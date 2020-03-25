 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2019 30027 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; TONYA M. PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONYA M. PERKINS; HUNTER`S RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF EAST FLORIDA, INC.; THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 24, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 24th day of April, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

LOT 71, SHADOW CROSSINGS UNIT 2 OF HUNTERS RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44, PAGE(S) 49 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property address: 4 Whipper In Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 20th day of March, 2020:

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 114051

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

March 26 & April 2, 2020

**************

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2019 12696 PRDL

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THOMAS A. DRISCOLL

a/k/a THOMAS ANDREW DRISCOLL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Thomas A. Driscoll, deceased, whose date of death was November 5, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is March 19, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Sandra E. Malkin

Email Address: smalkin@lgtlegal.com

Florida Bar No. 125558

Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP

450 Plaza Drive

Vestal, New York 13850

Personal Representative: 

/s/ Benjamin D. Driscoll

424 Owen Road

Wynnewood, Pennsylvania 19096

March 19 & 26, 2020

**********

 

 NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

C & B COOL T-SHIRTS

321 W. Holly Drive

Orange City, FL 32763

Genesis Carpet & Upholstery 

Cleaning Service LLC

March 26, 202

*******

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: TOWTECH, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/17/2020, 09:00 am at 1252 BISCAYNE BLVD DELAND, FL 32724-2139, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. TOWTECH, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

1GCDC14K3LE159967 

1990 CHEVROLET

March 26, 2020

*******

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: TOWTECH, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/29/2020, 09:00 am at 1252 BISCAYNE BLVD DELAND, FL 32724-2139, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. TOWTECH, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

1G6KD57Y47U134165 

2007 CADILLAC

March 26, 2020

********

 

 NOTICE TO SCOT NELSON

Last Known Address 

948 W. Wisconsin Ave., Deland, FL

Your Appearance is required in the matter of IN Re Estate of Thomas Landrum Nelson III, Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Unit. 

An appearance is necessary to receive notice of further actions or filings in the proceeding Your appearance in the matter may be made by either accepting the Petition to Open the Estate by signing the Petition and providing a current address on page 1 of the List of Interested Persons and returning it to Wick & Maddocks, 1 Grove Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452 or the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401 or by executing the Notice of Appearance Form herein provided and mailing it to the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division address above.

March 26, 2020

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2020-10564-PRDL

Division No. 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JAMES A. BUKSAR, 

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of James A. Buksar, deceased, whose date of death was January 15, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.

Personal Representative(s):

/s/ JILL MANNING 

1600 Magnolia Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Attorney for Personal 

Representative(s): 

/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 283088

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

March 26 & April 2, 2020

***********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020 10285 PRDL

Division: 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

TIMOTHY LARY PEPIN 

A/K/A TIMOTHY L. PEPIN, 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of TIMOTHY LARY PEPIN A/K/A TIMOTHY L. PEPIN, deceased, whose date of death was October 08, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative: 

/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ

Email Addresses: 

joedudley@joedudley.com 

jdudley@joedudley.com

Florida Bar No. 650293

403 Downing Street 

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Telephone: (386) 428-2434

Personal Representative:

/s/ JAMES E. PEPIN

549 Morgan Wood Drive

DeLand, Florida 32724

March 26 & April 2, 2020

 

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10526 PRDL

Division: 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

WILLIAM LUTHER HENDRIX, JR.,

aka BILL HENDRIX,

aka BO HENDRIX

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of WILLIAM LUTHER HENDRIX, JR., also known as BILL HENDRIX, and BO HENDRIX, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 26, 2020.

Signed on this 12th day of March, 2020.

/s/ Robert R. Foster

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 123127

Robert R. Foster Law, Attorney At Law

Post Office Box 41

DeLand, Florida 32721-0041

Telephone: (386) 734-8224

Email: rfoster@fosterlawdeland.com

Secondary Email: jane@fosterlawdeland.com

/s/ VICTORIA SMELSER

Personal Representative

31256 Bretz Drive

Warren, MI 48093

March 26 & April 2, 2020 

*********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

FILE NO. 2020-10388-PRDL, 

DIVISION 10

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF 

ROLAND G. BOYCE, JR.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE ESTATE OF ROLAND G. BOYCE, JR. is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative of the Estate and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

The date of first publication of this NOTICE is March 26, 2020.

Notwithstanding any other provision of the Probate Code, 2 years after the death of a person neither the decedent’s estate, the personal representative, nor the beneficiaries shall be liable for any claim or cause of action against the decedent, whether or not Letters of Administration have been issued, except as provided in Fl. Stat. 733.710.

ALL CREDITORS and those having claims against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, upon whom a copy of this notice has been served, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within the later of 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.

All other creditors having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

Personal Representative

JANET M. DEFEO

6731 Ferri Circle

Port Orange, FL 32128

Attorney for Personal Representative

Mary Jane Nettles

FL BAR # 312045

409 S. Orange Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

386.426.1972/386.426.1971 - FAX

maryjane@attorneymaryjane.com

March 26 & April 2, 2020

**********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.

The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on April 2, 2020 and will continue until all locations are done.

U-Haul Moving and Storage of DeBary, 2861 Enterprise Road, DeBary, FL 32713; 101-02 Fred Turner $1091.15, 1426 Christian Marcucci Santiago $665.80, 1332 Joseph Arnold $398.10 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 South Volusia Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763; 1163 Chrishaud Mackey $488.84, 2237 Jalonee Hopkins $607.63, 2087 Mark Ryan $928.71, 1463 Bethany Hansel $790.66 

March 19 & 26, 2020

************

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/09/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FALP13P5VW311716 1997 FORD

1GYEE637640143215 2004 CADILLAC

KM8SC13D32U250344 

2002 HYUNDAI

March 26, 2020

***********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: TOWTECH, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/14/2020, 09:00 am at 1252 BISCAYNE BLVD DELAND, FL 32724, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. TOWTECH, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

1HTSCAAM7WH539476 

1998 INTERNATIONAL

March 26, 2020

**********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/20/2020, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

JTHBE262X85018100 2008 LEXUS

March 26, 2020 

**************

 

 NOTICE OF SALE

To Whom it May Concern:

The following vehicles will be sold at a public auction on April 7th, 2020 at 11 am at Dixon’s Auto Service Center 271 W. Taylor Rd DeLand, FL 32720. 

1993 BMW

VIN# WBAHD5310PGB35392

2007 Ford

VIN# 1FAHP25147G124243

2000 Ford

VIN# 1FAFP4048YF103195

Dixon's Auto Service Center

271 W Taylor Rd

DeLand, FL 32720

386-734-3916

March 26, 2020

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE # 2020-10614-PRDL

Division: 10 

In Re: The Estate of 

LISA BETH FIRESTONE, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LISA BETH FIRESTONE, deceased, whose date of death was 02/10/20, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA Co., FL, Probate Div., the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is 03/26/2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Harlan G. Paul, Attorney

FL Bar No: 1002539

PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP

142 E. New York Ave.

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3020

Fax: (386) 734-3096

E-Mail: hgpaul@paulandelkind.com 

Personal Representative:

FREDRIC D. FIRESTONE

9506 E. Stanhope Rd.

Kensington, MD 20895

March 26 & April 2, 2020

*******

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No. 2020-10156-PRDL

IN RE: Estate of GEORGE E. DIAZ,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of GEORGE E. DIAZ, deceased, whose date of death was December 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida, 32721-6043. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 26, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative: 

/s/ BRUCE M. WIGLE, III

Murrah, Doyle, & Wigle, P. A.

