**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 10275 CIDL
ROBERT BOYER, Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF HERMAN E. COLEMAN; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF MARIAN L. COLEMAN, A/K/A MARION L. COLEMAN; and EDITH S. COLEMAN,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF HERMAN E. COLEMAN
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF MARIAN L. COLEMAN
and
EDITH S. COLEMAN.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED of the institution of this action by Plaintiff, ROBERT BOYER, seeking to quiet his title to the following-described real property in Volusia County, Florida:
The West One-Half (1/2) of Lot 8, Block 28, Assessors Map of Orange City, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 3, Pge 86, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RAYMOND A. BIERNACKI, JR., plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2667 Enterprise Road, Orange City, Florida 32763, on or before the 30th day from the date of first publication, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
DATED on: April 13, 2021
CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
Volusia County Courthouse
P.O. Box 6043
DeLand, FL 32721-6043
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10549-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MILAGROS REYES
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MILAGROS REYES, deceased, whose date of death was January 16, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 6, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Michael A. Kurey
Florida Bar Number: 978833
PHILLIPS & FINLEY LLC
211 E. Rich Ave
DELAND, FL 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-5959
Fax: (386) 734-5945
E-Mail: eservice@finleylawllc.com
Secondary E-Mail: mkurey@finleylawllc.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Maritza Rivera
805 Water Ridge Drive
DeBary, FL 32713
May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11107 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CLAUDIA PAMELA GROCKE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CLAUDIA PAMELA GROCKE, deceased, whose date of death was March 28, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 6, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/Christi Leigh McCullars
CHRISTI LEIGH MCCULLARS
Florida Bar Number: 0115767
The Probate Pro
580 Rinehart Rd., #100
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Telephone: (407) 559-5481
Fax: (407) 878-3002
E-Mail: christi@theprobatepro.com
Secondary E-Mail: floridaservice@theprobatepro.com
Personal Representative:
/s/John Burton Grocke
3199 YARMOUTH AVE
Deltona, Florida 32738 1142
May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10714 PRDL
Division: 10 (J. HUDSON)
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBIN D. BRAIG,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROBIN D. BRAIG, deceased, whose date of death was February 17, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 6, 2021.
/s/ Kenneth E. Kane,
Personal Representative:
3125 Hoke Drive
Edgewater, FL 32141-6936
/s/ RANDOM R. BURNETT, ESQUIRE
825 Ballough Road, Suite 410
Daytona Beach, FL 32114-2265
Phone: (386) 238-3775
Fax: (386) 238-3053
Florida Bar Number: 213179
Primary email address: rlandom@randomlaw.biz
Secondary email address: cathy@randomlaw.biz
May 6 & 13, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2019 31204 CICI
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MATILDA FRANCES TAYLOR, DECEASED, et al.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 31204 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION FKA OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MATILDA FRANCES TAYLOR, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of the Circuit Court, LAURA E. ROTH, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 4th day of June, 2021, the following described property:
LOT THIRTEEN (13) AND FOURTEEN (14), BLOCK SIX (6), DAYTONA PINES SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 41 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
TOGETHER WITH A 1995 MERITT MANUFACTURED HOME; BEARING SERIAL#: FLHMLCB102514075A AND FLHMLCB102514075B; TITLE#: 71270133 AND 71270135
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 27th day of April, 2021.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
61289.0010 / JSchwartz
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2021-CP-10167
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPH ALPHONSE ZAMMIT,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Court has entered an Order of Summary Administration on April 14, 2021, in the Estate of JOSEPH ALPHONSE ZAMMIT, deceased, whose date of death was June 3, 2020, Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, Volusia County Courthouse, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The total value of the assets devised pursuant to the Order of Summary Administration is approximately $47,574.00, and was devised to Zammit Family Revokable Trust, Patrick J. Zammit - Co-Trustee and Jeanne Marie Zammit Brannan - Co-Trustee, 3720 W. Rozell Street, Rogers, AR 72756.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is May 6, 2021.
/s/ JAMES J. PARTLOW, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 0040274
GRAY, GORENFLO & PARTLOW, P.A.
901 East 2nd Street
Sanford, Florida 32771
Telephone: (407) 324-0778
Facsimile: (407) 324-0053
Primary Email: service@ggplaw.com
Secondary Email: kim@ggplaw.com
Attorney for the Petitioner
May 6 & 13, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE’S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: May 25th, AT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com. BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN - 800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM
96 DAVID SHAWN ROSAMONDA
188 SAGE YOUNG BENNETT
222 JENNIFER LYNN MILLER
558 JENNIFER LYNN MILLER
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DELAND - 1540 S STATE ROAD 15A, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 11:00AM
A27 STEVIONNA BRECHE BRUTEN
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ORANGE CITY - 145 MILLER ROAD, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 - AT 11:30AM
104 PAM GAIL ALEXANDER
May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11975-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES GEORGE PHILLIPP
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JAMES GEORGE PHILLIPP, deceased, whose date of death was July 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 6, 2021.
Personal Representative:
/s/ JEFFERY J. STEINACKER
4882 Colt Ln.
Mason, Ohio 45040
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
MELVIN D. STACK
Email Address: anne@melstack.com
Florida Bar No. 297798
EVERY & STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
May 6 & 13, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
In accordance with the provisions of the Self Storage Facility Act (Florida Statutes 83.801 et sec.) 900 MASON LLC d/b/a BUDGET SELF STORAGE hereby gives Notice of Sale under said Act, to wit:
On May 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at BUDGET SELF STORAGE, 900 Mason Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida, 32117, a Sale by Auction to the Highest Bidder will be conducted for the contents of the following:
Unit Name Description
027 Thomasiana Mitchell Household
037 Carol Johnson Household
054 Cristan Rash Household
071 Amanda Lunis-Jeune
Household
095 Thomisian Mitchell
Household
098 William Harris Household
101 David Kmetl Household
103 Jeremiah Reding Household
133 Carol Johnson Household
152 Gerladine Brown Household
157 John Gillies Household
259 Tony Jenkins Household
260 Alex Conrad Household
The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above mentioned self-storage facility.
This is being made to satisfy a statutory lien.
Dated the 15th day of April 2021
John Schnebly, General Manager
May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2020-10503 PRDL
DIVISION: 10
RE: The Estate Of:
RODDY E. KING
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of RODDY E. KING, deceased, File Number 2020-10503 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: Clerk of the Circuit Court, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the Curator and the Curator’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE BARRED FOREVER.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH ARE BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is May 6, 2021.
/s/ MARYANN KING, Curator
773 Pelican Bay Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
/s/ ERIC V. GILL, ESQUIRE
FL BAR NO: 337625
4393 Ridgewood Avenue, Suite 1
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 788-1776 (Tel.) (386) 788-3698 (Fax)
SERVICE OF COURT DOCUMENTS/
Primary email: ericgillcourt@gmail.com
FOR CORRESPONDENCE/
Secondary Email: ericgill4393@gmail.com
Attorney for Curator
May 6 & 13, 2021
************
PUBLIC NOTICE
Effective April 5, 2021 Anabelle Torres, MD has left AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Doyle at 915 Doyle Road, Suite 306, Deltona Florida, 32725. Records remain on file and patients should have received communication regarding transition of care. If you are a patient and did not receive communication or have additional questions, please call Sherri Poillion, Practice Manager at 386-917-5853.
April 29, May 6, 13 & 20, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11139-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BRUCE LENARD SINGLETON
a/k/a BRUCE L. SINGLETON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Bruce Lenard Singleton, deceased, whose date of death was August 17, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 6, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Ste. 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Telephone: (386) 492-3871
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Cory L. Bell
517 Jean Street, Apt. 6
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
AMENDED TRUSTEE’S
NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: June 1, 2021 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855, and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO(S) ________ in WEEK NO(S) _________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto ( the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in the Official Records in Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Trustee’s Notice of Sale was executed by the Trustee on this 28th day of April, 2021, by LAW OFFICE OF VAUGHAN & ASSOCIATES, PA, TRUSTEE.
Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows
RO: DIAZ48917 : Rafaela Diaz-Garcia, , 5301 Springlake Pkwy Apt 2405, Haltom City, TX 76117-1436, U/W 201/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,800.94 , PD $0.00;
RO: ALST6801 : Michael T. Alston, Karen E. Alston, 53 Byron Dr, Macon, GA 31210-6033, U/W 201/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: SULL6232 : Jason L. Sullivan, Sherry L. Sullivan, 795 Promise Land Rd, Charlotte, TN 37036-5408, U/W 203/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: BEAC6479 : Gerald G. Beach, , 3234 Stevens Street Ext, Clifton Springs, NY 14432-9509, U/W 203/41, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: HALL6166 : Alva Halloway, , 5503 Wylstream, Norcross, GA 30093-4154, U/W 211/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,632.19 , PD $0.00;
RO: BARN9070 : Karen Barnhart, , 10107 E Bass Cir, Inverness, FL 34450-5453, U/W 212/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,273.80 , PD $0.00;
RO: MAXW6354 : David A Maxwell, Leslie L Kietzman, 11302 Missouri St, Leesburg, FL 34788-4424, U/W 212/43, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,148.84 , PD $0.00;
RO: JENN6799 : Glenn Jennings, , 613 Green St, Centralia, MO 65240-1618, U/W 212/52 CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: PATT7108 : Charles T Patterson, 339 W County Road 340 S Apt 340, Connersville, IN 47331-8371, U/W 216/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,846.94 , PD $0.00;
RO: WEAT6431 : Donnie R. Weatherspoon, , 11633 Longwood Key Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32218-3467, U/W 218/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: NAGL9632 : Samuel B. Myers III, Roseanne B. Nagle, 25306 Military Rd, Cascade, MD 21719-1942, U/W 218/13 CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,021.26 , PD $0.00;
RO: BLOO6322 : Terry F Bloodworth, Jamie L Bloodworth, 344 Bandy Rd, La Fayette, GA 30728-4334, U/W 223/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $5,688.19 , PD $0.00;
RO: RODR8515 : Jose Rodriguez, Rosaura Lopez, 3920 52nd St Apt Gb, Woodside, NY 11377-3230, U/W 223/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: STEI48922 : Caleb Steinbacher, , 1116 Washburn St Apt 2, Scranton, PA 18504-2423, U/W 223/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;
RO: BODE6786 : Robert W. Boden, Gwen L Boden, 4480 W Washita St, Springfield, MO 65802-4903, U/W 224/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: WALK6137 : Patricia J. Walker aka Patricia J. Gustafson, Charles H Walker Jr, 3750 Silver Bluff Blvd Apt 2903, Orange Park, FL 32065-4270, U/W 224/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: GOIN6224 : Barbara S. Goins, Bud Fendler, 527 Hoffmeister Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1627, U/W 204/205/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: MOOR6406 : Thomas G. Moore, Jimmie C. Moore, 25 Grimsley Rd, Tifton, GA 31794-9335, U/W 207/209/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: MAJG7939 : Laura Winkler Freeman Aka Laura M Freeman, , 3002 Willow Creek Ln, Katy, TX 77494-6344, U/W 207/209/38, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: PITT7092 : Gwendolyn J. Pittman Fka Gwendolyn Fennell, , 1415 New Evergreen Rd, Dublin, GA 31027-2809, U/W 215/217/14, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,220.70 , PD $0.00;
RO: CARB6800 : Mark C Carbone, John A. Mclaughlin, PO Box 1379, Intervale, NH 03845-1379, U/W 215/217/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,809.12 , PD $0.00;
RO: LOGA6192 : John C. Logan, II, , 623 Southern Hills Dr, Eureka, MO 63025-3611, U/W 219/221/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,463.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: MURP8285 : Joy A. Murphy, , 5137 9th St, Zephyrhills, FL 33542-5017, U/W 301/43, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: BURK5876 : Linda T. Burk, Roy E Burk, 11402 Vernon Ave, Port Richey, FL 34668-1355, U/W 303/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: ALLE6499 : Della D. Allen, Angela Allen, 226 H L Sudduth Cir, Panama City, FL 32404-7915, U/W 303/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: MATT9502 : Ashley A. Mattews, Joseph R. Mattews, 125 Sadler Ave, Pittsfield, MA 01201-3463, U/W 306/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: SCHW8314 : Keith Schwarz, , 9115 Deer Ln, Navarre, FL 32566-1112, U/W 308/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: MILL6008 : Jon S. Miller, Beverly J. Miller, 840 Lake Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701-7906, U/W 308/34 ,CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,712.83 , PD $0.00;
RO: SLOA5847 : Willie Sloan, Josephine Sloan, PO Box 7501, Tallahassee, FL 32314-7501, U/W 310/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,841.34 , PD $0.00;
RO: JENN7780 : Timothy J. Jennings, Brenda J Jennings, 8732 9th Court Cir S, Birmingham, AL 35206-3509, U/W 311/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $4,383.36 , PD $0.00;
RO: ANCE5696 : Clifton R. Ancelet, Helen Ancelet, 13340 Country Manor Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, U/W 311/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: DRAU5692 : Steve Draudt, Joanne Draudt, 22921 Oneal Rd, New Plymouth, OH 45654-7501, U/W 311/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: HEFN8926 : Jerry Hefner, Debra Hefner, 1580 Eckard Rd, Conover, NC 28613-9426, U/W 312/2, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,494.26 , PD $0.00;
RO: VALL5680 : Elizabeth R. Valladares, , 2204 Orchard Dr, Apopka, FL 32712-2494, U/W 312/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,087.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: KRAP5762 : Paul W. Krape, Sr., Frances Marie Hughes, 5400 Lay Springs Rd, Gadsden, AL 35904-8650, U/W 316/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: LEMK5734 : Carol A. Lemke, , 11171 Sedgefield Ave, Spring Hill, FL 34608-3241, U/W 316/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: STEB5747 : Phyllis L Stebing, Dan M. Stebing, 560 Cardinal Dr, Inwood, WV 25428-4932, U/W 316/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: MORR5691 : Timothy R. Morrison, , 4432 6th St, Ecorse, MI 48229-1153, U/W 316/40, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: RICH5816 : Charles Richardson, Rebecca Richardson, PO BOX 1331, Irma, SC 29063 29115-5214, U/W 318/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,512.47 , PD $0.00;
RO: ANAG6045 : William F Anagnoson, Rebecca F Anagnoson, 465 Cherry Valley Hill Rd Apt H, Maine, NY 13802-1223, U/W 322/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $4,268.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: MUEL6003 : Joseph A. Mueller, Joan L. Mueller, 4702 30th St W, Bradenton, FL 34207-1601, U/W 323/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,644.35 , PD $0.00;
RO: MECA5925 : Robert Mecalianos, , 45 S Evergreen Dr, Selden, NY 11784-3005, U/W 323/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;
RO: WHIT54342 : Evelyn White, , 1405 Brownstone Ave SW Apt 3, Decatur, AL 35603-2017, U/W 307/309/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,077.10 , PD $0.00;
RO: SIWI5826 : Todd L Siwik, Ame O Siwik, 3499 W 127th St, Cleveland, OH 44111-3501, U/W 315/317/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $7,555.07 , PD $0.00;
RO: CHAP6328 : Dan Chappelear, Lori Chappelear, 157 Redland Ranch Rd, Walhalla, SC 29691-5847, U/W 319/321/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: HANN5726 : Thomas H. Hannigan, Lorri S. Hannigan, PO Box 486, Oriskany, NY 13424-0486, U/W 319/321/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
May 13 & 20, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2021-10721-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
RE: The Estate Of:
MANFRED ADLER a/k/a
MANFREDO ADLER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of MANFRED ADLER a/k/a MANFREDO ADLER, deceased, File Number 2021-10721-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: Clerk of the Circuit Court, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the Personal Representatives and the Personal Representatives' attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE BARRED FOREVER.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH ARE BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is the May 13, 2021.
/s/ MICHAEL AMENDOLAGINE,
Petitioner, putative Co-Personal
Representative and as a beneficiary
1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite 500
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
/s/ ERIC V. GILL, ESQUIRE
FL BAR NO: 337625
4393 Ridgewood Ave., Suite 1
Port Orange, FL 32127
(386) 788-1776 (Tel.)
(386) 788-3698 (fax)
SERVICE OF COURT DOCUMENTS/
Primary email: ericgillcourt@gmail.com
FOR CORRESPONDENCE/
Secondary Email: ericgill4393@gmail.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
May 13 & 20, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11052-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM T. NIXON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of William T. Nixon, deceased, whose date of death was March 12, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 13, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 95641
GREGORY W. MEIER
Florida Bar Number: 65511
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Alt. E-Mails:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ John W. Heap
1550 Deer Run Rd.
Warminster, Pennsylvania 18974
May 13 & 20, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, MAY 31, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ
VIN WDC0G4JB2KV125455
May 13, 2021
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
VW DIGITAL MARKETING
2435 Hopsewee Avenue
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
Vernon W. Wanner, Owner
May 13, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10400-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NANCY P. SCHWENKER
A/K/A NANCY PARKYN
SCHWENKER
Deceased.
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Nancy P. Schwenker a/k/a Nancy Parkyn Schwenker, deceased, whose date of death was November 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The amended date of first publication of this notice is May 13, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ H. Charles Woerner, Jr., P.A.
Florida Bar Number: 144921
2001 S. Ridgewood Avenue
South Daytona, Florida 32119
Telephone: (386) 767-9811
Fax: (386) 788-0748
E-Mail: woernerlaw@aol.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Carl Schwenker III
1734 Laura Ann Lane
Orange Park, FL 32073
May 13 & 20, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2019 10287 CIDL
DIV: 01
DELICAD HOLDING, LLC , a Florida
limited liability company, and KURT M. DARLINGTON and TRENIA A. YIELDING,
Plaintiffs,
v.
OTTO F. WEINER and MARY E. WEINER, Husband and wife; ROBERT WALTER SHAW; and ANY UNKNOWN TENANTS,
Defendants.
AMENDED NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Final Judgment in Foreclosure against OTTO F. WEINER and MARY E. WEINER, entered in Civil Action No. 2019 10287 CIDL, in the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein DELICAD HOLDING, LLC, a Florida limited liability company, and OTTO F. WEINER and MARY E. WEINER, are the Defendants, Laura E. Roth, Clerk of the above entitled Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder, or bidders, on an online sale at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m. on the 17th day of June 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure situate in Volusia County, Florida to wit:
The East 1485.23 feet of Lot 26, Norris Subdivision of the Dupont & Gaudry Grant, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Deed Book “C,” Page 681, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. LESS AND EXCEPT the East 574.22 feet thereof as conveyed in Official Records Book 4337, Page 4041, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. (”Real Property”) a/k/a 1470 Stone Road, DeLand, Florida 32720
DATED: May 5, 2021
FOR THE COURT
By: /s/ Kim C. Booker,
Attorney at Law
Attorney for Plaintiffs
Booker & Associates, P.A.
Florida Bar No. 0854352
1019 Town Center Drive
Orange City, Florida 32763
Telephone (386) 774-6552
Telecopier (386) 774-5997
May 13 & 20, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11019-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LOUIS A. BOCCHETTI, JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LOUIS A. BOCCHETTI, JR., deceased, whose date of death was 1/19/2021; File # 2021-11019-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: May 13, 2021.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ Judith Ellen Bocchetti
Personal Representative
2453 Scottsville Ave.,
Deltona, FL 32725
May 13 & 20, 2021
**********
AMENDED TRUSTEE’S
NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: June 1, 2021 Time: 1:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855, and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO(S) ________ in WEEK NO(S) _________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto ( the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in the Official Records in Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Trustee’s Notice of Sale was executed by the Trustee on this 28th day of April, 2021, by LAW OFFICE OF VAUGHAN & ASSOCIATES, PA, TRUSTEE.
Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
RO:ROSS6315:DONALD K. ROSS AND KAREN S. ROSS, PO BOX 44332, Fort Washington, MD 20749, U/W 202/20, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:GUTI6267:ROLANDO R. GUTIERREZ AND ROSIE I. GUTIERREZ, 1529 SANDSTONE DRIVE, ALLEN, TX 75002, U/W 202/33, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:MADD8983:THOMAS MADDOCK PAULINE MADDOCK, 22780 CLEAR LAKE DR, FARMINGTON HILLS, MI 48335, U/W 203/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:MULL7604:RALPH EDWARD MULLINS , 8208 KY. HWY 610 WEST, JENKINS, KY 41537, U/W 203/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:REAM5942:GEORGE REAM, JR AND SHIRLEY J. REAM, 144 WENZ STREET, KUTZTOWN, PA 19530, U/W 206/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO:JEST6201:CLIFFORD JESTER AND DEBORAH D. JESTER, 301 FAMBRO CIRCLE, GRIFFIN, GA 30223, U/W 211/5, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,414.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:PITT6668:JOHN B PITTMAN, JR AND JENNY R NELSON, 22820 CAROLYN LANE, ASTATULA, FL 34705, U/W 211/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:KEEN9628:MARIE KEENEY AND PAUL KEENEY, 31 PINEGROVE CIR, NICHOLASVILLE, KY 40356-8388, U/W 218/20, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,787.27 , PD $0.00;
RO:HAHN9616:STANLEY M. HAHN AND NELLWYN J. HAHN, 313 ALBA LANE, LAKE MARY, FL 32746, U/W 218/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,209.02 , PD $0.00;
RO:MOOR9803:FRED MOORE JR., AND JEANNIE MOORE, 674 E. COUNTY RD. 1400S., KOKOMO, IN 46901, U/W 220/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO:DIXO6476:DAVE DIXON AND JANET C. DIXON, 12110 MACON ROAD, UPATOI, GA 31829, U/W 220/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:MOOR9803:FRED MOORE JR., AND JEANNIE MOORE, 674 E. COUNTY RD. 1400S., KOKOMO, IN 46901, U/W 222/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO:SUPE8858:MICHAEL J. SUPERNANT , 923 S. VANBUREN, BAY CITY, MI 48708, U/W 222/14, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:DILL6167:ROSE E. DILLON AND ROBERT L. WEBB, 9823 N. CONCORD DRIVE, MEQUON, WI 53097, U/W 222/44, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:MCCU8965:W KENT MCCULLOUGH AKA KENT W MCCULLOUGH AND D ROXANNE MCCULLOUGH AKA ROXANNE D MCCULLOUGH, 385 GOFORTH RD, MORRISON, TN 37357, U/W 222/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO:NELS5685:CHARLES NELSON JR, AND CORIAL A. CARTER, 2923 DONNA DR, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32208, U/W 303/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $4,614.53 , PD $0.00;
RO:BOLL26344:John B Bollinger AND Bonnie Jean D Bollinger aka Bonnie D. Bollinger , 682 Hudson Jones Rd, Cochran, GA 31014, U/W 308/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:VINC5964:ROBERT L., JR VINCELETTE AND BARBARA L. VINCELETTE, 38 FISH PLAIN RD, CLINTON, CT 6413, U/W 309/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO:GRIZ9137:ROBERT T. GRIZZARD AND LYNN L. GRIZZARD, 126 Tanglewood Rd S. W., Eatonton, GA 31024, U/W 310/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,444.36 , PD $0.00;
RO:HICH9167:FRANK J. HICHBORN AND SHARON K. HICHBORN, 3340 WINDMILL AVE, DELTONA, FL 32725, U/W 318/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO:MCNE5988:SYLVIA J. MCNEILL , 1616 AVIATION BLVD, REDONDO BEACH, CA 90278, U/W 322/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $4,148.84 , PD $0.00;
RO:SIEB5955:JAMES E. SIEBERT AND CECILIA K SIEBERT, 1905 MEADOWOOD DRIVE, GEORGETOWN, IN 47122, U/W 323/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO:CAMP30808:Valarie Campos AND Michelle Marcotte, 64 Knotty Pine lane, Centerville, MA 2632, U/W 324/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $4,419.12 , PD $0.00;
RO:HARG8128:DAVID M. HARGER , 104 A HIGHLAND AVE APT 1, MIDDLETOWN, CT 6457, U/W 412/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/3964, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO:DEES4219:MELBA JENEICE DEES , 765 HOPE STREET, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174, U/W 802/10, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:FRAN4488:MICHAEL R FRANCE AND KELLY A FRANCE, 7066 HARSHMANVILLE RD, DAYTON, OH 45424, U/W 803/48, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO:HEUR3808:Gail Heurung AND/AKA GAIL REED , W6453 Apple Avenue, MEDFORD, WI 54451, U/W 808/38, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:SAUT3658:EDWIN A SAUTTER AND NANCY SAUTTER, 124 N. SUNLAND DRIVE, SANFORD, FL 32773, U/W 810/29, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:EDGE3600:DAVID R EDGE AND REBECCA A EDGE, 187 NICK DUCK RD., BRASELTON, GA 30517, U/W 810/32, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:MORR3928:KENNETH R MORROW AND LYNN M MORROW, 16706 132 TERRACE NORTH, JUPITER, FL 33478, U/W 810/40, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:SMOT4780:ROBERT D. SMOTHERS AND DALETTA SMOTHERS, 2439 SYMSONIA HWY, BENTON, KY 42025, U/W 816/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO:MITC3739:GUY C MITCHELL AND YVETTE D MITCHELL, 91 S EDGEMON AVE, WINTER SPRINGS, FL 32708, U/W 818/43, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:NEAR3684:CLAUDE C NEARON AND ELAINE R NEARON, 6547 STILLWATER COURT, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32217, U/W 818/47, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:WALK7025:MARY L. WALKER , P.O. BOX 3498, CARBONDALE, IL 62902, U/W 821/34, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO:JONE3737:HELEN J JONES AND ERIC JONES, 1441 COPPER GLEN DR., LEXINGTON, KY 40514, U/W 822/12, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,720.72 , PD $0.00;
RO:HYDO3879:DAVID N HYDORN AND FAYLEE HYDORN, 803 CAROLINE STREET, FREDERICKSBURG, VA 22401, U/W 901/36, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO:PRUE8048:PAUL N. PRUENTE AND GWEN A. PRUENTE AND PAUL R PRUENTE, 500 ROLLING ACRES DRIVE, ORTONVILLE, MI 48462, U/W 901/47, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO:BYRD3455:CLARENCE B BYRD AND PENNY D BYRD, 8236 SE 110TH ST RD., BELLEVIEW, FL 34420, U/W 902/15, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO:WOOD3506:HAROLD V WOODS III AND ELIZABETH M WOODS, 8140 BARNSBURY ST., COMMERCE TWP., MI 48382, U/W 903/10, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:GONZ8270:PETER A. GONZALEZ AND GINETTE GONZALEZ, 8609 SPARTAN CT., TAMPA, FL 33634, U/W 903/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,649.48 , PD $0.00;
RO:KEPL7700:DAVID KEPLER, 237 EDGEWOOD CT, PITTSBORO, IN 46167, U/W 906/4, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO:TOLE6265:BRENDA J. TOLEDO, 7938 LONGSHADOW CT., JACKSONVILLE, FL 32244, U/W 908/10, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:CARR3758:LOUIS C. WALLACE AND LESLIE R WALLACE, 19807 WICKFIELD AVENUE, WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH 44122, U/W 908/22, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO:HARG8128:DAVID M. HARGER, 104 A HIGHLAND AVE APT 1, MIDDLETOWN, CT 6457, U/W 908/26, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO:REVI3381:MILTON D REVIS AND CAROLYN T REVIS, 519 FRANKLIN BLVD, GREENSBORO, NC 27401, U/W 908/39, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $3,029.17 , PD $0.00;
RO:PEMB3524:LARRY D PEMBERTON, 1555 LAUREL BRANCH ROAD, VIANSANT, VA 24656, U/W 910/27, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:GENT3474:GARY GENTILE AND MICHELLE A. GENTILE, 480 NORTH MAIN STREET, GLOVERSVILLE, NY 12078, U/W 910/36, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:HAMM9782:Cynthia L Hammond AND CLAUDE M. HAMMOND III, 5242 GEORGIA HIGHWAY 120, BUCHANAN, GA 30113, U/W 911/48, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,247.59 , PD $0.00;
RO:HAMM9782:Cynthia L Hammond AND CLAUDE M. HAMMOND III, 5242 GEORGIA HIGHWAY 120, BUCHANAN, GA 30113, U/W 912/3, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,158.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:GLEN8076:CHARLES L. GLENN AND JUDITH A. GLENN, 3648 STATE Route 37, CONSTABLE, NY 12926, U/W 912/18, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:STAL3210:JOHN (DECEASED) STALLINGS AND LENNIE STALLINGS, 31 PATRICK WARD DR, RISING SUN, MD 21911, U/W 918/36, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
May 13 & 20, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11173-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SIGRID HELGASON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SIGRID HELGASON, deceased, whose date of death was 12/29/2020; File Number 2021-11173-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: May 13, 2021.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ Sigridur Wagner
Petitioner
140 Orchid Woods Ct., Apt. 3D,
Deltona, FL 32725
May 13 & 20, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10827 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PATRICIA MARTINDALE
KEARNS-HOLMQUIST a/k/a
PATRICIA M. HOLMQUIST
a/k/a PATRICIA HOLMQUIST,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of PATRICIA MARTINDALE KEARNS-HOLMQUIST a/k/a PATRICIA M. HOLMQUIST a/k/a PATRICIA HOLMQUIST, deceased, whose date of death was February 28, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 13, 2021.
/s/ Heidi Holmquist,
Personal Representative
2225 Magnolia Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
/s/ FRED B. SHARE, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 256765
1092 Ridgewood Avenue
Holly Hill, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 253-1030
Fax: (386) 248-2425
E-Mail: fredshare@cfl.rr.com
2nd E-Mail: brobins@cfl.rr.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
May 13 & 20, 2021
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
SNOBBY LOBBY PRESS
577 E. Kicklighter Road
Lake Helen, FL 32744
/s/ Caroline Bellesfield
May 13, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 687-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #791401020020 LOTS 2 & 3 BLK 2 RIVERSIDE ESTS MB 11 PG 269 INC PER OR 4317 PG 3914
Name in which assessed: STEPHEN B DELUCA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4181-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #412700000017 27-14-31 FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT EASEMENT IN THE W 236 FT OF E 1798.07 FT N OF OLD TOMOKA RD EXC 50% SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 4290 PGS 3232-3240 INC PER OR 6926 PG 2250 PER OR 7347 PG 4560 PER OR 7354 PG 4550
Name in which assessed: RAYMOND ACEVEDO ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3011-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #703204120280 LOTS 28 & 29 BLK L LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS MB 22 PG 92 PER OR 6699 PG 0009 PER OR 6779 PG 0925
Name in which assessed: R & L AUTOMATIC SERVICES INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that SHAUNA SUTHERLAND the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8363-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #424269000330 S 140 FT ON N 400 FT OF W 165 FT OF LOT 6 BLK 21 FLEMING FITCH GRANT AKA LOT 33 RIVIERA ESTATES UNREC SUB NO 233 PER OR 1721 PG 1828 PER OR 5656 PGS 2214-17 INC PER OR 5670 PG 2916 PER OR 7035 PG 1261 PER OR 7179 PG 0232
Name in which assessed: 2318844 ONTARIO INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1544-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #700102190220 LOTS 22 23 & 24 BLK 19 DAYTONA PARK ESTS SEC B PER OR 4395 PG 2941 PER OR 3837 PG 0056
Name in which assessed: EDWIN B SZABO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7151-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #813300000170 33 18 31 SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 EXC RD PER OR 6300 PGS 0790-0791
Name in which assessed: CHARLTON A WEST DANIELLE GRIFFIN WEST
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3012-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #703204120300 LOTS 30 & 31 BLK L LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS MB 22 PG 92 PER OR 6699 PG 0009 & OR 6734 PG 2720
Name in which assessed: ADRIAN HART
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12598-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #533986010030 39-15-33 N 55 FT LOT 3 BLK 1 EDMONDSON SUB MB 1 PG 135 MB 12 PG 135 EXC 100% SSRTS PER OR 2960 PG 1019 PER OR 6525 PG 0793 PER OR 7040 PG 3109 PER OR 7186 PG 4611 PER OR 7189 PG 0938 PER OR 7382 PG 2881
Name in which assessed: TAXEASE FLORIDA REO LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1597-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #700103430220 LOTS 22 TO 24 INC BLK 43 DAYTONA PARK ESTS SEC C MB 23 PG 98 PER OR 2458 PG 1117
Name in which assessed: HEBERTO & NELLY URDANETA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11919-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #631605000190 LOT 19 TRAILWOOD SUB MB 38 PG 97 PER OR 5050 PG 2187 PER OR 5849 PG 3420 PER OR 5897 PG 3787 PER OR 6377 PG 3606 & OR 6589 PG 2585
Name in which assessed: TARPON IV LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3235-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #703204060200 LOTS 20 TO 23 INC BLK F LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS PER OR 4790 PG 4960
Name in which assessed: BARBARA MILLER ETALS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Campbell Enterprise
410 S. Boundary Ave.
DeLand, Florida 32720-5104
Campbell Michael
May 13, 2021
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Tony’s Total Maintenance
2706 India Palm Dr.
Edgewater, Florida 32141-5408
Hartman Anthony S
May 13, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
FLO’S TACK ROOM
900 Spring Garden Ranch Rd.
DeLeon Springs, Florida 32130
Florence Marie Browne, Owner
May 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1687-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #700106090070 LOTS 7 8 & 9 BLK 9 DAYTONA PARK ESTATES SEC F
Name in which assessed: WALTER R & SUE A SCHULTZ
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11922-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #631605000220 LOT 22 TRAILWOOD SUB MB 38 PG 97 PER OR 5050 PG 2187 PER OR 5849 PG 3420 PER OR 5897 PG 3787 PER OR 6377 PG 3606 & OR 6589 PG 2603
Name in which assessed: TARPON IV LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that ASHLEIGH GIAMPIETRO the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3250-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #703204120210 LOTS 21 & 22 BLK L LAKE BERESFORD HEIGHTS MB 6 PG 250 PER OR 1707 PG 1106 PER OR 5378 PG 3818 PER OR 5639 PG 4258 PER OR 5793 PGS 4802-4803
Name in which assessed: MARIE JEANNE DEMESMIN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
J & Nicolai
1516 Primrose Ln
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Price Jessica Faith
May 13, 2021
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Bluesteel Realty
2411 Boswell St.
Deltona, FL 32738
/s/ Angel M. Lopez
May 13, 2021
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/04/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3GCDA05D78S597095
2008 CHEVROLET
2A8GM68X97R103935
2007 CHRYSLER
1FMYU60E23UC06712 2003 FORD
4T1SK12E9RU365666 1994 TOYOTA
May 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2243-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #701519120410 LOTS 41 TO 44 INC BLK L EUCLID HEIGHTS MB 10 PG 10 PER OR 4246 PG 4485 PER OR 6032 PG 2130
Name in which assessed: CYRIL WOLFMAN & JILL DEMPSEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11923-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #631605000230 LOT 23 TRAILWOOD SUB MB 38 PG 97 PER OR 5050 PG 2185 PER OR 5849 PG 3420 PER OR 5897 PG 3787 PER OR 6377 PG 3606 & OR 6589 PG 2609
Name in which assessed: TARPON IV LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CAZENOVIA CREEK FUNDING II LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5841-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #813002200270 LOT 27 BLK 20 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 2 PER OR 1633 PG 269 PER OR 6931 PG 2603 PER OR 6941 PG 4770 PER OR 7054 PG 1617
Name in which assessed: BRIAN K BROMAGEN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-30608 FMCI
DIVISION: 35
The Petition of Florida
Homestudy LLC,
Petitioner
vs.
,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Tatum Ryn Liebisch
135 Sioux Ave
Interlachen, FL 32148
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Jonathon Glugover, Esq
P O Box 2613
Daytona Beach, FL 32115
on or before June 17, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: May 3, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/M. Cross-Lindsey
Deputy Clerk
May 13, 20, 27 & June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2312-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #701623000200 LOT 20 CHAMBERS & DUNNS ADD DELAND PER OR 4663 PGS 3540-3542 INC PER OR 6495 PGS 4413-4418 INC
Name in which assessed: TARPON IV LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11926-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #631605000260 LOT 26 TRAILWOOD SUB MB 38 PG 97 PER OR 5050 PG 2185 PER OR 5849 PG 3420 PER OR 5897 PG 3787 PER OR 6377 PG 3606 & OR 6589 PG 2627
Name in which assessed: TARPON IV LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10742-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LEWIS OWEN VON HERBULIS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LEWIS OWEN VON HERBULIS, deceased, whose date of death was January 4, 2021, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-2767, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 13, 2021
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ Robert W. Anthony, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 346918
Fassett, Anthony & Taylor, P.A.
1325 W. Colonial Dr.
Orlando, FL 32804
Telephone: 407-872-0200
Facsimile: 407-422-8170
Email: ranthony@fassettlaw.com
Personal Representative
/s/ Ryan Von Herbulis
May 13 & 20, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/01/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
TEX TRAILER
VIN 7HCG2DGDXJB001834
2008 HONDA CIVIC
VIN 1HGFA16808L012963
1997 TOYOTA COROLLA
VIN 1NXBB02EXVZ653197
2007 FORD F150
VIN 1FTPW12V97FB16140
May 13, 2021
**************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Temprenality
6225 Turtlemound Rd
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Temprenality
May 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COUNTY OF VOLUSIA the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3581-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #801302210060 LOTS 6 TO 22 BLK V PALM GROVE ADDORANGE CITY
Name in which assessed: ELAINE ROSENBERG & RUTH BATK
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 15TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 23RD day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that WARD DEVELOPMENT LLC ZACK WARD the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2393-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #701504030050 LOTS 5 TO 9 INC BLK C RESUB BLKS 3 4 & 6 DELAND HEIGHTS DELAND PER D/C 5787 PG 2225
Name in which assessed: FRANK R DEBARTOLO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 1ST day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 9TH day of APRIL, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
April 22, 29, May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-10313 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
Jose Nieves,
Petitioner
vs.
Amanda Rivera,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Amanda Rivera
839 Exchange Pl
Bethlehem, GA
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
George Trovato, Esq
Principle Legal Offices PA
200 E Graves Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
on or before June 21, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: May 5, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
May 13, 20, 27 & June 3, 2021
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Green and Clean Team
1400 Hancock Blvd, Apt. 1216
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114-5636
Murrary Elizabeth
May 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
PETE’S KITCHEN & GRILL
1301 Ginsberg Dr
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
William Henry Fuller, Owner
May 13, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 05/29/2021, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2003 Ford 1ftyr10u13pb47554
May 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2020-31528 CICI
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT CONDOMINIUM
ASSOCIATION, INC.,
a Florida not for profit corporation
Plaintiff(s),
V.
