**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021 10736 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHRISTIAN PIRONE,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Christian Pirone, deceased, whose date of death was March 1, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JEFFREY D. STARK
Email Address: jdstarklegal@jdstarklegal.com
Florida Bar No. 0721761
505 E. New York Ave., Suite 2
DeLand, FL. 32724
Telephone: 386-873-2909
Personal Representative:
/s/ TONYA PIRONE
352 Ell Rd.
Hillsdale, NJ 07642
May 27 & June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 6/11/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1993 FLEE HS FLFLN79A10401GB & FLFLN79B10401GB . Last Tenants: KAY D. HANSON and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at BEL-AIRE INVESTMENTS, LLC. 1830 OLD MISSION ROAD, EDGEWATER, FL 32132. 813-241-8269.
May 27 & June 3, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that THOMAS EDWARD MCCLURE JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9512-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #723100002600 31 17 32 W 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 4908 PGS 0368-0371 INC
Name in which assessed: ALFRED R ALESANDRELLI & FRANK A GALLO JR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14145-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #844702111350 44 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 2640 FT OF N 330 FT OF S 6270 FT OF W 1/3 OF J H MCINTOSH GRANT AKA LOT 135 CAPE ATL SEC K-1 UNREC SUB NO 226 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2169 PG 831
Name in which assessed: FRANK T HEALY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3816-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #800905060070 LOTS 7 8 & 9 BLK F 4TH ADD ORANGE CITY TERRACE MB 19 PGS 183-184 INC PER OR 5136 PG 2853 PER OR 6605 PG 2822
Name in which assessed: ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 4TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 26th day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Photo Stories
908 E. Rich Ave
DeLand, FL 32724
/s/ Peter Migner
June 3, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
MISS ME
945 E. Carolina Ave.
DeLand, FL 32724
Mary Wilson-Coleman
June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
KGI MANAGEMENT
1339 Whitewood Dr.
Deltona, Florida 32725
Karlas ENT Services LLC, Owner
June 3, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BLUE TOURMALINE PROPERTIES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12082-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #533865000080 LOT 8 CANNON SUB BLK 17 KINGSTON MB 6 PG 60 PER OR 5305 PG 4762
Name in which assessed: JOY M BROWN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 14261-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #844702121210 43 47 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 660 W OF CANAL OF N 330 FT OF S 2482.27 FT MEAS ON E/L N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 121 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 EXC 50% S/S RTS PER OR 2726 PG 1271
Name in which assessed: PAUL E HOOD
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11354-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DEAN R. STALKER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of DEAN R. STALKER, deceased, File Number 2021-11354-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was April 29, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $310,000.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
RYAN D. STALKER, 258 Airport Road, Hollstead, PA 18822
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 27, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
May 27 & June 3, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/21/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2004 HONDA CIVIC
VIN 2HGES16524H554927
2008 DODGE CHARGER
VIN 2B3KA53H68H306178
2006 TOYOTA AVALON
VIN 4T1BK36B76U106343
June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 06/16/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2010 FORD TAURUS
VIN 1FAHP2EW8AG142389
June 3, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JEFFREY LAURENCE HARTDORN the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13911-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #844702061781 47 18 34 E 165 FT OF W 12705 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 7920 FT OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA W 1/2 LOT 178 CAPE ATL SEC F UNREC SUB NO 221 PER OR 1924 PG 308 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS
Name in which assessed: VIRGINIA LARKEY PATCHETT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15079-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #844702121980 43-19-34 W 330 FT OF E 660 FT W OF CANAL OF N 330 FT OF S 607.04 FT N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 198 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 2330 PG 1714 PER OR 6140 PG 2143 PER D/C PER OR 6140 PG 2150 PER OR
Name in which assessed: JOSEPH GILBERT MURPHY & THOMAS EDWARD MURPHY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021-11000 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RANDY LEE YOUNG,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Randy Lee Young, deceased, whose date of death was March 18, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ ALAN T. HOLT
Email Address: alanholtlaw@yahoo.com
Florida Bar No. 0619434
339 S. Ridgewood Avenue
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: 386-253-0165
Personal Representative:
/s/ RICHARD DOUGLAS YOUNG
May 27 & June 3, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/18/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2006 CHEVY TRAILBLAZER
VIN 1GNDT13SX62347769
2007 CHEVY SILVERADO 1500
VIN 1GCEC14X97Z148440
2013 TOYOTA TUNDRA
VIN 5TFRM5F12DX059153
June 3, 2021
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Id Auto Sales
970 Shadick Dr., Unit 3
Orange City, Florida 32763
Gonzalez Irving L
June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1837-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #700106060220 LOTS 22 23 & 24 BLK 6 DAYTONA PARK ESTATES SEC F MB 23 PG 101 PER OR 2503 PG 484
Name in which assessed: JOSE R & MARIA I SCULL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15436-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #844702116311 43 19 34 W 165 FT OF E 1680 FT OF S 328.07 FT OF N 1648.07 FT OF J H MCINTOSH GRANT AKA W 1/2 LOT 331 CAPE ATL SEC K-1 UNREC SUB NO 226 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RTS PER OR 2183 PG 1505
Name in which assessed: BROOKS C HARLE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2020 12127 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: Estate of
HUMBERTO JOSEPH GREGORY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of HUMBERTO JOSEPH GREGORY, deceased, whose date of death was August 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2020 12127 PRDL, the address of which is Clerk of the Circuit, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.
Personal Representative
MARY LOU MORABITO
172 GRAY MANS LOOP
PAWLEYS ISLAND,
NORTH CAROLINA 29585
MARY LOU MORABITO
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
GEORGINA ROMAN-SECOR, ESQ.
Florida Bar No. 0191980
Law Office of Roman-Secor, P.A.
