NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CasE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDl

NEW PENN fINaNCIal D/B/a

sHEllPOINT MORTGaGE sERVICING,

Plaintiff, v.

RONalD C. laMBERT; UNKNOWN

sPOUsE Of RONalD C. laMBERT;

lINDa J. laMBERT; all UNKNOWN

PaRTIEs ClaIMING INTEREsTs BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT a

NaMED DEfENDaNT TO THIs aCTION,

OR HaVING OR ClaIMING TO HaVE aNY

RIGHT, TITlE OR INTEREsT IN THE

PROPERTY HEREIN DEsCRIBED; CITY

Of DElTONa; CITIBaNK, N.a.; UNKNOWN

TENaNT #1; UNKNOWN TENaNT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment dated

November 20, 2019 entered in

Civil Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL

in the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein NEW

PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff and RONALD C. LAMBERT;

LINDA J. LAMBERT;

THOMAS EVANS; CITY OF DELTONA;

CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 are defendants, Clerk

of Court, will sell the property at

public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00

AM on March 24, 2020 the following

described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF

DELTONA LAKES UNIT

TWENTY-SIX, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

27, AT PAGE 59, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1119 N

Old Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS

FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS

THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME

OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE

CHANGED TIME OF SALE

SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail:

ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M. VANSLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M170638

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0166

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO. 2018 31200 CICI

HOME POINT fINaNCIal

CORPORaTION,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE EsTaTE Of RICHaRD BlOUNT, sR., et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 27, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2018

31200 CICI, of the Circuit Court of

the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for VOLUSIA County, Florida.

HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION,

is Plaintiff and THE

ESTATES OF RICHARD BLOUNT,

SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF

RICHARD BLOUNT, SR; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF RICHARD

BLOUNT, SR.; JAMES DERRICK

BLOUNT; RICHARD BLOUNT, JR.;

CASSANDRA MOORE; JAMES

DERRICK BLOUNT, AS PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF

THE ESTATE OF RICHARD

BLOUNT A/K/A RICHARD

BLOUNT, SR.; AUDREY BUGGS;

STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

REVENUE; CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

TENANTS IN POSSESSION OF

SUBJECT PROPERTY, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit

Court for VOLUSIA, County

Florida will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 a.m., on the 3RD day of

APRIL, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 22, " COLONIAL LAKE

SUB.", ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

29, PAGE 54, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

12265-18

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0167

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: 2018 31805 CICI

BaNK Of aMERICa, N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

ROCK a. RUssEK; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that pursuant the Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated

03/25/2019, and entered in

Case No. 2018 31805 CICI of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida

wherein BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A., is the Plaintiff and

ROCK A. RUSSEK; MELISSA

RUSSEK; SECRETARY OF

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY; ASSET

ACCEPTANCE, LLC; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; and

UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are

Defendant(s), Laura E. Roth,

Volusia County Clerk of

Courts will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com on April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the following described

property set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 2,

WESTWOOD HEIGHTS,

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE 32, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person or entity claiming

an interest in the surplus, if

any, resulting from the Foreclosure

Sale, other than the

property owner as of the date

of the Lis Pendens, must file

a claim with the Clerk no

later than the date that the

Clerk reports the funds as

unclaimed. If you fail to file

a claim, you will not be entitled

to any remaining funds.

DANIELLE LYN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 124171

LENDER LEGAL PLLC

2807 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, Fl 32804

Tel: (407) 730-4644

Fax: (888) 337-3815

Attorney for Plaintiff

Service Emails:

dlyn@lenderlegal.com

EService@LenderLegal.com

LLS08041

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0168

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 30337 CICI

NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

CassaNDRa a. lEE, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30337

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and

CASSANDRA A. LEE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF CASSANDRA A. LEE; ANGELA E.

JOHNSON; THE CITY OF DAYTONA

BEACH, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on April 29, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS- UNIT 10,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC

DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-247339

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0174

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2019 10486 CIDl

laKEVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MaRCUs MUsICK a/K/a MaRCUs M.

MUsICK; saBINE WEICK-sCalEs a/K/a

saBINE MaRG1Ta WEICK-sCalEs; UNKNOWN

TENaNT IN POssEssION Of

THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated the 27th day of February, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2019 10486

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein LAKEVIEW

LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff

and MARCUS MUSICK A/K/A MARCUS

M. MUSICK; SABINE WEICK-SCALES

A/K/A SABINE MARG1TA

WEICK-SCALES; and UNKNOWN

TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION OF

THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 16th

day of April, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 17, OF CRYSTAL COVE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 47, PAGE 187, OF

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER

THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM

WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS

THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU

WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS

ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 4 day of March, 2020.

By: JOANNE GALIPAULT, Esq.

Bar Number: 58935

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-00328

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0177

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CasE No. 2017 30944 CICI

MTGlQ INVEsTORs, l.P.,

PlaINTIff, Vs.

fRaNCEs faRIEllO, ET al.