Post Office Box 1328

Winter Park, Florida 32790

Telephone: (407) 644-9801

Email: brucew@mdwpa.com

Florida Bar No. 293954

Personal Representative:

/s/ AMY MARIA SPALDING 

2726 Sweet Magnolia Place

Oviedo, FL 32765

March 26 & April 2, 2020

*******

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/13/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2013 KIA Rio

VIN KNADM4A38D6272897

2006 NISS Maxima

VIN 1N4BA41E36C817421

2014 FORD F150

VIN 1FTFW1EF3EFA07721

2007 HD FLHRC Road King Classic

VIN 1HD1FR4147Y638532

2003 TOYT Avalon

VIN 4T1BF28B03U323336

1998 PONT Bonneville

VIN 1G2HX52K5WH205452

1994 FORD Ranger

VIN 1FTCR10A1RPC03114

1999 YAM

VIN YAMA3181J899

March 26, 2020

********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10373 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RAYMOND A. PETIT

A/K/A RAYMOND ARTHUR PETIT,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RAYMOND A. PETIT A/K/A RAYMOND ARTHUR PETIT, deceased, whose date of death was December 28, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 19, 2020.

Signed on this 12th day of March, 2020.

/s/ Randall J. Marshall

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives

Florida Bar No. 348414

Marshall Law Office, P.A.

1019 Town Center Dr., Unit 101

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone: (386) 775-0199

Email: marshalllaw@cfl.rr.com

/s/ DENISE M. LANGLAIS

246 Sunrise Blvd.

DeBary, FL 32713

/s/ DAVID A. PETIT

249 Plumosa Rd.

DeBary, FL 32713

March 19 & 26, 2020

**********

 

 NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

ANA’S CLEANING SERVICE

1107 Kane Dr

Port Orange, FL 32129

Ana Echavarria

March 26, 2020

***********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/14/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1999 DODG Ram 1500

VIN 1B7HC16X1XS259924

March 26, 2020

**********

 

 NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

COUNTRY SIDE TREE & LAWN SERVICE

6730 Lake Winona Rd

DeLeon Springs, Florida 32130-3555

Clifton Joel Franklin

March 26, 2020 

*********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/10/2020, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17 SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

1N4AL21E07N495630 2007 NISSAN

March 26, 2020

**********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/13/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1HGCR2F8XHA171065 2017 HONDA

March 26, 2020

************

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8455-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #424219080230 LOTS 23 & 24 BLK 8 HIGHLAND PARK SUB MB 10 PG 64 PER OR 4608 PG 261 PER OR 5507 PG 4368 PER OR 6994 PG 3470 PER OR 7022 PG 4339

Name in which assessed: TOMISLAV SENZEL & DIANA MICHELLE SENZEL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 13TH day of MARCH, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020

***********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2019-11639-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ALMA J. LAWRENCE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ALMA J. LAWRENCE, deceased, whose date of death was January 23, 2019, File Number 2019-CP-11639 PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 W. New York Avenue DeLand, FL 32720.

The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EDWARD W. SOULSBY, ESQ.

Florida Bar Number: 0488216

TROTTER & SOULSBY, P.A.

11834 C.R. 101, Suite 100

The Villages, FL 32162

Telephone: (352) 205-7245

Fax: (352) 205-7305

E-Mail: ed@trotterlaw.com 

2nd E-mail: chrsine@trotterlaw.com

Personal Representative: 

MARIAN K. CASTLEMAN 

(a/k/a MARIAN K. BURNETT)

2130 Estevez Drive

Lady Lake, FL 32159

March 26 & April 2, 2020

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10233-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

RUTH A. CRAGGS

a/k/a RUTH ANN CRAGGS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of RUTH A. CRAGGS a/k/a RUTH ANN CRAGGS, deceased, whose date of death was December 18, 2019; File #2019-10233-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 26, 2020.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq. 

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

FAX: 386-668-5880

E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

/s/ Marion Gloria Suzanne Reynolds

Personal Representative

2795 Union Hill Rd.

Joelton, TN 37080

March 26 & April 2, 2020

**************

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7087-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #813055140050 LOT 5 BLK 1482 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 PER OR 7153 PG 4465

Name in which assessed: JACK HAMLIN KLINE JR & HOA TUYET NEWTON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M. 

Dated this 13TH day of MARCH, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020 

**********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/15/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1993 FORD F150

VIN 2FTDF15N8PCA64719

March 26, 2020 

*******

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that 4/10/2020 at 10:30 am, the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1971 BROAD #16C102ZS3816. Last tenants: Adele M Ludemann, Patricia Kilmer, Stanley Kilmer. Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc- 5 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119, 813-241-8269.

March 26 & April 2, 2020 

*******

 

 NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Islander Beach Club Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Islander Beach Club Resorts, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due. The Liens were assigned of record to Islander Beach Club Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens. 

Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.

If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.

Contract No.: 10253

Obligor: Alan D. Scarborough

Obligor Address: 9628 Seaview Drive, 

Apt 204, Leesburg, FL 34788

Unit Week: 206, 52-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4795.97

Perdiem: $2.40

Contract No.: 11493

Obligor: Terry D. Goss and Connie

Goss

Obligor Address: 17 Goss Road, 

Holderness, NH 03245

Unit Week: 403, 28-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5312.31

Perdiem: $2.66

Contract No.: 20543

Obligor: George F. Stewart Sr. and

Nancy J. Stewart

Obligor Address: 245 Wildwood 

Drive, Lot 115, Saint Augustine, 

FL 32086

Unit Week: 502, 16-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5393.12

Perdiem: $2.70

Contract No.: 20860

Obligor: Shanta Grover

Obligor Address: 1012 Wilton Drive, 

Monroe, LA 71202

Unit Week: 705, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4236.41

Perdiem: $2.12

Contract No.: 21975

Obligor: Michael Pipitone and 

Celeste Pipitone

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 475, 

Jennings, FL 32053

Unit Week: 603, 52-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4611.05

Perdiem: $2.31

Contract No.: 22505

Obligor: Rev. Wardell Williams

Obligor Address: 130 Harvard Road, 

Pineville, LA 71360

Unit Week: 316, 43-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5285.97

Perdiem: $2.64

Contract No.: 22783

Obligor: Carolyn D. Jones and 

Herman M. Jones

Obligor Address: 1004 N Roosevelt 

Street, Falls Church, VA 22046

Unit Week: 416, 31-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5532.56

Perdiem: $2.77

Contract No.: 23088

Obligor: Thomas G. Harper

Obligor Address: 3704 Macon 

Highway, Warrenton, GA 30828

Unit Week: 420, 42-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4822.31

Perdiem: $2.41

Contract No.: 23991

Obligor: Albertha B. Wright and

John A. Wright

Obligor Address: 125 Doe Run Drive,

Fairburn, GA 30213

Unit Week: 717, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4279.41

Perdiem: $2.14

Contract No.: 24457

Obligor: Ashley Wallace and James 

Wallace

Obligor Address: 5588 Highway 63, 

Russellville, AL 35654

Unit Week: 502, 1-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4822.31

Perdiem: $2.41

Contract No.: 24580

Obligor: Charles E. Floyd

Obligor Address: 943 NW 47th Street,

Miami, FL 33127

Unit Week: 602, 21-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5393.12

Perdiem: $2.70

Contract No.: 25120

Obligor: Hinton S. Roberts and Linda 

K. Roberts

Obligor Address: 110 McKean Street, 

Auburndale, FL 33823

Unit Week: 103, 22-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4963.57

Perdiem: $2.48

Contract No.: 25425

Obligor: Stella Dirks

Obligor Address: 2555 E Palm Canyon 

Dr, #32, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Unit Week: 305, 29-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4776.31