2290 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite D
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386)775-6622
June 3 & 10, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 06/17/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2005 CADILLAC DEVILLE
VIN 1G6KD54YX5U216032
June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Vv Luxury
241 Riverside Dr., Unit 1005
Holly Hill, Florida 32117-4978
Horvath Vivien
June 3, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JAMES R GIERHART JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3139-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #800300001266 3-18-30 S 50 FT OF N 227.26 FT ON E/L OF E 145.12 ON N/L OF W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF N 1/2 OF GOVT LOT 9 PER OR 5215 PG 614 PER OR 7265 PG 1599
Name in which assessed: BARRY A & KATHLEEN A DAVIS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15459-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #844702121480 47 18 34 W 330 FT OF E 1650 FT OF N 330 FT OF S 2152.27 FT OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 148 CAPE ATL SEC K2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 1712 PG 545 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 4878 PG 0993 PER OR 5458 PG 1746 PER OR 6033 PGS 1323-1324
Name in which assessed: DAKOTA ENTERPRISES INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number 2021 10909 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BOBBIE JEAN MEYER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BOBBIE JEAN MEYER, deceased, whose date of death was February 4, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is June 3, 2021.
/s/ JAMES A. BARKS, Attorney
Florida Bar No. 197564
Attorney for Personal
Representative
BARKS LAW FIRM
1274 Upsala Road
Sanford, Florida 32771
(407) 321 - 1224
/s/ JAMES A. BARKS,
Personal Representative
1274 Upsala Road
Sanford, Florida 32771
June 3 & 10, 2021
**************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
HELLO FROM THE ALLEY
2594 Providence Blvd.
Deltona, Florida 32725
Evelyn Arias, Owner
June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Southern Faith Collection
3030 Butler Ridge Rd
Deltona, Florida 32738-2208
Criste Bailey Faith
June 3, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that OLGA WINFREY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3218-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #703204010150 LOTS 15 TO 18 INC BLK A BERESFORD HEIGHTS PER OR 4790 PG 4960
Name in which assessed: BARBARA MILLER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15464-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #844702121670 43 47 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 480 FT W OF I-95 C/L OF S 178.61 FT N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 167 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 3742 PG 4274
Name in which assessed: BRIAN I BROWN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-10313 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
Jose Nieves,
Petitioner
vs.
Amanda Rivera,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Amanda Rivera
839 Exchange Pl
Bethlehem, GA
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
George Trovato, Esq
Principle Legal Offices PA
200 E Graves Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
on or before June 21, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: May 5, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
May 13, 20, 27 & June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720, June 15 ,2021 @ 12:00 pm
Amy Werst motorcycle, bikes, garage stuff, tools, generators, boxes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
May 27 & June 3, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 6/18/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 2003 GENERAL GMHGA4240229315A & GMHGA4240229315B . Last Tenants: ANNETTE BUONO and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at PARKWOOD MOBILEHOME PARK, LLC, 4000 S NOVA RD, PORT ORANGE FL, 32127. 386-761-0411.
June 3 & 10, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HEATH S FLYNN the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3784-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #800904040210 LOTS 21 & 22 BLK D 3RD ADD ORANGE CITY TERRACE MB 23 PG 95 PER OR 2187 PG 1693
Name in which assessed: RAYMOND S PETROVITZ C/O ROBERT PETROVITZ
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15466-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #844702121950 43 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 2610 FT W OF C/L I 95 OF N 165 FT OF S 1327.27 FT OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA S 1/2 LOT 195 CAPE ATL SEC K2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 1801 PG 683 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS
Name in which assessed: WILFRED G & TERESA N COTE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2021-11059-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES D. DEVANNA,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JAMES D. DEVANNA, a/k/a JAMES DEAN DEVANNA, deceased, whose date of death was March 2, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representatives:
/s/ CHRISTINE L. SCHEER
1192 N. Golf Lake Drive
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
May 27 & June 3, 2021
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/17/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTYR44V83PA89771 2003 FORD
1001PN24452A 1961 CHEV
June 3, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/25/2021, 8:00 am at 345 8TH ST HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FAHP32N29W224234 2009 FORD
1FDXE45S76HA81540 2006 FORD
1Y1SK5489XZ403394
1999 CHEVROLET
June 3, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021-10894PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DONALD R. FILKINS,
a/k/a, DONALD RAY FILKINS,
Deceased.
ANCILLARY NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The ancillary administration of the Estate of DONALD R. FILKINS, deceased, whose date of death was December 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.
Signed on this 18th day of May, 2021.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ EDNA BUTLER,
Petitioner
3001 S. Atlantic Avenue, #431
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
May 27 & June 3, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11088-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JUDY ANN WILEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JUDY ANN WILEY, deceased, whose date of death was May 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ FLOYD R. WILEY, JR.
31 Willow in the Wood
Port Orange, Florida 32129
May 27 & June 3, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2021 11417 PRD
Division 10- Judge Hudson
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ALICA TATE VANDEUSEN f/k/a
ALICA TATE KALTEUX
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the Estate of Alica Tate VanDeusen f/k/a Alica Tate Kalteux, deceased, File Number 2021 11417 PRDL in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, FL, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the Decedent's date of death was March 27, 2020; that the total value of the non-exempt estate is $-0-.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment will be made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 3, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Michael P. Kelton
Michael P. Kelton, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 0021756
Kelton Law, P.A.
601 Deltona Blvd., Suite 102
Deltona, FL 32725
Telephone: (386) 259-4806
E-Mail: meklton@keltonlawpa.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ Daniel VanDeusen,
2 Fair Oaks Circle,
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
June 3 & 10, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case Number: 2021-10349-CIDL
Division: 02
ZENHOMES, LLC,
a Florida Limited Liability Company,
Plaintiff,
v.