DEfENDaNT(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 20,

2020 in the above action, the Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at Volusia, Florida, on April 8, 2020, at 11:00

AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following described property:

Parcel 48 and a portion of 44, Durrance

Acres, more particularly described as follows:

A portion of Section 14, Township 14

South, Range 31 East, Volusia County,

Florida, described as follows: from the

Northeast corner of said Section 14, run

along the North line thereof South 87 degrees

48`42" West, a distance of 2663.49

feet; thence South 87 degrees 48`11"

West, continuing along said North section

line, a distance of 128.27 feet; thence departing

said North line run South 01 degrees

33`02" East, a distance of 600.46

feet to the point of beginning; thence continue

South 01 degrees 33`02" East, a distance

of 725.63 feet; thence South 87

degrees 48`23" West, a distance of 353.66

feet; thence North 02 degrees 03`28"

West, a distance of 725.57 feet; thence

North 87 degrees 48`11" East, a distance

of 360.09 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with a 60.00 foot access and utility

easement, the centerline of said easement

beginning at the Southwest corner of Parcel

48 of Durrance Acres and running North 87

degrees 48`23" East, along the South line of

said Parcel 48, and the Easterly extension

thereof, a distance of 2294.25 feet for the termination of said easement; and together with

an access and utility easement being the

West 60.00 feet of the East 851.16 feet of

said Section 14, and together with an easement,

recorded in Official Records Book

2549, page 1531, of the Public Records of

Volusia County, Florida, running from the

South line of said Section 14, Southerly and

Easterly to Tymber Creek Road

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within

sixty (60) days after the sale. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: JEFFREY ALTERMAN, Esq.

FBN 114376

17-000736

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0179

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CasE NO.: 2019 30765 CICI

WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

CORa lEE MOUlTRIE a/K/a CORa l.

MOUlTRIE, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 21, 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2019 30765 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., is the Plaintiff and Cora Lee

Moultrie a/k/a Cora L. Moultrie, are defendants,

the Volusia County Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online

at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM

EST on the April 3, 2020 the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT(S) 15, BLOCK 15 OF OAK

PARK KINGSTON AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6

PAGE 128, ET SEQ., OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 638 ABERDEEN ST, DAYTONA

BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the Lis Pendens must file a claim

before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 04 day of March, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-009201

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0180

volusia

CouNTY

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO.: 2019 10176 CIDL

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF LUIS MELENDEZ

A/K/A LUIS ANGEL MELENDEZ CRUZ, et al.,

Defendants.

TO:

UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,

DEvIsEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs,

CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs AND ALL

OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTATE OF LUIs MELENDEZ A/K/A LUIs ANGEL MELENDEZ CRUZ

Last Known Address: 944 9TH AvE

DELAND FL 32724

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following

described property:

LOTs 31, 32, AND 33, BLOCK

24, DAYTONA PARK EsTATEs,

sECTION NO. D, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE(s) 99, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group,

P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is

P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL sPRINGs, FL

33077 on or before March 16, 2020, a date

at least thirty (30) days after the first publication

of this Notice in the (Please publish in

West volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the

original with the Clerk of this Court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your

scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or

voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en

este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta

asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de

antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato al

recibir esta notificación si la cita de

comparecencia está dentro de un

plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene

una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs

TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal of this

Court this 29 day of January, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

By: Carey Annunziata

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270,

Coral springs, FL 33077

18-02659

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0162

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COURT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvIsION

File No. 2020 10072 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROBERT A. FERGUSON

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of

Robert A. Ferguson, deceased,

whose date of death was september

20, 2018, is pending in the Circuit

Court for volusia County, Florida,

Probate Division, the address of

which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL

32721. The names and addresses

of the personal representative and

the personal representative's attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate on

whom a copy of this notice is required

to be served must file their

claims with this court ON OR BEFORE

THE LATER OF 3 MONTHs

AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRsT

PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE

OR 30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF sERvICE OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having claims or

demands against decedent's estate

must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHs AFTER THE

DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION

OF THIs NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODs sET FORTH

IN sECTION 733.702 OF THE

FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL

BE FOREvER BARRED.

NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME

PERIOD sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY

CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARs OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT's

DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.

The date of first publication of this

notice is March 12, 2020.

Personal Representative:

ROBERT ARTHUR FERGUSON

3402 Bryerstone Cir, sE

smyrna, Georgia 30080

Attorney for the Personal Representative

KRIsTEN M. JACKsON

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 394114

JACKsON LAW PA

5401 s Kirkman Road, ste 310

Orlando, FL 32819

Telephone: (407) 363-9020

Fax: (407) 363-9558

E-Mail: kjackson@jacksonlawpa.com

secondary E-Mail: llye@jacksonlawpa.com

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0163

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO.: 2014 11673 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF THE

PRIMESTAR-H FUND I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT;

SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that

pursuant to an Order Resetting sale

entered on March 5, 2020 in the Circuit

Court of the seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, the Clerk of Court will on

APRIL 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM EsT,

offer for sale and sell at public outcry

to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com the

following described property situated

in volusia County, Florida:

LOT 10, BLOCK C, FOX RUN

UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

37, PAGE 61, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 511 W GARDENIA

DRIvE, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file

a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: March 6, 2020

EZRA sCRIvANICH, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 28415

sCRIvANICH | HAYEs

4870 N. Hiatus Road

sunrise, Florida 33351

Phone: (954) 640-0294

Facsimile: (954) 206-0575

Email: ezra@shlegalgroup.com

E-service: attyezra.pleadings@gmail.com

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0164

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2019-10662-CIDL

BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE

COMPANY (Formally Known as MetLife

Insurance Company, USA),

Plaintiff, vs.

