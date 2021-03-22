SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS

vOlUSIA COUNTY

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2017 10582 CIDL

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOHN B. PACHECO, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December

17, 2018, and entered in 2017 10582

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is

the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

JOHN B. PACHECO, DECEASED; TINA DILLON;

and the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on April 06, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, BLOCK 1850, OF REPLAT OF

BLOCK 1849, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

SEVENTY-TWO, A SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 29,

PAGE 45, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1483 TIVOLI DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 9 day of March, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By:\S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

16-218785

March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0078

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 30276 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN

ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS

TRUSTEE FOR THE RMTP TRUST, SERIES 2019-C,

Plaintiff, vs.

OREN COHEN; TIFFANY LYN SMITH; CITY OF

PORT ORANGE, FLORIDA,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

March 3, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2019 30276

CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMTP

TRUST, SERIES 2019-C, is Plaintiff and OREN COHEN;

TIFFANY LYN SMITH; CITY OF PORT ORANGE,

FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest

bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 7th day of April,

2021, the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BRANDY HILLS, UNIT 1, AS PER MAP

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 110 AND

111, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 4 Brandy Hills Drive, Port

Orange, Florida 32129

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: March 10, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-401172

March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0077

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST

COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY,

N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE

BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL

ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC.,

MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER

SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT

A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT

A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE

NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT #1;

UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

February 18, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 11001

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL

ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2005-RZ3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST

THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,

OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A

CINDY SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES

MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT

A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants, the Office

of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell

to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 11th

day of May, 2021, the following described property as

set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

27, PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located therein or

thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s

mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: March 11, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0076

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR

OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2001-A,

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2001-A,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON

JACKSON, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER;

COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL

SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated October 20, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2018 11371 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS

TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST 2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARRIE JACKSON

A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON JACKSON, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER; COUNTY OF

VOLUSIA A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE

STATE OF FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office

of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will

sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.

on the 11th day of May, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION TO OAK

HILL, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8,

PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 162 Nancy St.,

Oak Hill, Florida 32759

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: March 11, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400171

March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0075

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MARK MACY, et al.,

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgment

of Foreclosure date the 17th day of January 2020, and

entered in Case No.2018 31121 CICI, of the Circuit Court

of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, is

the Plaintiff and MARK MACY; COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MARK MACY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN TENANT #1

AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are defendants. The

Clerk of this Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for

online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 28th day of April

2021, the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION, FIRST

ADDITION ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37,

PAGES 79 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD WAY, PORT

ORANGE, FL 32129

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS

FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE

PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS

PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 9 day of March 2021.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311 |FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY EMAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02447-F

March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0074

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2017 10135 CIDL

FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

JORGE FERNANDO SILVA A/K/A JORGE F

SILVA A/K/A JORGE SILVA, et al.,

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure date the 24th day of

February 2021, and entered in Case No. 2017

10135 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein MTGLQ INVESTORS, L.P, is the Plaintiff

and JORGE FERNANDO SILVA A/K/A JORGE F

SILVA A/K/A JORGE SILVA; NORMA MARTINEZ

A/K/A NORMA I. MARTINEZ; UNKNOWN TENANT

N/K/A YAHIRA MONTERROSA, are defendants.

The Clerk of this Court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website

for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 15th

day of April 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 18, BLOCK 1527, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FIFTY-NINE, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 28, PAGES 77 THROUGH 89, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 531 DEED CIR, DELTONA, FL 32738

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 8 day of March 2021.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311 |FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

20-04647-F

March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0073

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI

NORMANDY CAPITAL TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAYTONA INVESTMENT HOMES LLC ; INDERJIT

GREWAL; KENNETH KLENK A/K/A

KENNETH E. KLENK; UNKNOWN TENANT IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 3rd day of

March 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020

30094 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida, wherein NORMANDY CAPITAL TRUST

is the Plaintiff and DAYTONA INVESTMENT

HOMES LLC; INDERJIT GREWAL, AS GUARANTOR;

and UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are

defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at, 11:00 AM on the 7th day of April 2021,

the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

SOUTHERLY 100 FEET OF LOT 10,

PONS PARK, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE

291, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

4895 S ATLANTIC AVENUE, PONCE INLET, FL 32127

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO

FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST

FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE

FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED

AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF

RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 10th day of March, 2021.

