IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. : 2019-12225-CIDL
DIVISION: 02 (Judge Kathryn Weston)
ASSET LENDING LAND TRUST, 904, TRUSTEE SERVICES, LLC, AS TRUSTEE ONLY, WITH FULL POWER AND AUTHORITY TO PROTECT, CONSERVE, SELL, LEASE, ENCUMBER OR OTHERWISE MANAGE AND DISPOSE OF THE PROPERTY UNDER FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 689.071,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CAROL GOODEAUX, if alive, and if dead, her unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against her, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown; UNKNOWN OCCUPANT(S); UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; and CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: CAROL GOODEAUX, if alive, and if dead, her unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against her, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown
215 North County Road 415, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
640 Wild Acres Road, Osteen, FL 32764
2715 Lake Pickett Place, Chuluota/Oviedo, FL 32766
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.
1680 Capital One Drive, McLean, VA 22102
Attn: 12070-7000 (Subpoena Dept.), 15000 Capital One Drive, Richmond, VA 23238-1119
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title on the following described real property, located in VOLUSIA County, Florida, to-wit:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
The South 1/2 of the Southwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 32 East, Volusia County, Florida, LESS the North 165 feet thereof. Together with a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress more particularly described as follows:
Commence 25.00 feet East of the point of intersection of the South Right-of-Way line of Lemon Bluff Road with the East line of the Northwest 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 32 East, Volusia County, Florida; said point lying on the South Right-of-Way line of Lemon Bluff Road and being the Point of Beginning of a parcel of land lying 25.00 feet on each side of the following description:
Thence run South parallel to the East line of the West 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of said Section 20 to a point 25.00 feet East of the Southeast comer of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 20, thence run West along the North line of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of said Section 20, to the Northwest comer of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 20, thence run South along the West line of the Southeast 1/4 of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 20 to the North line of the Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of said Section 20, thence run South along the West line of the East 1/2 of Southwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 to the South line of said Section 20, said point being the point of termination for the easement.
Less the following described parcel:
From the West 1/4 corner of Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 32 East, run North 00°21’08” East, along the West line of the Northwest 1/4, Section 20, Township 19 South, Range 32 East, 492.19 feet, thence South 89°17’48” East, 211.39 feet, thence South 00°21’8” West, 332.36 feet, thence South 89°15’09” East, 696.6 feet, thence South 00°21°09” West, 140.00 feet, thence South 89°15’09” East, 115.00 feet, thence South 00°21’09” West, 20 feet, thence North 89°15’09” West, 1022.99 feet to the point of beginning.
Property Appraiser’s Full Parcel ID No: 20-19-32-00-00-0024
Property Appraiser’s Short Parcel ID No. 9220-00-00-0024
a/k/a
20-19-32 S 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 EXC N 165 FT & EXC W 211.39 FT MEAS ON N/L OF N 332.3 FT MEAS ON E/L & EXC W 907.99 FT MEAS ON S/L OF S 160 FT MEAS ON E/L & EXC S 20 FT MEAS ON E/L OF E 115 FT OF W 1022.99 FT MEAS ON S/L PER OR 3983 PGS 1174 TO 1175 PER OR 6045 PG 4453
Parcel ID# 9220-00-00-0024
Street address: 640 WILD ACRES RD, OSTEEN, FL 32764
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the
Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before April 8, 2020, otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to Quiet Title filed by the Plaintiff.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 21st day of February, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administrator at Suite 300, Courthouse Annex, 125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; Tel.: 386-257-6096 within two (2) working days of your receipt of the NOTICE OF ACTION; if you are hearing or voice impaired, Call 1-800-955-8771; THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.
February 27, March 5, 12 & 19, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/17/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1998 CHEV Malibu
VIN 1G1NE52M8W6263176
2005 CHRY 300
VIN 2C3AA63H35H145353
2002 FORD F150
VIN 1FTRX17W12NB12380
March 5, 2020
**********
STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF PROPOSED AGENCY ACTION
The Department of Environmental Protection gives Notice of its Intent to modify a solid waste operation permit to Waste Management Inc. of Florida at Deland Class III Landfill, 1988 West Plymouth Avenue, DeLand. The modification includes the installation of an active blower and open flare system and related appurtenances for the Landfill Gas Collection and Control System. The Department has assigned File Number(s) 0138145-015-SO-IM to this project.
The Department's file on this matter is available for public inspection during normal business hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays, at the Department of Environmental Protection, Solid Waste Section, 2600 Blair Stone road, Tallahassee, Florida 32317, phone 850-245-8707. Documents are also available at the following link: http://appprod.dep.state.fl.us/WWW_WACS/REPORTS/SW_Facility_Docs.asp?wacsid=29244.
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
The Department will issue the permit modification unless a petition for an administrative hearing is timely filed under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., before the deadline for filing a petition. On the filing of a timely and sufficient petition, this action will not be final and effective until further order of the Department. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the hearing process may result in a modification of the agency action or even denial of the application.
Petition for Administrative Hearing
A person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may petition for an administrative proceeding (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S. Pursuant to Rules 28-106.201 and 28-106.301, F.A.C., a petition for an administrative hearing must contain the following information:
(a) The name and address of each agency affected and each agency’s file or identification number, if known;
(b) The name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner; the name, address, and telephone number of the petitioner’s representative, if any, which shall be the address for service purposes during the course of the proceeding; and an explanation of how the petitioner’s substantial interests are or will be affected by the agency determination;
(c) A statement of when and how the petitioner received notice of the agency decision;
(d) A statement of all disputed issues of material fact. If there are none, the petition must so indicate;
(e) A concise statement of the ultimate facts alleged, including the specific facts that the petitioner contends warrant reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action;
(f) A statement of the specific rules or statutes that the petitioner contends require reversal or modification of the agency’s proposed action, including an explanation of how the alleged facts relate to the specific rules or statutes; and
(g) A statement of the relief sought by the petitioner, stating precisely the action that the petitioner wishes the agency to take with respect to the agency’s proposed action.
The petition must be filed (received by the Clerk) in the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@dep.state.fl.us. Also, a copy of the petition shall be mailed to the applicant at the address indicated above at the time of filing.
Time Period for Filing a Petition
In accordance with Rule 62-110.106(3), F.A.C., petitions for an administrative hearing by the applicant and persons entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of receipt of this written notice. Petitions filed by any persons other than the applicant, and other than those entitled to written notice under Section 120.60(3), F.S., must be filed within 14 days of publication of the notice or within 14 days of receipt of the written notice, whichever occurs first. The failure to file a petition within the appropriate time period shall constitute a waiver of that person's right to request an administrative determination (hearing) under Sections 120.569 and 120.57, F.S., or to intervene in this proceeding and participate as a party to it. Any subsequent intervention (in a proceeding initiated by another party) will be only at the discretion of the presiding officer upon the filing of a motion in compliance with Rule 28-106.205, F.A.C.
Extension of Time
Under Rule 62-110.106(4), F.A.C., a person whose substantial interests are affected by the Department’s action may also request an extension of time to file a petition for an administrative hearing. The Department may, for good cause shown, grant the request for an extension of time. Requests for extension of time must be filed with the Office of General Counsel of the Department at 3900 Commonwealth Boulevard, Mail Station 35, Tallahassee, Florida 32399-3000, or via electronic correspondence at Agency_Clerk@dep.state.fl.us, before the deadline for filing a petition for an administrative hearing. A timely request for extension of time shall toll the running of the time period for filing a petition until the request is acted upon.
Mediation
Mediation is not available in this proceeding.
March 5, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10427-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOE DALE COGBURN
aka DALE COGBURN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Joe Dale Cogburn, also known as Dale Cogburn, Deceased, whose date of death was February 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court For Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the personal Representative is set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 5, 2020.
KENNETH COGBURN
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
2962 KRISTY KAY COURT
SOUTH DAYTONA, FLORIDA 32119
March 5 & 12, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.:2019 30215 CICI
DIVISION: 32
MITCHELL EQUITY GROUP, LLLP, a
Florida limited liability limited
partnership,
Plaintiff,
v.