AUBREY M. HOWE A/K/A AUBREY

MATTHEW HOWE, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the

21st day of February 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019-10662-CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida, wherein BRIGHTHOUsE

LIFE INsURANCE COMPANY

(FORMALLY KNOWN As METLIFE INsURANCE

COMPANY, UsA), is the Plaintiff

and AUBREY M. HOWE A/K/A

AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE; BETH E.

PEARCE; sTATE OF FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN

TENANT #2, are defendants. The Clerk of

this Court shall sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for on-line auctions at, 11:00 AM on

the 9th day of April 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 14, BLOCK B, DIXsON

ACREs, A sUBDIvIsION ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 43, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 417 DIXsON

sTREET, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT

IN THE sURPLUs FROM THE

sALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE

PROPERTY OWNER As OF THE DATE

OF THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTs THE sURPLUs

As UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

19-03132-F

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0165

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Indenture

Trustee for the registered Noteholders

of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

Willie Mae Bolden, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 19, 2020, entered in

Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI

of the Circuit Court of the seventh Judicial

Circuit, in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein HsBC Bank

UsA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for

the registered Noteholders of Renaissance

Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1 is the Plaintiff and Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y. Bolden a/k/a

Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City of Daytona

Beach, Florida; Florida Housing

Finance Corporation are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00 AM on the 15th day of April,

2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE

sCHANTZ sUBDIvIsION OF

LOT 4, BLOCK 32, ACCORDING

TO AND As sHOWN BY THE R.

HODGMAN MAP AND PLAT OF

DAYTONA, As PER PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 138, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 5th day of March, 2020.

BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th st, suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUsIs, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F00865

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0169

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 30353 CICI

M&T BANK,

Plaintiff, vs.

FRANK JOHN MURDEN A/K/A FRANK

MURDEN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure entered February 24,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 30353

CICI of the Circuit Court of the seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein

M&T BANK is Plaintiff and FRANK

JOHN MURDEN A/K/A FRANK

MURDEN, et al., are Defendants, the

Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,

EsQ., will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in

accordance with Chapter 45, Florida

statutes on the 24th day of April,

2020 at 11:00 AM on the following

described property as set forth in

said summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 25, Treetop subdivision,

according to the plat thereof as

recorded in Plat Book 34, Page 74, of the Public Records of volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens, must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true

and correct copy of the foregoing

was: E-mailed Mailed this 3 day of March, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

LIsA WOODBURN, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 sE 6th street, suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRservice@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 11003

18-01877-3

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0170

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS;

CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A

CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON

ENTERPRISES, LLC.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure

And Re-Establishment of Lost Note dated

February 28, 2020 entered in Civil Case No.

2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein BAYvIEW LOAN

sERvICING, LLC. is Plaintiff and THOMAs,

JAMEs, et al, are Defendants. The Clerk,

LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at volusia County's

On Line Public Auction website:

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on May 06, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45,

Florida statutes, the following described

property located in vOLUsIA County,

Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment

of Mortgage Foreclosure And Re-Establishment

of Lost Note, to-wit:

LOT 82, FOXBORO sUBDIvIsION,

PHAsE III, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 41, PAGE(s) 48 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed. The court,

in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was served by

Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.

R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any

other parties in accordance with the attached

service list this 6 day of March, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, suite 1430

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-075672-F00

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0171

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 10277 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST

TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE

NATIONAL BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR

C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET

BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2,

Plaintiff, VS.

GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL MCLARTY; et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order of Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on February

18, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 10277

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein, U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR

IN INTEREsT TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As TRUsTEE,

sUCCEssOR BY MERGER TO LAsALLE

NATIONAL BANK, As TRUsTEE FOR C-BAss

MORTGAGE LOAN AssET BACKED

CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-CB2 is the

Plaintiff, and GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL

MCLARTY; ROBERT sTEWART MCLARTY;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT

THE HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs are

Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 21,

2020 at 11:00 AM EsT the following described

real property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTs 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2, A. M.

KITCHENs REsUBDIvIsION OF THE

sOUTH 1/2 OF BLOCK 32 OF

HOWRY's ADDITION AND OF

BLOCK 197, CITY OF DELAND, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

As RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4,

PAGE 103, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 5 day of March, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO, Esq.

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-2661B

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0172

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 11690 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN AND

CHRISTINA VAN MEGGELEN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 21, 2020,

and entered in 2019 11690 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein NATIONsTAR

MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR.

COOPER is the Plaintiff and RANDALL

vAN MEGGELEN;

CHRIsTINA vAN MEGGELEN;

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on April 09, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 27, COMMUNITY CENTER

DEvELOPMENT, A sUBDIvIsION

ACCORDING TO

MAP IN MAP BOOK 36,

PAGEs 97 AND 98, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2110 E

DALE CIR, DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 3 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-362737

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0173

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2016 11183 CIDL

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAVID L. BARTON, SR.; DEBORAH L.