JUDY M. ASHBY-PITT, DECEASED; GRACE BATCHELDER, DECEASED, AND JOSEPH MENICOLA AND MARIE A MENICOLA AKA MARIE MENICOLA; LEE A. BEYER, DECEASED, AND PATRICIA C WINTERS, DECEASED; FARREL D. BOST, DECEASED, AND THE ESTATE OF DORIS J BOST; LORETTA JENNINGS, DECEASED, AND RESORT INTERNATIONAL ACCESS NETWORK, LLC, AND DHARMESH PATEL, PRESIDENT; BERNICE A PETERHOFF, DECEASED; SHAUN DIXON, DECEASED; THERESA EARNEST, DECEASED AND RONALD S HAMPTON; NORMAN H FALKENBERG INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEE, AND ELEANOR A FALKENBEG, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEE OF THE NORMAN H AND ELEANOR A FALKENBERG REVOCABLE TRUST DATED 9/9/92, AND WAYNE FALKENBERG, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE; NORMAN H FALKENBERG INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEE, AND ELEANOR A FALKENBEG, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS TRUSTEE OF THE NORMAN H AND ELEANOR A FALKENBERG REVOCABLE TRUST DATED 9/9/92, AND WAYNE FALKENBERG, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE; RONALD L RUNION, DECEASED; DUANE GEHRING, DECEASED, AND SUN Y CHILDRESS AND ROGER R CHILDRESS; MARK HENNINGS, DECEASED, AND KERRY HENNINGS, DECEASED, AND JOHN A FAMIGLIETTI AKA JOHN FAMIGLIETTI AND TAWN A FAMIGLIETTA AKA TAWN FAMIGLIETTI; ANN PRYOR, DECEASED AND RUBIN MOORE; AND ANN NEWBORN PRYOR, DECEASED, AND RUBIN MOORE; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED DEFENDANTS, WHO IS/ARE DEAD, WHO IS/ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE AND, IF DEAD, THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,LIENORS, CREDITORS, BENEFICIAIRES, TRUSTEES, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEES, SHAREHOLDERS, MEMBERS, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST SAID DEFENDANTS AND ALL PARTIES HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED
Defendant(s)
NOTICE OF ACTION
BY PUBLICATION
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANTS WHOSE RESIDENCES ARE UNKNOWN:
COUNT I
TO: Judy M Ashby-Pitt, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Judy M Ashby-Pitt, 517 8th St N, St Petersburg, FL 33701
COUNT II
TO: Grace Batchelder, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Grace Batchelder, 178 Bancroft Ave, Spring Hill, FL 34606
COUNT III
TO: Patricia C Winters, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Patricia C Winters, 14370 SW 289th St, Leisure City, FL 33033
COUNT III
TO: Lee A Beyer, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Lee A Beyer, 14370 SW 289th St, Leisure City, FL 33033
COUNT IV
TO: Estate of Doris J Bost, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Estate of Doris J Bost, 571 Miller Hodge Rd, Inman, SC 29349
COUNT IV
TO: Farrell D Bost, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Farrell D Bost, 571 Miller Hodge Rd, Inman, SC 29349
COUNT V
TO: Loretta Jennings, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Loretta Jennings, 369 Grand Preserve Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32117
COUNT VI
TO: Bernice A Peterhoff, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Bernice A Peterhoff, 2870 Canel Rd, Deltona, FL 32738
COUNT IX
TO: Eleanor A Falkenberg, Trustee of the Norman H and Eleanor A Falkenberg Rev Tr dated 9/9/92, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Eleanor A Falkenberg, Trustee of the Norman H and Eleanor A Falkenberg Rev Tr dated 9/9/92, 6503 Ruth Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668
COUNT IX
TO: Norman H Falkenberg, Trustee fo the Norman H & Eleanor A Falkenberg Rev Tr dated 9/9/92, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Norman H Falkenberg, Trustee fo the Norman H & Eleanor A Falkenberg Rev Tr dated 9/9/92, 6503 Ruth Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668
COUNT X
TO: Norman H Falkenberg, Trustee of the Norman H & Eleanor A Falkenberg Rev Tr dated 9/9/92, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Norman H Falkenberg, Trustee of the Norman H & Eleanor A Falkenberg Rev Tr dated 9/9/92, 6503 Ruth Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668
COUNT X
TO: Eleanor A Falkenberg, Trustee of the Norman H & Eleanor A Falkenberg Rev Tr dated 9/9/92, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Eleanor A Falkenberg, Trustee of the Norman H & Eleanor A Falkenberg Rev Tr dated 9/9/92, 6503 Ruth Drive, Port Richey, FL 34668
COUNT XI
TO: Ronald L Runion, and the unknown spouses heirs devises or other claimants by through under or against Ronald L Runion, 126 South Ave, Cartersville, GA 30120
The above named Defendant(s) is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said Defendants and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property described below.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a Claim of Lien has been filed on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida:
COUNT I Judy M Ashby-Pitt
UNIT WEEK NO. 22 , in CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO 709 , in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the common elements and all other appurtenances, including the residual undivided interest as tenant in common in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, and the exhibits thereto as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 0077 et seq., Public Records of Volusia County, Florida together with any amendments thereto: including but not limited to Amendment at Official Record Book 4061 Page 2475 Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (the property
COUNT : II Grace Batchelder
UNIT WEEK NO. 5 , in CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO.718 , in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the common elements and all other appurtenances, including the residual undivided interest as tenant in common in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, and the exhibits thereto as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 0077 et seq., Public Records of Volusia County, Florida together with any amendments thereto: including but not limited to Amendment at Official Record Book 4061 Page 2475 Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (the property).
COUNT : III Lee A Beyer & Patricia Winters
UNIT WEEK NO. 47 , in CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO.306 , in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the common elements and all other appurtenances, including the residual undivided interest as tenant in common in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, and the exhibits thereto as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 0077 et seq., Public Records of Volusia County, Florida together with any amendments thereto: including but not limited to Amendment at Official Record Book 4061 Page 2475 Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (the property).
COUNT : IV Farrell Bost & Estate of Doris J. Bost
UNIT WEEK NO. 9 , in CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO.705 , in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the common elements and all other appurtenances, including the residual undivided interest as tenant in common in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, and the exhibits thereto as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 0077 et seq., Public Records of Volusia County, Florida together with any amendments thereto: including but not limited to Amendment at Official Record Book 4061 Page 2475 Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (the property).
COUNT : V Loretta Jennings
UNIT WEEK NO. 7 , in CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO.212 , in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the common elements and all other appurtenances, including the residual undivided interest as tenant in common in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, and the exhibits thereto as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 0077 et seq., Public Records of Volusia County, Florida together with any amendments thereto: including but not limited to Amendment at Official Record Book 4061 Page 2475 Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (the property).
COUNT : VI Bernice A Peterhoff
UNIT WEEK NO. 5 , in CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO.702 , in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the common elements and all other appurtenances, including the residual undivided interest as tenant in common in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, and the exhibits thereto as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 0077 et seq., Public Records of Volusia County, Florida together with any amendments thereto: including but not limited to Amendment at Official Record Book 4061 Page 2475 Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (the property).
COUNT : IX Norman H Falkenberg, Trustee & Eleanor A Falkenberg, Trustee
UNIT WEEK NO. 15 , in CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO. 206 , in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the common elements and all other appurtenances, including the residual undivided interest as tenant in common in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, and the exhibits thereto as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 0077 et seq., Public Records of Volusia County, Florida together with any amendments thereto: including but not limited to Amendment at Official Record Book 4061 Page 2475 Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (the property).
COUNT : X Norman H Falkenberg, Trustee & Eleanor A Falkenberg, Trustee
UNIT WEEK NO. 14 , in CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO.206 , in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the common elements and all other appurtenances, including the residual undivided interest as tenant in common in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, and the exhibits thereto as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 0077 et seq., Public Records of Volusia County, Florida together with any amendments thereto: including but not limited to Amendment at Official Record Book 4061 Page 2475 Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (the property).
COUNT : XI Ronald L Runion
UNIT WEEK NO. 17 , in CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO. 705 , in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, together with the appurtenant undivided interest in the common elements and all other appurtenances, including the residual undivided interest as tenant in common in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase I, a condominium, and the exhibits thereto as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, Page 0077 et seq., Public Records of Volusia County, Florida together with any amendments thereto: including but not limited to Amendment at Official Record Book 4061 Page 2475 Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (the property).
and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on KATHRYN A. VAUGHAN, ESQUIRE, the plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 100 E. Granada Blvd., Ste 209, Ormond Beach, Florida 32176, on or before or thirty (30) days after publication of this notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's Attorney or immediately thereafter, or a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
DATED on May 3, 2021.
Laura E Roth
Clekr of the Circuit Court
BY: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administrator at Suite 300, Courthouse Annex, 125 E. Orange Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114; Tel.: 386-257-6096 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, Call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
May 13 & 20, 2021
*********
AMENDED TRUSTEE’S
NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: June 1, 2021 Time: 1:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855, and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO(S) ________ in WEEK NO(S) ________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto ( the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in the Official Records in Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Trustee’s Notice of Sale was executed by the Trustee on this 28th day of April, 2021, by LAW OFFICE OF VAUGHAN & ASSOCIATES, PA, TRUSTEE.
Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
RO:NEWT8382:WILTON NEWTON AND JUDY NEWTON, PO BOX 83, Clemson, SC 29633, U/W 4/20, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:BROW6825:KAREN E BROWN , 3814 MIDWAY DRIVE, VALDOSTA, GA 31602, U/W 5/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:IVAN7382:MARIANA IVAN AND GEORGE IVAN & GENICA E BATARAGA , 20-41 41ST STREET, ASTORIA, NY 11105, U/W 6/44, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,203.54, PD $0.00;
RO:REED8155:JEREMY E. REEDY AND ERICA D. REEDY, 12313 DOMINION WAY, LOUISVILLE,, KY 40299, U/W 103/14, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:FORB5937:TONY R FORBES AND FLOYD FORBES & TIMOTHY L FORBES, 1661 HANOVER PIKE, LITTLESTOWN, PA 17340, U/W 104/105/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:WHER46898:Walt Wherry and Julie Wherry, 334 Foote Avenue, Bellevue, KY 41073, U/W 104/105/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $4,478.62, PD $0.00;
RO:LIEN29723:TOTAL COMMERCE SYSTEMS, LLC, AN AR LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, TIMOTHY WYLE LIEN, 989 S MAIN STREET SUITE A435, COTTONWOOD, AZ 86326, U/W 115/117/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $4,334.17, PD $0.00;
RO:BURN6830:KATHERINE L SAMS and ALONZO BURNS SR & DIANE F BURNS, 3336 Nitinickep CourtUnit 1, Orlando, FL 32818, U/W 115/117/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $4,478.62, PD $0.00;
RO:DIXO6163:KRISTINA M. DIXON , 10440 NW 19th Place, Pembrook Pines, FL 33026, U/W 203/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,772.56, PD $0.00;
RO: ROBERT D BARBOUR AND LYDIA M BARBOUR, PO BOX 344, GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL 32043, U/W 208/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:LEGE8051:WANDA LEGER , 825 SOUTHERN AVE, LAKELAND, FL 33815, U/W 215/217/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $6,029.50, PD $0.00;
RO:MILL23414:CHARLES G. MILLS AND MICHAEL L MILLS, 15229 NORTH 13TH ST, LUTZ, FL 33549, U/W 220/19, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,704.34, PD $0.00;
RO:OWEN7232:DEBRA S OWENS, FKA DEBBIE S GULDENSCHUH, FKA DEBRA S NORMAN , 1904 HUGHEY STREET, KISSIMMEE, FL 34741, U/W 224/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,988.43, PD $0.00;
RO:BLAN9050:BENITA S BLANCO AND RENATO FLOR BLANCO & YOLANDA GANCHORRE & SOL GANCHORRE, 3087 N STIRRUP RD, BEVERLY HILLS, FL 34465, U/W 301/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,203.54, PD $0.00;
RO:FAIN7480:JOSEPH A. FAIN AND MATTIE H FAIN & JOSEPH LALAND FAIN & CHARLES FRANCES FAIN, 4058 SHADY DRIVE, Lilburn, GA 30047, U/W 307/309/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:GLEN8076:CHARLES L. GLENN AND JUDITH A. GLENN, 3648 STATE Route 37, CONSTABLE, NY 12926, U/W 312/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:YODE5712:SIMON MELVIN YODER AND RUTH A. YODER, 3260 GA. HWY. 26 E., MONTEZUMA, GA 31063, U/W 320/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:LIEN29723:TOTAL COMMERCE SYSTEMS LLC, AN AR Limited Liability Company C/O TIMOTHY LIEN , 989 S MAIN STREET SUITE A435, COTTONWOOD, AZ 86326, U/W 406/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,866.94, PD $0.00;
RO:ACEV7539:RICHARD ACEVEDO JR. AND IRIS C. ACEVEDO, 2185 ACACIA ST., PALM BAY, FL 32905, U/W 406/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $4,399.28, PD $0.00;
RO:SMIT6403:ROBERT J. SMITH, JR. AND PATRICIA M. SMITH, 5205 SE 114 PLACE, BELLEVIEW, FL 34420, U/W 408/43, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $2,536.57, PD $0.00;
RO:DELT5247:CLAUDIO DELTRESTE AND JOANNE DELTRESTE, 8 HAMPTON RD., POUGHKEEPSIE, NY 12603, U/W 412/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:ADAM5533:MICHAEL ADAMS AND MARY JANE ADAMS, 115 112th Avenue NEApt 903, St Petersburg, FL 33716, U/W 415/417/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $4,478.62, PD $0.00;
RO:JONE6857:RICHARD N. JONES AND HENNY M. JONES, 2928 Starview Ln, BETHLEHEM, PA 18020, U/W 424/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $2,140.20, PD $0.00;
RO:HOOV4752:MICHELLE L. HOOVER AND BARBARA J. LABAHN, 2830 JAQUELYN COURT, KOKOMO, IN 46902, U/W 501/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,390.70, PD $0.00;
RO:GERE8151:ROBERT M. GERENA AND TERRI L MOORE, 1026 Trent Place, Pleasant View, TN 37146, U/W 501/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,559.87, PD $0.00;
RO:BROW5188:STANLEY R. BROWN AND FRANCES E. BROWN, 160 DEER TRAIL DRIVE, EATON, OH 45320, U/W 503/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:PALS5192:THOMAS PALSA AND DIANE PALSA, 1102 RHODE ISLAND AVE, ALIQUIPPA, PA 15001, U/W 506/9, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,557.14, PD $0.00;
RO:BENN27451:Patrick D Bennett AND Dorotty Jeannette Bennett aka Dorothy J Bennett, 203 Owens Chapel Rd SE, Calhoun, GA 30701, U/W 506/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,422.17, PD $0.00;
RO:MOOR5244:MERCY E MOORE, 1113 NW 43rd Terrace, LAUDERHILL, FL 33313, U/W 508/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,688.16, PD $0.00;
RO:COCH8296:LINDA C. COCHRAN, 1041 TENNESSEE AVE., LOUISVILLE, KY 40208, U/W 510/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,753.40, PD $0.00;
RO:RIVE7279:CHARLES K RIVERS AND LUVENIA S RIVERS, 146 EMERALD ST, WALTERBORO, SC 29488, U/W 511/44, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:PARK7655:DAVID W. PARKS AND CHARLENE K. PARKS, PO BOX 272, MYAKKA, FL 34251, U/W 512/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:COCH8296:LINDA C. COCHRAN , 1041 TENNESSEE AVE., LOUISVILLE, KY 40208, U/W 512/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,518.80, PD $0.00;
RO:CRAW5074:JO ANN CRAW AND ROBERT L. CRAW, 28229 CR33 186W, LEESBURG, FL 34748, U/W 512/33, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:CURR5160:MARK A CURRY AND ROSE A MOYLE, 207 LIPPARD SPRINGS CIR, STATESVILLE, NC 28677, U/W 512/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,419.27, PD $0.00;
RO:WILL7497:RUTH E. WILLIAMS AND DEBORAH K COOK & DENISE K FEDERLE & DAVID K WILLIAMS, 5210 Knollwood Rd, SPRINGFIELD, OH 45502, U/W 515/517/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,478.62, PD $0.00;
RO:MACK4972:DAREL R. MACK AND KIM MACK, 66 VANS DRIVE, N. FT. MYERS, FL 33903, U/W 518/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:TREM4963:DELORES A TREMBLAY AND TRAVER S TREMBLAY-GOODRICH & JAMES L WILSON III, 401 West State Street, Mancelona, MI 49659, U/W 518/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:WILK6486:RAY A. WILKEY AND SHEY M. WILKEY, 623 Windsor Dr, Conyer, GA 30094, U/W 518/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:PUEN7520:David R Puentes, 795 S. BROADWAY, BARTOW, FL 33830, U/W 520/41, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:ALEX4897:RICHARD G. ALEXANDER AND SANDRA HICKS, 230 MAGNOLIA AVE., BALDWIN, FL 32234, U/W 522/33, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:SHIE9420:LEAH R. SHIELDS AND JASON B. SHIELDS, P. O. BOX 278, BEDFORD, KY 40006, U/W 524/20, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,337.61, PD $0.00;
RO:ALLE4703:Debra R Allen and Harold C Allen, JR, 2350 MELODY LANE, BURTON, MI 48509, U/W 601/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $3,272.17, PD $0.00;
RO:ECAS9538: ECASH INTERNATIONAL, LLC, AN ARIZONA LIMITED LIABILTY COMPANY, C/O TIM LIEN, 989 S MAIN ST. SUITE A435, COTTONWOOD, AZ 86326, U/W 601/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $6,052.24, PD $0.00;
RO:SANT4401:EDWARD A. SANTIAGO, 18930 NORTH WEST 1ST ST., PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33029, U/W 602/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,182.43, PD $0.00;
RO:JOWL9673:KAREN L JOWLY, 4119 CHESTNUT ROAD, WILSON, NY 14172, U/W 603/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $3,700.87, PD $0.00;
RO:STEW62634:Kara Stewart, 3152 N Thompson St, Schenectady, NY 12306, U/W 604/605/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:ECAS9538: ECASH INTERNATIONAL, LLC, AN ARIZONA LIMITED LIABILTY COMPANY, C/O TIM LIEN, 989 S MAIN ST. SUITE A435, COTTONWOOD, AZ 86326, U/W 606/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $5,680.01, PD $0.00;
RO:SULL4616:EUGENE W. SULLIVAN AND ASHLEY R. FLANDERS, 10 SOUTHERN TRACE BLVD, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174, U/W 606/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $3,422.17, PD $0.00;
