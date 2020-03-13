**************
THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 2020- 10074 -PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROSE HOWELL BLACK,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The formal administration of the Estate of ROSE HOWELL BLACK, Deceased, whose date of death was September 18, 2007, File Number 2020- 10074 -PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The name and addresss of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
1. All persons on whom this Notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the Will, the qualifications of the Personal Representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
2. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
3. All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
4. ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS, AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
5. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
6. The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 16 , 2020.
DEBORAH M. HALLISKY, ESQ.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No.: 0226180
1834 Mason Avenue, Suite 100
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
(866) 897-6970 (Phone/Facsimile)
Margaret Black Knox,
Personal Representative
March 16 & 23, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 11694 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
Danilo Jimenez Conejo,
Petitioner
and
Estrella Isela Chavarria,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Estrella Isela Chavarria
229 Butler St., Apt. 2
Trenton, NJ 08611
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Bradley S. Sherman, Esq.
105 E. Church St.
DeLand, FL 32724
on or before April 2, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: February 11, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey,Deputy Clerk
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ARISTO VILLAS
2665 N. Atlantic Avenue, Suite 359
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Aristo Villas, LLC
By: Tofi M. Atohi
954-298-8064
March 16, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 03/30/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3N1AB7AP7KY230861 2019 NISSAN
March 16, 2020
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/1/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2006 CHEV Cobalt
VIN 1G1AM55B067734338
March 16, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE
CASE NO: 2018-11865-PRDL
DIV: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BETTY GERCKEN,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BETTY GERCKEN, deceased, whose date of death is April 22nd, 2018, probate file number 2018-11865-PRDL, Div. 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The estate is testate and the date of the Will is February 24th, 2014.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
That any interested person on whom the notice is served who challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court is required to file any objections with the court in the manner provided in the Florida Probate Rules within the time required by law or those objections are forever barred;
That interested persons are required to file with the court any objection by an interested person on whom the notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court within 3 months after the date of service of a copy of the notice of administration on the objecting person.
That any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived;
That a surviving spouse seeking an elective share must file an election to take elective share within the time provided by law.
That all creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file claims against the Estate with the Court within the time periods provided by law and set forth in Sections 733.702 and 733.710, Florida Statutes, or be forever barred.
The date of first publication of this Notice is March 9th, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Thomas W. Collier Jr. Esq.
Florida Bar No: 0978711
120 S. Woodland Blvd,
Suite 212, DeLand, FL 32720
Tel and Fax: (386) 740-1887
Personal Representative:
/s/ Abby McCaslin
March 9 & 16, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/30/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2019 KIA Forte
VIN 3KPF24AD3KE037339
2014 CHEV Camaro
VIN 2G1FA133E9287453
2004 BMW 3-Series
VIN WBABW33434PL28823
2002 DODG Ram 1500
VIN 1D7HA16N92J218305
2003 CHEV Malibu
VIN 1G1ND52J63M584293
March 16, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/31/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2003 FORD Taurus
VIN 1FAFP53U23A252614
2008 VOLK Jetta
VIN 3VWJM71K18M197977
2012 FORD Fusion
VIN 3FAHP0HA6CR360248
March 16, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/3/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2018 TOYT Rav4
VIN JTMDJREV2JD254049
2009 NISS Altima
VIN 1N4AL21E99N526456
March 16, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
LEE MICROPIGMENTATION STUDIO
250 South Beach Street, Unit 20
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Jenny Lee Torres
March 16, 2020
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Obeng Family Dental
3943 S Nova
Port Orange, FL 32127
Stephen Obeng, DMD, PA
March 16, 2020
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Holy Dormition Catholic Church
17 Buckskin Lane
Ormond Beach, Florida 32172-1197
Law Firm: DiVito, Higham & Vasti, P.A.
Joseph A. DiVito, Esq.