LESTER MITCHELL, JR., MELODIE BELL, ALPHONSO MITCHELL, JR., LISA MITCHELL, KIMBERLY MITCHELL, BRIDGET FRANKLIN, CURTIS FRANKLIN, SABRINA WHITFIELD, RONALD ALDERMAN, KEITH RAINGE, SHEBRIA MITCHELL, and CARRIE COX,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: LISA MITCHELL, BRIDGET FRANKLIN, CURTIS FRANKLIN, SABRINA WHITFIELD, SHEBRIA MITCHELL, and CARRIE COX
(Addresses Unknown)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following described real property in Volusia County, Florida:
The West 41.67 feet of Lots 6 and 7, and the East 41.67 feet of Lots 8 and 9, Block 17, Hamilton’s Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 6, Page 162, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Property Address: 1404 Mary Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kristopher E. Fernandez, Esq., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 114 S. Fremont Ave., Tampa, FL 33606, which date is: July 6, 2021 and to file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
The action was instituted in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court for Volusia County in the State of Florida and is styled as follows: ZENHOMES, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, v. LESTER MITCHELL, JR., MELODIE BELL, ALPHONSO MITCHELL, JR., LISA MITCHELL, KIMBERLY MITCHELL, BRIDGET FRANKLIN, CURTIS FRANKLIN, SABRINA WHITFIELD, RONALD ALDERMAN, KEITH RAINGE, SHEBRIA MITCHELL, and CARRIE COX, Defendants.
DATED on May 18, 2021.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
May 27, June 3, 10 & 17, 2021
*******
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10806 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HENRY WALKER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Henry Walker, deceased, whose date of death was November 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave.,DeLand, FL 327270.
The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Dennis J. Szafran
Florida Bar Number: 118448
The Law Offices of Dennis J. Szafran
13119 W. Linebaugh Avenue
Suite 102
Tampa, FL 33626
Telephone: (888) 266-1078
Fax: (727) 498-3661
E-Mail: service@djslaw.org
Secondary E-Mail: ally@djslaw.org
Personal Representative:
Demeiya Walker
10206 Ivy Jade
Schertz, TX 78154
May 27 & June 3, 2021
********
PUBLIC NOTICE
American Towers LLC is proposing to increase the height of an existing telecommunications tower located at 3129 FL-11, Deland, Volusia County, Florida, Tax Parcel ID 602800000030, from 142 feet to an overall height of 164 feet, and to increase the ground space for an existing telecommunications tower compound by approximately 21 feet by 26 feet. As part of this undertaking, American Towers LLC is also considering a 30ft buffer surrounding the current and proposed lease area. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
Interested persons may review the project application pending with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Form 854 File No. A1185207. Interested persons may comment or raise environmental impact concerns about the proposed action by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages all interested parties to make such filings online, following the instructions found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Paper filings can be sent to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. The Request must also be sent to American Towers LLC, by e-mailing a copy to enviro.services@americantower.com or mailing a copy to: American Tower, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801 ATTN: Environmental Compliance. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns and must be received on or before June 26, 2021. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project. HLE X0569
May 27 & June 3, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10112 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FANNIE BELLE CANADY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of FANNIE BELLE CANADY deceased, whose date of death was July 18, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2021 10112 PRDL, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.
Signed on May 19, 2021
/s/ ROSIE M. PARKER
Personal Representative
Respectfully submitted,
By: /s/ Christine Aung
The Law Office of Christine Aung
Florida Bar No. 587346
Mark Andrew James
Florida Bar No. 22619
101 N. Woodland Blvd, Suite 200
DELAND, FL 32720
Tel: (386) 479-8977
Primary E-Mail: christine.aung@aunglaw.com
Secondary E-Mail: valerie.miller@aunglaw.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
May 27 & June 3, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10969-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
Janice Faye Auxier
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Janice Faye Auxier, deceased, whose date of death was February 2, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Mark R. Hall
Florida Bar Number: 691178
124 Faulkner Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Telephone: (386) 423-1221
Fax: (386) 423-2232
E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com
Secondary E-Mail: gina@mhallpa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Scott Alan Auxier
633 W. Martindale Rd.
Union, Ohio 45322
May 27 & June 3, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11201-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KENNETH E. MCGEE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KENNETH E. MCGEE, deceased, whose date of death was January 23, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ JOHN STACEY MCGEE
917 E. Prospect Rd., Unit B
Fort Collins, CO 80525
May 27 & June 3, 2021
*********
NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION
OF ALL OR PORTIONS OF PLAT OF VOLUSIA HIGHLANDS SUBDIVISION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Please take notice that Douglas S. Harrell and Kristy M. Harrell will on the 22nd of June, 2021, to begin no sooner than 10:30 A.M. in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Plat of Volusia Highlands, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 251 in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:
That portion of Blue Ridge Ave., a 41.00 foot-wide platted right of way, as depicted on the plat of VOLUSIA HIGHLANDS, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 251 of the Public Records of Volusia Count, Florida, lying South of the easterly projection of the North line of Block D and North of the easterly projections of the South line of said Block D
Petitioners assert that they are the fee simple title owners of all or that portion of said plat sought to be vacated.
Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.
NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS
WITH DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)
In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Mr. George Baker, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting. This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes.
A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.
Douglas S. Harrell and Kristy M.
Harrell
1350 Hamilton Avenue
Orange City, FL 32763
DeLand, FL 32720
May 27 & June 3, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 2021-11157-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KATHRYN JACKSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KATHRYN JACKSON, deceased, whose date of death was March 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ SANDRA H. CLARK
2403 S. Atlantic Avenue #202
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118
May 27 & June 3, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-30608 FMCI
DIVISION: 35
The Petition of Florida
Homestudy LLC,
Petitioner
vs.
