vOlUSIA COUNTY
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2017 10582 CIDL
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOHN B. PACHECO, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December
17, 2018, and entered in 2017 10582
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is
the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,
BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
JOHN B. PACHECO, DECEASED; TINA DILLON;
and the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN
DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on April 06, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 1850, OF REPLAT OF
BLOCK 1849, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
SEVENTY-TWO, A SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 29,
PAGE 45, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1483 TIVOLI DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 9 day of March, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By:\S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
16-218785
March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0078
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 30276 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN
ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS
TRUSTEE FOR THE RMTP TRUST, SERIES 2019-C,
Plaintiff, vs.
OREN COHEN; TIFFANY LYN SMITH; CITY OF
PORT ORANGE, FLORIDA,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 3, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2019 30276
CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMTP
TRUST, SERIES 2019-C, is Plaintiff and OREN COHEN;
TIFFANY LYN SMITH; CITY OF PORT ORANGE,
FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest
bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of April,
2021, the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BRANDY HILLS, UNIT 1, AS PER MAP
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 110 AND
111, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 4 Brandy Hills Drive, Port
Orange, Florida 32129
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: March 10, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-401172
March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0077
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY,
N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE
BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL
ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC.,
MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER
SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT
A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT
A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE
NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
February 18, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11001
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL
ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST
THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,
OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A
CINDY SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES
MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT
A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants, the Office
of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell
to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 11th
day of May, 2021, the following described property as
set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
27, PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located therein or
thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s
mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: March 11, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0076
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR
OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2001-A,
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2001-A,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON
JACKSON, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER;
COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL
SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated October 20, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2018 11371 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS
TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST 2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARRIE JACKSON
A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON JACKSON, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER; COUNTY OF
VOLUSIA A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE
STATE OF FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office
of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will
sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.
on the 11th day of May, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION TO OAK
HILL, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8,
PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 162 Nancy St.,
Oak Hill, Florida 32759
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: March 11, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400171
March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0075
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARK MACY, et al.,
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment
of Foreclosure date the 17th day of January 2020, and
entered in Case No.2018 31121 CICI, of the Circuit Court
of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, is
the Plaintiff and MARK MACY; COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MARK MACY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN TENANT #1
AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are defendants. The
Clerk of this Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for
online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 28th day of April
2021, the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION, FIRST
ADDITION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37,
PAGES 79 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD WAY, PORT
ORANGE, FL 32129
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS
FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE
PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 9 day of March 2021.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311 |FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY EMAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
18-02447-F
March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0074
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2017 10135 CIDL
FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
JORGE FERNANDO SILVA A/K/A JORGE F
SILVA A/K/A JORGE SILVA, et al.,
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final
Judgment of Foreclosure date the 24th day of
February 2021, and entered in Case No. 2017
10135 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P, is the Plaintiff
and JORGE FERNANDO SILVA A/K/A JORGE F
SILVA A/K/A JORGE SILVA; NORMA MARTINEZ
A/K/A NORMA I. MARTINEZ; UNKNOWN TENANT
N/K/A YAHIRA MONTERROSA, are defendants.
The Clerk of this Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website
for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 15th
day of April 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 18, BLOCK 1527, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FIFTY-NINE, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 28, PAGES 77 THROUGH 89, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 531 DEED CIR, DELTONA, FL 32738
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 8 day of March 2021.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311 |FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
20-04647-F
March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0073
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CASE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI
NORMANDY CAPITAL TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAYTONA INVESTMENT HOMES LLC ; INDERJIT
GREWAL; KENNETH KLENK A/K/A
KENNETH E. KLENK; UNKNOWN TENANT IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 3rd day of
March 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020
30094 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein NORMANDY CAPITAL TRUST
is the Plaintiff and DAYTONA INVESTMENT
HOMES LLC; INDERJIT GREWAL, AS GUARANTOR;
and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are
defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at, 11:00 AM on the 7th day of April 2021,
the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
SOUTHERLY 100 FEET OF LOT 10,
PONS PARK, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE
291, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
4895 S ATLANTIC AVENUE, PONCE INLET, FL 32127
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO
FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST
FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE
FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED
AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 10th day of March, 2021.
