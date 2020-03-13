**************

 

THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2020- 10074 -PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ROSE HOWELL BLACK,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The formal administration of the Estate of ROSE HOWELL BLACK, Deceased, whose date of death was September 18, 2007,  File Number 2020- 10074 -PRDL,  is pending in the Circuit Court for the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043.  The name and addresss of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

1. All persons on whom this Notice is served who have objections that challenge the validity of the Will, the qualifications of the Personal Representative, venue, or jurisdiction of this Court are required to file their objections with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

2. All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this Notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

3. All other creditors of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

4. ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS, AND OBJECTIONS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

5. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

6. The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 16 , 2020.

DEBORAH M. HALLISKY, ESQ.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No.: 0226180

1834 Mason Avenue, Suite 100

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

(866) 897-6970 (Phone/Facsimile)

Deborah.hallisky@gmail.com

 

Margaret Black Knox, 

Personal Representative

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 11694 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

In Re: The Marriage of

Danilo Jimenez Conejo,

Petitioner

and

Estrella Isela Chavarria,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Estrella Isela Chavarria

        229 Butler St., Apt. 2

        Trenton, NJ 08611

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Bradley S. Sherman, Esq.

105 E. Church St.

DeLand, FL 32724

on or before April 2, 2020 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: February 11, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey,Deputy Clerk

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

*******

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

ARISTO VILLAS

2665 N. Atlantic Avenue, Suite 359

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Aristo Villas, LLC

By: Tofi M. Atohi

954-298-8064

March 16, 2020

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 03/30/2020, 09:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

3N1AB7AP7KY230861 2019 NISSAN

March 16, 2020

 

********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 4/1/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2006 CHEV Cobalt

VIN 1G1AM55B067734338

March 16, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE

CASE NO: 2018-11865-PRDL

DIV: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

BETTY GERCKEN,

Deceased.

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BETTY GERCKEN, deceased, whose date of death is April 22nd, 2018, probate file number 2018-11865-PRDL, Div. 10, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. The estate is testate and the date of the Will is February 24th, 2014.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

That any interested person on whom the notice is served who challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court is required to file any objections with the court in the manner provided in the Florida Probate Rules within the time required by law or those objections are forever barred;

That interested persons are required to file with the court any objection by an interested person on whom the notice was served that challenges the validity of the will, the qualifications of the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction of the court within 3 months after the date of service of a copy of the notice of administration on the objecting person.

That any person entitled to exempt property is required to file a petition for determination of exempt property within the time provided by law or the right to exempt property is deemed waived;

That a surviving spouse seeking an elective share must file an election to take elective share within the time provided by law.

That all creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file claims against the Estate with the Court within the time periods provided by law and set forth in Sections 733.702 and 733.710, Florida Statutes, or be forever barred.

The date of first publication of this Notice is March 9th, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Thomas W. Collier Jr. Esq.

Florida Bar No: 0978711

120 S. Woodland Blvd, 

Suite 212, DeLand, FL 32720

Tel and Fax: (386) 740-1887

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Abby McCaslin

March 9 & 16, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/30/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2019 KIA Forte

VIN 3KPF24AD3KE037339

2014 CHEV Camaro

VIN 2G1FA133E9287453

2004 BMW 3-Series

VIN WBABW33434PL28823

2002 DODG Ram 1500

VIN 1D7HA16N92J218305

2003 CHEV Malibu

VIN 1G1ND52J63M584293

March 16, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/31/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2003 FORD Taurus

VIN 1FAFP53U23A252614

2008 VOLK Jetta

VIN 3VWJM71K18M197977

2012 FORD Fusion

VIN 3FAHP0HA6CR360248

March 16, 2020

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/3/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2018 TOYT Rav4

VIN JTMDJREV2JD254049

2009 NISS Altima

VIN 1N4AL21E99N526456

March 16, 2020

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

LEE MICROPIGMENTATION STUDIO

250 South Beach Street, Unit 20

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Jenny Lee Torres

March 16, 2020

************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Obeng Family Dental

3943 S Nova

Port Orange, FL 32127

Stephen Obeng, DMD, PA

March 16, 2020

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Holy Dormition Catholic Church

17 Buckskin Lane

Ormond Beach, Florida 32172-1197

Law Firm: DiVito, Higham & Vasti, P.A.

Joseph A. DiVito, Esq.