Perdiem: $2.39

Contract No.: 25960

Obligor: Tara L. Farineau

Obligor Address: 4828 Saint Marys 

Road, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119

Unit Week: 603, 43-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5750.38

Perdiem: $2.88

Contract No.: 31057

Obligor: Edith Tenbroek and Nicolaas 

Tenbroek

Obligor Address: 1700 Bluebird

Court, Atchison, KS 66002

Unit Week: 402, 43-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5860.42

Perdiem: $2.93

Contract No.: 31064

Obligor: Moises M. Vasquez and Rosa 

M. Vasquez

Obligor Address: 101 Jaime Street, 

San Juan, TX 78589

Unit Week: 616, 30-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5671.76

Perdiem: $2.84

Contract No.: 40104

Obligor: Cheryl A. Skarbo

Obligor Address: 401 McMorran 

Blvd., Port Huron, MI 48060

Unit Week: 702, 32-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5955.42

Perdiem: $2.98

Contract No.: 50116

Obligor: Floyd Strode

Obligor Address: 117 N 18th Street, 

Apt 23, Centerville, IA 52544

Unit Week: 706, 10-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $4776.31

Perdiem: $2.39

Contract No.: 81157

Obligor: Carolyn Mcclinton

Obligor Address: 7513 John F 

Kennedy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219

Unit Week: 716, 39-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071

Amount: $5964.57

Perdiem: $2.98

March 19 & 26, 2020

********

 

 NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Grand Seas Resort Owners' Association, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due. The Liens were assigned of record to Club Exploria, LLC (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens. 

Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.

If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.

Contract No.: 331128

Obligor: Valencia L. Caston

Obligor Address: 2704 Largo Place,

Bowie, MD 20715

Unit Week: 5056, 37-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1180

Amount: $1103.37

Perdiem: $0.55

Contract No.: 332430

Obligor: Brenda M. Cordero, 

Roberto J. Cordero and Citibank 

(South Dakota) N.A.

Obligor Address: 3227 Scenic Woods 

Drive, Deltona, FL 32725

Unit Week: 1076/1078/1080, 45-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592

Amount: $7995.17

Perdiem: $4.00

Contract No.: 333166

Obligor: Renee Krieger

Obligor Address: 2201 lake Pointe 

Circle, Leesburg, FL 34748

Unit Week: 2006, 13-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592

Amount: $4203.05

Perdiem: $2.10

Contract No.: 338672

Obligor: Larry R. Coltelli

Obligor Address: 342 N. Beach St, 

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Unit Week: 1048/1049, 9-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592

Amount: $2870.54

Perdiem: $1.44

Contract No.: 340299

Obligor: Terri Michelle Smaistrla

Obligor Address: 14622 NW 245th 

Terrace, High Springs, FL 32643

Unit Week: 2010, 4-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7776/4236

Amount: $19032.16

Perdiem: $9.52

Contract No.: 337210

Obligor: Chantel A. Castile

Obligor Address: 15451 Emblem Way, 

Saint Paul, MN 55124

Unit Week: 3010, 10-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1194

Amount: $2395.16

Perdiem: $1.20

March 19 & 26, 2020

**********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/09/2020, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17 SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

3FAHP0HA5BR150268 2011 FORD

March 26, 2020

***********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2019 10446 CIDL

LAND HOME FINANCIAL SERVICES, 

INC.

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES CHRISTINE M. MONICO, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE NAMED DEFENDANT; MARIE MONICO; VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA CLERK OF COURT;

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 18, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 21st day of April, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

Lot 3, The Landings of Lake Beresford, Unrecorded subdivision #SD-3-83, being part of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 25, Township 17 South, Range 29 East, Volusia County, Florida and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the West 1/4 corner of said Section 25; thence North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West along the West section line of said Section 25, a distance of 198.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the following described property; thence continue North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 204.49 feet; thence North 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 211.39 feet; thence South 02 degrees 01 minutes 21 seconds East along the centerline of a 60.00 foot road right-of-way easement, a distance of 204.56 feet to a point, said point being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 217.29 feet to the Point of Beginning. Subject to a 30.00 foot easement for road right-of-way purposes along the Easterly property line. Also subject to an easement for road right-of-way purposes at the Southeast corner, said corner being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet.

Property address: 2625 Spring Valley Circle, DeLand, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 20th day of March, 2020:

/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.

PADGETT LAW GROUP

Florida Bar # 114051

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

March 26 & April 2, 2020

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019-13480 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

In Re: The Marriage of

Elizabeth Macedo Porcayo,

Petitioner

andJuan Luis Vera,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Juan Luis Vera 

Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Bernice M Bird, Esq

1018 E Robinson St

Orlando, FL 32801

on or before May 1, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: March 17, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey

Deputy Clerk

March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020

*********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that on 4/3/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 

1999 MERT #FLHMBFP142443421A & FLHMBFP142443421B. Last Tenants: Brent Carsten Morris, Deborah L Hensley, Centerstate Bank of Florida NA

1980 SCHU #S166806A & S166806B. Last Tenants: Charles Andrew Wells

1972 CNCR #3324243250. Last Tenants: Jane Harriet Werner-Lee

Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc.- 155 Spring Dr, Port Orange, FL 32129, 813-282-5925. 

Notice is hereby given that 4/3/2020 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1973 GREE #21621761. Last Tenants: Keith Martin Richardson. Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc- 5 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119, 813-241-5925. 

Notice is hereby given that on 4/3/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile home and vehicle will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 

1977 REDM #13001442A & 13001442B

2002 CHRY #1C3EL45X02N128243. 

Last Tenant: Roger Alan Barry

Sale to be held at MHC Holiday Village LLC- 1335 Fleming Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, 813-282-5925.

March 19 & 26, 2020

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 12211 CIDL

LAWRENCE E. LEWIS, Plaintiff, 

vs.

ALAN DALE WILSON, a/k/a ALAN

D. WILSON, a/k/a ALAN WILSON,

WAYNE BOHM, CLINTON MANZZO,

STATE OF FLORIDA, ANNIE B. BAILEY,

UNKNOWN TENANT 1, and 

UNKNOWN TENANT 2, 

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: WAYNE BOHM

17260 NE 37th Lane

Silver Springs, FL 34488

CLINTON MANZZO

4202 Coral Berry Path, #302

Gurnee, Illinois 60061

YOU ARE NOTIFIED of the institution of this action by Plaintiff, LAWRENCE E. LEWIS, seeking to foreclose a mortgage encumbering the following-described real property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 4 AND THE NORTHERLY 27.84 FEET OF LOT 5, BLOCK 9, ASSESSOR’S MAP OF ORANGE CITY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 86, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

and to reestablish a lost promissory note and the lost mortgage securing the promissory note, which is the mortgage being foreclosed.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RAYMOND A. BIERNACKI, JR., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2667 Enterprise Road, Orange City, Florida 32763, on or before May 4, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATED on: March 17, 2020

CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

Volusia County Courthouse

P.O. Box 6043

DeLand, FL 32721-6043

By: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez

As Deputy Clerk

March 23 & 30, 2020

************

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2020-10482-PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

John Daniel Arket,

deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of John Daniel Arket, deceased, Case Number 2020-10482-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The name and address of the Petitioner and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH IN §733.702, FLORIDA STATUTE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 19, 2020.

Woodard & Ferguson, P.A.

/s/ David Ferguson, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 353655

10 Vining Court

Ormond Beach, FL 32176

(386) 677-0822 (386) 677-5108 (fax)

dferguson@ormondlawfirm.com

ljarvis@ormondlawfirm.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

/s/ Lesa J. Santiago,

Personal Representative

March 19 & 26, 2020

***********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10284PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RAYMOND CARL JOHNSON, JR.

a/k/a RAYMOND C. JOHNSON, JR.

a/k/a RAYMOND JOHNSON, JR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Raymond Carl Johnson, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was September 19, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

/s/ Aaron Marshall Albert

Personal Representative

2720 Silver Palm Drive

Edgewater, Florida 32141

March 26 & April 2, 2020

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2020-10561PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS,

a/k/a DONNIE J. WILLIAMS,

a/k/a DONNIE WILLIAMS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 23, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ ROBERT LYNN WILLIAMS

March 23 & 30, 2020

**************

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7th

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2020-10320-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MICHAEL P. WALLAKER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Michael P. Wallaker, deceased, whose date of death was February 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is March 23, 2020.