,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Tatum Ryn Liebisch
135 Sioux Ave
Interlachen, FL 32148
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Jonathon Glugover, Esq
P O Box 2613
Daytona Beach, FL 32115
on or before June 17, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: May 3, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/M. Cross-Lindsey
Deputy Clerk
May 13, 20, 27 & June 3, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2019 32219 CICI
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al.Defendants.
AMENDED
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 32219 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 30th day of June, 2021, the following described property:
LOT 40, “RAYMONDE SHORES” SECOND ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 135, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 21st day of May, 2021.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
58341.0542 / JSchwartz
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
May 27 & June 3, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 11058 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SHARON E. VESCOVI,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SHARON E. VESCOVI, Deceased, whose date of death is May 7, 2020, File Number 2020 11058 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
An earlier Notice was published which was defective. Creditors who filed claims need not refile.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Brian R. Seeber
Florida Bar No. 0583286
6 Slow Stream Way
Ormond Beach, FL 32174-1826
(386) 672-9038
Personal Representative:
Brian R. Seeber
6 Slow Stream Way
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
May 27 & June 3, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 11071 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
In Re: The Marriage of
Daisy Guerrero, Petitioner
and
Jay G Guerrero, Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Jay G Guerrero
Charleston SC
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Daisy Guerrero
3616 Casello Dr
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
on or before June 21, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: May 6, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey
Deputy Clerk
May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021
**********
NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION
OF ALL OR PORTIONS OF PLAT OF 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO
IN THE PINES SUBDIVISION
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Please take notice that James R. Huss will on the 22nd day of June, 2021, to begin no sooner than 10:30 A.M. in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Plat of 2nd Addition to Yourlando in the Pines, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214, in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:
Lots 7 through 26, inclusive, Block 4, 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO IN THE PINES as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida
And
Lot 14, Block 5, 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO IN THE PINES as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida
And
Lots 9 through 13, Block 5, 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO IN THE PINES as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, less the East 70.00 feet thereof.
And
That portion of Lot 15, Block 5 lying West of a line that is 70.00 feet West of and parallel with the East line of Lot 16 of said Block 5, 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO IN THE PINES as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida
And
That portion of Matanzas Street, a 40.00 foot wide right of way, Lying North of a line that is 20.00 feet north of and parallel with the centerline of San Rafael Street and South of the Easterly projection of the North line of Lot 26, Block 4, 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO IN THE PINES as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Petitioner asserts that he is the fee simple title owner of all or that portion of said plat sought to be vacated.
Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.
NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS
WITH DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)
In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Ms. Michelle Leigh, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting. This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes.
A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.
James R. Huss
2542 Treymore Drive
Orlando, Florida 32825
May 27 & June 3, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11125-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CONNIE MAE SHERROD FOWLER,
A/K/A CONNIE MAE FOWLER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Connie Mae Sherrod Fowler, a/k/a Connie Mae Fowler, deceased, whose date of death was March 24, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John E. Crowther
Florida Bar Number: 0089222
JOHN B. CROWTHER,
ATTORNEY AT LAW
279 E. Graves Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775.6179
Fax: (386) 775.7908
Personal Representative:
Raymond Daniel Fowler
2257 September Drive
Gambrills, Maryland 21054
May 27 & June 3, 2021
*******
Notice of Found Property
The Daytona Beach Police Department is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property (unless claimed by the rightful owner) will be retained for use by the Daytona Beach Police Department, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency, surrendered to the finder, sold at the next auction, or destroyed.
All interested persons making claims against said property may call the Daytona Beach Police Department Property & Evidence Department at (386) 671-5460.
When you call, please have the approximate date of loss and a complete description of the item. You must provide proof of ownership or must be able to sufficiently identify any/all markings. You must also present a valid ID to claim.
The following items are being held and are pending disposition:
Jewelry
Firearms
U.S. Currency
June 3 & 10, 2021
********
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND NOTICE OF INTENT
TO FORECLOSE TROPIC SHORES
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.
May 27, 2021
To all Obligors listed below, their guardians, heirs, and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See exhibit "A" attached for Obligors and their notice addresses).
This Notice of Default and Intent to Foreclose is regarding that certain timeshare interests owned by Obligor in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc., located in Volusia County, Florida and more specifically described as follows: Unit # / Week # (see interval description on Exhibit "A") in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. according to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
The Obligor has failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Obligor's timeshare and thereby the Obligor is in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association's lien on your unit week(s) as shown below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the Trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of you timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to send to the Trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien.
Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the Trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statutes: Matthew R. Gross, J.D., Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. whose address is 498 Palm Springs Drive, Suite 100, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, telephone: (407) 403-5936, telefax: (407) 842-7248, e-mail: tropicshores@first.law.
Exhibit “A”: Obligor, Notice Address, Unit/Week, Amount Due, Per Diem
SCHEDULE "A"