RO:SCAR9369:JOHN SCARPARI AND ELLEN SCARPARI, 99 ANDERSON AVENUE, MONROE TOWNSHIP,, NJ 8831, U/W 606/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,203.54, PD $0.00;
RO:PAYN8601:CHARLES S. PAYNE, JR. , 2883 E. LYNCHBURG SALEMTURNPIKE, BEDFORD, VA 24523, U/W 608/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:MILL26159:KATHLEEN MILLER , 15299 WILHELM ROAD, BROOKSVILLE, FL 11379, U/W 608/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:ROBE3851:NANCY L. ROBERSON AND RUSSELL ROBERSON, 108 SHAMROCK CT, BONAIRE, GA 31005, U/W 611/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,460.42, PD $0.00;
RO:WHIT9182:TATANISHA J. WHITE AND TORRIENTE L. WHITE, 22813 Baltustrol Ln, ATHENS, AL 35613, U/W 615/617/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $4,478.12, PD $0.00;
RO:BROW4816:ROBERT A. BROWN AND SYLVIA T. BROWN, 50 BALDWIN AVE., GLENS FALLS, NY 12801, U/W 615/617/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $4,478.62, PD $0.00;
RO:HOLL4422:THOMAS J. HOLLIBAUGH AND DIANNE C. HOLLIBAUGH, 126 MAIN STREET, CAMDEN, NY 13316, U/W 615/617/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $4,478.62, PD $0.00;
RO:STRI4559:JAMES B STRICKLAND AND KELLI S STRICKLAND FKA KELLI S JADOT, 251 S Green Valley Pkwy Unit 2711, Henderson, NV 89012, U/W 615/617/43, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:FLEM4570:DAN J. FLEMING AND KAREN L. FLEMING, E8356 COUNTY ROAD H, WISCONSIN DELLS, WI 53965, U/W 616/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,772.56, PD $0.00;
RO:DUFF4396:MARJORIE Y. DUFF , 1001 JAMES MADISON COURT, MC DONOUGH, GA 30253, U/W 618/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,458.09, PD $0.00;
RO:CROU4526:JAMES L. CROUSE AND SHARON M. CROUSE, 907 E SANTA CRUZ LN, APACHE JUNCTION, AZ 85119, U/W 620/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:GOUB8751:SCOTT GOUBEAUX , PO Box 581, Willow, AK 99688, U/W 619/621/40, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:GIBS4434:DON W. GIBSON AND GWENDA M. GIBSON, 2551 WESTWOOD NORTHERN BL, CINCINNATI, OH 45211, U/W 622/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:KOER4764:DAVID KOERNER AND SHARON KOERNER AND ROBERT OLSEN AND PATRICIA OLSEN, 2124 NE 58th St, Ocala, FL 34479, U/W 624/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,158.81, PD $0.00;
RO:MOUZ7542:M. ANTHONY MOUZON AND MARSHA J. MOUZON, 1155 IOWA AVE ., MUSCATINE, IA 52761-3365, U/W 701/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $4,557.14, PD $0.00;
RO:PRAY5611:OLIVIA V. PRAY AND LATRICEE L. PRAY, 1497 W. 9TH STREET, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32209, U/W 702/14, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,417.37, PD $0.00;
RO:SEAR9667:ARLENE SEARCY , P.O. BOX 452, ORANGE SPRINGS, FL 32182, U/W 702/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,536.57, PD $0.00;
RO:GREE8260:PAUL E. GREENE AND BEVERLY E. STEEL, 9 Hardwood Lane, White Lake, ONTARIO, K0A 3L0, U/W 703/19, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:TIME8836: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC , 10923 STATE HWY 176 WEST, Walnut Shade, MO 65771, U/W 703/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $4,614.53, PD $0.00;
RO:COOK4209:LISA M COOK AND RYAN D COOK, 756 Elmwood Ct, Lebanon, OH 45036, U/W 706/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,892.50, PD $0.00;
RO:SLAU5273:RICHARD A. SLAUGHTER AND JUDY G. SLAUGHTER, 7980 ELNA KAY DRIVE, EVANSVILLE, IN 47715, U/W 706/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,203.54, PD $0.00;
RO:CARR4771:MIGUEL CARRASQUILLO AND GLADYS CARRASQUILLO, 3919 CASTELL DR, ORLANDO, FL 32810, U/W 708/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,536.57, PD $0.00;
RO:SMIL7628:KEVIN J. SMILEY AND LORI G. SMILEY, 52 MELODY DR., JESUP, GA 31545, U/W 708/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,750.30, PD $0.00;
RO:MCDO4599:SONDRA MCDONALD , 363 BERKLEIGH TRAILS DR, HIRAM, GA 30141, U/W 710/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:BALL9469:JOSEPH BALLEW AND ETHELYNNE J SPENCER AND ROBERT C SPENCER , 5612 RABBIT HASH ROAD, UNION, KY 41091, U/W 710/44, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:WILL5672:WESLEY WILLIAMS, JR. , 4904 RHODE ISLAND DR N., JACKSONVILLE, FL 32209, U/W 711/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,772.56, PD $0.00;
RO:CARV9391:ANDREW CARVER AND DELINDA CARVER AND LEON ZIEGLER AND CINDY S ZEIGLER, 1018 THISTLE RD, Prattville, AL 36066, U/W 711/44, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:FAIR8355:DAVID E. FAIRRINGER AND JANICE R. FAIRRINGER, 2546 BEES FERRY DR, FAYETTEVILLE, NC 28306, U/W 712/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:LENO5650:GARY E. LENOX AND SHIRLEY L. LENOX AND MARK E KUHL, 243 OAK HILL RD, ULSTER, PA 18850, U/W 712/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:KEAR4212:JAMES RANDY KEARNEY AND BONNIE S KEARNEY, 230 PAULA LANE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY 40165, U/W 716/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:GRAH9284:ALVIN D GRAHAM , 4901 16TH ST, ZEPHYRHILLS, FL 33542, U/W 716/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,772.56, PD $0.00;
RO:HALA9534:JOSEPH HALABI AND MICHELLE WONG HALABI, 3702 Braidwood Dr., Hilliard, OH 43026, U/W 718/2, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,706.50, PD $0.00;
RO:WALT9219:CONNIE C. WALTER AND DANIELLE CORRIN DAVISON, TIFFANY JESSICA DAVISON CREWS AND CAROL M ELSBERRY AND JOHN L ELSBERRY, 214 4TH STREET, FOLKSTON,, GA 31537, U/W 718/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:TOTT4112:ROBERT TOTTEL AND DAWN TOTTEL, 15340 NW 65TH RD, REDDICK, FL 32686, U/W 720/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:JSMA9547:JS MANAGEMENT AND EXECUTIVE SERVICES, LLC JS MANAGEMENT , 9325 Bear Lake Rd, Apopka, FL 32703 AND PO BOX 135309, CLERMONT, FL 34713, U/W 719/721/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $6,029.50, PD $0.00;
RO:CARN7930:HERBERT M. CARNELL AND ERIC HANSEL, 17761 MARLAND HWY, SWANTON, MD 21561, U/W 719/721/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $4,176.54, PD $0.00;
RO:WILL8240:HELEN A. WILLIAMS , 10596 HWY 316, FT. MCCOY, FL 32134, U/W 722/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:MILL26159:KATHLEEN MILLER , 15299 WILHELM ROAD, BROOKSVILLE, FL 11379, U/W 723/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,158.81, PD $0.00;
RO:ADLE5688:ALL REAL ESTATE OWNERSHIP, INC , A DELAWARE CORP , 110 STONE HARBOR WAY, D1, DELRAY BEACH, FL 33444, U/W 723/38, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,158.81, PD $0.00;
RO:LIEN29723:TOTAL COMMERCE SYSTEMS, LLC, AN AR LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , 989 S MAIN STREET SUITE A435, COTTONWOOD, AZ 86326, U/W 802/48, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,836.35, PD $0.00;
RO:EVAN7459:CHARLES SR EVANS , 626 ART CENTER AVENUE, NEW SMYRNA BEACH,, FL 32168, U/W 806/19, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $3,422.17, PD $0.00;
RO:FISH8157:JAMES F. FISHPAW AND LINDA L. CAREY, 3208 JERSY COURTAPT A, FT. PIERCE, FL 34947, U/W 806/49, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $3,422.17, PD $0.00;
RO:LIEN29723:TOTAL COMMERCE SYSTEMS, LLC, AN AR LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , 989 S MAIN STREET SUITE A435, COTTONWOOD, AZ 86326, U/W 810/47, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,072.74, PD $0.00;
RO:BARC7986:CHARLEY M. BARCLAY, JR AND ROBIN C. BARCLAY, 11 S. SCHOOL AVENUE, LECANTO, FL 34461, U/W 815/817/35, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $6,029.50, PD $0.00;
RO:SMIT7016:MICHAEL D. SMITH AND MARGARET M. SMITH, 1300 N HALIFAX AVE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118-3659, U/W 818/24, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,536.57, PD $0.00;
RO:NEWM7343:FRANK D. NEWMANS AND DEBRA J. NEWMANS AND FRANK D NEWMANS AND KIMBERLY NEWMANS, 538 DENNIS AVE, ORANGE PARK, FL 32065, U/W 818/34, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:SLAT3949:DON R JR SLATER AKA DON R SLATER, JR AND NANCY A SLATER, 4809 LAKE KOTSA, LAKE WALES, FL 33898, U/W 824/42, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,158.81, PD $0.00;
RO:PINN57177:Randy Pinney , 7289 New Paris Eldorado Road, New Paris, OH 45347, U/W 901/16, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,203.54, PD $0.00;
RO:MCKI8921:TIMOTHY P MCKINLEY AND SARAH A MCKINLEY, 11 WINDRUSH DR, WHITE, GA 30184, U/W 903/46, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,699.48, PD $0.00;
RO:WRIG5473:CLAY M WRIGHT AND RUBY LAWANDA WRIGHT, 7381 S. WILLARD RD., MILBURN, OK 73450, U/W 904/905/32, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,806.59, PD $0.00;
RO:HOLM9253:CHAD HOLMES , 1302 Speaker Dr., AUBURNDALE, FL 33823, U/W 906/1, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $3,271.64, PD $0.00;
RO:MORG57092:DAVID E MORGAN , MIDDLEFARM DOWN HOUSE ESTATEBLANFORD, ST MARY, DT11 9AD UK, U/W 906/5, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $3,422.56, PD $0.00;
RO:DYE3242:SCOTT EDWARD DYE AND AURORA DYE, 26 CHESTNUT ST, WEST SALEM, OH 44287, U/W 912/38, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $3,348.81, PD $0.00;
RO:BLAC3333:MILTON E BLACKWELL AND PHILLIS J BLACKWELL, 6200 N. W. 90TH STREET, OCALA, FL 34482, U/W 918/2, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:URBI3280:ROMEO R URBINELLI, JR , 1911 MANGO TREE DRIVE, EDGEWATER,, FL 32141, U/W 918/20, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:FELL3521:CHRIS A FELLERS AND TERESA K FELLERS, 1631 S 32nd Ave, Hollywood, FL 33021, U/W 922/33, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:TIME9207: TIMESHARE TRADE INS. , LLC , 10923 State Highway 176, Walnut Shade, MO 65771, U/W 922/45, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,536.57, PD $0.00;
May 13 & 20, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
MRS. CLEAN
200 Rip Collins Drive, Apt 129
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Diana J. Rosales, Owner
May 13, 2021
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Healing Touch Massage & Spa
933 North Woodland Boulevard
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Ana Loser
May 13, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 6/4/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1974 MANA HS 0649681336D . Last Tenants: LAURIE J. HENNESSEY, JOSEPH HENNESSEY, RANDALL HENNESSEY, JOHN DOE & JANE DOE and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at SUN HOLLY FOREST, LLC, 1000 WALKER STREET, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117. 813-241-8269.
May 13 & 20, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number 2021 10193 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GARY M. FRANZ a/k/a
GARY MARSHALL FRANZ
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of GARY M. FRANZ a/k/a GARY MARSHALL FRANZ deceased, whose date of death was December 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is May 13, 2021.
/s/ STUART J. BARKS, Attorney
Florida Bar No. 71457
Attorney for Personal
Representative
BARKS LAW FIRM
1274 Upsala Road
Sanford, Florida 32771
(407) 321 - 1224
/s/ GARY E. HAYWARD
Personal Representative
2300 Southwest 20th Street
Cape Coral, Florida 33991
May 13 & 20, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number 2021-10461 PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JEFFREY HALE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JEFFREY HALE, deceased, whose date of death was January 21, 2020, File Number 2021-10461 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County Courthouse, 101 North Alabama Avenue, Room B 214, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice was May 13, 2021
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Dennis J. O’Connor, Esq.
McPHILLIPS, FITZGERALD &
CULLUM L.L.P.
9999 NE 2nd Avenue, Suite 200
Miami Shores, FL 33138
(305)751-8556;
e-mail: doconnor@mfcllp.com
Florida Bar No. 643297
Personal Representatives:
RICHARD HALE
8416 Conover Place
Alexandria, VA 22308
May 13 & 20, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2021 11049 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RUTH CARP ROSOW
A/K/A RUTH C. ROSOW
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RUTH CARP ROSOW A/K/A RUTH C. ROSOW, deceased, whose date of death was February 8, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is May 13, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
Personal Representative:
/s/ Paula R. McCartha
1023 Club House Blvd.
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
May 13 & 20, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10865-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LORI K. KIRCHNER
a/k/a LORI DESJARDINS KIRCHNER
a/k/a LORI DESJARDINS
a/k/a LORI K. DESJARDINS,
a/k/a LORI KIRCHNER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LORI K. KIRCHNER also known as LORI DESJARDINS KIRCHNER also known as LORI DESJARDINS also known as LORI K. DESJARDINS also known as LORI KIRCHNER, deceased, whose date of death was January 5, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 6, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ JACK MATTHEW KIRCHNER
1425 Richel Drive
Port Orange, Florida 32129
May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
NOTICE TO ACQUIRE OWNERSHIP
OF ABANDONED MOBILE HOME
To: Last Known Occupant of abandoned Mobile Homes located:
Address:1699-1820 Ormands Jungle Den Rd Astor, Florida 32102
County of Volusia formally Blair’s Jungle Den Inc, PMA Mobile Home Park LLC,
When you vacated the promises at Lot # , Mobile Id number:
#14 Last Known occupant
#16 Scott/ Claudia Sizemore
#19 Mr Holbert
#21 Mike and Nancy Church
#29 Mr Coke
#43 Mr Getty
#49 Mr Harris et all
#57 Mr Custer
#70 Amanda Bradley
#76 Last Known Occupant
#82 Jack or Daisy Stanley
#102 Last Known Occupant
#103 BJD
#104 BJD
#111 Peter Keating
#121 Last Known Occupant
#123 Mr. Spires
The following Personal Property remained: Mobile Home I.D.
And personal belongings
You may claim this Property referenced as lot number at 1699- 1820 Ormands Jungle Den Rd Astor, Florida 32102.
Unless you Pay the reasonable cost of storage and advertising, if any, for all the above described, claim and remove the property of which you claim , no later than May 28, 2021, this Property may be disposed of pursuant to s.715.109.
Because this property is believed to be worth less than $500, it may be kept, sold, or destroyed without further notice if you fail to reclaim it within the time indicated above.”
The community is closed ,Please Call Geri Lau at 386-717- 3028 for appointment between the hours of Dawn to Dusk. Do not enter the area unescorted.
Dated May 1, ,2021.
River Walk Rv Resort and Lodge LLC
1820 N Ormands Jungle Den Road
Astor, Florida, 321O2
C/O Geri Lau
May 13 & 20, 2021
********
NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after August 3, 2021.
When you call, please have the following:
Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).
ITEM # DESCRIPTION
200009597(1) US Currency
210006531(1-5) Five Cellphones
200023693(1) US Currency
200023518(2) US Currency
210007346(1) Electric bike
200015385(2) Currency
May 13 & 20, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
MMT Investing
6225 Turtlemound Rd
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
MMT Investing
May 13, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 05/31/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2002006 SATURN VUE
VIN 5GZCZ33D56S884032
May 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10674-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN D. KEANE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN D. KEANE, deceased, whose date of death was January 19, 2021; File # 2021-10674-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: May 6, 2021.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ MARK D. KEANE
Personal Representative
524 W. Rich Ave.
DeLand, FL 32720
May 6 & 13, 2021
*********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
DeLand Senior Care, LLC
Fictitious Name
“Magnolia at the Groves”
638 S. Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Taylor Huston
May 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
DeLand Senior Care, LLC
Fictitious Name
“The Groves at Alliance Community”
638 S. Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Taylor Huston
May 13, 2021
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Christopher Legg
2800 N. Atlantic Ave., Unit 909
Daytona Beach, Fl 32118
/s/ Christopher Legg
May 13, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ZORAINY’S DAYCARE
957 Denali Dr.
Orange City, Florida 32763
Julio Burgos,
Virgilia Mercado, Owners
May 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
HAIR GODESSES
1967 Charleston House Way,
Apt. 2308
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
Zitayvia Anderson, Owner
May 13, 2021
**************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ESTRELLA PUBLISHING
1429 Edgewater Rd
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Sabrina Shear Pantaleon,
Cortland Foster Pantaleon, Owners
May 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 05/28/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2008 TOYOTA PRIUS
VIN JTDKB20U883386954
2007 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN
VIN 1D4GP24RX7B191913
1996 YAMAHA YZ125
VIN JYA4SSW04TA017800
May 13, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10338-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ESTHER RODRIGUEZ
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ESTHER RODRIGUEZ, deceased, whose date of death was 1/9/2021; File # 2021-10338-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: May 6, 2021.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ Wilfred Astacio
Personal Representative
979 Sylvia Dr.
Deltona, FL 32725
May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
DeLand Senior Care, LLC
Fictitious Name
“Cypress at the Groves”
638 S. Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Taylor Huston
May 13, 2021
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
DeLand Senior Care, LLC
Fictitious Name “Alliance Health
and Rehabilitation Center”
638 S. Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Taylor Huston
May 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No: 2021-10542-CIDL
Division: 01
CHARLES M. SHAWEN, JR., and
KAREN T. PIERSON,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS OR PARTIES WHO CLAIM TO BE A TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE, BENEFICIARY, OR INTERESTED PERSON OF THE THELMA G. SHAWEN FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 22, 2010,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS OR PARTIES WHO CLAIM TO BE A TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE, BENEFICIARY, OR INTERESTED PERSON OF THE THELMA G. SHAWEN FAMILY TRUST DATED DECEMBER 22, 2010
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for re-establishment of a lost trust has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to it, if any, on the Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose name and address are:
Robert B. Trumbo, Jr., Esquire
Bailey & Trumbo, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
on or before June 15, 2021, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
Dated on April 27, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE COUNTY COURT
By: /s/ J. Beach, as Deputy Clerk
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Spring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, May, 22TH, 2021 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.
Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.
SPACE NUMBER OCCUPANT’S
NAME
142--------Stephan Tyler
449--------Quoshelia Wilson
532--------John Riordan
025--------Sue Snow
211--------Marianne Ferrara
502--------Marianne Ferrara
029--------Tamara Martin
May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 05/29/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GCCS19W818118904
2001 CHEV
May 13, 2021
*********
TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: June 1, 2021 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855, and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO(S) ________ in WEEK NO(S) ____
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto ( the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in the Official Records in Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Trustee’s Notice of Sale was executed by the Trustee on this 28th day of April, 2021, by LAW OFFICE OF VAUGHAN & ASSOCIATES, PA, TRUSTEE.
Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
RO:ABNE6666: JERRY L ABNEY, 2252 RAILROAD BED RD, BROOKLET, GA 30415, U/W 108/30, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $1,656.82, PD $0.00;
RO:MORA6879: JOSEPH MORAN , 1 PALACE COURT, MANORVILLE, NY 11949, U/W 110/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $4,443.52, PD $0.00;
RO:ALDR6556: KIM D. ALDRIDGE , 21031 SUNPOINT WAYUNIT 202, LUTZ,, FL 33558, U/W 112/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $3,303.43, PD $0.00;
RO:ARRI7081: KATHERINE V ARRITT AKA KATHERINE V WARFIELD , PO BOX 17606, INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46217, U/W 203/5, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,775.56, PD $0.00;
RO:NICO8411: DIANE NICOL, 300 COLUMBIA DR APT 1405, CAPE CANAVERAL, FL 32920, U/W 202/45, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,273.52, PD $0.00;
RO:KERR9763: MEMORABLE VACATIONS, LLC, A FLORIDA LLC AND DONNA A DUHE , 552 COUNTY ROUTE 39, MASSENA, NY 13662, U/W 203/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,614.53, PD $0.00;
RO:FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA SONIA FORTE AKA SONIA COLON FORTE & ERNEST R. FORTE & JANELL L FRANCIS AKA JANEL L FRANCIS &LYNN J DESOTIE , 14892 Aguila, Fort Pierce, FL 34951, U/W 210/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,544.78, PD $0.00;
RO:STEW6196: MICHAEL L STEWART AND PATSY J STEWART , 301 S JACKSON ST, ARCHIE, MT 64725, U/W 211/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,610.80, PD $0.00;
RO:LEAS8480: VINCENT LEASHER AND BRANDY LEASHER , 3414 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD, MT. PLEASANT, PA 15666, U/W 222/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,574.70, PD $0.00;
RO:LAMB26164: COREY LAMB, 1314 AVENUE K, HAINES CITY, FL 33844-0000, U/W 222/17 EVEN, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,282.80, PD $0.00;
RO:FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA SONIA FORTE AKA SONIA COLON FORTE & ERNEST R. FORTE & JANELL L FRANCIS AKA JANEL L FRANCIS &LYNN J DESOTIE , 14892 Aguila, Fort Pierce, FL 34951, U/W 301/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $4,229.77, PD $0.00;
RO:ROBE8912: TERESA M. ROBERTS, 20 GRISSON DRIVE, CLIFTON PARK, NY 12065, U/W 324/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,158.81, PD $0.00;
RO:MAKU5698: RICHARD L. MAKUC, 602 Akersville Road, SCOTTSVILLE, KY 42164, U/W 324/51, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $3,235.83, PD $0.00;
RO:SCHU9728: PHILIP R. SCHULTHIES AND TAMMY M. SCHULTHIES , 4867 EAST 450 N., DUBOIS, IN 47527, U/W 502/43, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:NEIR8593: CECILIA C. NEIRA, 862 BEE TREE LAKE ROAD, SWANNANOA, NC 28778, U/W 510/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,772.56, PD $0.00;
RO:FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA SONIA FORTE AKA SONIA COLON FORTE & ERNEST R. FORTE & JANELL L FRANCIS AKA JANEL L FRANCIS &LYNN J DESOTIE , 14892 Aguila, Fort Pierce, FL 34951, U/W 616/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $3,544.28, PD $0.00;
RO:WISE7793: CYNTHIA R. WISE AND LEANDER PATRICK WISE , 12460 SE 95TH TERRACE, BELLEVIEW, FL 34420, U/W 619/621/36, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:PULL7837: MARY T. PULLEY, 95 MY COUNTRY ROAD, ROXBORO, NC 27574, U/W 704/705/14, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,214.25, PD $0.00;
RO:WALK9719: THEODORE D. WALKER, P.O. BOX 705, MIMS, FL 32754, U/W 710/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,410.67, PD $0.00;
RO:LILI4082: RICHARD LILIENTHAL AND LAURA LILIENTHAL , PO Box 811, Franklin Lakes, NJ 7417, U/W 810/48, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,560.30, PD $0.00;
RO:GRAH4717: ANN M. GRAHAM AND PATRICK HERRIN , 2556 SATURDAY STREET, NORTH PORT, FL 34288, U/W 820/33, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,772.56, PD $0.00;
RO:VERM76309: Drew Vermette AND Holly Vermette , 11475 Old Squaw Avenue, Weeki Wachee, FL 34614, U/W 907/909/12, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $626.13, PD $0.00;
RO:GARE8706: JOSEPH C. GAREY AND DEANNA L. GAREY, 10814 Bryson Dr., Temple, TX 76502, U/W 6/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,203.54, PD $0.00;
RO:GARE8706: JOSEPH C. GAREY AND DEANNA L. GAREY, 10814 Bryson Dr., Temple, TX 76502, U/W 6/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,203.54, PD $0.00;
RO:HENL9549: AMY HENLINE, 1613 E Swallow St, Springfield, MO 65804, U/W 103/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $3,700.87, PD $0.00;
RO:GOME6827: ROBERT GOMEZ AND MYRNA LETICIA GOMEZ AND RONALD J TELLONE AND CYNTHIA L.T. TELLONE , 2948 E 95th StreetFL 1, Chicago, IL 60617, U/W 115/117/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $4,270.09, PD $0.00;
RO:GRAY26402: TENNA GRAY AND DAVID GRAY , 313 MORRIS DR, MONTGOMERY, WV 25136, U/W 115/117/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,508.47, PD $0.00;
RO:COLL9727: CHARLES E. COLLINS AND CONNIE D.COLLINS, 1802 NE 22 ST., OCALA, FL 34470, U/W 202/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,536.57, PD $0.00;
RO:WILL6161: Nancy W Williams , 5950 N.E. 164TH TERR, WILLISTON, FL 32696, U/W 203/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,771.08, PD $0.00;
RO:TANS7933: RON E. TANSLEY AND EMILY M. TANSLEY , 269 GLENABBEY DRIVE, COURTICE, ON L1E 1Y6, U/W 204/205/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:DUCA7800: AIDA L. DUCASSE AND IRIS DUCASSE AND DAVID LOPEZ AKA DAVID LOPEZ , 715 W. 172 ST. APT. #6, NEW YORK, NY 10032, U/W 204/205/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:EDGE54611: VICTOR EDGERTON AND AUGUSTINA EDGERTON AND VICTOR M EDGERTON AND RASHON EDGERTON , 75 LUNT ROAD, BRUNSWICK, ME 4011, U/W 206/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,101.47, PD $0.00;
RO:JONE37522: Cecil JONES, 26319 DALE CT, ROSEVILLE, MI 48066, U/W 206/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,551.98, PD $0.00;
RO:SAMP5989: EMMA J. SAMPSON AKA EMMA JEAN SAMPSON, 495 NORTH DEERFIELD AVE, DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33441, U/W 210/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,689.98, PD $0.00;
RO:HESS4331: DAVID HESSON AND DARA HESSON , 5311 Boehm Dr. Apt. C, FAIRFIELD, OH 45014, U/W 210/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:ANIT8868: Anita Kaye Pearson, AKA ANITA KAYE PEARSON-DEPUTY, ANITA PEARSON FAMILY TRUST, PO Box 5103, MARYVILLE, TN 37802, U/W 211/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,614.53, PD $0.00;
RO:MURD9205: MURDOCH INVESTMENT TRUST CONTACT:DOUG PORTER , 2 East Congress Street, Suite 900, Tucson, AZ 85701, U/W 212/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,348.81, PD $0.00;
RO:ALDR8957: DOUGLAS A. ALDRICH AND LANA GITCH, 37044 HIGHLANDS CT, DADE CITY, FL 33523, U/W 212/50, CL ORB/PG , Amt Due , PD $0.00;
RO:ERIS8969: DOREEN ANN DICKINSON AND KENNETH LEE ERISMAN , 700 Shady Canyon Way, Kissimmee, FL 34759, U/W 216/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,690.39, PD $0.00;
RO:MONR6170: JAMES K. MONROE AKA JAMES MONROE AND RUTH A. MONROE AKA RUTH MONROE , 10703 SUNBURST DRIVEUNIT D, WAYNESBORO, PA 17268, U/W 216/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $4,714.92, PD $0.00;
RO:ACEV7539: RICHARD A. ACEVEDO JR. AND IRIS C. ACEVEDO AND EDWARD MESSERSCHMIDT AND DAWN MESSERSCHMIDT , 2185 ACACIA ST., PALM BAY, FL 32905 AND 7743 WOODLAWN AVE, PASADENA, MD 21122 32905, U/W 218/23, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,511.57, PD $0.00;
RO:BAIN4536: JOSEPH W BAIN AND MARIA BAIN , 4055 HEARTHSTONE CT., CINCINNATI, OH 45245, U/W 220/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:SHEL8115: SHANNON SHELTON AND JANICE SHELTON , 3107 CONNECTOR CT, TALLAHASSEE, FL 32303, U/W 219/221/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:MAYN6164: DANNY H. MAYNARD, CAROL M. MAYNARD, JONATHAN E MAYNARD, MATTHEW S MAYNARD, REBECCA D MAYNARD, ELIZABETH R ROTHENBERRY, E MARJORIE MATHEWS, 1544 PINE RIDGE DAIRY RD., FRUITLAND PARK, FL 34731, U/W 219/221/25, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $4,478.62, PD $0.00;
RO:KENN7620: NANCY A KENNEDY AND DARREL E KENNEDY AND JOSEPH K SPIVEY AKA JOSEPH KEITH SPIVEY , 4685 WAYNE POULTRY ROAD, PENDERGRASS, GA 30567 AND 9801 11TH AVE, ORLANDO. FL 32824, U/W 219/221/29, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:MILL23414: CHARLES G. MILLS AND EARL D MILLS, 15229 NORTH 13TH ST, LUTZ, FL 33549, U/W 222/39, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,475.74, PD $0.00;
RO:RIDG9415: TRAVIS M. RIDGELL AND CRYSTAL RIDGELL, 10079 SE 15TH AVENUE, TRENTON, FL 32693, U/W 223/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $5,456.93, PD $0.00;
RO:WISE9603: DAWN WISE AND MERLE WISE AND JUANITA WISE, 293 Saint Margaret Drive, Lexington, KY 40502, U/W 224/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,998.29, PD $0.00;
RO:BALL8248: CHRISTOPHER R. BALLARD, 245 Wonderly Ave, Dayton, OH 45419, U/W 224/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $2,158.81, PD $0.00;
RO:ELKI9612: ROBBIE D. ELKINS AND EVELYN JANET ELKINS , 693 PLANTATION CIRCLE, WAYNESVILLE, GA 31566, U/W 224/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due $3,026.57, PD $0.00;
RO:OWEN8341: CYNTHIA B. OWENS AND CHRISTOPHER E. OWENS AND MINDY OWENS, 10885 Marblebrook Blvd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936, U/W 306/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,203.54, PD $0.00;
RO:MCIN9048: DON S. MCINTIRE AND PEGGY A. MCINTIRE, 2300 WHEELER PEAK DRIVE NE, RIO RANCHO, NM 87144, U/W 307/309/33, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $6,029.50, PD $0.00;
RO:JABI9567: JAB INVESTMENTS, LLC , 3739 OLD STATE ROUTE 1, NEW JOHNSONVILLE, TN 37134, U/W 307/309/41, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $7,555.07, PD $0.00;
RO:FAIR8355: DAVID E. FAIRRINGER AND JANICE R. FAIRRINGER, 2546 BEES FERRY DR, FAYETTEVILLE, NC 28306, U/W 310/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:AIKE8769: TIMOTHY AIKEN AND SHERYL AIKEN FKA SHERYL BROWN , 211 ALPINE WAY, GREENWOOD, SC 29649, U/W 311/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,599.48, PD $0.00;
RO:BOLL26344: John B Bollinger AND Bonnie Jean D Bollinger , 682 Hudson Jones Rd, Cochran, GA 31014, U/W 312/15, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:SULL6233: MORRIS D SULLIVAN, 106 Parkview Dr, Barnesville, GA 30204, U/W 315/317/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:SHAR7173: ANTHONY SHARPE AND LINDA SHARPE, 101 WHISPERWOOD AVE., London, ON N6K4C1, U/W 316/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $3,700.87, PD $0.00;
RO:ONEI5810: JOHN J. O'NEIL AKA JOHN E O'NEIL , 941 PERIWINKLE CIR, FT. LAUDERDALE, FL 33334, U/W 320/7, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $3,575.43, PD $0.00;
RO:ERVI8195: Timothy L Ervin and April Ervin , 147 Knights Way, Crossville, TN 38571, U/W 320/26, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,772.56, PD $0.00;
RO:TORR6660: JESSICA TORRES, 1709 WINDWARD OAKS DRIVE, Deland, FL 32720, U/W 319/321/24, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $1,814.24, PD $0.00;
RO:GUCK6305: ALBERT E. GUCKER AND CAROLYN GUCKER, GUCKER REVOCABLE TRUST DATE 9/30/2016 , 516 TAYLOR DR, MCMURRAY, PA 15317, U/W 319/321/30, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,928.67, PD $0.00;
RO:REED8155: JEREMY E. REEDY AKA JEREMY REEDY AND ERICA D. REEDY AND ERICA BRATCHER, 12313 DOMINION WAY, LOUISVILLE, KY 40299, U/W 322/40, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:VICK8429: PEGGY VICKERY, 3130 HAMMOCK CREEK, CONYERS, GA 30012, U/W 323/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due $2,928.62, PD $0.00;
RO:JONE5378: SANDRA JONES AND LENISE JONES AND LYNETTE JONES , 2765 NE 64TH LANE, OCALA, FL 34479, U/W 410/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/3964, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:DELT5247: CLAUDIO DELTRESTE AND JOANNE DELTRESTE , 8 HAMPTON RD., POUGHKEEPSIE, NY 12603, U/W 412/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/3964, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:MIDD5586: ELLEN G. MIDDLETON, 4431 SE 11TH PLACE, CAPE CORAL, FL 33904, U/W 416/19, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/3964, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:GRON6913: STEVEN GRONBACH AND ELAINE KIRKPATRICK AND STEPHEN DURY , 7132 MAPLEHURST DRIVE, PORT RICHEY, FL 34668, U/W 420/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/3964, Amt Due $2,772.56, PD $0.00;
RO:SHAR5464: MEHBOOB R. SHARIFF AND SHAMIM SHARIFF, 75 BAMBURGH CIRCLE, SUITE 817SCARBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, M1W 3W1, U/W 423/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/3964, Amt Due $2,158.81, PD $0.00;
RO:MART5218: JAMES A MARTIN AND TRIBBY M. WATKINS AKA TRIBBY GRAHAM , 1606 RANDOM DR, GREENSBORO, NC 27407, U/W 502/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,362.70, PD $0.00;
RO:HARR7958: RANDY L. HARRIS AND KATHLEEN M. HARRIS , 4225 Leon Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89130, U/W 504/505/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $5,669.73, PD $0.00;
RO:FORT9036: SONIA COLON/AKA SONIA FORTE AKA SONIA COLON FORTE & ERNEST R. FORTE & JANELL L FRANCIS AKA JANEL L FRANCIS &LYNN J DESOTIE, 14892 Aguila, Fort Pierce, FL 34951, U/W 506/47, CL ORB/PG , Amt Due , PD $0.00;
RO:HURT5169: BRENDA HURT AND COLE HURT AND KAYLA NEAL , 4251 RADIO RD., ALMO, KY 42020, U/W 506/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,203.54, PD $0.00;
RO:WALE4929: STEPHEN WALEIKO JR , 101 COOLIDGE AVENUE, LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ 08648, U/W 510/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:EMID8585: eMidsouth, Inc., A MISSOURI CORP, SIGNING OFFICER LARRY A. WATSON , 3589 Covington Pike Apt# 317, Memphis, TN 38128, U/W 510/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,700.87, PD $0.00;
RO:WRUA8629: JOSEPH A. WRUAZABAL AND PATRICIA D. WRUAZABAL , 6633 W. DUNKLIN ST., DUNNELLON, FL 34433, U/W 512/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,273.52, PD $0.00;
RO:HEST7885: JOEY G. HESTER AND STEPHANIE HESTER , 7007 CONOLY WAY, TIFTON, GA 31794, U/W 519/521/24, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:RIVE27422: Pedro Rivera , Evelyn Rivera, Pedro Rivera, Jr., Jocelyn Cummings, Jacqueline M Velezquez, Johanna I Rivera , 1805 Briarclift Rd, Winter Park, FL 32792, U/W 519/521/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,722.31, PD $0.00;
RO:JENK5185: PATTY S JENKINS AKA PATTY S DURDEN AND GRADY A JENKINS, 344 POWELL RD., ROME, GA 30161, U/W 522/42, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:RIVE27422: Pedro Rivera , Evelyn Rivera, Pedro Rivera, Jr., Jocelyn Cummings, Jacqueline M Velezquez, Johanna I Rivera , 1805 Briarclift Rd, Winter Park, FL 32792, U/W 523/15, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,158.81, PD $0.00;
RO:JEAN5226: LESLY JEAN-BAPTISTE AND ERICA JEAN-BAPTISTE , 3284 IDLE CREEK CT, DECATUR, GA 30034, U/W 524/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,337.61, PD $0.00;
RO:HICH5085: FRANK J. HICHBORN AND SHARON K. HICHBORN , 3340 WINDMILL AVE, DELTONA, FL 32738, U/W 524/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,431.61, PD $0.00;
RO:INFA8695: CARMELLO INFANTINO AND PERCINA INFANTINO , 278 W 67th St, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32208, U/W 601/50, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $3,422.17, PD $0.00;
RO:BURT9405: RICHARD JOSEPH BURTON AND DIANE RENEE BURTON , 2106 PACER TRAIL, BEAVERCREEK, OH 45434, U/W 602/2, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:MICH64951: Mindy Ann Michalik , 23713 N Keystone Way, Clinton Township, MI 48036, U/W 604/605/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:JONE37522: Cecil Jones , 26319 DALE CT, ROSEVILLE, MI 48066, U/W 604/605/14, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $6,010.41, PD $0.00;
RO:LARO4543: Rejean Larocque and Aline Belanger , 289 Victorias Street, Dalhousie, NB E8C 2T7, U/W 608/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,536.57, PD $0.00;
RO:GEOG4624: PATRICIA A. GEOGHEGAN AND MARY C. CURD , 5019 S Convent Ln Apt D, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19114, U/W 607/609/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:DALE7945: CATHERINE ANN DALEY, 8787 RIVERSIDE DR. EASTUNIT 706, WINDSOR, ON N8S 1G7, U/W 612/14, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,536.57, PD $0.00;
RO:HISL4872: DALE HISLOP AND LINDA TRUDEL , 23 HISLOP, NOYAN, QUEBEC CANADA, J0J 1B0, U/W 612/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $4,136.86, PD $0.00;
RO:HOWE25212: James Howes, P.O. Box 242, Omar, WV 25638, U/W 615/617/31, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:CAVA7815: VINCENT CAVALEA AND VITTORIA CAVALEA , 166 MOUNT PLESANT RD APT, NEWTOWN, CT 06470, U/W 618/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:HEER4785: WILLIAM G. HEERSCHAP, SR. AND ROZETTA G. HEERSCHAP , 1150 Vansickle Rd. NUnit 406, St Catharines, ON CANADA L25 2Z3, U/W 618/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,536.57, PD $0.00;
RO:HAST9411: MARK HASTINGS AND KIMBERLY HASTINGS , 1013 SURRY DRIVE, GREENSBORO, NC 27408, U/W 619/621/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $4,478.62, PD $0.00;
RO:BALL8248: CHRISTOPHER R. BALLARD AND JOANNE M FECKE, 245 Wonderly Ave, Dayton, OH 45419, U/W 706/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,203.54, PD $0.00;
RO:POYN4326: JAMES F. POYNTER, JR AND LUCIE R BILODEAU POYNTER, 149 S MELLONVILLE AVENUE, SANFORD, FL 32771, U/W 707/709/45, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,814.25, PD $0.00;
RO:REWI26682: John Rewis and Linda Rewis, 4522 walnut st, lakeland, FL 33813, U/W 712/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:FISH8157: JAMES F. FISHPAW AND LINDA L. CAREY, 3208 JERSY COURTAPT A, FT. PIERCE, FL 34947, U/W 715/717/4, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $4,478.62, PD $0.00;
RO:HARR5107: BLAINE A HARRIS , 203 Reed Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82007, U/W 715/717/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $4,254.07, PD $0.00;
RO:FANO49814: ASHRAF FANOUS AND LILIANA FANOUS , 2128 Walden Park CircleApt 201, Kissimmee, FL 34744, U/W 715/717/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $4,478.62, PD $0.00;
RO:CARM4188: KRISTINA MARIE WESTBROOK, 5836 ALAMOSA CIR, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32258-3102, U/W 716/32, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $4,099.87, PD $0.00;
RO:WALL4064: CHARLES V WALLACE, JR AND VICKY B WALLACE , 400 CIMARRON WAY, PADUCAH, KY 42001, U/W 718/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,658.09, PD $0.00;
RO:YORK4049: JOHN F YORK AND REGINA F YORK , 112 FONTENAY DR., LEBANON, TN 37090, U/W 720/3, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:MADD3976: THOMAS C. MADDOCK TRUST DATED DECEMBER 2, 1983 TRUSTEE THOMAS C. MADDOCK , 22780 CLEAR LAKE DRIVE, FARMINGTON HILLS, MI 48335, U/W 803/44, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:CARL9570: JOSE FERNANDO CARLI , AV MANOEL ALVES DE MORAES#62, GUANIJA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLES CEP 11.441-10511.44, U/W 804/805/27, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $6,029.50, PD $0.00;
RO:GUTH3931: MARGUERITE F GUTHRIE , 313 PINE SHADOW LANE, LAKE MARY, FL 32746, U/W 804/805/34, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $6,971.13, PD $0.00;
RO:SCHU9728: PHILIP R. SCHULTHIES AND TAMMY M. SCHULTHIES , 4867 EAST 450 N., DUBOIS, IN 47527, U/W 920/14, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
RO:HALE5381: INITA L. HALE AND LOUIS E HALE, JR , 1708 INDIAN HILLS COURT, AUGUSTA, GA 30906, U/W 403/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/3964, Amt Due $1,789.98, PD $0.00;
May 13 & 20, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
499 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland FL 32720 May 25, 2021@ 12:00 pm
Nicole Jones- Household goods
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
May 6 & 13, 2021
************
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Grand Seas Resort Owners' Association, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due. The Liens were assigned of record to Club Exploria, LLC (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens.
Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.