GIBBS A/K/A DEBORAH GIBBS;

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS

TRUSTEE; UNKNOWN TENANT; IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to an Order Resetting Foreclosure

sale dated the 27th day of

February, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2016 11183 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for vOLUsIA County, Florida,

wherein FEDERAL NATIONAL

MORTGAGE AssOCIATION is the

Plaintiff and BLACK POINT AssETs,

INC., As TRUsTEE OF THE

500 E ROBERTs sTREET LAND

TRUsT; DAvID L. BARTON, sR.;

DEBORAH L. GIBBs A/K/A DEBORAH

GIBBs; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs, INC., As TRUsTEE; and UNKNOWN TENANT (s) IN POssEssION

OF THE sUBJECT

PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,

11:00 AM on the 16th day of April,

2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PORTION OF LOT 4, BLOCK

2, BLUE sPRING PARK, A sUBDIvIsION

IN sECTION 14,

TOWNsHIP 18 sOUTH, RANGE

30 EAsT, ACCORDING TO MAP

IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 107, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEsT

CORNER OF sAID LOT

4; THENCE sOUTH 00°10'19"

WEsT A DIsTANCE OF 110

FEET; THENCE NORTH

89°57'49" EAsT A DIsTANCE

OF 120 FEET TO THE WEsTERLY

LINE OF POINsETTIA

DRIvE As DEsCRIBED IN THAT

CERTAIN DEED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 387, PAGE

383; THENCE NORTH

00°10'19" EAsT ALONG THE

WEsTERLY LINE OF

POINTsETTIA DRIvE A DIsTANCE

OF 84.91 FEET;

THENCE NORTHWEsTERLY

ALONG THE ARC OF A CURvE

OF 25 FEET RADIUs A DIsTANCE

OF 39.96 FEET TO THE

sOUTHERLY LINE OF

ROBERTs sTREET As sHOWN

ON MAP IN MAP BOOK 1,

PAGE 107, AFOREsAID;

THENCE sOUTH 89°57'49"

WEsT ALONG THE

sOUTHERLY LINE OF sAID

ROBERTs sTREET A DIsTANCE

OF 94.91 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING; PLUs

THE EAsT 10 FEET OF LOT 10,

UNIT 3, BREEZEWOOD PARK,

ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP

BOOK 27, PAGE 179, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING

AFTER THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE

A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO

LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As

UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.

AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED

As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER

OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

Dated this 06 day of March, 2020.

By: JEFFREY sEIDEN, Esq.

Bar Number: 57189

submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

16-00321

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0175

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2018 11632 CIDL

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MARGARITA B. CLARKE A/K/A MARGARITA

CLARKE; UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

MARGARITA B. CLARKE A/K/A

MARGARITA CLARKE; UNKNOWN

TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE

SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated the 27th day of February, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2018 11632

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for vOLUsIA

County, Florida, wherein REvERsE

MORTGAGE sOLUTIONs, INC is the

Plaintiff and UNITED sTATEs OF

AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF

THE sECRETARY OF HOUsING AND

URBAN DEvELOPMENT; JOHN

FREDERICK CLARKE; PATRICIA DEL

CARMEN CLARKE; UNKNOWN

HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,

AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTATE OF MARGARITA B.

CLARKE A/K/A MARGARITA

CLARKE; and UNKNOWN TENANT

(s) IN POssEssION OF THE sUBJECT

PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,

11:00 AM on the 30th day of April,

2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to

wit: LOT 3 BLOCK 1238 OF DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FORTY-THREE, A

sUBDIvIsION ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27,

PAGE 270-283, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING AFTER

THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE A CLAIM

WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTs

THE FUNDs As UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU

WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDs. AFTER THE FUNDs

ARE REPORTED As UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD As

OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs

MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

Dated this 4 day of March, 2020.

By: sTEvEN FORCE, Esq.

Bar Number: 71811

submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

18-01540

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0176

NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT FOR THE

BENEFIT OF CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO:2020 30285 CICI

IN RE: LORD & LASKER / FLORIDA,

INC., ASSIGNOR, to MELISSA A.

YOUNGMAN, ASSIGNEE.

Deceased.

PLEAsE TAKE NOTICE that on February

28, 2020, a petition commencing

an assignment for the benefit of creditors

pursuant to chapter 727, Florida

statutes, made by LORD & LAsKER /

FLORIDA, INC., Assignor, with principal

place of business at 555 W.

Granada Blvd., F-5, Ormond Beach,

Florida 32174, to Melissa A. Youngman,

Assignee, whose address is 721

Maitland Ave., Altamonte springs, FL

32701, was filed on February 28, 2020.

Pursuant to section 727.105, Fla.

stat., no proceeding may be commenced

against the Assignee except

as provided in Chapter 727, and excepting

the case of a consensual lienholder

enforcing its rights in personal

property or real property collateral,

there shall be no levy, execution, attachment

or the like, in connection

with any judgment of claim against the

assets of the Estate, in the possession,

custody, or control of the Assignee.

YOU ARE HEREBY further notified

that in order to receive any dividend in

this proceeding you must file a proof

of claim with the Assignee or the Assignee’s attorney on or before June 27, 2020.

MELIssA A. YOUNGMAN, P.A.

Attorney at Law

721 Maitland Ave.

Altamonte springs, FL 32701

March 12, 19, 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0178

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO.: 2019 11998 CIDL

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOSE M. MATOS, et al.,

Defendants.

TO:

JOsE M. MATOs

Last Known Address: 234 BUENA vIsTA

sTREET, DEBARY, FL 32713

Current Residence Unknown

UNKNOWN TENANT IN POssEssION OF

THE sUBJECT PROPERTY

Current Residence: 234 BUENA vIsTA

sTREET, DEBARY, FL 32713

UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF JOsE M. MATOs

Last Known Address: 234 BUENA vIsTA

sTREET, DEBARY, FL 32713

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

for Foreclosure of Mortgage on

the following described property:

LOT 18, BLOCK A, PLANTATION

EsTATEs UNIT 6, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 250, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it, on

Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney

for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O.

