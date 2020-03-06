**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 11694 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

In Re: The Marriage of

Danilo Jimenez Conejo,

Petitioner

and

Estrella Isela Chavarria,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Estrella Isela Chavarria

        229 Butler St., Apt. 2

        Trenton, NJ 08611

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Bradley S. Sherman, Esq.

105 E. Church St.

DeLand, FL 32724

on or before April 2, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: February 11, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey,Deputy Clerk

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10379-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MARY R. TERRY A/K/A

MARY ROSE TERRY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Mary R. Terry a/k/a Mary Rose Terry, deceased, whose date of death was January 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2020-10379-PRDL.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 0061254

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, P. A.

301 Dunlawton Avenue

Port Orange, FL  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Secondary E-Mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

Ellen Zemanick

133 Windy Hill Road

Binghamton, New York 13904

March 2 & 9, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

SASSY FAE HOMEOPATHIC 

HEALING ARTS

168 Mills Road

DeLand, FL 32724

Alicia Medea Hall

March 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.:  2019 12628 PRDL

Division: 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

ROBERT LAVENDER,

A/K/A ROBERT L. LAVENDER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ROBERT LAVENDER A/K/A ROBERT L. LAVENDER, deceased, whose date of death was November 25, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is:  P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is March 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.

Email Addresses:

joedudley@joedudley.com

jdudley@joedudley.com

Florida Bar No. 650293

403 Downing Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida  32168

Telephone:  (386) 428-2434

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Walter A. Lavender

400 West Putnam Road

Oak Hill, Florida 32759

March 2 & 9, 2020

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

CASSADAGA PSYCHIC SHOP

460 Cassadaga Road

Cassadaga, FL 32706

Daytona Books & Metaphysics 

Limited Liability Company

March 9, 2020

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2020 10683 CODL

LABOY LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND GOOD SAMARITAN CLINIC OF WEST VOLUSIA IRREVOCABLE CHARITABLE TRUST, 

Defendant,

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Parcel 1

Lot(s) 163 through 166, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Schaub Ave., Orange City, FL 32763

Parcel 2

Lot(s) 225 through 228, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Brown Ave., Orange City, FL 32763

Parcel 3

Lot(s) 17 through 19, inclusive, Block 9, of West Highlands, recorded in Map Book 6, Page 214, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 9th Street, Orange City, FL 32763

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on , of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before April 13, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this  25th day of February 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez

As Deputy Clerk

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Creative Plate Design

407 North Fairview Ave

DeLand, FL 32724

/s/ Laurie E. Hitchcock

March 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2020-10198-PRDL

Division No. 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

NANCY EILEEN MCCULLOUGH,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The ancillary administration of the estate of Nancy Eileen McCullough, deceased, whose date of death was April 2, 2019 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.   The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is March 2, 2020.

Personal Representative(s):

KIMBERLY LYNN MCCULLOUGH

 3156 Woodward Ave.

Burlington, Ontario, L7N 36K, Canada

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative(s):

ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 283088

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

March 2 & 9, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Willow and Oak Home

445 N. Kentucky Ave

DeLand, FL 32724

/s/ John & Chelsy Yeater

March 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10280 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

LOU VERN DAVIS

A/K/A LOUVERN FRANCES DAVIS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LOU VERN DAVIS A/K/A LOUVERN FRANCES DAVIS, deceased, whose date of death was December 25, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 9, 2030.

Signed on this 3rd day of March, 2020.

/s/ Kim C. Booker

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 0854352

Booker & Associates, P.A.

1019 Town Center Dr., Suite 201

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone: (386) 774-6552

Email: kbooker@bookerandassoc.com

 

/s/ DOUGLAS EDWARD DAVIS

Personal Representative

1200 23rd St. NW, #608

Washington, D.C. 20087

March 9 & 16, 2020

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

M-M NAILS

5521 S. Williamson Blvd, Ste. 435

Port Orange, FL 32128

White Lotus Nail & Spa, LLC

March 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

Division 10

File No. 2020-10298-PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROSEMARY L. HARRIS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Rosemary L. Harris, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 9, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Dawn M. Calache, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 123760

3959 S. Nova Road, Suite 2

Port Orange, FL 32127

Telephone: (386) 872-4223

Fax: (888) 678-6790

E-Mail: dcalache@calachelaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Robin Anne Boggs

200 Gary Avenue

Oakhill, Florida 32759-9341

March 9 & 16, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/27/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2016 HYUN Veloster

VIN KMHTC6AEXGU279442

2015 PALO

VIN 4X4TPAV27FN019398

2004 TOYT Camry

VIN 4T1BE32K34U303682

March 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR 

THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 12648 PRDL

DIVISION:10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JENNIFER L. EUSTANCE

A/K/A JENNIFER LEE EUSTANCE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The name of the decedent, the designation of the court in which the administration of the estate is pending, and the file number are indicated above.  The address of the court is in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

If you have been served with a copy of this notice and you have any claim or demand against the decedent’s estate, even if that claim is unmatured, contingent or unliquidated, you must file your claim with the Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF A DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER YOU RECEIVE A COPY OF THIS NOTICE.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

EVEN IF A CLAIM IS NOT BARRED BY THE LIMITATIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN FILED WILL BE BARRED TWO YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DEATH.

