IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. : 2019-12225-CIDL

DIVISION: 02 (Judge Kathryn Weston) 

ASSET LENDING LAND TRUST, 904, TRUSTEE SERVICES, LLC, AS TRUSTEE ONLY, WITH FULL POWER AND AUTHORITY TO PROTECT, CONSERVE, SELL, LEASE, ENCUMBER OR OTHERWISE MANAGE AND DISPOSE OF THE PROPERTY UNDER FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 689.071,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CAROL GOODEAUX, if alive, and if dead, her unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against her, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown; UNKNOWN OCCUPANT(S); UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; and CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: CAROL GOODEAUX, if alive, and if dead, her unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against her, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown

215 North County Road 415, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

640 Wild Acres Road, Osteen, FL 32764

2715 Lake Pickett Place, Chuluota/Oviedo, FL 32766

CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.

1680 Capital One Drive, McLean, VA 22102

Attn: 12070-7000 (Subpoena Dept.), 15000 Capital One Drive, Richmond, VA 23238-1119

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title on the following described real property, located in VOLUSIA County, Florida, to-wit:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

The South 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 32 East, Volusia County, Florida, LESS the North 165 feet thereof. Together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress more particularly described as follows:

Commence 25.00 feet East of the point of intersection of the South Right-of-Way line of Lemon Bluff Road with the East line of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 32 East, Volusia County, Florida; said point lying on the South Right-of-Way line of Lemon Bluff Road and being the Point of Beginning of a parcel of land lying 25.00 feet on each side of the following description: 

Thence run South parallel to the East line of the West 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 20 to a point 25.00 feet East of the Southeast comer of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 20, thence run West along the North line of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of said Section 20, to the Northwest comer of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 20, thence run South along the West line of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 20 to the North line of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 20, thence run South along the West line of the East 1/2 of Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 to the South line of said Section 20, said point being the point of termination for the easement.

Less the following described parcel:

From the West 1/4 corner of Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 32 East, run North 00°21’08” East, along the West line of the Northwest 1/4, Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 32 East, 492.19 feet, thence South 89°17’48” East, 211.39 feet, thence South 00°21’8” West, 332.36 feet, thence South 89°15’09” East, 696.6 feet, thence South 00°21°09” West, 140.00 feet, thence South 89°15’09” East, 115.00 feet, thence South 00°21’09” West, 20 feet, thence North 89°15’09” West, 1022.99 feet to the point of beginning. 

Property Appraiser’s Full Parcel ID No: 20-19-32-00-00-0024

Property Appraiser’s Short Parcel ID No. 9220-00-00-0024

a/k/a

20-19-32 S 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 EXC N 165 FT & EXC W 211.39 FT MEAS ON N/L OF N 332.3 FT MEAS ON E/L & EXC W 907.99 FT MEAS ON S/L OF S 160 FT MEAS ON E/L & EXC S 20 FT MEAS ON E/L OF E 115 FT OF W 1022.99 FT MEAS ON S/L PER OR 3983 PGS 1174 TO 1175 PER OR 6045 PG 4453

Parcel ID# 9220-00-00-0024

Street address: 640 WILD ACRES RD, OSTEEN, FL 32764

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the

Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

555 West Granada Boulevard, 

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

kramerlegal@aol.com

and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before April 8, 2020, otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to Quiet Title filed by the Plaintiff.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 21st day of February, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administrator at Suite 300, Courthouse Annex, 125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; Tel.: 386-257-6096 within two (2) working days of your receipt of the NOTICE OF ACTION; if you are hearing or voice impaired, Call 1-800-955-8771; THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.

February 27, March 5, 12 & 19, 2020

 

**************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/17/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1998 CHEV Malibu

VIN 1G1NE52M8W6263176

2005 CHRY 300

VIN 2C3AA63H35H145353

2002 FORD F150

VIN 1FTRX17W12NB12380

March 5, 2020

 

**********

STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF PROPOSED AGENCY ACTION

The Department of Environmental Protection gives Notice of its Intent to modify a solid waste operation permit to Waste Management Inc. of Florida at Deland Class III Landfill, 1988 West Plymouth Avenue, DeLand.  The modification includes the installation of an active blower and open flare system and related appurtenances for the Landfill Gas Collection and Control System.  The Department has assigned File Number(s) 0138145-015-SO-IM to this project.

The Department's file on this matter is available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department of Environmental Protection, Solid Waste Section, 2600 Blair Stone road, Tallahassee, Florida 32317, phone 850-245-8707.  Documents are also available at the following link: http://appprod.dep.state.fl.us/WWW_WACS/REPORTS/SW_Facility_Docs.asp?wacsid=29244.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

The Department will issue the permit modification unless a petition for an administrative hearing is timely filed under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., before the deadline for filing a petition. On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application. 

Petition for Administrative Hearing

A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rules 28-106.201 and 28-106.301, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information: 

(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known; 

(b)  The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination;

(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision;

(d)  A statement of all disputed issues of material fact.  If there are none, the petition must so indicate;

(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;

(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and

(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.

The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@dep.state.fl.us.  Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.

Time Period for Filing a Petition

In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions for an administrative hearing by the applicant and persons entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of receipt of this written notice. Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of publication of the notice or within 14 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person's right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.

Extension of Time

Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time.  Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@dep.state.fl.us, before the deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.

Mediation

Mediation is not available in this proceeding.

March 5, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10427-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOE DALE COGBURN

aka DALE COGBURN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Joe Dale Cogburn, also known as Dale Cogburn, Deceased, whose date of death was February 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court For Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the personal Representative is set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE  DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 5, 2020.

KENNETH COGBURN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

2962 KRISTY KAY COURT

SOUTH DAYTONA, FLORIDA  32119

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, 

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.:2019 30215 CICI

DIVISION: 32

MITCHELL EQUITY GROUP, LLLP, a

Florida limited liability limited 

partnership, 

Plaintiff,

v.

RIDGEWOOD INN, INC., a Florida corporation, CITY OF HOLLY HILL; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 3; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 4; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 5; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 6; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 7; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 8; and UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 9,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ELECTRONIC SALE 

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45 

Notice is given that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in this cause, the Clerk of Court, Volusia County, Florida, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash by Electronic Sale at:  www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 o'clock A.M., on April 8, 2020, the following-described property set forth in the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

Parcel 1:

Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Plat of Mason Terrace, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Map Book 7, Page 76, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Parcel 2:

The Easterly one-third of Lot 8, Block 34 1/2, Mason and Carswell’s Subdivision of Holly Hill, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Deed Book “O”, Page 312, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Parcel 3:

The Northerly 100 feet of the Southerly 390 feet of the Easterly 255 feet of Block 34 1/2, Mason and Carswell’s Holly Hill, as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 90, and replatted in Deed Book “O”, Page 312, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the west side of Ridgewood Avenue, as laid out through Mason and Carswell’s Holly Hill, said point being a distance of 315.5 feet from the division line between Briggs and Robinson Grant and the Thomas Fitch Grant measured in a course of North 25 Degrees West along the west side of said Avenue; Thence from the said described point South 64 degrees 56 minutes West 256 feet; thence North 25 degrees 11 minutes West, 100 feet; Thence North 64 degrees 56 minutes East 256.35 feet to a point on the West side of Ridgewood Avenue aforesaid; Thence along the same South 25 degrees East 100 feet to the place of beginning, excepting that portion thereof used for the widening of Ridgewood Avenue.  

ANY LIENHOLDER CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FUND FROM THIS SALE, IF ANY, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 45.031(1)(a), FLORIDA STATUTES.

DATED:   February 24, 2020.

WRIGHT & CASEY,  P.A.

By: /s/ Barbara C. Reid

Florida Bar No. 89576

for R. Brooks Casey

Florida Bar No. 589721

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

(386) 428-3311 - Telephone

(386) 427-9516 - Facsimile

Primary E-Mail: administrator@surfcoastlaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: bcasey@surfcoastlaw.com

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

February 27 & March 5, 2020

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-10225-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

BARBARA K. MULDER,

a/k/a BARBARA KAY MULDER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BARBARA K. MULDER, also known as BARBARA KAY MULDER, deceased, whose date of death was December 27, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: February 27, 2020.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz 

Attorney for Personal Representative

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ JAMES RUSSELL SAUNDERS, III

Personal Representative

1230 Burning Tree Lane

Winter Park, Florida 32792

February 27 & March 5, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Spring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, March, 14TH,  2020 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.

Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.

SPACE NUMBER    OCCUPANT’S            

                                    NAME         

 247--------Shontesha Franklin

 248--------Charles Bixler

February 27 & March 5, 2020

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Lavita Lounge

347 Seaview Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

/s/ Claribel Avila

March 5, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 10055 CIDL

DIVISION: 01 (ROWE) 

ATLANTIC VILLAS CONDOMINIUM

OWNER’S ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

v.

JEFFREY F. HOLERS, ET AL.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 26, 2018, and entered in 2018 10055 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein ATLANTIC VILLAS CONDOMINIUM OWNER’S ASSOCIATION, INC. is the Plaintiff and JEFFREY F. HOLERS, ET AL is the Defendant. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on the 12th day of March, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Unit B-402, ATLANTIC VILLAS CONDOMINIUM, a Condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium recorded in Official Records Book 5260, Page(s) 1091, and Amended in Official Records Book 5344, Page 4318, and any amendments thereto of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. TOGETHER with that certain Parking Space number 2 and that certain Storage Unit number 4.

Parcel No. : 7445-24-00-4020

Common Address: 701 N. Atlantic Avenue, Unit 402, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

IMPORTANT

“If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724; telephone (386) 736-5915 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.”

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by First Class U.S. Mail on this 10th day of February, 2020.

Submitted by:

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

FL Bar 0027500

221 North Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Phone 386-427-5227

Facsimile 386-423-3909

Primary Email KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

February 27 & March 5, 2020

 

*********

IN THE COUNTY COURT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2020 10662 CODL

NV ACQUISITION MANAGEMENT LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CARL L. LUPICA and NANCY M. LUPICA, husband and wife, and all others claiming by, through and under CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA, husband and wife AND GOOD SAMARITAN CLINIC OF WEST VOLUSIA IRREVOCABLE CHARITABLE TRUST, 

Defendant,

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: CARL L. LUPICA and NANCY M. LUPICA, husband and wife, and all others claiming by, through and under CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA, husband and wife

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Parcel 1

Lots 222 through 224, inclusive, of Highlands Park, Orange City, according to Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Brown Ave., Orange City, FL 32763

Parcel 2

Lots 205 through 213, inclusive, of Highlands Park, Orange City, according to Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Brown Ave., Orange City, FL 32763.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before April 8, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this 20th day of February 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY: /s/ J. Beach

             DEPUTY CLERK

February 27, March 5, 12 & 19, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

EXTRA SPACE STORAGE

2745 S Woodland Blvd

DeLand, FL 32720

386-943-8386

DATE: March 17, 2020 at 10.00 AM 

Valerie Wiggins, households; Andrew McCray, furniture; Joshua Machnik, households;

Laetitia Lindsey, furniture; Scott Mickens, households 

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

February 27 & March 5, 2020

 

************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Dorothy’s Florist and Gift Shop

100 East New York Ave

DeLand, Fl 32724

/s/ Daniel S. Mooney

March 5, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that on 3/20/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1968 BROA #DJ7BX2S0477. Last Tenant: Nelegene Morgan & all unknown parties, beneficiaries, heirs, successors, and assigns of Nelegene Morgan. Sale to be held at Colonial Colony Inc- 1100 Eighth St, Daytona Beach, FL 32117, 813-241-8269.

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-10140-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

DANA JUNE POPELAR JOHNSON,

a/k/a DANA POPELAR JOHNSON,

a/k/a DANA J. JOHNSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DANA JUNE POPELAR JOHNSON, also known as DANA POPELAR JOHNSON, also known as DANA J. JOHNSON, deceased, whose date of death was December 22, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: February 27, 2020.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz 

Attorney for Personal Representative

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ SUSAN P. BURK

Personal Representative

1 Santa Lucia Avenue

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

February 27 & March 5, 2020

**************

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

COURT,  IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

FILE #:  2020 10157 PRDL

PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE:  ESTATE OF 

EARL ORIS GRISWOLD,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of EARL ORIS GRISWOLD, deceased, whose date of death was January 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s Estate, on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 5, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ James W. Ledford

James W. Ledford, Esquire

Florida Bar No.: 354341

787 South Yonge Street      Ormond Beach, FL  32174

(386) 672-6611

 

Personal Representative:

 /s/ Joseph Paul Brown

Joseph Paul Brown

109 South Starling Drive

Palm Coast, FL  32164

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT,

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 20-0002275

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$2,201.00 U.S. CURRENCY.

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:

$2,201.00 U.S. CURRENCY SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JANUARY 30, 2020, AT OR NEAR WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE AND US-17, DELAND, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/17/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

WP1AB29P06LA62482 

2006 PORSCHE

JN8AZ08TX3W112707 2003 NISSAN

March 5, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 2019 11771 CIDL

DIVISION: 02 (Weston) 

DORIS AHERN and JOHN SINCLAIR,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

JOHN SINCLAIR,

COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC.,

and BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 18, 2020, and entered in 2019 11771 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein DORIS AHERN ET AL is the Plaintiff and JOHN SINCLAIR, ET AL is the Defendant. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on the 19th day of May, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

That part of Lot 12, lying Westerly of Fernald Street, as now laid out, Except the West 325 feet of Lot 12 East of U.S. Highway #1, as now laid out, Except the North 75 feet of said Lot 12, and Except the Southerly 75 feet of said Lot 12, MENDELL’s HAWKS PARK SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 3, Page(s) 73, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Parcel ID: 743301000121

Property Location: 1008 FERNALD ST, EDGEWATER, FL 32132

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

IMPORTANT

“If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse 101 N. Alabama Avenue  DeLand, FL 32724; telephone (386) 736-5915 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.”

Respectfully submitted by:

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@cfllawyer.com

Attorney for Plaintiffs

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10207-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

MARY FULLERTON

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARY FULLERTON, deceased, whose date of death was January 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 27, 2020.

Personal Representative:

/s/ Melvin D. Stack

444 Seabreeze Blvd, Ste 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Melvin D. Stack

Florida Bar No. 297798

EVERY & STACK

444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

February 27 & March 5, 2020

 

**********

PUBLIC NOTICE

In compliance with Federal Aviation Regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration, Public Notice is hereby given that Volusia County Mosquito Control will inspect for mosquitoes and spray (EPA approved pesticide application) for immature and adult mosquitoes within the boundaries of Volusia County and over congested areas in Volusia County.

Aircraft will fly at altitudes under 500 feet throughout the calendar years, March 2020 through March 2022, for the suppression of mosquito populations, when and where such flights are necessary. All such flights are considered necessary, in the interest of protecting public health, for the comfort of residents and visitors, and will be in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Mosquito populations (nuisance and disease vectors of importance) will be suppressed by rotor (helicopter) and fixed-wing (airplane) flights with Volusia County aircraft or through a qualified and approved contractor.

Inspection flights and landings will be made for the purpose of locating and treating (spraying) immature stages of mosquitoes in fresh water and salt marsh flood areas.  These flights typically occur during daytime hours and can occur on a daily basis during peak mosquito production.

Spray flights for the suppression of adult mosquitoes, typically occur between sunset and sunrise, and are posted on the Volusia County website prior to the flights. To access the postings; go to (www.volusia.org/mosquito) and select “view spray operations” from the Volusia County Mosquito Control page.  