By: AAMIR SAEED, Esq.
Bar Number: 102826
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-00676
March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0072
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2019 10181 CIDL
Home Point Financial Corporation,
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Heirs or Beneficiaries of The
Estate of William Rene Boudreau, Deceased,
et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in Case No. 2019 10181 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein Home
Point Financial Corporation is the Plaintiff and The
Unknown Heirs or Beneficiaries of The Estate of
William Rene Boudreau, Deceased; Robert Rene
Boudreau; Bonnie Boudreau Keating; Timothy
Henry Seifert; Timothy Henry Seifert as Guardian
of Tatiana Seifert, A minor Child; The Unknown
Heirs or Beneficiaries of The Estate of Michelle
Jeanne Seifert, Deceased; Any and all unknown
parties claiming by, through, under, or against the
herein named individual defendant(s) who are not
known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown
parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs,
devisees, grantees, or other claimants are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk
of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning
at 11:00am on the 6th day of April, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN
BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY
OF VOLUSIA STATE OF FLORIDA, AND
IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
LOT 38, UNRECORDED PLAT OF SHADY
OAKS IN SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18
SOUTH; RANGE 34 EAST; VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER
OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH;
RANGE 34 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 20
MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE
EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 25, A DISTANCE
OF 1194.7 FEET; THENCE SOUTH
89 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 30 SECONDS
WEST, 579.4 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREE
20 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST,
180.33 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 00 DEGREE
20 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST,
200 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 45
MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, 245 FEET;
THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREE 20 MINUTES
30 SECONDS EAST 200 FEET; THENCE
NORTH 89 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 30 SECONDS
EAST, 245 FEET TO THE POINT OF
BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO AND WITH THE
RIGHT TO USE ROAD EASEMENT FOR
EGRESS AND INGRESS, AS DESCRIBED
AND SHOWN IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 1691, PAGE 290.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12th day of March, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
20-F01112
March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0071
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2018 10639 CIDL
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as
Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization
Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2,
Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs. Gregory Herrera, Jr.,
a/k/a Gregory Herrera, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in Case No. 2018 10639 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein Deutsche
Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for HSI
Asset Securitization Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2,
Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series
2006-OPT2 is the Plaintiff and Gregory
Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera; Tanya Herrera
a/k/a Tanya Sartin a/k/a Tonya M. Herrera; Advanced
Minerals, Inc., as Trustee of The 352 Providence
352 Land Trust dated November 12, 2016;
Unknown Beneficiaries of The 352 Providence
352 Land Trust dated November 12, 2016; HSBC
Mortgage Services, Inc.; The Independent Savings
Plan Company d/b/a ISPC; Livewire Properties,
Inc., as Trustee of The Herrara Providence
Trust dated March 01, 2006 are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00 AM on the 13th day of April, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 439, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
TWELVE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
25, PAGES 207 THROUGH 209, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12th day of March, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By KAREN GREEN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 628875
17-F02889
March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0070
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a Freddy Diaz, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale, entered in Case
No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,
in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. is the Plaintiff and
Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a Freddy Diaz; Anna M.
