RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2018 12002 CIDL

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

SANDY PINCHEVSKY; DEBARY

PLANTATION COMMUNITY

ASSOCIATION, INC.; KATHY

PINCHEVSKY; UNKNOWN TENANT IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an

Order Resetting Foreclosure sale dated the

7th day of January, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 12002 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for

vOLUsIA County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM

MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the

Plaintiff and sANDY PINCHEvsKY; DEBARY

PLANTATION COMMUNITY AssOCIATION,

INC.; KATHY PINCHEvsKY; and

UNKNOWN TENANT (s) IN POssEssION

OF THE sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 28th day of May, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 25, DEBARY PLANTATION UNIT

13C-2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

50, PAGEs 166THROUGH168, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A RIGHT

TO FUNDs REMAINING AFTER THE sALE,

YOU MUsT FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK

NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,

YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs. AFTER THE FUNDs ARE

REPORTED As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE

OWNER OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

Dated this 11th day of March, 2020.

By: JAsON sTORRINGs, Esq.

Bar Number: 027077

submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

18-02357

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0187

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2018 31691 CICI

DIVISION: 32

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS ARM TRUST 2007-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

ASWINDER P. SURI, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November

15, 2019, and entered in Case No.

2018 31691 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., as Trustee for Bear stearns ARM Trust

2007-3, is the Plaintiff and Aswinder P. suri,

Any And All Unknown Parties Claiming by,

Through, Under, And Against The Herein

named Individual Defendant(s) Who are not

Known To Be Dead Or Alive, Whether said

Unknown Parties May Claim An Interest in

spouses, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or

Other Claimants, are defendants, the volusia

County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on

online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the April 8, 2020 the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTs 197 AND 198, LIGHTHOUsE

sHOREs, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 11, PAGE(s) 257 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 4745 DIXIE DR, PONCE INLET, FL 32127

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

18-017260

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0188

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 10516 CIDL

CITIZENS BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOSHUA D. PATTERSON; TIFFANY MCCORD;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UN-KNOWN TENANT 2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to the order of summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

10516 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein CITIZENs BANK, N.A., is

Plaintiff and JOsHUA D. PATTERsON;

TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN TENANT

1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 12th day of May, 2020,

the following described property as set

forth in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGE(s) 224 THROUGH 240, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1430 sonnet Court,

Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated March 11, 2020.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: PRIYA M. ONORE, Esq.

FL Bar No. 181668

for ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

(561) 713-1400

19-400737

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0193

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2018 10672 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE

FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

ESTATE OF MIGUEL RIVERA, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December

9, 2019, and entered in Case No.

2018 10672 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which U.s. Bank Trust,

N.A., as Trustee for LsF10 Master Participation

Trust, is the Plaintiff and Any and all unknown

parties claiming by, through, under,

and against the estate of Maria M. Rivera,

whether said unknown parties may claim an

interest as spouses, heirs, devisees,

grantees, or other claimants, Carmen Perez,

Clerk of the Circuit Court, Manuel Cornieles,

PNC Bank, National Association, successor

in interest to Harbor Federal savings Bank,

state of Florida, Department of Revenue,

sunTrust Bank, United states of America,

Department of Treasury - Internal Revenue

service, Unknown spouse of Manuel

Cornieles, Unknown Tenant ln Possession 1

n/k/a Helayne Partida, Unknown spouse of

Carmen Perez, Unknown spouse of Helayne

Partidas a/k/a Helayne Chiquinquira Partidas,

Unknown Tenant ln Possession 2, are

defendants, the volusia County Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/

online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at

11:00AM EsT on the April 16, 2020 the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 12, BLOCK 1672, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT 73, ACCORDING TO

THE PLANT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP 29, PAGEs 11

THROUGH 13, INCLUsIvE OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1805 GATEWOOD DR DELTONA FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-016851

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0197

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2018 11494 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER, OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

NAL N. MEYLOR, DECEASED, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

27, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018

11494 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,

Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors,

Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants

claiming by, through, under, or against the

Estate of Nal N. Meylor, deceased, Clive

Meylor, Jacqueline Juanita Meylor, Jennifer

J. Meylor, Mark Meylor a/k/a Mark Anthony

Nal Meylor, Any And All Unknown Parties

Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against

The Herein named Individual Defendant(s)

Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,

Whether said Unknown Parties May Claim

An Interest in spouses, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Or Other Claimants, are defendants,

the volusia County Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the

April 16, 2020 the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT(s) 11, BLOCK 54 OF DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT 10 As RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 186, ET sEQ.,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

sUBJECT TO REsTRICTIONs,

REsERvATIONs, EAsEMENTs,

COvENANTs, OIL, GAs OR MINERAL RIGHTs OF RECORD, IF ANY. A/K/A 318 CLOvERLEAF BLvD, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of March, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

18-020829

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0199

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2017 31331 CICI

WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MARGARET H. SULEIMAN A/K/A

MARGARET SULEIMAN A/K/A

MARGERET H. SULEIMAN AND

SULEIMAN K. SULEIMAN A/K/A

SOLOMON SULEIMAN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

26, 2019, and entered in 2017 31331

CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein WILMINGTON TRUsT NATIONAL

AssOCIATION, As sUCCEssOR

TRUsTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., As

TRUsTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUsT sERIEs 2007-3, MORTGAGE

PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs

2007-3 is the Plaintiff and MARGARET H.

sULEIMAN A/K/A MARGARET sULEIMAN

A/K/A MARGERET H. sULEIMAN;

sULEIMAN K. sULEIMAN; UsA CAPITAL

GROUP, LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILs HOMEOWNERs AssOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 22, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 195, BREAKAWAY TRAILs

PHAsE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44,

PAGEs 1 TO 7, INCLUsIvE, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 72 COQUINA

RIDGE WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 13 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

16-194128

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0200

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2013 31344 CICI 5D19-0499

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS

SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET MORTGAGE INVESTMENTS II INC. BEAR STEARNS ALT-A TRUST MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-5,

Plaintiff, vs.

ANGELA STARR KOLACKI, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

November 26, 2018, and entered in 2013

31344 CICI 5D19-0499 of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in

and for volusia County, Florida, wherein

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK As

sUCCEssOR-IN-INTEREsT TO JP-MORGAN

CHAsE BANK N.A. As

TRUsTEE FOR sTRUCTURED AssET

MORTGAGE INvEsTMENTs II INC.

