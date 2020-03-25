IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 30027 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; TONYA M. PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT W. PERKINS A/K/A ROBERT PERKINS; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TONYA M. PERKINS; HUNTER`S RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF EAST FLORIDA, INC.; THE UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 24, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 24th day of April, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
LOT 71, SHADOW CROSSINGS UNIT 2 OF HUNTERS RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44, PAGE(S) 49 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property address: 4 Whipper In Circle, Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 20th day of March, 2020:
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 114051
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
March 26 & April 2, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019 12696 PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
THOMAS A. DRISCOLL
a/k/a THOMAS ANDREW DRISCOLL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Thomas A. Driscoll, deceased, whose date of death was November 5, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 19, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Sandra E. Malkin
Email Address: smalkin@lgtlegal.com
Florida Bar No. 125558
Levene Gouldin & Thompson, LLP
450 Plaza Drive
Vestal, New York 13850
Personal Representative:
/s/ Benjamin D. Driscoll
424 Owen Road
Wynnewood, Pennsylvania 19096
March 19 & 26, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
C & B COOL T-SHIRTS
321 W. Holly Drive
Orange City, FL 32763
Genesis Carpet & Upholstery
Cleaning Service LLC
March 26, 202
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: TOWTECH, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/17/2020, 09:00 am at 1252 BISCAYNE BLVD DELAND, FL 32724-2139, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. TOWTECH, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GCDC14K3LE159967
1990 CHEVROLET
March 26, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: TOWTECH, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/29/2020, 09:00 am at 1252 BISCAYNE BLVD DELAND, FL 32724-2139, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. TOWTECH, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G6KD57Y47U134165
2007 CADILLAC
March 26, 2020
********
NOTICE TO SCOT NELSON
Last Known Address
948 W. Wisconsin Ave., Deland, FL
Your Appearance is required in the matter of IN Re Estate of Thomas Landrum Nelson III, Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Unit.
An appearance is necessary to receive notice of further actions or filings in the proceeding Your appearance in the matter may be made by either accepting the Petition to Open the Estate by signing the Petition and providing a current address on page 1 of the List of Interested Persons and returning it to Wick & Maddocks, 1 Grove Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452 or the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division, 175 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401 or by executing the Notice of Appearance Form herein provided and mailing it to the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden Probate Division address above.
March 26, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-10564-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES A. BUKSAR,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of James A. Buksar, deceased, whose date of death was January 15, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.
Personal Representative(s):
/s/ JILL MANNING
1600 Magnolia Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
/s/ ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
March 26 & April 2, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020 10285 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
TIMOTHY LARY PEPIN
A/K/A TIMOTHY L. PEPIN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of TIMOTHY LARY PEPIN A/K/A TIMOTHY L. PEPIN, deceased, whose date of death was October 08, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
Personal Representative:
/s/ JAMES E. PEPIN
549 Morgan Wood Drive
DeLand, Florida 32724
March 26 & April 2, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10526 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM LUTHER HENDRIX, JR.,
aka BILL HENDRIX,
aka BO HENDRIX
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of WILLIAM LUTHER HENDRIX, JR., also known as BILL HENDRIX, and BO HENDRIX, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 26, 2020.
Signed on this 12th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Robert R. Foster
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 123127
Robert R. Foster Law, Attorney At Law
Post Office Box 41
DeLand, Florida 32721-0041
Telephone: (386) 734-8224
Email: rfoster@fosterlawdeland.com
Secondary Email: jane@fosterlawdeland.com
/s/ VICTORIA SMELSER
Personal Representative
31256 Bretz Drive
Warren, MI 48093
March 26 & April 2, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-10388-PRDL,
DIVISION 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
ROLAND G. BOYCE, JR.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE ESTATE OF ROLAND G. BOYCE, JR. is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative of the Estate and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this NOTICE is March 26, 2020.
Notwithstanding any other provision of the Probate Code, 2 years after the death of a person neither the decedent’s estate, the personal representative, nor the beneficiaries shall be liable for any claim or cause of action against the decedent, whether or not Letters of Administration have been issued, except as provided in Fl. Stat. 733.710.
ALL CREDITORS and those having claims against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, upon whom a copy of this notice has been served, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within the later of 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.
All other creditors having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
Personal Representative
JANET M. DEFEO
6731 Ferri Circle
Port Orange, FL 32128
Attorney for Personal Representative
Mary Jane Nettles
FL BAR # 312045
409 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386.426.1972/386.426.1971 - FAX
March 26 & April 2, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on April 2, 2020 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of DeBary, 2861 Enterprise Road, DeBary, FL 32713; 101-02 Fred Turner $1091.15, 1426 Christian Marcucci Santiago $665.80, 1332 Joseph Arnold $398.10
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 South Volusia Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763; 1163 Chrishaud Mackey $488.84, 2237 Jalonee Hopkins $607.63, 2087 Mark Ryan $928.71, 1463 Bethany Hansel $790.66
March 19 & 26, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/09/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FALP13P5VW311716 1997 FORD
1GYEE637640143215 2004 CADILLAC
KM8SC13D32U250344
2002 HYUNDAI
March 26, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: TOWTECH, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/14/2020, 09:00 am at 1252 BISCAYNE BLVD DELAND, FL 32724, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. TOWTECH, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1HTSCAAM7WH539476
1998 INTERNATIONAL
March 26, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/20/2020, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JTHBE262X85018100 2008 LEXUS
March 26, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF SALE
To Whom it May Concern:
The following vehicles will be sold at a public auction on April 7th, 2020 at 11 am at Dixon’s Auto Service Center 271 W. Taylor Rd DeLand, FL 32720.
1993 BMW
VIN# WBAHD5310PGB35392
2007 Ford
VIN# 1FAHP25147G124243
2000 Ford
VIN# 1FAFP4048YF103195
Dixon's Auto Service Center
271 W Taylor Rd
DeLand, FL 32720
386-734-3916
March 26, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE # 2020-10614-PRDL
Division: 10
In Re: The Estate of
LISA BETH FIRESTONE, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LISA BETH FIRESTONE, deceased, whose date of death was 02/10/20, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA Co., FL, Probate Div., the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is 03/26/2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Harlan G. Paul, Attorney
FL Bar No: 1002539
PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP
142 E. New York Ave.
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3020
Fax: (386) 734-3096
E-Mail: hgpaul@paulandelkind.com
Personal Representative:
FREDRIC D. FIRESTONE
9506 E. Stanhope Rd.
Kensington, MD 20895
March 26 & April 2, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10156-PRDL
IN RE: Estate of GEORGE E. DIAZ,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of GEORGE E. DIAZ, deceased, whose date of death was December 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida, 32721-6043. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ BRUCE M. WIGLE, III
Murrah, Doyle, & Wigle, P. A.
Post Office Box 1328
Winter Park, Florida 32790
Telephone: (407) 644-9801
Email: brucew@mdwpa.com
Florida Bar No. 293954
Personal Representative:
/s/ AMY MARIA SPALDING
2726 Sweet Magnolia Place
Oviedo, FL 32765
March 26 & April 2, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/13/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2013 KIA Rio
VIN KNADM4A38D6272897
2006 NISS Maxima
VIN 1N4BA41E36C817421
2014 FORD F150
VIN 1FTFW1EF3EFA07721
2007 HD FLHRC Road King Classic
VIN 1HD1FR4147Y638532
2003 TOYT Avalon
VIN 4T1BF28B03U323336
1998 PONT Bonneville
VIN 1G2HX52K5WH205452
1994 FORD Ranger
VIN 1FTCR10A1RPC03114
1999 YAM
VIN YAMA3181J899
March 26, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10373 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RAYMOND A. PETIT
A/K/A RAYMOND ARTHUR PETIT,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RAYMOND A. PETIT A/K/A RAYMOND ARTHUR PETIT, deceased, whose date of death was December 28, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 19, 2020.