Suzanne Bartlett, Director

Volusia County Mosquito Control

March 5, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell thIs vehicle on 03/17/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FAFP56U57A155179 2007 FORD

March 5, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10061-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARJORIE A. FERONE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARJORIE A. FERONE, deceased, whose date of death was December 8, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 5, 2020.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz 

Attorney for Personal Representative

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ BARBARA MORRIS

Personal Representative

1863 South Brookview Dr.

Jacksonville, Florida 32246

March 5 & 12, 2020

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10145 PRDL 

Division 10  

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARVIN S. TITUS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Marvin S. Titus, deceased, whose date of death was January 15, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 5, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Matthew D. Branz

Matthew D. Branz, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 657514

Paul, Elkind, Branz & Paul, LLP

142 E. New York Ave.

DeLand, FL 32724

Tel: 386-734-3020 

E-Mail: mbranz@paulandelkind.com

Sec E-Mail: tcassese@paulandelkind.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Brandy Landers

831 Torchwood Dr.

DeLand, FL 32724

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 20-2165

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$7,915.00 U.S. CURRENCY.

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:

$7,915.00 U.S. CURRENCY SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JANUARY 29, 2020, AT OR NEAR 630 S. CHARLES RICHARD BEALL BOULEVARD, DEBARY, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/19/2020, 08:00 am at 830 COMMONWEALTH BLVD UNIT C PORT ORANGE, FL 32127, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes.  UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1B4HR28Y5XF524294 1999 DODGE

1FALP62W7RH187707 1994 FORD

1GKEK13R0XR919149 1999 GENERAL 

MOTORS CORP

March 5, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2020-10512-PRDL 

DIVISION 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARY ANN TROIANO a/k/a

MARYANN TROIANO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of MARY ANN TROIANO, deceased, Case No. 2020-10512-PRDL, by the Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was February 22, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $1,200.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: 

Rebecca Graybill, 22295 State Road 120, Elkhart, IN 46516

Tina Rice, 157 McCall Street, Lebanon, CT 06249

Victoria Dillingham, 785 Trey Court, Apopka, FL 32712

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED IWLL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 5, 2020.

Signed on this 28th day of February, 2020.

/s/ Rebecca Graybill

22295 State Road 120

Elkhart, IN 46516

 

/s/ Sherrille D. Akin

Florida Bar No. 826812

600 W. New York Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 738-5599

Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com

Alternate Email: service@akin-law.com

Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com

Attorney for Petitioner

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for comments on the DeLand Housing Authority’s Agency Plan and as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Agency Plan and supporting documents will be available for review over the next 45 days at the authority’s Main office located at:

460 Laurel Ridge Way

DeLand, Florida

The Public Hearing will be held at the above location. Any person wishing to comment on the Authority’s Agency Plan may file his or her comments in writing with Mrs. Millie Quinones, Executive Director of the Housing Authority no later than Tuesday, April 7, 2020, or may attend the Public Hearing being held at the main office at the address listed above.

All comments will be considered in preparing the final plan before submittal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

February 27 & March 5, 2020

 

**************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

CYDORA’S WARDROBE

730 W. Florence Ave

DeLand, FL 32720

Charisse Ann Artibani

March 5, 2020

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-10015-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOSEPHINE D. TERRANOVA,

a/k/a JOSEPHINE TERRANOVA, a/k/a 

JOSEPHINE DOROTHY TERRANOVA,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSEPHINE D. TERRANOVA, also known as JOSEPHINE TERRANOVA, also known as JOSEPHINE DOROTHY TERRANOVA, deceased, whose date of death was September 8, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 5, 2020. 

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ THOMAS SAL TERRANOVA

Personal Representative

1390 N. Valley Avenue

Vineland, New Jersey 08360

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

*******

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Repair Express Dental Services

672 Branch Dr

Port Orange, FL 32127

Repair Express Dental Services LLC

March 5, 2020

 

*******

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

STORE 054

2691 Old Smyrna Trl

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168-5381

Andrew Gracen Investment Group 

LLC

March 5, 2020

 

********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/18/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

KNDJF724467207082 2006 KIA

WBA3A5C58CF256206 2012 BMW

March 5, 2020

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10291-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

GEORGE A. CHADWICK, SR.

a/k/a GEORGE A. CHADWICK

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of George A. Chadwick, Sr., a/k/a George A. Chadwick, deceased, whose date of death was January 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2020-10291-PRDL.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 27, 2020.

Attorney for PersonalRepresentative:

RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 0061254

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, FL  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Secondary E-Mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

Cheryl L. Bourque

19 Lantern Circle

Laconia, New Hampshire 03246

February 27 & March 5, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Universal Towing Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/19/2020, 08:00 am at 542 LPGA BLVD HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3616, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Universal Towing Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1HGES16532L046949 2002 HONDA

1VWBP7A36CC043568 

2012 VOLKSWAGEN

2G1WK16K879342890 

2007 CHEVROLET

2G1WS551269386995 

2006 CHEVROLET

4T1BG12K5TU828353 1996 TOYOTA

JYARJ06E48A036573 2008 YAMAHA

KMHDN45D51U229804 

2001 HYUNDAI

WVWFV71K67W052311 

2007 VOLKSWAGEN

March 5, 2020

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

MARKETS OF SUNSHINE

1132 Michael Ave

Deltona, FL 32738

/s/ Marsha J. Jaramillo

March 5, 2020

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/19/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2005 HOND Odyssey

VIN 5FNRL38655B133550

Bicycle VIN NO VIN

March 5, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2019-12714 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DAVID E. HALL A/K/A

DAVID HALL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of David E. Hall a/k/a David Hall , deceased, whose date of death was May 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is February 27, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Michael A. Kurey

Florida Bar Number: 978833

PHILLIPS & FINLEY LLC

211 E Rich Ave

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-5959

Fax: (386) 734-5945

E-Mail: eservice@phillipsandfinley.com

2nd E-Mail: mkurey@phillipsandfinley.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Laura M. Moore

1480 Baton Drive

Deltona, Florida 32725

February 27 & March 5, 2020

************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Metrical Music Productions

328 Burchington Dr.

DeBary, FL 32713

/s/ Emil Gordon

March 5, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/20/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1999 DODG Durango

VIN 1B4HR28YXXF544363

2003 NISS 350Z

VIN JN1AZ34E33T015535

March 5, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/31/2020, 8:00 am at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

5FNRL3H69AB017004 2010 HOND

1C4GJ45333B106117 2003 CHRY

March 5, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO: 2019 12091 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

NEAL F. HIGLEY,

Decedent.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Intestate) 

 The administration of the Estate of Neal F. Higley, Deceased, whose date of death was April 5, 2018; Case Number 2019 12091 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL  32721-6043. The name and address of the Personal Representative are Lee R. Carr, II, 111 2nd Avenue Northeast, Suite 1404, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, and the name and address of the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s Estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this Notice is February 27, 2020.

CARR LAW GROUP, P.A.

Lee R. Carr, II, Esquire

111 2nd Avenue Northeast, Suite 1404

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Voice: 727-894-7000; 

Fax: 727-821-4042

Primary email address: lcarr@carrlawgroup.com

Secondary email address: pcardinal@carrlawgroup.com

February 27 & March 5, 2020

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

DIGITAL INFINITUM

326 Pine Springs Dr

DeBary, Florida 32713-3728

Pasha Pashazadeh

March 5, 2020

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/20/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1G1BE5SM1G7244144 

2016 CHEVROLET

1G1PC5SB6F7271204 

2015 CHEVROLET

March 5, 2020

 

*******

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

INSURANCE MARKET NC

514 N Florida Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720-3416

Truckers Solution Insurance LLC

March 5, 2020

 

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2018 10961 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

LENNIS E. CHITWOOD

a/k/a

LENNIS EUGENE CHITWOOD

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LENNIS E. CHITWOOD, a/k/a, LENNIS EUGENE CHITWOOD, Deceased, whose date of death was April 11, 2018; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2018-10961 PRDL, Division 10; the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.  The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS MARCH 5, 2020.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

/s/ LINDSEY CHITWOOD 

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE:

/s/ CAMILLE R. MARTIN, ESQ

Florida Bar #0018657

138 West New York Avenue

Suite 1

DeLand, FL 32720

(386) 597-9904

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after June 3, 2020.

When you call, please have the following:

Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).

