NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CasE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDl
NEW PENN fINaNCIal D/B/a
sHEllPOINT MORTGaGE sERVICING,
Plaintiff, v.
RONalD C. laMBERT; UNKNOWN
sPOUsE Of RONalD C. laMBERT;
lINDa J. laMBERT; all UNKNOWN
PaRTIEs ClaIMING INTEREsTs BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT a
NaMED DEfENDaNT TO THIs aCTION,
OR HaVING OR ClaIMING TO HaVE aNY
RIGHT, TITlE OR INTEREsT IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DEsCRIBED; CITY
Of DElTONa; CITIBaNK, N.a.; UNKNOWN
TENaNT #1; UNKNOWN TENaNT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment dated
November 20, 2019 entered in
Civil Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL
in the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein NEW
PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff and RONALD C. LAMBERT;
LINDA J. LAMBERT;
THOMAS EVANS; CITY OF DELTONA;
CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 are defendants, Clerk
of Court, will sell the property at
public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00
AM on March 24, 2020 the following
described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF
DELTONA LAKES UNIT
TWENTY-SIX, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
27, AT PAGE 59, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1119 N
Old Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS
FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS
THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME
OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE
CHANGED TIME OF SALE
SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail:
ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M. VANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M170638
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0166
***************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO. 2018 31200 CICI
HOME POINT fINaNCIal
CORPORaTION,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE EsTaTE Of RICHaRD BlOUNT, sR., et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 27, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2018
31200 CICI, of the Circuit Court of
the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for VOLUSIA County, Florida.
HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION,
is Plaintiff and THE
ESTATES OF RICHARD BLOUNT,
SR.; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF
RICHARD BLOUNT, SR; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF RICHARD
BLOUNT, SR.; JAMES DERRICK
BLOUNT; RICHARD BLOUNT, JR.;
CASSANDRA MOORE; JAMES
DERRICK BLOUNT, AS PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF
THE ESTATE OF RICHARD
BLOUNT A/K/A RICHARD
BLOUNT, SR.; AUDREY BUGGS;
STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
REVENUE; CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANTS IN POSSESSION OF
SUBJECT PROPERTY, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit
Court for VOLUSIA, County
Florida will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 a.m., on the 3RD day of
APRIL, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 22, " COLONIAL LAKE
SUB.", ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
29, PAGE 54, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
12265-18
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0167
***************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No: 2018 31805 CICI
BaNK Of aMERICa, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
ROCK a. RUssEK; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
that pursuant the Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated
03/25/2019, and entered in
Case No. 2018 31805 CICI of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida
wherein BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and
ROCK A. RUSSEK; MELISSA
RUSSEK; SECRETARY OF
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY; ASSET
ACCEPTANCE, LLC; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; and
UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are
Defendant(s), Laura E. Roth,
Volusia County Clerk of
Courts will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com on April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the following described
property set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 2,
WESTWOOD HEIGHTS,
ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE 32, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person or entity claiming
an interest in the surplus, if
any, resulting from the Foreclosure
Sale, other than the
property owner as of the date
of the Lis Pendens, must file
a claim with the Clerk no
later than the date that the
Clerk reports the funds as
unclaimed. If you fail to file
a claim, you will not be entitled
to any remaining funds.
DANIELLE LYN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 124171
LENDER LEGAL PLLC
2807 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, Fl 32804
Tel: (407) 730-4644
Fax: (888) 337-3815
Attorney for Plaintiff
Service Emails:
LLS08041
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0168
***************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2019 30337 CICI
NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
CassaNDRa a. lEE, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30337
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and
CASSANDRA A. LEE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF CASSANDRA A. LEE; ANGELA E.
JOHNSON; THE CITY OF DAYTONA
BEACH, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on April 29, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS- UNIT 10,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC
DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-247339
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0174
***************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CasE NO.: 2019 10486 CIDl
laKEVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MaRCUs MUsICK a/K/a MaRCUs M.
MUsICK; saBINE WEICK-sCalEs a/K/a
saBINE MaRG1Ta WEICK-sCalEs; UNKNOWN
TENaNT IN POssEssION Of
THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated the 27th day of February, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019 10486
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein LAKEVIEW
LOAN SERVICING, LLC is the Plaintiff
and MARCUS MUSICK A/K/A MARCUS
M. MUSICK; SABINE WEICK-SCALES
A/K/A SABINE MARG1TA
WEICK-SCALES; and UNKNOWN
TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION OF
THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 16th
day of April, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 17, OF CRYSTAL COVE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 47, PAGE 187, OF
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER
THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU
WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS
ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 4 day of March, 2020.
By: JOANNE GALIPAULT, Esq.
Bar Number: 58935
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-00328
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0177
***************************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CasE No. 2017 30944 CICI
MTGlQ INVEsTORs, l.P.,
PlaINTIff, Vs.
fRaNCEs faRIEllO, ET al.
DEfENDaNT(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 20,
2020 in the above action, the Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at Volusia, Florida, on April 8, 2020, at 11:00
AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following described property:
Parcel 48 and a portion of 44, Durrance
Acres, more particularly described as follows:
A portion of Section 14, Township 14
South, Range 31 East, Volusia County,
Florida, described as follows: from the
Northeast corner of said Section 14, run
along the North line thereof South 87 degrees
48`42" West, a distance of 2663.49
feet; thence South 87 degrees 48`11"
West, continuing along said North section
line, a distance of 128.27 feet; thence departing
said North line run South 01 degrees
33`02" East, a distance of 600.46
feet to the point of beginning; thence continue
South 01 degrees 33`02" East, a distance
of 725.63 feet; thence South 87
degrees 48`23" West, a distance of 353.66
feet; thence North 02 degrees 03`28"
West, a distance of 725.57 feet; thence
North 87 degrees 48`11" East, a distance
of 360.09 feet to the point of beginning.