The date of the decedent’s death is: October 11, 2019.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 9, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Susan Giacoletto, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 172472

Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC

815 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite 1

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone: (386) 456-0500

office@susangiacolettolaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

ALBERT D. KING

307 Taberna Cir., 

New Bern, NC 28562 

March 9 & 16, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/23/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2010 FORD Focus

VIN 1FAHP3FN1AW196134

2008 HOND Accord

VIN 1HGCP36868A079236

2001 CHEV Suburban

VIN 3GNEC16T51G133054

March 9, 2020

IMPORTANT INFORMATION 

ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER 

Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) MCL Violation at Orange City Utilities Public Water System

Our water system recently violated a drinking water standard. Although this incident was not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation.

We routinely monitor for the presence of drinking water contaminants. Testing results from January 23, 2020, show that our system exceeded the standard, or maximum contaminant level (MCL), for TTHM. The standard for TTHM is 80 Parts Per Billion (ppb). It is determined by a locational running annual average (LRAA) of all the samples collected at each sampling location for the past 4 quarters. The level of TTHM averaged at two of our system’s locations for the 1st quarter of 2020 was above 80 ppb (247 Minnesota Avenue: TTHM LRAA=81.34 ppb) (1038 West French Avenue: TTHM LRAA= 82.62 ppb).

Some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer

What should I do?

  There is nothing you need to do. You do not need to boil your water or take other corrective actions. If a situation arises where the water is no longer safe to drink, you will be notified within 24 hours. 

    If you have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant, are pregnant, or are elderly, you may be at increased risk and should seek advice from your health care providers about drinking this water. 

What does this mean?

This is not an emergency. If it had been an emergency, you would have been notified within 24 hours.

What is being done?

The City began construction on its Water Quality Improvement projects in 2015 using $1.7 million from the Utility Enterprise fund. An additional $13,549,405 in grant/loan funding was obtained from the FDEP State Revolving Funding (SRF) to reduce TTHMs.  

A unidirectional flushing program to remove stagnant water started in December 2014.  Existing obsolete and defective pipe replacement and pipe looping projects will be continued.  To reduce TTHMs at the water treatment facilities, a new chlorine control and other water plant upgrades have been installed. The Water Treatment Plant upgrades were completed in January 2019.    The City is continuing to work hard to reduce the TTHM levels by flushing to remove stagnant water in the distribution system and upgrading the water treatment facilities.  

Orange City Utilities will continue to monitor and report the TTHM results on a quarterly basis in a public notice if the LRAA exceeds the MCL, as required by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

For more information, please contact Customer Service, at 205 E Graves Ave., Orange City 32763 or by phone at (386) 775-5444.

*Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.*

This notice is being sent to you by [Orange City Utilities]. State Water System ID#: 3640946. 

Date distributed: March 9, 2020.

March 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE

CASE NO: 2018-11865-PRDL

DIV: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

BETTY GERCKEN,

Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BETTY GERCKEN, deceased, whose date of death is April 22nd, 2018, probate file number 2018-11865-PRDL, Div. 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The estate is testate and the date of the Will is February 24th, 2014.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

That any interested person on whom the notice is served who challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court is required to file any objections with the court in the manner provided in the Florida Probate Rules within the time required by law or those objections are forever barred;

That interested persons are required to file with the court any objection by an interested person on whom the notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court within 3 months after the date of service of a copy of the notice of administration on the objecting person.

That any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived;

That a surviving spouse seeking an elective share must file an election to take elective share within the time provided by law.

That all creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file claims against the Estate with the Court within the time periods provided by law and set forth in Sections 733.702 and 733.710, Florida Statutes, or be forever barred.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 9th, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Thomas W. Collier Jr. Esq.