BEAR sTEARNs ALT-A TRUsT MORTGAGE

PAss THROUGH CERTIFICATEs

sERIEs 2005-5 is the Plaintiff

and ROBERT J KOLACKI; THE UNKNOWN

sPOUsE OF ROBERT J KOLACKI

N/K/A ANGELA KOLACKI;

ANGELA sTARR KOLACKI; DONALD F

WILLIAMs; PATRICIA WILLIAMs; TENANT

#1 N/K/A TRIsHA WILLIAMs; TENANT

#2 N/K/A DON WILLIAMs;

BERMUDA BAY CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION

INC ; THE TOWERs AT

PONCE INLET, TOWER v CONDOMINIUM

AssOCIATION INC; THE TOWERs

AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY

sERvICEs AssOCIATION INC; WELLs

FARGO BANK NA sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT

TO WACHOvIA BANK NA are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on April 03, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 5101, THE TOWERs AT

PONCE INLET, TOWER v, A CONDOMINIUM,

(BUILDING 500), ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION

OF CONDOMINIUM THEREOF,

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 4045, PAGE

2600, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIvIDED

INTEREsT OR sHARE IN THE

COMMON ELEMENTs APPURTENANT

THERETO, AND ANY

AMENDMENTs THERETO.

Property Address: 4565 s ATLANTIC

AvE 5101, PONCE INLET, FL 32127

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 13 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

14-88175

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0201

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 11361 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF

DEBORAH MAE BARNES, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

March 09, 2020, and entered in 2018

11361 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein LOAN-CARE, LLC is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs

AND ALL OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF

DEBORAH MAE BARNEs, DECEAsED;

ALBERT J. BARNEs, JR., As PERsONAL

REPREsENTATIvE OF THE

EsTATE OF EvELYN BARNEs, DECEAsED; ALBERT J. BARNEs, JR;

LYNRAE sWAIN F/K/A EvELYN RAE

sWAIN; KAsEY LEE BARNEs are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 28, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, BLOCK 245 DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT FIvE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,

PAGE 127 THROUGH 138, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1068 E NORMANDY

BLvD, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-150660

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0202

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN

TREE SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF LAURIE L.

SPRINGSTEEN, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 09, 2020, and

entered in 2019 11631 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL

LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE sERvICING

LLC is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN

HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN

THE EsTATE OF LAURIE L.

sPRINGsTEEN, DECEAsED; L.

LEROY sPRINGsTEEN are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on April 28, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1309, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT 45, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGEs 300

THROUGH 313, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2280 ALTON

ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-363159

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0203

***************************

vOlUSIa

COUNtY

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2018 31200 CICI

HOME POINT FINANCIAL

CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE ESTATE OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR., et al.

Defendants

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 27, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2018

31200 CICI, of the Circuit Court of

the seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for vOLUsIA County, Florida.

HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION,

is Plaintiff and THE

EsTATEs OF RICHARD BLOUNT,

sR.; UNKNOWN HEIRs OF

RICHARD BLOUNT, sR; UNKNOWN

sPOUsE OF RICHARD

BLOUNT, sR.; JAMEs DERRICK

BLOUNT; RICHARD BLOUNT, JR.;

CAssANDRA MOORE; JAMEs

DERRICK BLOUNT, As PERsONAL

REPREsENTATIvE OF

THE EsTATE OF RICHARD

BLOUNT A/K/A RICHARD

BLOUNT, sR.; AUDREY BUGGs;

sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

REvENUE; CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

TENANTs IN POssEssION OF

sUBJECT PROPERTY, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit

Court for vOLUsIA, County

Florida will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 a.m., on the 3RD day of

APRIL, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 22, " COLONIAL LAKE

sUB.", ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

29, PAGE 54, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL:

Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

12265-18

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0167

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No: 2018 31805 CICI

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

ROCK A. RUSSEK; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

that pursuant the Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated

03/25/2019, and entered in

Case No. 2018 31805 CICI of

the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida

wherein BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A., is the Plaintiff and

ROCK A. RUssEK; MELIssA

RUssEK; sECRETARY OF

HOUsING AND URBAN DEvELOPMENT;

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY; AssET

ACCEPTANCE, LLC; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; and

UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are

Defendant(s), Laura E. Roth,

volusia County Clerk of

Courts will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com on April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the following described

property set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 2,

WEsTWOOD HEIGHTs,

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE 32, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person or entity claiming

an interest in the surplus, if

any, resulting from the Foreclosure

sale, other than the

property owner as of the date

of the Lis Pendens, must file

a claim with the Clerk no

later than the date that the

Clerk reports the funds as

unclaimed. If you fail to file

a claim, you will not be entitled

to any remaining funds.

DANIELLE LYN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 124171

LENDER LEGAL PLLC

2807 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, Fl 32804

Tel: (407) 730-4644

Fax: (888) 337-3815

Attorney for Plaintiff

service Emails:

dlyn@lenderlegal.com

Eservice@LenderLegal.com

LLs08041

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0168

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2019 10486 CIDL

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MARCUS MUSICK A/K/A MARCUS M.

MUSICK; SABINE WEICK-SCALES A/K/A

SABINE MARG1TA WEICK-SCALES; UNKNOWN

TENANT IN POSSESSION OF

THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated the 27th day of February, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2019 10486

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for vOLUsIA

County, Florida, wherein LAKEvIEW

LOAN sERvICING, LLC is the Plaintiff

and MARCUs MUsICK A/K/A MARCUs

M. MUsICK; sABINE WEICK-sCALEs

A/K/A sABINE MARG1TA

WEICK-sCALEs; and UNKNOWN

TENANT (s) IN POssEssION OF

THE sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 16th

day of April, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 17, OF CRYsTAL COvE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 47, PAGE 187, OF PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING AFTER

THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE A CLAIM

WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTs

THE FUNDs As UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU

WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDs. AFTER THE FUNDs

ARE REPORTED As UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD As

OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs

MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

Dated this 4 day of March, 2020.

By: JOANNE GALIPAULT, Esq.