RIDGEWOOD INN, INC., a Florida corporation, CITY OF HOLLY HILL; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 3; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 4; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 5; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 6; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 7; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 8; and UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 9,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ELECTRONIC SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
Notice is given that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered in this cause, the Clerk of Court, Volusia County, Florida, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash by Electronic Sale at: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 o'clock A.M., on April 8, 2020, the following-described property set forth in the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
Parcel 1:
Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, Plat of Mason Terrace, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Map Book 7, Page 76, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Parcel 2:
The Easterly one-third of Lot 8, Block 34 1/2, Mason and Carswell’s Subdivision of Holly Hill, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Deed Book “O”, Page 312, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Parcel 3:
The Northerly 100 feet of the Southerly 390 feet of the Easterly 255 feet of Block 34 1/2, Mason and Carswell’s Holly Hill, as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 90, and replatted in Deed Book “O”, Page 312, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point on the west side of Ridgewood Avenue, as laid out through Mason and Carswell’s Holly Hill, said point being a distance of 315.5 feet from the division line between Briggs and Robinson Grant and the Thomas Fitch Grant measured in a course of North 25 Degrees West along the west side of said Avenue; Thence from the said described point South 64 degrees 56 minutes West 256 feet; thence North 25 degrees 11 minutes West, 100 feet; Thence North 64 degrees 56 minutes East 256.35 feet to a point on the West side of Ridgewood Avenue aforesaid; Thence along the same South 25 degrees East 100 feet to the place of beginning, excepting that portion thereof used for the widening of Ridgewood Avenue.
ANY LIENHOLDER CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FUND FROM THIS SALE, IF ANY, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 45.031(1)(a), FLORIDA STATUTES.
DATED: February 24, 2020.
WRIGHT & CASEY, P.A.
By: /s/ Barbara C. Reid
Florida Bar No. 89576
for R. Brooks Casey
Florida Bar No. 589721
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
(386) 428-3311 - Telephone
(386) 427-9516 - Facsimile
Primary E-Mail: administrator@surfcoastlaw.com
Secondary E-Mail: bcasey@surfcoastlaw.com
ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF
February 27 & March 5, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10225-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
BARBARA K. MULDER,
a/k/a BARBARA KAY MULDER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BARBARA K. MULDER, also known as BARBARA KAY MULDER, deceased, whose date of death was December 27, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: February 27, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ JAMES RUSSELL SAUNDERS, III
Personal Representative
1230 Burning Tree Lane
Winter Park, Florida 32792
February 27 & March 5, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Spring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, March, 14TH, 2020 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.
Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.
SPACE NUMBER OCCUPANT’S
NAME
247--------Shontesha Franklin
248--------Charles Bixler
February 27 & March 5, 2020
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Lavita Lounge
347 Seaview Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
/s/ Claribel Avila
March 5, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 10055 CIDL
DIVISION: 01 (ROWE)
ATLANTIC VILLAS CONDOMINIUM
OWNER’S ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff,
v.
JEFFREY F. HOLERS, ET AL.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 26, 2018, and entered in 2018 10055 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein ATLANTIC VILLAS CONDOMINIUM OWNER’S ASSOCIATION, INC. is the Plaintiff and JEFFREY F. HOLERS, ET AL is the Defendant. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on the 12th day of March, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Unit B-402, ATLANTIC VILLAS CONDOMINIUM, a Condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium recorded in Official Records Book 5260, Page(s) 1091, and Amended in Official Records Book 5344, Page 4318, and any amendments thereto of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. TOGETHER with that certain Parking Space number 2 and that certain Storage Unit number 4.
Parcel No. : 7445-24-00-4020
Common Address: 701 N. Atlantic Avenue, Unit 402, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
IMPORTANT
“If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724; telephone (386) 736-5915 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.”
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by First Class U.S. Mail on this 10th day of February, 2020.
Submitted by:
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
FL Bar 0027500
221 North Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Phone 386-427-5227
Facsimile 386-423-3909
Primary Email KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
Attorney for Plaintiff
February 27 & March 5, 2020
*********
IN THE COUNTY COURT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2020 10662 CODL
NV ACQUISITION MANAGEMENT LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CARL L. LUPICA and NANCY M. LUPICA, husband and wife, and all others claiming by, through and under CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA, husband and wife AND GOOD SAMARITAN CLINIC OF WEST VOLUSIA IRREVOCABLE CHARITABLE TRUST,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: CARL L. LUPICA and NANCY M. LUPICA, husband and wife, and all others claiming by, through and under CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA, husband and wife
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:
Parcel 1
Lots 222 through 224, inclusive, of Highlands Park, Orange City, according to Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Brown Ave., Orange City, FL 32763
Parcel 2
Lots 205 through 213, inclusive, of Highlands Park, Orange City, according to Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Brown Ave., Orange City, FL 32763.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before April 8, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
DATED this 20th day of February 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
February 27, March 5, 12 & 19, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE
2745 S Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL 32720
386-943-8386
DATE: March 17, 2020 at 10.00 AM
Valerie Wiggins, households; Andrew McCray, furniture; Joshua Machnik, households;
Laetitia Lindsey, furniture; Scott Mickens, households
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
February 27 & March 5, 2020
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Dorothy’s Florist and Gift Shop
100 East New York Ave
DeLand, Fl 32724
/s/ Daniel S. Mooney
March 5, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that on 3/20/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1968 BROA #DJ7BX2S0477. Last Tenant: Nelegene Morgan & all unknown parties, beneficiaries, heirs, successors, and assigns of Nelegene Morgan. Sale to be held at Colonial Colony Inc- 1100 Eighth St, Daytona Beach, FL 32117, 813-241-8269.
March 5 & 12, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10140-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
DANA JUNE POPELAR JOHNSON,
a/k/a DANA POPELAR JOHNSON,
a/k/a DANA J. JOHNSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DANA JUNE POPELAR JOHNSON, also known as DANA POPELAR JOHNSON, also known as DANA J. JOHNSON, deceased, whose date of death was December 22, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: February 27, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ SUSAN P. BURK
Personal Representative
1 Santa Lucia Avenue
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
February 27 & March 5, 2020
**************
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COURT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
FILE #: 2020 10157 PRDL
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EARL ORIS GRISWOLD,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of EARL ORIS GRISWOLD, deceased, whose date of death was January 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s Estate, on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 5, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ James W. Ledford
James W. Ledford, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 354341
787 South Yonge Street Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 672-6611
Personal Representative:
/s/ Joseph Paul Brown
Joseph Paul Brown
109 South Starling Drive
Palm Coast, FL 32164
March 5 & 12, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT,
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 20-0002275
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$2,201.00 U.S. CURRENCY.
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:
$2,201.00 U.S. CURRENCY SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JANUARY 30, 2020, AT OR NEAR WEST VIRGINIA AVENUE AND US-17, DELAND, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
March 5 & 12, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/17/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WP1AB29P06LA62482
2006 PORSCHE
JN8AZ08TX3W112707 2003 NISSAN
March 5, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2019 11771 CIDL
DIVISION: 02 (Weston)
DORIS AHERN and JOHN SINCLAIR,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
JOHN SINCLAIR,
COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC.,
and BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 18, 2020, and entered in 2019 11771 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein DORIS AHERN ET AL is the Plaintiff and JOHN SINCLAIR, ET AL is the Defendant. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on the 19th day of May, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
That part of Lot 12, lying Westerly of Fernald Street, as now laid out, Except the West 325 feet of Lot 12 East of U.S. Highway #1, as now laid out, Except the North 75 feet of said Lot 12, and Except the Southerly 75 feet of said Lot 12, MENDELL’s HAWKS PARK SUBDIVISION, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 3, Page(s) 73, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Parcel ID: 743301000121
Property Location: 1008 FERNALD ST, EDGEWATER, FL 32132
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
IMPORTANT
“If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, Volusia County Courthouse 101 N. Alabama Avenue DeLand, FL 32724; telephone (386) 736-5915 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.”
Respectfully submitted by:
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@cfllawyer.com
Attorney for Plaintiffs
March 5 & 12, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10207-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY FULLERTON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARY FULLERTON, deceased, whose date of death was January 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 27, 2020.
