RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2018 12002 CIDL
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
SANDY PINCHEVSKY; DEBARY
PLANTATION COMMUNITY
ASSOCIATION, INC.; KATHY
PINCHEVSKY; UNKNOWN TENANT IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an
Order Resetting Foreclosure sale dated the
7th day of January, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 12002 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
vOLUsIA County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM
MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the
Plaintiff and sANDY PINCHEvsKY; DEBARY
PLANTATION COMMUNITY AssOCIATION,
INC.; KATHY PINCHEvsKY; and
UNKNOWN TENANT (s) IN POssEssION
OF THE sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 28th day of May, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 25, DEBARY PLANTATION UNIT
13C-2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
50, PAGEs 166THROUGH168, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A RIGHT
TO FUNDs REMAINING AFTER THE sALE,
YOU MUsT FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK
NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,
YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs. AFTER THE FUNDs ARE
REPORTED As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE
OWNER OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
Dated this 11th day of March, 2020.
By: JAsON sTORRINGs, Esq.
Bar Number: 027077
submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02357
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0187
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 31691 CICI
DIVISION: 32
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS ARM TRUST 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
ASWINDER P. SURI, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November
15, 2019, and entered in Case No.
2018 31691 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., as Trustee for Bear stearns ARM Trust
2007-3, is the Plaintiff and Aswinder P. suri,
Any And All Unknown Parties Claiming by,
Through, Under, And Against The Herein
named Individual Defendant(s) Who are not
Known To Be Dead Or Alive, Whether said
Unknown Parties May Claim An Interest in
spouses, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Or
Other Claimants, are defendants, the volusia
County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on
online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the April 8, 2020 the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTs 197 AND 198, LIGHTHOUsE
sHOREs, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 11, PAGE(s) 257 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 4745 DIXIE DR, PONCE INLET, FL 32127
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 26 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
18-017260
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0188
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 10516 CIDL
CITIZENS BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOSHUA D. PATTERSON; TIFFANY MCCORD;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UN-KNOWN TENANT 2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to the order of summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
10516 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein CITIZENs BANK, N.A., is
Plaintiff and JOsHUA D. PATTERsON;
TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN TENANT
1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 12th day of May, 2020,
the following described property as set
forth in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGE(s) 224 THROUGH 240, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1430 sonnet Court,
Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated March 11, 2020.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: PRIYA M. ONORE, Esq.
FL Bar No. 181668
for ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
(561) 713-1400
19-400737
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0193
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 10672 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE
FOR LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
ESTATE OF MIGUEL RIVERA, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December
9, 2019, and entered in Case No.
2018 10672 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which U.s. Bank Trust,
N.A., as Trustee for LsF10 Master Participation
Trust, is the Plaintiff and Any and all unknown
parties claiming by, through, under,
and against the estate of Maria M. Rivera,
whether said unknown parties may claim an
interest as spouses, heirs, devisees,
grantees, or other claimants, Carmen Perez,
Clerk of the Circuit Court, Manuel Cornieles,
PNC Bank, National Association, successor
in interest to Harbor Federal savings Bank,
state of Florida, Department of Revenue,
sunTrust Bank, United states of America,
Department of Treasury - Internal Revenue
service, Unknown spouse of Manuel
Cornieles, Unknown Tenant ln Possession 1
n/k/a Helayne Partida, Unknown spouse of
Carmen Perez, Unknown spouse of Helayne
Partidas a/k/a Helayne Chiquinquira Partidas,
Unknown Tenant ln Possession 2, are
defendants, the volusia County Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/
online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at
11:00AM EsT on the April 16, 2020 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 12, BLOCK 1672, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT 73, ACCORDING TO
THE PLANT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP 29, PAGEs 11
THROUGH 13, INCLUsIvE OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1805 GATEWOOD DR DELTONA FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-016851
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0197
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 11494 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
NAL N. MEYLOR, DECEASED, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
27, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018
11494 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and The Unknown Heirs,
Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors,
Creditors, Trustees, or other Claimants
claiming by, through, under, or against the
Estate of Nal N. Meylor, deceased, Clive
Meylor, Jacqueline Juanita Meylor, Jennifer
J. Meylor, Mark Meylor a/k/a Mark Anthony
Nal Meylor, Any And All Unknown Parties
Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against
The Herein named Individual Defendant(s)
Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,
Whether said Unknown Parties May Claim
An Interest in spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Or Other Claimants, are defendants,
the volusia County Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the
April 16, 2020 the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT(s) 11, BLOCK 54 OF DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT 10 As RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 186, ET sEQ.,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
sUBJECT TO REsTRICTIONs,
REsERvATIONs, EAsEMENTs,
COvENANTs, OIL, GAs OR MINERAL RIGHTs OF RECORD, IF ANY. A/K/A 318 CLOvERLEAF BLvD, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of March, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
18-020829
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0199
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2017 31331 CICI
WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARGARET H. SULEIMAN A/K/A
MARGARET SULEIMAN A/K/A
MARGERET H. SULEIMAN AND
SULEIMAN K. SULEIMAN A/K/A
SOLOMON SULEIMAN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
26, 2019, and entered in 2017 31331
CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein WILMINGTON TRUsT NATIONAL
AssOCIATION, As sUCCEssOR
TRUsTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., As
TRUsTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUsT sERIEs 2007-3, MORTGAGE
PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs
2007-3 is the Plaintiff and MARGARET H.
sULEIMAN A/K/A MARGARET sULEIMAN
A/K/A MARGERET H. sULEIMAN;
sULEIMAN K. sULEIMAN; UsA CAPITAL
GROUP, LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILs HOMEOWNERs AssOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 22, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 195, BREAKAWAY TRAILs
PHAsE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44,
PAGEs 1 TO 7, INCLUsIvE, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 72 COQUINA
RIDGE WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 13 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
16-194128
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0200
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2013 31344 CICI 5D19-0499
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS
SUCCESSOR-IN-INTEREST TO
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET MORTGAGE INVESTMENTS II INC. BEAR STEARNS ALT-A TRUST MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-5,
Plaintiff, vs.
ANGELA STARR KOLACKI, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
November 26, 2018, and entered in 2013
31344 CICI 5D19-0499 of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in
and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
F/K/A THE BANK OF NEW YORK As
sUCCEssOR-IN-INTEREsT TO JP-MORGAN
CHAsE BANK N.A. As
TRUsTEE FOR sTRUCTURED AssET
MORTGAGE INvEsTMENTs II INC.