/s/ HUNG V. NGUYEN, ESQ.

Florida Bar Number 597260

THE NGUYEN LAW FIRM

Attorneys for the Personal 

Representative

2020 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 1105B

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Phone: (786) 600-2530

Fax: (844) 838-5197

E-mail: hung@nguyenlawfirm.net

/s/ MICHAEL D. WALLAKER

Personal Representative

1565 E. Lansdowne Avenue

Orange City, FL 32763

March 23 & 30, 2020

**********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2020-10561PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS,

a/k/a DONNIE J. WILLIAMS,

a/k/a DONNIE WILLIAMS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 23, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ ROBERT LYNN WILLIAMS

March 23 & 30, 2020

*******

 

 NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO FORECLOSE FAIRFIELD DAYTONA BEACH AT OCEAN WALK II VACATION CONDOMINIUM 

ASSOCIATION, INC. 

To all Record Owners listed below, their guardians, heirs and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See Exhibit “A” attached for Record Owners and their notice addresses). This notice of default and intent to foreclose is regarding certain timeshare interests owned by Record Owners in Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida, and more specifically described as follows:

Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

The Record Owners have failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Record Owners’ timeshare and thereby the Record Owners are in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.

You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association’s lien on your unit week(s) as show below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale.

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.

You have the right as a matter of law to send to the trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien.

Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Eric C. Reed, Esq., Shutts & Bowen, LLP, whose address is 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, telephone (407) 835-6790, facsimile (407) 849-7259, email ereed@shutts.com.

Dated this ____ day of March, 2020.

/s/ Eric C. Reed, Esquire

300 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1600

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 835-6790

Facsimile: (407) 849-7259

Exhibit “A”

RECORD OWNER

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

DELINQUENCY DATE

Lillian Marcellus

Gomez Marcellus

5459 Hornaway Ave

Spring Hill, FL 34606-1036

A 77,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000320406648

$1,289.87

10/26/2018

Carmine C Giangreco, Trustee of the Carmine C. Giangreco Revocable Lifetime Trust dated May 17, 2002

2230 N Cypress Bend Drive

Pompano Beach, FL 33069-4496

A 321,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000390904993

$1,967.25

6/7/2019

Harrison O Rees

Loraine M Rees

15822 Robin Hill Loop

Clermont, FL 34714-6152

A 49,000/139,215,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1220 through 1233 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330325598

$1,233.82

4/2/2018

Patricia K Foster

145 Sammons Lane

Forest Hills, KY 41527-8307

A 84,000/273,994,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1320 through 1333; 1520 through 1533 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000440732618

$1,268.06

1/3/2019

Ethelind Morris

7450 N Highway 1 

Apt 202

Cocoa, FL 32927-5098

A 64,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331211904

$1,248.00

8/27/2018

March 26 & April 2, 2020 

*******

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10612-PRDL

Probate Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

HUEY STANTON WRIGHT

a/k/a HUGH S. WRIGHT

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Huey Stanton Wright, deceased, whose date of death was December 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

John R. Cappa II

Email Address: jrc@cappalaw.com

Florida Bar No. 0056227

John R. Cappa PA

1229 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Personal Representative

Barrhett Wright

March 26 & April 2, 2020

********

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10319-PRDL

Division: 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JAMES I. CORNELIUSEN PLOWMAN,

a/k/a JAMES I. PLOWMAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JAMES I. CORNELIUSEN PLOWMAN, a/k/a JAMES I. PLOWMAN, deceased, whose date of death was January 01, 2020; File Number 2020-10319-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 26, 2020.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq. 

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

/s/ RONALD JAMES PLOWMAN

Personal Representative

4329 Matthew Rd.

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

March 26 & April 2, 2020

**********

 

 NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

GLOW SALON & BEAUTY BOUTIQUE

879 Harley Strickland Blvd Ste 204

Orange City, FL 32763-7985

McBride Brandi

March 26, 2020

***********

 

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/18/2020, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

3N1AB7AP6HY396667 2017 NISSAN

March 26, 2020

**********

NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT FOR THE BENEFIT

OF CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO:2020 30285 CICI

IN RE: LORD & LASKER / FLORIDA, INC.,

ASSIGNOR, to MELISSA A.

YOUNGMAN, ASSIGNEE.

Deceased.

PLEAsE TAKE NOTICE that on

February 28, 2020, a petition

commencing an assignment for

the benefit of creditors pursuant

to chapter 727, Florida statutes,

made by LORD & LAsKER /

FLORIDA, INC., Assignor, with

principal place of business at

555 W. Granada Blvd., F-5, Ormond

Beach, Florida 32174, to

Melissa A. Youngman, Assignee,

whose address is 721 Maitland

Ave., Altamonte springs, FL

32701, was filed on February 28, 2020.

Pursuant to section 727.105,

Fla. stat., no proceeding may be

commenced against the Assignee

except as provided in

Chapter 727, and excepting the

case of a consensual lienholder

enforcing its rights in personal

property or real property collateral,

there shall be no levy, execution,

attachment or the like, in

connection with any judgment of

claim against the assets of the

Estate, in the possession, custody,

or control of the Assignee.

YOU ARE HEREBY further notified

that in order to receive any

dividend in this proceeding you

must file a proof of claim with the

Assignee or the Assignee’s attorney

on or before June 27, 2020.

MELIssA A. YOUNGMAN, P.A.

Attorney at Law

721 Maitland Ave.

Altamonte springs, FL 32701

March 12, 19, 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0178

****************************************

suBsEQuENT

iNsERTioNs

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2018 31691 CICI

DIVISION: 32

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS ARM

TRUST 2007-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

ASWINDER P. SURI, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November

15, 2019, and entered in Case No.

2018 31691 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., as Trustee for Bear stearns ARM Trust

2007-3, is the Plaintiff and Aswinder P. suri,

Any And All Unknown Parties Claiming by,

Through, Under, And Against The Herein

named Individual Defendant(s) Who are not

Known To Be Dead Or Alive, Whether said

Unknown Parties May Claim An Interest in

spouses, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or

Other Claimants, are defendants, the volusia

County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on

online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the

April 8, 2020 the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTs 197 AND 198, LIGHTHOUsE

sHOREs, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 11, PAGE(s) 257 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 4745 DIXIE DR, PONCE INLET, FL 32127

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

18-017260

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0188

****************************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 10516 CIDL

CITIZENS BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOSHUA D. PATTERSON; TIFFANY MCCORD;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UN-KNOWN TENANT 2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to the order of summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

10516 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein CITIZENs BANK, N.A., is

Plaintiff and JOsHUA D. PATTERsON;

TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN TENANT

1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 12th day of May, 2020,

the following described property as set

forth in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(s) 224 THROUGH 240, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1430 sonnet Court,

Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated March 11, 2020.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: PRIYA M. ONORE, Esq.

FL Bar No. 181668

for ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

(561) 713-1400

19-400737

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0193

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2013 31344 CICI 5D19-0499

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS

SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

MORTGAGE INVESTMENTS II INC. BEAR

STEARNS ALT-A TRUST MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-5,

Plaintiff, vs.

ANGELA STARR KOLACKI, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

November 26, 2018, and entered in 2013

31344 CICI 5D19-0499 of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in

and for volusia County, Florida, wherein

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK As

sUCCEssOR-IN-INTEREsT TO JP MORGAN

CHAsE BANK N.A. As

TRUsTEE FOR sTRUCTURED AssET

MORTGAGE INvEsTMENTs II INC.