Together with a 60.00 foot access and utility
easement, the centerline of said easement
beginning at the Southwest corner of Parcel
48 of Durrance Acres and running North 87
degrees 48`23" East, along the South line of
said Parcel 48, and the Easterly extension
thereof, a distance of 2294.25 feet for the termination of said easement; and together with
an access and utility easement being the
West 60.00 feet of the East 851.16 feet of
said Section 14, and together with an easement,
recorded in Official Records Book
2549, page 1531, of the Public Records of
Volusia County, Florida, running from the
South line of said Section 14, Southerly and
Easterly to Tymber Creek Road
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within
sixty (60) days after the sale. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: JEFFREY ALTERMAN, Esq.
FBN 114376
17-000736
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0179
***************************
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CasE NO.: 2019 30765 CICI
WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
CORa lEE MOUlTRIE a/K/a CORa l.
MOUlTRIE, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 21, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2019 30765 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and Cora Lee
Moultrie a/k/a Cora L. Moultrie, are defendants,
the Volusia County Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online
at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM
EST on the April 3, 2020 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT(S) 15, BLOCK 15 OF OAK
PARK KINGSTON AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6
PAGE 128, ET SEQ., OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 638 ABERDEEN ST, DAYTONA
BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the Lis Pendens must file a claim
before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 04 day of March, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-009201
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0180
***************************
volusia
CouNTY
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO.: 2019 10176 CIDL
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF LUIS MELENDEZ
A/K/A LUIS ANGEL MELENDEZ CRUZ, et al.,
Defendants.
TO:
UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,
DEvIsEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs AND ALL
OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTATE OF LUIs MELENDEZ A/K/A LUIs ANGEL MELENDEZ CRUZ
Last Known Address: 944 9TH AvE
DELAND FL 32724
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following
described property:
LOTs 31, 32, AND 33, BLOCK
24, DAYTONA PARK EsTATEs,
sECTION NO. D, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE(s) 99, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group,
P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is
P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL sPRINGs, FL
33077 on or before March 16, 2020, a date
at least thirty (30) days after the first publication
of this Notice in the (Please publish in
West volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your
scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or
voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en
este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta
asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de
antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al
recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un
plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene
una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs
TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal of this
Court this 29 day of January, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
By: Carey Annunziata
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral springs, FL 33077
18-02659
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0162
***************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COURT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvIsION
File No. 2020 10072 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERT A. FERGUSON
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of
Robert A. Ferguson, deceased,
whose date of death was september
20, 2018, is pending in the Circuit
Court for volusia County, Florida,
Probate Division, the address of
which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL
32721. The names and addresses
of the personal representative and
the personal representative's attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate on
whom a copy of this notice is required
to be served must file their
claims with this court ON OR BEFORE
THE LATER OF 3 MONTHs
AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRsT
PUBLICATION OF THIs NOTICE
OR 30 DAYs AFTER THE DATE OF sERvICE OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims or
demands against decedent's estate
must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHs AFTER THE
DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION
OF THIs NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODs sET FORTH
IN sECTION 733.702 OF THE
FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL
BE FOREvER BARRED.
NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME
PERIOD sET FORTH ABOvE, ANY
CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARs OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT's
DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.
The date of first publication of this
notice is March 12, 2020.
Personal Representative:
ROBERT ARTHUR FERGUSON
3402 Bryerstone Cir, sE
smyrna, Georgia 30080
Attorney for the Personal Representative
KRIsTEN M. JACKsON
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 394114
JACKsON LAW PA
5401 s Kirkman Road, ste 310
Orlando, FL 32819
Telephone: (407) 363-9020
Fax: (407) 363-9558
E-Mail: kjackson@jacksonlawpa.com
secondary E-Mail: llye@jacksonlawpa.com
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0163
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO.: 2014 11673 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE OF THE
PRIMESTAR-H FUND I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF HOWARD J. MCDERMOTT;
SUNTRUST MORTGAGE, INC.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that
pursuant to an Order Resetting sale
entered on March 5, 2020 in the Circuit
Court of the seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, the Clerk of Court will on
APRIL 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM EsT,
offer for sale and sell at public outcry
to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com the
following described property situated
in volusia County, Florida:
LOT 10, BLOCK C, FOX RUN
UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
37, PAGE 61, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 511 W GARDENIA
DRIvE, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file
a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated: March 6, 2020
EZRA sCRIvANICH, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 28415
sCRIvANICH | HAYEs
4870 N. Hiatus Road
sunrise, Florida 33351
Phone: (954) 640-0294
Facsimile: (954) 206-0575
Email: ezra@shlegalgroup.com
E-service: attyezra.pleadings@gmail.com
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0164
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2019-10662-CIDL
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE
COMPANY (Formally Known as MetLife
Insurance Company, USA),
Plaintiff, vs.
AUBREY M. HOWE A/K/A AUBREY
MATTHEW HOWE, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the
21st day of February 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019-10662-CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida, wherein BRIGHTHOUsE
LIFE INsURANCE COMPANY
(FORMALLY KNOWN As METLIFE INsURANCE
COMPANY, UsA), is the Plaintiff
and AUBREY M. HOWE A/K/A
AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE; BETH E.