Bar Number: 58935

submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-00328

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0177

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2017 30944 CICI

MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

FRANCES FARIELLO, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 20,

2020 in the above action, the volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at volusia, Florida, on April 8, 2020, at 11:00

AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following described property:

Parcel 48 and a portion of 44, Durrance

Acres, more particularly described as follows:

A portion of section 14, Township 14

south, Range 31 East, volusia County,

Florida, described as follows: from the

Northeast corner of said section 14, run

along the North line thereof south 87 degrees

48`42" West, a distance of 2663.49

feet; thence south 87 degrees 48`11"

West, continuing along said North section

line, a distance of 128.27 feet; thence departing

said North line run south 01 degrees

33`02" East, a distance of 600.46

feet to the point of beginning; thence continue

south 01 degrees 33`02" East, a distance

of 725.63 feet; thence south 87

degrees 48`23" West, a distance of 353.66

feet; thence North 02 degrees 03`28"

West, a distance of 725.57 feet; thence

North 87 degrees 48`11" East, a distance

of 360.09 feet to the point of beginning.

Together with a 60.00 foot access and utility

easement, the centerline of said easement

beginning at the southwest corner of Parcel

48 of Durrance Acres and running North 87

degrees 48`23" East, along the south line of

said Parcel 48, and the Easterly extension

thereof, a distance of 2294.25 feet for the termination of said easement; and together with

an access and utility easement being the

West 60.00 feet of the East 851.16 feet of

said section 14, and together with an easement,

recorded in Official Records Book

2549, page 1531, of the Public Records of

volusia County, Florida, running from the

south line of said section 14, southerly and

Easterly to Tymber Creek Road

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within

sixty (60) days after the sale. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com

By: JEFFREY ALTERMAN, Esq.

FBN 114376

17-000736

March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0179

***************************

SUBSEQUENt INSERtIONS

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2020 30039 CICI

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,

CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE

ESTATE OF KATHLEEN A RIOS A/K/A

KATHY A. RIOS A/K/A KATHY ROBERTS

RIOS (DECEASED), ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and

Trustees of the Estate of Kathleen A Rios

a/k/a Kathy A. Rios a/k/a Kathy Roberts Rios

(Deceased)

REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN

LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 4004 Oriole Avenue,

Port Orange, FL 32127

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that

an action to foreclose a mortgage on

the following described property located

in volusia County, Florida:

Lot 196, Wilbur-by-the-sea, Plat #1, as per Map in Map Book 4, Page 159 and Plat Book 15,

Page 124 of the Public Records

of volusia County, Florida

has been filed against you, and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to this action,

on Tromberg Law Group, LLC., attorneys

for Plaintiff, whose address is

1515 south Federal Highway, suite

100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file

the original with the Clerk of the Court,

within 45 days after the first publication

of this notice, either before April 20,

2020, or immediately thereafter, otherwise

a default may be entered against

you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you,

to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at

least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately upon

receiving this notification if the time before

the appearance is less than 7

days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT

COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la

cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Date: March 3, 2020

LAURA E ROTH

Deputy Clerk of the Court

BY: Jennifer vazquez

DEPUTY CLERK

TROMBERG LAW GROUP, LLC.

1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100,

Boca Raton, FL 33432

19-001629

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0185

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY

GIvEN pursuant to the order of

summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 4, 2020, and

entered in Case No. 2018 30733

CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

FKA THE BANK OF NEW

YORK, As TRUsTEE FOR THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERs CWALT,

INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN

TRUsT 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE

PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2006-23CB, is

Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY;

UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF

COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are

Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder

or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of

April, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in

said summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE sUBDIvIsION,

UNIT v, ACCORDING TO PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE

140, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 235 N.

Brighton Drive, Port Orange, Florida 32127

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon,

which are included as security in

Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus funds from the sale,

if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim within

60 days after the sale.

Dated: March 10, 2020

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: sTACY ROBINs, Esq.

FL Bar No. 008079

For ROBERT MCCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

(561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400061

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0186

***************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO.: 2019 12062 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOSE MANUEL VALDES PAMBLANCO

A/K/A JOSE M. VALDES PAMBLANCO, et al.,

Defendants.

TO: JOsE MANUEL vALDEs PAMBLANCO

A/K/A JOsE M. vALDEs PAMBLANCO

Last Known Address 1221 DOYLE RD

DELTONA FL 32725

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 20, BLOCK 679, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT TWENTY-sEvEN, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGEs 78 THROUGH 81, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group,

P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is

P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL sPRINGs, FL

33077 on or before March 21, 2020, a date

at least thirty (30) days after the first publication

of this Notice in the (Please publish in

West volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA

PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal of this

Court this 12th day of February, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

(seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

19-03518

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0189

***************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 31847 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY

AMERICAS AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE

FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF

SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST

2006-3 MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET

BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2006-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

JANET GOYA AND GREGORIO VARGAS et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: JANET GOYA, UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF

JANET GOYA,

whose residence is unknown and all parties

having or claiming to have any right, title or

interest in the property described in the mortgage

being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

THE EAsTERLY FIvE FEET OF

LOT 7 AND ALL OF LOT 8, PEPIOT's REsUB OF LOTs 13, 14 AND 15, BLOCK 1, MAsON &

CARsWELL's HOLLY HILL, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 66, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

AND THE EAsTERLY 65 FEET OF THE

WEsTERLY 120 FEET OF LOT 12,

BLOCK 1, MAsON AND CARsWELL's MAP OF HOLLY HILL, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 2, PAGE 90, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it on counsel for

Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress

Avenue, suite 100, Boca Raton,

Florida 33487 on or before April 27,

2020, /(30 days from Date of First Publication

of this Notice) and file the original

with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your

scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or

voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs

si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la

Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court

Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días

de antelación de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir

esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos

de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO

sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the seal of

this Court at volusia County, Florida, this

10th day of March, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(seal) By: /s/ J. BEACH

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, PL

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

19-366987

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0190

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff, vs.

JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.

CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR

CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE

OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

summary Final Judgment of foreclosure

dated March 5, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2019 11713 CIDL of the Circuit Court in

and for volusia County, Florida, wherein U.s.

BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, NOT IN

ITs INDIvIDUAL CAPACITY BUT sOLELY

As TRUsTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUsT, sERIEs

2016-CTT is Plaintiff and JERRY

ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A. CARTER;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs

CLAIMING INTEREsTs BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION,

OR HAvING OR CLAIMING TO HAvE ANY

RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREsT IN THE

PROPERTY HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit

Court, will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on April 23, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEsT

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT 1/4

OF THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF sECTION

14, TOWNsHIP 17 sOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, LEss AND EXCEPT

THAT PORTION PREvIOUsLY

CONvEYED TO THE COUNTY OF

vOLUsIA As DEsCRIBED IN WARRANTY

DEED RECORDED AUGUsT

3, 1994 IN OFFICIAL RECORDs

BOOK 3940, PAGE 4933, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN

THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs

MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITs DEsCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED March 13, 2020.

DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

service E-mail:

answers@shdlegalgroup.com

By: ADAM G. LEvINE

Florida Bar No.: 100102

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-174372

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0191

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2019 11064 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

GARY DECEDER A/K/A GARY A.

DECEDER; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE

CORPORATION; UNKNOWN TENANT IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the

9th day of March, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019 11064 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for vOLUsIA County, Florida,

wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION

is the Plaintiff and GARY DECEDER

A/K/A GARY A. DECEDER;

FLORIDA HOUsING FINANCE CORPORATION;

and UNKNOWN TENANT

(s) IN POssEssION OF THE sUBJECT

PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court shall sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00

AM on the 28th day of April, 2020, the

following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1866, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT sEvENTY-TWO,

ACCORDING TO PLAT

THEREOF As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 28, PAGEs 161

THROUGH 167, INCLUsIvE,

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING

AFTER THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE

A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO

LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As

UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.

AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED

As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER

OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.

Dated this 16th day of March, 2020.

By: MIGDALIA JORDAN

Bar #125410

for sHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE

PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-01919

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0192

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 10583 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL

ASSET SECURITIES CORP.,

SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST

2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE

ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS,

INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC

MORTGAGE CORP.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to the order of summary

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

March 10, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2019 10583 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida, wherein

DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT

COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL

AssET sECURITIEs CORP.,

sOUNDvIEW HOME LOAN TRUsT

2007-WMC1, AssET BACKED CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2007-WMC1, is

Plaintiff and KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN

sPOUsE OF KAREN M.

TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs, INC., As

NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE

CORP., are Defendants, the Office of

the Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder or

bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.

on the 12th day of May, 2020, the following

described property as set forth

in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT sEvENTY

FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

29, PAGEs 28 THROUGH 44,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2910 Keesler

street, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim

within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: March 11, 2020.

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: sTACY ROBINs, Esq.

FL Bar No. 008079

FOR ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

(561) 713-1400

18-401161

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0194

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP TRUST 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE4,

Plaintiff, VS.

MATTHEW EARL GEATCHES A/K/A

MATTHEW GEATCHES; et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will

be made pursuant to an Order of Final

Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded

on March 5, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018

10920 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As

TRUsTEE FOR GsAMP TRUsT 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2005-HE4 is the

Plaintiff, and MATTHEW EARL

GEATCHEs A/K/A MATTHEW

GEATCHEs; UNKNOWN HEIRs BENEFICIARIEs,

DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING

sPOUsE, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEE,

LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING AN

INTEREsT BY THROUGH UNDER OR

AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF sHARON s.

LONG A/K/A sHARON LONG, DECEAsED;

COUNTY OF vOLUsIA, FLORIDA – HOUsING AssIsTANCE PROGRAM; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF THE TREAsURY

– INTERNAL REvENUE sERvICE; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM COREY;

TIFFANY BEENY; LENA RICHTER; MARCIA

BROCKsTEIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT THE

HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 23,

2020 at 11:00 AM EsT the following described

real property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN PARK, A

sUBDIvIsION OF LOTs 49 AND 50

AND PART OF LOTs 112 AND 113,

GEORGE H. NORRIs sUBDIvIsION

OF DUPON AND GAUDRY GRANTs,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE 139, PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of March, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue,

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO, Esq.

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1434B

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0195

***************************

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2018 11472 CIDL

LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

STEPHANIE A. SOUCIE, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to an

Order Rescheduling Foreclosure sale dated

February 21, 2020 and entered in Case No.

2018 11472 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which Lakeview Loan

servicing, LLC, is the Plaintiff and stephanie

A. soucie, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,

Trustees, or other Claimants claiming by,

through, under, or against, Della J. Elliott,

deceased, Eric Christopher Elliott ,Glorry

Fay smith a/k/a Fay smith, Patty Gabbard

a/k/a Patricia Gabbard, stephanie A. soucie,

Della J. Elliott, Any And All Unknown Parties

Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against

The Herein named Individual Defendant(s)

Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,

Whether said Unknown Parties May Claim

An Interest in spouses, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, Or Other Claimants are defendants,

the volusia County Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the

April 14, 2020 the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 8, BLOCK 457, DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT THIRTEEN, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE 218 THROUGH 222,

INCLUsIvIE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1902 PARAGON sT, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 05 day of March, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

18-010970

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0196

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 10535 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

THOMAS W. CARTWRIGHT, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December

9, 2019, and entered in Case No.

2019 10535 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida in which PNC Bank, National

Association, is the Plaintiff and Thomas W.

Cartwright, Michelle Cartwright, United

states of America acting through secretary of Housing and Urban Development, are defendants,

the volusia County Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/

online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at

11:00AM EsT on the April 16, 2020 the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTs 7, 8, 17 AND 18, BLOCK 2,

BELMORE sUBDIvIsION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OF PLAT

THEREOF, As RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 10, PAGE 186, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER

WITH THE sOUTH 1/2 OF CLOsED

vOORHIs AvENUE THAT LIEs

NORTH OF LOTs 7 AND 8 AND

LEss AND EXCEPT THE sOUTH 10

FEET OF LOTs 17 AND 18.

A/K/A 1537 W. TALTON AvE, DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-002831

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0198

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2016 10170 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR

SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST

2005-OPT3, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL JOHNSON A/K/A MICHAEL E.

