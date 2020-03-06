**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 11694 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
Danilo Jimenez Conejo,
Petitioner
and
Estrella Isela Chavarria,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Estrella Isela Chavarria
229 Butler St., Apt. 2
Trenton, NJ 08611
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Bradley S. Sherman, Esq.
105 E. Church St.
DeLand, FL 32724
on or before April 2, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: February 11, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey,Deputy Clerk
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10379-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY R. TERRY A/K/A
MARY ROSE TERRY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Mary R. Terry a/k/a Mary Rose Terry, deceased, whose date of death was January 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2020-10379-PRDL. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 2, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 0061254
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, P. A.
301 Dunlawton Avenue
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Secondary E-Mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
Ellen Zemanick
133 Windy Hill Road
Binghamton, New York 13904
March 2 & 9, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
SASSY FAE HOMEOPATHIC
HEALING ARTS
168 Mills Road
DeLand, FL 32724
Alicia Medea Hall
March 9, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2019 12628 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERT LAVENDER,
A/K/A ROBERT L. LAVENDER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROBERT LAVENDER A/K/A ROBERT L. LAVENDER, deceased, whose date of death was November 25, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is March 2, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
Personal Representative:
/s/ Walter A. Lavender
400 West Putnam Road
Oak Hill, Florida 32759
March 2 & 9, 2020
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
CASSADAGA PSYCHIC SHOP
460 Cassadaga Road
Cassadaga, FL 32706
Daytona Books & Metaphysics
Limited Liability Company
March 9, 2020
**********
IN THE COUNTY COURT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2020 10683 CODL
LABOY LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND GOOD SAMARITAN CLINIC OF WEST VOLUSIA IRREVOCABLE CHARITABLE TRUST,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:
Parcel 1
Lot(s) 163 through 166, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Schaub Ave., Orange City, FL 32763
Parcel 2
Lot(s) 225 through 228, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Brown Ave., Orange City, FL 32763
Parcel 3
Lot(s) 17 through 19, inclusive, Block 9, of West Highlands, recorded in Map Book 6, Page 214, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 9th Street, Orange City, FL 32763
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on , of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before April 13, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
DATED this 25th day of February 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Creative Plate Design
407 North Fairview Ave
DeLand, FL 32724
/s/ Laurie E. Hitchcock
March 9, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2020-10198-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NANCY EILEEN MCCULLOUGH,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The ancillary administration of the estate of Nancy Eileen McCullough, deceased, whose date of death was April 2, 2019 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is March 2, 2020.
Personal Representative(s):
KIMBERLY LYNN MCCULLOUGH
3156 Woodward Ave.
Burlington, Ontario, L7N 36K, Canada
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
March 2 & 9, 2020
*********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Willow and Oak Home
445 N. Kentucky Ave
DeLand, FL 32724
/s/ John & Chelsy Yeater
March 9, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10280 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LOU VERN DAVIS
A/K/A LOUVERN FRANCES DAVIS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LOU VERN DAVIS A/K/A LOUVERN FRANCES DAVIS, deceased, whose date of death was December 25, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 9, 2030.
Signed on this 3rd day of March, 2020.
/s/ Kim C. Booker
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0854352
Booker & Associates, P.A.
1019 Town Center Dr., Suite 201
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 774-6552
Email: kbooker@bookerandassoc.com
/s/ DOUGLAS EDWARD DAVIS
Personal Representative
1200 23rd St. NW, #608
Washington, D.C. 20087
March 9 & 16, 2020
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
M-M NAILS
5521 S. Williamson Blvd, Ste. 435
Port Orange, FL 32128
White Lotus Nail & Spa, LLC
March 9, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
Division 10
File No. 2020-10298-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROSEMARY L. HARRIS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Rosemary L. Harris, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 9, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Dawn M. Calache, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 123760
3959 S. Nova Road, Suite 2
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 872-4223
Fax: (888) 678-6790
E-Mail: dcalache@calachelaw.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Robin Anne Boggs
200 Gary Avenue
Oakhill, Florida 32759-9341
March 9 & 16, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/27/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2016 HYUN Veloster
VIN KMHTC6AEXGU279442
2015 PALO
VIN 4X4TPAV27FN019398
2004 TOYT Camry
VIN 4T1BE32K34U303682
March 9, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 12648 PRDL
DIVISION:10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JENNIFER L. EUSTANCE
A/K/A JENNIFER LEE EUSTANCE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The name of the decedent, the designation of the court in which the administration of the estate is pending, and the file number are indicated above. The address of the court is in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
If you have been served with a copy of this notice and you have any claim or demand against the decedent’s estate, even if that claim is unmatured, contingent or unliquidated, you must file your claim with the Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF A DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER YOU RECEIVE A COPY OF THIS NOTICE.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
EVEN IF A CLAIM IS NOT BARRED BY THE LIMITATIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN FILED WILL BE BARRED TWO YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DEATH.