Personal Representative:
/s/ Melvin D. Stack
444 Seabreeze Blvd, Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Melvin D. Stack
Florida Bar No. 297798
EVERY & STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118
February 27 & March 5, 2020
**********
PUBLIC NOTICE
In compliance with Federal Aviation Regulations of the Federal Aviation Administration, Public Notice is hereby given that Volusia County Mosquito Control will inspect for mosquitoes and spray (EPA approved pesticide application) for immature and adult mosquitoes within the boundaries of Volusia County and over congested areas in Volusia County.
Aircraft will fly at altitudes under 500 feet throughout the calendar years, March 2020 through March 2022, for the suppression of mosquito populations, when and where such flights are necessary. All such flights are considered necessary, in the interest of protecting public health, for the comfort of residents and visitors, and will be in accordance with regulatory requirements.
Mosquito populations (nuisance and disease vectors of importance) will be suppressed by rotor (helicopter) and fixed-wing (airplane) flights with Volusia County aircraft or through a qualified and approved contractor.
Inspection flights and landings will be made for the purpose of locating and treating (spraying) immature stages of mosquitoes in fresh water and salt marsh flood areas. These flights typically occur during daytime hours and can occur on a daily basis during peak mosquito production.
Spray flights for the suppression of adult mosquitoes, typically occur between sunset and sunrise, and are posted on the Volusia County website prior to the flights. To access the postings; go to (www.volusia.org/mosquito) and select “view spray operations” from the Volusia County Mosquito Control page.
Suzanne Bartlett, Director
Volusia County Mosquito Control
March 5, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell thIs vehicle on 03/17/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FAFP56U57A155179 2007 FORD
March 5, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10061-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARJORIE A. FERONE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARJORIE A. FERONE, deceased, whose date of death was December 8, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 5, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ BARBARA MORRIS
Personal Representative
1863 South Brookview Dr.
Jacksonville, Florida 32246
March 5 & 12, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10145 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARVIN S. TITUS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Marvin S. Titus, deceased, whose date of death was January 15, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 5, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Matthew D. Branz
Matthew D. Branz, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 657514
Paul, Elkind, Branz & Paul, LLP
142 E. New York Ave.
DeLand, FL 32724
Tel: 386-734-3020
E-Mail: mbranz@paulandelkind.com
Sec E-Mail: tcassese@paulandelkind.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Brandy Landers
831 Torchwood Dr.
DeLand, FL 32724
March 5 & 12, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 20-2165
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$7,915.00 U.S. CURRENCY.
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY:
$7,915.00 U.S. CURRENCY SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JANUARY 29, 2020, AT OR NEAR 630 S. CHARLES RICHARD BEALL BOULEVARD, DEBARY, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the County of Volusia, acting through its division, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the County of Volusia/Volusia County Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia County Attorney's Office, Attention: Sheriff's Legal Advisor, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
March 5 & 12, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/19/2020, 08:00 am at 830 COMMONWEALTH BLVD UNIT C PORT ORANGE, FL 32127, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. UNIVERSAL TOWING INC PO reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1B4HR28Y5XF524294 1999 DODGE
1FALP62W7RH187707 1994 FORD
1GKEK13R0XR919149 1999 GENERAL
MOTORS CORP
March 5, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2020-10512-PRDL
DIVISION 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY ANN TROIANO a/k/a
MARYANN TROIANO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of MARY ANN TROIANO, deceased, Case No. 2020-10512-PRDL, by the Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was February 22, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $1,200.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Rebecca Graybill, 22295 State Road 120, Elkhart, IN 46516
Tina Rice, 157 McCall Street, Lebanon, CT 06249
Victoria Dillingham, 785 Trey Court, Apopka, FL 32712
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED IWLL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 5, 2020.
Signed on this 28th day of February, 2020.
/s/ Rebecca Graybill
22295 State Road 120
Elkhart, IN 46516
/s/ Sherrille D. Akin
Florida Bar No. 826812
600 W. New York Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 738-5599
Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com
Attorney for Petitioner
March 5 & 12, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for comments on the DeLand Housing Authority’s Agency Plan and as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Agency Plan and supporting documents will be available for review over the next 45 days at the authority’s Main office located at:
460 Laurel Ridge Way
DeLand, Florida
The Public Hearing will be held at the above location. Any person wishing to comment on the Authority’s Agency Plan may file his or her comments in writing with Mrs. Millie Quinones, Executive Director of the Housing Authority no later than Tuesday, April 7, 2020, or may attend the Public Hearing being held at the main office at the address listed above.
All comments will be considered in preparing the final plan before submittal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
February 27 & March 5, 2020
**************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
CYDORA’S WARDROBE
730 W. Florence Ave
DeLand, FL 32720
Charisse Ann Artibani
March 5, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10015-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPHINE D. TERRANOVA,
a/k/a JOSEPHINE TERRANOVA, a/k/a
JOSEPHINE DOROTHY TERRANOVA,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOSEPHINE D. TERRANOVA, also known as JOSEPHINE TERRANOVA, also known as JOSEPHINE DOROTHY TERRANOVA, deceased, whose date of death was September 8, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 5, 2020.
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ THOMAS SAL TERRANOVA
Personal Representative
1390 N. Valley Avenue
Vineland, New Jersey 08360
March 5 & 12, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Repair Express Dental Services
672 Branch Dr
Port Orange, FL 32127
Repair Express Dental Services LLC
March 5, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
STORE 054
2691 Old Smyrna Trl
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168-5381
Andrew Gracen Investment Group
LLC
March 5, 2020
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/18/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
KNDJF724467207082 2006 KIA
WBA3A5C58CF256206 2012 BMW
March 5, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10291-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GEORGE A. CHADWICK, SR.
a/k/a GEORGE A. CHADWICK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of George A. Chadwick, Sr., a/k/a George A. Chadwick, deceased, whose date of death was January 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2020-10291-PRDL. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 27, 2020.
Attorney for PersonalRepresentative:
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 0061254
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Secondary E-Mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
Cheryl L. Bourque
19 Lantern Circle
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
February 27 & March 5, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Universal Towing Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/19/2020, 08:00 am at 542 LPGA BLVD HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3616, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Universal Towing Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1HGES16532L046949 2002 HONDA
1VWBP7A36CC043568
2012 VOLKSWAGEN
2G1WK16K879342890
2007 CHEVROLET
2G1WS551269386995
2006 CHEVROLET
4T1BG12K5TU828353 1996 TOYOTA
JYARJ06E48A036573 2008 YAMAHA
KMHDN45D51U229804
2001 HYUNDAI
WVWFV71K67W052311
2007 VOLKSWAGEN
March 5, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
MARKETS OF SUNSHINE
1132 Michael Ave
Deltona, FL 32738
/s/ Marsha J. Jaramillo
March 5, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/19/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2005 HOND Odyssey
VIN 5FNRL38655B133550
Bicycle VIN NO VIN
March 5, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019-12714 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DAVID E. HALL A/K/A
DAVID HALL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of David E. Hall a/k/a David Hall , deceased, whose date of death was May 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 27, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Michael A. Kurey
Florida Bar Number: 978833
PHILLIPS & FINLEY LLC
211 E Rich Ave
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-5959
Fax: (386) 734-5945
E-Mail: eservice@phillipsandfinley.com
2nd E-Mail: mkurey@phillipsandfinley.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Laura M. Moore
1480 Baton Drive
Deltona, Florida 32725
February 27 & March 5, 2020
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Metrical Music Productions
328 Burchington Dr.
DeBary, FL 32713
/s/ Emil Gordon
March 5, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/20/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1999 DODG Durango
VIN 1B4HR28YXXF544363
2003 NISS 350Z
VIN JN1AZ34E33T015535
March 5, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/31/2020, 8:00 am at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5FNRL3H69AB017004 2010 HOND
1C4GJ45333B106117 2003 CHRY
March 5, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO: 2019 12091 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NEAL F. HIGLEY,
Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Intestate)
The administration of the Estate of Neal F. Higley, Deceased, whose date of death was April 5, 2018; Case Number 2019 12091 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The name and address of the Personal Representative are Lee R. Carr, II, 111 2nd Avenue Northeast, Suite 1404, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, and the name and address of the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s Estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is February 27, 2020.
CARR LAW GROUP, P.A.