BEAR sTEARNs ALT-A TRUsT MORTGAGE
PAss THROUGH CERTIFICATEs
sERIEs 2005-5 is the Plaintiff
and ROBERT J KOLACKI; THE UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF ROBERT J KOLACKI
N/K/A ANGELA KOLACKI;
ANGELA sTARR KOLACKI; DONALD F
WILLIAMs; PATRICIA WILLIAMs; TENANT
#1 N/K/A TRIsHA WILLIAMs; TENANT
#2 N/K/A DON WILLIAMs;
BERMUDA BAY CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION
INC ; THE TOWERs AT
PONCE INLET, TOWER v CONDOMINIUM
AssOCIATION INC; THE TOWERs
AT PONCE INLET COMMUNITY
sERvICEs AssOCIATION INC; WELLs
FARGO BANK NA sUCCEssOR IN INTEREsT
TO WACHOvIA BANK NA are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on April 03, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 5101, THE TOWERs AT
PONCE INLET, TOWER v, A CONDOMINIUM,
(BUILDING 500), ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION
OF CONDOMINIUM THEREOF,
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 4045, PAGE
2600, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
TOGETHER WITH AN UNDIvIDED
INTEREsT OR sHARE IN THE
COMMON ELEMENTs APPURTENANT
THERETO, AND ANY
AMENDMENTs THERETO.
Property Address: 4565 s ATLANTIC
AvE 5101, PONCE INLET, FL 32127
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 13 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
14-88175
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0201
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 11361 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF
DEBORAH MAE BARNES, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 09, 2020, and entered in 2018
11361 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein LOAN-CARE, LLC is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs
AND ALL OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREsT IN THE EsTATE OF
DEBORAH MAE BARNEs, DECEAsED;
ALBERT J. BARNEs, JR., As PERsONAL
REPREsENTATIvE OF THE
EsTATE OF EvELYN BARNEs, DECEAsED; ALBERT J. BARNEs, JR;
LYNRAE sWAIN F/K/A EvELYN RAE
sWAIN; KAsEY LEE BARNEs are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 28, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 8, BLOCK 245 DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT FIvE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,
PAGE 127 THROUGH 138, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1068 E NORMANDY
BLvD, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-150660
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0202
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN
TREE SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF LAURIE L.
SPRINGSTEEN, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 09, 2020, and
entered in 2019 11631 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL
LLC F/K/A GREEN TREE sERvICING
LLC is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN
HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs AND ALL OTHERs
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT IN
THE EsTATE OF LAURIE L.
sPRINGsTEEN, DECEAsED; L.
LEROY sPRINGsTEEN are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on April 28, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1309, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT 45, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGEs 300
THROUGH 313, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2280 ALTON
ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-363159
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0203
***************************
vOlUSIa
COUNtY
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2018 31200 CICI
HOME POINT FINANCIAL
CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE ESTATE OF RICHARD BLOUNT, SR., et al.
Defendants
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 27, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2018
31200 CICI, of the Circuit Court of
the seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for vOLUsIA County, Florida.
HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION,
is Plaintiff and THE
EsTATEs OF RICHARD BLOUNT,
sR.; UNKNOWN HEIRs OF
RICHARD BLOUNT, sR; UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF RICHARD
BLOUNT, sR.; JAMEs DERRICK
BLOUNT; RICHARD BLOUNT, JR.;
CAssANDRA MOORE; JAMEs
DERRICK BLOUNT, As PERsONAL
REPREsENTATIvE OF
THE EsTATE OF RICHARD
BLOUNT A/K/A RICHARD
BLOUNT, sR.; AUDREY BUGGs;
sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
REvENUE; CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANTs IN POssEssION OF
sUBJECT PROPERTY, are defendants.
Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit
Court for vOLUsIA, County
Florida will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 a.m., on the 3RD day of
APRIL, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 22, " COLONIAL LAKE
sUB.", ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
29, PAGE 54, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
vAN NEss LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL:
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
12265-18
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0167
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No: 2018 31805 CICI
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
ROCK A. RUSSEK; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
that pursuant the Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated
03/25/2019, and entered in
Case No. 2018 31805 CICI of
the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida
wherein BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and
ROCK A. RUssEK; MELIssA
RUssEK; sECRETARY OF
HOUsING AND URBAN DEvELOPMENT;
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY; AssET
ACCEPTANCE, LLC; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; and
UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are
Defendant(s), Laura E. Roth,
volusia County Clerk of
Courts will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com on April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. on the following described
property set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 2,
WEsTWOOD HEIGHTs,
ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE 32, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person or entity claiming
an interest in the surplus, if
any, resulting from the Foreclosure
sale, other than the
property owner as of the date
of the Lis Pendens, must file
a claim with the Clerk no
later than the date that the
Clerk reports the funds as
unclaimed. If you fail to file
a claim, you will not be entitled
to any remaining funds.
DANIELLE LYN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 124171
LENDER LEGAL PLLC
2807 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, Fl 32804
Tel: (407) 730-4644
Fax: (888) 337-3815
Attorney for Plaintiff
service Emails:
LLs08041
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0168
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2019 10486 CIDL
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARCUS MUSICK A/K/A MARCUS M.
MUSICK; SABINE WEICK-SCALES A/K/A
SABINE MARG1TA WEICK-SCALES; UNKNOWN
TENANT IN POSSESSION OF
THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated the 27th day of February, 2020,
and entered in Case No. 2019 10486
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for vOLUsIA
County, Florida, wherein LAKEvIEW
LOAN sERvICING, LLC is the Plaintiff
and MARCUs MUsICK A/K/A MARCUs
M. MUsICK; sABINE WEICK-sCALEs
A/K/A sABINE MARG1TA
WEICK-sCALEs; and UNKNOWN
TENANT (s) IN POssEssION OF
THE sUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 16th
day of April, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 17, OF CRYsTAL COvE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 47, PAGE 187, OF PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING AFTER
THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTs
THE FUNDs As UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU
WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDs. AFTER THE FUNDs
ARE REPORTED As UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD As
OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs
MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
Dated this 4 day of March, 2020.
By: JOANNE GALIPAULT, Esq.