BOX 771270, CORAL sPRINGs, FL

33077 on or before April 20, 2020, a

date at least thirty (30) days after the

first publication of this Notice in the

(Please publish in West volusia Beacon

c/o FLA) and file the original with

the Clerk of this Court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for

the relief demanded in the complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal

of this Court this 3 day of March, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(seal) By: Jennifer vazquez

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270,

Coral springs, FL 33077

19-03266

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0181

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO.: 2019 31117 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF

THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN

TRUST 2005-44, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-44,

Plaintiff, v.

CECIL MOORE; UNKNOWN HEIRS,

CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES, AND

ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DARLENE

MCRAE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CECIL

MOORE; KIMBERLY AGNER BROOKS;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY

AGNER BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF KIMBERLY ROSE BROOKS; BANK

OF AMERICA, N.A. SUCCESSOR BY

MERGER TO COUNTRYWIDE HOME

LOANS, INC., A NEW YORK

CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS

AMERICA’S WHOLESALE LENDER; ALL

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR

CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE

OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment dated March 4, 2020 entered

in Civil Case No. 2019 31117 CICI in

the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK As TRUsTEE

FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERs OF

THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN

TRUsT 2005-44, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH

CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs

2005-44, Plaintiff and CECIL MOORE;

UNKNOWN HEIRs, CREDITORs, DEvIsEEs,

BENEFICIARIEs, GRANTEEs,

AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, TRUsTEEs,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING AN

INTEREsT BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF DARLENE

MCRAE; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF CECIL

MOORE; KIMBERLY AGNER BROOKs;

UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF KIMBERLY

AGNER BROOKs; UNKNOWN sPOUsE

OF KIMBERLY ROsE BROOKs; BANK

OF AMERICA, N.A. sUCCEssOR BY

MERGER TO COUNTRYWIDE HOME

LOANs, INC., A NEW YORK CORPORATION

DOING BUsINEss As AMERICA’s

WHOLEsALE LENDER are defendants,

Clerk of Court, will sell the property at public

sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

beginning at 11:00 AM on April 8, 2020 the

following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 13 AND THE

NORTHERLY 1/2 OF LOT 14,

BLOCK “F”, ORMOND

HEIGHTs PARK, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE(s) 202, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 294 Fir street, Ormond

Beach, Florida 32174

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN

THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs

MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West state Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

service E-mail:

arbservices@kelleykronenberg.com

JAsON M vANsLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M190331

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0182

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,

ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE

ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES,

Plaintiff, VS.

WILLIAM HENRY; et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order of

Final Judgment. Final Judgment was

awarded on February 12, 2020 in Civil

Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUsT COMPANY, As INDENTURE

TRUsTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE

HOLDERs OF THE ACCREDITED

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUsT 2005-4

AssET BACKED NOTEs is the Plaintiff,

and WILLIAM HENRY; MYRNA J.

HENRY; THE CITY OF DAYTONA

BEACH, A FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD

OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 1,

2020 at 11:00 AM EsT the following described

real property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 117, sHANGRI-LA sUBDIvIsION,

UNIT II, As PER PLAT

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35,

PAGE 109 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: NUsRAT MANsOOR

FBN: 86110

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3101B

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0183

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 11053 CIDL

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF ROY H.

CLAYTON A/K/A ROY HERSCHEL

CLAYTON, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 16, 2020,

and entered in 2019 11053 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida, wherein

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUsT COMPANY, N.A. As

TRUsTEE FOR MORTGAGE AssETs

MANAGEMENT sERIEs I

TRUsT is the Plaintiff and THE

UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs,

AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs, AND ALL

OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF

ROY H. CLAYTON A/K/A ROY

HERsCHEL CLAYTON, DECEAsED;

UNITED sTATEs OF

AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF

OF THE sECRETARY OF HOUsING AND URBAN DEvELOPMENT; GAIL E. WEsT are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 02, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 1335, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FORTY-FIvE,

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

27, PAGEs 300 THROUGH

313, INCLUsIvE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2331 AsBURY

ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 10 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-278646

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0184

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2018 31282 CICI

fINaNCE Of aMERICa REVERSE LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

LOUIS a. ROSSI,

Defendant(s),

To: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LOUISE T.

ROSSI, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

24 MARJORIE TRAIL

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT

RESIDENCE UNKNOWN

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose Mortgage

covering the following real and personal

property described as follows, to-wit:

LOT 94, WINDING WOODS

UNIT #4, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

41, PAGES 124 THROUGH

125, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to file a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on Curtis

Wilson, McCalla Raymer Leibert

Pierce, LLC, 225 E. Robinson St.

Suite 155, Orlando, FL 32801 and

file the original with the Clerk of the

above-styled Court on or before April

08, 2020, or 30 days from the first

publication, otherwise a Judgment

may be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en

este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta

asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con

no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,

o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of

this Court at Volusia County, Florida,

this 21st day of February, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY: J. BEACH

DEPUTY CLERK

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

225 E. Robinson St. Suite 155

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

18-00923-4

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0142

NOTICE Of aCTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020-10060-CIDL

Wells fargo Bank, N.a.

Plaintiff, vs.