The date of the decedent’s death is: October 11, 2019.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 9, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Susan Giacoletto, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 172472
Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC
815 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite 1
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 456-0500
Personal Representative:
ALBERT D. KING
307 Taberna Cir.,
New Bern, NC 28562
March 9 & 16, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/23/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2010 FORD Focus
VIN 1FAHP3FN1AW196134
2008 HOND Accord
VIN 1HGCP36868A079236
2001 CHEV Suburban
VIN 3GNEC16T51G133054
March 9, 2020
*******
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
ABOUT YOUR DRINKING WATER
Total Trihalomethanes (TTHM) MCL Violation at Orange City Utilities Public Water System
Our water system recently violated a drinking water standard. Although this incident was not an emergency, as our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation.
We routinely monitor for the presence of drinking water contaminants. Testing results from January 23, 2020, show that our system exceeded the standard, or maximum contaminant level (MCL), for TTHM. The standard for TTHM is 80 Parts Per Billion (ppb). It is determined by a locational running annual average (LRAA) of all the samples collected at each sampling location for the past 4 quarters. The level of TTHM averaged at two of our system’s locations for the 1st quarter of 2020 was above 80 ppb (247 Minnesota Avenue: TTHM LRAA=81.34 ppb) (1038 West French Avenue: TTHM LRAA= 82.62 ppb).
Some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer
What should I do?
• There is nothing you need to do. You do not need to boil your water or take other corrective actions. If a situation arises where the water is no longer safe to drink, you will be notified within 24 hours.
• If you have a severely compromised immune system, have an infant, are pregnant, or are elderly, you may be at increased risk and should seek advice from your health care providers about drinking this water.
What does this mean?
This is not an emergency. If it had been an emergency, you would have been notified within 24 hours.
What is being done?
The City began construction on its Water Quality Improvement projects in 2015 using $1.7 million from the Utility Enterprise fund. An additional $13,549,405 in grant/loan funding was obtained from the FDEP State Revolving Funding (SRF) to reduce TTHMs.
A unidirectional flushing program to remove stagnant water started in December 2014. Existing obsolete and defective pipe replacement and pipe looping projects will be continued. To reduce TTHMs at the water treatment facilities, a new chlorine control and other water plant upgrades have been installed. The Water Treatment Plant upgrades were completed in January 2019. The City is continuing to work hard to reduce the TTHM levels by flushing to remove stagnant water in the distribution system and upgrading the water treatment facilities.
Orange City Utilities will continue to monitor and report the TTHM results on a quarterly basis in a public notice if the LRAA exceeds the MCL, as required by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
For more information, please contact Customer Service, at 205 E Graves Ave., Orange City 32763 or by phone at (386) 775-5444.
*Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.*
This notice is being sent to you by [Orange City Utilities]. State Water System ID#: 3640946.
Date distributed: March 9, 2020.
March 9, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE
CASE NO: 2018-11865-PRDL
DIV: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BETTY GERCKEN,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BETTY GERCKEN, deceased, whose date of death is April 22nd, 2018, probate file number 2018-11865-PRDL, Div. 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The estate is testate and the date of the Will is February 24th, 2014.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
That any interested person on whom the notice is served who challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court is required to file any objections with the court in the manner provided in the Florida Probate Rules within the time required by law or those objections are forever barred;
That interested persons are required to file with the court any objection by an interested person on whom the notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court within 3 months after the date of service of a copy of the notice of administration on the objecting person.
That any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived;
That a surviving spouse seeking an elective share must file an election to take elective share within the time provided by law.
That all creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file claims against the Estate with the Court within the time periods provided by law and set forth in Sections 733.702 and 733.710, Florida Statutes, or be forever barred.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 9th, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Thomas W. Collier Jr. Esq.