Signed on this 12th day of March, 2020.
/s/ Randall J. Marshall
Attorney for Personal
Representatives
Florida Bar No. 348414
Marshall Law Office, P.A.
1019 Town Center Dr., Unit 101
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775-0199
Email: marshalllaw@cfl.rr.com
/s/ DENISE M. LANGLAIS
246 Sunrise Blvd.
DeBary, FL 32713
/s/ DAVID A. PETIT
249 Plumosa Rd.
DeBary, FL 32713
March 19 & 26, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ANA’S CLEANING SERVICE
1107 Kane Dr
Port Orange, FL 32129
Ana Echavarria
March 26, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/14/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1999 DODG Ram 1500
VIN 1B7HC16X1XS259924
March 26, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
COUNTRY SIDE TREE & LAWN SERVICE
6730 Lake Winona Rd
DeLeon Springs, Florida 32130-3555
Clifton Joel Franklin
March 26, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/10/2020, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17 SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1N4AL21E07N495630 2007 NISSAN
March 26, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/13/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1HGCR2F8XHA171065 2017 HONDA
March 26, 2020
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8455-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #424219080230 LOTS 23 & 24 BLK 8 HIGHLAND PARK SUB MB 10 PG 64 PER OR 4608 PG 261 PER OR 5507 PG 4368 PER OR 6994 PG 3470 PER OR 7022 PG 4339
Name in which assessed: TOMISLAV SENZEL & DIANA MICHELLE SENZEL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 13TH day of MARCH, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2019-11639-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ALMA J. LAWRENCE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ALMA J. LAWRENCE, deceased, whose date of death was January 23, 2019, File Number 2019-CP-11639 PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 W. New York Avenue DeLand, FL 32720.
The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EDWARD W. SOULSBY, ESQ.
Florida Bar Number: 0488216
TROTTER & SOULSBY, P.A.
11834 C.R. 101, Suite 100
The Villages, FL 32162
Telephone: (352) 205-7245
Fax: (352) 205-7305
E-Mail: ed@trotterlaw.com
2nd E-mail: chrsine@trotterlaw.com
Personal Representative:
MARIAN K. CASTLEMAN
(a/k/a MARIAN K. BURNETT)
2130 Estevez Drive
Lady Lake, FL 32159
March 26 & April 2, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10233-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RUTH A. CRAGGS
a/k/a RUTH ANN CRAGGS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of RUTH A. CRAGGS a/k/a RUTH ANN CRAGGS, deceased, whose date of death was December 18, 2019; File #2019-10233-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 26, 2020.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ Marion Gloria Suzanne Reynolds
Personal Representative
2795 Union Hill Rd.
Joelton, TN 37080
March 26 & April 2, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7087-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #813055140050 LOT 5 BLK 1482 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 PER OR 7153 PG 4465
Name in which assessed: JACK HAMLIN KLINE JR & HOA TUYET NEWTON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 13TH day of MARCH, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/15/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1993 FORD F150
VIN 2FTDF15N8PCA64719
March 26, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that 4/10/2020 at 10:30 am, the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1971 BROAD #16C102ZS3816. Last tenants: Adele M Ludemann, Patricia Kilmer, Stanley Kilmer. Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc- 5 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119, 813-241-8269.
March 26 & April 2, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Islander Beach Club Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Islander Beach Club Resorts, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due. The Liens were assigned of record to Islander Beach Club Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens.
Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.
If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
Contract No.: 10253
Obligor: Alan D. Scarborough
Obligor Address: 9628 Seaview Drive,
Apt 204, Leesburg, FL 34788
Unit Week: 206, 52-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4795.97
Perdiem: $2.40
Contract No.: 11493
Obligor: Terry D. Goss and Connie
Goss
Obligor Address: 17 Goss Road,
Holderness, NH 03245
Unit Week: 403, 28-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5312.31
Perdiem: $2.66
Contract No.: 20543
Obligor: George F. Stewart Sr. and
Nancy J. Stewart
Obligor Address: 245 Wildwood
Drive, Lot 115, Saint Augustine,
FL 32086
Unit Week: 502, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5393.12
Perdiem: $2.70
Contract No.: 20860
Obligor: Shanta Grover
Obligor Address: 1012 Wilton Drive,
Monroe, LA 71202
Unit Week: 705, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4236.41
Perdiem: $2.12
Contract No.: 21975
Obligor: Michael Pipitone and
Celeste Pipitone
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 475,
Jennings, FL 32053
Unit Week: 603, 52-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4611.05
Perdiem: $2.31
Contract No.: 22505
Obligor: Rev. Wardell Williams
Obligor Address: 130 Harvard Road,
Pineville, LA 71360
Unit Week: 316, 43-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5285.97
Perdiem: $2.64
Contract No.: 22783
Obligor: Carolyn D. Jones and
Herman M. Jones
Obligor Address: 1004 N Roosevelt
Street, Falls Church, VA 22046
Unit Week: 416, 31-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5532.56
Perdiem: $2.77
Contract No.: 23088
Obligor: Thomas G. Harper
Obligor Address: 3704 Macon
Highway, Warrenton, GA 30828
Unit Week: 420, 42-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4822.31
Perdiem: $2.41
Contract No.: 23991
Obligor: Albertha B. Wright and
John A. Wright
Obligor Address: 125 Doe Run Drive,
Fairburn, GA 30213
Unit Week: 717, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4279.41
Perdiem: $2.14
Contract No.: 24457
Obligor: Ashley Wallace and James
Wallace
Obligor Address: 5588 Highway 63,
Russellville, AL 35654
Unit Week: 502, 1-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4822.31
Perdiem: $2.41
Contract No.: 24580
Obligor: Charles E. Floyd
Obligor Address: 943 NW 47th Street,
Miami, FL 33127
Unit Week: 602, 21-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5393.12
Perdiem: $2.70
Contract No.: 25120
Obligor: Hinton S. Roberts and Linda
K. Roberts
Obligor Address: 110 McKean Street,
Auburndale, FL 33823
Unit Week: 103, 22-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4963.57
Perdiem: $2.48
Contract No.: 25425
Obligor: Stella Dirks
Obligor Address: 2555 E Palm Canyon
Dr, #32, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Unit Week: 305, 29-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4776.31
Perdiem: $2.39
Contract No.: 25960
Obligor: Tara L. Farineau
Obligor Address: 4828 Saint Marys
Road, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119
Unit Week: 603, 43-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5750.38
Perdiem: $2.88
Contract No.: 31057
Obligor: Edith Tenbroek and Nicolaas
Tenbroek
Obligor Address: 1700 Bluebird
Court, Atchison, KS 66002
Unit Week: 402, 43-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5860.42
Perdiem: $2.93
Contract No.: 31064
Obligor: Moises M. Vasquez and Rosa
M. Vasquez
Obligor Address: 101 Jaime Street,
San Juan, TX 78589
Unit Week: 616, 30-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5671.76
Perdiem: $2.84
Contract No.: 40104
Obligor: Cheryl A. Skarbo
Obligor Address: 401 McMorran
Blvd., Port Huron, MI 48060
Unit Week: 702, 32-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5955.42
Perdiem: $2.98
Contract No.: 50116
Obligor: Floyd Strode
Obligor Address: 117 N 18th Street,
Apt 23, Centerville, IA 52544
Unit Week: 706, 10-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $4776.31
Perdiem: $2.39
Contract No.: 81157
Obligor: Carolyn Mcclinton
Obligor Address: 7513 John F
Kennedy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Unit Week: 716, 39-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7781/4071
Amount: $5964.57
Perdiem: $2.98
March 19 & 26, 2020
********
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Grand Seas Resort Owners' Association, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due. The Liens were assigned of record to Club Exploria, LLC (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens.
Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.
If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
Contract No.: 331128
Obligor: Valencia L. Caston
Obligor Address: 2704 Largo Place,
Bowie, MD 20715
Unit Week: 5056, 37-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1180
Amount: $1103.37
Perdiem: $0.55
Contract No.: 332430
Obligor: Brenda M. Cordero,
Roberto J. Cordero and Citibank
(South Dakota) N.A.
Obligor Address: 3227 Scenic Woods
Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Unit Week: 1076/1078/1080, 45-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592
Amount: $7995.17
Perdiem: $4.00
Contract No.: 333166
Obligor: Renee Krieger
Obligor Address: 2201 lake Pointe
Circle, Leesburg, FL 34748
Unit Week: 2006, 13-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592
Amount: $4203.05
Perdiem: $2.10
Contract No.: 338672
Obligor: Larry R. Coltelli
Obligor Address: 342 N. Beach St,
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Unit Week: 1048/1049, 9-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7756/592
Amount: $2870.54
Perdiem: $1.44
Contract No.: 340299
Obligor: Terri Michelle Smaistrla
Obligor Address: 14622 NW 245th
Terrace, High Springs, FL 32643
Unit Week: 2010, 4-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7776/4236
Amount: $19032.16
Perdiem: $9.52
Contract No.: 337210
Obligor: Chantel A. Castile
Obligor Address: 15451 Emblem Way,
Saint Paul, MN 55124
Unit Week: 3010, 10-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7691/1194
Amount: $2395.16
Perdiem: $1.20
March 19 & 26, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/09/2020, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17 SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3FAHP0HA5BR150268 2011 FORD
March 26, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 10446 CIDL
LAND HOME FINANCIAL SERVICES,
INC.
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES CHRISTINE M. MONICO, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE NAMED DEFENDANT; MARIE MONICO; VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA CLERK OF COURT;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 18, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 21st day of April, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
Lot 3, The Landings of Lake Beresford, Unrecorded subdivision #SD-3-83, being part of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 25, Township 17 South, Range 29 East, Volusia County, Florida and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the West 1/4 corner of said Section 25; thence North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West along the West section line of said Section 25, a distance of 198.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the following described property; thence continue North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 204.49 feet; thence North 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 211.39 feet; thence South 02 degrees 01 minutes 21 seconds East along the centerline of a 60.00 foot road right-of-way easement, a distance of 204.56 feet to a point, said point being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 217.29 feet to the Point of Beginning. Subject to a 30.00 foot easement for road right-of-way purposes along the Easterly property line. Also subject to an easement for road right-of-way purposes at the Southeast corner, said corner being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet.
Property address: 2625 Spring Valley Circle, DeLand, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 20th day of March, 2020:
/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.
PADGETT LAW GROUP
Florida Bar # 114051
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
March 26 & April 2, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019-13480 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
Elizabeth Macedo Porcayo,
Petitioner
andJuan Luis Vera,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Juan Luis Vera
Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Bernice M Bird, Esq
1018 E Robinson St
Orlando, FL 32801
on or before May 1, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: March 17, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey
Deputy Clerk
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that on 4/3/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109:
1999 MERT #FLHMBFP142443421A & FLHMBFP142443421B. Last Tenants: Brent Carsten Morris, Deborah L Hensley, Centerstate Bank of Florida NA
1980 SCHU #S166806A & S166806B. Last Tenants: Charles Andrew Wells
1972 CNCR #3324243250. Last Tenants: Jane Harriet Werner-Lee
Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc.- 155 Spring Dr, Port Orange, FL 32129, 813-282-5925.
Notice is hereby given that 4/3/2020 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1973 GREE #21621761. Last Tenants: Keith Martin Richardson. Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc- 5 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119, 813-241-5925.
Notice is hereby given that on 4/3/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile home and vehicle will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109:
1977 REDM #13001442A & 13001442B
2002 CHRY #1C3EL45X02N128243.
Last Tenant: Roger Alan Barry
Sale to be held at MHC Holiday Village LLC- 1335 Fleming Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, 813-282-5925.
March 19 & 26, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 12211 CIDL
LAWRENCE E. LEWIS, Plaintiff,
vs.
ALAN DALE WILSON, a/k/a ALAN
D. WILSON, a/k/a ALAN WILSON,
WAYNE BOHM, CLINTON MANZZO,
STATE OF FLORIDA, ANNIE B. BAILEY,
UNKNOWN TENANT 1, and
UNKNOWN TENANT 2,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
To: WAYNE BOHM
17260 NE 37th Lane
Silver Springs, FL 34488
CLINTON MANZZO
4202 Coral Berry Path, #302
Gurnee, Illinois 60061
YOU ARE NOTIFIED of the institution of this action by Plaintiff, LAWRENCE E. LEWIS, seeking to foreclose a mortgage encumbering the following-described real property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 4 AND THE NORTHERLY 27.84 FEET OF LOT 5, BLOCK 9, ASSESSOR’S MAP OF ORANGE CITY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 86, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
and to reestablish a lost promissory note and the lost mortgage securing the promissory note, which is the mortgage being foreclosed.
You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RAYMOND A. BIERNACKI, JR., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2667 Enterprise Road, Orange City, Florida 32763, on or before May 4, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
DATED on: March 17, 2020
CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
Volusia County Courthouse
P.O. Box 6043
DeLand, FL 32721-6043
By: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
March 23 & 30, 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2020-10482-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
John Daniel Arket,
deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of John Daniel Arket, deceased, Case Number 2020-10482-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The name and address of the Petitioner and the Petitioner’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH IN §733.702, FLORIDA STATUTE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 19, 2020.
Woodard & Ferguson, P.A.
/s/ David Ferguson, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 353655
10 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0822 (386) 677-5108 (fax)
Attorney for Personal Representative
/s/ Lesa J. Santiago,
Personal Representative
March 19 & 26, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10284PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RAYMOND CARL JOHNSON, JR.
a/k/a RAYMOND C. JOHNSON, JR.
a/k/a RAYMOND JOHNSON, JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Raymond Carl Johnson, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was September 19, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ Aaron Marshall Albert
Personal Representative
2720 Silver Palm Drive
Edgewater, Florida 32141
March 26 & April 2, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020-10561PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS,
a/k/a DONNIE J. WILLIAMS,
a/k/a DONNIE WILLIAMS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 23, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ ROBERT LYNN WILLIAMS
March 23 & 30, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7th
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2020-10320-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MICHAEL P. WALLAKER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Michael P. Wallaker, deceased, whose date of death was February 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 23, 2020.
/s/ HUNG V. NGUYEN, ESQ.
Florida Bar Number 597260
THE NGUYEN LAW FIRM
Attorneys for the Personal
Representative
2020 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 1105B
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Phone: (786) 600-2530
Fax: (844) 838-5197
E-mail: hung@nguyenlawfirm.net
/s/ MICHAEL D. WALLAKER
Personal Representative
1565 E. Lansdowne Avenue
Orange City, FL 32763
March 23 & 30, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020-10561PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS,
a/k/a DONNIE J. WILLIAMS,
a/k/a DONNIE WILLIAMS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 23, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ ROBERT LYNN WILLIAMS
March 23 & 30, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO FORECLOSE FAIRFIELD DAYTONA BEACH AT OCEAN WALK II VACATION CONDOMINIUM
ASSOCIATION, INC.