William f. Dinan a/k/a William Dinan, as

Trustee of William f. Dinan Living Trust

dated July 19, 2012; William f. Dinan

a/k/a William Dinan; Unknown Beneficiaries

of the William f. Dinan Living Trust

dated July 19, 2012

Defendants.

TO: Unknown Beneficiaries of the William F.

Dinan Living Trust dated July 19, 2012

Last Known Address: "Unknown"

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an

action to foreclose a mortgage on the following

property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 11, BLOCK 1720, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT SIXTY-FIVE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,

PAGES 117 THROUGH 121, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,

Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the

Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale,

FL 33309, within thirty (30) days

of the first date of publication on or before

April 06, 2020, and file the original

with the Clerk of this Court either before

service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order

to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con

discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este

procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con

la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos

de 7 días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la

cita de comparecencia está dentro de

un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene

una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER

INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on February 18, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F02644

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0143

NOTICE Of aCTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2019-32307-CICI

Truist Bank, successor by merger to

SunTrust Bank

Plaintiff, vs.

Cyril Javurek; Unknown Spouse of Cyril

Javurek; CenterState Bank, National association

successor by merger to Reunion

Bank of florida; Spruce Creek

Estates Homeowners association, Inc.

Defendants.

TO: CYRIL JAVUREK and Unknown Spouse

of Cyril Javurek

Last Known Address: 6229 Coquina Circle

Port Orange, Florida 32127

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose a mortgage

on the following property in

Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 39, SPRUCE CREEK

ESTATES, UNIT 2, AS PER

MAP BOOK 35, PAGE 186,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and

you are required to serve a copy

of your written defenses, if any,

to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire,

Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft.

Lauderdale, FL 33309, within

thirty (30) days of the first date

of publication on or before April

08, 2020, and file the original

with the Clerk of this Court either

before service on the Plaintiff’s

attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS

WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who

needs an accommodation in

order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days;

if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION

NUMBERS SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted

tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin

incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o

de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene

una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO

SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on February 20, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

(SEAL) By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

19-F00157

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0144

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2009 33874 CICI

US Bank Trust N.a. as Trustee for LSf9

Master Participation Trust,

Plaintiff, vs.

Margaret Toole, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order

dated January 24, 2020 entered in Case No.

2009 33874 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein US Bank Trust N.A. As Trustee

for LSF9 Master Participation Trust is the Plaintiff

and Margaret Toole; The Marina Grande on the

Halifax I Condominium Association, Inc.; Marina

Grande on the Halifax Maintenance Association,

Inc.; A.W. Baylor Versapanel-Plastering, Inc.; and

Unknown Tenants/Owners are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00AM on the 28th day of October, 2020, the

following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

DWELLING UNIT 303, BUILDING 1,

OF MARINA GRANDE ON THE HALIFAX

I, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION OF

CONDOMINIUM THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

BOOK 6136 PAGE 4670, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND ANY

AMENDMENTS THERETO, TOGETHER

WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST

OR SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS APPURTENANT THERETO.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By MAXINE MELTZER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 119294

18-F00758

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0146

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2017 31084 CICI

JPMORGaN CHaSE BaNK N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

aLL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS,

DEVISEES, BENEfICIaRIES,

GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES, LIENORS,

TRUSTEES aND aLL OTHER PaRTIES

CLaIMING aN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR aGaINST THE ESTaTE Of

JOSEPH S. REGISTRaTO, JR., DECEaSED;

PaRK PLaCE HOMEOWNERS' aSSOCIaTION, INC.; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION

Of THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; DIaNE

SHERMaN; JOaNNE LINDSaY; JOSEPH

REGISTRaTO a/K/a JOSEPH J.

REGISTRaTO; SUSaN PIRaINO,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

filed January 27, 2020 and

entered in Case No. 2017 31084

CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7th

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK N.A. is Plaintiff

and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS,

CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES

AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST

THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH S.

REGISTRATO, JR., DECEASED;

UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY; DIANE SHERMAN;

JOANNE LINDSAY; JOSEPH

REGISTRATO A/K/A JOSEPH J.

REGISTRATO; SUSAN PIRAINO;

PARK PLACE HOMEOWNERS'

ASSOCIATION, INC.; are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk

of the Circuit Court, will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at 11:00 A.M., on March 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 22, PARK PLACE

PHASE I, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

37, PAGE 169, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the Clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

Submitted by:

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

17-00033

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0147

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CaSE No. 2019 31707 CICI

DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC,

PLaINTIff, VS.

EDWaRD ZEIS a/K/a EDWaRD a. ZEIS

a/K/a EDWaRD aLBERT ZEIS, ET aL.

DEfENDaNT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 26, 2020 in

the above action, the Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida,

on April 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for

the following described property:

Unit 5, Building H, The Condominium

at Georgetowne Lake, a

Condominium, according to the

Declaration of Condominium

thereof, recorded in Official

Records Book 5850, Page 1792,

of the Public Records of Volusia

County, Florida, together with an

undivided interest or share in the

common elements appurtenant thereto

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim

within sixty (60) days after the sale.

The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of

the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: IRIS KWON, Esq.

FBN 115140

19-000185

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0148

NOTICE Of RESCHEDULED SaLE

PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CaSE NO.: 2018 31034 CICI

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST

TO BaNK Of aMERICa, NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS TRUSTEE,

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LaSaLLE

BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

TRUSTEE fOR MERRILL LYNCH

MORTGaGE INVESTORS TRUST,

MORTGaGE LOaN aSSET-BaCKED

CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2007-HE1,

Plaintiff, vs.