March 16, 2020

 

**********

IN THE COUNTY COURT, IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2020 10683 CODL

LABOY LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND GOOD SAMARITAN CLINIC OF WEST VOLUSIA IRREVOCABLE CHARITABLE TRUST, 

Defendant,

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT AND ALL OTHERS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH AND UNDER CARL L. LUPICA AND NANCY M. LUPICA AND THE ESTATE OF VERA S. BARNETT

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Parcel 1

Lot(s) 163 through 166, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Schaub Ave., Orange City, FL 32763

Parcel 2

Lot(s) 225 through 228, inclusive, of Highland Park, Orange City, recorded in Map Book 7, Page 13, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a Brown Ave., Orange City, FL 32763

Parcel 3

Lot(s) 17 through 19, inclusive, Block 9, of West Highlands, recorded in Map Book 6, Page 214, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 9th Street, Orange City, FL 32763

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on , of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before April 13, 2020, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this  25th day of February 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ Jennifer Vazquez

As Deputy Clerk

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10372 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

TAD WILLIAM MOON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of TAD WILLIAM MOON, deceased, whose date of death was January 21, 2020, and whose social security number is XXX-XX-8091, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ J. PEYTON QUARLES 

Florida Bar No. 0209481

125 Basin Street, Suite 215

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 255-0305

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ JORDAN MARY MOON

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 5489-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #713001800030  S 130 FT OF N 160 FT OF BLK 80 LAKE HELEN

Name in which assessed: WILLIE WOODS C/O CHRISTINE WOODS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 03/30/2020, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17 SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

1FTFW1ET5DKD29580 2013 FORD

March 16, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10288-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

FREDERICK D ROTH, JR

a/k/a FREDERICK DANIEL ROTH, JR.

a/k/a FREDERICK D. ROTH, II

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of FREDERICK D ROTH, JR, deceased, whose date of death was December 26, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.

Personal Representative:

/s/ SHIRLEY K. ROTH

5423 Fan Palm Court

Port Orange, Florida 32128

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ MELVIN D. STACK

Email Address: anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net

Florida Bar No. 297798

EVERY & STACK

444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10472 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

ELIZABETH A. O’ROURKE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ELIZABETH A. O’ROURKE, deceased, whose date of death was December 18, 2019; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 16, 2020.

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Email: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary Email: sdowling@landispa.com

Florida Bar No. 91434

Landis Graham French, P.A.

145 East Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: 386-734-3451

 

/s/ DEBRA HOGAN

Personal Representative

P. O. Box 1810

DeLand, FL 32721

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10540-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

IRENE A. VISNESKI                      

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Irene A. Visneski, deceased, whose date of death was March 4, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

Kris Kinsey

90 Seton Trail

Ormond Beach, Florida 32176

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10196 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

ROBERT PERRY SHAFFER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ROBERT PERRY SHAFFER, deceased, whose date of death was November 3, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 16, 2020.

Signed on this 13th day of March, 2020. 

MELANIE R. SHAFFER

Personal Representative

6049 Golf and Sea Boulevard

Apollo Beach, FL 32127

 

LISA B. GODDY

Florida Bar No. 0507075

E-mail: lgoddy@wga-law.com

Alt. E-mail: pleadings@wga-law.com

EDWARD E. WOLLMAN

Florida Bar No. 0618640

E-mail: ewollman@wga-law.com

Alt. E-mail: pleadings@wga-law.com

Attorneys for Personal 

Representative

WOLLMAN, GEHRKE & 

ASSOCIATES, P.A.

2235 Venetian Court, Suite 5

Naples, FL 34109

Telephone: 239-435-1533

Facsimile: 239-435-1433

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10533-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF                        

STACEY C. PRICE                          

a/k/a STACEY C. BORDEN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Stacey C. Price, deceased, whose date of death was April 25, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Email Address: service@upchurchlaw.com

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

Cory Borden

1509 Elgin St.

Holly Hill, Florida 32117

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9467-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #521700000090  17-15-32 IRREG PARCEL PER OR 4818 PG 1327 MEAS 85 FT ON N/L & 55.19 FT ON LPGA BLVD PER OR 4818 PG 1327 & PER OR 5126 PG 3398 PER OR 6382 PGS 3306-3373 INC PER OR 6389 PGS 0485-0550 INC PER OR 6443 PGS 4358-4441 INC PER OR 6460 PGS 0759-0781 INC

Name in which assessed: GC LAND LLC C/O COASTOAK GROUP

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-10420-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

LOIS CARR a/k/a

LOIS MARSHALEK-CARR,

a/k/a LOIS MARIE 

MARSHALEK-CARR 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LOIS CARR, etc., deceased, whose date of death was January 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 No. Alabama Ave., Deland, Florida.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

 The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020

Attorney for PersonalRepresentative:

/s/ raymond m. donadio, jr.                           