PEARCE; sTATE OF FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN
TENANT #2, are defendants. The Clerk of
this Court shall sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for on-line auctions at, 11:00 AM on
the 9th day of April 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 14, BLOCK B, DIXsON
ACREs, A sUBDIvIsION ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 43, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 417 DIXsON
sTREET, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT
IN THE sURPLUs FROM THE
sALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE
PROPERTY OWNER As OF THE DATE
OF THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTs THE sURPLUs
As UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-03132-F
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0165
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI
HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Indenture
Trustee for the registered Noteholders
of Renaissance Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
Willie Mae Bolden, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 19, 2020, entered in
Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI
of the Circuit Court of the seventh Judicial
Circuit, in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein HsBC Bank
UsA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for
the registered Noteholders of Renaissance
Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1 is the Plaintiff and Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y. Bolden a/k/a
Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City of Daytona
Beach, Florida; Florida Housing
Finance Corporation are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00 AM on the 15th day of April,
2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE
sCHANTZ sUBDIvIsION OF
LOT 4, BLOCK 32, ACCORDING
TO AND As sHOWN BY THE R.
HODGMAN MAP AND PLAT OF
DAYTONA, As PER PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 138, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 5th day of March, 2020.
BROCK & sCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th st, suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUsIs, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F00865
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0169
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 30353 CICI
M&T BANK,
Plaintiff, vs.
FRANK JOHN MURDEN A/K/A FRANK
MURDEN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure entered February 24,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 30353
CICI of the Circuit Court of the seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein
M&T BANK is Plaintiff and FRANK
JOHN MURDEN A/K/A FRANK
MURDEN, et al., are Defendants, the
Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,
EsQ., will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in
accordance with Chapter 45, Florida
statutes on the 24th day of April,
2020 at 11:00 AM on the following
described property as set forth in
said summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 25, Treetop subdivision,
according to the plat thereof as
recorded in Plat Book 34, Page 74, of the Public Records of volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens, must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was: E-mailed Mailed this 3 day of March, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
LIsA WOODBURN, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 sE 6th street, suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRservice@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 11003
18-01877-3
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0170
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS;
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A
CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON
ENTERPRISES, LLC.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure
And Re-Establishment of Lost Note dated
February 28, 2020 entered in Civil Case No.
2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein BAYvIEW LOAN
sERvICING, LLC. is Plaintiff and THOMAs,
JAMEs, et al, are Defendants. The Clerk,
LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at volusia County's
On Line Public Auction website:
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on May 06, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45,
Florida statutes, the following described
property located in vOLUsIA County,
Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Mortgage Foreclosure And Re-Establishment
of Lost Note, to-wit:
LOT 82, FOXBORO sUBDIvIsION,
PHAsE III, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 41, PAGE(s) 48 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed. The court,
in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF sERvICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by
Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.
R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.s. Mail to any
other parties in accordance with the attached
service list this 6 day of March, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEIss WEIsMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, suite 1430
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-075672-F00
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0171
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 10277 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST
TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE
NATIONAL BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR
C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET
BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2,
Plaintiff, VS.
GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL MCLARTY; et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order of Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on February
18, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 10277
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein, U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As TRUsTEE, sUCCEssOR
IN INTEREsT TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As TRUsTEE,
sUCCEssOR BY MERGER TO LAsALLE
NATIONAL BANK, As TRUsTEE FOR C-BAss
MORTGAGE LOAN AssET BACKED
CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2007-CB2 is the
Plaintiff, and GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL
MCLARTY; ROBERT sTEWART MCLARTY;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT
THE HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs are
Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 21,
2020 at 11:00 AM EsT the following described
real property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTs 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2, A. M.
KITCHENs REsUBDIvIsION OF THE
sOUTH 1/2 OF BLOCK 32 OF
HOWRY's ADDITION AND OF
BLOCK 197, CITY OF DELAND, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
As RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4,
PAGE 103, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 5 day of March, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO, Esq.
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-2661B
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0172
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 11690 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN AND
CHRISTINA VAN MEGGELEN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 21, 2020,
and entered in 2019 11690 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein NATIONsTAR
MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR.
COOPER is the Plaintiff and RANDALL
vAN MEGGELEN;
CHRIsTINA vAN MEGGELEN;
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on April 09, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 27, COMMUNITY CENTER
DEvELOPMENT, A sUBDIvIsION
ACCORDING TO
MAP IN MAP BOOK 36,
PAGEs 97 AND 98, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2110 E
DALE CIR, DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 3 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-362737
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0173
***************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2016 11183 CIDL
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAVID L. BARTON, SR.; DEBORAH L.