Bar Number: 58935
submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-00328
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0177
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2017 30944 CICI
MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P.,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
FRANCES FARIELLO, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 20,
2020 in the above action, the volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at volusia, Florida, on April 8, 2020, at 11:00
AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following described property:
Parcel 48 and a portion of 44, Durrance
Acres, more particularly described as follows:
A portion of section 14, Township 14
south, Range 31 East, volusia County,
Florida, described as follows: from the
Northeast corner of said section 14, run
along the North line thereof south 87 degrees
48`42" West, a distance of 2663.49
feet; thence south 87 degrees 48`11"
West, continuing along said North section
line, a distance of 128.27 feet; thence departing
said North line run south 01 degrees
33`02" East, a distance of 600.46
feet to the point of beginning; thence continue
south 01 degrees 33`02" East, a distance
of 725.63 feet; thence south 87
degrees 48`23" West, a distance of 353.66
feet; thence North 02 degrees 03`28"
West, a distance of 725.57 feet; thence
North 87 degrees 48`11" East, a distance
of 360.09 feet to the point of beginning.
Together with a 60.00 foot access and utility
easement, the centerline of said easement
beginning at the southwest corner of Parcel
48 of Durrance Acres and running North 87
degrees 48`23" East, along the south line of
said Parcel 48, and the Easterly extension
thereof, a distance of 2294.25 feet for the termination of said easement; and together with
an access and utility easement being the
West 60.00 feet of the East 851.16 feet of
said section 14, and together with an easement,
recorded in Official Records Book
2549, page 1531, of the Public Records of
volusia County, Florida, running from the
south line of said section 14, southerly and
Easterly to Tymber Creek Road
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within
sixty (60) days after the sale. The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, P.A.
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tromberglawgroup.com
By: JEFFREY ALTERMAN, Esq.
FBN 114376
17-000736
March 12, 19, 2020 v20-0179
***************************
SUBSEQUENt INSERtIONS
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2020 30039 CICI
REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNORS,
CREDITORS AND TRUSTEES OF THE
ESTATE OF KATHLEEN A RIOS A/K/A
KATHY A. RIOS A/K/A KATHY ROBERTS
RIOS (DECEASED), ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
To: The Unknown Heirs, Beneficiaries, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignors, Creditors and
Trustees of the Estate of Kathleen A Rios
a/k/a Kathy A. Rios a/k/a Kathy Roberts Rios
(Deceased)
REsIDENCE: UNKNOWN
LAsT KNOWN ADDREss: 4004 Oriole Avenue,
Port Orange, FL 32127
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that
an action to foreclose a mortgage on
the following described property located
in volusia County, Florida:
Lot 196, Wilbur-by-the-sea, Plat #1, as per Map in Map Book 4, Page 159 and Plat Book 15,
Page 124 of the Public Records
of volusia County, Florida
has been filed against you, and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to this action,
on Tromberg Law Group, LLC., attorneys
for Plaintiff, whose address is
1515 south Federal Highway, suite
100, Boca Raton, FL 33432, and file
the original with the Clerk of the Court,
within 45 days after the first publication
of this notice, either before April 20,
2020, or immediately thereafter, otherwise
a default may be entered against
you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you,
to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at
least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately upon
receiving this notification if the time before
the appearance is less than 7
days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE NOT
COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la
cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Date: March 3, 2020
LAURA E ROTH
Deputy Clerk of the Court
BY: Jennifer vazquez
DEPUTY CLERK
TROMBERG LAW GROUP, LLC.
1515 south Federal Highway, suite 100,
Boca Raton, FL 33432
19-001629
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0185
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY
GIvEN pursuant to the order of
summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 4, 2020, and
entered in Case No. 2018 30733
CICI of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
FKA THE BANK OF NEW
YORK, As TRUsTEE FOR THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERs CWALT,
INC., ALTERNATIvE LOAN
TRUsT 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE
PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2006-23CB, is
Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY;
UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF
COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are
Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder
or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of
April, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in
said summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE sUBDIvIsION,
UNIT v, ACCORDING TO PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE
140, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 235 N.
Brighton Drive, Port Orange, Florida 32127
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon,
which are included as security in
Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus funds from the sale,
if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim within
60 days after the sale.
Dated: March 10, 2020
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: sTACY ROBINs, Esq.
FL Bar No. 008079
For ROBERT MCCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
(561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400061
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0186
***************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO.: 2019 12062 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOSE MANUEL VALDES PAMBLANCO
A/K/A JOSE M. VALDES PAMBLANCO, et al.,
Defendants.
TO: JOsE MANUEL vALDEs PAMBLANCO
A/K/A JOsE M. vALDEs PAMBLANCO
Last Known Address 1221 DOYLE RD
DELTONA FL 32725
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 20, BLOCK 679, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT TWENTY-sEvEN, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGEs 78 THROUGH 81, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group,
P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is
P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL sPRINGs, FL
33077 on or before March 21, 2020, a date
at least thirty (30) days after the first publication
of this Notice in the (Please publish in
West volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THEsE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs PARA
PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal of this
Court this 12th day of February, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
(seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
19-03518
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0189
***************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 31847 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY
AMERICAS AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE
FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF
SAXON ASSET SECURITIES TRUST
2006-3 MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET
BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2006-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
JANET GOYA AND GREGORIO VARGAS et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: JANET GOYA, UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF
JANET GOYA,
whose residence is unknown and all parties
having or claiming to have any right, title or
interest in the property described in the mortgage
being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
THE EAsTERLY FIvE FEET OF
LOT 7 AND ALL OF LOT 8, PEPIOT's REsUB OF LOTs 13, 14 AND 15, BLOCK 1, MAsON &
CARsWELL's HOLLY HILL, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 66, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
AND THE EAsTERLY 65 FEET OF THE
WEsTERLY 120 FEET OF LOT 12,
BLOCK 1, MAsON AND CARsWELL's MAP OF HOLLY HILL, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 2, PAGE 90, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on counsel for
Plaintiff, whose address is 6409 Congress
Avenue, suite 100, Boca Raton,
Florida 33487 on or before April 27,
2020, /(30 days from Date of First Publication
of this Notice) and file the original
with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH DIsABILITIEs
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your
scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or
voice impaired, call 711. THEsE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs CON DIsCAPACIDADEs
si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la
Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court
Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 días
de antelación de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir
esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos
de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
EsTOs NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO
sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the seal of
this Court at volusia County, Florida, this
10th day of March, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(seal) By: /s/ J. BEACH
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, PL
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
19-366987
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0190
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff, vs.
JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.
CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR
CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE
OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
summary Final Judgment of foreclosure
dated March 5, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2019 11713 CIDL of the Circuit Court in
and for volusia County, Florida, wherein U.s.
BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, NOT IN
ITs INDIvIDUAL CAPACITY BUT sOLELY
As TRUsTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUsT, sERIEs
2016-CTT is Plaintiff and JERRY
ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A. CARTER;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs
CLAIMING INTEREsTs BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINsT A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION,
OR HAvING OR CLAIMING TO HAvE ANY
RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREsT IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit
Court, will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on April 23, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEsT
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAsT 1/4
OF THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF sECTION
14, TOWNsHIP 17 sOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, LEss AND EXCEPT
THAT PORTION PREvIOUsLY
CONvEYED TO THE COUNTY OF
vOLUsIA As DEsCRIBED IN WARRANTY
DEED RECORDED AUGUsT
3, 1994 IN OFFICIAL RECORDs
BOOK 3940, PAGE 4933, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN
THE sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
As OF THE DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs
MUsT FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITs DEsCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED March 13, 2020.
DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
service E-mail:
By: ADAM G. LEvINE
Florida Bar No.: 100102
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-174372
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0191
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2019 11064 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
GARY DECEDER A/K/A GARY A.
DECEDER; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE
CORPORATION; UNKNOWN TENANT IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the
9th day of March, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 11064 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for vOLUsIA County, Florida,
wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION
is the Plaintiff and GARY DECEDER
A/K/A GARY A. DECEDER;
FLORIDA HOUsING FINANCE CORPORATION;
and UNKNOWN TENANT
(s) IN POssEssION OF THE sUBJECT
PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court shall sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00
AM on the 28th day of April, 2020, the
following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1866, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT sEvENTY-TWO,
ACCORDING TO PLAT
THEREOF As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 28, PAGEs 161
THROUGH 167, INCLUsIvE,
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERsON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDs REMAINING
AFTER THE sALE, YOU MUsT FILE
A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO
LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTs THE FUNDs As
UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING FUNDs.
AFTER THE FUNDs ARE REPORTED
As UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER
OF RECORD As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MAY CLAIM THE sURPLUs.
Dated this 16th day of March, 2020.
By: MIGDALIA JORDAN
Bar #125410
for sHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE
PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-01919
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0192
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 10583 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL
ASSET SECURITIES CORP.,
SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST
2007-WMC1, ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE
ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS,
INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC
MORTGAGE CORP.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF sALE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to the order of summary
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 10, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2019 10583 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida, wherein
DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT
COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL
AssET sECURITIEs CORP.,
sOUNDvIEW HOME LOAN TRUsT
2007-WMC1, AssET BACKED CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2007-WMC1, is
Plaintiff and KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF KAREN M.
TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGIsTRATION sYsTEMs, INC., As
NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE
CORP., are Defendants, the Office of
the Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder or
bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.
on the 12th day of May, 2020, the following
described property as set forth
in said summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT sEvENTY
FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
29, PAGEs 28 THROUGH 44,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2910 Keesler
street, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim
within 60 days after the sale.
Dated: March 11, 2020.
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: sTACY ROBINs, Esq.
FL Bar No. 008079
FOR ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEIsBERG & CONWAY, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
500 s. Australian Avenue, suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
(561) 713-1400
18-401161
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0194
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP TRUST 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE4,
Plaintiff, VS.
MATTHEW EARL GEATCHES A/K/A
MATTHEW GEATCHES; et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will
be made pursuant to an Order of Final
Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded
on March 5, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018
10920 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY, As
TRUsTEE FOR GsAMP TRUsT 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2005-HE4 is the
Plaintiff, and MATTHEW EARL
GEATCHEs A/K/A MATTHEW
GEATCHEs; UNKNOWN HEIRs BENEFICIARIEs,
DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING
sPOUsE, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEE,
LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIEs CLAIMING AN
INTEREsT BY THROUGH UNDER OR
AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF sHARON s.
LONG A/K/A sHARON LONG, DECEAsED;
COUNTY OF vOLUsIA, FLORIDA – HOUsING AssIsTANCE PROGRAM; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF THE TREAsURY
– INTERNAL REvENUE sERvICE; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM COREY;
TIFFANY BEENY; LENA RICHTER; MARCIA
BROCKsTEIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 23,
2020 at 11:00 AM EsT the following described
real property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN PARK, A
sUBDIvIsION OF LOTs 49 AND 50
AND PART OF LOTs 112 AND 113,
GEORGE H. NORRIs sUBDIvIsION
OF DUPON AND GAUDRY GRANTs,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE 139, PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of March, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue,
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO, Esq.
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1434B
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0195
***************************
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2018 11472 CIDL
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
STEPHANIE A. SOUCIE, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to an
Order Rescheduling Foreclosure sale dated
February 21, 2020 and entered in Case No.
2018 11472 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which Lakeview Loan
servicing, LLC, is the Plaintiff and stephanie
A. soucie, The Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors,
Trustees, or other Claimants claiming by,
through, under, or against, Della J. Elliott,
deceased, Eric Christopher Elliott ,Glorry
Fay smith a/k/a Fay smith, Patty Gabbard
a/k/a Patricia Gabbard, stephanie A. soucie,
Della J. Elliott, Any And All Unknown Parties
Claiming by, Through, Under, And Against
The Herein named Individual Defendant(s)
Who are not Known To Be Dead Or Alive,
Whether said Unknown Parties May Claim
An Interest in spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, Or Other Claimants are defendants,
the volusia County Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the
April 14, 2020 the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 8, BLOCK 457, DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT THIRTEEN, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, As RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE 218 THROUGH 222,
INCLUsIvIE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1902 PARAGON sT, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 05 day of March, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
18-010970
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0196
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 10535 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
THOMAS W. CARTWRIGHT, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December
9, 2019, and entered in Case No.
2019 10535 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
seventh Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida in which PNC Bank, National
Association, is the Plaintiff and Thomas W.
Cartwright, Michelle Cartwright, United
states of America acting through secretary of Housing and Urban Development, are defendants,
the volusia County Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/
online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at
11:00AM EsT on the April 16, 2020 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTs 7, 8, 17 AND 18, BLOCK 2,
BELMORE sUBDIvIsION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OF PLAT
THEREOF, As RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 10, PAGE 186, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER
WITH THE sOUTH 1/2 OF CLOsED
vOORHIs AvENUE THAT LIEs
NORTH OF LOTs 7 AND 8 AND
LEss AND EXCEPT THE sOUTH 10
FEET OF LOTs 17 AND 18.
A/K/A 1537 W. TALTON AvE, DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 27 day of February, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-002831
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0198
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2016 10170 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR
SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST
2005-OPT3, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL JOHNSON A/K/A MICHAEL E.