Lee R. Carr, II, Esquire
111 2nd Avenue Northeast, Suite 1404
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Voice: 727-894-7000;
Fax: 727-821-4042
Primary email address: lcarr@carrlawgroup.com
Secondary email address: pcardinal@carrlawgroup.com
February 27 & March 5, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
DIGITAL INFINITUM
326 Pine Springs Dr
DeBary, Florida 32713-3728
Pasha Pashazadeh
March 5, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/20/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G1BE5SM1G7244144
2016 CHEVROLET
1G1PC5SB6F7271204
2015 CHEVROLET
March 5, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
INSURANCE MARKET NC
514 N Florida Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720-3416
Truckers Solution Insurance LLC
March 5, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2018 10961 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LENNIS E. CHITWOOD
a/k/a
LENNIS EUGENE CHITWOOD
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LENNIS E. CHITWOOD, a/k/a, LENNIS EUGENE CHITWOOD, Deceased, whose date of death was April 11, 2018; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2018-10961 PRDL, Division 10; the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, and who have been served a copy of this notice, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons who have claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE IS MARCH 5, 2020.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:
/s/ LINDSEY CHITWOOD
ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE:
/s/ CAMILLE R. MARTIN, ESQ
Florida Bar #0018657
138 West New York Avenue
Suite 1
DeLand, FL 32720
(386) 597-9904
March 5 & 12, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after June 3, 2020.
When you call, please have the following:
Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).
ITEM# DESCRIPTION
200002309(1-3) FIREARM/CELL
PHONE/AMMO
200002895(2) currency
200002740(1) Cell phone
200003084(1,2) Gaming system
& games
200003225(1) MINI DIRT BIKE
200003415(1-2) Firearm/ammo
200003603(1-3) FIREARM/AMMO
200004025(1-3) Firearm/ammo
200004140(1-2) Firearm/ammo
200004121(1-3) FIREARM/AMMO/
CLOTH CASE
200004306 (1) Handheld computer
200004398(1) FIREARM
200004492(2) JEWELRY
200004811(1) Cell phone
March 5 & 12, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/18/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2008 HYUN Accent
VIN KMHCN46C88U236192
March 5, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019-12711-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PHYLLIS ELAINE MATTHEWS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of PHYLLIS ELAINE MATTHEWS, deceased, whose date of death was November 16, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 5, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: Kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ ROBERT DALE MATTHEWS
4311 Gull Cove
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
March 5 & 12, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019-13396 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
Valerie Michelle Bianco, Petitioner
and
James J Bianco, Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: James J Bianco
1211 Stonecutter Drive, Apt 202
Kissimmee, FL 34747
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Valerie Michelle Bianco
707 Ivy Avenue
DeLand, FL 32724
on or before March 23, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: February 6, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ K. Seely
Deputy Clerk
February 13, 20, 27 & March 5, 2020
**********
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2009 33874 CICI
US Bank Trust N.a. as Trustee for LSf9
Master Participation Trust,
Plaintiff, vs.
Margaret Toole, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
an Order dated January 24, 2020 entered
in Case No. 2009 33874 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit,
in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
US Bank Trust N.A. As Trustee for LSF9
Master Participation Trust is the Plaintiff
and Margaret Toole; The Marina Grande
on the Halifax I Condominium Association,
Inc.; Marina Grande on the Halifax Maintenance
Association, Inc.; A.W. Baylor
Versapanel-Plastering, Inc.; and Unknown
Tenants/Owners are the Defendants, that
Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court
will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00AM on the 28th day of
October, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
DWELLING UNIT 303, BUILDING
1, OF MARINA GRANDE
ON THE HALIFAX I, A CONDOMINIUM,
ACCORDING TO THE
DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 6136 PAGE
4670, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND ANY
AMENDMENTS THERETO, TOGETHER
WITH AN UNDIVIDED
INTEREST OR SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS APPURTENANT THERETO.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By MAXINE MELTZER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 119294
18-F00758
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0146
**************************
RE-NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL
NaTIONSTaR MORTGaGE LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MISHELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated May 23, 2017, and
entered in Case No. 2016 11682
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. NATIONSTAR
MORTGAGE LLC, is Plaintiff and
MISHELLE L. YELVERTON; AUSTIN
R. YOUNG; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF AUSTIN R. YOUNG; FLORIDA
HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION;
STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; CLERK
OF THE CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; WELLS
FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER
TO SOUTHTRUST BANK; SHARON CLIFTON, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash via
the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the
24TH day of MARCH, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE SOUTH 140.65 FEET OF
THE WEST 340 FEET OF THE
SOUTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 (LESS THE
WEST 30 FEET THEREOF IN
ROAD), SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP
18 SOUTH, RANGE 30
EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
8760-16
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0150
**************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MIRaNDa SMITH, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated December 18, 2018,
and entered in 2018 10912 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the
Plaintiff and MIRANDA SMITH;
BRANDON KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON
S. KLEINKE; R.E. MICHEL
COMPANY, LLC F/K/A R.E. MICHEL
COMPANY F/K/A R.E. MICHEL
COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA HOUSING
FINANCE CORPORATION are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on April 14, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF A
REPLAT OF A PORTION OF
DELTONA LAKES, UNIT NINE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 28, AT PAGE(S)
112 AND 113, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1191 S
COOPER DR, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-170920
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0154
**************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2019 30715 CICI
DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
CHaRLES WESLEY RUMER a/K/a
CHaRLES W. RUMER III, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November
15, 2019, and entered in 2019
30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL
LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLES
WESLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLES W.
RUMER III; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A
CHARLES W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 22, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE ESTATES,
ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE
SOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE
NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE
EASTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12,
BLOCK 5, AS LIES SOUTH OF THE
SOUTH LINE OF DIVISION STREET, A
50 FOOT STREET AS NOW LAIDOUT,
H.P. HANDS SUBDIVISION IN THE
THOMAS FITCH GRANT, AS PER MAP
RECORDED IN DEED BOOK "P",
PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 345 COLLINS ST,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-261541
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0158
**************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2018 10536 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BaNK TRUST COMPaNY
aMERICaS, aS TRUSTEE fOR RESIDENTIaL aCCREDIT LOaNS, INC., MORTGaGE aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-QS14,
Plaintiff, vs.
JaMES E faIRHURST aND KaTHLEEN M
faIRHURST, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
February 17, 2020, and entered in 2018
10536 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY
AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL
ACCREDIT LOANS, INC.,
MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-QS14 is the Plaintiff and JAMES E
FAIRHURST; KATHLEEN M
FAIRHURST are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 23,
2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 6, BLOCK 24, FUQUAY AND
ROGER'S DIVISIONS A & B ENTITLED
"NEW SMYRNA BEACH", ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE
29, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 3311 HILL ST, NEW
SMYRNA BEACH, FL 32169
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-073580
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0159
**************************
NOTICE Of RESCHEDULED SaLE
PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CaSE NO.: 2019 10500 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
CaLIBER HOME LOaNS, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOEL WILLIaMS, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to
an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale
dated February 17, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 10500 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida in which Caliber
Home Loans, Inc., is the Plaintiff and
Joel Williams, Clerk of the Circuit Court
Volusia County Florida, State of Florida
Department Of Revenue, Tynisha M.
Mitchell, United States of America On Behalf
Of the Secretary Of Housing And
Urban Development, Unknown Tenant in
Possession #1 Unknown Tenant, Unknown
Tenant in Possession #2 Unknown Tenant,
Unknown Spouse of Joel Williams, are
defendants, the Volusia County Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/
online at http://www.volusia.real-foreclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at
11:00AM EST on the April 2, 2020 the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
THE NORTH ½ OF LOT 5, AND
ALL OF LOTS 1 THOUGH 4, INCLUSIVE,
AND LOTS 10 THROUGH 14, INCLUSIVE,
BLOCK J, COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES
SECTION 6, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7, PAGE(S) 94, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA A/K/A 2550 PERSHING DRIVE ORANGE CITY FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-017102
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0161
**************************
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CasE NO.: 2019 11826 CIDl
CsMC 2018-RPl1 TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
MaTTHEW CHaRlEs BERI, et al.,
Defendants.
TO:
JEFFREY THOMAS CATHCART
Last known address: 908 N GARFIELD AVE,
DELAND, FL 32724
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
for Foreclosure of Mortgage on
the following described property:
LOT 14 AND THE SOUTH 41
FEET OF LOT 15, PLYMOUTH
PARK, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP THEREOF, A
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
8, PAGE 21, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it, on
Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney
for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O.