GIBBS A/K/A DEBORAH GIBBS;
MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS
TRUSTEE; UNKNOWN TENANT; IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to an Order Resetting Foreclosure
sale dated the 27th day of
February, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2016 11183 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for vOLUsIA County, Florida,
wherein FEDERAL NATIONAL
MORTGAGE AssOCIATION is the
Plaintiff and BLACK POINT AssETs,
INC., As TRUsTEE OF THE
500 E ROBERTs sTREET LAND
TRUsT; DAvID L. BARTON, sR.;
DEBORAH L. GIBBs A/K/A DEBORAH
GIBBs; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs, INC., As TRUsTEE; and UNKNOWN TENANT (s) IN POssEssION
OF THE sUBJECT
PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 AM on the 16th day of April,
2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A PORTION OF LOT 4, BLOCK
2, BLUE sPRING PARK, A sUBDIvIsION
IN sECTION 14,
TOWNsHIP 18 sOUTH, RANGE
30 EAsT, ACCORDING TO MAP
IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 107, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEsT
CORNER OF sAID LOT
4; THENCE sOUTH 00°10'19"
WEsT A DIsTANCE OF 110
FEET; THENCE NORTH
89°57'49" EAsT A DIsTANCE
OF 120 FEET TO THE WEsTERLY
LINE OF POINsETTIA
DRIvE As DEsCRIBED IN THAT
CERTAIN DEED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 387, PAGE
383; THENCE NORTH
00°10'19" EAsT ALONG THE
WEsTERLY LINE OF
POINTsETTIA DRIvE A DIsTANCE
OF 84.91 FEET;
THENCE NORTHWEsTERLY
ALONG THE ARC OF A CURvE
OF 25 FEET RADIUs A DIsTANCE
OF 39.96 FEET TO THE
sOUTHERLY LINE OF
ROBERTs sTREET As sHOWN
ON MAP IN MAP BOOK 1,
PAGE 107, AFOREsAID;
THENCE sOUTH 89°57'49"
WEsT ALONG THE
sOUTHERLY LINE OF sAID
ROBERTs sTREET A DIsTANCE
OF 94.91 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING; PLUs
THE EAsT 10 FEET OF LOT 10,
UNIT 3, BREEZEWOOD PARK,
ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP
BOOK 27, PAGE 179, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING
AFTER THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE
A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO
LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As
UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.
AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED
As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER
OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
Dated this 06 day of March, 2020.
By: JEFFREY sEIDEN, Esq.
Bar Number: 57189
submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
16-00321
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0175
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2018 11632 CIDL
REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARGARITA B. CLARKE A/K/A MARGARITA
CLARKE; UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN
DEVELOPMENT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
MARGARITA B. CLARKE A/K/A
MARGARITA CLARKE; UNKNOWN
TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated the 27th day of February, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2018 11632
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for vOLUsIA
County, Florida, wherein REvERsE
MORTGAGE sOLUTIONs, INC is the
Plaintiff and UNITED sTATEs OF
AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF
THE sECRETARY OF HOUsING AND
URBAN DEvELOPMENT; JOHN
FREDERICK CLARKE; PATRICIA DEL
CARMEN CLARKE; UNKNOWN
HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,
AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTATE OF MARGARITA B.
CLARKE A/K/A MARGARITA
CLARKE; and UNKNOWN TENANT
(s) IN POssEssION OF THE sUBJECT
PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 AM on the 30th day of April,
2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to
wit: LOT 3 BLOCK 1238 OF DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FORTY-THREE, A
sUBDIvIsION ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 27,
PAGE 270-283, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING AFTER
THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTs
THE FUNDs As UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU
WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDs. AFTER THE FUNDs
ARE REPORTED As UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD As
OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs
MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
Dated this 4 day of March, 2020.
By: sTEvEN FORCE, Esq.
Bar Number: 71811
submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-01540
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0176
***************************
NOTICE OF ASSIGNMENT FOR THE
BENEFIT OF CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO:2020 30285 CICI
IN RE: LORD & LASKER / FLORIDA,
INC., ASSIGNOR, to MELISSA A.
YOUNGMAN, ASSIGNEE.
Deceased.
PLEAsE TAKE NOTICE that on February
28, 2020, a petition commencing
an assignment for the benefit of creditors
pursuant to chapter 727, Florida
statutes, made by LORD & LAsKER /
FLORIDA, INC., Assignor, with principal
place of business at 555 W.
Granada Blvd., F-5, Ormond Beach,
Florida 32174, to Melissa A. Youngman,
Assignee, whose address is 721
Maitland Ave., Altamonte springs, FL
32701, was filed on February 28, 2020.
Pursuant to section 727.105, Fla.
stat., no proceeding may be commenced
against the Assignee except
as provided in Chapter 727, and excepting
the case of a consensual lienholder
enforcing its rights in personal
property or real property collateral,
there shall be no levy, execution, attachment
or the like, in connection
with any judgment of claim against the
assets of the Estate, in the possession,
custody, or control of the Assignee.
YOU ARE HEREBY further notified
that in order to receive any dividend in
this proceeding you must file a proof
of claim with the Assignee or the Assignee’s attorney on or before June 27, 2020.
MELIssA A. YOUNGMAN, P.A.
Attorney at Law
721 Maitland Ave.
Altamonte springs, FL 32701
March 12, 19, 26; April 2, 2020 v20-0178
***************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO.: 2019 11998 CIDL
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOSE M. MATOS, et al.,
Defendants.
TO:
JOsE M. MATOs
Last Known Address: 234 BUENA vIsTA
sTREET, DEBARY, FL 32713
Current Residence Unknown
UNKNOWN TENANT IN POssEssION OF
THE sUBJECT PROPERTY
Current Residence: 234 BUENA vIsTA
sTREET, DEBARY, FL 32713
UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF JOsE M. MATOs
Last Known Address: 234 BUENA vIsTA
sTREET, DEBARY, FL 32713
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
for Foreclosure of Mortgage on
the following described property:
LOT 18, BLOCK A, PLANTATION
EsTATEs UNIT 6, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 250, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it, on
Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney
for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O.