JOHNSON, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated July 02,
2019, and entered in 2016 10170 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY,
As TRUsTEE FOR sOUNDvIEW HOME LOAN TRUsT 2005-OPT3, AssET-BACKED
CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2005-OPT3 is the Plaintiff and MICHAEL
JOHNsON A/K/A MICHAEL E. JOHNsON;
CHERYL L. LEvITTAN-JOHNsON; UNITED
sTATEs OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF
THE TREAsURY – INTERNAL REvENUE
sERvICE are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on April 23, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A PORTION OF THE sOUTHEAsT
1/4 AND A PORTION OF GOvERNMENT
LOT 2, sECTION 28, TOWNsHIP
15 sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT,
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:
COMMENCING AT THE sOUTHEAsT
CORNER OF AFOREsAID sECTION
28, RUN THENCE sOUTH 88
DEG.44'18" WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF
2640.00 FEET, TO THE sOUTHWEsT
CORNER OF AFOREsAID sOUTHEAsT 1/4; THENCE NORTH 00 DEG.26'14" EAsT, ALONG THE WEsT LINE OF AFOREsAID sOUTHEAsT
1/4, A DIsTANCE OF 9921.16
FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE NORTH 83
DEG.45'18" WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF
456.18 FEET TO THE EAsTERLY
EDGE OF LAKE DIAs, As NOW EsTABLIsHED;
THENCE NORTH 44
DEG.19'08" EAsT, ALONG THE
EAsTERLY EDGE OF AFOREsAID
LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE OF 19.17
FEET; THENCE NORTH 18
DEG.36'17" EAsT, CONTINUING
ALONG THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF
AFOREsAID LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE
OF 102.84 FEET; THENCE
NORTH 10 DEG.24'25" EAsT, ALONG
THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF AFOREsAID
LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE OF
203.90 FEET; THENCE NORTH 23
DEG.41'38" EAsT, CONTINUING
ALONG THE EAsTERLY EDGE OF
AFOREsAID LAKE DIAs, A DIsTANCE
OF 29.71 FEET; THENCE
sOUTH 83 DEG.49'23" EAsT, A DIsTANCE
OF 455.00 FEET; THENCE
NORTH 87 DEG.59'14" EAsT, A DIsTANCE
OF 1108.05 FEET, TO AN INTERsECTION
WITH THE WEsTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE
ROAD NO. 11, A 200 FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE sOUTHEAsTERLY
ALONG THE WEsTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF AFOREsAID
sTATE ROAD NO. 11, AND
ALONG A CURvE CONCAvE sOUTHWEsTERLY,
sAID CURvE HAvING A
CENTRAL ANGLE OF 01 DEG.33'08",
A RADIUs OF 9598.69 FEET, A
CHORD BEARING OF sOUTH 19
DEG.28'36" EAsT AND A CHORD
DIsTANCE OF 260.02 FEET, AN ARC
DIsTANCE OF 260.03 FEET TO THE
END OF sAID CURvE; THENCE
sOUTH 18 DEG.42'02" EAsT, ALONG
THE WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE OF AFOREsAID sTATE ROAD
NO. 11, A DIsTANCE OF 111.50 FEET;
THENCE sOUTH 88 DEG.47'55"
WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 1323.96
FEET, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING,
ALONG WITH THE RIGHTs TO
AND BEING sUBJECT TO FOLLOWING
DEsCRIBED EAsEMENTs:
AN EAsEMENT OF INGREss AND
EGREss AND PUBLIC UTILITIEs
OvER, UNDER AND ACROss THAT
PORTION OF AFOREsAID sECTION
28, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY
DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:
COMMENCING AT THE sOUTHEAsT
CORNER OF AFOREsAID sECTION
28, RUN THENCE sOUTH 88
DEG.44'18" WEsT A DIsTANCE OF
2640.00 FEET, TO THE sOUTH 1/4
CORNER OF sAID sECTION 28;
THENCE NORTH 00 DEG.26'14"
EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 357.30 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 90 DEG.00'00"
EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 360.67 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 53 DEG.06'00"
EAsT A DIsTANCE OF 311.33 FEET
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 53
DEG.06'00" EAsT A DIsTANCE OF
789.15 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88
DEG.47'55" EAsT A DIsTANCE OF
87.83 FEET TO THE WEsTERLY
LINE OF sTATE ROAD NO. 11, A 200
FOOT RIGHT-OF-WAY As NOW OCCUPIED
AND EsTABLIsHED; THENCE sOUTH 18 DEG.42'02" EAsT, ALONG THE WEsTERLY LINE
OF AFOREsAID sTATE ROAD NO. 11, A DIsTANCE OF 31.46 FEET;
THENCE sOUTH 88 DEG.47'55"
WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 87.63 FEET;
THENCE sOUTH 53 DEG.06'00"
WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 801.67 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 00 DEG.25'13"
WEsT, A DIsTANCE OF 37.31 FEET
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 5248 sTATE ROAD 11, DELEON sPRINGs, FL 32130
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with Florida
statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 16 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
15-062963
March 19, 26, 2020 v20-0204
***************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO.: 2019 10176 CIDl
FEDErAl NATIONAl MOrTGAGE AssOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs, DEVIsEEs,
AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs,
TrusTEEs AND All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN
INTErEsT IN THE EsTATE OF luIs MElENDEZ
A/K/A luIs ANGEl MElENDEZ CruZ, et al.,
Defendants.
TO:
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF LUIS MELENDEZ A/K/A LUIS ANGEL MELENDEZ CRUZ
Last Known Address: 944 9TH AVE
DELAND FL 32724
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action
for Foreclosure of Mortgage on
the following described property:
LOTS 31, 32, AND 33, BLOCK
24, DAYTONA PARK ESTATES,
SECTION NO. D, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 23, PAGE(S) 99,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are
required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it, on Choice
Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff,
whose address is P.O. BOX
771270, CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077
on or before March 16, 2020, a date at
least thirty (30) days after the first publication
of this Notice in the (Please
publish in West Volusia Beacon c/o
FLA) and file the original with the Clerk
of this Court either before service on
Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona
con discapacidad que necesita
una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si
la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del
habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court this 29 day of January, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
By: Carey Annunziata
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral Springs, FL 33077
18-02659
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0162
***************************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10072 PrDl
IN rE: EsTATE OF
rOBErT A. FErGusON
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of
Robert A. Ferguson, deceased,
whose date of death was September
20, 2018, is pending in the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida,
Probate Division, the address of
which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL
32721. The names and addresses
of the personal representative and
the personal representative's attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate on
whom a copy of this notice is required
to be served must file their
claims with this court ON OR BEFORE
THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims or
demands against decedent's estate
must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE
DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH
IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE
FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL
BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME
PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY
CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this
notice is March 12, 2020.
