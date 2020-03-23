THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 2020- 10074 -PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROSE HOWELL BLACK,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The formal administration of the Estate of ROSE HOWELL BLACK, Deceased, whose date of death was September 18, 2007, File Number 2020- 10074 -PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The name and addresss of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
1. All persons on whom this Notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the Will, the qualifications of the Personal Representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
2. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
3. All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
4. ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS, AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
5. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
6. The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 16 , 2020.
DEBORAH M. HALLISKY, ESQ.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No.: 0226180
1834 Mason Avenue, Suite 100
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
(866) 897-6970 (Phone/Facsimile)
Margaret Black Knox,
Personal Representative
March 16 & 23, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019-13480 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
Elizabeth Macedo Porcayo,
Petitioner
andJuan Luis Vera,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Juan Luis Vera
Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Bernice M Bird, Esq
1018 E Robinson St
Orlando, FL 32801
on or before May 1, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: March 17, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey
Deputy Clerk
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8455-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #424219080230 LOTS 23 & 24 BLK 8 HIGHLAND PARK SUB MB 10 PG 64 PER OR 4608 PG 261 PER OR 5507 PG 4368 PER OR 6994 PG 3470 PER OR 7022 PG 4339
Name in which assessed: TOMISLAV SENZEL & DIANA MICHELLE SENZEL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 13TH day of MARCH, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10420-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LOIS CARR a/k/a
LOIS MARSHALEK-CARR,
a/k/a LOIS MARIE
MARSHALEK-CARR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LOIS CARR, etc., deceased, whose date of death was January 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 No. Alabama Ave., Deland, Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020
Attorney for PersonalRepresentative:
/s/ raymond m. donadio, jr.
SHUFFIELD LOWMAN
ATTORNEYS AND ADVISORS
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Fla. Bar No.: 0061254
851 Dunlawton Ave., Ste. 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
(386) 763-5083 phone
(386-763-5085 fax
e-mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ george marshalek, jr.
GEORGE MARSHALEK
a/k/a GEORGE MARSHALEK, JR.
403 Fairmont Drive
Chester Springs, PA 19425
March 16 & 23, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7th
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2020-10320-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MICHAEL P. WALLAKER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Michael P. Wallaker, deceased, whose date of death was February 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 23, 2020.
/s/ HUNG V. NGUYEN, ESQ.
Florida Bar Number 597260
THE NGUYEN LAW FIRM
Attorneys for the Personal
Representative
2020 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 1105B
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Phone: (786) 600-2530
Fax: (844) 838-5197
E-mail: hung@nguyenlawfirm.net
/s/ MICHAEL D. WALLAKER
Personal Representative
1565 E. Lansdowne Avenue
Orange City, FL 32763
March 23 & 30, 2020
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7087-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #813055140050 LOT 5 BLK 1482 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 PER OR 7153 PG 4465
Name in which assessed: JACK HAMLIN KLINE JR & HOA TUYET NEWTON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 13TH day of MARCH, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D. GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10196 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERT PERRY SHAFFER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROBERT PERRY SHAFFER, deceased, whose date of death was November 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 16, 2020.
Signed on this 13th day of March, 2020.
MELANIE R. SHAFFER
Personal Representative
6049 Golf and Sea Boulevard
Apollo Beach, FL 32127
LISA B. GODDY
Florida Bar No. 0507075
E-mail: lgoddy@wga-law.com
Alt. E-mail: pleadings@wga-law.com
EDWARD E. WOLLMAN
Florida Bar No. 0618640
E-mail: ewollman@wga-law.com
Alt. E-mail: pleadings@wga-law.com
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
WOLLMAN, GEHRKE &
ASSOCIATES, P.A.