By: AAMIR SAEED, Esq.

Bar Number: 102826

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-00676

March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0072

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2019 10181 CIDL

Home Point Financial Corporation,

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Heirs or Beneficiaries of The

Estate of William Rene Boudreau, Deceased,

et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in Case No. 2019 10181 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein Home

Point Financial Corporation is the Plaintiff and The

Unknown Heirs or Beneficiaries of The Estate of

William Rene Boudreau, Deceased; Robert Rene

Boudreau; Bonnie Boudreau Keating; Timothy

Henry Seifert; Timothy Henry Seifert as Guardian

of Tatiana Seifert, A minor Child; The Unknown

Heirs or Beneficiaries of The Estate of Michelle

Jeanne Seifert, Deceased; Any and all unknown

parties claiming by, through, under, or against the

herein named individual defendant(s) who are not

known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown

parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs,

devisees, grantees, or other claimants are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk

of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning

at 11:00am on the 6th day of April, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN

BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY

OF VOLUSIA STATE OF FLORIDA, AND

IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 38, UNRECORDED PLAT OF SHADY

OAKS IN SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18

SOUTH; RANGE 34 EAST; VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER

OF SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH;

RANGE 34 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREE 20

MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, ALONG THE

EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 25, A DISTANCE

OF 1194.7 FEET; THENCE SOUTH

89 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 30 SECONDS

WEST, 579.4 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREE

20 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST,

180.33 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 00 DEGREE

20 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST,

200 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 45

MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST, 245 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREE 20 MINUTES

30 SECONDS EAST 200 FEET; THENCE

NORTH 89 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 30 SECONDS

EAST, 245 FEET TO THE POINT OF

BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO AND WITH THE

RIGHT TO USE ROAD EASEMENT FOR

EGRESS AND INGRESS, AS DESCRIBED

AND SHOWN IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 1691, PAGE 290.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12th day of March, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

20-F01112

March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0071

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2018 10639 CIDL

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as

Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization

Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2,

Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs. Gregory Herrera, Jr.,

a/k/a Gregory Herrera, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in Case No. 2018 10639 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein Deutsche

Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for HSI

Asset Securitization Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2,

Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series

2006-OPT2 is the Plaintiff and Gregory

Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera; Tanya Herrera

a/k/a Tanya Sartin a/k/a Tonya M. Herrera; Advanced

Minerals, Inc., as Trustee of The 352 Providence

352 Land Trust dated November 12, 2016;

Unknown Beneficiaries of The 352 Providence

352 Land Trust dated November 12, 2016; HSBC

Mortgage Services, Inc.; The Independent Savings

Plan Company d/b/a ISPC; Livewire Properties,

Inc., as Trustee of The Herrara Providence

Trust dated March 01, 2006 are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00 AM on the 13th day of April, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 439, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

TWELVE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

25, PAGES 207 THROUGH 209, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12th day of March, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By KAREN GREEN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 628875

17-F02889

March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0070

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a Freddy Diaz, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale, entered in Case

No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,

in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. is the Plaintiff and

Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a Freddy Diaz; Anna M.

Diaz a/k/a Annmarie T. Diaz a/k/a Anna

Marie T. Diaz a/k/a Ann Marie T. Diaz are

the Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning

at 11:00 AM on the 13th day of April, 2021,

the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 198, ORLANDIA (UNRECORDED

PLAT): FROM THE SE CORNER OF

SECTION 32, TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, RUN NORTH ALONG THE

EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 32 A DISTANCE

OF 2805 FEET, THENCE RUN

WEST 550 FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE RUN NORTH 465

FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 220 FEET

THENCE RUN SOUTH 465 FEET,

THENCE RUN EAST 220 FEET TO THE

POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO

AN EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES

OVER THE SOUTH 35 FEET THEREOF.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12th day of March, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By J BENNETT KITTERMAN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98636