Florida Bar No: 0978711
120 S. Woodland Blvd,
Suite 212, DeLand, FL 32720
Tel and Fax: (386) 740-1887
Personal Representative:
/s/ Abby McCaslin
March 9 & 16, 2020
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Pedego Electric Bikes
1720 S. Woodland Blvd.
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Nancy Zirbel
March 9, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 2020-10123-CIDL
KANIKE PROPERTIES, LLC, a Florida
Limited Liability Company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
WILLIAM ROLLINS, deceased; CASSANDRA SINGLETON; LYLA COLEMAN; CYNTHIA RILEY; and WILLIAM ROLLINS, JR., if alive, and if deceased, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, legatees assigns, creditors, lienors, trustees and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the above named Defendant(s); CITY OF NEW SMYRNA BEACH, a Florida Municipal Corporation; and any and all other persons or parties known or unknown having or claiming an interest in the real property situated in Volusia County, Florida, having Parcel Identification No. 7418-07-02-0210 and described as follows:
The Easterly 97.5 feet of the Southerly 127 feet of Lot 21, F.S. Sams Subdivision as shown on map in Map Book 4, Page 127, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
To: WILLIAM ROLLINS, deceased; WILLIAM ROLLINS, JR., if alive, and if deceased, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, legatees assigns, creditors, lienors, trustees and all parties claiming an interest by, through, under or against the above named Defendant(s)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to it, if any, on the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose name and address are:
Robert B. Trumbo, Jr., Esquire
Bailey & Trumbo, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
on or before March 26, 2020, and to file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the Plaintiffs’ attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
Dated on February 10, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE COUNTY COURT
By: /s/ J. Beach,
as Deputy Clerk
February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020-10149-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KENNETH RICHARDSON,
a/k/a KENNETH D. RICHARDSON,
a/k/a KENNETH DOYLE RICHARDSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KENNETH RICHARDSON, a/k/a KENNETH D. RICHARDSON, a/k/a KENNETH DOYLE RICHARDSON, deceased, file number 2020-10149-PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 2, 2020.
/s/ Richard W. Taylor, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 170139
Taylor and Nordman, P.A.
112 N. Florida Avenue
DeLand, FL 32720
Tel: (386) 734-2558
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ MARIA S. SHERWOOD,
as Personal Representative
of Estate of Kenneth D. Richardson
1581 16th Street
Orange City, FL 32763
March 2 & 9, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JOHN WAYNE YOUNG JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4544-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #803101080060 LOT 6 BLK 8 UNIT 1 ST JOHNS RIVER ESTS PB 27 PG 42 PER OR 5076 PG 3892 PER OR 5492 PG 3604
Name in which assessed: IVAN ALICEA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C. PARKER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE'S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: March 24th AT THE TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com, BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN-800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM
110 Miryam Yanez Morales
278 Faythe Danielle Linder
282 Maurice Tony Swint
296 Alfredo Torres Diaz
363 Deisha Washington
364 Rhonda Lee Schnidt
394 Teresa Murphy
514 Kiera Valincia Matthews
542 Harold Easton
544 Rebecca Caragine
566 Alfredo Torres Diaz
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DELAND-1540 S. STATE ROAD 15A, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 11:00 AM:
E50 Melvin Ray Fields
A06 Melvin Ray Fields
D03 Terrence Stanley Thomas Jr.
E59 Kiana Vonchae Middleton
1102 Charles Lawrence Lindner
1128 Charles Lawrence Lindner
A35 William Joseph Smith
B04 Fredris Rodriguez Williams
A15 Robert Russo Sr.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ORANGE CITY-145 MILLER ROAD, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 - AT 11:30 AM
214 Kiana Middleon
324 Rachel Harless
343 John Robarge Jr
430 Dustin Patterson
645 Patricia Yates
March 9 & 16, 2020
**********
THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 12705 PRDL
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
CLIFFORD E. BLISH, JR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CLIFFORD E. BLISH, JR., Deceased, whose date of death was November 1, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida, 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorneys are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 2, 2020.
ATTORNEYS FOR PETITIONER ROBERT SAYLOR, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 132481
2730 Blue Heron Village
DeLand, Florida 32720
Telephone: 561-531-2680
BRUCE W. PARRISH
Florida Bar No. 125646
1870 Forest Hill Blvd.
West Palm Beach, Florida 33406
Telephone: 561-642-0591
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
MELISSA BLISH
2144 Central Parkway
DeLand, Florida 32724
March 2 & 9, 2020
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6337-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #813031070100 LOT 10 BLK 723 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 31 MB 27 PGS 97-100 INC PER OR 2634 PG 0655 PER D/C 6923 PGS 4258-4259
Name in which assessed: JANEY J HEWITT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C. PARKER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2016-32458 FMCI
DIVISION: 35
Michael John Bennett,
Petitioner
vs.