To all Record Owners listed below, their guardians, heirs and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See Exhibit “A” attached for Record Owners and their notice addresses). This notice of default and intent to foreclose is regarding certain timeshare interests owned by Record Owners in Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida, and more specifically described as follows:
Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The Record Owners have failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Record Owners’ timeshare and thereby the Record Owners are in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association’s lien on your unit week(s) as show below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of your timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to send to the trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien.
Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Eric C. Reed, Esq., Shutts & Bowen, LLP, whose address is 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, telephone (407) 835-6790, facsimile (407) 849-7259, email ereed@shutts.com.
Dated this ____ day of March, 2020.
/s/ Eric C. Reed, Esquire
300 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1600
Orlando, FL 32801
Telephone: (407) 835-6790
Facsimile: (407) 849-7259
Exhibit “A”
RECORD OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
DELINQUENCY DATE
Lillian Marcellus
Gomez Marcellus
5459 Hornaway Ave
Spring Hill, FL 34606-1036
A 77,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000320406648
$1,289.87
10/26/2018
Carmine C Giangreco, Trustee of the Carmine C. Giangreco Revocable Lifetime Trust dated May 17, 2002
2230 N Cypress Bend Drive
Pompano Beach, FL 33069-4496
A 321,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000390904993
$1,967.25
6/7/2019
Harrison O Rees
Loraine M Rees
15822 Robin Hill Loop
Clermont, FL 34714-6152
A 49,000/139,215,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1220 through 1233 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330325598
$1,233.82
4/2/2018
Patricia K Foster
145 Sammons Lane
Forest Hills, KY 41527-8307
A 84,000/273,994,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1320 through 1333; 1520 through 1533 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000440732618
$1,268.06
1/3/2019
Ethelind Morris
7450 N Highway 1
Apt 202
Cocoa, FL 32927-5098
A 64,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331211904
$1,248.00
8/27/2018
March 26 & April 2, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10612-PRDL
Probate Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HUEY STANTON WRIGHT
a/k/a HUGH S. WRIGHT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Huey Stanton Wright, deceased, whose date of death was December 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 26, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John R. Cappa II
Email Address: jrc@cappalaw.com
Florida Bar No. 0056227
John R. Cappa PA
1229 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Personal Representative
Barrhett Wright
March 26 & April 2, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10319-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES I. CORNELIUSEN PLOWMAN,
a/k/a JAMES I. PLOWMAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JAMES I. CORNELIUSEN PLOWMAN, a/k/a JAMES I. PLOWMAN, deceased, whose date of death was January 01, 2020; File Number 2020-10319-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 26, 2020.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
/s/ RONALD JAMES PLOWMAN
Personal Representative
4329 Matthew Rd.
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
March 26 & April 2, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
GLOW SALON & BEAUTY BOUTIQUE
879 Harley Strickland Blvd Ste 204
Orange City, FL 32763-7985
McBride Brandi
March 26, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/18/2020, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3N1AB7AP6HY396667 2017 NISSAN
March 26, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT FOR THE BENEFIT
OF CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO:2020 30285 CICI
IN RE: LORD & LASKER / FLORIDA, INC.,
ASSIGNOR, to MELISSA A.
YOUNGMAN, ASSIGNEE.
Deceased.
PLEAsE TAKE NOTICE that on
February 28, 2020, a petition
commencing an assignment for
the benefit of creditors pursuant
to chapter 727, Florida statutes,
made by LORD & LAsKER /
FLORIDA, INC., Assignor, with
principal place of business at
555 W. Granada Blvd., F-5, Ormond
Beach, Florida 32174, to
Melissa A. Youngman, Assignee,
whose address is 721 Maitland
Ave., Altamonte springs, FL
32701, was filed on February 28, 2020.
Pursuant to section 727.105,
Fla. stat., no proceeding may be
commenced against the Assignee
except as provided in
Chapter 727, and excepting the
case of a consensual lienholder
enforcing its rights in personal
property or real property collateral,
there shall be no levy, execution,
attachment or the like, in
connection with any judgment of
claim against the assets of the
Estate, in the possession, custody,
or control of the Assignee.
YOU ARE HEREBY further notified
that in order to receive any
dividend in this proceeding you
must file a proof of claim with the
Assignee or the Assignee’s attorney
on or before June 27, 2020.
MELIssA A. YOUNGMAN, P.A.
Attorney at Law
721 Maitland Ave.
Altamonte springs, FL 32701
March 12, 19, 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0178
****************************************
suBsEQuENT
iNsERTioNs
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 31691 CICI
DIVISION: 32
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS ARM
TRUST 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
ASWINDER P. SURI, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November
15, 2019, and entered in Case No.
2018 31691 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., as Trustee for Bear stearns ARM Trust
2007-3, is the Plaintiff and Aswinder P. suri,
Any And All Unknown Parties Claiming by,
Through, Under, And Against The Herein
named Individual Defendant(s) Who are not
Known To Be Dead Or Alive, Whether said
Unknown Parties May Claim An Interest in
spouses, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or
Other Claimants, are defendants, the volusia
County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on
online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the
April 8, 2020 the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTs 197 AND 198, LIGHTHOUsE
sHOREs, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 11, PAGE(s) 257 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 4745 DIXIE DR, PONCE INLET, FL 32127
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
18-017260
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0188
****************************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 10516 CIDL
CITIZENS BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOSHUA D. PATTERSON; TIFFANY MCCORD;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UN-KNOWN TENANT 2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to the order of summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
10516 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein CITIZENs BANK, N.A., is
Plaintiff and JOsHUA D. PATTERsON;
TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN TENANT
1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 12th day of May, 2020,
the following described property as set
forth in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(s) 224 THROUGH 240, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1430 sonnet Court,
Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated March 11, 2020.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: PRIYA M. ONORE, Esq.
FL Bar No. 181668
for ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
(561) 713-1400
19-400737
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0193
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2013 31344 CICI 5D19-0499
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS
SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
MORTGAGE INVESTMENTS II INC. BEAR
STEARNS ALT-A TRUST MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-5,
Plaintiff, vs.
ANGELA STARR KOLACKI, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
November 26, 2018, and entered in 2013
31344 CICI 5D19-0499 of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in
and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK As
sUCCEssOR-IN-INTEREsT TO JP MORGAN
CHAsE BANK N.A. As
TRUsTEE FOR sTRUCTURED AssET
MORTGAGE INvEsTMENTs II INC.
BEAR sTEARNs ALT-A TRUsT MORTGAGE
PAss THROUGH CERTIFICATEs
sERIEs 2005-5 is the Plaintiff
and ROBERT J KOLACKI; THE UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF ROBERT J KOLACKI
N/K/A ANGELA KOLACKI;
ANGELA sTARR KOLACKI; DONALD F
WILLIAMs; PATRICIA WILLIAMs; TENANT
#1 N/K/A TRIsHA WILLIAMs; TENANT #2
N/K/A DON WILLIAMs; BERMUDA BAY CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION INC ; THE TOWERs AT PONCE INLET, TOWER v CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION INC; THE TOWERs AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY
sERvICEs AssOCIATION INC; WELLs
FARGO BANK NA sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT
TO WACHOvIA BANK NA are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on April 03, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 5101, THE TOWERs AT
PONCE INLET, TOWER v, A CONDOMINIUM,
(BUILDING 500), ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION
OF CONDOMINIUM THEREOF,
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 4045, PAGE
2600, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIvIDED
INTEREsT OR sHARE IN THE
COMMON ELEMENTs APPURTENANT
THERETO, AND ANY
AMENDMENTs THERETO.