Personal representative:
rOBErT ArTHur FErGusON
3402 Bryerstone Cir, SE
Smyrna, Georgia 30080
Attorney for the Personal Representative
KRISTEN M. JACKSON
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 394114
JACKSON LAW PA
5401 S Kirkman Road, Ste 310
Orlando, FL 32819
Telephone: (407) 363-9020
Fax: (407) 363-9558
E-Mail: kjackson@jacksonlawpa.com
Secondary E-Mail: llye@jacksonlawpa.com
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0163
***************************
rE-NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO.: 2014 11673 CIDl
WIlMINGTON sAVINGs FuND sOCIETY,
FsB, NOT IN ITs INDIVIDuAl CAPACITY
BuT sOlElY As TrusTEE OF THE
PrIMEsTAr-H FuND I TrusT,
Plaintiff, vs.
HOWArD J. MCDErMOTT; uNKNOWN
sPOusE OF HOWArD J. MCDErMOTT;
suNTrusT MOrTGAGE, INC.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
pursuant to an Order Resetting Sale
entered on March 5, 2020 in the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, the Clerk of Court will on
APRIL 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM EST,
offer for sale and sell at public outcry
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com the
following described property situated
in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 10, BLOCK C, FOX RUN
UNIT ONE, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
37, PAGE 61, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 511 W GARDENIA
DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file
a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated: March 6, 2020
EZRA SCRIVANICH, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 28415
SCRIVANICH | HAYES
4870 N. Hiatus Road
Sunrise, Florida 33351
Phone: (954) 640-0294
Facsimile: (954) 206-0575
Email: ezra@shlegalgroup.com
E-Service: attyezra.pleadings@gmail.com
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0164
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CAsE NO.: 2019-10662-CIDl
BrIGHTHOusE lIFE INsurANCE
COMPANY (Formally Known as Metlife
Insurance Company, usA),
Plaintiff, vs.
AuBrEY M. HOWE A/K/A AuBrEY
MATTHEW HOWE, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the
21st day of February 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019-10662-CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein BRIGHTHOUSE
LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY
(FORMALLY KNOWN AS METLIFE INSURANCE
COMPANY, USA), is the Plaintiff
and AUBREY M. HOWE A/K/A
AUBREY MATTHEW HOWE; BETH E.
PEARCE; STATE OF FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN
TENANT #2, are defendants. The Clerk of
this Court shall sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on
the 9th day of April 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 14, BLOCK B, DIXSON
ACRES, A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 43, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 417 DIXSON
STREET, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE
SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE
PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE
OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-03132-F
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0165
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI
HsBC Bank usA, N.A., as Indenture
Trustee for the registered Noteholders
of renaissance Home Equity loan Trust 2007-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
Willie Mae Bolden, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 19, 2020, entered in
Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI
of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit, in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein HSBC Bank
USA, N.A., as Indenture Trustee for
the registered Noteholders of Renaissance
Home Equity Loan Trust 2007-1 is the Plaintiff and Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y. Bolden a/k/a
Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City of Daytona
Beach, Florida; Florida Housing
Finance Corporation are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00 AM on the 15th day of April,
2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE
SCHANTZ SUBDIVISION OF
LOT 4, BLOCK 32, ACCORDING
TO AND AS SHOWN BY THE R.
HODGMAN MAP AND PLAT OF
DAYTONA, AS PER PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 138, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 5th day of March, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F00865
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0169
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 30353 CICI
M&T BANK,
Plaintiff, vs.
FrANK JOHN MurDEN A/K/A FrANK MurDEN
et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered
February 24, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019
30353 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, DeLand,
Florida, wherein M&T BANK is Plaintiff
and FRANK JOHN MURDEN A/K/A FRANK
MURDEN, et al., are Defendants, the Clerk of
Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the
24th day of April, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 25, Treetop Subdivision, according
to the plat thereof as recorded in Plat
Book 34, Page 74, of the Public Records
of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed Mailed this
3 day of March, 2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
LISA WOODBURN, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 11003
18-01877-3
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0170
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO: 2017 31215 CICI
BAYVIEW lOAN sErVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JAMEs s. THOMAs; sANDrA THOMAs;
CAPITAl ONE BANK (usA), N.A. F/K/A
CAPITAl ONE BANK; CArlsON ENTErPrIsEs, llC.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure
And Re-Establishment of Lost Note dated
February 28, 2020 entered in Civil Case No.
2017 31215 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN
SERVICING, LLC. is Plaintiff and THOMAS,
JAMES, et al, are Defendants. The Clerk,
LAURA E. ROTH, shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at Volusia County's
On Line Public Auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on May 06, 2020, in accordance with Chapter 45,
Florida Statutes, the following described
property located in VOLUSIA County,
Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Mortgage Foreclosure And Re-Establishment
of Lost Note, to-wit:
LOT 82, FOXBORO SUBDIVISION,
PHASE III, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 41, PAGE(S) 48 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed. The court,
in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by
Electronic Mail pursuant to Rule 2.516, Fla.
R. Jud. Admin, and/or by U.S. Mail to any
other parties in accordance with the attached
service list this 6 day of March, 2020.
ANGELA PETTE, Esq.
FRENKEL LAMBERT WEISS WEISMAN &
GORDON, LLP
One East Broward Blvd, Suite 1430
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
Tel: (954) 522-3233
Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 51657
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
04-075672-F00
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0171
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2019 10277 CIDl
u.s. BANK NATIONAl AssOCIATION, As
TrusTEE, suCCEssOr IN INTErEsT
TO BANK OF AMErICA, NATIONAl AssOCIATION, As TrusTEE,
suCCEssOr BY MErGEr TO lAsAllE
NATIONAl BANK, As TrusTEE FOr
C-BAss MOrTGAGE lOAN AssET
BACKED CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-CB2,
Plaintiff, Vs.
GAIl A. MClArTY A/K/A GAIl MClArTY; et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order of Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on February
18, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 10277
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR
IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE
NATIONAL BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR C-BASS
MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2 is the
Plaintiff, and GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL
MCLARTY; ROBERT STEWART MCLARTY;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST
THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are
Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 21,
2020 at 11:00 AM EST the following described
real property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2, A. M.