BOX 771270, CORAL SPRINGS,
FL 33077 on or before March 27,
2020, a date at least thirty (30)
days after the first publication of
this Notice in the (Please publish in
West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and
file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on
Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH
DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this
notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON
DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es
una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para
poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no
menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court this 11 day of February, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
(Seal) By: Shawnee Smith
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
19-03036
February 27; March 5, 2020 V20-0129
**************************
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE No.: 2018 11001 CIDl
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON
TRUsT COMPaNY, NaTIONal
assOCIaTION fKa THE BaNK Of NEW
YORK TRUsT COMPaNY, N.a. as
sUCCEssOR TO JPMORGaN CHasE
BaNK, N.a., as TRUsTEE fOR
REsIDENTIal assET MORTGaGE
PRODUCTs, INC., MORTGaGE
assET-BaCKED Pass-THROUGH
CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2005-RZ3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE
EsTaTE Of lEE N. sCHMIDT a/K/a lEE
NElsON sCHMIDT, DECEasED,
WHETHER saID UNKNOWN PaRTIEs
ClaIM as sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER ClaIMaNTs;
CINDY l. sCHMIDT a/K/a CINDY
sCHMIDT; laTIssUEs sCHMIDT a/K/a
laTIssUEs MaRIa MClEllaN as THE
PERsONal REPREsENTaTIVE Of THE
EsTaTE Of lEE N. sCHMIDT a/K/a lEE
NElsON sCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENaNT
#1; UNKNOWN TENaNT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated February 18,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11001
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK
TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR
TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET
MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff
and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER
SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY
SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A
LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE
ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County
Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest bidder
or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 21st day of April, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Summary
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark
Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: February 20, 2020.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: STACY ROBINS, Esq.
FL Bar No. 008079
for ROBERT MCLAIN, ESQ.
FL BAR NO. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
500 S. Australian Avenue, Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
February 27; March 5, 2020 V20-0132
**************************
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CasE NO.: 2019 10365 CIDl
DIVIsION: 01
lOaNCaRE, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRaNDY KUBIK, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
30, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
10365 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida in which LoanCare, LLC, is
the Plaintiff and Brandy Kubik a/k/a Brandy
S. Kubik, Christopher Kubik a/k/a Christopher
P. Kubik, Unknown Spouse of Mary
Mussetter, deceased, Florida Shores Property
Owners Association, Inc., The City of
Edgewater, Florida, Unknown Heir of the estate
of Mary Mussetter, deceased, Washington
Federal, National Association successor
in interest to First Mutual Bank, Unknown
Party#1 N/K/A Ray Cook, Unknown Party#2
N/K/A John Doe, are defendants, the Volusia
County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash in/on
online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the March 19, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTS 2925 AND 2926, BLOCK 147,
FLORIDA SHORES UNIT 4, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE(S) 104 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1432 VICTORY PALM DR,
EDGEWATER, FL 32132
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of February, 2020
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
18-018181
February 27; March 5, 2020 V20-0136
**************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2017 30438 CICI
sPECIalIZED lOaN sERVICING llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRENDa WElls a/K/a BRENDa l. WElls , et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated April
12, 2018, and entered in 2017 30438 CICI
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING
LLC is the Plaintiff and BRENDA WELLS
A/K/A BRENDA L. WELLS; ANTHONY
WAYNE GARDNER; FLORIDA HOUSING
FINANCE CORPORATION; CACH, LLC;
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), NATIONAL ASSOCIATION are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on April 08, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 8, BLOCK 12, SECTION #2
GOLF VIEW SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE 5, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 730 LARGO WAY,
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 20 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-000591
February 27; March 5, 2020 V20-0140
**************************
suBsEQuENT iNsERTioNs
volusia CouNTY
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2018 31282 CICI
fINaNCE Of aMERICa REVERsE llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
lOUIs a. ROssI,
Defendant(s),
To: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LOUISE T.
ROSSI, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
24 MARJORIE TRAIL
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT
RESIDENCE UNKNOWN
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose Mortgage
covering the following real and personal property described as follows, to-wit:
LOT 94, WINDING WOODS
UNIT #4, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
41, PAGES 124 THROUGH
125, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to file a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on Curtis
Wilson, McCalla Raymer Leibert
Pierce, LLC, 225 E. Robinson St.
Suite 155, Orlando, FL 32801 and
file the original with the Clerk of the
above-styled Court on or before April
08, 2020, or 30 days from the first
publication, otherwise a Judgment
may be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en
este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta
asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,
o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
this Court at Volusia County, Florida,
this 21st day of February, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
BY: J. BEACH
DEPUTY CLERK
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
225 E. Robinson St. Suite 155
Orlando, FL 32801
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
18-00923-4
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0142
**************************
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020-10060-CIDl
Wells fargo Bank, N.a.
Plaintiff, vs.
William f. Dinan a/k/a William Dinan, as
Trustee of William f. Dinan living Trust
dated July 19, 2012; William f. Dinan
a/k/a William Dinan; Unknown Beneficiaries
of the William f. Dinan living Trust
dated July 19, 2012
Defendants.
TO: Unknown Beneficiaries of the William F.
Dinan Living Trust dated July 19, 2012
Last Known Address: "Unknown"
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 11, BLOCK 1720, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT SIXTY-FIVE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,
PAGES 117 THROUGH 121, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,
Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s
attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th
St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309,
within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication on or before April 06, 2020, and file
the original with the Clerk of this Court either
before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or
immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on February 18, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F02644
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0143
**************************
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONsTRUCTIVE sERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2019-32307-CICI
Truist Bank, successor by merger to
sunTrust Bank
Plaintiff, vs.
Cyril Javurek; Unknown spouse of Cyril
Javurek; Centerstate Bank, National association
successor by merger to Reunion
Bank of florida; spruce Creek
Estates Homeowners association, Inc.
Defendants.
TO: CYRIL JAVUREK and Unknown Spouse
of Cyril Javurek
Last Known Address: 6229 Coquina Circle
Port Orange, Florida 32127
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 39, SPRUCE CREEK ESTATES,
UNIT 2, AS PER MAP BOOK 35,
PAGE 186, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,
Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2001 NW
64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL
33309, within thirty (30) days of the first
date of publication on or before April 08,
2020, and file the original with the Clerk of
this Court either before service on the
Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the
complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order to
participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact Court
Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on February 20, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
(SEAL) By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F00157
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0144
**************************
NOTICE Of PUBlIC aUCTION
Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American
Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of
attorney will sell the following vehicle(s) to
the highest bidder; net proceeds deposited
with the clerk of court; owner/lienholder has
right to hearing and post bond; owner may
redeem vehicle for cash sum of lien; all auctions
held in reserve Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or cashier check; 18% buyer remium; any person interested ph (954) 563-1999
Sale date March 27, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411
NW 9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
34393 2002 Ford VIN#:
1FTWW32F72ED18621 Lienor: Terry Taylor
Ford Inc/Gary Yeomans Ford 1420 N
Tomoka Farms Rd Daytona Bch 386-274-6700 Lien Amt $6755.00
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911
March 5, 2020 V20-0145
**************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CasE NO. 2017 31084 CICI
JPMORGaN CHasE BaNK N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
all UNKNOWN HEIRs, CREDITORs,
DEVIsEEs, BENEfICIaRIEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,
TRUsTEEs aND all OTHER PaRTIEs
ClaIMING aN INTEREsT BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE Of
JOsEPH s. REGIsTRaTO, JR., DECEasED;
PaRK PlaCE HOMEOWNERs' assOCIaTION, INC.; UNKNOWN PERsON(s) IN POssEssION
Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY; DIaNE
sHERMaN; JOaNNE lINDsaY; JOsEPH
REGIsTRaTO a/K/a JOsEPH J.
REGIsTRaTO; sUsaN PIRaINO,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
filed January 27, 2020 and
entered in Case No. 2017 31084
CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7th
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK N.A. is Plaintiff
and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS,
CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH S.
REGISTRATO, JR., DECEASED;
UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; DIANE SHERMAN; JOANNE LINDSAY; JOSEPH
REGISTRATO A/K/A JOSEPH J.