ITEM#      DESCRIPTION

200002309(1-3) FIREARM/CELL 

PHONE/AMMO

200002895(2) currency

200002740(1) Cell phone

200003084(1,2) Gaming system 

& games

200003225(1) MINI DIRT BIKE

200003415(1-2) Firearm/ammo

200003603(1-3) FIREARM/AMMO

200004025(1-3) Firearm/ammo

200004140(1-2) Firearm/ammo

200004121(1-3) FIREARM/AMMO/

CLOTH CASE

200004306 (1) Handheld computer

200004398(1) FIREARM

200004492(2) JEWELRY

200004811(1) Cell phone

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/18/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2008 HYUN Accent

VIN KMHCN46C88U236192

March 5, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2019-12711-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

PHYLLIS ELAINE MATTHEWS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of PHYLLIS ELAINE MATTHEWS, deceased, whose date of death was November 16, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 5, 2020.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: Kendall@simmslawfirm.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ ROBERT DALE MATTHEWS

4311 Gull Cove

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

March 5 & 12, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019-13396 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

In Re: The Marriage of

Valerie Michelle Bianco, Petitioner

and

James J Bianco, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE  

TO: James J Bianco

       1211 Stonecutter Drive,  Apt 202

       Kissimmee, FL 34747

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Valerie Michelle Bianco

707 Ivy Avenue

DeLand, FL 32724

on or before March 23, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: February 6, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ K. Seely

Deputy Clerk

February 13, 20, 27 & March 5, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2009 33874 CICI

US Bank Trust N.a. as Trustee for LSf9

Master Participation Trust,

Plaintiff, vs.

Margaret Toole, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

an Order dated January 24, 2020 entered

in Case No. 2009 33874 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit,

in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

US Bank Trust N.A. As Trustee for LSF9

Master Participation Trust is the Plaintiff

and Margaret Toole; The Marina Grande

on the Halifax I Condominium Association,

Inc.; Marina Grande on the Halifax Maintenance

Association, Inc.; A.W. Baylor

Versapanel-Plastering, Inc.; and Unknown

Tenants/Owners are the Defendants, that

Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court

will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00AM on the 28th day of

October, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

DWELLING UNIT 303, BUILDING

1, OF MARINA GRANDE

ON THE HALIFAX I, A CONDOMINIUM,

ACCORDING TO THE

DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 6136 PAGE

4670, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND ANY

AMENDMENTS THERETO, TOGETHER

WITH AN UNDIVIDED

INTEREST OR SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS APPURTENANT THERETO.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By MAXINE MELTZER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 119294

18-F00758

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0146

**************************

RE-NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL

NaTIONSTaR MORTGaGE LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MISHELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated May 23, 2017, and

entered in Case No. 2016 11682

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida. NATIONSTAR

MORTGAGE LLC, is Plaintiff and

MISHELLE L. YELVERTON; AUSTIN

R. YOUNG; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF AUSTIN R. YOUNG; FLORIDA

HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION;

STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REVENUE; CLERK

OF THE CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; WELLS

FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER

TO SOUTHTRUST BANK; SHARON CLIFTON, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,

County Florida will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash via

the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the

24TH day of MARCH, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE SOUTH 140.65 FEET OF

THE WEST 340 FEET OF THE

SOUTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 (LESS THE

WEST 30 FEET THEREOF IN

ROAD), SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP

18 SOUTH, RANGE 30

EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

8760-16

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0150

**************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION,

Plaintiff, vs.

MIRaNDa SMITH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated December 18, 2018,

and entered in 2018 10912 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the

Plaintiff and MIRANDA SMITH;

BRANDON KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON

S. KLEINKE; R.E. MICHEL

COMPANY, LLC F/K/A R.E. MICHEL

COMPANY F/K/A R.E. MICHEL

COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA HOUSING

FINANCE CORPORATION are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on April 14, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF A

REPLAT OF A PORTION OF

DELTONA LAKES, UNIT NINE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 28, AT PAGE(S)

112 AND 113, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1191 S

COOPER DR, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-170920

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0154

**************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 30715 CICI

DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

CHaRLES WESLEY RUMER a/K/a

CHaRLES W. RUMER III, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November

15, 2019, and entered in 2019

30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL

LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLES

WESLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLES W.

RUMER III; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A

CHARLES W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 22, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE ESTATES,

ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE

SOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE

NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE

EASTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12,

BLOCK 5, AS LIES SOUTH OF THE

SOUTH LINE OF DIVISION STREET, A

50 FOOT STREET AS NOW LAIDOUT,

H.P. HANDS SUBDIVISION IN THE

THOMAS FITCH GRANT, AS PER MAP

RECORDED IN DEED BOOK "P",

PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 345 COLLINS ST,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-261541

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0158

**************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2018 10536 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BaNK TRUST COMPaNY

aMERICaS, aS TRUSTEE fOR RESIDENTIaL aCCREDIT LOaNS, INC., MORTGaGE aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-QS14,

Plaintiff, vs.

JaMES E faIRHURST aND KaTHLEEN M

faIRHURST, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

February 17, 2020, and entered in 2018

10536 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein

DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY

AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL

ACCREDIT LOANS, INC.,

MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-QS14 is the Plaintiff and JAMES E

FAIRHURST; KATHLEEN M

FAIRHURST are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 23,

2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 6, BLOCK 24, FUQUAY AND

ROGER'S DIVISIONS A & B ENTITLED

"NEW SMYRNA BEACH", ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE

29, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3311 HILL ST, NEW

SMYRNA BEACH, FL 32169

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-073580

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0159

**************************

NOTICE Of RESCHEDULED SaLE

PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CaSE NO.: 2019 10500 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

CaLIBER HOME LOaNS, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOEL WILLIaMS, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to

an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale

dated February 17, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019 10500 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida in which Caliber

Home Loans, Inc., is the Plaintiff and

Joel Williams, Clerk of the Circuit Court

Volusia County Florida, State of Florida

Department Of Revenue, Tynisha M.

Mitchell, United States of America On Behalf

Of the Secretary Of Housing And

Urban Development, Unknown Tenant in

Possession #1 Unknown Tenant, Unknown

Tenant in Possession #2 Unknown Tenant,

Unknown Spouse of Joel Williams, are

defendants, the Volusia County Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/

online at http://www.volusia.real-foreclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at

11:00AM EST on the April 2, 2020 the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE NORTH ½ OF LOT 5, AND

ALL OF LOTS 1 THOUGH 4, INCLUSIVE,

AND LOTS 10 THROUGH 14, INCLUSIVE,

BLOCK J, COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES

SECTION 6, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE(S) 94, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA A/K/A 2550 PERSHING DRIVE ORANGE CITY FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-017102

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0161

**************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CasE NO.: 2019 11826 CIDl

CsMC 2018-RPl1 TRUsT,

Plaintiff, vs.

MaTTHEW CHaRlEs BERI, et al.,

Defendants.

TO:

JEFFREY THOMAS CATHCART

Last known address: 908 N GARFIELD AVE,

DELAND, FL 32724

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

for Foreclosure of Mortgage on

the following described property:

LOT 14 AND THE SOUTH 41

FEET OF LOT 15, PLYMOUTH

PARK, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP THEREOF, A

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

8, PAGE 21, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it, on

Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney

for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O.

BOX 771270, CORAL SPRINGS,

FL 33077 on or before March 27,

2020, a date at least thirty (30)

days after the first publication of

this Notice in the (Please publish in

West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and

file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on

Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH

DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this

notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON

DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es

una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para

poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no

menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this

Court this 11 day of February, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

(Seal) By: Shawnee Smith

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

19-03036

February 27; March 5, 2020 V20-0129

**************************

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE No.: 2018 11001 CIDl

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON

TRUsT COMPaNY, NaTIONal

assOCIaTION fKa THE BaNK Of NEW

YORK TRUsT COMPaNY, N.a. as

sUCCEssOR TO JPMORGaN CHasE

BaNK, N.a., as TRUsTEE fOR

REsIDENTIal assET MORTGaGE

PRODUCTs, INC., MORTGaGE

assET-BaCKED Pass-THROUGH

CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2005-RZ3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE

EsTaTE Of lEE N. sCHMIDT a/K/a lEE

NElsON sCHMIDT, DECEasED,

WHETHER saID UNKNOWN PaRTIEs

ClaIM as sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,

GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER ClaIMaNTs;

CINDY l. sCHMIDT a/K/a CINDY

sCHMIDT; laTIssUEs sCHMIDT a/K/a

laTIssUEs MaRIa MClEllaN as THE

PERsONal REPREsENTaTIVE Of THE

EsTaTE Of lEE N. sCHMIDT a/K/a lEE

NElsON sCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENaNT

#1; UNKNOWN TENaNT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated February 18,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11001

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK

TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR

TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET

MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff

and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER

SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY

SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A

LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE

ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County

Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest bidder

or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 21st day of April, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Summary

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark

Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: February 20, 2020.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: STACY ROBINS, Esq.

