sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at volusia
County's On Line Public Auction
website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on August 19, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following
described property located in
vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set
forth in said Final Judgment of
Mortgage Foreclosure And Re-Establishment
of Lost Note, to-wit:
LOT 82, FOxBORO sUBDIvIsION, PHAsE III, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT HEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 41, PAGE(s) 48 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed. The
court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was served by Electronic Mail pursuant
to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud.
Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any
other parties in accordance with the
attached service list this 05th day of May, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-075672-F00
May 7, 14, 2020 v20-0237
************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL
NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A
SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, v. RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF RONALD C. LAMBERT;
LINDA J. LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,
OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY
OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to an Order dated
March 19, 2020 entered in Civil
Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL in
the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein NEW
PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A
sHELLPOINT MORTGAGE
sERvICING, Plaintiff and
RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA
J. LAMBERT; THOMAs
EvANs; CITY OF DELTONA;
CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2 are defendants, Clerk of Court, will sell the property
at public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
beginning at 11:00 AM on June 9, 2020 the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654,
OF DELTONA LAKEs
UNIT TWENTY-sIx, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 27, AT PAGE 59,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1119 N
Old Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN
INTEREsT IN THE sURPLUs
FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER As OF THE
DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs
MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTs THE
sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West state Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
service E-mail:
ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JAsON M vANsLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M170638
May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0238
************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2017 30944 CICI
MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
FRANCES FARIELLO, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
February 28, 2020 in the above action, the
volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to
the highest bidder for cash at volusia,
Florida, on July 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Parcel 48 and a portion of 44, Durrance Acres, more particularly described as follows:
A portion of section 14, Township 14
south, Range 31 East, volusia County,
Florida, described as follows: from the
Northeast corner of said section 14, run
along the North line thereof south 87
degrees 48`42" West, a distance of
2663.49 feet; thence south 87 degrees
48`11" West, continuing along said
North section line, a distance of 128.27
feet; thence departing said North line
run south 01 degrees 33`02" East, a
distance of 600.46 feet to the point of
beginning; thence continue south 01 degrees
33`02" East, a distance of 725.63
feet; thence south 87 degrees 48`23"
West, a distance of 353.66 feet; thence
North 02 degrees 03`28" West, a distance
of 725.57 feet; thence North 87
degrees 48`11" East, a distance of
360.09 feet to the point of beginning.
Together with a 60.00 foot access and
utility easement, the centerline of said
easement beginning at the southwest
corner of Parcel 48 of Durrance Acres
and running North 87 degrees 48`23"
East, along the south line of said Parcel
48, and the Easterly extension
thereof, a distance of 2294.25 feet for
the termination of said easement; and
together with an access and utility
easement being the West 60.00 feet
of the East 851.16 feet of said section
14, and together with an easement,
recorded in Official Records Book
2549, page 1531, of the Public
Records of volusia County, Florida,
running from the south line of said
section 14, southerly and Easterly to
Tymber Creek Road
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim within sixty (60) days
after the sale. The Court, in its discretion,
may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of
the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: MARIE FOx, Esq.
FBN 43909
17-000376-F
May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0239
************************
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 10365 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
LOANCARE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRANDY KUBIK, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
Pursuant to an Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure sale dated
March 17, 2020 and entered in
Case No. 2019 10365 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which
LoanCare, LLC, is the Plaintiff
and Brandy Kubik a/k/a Brandy
s. Kubik, Christopher Kubik
a/k/a Christopher P. Kubik, Unknown
spouse of Mary Mussetter,
deceased, Florida shores
Property Owners Association,
Inc., The City of Edgewater,
Florida, Unknown Heir of the
estate of Mary Mussetter, deceased,
Washington Federal,
National Association successor
in interest to First Mutual Bank,
Unknown Party#1 N/K/A Ray
Cook, Unknown Party#2 N/K/A
John Doe, are defendants, the
volusia County Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash
in/on online at electronically/online at
http://www. volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the
June 4, 2020 the following described
property as set forth in
said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTs 2925 AND 2926,
BLOCK 147, FLORIDA
sHOREs UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE(s) 104 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. A/K/A 1432 vICTORY PALM DR, EDGEWATER, FL 32132
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis
Pendens must file a claim before
the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 11 day of May, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JUsTIN RITCHIE, Esq.
Florida Bar #106621
18-018181
May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0240
************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2018 10406 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK, SUCCESSOR
INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, N.A., AS INDENTURE
TRUSTEE ON BEHALF OF THE
NOTEHOLDERS OF THE CWHEQ INC.,
CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY
LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2006-H,
Plaintiff, vs.
ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT
HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF ALAN R. HARVEY A/K/A ALAN ROBERT HARVEY A/K/A ALAN HARVEY; TIMBERLAY ANN HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY A. HARVEY A/K/A TIMBERLAY HARVEY; STATE OF
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE
CLERK OF COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; THE HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK, UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY
GIvEN pursuant to an
Order Cancelling and
Rescheduling Foreclosure
sale entered in Civil Case
No. 2018 10406 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida,
wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW
YORK, sUCCEssOR INDENTURE
TRUsTEE TO JPMORGAN CHAsE
BANK, N.A., As INDENTURE
TRUsTEE ON BEHALF OF THE
NOTEHOLDERs OF THE
CWHEQ INC., CWHEQ
REvOLvING HOME EQUITY
LOAN TRUsT, sERIEs 2006-H is Plaintiff
and ALAN HARvEY and
TIMBERLAY HARvEY, et
al, are Defendants. The
Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH,
shall sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at volusia
County's On Line
Public Auction website:
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on
August 04, 2020, in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following
described property located in vOLUsIA County, Florida, as set forth in said
Consent Final Judgment of
Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 18, BLOCK 4 sILvER sANDs sUBDIvIsION,
sECTION "C" As sHOWN ON MAP IN BOOK, 25, PAvE 163, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as
unclaimed. The court, in its
discretion, may enlarge the
time of the sale. Notice of
the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that
a true and correct copy of
the foregoing was served
by Electronic Mail pursuant
to Rule 2.516, Fla. R. Jud.
Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail
to any other parties in accordance
with the attached
service list this 06 day of May, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1430
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-088543-F01
May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0241
************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2017 10582 CIDL
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF JOHN B.
PACHECO, DECEASED, et al.
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated December
17, 2018, and entered in 2017
10582 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein BANK OF
AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff
and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs,
BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTATE OF JOHN
B. PACHECO, DECEAsED;
TINA DILLON; UNITED sTATEs
OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF
OF THE sECRETARY OF
HOUsING AND URBAN DEvELOPMENT
are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on June 02, 2020,
the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 1850, OF
REPLAT OF BLOCK 1849,
DELTONA LAKEs UNIT
sEvENTY-TWO, A sUBDIvIsION,
ACCORDING TO
MAP IN MAP BOOK 29,
PAGE 45, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1483
TIvOLI DRIvE, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of April, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
16-218785
May 14, 21, 2020 v20-0242
************************