BOX 771270, CORAL sPRINGs, FL
33077 on or before April 20, 2020, a
date at least thirty (30) days after the
first publication of this Notice in the
(Please publish in West volusia Beacon
c/o FLA) and file the original with
the Clerk of this Court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for
the relief demanded in the complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal
of this Court this 3 day of March, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(seal) By: Jennifer vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral springs, FL 33077
19-03266
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0181
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO.: 2019 31117 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF
THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN
TRUST 2005-44, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-44,
Plaintiff, v.
CECIL MOORE; UNKNOWN HEIRS,
CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES, AND
ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DARLENE
MCRAE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CECIL
MOORE; KIMBERLY AGNER BROOKS;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY
AGNER BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF KIMBERLY ROSE BROOKS; BANK
OF AMERICA, N.A. SUCCESSOR BY
MERGER TO COUNTRYWIDE HOME
LOANS, INC., A NEW YORK
CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS
AMERICA’S WHOLESALE LENDER; ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR
CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE
OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment dated March 4, 2020 entered
in Civil Case No. 2019 31117 CICI in
the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK As TRUsTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERs OF
THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN
TRUsT 2005-44, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH
CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs
2005-44, Plaintiff and CECIL MOORE;
UNKNOWN HEIRs, CREDITORs, DEvIsEEs,
BENEFICIARIEs, GRANTEEs,
AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, TRUsTEEs,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING AN
INTEREsT BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF DARLENE
MCRAE; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF CECIL
MOORE; KIMBERLY AGNER BROOKs;
UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF KIMBERLY
AGNER BROOKs; UNKNOWN sPOUsE
OF KIMBERLY ROsE BROOKs; BANK
OF AMERICA, N.A. sUCCEssOR BY
MERGER TO COUNTRYWIDE HOME
LOANs, INC., A NEW YORK CORPORATION
DOING BUsINEss As AMERICA’s
WHOLEsALE LENDER are defendants,
Clerk of Court, will sell the property at public
sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
beginning at 11:00 AM on April 8, 2020 the
following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 13 AND THE
NORTHERLY 1/2 OF LOT 14,
BLOCK “F”, ORMOND
HEIGHTs PARK, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE(s) 202, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 294 Fir street, Ormond
Beach, Florida 32174
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN
THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs
MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West state Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
service E-mail:
arbservices@kelleykronenberg.com
JAsON M vANsLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M190331
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0182
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,
ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE
ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES,
Plaintiff, VS.
WILLIAM HENRY; et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order of
Final Judgment. Final Judgment was
awarded on February 12, 2020 in Civil
Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUsT COMPANY, As INDENTURE
TRUsTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE
HOLDERs OF THE ACCREDITED
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUsT 2005-4
AssET BACKED NOTEs is the Plaintiff,
and WILLIAM HENRY; MYRNA J.
HENRY; THE CITY OF DAYTONA
BEACH, A FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD
OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 1,
2020 at 11:00 AM EsT the following described
real property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 117, sHANGRI-LA sUBDIvIsION,
UNIT II, As PER PLAT
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35,
PAGE 109 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: NUsRAT MANsOOR
FBN: 86110
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3101B
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0183
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 11053 CIDL
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF ROY H.
CLAYTON A/K/A ROY HERSCHEL
CLAYTON, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 16, 2020,
and entered in 2019 11053 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida, wherein
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUsT COMPANY, N.A. As
TRUsTEE FOR MORTGAGE AssETs
MANAGEMENT sERIEs I
TRUsT is the Plaintiff and THE
UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs,
AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs, AND ALL
OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF
ROY H. CLAYTON A/K/A ROY
HERsCHEL CLAYTON, DECEAsED;
UNITED sTATEs OF
AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF
OF THE sECRETARY OF HOUsING AND URBAN DEvELOPMENT; GAIL E. WEsT are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 02, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 1335, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FORTY-FIvE,
ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
27, PAGEs 300 THROUGH
313, INCLUsIvE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2331 AsBURY
ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 10 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-278646
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0184
***************************
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2018 31282 CICI
fINaNCE Of aMERICa REVERSE LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
LOUIS a. ROSSI,
Defendant(s),
To: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LOUISE T.
ROSSI, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
24 MARJORIE TRAIL
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS STATED, CURRENT
RESIDENCE UNKNOWN
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose Mortgage
covering the following real and personal
property described as follows, to-wit:
LOT 94, WINDING WOODS
UNIT #4, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
41, PAGES 124 THROUGH
125, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to file a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on Curtis
Wilson, McCalla Raymer Leibert
Pierce, LLC, 225 E. Robinson St.
Suite 155, Orlando, FL 32801 and
file the original with the Clerk of the
above-styled Court on or before April
08, 2020, or 30 days from the first
publication, otherwise a Judgment
may be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en
este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta
asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez,
o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
this Court at Volusia County, Florida,
this 21st day of February, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
BY: J. BEACH
DEPUTY CLERK
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
225 E. Robinson St. Suite 155
Orlando, FL 32801
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
18-00923-4
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0142
***************************
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020-10060-CIDL
Wells fargo Bank, N.a.
Plaintiff, vs.
William f. Dinan a/k/a William Dinan, as
Trustee of William f. Dinan Living Trust
dated July 19, 2012; William f. Dinan
a/k/a William Dinan; Unknown Beneficiaries
of the William f. Dinan Living Trust
dated July 19, 2012
Defendants.