FL Bar No. 008079

for ROBERT MCLAIN, ESQ.

FL BAR NO. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

500 S. Australian Avenue, Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

February 27; March 5, 2020 V20-0132

**************************

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CasE NO.: 2019 10365 CIDl

DIVIsION: 01

lOaNCaRE, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRaNDY KUBIK, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

30, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

10365 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida in which LoanCare, LLC, is

the Plaintiff and Brandy Kubik a/k/a Brandy

S. Kubik, Christopher Kubik a/k/a Christopher

P. Kubik, Unknown Spouse of Mary

Mussetter, deceased, Florida Shores Property

Owners Association, Inc., The City of

Edgewater, Florida, Unknown Heir of the estate

of Mary Mussetter, deceased, Washington

Federal, National Association successor

in interest to First Mutual Bank, Unknown

Party#1 N/K/A Ray Cook, Unknown Party#2

N/K/A John Doe, are defendants, the Volusia

County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash in/on

online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the March 19, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTS 2925 AND 2926, BLOCK 147,

FLORIDA SHORES UNIT 4, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE(S) 104 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1432 VICTORY PALM DR,

EDGEWATER, FL 32132

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of February, 2020

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

18-018181

February 27; March 5, 2020 V20-0136

**************************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2017 30438 CICI

sPECIalIZED lOaN sERVICING llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRENDa WElls a/K/a BRENDa l. WElls , et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April

12, 2018, and entered in 2017 30438 CICI

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING

LLC is the Plaintiff and BRENDA WELLS

A/K/A BRENDA L. WELLS; ANTHONY

WAYNE GARDNER; FLORIDA HOUSING

FINANCE CORPORATION; CACH, LLC;

CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), NATIONAL ASSOCIATION are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on April 08, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, BLOCK 12, SECTION #2

GOLF VIEW SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE 5, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 730 LARGO WAY,

SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 20 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-000591

February 27; March 5, 2020 V20-0140

**************************

suBsEQuENT iNsERTioNs

volusia CouNTY

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2018 31282 CICI

fINaNCE Of aMERICa REVERsE llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

lOUIs a. ROssI,

Defendant(s),

To: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LOUISE T.

ROSSI, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

24 MARJORIE TRAIL

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT

RESIDENCE UNKNOWN

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose Mortgage

covering the following real and personal property described as follows, to-wit:

LOT 94, WINDING WOODS

UNIT #4, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

41, PAGES 124 THROUGH

125, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to file a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on Curtis

Wilson, McCalla Raymer Leibert

Pierce, LLC, 225 E. Robinson St.

Suite 155, Orlando, FL 32801 and

file the original with the Clerk of the

above-styled Court on or before April

08, 2020, or 30 days from the first

publication, otherwise a Judgment

may be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en

este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta

asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con

no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,

o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of

this Court at Volusia County, Florida,

this 21st day of February, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY: J. BEACH

DEPUTY CLERK

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

225 E. Robinson St. Suite 155

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

18-00923-4

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0142

**************************

NOTICE Of aCTION -

CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020-10060-CIDl

Wells fargo Bank, N.a.

Plaintiff, vs.

William f. Dinan a/k/a William Dinan, as

Trustee of William f. Dinan living Trust

dated July 19, 2012; William f. Dinan

a/k/a William Dinan; Unknown Beneficiaries

of the William f. Dinan living Trust

dated July 19, 2012

Defendants.

TO: Unknown Beneficiaries of the William F.

Dinan Living Trust dated July 19, 2012

Last Known Address: "Unknown"

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 11, BLOCK 1720, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT SIXTY-FIVE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,

PAGES 117 THROUGH 121, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,

Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s

attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th

St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309,

within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication on or before April 06, 2020, and file

the original with the Clerk of this Court either

before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or

immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on February 18, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F02644

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0143

**************************

NOTICE Of aCTION -

CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2019-32307-CICI

Truist Bank, successor by merger to

sunTrust Bank

Plaintiff, vs.

Cyril Javurek; Unknown spouse of Cyril

Javurek; Centerstate Bank, National association

successor by merger to Reunion

Bank of florida; spruce Creek

Estates Homeowners association, Inc.

Defendants.

TO: CYRIL JAVUREK and Unknown Spouse

of Cyril Javurek

Last Known Address: 6229 Coquina Circle

Port Orange, Florida 32127

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 39, SPRUCE CREEK ESTATES,

UNIT 2, AS PER MAP BOOK 35,

PAGE 186, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,

Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2001 NW

64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

33309, within thirty (30) days of the first

date of publication on or before April 08,

2020, and file the original with the Clerk of

this Court either before service on the

Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in the

complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order to

participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact Court

Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina

de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on February 20, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

(SEAL) By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F00157

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0144

**************************

NOTICE Of PUBlIC aUCTION

Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American

Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of

attorney will sell the following vehicle(s) to

the highest bidder; net proceeds deposited

with the clerk of court; owner/lienholder has

right to hearing and post bond; owner may

redeem vehicle for cash sum of lien; all auctions

held in reserve Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or cashier check; 18% buyer remium; any person interested ph (954) 563-1999

Sale date March 27, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411

NW 9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

34393 2002 Ford VIN#:

1FTWW32F72ED18621 Lienor: Terry Taylor

Ford Inc/Gary Yeomans Ford 1420 N

Tomoka Farms Rd Daytona Bch 386-274-6700 Lien Amt $6755.00

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911

March 5, 2020 V20-0145

**************************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CasE NO. 2017 31084 CICI

JPMORGaN CHasE BaNK N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

all UNKNOWN HEIRs, CREDITORs,

DEVIsEEs, BENEfICIaRIEs,

GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,

TRUsTEEs aND all OTHER PaRTIEs

ClaIMING aN INTEREsT BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE Of

JOsEPH s. REGIsTRaTO, JR., DECEasED;

PaRK PlaCE HOMEOWNERs' assOCIaTION, INC.; UNKNOWN PERsON(s) IN POssEssION

Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY; DIaNE

sHERMaN; JOaNNE lINDsaY; JOsEPH

REGIsTRaTO a/K/a JOsEPH J.

REGIsTRaTO; sUsaN PIRaINO,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

filed January 27, 2020 and

entered in Case No. 2017 31084

CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7th

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK N.A. is Plaintiff

and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS,

CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES

AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST

THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH S.

REGISTRATO, JR., DECEASED;

UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; DIANE SHERMAN; JOANNE LINDSAY; JOSEPH

REGISTRATO A/K/A JOSEPH J.

REGISTRATO; SUSAN PIRAINO;

PARK PLACE HOMEOWNERS'

ASSOCIATION, INC.; are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk

of the Circuit Court, will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at 11:00 A.M., on March 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 22, PARK PLACE

PHASE I, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

37, PAGE 169, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the Clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

Submitted by:

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

17-00033

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0147

**************************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CasE No. 2019 31707 CICI

DITECH fINaNCIal llC,

PlaINTIff, Vs.

EDWaRD ZEIs a/K/a EDWaRD a. ZEIs

a/K/a EDWaRD alBERT ZEIs, ET al.