REGISTRATO; SUSAN PIRAINO;
PARK PLACE HOMEOWNERS'
ASSOCIATION, INC.; are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk
of the Circuit Court, will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at 11:00 A.M., on March 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 22, PARK PLACE
PHASE I, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
37, PAGE 169, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the Clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
17-00033
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0147
**************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CasE No. 2019 31707 CICI
DITECH fINaNCIal llC,
PlaINTIff, Vs.
EDWaRD ZEIs a/K/a EDWaRD a. ZEIs
a/K/a EDWaRD alBERT ZEIs, ET al.
DEfENDaNT(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 26, 2020 in
the above action, the Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida,
on April 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for
the following described property:
Unit 5, Building H, The Condominium
at Georgetowne Lake, a
Condominium, according to the
Declaration of Condominium
thereof, recorded in Official
Records Book 5850, Page 1792,
of the Public Records of Volusia
County, Florida, together with an
undivided interest or share in the
common elements appurtenant thereto
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim
within sixty (60) days after the sale.
The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of
the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: IRIS KWON, Esq.
FBN 115140
19-000185
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0148
**************************
NOTICE Of REsCHEDUlED salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CasE NO.: 2018 31034 CICI
U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as
TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT
TO BaNK Of aMERICa, NaTIONal assOCIaTION,
as TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR BY MERGER TO lasallE BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as
TRUsTEE fOR MERRIll lYNCH
MORTGaGE INVEsTORs TRUsT,
MORTGaGE lOaN assET-BaCKED
CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-HE1,
Plaintiff, vs.
sUsaN E. MUNGERsON-MalONE a/K/a
sUsaN E. MUNGERsON, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale dated February
11, 2020 entered in Case No. 2018
31034 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida in which
U.S. Bank National Association, as
Trustee, successor in interest to
Bank of America, National Association,
as Trustee, successor by
merger to LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Merrill
Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust,
Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates,
Series 2007-HE1, is the
Plaintiff and Susan E. Mungerson-Malone
a/k/a Susan E. Mungerson,
Laddy Cyril Malone, are defendants,
the Volusia County Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the March 27,
2020 the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 21 OF OAK RIDGE
ACRES UNIT 2, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
26, AT PAGE 37, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF FLAGLER
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 354 BRIDLE PATH LN,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICSZ
Florida Bar #762121
18-013634
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0149
**************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO. 2018 10834 CIDl
DEUTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TRUsT COMPaNY, as TRUsTEE fOR aRGENT sECURITIEs INC., assET-BaCKED Pass-THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2006-W3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHaEl sTITElY a/K/a MICHaEl EUGENE
sTITElY a/K/a MICHaEl E. sTITElY, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 6, 2020, and
entered in Case No. 2018 10834
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. DEUTSCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,
AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT
SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2006-W3, is Plaintiff and
MICHAEL STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL
EUGENE STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL
E. STITELY; SHELLEY STITELY; FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT ASSOC. A/K/A FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATES, INC.,
are defendants. Laura E. Roth,
Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 a.m., on the 26TH day of
MARCH, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 59, 60, AND 61, PLAT
OF OAK HILL, AS PER PLAT
IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 62,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLU-SIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER
WITH ANY AND TITLE TO UNPLATTED
ROADS LYING ADJACENT
AND CONTIGUOUS TO SAID PROPERTY.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
11256-18
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0151
**************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2018 10797 CIDl
fBC MORTGaGE, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
KRIs HUPfER, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered
January 21, 2020 in Civil Case No.
2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein FBC
MORTGAGE, LLC is Plaintiff and KRIS
HUPFER, et al., are Defendants, the Clerk
of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida
Statutes on the 21st day of April 2020 at
11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY
WOODS PHASE THREE-A, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 41, PAGES 154 THROUGH
156, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed (X) Mailed this 26th day of February, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
LISA WOODBURN, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 11003
16-00179-6
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0152
**************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2019 31512 CICI
DEUTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TRUsT
COMPaNY as TRUsTEE fOR
HaRBORVIEW MORTGaGE lOaN
TRUsT MORTGaGE lOaN
Pass-THROUGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-2,
Plaintiff, vs.
RINDY NONG, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure entered January 27,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 31512
CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE
FOR HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-2 is Plaintiff and
RINDY NONG, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E.
ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in
accordance with Chapter 45, Florida
Statutes on the 24TH day of April,
2020 at 11:00 AM on the following
described property as set forth in
said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 48, Breakaway Trails,
Phase 3, Unit 2B, according to
the plat thereof, as recorded in
Map Book 49, Page(s) 122
through 125, inclusive, of the
Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens, must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed
(X) Mailed this 26th day of February,
2020, to all parties on the attached
service list.
LISA WOODBURN, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 11003
19-00567-2
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0153
**************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2017 11339 CIDl
WElls faRGO BaNK, NaTIONal
assOCIaTION as TRUsTEE fOR OPTION
ONE MORTGaGE lOaN TRUsT 2007-4, assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-4,
Plaintiff, vs.
BlaCK POINT assETs, INC. a flORIDa
CORPORaTION, as TRUsTEE UNDER
THE 3330 CalDWEll sTREET laND
TRUsT DaTED JaNUaRY 1, 2014, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
16, 2020, and entered in 2017 11339
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR
OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2007-4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-4 is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
BENEFICIARIES OF THE 3330
CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST; BLACK
POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST DATED
JANUARY 1, 2014; WELLS FARGO BANK,
N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE
·MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-4,
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2007-4; DISCOVER BANK are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 16, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 13, BLOCK 1360, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT FORTY SEVEN, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,
PAGES 10 THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 3330 CALDWELL
ST, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-047357
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0155
**************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2018 30448 CICI
REVERsE MORTGaGE sOlUTIONs, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs,
lIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND
all OTHERs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTaTE Of GlaDYs B.
MORENO, DECEasED., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 17, 2020,
and entered in 2018 30448 CICI of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein REVERSE
MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC. is
the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN
THE ESTATE OF GLADYS B.
MORENO, DECEASED.; UNITED
STATES OF AMERICA, ON BEHALF
OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING
AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; BELLAIR
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC.; ALFREDO MORENO
A/K/A ALFREDO IVOR MORENO;
BRIDGET MORENO-DICOVITSKY
A/K/A BRIDGET DICOVITSKY; MAGALI
MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGALI C.
MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGGIE MARTINEZ
are the Defendant(s). Laura
E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 17, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 621 OF BELLAIR CONDOMINIUM
APARTMENTS, A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION OF
CONDOMINIUM THEREOF,
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 1588, PAGE
427, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND ANY
AMENDMENTS THERETO,
TOGETHER WITH ITS UNDIVIDED
SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS.
Property Address: 2727
NORTH ATLANTIC AVENUE
UNIT 621, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32118
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-077584
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0156
**************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2019 30774 CICI
NEWREZ llC D/B/a sHEllPOINsT
MORTGaGE sERVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
TIMOTHY RUsH, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 17, 2020, and entered in 2019
30774 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein NEWREZ
LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST MORTGAGE
SERVICING is the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY
RUSH; LORI RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
April 22, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1205 OLEN
DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-228255
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0157
**************************
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CasE NO.: 2019 31462 CICI
WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER
ClaIMaNTs ClaIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR aGaINsT, aRTHUR J.
REMMERT a/K/a aRTHUR JOHN
REMMERT, DECEasED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 27, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019
31462 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida in which
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., is the
Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,
Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or
other Claimants claiming by,
through, under, or against, Arthur J.
Remmert a/k/a Arthur John Remmert,
Deceased, Timothy Remmert,
as Personal Representative
of the Estate of Arthur John Remmert,
deceased, Timothy Remmert,
Steven Remmert, Daniel Remmert,
Brian Remmert, Michael Remmert,
Any And All Unknown Parties
Claiming by, Through, Under, And
Against The Herein named Individual
Defendant(s) Who are not
Known To Be Dead Or Alive,
Whether Said Unknown Parties
May Claim An Interest in Spouses,
Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or
Other Claimants, are defendants,
the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online
at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at
11:00AM EST on the April 3, 2020
the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT(S) 17, BLOCK 6 OF
LANTERN PARK, UNIT 2 AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
32, PAGE 113, ET SEQ., OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 2934 GASLIGHT DR.,
SOUTH DAYTONA FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-017102
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0160
**************************
volusia CouNTY
SUBSEQUENt INSERtIONS
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2018 11870 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS
TRUSTEE FOR TBW
MORTGAGE-BACKED TRUST 2007-1,
MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOSEPH MONTANA, ET AL.