JOHNSON, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 02,

2019, and entered in 2016 10170 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein

DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY,

As TRUsTEE FOR sOUNDvIEW HOME LOAN TRUsT 2005-OPT3, AssET-BACKED

CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2005-OPT3 is the Plaintiff and MICHAEL

JOHNsON A/K/A MICHAEL E. JOHNsON;

CHERYL L. LEvITTAN-JOHNsON; UNITED

sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF

THE TREAsURY – INTERNAL REvENUE

sERvICE are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on April 23, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PORTION OF THE sOUTHEAsT

1/4 AND A PORTION OF GOvERNMENT

LOT 2, sECTION 28, TOWNsHIP

15 sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT,

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:

COMMENCING AT THE sOUTHEAsT

CORNER OF AFOREsAID sECTION

28, RUN THENCE sOUTH 88

DEG.44'18" WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF

2640.00 FEET, TO THE sOUTHWEsT

CORNER OF AFOREsAID sOUTHEAsT 1/4; THENCE NORTH 00 DEG.26'14" EAsT, ALONG THE WEsT LINE OF AFOREsAID sOUTHEAsT

1/4, A DIsTANCE OF 9921.16

FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE NORTH 83

DEG.45'18" WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF

456.18 FEET TO THE EAsTERLY

EDGE OF LAKE DIAs, As NOW EsTABLIsHED;

THENCE NORTH 44

DEG.19'08" EAsT, ALONG THE

EAsTERLY EDGE OF AFOREsAID

LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE OF 19.17

FEET; THENCE NORTH 18

DEG.36'17" EAsT, CONTINUING

ALONG THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF

AFOREsAID LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE

OF 102.84 FEET; THENCE

NORTH 10 DEG.24'25" EAsT, ALONG

THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF AFOREsAID

LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE OF

203.90 FEET; THENCE NORTH 23

DEG.41'38" EAsT, CONTINUING

ALONG THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF

AFOREsAID LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE

OF 29.71 FEET; THENCE

sOUTH 83 DEG.49'23" EAsT, A DIsTANCE

OF 455.00 FEET; THENCE

NORTH 87 DEG.59'14" EAsT, A DIsTANCE

OF 1108.05 FEET, TO AN INTERsECTION

WITH THE WEsTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE

ROAD NO. 11, A 200 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE sOUTHEAsTERLY

ALONG THE WEsTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF AFOREsAID

sTATE ROAD NO. 11, AND

ALONG A CURvE CONCAvE sOUTHWEsTERLY,

sAID CURvE HAvING A

CENTRAL ANGLE OF 01 DEG.33'08",

A RADIUs OF 9598.69 FEET, A

CHORD BEARING OF sOUTH 19

DEG.28'36" EAsT AND A CHORD

DIsTANCE OF 260.02 FEET, AN ARC

DIsTANCE OF 260.03 FEET TO THE

END OF sAID CURvE; THENCE

sOUTH 18 DEG.42'02" EAsT, ALONG

THE WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE OF AFOREsAID sTATE ROAD

NO. 11, A DIsTANCE OF 111.50 FEET;

THENCE sOUTH 88 DEG.47'55"

WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 1323.96

FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING,

ALONG WITH THE RIGHTs TO

AND BEING sUBJECT TO FOLLOWING

DEsCRIBED EAsEMENTs:

AN EAsEMENT OF INGREss AND

EGREss AND PUBLIC UTILITIEs

OvER, UNDER AND ACROss THAT

PORTION OF AFOREsAID sECTION

28, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY

DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:

COMMENCING AT THE sOUTHEAsT

CORNER OF AFOREsAID sECTION

28, RUN THENCE sOUTH 88

DEG.44'18" WEsT A DIsTANCE OF

2640.00 FEET, TO THE sOUTH 1/4

CORNER OF sAID sECTION 28;

THENCE NORTH 00 DEG.26'14"

EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 357.30 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 90 DEG.00'00"

EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 360.67 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 53 DEG.06'00"

EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 311.33 FEET

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 53

DEG.06'00" EAsT A DIsTANCE OF

789.15 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88

DEG.47'55" EAsT A DIsTANCE OF

87.83 FEET TO THE WEsTERLY

LINE OF sTATE ROAD NO. 11, A 200

FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY As NOW OCCUPIED

AND EsTABLIsHED; THENCE sOUTH 18 DEG.42'02" EAsT, ALONG THE WEsTERLY LINE

OF AFOREsAID sTATE ROAD NO. 11, A DIsTANCE OF 31.46 FEET;

THENCE sOUTH 88 DEG.47'55"

WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 87.63 FEET;

THENCE sOUTH 53 DEG.06'00"

WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 801.67 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 00 DEG.25'13"

WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 37.31 FEET

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Property Address: 5248 sTATE ROAD 11, DELEON sPRINGs, FL 32130

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with Florida

statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

15-062963

March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0204

***************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CAsE NO.: 2019 10176 CIDl

FEDErAl NATIONAl MOrTGAGE AssOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs, DEVIsEEs,

AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs,

TrusTEEs AND All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN

INTErEsT IN THE EsTATE OF luIs MElENDEZ

A/K/A luIs ANGEl MElENDEZ CruZ, et al.,

Defendants.

TO:

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF LUIS MELENDEZ A/K/A LUIS ANGEL MELENDEZ CRUZ

Last Known Address: 944 9TH AVE

DELAND FL 32724

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action

for Foreclosure of Mortgage on

the following described property:

LOTS 31, 32, AND 33, BLOCK

24, DAYTONA PARK ESTATES,

SECTION NO. D, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 23, PAGE(S) 99,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are

required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it, on Choice

Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff,

whose address is P.O. BOX

771270, CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077

on or before March 16, 2020, a date at

least thirty (30) days after the first publication

of this Notice in the (Please

publish in West Volusia Beacon c/o

FLA) and file the original with the Clerk

of this Court either before service on

Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona

con discapacidad que necesita

una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si

la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del

habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this

Court this 29 day of January, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

By: Carey Annunziata

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270,

Coral Springs, FL 33077

18-02659

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0162

***************************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10072 PrDl

IN rE: EsTATE OF

rOBErT A. FErGusON

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of

Robert A. Ferguson, deceased,

whose date of death was September

20, 2018, is pending in the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida,

Probate Division, the address of

which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL

32721. The names and addresses

of the personal representative and

the personal representative's attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate on

whom a copy of this notice is required

to be served must file their

claims with this court ON OR BEFORE

THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having claims or

demands against decedent's estate

must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH

IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE

FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL

BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME

PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY

CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this

notice is March 12, 2020.