DEfENDaNT(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 26, 2020 in

the above action, the Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida,

on April 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for

the following described property:

Unit 5, Building H, The Condominium

at Georgetowne Lake, a

Condominium, according to the

Declaration of Condominium

thereof, recorded in Official

Records Book 5850, Page 1792,

of the Public Records of Volusia

County, Florida, together with an

undivided interest or share in the

common elements appurtenant thereto

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim

within sixty (60) days after the sale.

The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of

the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: IRIS KWON, Esq.

FBN 115140

19-000185

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0148

**************************

NOTICE Of REsCHEDUlED salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CasE NO.: 2018 31034 CICI

U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as

TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT

TO BaNK Of aMERICa, NaTIONal assOCIaTION,

as TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR BY MERGER TO lasallE BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as

TRUsTEE fOR MERRIll lYNCH

MORTGaGE INVEsTORs TRUsT,

MORTGaGE lOaN assET-BaCKED

CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-HE1,

Plaintiff, vs.

sUsaN E. MUNGERsON-MalONE a/K/a

sUsaN E. MUNGERsON, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale dated February

11, 2020 entered in Case No. 2018

31034 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida in which

U.S. Bank National Association, as

Trustee, successor in interest to

Bank of America, National Association,

as Trustee, successor by

merger to LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Merrill

Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust,

Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates,

Series 2007-HE1, is the

Plaintiff and Susan E. Mungerson-Malone

a/k/a Susan E. Mungerson,

Laddy Cyril Malone, are defendants,

the Volusia County Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the March 27,

2020 the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 21 OF OAK RIDGE

ACRES UNIT 2, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

26, AT PAGE 37, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF FLAGLER

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 354 BRIDLE PATH LN,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICSZ

Florida Bar #762121

18-013634

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0149

**************************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO. 2018 10834 CIDl

DEUTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TRUsT COMPaNY, as TRUsTEE fOR aRGENT sECURITIEs INC., assET-BaCKED Pass-THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2006-W3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHaEl sTITElY a/K/a MICHaEl EUGENE

sTITElY a/K/a MICHaEl E. sTITElY, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 6, 2020, and

entered in Case No. 2018 10834

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida. DEUTSCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,

AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT

SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2006-W3, is Plaintiff and

MICHAEL STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL

EUGENE STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL

E. STITELY; SHELLEY STITELY; FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT ASSOC. A/K/A FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATES, INC.,

are defendants. Laura E. Roth,

Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,

County Florida will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 a.m., on the 26TH day of

MARCH, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 59, 60, AND 61, PLAT

OF OAK HILL, AS PER PLAT

IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 62,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLU-SIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER

WITH ANY AND TITLE TO UNPLATTED

ROADS LYING ADJACENT

AND CONTIGUOUS TO SAID PROPERTY.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

11256-18

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0151

**************************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2018 10797 CIDl

fBC MORTGaGE, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

KRIs HUPfER, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered

January 21, 2020 in Civil Case No.

2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein FBC

MORTGAGE, LLC is Plaintiff and KRIS

HUPFER, et al., are Defendants, the Clerk

of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida

Statutes on the 21st day of April 2020 at

11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY

WOODS PHASE THREE-A, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 41, PAGES 154 THROUGH

156, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed (X) Mailed this 26th day of February, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

LISA WOODBURN, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 11003

16-00179-6

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0152

**************************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 31512 CICI

DEUTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TRUsT

COMPaNY as TRUsTEE fOR

HaRBORVIEW MORTGaGE lOaN

TRUsT MORTGaGE lOaN

Pass-THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-2,

Plaintiff, vs.

RINDY NONG, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure entered January 27,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 31512

CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE

FOR HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-2 is Plaintiff and

RINDY NONG, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E.

ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in

accordance with Chapter 45, Florida

Statutes on the 24TH day of April,

2020 at 11:00 AM on the following

described property as set forth in

said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 48, Breakaway Trails,

Phase 3, Unit 2B, according to

the plat thereof, as recorded in

Map Book 49, Page(s) 122

through 125, inclusive, of the

Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens, must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true

and correct copy of the foregoing

was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed

(X) Mailed this 26th day of February,

2020, to all parties on the attached

service list.

LISA WOODBURN, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 11003

19-00567-2

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0153

**************************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2017 11339 CIDl

WElls faRGO BaNK, NaTIONal

assOCIaTION as TRUsTEE fOR OPTION

ONE MORTGaGE lOaN TRUsT 2007-4, assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-4,

Plaintiff, vs.

BlaCK POINT assETs, INC. a flORIDa

CORPORaTION, as TRUsTEE UNDER

THE 3330 CalDWEll sTREET laND

TRUsT DaTED JaNUaRY 1, 2014, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

16, 2020, and entered in 2017 11339

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR

OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2007-4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-4 is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

BENEFICIARIES OF THE 3330

CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST; BLACK

POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST DATED

JANUARY 1, 2014; WELLS FARGO BANK,

N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE

·MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-4,

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2007-4; DISCOVER BANK are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 16, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 13, BLOCK 1360, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT FORTY SEVEN, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,

PAGES 10 THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3330 CALDWELL

ST, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-047357

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0155

**************************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2018 30448 CICI

REVERsE MORTGaGE sOlUTIONs, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,

lIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND

all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTaTE Of GlaDYs B.

MORENO, DECEasED., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 17, 2020,

and entered in 2018 30448 CICI of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein REVERSE

MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC. is

the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN

HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN

THE ESTATE OF GLADYS B.

MORENO, DECEASED.; UNITED

STATES OF AMERICA, ON BEHALF

OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING

AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; BELLAIR

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC.; ALFREDO MORENO

A/K/A ALFREDO IVOR MORENO;

BRIDGET MORENO-DICOVITSKY

A/K/A BRIDGET DICOVITSKY; MAGALI

MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGALI C.

MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGGIE MARTINEZ

are the Defendant(s). Laura

E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 17, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 621 OF BELLAIR CONDOMINIUM

APARTMENTS, A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION OF

CONDOMINIUM THEREOF,

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 1588, PAGE

427, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND ANY

AMENDMENTS THERETO,

TOGETHER WITH ITS UNDIVIDED

SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS.

Property Address: 2727

NORTH ATLANTIC AVENUE

UNIT 621, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-077584

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0156

**************************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 30774 CICI

NEWREZ llC D/B/a sHEllPOINsT

MORTGaGE sERVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOTHY RUsH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

January 17, 2020, and entered in 2019

30774 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein NEWREZ

LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST MORTGAGE

SERVICING is the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY

RUSH; LORI RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

April 22, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1205 OLEN

DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-228255

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0157

**************************

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CasE NO.: 2019 31462 CICI

WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,

GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,

CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER

ClaIMaNTs ClaIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER, OR aGaINsT, aRTHUR J.

REMMERT a/K/a aRTHUR JOHN

REMMERT, DECEasED, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 27, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2019

31462 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida in which

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., is the

Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,

Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or

other Claimants claiming by,

through, under, or against, Arthur J.

Remmert a/k/a Arthur John Remmert,

Deceased, Timothy Remmert,

as Personal Representative

of the Estate of Arthur John Remmert,

deceased, Timothy Remmert,

Steven Remmert, Daniel Remmert,

Brian Remmert, Michael Remmert,

Any And All Unknown Parties

Claiming by, Through, Under, And

Against The Herein named Individual

Defendant(s) Who are not

Known To Be Dead Or Alive,

Whether Said Unknown Parties

May Claim An Interest in Spouses,

Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or

Other Claimants, are defendants,

the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online

at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at

11:00AM EST on the April 3, 2020

the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT(S) 17, BLOCK 6 OF

LANTERN PARK, UNIT 2 AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

32, PAGE 113, ET SEQ., OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2934 GASLIGHT DR.,

SOUTH DAYTONA FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-017102

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0160

**************************

volusia CouNTY

SUBSEQUENt INSERtIONS

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2018 11870 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS

TRUSTEE FOR TBW

MORTGAGE-BACKED TRUST 2007-1,

MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOSEPH MONTANA, ET AL.