Tina M Bennett,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Tina M Bennett
10720 8th Ave NE, Apt 2
Seattle, WA 98125
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Barry Hughes, Esq
900 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
on or before March 31, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: February 12, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ Lisa Sheppard
Deputy Clerk
February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 3/25/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2005 FORD F150
VIN 1FTRF14535KC55397
March 9, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/24/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2006 CHEV Cobalt
VIN 1G1AK55F567744999
1995 Seadoo
VIN ZZNH2773D595
March 9, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5489-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #713001800030 S 130 FT OF N 160 FT OF BLK 80 LAKE HELEN
Name in which assessed: WILLIE WOODS C/O CHRISTINE WOODS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 6638-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #813045350060 LOT 6 BLK 1326 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 45 MB 27 PGS 300-313 INC PER OR 2173 PG 0522
Name in which assessed: LOUIS MILANO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C. PARKER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10199 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JEREMY TROY SCOTT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JEREMY TROY SCOTT, deceased, whose date of death was November 5, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 2, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ DAVID E. DISNEY, ESQUIRE
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 0216577
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Personal Representative:
/s/ PETER JASON SCOTT
9647 Fieldcrest Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90039
March 2 & 9, 2020
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
KD Enterprises
847 Laurel Leaf St
Orange City, FL 32763
Kermit Larry Dezearn
March 9, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9467-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #521700000090 17-15-32 IRREG PARCEL PER OR 4818 PG 1327 MEAS 85 FT ON N/L & 55.19 FT ON LPGA BLVD PER OR 4818 PG 1327 & PER OR 5126 PG 3398 PER OR 6382 PGS 3306-3373 INC PER OR 6389 PGS 0485-0550 INC PER OR 6443 PGS 4358-4441 INC PER OR 6460 PGS 0759-0781 INC
Name in which assessed: GC LAND LLC C/O COASTOAK GROUP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8989-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #623613000520 LOT 52 THE RESERVE AT SPRUCE CREEK UNIT III-D SECTION 1 MB 46 PGS 5-8 INC PER OR 5137 PG 2885
Name in which assessed: STEPHEN B PARK
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C. PARKER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10353 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM P. RANALDO
a/k/a WILLIAM RANALDO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of WILLIAM P. RANALDO a/k/a WILLIAM RANALDO, deceased, whose date of death was December 13, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 2, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ EDWIN CHANNING COOLIDGE, JR.
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 991058
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Personal Representative:
/s/ HELEN RANALDO MCGUIRE
4930 Elsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75209
March 2 & 9, 2020
*********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
FOREVER FRIENDS
376 Dahoon Holly Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Marisol Leichter
March 9, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10290-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #532801030100 28 15 33 LOT 10 BLK E ALTO PINO PER OR 4722 PG 1908
Name in which assessed: GEORGE H MCCUSKEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9893-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #530412180060 UNIT 1806 OCEAN WALK RESORT CONDOMINIUM PER OR 4686 PG 3558 PER OR 5332 PG 1382 PER OR 5521 PG 0883 PER OR 5601 PG 3947 PER OR 6442 PGS 0591-0593 INC & OR 6502 PG 1981
Name in which assessed: MICHAEL MARCOS MORGANN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C. PARKER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 03/27/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G2WR121XYF348185 2000 PONTIAC
JT2BF28K1X0165180 1999 TOYOTA
March 9, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2019 11131 CIDL
AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP,
Plaintiff,
vs.
GLEN TOWNSHEND AKA GLEN ERIC
TOWNSHEND, et. al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 11131 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, AMERICAN ADVISORS GROUP, Plaintiff, and, GLEN TOWNSHEND AKA GLEN ERIC TOWNSHEND, et. al., are Defendants, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 9th day of April, 2020, the following described property:
LOTS 1010, 1011, AND 1012, AND THE NORTH 16 FEET OF LOT 1013 IN TURNBULL SHORES SECTION PER MAP BOOK 10 PAGES 199 AND 200, PER MAP BOOK 5053, PAGES 3048 AND 3049, OF PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 27th day of February, 2020.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By:/s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the Clerk of the Court's disability coordinator at COURT ADMINISTRATOR, SUITE 300, 125 E ORANGE AVENUE, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, 386-257-6096. at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
(34407.1548/ JSchwartz)
March 2 & 9, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 03/23/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2A8HR54179R631218
2009 CHRYSLER
March 9, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10837-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #533898010250 LOT 25 BLK 1 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 5019 PG 0623
Name in which assessed: ELIZABETH MADISON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10946-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #533907020090 LOT 9 BLK 2 WILDER & COE SUB BLK 5 DAYTONS PER OR 2499 PG 0901 PER OR 5563 PG 2615 PER OR 6920 PG 1744 PER OR 6991 PG 1201
Name in which assessed: PLANTATION ACRES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 31ST day of MARCH, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C. PARKER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
February 17, 24, March 2 & 9, 2020
*******