2235 Venetian Court, Suite 5
Naples, FL 34109
Telephone: 239-435-1533
Facsimile: 239-435-1433
March 16 & 23, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10540-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
IRENE A. VISNESKI
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Irene A. Visneski, deceased, whose date of death was March 4, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
Kris Kinsey
90 Seton Trail
Ormond Beach, Florida 32176
March 16 & 23, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5489-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #713001800030 S 130 FT OF N 160 FT OF BLK 80 LAKE HELEN
Name in which assessed: WILLIE WOODS C/O CHRISTINE WOODS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10524PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN ARNN VENIS a/k/a,
JOHN A. VENIS a/k/a,
JOHN VENIS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN ARNN VENIS, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ KENNETH BOHANNON
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
March 16 & 23, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10533-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STACEY C. PRICE
a/k/a STACEY C. BORDEN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Stacey C. Price, deceased, whose date of death was April 25, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
Cory Borden
1509 Elgin St.
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
March 16 & 23, 2020
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9467-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #521700000090 17-15-32 IRREG PARCEL PER OR 4818 PG 1327 MEAS 85 FT ON N/L & 55.19 FT ON LPGA BLVD PER OR 4818 PG 1327 & PER OR 5126 PG 3398 PER OR 6382 PGS 3306-3373 INC PER OR 6389 PGS 0485-0550 INC PER OR 6443 PGS 4358-4441 INC PER OR 6460 PGS 0759-0781 INC
Name in which assessed: GC LAND LLC C/O COASTOAK GROUP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10288-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FREDERICK D ROTH, JR
a/k/a FREDERICK DANIEL ROTH, JR.
a/k/a FREDERICK D. ROTH, II
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of FREDERICK D ROTH, JR, deceased, whose date of death was December 26, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.
Personal Representative:
/s/ SHIRLEY K. ROTH
5423 Fan Palm Court
Port Orange, Florida 32128
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ MELVIN D. STACK
Email Address: anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net
Florida Bar No. 297798
EVERY & STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
March 16 & 23, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 12211 CIDL
LAWRENCE E. LEWIS, Plaintiff,
vs.
ALAN DALE WILSON, a/k/a ALAN
D. WILSON, a/k/a ALAN WILSON,
WAYNE BOHM, CLINTON MANZZO,
STATE OF FLORIDA, ANNIE B. BAILEY,
UNKNOWN TENANT 1, and
UNKNOWN TENANT 2,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
To: WAYNE BOHM
17260 NE 37th Lane
Silver Springs, FL 34488
CLINTON MANZZO
4202 Coral Berry Path, #302
Gurnee, Illinois 60061
YOU ARE NOTIFIED of the institution of this action by Plaintiff, LAWRENCE E. LEWIS, seeking to foreclose a mortgage encumbering the following-described real property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 4 AND THE NORTHERLY 27.84 FEET OF LOT 5, BLOCK 9, ASSESSOR’S MAP OF ORANGE CITY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 86, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
and to reestablish a lost promissory note and the lost mortgage securing the promissory note, which is the mortgage being foreclosed.