BEAR sTEARNs ALT-A TRUsT MORTGAGE

PAss THROUGH CERTIFICATEs

sERIEs 2005-5 is the Plaintiff

and ROBERT J KOLACKI; THE UNKNOWN

sPOUsE OF ROBERT J KOLACKI

N/K/A ANGELA KOLACKI;

ANGELA sTARR KOLACKI; DONALD F

WILLIAMs; PATRICIA WILLIAMs; TENANT

#1 N/K/A TRIsHA WILLIAMs; TENANT #2

N/K/A DON WILLIAMs; BERMUDA BAY CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION INC ; THE TOWERs AT PONCE INLET, TOWER v CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION INC; THE TOWERs AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY

sERvICEs AssOCIATION INC; WELLs

FARGO BANK NA sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT

TO WACHOvIA BANK NA are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on April 03, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 5101, THE TOWERs AT

PONCE INLET, TOWER v, A CONDOMINIUM,

(BUILDING 500), ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION

OF CONDOMINIUM THEREOF,

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 4045, PAGE

2600, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIvIDED

INTEREsT OR sHARE IN THE

COMMON ELEMENTs APPURTENANT

THERETO, AND ANY

AMENDMENTs THERETO.

Property Address: 4565 s ATLANTIC

AvE 5101, PONCE INLET, FL 32127

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 13 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

14-88175

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0201

****************************************

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2018 12002 CIDL

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

SANDY PINCHEVSKY; DEBARY

PLANTATION COMMUNITY

ASSOCIATION, INC.; KATHY

PINCHEVSKY; UNKNOWN TENANT IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an

Order Resetting Foreclosure sale dated the

7th day of January, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 12002 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for

vOLUsIA County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM

MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the

Plaintiff and sANDY PINCHEvsKY; DEBARY

PLANTATION COMMUNITY AssOCIATION,

INC.; KATHY PINCHEvsKY; and

UNKNOWN TENANT (s) IN POssEssION

OF THE sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 28th day of May, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 25, DEBARY PLANTATION UNIT

13C-2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

50, PAGEs 166THROUGH168, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A RIGHT

TO FUNDs REMAINING AFTER THE sALE,

YOU MUsT FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK

NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,

YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs. AFTER THE FUNDs ARE

REPORTED As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE

OWNER OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

Dated this 11th day of March, 2020.

By: JAsON sTORRINGs, Esq.

Bar Number: 027077

submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

18-02357

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0187

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN

TREE SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF LAURIE L.

SPRINGSTEEN, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 09, 2020, and

entered in 2019 11631 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL

LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE sERvICING

LLC is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN

HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN

THE EsTATE OF LAURIE L.

sPRINGsTEEN, DECEAsED; L.

LEROY sPRINGsTEEN are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on April 28, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1309, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT 45, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGEs 300

THROUGH 313, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2280 ALTON

ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-363159

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0203

****************************************

volusia CouNTY

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2019 12262 CIDL

MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.,

Plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF MARY S.

GRIFFIN; DANIEL T. GRIFFIN; CITY OF

DELTONA, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,

DEvIsEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN THE

EsTATE OF MARY s. GRIFFIN

LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: UNKNOWN

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that

an action to foreclose a mortgage on

the following property:

LOT 14, BLOCK 1716, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT 65, A sUBDIvIsION

ACCORDING TO MAP IN

MAP BOOK 28, PAGEs 117 TO

121, INCLUsIvE, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PROPERTY ADDREss: 1963 LYNN RIvER DR, DELTONA, FL 32738

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, on FRENKEL LAMBERT

WEIss WEIsMAN & GORDON,

LLP, Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is One East Broward Blvd., suite 1430, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301 on or before May 4, 2020,

(no later than 30 days from the date of

the first publication of this Notice of Action)

and file the original with the Clerk

of this Court either before service on

Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your

scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or

voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en

este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta

asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con

no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,

o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs

TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL WITNEss my hand and the seal of this Court at volusia County, Florida, this 17 day of March, 2020.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

BY: Jennifer vazquez

DEPUTY CLERK

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP, EsQ.

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

ONE EAsT BROWARD BLvD., suite 1430

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301

TELEPHONE: (954) 522-3233 Ext. 1605 |

FAX: (954) 200-7770

EMAIL Apette@flwlaw.com

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-087179-F00

March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0205

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2018 32169 CICI

HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

DANIEL E. LUTTS; ANGELA LUTTS, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

24, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018

32169 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for vOLUsIA

County, Florida. HOME POINT FINANCIAL

CORPORATION, is Plaintiff and DANIEL E.

LUTTs; ANGELA LUTTs, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for vOLUsIA,

County Florida will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash via the Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

a.m., on the 17TH day of APRIL, 2020, the

following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, DACH's sUBDIvIsION,

NUMBER TWO, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 19 PAGE

87, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 19th day of March, 2020

vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

13823-18

March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0206

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2019 10977 CIDL

U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE

TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE

HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET

BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST

2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE5,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RALPH E. COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER; WILLIAM COOPER; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure

dated March 10, 2020 entered in Civil

Case No. 2019 10977 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for volusia County, Florida, wherein

U.s. BANK, N.A., sUCCEssOR

TRUsTEE TO LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL

AssOCIATION, ON BEHALF

OF THE HOLDERs OF BEAR

sTEARNs AssET BACKED sECURITIEs

I TRUsT 2007-HE5, AssET-BACKED

CERTIFICATEs sERIEs

2007-HE5 is Plaintiff and COOPER, EsTATE

OF RALPH, et al, are Defendants.

The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

at volusia County's On Line Public Auction

website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on April 28, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following described

property located in vOLUsIA County,

Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment

of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 1673, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT sEvENTY THREE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 29, PAGEs 11 TO 13, INCLUsIvE

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

Lis Pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

The court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was served

by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule

2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by

U.s. Mail to any other parties in accordance

with the attached service list this

18th day of March, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Telephone: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-089643-F00

March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0207

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR

AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,

Plaintiff, VS.

MYRON SHAFER; ET AL,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that

sale will be made pursuant to an

Order of Final Judgment. Final Judgment

was awarded on March 13,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412

CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK

NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As

TRUsTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME

MORTGAGE AssETs TRUsT 2006-

5, MORTGAGE-BACKED PAss-THROUGH

CERTIFICATEs sERIEs 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON sHAFER; CRYsTAL L. vICOLE;

JONATHAN A. MILLER; sTATE OF

FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;

vOLUsIA COUNTY CLERK

OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMIssIONERs FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE

sCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINsT THE

HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE,

WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT As

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.

Roth will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on

April 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM EsT the

following described real property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL

OF LAND sITUATE IN THE

COUNTY OF vOLUsIA, AND

sTATE OF FLORIDA BEING

KNOWN AND DEsIGNATED

As A PORTION OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 25-B, As sHOWN ON

THE RECORD PLAT OF HIGHRIDGE

EsTATEs REPLAT NO. 2, PER MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA AND A

PORTION OF THE WEsT

52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK

17, HIGHRIDGE EsTATEs,

PER MAP BOOK 11, PAGE

154, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING

DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:

BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEsT

CORNER OF sAID LOT 1,

BLOCK 25-B, sAID POINT

ALsO BEING ON THE sOUTH

RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL

MARsHALL ROAD (A 100 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY As sHOWN ON BOTH OF THE

ABOvE REFERENCED

PLATs); THENCE EAsT

ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF

sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND

THE NORTH LINE OF sAID

LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A DIsTANCE

OF 105.70 FEET TO

THE NORTHEAsT CORNER

OF sAID WEsT 52.85 FEET

OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17;

THENCE sOUTH ALONG THE

EAsT LINE OF sAID WEsT

52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK

17, A DIsTANCE OF 75.00

FEET; THENCE DEPARTING

sAID EAsT LINE OF THE

WEsT 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17, RUN WEsT AND

PARALLEL TO THE NORTH

LINE OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK

25-B AND sAID NORTH LINE

OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DIsTANCE

OF 105.70 FEET TO A

POINT ON THE WEsT LINE

OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B;

THENCE NORTH ALONG sAID

WEsT LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK

17 A DIsTANCE OF 75.00

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 20 day of March, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1363B

March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0208

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2013 31344 CICI 5D19-0499

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS

SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET MORTGAGE INVESTMENTS II INC. BEAR STEARNS ALT-A TRUST MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-5,

Plaintiff, vs.