Personal representative:

rOBErT ArTHur FErGusON

3402 Bryerstone Cir, SE

Smyrna, Georgia 30080

Attorney for the Personal Representative

KRISTEN M. JACKSON

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 394114

JACKSON LAW PA

5401 S Kirkman Road, Ste 310

Orlando, FL 32819

Telephone: (407) 363-9020

Fax: (407) 363-9558

E-Mail: kjackson@jacksonlawpa.com

Secondary E-Mail: llye@jacksonlawpa.com

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0163

***************************

rE-NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CAsE NO.: 2014 11673 CIDl

WIlMINGTON sAVINGs FuND sOCIETY,

FsB, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDuAl CAPACITY

BuT sOlElY As TrusTEE OF THE

PrIMEsTAr-H FuND I TrusT,

Plaintiff, vs.

HOWArD J. MCDErMOTT; uNKNOWN

sPOusE OF HOWArD J. MCDErMOTT;

suNTrusT MOrTGAGE, INC.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

pursuant to an Order Resetting Sale

entered on March 5, 2020 in the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, the Clerk of Court will on

APRIL 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST,

offer for sale and sell at public outcry

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com the

following described property situated

in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 10, BLOCK C, FOX RUN

UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

37, PAGE 61, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 511 W GARDENIA

DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file

a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated: March 6, 2020

EZRA SCRIVANICH, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 28415

SCRIVANICH | HAYES

4870 N. Hiatus Road

Sunrise, Florida 33351

Phone: (954) 640-0294

Facsimile: (954) 206-0575

Email: ezra@shlegalgroup.com

E-Service: attyezra.pleadings@gmail.com

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0164

***************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CAsE NO.: 2019-10662-CIDl

BrIGHTHOusE lIFE INsurANCE

COMPANY (Formally Known as Metlife

Insurance Company, usA),

Plaintiff, vs.

AuBrEY M. HOWE A/K/A AuBrEY

MATTHEW HOWE, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the

21st day of February 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019-10662-CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein BRIGHTHOUSE

LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

(FORMALLY KNOWN AS METLIFE INSURANCE

COMPANY, USA), is the Plaintiff

and AUBREY M. HOWE A/K/A

AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE; BETH E.

PEARCE; STATE OF FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN

TENANT #2, are defendants. The Clerk of

this Court shall sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on

the 9th day of April 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 14, BLOCK B, DIXSON

ACRES, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 43, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 417 DIXSON

STREET, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE

SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE

PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE

OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS

AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

19-03132-F

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0165

***************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI

HsBC Bank usA, N.A., as Indenture

Trustee for the registered Noteholders

of renaissance Home Equity loan Trust 2007-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

Willie Mae Bolden, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 19, 2020, entered in

Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI

of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit, in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein HSBC Bank

USA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for

the registered Noteholders of Renaissance

Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1 is the Plaintiff and Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y. Bolden a/k/a

Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City of Daytona

Beach, Florida; Florida Housing

Finance Corporation are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00 AM on the 15th day of April,

2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE

SCHANTZ SUBDIVISION OF

LOT 4, BLOCK 32, ACCORDING

TO AND AS SHOWN BY THE R.

HODGMAN MAP AND PLAT OF

DAYTONA, AS PER PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 138, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 5th day of March, 2020.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F00865

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0169

***************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 30353 CICI

M&T BANK,

Plaintiff, vs.

FrANK JOHN MurDEN A/K/A FrANK MurDEN

et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered

February 24, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019

30353 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, DeLand,

Florida, wherein M&T BANK is Plaintiff

and FRANK JOHN MURDEN A/K/A FRANK

MURDEN, et al., are Defendants, the Clerk of

Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the

24th day of April, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 25, Treetop Subdivision, according

to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat

Book 34, Page 74, of the Public Records

of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed Mailed this

3 day of March, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

LISA WOODBURN, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 11003

18-01877-3

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0170

***************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO: 2017 31215 CICI

BAYVIEW lOAN sErVICING, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JAMEs s. THOMAs; sANDrA THOMAs;

CAPITAl ONE BANK (usA), N.A. F/K/A

CAPITAl ONE BANK; CArlsON ENTErPrIsEs, llC.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure

And Re-Establishment of Lost Note dated

February 28, 2020 entered in Civil Case No.

2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN

SERVICING, LLC. is Plaintiff and THOMAS,

JAMES, et al, are Defendants. The Clerk,

LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at Volusia County's

On Line Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on May 06, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45,

Florida Statutes, the following described

property located in VOLUSIA County,

Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment

of Mortgage Foreclosure And Re-Establishment

of Lost Note, to-wit:

LOT 82, FOXBORO SUBDIVISION,

PHASE III, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 41, PAGE(S) 48 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed. The court,

in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was served by

Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.

R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any

other parties in accordance with the attached

service list this 6 day of March, 2020.

ANGELA PETTE, Esq.

FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &

GORDON, LLP

One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1430

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

Tel: (954) 522-3233

Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 51657

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-075672-F00

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0171

***************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2019 10277 CIDl

u.s. BANK NATIONAl AssOCIATION, As

TrusTEE, suCCEssOr IN INTErEsT

TO BANK OF AMErICA, NATIONAl AssOCIATION, As TrusTEE,

suCCEssOr BY MErGEr TO lAsAllE

NATIONAl BANK, As TrusTEE FOr

C-BAss MOrTGAGE lOAN AssET

BACKED CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-CB2,

Plaintiff, Vs.

GAIl A. MClArTY A/K/A GAIl MClArTY; et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order of Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on February

18, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 10277

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR

IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE

NATIONAL BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR C-BASS

MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2 is the

Plaintiff, and GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL

MCLARTY; ROBERT STEWART MCLARTY;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST

THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are

Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 21,

2020 at 11:00 AM EST the following described

real property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2, A. M.

KITCHENS RESUBDIVISION OF THE

SOUTH 1/2 OF BLOCK 32 OF

HOWRY'S ADDITION AND OF

BLOCK 197, CITY OF DELAND, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4,

PAGE 103, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 5 day of March, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO, Esq.