Florida Bar No: 0978711

120 S. Woodland Blvd, 

Suite 212, DeLand, FL 32720

Tel and Fax: (386) 740-1887

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Abby McCaslin

March 9 & 16, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Pedego Electric Bikes

1720 S. Woodland Blvd.

DeLand, FL 32720

/s/ Nancy Zirbel

March 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 2020-10123-CIDL

KANIKE PROPERTIES, LLC, a Florida 

Limited Liability Company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

WILLIAM ROLLINS, deceased; CASSANDRA SINGLETON; LYLA COLEMAN; CYNTHIA RILEY; and WILLIAM ROLLINS, JR., if alive, and if deceased, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, legatees assigns, creditors, lienors, trustees and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the above named Defendant(s); CITY OF NEW SMYRNA BEACH, a Florida Municipal Corporation; and any and all other persons or parties known or unknown having or claiming an interest in the real property situated in Volusia County, Florida, having Parcel Identification No. 7418-07-02-0210 and described as follows:

The Easterly 97.5 feet of the Southerly 127 feet of Lot 21, F.S. Sams Subdivision as shown on map in Map Book 4, Page 127, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: WILLIAM ROLLINS, deceased; WILLIAM ROLLINS, JR., if alive, and if deceased, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, legatees assigns, creditors, lienors, trustees and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the above named Defendant(s)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to it, if any, on the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are: 

Robert B. Trumbo, Jr., Esquire

Bailey & Trumbo, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

on or before March 26, 2020, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. 

Dated on February 10, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE COUNTY COURT

By: /s/ J. Beach,

as Deputy Clerk

February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2020-10149-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

KENNETH RICHARDSON,

a/k/a KENNETH D. RICHARDSON,

a/k/a KENNETH DOYLE RICHARDSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KENNETH RICHARDSON, a/k/a KENNETH D. RICHARDSON, a/k/a KENNETH DOYLE RICHARDSON, deceased, file number 2020-10149-PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 2, 2020.

/s/ Richard W. Taylor, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 170139

Taylor and Nordman, P.A.

112 N. Florida Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720

Tel: (386) 734-2558

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

 

/s/ MARIA S. SHERWOOD,

as Personal Representative

of Estate of Kenneth D. Richardson

1581 16th Street

Orange City, FL 32763

March 2 & 9, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JOHN WAYNE YOUNG JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 4544-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

Description of Property: Parcel #803101080060  LOT 6 BLK 8 UNIT 1 ST JOHNS RIVER ESTS PB 27 PG 42 PER OR 5076 PG 3892 PER OR 5492 PG 3604

Name in which assessed: IVAN ALICEA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ C. PARKER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807.  CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE'S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: March 24th   AT THE TIMES INDICATED BELOW.  VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com, BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.  

 

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN-800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM

 

110  Miryam Yanez Morales

278  Faythe Danielle Linder

282  Maurice Tony Swint

296  Alfredo Torres Diaz

363  Deisha Washington

364  Rhonda Lee Schnidt

394  Teresa Murphy

514  Kiera Valincia Matthews

542  Harold Easton

544  Rebecca Caragine

566  Alfredo Torres Diaz

          

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DELAND-1540 S. STATE ROAD 15A, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 11:00 AM:

 

E50   Melvin Ray Fields

A06   Melvin Ray Fields

D03  Terrence Stanley Thomas Jr.

E59    Kiana Vonchae Middleton

1102  Charles Lawrence Lindner

1128  Charles Lawrence Lindner

A35   William Joseph Smith

B04   Fredris Rodriguez Williams

A15   Robert Russo Sr.

 

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ORANGE CITY-145 MILLER ROAD, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 - AT 11:30 AM

 

214  Kiana Middleon

324  Rachel Harless

343  John Robarge Jr

430  Dustin Patterson

645  Patricia Yates

March 9 & 16, 2020

 

THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 12705 PRDL

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

CLIFFORD E. BLISH, JR.,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CLIFFORD E. BLISH, JR., Deceased, whose date of death was November 1, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida, 32724.  The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorneys are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 2, 2020.

ATTORNEYS FOR PETITIONER      ROBERT SAYLOR, ESQUIRE  

Florida Bar No. 132481

2730 Blue Heron Village        

DeLand, Florida 32720

Telephone: 561-531-2680

 

BRUCE W. PARRISH       

Florida Bar No. 125646

1870 Forest Hill Blvd.

West Palm Beach, Florida 33406 

Telephone: 561-642-0591

 

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

MELISSA BLISH

2144 Central Parkway       

DeLand, Florida 32724                

March 2 & 9, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6337-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #813031070100  LOT 10 BLK 723 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 31 MB 27 PGS 97-100 INC PER OR 2634 PG 0655 PER D/C 6923 PGS 4258-4259

Name in which assessed: JANEY J HEWITT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ C. PARKER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2016-32458 FMCI

DIVISION: 35

Michael John Bennett,

Petitioner

vs.