ANGELA STARR KOLACKI, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November

26, 2018, and entered in 2013

31344 CICI 5D19-0499 of the Circuit Court

of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK

OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK

OF NEW YORK As sUCCEssOR-IN-INTEREsT

TO JPMORGAN CHAsE BANK

N.A. As TRUsTEE FOR sTRUCTURED

AssET MORTGAGE INvEsTMENTs II INC.

BEAR sTEARNs ALT-A TRUsT MORTGAGE

PAss THROUGH CERTIFICATEs

sERIEs 2005-5 is the Plaintiff and ROBERT

J KOLACKI; THE UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF

ROBERT J KOLACKI N/K/A ANGELA KOLACKI;

ANGELA sTARR KOLACKI; DONALD

F WILLIAMs; PATRICIA WILLIAMs;

TENANT #1 N/K/A TRIsHA WILLIAMs; TENANT

#2 N/K/A DON WILLIAMs; BERMUDA

BAY CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION INC ;

THE TOWERs AT PONCE INLET TOWER v

CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION INC; THE

TOWERs AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY

sERvICEs AssOCIATION INC; WELLs

FARGO BANK NA sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT

TO WACHOvIA BANK NA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 24, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 5101, THE TOWERs AT

PONCE INLET, TOWER v, A CONDO-MINIUM,

(BUILDING 500), ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION OF

CONDOMINIUM THEREOF,

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDs

BOOK 4045, PAGE 2600, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER

WITH AN UNDIvIDED INTEREsT OR

sHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTs

APPURTENANT THERETO,

AND ANY AMENDMENTs THERETO.

Property Address: 4565 s ATLANTIC

AvE 5101, PONCE INLET, FL 32127

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 20 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

14-88175

March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0209

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2017 10500 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTESS,

ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY

JAMES MANNA, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

09, 2020, and entered in 2017 10500 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the

Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,

DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING sPOUsE,

GRANTEss, AssIGNEE, LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs, AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs

CLAIMING AN INTEREsT BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AGAINsT THE EsTATE

OF ANTHONY JAMEs MANNA, DECEAsED;

ANTHONY C. MANNA; GLORIA

vAN FLEET; YvONNE L. MANN; MARY E.

MANNA; sHARON ANN HOsEA; are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 28, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTs 9 AND 10, BLOCK 1, sTETsON

PARK, IN sECTION, TOWNsHIP

17 sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 7, PAGE 7, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 124 sTETsON

PARK DR, DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-182750

March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0210

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 30643 CICI

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF AGNES

TINSLEY, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643

CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs,

BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs,

AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs WHO MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF

AGNEs TINsLEY, DECEAsED; WALTER

GILLIs, sR.; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE sECRETARY

OF HOUsING AND URBAN DEvELOPMENT; sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REvENUE; CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on April 29, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET

L. HIGBEE's sUBDIvIsION, As APPEARs

IN PLAT RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 2, PAGE 199, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 609 FREMONT AvENUE,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 20 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-254442

March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0211

****************************************

CouNTY

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2020 30039 CICI

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,

CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE

ESTATE OF KATHLEEN A RIOS A/K/A

KATHY A. RIOS A/K/A KATHY ROBERTS

RIOS (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and

Trustees of the Estate of Kathleen A Rios

a/k/a Kathy A. Rios a/k/a Kathy Roberts Rios

(Deceased)

REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 4004 Oriole Avenue,

Port Orange, FL 32127

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that

an action to foreclose a mortgage on

the following described property located

in volusia County, Florida:

Lot 196, Wilbur-by-the-sea, Plat #1, as per Map in Map Book 4, Page 159 and Plat Book 15,

Page 124 of the Public Records

of volusia County, Florida

has been filed against you, and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to this action,

on Tromberg Law Group, LLC., attorneys

for Plaintiff, whose address is

1515 south Federal Highway, suite

100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file

the original with the Clerk of the Court,

within 45 days after the first publication

of this notice, either before April 20,

2020, or immediately thereafter, otherwise

a default may be entered against

you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you,

to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at

least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately upon

receiving this notification if the time before

the appearance is less than 7

days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT

COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la

cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Date: March 3, 2020

LAURA E ROTH

Deputy Clerk of the Court

BY: Jennifer vazquez

DEPUTY CLERK

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, LLC.

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100,

Boca Raton, FL 33432

19-001629

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0185

****************************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY

GIvEN pursuant to the order of

summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 4, 2020, and

entered in Case No. 2018 30733

CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

FKA THE BANK OF NEW

YORK, As TRUsTEE FOR THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERs CWALT,

INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN

TRUsT 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE

PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2006-23CB, is

Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY;

UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF

COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are

Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder

or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of

April, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in

said summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE sUBDIvIsION,

UNIT v, ACCORDING TO PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE

140, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 235 N.

Brighton Drive, Port Orange, Florida 32127

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon,

which are included as security in

Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus funds from the sale,

if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim within

60 days after the sale.

Dated: March 10, 2020

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: sTACY ROBINs, Esq.

FL Bar No. 008079

For ROBERT MCCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

(561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400061

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0186

****************************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO.: 2019 12062 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOSE MANUEL VALDES PAMBLANCO

A/K/A JOSE M. VALDES PAMBLANCO, et al.,

Defendants.

TO: JOsE MANUEL vALDEs PAMBLANCO

A/K/A JOsE M. vALDEs PAMBLANCO

Last Known Address 1221 DOYLE RD

DELTONA FL 32725

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 20, BLOCK 679, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT TWENTY-sEvEN, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGEs 78 THROUGH 81, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group,

P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is

P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL sPRINGs, FL

33077 on or before March 21, 2020, a date

at least thirty (30) days after the first publication

of this Notice in the (Please publish in

West volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the

original with the Clerk of this Court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA

PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal of this

Court this 12th day of February, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

(seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

19-03518

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0189

****************************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 31847 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY

AMERICAS AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE

FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF

SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST

2006-3 MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET

BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2006-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

JANET GOYA AND GREGORIO VARGAS et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: JANET GOYA, UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF

JANET GOYA,

whose residence is unknown and all parties

having or claiming to have any right, title or

interest in the property described in the mortgage

being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

THE EAsTERLY FIvE FEET OF

LOT 7 AND ALL OF LOT 8, PEPIOT's REsUB OF LOTs 13, 14 AND 15, BLOCK 1, MAsON &

CARsWELL's HOLLY HILL, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 66, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA. AND

THE EAsTERLY 65 FEET OF THE

WEsTERLY 120 FEET OF LOT 12,

BLOCK 1, MAsON AND CARsWELL's MAP OF HOLLY HILL, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 2, PAGE 90, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it on counsel for

Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress

Avenue, suite 100, Boca Raton,

Florida 33487 on or before April 27,

2020, /(30 days from Date of First Publication

of this Notice) and file the original

with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your

scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or

voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la

Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court

Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días

de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir

esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos

de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO

sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal of

this Court at volusia County, Florida, this

10th day of March, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(seal) By: /s/ J. BEACH

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, PL

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

19-366987

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0190

****************************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff, vs.

JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.

CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR

CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE

OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a summary Final Judgment of foreclosure

dated March 5, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2019 11713 CIDL of the Circuit Court in

and for volusia County, Florida, wherein U.s.

BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, NOT IN

ITs INDIvIDUAL CAPACITY BUT sOLELY

As TRUsTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUsT, sERIEs

2016-CTT is Plaintiff and JERRY

ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A. CARTER;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs

CLAIMING INTEREsTs BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION,

OR HAvING OR CLAIMING TO HAvE ANY

RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREsT IN THE

PROPERTY HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit

Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m.,

on April 23, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Order or Final

Judgment, to-wit:

THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEsT

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT 1/4

OF THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF sECTION

14, TOWNsHIP 17 sOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, LEss AND EXCEPT

THAT PORTION PREvIOUsLY

CONvEYED TO THE COUNTY OF

vOLUsIA As DEsCRIBED IN WARRANTY

DEED RECORDED AUGUsT

3, 1994 IN OFFICIAL RECORDs

BOOK 3940, PAGE 4933, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN

THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs

MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITs DEsCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED March 13, 2020.

DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

service E-mail:

answers@shdlegalgroup.com

By: ADAM G. LEvINE

Florida Bar No.: 100102

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-174372

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0191

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2019 11064 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

GARY DECEDER A/K/A GARY A.

DECEDER; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE

CORPORATION; UNKNOWN TENANT IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the

9th day of March, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019 11064 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for vOLUsIA County, Florida,

wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION

is the Plaintiff and GARY DECEDER

A/K/A GARY A. DECEDER;

FLORIDA HOUsING FINANCE CORPORATION;

and UNKNOWN TENANT

(s) IN POssEssION OF THE sUBJECT

PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court shall sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00

AM on the 28th day of April, 2020, the

following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1866, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT sEvENTY-TWO,

ACCORDING TO PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 28, PAGEs 161

THROUGH 167, INCLUsIvE,

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING

AFTER THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE

A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO

LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As

UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.

AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED

As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER

OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

Dated this 16th day of March, 2020.

By: MIGDALIA JORDAN

Bar #125410

for sHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-01919

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0192

****************************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 10583 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL

ASSET SECURITIES CORP.,

SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST

2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to the order of summary

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

March 10, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2019 10583 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida, wherein

DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT

COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL

AssET sECURITIEs CORP.,

sOUNDvIEW HOME LOAN TRUsT

2007-WMC1, AssET BACKED CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2007-WMC1, is

Plaintiff and KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN

sPOUsE OF KAREN M.

TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs, INC., As

NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE

CORP., are Defendants, the Office of

the Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder or

bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.

on the 12th day of May, 2020, the following

described property as set forth

in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT sEvENTY

FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

29, PAGEs 28 THROUGH 44,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2910 Keesler

street, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim

within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: March 11, 2020.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: sTACY ROBINs, Esq.

FL Bar No. 008079

FOR ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

(561) 713-1400

18-401161

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0194

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP TRUST 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE4,

Plaintiff, VS.

MATTHEW EARL GEATCHES A/K/A

MATTHEW GEATCHES; et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will

be made pursuant to an Order of Final

Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded

on March 5, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018

10920 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As

TRUsTEE FOR GsAMP TRUsT 2005-

HE4 MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2005-HE4 is the

Plaintiff, and MATTHEW EARL

GEATCHEs A/K/A MATTHEW

GEATCHEs; UNKNOWN HEIRs BENEFICIARIEs,

DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING

sPOUsE, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEE,

LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING AN

INTEREsT BY THROUGH UNDER OR

AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF sHARON s.

LONG A/K/A sHARON LONG, DECEAsED;

COUNTY OF vOLUsIA,

FLORIDA – HOUsING AssIsTANCE

PROGRAM; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA,

DEPARTMENT OF THE TREAsURY – INTERNAL REvENUE sERvICE; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM COREY;

TIFFANY BEENY; LENA RICHTER; MARCIA

BROCKsTEIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT THE

HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 23,

2020 at 11:00 AM EsT the following described

real property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN PARK, A

sUBDIvIsION OF LOTs 49 AND 50

AND PART OF LOTs 112 AND 113,

GEORGE H. NORRIs sUBDIvIsION

OF DUPON AND GAUDRY GRANTs,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE 139, PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of March, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO, Esq.

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1434B

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0195

****************************************

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2018 11472 CIDL

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

STEPHANIE A. SOUCIE, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

sale dated February 21, 2020 and entered

in Case No. 2018 11472 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida

in which Lakeview Loan servicing, LLC,

is the Plaintiff and stephanie A. soucie,

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, or other Claimants claiming

by, through, under, or against, Della J.

Elliott, deceased, Eric Christopher Elliott

,Glorry Fay smith a/k/a Fay smith, Patty

Gabbard a/k/a Patricia Gabbard,

stephanie A. soucie, Della J. Elliott, Any

And All Unknown Parties Claiming by,

Through, Under, And Against The Herein

named Individual Defendant(s) Who are

not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,

Whether said Unknown Parties May

Claim An Interest in spouses, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Or Other Claimants

are defendants, the volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash in/on

online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT

on the April 14, 2020 the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 8, BLOCK 457, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT THIRTEEN, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE 218 THROUGH 222,

INCLUsIvIE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. A/K/A 1902 PARAGON sT, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 05 day of March, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

18-010970

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0196

****************************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2018 10672 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE

FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

ESTATE OF MIGUEL RIVERA, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 9, 2019, and entered in Case No. 2018 10672 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which U.s. Bank Trust,

N.A., as Trustee for LsF10 Master Participation

Trust, is the Plaintiff and Any and all unknown

parties claiming by, through, under,

and against the estate of Maria M. Rivera,

whether said unknown parties may claim an

interest as spouses, heirs, devisees,

grantees, or other claimants, Carmen Perez,

Clerk of the Circuit Court, Manuel Cornieles,

PNC Bank, National Association, successor

in interest to Harbor Federal savings Bank,

state of Florida, Department of Revenue,

sunTrust Bank, United states of America,

Department of Treasury - Internal Revenue

service, Unknown spouse of Manuel

Cornieles, Unknown Tenant ln Possession 1

n/k/a Helayne Partida, Unknown spouse of

Carmen Perez, Unknown spouse of Helayne

Partidas a/k/a Helayne Chiquinquira Partidas,

Unknown Tenant ln Possession 2, are

defendants, the volusia County Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/

online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at

11:00AM EsT on the April 16, 2020 the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 12, BLOCK 1672, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT 73, ACCORDING TO

THE PLANT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP 29, PAGEs 11

THROUGH 13, INCLUsIvE OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. A/K/A 1805 GATEWOOD DR DELTONA FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-016851

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0197

****************************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 10535 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

THOMAS W. CARTWRIGHT, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated December 9, 2019,

and entered in Case No. 2019

10535 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida in which

PNC Bank, National Association, is

the Plaintiff and Thomas W.

