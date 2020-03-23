THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2020- 10074 -PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ROSE HOWELL BLACK,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The formal administration of the Estate of ROSE HOWELL BLACK, Deceased, whose date of death was September 18, 2007,  File Number 2020- 10074 -PRDL,  is pending in the Circuit Court for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043.  The name and addresss of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. All persons on whom this Notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the Will, the qualifications of the Personal Representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

2. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

3. All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

4. ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS, AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

5. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

6. The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 16 , 2020.

DEBORAH M. HALLISKY, ESQ.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No.: 0226180

1834 Mason Avenue, Suite 100

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

(866) 897-6970 (Phone/Facsimile)

Deborah.hallisky@gmail.com

 

Margaret Black Knox, 

Personal Representative

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019-13480 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

In Re: The Marriage of

Elizabeth Macedo Porcayo,

Petitioner

andJuan Luis Vera,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Juan Luis Vera

       Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Bernice M Bird, Esq

1018 E Robinson St

Orlando, FL 32801

on or before May 1, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: March 17, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey

Deputy Clerk

March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8455-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #424219080230  LOTS 23 & 24 BLK 8 HIGHLAND PARK SUB MB 10 PG 64 PER OR 4608 PG 261 PER OR 5507 PG 4368 PER OR 6994 PG 3470 PER OR 7022 PG 4339

Name in which assessed: TOMISLAV SENZEL & DIANA MICHELLE SENZEL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 13TH day of  MARCH, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-10420-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

LOIS CARR a/k/a

LOIS MARSHALEK-CARR,

a/k/a LOIS MARIE 

MARSHALEK-CARR 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LOIS CARR, etc., deceased, whose date of death was January 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 No. Alabama Ave., Deland, Florida.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

 The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020

Attorney for PersonalRepresentative:

/s/ raymond m. donadio, jr.                           

SHUFFIELD LOWMAN

ATTORNEYS AND ADVISORS

RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.

Fla. Bar No.: 0061254

851 Dunlawton Ave., Ste. 300

Port Orange, Florida 32127

(386) 763-5083 phone

(386-763-5085 fax

e-mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

 /s/ george marshalek, jr.                                    

GEORGE MARSHALEK

a/k/a GEORGE MARSHALEK, JR.

403 Fairmont Drive

Chester Springs, PA 19425

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7th

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2020-10320-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MICHAEL P. WALLAKER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Michael P. Wallaker, deceased, whose date of death was February 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is March 23, 2020.

/s/ HUNG V. NGUYEN, ESQ.

Florida Bar Number 597260

THE NGUYEN LAW FIRM

Attorneys for the Personal 

Representative

2020 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 1105B

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Phone: (786) 600-2530

Fax: (844) 838-5197

E-mail: hung@nguyenlawfirm.net

 

/s/ MICHAEL D. WALLAKER

Personal Representative

1565 E. Lansdowne Avenue

Orange City, FL 32763

March 23 & 30, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that TLGFY LLC CAPITAL ONE NA AS COLLATERAL ASSIGNEE OF TLGFY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 7087-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #813055140050  LOT 5 BLK 1482 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 55 MB 28 PGS 53-57 PER OR 7153 PG 4465

Name in which assessed: JACK HAMLIN KLINE JR & HOA TUYET NEWTON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 5TH day of MAY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 13TH day of  MARCH, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D. GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 23, 30, April 6 & 13, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10196 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

ROBERT PERRY SHAFFER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ROBERT PERRY SHAFFER, deceased, whose date of death was November 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 16, 2020.

Signed on this 13th day of March, 2020. 

MELANIE R. SHAFFER

Personal Representative

6049 Golf and Sea Boulevard

Apollo Beach, FL 32127

 

LISA B. GODDY

Florida Bar No. 0507075

E-mail: lgoddy@wga-law.com

Alt. E-mail: pleadings@wga-law.com

EDWARD E. WOLLMAN

Florida Bar No. 0618640

E-mail: ewollman@wga-law.com

Alt. E-mail: pleadings@wga-law.com

Attorneys for Personal 

Representative

WOLLMAN, GEHRKE & 

ASSOCIATES, P.A.