March 16, 2020
**********
IN THE COUNTY COURT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2020 10683 CODL
LABOY LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND GOOD SAMARITAN CLINIC OF WEST VOLUSIA IRREVOCABLE CHARITABLE TRUST,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:
Parcel 1
Lot(s) 163 through 166, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Schaub Ave., Orange City, FL 32763
Parcel 2
Lot(s) 225 through 228, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Brown Ave., Orange City, FL 32763
Parcel 3
Lot(s) 17 through 19, inclusive, Block 9, of West Highlands, recorded in Map Book 6, Page 214, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 9th Street, Orange City, FL 32763
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on , of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before April 13, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
DATED this 25th day of February 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez
As Deputy Clerk
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10372 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
TAD WILLIAM MOON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of TAD WILLIAM MOON, deceased, whose date of death was January 21, 2020, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-8091, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ J. PEYTON QUARLES
Florida Bar No. 0209481
125 Basin Street, Suite 215
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 255-0305
Personal Representative:
/s/ JORDAN MARY MOON
March 16 & 23, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5489-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #713001800030 S 130 FT OF N 160 FT OF BLK 80 LAKE HELEN
Name in which assessed: WILLIE WOODS C/O CHRISTINE WOODS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 03/30/2020, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17 SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTFW1ET5DKD29580 2013 FORD
March 16, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10288-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FREDERICK D ROTH, JR
a/k/a FREDERICK DANIEL ROTH, JR.
a/k/a FREDERICK D. ROTH, II
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of FREDERICK D ROTH, JR, deceased, whose date of death was December 26, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.
Personal Representative:
/s/ SHIRLEY K. ROTH
5423 Fan Palm Court
Port Orange, Florida 32128
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ MELVIN D. STACK
Email Address: anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net
Florida Bar No. 297798
EVERY & STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
March 16 & 23, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10472 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
ELIZABETH A. O’ROURKE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ELIZABETH A. O’ROURKE, deceased, whose date of death was December 18, 2019; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 16, 2020.
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary Email: sdowling@landispa.com
Florida Bar No. 91434
Landis Graham French, P.A.
145 East Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: 386-734-3451
/s/ DEBRA HOGAN
Personal Representative
P. O. Box 1810
DeLand, FL 32721
March 16 & 23, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10540-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
IRENE A. VISNESKI
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Irene A. Visneski, deceased, whose date of death was March 4, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
Kris Kinsey
90 Seton Trail
Ormond Beach, Florida 32176
March 16 & 23, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10196 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERT PERRY SHAFFER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROBERT PERRY SHAFFER, deceased, whose date of death was November 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 16, 2020.
Signed on this 13th day of March, 2020.
MELANIE R. SHAFFER
Personal Representative
6049 Golf and Sea Boulevard
Apollo Beach, FL 32127
LISA B. GODDY
Florida Bar No. 0507075
E-mail: lgoddy@wga-law.com
Alt. E-mail: pleadings@wga-law.com
EDWARD E. WOLLMAN
Florida Bar No. 0618640
E-mail: ewollman@wga-law.com
Alt. E-mail: pleadings@wga-law.com
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
WOLLMAN, GEHRKE &
ASSOCIATES, P.A.
2235 Venetian Court, Suite 5
Naples, FL 34109
Telephone: 239-435-1533
Facsimile: 239-435-1433
March 16 & 23, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10533-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STACEY C. PRICE
a/k/a STACEY C. BORDEN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Stacey C. Price, deceased, whose date of death was April 25, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
Cory Borden
1509 Elgin St.
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
March 16 & 23, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9467-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #521700000090 17-15-32 IRREG PARCEL PER OR 4818 PG 1327 MEAS 85 FT ON N/L & 55.19 FT ON LPGA BLVD PER OR 4818 PG 1327 & PER OR 5126 PG 3398 PER OR 6382 PGS 3306-3373 INC PER OR 6389 PGS 0485-0550 INC PER OR 6443 PGS 4358-4441 INC PER OR 6460 PGS 0759-0781 INC
Name in which assessed: GC LAND LLC C/O COASTOAK GROUP
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10420-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LOIS CARR a/k/a
LOIS MARSHALEK-CARR,
a/k/a LOIS MARIE
MARSHALEK-CARR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LOIS CARR, etc., deceased, whose date of death was January 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 No. Alabama Ave., Deland, Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020
Attorney for PersonalRepresentative:
/s/ raymond m. donadio, jr.