Tina M Bennett,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: Tina M Bennett

10720 8th Ave NE, Apt 2

Seattle, WA 98125

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Barry Hughes, Esq

900 Big Tree Rd

South Daytona, FL 32119

on or before March 31, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: February 12, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ Lisa Sheppard

Deputy Clerk

February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/25/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2005 FORD F150

VIN 1FTRF14535KC55397

March 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/24/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2006 CHEV Cobalt

VIN 1G1AK55F567744999

1995 Seadoo

VIN ZZNH2773D595

March 9, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 5489-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #713001800030  S 130 FT OF N 160 FT OF BLK 80 LAKE HELEN

Name in which assessed: WILLIE WOODS C/O CHRISTINE WOODS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 6638-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #813045350060  LOT 6 BLK 1326 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 45 MB 27 PGS 300-313 INC PER OR 2173 PG 0522

Name in which assessed: LOUIS MILANO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ C. PARKER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10199 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JEREMY TROY SCOTT

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JEREMY TROY SCOTT, deceased, whose date of death was November 5, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ DAVID E. DISNEY, ESQUIRE

Email Addresses:

ddisney@landispa.com

jcox@landispa.com

Florida Bar No. 0216577

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ PETER JASON SCOTT

9647 Fieldcrest Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90039

March 2 & 9, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

KD Enterprises

847 Laurel Leaf St

Orange City, FL 32763

Kermit Larry Dezearn

March 9, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9467-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #521700000090  17-15-32 IRREG PARCEL PER OR 4818 PG 1327 MEAS 85 FT ON N/L & 55.19 FT ON LPGA BLVD PER OR 4818 PG 1327 & PER OR 5126 PG 3398 PER OR 6382 PGS 3306-3373 INC PER OR 6389 PGS 0485-0550 INC PER OR 6443 PGS 4358-4441 INC PER OR 6460 PGS 0759-0781 INC

Name in which assessed: GC LAND LLC C/O COASTOAK GROUP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 8989-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #623613000520  LOT 52 THE RESERVE AT SPRUCE CREEK UNIT III-D SECTION 1 MB 46 PGS 5-8 INC PER OR 5137 PG 2885

Name in which assessed: STEPHEN B PARK

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ C. PARKER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-10353 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

WILLIAM P. RANALDO

a/k/a WILLIAM RANALDO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of WILLIAM P. RANALDO a/k/a WILLIAM RANALDO, deceased, whose date of death was December 13, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 2, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ EDWIN CHANNING COOLIDGE, JR. 

Email Addresses:

ccoolidge@landispa.com

jcox@landispa.com

Florida Bar No. 991058

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ HELEN RANALDO MCGUIRE

4930 Elsby Avenue

Dallas, TX 75209

March 2 & 9, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

FOREVER FRIENDS

376 Dahoon Holly Drive

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Marisol Leichter

March 9, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 10290-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #532801030100 28 15 33 LOT 10 BLK E ALTO PINO PER OR 4722 PG 1908

Name in which assessed: GEORGE H MCCUSKEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9893-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #530412180060  UNIT 1806 OCEAN WALK RESORT CONDOMINIUM PER OR 4686 PG 3558 PER OR 5332 PG 1382 PER OR 5521 PG 0883 PER OR 5601 PG 3947 PER OR 6442 PGS 0591-0593 INC & OR 6502 PG 1981

Name in which assessed: MICHAEL MARCOS MORGANN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ C. PARKER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/27/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1G2WR121XYF348185 2000 PONTIAC

JT2BF28K1X0165180 1999 TOYOTA

March 9, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No.2019 11131 CIDL 

AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,

Plaintiff,

vs.

GLEN TOWNSHEND AKA GLEN ERIC

TOWNSHEND, et. al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 11131 CIDL  of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, Plaintiff, and, GLEN TOWNSHEND AKA GLEN ERIC TOWNSHEND, et. al., are Defendants, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Laura E. Roth,  will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 9th day of April, 2020, the following described property:

LOTS 1010, 1011, AND 1012, AND THE NORTH 16 FEET OF LOT 1013 IN TURNBULL SHORES SECTION PER MAP BOOK 10 PAGES 199 AND 200, PER MAP BOOK 5053, PAGES 3048 AND 3049, OF PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 27th day of February, 2020.

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone:  (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line:  (888) 491-1120

Facsimile:  (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By:/s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the Clerk of the Court's disability coordinator at COURT ADMINISTRATOR, SUITE 300, 125 E ORANGE AVENUE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, 386-257-6096. at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

(34407.1548/ JSchwartz)

March 2 & 9, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 03/23/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2A8HR54179R631218 

2009 CHRYSLER

March 9, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 10837-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #533898010250 LOT 25 BLK 1 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 5019 PG 0623

Name in which assessed: ELIZABETH MADISON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 10946-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #533907020090  LOT 9 BLK 2 WILDER & COE SUB BLK 5 DAYTONS PER OR 2499 PG 0901 PER OR 5563 PG 2615 PER OR 6920 PG 1744 PER OR 6991 PG 1201

Name in which assessed: PLANTATION ACRES LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ C. PARKER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020

 

*******