2235 Venetian Court, Suite 5

Naples, FL 34109

Telephone: 239-435-1533

Facsimile: 239-435-1433

March 16 & 23, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10540-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

IRENE A. VISNESKI                      

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Irene A. Visneski, deceased, whose date of death was March 4, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

Kris Kinsey

90 Seton Trail

Ormond Beach, Florida 32176

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 5489-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #713001800030  S 130 FT OF N 160 FT OF BLK 80 LAKE HELEN

Name in which assessed: WILLIE WOODS C/O CHRISTINE WOODS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-10524PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN ARNN VENIS a/k/a,

JOHN A. VENIS a/k/a,

JOHN VENIS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN ARNN VENIS, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

Florida Bar  #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ KENNETH BOHANNON

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10533-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF                        

STACEY C. PRICE                          

a/k/a STACEY C. BORDEN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Stacey C. Price, deceased, whose date of death was April 25, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

Cory Borden

1509 Elgin St.

Holly Hill, Florida 32117

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9467-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #521700000090  17-15-32 IRREG PARCEL PER OR 4818 PG 1327 MEAS 85 FT ON N/L & 55.19 FT ON LPGA BLVD PER OR 4818 PG 1327 & PER OR 5126 PG 3398 PER OR 6382 PGS 3306-3373 INC PER OR 6389 PGS 0485-0550 INC PER OR 6443 PGS 4358-4441 INC PER OR 6460 PGS 0759-0781 INC

Name in which assessed: GC LAND LLC C/O COASTOAK GROUP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10288-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

FREDERICK D ROTH, JR

a/k/a FREDERICK DANIEL ROTH, JR.

a/k/a FREDERICK D. ROTH, II

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of FREDERICK D ROTH, JR, deceased, whose date of death was December 26, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.

Personal Representative:

/s/ SHIRLEY K. ROTH

5423 Fan Palm Court

Port Orange, Florida 32128

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ MELVIN D. STACK

Email Address: anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net

Florida Bar No. 297798

EVERY & STACK

444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.:  2019 12211 CIDL

LAWRENCE E. LEWIS,      Plaintiff, 

vs.

ALAN DALE WILSON, a/k/a ALAN

D. WILSON, a/k/a ALAN WILSON,

WAYNE BOHM, CLINTON MANZZO,

STATE OF FLORIDA, ANNIE B. BAILEY,

UNKNOWN TENANT 1, and 

UNKNOWN TENANT 2,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: WAYNE BOHM

17260 NE 37th Lane

Silver Springs, FL 34488

 

CLINTON MANZZO

4202 Coral Berry Path, #302

Gurnee, Illinois 60061

YOU ARE NOTIFIED of the institution of this action by Plaintiff, LAWRENCE E. LEWIS, seeking to foreclose a mortgage encumbering the following-described real property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 4 AND THE NORTHERLY 27.84 FEET OF LOT 5, BLOCK 9, ASSESSOR’S MAP OF ORANGE CITY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 86, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

and to reestablish a lost promissory note and the lost mortgage securing the promissory note, which is the mortgage being foreclosed.

You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RAYMOND A. BIERNACKI, JR., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2667 Enterprise Road, Orange City, Florida 32763, on or before May 4, 2020, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATED on: March 17, 2020

CLERK OF CIRCUIT COURT

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

Volusia County Courthouse

P.O. Box 6043

DeLand, FL 32721-6043

By: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez

As Deputy Clerk

March 23 & 30, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 04/06/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

WBAEW53423PN30723 2003 BMW

March 23, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 10290-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #532801030100 28 15 33 LOT 10 BLK E ALTO PINO PER OR 4722 PG 1908

Name in which assessed: GEORGE H MCCUSKEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2020 10683 CODL

LABOY LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND GOOD SAMARITAN CLINIC OF WEST VOLUSIA IRREVOCABLE CHARITABLE TRUST, 

Defendant,

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Parcel 1

Lot(s) 163 through 166, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Schaub Ave., Orange City, FL 32763

Parcel 2

Lot(s) 225 through 228, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Brown Ave., Orange City, FL 32763

