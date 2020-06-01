vOlUSIa COUNTY

NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 11762 CIDL

FBC MORTGAGE, LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

JENNIFER LYNN AVANT, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10, 2020,

and entered in Case No. 2019 11762 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida in which FBC Mortgage, LLC, is the Plaintiff and Jennifer Lynn

Avant, Arbor Ridge Community Association, Inc.,

are defendants, the Volusia County Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the June 9,

2020 the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 407, ARBOR RIDGE, UNIT 5, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 57, PAGES 23 THROUGH 25, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 3437 BERKSHIRE WOODS TER,

DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file

a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15 day of May, 2020

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JOSHUA PASqUALONE

Florida Bar #41835

19-021347

May 21, 28, 2020 V20-0243

*************************

NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 11712 CIDL

MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES

CORpORATION,

plaintiff, vs.

DAX BUELL, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

11712 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida in which Matrix Financial

Services Corporation, is the Plaintiff and Dax

Buell, are defendants, the Volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online at

electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the June 9, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE

SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4

OF SECTION 22, TOWNSHIP 18

SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2695 HARRY AVENUE

ORANGE CITY FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 11 day of May, 2020

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-015706

May 21, 28, 2020 V20-0244

*************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 10770 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR ThE pOOLING AND

SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF

FEBRUARY 1, 2005 pARK pLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-WhQ1,

plaintiff, vs.

JOhN D. VOLL, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 27, 2020,

and entered in 2018 10770 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO

BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING

AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF

FEBRUARY 1, 2005 PARK PLACE SECURITIES,

INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-WHq1 is the Plaintiff

and JOHN D. VOLL; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

June 02, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS(S) 14523 AND 14524, BLOCK 467,

FLORIDA SHORES NO. 25 (REVISED),

ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 245

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3025 UNITY TREE DR,

EDGEWATER, FL 32141

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 12 day of May, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESqUIRE

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-138779

May 21, 28, 2020 V20-0245

*************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 31477 CICI

hOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,

plaintiff, vs.

MIChAEL RAUSChER, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

February 17, 2020, and entered in 2018

31477 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein NEWREZ

LLC, FKA NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC

DBA SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

is the Plaintiff and MICHAEL

RAUSCHER; STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF

THE COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on June 05, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 19, TROPICAL PARK, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE(S) 213, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1151 OAKVIEW

DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 12 day of May, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESqUIRE

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-234794

May 21, 28, 2020 V20-0246

*************************

SUBSEQUENT

INSERTIONS

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CASE NO.: 2019 10402 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

plaintiff, vs.

JAMES p. AVIS JR. A/K/A JAMES p. AVIS;

CARMEL FINANCIAL

CORpORATION, INC; SURF

CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOpMENT

COMpANY; UNKNOWN SpOUSE OF

JAMES p. AVIS JR A/K/A JAMES p. AVIS;

UNKNOWN TENANT IN pOSSESSION OF

ThE SUBJECT pROpERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the

11th day of March, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019 10402 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,

wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

is the Plaintiff and JAMES P.

AVIS JR. A/K/A JAMES P. AVIS;

CARMEL FINANCIAL CORPORATION,

INC; SURF CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT

COMPANY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES P. AVIS JR A/K/A JAMES P. AVIS N/K/A BRENDA AVIS; and UNKNOWN TENANT (S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 9th day of

July, 2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PORTION OF BLOCK C, RIVERSIDE

PARK SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 4,

PAGE 64 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA AND BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION

OF THE NORTHWEST CORNER

OF THE MARY E. ARNAU

SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO

PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 229 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA AND THE

SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF WAYNE

AVENUE, A 65 FOOT R/W AS NOW

LAID OUT; THENCE SOUTH 24 DEGREES

27' 59" EAST ALONG THE

WESTERLY LINE OF SAID ARNAU

SUBDIVISION, A DISTANCE OF

250.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 66

DEGREES 13' 48" WEST, A DISTANCE

OF 247.91 FEET TO THE

WESTERLY LINE OF BLOCK C,

SAID WESTERLY LINE ALSO

BEING THE EASTERLY LINE OF

ELLISON HOMES ROYAL, AC-

CORDING TO PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE 192; THENCE SOUTH 24 DEGREES

25' 58" EAST ALONG SAID

WESTERLY LINE OF BLOCK C

AND EASTERLY LINE OF ELLISON

HOMES ROYAL, A DISTANCE OF

75.00 FEET FOR THE POINT OF

BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 66

DEGREES 13' 48" EAST, A DISTANCE

OF 75.00 FEET; THENCE

SOUTH 24 DEGREES 24' 50" EAST,

A DISTANCE OF 154.80 FEET TO

THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID

BLOCK C; THENCE SOUTH 66 DEGREES

51' 43" WEST ALONG SAID

SOUTHERLY LINE OF BLOCK C, A

DISTANCE OF 75.00 FEET TO A

POINT, SAID POINT BEING THE

SOUTHWESTERLY CORNER OF

SAID BLOCK C AND ON THE

EASTERLY R/W OF MYRTLE

STREET, A 30 FOOT STREET AS

SHOWN ON JOINT VENTURE SUBDIVISION,

AS PER MAP THEREOF

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11,

PAGE 168 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 24 DEGREES 19' 14" WEST ALONG SAID EASTERLY LINE OF NORTH MYRTLE STREET, A DISTANCE OF