TO: Unknown Beneficiaries of the William F.
Dinan Living Trust dated July 19, 2012
Last Known Address: "Unknown"
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an
action to foreclose a mortgage on the following
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 11, BLOCK 1720, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT SIXTY-FIVE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,
PAGES 117 THROUGH 121, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on Julie Anthousis,
Esquire, Brock & Scott, PLLC., the
Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale,
FL 33309, within thirty (30) days
of the first date of publication on or before
April 06, 2020, and file the original
with the Clerk of this Court either before
service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order
to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con
discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este
procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con
la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos
de 7 días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la
cita de comparecencia está dentro de
un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene
una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER
INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on February 18, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F02644
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0143
***************************
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2019-32307-CICI
Truist Bank, successor by merger to
SunTrust Bank
Plaintiff, vs.
Cyril Javurek; Unknown Spouse of Cyril
Javurek; CenterState Bank, National association
successor by merger to Reunion
Bank of florida; Spruce Creek
Estates Homeowners association, Inc.
Defendants.
TO: CYRIL JAVUREK and Unknown Spouse
of Cyril Javurek
Last Known Address: 6229 Coquina Circle
Port Orange, Florida 32127
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose a mortgage
on the following property in
Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 39, SPRUCE CREEK
ESTATES, UNIT 2, AS PER
MAP BOOK 35, PAGE 186,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and
you are required to serve a copy
of your written defenses, if any,
to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire,
Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft.
Lauderdale, FL 33309, within
thirty (30) days of the first date
of publication on or before April
08, 2020, and file the original
with the Clerk of this Court either
before service on the Plaintiff’s
attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS
WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who
needs an accommodation in
order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days;
if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION
NUMBERS SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted
tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin
incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o
de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene
una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO
SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on February 20, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
(SEAL) By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
19-F00157
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0144
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2009 33874 CICI
US Bank Trust N.a. as Trustee for LSf9
Master Participation Trust,
Plaintiff, vs.
Margaret Toole, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order
dated January 24, 2020 entered in Case No.
2009 33874 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein US Bank Trust N.A. As Trustee
for LSF9 Master Participation Trust is the Plaintiff
and Margaret Toole; The Marina Grande on the
Halifax I Condominium Association, Inc.; Marina
Grande on the Halifax Maintenance Association,
Inc.; A.W. Baylor Versapanel-Plastering, Inc.; and
Unknown Tenants/Owners are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00AM on the 28th day of October, 2020, the
following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
DWELLING UNIT 303, BUILDING 1,
OF MARINA GRANDE ON THE HALIFAX
I, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION OF
CONDOMINIUM THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
BOOK 6136 PAGE 4670, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND ANY
AMENDMENTS THERETO, TOGETHER
WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST
OR SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS APPURTENANT THERETO.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By MAXINE MELTZER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 119294
18-F00758
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0146
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2017 31084 CICI
JPMORGaN CHaSE BaNK N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
aLL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS,
DEVISEES, BENEfICIaRIES,
GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES, LIENORS,
TRUSTEES aND aLL OTHER PaRTIES
CLaIMING aN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR aGaINST THE ESTaTE Of
JOSEPH S. REGISTRaTO, JR., DECEaSED;
PaRK PLaCE HOMEOWNERS' aSSOCIaTION, INC.; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION
Of THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; DIaNE
SHERMaN; JOaNNE LINDSaY; JOSEPH
REGISTRaTO a/K/a JOSEPH J.
REGISTRaTO; SUSaN PIRaINO,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
filed January 27, 2020 and
entered in Case No. 2017 31084
CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7th
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK N.A. is Plaintiff
and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS,
CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF JOSEPH S.
REGISTRATO, JR., DECEASED;
UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY; DIANE SHERMAN;
JOANNE LINDSAY; JOSEPH
REGISTRATO A/K/A JOSEPH J.
REGISTRATO; SUSAN PIRAINO;
PARK PLACE HOMEOWNERS'
ASSOCIATION, INC.; are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk
of the Circuit Court, will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at 11:00 A.M., on March 20, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 22, PARK PLACE
PHASE I, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
37, PAGE 169, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the Clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
17-00033
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0147
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CaSE No. 2019 31707 CICI
DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC,
PLaINTIff, VS.
EDWaRD ZEIS a/K/a EDWaRD a. ZEIS
a/K/a EDWaRD aLBERT ZEIS, ET aL.
DEfENDaNT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 26, 2020 in
the above action, the Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida,
on April 15, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for
the following described property:
Unit 5, Building H, The Condominium
at Georgetowne Lake, a
Condominium, according to the
Declaration of Condominium
thereof, recorded in Official
Records Book 5850, Page 1792,
of the Public Records of Volusia
County, Florida, together with an
undivided interest or share in the
common elements appurtenant thereto
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim
within sixty (60) days after the sale.
The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of
the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: IRIS KWON, Esq.
FBN 115140
19-000185
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0148
***************************
NOTICE Of RESCHEDULED SaLE
PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CaSE NO.: 2018 31034 CICI
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST
TO BaNK Of aMERICa, NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS TRUSTEE,
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LaSaLLE
BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS
TRUSTEE fOR MERRILL LYNCH
MORTGaGE INVESTORS TRUST,
MORTGaGE LOaN aSSET-BaCKED
CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2007-HE1,
Plaintiff, vs.