If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
Contract No.: 329832
Obligor: Angel Onwardo
Obligor Address: PO BOX 190,
Waunakee, WI 53597
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 26-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12459.04
Perdiem: $6.23
Contract No.: 329837
Obligor: Angel Onwardo
Obligor Address: PO BOX 190,
Waunakee, WI 53597
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 10-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12458.67
Perdiem: $6.23
Contract No.: 329847
Obligor: Mike A. Reinegger
Obligor Address: 5485 Hugh Ryan
Rd, Dalzell, SC 29040
Unit Week: 6024, 2-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3046.99
Perdiem: $1.52
Contract No.: 329847
Obligor: Olivia L. Reinegger
Obligor Address: 7913 Reeders Lane,
Pensacola, FL 32526
Unit Week: 6024, 2-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3046.99
Perdiem: $1.52
Contract No.: 329953
Obligor: Elliots World, LLC
Obligor Address: 1160 Vierling Drive
#305, Shakopee, MN 55379
Unit Week: 6014, 39-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $17850.49
Perdiem: $8.93
Contract No.: 329986
Obligor: Beth A. Lander
Obligor Address: 1009 Timber Ridge
Court, Harrison City, PA 15636
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 19-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12538.80
Perdiem: $6.27
Contract No.: 330475
Obligor: Lindsey Destefano Rose
Obligor Address: 6679 Birch Trace,
Ball, LA 71405
Unit Week: 6010, 19-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10715.99
Perdiem: $5.36
Contract No.: 330484
Obligor: Tcf, LLC
Obligor Address: PO BOX 650722,
Vero Beach, FL 32965
Unit Week: 6010, 20-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $20851.77
Perdiem: $10.43
Contract No.: 330718
Obligor: James A. Rollins
Obligor Address: 2225 Parkway
#411, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Unit Week: 6014, 42-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8952.88
Perdiem: $4.48
Contract No.: 330976
Obligor: David A. Avakian
Obligor Address: 6150 Nw 34th Terr.,
Ft Lauderdale, FL 33909
Unit Week: 6006, 2-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $9641.32
Perdiem: $4.82
Contract No.: 330208
Obligor: Deborah J. Dever
Obligor Address: 35445 Haines
Creek Rd, Leesburg, FL 34788
Unit Week: 6010, 15-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $20223.93
Perdiem: $10.11
Contract No.: 330312
Obligor: Business Vacation
Concepts, Inc
Obligor Address: PO Box 5019,
Lakeland, FL 33807
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $21322.47
Perdiem: $10.66
Contract No.: 330359
Obligor: Michael E. Hart Sr. and
Patricia M. Hart
Obligor Address: 9025 Beverly Hills
Rd., Lakeland, FL 33809
Unit Week: 6012, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3046.99
Perdiem: $1.52
Contract No.: 331283
Obligor: Edith Dorrell and Jessie
Webb III
Obligor Address: 8944 Greenleaf
Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32208
Unit Week: 6006, 46-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8354.37
Perdiem: $4.18
Contract No.: 330525
Obligor: Tammy K. Lovely
Obligor Address: 465 Corinth Road,
Corinth, KY 41010
Unit Week: 6018, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $16905.11
Perdiem: $8.45
Contract No.: 330535
Obligor: Gustin F. Jardine and
Shireen Ann Jardin
Obligor Address: 4865 Leslie St Unit
224, Willowdale, ON M2J 2K8,
Canada
Unit Week: 6014, 27-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $4016.69
Perdiem: $2.01
Contract No.: 330642
Obligor: Bob Jones
Obligor Address: 888 Mentmore Cir,
Deltona, FL 32738
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 28-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $14440.78
Perdiem: $7.22
Contract No.: 331993
Obligor: St. Hamm Management,
LLC A Delaware Limited Liability
Company
Obligor Address: 364 E. Main Street
Suite 328 c/o Paulette Johnson
Authorized Agent, Middletown,
DE 19709
Unit Week: 6016, 27-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $19864.07
Perdiem: $9.93
Contract No.: 332110
Obligor: Devin Sean Gallahue
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 2361,
Gibsonton, FL 33534
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 36-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $25619.88
Perdiem: $12.81
Contract No.: 331022
Obligor: Keith Miles Wilkerson
Obligor Address: 135 Orchard Ridge
Trail, Jasper, GA 30143
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $22894.92
Perdiem: $11.45
Contract No.: 331048
Obligor: Charles L. Burgess
Obligor Address: 538 Anderson Rd,
Albemarle, NC 28001
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $48306.69
Perdiem: $24.15
Contract No.: 331269
Obligor: John D. Morgan and Lisa
L. Morgan
Obligor Address: 1802 Wagonwheel
Road, Wimauma, FL 33598
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 21-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $30283.97
Perdiem: $15.14
Contract No.: 332580
Obligor: Janet A. Miller and Ronald
L. Miller
Obligor Address: 9144 Flint St., New
Port Richey, FL 34654
Unit Week: 6022, 34-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3046.99
Perdiem: $1.52
Contract No.: 331346
Obligor: Karen E. Mccrary
Obligor Address: 12704 Knotah Rd.,
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 50-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $23827.07
Perdiem: $11.91
Contract No.: 331590
Obligor: Patricia L. Eremo
Obligor Address: 7707 Oakwood
Drive, Wonder Lake, IL 60097
Unit Week: 6012, 31-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $30651.03
Perdiem: $15.33
Contract No.: 331685
Obligor: Steven J. Heath
Obligor Address: 2872 Kraft Drive,
Deltona, FL 32738
Unit Week: 6022, 39-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $28075.72
Perdiem: $14.04
Contract No.: 331974
Obligor: Carolyn Armes
Obligor Address: PO Box 524706,
Boydton, VA 23917
Unit Week: 6008, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $9698.44
Perdiem: $4.85
Contract No.: 333354
Obligor: Kevin R. Tinsley
Obligor Address: 19 Snowberry Dr,
N Dartmouth, MA 02747
Unit Week: 6024, 37-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $26468.91
Perdiem: $13.23
Contract No.: 332144
Obligor: Sherryee Alexander
Obligor Address: 12728 Winchester
Ave, Grandview, MO 64030
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 35-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12442.10
Perdiem: $6.22
Contract No.: 332235
Obligor: John F. Comstock Jr.
Obligor Address: 724 Stokely Lane,
Lakeland, FL 33803
Unit Week: 6022, 1-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5580.34
Perdiem: $2.79
Contract No.: 332245
Obligor: Cheryl G. Blackmon
Obligor Address: 5661 Eagle Drive,
Milton, FL 32570
Unit Week: 6006, 49-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $19431.44
Perdiem: $9.72
Contract No.: 332306
Obligor: Maureen E. Cerati and
Vincent Cerati
Obligor Address: 257-20 147 Drive,
Rosedale, NY 11422
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 39-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3058.40
Perdiem: $1.53
Contract No.: 333631
Obligor: Darryl P. Epps Sr. and
Dorothy F. Epps
Obligor Address: 1500 Hardy Rd,
Lunenburg, VA 23952
Unit Week: 6010, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $2552.21
Perdiem: $1.28
Contract No.: 332971
Obligor: Ludder'S Wine, LLC A
Delaware Limited Liability
Company
Obligor Address: 16192 Coastal
Highway; Harvard Business Services
as Registered Agent, Lewes, DE
19958
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $20963.81
Perdiem: $10.48
Contract No.: 333102
Obligor: Memorable Vacations, LLC
Obligor Address: 2248 Flame Court,
Clermont, FL 34713
Unit Week: 6006, 15-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $15342.67
Perdiem: $7.67
Contract No.: 333340
Obligor: Daniel Lopez and Olga
Lopez
Obligor Address: 1529 Trinidad Ave,
Deltona, FL 32725
Unit Week: 6024, 27-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $6708.91
Perdiem: $3.35
Contract No.: 334486
Obligor: Dwight D. Henderson and
Som Henderson
Obligor Address: 13550 Old Dock
Road, Orlando, FL 32828
Unit Week: 6006, 11-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3094.48
Perdiem: $1.55
Contract No.: 333390
Obligor: Cherie L. Rumbold and
John R. Rumbold
Obligor Address: 7373 Greenfield
Trail, Chesterland, OH 44026
Unit Week: 6010, 10-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $15789.56
Perdiem: $7.89
Contract No.: 333440
Obligor: Eric Byrd
Obligor Address: 5325 Elkhorn Blvd
231, Sacramento, CA 95842
Unit Week: 6010, 9-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5669.80
Perdiem: $2.83
Contract No.: 333608
Obligor: Karen D. Wilkerson
Obligor Address: PO BOX 8165, Fort
Mohave, AZ 86427
Unit Week: 6008, 13-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $17848.87
Perdiem: $8.92
Contract No.: 335264
Obligor: Carmen M. Gonzalez and
Rualdo Garcia
Obligor Address: 567 Calle Mariana,
San Juan, 00907
Unit Week: 6008, 33-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $13184.55
Perdiem: $6.59
Contract No.: 333913
Obligor: Frank Micari Jr.
Obligor Address: 16 Azalea Drive,
Daytona Beach, FL 32124
Unit Week: 6010, 42-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $7889.28
Perdiem: $3.94
Contract No.: 333921
Obligor: Kelly Joe Green-Duncan
Obligor Address: 139 Winfield Park
Cir, Greenfield, IN 46140-2789
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12426.95
Perdiem: $6.21
Contract No.: 334200
Obligor: Vacation Network, LLC
A Indiana Limited Liability Company
Obligor Address: PO Box 539,
Fishers, IN 46038
Unit Week: 6016, 47-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $20818.92
Perdiem: $10.41
Contract No.: 334480
Obligor: Joe Ann Clark
Obligor Address: 425 NW 1st Terrace,
Apt 201, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Unit Week: 6014, 5-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $11411.14
Perdiem: $5.71
Contract No.: 335525
Obligor: Roderick L. Luckett
Obligor Address: 2418 37th Ave N,
Saint Petersburg, FL 33713-1829
Unit Week: 6024, 46-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10179.00
Perdiem: $5.09
Contract No.: 335799
Obligor: Daryl E. Lynn
Obligor Address: 6125 Lilac Drive N,
Minneapolis, MN 55430
Unit Week: 6010, 45-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $4016.69
Perdiem: $2.01
Contract No.: 334519
Obligor: Kimberly Marshall
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 84,
Branson, MO 65615
Unit Week: 6012, 12-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $4220.40
Perdiem: $2.11
Contract No.: 334981
Obligor: Cedric Boyd
Obligor Address: 12406 Aliso Bend
Lane, Houston, TX 77041
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 46-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $18870.87
Perdiem: $9.44
Contract No.: 335051
Obligor: Donald D. Ostrowski and
Elizabeth Y. Ostrowski
Obligor Address: 7114 Grayling
Place, Ft.Wayne, IN 46835
Unit Week: 6018, 28-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $7806.68
Perdiem: $3.90
Contract No.: 336073
Obligor: Dow G. Walden Jr. and
Teresa R. Walden
Obligor Address: 390 S Geronimo
Street, Miramar Beach, FL 32550
Unit Week: 6006, 6-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12042.22
Perdiem: $6.02
Contract No.: 335334
Obligor: Fred A. Bailey and Merian
Bailey
Obligor Address: 1060 Willow
Woods Drive, Aiken, SC 29803
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 28-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $20566.02
Perdiem: $10.28
Contract No.: 335406
Obligor: Cecil Albritton and Dawn
M. Albritton
Obligor Address: 6450 NE 304th
Street, Okeechobee, FL 34972
Unit Week: 6010, 41-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $14069.55
Perdiem: $7.03
Contract No.: 336766
Obligor: Diane Stevens Murphy and
Michael David Murphy Jr.
Obligor Address: 1500 Beville Road,
Suite 606-13, Daytona Beach,
FL 32114
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 24-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $9992.81
Perdiem: $5.00
Contract No.: 335840
Obligor: Kimberly Marshall
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 84,
Branson, MO 65615
Unit Week: 6010, 36-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5612.82
Perdiem: $2.81
Contract No.: 335961
Obligor: Margo A. Mitchell
Obligor Address: 3201 1st Ave Apt
A124, Columbus, GA 31904
Unit Week: 6024, 5-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10257.42
Perdiem: $5.13
Contract No.: 335983
Obligor: Jeptha J. Newberry and
Patricia A. Newberry
Obligor Address: 248 Tower Road
NE, Ludowici, GA 31316
Unit Week: 6024, 6-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $4637.40
Perdiem: $2.32
Contract No.: 337815
Obligor: Frankie Matthews and
Ronald Matthews
Obligor Address: PO Box 4348,
Ocala, FL 34478
Unit Week: 6014, 47-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5669.80
Perdiem: $2.83
Contract No.: 336119
Obligor: Antone S. Pacheco
Obligor Address: 251 Briggs Road,
Westport, MA 02790
Unit Week: 6024, 11-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $16836.01
Perdiem: $8.42
Contract No.: 336147
Obligor: Michael W. Graham
Obligor Address: 25 Palladian Dr,
Senoia, GA 30276
Unit Week: 6008, 39-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $19816.64
Perdiem: $9.91
Contract No.: 336149
Obligor: Katherine L. Dickinson
Obligor Address: 1134 E 10th
Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Unit Week: 6012, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $6430.39
Perdiem: $3.22
Contract No.: 336754
Obligor: Jessica Leah Hall Heflin
Obligor Address: 7345 Nova Scotia
Dr., Port Richey, FL 34668
Unit Week: 6022, 49-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $6743.88
Perdiem: $3.37
Contract No.: 349435
Obligor: Wb Marketing Company
Obligor Address: 265 Quiet Trail
Drive, Port Orange, FL 32128
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 2-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $23767.57
Perdiem: $11.88
Contract No.: 337497
Obligor: Melba A. Jensen
Obligor Address: 100 Jolly Roger Pt,
Carriere, MS 39426
Unit Week: 6010, 51-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10358.54
Perdiem: $5.18
Contract No.: 337531
Obligor: Julia R. Young and Peter
B. Corbin
Obligor Address: 3397 Owens Road,
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Unit Week: 6018, 47-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $26973.47
Perdiem: $13.49
Contract No.: 337541
Obligor: J Bryan Redmond
Obligor Address: 14604 Garfield
Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 6-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12442.10
Perdiem: $6.22
Contract No.: 352315
Obligor: Jason Arnold
Obligor Address: 5345 Dubois
Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32127
Unit Week: 6022, 4-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5513.74
Perdiem: $2.76
Contract No.: 365207
Obligor: Corey Lamb
Obligor Address: 1314 Avenue K,
Haines City, FL 33844
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 8-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $6788.44
Perdiem: $3.39
Contract No.: 337938
Obligor: Angela Myers
Obligor Address: 409 Bay Avenue,
Sanford, FL 32771
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $22149.37
Perdiem: $11.07
Contract No.: 338001
Obligor: Sunny Brook Getaways,
LLC
Obligor Address: 4821 Lankershim
Blvd, Ste E, N Hollywood, MO 91601
Unit Week: 6010, 37-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12598.50
Perdiem: $6.30
Contract No.: 340163
Obligor: Linda C. Whiddon
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 689, Shady
Grove, FL 32357
Unit Week: 6010, 13-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $24491.60
Perdiem: $12.25
Contract No.: 340346
Obligor: Michael Jones and Traci
M. Jones
Obligor Address: 5268 Beech Ave,
Maple Heights, OH 44137
Unit Week: 6008, 46-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $1338.72
Perdiem: $0.67
Contract No.: 403754
Obligor: Judene Marie Gautier
Obligor Address: 74 Setting Sun Dr,
Cape Fair, MO 65624
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $4814.81
Perdiem: $2.41
Contract No.: 406023
Obligor: Judene Marie Gautier
Obligor Address: 74 Setting Sun Dr,
Cape Fair, MO 65624
Unit Week: 6022, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3046.99
Perdiem: $1.52
Contract No.: 349440
Obligor: David Skinner, LLC
Obligor Address: 705 Martens Court,
Laredo, TX 78041
Unit Week: 6006, 51-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $16369.58
Perdiem: $8.18
Contract No.: 349561
Obligor: Nancy Pegarella
Obligor Address: 201 Prickett Dr,
Eutawville, SC 29048
Unit Week: 6016, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $19415.99
Perdiem: $9.71
Contract No.: 351539
Obligor: Jenny R. Young and Joshua
K. Greenberg
Obligor Address: 45 Jackson Street,
Apt 3, Concord, NH 03301
Unit Week: 6010, 49-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8786.95
Perdiem: $4.39
May 6 & 13, 2021
***********
IN THE COUNTY COURT SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY FLORIDA
Case No.: 2019 36361 COCI (Div 82)
CLUB EXPLORIA, LLC, a Delaware
limited liability company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under ELLHARDT GEBERS, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45, FLA. STAT.
NOTICE IS GIVEN, that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure in the captioned matter dated April 22, 2021, the Clerk of Court of Volusia County will sell to the highest bidder for cash via the website www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on June 7, 2021, the following-described property, all of which are in GRAND SEAS RESORT, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.
Count 1THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under ELLHARDT GEBERS, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
Timeshare Period Week O5 in Condominium Unit No. 3006
Count 3MARYANN ERICKSON and RONALD I. ERICKSON
Timeshare Period Week A21 in Condominium Unit No. 5006
Count 5DAVID MAROTTO and DEBBIE MAROTTO
Timeshare Period Week A39 in Condominium Unit No. 2014
Count 6PATRICIA FLOYD MILTON
Timeshare Period Week O38 in Condominium Unit No. 2008
Count 7ALMA TORRES
Timeshare Period Week A34 in Condominium Unit No. 3002/3003
Count 8GERALD TORRES
Timeshare Period Week A27 in Condominium Unit No. 6002/6003
Count 9CHRISTOPHER WHITE, SR.
Timeshare Period Week A21 in Condominium Unit No. 1016
Count 10ANGELA D. YEAGER and MARK T. YEAGER
Timeshare Period Week A31 in Condominium Unit No. 4044
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FUNDS FROM THIS SALE, IF ANY, MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 45.031, FLORIDA STATUTES.
DATED April 29, 2021.
/s/ROSS E. PAYNE
Florida Bar No.: 0351911
Resort Law Firm, P.A.
Post Office Box 120069
Clermont, FL 34712-0069
Telephone 352-242-2670
Facsimile 352-242-0342
Primary email: rpayne@resortlawfirm.com
Secondary email: emailservice@resortlawfirm.com
Attorney for Plaintiff
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before your scheduled court appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS.
May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2019 32101 CICI
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR CSMC 2018-RPL6 TRUST,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLORIA MAERETHA SWINTON, DECEASED, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 32101 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR CSMC 2018-RPL6 TRUST, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF GLORIA MAERETHA SWINTON, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 28th day of May, 2021, the following described property:
ALL OF LOT 3 AND THE NORTHERLY 7.5 FEET OF LOT 4, BLOCK 1, SOUTH CEDAR PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 9, PAGE 125 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 3rd day of May, 2021.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
32875.1957 / JSchwartz
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
May 6 & 13, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF
VOLUSIA , STATE OR FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021-10903 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MYRON J. JACOBS,
A/K/A MYRON JACOBS,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of MYRON J. JACOBS, A/K/A MYRON JACOBS, deceased, whose date of death was February 17, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 6, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 091856
MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L.
311 East Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-0199
Fax: (386) 469-0091
E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com
Secondary: becky@meeksandceely.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Jennifer J. Jacobs
3590 Trade Street
Deltona, FL 32738
May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10885 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANN T STERMENSKY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ANNA T STERMENSKY, deceased, File Number 2021 10885 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia, County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 6, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Minerva Poblet, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 1008353
The Law Firm of Charles Vega P.A.
500 Bill France Blvd. #9888
Daytona Beach, Florida 32120
Personal Representative:
Peter Stermensky
4881 Cypress Drive, Apt. 3104
Orlando, FL 32811
May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On May 25th, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
Chelsea Cato contents of her house and boxes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 05/27/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1990 DIRT BIKE
VIN L98B1S2D8L1001773
2005 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER
VIN 3C4FY58B05T579670
2008 TOYOTA CAMRY
VIN 4T1BE46K88U260978
2014 GMC TERRAIN
VIN 2GKALMEK5E6172282
2020 NISSAN SENTRA
VIN 3N1AB8CV7LY265483
2008 FORD EXPEDITION
VIN 1FMFK17588LA51232
2000 DODGE DAKOTA
VIN 1B7GL22X1YS714926
May 13, 2021
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 05/31/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3TYDZ5BN4MT001639
2021 Toyota
May 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case Number: 2021 10138 CIDL
J. MICHAEL REALTY, INC.,
a Florida Corporation,
Plaintiff, v.
DAVID YOUNG, JAMES HUGHES, CHARLES EUGENE YOUNG, III, CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, and BENEFICIAL OF FLORIDA, INC., a Delaware Corporation,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: DAVID YOUNG and CHARLES
EUGENE YOUNG, III,
(Addresses Unknown)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following described real property in Volusia County, Florida:
The Easterly Four (4) feet of the Southerly Fifty (50) feet of the Northerly One Hundred Thirty (130) feet of the Westerly One Hundred Thirty-Four (134) feet of Lot Six (6), Block Five (5), East of Ball Street, Dougherty's Subdivision, in the City of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to the map of said Dougherty's Subdivision as same appears in Deed Book M, Page 701, public records of Volusia County, Florida. The Easterly (50) feet of the Northerly One Hundred Thirty-Five (135) feet of the Westerly One Hundred Eighty Four (184) feet of the Easterly Four Hundred Sixty-Four Feet of Lot Six (6), Block Five (5), Dougherty's Subdivision in the City of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, according to the Map of said Dougherty's Subdivision as same appears in Deed Book M, Page 701, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Property Address: 212 Ronnoc Ln, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kristopher E. Fernandez, Esq., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 114 S. Fremont Ave., Tampa, FL 33606, which date is: June 15, 2021 and to file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
The action was instituted in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court for Volusia County in the State of Florida and is styled as follows: J. MICHAEL REALTY, INC., a Florida Corporation, Plaintiffs, v. DAVID YOUNG, JAMES HUGHES, CHARLES EUGENE YOUNG, III, CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, and BENEFICIAL OF FLORIDA, INC., a Delaware Corporation, Defendants.