18-F00220

March 18, 25, 2021 V21-0069

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 11055 CIDL

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN

THE ESTATE OF TODD R. CHAPMAN,

DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated February 11, 2021, and entered

in 2020 11055 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF TODD R. CHAPMAN, DECEASED; SUNTRUST

BANK; BRITTNEY LEIGH CHAPMAN; JORDAN TAYLOR

CHAPMAN; MORGAN PAIGE CHAPMAN; and

COURTNEY AMBER CHAPMAN are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April

13, 2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 23, BLOCK 354, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

EIGHT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,

PAGES 165 THROUGH 177, INCLUSIVE OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2034 GREENVIEW DR, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 19 day of March, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-407668

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0088

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11690 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

21, 2020, and entered in 2019 11690

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE

LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and

RANDALL VAN MEGGELEN; CHRISTINA

VAN MEGGELEN; and BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on April

15, 2021, the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 27, COMMUNITY CENTER DEVELOPMENT,

A SUBDIVISION ACCORDING

TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 36,

PAGES 97 AND 98, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2110 E DALE CIR, DELAND, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 19 day of March, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-362737

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0087

***************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2021 30131 CICI

LONGBRIDGE FINANCIAL, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF MICHAEL H. LATEGOLA, DECEASED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF MICHAEL H. LATEGOLA, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living;

and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants

who may be spouses, heirs, devisees,

grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees,

and all parties claiming an interest by, through,

under or against the Defendants, who are not

known to be dead or alive, and all parties having

or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the

property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 21, OF OCEAN BREEZE ESTATES, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, AT PAGES(S)

252, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND LOT 39, SAN

JUNIPER SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, AT PAGE(S) 198, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it

on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409

Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida

33487 on or before April 30, 2021/(30 days from

Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the

original with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered against

you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition

filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain

assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you

are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;

si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court

at Volusia County, Florida, this 16th day of March,2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, AND SCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com

20-071664

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0086

***************************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2021 30130 CICI

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,

D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT

INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR

PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

JANET BUTCHER. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: JANET BUTCHER, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

JANET BUTCHER, .

whose residence is unknown and all parties having

or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the

property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 254, THE TRAILS SUBDIVISION UNIT

NO. 89. AS PER PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 80

THROUGH 84, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it

on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409

Congress Avenue, Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida

33487 on or before April 30, 2021/(30 days from

Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the

original with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered against you for

the relief demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain

assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you

are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;

si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court

at Volusia County, Florida, this 16th day of March, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com

20-071439

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0085

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 30248 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION

CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSET

BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs.

YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order

dated January 13, 2021, and entered in Case No.

2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE

ACQUISITION CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSET

BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2005-OPT2, is Plaintiff and YOSEF AMAR

A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM

AMAR; MICHELE AMAR A/K/A MICHELLE

AMAR, are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of

Circuit Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

a.m., on the 16TH day of APRIL, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

39, PAGE(S) 188, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS AND

EXCEPT THAT PART DEEDED TO THE

STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF

TRANSPORTATION AS RECORDED IN

OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 3691, PAGE

1413, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 17th day of March, 2021

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

13243-18

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0084

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2018 11849 CIDL

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

RICHARD GREENE, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 11, 2021 in

the above action, the Volusia County Clerk of

Court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,

Florida, on April 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Lot 20, Block 1368, Deltona Lakes Unit Forty-Eight,

according to the plat thereof as recorded

in Map Book 28, Pages 24 through 25, of the

Public Records of Volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The

Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

18-001428

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0083

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TENANT #1; TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the

order of Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure dated

June 30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009 30450

CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED

ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION

(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C.

NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C.

NOLAN; TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants, the

Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court

will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on

the 14th day of May, 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO

THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located therein or

thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: March 15, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0082

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2012 12455 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2006-OA11, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OA11,

Plaintiff, v.