You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RAYMOND A. BIERNACKI, JR., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2667 Enterprise Road, Orange City, Florida 32763, on or before May 4, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
DATED on: March 17, 2020
CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
Volusia County Courthouse
P.O. Box 6043
DeLand, FL 32721-6043
By: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
March 23 & 30, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/06/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WBAEW53423PN30723 2003 BMW
March 23, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10290-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #532801030100 28 15 33 LOT 10 BLK E ALTO PINO PER OR 4722 PG 1908
Name in which assessed: GEORGE H MCCUSKEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
*******
IN THE COUNTY COURT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2020 10683 CODL
LABOY LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND GOOD SAMARITAN CLINIC OF WEST VOLUSIA IRREVOCABLE CHARITABLE TRUST,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:
Parcel 1
Lot(s) 163 through 166, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Schaub Ave., Orange City, FL 32763
Parcel 2
Lot(s) 225 through 228, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Brown Ave., Orange City, FL 32763
Parcel 3
Lot(s) 17 through 19, inclusive, Block 9, of West Highlands, recorded in Map Book 6, Page 214, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 9th Street, Orange City, FL 32763
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on , of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before April 13, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
DATED this 25th day of February 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/9/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2016 TMEC Motorcycle
VIN L2BB1ACG9GB070030
2004 MITS Galant
VIN 4A3AB36F64E141463
2004 TOYT Avalon
VIN 4T1BF28B64U373305
March 23, 2020
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/8/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2006 ACUR MDX
VIN 2HNYD18926H528461
2000 GMC Jimmy
VIN 1GKCS18WXYK261680
2017 KIA Optima
VIN 5XXGT4L34HG156555
March 23, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Florida Power & Water Services
124 Evergreen Terrace
DeLand, FL 32724
/s/ Michael Swartz
March 23, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/10/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G6DC67A970151586
2007 CADILLAC
1FTSX21R98EB96077 2008 FORD
March 23, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10837-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #533898010250 LOT 25 BLK 1 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 5019 PG 0623
Name in which assessed: ELIZABETH MADISON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020-10561PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS,
a/k/a DONNIE J. WILLIAMS,
a/k/a DONNIE WILLIAMS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 23, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ ROBERT LYNN WILLIAMS
March 23 & 30, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/6/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2003 NISS 350Z
VIN JN1AZ34E33T015535
2002 KAWK ZX1200-B1 Ninja ZX-12R
VIN JKAZX9B112A000139
2012 FORD Fusion
VIN 3FAHP0HA9CR424055
1999 FORD F250SD
VIN 1FTNX21SXXEA64492
2007 VOLK Passat
VIN WVWJK73CX7P071897
2005 HOND Odyssey
VIN 5FNRL38655B042102
1999 ISU Rodeo
VIN 4S2CK58W6X4382698
March 23, 2020
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
301 NPM, LLC doing business as
DeBary Executive Center
301 N. Pine Meadow Drive
DeBary, FL 32713
/s/ Peter J. Kurkjian
MGR
March 23, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/10/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2001 DODG Ram 2500
VIN 3B7KF23671G707712
2010 MAZD RX-8
VIN JM1FE1CP1A0403688
March 23, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019-12509 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CATRIONA MARGARET KERR McIVOR,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CATRIONA MARGARET KERR McIVOR, deceased, whose date of death was October 12, 2019; File Number 2019-12509 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 23, 2020.
Signed on December 2, 2019.
/s/ John L. Thomas, II
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 80836
611 N. Wymore Road, Suite 105
Winter Park, Florida 32789
Telephone: (407) 843-1290
/s/ Cheryl A. Rainer
Personal Representative
4713 Bridgewater Drive
Orlando, FL 32817
March 23 & 30, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10472 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
ELIZABETH A. O’ROURKE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ELIZABETH A. O’ROURKE, deceased, whose date of death was December 18, 2019; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 16, 2020.
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary Email: sdowling@landispa.com
Florida Bar No. 91434
Landis Graham French, P.A.
145 East Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: 386-734-3451
/s/ DEBRA HOGAN
Personal Representative
P. O. Box 1810
DeLand, FL 32721
March 16 & 23, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10372 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
TAD WILLIAM MOON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of TAD WILLIAM MOON, deceased, whose date of death was January 21, 2020, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-8091, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ J. PEYTON QUARLES
Florida Bar No. 0209481
125 Basin Street, Suite 215
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 255-0305
Personal Representative:
/s/ JORDAN MARY MOON
March 16 & 23, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 11694 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
Danilo Jimenez Conejo,
Petitioner
and
Estrella Isela Chavarria,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Estrella Isela Chavarria
229 Butler St., Apt. 2
Trenton, NJ 08611
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Bradley S. Sherman, Esq.
105 E. Church St.
DeLand, FL 32724
on or before April 2, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: February 11, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey,Deputy Clerk
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
*******