Property Address: 4565 s ATLANTIC
AvE 5101, PONCE INLET, FL 32127
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 13 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
14-88175
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0201
****************************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2018 12002 CIDL
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
SANDY PINCHEVSKY; DEBARY
PLANTATION COMMUNITY
ASSOCIATION, INC.; KATHY
PINCHEVSKY; UNKNOWN TENANT IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an
Order Resetting Foreclosure sale dated the
7th day of January, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 12002 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
vOLUsIA County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM
MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the
Plaintiff and sANDY PINCHEvsKY; DEBARY
PLANTATION COMMUNITY AssOCIATION,
INC.; KATHY PINCHEvsKY; and
UNKNOWN TENANT (s) IN POssEssION
OF THE sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 28th day of May, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 25, DEBARY PLANTATION UNIT
13C-2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
50, PAGEs 166THROUGH168, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A RIGHT
TO FUNDs REMAINING AFTER THE sALE,
YOU MUsT FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK
NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,
YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs. AFTER THE FUNDs ARE
REPORTED As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE
OWNER OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
Dated this 11th day of March, 2020.
By: JAsON sTORRINGs, Esq.
Bar Number: 027077
submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02357
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0187
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN
TREE SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF LAURIE L.
SPRINGSTEEN, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 09, 2020, and
entered in 2019 11631 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL
LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE sERvICING
LLC is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN
HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN
THE EsTATE OF LAURIE L.
sPRINGsTEEN, DECEAsED; L.
LEROY sPRINGsTEEN are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on April 28, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1309, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT 45, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGEs 300
THROUGH 313, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2280 ALTON
ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-363159
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0203
****************************************
volusia CouNTY
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2019 12262 CIDL
MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.,
Plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF MARY S.
GRIFFIN; DANIEL T. GRIFFIN; CITY OF
DELTONA, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,
DEvIsEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN THE
EsTATE OF MARY s. GRIFFIN
LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: UNKNOWN
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that
an action to foreclose a mortgage on
the following property:
LOT 14, BLOCK 1716, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT 65, A sUBDIvIsION
ACCORDING TO MAP IN
MAP BOOK 28, PAGEs 117 TO
121, INCLUsIvE, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
PROPERTY ADDREss: 1963 LYNN RIvER DR, DELTONA, FL 32738
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, on FRENKEL LAMBERT
WEIss WEIsMAN & GORDON,
LLP, Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is One East Broward Blvd., suite 1430, Fort Lauderdale, FL, 33301 on or before May 4, 2020,
(no later than 30 days from the date of
the first publication of this Notice of Action)
and file the original with the Clerk
of this Court either before service on
Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your
scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or
voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en
este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta
asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,
o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs
TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL WITNEss my hand and the seal of this Court at volusia County, Florida, this 17 day of March, 2020.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
BY: Jennifer vazquez
DEPUTY CLERK
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP, EsQ.
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
ONE EAsT BROWARD BLvD., suite 1430
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301
TELEPHONE: (954) 522-3233 Ext. 1605 |
FAX: (954) 200-7770
EMAIL Apette@flwlaw.com
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
04-087179-F00
March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0205
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2018 32169 CICI
HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
DANIEL E. LUTTS; ANGELA LUTTS, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
24, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018
32169 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for vOLUsIA
County, Florida. HOME POINT FINANCIAL
CORPORATION, is Plaintiff and DANIEL E.
LUTTs; ANGELA LUTTs, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for vOLUsIA,
County Florida will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash via the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
a.m., on the 17TH day of APRIL, 2020, the
following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, DACH's sUBDIvIsION,
NUMBER TWO, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 19 PAGE
87, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 19th day of March, 2020
vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
13823-18
March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0206
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2019 10977 CIDL
U.S. BANK, N.A., SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE
TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, ON BEHALF OF THE
HOLDERS OF BEAR STEARNS ASSET
BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST
2007-HE5, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-HE5,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF RALPH E. COOPER; DOROTHY M. COOPER; WILLIAM COOPER; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure
dated March 10, 2020 entered in Civil
Case No. 2019 10977 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
U.s. BANK, N.A., sUCCEssOR
TRUsTEE TO LAsALLE BANK NATIONAL
AssOCIATION, ON BEHALF
OF THE HOLDERs OF BEAR
sTEARNs AssET BACKED sECURITIEs
I TRUsT 2007-HE5, AssET-BACKED
CERTIFICATEs sERIEs
2007-HE5 is Plaintiff and COOPER, EsTATE
OF RALPH, et al, are Defendants.
The Clerk, LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
at volusia County's On Line Public Auction
website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on April 28, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida statutes, the following described
property located in vOLUsIA County,
Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Mortgage Foreclosure, to-wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 1673, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT sEvENTY THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 29, PAGEs 11 TO 13, INCLUsIvE
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
Lis Pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
The court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was served
by Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule
2.516, Fla. R. Jud. Admin, and/or by
U.s. Mail to any other parties in accordance
with the attached service list this
18th day of March, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Telephone: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
04-089643-F00
March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0207
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR
AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,
Plaintiff, VS.
MYRON SHAFER; ET AL,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that
sale will be made pursuant to an
Order of Final Judgment. Final Judgment
was awarded on March 13,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412
CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As
TRUsTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME
MORTGAGE AssETs TRUsT 2006-
5, MORTGAGE-BACKED PAss-THROUGH
CERTIFICATEs sERIEs 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON sHAFER; CRYsTAL L. vICOLE;
JONATHAN A. MILLER; sTATE OF
FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE;
vOLUsIA COUNTY CLERK
OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY
COMMIssIONERs FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE
sCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINsT THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE,
WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT As
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on
April 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM EsT the
following described real property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL
OF LAND sITUATE IN THE
COUNTY OF vOLUsIA, AND
sTATE OF FLORIDA BEING
KNOWN AND DEsIGNATED
As A PORTION OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 25-B, As sHOWN ON
THE RECORD PLAT OF HIGHRIDGE
EsTATEs REPLAT NO. 2, PER MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA AND A
PORTION OF THE WEsT
52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17, HIGHRIDGE EsTATEs,
PER MAP BOOK 11, PAGE
154, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING
DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEsT
CORNER OF sAID LOT 1,
BLOCK 25-B, sAID POINT
ALsO BEING ON THE sOUTH
RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL
MARsHALL ROAD (A 100 FOOT RIGHT OF WAY As sHOWN ON BOTH OF THE
ABOvE REFERENCED
PLATs); THENCE EAsT
ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF
sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND
THE NORTH LINE OF sAID
LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A DIsTANCE
OF 105.70 FEET TO
THE NORTHEAsT CORNER
OF sAID WEsT 52.85 FEET
OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17;
THENCE sOUTH ALONG THE
EAsT LINE OF sAID WEsT
52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17, A DIsTANCE OF 75.00
FEET; THENCE DEPARTING
sAID EAsT LINE OF THE
WEsT 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17, RUN WEsT AND
PARALLEL TO THE NORTH
LINE OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK
25-B AND sAID NORTH LINE
OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DIsTANCE
OF 105.70 FEET TO A
POINT ON THE WEsT LINE
OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B;
THENCE NORTH ALONG sAID
WEsT LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17 A DIsTANCE OF 75.00
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 20 day of March, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0208
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2013 31344 CICI 5D19-0499
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS
SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET MORTGAGE INVESTMENTS II INC. BEAR STEARNS ALT-A TRUST MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-5,
Plaintiff, vs.