Defendants

To the following Defendant(s):

JOsEPH MONTANA

(CURRENT REsIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address:

269 vALENCIA ROAD, DE BARY FL 32713

Additional Address:

9105 sTONEBROOK DR,

sANFORD FL 32773

Additional Address:

324 HIDDEN LAKE DR,

sANFORD FL 32773

Additional Address:

3103 sTONEBROOK DR,

sANFORD FL 32773

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the

following described property:

LOT 2, BLOCK 1, PLANTATION EsTATEs

UNIT 9, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 2, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, sTATE OF FLORIDA

A/K/A 269 vALENCIA RD, DEBARY FL 32713

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to J. Anthony van Ness, Esq.

at vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for

the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT

CENTER DRIvE, sUITE #110,

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on or before

March 27, 2020, a date which is within thirty

(30) days after the first publication of this

Notice in the FLA/WEsT vOLUsIA BEACON

and file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the complaint. This notice

is provided to Administrative Order No. 2065.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este

procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con

la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange

Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos

de 7 días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la

cita de comparecencia está dentro de

un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene

una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs

NO sON PARA OBTENER

INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal of this

Court this 11 day of February, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CLERK OF COURT

(seal) By shawnee smith

As Deputy Clerk

vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite #110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

12699-18

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0120

**************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

2017 10667 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE FOR JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

THE BENEFIT OF THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF POPULAR

ABS, INC. MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-A,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF IRENE A. COX, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

NORMAN C. COX; RHONDA L. OLIVER;

JOHN P. COX; TANDA G. COX;

ALEXANDRA NICOLE HASHMAN;

JONATHAN C. COX; GREGORY T. COX;

ROBERT E. COX; THE CITY OF

EDGEWATER, FLORIDA, A MUNICIPAL

CORPORATION; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND

ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN

INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAISNT THE ESTATE OF MARY L. MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY LOUISE

MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY MUSSETTER,

DECEASED;

Defendant(s),

TO: Unknown Parties claiming by, through,

under or against the Estate of Irene A. Cox,

deceased, whether said Unknown Parties

claim as spouses, hers, devisees, grantees,

assignees, creditors, trustees, or other claimants

2113 Juniper Drive

Edgewater, FL 32141

Norman C. Cox

Residence Unknown

Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all

other parties claiming an interest by, through,

under or against the Estate of Mary L. Mussetter

a/k/a Mary Louise Mussetter a/k/a

Mary Mussetter, deceased

674 N. Richard Dr.

Xenia, Ohio 45385

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose a mortgage

on the following property:

LOTs 7239 AND 7420,

BLOCK 233, REvIsED PLAT

OR PART OF FLORIDA

sHOREs UNIT #7, MAP

BOOK 23, PAGE 131,

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

street Address: 2113 Juniper

Dr., Edgewater, Florida 32141

has been filed against you and

you are required to serve a copy

of your written defenses, if any, to

it on McCabe, Weisberg & Conway,

LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney,

whose address is 500 south Australian

Avenue, suite 1000, West

Palm Beach, FL 33401, on or before

April 7th, 2020, and file the

original with the Clerk of this

Court, otherwise, a default will be

entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH

DIsABILITIEs If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time

before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or

voice impaired, call 711. THEsE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs

CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si

usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted

tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de

inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene

una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs

TELEFONICOs NO

sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on February 19, 2020.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of said Court

(seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 south Australian Avenue, suite 1000

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

FLpleadings@MWC-law.com

17-401854

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0121

**************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 11896 CIDL

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL WAYNE TREVATHAN, et. al.,

Defendants.

To the following Defendant(s):

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINsT

CHARLEs WAYNE TREvATHAN,

WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREsT As sPOUsEs,

HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTs

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

for Foreclosure of Mortgage on

the following described property:

LOT 51, COAsTAL WOODs

UNIT A1, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

58, PAGEs 55 THROUGH 59,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of you

written defenses, if any, to it, on McCalla

Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC,

sara Collins, Attorney for Plaintiff,

whose address is 225 East Robinson

street, suite 155, Orlando, FL

32801 on or before

__________________________, a

date which is within thirty (30) days

after the first publication of this Notice

in the Florida Legal Advertising,

Inc. and file the original with the

Clerk of this Court either before

service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a

default will be entered against you

for the relief demand in the complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH

DIsABILITIEs If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON

DIsCAPACIDADEs si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para

poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no

menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs

TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By ___________________

As Deputy Clerk

submitted by:

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC,

225 E. Robinson st. suite 155,

Orlando, FL 32801,

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Email: MRservice@mccalla.com

19-01385-1

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0122

**************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 11896 CIDL

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL WAYNE TREVATHAN, et. al.,

Defendants.

To: sHAUN KRIsTOPHER TREvATHAN,

6300 sW GRAN OAKs DR APT H102,

CORvALLIs, OR 97333

UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF sHAUN KRIsTOPHER

TREvATHAN,

6300 sW GRAN OAKs DR APT H102,

CORvALLIs, OR 97333

LAsT KNOWN ADDREss sTATED,

CURRENT REsIDENCE UNKNOWN

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 51, COAsTAL WOODs UNIT A1,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 58, PAGEs 55 THROUGH 59, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of you written defenses,

if any, to it, on McCalla Raymer

Leibert Pierce, LLC, sara Collins, Attorney

for Plaintiff, whose address is 225 East

Robinson street, suite 155, Orlando, FL

32801 on or before March 31, 2020, a date

which is within thirty (30) days after the first

publication of this Notice in the Florida Legal

Advertising, Inc. and file the original with the

Clerk of this Court either before service on

Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered against

you for the relief demand in the complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if

the time before the appearance is less than

7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le

proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al

711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and seal of said Court

on the 12th day of February, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC,

225 E. Robinson st. suite 155,

Orlando, FL 32801,

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

19-01385-1

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0123

**************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

Case No. 642019CA032264XXXXCI

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-3

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees,

Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees,

and all other parties claiming interest

by, through, under or against the Estate

of Robert A. Oppenheim a/k/a Robert

Allen Oppenheim a/k/a Robert A. Oppenheim, Sr., Deceased; et al

Defendants.

TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, and all other parties claiming interest

by, through, under or against the Estate

of Robert A. Oppenheim a/k/a Robert Allen

Oppenheim a/k/a Robert A. Oppenheim, sr.,

Deceased

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in volusia County, Florida:

LOT 1, CAMBRIDGE sUBDIvIsION,

UNIT 5, As PER MAP IN

MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 140,

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on Julie

Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & scott,

PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose

address is 2001 NW 64th st, suite

130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within

thirty (30) days of the first date of

publication on or before March 18th,

2020, and file the original with the

Clerk of this Court either before service

on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a

default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on February 11th, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

(seal) By K. McCoy

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th st, suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F02228

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0124

**************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

Case No. 2019 31959 CICI

Wells Fargo Bank, National Association,

as Trustee for ABFC 2005-OPT1 Trust, ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-OPT1

Plaintiff, vs.

Dean L. Baptiste a/k/a Dean Baptiste; et al

Defendants.

TO: DEAN L. BAPTIsTE A/K/A DEAN BAPTIsTE

and Unknown spouse of Dean L. Baptiste a/k/a Dean Baptiste

Last Known Address: 5560 s. Nova Rd. Port

Orange, Fl. 32127

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in volusia County, Florida:

LOT 8, BLOCK 15, HARBOR OAKs

BAY sHORE sECTION OF UNIT 2,

As PER MAP IN MAP BOOK 10,

PAGE 209, PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPT

THAT PORTION THEREOF

HERETOFORE DEEDED TO THE

sTATE OF FLORIDA FOR HIGHWAY

PURPOsEs; AND ALL THAT PORTION

OF THAT CERTAIN vACATED

20 FOOT ALLEY As Is CONTAINED

BY THE sOUTHERLY EXTENsION

OF THE EAsTERLY AND WEsTERLY

LINEs OF LOT 8, BLOCK 15, HARBOR

OAKs BAY sHORE sECTION

OF UNIT 2, MAP BOOK 10, PAGE

209, PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,

Esquire, Brock & scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s

attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th

st, suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309,

within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication on or before March 26, 2020, and file

the original with the Clerk of this Court either

before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or

immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina

de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs

TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on February 10, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By J. Beach

BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th st, suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F01771

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0125

**************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11906 CIDL

OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, VS.