KITCHENS RESUBDIVISION OF THE
SOUTH 1/2 OF BLOCK 32 OF
HOWRY'S ADDITION AND OF
BLOCK 197, CITY OF DELAND, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4,
PAGE 103, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 5 day of March, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO, Esq.
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-2661B
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0172
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 11690 CIDl
NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A Mr. COOPEr,
Plaintiff, vs.
rANDAll VAN MEGGElEN AND
CHrIsTINA VAN MEGGElEN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 21,
2020, and entered in 2019 11690 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN; CHRISTINA VAN MEGGELEN; BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April 09, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 27, COMMUNITY CENTER DEVELOPMENT,
A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING
TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 36, PAGES 97 AND 98, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2110 E DALE CIR, DELAND,
FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 3 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-362737
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0173
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 30337 CICI
NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE llC D/B/A
Mr. COOPEr,
Plaintiff, vs.
CAssANDrA A. lEE, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30337
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and
CASSANDRA A. LEE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF CASSANDRA A. LEE; ANGELA E.
JOHNSON; THE CITY OF DAYTONA
BEACH, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on April 29, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS- UNIT 10,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC
DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-247339
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0174
***************************
rE-NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CAsE NO.: 2016 11183 CIDl
FEDErAl NATIONAl MOrTGAGE AssOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAVID l. BArTON, sr.; DEBOrAH l.
GIBBs A/K/A DEBOrAH GIBBs;
MOrTGAGE ElECTrONIC
rEGIsTrATION sYsTEMs, INC., As
TrusTEE; uNKNOWN TENANT; IN
POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
an Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale
dated the 27th day of February, 2020, and
entered in Case No. 2016 11183 CIDL, of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,
wherein FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE
ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and
BLACK POINT ASSETS, INC., AS
TRUSTEE OF THE 500 E ROBERTS
STREET LAND TRUST; DAVID L. BARTON,
SR.; DEBORAH L. GIBBS A/K/A
DEBORAH GIBBS; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGISTRATION SYSTEMS,
INC., AS TRUSTEE; and UNKNOWN
TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court shall sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on
the 16th day of April, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
A PORTION OF LOT 4, BLOCK 2,
BLUE SPRING PARK, A SUBDIVISION
IN SECTION 14, TOWNSHIP 18
SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, ACCORDING
TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 107, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST
CORNER OF SAID LOT 4; THENCE
SOUTH 00°10'19" WEST A DISTANCE
OF 110 FEET; THENCE
NORTH 89°57'49" EAST A DISTANCE
OF 120 FEET TO THE WESTERLY
LINE OF POINSETTIA DRIVE
AS DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN
DEED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
BOOK 387, PAGE 383; THENCE
NORTH 00°10'19" EAST ALONG THE
WESTERLY LINE OF POINTSETTIA
DRIVE A DISTANCE OF 84.91 FEET;
THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG
THE ARC OF A CURVE OF 25 FEET
RADIUS A DISTANCE OF 39.96
FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF
ROBERTS STREET AS SHOWN ON
MAP IN MAP BOOK 1, PAGE 107,
AFORESAID; THENCE SOUTH
89°57'49" WEST ALONG THE
SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID
ROBERTS STREET A DISTANCE OF
94.91 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
PLUS THE EAST 10 FEET
OF LOT 10, UNIT 3, BREEZEWOOD
PARK, ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP
BOOK 27, PAGE 179, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO
FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 06 day of March, 2020.
By: JEFFREY SEIDEN, Esq.
Bar Number: 57189
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
16-00321
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0175
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CAsE NO.: 2018 11632 CIDl
rEVErsE MOrTGAGE sOluTIONs, INC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MArGArITA B. ClArKE A/K/A MArGArITA
ClArKE; uNITED sTATEs OF
AMErICA, ACTING ON BEHAlF OF THE
sECrETArY OF HOusING AND urBAN
DEVElOPMENT; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF
MArGArITA B. ClArKE A/K/A
MArGArITA ClArKE; uNKNOWN TENANT IN POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated the 27th day
of February, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2018 11632 CIDL,
of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein
REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS,
INC is the Plaintiff and
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE
SECRETARY OF HOUSING
AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;
JOHN FREDERICK CLARKE;
PATRICIA DEL CARMEN
CLARKE; UNKNOWN HEIRS,
BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN
INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
MARGARITA B. CLARKE A/K/A
MARGARITA CLARKE; and UNKNOWN
TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 30th day of April, 2020, the
following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 3 BLOCK 1238 OF
DELTONA LAKES UNIT
FORTY-THREE, A SUBDIVISION
ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
27, PAGE 270-283, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING
A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING
AFTER THE SALE,
YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH
THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK
REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UN-CLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE
A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED
TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS
ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER
OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE
OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY
CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 4 day of March, 2020.
By: STEVEN FORCE, Esq.
Bar Number: 71811
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-01540
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0176
***************************
NOTICE OF AssIGNMENT FOr THE
BENEFIT OF CrEDITOrs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO:2020 30285 CICI
IN rE: lOrD & lAsKEr / FlOrIDA, INC., AssIGNOr, to MElIssA A. YOuNGMAN, AssIGNEE.
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on
February 28, 2020, a petition
commencing an assignment for
the benefit of creditors pursuant
to chapter 727, Florida Statutes,
made by LORD & LASKER /
FLORIDA, INC., Assignor, with
principal place of business at
555 W. Granada Blvd., F-5, Ormond
Beach, Florida 32174, to
Melissa A. Youngman, Assignee,
whose address is 721 Maitland
Ave., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, was filed on February 28, 2020.
Pursuant to Section 727.105,
Fla. Stat., no proceeding may be
commenced against the Assignee
except as provided in
Chapter 727, and excepting the
case of a consensual lienholder
enforcing its rights in personal
property or real property collateral,
there shall be no levy, execution,
attachment or the like, in
connection with any judgment of
claim against the assets of the
Estate, in the possession, custody,
or control of the Assignee.
YOU ARE HEREBY further
notified that in order to receive
any dividend in this proceeding
you must file a proof of claim
with the Assignee or the Assignee’s attorney on or before June 27, 2020.
MELISSA A. YOUNGMAN, P.A.
Attorney at Law
721 Maitland Ave.
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
March 12, 19, 26; April 2, 2020 V20-0178
***************************
NOTICE OF sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CAsE NO.: 2019 30765 CICI
WElls FArGO BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
COrA lEE MOulTrIE A/K/A COrA l.