ANGELA STARR KOLACKI, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November
26, 2018, and entered in 2013
31344 CICI 5D19-0499 of the Circuit Court
of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK
OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE BANK
OF NEW YORK As sUCCEssOR-IN-INTEREsT
TO JPMORGAN CHAsE BANK
N.A. As TRUsTEE FOR sTRUCTURED
AssET MORTGAGE INvEsTMENTs II INC.
BEAR sTEARNs ALT-A TRUsT MORTGAGE
PAss THROUGH CERTIFICATEs
sERIEs 2005-5 is the Plaintiff and ROBERT
J KOLACKI; THE UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF
ROBERT J KOLACKI N/K/A ANGELA KOLACKI;
ANGELA sTARR KOLACKI; DONALD
F WILLIAMs; PATRICIA WILLIAMs;
TENANT #1 N/K/A TRIsHA WILLIAMs; TENANT
#2 N/K/A DON WILLIAMs; BERMUDA
BAY CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION INC ;
THE TOWERs AT PONCE INLET TOWER v
CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION INC; THE
TOWERs AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY
sERvICEs AssOCIATION INC; WELLs
FARGO BANK NA sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT
TO WACHOvIA BANK NA are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 24, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 5101, THE TOWERs AT
PONCE INLET, TOWER v, A CONDO-MINIUM,
(BUILDING 500), ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION OF
CONDOMINIUM THEREOF,
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDs
BOOK 4045, PAGE 2600, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER
WITH AN UNDIvIDED INTEREsT OR
sHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTs
APPURTENANT THERETO,
AND ANY AMENDMENTs THERETO.
Property Address: 4565 s ATLANTIC
AvE 5101, PONCE INLET, FL 32127
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 20 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
14-88175
March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0209
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2017 10500 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTESS,
ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER AGAINST THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY
JAMES MANNA, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
09, 2020, and entered in 2017 10500 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the
Plaintiff and UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,
DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING sPOUsE,
GRANTEss, AssIGNEE, LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs, AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs
CLAIMING AN INTEREsT BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AGAINsT THE EsTATE
OF ANTHONY JAMEs MANNA, DECEAsED;
ANTHONY C. MANNA; GLORIA
vAN FLEET; YvONNE L. MANN; MARY E.
MANNA; sHARON ANN HOsEA; are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 28, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTs 9 AND 10, BLOCK 1, sTETsON
PARK, IN sECTION, TOWNsHIP
17 sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 7, PAGE 7, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 124 sTETsON
PARK DR, DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-182750
March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0210
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 30643 CICI
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF AGNES
TINSLEY, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643
CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs,
BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs,
AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs WHO MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF
AGNEs TINsLEY, DECEAsED; WALTER
GILLIs, sR.; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE sECRETARY
OF HOUsING AND URBAN DEvELOPMENT; sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REvENUE; CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on April 29, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET
L. HIGBEE's sUBDIvIsION, As APPEARs
IN PLAT RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 2, PAGE 199, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 609 FREMONT AvENUE,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 20 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-254442
March 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0211
****************************************
CouNTY
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2020 30039 CICI
REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,
CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE
ESTATE OF KATHLEEN A RIOS A/K/A
KATHY A. RIOS A/K/A KATHY ROBERTS
RIOS (DECEASED), ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and
Trustees of the Estate of Kathleen A Rios
a/k/a Kathy A. Rios a/k/a Kathy Roberts Rios
(Deceased)
REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 4004 Oriole Avenue,
Port Orange, FL 32127
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that
an action to foreclose a mortgage on
the following described property located
in volusia County, Florida:
Lot 196, Wilbur-by-the-sea, Plat #1, as per Map in Map Book 4, Page 159 and Plat Book 15,
Page 124 of the Public Records
of volusia County, Florida
has been filed against you, and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to this action,
on Tromberg Law Group, LLC., attorneys
for Plaintiff, whose address is
1515 south Federal Highway, suite
100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file
the original with the Clerk of the Court,
within 45 days after the first publication
of this notice, either before April 20,
2020, or immediately thereafter, otherwise
a default may be entered against
you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you,
to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at
least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately upon
receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7
days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT
COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la
cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Date: March 3, 2020
LAURA E ROTH
Deputy Clerk of the Court
BY: Jennifer vazquez
DEPUTY CLERK
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, LLC.
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100,
Boca Raton, FL 33432
19-001629
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0185
****************************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY
GIvEN pursuant to the order of
summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 4, 2020, and
entered in Case No. 2018 30733
CICI of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
FKA THE BANK OF NEW
YORK, As TRUsTEE FOR THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERs CWALT,
INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN
TRUsT 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE
PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2006-23CB, is
Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY;
UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF
COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are
Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder
or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of
April, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in
said summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE sUBDIvIsION,
UNIT v, ACCORDING TO PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE
140, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 235 N.
Brighton Drive, Port Orange, Florida 32127
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon,
which are included as security in
Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus funds from the sale,
if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim within
60 days after the sale.
Dated: March 10, 2020
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: sTACY ROBINs, Esq.
FL Bar No. 008079
For ROBERT MCCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
(561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400061
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0186
****************************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO.: 2019 12062 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOSE MANUEL VALDES PAMBLANCO
A/K/A JOSE M. VALDES PAMBLANCO, et al.,
Defendants.
TO: JOsE MANUEL vALDEs PAMBLANCO
A/K/A JOsE M. vALDEs PAMBLANCO
Last Known Address 1221 DOYLE RD
DELTONA FL 32725
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 20, BLOCK 679, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT TWENTY-sEvEN, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGEs 78 THROUGH 81, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group,
P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is
P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL sPRINGs, FL
33077 on or before March 21, 2020, a date
at least thirty (30) days after the first publication
of this Notice in the (Please publish in
West volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA
PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal of this
Court this 12th day of February, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
(seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
19-03518
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0189
****************************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 31847 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY
AMERICAS AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE
FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF
SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST
2006-3 MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET
BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2006-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
JANET GOYA AND GREGORIO VARGAS et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: JANET GOYA, UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF
JANET GOYA,
whose residence is unknown and all parties
having or claiming to have any right, title or
interest in the property described in the mortgage
being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
THE EAsTERLY FIvE FEET OF
LOT 7 AND ALL OF LOT 8, PEPIOT's REsUB OF LOTs 13, 14 AND 15, BLOCK 1, MAsON &
CARsWELL's HOLLY HILL, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 66, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA. AND
THE EAsTERLY 65 FEET OF THE
WEsTERLY 120 FEET OF LOT 12,
BLOCK 1, MAsON AND CARsWELL's MAP OF HOLLY HILL, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 2, PAGE 90, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on counsel for
Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress
Avenue, suite 100, Boca Raton,
Florida 33487 on or before April 27,
2020, /(30 days from Date of First Publication
of this Notice) and file the original
with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your
scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or
voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la
Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court
Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir
esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos
de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO
sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal of
this Court at volusia County, Florida, this
10th day of March, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(seal) By: /s/ J. BEACH
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, PL
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
19-366987
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0190
****************************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff, vs.
JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.
CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR
CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE
OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a summary Final Judgment of foreclosure
dated March 5, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2019 11713 CIDL of the Circuit Court in
and for volusia County, Florida, wherein U.s.
BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, NOT IN
ITs INDIvIDUAL CAPACITY BUT sOLELY
As TRUsTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUsT, sERIEs
2016-CTT is Plaintiff and JERRY
ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A. CARTER;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs
CLAIMING INTEREsTs BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION,
OR HAvING OR CLAIMING TO HAvE ANY
RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREsT IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit
Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m.,
on April 23, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Order or Final
Judgment, to-wit:
THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEsT
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT 1/4
OF THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF sECTION
14, TOWNsHIP 17 sOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, LEss AND EXCEPT
THAT PORTION PREvIOUsLY
CONvEYED TO THE COUNTY OF
vOLUsIA As DEsCRIBED IN WARRANTY
DEED RECORDED AUGUsT
3, 1994 IN OFFICIAL RECORDs
BOOK 3940, PAGE 4933, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN
THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs
MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITs DEsCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED March 13, 2020.
DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
service E-mail:
By: ADAM G. LEvINE
Florida Bar No.: 100102
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-174372
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0191
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2019 11064 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
GARY DECEDER A/K/A GARY A.
DECEDER; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE
CORPORATION; UNKNOWN TENANT IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the
9th day of March, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 11064 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for vOLUsIA County, Florida,
wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION
is the Plaintiff and GARY DECEDER
A/K/A GARY A. DECEDER;
FLORIDA HOUsING FINANCE CORPORATION;
and UNKNOWN TENANT
(s) IN POssEssION OF THE sUBJECT
PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court shall sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00
AM on the 28th day of April, 2020, the
following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1866, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT sEvENTY-TWO,
ACCORDING TO PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 28, PAGEs 161
THROUGH 167, INCLUsIvE,
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING
AFTER THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE
A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO
LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As
UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.
AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED
As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER
OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
Dated this 16th day of March, 2020.
By: MIGDALIA JORDAN
Bar #125410
for sHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-01919
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0192
****************************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 10583 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL
ASSET SECURITIES CORP.,
SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST
2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to the order of summary
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 10, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2019 10583 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida, wherein
DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT
COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL
AssET sECURITIEs CORP.,
sOUNDvIEW HOME LOAN TRUsT
2007-WMC1, AssET BACKED CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2007-WMC1, is
Plaintiff and KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF KAREN M.
TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs, INC., As
NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE
CORP., are Defendants, the Office of
the Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder or
bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.
on the 12th day of May, 2020, the following
described property as set forth
in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT sEvENTY
FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
29, PAGEs 28 THROUGH 44,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2910 Keesler
street, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim
within 60 days after the sale.
Dated: March 11, 2020.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: sTACY ROBINs, Esq.
FL Bar No. 008079
FOR ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
(561) 713-1400
18-401161
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0194
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP TRUST 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE4,
Plaintiff, VS.
MATTHEW EARL GEATCHES A/K/A
MATTHEW GEATCHES; et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will
be made pursuant to an Order of Final
Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded
on March 5, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018
10920 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As
TRUsTEE FOR GsAMP TRUsT 2005-
HE4 MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2005-HE4 is the
Plaintiff, and MATTHEW EARL
GEATCHEs A/K/A MATTHEW
GEATCHEs; UNKNOWN HEIRs BENEFICIARIEs,
DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING
sPOUsE, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEE,
LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING AN
INTEREsT BY THROUGH UNDER OR
AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF sHARON s.
LONG A/K/A sHARON LONG, DECEAsED;
COUNTY OF vOLUsIA,
FLORIDA – HOUsING AssIsTANCE
PROGRAM; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA,
DEPARTMENT OF THE TREAsURY – INTERNAL REvENUE sERvICE; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM COREY;
TIFFANY BEENY; LENA RICHTER; MARCIA
BROCKsTEIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 23,
2020 at 11:00 AM EsT the following described
real property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN PARK, A
sUBDIvIsION OF LOTs 49 AND 50
AND PART OF LOTs 112 AND 113,
GEORGE H. NORRIs sUBDIvIsION
OF DUPON AND GAUDRY GRANTs,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE 139, PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of March, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO, Esq.
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1434B
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0195
****************************************
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 11472 CIDL
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
STEPHANIE A. SOUCIE, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
sale dated February 21, 2020 and entered
in Case No. 2018 11472 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida
in which Lakeview Loan servicing, LLC,
is the Plaintiff and stephanie A. soucie,
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, or other Claimants claiming
by, through, under, or against, Della J.
Elliott, deceased, Eric Christopher Elliott
,Glorry Fay smith a/k/a Fay smith, Patty
Gabbard a/k/a Patricia Gabbard,
stephanie A. soucie, Della J. Elliott, Any
And All Unknown Parties Claiming by,
Through, Under, And Against The Herein
named Individual Defendant(s) Who are
not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,
Whether said Unknown Parties May
Claim An Interest in spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Or Other Claimants
are defendants, the volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash in/on
online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT
on the April 14, 2020 the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 8, BLOCK 457, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT THIRTEEN, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE 218 THROUGH 222,
INCLUsIvIE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. A/K/A 1902 PARAGON sT, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 05 day of March, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
18-010970
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0196
****************************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 10672 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE
FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
ESTATE OF MIGUEL RIVERA, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 9, 2019, and entered in Case No. 2018 10672 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which U.s. Bank Trust,
N.A., as Trustee for LsF10 Master Participation
Trust, is the Plaintiff and Any and all unknown
parties claiming by, through, under,
and against the estate of Maria M. Rivera,
whether said unknown parties may claim an
interest as spouses, heirs, devisees,
grantees, or other claimants, Carmen Perez,
Clerk of the Circuit Court, Manuel Cornieles,
PNC Bank, National Association, successor
in interest to Harbor Federal savings Bank,
state of Florida, Department of Revenue,
sunTrust Bank, United states of America,
Department of Treasury - Internal Revenue
service, Unknown spouse of Manuel
Cornieles, Unknown Tenant ln Possession 1
n/k/a Helayne Partida, Unknown spouse of
Carmen Perez, Unknown spouse of Helayne
Partidas a/k/a Helayne Chiquinquira Partidas,
Unknown Tenant ln Possession 2, are
defendants, the volusia County Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/
online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at
11:00AM EsT on the April 16, 2020 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 12, BLOCK 1672, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT 73, ACCORDING TO
THE PLANT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP 29, PAGEs 11
THROUGH 13, INCLUsIvE OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. A/K/A 1805 GATEWOOD DR DELTONA FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-016851
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0197
****************************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 10535 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
THOMAS W. CARTWRIGHT, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated December 9, 2019,
and entered in Case No. 2019
10535 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida in which
PNC Bank, National Association, is
the Plaintiff and Thomas W.