Obligor, Notice Address
Unit # / Week #
Amount Due / Per Diem
Daniel Stubbs
970 Samma Ave.
Port Orange, FL 32129
Sara Stubbs
3229 N. Victor Road
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
304 / 52
$4,147.08 / $1.78
Wayne Ulbin
The Estate of Deborah A. Ulbin
83 Maywood Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
307 / 26
$4,191.12 / $1.80
Samuel Damiano
Linda Damiano
6306 Soratrace St.
Lithia, FL 33547
401 / 24
$2,728.39 / $1.17
Thomas Winter
2125 Rambo Rd.
Dyersburg, TN 38024
407 / 01
$2,319.15 / $1.00
Victor Bomberry
2278 Chiefswood Rd
Ottsweken, ON N0A 1M0
CANADA
702 / 35
$4,183.27 / $1.80
Samuel Damiano
Linda Damiano
6306 Soratrace St.
Lithia, FL 33547
705 / 36
$2,279.22 / $0.98
Neal Edward Young
7837 Cafferty Circle
Charlotte, NC 28215
707 / 16
$2,319.15 / $1.00
Neal Young
Hillary Samagaio
7837 Cafferty Circle
Charlotte, NC 28215
902 / 20
$3,052.00 / $1.31
Noma L Welch
449 Floodtown Circle
Chatsworth, GA 30705
903 / 24
$2,319.15 / $1.00
Chad McConnell
833 Midland Ct.
Orange Park, FL 32065
Amber McConnell
153 Lindsey Road NW
Rome, GA 30165
905 / 31
$4,191.12 / $1.80
Noma L Welch
449 Floodtown Circle
Chatsworth, GA 30705
906 / 21
$2,279.22 / $0.98
Thomas Winter
2125 Rambo Rd.
Dyersburg, TN 38024
1001 / 41
$2,193.22 / $0.94
William Thompson
7586 Kelsey Dr.
Panama City, FL 32404
Dorothy Thompson
2101 W Highway 390 Apt. 801
Lynn Haven, FL 32444
1106 / 34
$4,187.95 / $1.80
May 27, 2021 / June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
499 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland FL 32720 June 15, 2021@ 12:00 pm
Grant Bosco-Mattress, box spring, clothes, personal items, trophies, house decorations
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
May 27 & June 3, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Grand Seas Resort Owners' Association, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due. The Liens were assigned of record to Club Exploria, LLC (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens.
Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.
If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
Contract No.: 337410
Obligor: Deanna Sagal and Steven
Sagal
Obligor Address: 7750 NW 78th
Avenue, Apt 114, Tamarac, FL 33321
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 25-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12068.10
Perdiem: $6.03
Contract No.: 336684
Obligor: Celso B. Diaz and
Ernestina A. Diaz
Obligor Address: 3265 Greenwald
Way N Apt 320, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 34-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5523.64
Perdiem: $2.76
Contract No.: 337899
Obligor: Maria T. Armario
Obligor Address: 603 Hartford Dr.,
Nutley, NJ 07110
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 51-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8716.99
Perdiem: $4.36
Contract No.: 331533
Obligor: Terricka R. Magee
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 12025,
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 9-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $21322.47
Perdiem: $10.66
Contract No.: 330833
Obligor: Malini Tours, LLC
Obligor Address: 8450 Oakland
Place, Orlando, FL 32819
Unit Week: 6006, 29-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $9143.14
Perdiem: $4.57
Contract No.: 330448
Obligor: Charles Ricky Madaris
Obligor Address: 6707 Jessica Place,
Riverview, FL 33578
Unit Week: 6006, 5-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $31205.81
Perdiem: $15.60
Contract No.: 335076
Obligor: Florence L. Hicks
Obligor Address: 1035 N Brunnell
Parkway, Lakeland, FL 33805
Unit Week: 6008, 1-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10320.11
Perdiem: $5.16
Contract No.: 332037
Obligor: Adrian Thomas and Earnest
Thomas
Obligor Address: 1440 Aldrich Street
NE, Aiken, SC 29801
Unit Week: 6008, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $41234.90
Perdiem: $20.62
Contract No.: 334945
Obligor: Margarita Rosa
Obligor Address: 3941 Magnolia
Lake Lane, Orlando, FL 32810
Unit Week: 6010, 33-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $20753.71
Perdiem: $10.38
Contract No.: 334197
Obligor: Terri Jayne Bernard
Obligor Address: 1424 Twining
Drive, Anchorage, AK 99504
Unit Week: 6010, 34-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8173.42
Perdiem: $4.09
Contract No.: 334034
Obligor: Gladys M. Allen
Obligor Address: 2630 Lithia Ridge
Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Unit Week: 6010, 34-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $2719.92
Perdiem: $1.36
Contract No.: 335647
Obligor: Ethel M. Banks
Obligor Address: 7724 N Tripp
Avenue, Skokie, IL 60076
Unit Week: 6010, 42-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10683.76
Perdiem: $5.34
Contract No.: 335347
Obligor: Amy N. Cauley and John
F. Cauley
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 2592,
Bunnell, FL 32110
Unit Week: 6012, 24-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10536.40
Perdiem: $5.27
Contract No.: 334196
Obligor: Richard A. Mote and Stacey
R. Norris
Obligor Address: 602 Grove Park
Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Unit Week: 6012, 48-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $11254.21
Perdiem: $5.63
Contract No.: 334279
Obligor: Purshotam Fowsar and
Sandrawattie Ramcharan
Obligor Address: 19 North Lancelot
Ave, Orlando, FL 32835
Unit Week: 6014, 13-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $11886.63
Perdiem: $5.94
Contract No.: 333589
Obligor: Debra Deloach Jones
Obligor Address: 110 Weatherstone
Way, Statesboro, GA 30458
Unit Week: 6014, 17-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $4016.69
Perdiem: $2.01
Contract No.: 336777
Obligor: Harrison Claude Smith and
Susan K. Smith
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 7514,
Lakeland, FL 33807
Unit Week: 6014, 33-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $13791.40
Perdiem: $6.90
Contract No.: 333948
Obligor: Adam J. Schreier and Toni
M. Schreier
Obligor Address: 451541 State Road
200, Callahan, FL 32011
Unit Week: 6014, 48-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $17850.49
Perdiem: $8.93
Contract No.: 332581
Obligor: Gregory K. Mason
Obligor Address: 145 Jonesboro
Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686
Unit Week: 6014, 51-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $8931.22
Perdiem: $4.47
Contract No.: 331306
Obligor: Gayann Hagstrom
Obligor Address: 219 Shady Lane,
Orange City, FL 32763
Unit Week: 6016, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $27494.68
Perdiem: $13.75
Contract No.: 332260
Obligor: Kenneth W. Jefferson and
Rhonda S. Jefferson
Obligor Address: 501 E Bay Street,
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Unit Week: 6016, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $29167.38
Perdiem: $14.58
Contract No.: 331835
Obligor: Derrick Jordan
Obligor Address: 13698 Devan Lee
Drive N, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Unit Week: 6018, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $13950.71
Perdiem: $6.98
Contract No.: 360380
Obligor: Andy White
Obligor Address: 922 W Elm Street,
Springfield, MO 65806
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 29-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $6788.44
Perdiem: $3.39
Contract No.: 333472
Obligor: Renee Y. Nixon and Samuel
C L Nixon
Obligor Address: GREGORY ST P.O.