SUSaN E. MUNGERSON-MaLONE a/K/a

SUSaN E. MUNGERSON, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale dated February

11, 2020 entered in Case No. 2018

31034 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida in which

U.S. Bank National Association, as

Trustee, successor in interest to

Bank of America, National Association,

as Trustee, successor by

merger to LaSalle Bank National

Association, as Trustee for Merrill

Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust,

Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates,

Series 2007-HE1, is the

Plaintiff and Susan E. Mungerson-Malone

a/k/a Susan E. Mungerson,

Laddy Cyril Malone, are defendants,

the Volusia County Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the March 27,

2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 21 OF OAK RIDGE

ACRES UNIT 2, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

26, AT PAGE 37, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF FLAGLER

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 354 BRIDLE PATH LN,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICSZ

Florida Bar #762121

18-013634

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0149

RE-NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL

NaTIONSTaR MORTGaGE LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MISHELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 23,

2017, and entered in Case No. 2016 11682

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, is Plaintiff

and MISHELLE L. YELVERTON; AUSTIN R.

YOUNG; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUSTIN R.

YOUNG; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY MERGER

TO SOUTHTRUST BANK; SHARON CLIFTON,

are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit

Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 a.m., on the 24TH day of MARCH, 2020,

the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE SOUTH 140.65 FEET OF THE WEST

340 FEET OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE

NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 (LESS THE

WEST 30 FEET THEREOF IN ROAD),

SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

8760-16

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0150

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO. 2018 10834 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST COMPaNY, aS TRUSTEE fOR aRGENT SECURITIES INC., aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2006-W3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHaEL STITELY a/K/a MICHaEL EUGENE

STITELY a/K/a MICHaEL E. STITELY, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 6, 2020, and

entered in Case No. 2018 10834

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida. DEUTSCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,

AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT

SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2006-W3, is Plaintiff and

MICHAEL STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL

EUGENE STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL

E. STITELY; SHELLEY STITELY;

FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT

ASSOC. A/K/A FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT

ASSOCIATES, INC.,

are defendants. Laura E. Roth,

Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,

County Florida will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 a.m., on the 26TH day of

MARCH, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 59, 60, AND 61, PLAT

OF OAK HILL, AS PER PLAT

IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 62,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER

WITH ANY AND

TITLE TO UNPLATTED

ROADS LYING ADJACENT

AND CONTIGUOUS TO SAID PROPERTY.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

11256-18

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0151

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2018 10797 CIDL

fBC MORTGaGE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

KRIS HUPfER, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered January 21, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein FBC MORTGAGE, LLC is

Plaintiff and KRIS HUPFER, et al., are Defendants, the

Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 21st day of April 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as

set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY WOODS

PHASE THREE-A, ACCORDING TO THE MAP

OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 41, PAGES 154 THROUGH 156, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed (X)

Mailed this 26th day of February, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

LISA WOODBURN, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 11003

16-00179-6

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0152

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 31512 CICI

DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST

COMPaNY aS TRUSTEE fOR

HaRBORVIEW MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST MORTGaGE LOaN PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2007-2,

Plaintiff, vs.

RINDY NONG, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure entered January 27,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 31512

CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE

FOR HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-2 is Plaintiff and

RINDY NONG, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E.

ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in

accordance with Chapter 45, Florida

Statutes on the 24TH day of April,

2020 at 11:00 AM on the following

described property as set forth in

said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 48, Breakaway Trails,

Phase 3, Unit 2B, according to

the plat thereof, as recorded in

Map Book 49, Page(s) 122

through 125, inclusive, of the

Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens, must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true

and correct copy of the foregoing

was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed

(X) Mailed this 26th day of February,

2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

LISA WOODBURN, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 11003

19-00567-2

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0153

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION,

Plaintiff, vs.

MIRaNDa SMITH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December

18, 2018, and entered in 2018 10912 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

is the Plaintiff and MIRANDA SMITH; BRANDON

KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON S. KLEINKE;

R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, LLC F/K/A R.E.

MICHEL COMPANY F/K/A R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE

CORPORATION are the Defendant(s). Laura

E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on April 14, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF A REPLAT

OF A PORTION OF DELTONA LAKES,

UNIT NINE, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 28, AT PAGE(S) 112 AND

113, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1191 S COOPER DR,

DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes,

Section 45.031.

Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-170920

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0154

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2017 11339 CIDL

WELLS faRGO BaNK, NaTIONaL

aSSOCIaTION aS TRUSTEE fOR OPTION

ONE MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST 2007-4, aSSET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2007-4,

Plaintiff, vs.

BLaCK POINT aSSETS, INC. a fLORIDa

CORPORaTION, aS TRUSTEE UNDER

THE 3330 CaLDWELL STREET LaND

TRUST DaTED JaNUaRY 1, 2014, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

16, 2020, and entered in 2017 11339

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR

OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2007-4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-4 is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

BENEFICIARIES OF THE 3330

CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST; BLACK

POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST DATED

JANUARY 1, 2014; WELLS FARGO BANK,

N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE

·MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-4,

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2007-4; DISCOVER BANK are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 16, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 13, BLOCK 1360, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT FORTY SEVEN, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,

PAGES 10 THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3330 CALDWELL

ST, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-047357

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0155

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2018 30448 CICI

REVERSE MORTGaGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEfICIaRIES,

DEVISEES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES aND

aLL OTHERS WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREST

IN THE ESTaTE Of GLaDYS B.