Diaz a/k/a Annmarie T. Diaz a/k/a Anna
Marie T. Diaz a/k/a Ann Marie T. Diaz are
the Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning
at 11:00 AM on the 13th day of April, 2021,
the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 198, ORLANDIA (UNRECORDED
PLAT): FROM THE SE CORNER OF
SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, RUN NORTH ALONG THE
EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 32 A DISTANCE
OF 2805 FEET, THENCE RUN
WEST 550 FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE RUN NORTH 465
FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 220 FEET
THENCE RUN SOUTH 465 FEET,
THENCE RUN EAST 220 FEET TO THE
POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO
AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES
OVER THE SOUTH 35 FEET THEREOF.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12th day of March, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By J BENNETT KITTERMAN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98636
18-F00220
March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0069
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 11055 CIDL
SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN
THE ESTATE OF TODD R. CHAPMAN,
DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated February 11, 2021, and entered
in 2020 11055 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC
is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF TODD R. CHAPMAN, DECEASED; SUNTRUST
BANK; BRITTNEY LEIGH CHAPMAN; JORDAN TAYLOR
CHAPMAN; MORGAN PAIGE CHAPMAN; and
COURTNEY AMBER CHAPMAN are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April
13, 2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 23, BLOCK 354, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
EIGHT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,
PAGES 165 THROUGH 177, INCLUSIVE OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2034 GREENVIEW DR, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 19 day of March, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-407668
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0088
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11690 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11690
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE
LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and
RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN; CHRISTINA
VAN MEGGELEN; and BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April
15, 2021, the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 27, COMMUNITY CENTER DEVELOPMENT,
A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING
TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 36,
PAGES 97 AND 98, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2110 E DALE CIR, DELAND, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 19 day of March, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-362737
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0087
***************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021 30131 CICI
LONGBRIDGE FINANCIAL, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF MICHAEL H. LATEGOLA, DECEASED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF MICHAEL H. LATEGOLA, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living;
and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants
who may be spouses, heirs, devisees,
grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees,
and all parties claiming an interest by, through,
under or against the Defendants, who are not
known to be dead or alive, and all parties having
or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the
property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 21, OF OCEAN BREEZE ESTATES, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, AT PAGES(S)
252, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND LOT 39, SAN
JUNIPER SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, AT PAGE(S) 198, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it
on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409
Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida
33487 on or before April 30, 2021/(30 days from
Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the
original with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against
you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition
filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain
assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you
are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;
si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court
at Volusia County, Florida, this 16th day of March,2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, AND SCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com
20-071664
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0086
***************************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021 30130 CICI
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,
D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT
INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR
PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
JANET BUTCHER. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: JANET BUTCHER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
JANET BUTCHER, .
whose residence is unknown and all parties having
or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the
property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 254, THE TRAILS SUBDIVISION UNIT
NO. 89. AS PER PLAT THEREOF
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 80
THROUGH 84, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it
on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409
Congress Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida
33487 on or before April 30, 2021/(30 days from
Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the
original with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against you for
the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain
assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you
are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;
si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court
at Volusia County, Florida, this 16th day of March, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com
20-071439
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0085
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 30248 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION
CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSET
BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs.
YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order
dated January 13, 2021, and entered in Case No.
2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE
ACQUISITION CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSET
BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2005-OPT2, is Plaintiff and YOSEF AMAR
A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM
AMAR; MICHELE AMAR A/K/A MICHELLE
AMAR, are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of
Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
a.m., on the 16TH day of APRIL, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
39, PAGE(S) 188, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS AND
EXCEPT THAT PART DEEDED TO THE
STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
TRANSPORTATION AS RECORDED IN
OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 3691, PAGE
1413, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 17th day of March, 2021
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
13243-18
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0084
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2018 11849 CIDL
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
RICHARD GREENE, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 11, 2021 in
the above action, the Volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on April 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Lot 20, Block 1368, Deltona Lakes Unit Forty-Eight,
according to the plat thereof as recorded
in Map Book 28, Pages 24 through 25, of the
Public Records of Volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The
Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
18-001428
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0083
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TENANT #1; TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the
order of Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure dated
June 30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009 30450
CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED
ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION
(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C.
NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C.
NOLAN; TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants, the
Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court
will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on
the 14th day of May, 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO
THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property located therein or
thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: March 15, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0082
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2012 12455 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2006-OA11, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OA11,
Plaintiff, v.