SHUFFIELD LOWMAN

ATTORNEYS AND ADVISORS

RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.

Fla. Bar No.: 0061254

851 Dunlawton Ave., Ste. 300

Port Orange, Florida 32127

(386) 763-5083 phone

(386-763-5085 fax

e-mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

 /s/ george marshalek, jr.                                    

GEORGE MARSHALEK

a/k/a GEORGE MARSHALEK, JR.

403 Fairmont Drive

Chester Springs, PA 19425

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807.  CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE'S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: March 24th   AT THE TIMES INDICATED BELOW.  VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com, BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.  

 

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN-800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM

 

110  Miryam Yanez Morales

278  Faythe Danielle Linder

282  Maurice Tony Swint

296  Alfredo Torres Diaz

363  Deisha Washington

364  Rhonda Lee Schnidt

394  Teresa Murphy

514  Kiera Valincia Matthews

542  Harold Easton

544  Rebecca Caragine

566  Alfredo Torres Diaz

          

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DELAND-1540 S. STATE ROAD 15A, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 11:00 AM:

 

E50   Melvin Ray Fields

A06   Melvin Ray Fields

D03  Terrence Stanley Thomas Jr.

E59    Kiana Vonchae Middleton

1102  Charles Lawrence Lindner

1128  Charles Lawrence Lindner

A35   William Joseph Smith

B04   Fredris Rodriguez Williams

A15   Robert Russo Sr.

 

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ORANGE CITY-145 MILLER ROAD, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 - AT 11:30 AM

 

214  Kiana Middleon

324  Rachel Harless

343  John Robarge Jr

430  Dustin Patterson

645  Patricia Yates

March 9 & 16, 2020

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 10290-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #532801030100 28 15 33 LOT 10 BLK E ALTO PINO PER OR 4722 PG 1908

Name in which assessed: GEORGE H MCCUSKEY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR 

THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 12648 PRDL

DIVISION:10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JENNIFER L. EUSTANCE

A/K/A JENNIFER LEE EUSTANCE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The name of the decedent, the designation of the court in which the administration of the estate is pending, and the file number are indicated above.  The address of the court is in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

If you have been served with a copy of this notice and you have any claim or demand against the decedent’s estate, even if that claim is unmatured, contingent or unliquidated, you must file your claim with the Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF A DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER YOU RECEIVE A COPY OF THIS NOTICE.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

EVEN IF A CLAIM IS NOT BARRED BY THE LIMITATIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS WHICH HAVE NOT BEEN FILED WILL BE BARRED TWO YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DEATH.

The date of the decedent’s death is: October 11, 2019.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is March 9, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Susan Giacoletto, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 172472

Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC

815 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite 1

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone: (386) 456-0500

office@susangiacolettolaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

ALBERT D. KING

307 Taberna Cir., 

New Bern, NC 28562 

March 9 & 16, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-10524PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN ARNN VENIS a/k/a,

JOHN A. VENIS a/k/a,

JOHN VENIS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN ARNN VENIS, deceased, whose date of death was February 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 16, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

Florida Bar  #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ KENNETH BOHANNON

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

March 16 & 23, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 10837-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #533898010250 LOT 25 BLK 1 ROOSEVELT PARK PER OR 5019 PG 0623

Name in which assessed: ELIZABETH MADISON

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 14TH day of APRIL, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of FEBRUARY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

March 2, 9, 16 & 23, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

Division 10

File No. 2020-10298-PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROSEMARY L. HARRIS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Rosemary L. Harris, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is March 9, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Dawn M. Calache, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 123760

3959 S. Nova Road, Suite 2

Port Orange, FL 32127

Telephone: (386) 872-4223

Fax: (888) 678-6790

E-Mail: dcalache@calachelaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Robin Anne Boggs

200 Gary Avenue

Oakhill, Florida 32759-9341

March 9 & 16, 2020

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10280 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

LOU VERN DAVIS

A/K/A LOUVERN FRANCES DAVIS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LOU VERN DAVIS A/K/A LOUVERN FRANCES DAVIS, deceased, whose date of death was December 25, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: March 9, 2030.

Signed on this 3rd day of March, 2020.

/s/ Kim C. Booker

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 0854352

Booker & Associates, P.A.

1019 Town Center Dr., Suite 201

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone: (386) 774-6552

Email: kbooker@bookerandassoc.com

 

/s/ DOUGLAS EDWARD DAVIS

Personal Representative

1200 23rd St. NW, #608

Washington, D.C. 20087

March 9 & 16, 2020

 

********