MORENO, DECEaSED., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated February 17,

2020, and entered in 2018

30448 CICI of the Circuit Court

of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein REVERSE

MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.

is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN

HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

GLADYS B. MORENO, DECEASED.;

UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA, ON BEHALF OF

THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING

AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

BELLAIR CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC.; ALFREDO MORENO A/K/A ALFREDO

IVOR MORENO; BRIDGET

MORENO-DICOVITSKY A/K/A

BRIDGET DICOVITSKY; MAGALI

MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGALI

C. MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGGIE MARTINEZ are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 17, 2020, the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 621 OF BELLAIR

CONDOMINIUM APARTMENTS,

A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO THE

DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

THEREOF, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 1588,

PAGE 427, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA,

AND ANY AMENDMENTS

THERETO, TOGETHER

WITH ITS UNDIVIDED

SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS.

Property Address: 2727

NORTH ATLANTIC AVENUE

UNIT 621, DAYTONA

BEACH, FL 32118

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-077584

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0156

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 30774 CICI

NEWREZ LLC D/B/a SHELLPOINST

MORTGaGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOTHY RUSH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 17, 2020,

and entered in 2019 30774 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST MORTGAGE SERVICING is the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY RUSH; LORI RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 22, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 22,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR, DAYTONA

BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-228255

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0157

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 30715 CICI

DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

CHaRLES WESLEY RUMER a/K/a

CHaRLES W. RUMER III, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 15, 2019, and entered in 2019 30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A

CHARLES W. RUMER III; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLES W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 22, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE SOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE EASTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12, BLOCK 5, AS LIES SOUTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF DIVISION STREET, A 50 FOOT STREET AS NOW LAIDOUT, H.P.

HANDS SUBDIVISION IN THE THOMAS FITCH

GRANT, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN DEED

BOOK "P", PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 345 COLLINS ST, ORMOND

BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-261541

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0158

NOTICE Of SaLE

PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CaSE NO.: 2019 31462 CICI

WELLS faRGO BaNK, N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLaIMaNTS CLaIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER, OR aGaINST, aRTHUR J.

REMMERT a/K/a aRTHUR JOHN

REMMERT, DECEaSED, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 27, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2019

31462 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida in which

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., is the

Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,

Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or

other Claimants claiming by,

through, under, or against, Arthur J.

Remmert a/k/a Arthur John Rem-mert,

Deceased, Timothy Rem-mert,

as Personal Representative

of the Estate of Arthur John Remmert,

deceased, Timothy Remmert,

Steven Remmert, Daniel Remmert,

Brian Remmert, Michael Remmert,

Any And All Unknown Parties

Claiming by, Through, Under, And

Against The Herein named Individual

Defendant(s) Who are not

Known To Be Dead Or Alive,

Whether Said Unknown Parties

May Claim An Interest in Spouses,

Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or

Other Claimants, are defendants,

the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online

at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at

11:00AM EST on the April 3, 2020

the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT(S) 17, BLOCK 6 OF

LANTERN PARK, UNIT 2 AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

32, PAGE 113, ET SEQ., OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2934 GASLIGHT DR.,

SOUTH DAYTONA FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-017102

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0160

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2018 10536 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BaNK TRUST COMPaNY

aMERICaS, aS TRUSTEE fOR RESIDENTIaL aCCREDIT LOaNS, INC., MORTGaGE aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-QS14,

Plaintiff, vs.

JaMES E faIRHURST aND KaTHLEEN M

faIRHURST, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

17, 2020, and entered in 2018 10536 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ACCREDIT LOANS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-QS14 is the Plaintiff and JAMES E FAIRHURST; KATHLEEN M

FAIRHURST are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on April 23, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 6, BLOCK 24, FUQUAY AND ROGER'S

DIVISIONS A & B ENTITLED "NEW

SMYRNA BEACH", ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 7, PAGE 29, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3311 HILL ST, NEW

SMYRNA BEACH, FL 32169

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-073580

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0159

NOTICE Of RESCHEDULED SaLE

PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CaSE NO.: 2019 10500 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

CaLIBER HOME LOaNS, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOEL WILLIaMS, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to an

Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated

February 17, 2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 10500 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida in which Caliber Home Loans,

Inc., is the Plaintiff and Joel Williams, Clerk of

the Circuit Court Volusia County Florida, State

of Florida Department Of Revenue, Tynisha M.

Mitchell, United States of America On Behalf

Of the Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, Unknown Tenant in Possession #1 Unknown Tenant, Unknown Tenant in Possession

#2 Unknown Tenant, Unknown Spouse of Joel

Williams , are defendants, the Volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the April 2, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE NORTH ½ OF LOT 5, AND ALL

OF LOTS 1 THOUGH 4, INCLUSIVE,

AND LOTS 10 THROUGH 14, INCLUSIVE,

BLOCK J, COUNTRY CLUB

ESTATES SECTION 6, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7,

PAGE(S) 94, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

A/K/A 2550 PERSHING DRIVE ORANGE

CITY FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file

a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-017102

March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0161

***************************