JULIE ZALLOUM A/K/A JULIE B. ZALLOUM, ET AL.,
Defendant.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment
dated February 20, 2020 entered in Civil Case No. 2012
12455 CIDL in the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS
TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT,
INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-OA11, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OA11,
Plaintiff and JULIE ZALLOUM A/K/A JULIE B.
ZALLOUM; SAM ZALLOUM A/K/A OSAMA ZALLOUM;
STONE ISLAND HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;
ONEWEST BANK, FSB, AS SUCCESSOR TO INDYMAC
BANK, FSB; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT
#2 are defendants, Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Court, will sell
the property at public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
beginning at 11:00 AM on April 22, 2021 the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 18 IN THE UNRECORDED PLAT OF
STONE ISLAND ESTATES, UNIT 6, VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, MORE PARTICULARLY
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FROM THE NORTH
¼ CORNER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 19
SOUTH, RANGE 31 EAST, RUN SOUTH
2°08’14” WEST 3139.41FEET ALONG THE
WEST LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 2; THENCE
RUN SOUTH 57°09’50” WEST 543.12 FEET;
THENCE RUN SOUTH 71°55’50” WEST 131.0
FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 72°49’15” WEST
390.80 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 62°35’31”
WEST 78.69 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE RUN NORTH 79°21’28” EAST
121.0 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 37°11’26”
WEST 270.62 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH
57°00’ WEST 270 FEET MORE OR LESS TO
THE SHORE OF LAKE MONROE; THENCE RUN
SOUTHWESTERLY 155 FEET MORE OR LESS
ALONG THE SHORE; THENCE RUN SOUTH
64°00’ EAST 260 FEET MORE OR LESS;
THENCE RUN SOUTH 41° 38’22” EAST 244.20
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Property Address: 1340 Sioux Trail, Enterprise,
Florida 32725
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS
FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST
FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED
TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M170042
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0081
***************************
NOTICE OF SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI
SEA DIP BEACH RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC. A not for profit Florida corporation,
Plaintiff, v.
A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., a Nevada Corporation
registered as a Foreign Corporation in
Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA,
INC. And any tenant in possession
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
AMENDED DEFAULT FINAL JUDGEMENT OF
FORECLOSURE dated 02/26/2021 and entered
in Case No 2018-31587-CICI of the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida wherein SEA
DIP BEACH RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC., is Plaintiff and A & C SOLU-TIONS,
INC., a Nevada Corporation registered
as a Foreign Corporation in Florida as A & C
SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA, INC., are the Defendants,
I will sell to the highest bidder at
www.realauction.com at 9:00 am April 30, 2021
the following described real property as set
forth in the final judgment to wit:
Legal Description: Unit 230 of SEA DIP
BEACH RESORT AT DAYTONA BEACH, a
condominium according to the Declaration
of Condominium, thereof as recorded on
Official Records Book 4096, Page 3704,
Public Records of Volusia County, Florida;
together with an undivided share in the
common elements appurtenant thereto.
a/k/a 1233 South Atlantic Ave., Unit 230, Daytona Beach, Fl
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the foreclosure sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim with the Clerk no later than
the date that the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.
Dated March 15, 2021
MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, ESQ.
IRENE FONZI, P.A.
1402 Highway A1A, Suite A
Satellite Beach, Florida 32937
s/ MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, ESQ.
FBN 00043338
Attorney for the Plaintiff
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0080
***************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as
Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities
Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2005-R10,
Plaintiff, vs.
Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a
Diana Burgess, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein Deutsche
Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for
Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R10
is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a
Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana Burgess; Robert
Burgess; Beneficial Florida Inc; Unknown Spouse
of Robert Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura
Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00 AM on the 27th day of April, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 3, BLOCK 1625, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT SIXTY-TWO, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 28, AT PAGES 95 THROUGH 99 OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 18th day of March, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By AMANDA DRISCOLE, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 85926
17-F02138
March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0079
***************************