Parcel 3

Lot(s) 17 through 19, inclusive, Block 9, of West Highlands, recorded in Map Book 6, Page 214, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 9th Street, Orange City, FL 32763

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on , of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before April 13, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this  25th day of February 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez

As Deputy Clerk

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/9/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2016 TMEC Motorcycle

VIN L2BB1ACG9GB070030

2004 MITS Galant

VIN 4A3AB36F64E141463

2004 TOYT Avalon

VIN 4T1BF28B64U373305

March 23, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/8/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2006 ACUR MDX

VIN 2HNYD18926H528461

2000 GMC Jimmy

VIN 1GKCS18WXYK261680

2017 KIA Optima

VIN 5XXGT4L34HG156555

March 23, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Florida Power & Water Services

124 Evergreen Terrace

DeLand, FL 32724

/s/ Michael Swartz

March 23, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 04/10/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1G6DC67A970151586 

2007 CADILLAC

1FTSX21R98EB96077 2008 FORD

March 23, 2020

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 10837-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #533898010250 LOT 25 BLK 1 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 5019 PG 0623

Name in which assessed: ELIZABETH MADISON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2020-10561PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS,

a/k/a DONNIE J. WILLIAMS,

a/k/a DONNIE WILLIAMS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of DONNIE JOE WILLIAMS, deceased, whose date of death was February 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 23, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

Florida Bar  #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ ROBERT LYNN WILLIAMS

March 23 & 30, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/6/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2003 NISS 350Z

VIN JN1AZ34E33T015535

2002 KAWK ZX1200-B1 Ninja ZX-12R

VIN JKAZX9B112A000139

2012 FORD Fusion

VIN 3FAHP0HA9CR424055

1999 FORD F250SD

VIN 1FTNX21SXXEA64492

2007 VOLK Passat

VIN WVWJK73CX7P071897

2005 HOND Odyssey

VIN 5FNRL38655B042102

1999 ISU Rodeo

VIN 4S2CK58W6X4382698

March 23, 2020

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

301 NPM, LLC doing business as 

DeBary Executive Center

301 N. Pine Meadow Drive

DeBary, FL 32713

/s/ Peter J. Kurkjian

MGR

March 23, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/10/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2001 DODG Ram 2500

VIN 3B7KF23671G707712

2010 MAZD RX-8

VIN JM1FE1CP1A0403688

March 23, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2019-12509 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CATRIONA MARGARET KERR McIVOR,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CATRIONA MARGARET KERR McIVOR, deceased, whose date of death was October 12, 2019; File Number 2019-12509 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 23, 2020.

Signed on December 2, 2019.

/s/ John L. Thomas, II

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 80836

611 N. Wymore Road, Suite 105

Winter Park, Florida 32789

Telephone: (407) 843-1290

 

/s/ Cheryl A. Rainer

Personal Representative

4713 Bridgewater Drive

Orlando, FL 32817

March 23 & 30, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10472 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

ELIZABETH A. O’ROURKE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ELIZABETH A. O’ROURKE, deceased, whose date of death was December 18, 2019; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 16, 2020.

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Email: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary Email: sdowling@landispa.com

Florida Bar No. 91434

Landis Graham French, P.A.

145 East Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: 386-734-3451

 

/s/ DEBRA HOGAN

Personal Representative

P. O. Box 1810

DeLand, FL 32721

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10372 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

TAD WILLIAM MOON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of TAD WILLIAM MOON, deceased, whose date of death was January 21, 2020, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-8091, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ J. PEYTON QUARLES 

Florida Bar No. 0209481

125 Basin Street, Suite 215

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 255-0305

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ JORDAN MARY MOON

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 11694 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

In Re: The Marriage of

Danilo Jimenez Conejo,

Petitioner

and

Estrella Isela Chavarria,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Estrella Isela Chavarria

        229 Butler St., Apt. 2

        Trenton, NJ 08611

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Bradley S. Sherman, Esq.

105 E. Church St.

DeLand, FL 32724

on or before April 2, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: February 11, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey,Deputy Clerk

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