DATED on April 27, 2021.
Clerk of the Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12252 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARGUERITE WATERS
a/k/a MARGARET WATERS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARGUERITE WATERS a/k/a MARGARET WATERS, deceased, File Number 2020 12252 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia, County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 6, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Minerva Poblet, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 1008353
The Law Firm of Charles Vega P.A.
500 Bill France Blvd. #9888
Daytona Beach, Florida 32120
Personal Representative:
Caleb R. Hawkins
139 Oak Hill Road
Concord, NH 03301
May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-0944
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$15,930.00 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:
$15,930.00 U.S. CURRENCY WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JANUARY 16, 2021 AT OR NEAR 1 CUNNINGHAM LANE, DEBARY, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
May 6 & 13, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 06/02/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2C4RC1AG6KR645373
2019 CHRY
May 13, 2021
**********
AMENDED TRUSTEE’S
NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: June 1, 2021 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855, and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO(S) ________ in WEEK NO(S) _______
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto ( the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in the Official Records in Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Trustee’s Notice of Sale was executed by the Trustee on this 28th day of April, 2021, by LAW OFFICE OF VAUGHAN & ASSOCIATES, PA, TRUSTEE.
Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
RO:CUZZ6352: DONNA E CUZZETTO AND CLARENCE H FRYE, 482 N FORK RD, BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC 28711, U/W 401/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO:ANDE6010: D.L. ANDERSON , P.O. BOX 941955, MAITLAND, FL 32794, U/W 401/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $4,557.14 , PD $0.00;
RO:SZY5597: WILLIAM C SZY, 2566 VICTORIA DRIVE NE, PALM BAY, FL 32905, U/W 402/2, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:NELS9031: JENNY R. NELSON , 43129 W 1st Street, Paisley, FL 32767, U/W 402/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,915.01 , PD $0.00;
RO:WISE9602: JUANITA WISE AND MERLE WISE, P. O. BOX 225, CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY 42719, U/W 404/405/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO:KYLE6615: R. JEROME KYLER, JR., 3435 CHARLEVOIX ST., DETROIT, MI 48207, U/W 404/405/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $3,593.97 , PD $0.00;
RO:SAND5617: WILLIE SANDERS AND TARA SANDERS, 12693 SAMPSON ROADAPT 1501, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32218, U/W 404/405/43, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO:CARP5358: LAWRENCE E. CARPENTER, 1044 Helena Lane, LAKELAND, FL 33813, U/W 406/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,605.58 , PD $0.00;
RO:LUCA6641: BARRY L. LUCAS AND LORENA F. LUCAS, 5501 HILL DRIVE, ZEPHYRHILLS, FL 33541, U/W 406/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $4,547.45 , PD $0.00;
RO:PAYN9122: SUSAN A. PAYNE , 2883 EAST LYNCHBURG SALEMTURNPIKE, BEDFORD, VA 24523, U/W 408/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:HARR5107: BLAINE A HARRIS , 203 Reed Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82007, U/W 407/409/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $4,211.71 , PD $0.00;
RO:LUDW5596: TAMMY L. LUDWICK , 10 FAIR AVENUE, MEDWAY, OH 45341, U/W 407/409/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO:RAVE65822: VIRGILIO RAVELO, 28 Noah Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL 32136, U/W 410/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $2,704.34 , PD $0.00;
RO:LACO64948: Blake James Lacoste and Mary B Verdin, 3379 Grand Caillou Road, Houma, LA 70363, U/W 410/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $2,374.37 , PD $0.00;
RO:GAUT67303: Judene Marie Gautier , 74 Setting Sun Drive, Cape Fair, MO 65624, U/W 410/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,617.20 , PD $0.00;
RO:TOHI5474: MARY A. TOHILL, 3715 E 128TH CT, THORNTON, CO 80241, U/W 410/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $4,755.61 , PD $0.00;
RO:FINC5292: CHERIE FINCH AKA CHERIE CHRISTIAN AND CRAIG CHRISTIAN, 9379 GRACE LAKE DRIVE, DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135, U/W 412/8, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:GLOV5618: Claude Glover, Jr. and Carolyn Glover, 4739 Pine Valley Drive, Macon, GA 31210, U/W 412/45, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:JONE37522: Cecil Jones, 26319 DALE CT, ROSEVILLE, MI 48066, U/W 415/417/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $6,010.41 , PD $0.00;
RO:BALD6006: SCOTT M BALDT AND HEATHER L. BALDT, 103 HICKORY HILL ROAD, MOORESVILLE, NC 28117, U/W 418/14, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $4,273.52 , PD $0.00;
RO:PANT7150: JULIO PANTOJA AND TERESA PANTOJA, 961 MOZART DR, ORLANDO, FL 32825, U/W 420/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO:IVAN8979: GHEORGHE IVAN AND MARIANA IVAN, 20-41 41 STREET, ASTORIA, NY 11105, U/W 420/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,739.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:GRAD9138: RONALD A. GRADEN JR. AND MELISSA M. GRADEN, 3505 NE CR 234, GAINESVILLE, FL 32641, U/W 419/421/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO:PRUI26401: DEBBIE PRUITT, 600 Heritage Dr Apt 261, Madison, TN 37115, U/W 419/421/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $1,094.87 , PD $0.00;
RO:SPEA8744: CHRISTOPHER DARRELL SPEARS, 428 Banana Cay DriveApt C, South Daytona, FL 32119, U/W 422/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $4,148.84 , PD $0.00;
RO:POWE4896: MICHAEL POWELL, 401 SOUTHVIEW DR, SALEM, VA 24153, U/W 423/16, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $4,440.45 , PD $0.00;
RO:REED7782: KELLY R. REED AND LOIS J. WINKLER, 4022 Grovetree, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78247, U/W 423/20, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO:FILE5502: FRAZIER FILER AND GLORIA W FILER, 15024 119TH RD, JAMAICA, NY 11434, U/W 423/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO:CROF3728: IVAN PAUL CROFTON AND DIANE LYNNE CROFTON, PO BOX 62, ANNAWAN, IL 61234, U/W 802/21, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:THOM4144: GAYLE THOMAS, 3 Chestnut Ct., Seymour, CT 06483, U/W 802/34, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:WISE9602: JUANITA WISE AND MERLE WISE, P. O. BOX 225, CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY 42719, U/W 803/3, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO:SMIT3738: CHARLENE S SMITH AND THOMAS L SMITH, 2859 BRIARWOOD LANE, SEBRING, FL 33875, U/W 803/14, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,564.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:WEEK3815: LISA B. WEEKS AND AUSTIN VERONEE, 414 TWO BRIDGES RD, ST. GEORGE, SC 29477, U/W 808/46, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:CURD4320: DANNY R. CURD AND DEBRA J. CURD, 3115 CAVANAUGH AVENUE, CINCINNATI, OH 45211, U/W 807/809/16, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO:URBI7143: ANTHONY A URBINO, JR, 2710 SHERIDAN STREET, HOLLYWOOD, FL 33020, U/W 811/36, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:NORT70911: Tara L North and Todd A North, 12208 WHEAT MILL LOOP, BRISTOW, VA 20136, U/W 812/19, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $3,323.41 , PD $0.00;
RO:STAN6025: FREDA A. STANLEY, 7611 GREYBIRCH TER, PORT RICHEY, FL 34668, U/W 812/29, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO:HALL7665: ERIN A. MARTINETTO AND KENNETH J. HALL, 5613 HALF MOON LAKE RD., TAMPA, FL 33625, U/W 815/817/43, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO:COCH4288: VIKKI COCHRAN, PO Box 2709, Bunnell, FL 32110, U/W 815/817/47, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $6,953.92 , PD $0.00;
RO:ERNE3854: RONALD W ERNEST AND WENDY M ERNEST, 12936 LOS ALAMITOS CT, ORLANDO, FL 32837, U/W 816/36, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO:LOCK4749: EDWARD T. LOCKHART AND PAULA J. SAINZ, 522 COLT DR, FORNEY, TX 75126, U/W 820/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $4,761.26 , PD $0.00;
RO:KIRK9454: ROBIN KIRKORIAN, 9A Polonia Drive, Oxford, MA 1537, U/W 820/50, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO:HUMR3601: Michelle Click Humr aka Michele Click Humr aka Michele Humr, 235 WALTHAM RD, FAIRLESS HILLS, PA 19030, U/W 820/51, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO:LEWI4015: KEVIN NORTON LEWIS AND ROBIN LYNN SOLIS, 17428 Woodland Blvd Unit 602, Deland, FL 32720, U/W 819/821/36, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $7,820.01 , PD $0.00;
RO:HOWI3552: CHARLES B. HOWINGTON AND LORI A. HOWINGTON, 2504 CLAIRMONT AVE, SANFORD, FL 32773, U/W 822/1, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO:PROS4387: WILLIAM F. PROSSER, SR. AND WILMA D PROSSER, 7702 OLD LEMAY FERRY ROAD, BARNHART, MO 63012, U/W 822/14, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:RHOD3641: NATHANIEL RHODES AND ROSETTA B RHODES, PO BOX 326, ROWESVILLE, SC 29133, U/W 822/38, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:GARR4685: DONALD J. GARRITY AND MARY ANN GARRITY, 6309 FAIN ST APT 30, CHARLESTON, SC 29406-4907, U/W 823/25, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $5,688.07 , PD $0.00;
RO:MCNE29704: Eric F. McNeil and Judy Mcneil, 50 Harding Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852, U/W 823/44, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;
RO:GANN9638: JERRY L. GANN AND JUDY Y. GANN, 8200 MURFREESBORO RD, LEBANON, TN 37090, U/W 823/48, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $4,431.61 , PD $0.00;
RO:RODR4315: FABIO E. RODRIGUEZ AND MARILYN C. RODRIGUEZ, 2893 S.W. 144 CT, MIAMI, FL 33175, U/W 824/12, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO:BASO3917: JOSEPH R. BASOVSKY AND NANCY L BARTON, 357 BUTTONWOOD WAY, LAKE MARY, FL 32746, U/W 824/47, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due $2,884.53 , PD $0.00;
RO:JONE37522: Cecil Jones , 26319 DALE CT, ROSEVILLE, MI 48066, U/W 901/22, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $4,543.25 , PD $0.00;
RO:BAKE4128: LARRY C BAKER, 564 MARTHA LEEVILLE ROAD, Lebanon, TN 37090, U/W 901/35, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO:REES3466: CHARLIE REESE, III AND ZORA W REESE, 17 MITCHELL STREET, NEWNAN, GA 30263, U/W 902/17, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $4,268.00 , PD $0.00;
RO:THOR3328: KIM THORP, 119 EUREKA ST, SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94114, U/W 902/19, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:HOLL8201: JILL W HOLLAND, P.O. BOX 505, BARTOW, FL 33831, U/W 902/29, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO:ADAM9566: CHAD ADAMS, 300 ARROWHEAD RD ., WILLARD, MO 65781-9235, U/W 903/24, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $4,761.26 , PD $0.00;
RO:JENK3363: SHARON JENKINS, 3231 N.W. 52ND LANE, GAINESVILLE, FL 32605, U/W 903/44, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:BURK9063: CATHERINE R. BURKE AND JOHN G. BURKE, JR, 1059 BRADFORD DR, WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ 8094, U/W 904/905/11, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $7,065.91 , PD $0.00;
RO:HOLL7589: CHARLES L. HOLLOWAY AND ANN HOLLOWAY, 439 GORDON WEBB RD, NASHVILLE, FL 31639, U/W 908/12, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO:LAUG9557: KENNETH L LAUGHMAN AND COURTNEY J LAUGHMAN, 1009 E Fischer St, Kokomo, IN 46901, U/W 907/909/17, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO:NORE4535: FELIX NOREIGA AND ESTEPHANY NOREIGA, 12 ROACHES LN, REISTERSTOWN, MD 21136, U/W 907/909/39, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO:HEAD3390: EMMA T HEAD AND ROBERT J HEAD, 209 AMICOLOLA WAY, JONESBORO, GA 30236, U/W 910/45, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $1,289.98 , PD $0.00;
RO:LANG9736: RONALD LANG AND CLARA BLOSSEY, 4302 SEYBOLD AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32808, U/W 912/19, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO:DEEB7989: JANICE DEEB-COLLIER FKA JANICE DEEB, 8550 TOUCHTON RD E.#924, JACKSONVILLE, FL 32216, U/W 912/45, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $4,232.38 , PD $0.00;
RO:WALT3987: RAYMOND WALTER, 2129 REGATTA LANE # 105, DENVER, NC 28037, U/W 915/917/23, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO:NORR3334: HAVILAND NICOLE NORRIS, 1008 SUNRISE VALLEY DR., JOHNSON CITY, TN 37604, U/W 916/12, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO:COND3914: LAWRENCE A CONDATORE AND ANNA M CONDATORE, 2950 NE 14th StApt C2, Ocala, FL 34470, U/W 916/24, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO:FINN3250: KAREN A FINNEGAN AND ROBERT J FINNEGAN, 19 AIRPORT DR, YORK, ME 03909-6944, U/W 918/6, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO:HARC3531: TERRY HARCOURT AND WINALEE HARCOURT, 40 WHEELER RD, ROCKMART, GA 30153, U/W 918/16, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO:BATC7965: JOANNE C. BATCHELDER AND RONALD HOLLAND, 15 RUSS ST., METHUEN, MA 1844, U/W 920/18, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $4,761.26 , PD $0.00;
RO:LAND3480: O.C. LANDERS AND GRACE L LANDERS, 1110 DAVISON AVE, MUSCLE SHOALS, AL 35661, U/W 923/16, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $4,449.09 , PD $0.00;
RO:BLAC3270: DAVID N. BLACK AND VICKIE BREWESTER BLACK, P.O. BOX 352, DEMOREST, GA 30535, U/W 924/39, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
May 13 & 20, 2021
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 25th, 2021 at the times and locations listed below.
The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Publication dates 1st ad 05/06/2021 and 2nd ad 05/13/2021. Extra Space Storage 2745 S. Woodland Blvd. DeLand,Fl. 32720 (386) 337-4674
Jessenia Ruiz boxes pool table Mathew Pare table, furniture, collectibles, antiques, boxes Gordon Jones household items furniture and boxes two couches Daniel Heinfling furniture, beds, households, boxes, appliances, tools Scott Mickens household.
The auction will be listed advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
May 6 & 13, 2021
***********
AMENDED TRUSTEE’S
NOTICE OF SALE
AMERICANO BEACH LODGE
RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM
DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:
Date: June 1, 2021 Time: 12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):
Place of Sale: Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex
125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855, and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s). This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:
CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO(S) ________ in WEEK NO(S) _________
(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto ( the “Property”).
The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.
The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.
Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record, and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed.
Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.
The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein.
The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in the Official Records in Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.
THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Trustee’s Notice of Sale was executed by the Trustee on this 28th day of April, 2021, by LAW OFFICE OF VAUGHAN & ASSOCIATES, PA, TRUSTEE.
Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions: Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No. (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:
RO: HUNT7330: SPENCER HUNTER, JOCELYN HUNTER, 28877 BEECHNUT RD , TAVARES, FL 32778, U/W 1/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: HUTH7160: THOMAS F HUTH, MARILYN E HUTH, 5005 Ivybrook Dr , Fort Wayne, IN 46835, U/W 1/45, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: REDD7068: KIMBERLY S REDD, PATRICK G O'BRIEN, 366 Serramonte Terr. , Fremont, CA 94536, U/W 3/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,842.73 , PD $0.00;
RO: MCKI8921: TIMOTHY P MCKINLEY, SARAH A MCKINLEY, 11 WINDRUSH DR , WHITE, GA 30184, U/W 4/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,558.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: TIME9207: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC, 10923 State Highway 176 , Walnut Shade, MO 65771, U/W 5/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: BGAS9524: BG ASUX, LLC, c/o Uri Fried 1280 Prospect Cmns, APT 221, Sun Prairie, WI 53590, U/W 6/31, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $5,867.05 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHER7834: Susan T. Sheriden, EDD, 203 Eight Mile Pt Rd , Oro-Medonte, ON Canada L3V0K2, U/W 6/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: WHAL7217: DAVID B. WHALEY, LISA D. WHALEY, 547 BRANAM HOLLOW ROAD , GAITLINBURG, TN 37738, U/W 101/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $3,422.17 , PD $0.00;
RO: HUST6314: SAMANTHA PEARLE HUSTED aka SAMANTHA P HUSTED, 251 E LADY LAKE BLVD , LADY LAKE, FL 32159-3898, U/W 101/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $5,862.07 , PD $0.00;
RO: WOOD6457: JERRY W. WOOD, Jennifer Wood, 7220 US HIGHWAY S , INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46227, U/W 102/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: ENDI6547: VINCENT E. ENDICOTT, KARLA J. ENDICOTT, 24312 ROSEWOOD , TAYLOR, MI 48180, U/W 103/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: KIRB6995: BARBARA KIRBY-BENTLEY, 478 KAYS LANDING DR , SANFORD, FL 32771, U/W 107/109/37, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: ESTE6942: KIM A. PADGETT, Roger D Padgett, 10315 KY HIGHWAY 698 , HUSTONVILLE, KY 40437, U/W 110/38, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: DEEM6280: JOHN C. DEEMS, MICHELE DEEMS, 1230 WOODLAND HEIGHTS , DOUGLAS, GA 31533, U/W 115/117/5, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: IORI6271: RALPH IORI JR, SUSY IORI, 27501 SW 164 AVENUE , Homestead, FL 33031, U/W 115/117/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: PARK6755: MITSUKO PARKER, CECIL J PARKER, 3871 Bluegrass Dr , Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406, U/W 115/117/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: HARM6648: LARUE K. HARMON, LEE K. HARMON, 1209 SUNSHINE AVE , LEESBURG, FL 34748, U/W 116/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $3,811.75 , PD $0.00;
RO: WRIG6639: STEPHEN R. WRIGHT, MICHELLE L. WRIGHT, 2358 SECREST ROAD , WOOSTER, OH 44691, U/W 116/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: CART6272: BARBARA J. CARTER, 1120 WHITCOMBE DR , ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL 33411, U/W 118/19, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: WEBB5320: HERBERT WEBB, SARAH C WEBB, 9100 CHENAULT RD. , LOUISVILLE, KY 40258, U/W 501/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: KARB5401: KRISTINE L. KARBAN, ROBERT E SVORKORN, 22 N LAUREL DR , WICHITA, KS 67206-2541, U/W 502/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: MANR6488: JORGE MANRESA, LEONOR A. MANRESA, 2918 RANCH ROAD 620 N APT 214 , AUSTIN, TX 78734-2258, U/W 503/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,418.08 , PD $0.00;
RO: MELT4876: SUZANNE R. MELTZER, , 50 N. HIBISCUS DRIVE , MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139, U/W 504/505/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,897.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: BREW5424: JAMES LARRY BREWER, VIANN D. BREWER, 230 BAUMGARDNER ROAD , BRUNSWICK, GA 31523, U/W 504/505/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: MORG5234: PHILLIP W MORGAN, CHERYE H MORGAN, 11071 HARRISON WAY , RICHWOOD, KY 41094, U/W 506/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: GARV51318: William Travis Garvin, , 109 Robbe Street , Warrenville, SC 29851, U/W 508/32, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,083.95 , PD $0.00;
RO: BENN54593: MELISSA BENNETT, , 1645 FRANKLIN STREET , MARTINSVILLE, IN 46151, U/W 507/509/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: SMIT5024: DARRELL M. SMITH, MARLENE F. SMITH, 2466 Stratford Road , Cleveland Heights, OH 44118, U/W 510/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: HOWA9699: WILLIAM HOWARD, IRENE HOWARD, 5034 ROUTE 98 , GREAT VALLEY, NY 14741-9720, U/W 510/47, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: NEIR8593: CECILIA C. NEIRA, , 862 BEE TREE LAKE ROAD , SWANNANOA, NC 28778, U/W 512/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: CHRI9160: SHARON CHRISTIAN, ARGEMIRO ESPANA, 1430 WINDGATE DRIVE , DELAND, FL 32724, U/W 512/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,215.69 , PD $0.00;
RO: PERE5155: MARIA L PEREIRA, , 5276 CORAL COURT APT 613, ORLANDO, FL 32811-6707, U/W 512/44, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: OWNB7652: DANNY HEATHERLY, MARY L OWNBY, 62 MAGAZINE ST , DYERSBURG, TN 38024, U/W 518/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,499.01 , PD $0.00;
RO: TIME9207: TIMESHARE TRADE INS., 10923 State Highway 176 , Walnut Shade, MO 65771, U/W 520/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: COX4795: DAVID R COX, JOAN S COX, PO Box 56 , Hillview, KY 40129, U/W 519/521/26, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: DILT5009: RONALD DILTZ, EMMA DILTZ, 1972 Meadow Crest Dr , Apopka, FL 32712, U/W 519/521/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: DIST4946: JOHN DI STEFANO, MARILYN J. DI STEFANO, 5329 COMPASS COVE PLACE , FORT PIERCE, FL 34949, U/W 519/521/45, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: WILL48539: TIMESHARE TRADE INS LLC , 10923 State Hwy 176 West , Walnut Shade, MO 65771, U/W 522/21, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: HARP5518: DEAN HARPER, LORI MAE HARPER, 32300 WACASSA TRAIL , SORRENTO, FL 32776, U/W 523/48, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: KING5068: CAROLYN A. KING, , P.O.BOX 15300 , ARLINGTON, VA 22215, U/W 601/5, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $3,482.97 , PD $0.00;
RO: KIRK5130: WILLIA MAE KIRKLAND, , P.O. BOX 37 , VONORE, TN 37885, U/W 601/36, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: KARL9372: GLORIA KARLAK, GERALD KARLAK, 38685 BEARS PAW DRIVE , MURRIETA, CA 92562, U/W 602/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: GAFF4821: ALAN GAFFORD, DIANE GAFFORD, 18602 CENTRALIA , REDFORD TWP, MI 48240, U/W 603/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: FLET5129: DAVID V. FLETCHER, ANN M. FLETCHER, 3905 N Chadam Ln Apt 1B, Muncie, IN 47304, U/W 603/38, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: GOOD5049: Frederick Goodege, Valerie Ann Goodege, 19 Haymeads , Welwyn Garden City, Canada AL87Ad, U/W 608/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: FEAT4623: LORI ANN FEATHERSTON, STEVEN EDWARD THOMASON, 6216 RALIEGH MILLINGTON ROAD , MILLINGTON, TN 38053, U/W 607/609/12, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHAM7871: DENISE SHAMROCK, 120 GRIND STONE WAY , SENOIA, GA 30276, U/W 607/609/19, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: MART4463: DAVID E. MARTIN, Wanda MARTIN, 8600 BOULDER VIEW DR , SODDY DAISY, TN 37379, U/W 607/609/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $7,820.01 , PD $0.00;
RO: ROBE7944: TERESA M. ROBERTS, , 20 GRISSOM DRIVE , CLIFTON PARK, NY 12065, U/W 607/609/46, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: MATT4446: WILLIAM A. MATTHEWS, BRENDA C. MATTHEWS, 103 KAY DRIVE , MIDDLETOWN, OH 45042, U/W 607/609/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: BEEL4584: JAMES C. BEELER, SHARON G. BEELER, 4326 Blackjack Aly , JACKSONVILLE, FL 32210, U/W 610/42, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: CASS4677: GAIL CASSELL, 836 HERON ROAD , COCOA, FL 32926, U/W 611/27, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: ONEA3963: JOSEPH R O'NEAL, BONNIE J O'NEAL, 169 PINE CREEK DR , CARLISLE, PA 17013, U/W 615/617/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: APPE8147: LORI S. APPENFELDER, 140 Crown Wheel Circle , ST. JOHNS, FL 32259, U/W 615/617/19, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: DUPO4958: GEOFFREY P. DUPONT, MARGARET M. DUPONT, 75 ISLAND POND RD. , DERRY, NH 03038, U/W 619/621/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: WILL4346: MICHAEL A. WILLIAMS, RACHEL M. WILLIAMS, 4022 1ST ST , SAVANNAH, GA 31408, U/W 622/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $3,348.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: JOHN4724: YVONNE T. JOHNSON, CHARLES E. JOHNSON, 7132 S CRANDON AVE , CHICAGO, IL 60649-2508, U/W 624/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: HUFF4713: JAMES E. HUFFMAN, JR., ETSEGENET C. PETROS, 13712 MONET COURT , CHANTILLY, VA 20151, U/W 624/28, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: CURR5015: JOHN P. CURRY, VICKY L. CURRY, 9085 CHILLICOTHE LANCASTER RD SW , AMANDA, OH 43102-9533, U/W 702/51, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $4,273.52 , PD $0.00;
RO: BECK3958: MICHAEL V BECK, ROBIN Redmond, 5221 Ecoff Ave, Chester, VA 23831, U/W 703/7, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: KING7501: JOHN KING, PATRICIA KING, 451 CONCESSION 12 RR#4, ALMONTE, ON K0A 1A0, U/W 704/705/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;
RO: GRAV8209: ROBERT C. GRAVES, MARJORIE B. GRAVES, 13631 ARBOR CREST CIR , LOUISVILLE, KY 40245, U/W 706/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,203.54 , PD $0.00;
RO: JIME5152: ALLAN JIMENEZ, KELLY JIMENEZ, 43 CROFUT RD , NAUGATACT, CT 6770, U/W 708/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,369.93 , PD $0.00;
RO: SENI4229: ROBERT T SENIORS, TRENICE D SENIORS, 7983 PRESERVATION ROAD , TALLAHASSEE, FL 32312, U/W 707/709/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $4,478.62 , PD $0.00;
RO: SNOW4413: JUDY SNOW, ALBERT SNOW, 2093 SW 67TH DRIVE , OKEECHOBEE, FL 34974, U/W 710/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;
RO: REDM28006: Joshua Redmond, 212 Kestrel Ct , Myrtle Beach, SC 29588, U/W 711/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $3,701.13 , PD $0.00;
RO: SIED4124: ROBIN SIEDEL, 4924 SUMMER OAKS LANE , FORT WORTH, TX 76123, U/W 712/22, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: ALDR8957: DOUGLAS A. ALDRICH, LANA GITCH, 37044 HIGHLANDS CT , DADE CITY, FL 33523, U/W 715/717/1, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $5,043.13 , PD $0.00;
RO: SHAN4689: RALPH L. SHANNON, BEVERLY G. SHANNON, 632 WHITFIELD AVE , SARASOTA, FL 34243, U/W 715/717/13, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;
RO: KUHN7061: EDWARD C KUHNLEY, 1063 DOWNEY AVE , DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32119, U/W 3/33, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;
RO: COX7987: CHRISTY COX AKA CRYSTAL COX, 7619 ASHERTON LN , CHATTANOOGA, TN 37421, U/W 718/33, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: LYON7951: OTIS S. LYONS, JESSICA M. LYONS, 220 CROSBY CLEMENTS LANE , WILLACOOCHEE, GA 31650, U/W 720/11, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,815.39 , PD $0.00;
RO: MURP4002: DELLA C MURPHY, 4603 IMPERIAL PALM COURT , LARGO, FL 33771, U/W 720/40, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;
RO: RODR8731: JOSE R. RODRIGUEZ, ROSAURA LOPEZ, 39-20 52 STREET GB , WOODSIDE, NY 11377, U/W 722/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;
RO: FOXA4257: ANGELA s FOX-ABBOTT, 2470 TRACY LN , AURORA, IL 60506, U/W 722/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;
RO: GARC26161: JUAN GARCIA, AVENIDA ESTADOS UNIDOS #11 , RIJO, BAVARO-PUNTA CANA, HIGUEY, U/W 722/38, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,588.12 , PD $0.00;
RO: BAGG7614: BOBBY L. BAGGARLEY, JR, MARTHA R. BAGGARLEY, 457 MORRIS STEVENS ROAD , MACON, GA 31217, U/W 723/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;
RO: OVER36615: CAROL OVERSTREET, 416 CURTIS DR , PENNSVILLE, NJ 08070, U/W 723/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3946, Amt Due $1,577.32 , PD $0.00;
May 13 & 20, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/28/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8TH ST HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G1JA6SH2F4167980
2015 CHEVROLET
2FTRX07W1XCA54908 1999 FORD
5GZCZ53424S853023 2004 SATURN
JM1NA3538T0708993 1996 MAZDA
JN8AZ08W25W434383
2005 NISSAN
JN8AZ18W19W158757 2009 NISSAN
JYARJ13E37A003069 07 YAMAH
May 13, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10842-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
VICTOR EARL AVERY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of VICTOR EARL AVERY, deceased, whose date of death was January 19, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 6, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ BRYAN V. AVERY
925 S. Beach St.
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
May 6 & 13, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10795 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PAUL HERMANN GRODEWALD
a/k/a PAUL H. GRODEWALD
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Paul Hermann Grodewald, deceased, whose date of death was February 19, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 6, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Susan Rae Giacoletto
Email Address: office@susangiacolettolaw.com
Florida Bar No. 172472
Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC
100 Treemonte Drive
Orange City, Florida 32763
(386) 456-0500
Personal Representative:
DOROTHY HELEN HEADLEY-GRODEWALD
1971 Adelia Blvd.
Deltona, Florida 32725
May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10840-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RICHARD E. MORGART
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RICHARD E. MORGART, deceased, whose date of death was March 6, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 6, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ TANDY LANE HOUSTON
19821 Giraffe Ave.
Tomah, WI 54660
May 6 & 13, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION
CASE NO. 2018 11106 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,
D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT
INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR
PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
WALTER GONZALEZ, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 17, 2019,
and entered in 2018 11106 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON
SAvINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA
TRUST, NOT INDIvIDUALLY BUT AS
TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION
TRUST is the Plaintiff and ARLENE GONzALEz;
and WALTER GONzALEz are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on June 01, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 1060, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
27, PAGE 224, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1061 LYRIC DR, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in
accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 3 day of May, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
18-157312
May 6, 13, 2021 v21-0130
************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR vOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvISION
FILE NO. 2021 10852 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Victor Trifan
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of victor Trifan,
deceased, whose date of death was February 25,
2021, Probate Division, the address of which is
Clerk of Court, 101 North Alabama Ave, DeLand,
FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal
representative and the personal representative’s
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF
SERvICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent’s
estate must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF
THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The first publication date of this notice is May 6, 2021.
TAS S. G. CORONEOS
93 Shadow Creek Way
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Attorney for Petitioner
TAS S. G. CORONEOS
Email Addresses: tas@coroneos.com
Florida Bar No. 0118149
93 Shadow Creek Way
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Telephone: 386-506-7240
May 6, 13, 2021 v21-0127
**************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvISION
CASE NO.: 2019 11677 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE
ESTATE OF NANCY L. GOLDBERG A/K/A
NANCY LOU MANLEY, et al.,
Defendants.
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEvISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF PAUL GOLDBERG
Last Known Address: 211 PONDEROSA DRIvE,
DELAND, FL 32724
Current Residence Unknown
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEvISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ROBERT GENE GOLDBERG
Last Known Address: 211 PONDEROSA DRIvE,
DELAND, FL 32724
Current Residence Unknown
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEvISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CHARLES ROBERT HOPE
Last Known Address: 211 PONDEROSA DRIvE,
DELAND, FL 32724
Current Residence Unknown
SAMUEL WESTLEY HOPE
Last Known Address: 12 LIBBY STREET,
FORT RUCKER, AL 36362
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure
of Mortgage on the following described property:
THE EAST 75 FEET OF THE WEST 575
FEET OF THE SOUTH 140 FEET OF LOT
1, NORTHWOOD SUBDIvISION AS
SHOWN IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 156, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for
Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 771270,
CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before June
7, 2021, a date at least thirty (30) days after the
first publication of this Notice and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted
es una persona con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar en este
procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en
gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court
this 21 day of April 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
(Seal) By: Jennifer vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral Springs, FL 33077
19-02810
May 6, 13, 2021 v21-0126
*************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 10303 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY,
N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE
BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL
ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC.,
MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-RS8,
Plaintiff, vs.
DERRICK ORBERG; DELAND OAKS ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated April 27, 2021, and entered in Case
No. 2020 10303 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL
ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC.,
MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-RS8, is Plaintiff
and DERRICK ORBERG; DELAND OAKS ASSOCIATION,
INC., are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell
to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on
the 29th day of June, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT J-4, DELAND OAKS CONDOMINIUM,
A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO THE
DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
BOOK 1770, PAGE 1315, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIvIDED
INTEREST IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS
SET FORTH IN THE EXHIBITS TO
THE SAID DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
AS RECORDED, EXEMPLIFIED,
REFERRED TO AND SET FORTH IN SAID
DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM AND
EXHIBITS THERETO.
Property Address: 100 E Kentucky Ave J4,
Deland, Florida 32724
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: April 30, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
20-400956
May 6, 13, 2021 v21-0125
**********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 11609 CIDL
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, v.
FRANK WESTON WEIMER A/K/A FRANK W.
WEIMER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF FRANK
WESTON WEIMER A/K/A FRANK W. WEIMER;
ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS
ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment dated April 27, 2021 entered
in Civil Case No. 2019 11609 CIDL
in the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., Plaintiff
and FRANK WESTON WEIMER A/K/A
FRANK W. WEIMER; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF FRANK WESTON WEIMER
A/K/A FRANK W. WEIMER, are defendants,
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Court, will
sell the property at public sale at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at
11:00 AM on June 15, 2021 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 23, BLOCK 52, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT TEN, A SUBDIvISION
AS SHOWN IN MAP BOOK 25,
PAGES 186 THROUGH 192, INCLUSIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1036 Deltona
Blvd., Deltona, Florida 32725
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF
ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN
60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M. vANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M180371
May 6, 13, 2021 v21-0129
************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvISION
CASE NO. 2012 32224 CICI
WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY,
BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR
MFRA TRUST 2015-1
Plaintiff, vs.
GLORIA SIEG A/K/A GLORIA G. SIEG AND
UNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A BRIAN SIEG, et al,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an
Order or Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated May 13, 2014, and entered in Case
No. 2012 32224 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein Wilmington
Trust, National Association, not in its individual
capacity, but solely as trustee for
MFRA Trust 2015-1 is the Plaintiff and the
Defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of the
Circuit Court in and for volusia County,
Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
the Clerk's website for online auctions at 11:00 AM on
June 4, 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 16, ORTONA PARK
SECTION ONE, AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 189, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 924 Rollins Avenue,
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE
SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE
LIS PENDENS, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK OF COURT BEFORE
OR NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS
UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.
AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS
UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF THE
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser
may be entitled to only a return of the sale
deposit less any applicable fees and costs
and shall have no further recourse against
the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at volusia County, Florida, this
22 day of April, 2021.
GILBERT GARCIA GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
2313 W. violet St.
Tampa, Florida 33603
Telephone: (813) 443-5087
Fax: (813) 443-5089
emailservice@gilbertgrouplaw.com
By: AMY M. KISER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 46196
645081.28026
May 6, 13, 2021 v21-0124
**********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvISION:
CASE NO.: 2019 10518 CIDL
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRIAN W. GOGOL A/K/A BRIAN WILLIAM
GOGOL; ARBOR RIDGE COMMUNITY
ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN
DEVELOPMENT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
BRIAN W. GOGOL A/K/A BRIAN WILLIAM
GOGOL; UNKNOWN TENANT IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated the 21st day of April 2021,
and entered in Case No. 2019 10518 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for vOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM
MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff and
BRIAN W. GOGOL A/K/A BRIAN WILLIAM GOGOL;
ARBOR RIDGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION, INC.;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF
OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND
URBAN DEvELOPMENT; and UNKNOWN TENANT
IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are
defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at, 11:00 AM on the 10th day of June 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 86, ARBOR RIDGE, UNIT 2, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 49, PAGE 13 AND
14, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO
FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST
FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE
FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED
AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 29 day of April, 2021.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERvICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-00632
May 6, 13, 2021 v21-0123
***********
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvISION
CASE NO. 2019 10592 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC.,
ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-18CB
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2007-18CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF STEVEN MICHAEL POLLARD; et. al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: SHAWN STEvEN NAGY
Last Known Address
4604 220TH STREET NW
STANWOOD, WA 98292
Current Residence is Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following described property in
volusia County, Florida:
LOT 2, MILLER SUBDIvISION, AS PER
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 35, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it on Diaz Anselmo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's
attorneys, whose address is PO BOX
19519, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318, (954) 564-0071,
answers@dallegal.com, on or before
June 15, 2021, and file the original with the
Clerk of this Court either before service on
Plaintiff's attorneys or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against you
for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability who needs
an accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to
the provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptacin para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comunquese con la Oficina de Administracin Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 das de antelacin de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificacin si la cita de comparecencia
est dentro de un plazo menos de 7 das; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del odo,
llame al 711.ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on April 29, 2021.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.,
PO BOX 19519
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318
(954) 564-0071
1496-178256
May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0134
***********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2019 11628 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY
AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2018-RPL10 TRUST,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,
CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE ESTATE
OF ANDRES AVILES A/K/A ANDRES AVILES
MEDINA A/K/A ANDRE AVILES (DECEASED), ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 27, 2021 in
the above action, the volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at volusia,
Florida, on June 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Lot 24, Block 37, Deltona Lakes Unit One, according
to the plat thereof as recorded in Map
Book 25, Pages 96 through 100, inclusive,
Public Records of volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The
Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
19-000897-F
May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0133
***********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION
CASE NO: 2017 10503 CIDL
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE
ESTATE OF BRADFORD LEE FOREMAN A/K/A
BRADFORD L. FOREMAN A/K/A BRADFORD
FOREMAN; JEFFREY FOREMAN; KEITH
FOREMAN; KIMBERLY FOREMAN; FRANK FOREMAN,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an
Order Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to
Reschedule the Foreclosure Sale Date entered
in Civil Case No. 2017 10503 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is Plaintiff and
THE ESTATE OF BRADFORD FOREMAN,
JEFFREY FOREMAN, KEITH FOREMAN,
KIMBERLY FOREMAN and FRANK FOREMAN,
et al, are Defendants. The Clerk,
LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at volusia County's
On Line Public Auction website:
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on June
10, 2021, in accordance with Chapter 45,
Florida Statutes, the following described
property located in vOLUSIA County,
Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 26, GREAT OAKS, A SUBDIvISION
ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP
BOOK 19, PAGE 51, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed. The court, in its discretion,
may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice
of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF SERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by Electronic
Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla. R.
Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any other
parties in accordance with the attached service
list this 5day of May, 2021.
MATTHEW EDWARD HEARNE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN & GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 84251
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERvICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-082409-F00
May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0132
*************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvISION
CASE NO. 2018 11842 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC.,
ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-6,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-6,
Plaintiff, vs.
CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING
OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
an Order or Summary Final Judgment of
foreclosure dated March 18, 2021 and an
Order Resetting Sale dated April 23, 2021
and entered in Case No. 2018 11842
CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK
OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF
CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN
TRUST 2007-6, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6
is Plaintiff and CAROL L. SILLER;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CAROL L.
SILLER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIS ACTION, OR HAvING OR CLAIMING
TO HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST
IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN
DESCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E
ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00
a.m., on July 8, 2021 , the following described
property as set forth in said Order
or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 22 OF THE TALLEY SURvEY
ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED
IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK
243, PAGE 265, PUBLIC RECORDS
OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF
ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN
ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE
TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE
CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE
PUBLISHED AS PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED May 3, 2021.
FAzIA S. CORSBIE
Florida Bar No.: 978728
ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
1496-178506
May 13, 20, 2021 v21-0131