Defendants
To the following Defendant(s):
JOsEPH MONTANA
(CURRENT REsIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address:
269 vALENCIA ROAD, DE BARY FL 32713
Additional Address:
9105 sTONEBROOK DR,
sANFORD FL 32773
Additional Address:
324 HIDDEN LAKE DR,
sANFORD FL 32773
Additional Address:
3103 sTONEBROOK DR,
sANFORD FL 32773
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the
following described property:
LOT 2, BLOCK 1, PLANTATION EsTATEs
UNIT 9, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 2, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, sTATE OF FLORIDA
A/K/A 269 vALENCIA RD, DEBARY FL 32713
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to J. Anthony van Ness, Esq.
at vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for
the Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E. NEWPORT
CENTER DRIvE, sUITE #110,
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 on or before
March 27, 2020, a date which is within thirty
(30) days after the first publication of this
Notice in the FLA/WEsT vOLUsIA BEACON
and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the complaint. This notice
is provided to Administrative Order No. 2065.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este
procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con
la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange
Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos
de 7 días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la
cita de comparecencia está dentro de
un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene
una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs
NO sON PARA OBTENER
INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal of this
Court this 11 day of February, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CLERK OF COURT
(seal) By shawnee smith
As Deputy Clerk
vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite #110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
12699-18
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0120
**************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
2017 10667 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS
SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE FOR JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
THE BENEFIT OF THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF POPULAR
ABS, INC. MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-A,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF IRENE A. COX, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
NORMAN C. COX; RHONDA L. OLIVER;
JOHN P. COX; TANDA G. COX;
ALEXANDRA NICOLE HASHMAN;
JONATHAN C. COX; GREGORY T. COX;
ROBERT E. COX; THE CITY OF
EDGEWATER, FLORIDA, A MUNICIPAL
CORPORATION; UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND
ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN
INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAISNT THE ESTATE OF MARY L. MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY LOUISE
MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY MUSSETTER,
DECEASED;
Defendant(s),
TO: Unknown Parties claiming by, through,
under or against the Estate of Irene A. Cox,
deceased, whether said Unknown Parties
claim as spouses, hers, devisees, grantees,
assignees, creditors, trustees, or other claimants
2113 Juniper Drive
Edgewater, FL 32141
Norman C. Cox
Residence Unknown
Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all
other parties claiming an interest by, through,
under or against the Estate of Mary L. Mussetter
a/k/a Mary Louise Mussetter a/k/a
Mary Mussetter, deceased
674 N. Richard Dr.
Xenia, Ohio 45385
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose a mortgage
on the following property:
LOTs 7239 AND 7420,
BLOCK 233, REvIsED PLAT
OR PART OF FLORIDA
sHOREs UNIT #7, MAP
BOOK 23, PAGE 131,
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
street Address: 2113 Juniper
Dr., Edgewater, Florida 32141
has been filed against you and
you are required to serve a copy
of your written defenses, if any, to
it on McCabe, Weisberg & Conway,
LLC, Plaintiff’s attorney,
whose address is 500 south Australian
Avenue, suite 1000, West
Palm Beach, FL 33401, on or before
April 7th, 2020, and file the
original with the Clerk of this
Court, otherwise, a default will be
entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH
DIsABILITIEs If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time
before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or
voice impaired, call 711. THEsE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs
CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si
usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted
tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de
inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene
una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs
TELEFONICOs NO
sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on February 19, 2020.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of said Court
(seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 south Australian Avenue, suite 1000
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
17-401854
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0121
**************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 11896 CIDL
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL WAYNE TREVATHAN, et. al.,
Defendants.
To the following Defendant(s):
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINsT
CHARLEs WAYNE TREvATHAN,
WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREsT As sPOUsEs,
HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTs
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
for Foreclosure of Mortgage on
the following described property:
LOT 51, COAsTAL WOODs
UNIT A1, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
58, PAGEs 55 THROUGH 59,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of you
written defenses, if any, to it, on McCalla
Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC,
sara Collins, Attorney for Plaintiff,
whose address is 225 East Robinson
street, suite 155, Orlando, FL
32801 on or before
__________________________, a
date which is within thirty (30) days
after the first publication of this Notice
in the Florida Legal Advertising,
Inc. and file the original with the
Clerk of this Court either before
service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a
default will be entered against you
for the relief demand in the complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH
DIsABILITIEs If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON
DIsCAPACIDADEs si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para
poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no
menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs
TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By ___________________
As Deputy Clerk
submitted by:
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC,
225 E. Robinson st. suite 155,
Orlando, FL 32801,
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Email: MRservice@mccalla.com
19-01385-1
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0122
**************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 11896 CIDL
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL WAYNE TREVATHAN, et. al.,
Defendants.
To: sHAUN KRIsTOPHER TREvATHAN,
6300 sW GRAN OAKs DR APT H102,
CORvALLIs, OR 97333
UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF sHAUN KRIsTOPHER
TREvATHAN,
6300 sW GRAN OAKs DR APT H102,
CORvALLIs, OR 97333
LAsT KNOWN ADDREss sTATED,
CURRENT REsIDENCE UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 51, COAsTAL WOODs UNIT A1,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 58, PAGEs 55 THROUGH 59, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of you written defenses,
if any, to it, on McCalla Raymer
Leibert Pierce, LLC, sara Collins, Attorney
for Plaintiff, whose address is 225 East
Robinson street, suite 155, Orlando, FL
32801 on or before March 31, 2020, a date
which is within thirty (30) days after the first
publication of this Notice in the Florida Legal
Advertising, Inc. and file the original with the
Clerk of this Court either before service on
Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against
you for the relief demand in the complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if
the time before the appearance is less than
7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le
proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al
711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and seal of said Court
on the 12th day of February, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
BY: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC,
225 E. Robinson st. suite 155,
Orlando, FL 32801,
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
19-01385-1
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0123
**************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
Case No. 642019CA032264XXXXCI
Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-3, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-3
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees,
Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees,
and all other parties claiming interest
by, through, under or against the Estate
of Robert A. Oppenheim a/k/a Robert
Allen Oppenheim a/k/a Robert A. Oppenheim, Sr., Deceased; et al
Defendants.
TO: The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, and all other parties claiming interest
by, through, under or against the Estate
of Robert A. Oppenheim a/k/a Robert Allen
Oppenheim a/k/a Robert A. Oppenheim, sr.,
Deceased
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in volusia County, Florida:
LOT 1, CAMBRIDGE sUBDIvIsION,
UNIT 5, As PER MAP IN
MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 140,
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on Julie
Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & scott,
PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose
address is 2001 NW 64th st, suite
130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309, within
thirty (30) days of the first date of
publication on or before March 18th,
2020, and file the original with the
Clerk of this Court either before service
on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a
default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on February 11th, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
(seal) By K. McCoy
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th st, suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F02228
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0124
**************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
Case No. 2019 31959 CICI
Wells Fargo Bank, National Association,
as Trustee for ABFC 2005-OPT1 Trust, ABFC Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-OPT1
Plaintiff, vs.
Dean L. Baptiste a/k/a Dean Baptiste; et al
Defendants.
TO: DEAN L. BAPTIsTE A/K/A DEAN BAPTIsTE
and Unknown spouse of Dean L. Baptiste a/k/a Dean Baptiste
Last Known Address: 5560 s. Nova Rd. Port
Orange, Fl. 32127
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in volusia County, Florida:
LOT 8, BLOCK 15, HARBOR OAKs
BAY sHORE sECTION OF UNIT 2,
As PER MAP IN MAP BOOK 10,
PAGE 209, PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPT
THAT PORTION THEREOF
HERETOFORE DEEDED TO THE
sTATE OF FLORIDA FOR HIGHWAY
PURPOsEs; AND ALL THAT PORTION
OF THAT CERTAIN vACATED
20 FOOT ALLEY As Is CONTAINED
BY THE sOUTHERLY EXTENsION
OF THE EAsTERLY AND WEsTERLY
LINEs OF LOT 8, BLOCK 15, HARBOR
OAKs BAY sHORE sECTION
OF UNIT 2, MAP BOOK 10, PAGE
209, PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,
Esquire, Brock & scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s
attorney, whose address is 2001 NW 64th
st, suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309,
within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication on or before March 26, 2020, and file
the original with the Clerk of this Court either
before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or
immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs
TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on February 10, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By J. Beach
BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th st, suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F01771
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0125
**************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11906 CIDL
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, VS.