Cartwright, Michelle Cartwright,

United states of America acting

through secretary of Housing and

Urban Development, are defendants,

the volusia County Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the April 16,

2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTs 7, 8, 17 AND 18, BLOCK 2,

BELMORE sUBDIvIsION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OF PLAT

THEREOF, As RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 10, PAGE 186, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER

WITH THE sOUTH 1/2 OF CLOsED

vOORHIs AvENUE THAT LIEs

NORTH OF LOTs 7 AND 8 AND

LEss AND EXCEPT THE sOUTH 10 FEET OF LOTs 17 AND 18. A/K/A 1537 W. TALTON AvE, DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-002831

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0198

****************************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2018 11494 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER, OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

NAL N. MEYLOR, DECEASED, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

27, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018

11494 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,

Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors,

Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants

claiming by, through, under, or against the

Estate of Nal N. Meylor, deceased, Clive

Meylor, Jacqueline Juanita Meylor, Jennifer

J. Meylor, Mark Meylor a/k/a Mark Anthony

Nal Meylor, Any And All Unknown Parties

Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against

The Herein named Individual Defendant(s)

Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,

Whether said Unknown Parties May Claim

An Interest in spouses, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Or Other Claimants, are defendants,

the volusia County Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash in/on online at electronically/online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the

April 16, 2020 the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT(s) 11, BLOCK 54 OF DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT 10 As RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 186, ET sEQ.,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

sUBJECT TO REsTRICTIONs,

REsERvATIONs, EAsEMENTs,

COvENANTs, OIL, GAs OR MIN-ERAL

RIGHTs OF RECORD, IF ANY. A/K/A 318 CLOvERLEAF BLvD, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of March, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

18-020829

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0199

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2017 31331 CICI

WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MARGARET H. SULEIMAN A/K/A

MARGARET SULEIMAN A/K/A

MARGERET H. SULEIMAN AND

SULEIMAN K. SULEIMAN A/K/A

SOLOMON SULEIMAN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

26, 2019, and entered in 2017 31331

CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein WILMINGTON TRUsT NATIONAL

AssOCIATION, As sUCCEssOR

TRUsTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., As

TRUsTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUsT sERIEs 2007-3, MORTGAGE

PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs

2007-3 is the Plaintiff and MARGARET H.

sULEIMAN A/K/A MARGARET sULEIMAN

A/K/A MARGERET H. sULEIMAN;

sULEIMAN K. sULEIMAN; UsA CAPITAL

GROUP, LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILs HOMEOWNERs AssOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 22, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 195, BREAKAWAY TRAILs

PHAsE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44,

PAGEs 1 TO 7, INCLUsIvE, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 72 COQUINA

RIDGE WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 13 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

16-194128

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0200

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 11361 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF

DEBORAH MAE BARNES, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

March 09, 2020, and entered in 2018

11361 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs

AND ALL OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF

DEBORAH MAE BARNEs, DECEAsED;

ALBERT J. BARNEs, JR., As PER-sONAL

REPREsENTATIvE OF THE

EsTATE OF EvELYN BARNEs, DECEAsED; ALBERT J. BARNEs, JR;

LYNRAE sWAIN F/K/A EvELYN RAE

sWAIN; KAsEY LEE BARNEs are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 28, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, BLOCK 245 DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FIvE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,

PAGE 127 THROUGH 138, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1068 E NORMANDY

BLvD, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-150660

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0202

****************************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2016 10170 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR

SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST

2005-OPT3, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL JOHNSON A/K/A MICHAEL E.

JOHNSON, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 02,

2019, and entered in 2016 10170 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein

DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY,

As TRUsTEE FOR sOUNDvIEW

HOME LOAN TRUsT 2005-OPT3, AssET-BACKED CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2005-OPT3 is the Plaintiff and MICHAEL

JOHNsON A/K/A MICHAEL E. JOHNsON;

CHERYL L. LEvITTAN-JOHNsON; UNITED

sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF

THE TREAsURY – INTERNAL REvENUE

sERvICE are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on April 23, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PORTION OF THE sOUTHEAsT

1/4 AND A PORTION OF GOvERNMENT

LOT 2, sECTION 28, TOWNsHIP

15 sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:

COMMENCING AT THE sOUTHEAsT

CORNER OF AFOREsAID sECTION

28, RUN THENCE sOUTH 88

DEG.44'18" WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF

2640.00 FEET, TO THE sOUTHWEsT

CORNER OF AFOREsAID sOUTHEAsT

1/4; THENCE NORTH 00

DEG.26'14" EAsT, ALONG THE

WEsT LINE OF AFOREsAID sOUTHEAsT

1/4, A DIsTANCE OF 9921.16

FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE NORTH 83

DEG.45'18" WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF

456.18 FEET TO THE EAsTERLY

EDGE OF LAKE DIAs, As NOW EsTABLIsHED;

THENCE NORTH 44

DEG.19'08" EAsT, ALONG THE

EAsTERLY EDGE OF AFOREsAID

LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE OF 19.17

FEET; THENCE NORTH 18

DEG.36'17" EAsT, CONTINUING

ALONG THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF

AFOREsAID LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE

OF 102.84 FEET; THENCE

NORTH 10 DEG.24'25" EAsT, ALONG

THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF AFOREsAID

LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE OF

203.90 FEET; THENCE NORTH 23

DEG.41'38" EAsT, CONTINUING

ALONG THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF

AFOREsAID LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE

OF 29.71 FEET; THENCE

sOUTH 83 DEG.49'23" EAsT, A DIsTANCE

OF 455.00 FEET; THENCE

NORTH 87 DEG.59'14" EAsT, A DIsTANCE

OF 1108.05 FEET, TO AN INTERsECTION

WITH THE WEsTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE

ROAD NO. 11, A 200 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE sOUTHEAsTERLY

ALONG THE WEsTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF AFOREsAID

sTATE ROAD NO. 11, AND

ALONG A CURvE CONCAvE sOUTHWEsTERLY,

sAID CURvE HAvING A

CENTRAL ANGLE OF 01 DEG.33'08",

A RADIUs OF 9598.69 FEET, A

CHORD BEARING OF sOUTH 19

DEG.28'36" EAsT AND A CHORD

DIsTANCE OF 260.02 FEET, AN ARC

DIsTANCE OF 260.03 FEET TO THE

END OF sAID CURvE; THENCE

sOUTH 18 DEG.42'02" EAsT, ALONG

THE WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE OF AFOREsAID sTATE ROAD

NO. 11, A DIsTANCE OF 111.50 FEET;

THENCE sOUTH 88 DEG.47'55"

WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 1323.96

FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING,

ALONG WITH THE RIGHTs TO

AND BEING sUBJECT TO FOLLOWING

DEsCRIBED EAsEMENTs:

AN EAsEMENT OF INGREss AND

EGREss AND PUBLIC UTILITIEs

OvER, UNDER AND ACROss THAT

PORTION OF AFOREsAID sECTION

28, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY

DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:

COMMENCING AT THE sOUTHEAsT

CORNER OF AFOREsAID sECTION

28, RUN THENCE sOUTH 88

DEG.44'18" WEsT A DIsTANCE OF

2640.00 FEET, TO THE sOUTH 1/4

CORNER OF sAID sECTION 28;

THENCE NORTH 00 DEG.26'14"

EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 357.30 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 90 DEG.00'00"

EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 360.67 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 53 DEG.06'00"

EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 311.33 FEET

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 53

DEG.06'00" EAsT A DIsTANCE OF

789.15 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88

DEG.47'55" EAsT A DIsTANCE OF

87.83 FEET TO THE WEsTERLY

LINE OF sTATE ROAD NO. 11, A 200

FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY As NOW OCCUPIED

AND EsTABLIsHED;

THENCE sOUTH 18 DEG.42'02"

EAsT, ALONG THE WEsTERLY LINE

OF AFOREsAID sTATE ROAD NO.

11, A DIsTANCE OF 31.46 FEET;

THENCE sOUTH 88 DEG.47'55"

WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 87.63 FEET;

THENCE sOUTH 53 DEG.06'00"

WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 801.67 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 00 DEG.25'13"

WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 37.31 FEET

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Property Address: 5248 sTATE ROAD

11, DELEON sPRINGs, FL 32130

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with Florida

statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

15-062963

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0204

****************************************