BOX MT569, Inagua, BAH Bahamas
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 3-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $14162.31
Perdiem: $7.08
Contract No.: 332002
Obligor: Brenda L. Clayton and
Charles A. Waits
Obligor Address: 6961 Willow Creek
Circle, Apt 107, North Port, FL 34287
Unit Week: 6022, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $16870.41
Perdiem: $8.44
Contract No.: 332248
Obligor: Michael Andrew Cassidy
and Jaime Louise Cassidy
Obligor Address: 600 Alpine Road,
Winston Salem, NC 27104
Unit Week: 6022, 2-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $18728.00
Perdiem: $9.36
Contract No.: 361928
Obligor: Courtney Easter and
George R. Norris
Obligor Address: 2178 Westbury
Court SW, Decatur, AL 35603
Unit Week: 6022, 30-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $1026.57
Perdiem: $0.51
Contract No.: 332357
Obligor: Roosevelt F. Jones
Obligor Address: 914 Caveat Circle,
Smyrna, TN 37167
Unit Week: 6022, 5-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $26877.26
Perdiem: $13.44
Contract No.: 334183
Obligor: Mayra E. Segarra Doble
Obligor Address: 5004 King
Solomon Drive, Annandale, VA
22003
Unit Week: 6024, 14-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $13849.93
Perdiem: $6.92
Contract No.: 335495
Obligor: Nixon Family Trust, LLC, A
New Mexico Limited Liability
Company
Obligor Address: 1841 East Berridge
Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Unit Week: 6024, 34-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $6277.93
Perdiem: $3.14
Contract No.: 336642
Obligor: Jozef Husar and Margaret
A. Husar
Obligor Address: 8675 Mansewood
Drive, Milton, ON L9T 7L1, Canada
Unit Week: 6024, 38-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3523.68
Perdiem: $1.76
Contract No.: 357390
Obligor: Maria Isabel Gil Santos
Obligor Address: Edeficio Joel
Avenida Estatdos Unido #11 Rijo,
Bavaro, Punta Cana, Higuey, 23000,
Dominican Republic
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 26-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8716.99
Perdiem: $4.36
Contract No.: 333473
Obligor: Luiz Fernando Turatti
Obligor Address: Viale Tunisia 12,
Milano, 20124, Italy
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 3-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $21321.84
Perdiem: $10.66
Contract No.: 334919
Obligor: Matthew R. Gillis and
Rebecca L. Gillis
Obligor Address: 4784 E Higgins
Lake Drive, Roscommon, MI 48653
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 38-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $25706.78
Perdiem: $12.85
May 27 & June 3, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021-11135PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BOBBY DEWBREW,
a/k/a BOB DEWBREW,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of BOBBY DEWBREW, deceased, whose date of death was January 16, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.
Signed on this 24th day of May, 2021.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ TRACY ODEM, Petitioner
June 3 & 10, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11154 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN PAUL CASEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of STEVEN PAUL CASEY, deceased, whose date of death was January 18, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Susan Rae Giacoletto
Email Address: office@susangiacolettolaw.com
Florida Bar No. 172472
Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC
100 Treemonte Drive
Orange City, Florida 32763
Phone (386) 456-0500
Personal Representative:
JOYCE COX
3108 Chamberlain St.
Deltona, Florida 32738
June 3 & 10, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 2021-11299-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JUDITH C. MILLER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JUDITH C. MILLER, deceased, whose date of death was January 30, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ KURT MILLER
2031 Red Robin Drive
Port Orange, Florida 32128
Email: skymiler@aol.com
June 3 & 10, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2021 11083 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MILKA S. BURSTEIN
A/K/A MILKA BURSTEIN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of MILKA S. BURSTEIN A/K/A MILKA BURSTEIN, Deceased, whose date of death was April 11, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
Personal Representative:
/s/ Kathryn L. R. Musante
1981 Waterford Estates Drive
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
June 3 & 10, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10828 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JEREMY TYE MITCHELL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JEREMY TYE MITCHELL, deceased, whose date of death was November 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Susan Rae Giacoletto
Email Address: office@susangiacolettolaw.com
Florida Bar No. 172472
Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC
100 Treemonte Drive
Orange City, Florida 32763
Phone (386) 456-0500
Personal Representative:
DESTINY LEE BARNARD
2540 Ranch Rd.
Lake Helen, Florida 32744
June 3 & 10, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11244-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN N. ERNST
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of STEVEN N. ERNST, deceased, whose date of death was March 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ ROSALINA ERNST
3311 S. Atlantic Ave., Unit 1104
Daytona Beach Shores, Florida
32118
June 3 & 10, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11018-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPH ESTELL FAIR
a/k/a JOSEPH E. FAIR
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOSEPH ESTELL FAIR a/k/a JOSEPH E. FAIR, deceased, whose date of death was 1/23/2021; File # 2021-11018-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 3, 2021.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ Marvin L. Fair
Personal Representative
1001 Tarford Pl.
Knightdale, NC 27545
June 3 & 10, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11150-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CYNTHIA NANETTE HUNTER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CYNTHIA NANETTE HUNTER, a/k/a CYNTHIA N. HUNTER, deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2021, File Number 2021-11150-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS
Florida Bar No. 109785
Wright & Casey, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Telephone: (386) 428-3311
Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com
Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ LOUIE W. CONDER, III
100 Arwen Lane
Columbia, SC 29212
June 3 & 10, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2021 30377 CICI
CAYETANO ROMAN JIMENEZ,
Plaintiff,
vs.
JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and all others claiming by, through and under JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA; LAND & PROPERTIES, LLC.; BRYANT INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC.; THE BRYANT GROUP, INC.; SIGNATURE ONE HOMES, CORP.; SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) OF THE OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST and all others claiming by, through and under the OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and all others claiming by, through and under JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) OF THE OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST and all others claiming by, through and under the OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 3, Block 34, University Highlands, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 29, Pages 3 through 6, inclusive, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a W International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL 32124 Parcel ID 611602090030.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before July 12, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
DATED this 25th day of May 2021.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2014 10452 CIDL
NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
BOBBI M. MARTIN, et al;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on April 30, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 1st day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
All that certain parcel of land situate in the County of Volusia and State of Florida, being known and designated as follows:
Lot 25, Venetian Villas, Block "A" replat, as shown in map book 40, pages 8 through 10, inclusive of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Property address: 157 Breezeway Court, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 26th day of May 2021:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 114051
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
June 3 & 10, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11259 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEPHEN HUROWITZ,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of STEPHEN HUROWITZ, deceased, whose date of death was December 19, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 3, 2021.
Robert D. Hines, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0413550
Hines Norman Hines, P.L.
1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B
Tampa, FL 33612
Telephone: 813-265-0100
Email: rhines@hnh-law.com
Secondary Email: jrivera@hnh-law.com
RHONDA BABINO
Personal Representative
100 Bent Tree Drive, Apt. 40
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
June 3 & 10, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
DeLand Senior Care, LLC-->
Fictitious Name
“The Alliance Community”
644 S. Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Taylor Huston
June 3, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
DeLand Senior Care, LLC-->
Fictitious Name
“The Alliance Community for Retirement Living”
644 S. Woodland Blvd
DeLand, FL 32720
/s/ Taylor Huston
June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Bumblebee Restoration and
Cleaning LLC
41 Ocean Pines Dr
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174-8770
Christaldi John N
June 3, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11261 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DONALD F. BUCK,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DONALD F. BUCK, deceased, whose date of death was May 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 3, 2021.
Robert D. Hines, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0413550
Hines Norman Hines, P.L.
1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B
Tampa, FL 33612
Telephone: 813-265-0100
Email: rhines@hnh-law.com
Secondary Email: jrivera@hnh-law.com
DONALD SCOTT BUCK
Personal Representative
4394 Princess Path
Liverpool, NY 13090
June 3 & 10, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT,
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 2021 11357 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LORELEI BORDEN GRAHAM AKA
LORELEI B. ALENO AKA
LORELEI BORDEN ALENO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of LORELEI BORDEN GRAHAM, also known as LORELEI B. ALENO, also known as LORELEI BORDEN ALENO, deceased, whose date of death was March 21, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Matthew D. Branz
Matthew D. Branz
Florida Bar Number: 657514
PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP
142 E. New York Ave
DeLand, FL 32724
Tel: (386) 734-3020
E-Mail mbranz@paulandelkind.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Eryn Pardee
36103 Tanner Ave
Eustis, FL 32736
June 3 & 10, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021 11268 PRDL
DIVISION 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANNAMARIE DEMARCO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of AnnaMarie DeMarco, deceased, whose date of death was April 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 3, 2021.
Signed on this 28th day of May, 2021.
Richard Sunden
1033 Washington Avenue
Old Tappan, New Jersey 07675
Sherrille D. Akin
Florida Bar No. 826812
600 W. New York Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 738-5599
Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com
Alternate Email:service@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com
Attorney for Petitioner
June 3 & 10, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
On June 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM, Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, as Trustee pursuant to the Notice of Appointment of Trustee recorded January 24, 2018 in Official Records Book 7498, page 3147, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will, in accordance with Sec. 721.855, F.S., sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the second floor conference room of Grand Seas Resort located at 2424 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118 (ask for directions at front desk in lobby), all right, title, and interest in and to the timeshare units and weeks described in as set forth in the list below (the “List”), all of them being in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The foreclosure is in respect of Claims of Lien for Assessments (the “Liens”) recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida with respect to each of the aforesaid timeshare units and weeks. The default of each obligor that is the basis for the foreclosure is the failure of the obligors to make payment of assessments under the applicable provisions of the Declaration of Condominium referenced above and under Sec. 721.15, F.S. The List also sets forth: the names and notice addresses of each obligor and any junior interestholders (if applicable); the official records book and page number of each of the Liens; the amounts secured by each of the Liens; and per diem amounts to account for further accrual of the amounts secured by each of the Liens. The assignments whereby the Liens were assigned to Club Exploria, LLC were recorded on: (a) February 26, 2021, in Official Records Book 7997, page 630, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida; and/or (b) April 8, 2021, in Offficial Records Book 8022, page 2831, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The obligors may cure the default and any junior interestholder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale by paying in full the amounts due. The sale hereunder will be made without any covenants or warranty. By: Ross E. Payne, authorized agent.