MEREDITH CALVERT; et al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: Meredith Calvert
Bobby Calvert
Last Known Residence: 1789 Converse
Court, Deltona, FL 32738
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following property
in volusia County, Florida:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1191, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT 43, A sUBDIvIsION
ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP BOOK
27, PAGEs 270 TO 283, INCLUsIvE, PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE,
LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615 south Congress
Avenue, suite 200, Delray Beach, FL
33445 (Phone Number: (561) 392-6391),
within 30 days of the first date of publication
of this notice, and file the original with the
clerk of this court either before April 07,
2020, on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in
the complaint or petition.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs
TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on February 19, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(seal) BY: J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (561) 392-6391
1221-12547B
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0126
**************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 12070 CIDL
FIFTH THIRD BANK,
Plaintiff, VS.
THOMAS RANDALL RANK A/K/A
THOMAS RANK; et al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: Thomas Randall Rank A/K/A Thomas Rank
Last Known Residence: 166 Crystal Oak
Drive, Deland, FL 32720
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following property
in volusia County, Florida:
LOT 16, CRYsTAL COvE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEROF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 47,
PAGE (s) 187 AND 188 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE,
LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615 south Congress
Avenue, suite 200, Delray Beach, FL
33445, within 30 days of the first date of publication of this notice, and file the original
with the clerk of this court either before
March 27, 2020, on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order to
participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact Court
Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA
PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted
tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on February 11, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
BY: shawnee smith
DEPUTY CLERK
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (561) 392-6391
1599-140B
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0127
**************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO.: 2019 12077 CIDL
REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF ROSE M. FABRICATORE, et al.,
Defendants.
TO:
UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,
AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs WHO
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE
OF ROsE M. FABRICATORE
Last Known Address: 3111 LOBLOLLY
sTREET, DELTONA, FL 32725
Current Residence Unknown
UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF ROsE M. FABRICATORE
Last Known Address: 3111 LOBLOLLY
sTREET, DELTONA, FL 32725
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 29, DELTONA WOODs - PHAsE
I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 38,
PAGEs 130 AND 131, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group,
P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is
P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL sPRINGs, FL
33077 on or before March 31, 2020, a date
at least thirty (30) days after the first publication
of this Notice in the (Please publish in
West volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA
PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal of this
Court this 12th day of February, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
(seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
19-01350
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0128
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2019 30350 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
HAROLD Y. SYMONS, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 17th
day of February 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2019 30350 CICI, of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein BAYvIEW LOAN
sERvICING, LLC, is the Plaintiff and
HAROLD Y. sYMONs; UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF HAROLD Y. sYMONs; sUNTRUsT
BANK; TYMBER CREEK HOMEOWNERs
AssOCIATION, INC; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
are defendants. The Clerk of this Court shall
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s
website for on-line auctions at, 11:00 AM on
the 3rd day of April 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT(s) 342, OF TYMBER CREEK,
PHAsE 2 As RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 35, PAGE 116 TO 126, ET
sEQ., OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 342 BENT CREEK
LANE, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN
THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs
MUsT FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTs THE sURPLUs
As UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 20 day of February, 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02823-F
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0131
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 32124 CICI
MIDFIRST BANK,
Plaintiff, vs.
DALLAS J. SEIBERT, TANYA J. SEIBERT, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered
October 2, 2019 in Civil Case No.
2018 32124 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein MIDFIRsT
BANK is Plaintiff and DALLAs J. sEIBERT,
TANYA J. sEIBERT, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, Esq., will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida statutes on
the 1sT day of April, 2020 at 11:00 AM on
the following described property as set forth
in said summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 9 OF UNIT 2, TOMOKA vIEW,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 162, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 19 day of February, to all parties
on the attached service list.
LIsA WOODBURN, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 sE 6th street, suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRservice@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 11003
17-00385-4
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0133
**************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2017 11222 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
STEPHEN W. WEBB A/K/A STEPHEN
WEBB A/K/A STEPHEN WADE WEBB, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
27, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2017
11222 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and stephen W. Webb
a/k/a stephen Webb a/k/a stephen Wade
Webb, George Muir, Janet Muir, Jennifer
Logan, a possible Heir to the Estate of the
Estate of sidney F. Logan a/k/a sidney
Logan, deceased, Kelly M. Logan a/k/a Kelly
M. Granahan, a possible Heir to the Estate
of the Estate of sidney F. Logan a/k/a sidney
Logan, deceased, Leslie Webb, a possible
Heir to the Estate of the Estate of sidney F.
Logan a/k/a sidney Logan, deceased, Mary
s. Johnson a/k/a Mary susan Johnson, a
possible Heir to the Estate of the Estate of
sidney F. Logan a/k/a sidney Logan, deceased,
Mary s. Johnson, as Personal Representative
of the Estate of sidney F. Logan,
Deceased, sidney Logan Jr., a possible Heir
to the Estate of the Estate of sidney F.
Logan a/k/a sidney Logan, deceased, state
of Florida, Department of Revenue, sunTrust
Bank, The Independent savings Plan
Company d/b/a IsPC, The Unknown Heirs,
Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors,
Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants
claiming by, through, under, or against, sidney
F. Logan/k/a sidney Logan, deceased,
volusia County, Florida Clerk of the Circuit
Court, are defendants, the volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online at
electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the March 31, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 30, BLOCK 749, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT THIRTY TWO, ACCORDING
TO MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 27, PAGEs 101 THROUGH
118, INCLUsIvE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 2432 LACKLAND DRIvE, DELTONA,
FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of February, 2020
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
17-016948
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0135
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 31477 CICI
HOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL RAUSCHER, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31477
CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC, FKA NEW
PENN FINANCIAL, LLC DBA sHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE sERvICING is the Plaintiff
and MICHAEL RAUsCHER; sTATE OF
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;
CLERK OF THE COURT OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on April 03, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 19, TROPICAL PARK, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE(s) 213, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1151 OAKvIEW
DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 20 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-234794
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0137
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 31383 CICI 5D19-1683
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN
TREE SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A CLAUDETTE
C. PFEIL; SPRING GARDEN COURT
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31383
CICI 5D19-1683 of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein LOANCARE, LLC
is the Plaintiff and CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A
CLAUDETTE C. PFEIL; sPRING GARDEN
COURT CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION,
INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
April 03, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 1640, sPRING GARDEN
COURT, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION
THEREOF, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 5765, PAGE(s)
713, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1640 sPRING
GARDEN CT, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 20 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-178102
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0138
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 31369 CICI
LOANCARE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
WILLIAM F. EPPLER, SR. AND CAROL A.
EPPLER, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 31369
CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the
Plaintiff and WILLIAM F. EPPLER, sR.;
CAROL A. EPPLER; BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A.; THE INDEPENDENT sAvINGs PLAN
COMPANY D/B/A IsPC are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 03, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 71, ORMOND BY THE sEA,
PLAT #10, As PER MAP RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 201, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 39 CAMELLIA DR,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 20 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-238562
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0139
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO.: 2016 31053 CICI
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRUCE L. DINGELDINE, SR, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated June
24, 2019, and entered in 2016 31053 CICI
of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein NATIONsTAR MORTGAGE LLC is
the Plaintiff and BRUCE L. DINGELDINE,
sR.; sHERRY ELLIs; CHRIsTINE PAXTON;
ORMOND-BY-THE-sEA AssOCIATION,
INC; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A CHRIsTINE
PAXTON are the Defendant(s). Laura
E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on March 20, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 38, ORMOND BY THE sEA
PLAT 10, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE 201, PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY FLORIDA.
Property Address: 28 CAMELLIA DR,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 18 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-051296
February 27; March 5, 2020 v20-0141
**************************