SUSaN E. MUNGERSON-MaLONE a/K/a
SUSaN E. MUNGERSON, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale dated February
11, 2020 entered in Case No. 2018
31034 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida in which
U.S. Bank National Association, as
Trustee, successor in interest to
Bank of America, National Association,
as Trustee, successor by
merger to LaSalle Bank National
Association, as Trustee for Merrill
Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust,
Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates,
Series 2007-HE1, is the
Plaintiff and Susan E. Mungerson-Malone
a/k/a Susan E. Mungerson,
Laddy Cyril Malone, are defendants,
the Volusia County Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the March 27,
2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 21 OF OAK RIDGE
ACRES UNIT 2, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
26, AT PAGE 37, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF FLAGLER
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 354 BRIDLE PATH LN,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICSZ
Florida Bar #762121
18-013634
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0149
***************************
RE-NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO. 2016 11682 CIDL
NaTIONSTaR MORTGaGE LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MISHELLE L. YELVERTON, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 23,
2017, and entered in Case No. 2016 11682
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida.
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC, is Plaintiff
and MISHELLE L. YELVERTON; AUSTIN R.
YOUNG; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF AUSTIN R.
YOUNG; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION SUCCESSOR BY MERGER
TO SOUTHTRUST BANK; SHARON CLIFTON,
are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit
Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 a.m., on the 24TH day of MARCH, 2020,
the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
THE SOUTH 140.65 FEET OF THE WEST
340 FEET OF THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 (LESS THE
WEST 30 FEET THEREOF IN ROAD),
SECTION 11, TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
8760-16
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0150
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO. 2018 10834 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST COMPaNY, aS TRUSTEE fOR aRGENT SECURITIES INC., aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2006-W3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHaEL STITELY a/K/a MICHaEL EUGENE
STITELY a/K/a MICHaEL E. STITELY, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 6, 2020, and
entered in Case No. 2018 10834
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. DEUTSCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY,
AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT
SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2006-W3, is Plaintiff and
MICHAEL STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL
EUGENE STITELY A/K/A MICHAEL
E. STITELY; SHELLEY STITELY;
FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT
ASSOC. A/K/A FLORIDA HOME IMPROVEMENT
ASSOCIATES, INC.,
are defendants. Laura E. Roth,
Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,
County Florida will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 a.m., on the 26TH day of
MARCH, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 59, 60, AND 61, PLAT
OF OAK HILL, AS PER PLAT
IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 62,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER
WITH ANY AND
TITLE TO UNPLATTED
ROADS LYING ADJACENT
AND CONTIGUOUS TO SAID PROPERTY.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
11256-18
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0151
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2018 10797 CIDL
fBC MORTGaGE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
KRIS HUPfER, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered January 21, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Deland, Florida, wherein FBC MORTGAGE, LLC is
Plaintiff and KRIS HUPFER, et al., are Defendants, the
Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 21st day of April 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as
set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY WOODS
PHASE THREE-A, ACCORDING TO THE MAP
OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 41, PAGES 154 THROUGH 156, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed (X)
Mailed this 26th day of February, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
LISA WOODBURN, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 11003
16-00179-6
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0152
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2019 31512 CICI
DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST
COMPaNY aS TRUSTEE fOR
HaRBORVIEW MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST MORTGaGE LOaN PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2007-2,
Plaintiff, vs.
RINDY NONG, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure entered January 27,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 31512
CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE
FOR HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-2 is Plaintiff and
RINDY NONG, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E.
ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in
accordance with Chapter 45, Florida
Statutes on the 24TH day of April,
2020 at 11:00 AM on the following
described property as set forth in
said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 48, Breakaway Trails,
Phase 3, Unit 2B, according to
the plat thereof, as recorded in
Map Book 49, Page(s) 122
through 125, inclusive, of the
Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens, must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed
(X) Mailed this 26th day of February,
2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
LISA WOODBURN, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 11003
19-00567-2
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0153
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MIRaNDa SMITH, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December
18, 2018, and entered in 2018 10912 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
is the Plaintiff and MIRANDA SMITH; BRANDON
KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON S. KLEINKE;
R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, LLC F/K/A R.E.
MICHEL COMPANY F/K/A R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE
CORPORATION are the Defendant(s). Laura
E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on April 14, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF A REPLAT
OF A PORTION OF DELTONA LAKES,
UNIT NINE, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 28, AT PAGE(S) 112 AND
113, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1191 S COOPER DR,
DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes,
Section 45.031.
Dated this 25 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-170920
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0154
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2017 11339 CIDL
WELLS faRGO BaNK, NaTIONaL
aSSOCIaTION aS TRUSTEE fOR OPTION
ONE MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST 2007-4, aSSET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2007-4,
Plaintiff, vs.
BLaCK POINT aSSETS, INC. a fLORIDa
CORPORaTION, aS TRUSTEE UNDER
THE 3330 CaLDWELL STREET LaND
TRUST DaTED JaNUaRY 1, 2014, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
16, 2020, and entered in 2017 11339
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR
OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2007-4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-4 is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
BENEFICIARIES OF THE 3330
CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST; BLACK
POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST DATED
JANUARY 1, 2014; WELLS FARGO BANK,
N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE
·MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-4,
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2007-4; DISCOVER BANK are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 16, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 13, BLOCK 1360, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT FORTY SEVEN, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,
PAGES 10 THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 3330 CALDWELL
ST, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-047357
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0155
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2018 30448 CICI
REVERSE MORTGaGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEfICIaRIES,
DEVISEES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES aND
aLL OTHERS WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREST
IN THE ESTaTE Of GLaDYS B.