JULIE ZALLOUM A/K/A JULIE B. ZALLOUM, ET AL.,

Defendant.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment

dated February 20, 2020 entered in Civil Case No. 2012

12455 CIDL in the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS

TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT,

INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-OA11, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OA11,

Plaintiff and JULIE ZALLOUM A/K/A JULIE B.

ZALLOUM; SAM ZALLOUM A/K/A OSAMA ZALLOUM;

STONE ISLAND HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.;

ONEWEST BANK, FSB, AS SUCCESSOR TO INDYMAC

BANK, FSB; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT

#2 are defendants, Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Court, will sell

the property at public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

beginning at 11:00 AM on April 22, 2021 the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 18 IN THE UNRECORDED PLAT OF

STONE ISLAND ESTATES, UNIT 6, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, MORE PARTICULARLY

DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: FROM THE NORTH

¼ CORNER OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 19

SOUTH, RANGE 31 EAST, RUN SOUTH

2°08’14” WEST 3139.41FEET ALONG THE

WEST LINE OF GOVERNMENT LOT 2; THENCE

RUN SOUTH 57°09’50” WEST 543.12 FEET;

THENCE RUN SOUTH 71°55’50” WEST 131.0

FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 72°49’15” WEST

390.80 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 62°35’31”

WEST 78.69 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE RUN NORTH 79°21’28” EAST

121.0 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 37°11’26”

WEST 270.62 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH

57°00’ WEST 270 FEET MORE OR LESS TO

THE SHORE OF LAKE MONROE; THENCE RUN

SOUTHWESTERLY 155 FEET MORE OR LESS

ALONG THE SHORE; THENCE RUN SOUTH

64°00’ EAST 260 FEET MORE OR LESS;

THENCE RUN SOUTH 41° 38’22” EAST 244.20

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Property Address: 1340 Sioux Trail, Enterprise,

Florida 32725

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS

FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST

FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS

AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE

THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED

TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M170042

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0081

***************************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018-31587-CICI

SEA DIP BEACH RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC. A not for profit Florida corporation,

Plaintiff, v.

A & C SOLUTIONS, INC., a Nevada Corporation

registered as a Foreign Corporation in

Florida as A & C SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA,

INC. And any tenant in possession

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

AMENDED DEFAULT FINAL JUDGEMENT OF

FORECLOSURE dated 02/26/2021 and entered

in Case No 2018-31587-CICI of the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida wherein SEA

DIP BEACH RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC., is Plaintiff and A & C SOLU-TIONS,

INC., a Nevada Corporation registered

as a Foreign Corporation in Florida as A & C

SOLUTIONS OF VOLUSIA, INC., are the Defendants,

I will sell to the highest bidder at

www.realauction.com at 9:00 am April 30, 2021

the following described real property as set

forth in the final judgment to wit:

Legal Description: Unit 230 of SEA DIP

BEACH RESORT AT DAYTONA BEACH, a

condominium according to the Declaration

of Condominium, thereof as recorded on

Official Records Book 4096, Page 3704,

Public Records of Volusia County, Florida;

together with an undivided share in the

common elements appurtenant thereto.

a/k/a 1233 South Atlantic Ave., Unit 230, Daytona Beach, Fl

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the foreclosure sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim with the Clerk no later than

the date that the Clerk reports the funds as unclaimed.

Dated March 15, 2021

MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, ESQ.

IRENE FONZI, P.A.

1402 Highway A1A, Suite A

Satellite Beach, Florida 32937

s/ MICHAEL W. GOMEZ, ESQ.

FBN 00043338

mwg43338@aol.com

Attorney for the Plaintiff

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0080

***************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as

Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities

Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,

Series 2005-R10,

Plaintiff, vs.

Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a

Diana Burgess, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein Deutsche

Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for

Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed

Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R10

is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a

Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana Burgess; Robert

Burgess; Beneficial Florida Inc; Unknown Spouse

of Robert Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura

Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00 AM on the 27th day of April, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 3, BLOCK 1625, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT SIXTY-TWO, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 28, AT PAGES 95 THROUGH 99 OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 18th day of March, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By AMANDA DRISCOLE, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 85926

17-F02138

March 25; April 1, 2021 V21-0079

***************************