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-2661B

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0172

***************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 11690 CIDl

NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A Mr. COOPEr,

Plaintiff, vs.

rANDAll VAN MEGGElEN AND

CHrIsTINA VAN MEGGElEN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 21,

2020, and entered in 2019 11690 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN; CHRISTINA VAN MEGGELEN; BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 09, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 27, COMMUNITY CENTER DEVELOPMENT,

A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING

TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 36, PAGES 97 AND 98, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2110 E DALE CIR, DELAND,

FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 3 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-362737

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0173

***************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 30337 CICI

NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A

Mr. COOPEr,

Plaintiff, vs.

CAssANDrA A. lEE, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30337

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and

CASSANDRA A. LEE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF CASSANDRA A. LEE; ANGELA E.

JOHNSON; THE CITY OF DAYTONA

BEACH, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on April 29, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS- UNIT 10,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC

DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-247339

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0174

***************************

rE-NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CAsE NO.: 2016 11183 CIDl

FEDErAl NATIONAl MOrTGAGE AssOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAVID l. BArTON, sr.; DEBOrAH l.

GIBBs A/K/A DEBOrAH GIBBs;

MOrTGAGE ElECTrONIC

rEGIsTrATION sYsTEMs, INC., As

TrusTEE; uNKNOWN TENANT; IN

POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

an Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale

dated the 27th day of February, 2020, and

entered in Case No. 2016 11183 CIDL, of

the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,

wherein FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE

ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and

BLACK POINT ASSETS, INC., AS

TRUSTEE OF THE 500 E ROBERTS

STREET LAND TRUST; DAVID L. BARTON,

SR.; DEBORAH L. GIBBS A/K/A

DEBORAH GIBBS; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGISTRATION SYSTEMS,

INC., AS TRUSTEE; and UNKNOWN

TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION OF THE

SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court shall sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on

the 16th day of April, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

A PORTION OF LOT 4, BLOCK 2,

BLUE SPRING PARK, A SUBDIVISION

IN SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 18

SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, ACCORDING

TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 107, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST

CORNER OF SAID LOT 4; THENCE

SOUTH 00°10'19" WEST A DISTANCE

OF 110 FEET; THENCE

NORTH 89°57'49" EAST A DISTANCE

OF 120 FEET TO THE WESTERLY

LINE OF POINSETTIA DRIVE

AS DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN

DEED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

BOOK 387, PAGE 383; THENCE

NORTH 00°10'19" EAST ALONG THE

WESTERLY LINE OF POINTSETTIA

DRIVE A DISTANCE OF 84.91 FEET;

THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG

THE ARC OF A CURVE OF 25 FEET

RADIUS A DISTANCE OF 39.96

FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF

ROBERTS STREET AS SHOWN ON

MAP IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 107,

AFORESAID; THENCE SOUTH

89°57'49" WEST ALONG THE

SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID

ROBERTS STREET A DISTANCE OF

94.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

PLUS THE EAST 10 FEET

OF LOT 10, UNIT 3, BREEZEWOOD

PARK, ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP

BOOK 27, PAGE 179, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO

FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 06 day of March, 2020.

By: JEFFREY SEIDEN, Esq.

Bar Number: 57189

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

16-00321

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0175

***************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CAsE NO.: 2018 11632 CIDl

rEVErsE MOrTGAGE sOluTIONs, INC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MArGArITA B. ClArKE A/K/A MArGArITA

ClArKE; uNITED sTATEs OF

AMErICA, ACTING ON BEHAlF OF THE

sECrETArY OF HOusING AND urBAN

DEVElOPMENT; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF

MArGArITA B. ClArKE A/K/A

MArGArITA ClArKE; uNKNOWN TENANT IN POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated the 27th day

of February, 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2018 11632 CIDL,

of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS,

INC is the Plaintiff and

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE

SECRETARY OF HOUSING

AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

JOHN FREDERICK CLARKE;

PATRICIA DEL CARMEN

CLARKE; UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN

INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

MARGARITA B. CLARKE A/K/A

MARGARITA CLARKE; and UNKNOWN

TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 30th day of April, 2020, the

following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 3 BLOCK 1238 OF

DELTONA LAKES UNIT

FORTY-THREE, A SUBDIVISION

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

27, PAGE 270-283, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING

A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING

AFTER THE SALE,

YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH

THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK

REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UN-CLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE

A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS

ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER

OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE

OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY

CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 4 day of March, 2020.

By: STEVEN FORCE, Esq.

Bar Number: 71811

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

18-01540

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0176

***************************

NOTICE OF AssIGNMENT FOr THE

BENEFIT OF CrEDITOrs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO:2020 30285 CICI

IN rE: lOrD & lAsKEr / FlOrIDA, INC., AssIGNOr, to MElIssA A. YOuNGMAN, AssIGNEE.

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on

February 28, 2020, a petition

commencing an assignment for

the benefit of creditors pursuant

to chapter 727, Florida Statutes,

made by LORD & LASKER /

FLORIDA, INC., Assignor, with

principal place of business at

555 W. Granada Blvd., F-5, Ormond

Beach, Florida 32174, to

Melissa A. Youngman, Assignee,

whose address is 721 Maitland

Ave., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, was filed on February 28, 2020.

Pursuant to Section 727.105,

Fla. Stat., no proceeding may be

commenced against the Assignee

except as provided in

Chapter 727, and excepting the

case of a consensual lienholder

enforcing its rights in personal

property or real property collateral,

there shall be no levy, execution,

attachment or the like, in

connection with any judgment of

claim against the assets of the

Estate, in the possession, custody,

or control of the Assignee.

YOU ARE HEREBY further

notified that in order to receive

any dividend in this proceeding

you must file a proof of claim

with the Assignee or the Assignee’s attorney on or before June 27, 2020.

MELISSA A. YOUNGMAN, P.A.

Attorney at Law

721 Maitland Ave.

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

March 12, 19, 26; April 2, 2020 V20-0178

***************************

NOTICE OF sAlE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CAsE NO.: 2019 30765 CICI

WElls FArGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

COrA lEE MOulTrIE A/K/A COrA l.