MORENO, DECEaSED., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated February 17,
2020, and entered in 2018
30448 CICI of the Circuit Court
of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein REVERSE
MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.
is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
GLADYS B. MORENO, DECEASED.;
UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA, ON BEHALF OF
THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING
AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;
BELLAIR CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC.; ALFREDO MORENO A/K/A ALFREDO
IVOR MORENO; BRIDGET
MORENO-DICOVITSKY A/K/A
BRIDGET DICOVITSKY; MAGALI
MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGALI
C. MARTINEZ A/K/A MAGGIE MARTINEZ are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 17, 2020, the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 621 OF BELLAIR
CONDOMINIUM APARTMENTS,
A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING TO THE
DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
THEREOF, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 1588,
PAGE 427, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA,
AND ANY AMENDMENTS
THERETO, TOGETHER
WITH ITS UNDIVIDED
SHARE IN THE COMMON ELEMENTS.
Property Address: 2727
NORTH ATLANTIC AVENUE
UNIT 621, DAYTONA
BEACH, FL 32118
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-077584
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0156
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2019 30774 CICI
NEWREZ LLC D/B/a SHELLPOINST
MORTGaGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
TIMOTHY RUSH, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 17, 2020,
and entered in 2019 30774 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST MORTGAGE SERVICING is the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY RUSH; LORI RUSH are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 22, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 22,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR, DAYTONA
BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-228255
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0157
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2019 30715 CICI
DITECH fINaNCIaL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
CHaRLES WESLEY RUMER a/K/a
CHaRLES W. RUMER III, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 15, 2019, and entered in 2019 30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A
CHARLES W. RUMER III; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLES W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 22, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE SOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE EASTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12, BLOCK 5, AS LIES SOUTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF DIVISION STREET, A 50 FOOT STREET AS NOW LAIDOUT, H.P.
HANDS SUBDIVISION IN THE THOMAS FITCH
GRANT, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN DEED
BOOK "P", PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 345 COLLINS ST, ORMOND
BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-261541
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0158
***************************
NOTICE Of SaLE
PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CaSE NO.: 2019 31462 CICI
WELLS faRGO BaNK, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLaIMaNTS CLaIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR aGaINST, aRTHUR J.
REMMERT a/K/a aRTHUR JOHN
REMMERT, DECEaSED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 27, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019
31462 CICI of the Circuit Court of
the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida in which
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., is the
Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,
Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, or
other Claimants claiming by,
through, under, or against, Arthur J.
Remmert a/k/a Arthur John Rem-mert,
Deceased, Timothy Rem-mert,
as Personal Representative
of the Estate of Arthur John Remmert,
deceased, Timothy Remmert,
Steven Remmert, Daniel Remmert,
Brian Remmert, Michael Remmert,
Any And All Unknown Parties
Claiming by, Through, Under, And
Against The Herein named Individual
Defendant(s) Who are not
Known To Be Dead Or Alive,
Whether Said Unknown Parties
May Claim An Interest in Spouses,
Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or
Other Claimants, are defendants,
the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online
at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at
11:00AM EST on the April 3, 2020
the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT(S) 17, BLOCK 6 OF
LANTERN PARK, UNIT 2 AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
32, PAGE 113, ET SEQ., OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 2934 GASLIGHT DR.,
SOUTH DAYTONA FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-017102
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0160
***************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2018 10536 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BaNK TRUST COMPaNY
aMERICaS, aS TRUSTEE fOR RESIDENTIaL aCCREDIT LOaNS, INC., MORTGaGE aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-QS14,
Plaintiff, vs.
JaMES E faIRHURST aND KaTHLEEN M
faIRHURST, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
17, 2020, and entered in 2018 10536 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ACCREDIT LOANS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-QS14 is the Plaintiff and JAMES E FAIRHURST; KATHLEEN M
FAIRHURST are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on April 23, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 6, BLOCK 24, FUQUAY AND ROGER'S
DIVISIONS A & B ENTITLED "NEW
SMYRNA BEACH", ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 7, PAGE 29, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 3311 HILL ST, NEW
SMYRNA BEACH, FL 32169
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 28 day of February, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-073580
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0159
***************************
NOTICE Of RESCHEDULED SaLE
PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CaSE NO.: 2019 10500 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
CaLIBER HOME LOaNS, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOEL WILLIaMS, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to an
Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale dated
February 17, 2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 10500 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida in which Caliber Home Loans,
Inc., is the Plaintiff and Joel Williams, Clerk of
the Circuit Court Volusia County Florida, State
of Florida Department Of Revenue, Tynisha M.
Mitchell, United States of America On Behalf
Of the Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development, Unknown Tenant in Possession #1 Unknown Tenant, Unknown Tenant in Possession
#2 Unknown Tenant, Unknown Spouse of Joel
Williams , are defendants, the Volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the April 2, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
THE NORTH ½ OF LOT 5, AND ALL
OF LOTS 1 THOUGH 4, INCLUSIVE,
AND LOTS 10 THROUGH 14, INCLUSIVE,
BLOCK J, COUNTRY CLUB
ESTATES SECTION 6, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 7,
PAGE(S) 94, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
A/K/A 2550 PERSHING DRIVE ORANGE
CITY FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file
a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-017102
March 5, 12, 2020 V20-0161
***************************