31.50 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST

CORNER OF LOT 7, SAID ELLISON

HOMES ROYAL SUBDIVISION;

THENCE NORTH 24 DEGREES 25'

58" WEST ALONG THE EASTERLY

LINE OF SAID ELLISON HOMES

ROYAL AND THE WESTERLY LINE

OF SAID BLOCK C, A DISTANCE

OF 122.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER

THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM

WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE

DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE

FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO

FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED

TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.

AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS

UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF

RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS

PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 21st day of May, 2020.

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-00348

May 28; June 4, 2020 V20-0249

*************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 11518 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR TOWD

pOINT MORTGAGE TRUST

ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES, SERIES 2015-3,

plaintiff, VS.

RIChARD FONFRIAS; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

that sale will be made pursuant

to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded

on March 5, 2020 in Civil Case

No. 2019 11518 CIDL, of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein,

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR TOWD POINT

MORTGAGE TRUST ASSET-BACKED

SECURITIES, SERIES 2015-3 is the Plaintiff,

and RICHARD FONFRIAS;

NORKA FONFRIAS; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1 N/K/A

SABRINA DUBOIS; UNKNOWN

TENANT 2 N/K/A

JUSTIN TEETS; ANY AND ALL

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER

AND AGAINST THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR

ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES,

HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 9, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 683, OF

DELTONA LAKES UNIT

TWENTY-SEVEN, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 27, PAGES 78

THROUGH 81, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 20 day of May, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3177B

May 28; June 4, 2020 V20-0250

*************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11828 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

ChAMpION MORTGAGE COMpANY,

plaintiff, vs.

JOYCE A. REILLY AND phILIp J. REILLY, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 09, 2020, and entered in 2019 11828 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY is the Plaintiff and JOYCE A. REILLY; PHILIP J. REILLY; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on June 09, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 18, BLOCK D, LAKE MARIE ESTATES,

PLAT 3, A SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 23, AT PAGE 79, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 54 MAGNOLIA DR, DEBARY,

FL 32713

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of May, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-372979

May 28; June 4, 2020 V20-0251

*************************

NOTICE OF pUBLIC AUCTION

Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American

Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of

attorney will sell the following vehicle(s) to the highest bidder; net proceeds deposited with the clerk of court; owner/lienholder has right to hearing and post bond; owner may redeem vehicle for cash sum of lien; all auctions held in reserve Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or cashier check; 18% buyer premium; any person interested ph (954) 563-1999

Sale date June 19, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411

NW 9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

34692 2019 Lincoln VIN#: 2LMPJ6L97KBL21205 Lienor: Terry Taylor Ford Co/Gary Yeomans Ford/Auto Mall Body Shop 1420 N Tomoka Farms Rd Daytona Bch 386-274-6700 Lien Amt $15392.52

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911

May 28, 2020 V20-0247

*************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10586-pRDL

Division probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DAMIAN ALVARADO VERA

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Damian Alvarado Vera, deceased, whose date of death was July 3, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida

32712. The names and addresses of the personal

representative and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF

THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is May 28, 2020.

personal Representative

IVELISSE ALVARADO

701 Preakness Circle

Deland, Florida 32724

Attorney for the Personal Representative

CATHERINE E. DAVEY

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 991724

DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 941251

Maitland, FL 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

May 28; June 4, 2020 V20-0248

*************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11987 CIDL

BRANCh BANKING AND TRUST COMpANY,

plaintiff, VS.

MIChAEL DAVID hARKIN; JEANNETTE

LYNN hARKIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

pARTIES CLAIMING BY, ThROUGh,

UNDER AND AGAINST ThE hEREIN

NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WhO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WhEThER SAID UNKNOWN pARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SpOUSES, hEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OThER CLAIMANTS

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

sale will be made pursuant to an

Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment

was awarded on January 30,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 11987

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein,

BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST

COMPANY is the Plaintiff, and

MICHAEL DAVID HARKIN; JEANNETTE

LYNN HARKIN; ANY AND

ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO

ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR

ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.

Roth will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on

July 9, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the

following described real property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT (S) 2825 AND 2826, BLOCK

126, FLORIDA SHORES NO. 4,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR

PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 104, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 21st day of May, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ALLEGRA KNOPF FBN: 307660

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1212-1142B

May 28; June 4, 2020 V20-0252

*************************