MOulTrIE, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 21, 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2019 30765 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., is the Plaintiff and Cora Lee

Moultrie a/k/a Cora L. Moultrie, are defendants,

the Volusia County Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online

at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM

EST on the April 3, 2020 the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT(S) 15, BLOCK 15 OF OAK

PARK KINGSTON AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6

PAGE 128, ET SEQ., OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 638 ABERDEEN ST, DAYTONA

BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the Lis Pendens must file a claim

before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 04 day of March, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-009201

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0180

***************************

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CAsE NO.: 2019 11998 CIDl

BANK OF AMErICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOsE M. MATOs, et al.,

Defendants.

TO:

JOSE M. MATOS

Last Known Address: 234 BUENA VISTA

STREET, DEBARY, FL 32713

Current Residence Unknown

UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF

THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

Current Residence: 234 BUENA VISTA

STREET, DEBARY, FL 32713

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSE M. MATOS

Last Known Address: 234 BUENA VISTA

STREET, DEBARY, FL 32713

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 18, BLOCK A, PLANTATION ESTATES

UNIT 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

11, PAGE 250, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff,

whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL

SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before April 20, 2020, a

date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the (Please publish in West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con

no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this

3 day of March, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: Jennifer Vazquez

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270,

Coral Springs, FL 33077

19-03266

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0181

***************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CAsE NO.: 2019 31117 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YOrK As TrusTEE FOr THE CErTIFICATE-HOlDErs OF THE CWAlT, INC., AlTErNATIVE lOAN TrusT 2005-44, MOrTGAGE

PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2005-44,

Plaintiff, v.

CECIl MOOrE; uNKNOWN HEIrs, CrEDITOrs, DEVIsEEs, BENEFICIArIEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs, TrusTEEs, AND All OTHEr PArTIEs ClAIMING AN INTErEsT BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr Or AGAINsT THE

EsTATE OF DArlENE MCrAE; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF CECIl MOOrE; KIMBErlY AGNEr BrOOKs; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF KIMBErlY AGNEr BrOOKs; uNKNOWN

sPOusE OF KIMBErlY rOsE BrOOKs;

BANK OF AMErICA, N.A. suCCEssOr BY MErGEr

TO COuNTrYWIDE HOME lOANs, INC., A NEW YOrK COrPOrATION DOING BusINEss As AMErICA’s WHOlEsAlE lENDEr; All uNKNOWN PArTIEs ClAIMING INTErEsTs BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr Or AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION, Or HAVING Or

ClAIMING TO HAVE ANY rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE PrOPErTY

HErEIN DEsCrIBED; uNKNOWN

TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment dated March 4, 2020 entered in Civil Case No. 2019 31117 CICI in the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF

NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS

OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN

TRUST 2005-44, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CER-TIFICATES, SERIES 2005-44, Plaintiff and CECIL MOORE; UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF DARLENE MCRAE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CECIL MOORE; KIMBERLY AGNER BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY AGNER BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY ROSE BROOKS;

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC., A NEW YORK CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS AMERICA’S WHOLESALE LENDER are defendants, Clerk of

Court, will sell the property at public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00 AM on April 8, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 13 AND THE NORTHERLY 1/2 OF

LOT 14, BLOCK “F”, ORMOND

HEIGHTS PARK, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 6, PAGE(S) 202, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 294 Fir Street, Ormond Beach,

Florida 32174

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail:

arbservices@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M190331

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0182

***************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI

DEuTsCHE BANK NATIONAl TrusT

COMPANY, As INDENTurE TrusTEE,

ON BEHAlF OF THE HOlDErs OF THE

ACCrEDITED MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT

2005-4 AssET BACKED NOTEs,

Plaintiff, Vs.

WIllIAM HENrY; et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order of

Final Judgment. Final Judgment was

awarded on February 12, 2020 in Civil

Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE

HOLDERS OF THE ACCREDITED

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-4

ASSET BACKED NOTES is the Plaintiff,

and WILLIAM HENRY; MYRNA J.

HENRY; THE CITY OF DAYTONA

BEACH, A FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD

OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UN-KNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 1,

2020 at 11:00 AM EST the following described

real property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 117, SHANGRI-LA SUBDIVISION,

UNIT II, AS PER PLAT

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35,

PAGE 109 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: NUSRAT MANSOOR

FBN: 86110

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3101B

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0183

***************************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 11053 CIDl

BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON TrusT COMPANY, N.A. As TrusTEE FOr MOrTGAGE AssETs MANAGEMENT sErIEs I TrusT,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, AND

All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT

IN THE EsTATE OF rOY H.

ClAYTON A/K/A rOY HErsCHEl

ClAYTON, DECEAsED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 16,

2020, and entered in 2019 11053 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE

ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST is

the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

ROY H. CLAYTON A/K/A ROY HERSCHEL

CLAYTON, DECEASED; UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; GAIL E. WEST are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court

will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on April 02, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 1335, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY-FIVE, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 300

THROUGH 313, INCLUSIVE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2331 ASBURY ROAD,

DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes,

Section 45.031.

Dated this 10 day of March, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-278646

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0184

***************************

SUBSEQUENt INSERtIONS

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CAsE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDl

NEW PENN FINANCIAl D/B/A

sHEllPOINT MOrTGAGE sErVICING,

Plaintiff, v.

rONAlD C. lAMBErT; uNKNOWN

sPOusE OF rONAlD C. lAMBErT;

lINDA J. lAMBErT; All uNKNOWN

PArTIEs ClAIMING INTErEsTs BY,

THrOuGH, uNDEr Or AGAINsT A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION,

Or HAVING Or ClAIMING TO HAVE ANY

rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE

PrOPErTY HErEIN DEsCrIBED; CITY

OF DElTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; uNKNOWN

TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment dated November 20, 2019 entered in Civil Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL in the

Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NEW PENN FINANCIAL

D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE

SERVICING, Plaintiff and

RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.

LAMBERT; THOMAS EVANS; CITY

OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 are defendants, Clerk of

Court, will sell the property at public sale at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning

at 11:00 AM on March 24,

2020 the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF

DELTONA LAKES UNIT

TWENTY-SIX, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

AT PAGE 59, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1119 N Old

Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN

THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF

THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE

CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL

BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail:

ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M. VANSLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M170638

March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0166

***************************