MEREDITH CALVERT; et al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: Meredith Calvert

Bobby Calvert

Last Known Residence: 1789 Converse

Court, Deltona, FL 32738

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following property

in volusia County, Florida:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1191, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT 43, A sUBDIvIsION

ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP BOOK

27, PAGEs 270 TO 283, INCLUsIvE, PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE,

LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615 south Congress

Avenue, suite 200, Delray Beach, FL

33445 (Phone Number: (561) 392-6391),

within 30 days of the first date of publication

of this notice, and file the original with the

clerk of this court either before April 07,

2020, on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in

the complaint or petition.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina

de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs

TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on February 19, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(seal) BY: J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (561) 392-6391

1221-12547B

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0126

**************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 12070 CIDL

FIFTH THIRD BANK,

Plaintiff, VS.

THOMAS RANDALL RANK A/K/A

THOMAS RANK; et al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: Thomas Randall Rank A/K/A Thomas Rank

Last Known Residence: 166 Crystal Oak

Drive, Deland, FL 32720

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following property

in volusia County, Florida:

LOT 16, CRYsTAL COvE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEROF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 47,

PAGE (s) 187 AND 188 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE,

LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615 south Congress

Avenue, suite 200, Delray Beach, FL

33445, within 30 days of the first date of publication of this notice, and file the original

with the clerk of this court either before

March 27, 2020, on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order to

participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact Court

Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA

PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted

tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on February 11, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY: shawnee smith

DEPUTY CLERK

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (561) 392-6391

1599-140B

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0127

**************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO.: 2019 12077 CIDL

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ROSE M. FABRICATORE, et al.,

Defendants.

TO:

UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,

AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs WHO

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE

OF ROsE M. FABRICATORE

Last Known Address: 3111 LOBLOLLY

sTREET, DELTONA, FL 32725

Current Residence Unknown

UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF ROsE M. FABRICATORE

Last Known Address: 3111 LOBLOLLY

sTREET, DELTONA, FL 32725

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 29, DELTONA WOODs - PHAsE

I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 38,

PAGEs 130 AND 131, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group,

P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is

P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL sPRINGs, FL

33077 on or before March 31, 2020, a date

at least thirty (30) days after the first publication

of this Notice in the (Please publish in

West volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the

original with the Clerk of this Court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA

PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal of this

Court this 12th day of February, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

(seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

19-01350

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0128

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2019 30350 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

HAROLD Y. SYMONS, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 17th

day of February 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2019 30350 CICI, of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein BAYvIEW LOAN

sERvICING, LLC, is the Plaintiff and

HAROLD Y. sYMONs; UNKNOWN

sPOUsE OF HAROLD Y. sYMONs; sUNTRUsT

BANK; TYMBER CREEK HOMEOWNERs

AssOCIATION, INC; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

are defendants. The Clerk of this Court shall

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s

website for on-line auctions at, 11:00 AM on

the 3rd day of April 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT(s) 342, OF TYMBER CREEK,

PHAsE 2 As RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 35, PAGE 116 TO 126, ET

sEQ., OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 342 BENT CREEK

LANE, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN

THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs

MUsT FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTs THE sURPLUs

As UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 20 day of February, 2020.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02823-F

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0131

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 32124 CICI

MIDFIRST BANK,

Plaintiff, vs.

DALLAS J. SEIBERT, TANYA J. SEIBERT, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered

October 2, 2019 in Civil Case No.

2018 32124 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein MIDFIRsT

BANK is Plaintiff and DALLAs J. sEIBERT,

TANYA J. sEIBERT, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, Esq., will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida statutes on

the 1sT day of April, 2020 at 11:00 AM on

the following described property as set forth

in said summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 9 OF UNIT 2, TOMOKA vIEW,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 162, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 19 day of February, to all parties

on the attached service list.

LIsA WOODBURN, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 sE 6th street, suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRservice@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 11003

17-00385-4

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0133

**************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2017 11222 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

STEPHEN W. WEBB A/K/A STEPHEN

WEBB A/K/A STEPHEN WADE WEBB, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

27, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2017

11222 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., is the Plaintiff and stephen W. Webb

a/k/a stephen Webb a/k/a stephen Wade

Webb, George Muir, Janet Muir, Jennifer

Logan, a possible Heir to the Estate of the

Estate of sidney F. Logan a/k/a sidney

Logan, deceased, Kelly M. Logan a/k/a Kelly

M. Granahan, a possible Heir to the Estate

of the Estate of sidney F. Logan a/k/a sidney

Logan, deceased, Leslie Webb, a possible

Heir to the Estate of the Estate of sidney F.

Logan a/k/a sidney Logan, deceased, Mary

s. Johnson a/k/a Mary susan Johnson, a

possible Heir to the Estate of the Estate of

sidney F. Logan a/k/a sidney Logan, deceased,

Mary s. Johnson, as Personal Representative

of the Estate of sidney F. Logan,

Deceased, sidney Logan Jr., a possible Heir

to the Estate of the Estate of sidney F.

Logan a/k/a sidney Logan, deceased, state

of Florida, Department of Revenue, sunTrust

Bank, The Independent savings Plan

Company d/b/a IsPC, The Unknown Heirs,

Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors,

Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants

claiming by, through, under, or against, sidney

F. Logan/k/a sidney Logan, deceased,

volusia County, Florida Clerk of the Circuit

Court, are defendants, the volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online at

electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the March 31, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 30, BLOCK 749, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT THIRTY TWO, ACCORDING

TO MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 27, PAGEs 101 THROUGH

118, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2432 LACKLAND DRIvE, DELTONA,

FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of February, 2020

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

17-016948

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0135

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 31477 CICI

HOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL RAUSCHER, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31477

CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC, FKA NEW

PENN FINANCIAL, LLC DBA sHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE sERvICING is the Plaintiff

and MICHAEL RAUsCHER; sTATE OF

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;

CLERK OF THE COURT OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on April 03, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 19, TROPICAL PARK, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE(s) 213, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1151 OAKvIEW

DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 20 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-234794

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0137

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 31383 CICI 5D19-1683

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN

TREE SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A CLAUDETTE

C. PFEIL; SPRING GARDEN COURT

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31383

CICI 5D19-1683 of the Circuit Court of the

sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein LOANCARE, LLC

is the Plaintiff and CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A

CLAUDETTE C. PFEIL; sPRING GARDEN

COURT CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION,

INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

April 03, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 1640, sPRING GARDEN

COURT, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION

THEREOF, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 5765, PAGE(s)

713, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1640 sPRING

GARDEN CT, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 20 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-178102

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0138

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 31369 CICI

LOANCARE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

WILLIAM F. EPPLER, SR. AND CAROL A.

EPPLER, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 31369

CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the

Plaintiff and WILLIAM F. EPPLER, sR.;

CAROL A. EPPLER; BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A.; THE INDEPENDENT sAvINGs PLAN

COMPANY D/B/A IsPC are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 03, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 71, ORMOND BY THE sEA,

PLAT #10, As PER MAP RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 201, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 39 CAMELLIA DR,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 20 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-238562

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0139

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO.: 2016 31053 CICI

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRUCE L. DINGELDINE, SR, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated June

24, 2019, and entered in 2016 31053 CICI

of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein NATIONsTAR MORTGAGE LLC is

the Plaintiff and BRUCE L. DINGELDINE,

sR.; sHERRY ELLIs; CHRIsTINE PAXTON;

ORMOND-BY-THE-sEA AssOCIATION,

INC; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A CHRIsTINE

PAXTON are the Defendant(s). Laura

E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on March 20, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 38, ORMOND BY THE sEA

PLAT 10, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE 201, PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY FLORIDA.

Property Address: 28 CAMELLIA DR,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 18 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-051296

February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0141

**************************