MOulTrIE, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 21, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2019 30765 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., is the Plaintiff and Cora Lee
Moultrie a/k/a Cora L. Moultrie, are defendants,
the Volusia County Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online
at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM
EST on the April 3, 2020 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT(S) 15, BLOCK 15 OF OAK
PARK KINGSTON AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 6
PAGE 128, ET SEQ., OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 638 ABERDEEN ST, DAYTONA
BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the Lis Pendens must file a claim
before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 04 day of March, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-009201
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0180
***************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO.: 2019 11998 CIDl
BANK OF AMErICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOsE M. MATOs, et al.,
Defendants.
TO:
JOSE M. MATOS
Last Known Address: 234 BUENA VISTA
STREET, DEBARY, FL 32713
Current Residence Unknown
UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION OF
THE SUBJECT PROPERTY
Current Residence: 234 BUENA VISTA
STREET, DEBARY, FL 32713
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOSE M. MATOS
Last Known Address: 234 BUENA VISTA
STREET, DEBARY, FL 32713
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 18, BLOCK A, PLANTATION ESTATES
UNIT 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
11, PAGE 250, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff,
whose address is P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL
SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before April 20, 2020, a
date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the (Please publish in West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this
3 day of March, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral Springs, FL 33077
19-03266
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0181
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO.: 2019 31117 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YOrK As TrusTEE FOr THE CErTIFICATE-HOlDErs OF THE CWAlT, INC., AlTErNATIVE lOAN TrusT 2005-44, MOrTGAGE
PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2005-44,
Plaintiff, v.
CECIl MOOrE; uNKNOWN HEIrs, CrEDITOrs, DEVIsEEs, BENEFICIArIEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs, TrusTEEs, AND All OTHEr PArTIEs ClAIMING AN INTErEsT BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr Or AGAINsT THE
EsTATE OF DArlENE MCrAE; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF CECIl MOOrE; KIMBErlY AGNEr BrOOKs; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF KIMBErlY AGNEr BrOOKs; uNKNOWN
sPOusE OF KIMBErlY rOsE BrOOKs;
BANK OF AMErICA, N.A. suCCEssOr BY MErGEr
TO COuNTrYWIDE HOME lOANs, INC., A NEW YOrK COrPOrATION DOING BusINEss As AMErICA’s WHOlEsAlE lENDEr; All uNKNOWN PArTIEs ClAIMING INTErEsTs BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr Or AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION, Or HAVING Or
ClAIMING TO HAVE ANY rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE PrOPErTY
HErEIN DEsCrIBED; uNKNOWN
TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment dated March 4, 2020 entered in Civil Case No. 2019 31117 CICI in the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF
NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS
OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN
TRUST 2005-44, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CER-TIFICATES, SERIES 2005-44, Plaintiff and CECIL MOORE; UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF DARLENE MCRAE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CECIL MOORE; KIMBERLY AGNER BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY AGNER BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY ROSE BROOKS;
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC., A NEW YORK CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS AMERICA’S WHOLESALE LENDER are defendants, Clerk of
Court, will sell the property at public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00 AM on April 8, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 13 AND THE NORTHERLY 1/2 OF
LOT 14, BLOCK “F”, ORMOND
HEIGHTS PARK, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 6, PAGE(S) 202, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 294 Fir Street, Ormond Beach,
Florida 32174
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail:
arbservices@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M190331
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0182
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
PursuANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI
DEuTsCHE BANK NATIONAl TrusT
COMPANY, As INDENTurE TrusTEE,
ON BEHAlF OF THE HOlDErs OF THE
ACCrEDITED MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT
2005-4 AssET BACKED NOTEs,
Plaintiff, Vs.
WIllIAM HENrY; et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order of
Final Judgment. Final Judgment was
awarded on February 12, 2020 in Civil
Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS INDENTURE
TRUSTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE
HOLDERS OF THE ACCREDITED
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-4
ASSET BACKED NOTES is the Plaintiff,
and WILLIAM HENRY; MYRNA J.
HENRY; THE CITY OF DAYTONA
BEACH, A FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD
OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UN-KNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on April 1,
2020 at 11:00 AM EST the following described
real property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 117, SHANGRI-LA SUBDIVISION,
UNIT II, AS PER PLAT
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35,
PAGE 109 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6 day of March, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: NUSRAT MANSOOR
FBN: 86110
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3101B
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0183
***************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 11053 CIDl
BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON TrusT COMPANY, N.A. As TrusTEE FOr MOrTGAGE AssETs MANAGEMENT sErIEs I TrusT,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, AND
All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT
IN THE EsTATE OF rOY H.
ClAYTON A/K/A rOY HErsCHEl
ClAYTON, DECEAsED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 16,
2020, and entered in 2019 11053 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE
ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST is
the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
ROY H. CLAYTON A/K/A ROY HERSCHEL
CLAYTON, DECEASED; UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; GAIL E. WEST are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court
will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on April 02, 2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 1335, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY-FIVE, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 300
THROUGH 313, INCLUSIVE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2331 ASBURY ROAD,
DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes,
Section 45.031.
Dated this 10 day of March, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-278646
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0184
***************************
SUBSEQUENt INSERtIONS
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDl
NEW PENN FINANCIAl D/B/A
sHEllPOINT MOrTGAGE sErVICING,
Plaintiff, v.
rONAlD C. lAMBErT; uNKNOWN
sPOusE OF rONAlD C. lAMBErT;
lINDA J. lAMBErT; All uNKNOWN
PArTIEs ClAIMING INTErEsTs BY,
THrOuGH, uNDEr Or AGAINsT A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION,
Or HAVING Or ClAIMING TO HAVE ANY
rIGHT, TITlE Or INTErEsT IN THE
PrOPErTY HErEIN DEsCrIBED; CITY
OF DElTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; uNKNOWN
TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment dated November 20, 2019 entered in Civil Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL in the
Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NEW PENN FINANCIAL
D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE
SERVICING, Plaintiff and
RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.
LAMBERT; THOMAS EVANS; CITY
OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 are defendants, Clerk of
Court, will sell the property at public sale at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning
at 11:00 AM on March 24,
2020 the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF
DELTONA LAKES UNIT
TWENTY-SIX, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
AT PAGE 59, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1119 N Old
Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN
THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF
THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE
CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL
BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail:
ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M. VANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M170638
March 12, 19, 2020 V20-0166
***************************