SHUFFIELD LOWMAN
ATTORNEYS AND ADVISORS
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Fla. Bar No.: 0061254
851 Dunlawton Ave., Ste. 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
(386) 763-5083 phone
(386-763-5085 fax
e-mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ george marshalek, jr.
GEORGE MARSHALEK
a/k/a GEORGE MARSHALEK, JR.
403 Fairmont Drive
Chester Springs, PA 19425
March 16 & 23, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE'S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: March 24th AT THE TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com, BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN-800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM
110 Miryam Yanez Morales
278 Faythe Danielle Linder
282 Maurice Tony Swint
296 Alfredo Torres Diaz
363 Deisha Washington
364 Rhonda Lee Schnidt
394 Teresa Murphy
514 Kiera Valincia Matthews
542 Harold Easton
544 Rebecca Caragine
566 Alfredo Torres Diaz
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DELAND-1540 S. STATE ROAD 15A, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 11:00 AM:
E50 Melvin Ray Fields
A06 Melvin Ray Fields
D03 Terrence Stanley Thomas Jr.
E59 Kiana Vonchae Middleton
1102 Charles Lawrence Lindner
1128 Charles Lawrence Lindner
A35 William Joseph Smith
B04 Fredris Rodriguez Williams
A15 Robert Russo Sr.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ORANGE CITY-145 MILLER ROAD, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 - AT 11:30 AM
214 Kiana Middleon
324 Rachel Harless
343 John Robarge Jr
430 Dustin Patterson
645 Patricia Yates
March 9 & 16, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10290-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #532801030100 28 15 33 LOT 10 BLK E ALTO PINO PER OR 4722 PG 1908
Name in which assessed: GEORGE H MCCUSKEY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 12648 PRDL
DIVISION:10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JENNIFER L. EUSTANCE
A/K/A JENNIFER LEE EUSTANCE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The name of the decedent, the designation of the court in which the administration of the estate is pending, and the file number are indicated above. The address of the court is in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
If you have been served with a copy of this notice and you have any claim or demand against the decedent’s estate, even if that claim is unmatured, contingent or unliquidated, you must file your claim with the Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF A DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER YOU RECEIVE A COPY OF THIS NOTICE.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
EVEN IF A CLAIM IS NOT BARRED BY THE LIMITATIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN FILED WILL BE BARRED TWO YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DEATH.
The date of the decedent’s death is: October 11, 2019.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 9, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Susan Giacoletto, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 172472
Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC
815 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite 1
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 456-0500
Personal Representative:
ALBERT D. KING
307 Taberna Cir.,
New Bern, NC 28562
March 9 & 16, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-10524PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN ARNN VENIS a/k/a,
JOHN A. VENIS a/k/a,
JOHN VENIS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN ARNN VENIS, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ KENNETH BOHANNON
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
March 16 & 23, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10837-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #533898010250 LOT 25 BLK 1 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 5019 PG 0623
Name in which assessed: ELIZABETH MADISON
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
Division 10
File No. 2020-10298-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROSEMARY L. HARRIS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Rosemary L. Harris, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is March 9, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Dawn M. Calache, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 123760
3959 S. Nova Road, Suite 2
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 872-4223
Fax: (888) 678-6790
E-Mail: dcalache@calachelaw.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Robin Anne Boggs
200 Gary Avenue
Oakhill, Florida 32759-9341
March 9 & 16, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10280 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LOU VERN DAVIS
A/K/A LOUVERN FRANCES DAVIS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LOU VERN DAVIS A/K/A LOUVERN FRANCES DAVIS, deceased, whose date of death was December 25, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: March 9, 2030.
Signed on this 3rd day of March, 2020.
/s/ Kim C. Booker
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0854352
Booker & Associates, P.A.
1019 Town Center Dr., Suite 201
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 774-6552
Email: kbooker@bookerandassoc.com
/s/ DOUGLAS EDWARD DAVIS
Personal Representative
1200 23rd St. NW, #608
Washington, D.C. 20087
March 9 & 16, 2020
********