Cartwright, Michelle Cartwright,
United states of America acting
through secretary of Housing and
Urban Development, are defendants,
the volusia County Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the April 16,
2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTs 7, 8, 17 AND 18, BLOCK 2,
BELMORE sUBDIvIsION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OF PLAT
THEREOF, As RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 10, PAGE 186, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER
WITH THE sOUTH 1/2 OF CLOsED
vOORHIs AvENUE THAT LIEs
NORTH OF LOTs 7 AND 8 AND
LEss AND EXCEPT THE sOUTH 10 FEET OF LOTs 17 AND 18. A/K/A 1537 W. TALTON AvE, DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-002831
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0198
****************************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 11494 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
NAL N. MEYLOR, DECEASED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
27, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018
11494 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,
Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors,
Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants
claiming by, through, under, or against the
Estate of Nal N. Meylor, deceased, Clive
Meylor, Jacqueline Juanita Meylor, Jennifer
J. Meylor, Mark Meylor a/k/a Mark Anthony
Nal Meylor, Any And All Unknown Parties
Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against
The Herein named Individual Defendant(s)
Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,
Whether said Unknown Parties May Claim
An Interest in spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Or Other Claimants, are defendants,
the volusia County Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash in/on online at electronically/online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the
April 16, 2020 the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT(s) 11, BLOCK 54 OF DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT 10 As RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 186, ET sEQ.,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
sUBJECT TO REsTRICTIONs,
REsERvATIONs, EAsEMENTs,
COvENANTs, OIL, GAs OR MIN-ERAL
RIGHTs OF RECORD, IF ANY. A/K/A 318 CLOvERLEAF BLvD, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of March, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
18-020829
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0199
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2017 31331 CICI
WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARGARET H. SULEIMAN A/K/A
MARGARET SULEIMAN A/K/A
MARGERET H. SULEIMAN AND
SULEIMAN K. SULEIMAN A/K/A
SOLOMON SULEIMAN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
26, 2019, and entered in 2017 31331
CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein WILMINGTON TRUsT NATIONAL
AssOCIATION, As sUCCEssOR
TRUsTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., As
TRUsTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUsT sERIEs 2007-3, MORTGAGE
PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs
2007-3 is the Plaintiff and MARGARET H.
sULEIMAN A/K/A MARGARET sULEIMAN
A/K/A MARGERET H. sULEIMAN;
sULEIMAN K. sULEIMAN; UsA CAPITAL
GROUP, LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILs HOMEOWNERs AssOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 22, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 195, BREAKAWAY TRAILs
PHAsE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44,
PAGEs 1 TO 7, INCLUsIvE, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 72 COQUINA
RIDGE WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 13 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
16-194128
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0200
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 11361 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF
DEBORAH MAE BARNES, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 09, 2020, and entered in 2018
11361 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs
AND ALL OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF
DEBORAH MAE BARNEs, DECEAsED;
ALBERT J. BARNEs, JR., As PER-sONAL
REPREsENTATIvE OF THE
EsTATE OF EvELYN BARNEs, DECEAsED; ALBERT J. BARNEs, JR;
LYNRAE sWAIN F/K/A EvELYN RAE
sWAIN; KAsEY LEE BARNEs are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 28, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 8, BLOCK 245 DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FIvE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,
PAGE 127 THROUGH 138, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1068 E NORMANDY
BLvD, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-150660
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0202
****************************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2016 10170 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR
SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST
2005-OPT3, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL JOHNSON A/K/A MICHAEL E.
JOHNSON, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 02,
2019, and entered in 2016 10170 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY,
As TRUsTEE FOR sOUNDvIEW
HOME LOAN TRUsT 2005-OPT3, AssET-BACKED CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2005-OPT3 is the Plaintiff and MICHAEL
JOHNsON A/K/A MICHAEL E. JOHNsON;
CHERYL L. LEvITTAN-JOHNsON; UNITED
sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF
THE TREAsURY – INTERNAL REvENUE
sERvICE are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on April 23, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A PORTION OF THE sOUTHEAsT
1/4 AND A PORTION OF GOvERNMENT
LOT 2, sECTION 28, TOWNsHIP
15 sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:
COMMENCING AT THE sOUTHEAsT
CORNER OF AFOREsAID sECTION
28, RUN THENCE sOUTH 88
DEG.44'18" WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF
2640.00 FEET, TO THE sOUTHWEsT
CORNER OF AFOREsAID sOUTHEAsT
1/4; THENCE NORTH 00
DEG.26'14" EAsT, ALONG THE
WEsT LINE OF AFOREsAID sOUTHEAsT
1/4, A DIsTANCE OF 9921.16
FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE NORTH 83
DEG.45'18" WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF
456.18 FEET TO THE EAsTERLY
EDGE OF LAKE DIAs, As NOW EsTABLIsHED;
THENCE NORTH 44
DEG.19'08" EAsT, ALONG THE
EAsTERLY EDGE OF AFOREsAID
LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE OF 19.17
FEET; THENCE NORTH 18
DEG.36'17" EAsT, CONTINUING
ALONG THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF
AFOREsAID LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE
OF 102.84 FEET; THENCE
NORTH 10 DEG.24'25" EAsT, ALONG
THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF AFOREsAID
LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE OF
203.90 FEET; THENCE NORTH 23
DEG.41'38" EAsT, CONTINUING
ALONG THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF
AFOREsAID LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE
OF 29.71 FEET; THENCE
sOUTH 83 DEG.49'23" EAsT, A DIsTANCE
OF 455.00 FEET; THENCE
NORTH 87 DEG.59'14" EAsT, A DIsTANCE
OF 1108.05 FEET, TO AN INTERsECTION
WITH THE WEsTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE
ROAD NO. 11, A 200 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE sOUTHEAsTERLY
ALONG THE WEsTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF AFOREsAID
sTATE ROAD NO. 11, AND
ALONG A CURvE CONCAvE sOUTHWEsTERLY,
sAID CURvE HAvING A
CENTRAL ANGLE OF 01 DEG.33'08",
A RADIUs OF 9598.69 FEET, A
CHORD BEARING OF sOUTH 19
DEG.28'36" EAsT AND A CHORD
DIsTANCE OF 260.02 FEET, AN ARC
DIsTANCE OF 260.03 FEET TO THE
END OF sAID CURvE; THENCE
sOUTH 18 DEG.42'02" EAsT, ALONG
THE WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE OF AFOREsAID sTATE ROAD
NO. 11, A DIsTANCE OF 111.50 FEET;
THENCE sOUTH 88 DEG.47'55"
WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 1323.96
FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING,
ALONG WITH THE RIGHTs TO
AND BEING sUBJECT TO FOLLOWING
DEsCRIBED EAsEMENTs:
AN EAsEMENT OF INGREss AND
EGREss AND PUBLIC UTILITIEs
OvER, UNDER AND ACROss THAT
PORTION OF AFOREsAID sECTION
28, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY
DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:
COMMENCING AT THE sOUTHEAsT
CORNER OF AFOREsAID sECTION
28, RUN THENCE sOUTH 88
DEG.44'18" WEsT A DIsTANCE OF
2640.00 FEET, TO THE sOUTH 1/4
CORNER OF sAID sECTION 28;
THENCE NORTH 00 DEG.26'14"
EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 357.30 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 90 DEG.00'00"
EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 360.67 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 53 DEG.06'00"
EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 311.33 FEET
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 53
DEG.06'00" EAsT A DIsTANCE OF
789.15 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88
DEG.47'55" EAsT A DIsTANCE OF
87.83 FEET TO THE WEsTERLY
LINE OF sTATE ROAD NO. 11, A 200
FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY As NOW OCCUPIED
AND EsTABLIsHED;
THENCE sOUTH 18 DEG.42'02"
EAsT, ALONG THE WEsTERLY LINE
OF AFOREsAID sTATE ROAD NO.
11, A DIsTANCE OF 31.46 FEET;
THENCE sOUTH 88 DEG.47'55"
WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 87.63 FEET;
THENCE sOUTH 53 DEG.06'00"
WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 801.67 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 00 DEG.25'13"
WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 37.31 FEET
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 5248 sTATE ROAD
11, DELEON sPRINGs, FL 32130
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with Florida
statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
15-062963
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0204
****************************************