Contract No.: 329832
Obligor: Angel Onwardo
Obligor Address: PO BOX 190,
Waunakee, WI 53597
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 26-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12459.04
Perdiem: $6.23
Contract No.: 329837
Obligor: Angel Onwardo
Obligor Address: PO BOX 190,
Waunakee, WI 53597
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 10-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12458.67
Perdiem: $6.23
Contract No.: 329847
Obligor: Mike A. Reinegger
Obligor Address: 5485 Hugh Ryan
Rd, Dalzell, SC 29040
Unit Week: 6024, 2-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3046.99
Perdiem: $1.52
Contract No.: 329878
Obligor: Desiree A. Norman, Janet
Lleras and Max Lleras
Obligor Address: 12321 Teal Run Ct,
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Unit Week: 6014, 11-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $20851.82
Perdiem: $10.43
Contract No.: 330222
Obligor: Denise R. Beauchemin and
Raymond G. Beauchemin
Obligor Address: 160 Crossing Dr,
Apt 102, Cumberland, RI 02864
Unit Week: 6010, 38-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $9972.09
Perdiem: $4.99
Contract No.: 330525
Obligor: Joe M. Lovely and Tammy
K. Lovely
Obligor Address: 585 Campground
Rd, Corinth, KY 41010-3505
Unit Week: 6018, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $16905.11
Perdiem: $8.45
Contract No.: 329953
Obligor: Elliots World, LLC
Obligor Address: 1160 Vierling Drive
#305, Shakopee, MN 55379
Unit Week: 6014, 39-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $17850.49
Perdiem: $8.93
Contract No.: 329986
Obligor: Beth A. Lander and Joseph
W. Lander
Obligor Address: 1009 Timber Ridge
Ct, Harrison City, PA 15636
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 19-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12538.80
Perdiem: $6.27
Contract No.: 330208
Obligor: Deborah J. Dever
Obligor Address: 35445 Haines
Creek Rd, Leesburg, FL 34788
Unit Week: 6010, 15-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $20223.93
Perdiem: $10.11
Contract No.: 330642
Obligor: Bob Jones
Obligor Address: 888 Mentmore Cir,
Deltona, FL 32738
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 28-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $14440.78
Perdiem: $7.22
Contract No.: 330312
Obligor: Business Vacation
Concepts, Inc
Obligor Address: PO Box 5019,
Lakeland, FL 33807
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $21322.47
Perdiem: $10.66
Contract No.: 330359
Obligor: Michael E. Hart Sr. and
Patricia M. Hart
Obligor Address: 9025 Beverly Hills
Rd., Lakeland, FL 33809
Unit Week: 6012, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3046.99
Perdiem: $1.52
Contract No.: 330475
Obligor: Lindsey Destefano Rose
Obligor Address: 6679 Birch Trace,
Ball, LA 71405
Unit Week: 6010, 19-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10715.99
Perdiem: $5.36
Contract No.: 330484
Obligor: TCF, LLC
Obligor Address: PO BOX 650722,
Vero Beach, FL 32965
Unit Week: 6010, 20-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $20851.77
Perdiem: $10.43
Contract No.: 331048
Obligor: Charles L. Burgess
Obligor Address: 538 Anderson Rd,
Albemarle, NC 28001
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $48306.69
Perdiem: $24.15
Contract No.: 330535
Obligor: Gustin F. Jardine and
Shireen Ann Jardin
Obligor Address: 4865 Leslie St Unit
224, Willowdale, ON M2J 2K8,
Canada
Unit Week: 6014, 27-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $4016.69
Perdiem: $2.01
Contract No.: 330585
Obligor: Kathleen M. Krager and
William J. Krager
Obligor Address: 5304 88th Street
W, Bradenton, FL 34210
Unit Week: 6010, 30-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $16434.27
Perdiem: $8.22
Contract No.: 330718
Obligor: James A. Rollins
Obligor Address: 2225 Parkway
#411, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
Unit Week: 6014, 42-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8952.88
Perdiem: $4.48
Contract No.: 330723
Obligor: Ruben B. Keeton
Obligor Address: 6008 Bent Tree
Court, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119
Unit Week: 6006, 26-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5513.74
Perdiem: $2.76
Contract No.: 330811
Obligor: Tonya Ford
Obligor Address: 3451 Ridgewood
Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Unit Week: 6014, 50-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $7269.34
Perdiem: $3.63
Contract No.: 330976
Obligor: David A. Avakian
Obligor Address: 6150 Nw 34th Terr.,
Ft Lauderdale, FL 33909
Unit Week: 6006, 2-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $9641.32
Perdiem: $4.82
Contract No.: 331022
Obligor: Keith Miles Wilkerson
Obligor Address: 135 Orchard Ridge
Trail, Jasper, GA 30143
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $22894.92
Perdiem: $11.45
Contract No.: 331748
Obligor: Jamal S. Zein and Khaled
M. Sardouk
Obligor Address: 3201 Stoneybrook
Lane, Tampa, FL 33618
Unit Week: 6008, 43-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $11995.68
Perdiem: $6.00
Contract No.: 331283
Obligor: Edith Dorrell and Jessie
Webb III
Obligor Address: 8944 Greenleaf
Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32208
Unit Week: 6006, 46-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8354.37
Perdiem: $4.18
Contract No.: 331346
Obligor: Karen E. Mccrary
Obligor Address: 12704 Knotah Rd.,
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 50-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $23827.07
Perdiem: $11.91
Contract No.: 331567
Obligor: Wanda R. Middleton
Obligor Address: P.O. BOX 2, Starke,
FL 32091
Unit Week: 6008, 10-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $21955.59
Perdiem: $10.98
Contract No.: 331590
Obligor: Fred A. Eremo and Patricia
L. Eremo
Obligor Address: 245 N Walnut St,
Apt 1s, Bensenville, IL 60106
Unit Week: 6012, 31-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $30651.03
Perdiem: $15.33
Contract No.: 332110
Obligor: Devin Sean Gallahue
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 2361,
Gibsonton, FL 33534
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 36-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $25619.88
Perdiem: $12.81
Contract No.: 331685
Obligor: Ira Adrienne Anderson
(formerly known as Ira Adrienne
Heath) and Steven J. Heath
Obligor Address: 2872 Kraft Drive,
Deltona, FL 32738
Unit Week: 6022, 39-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $28075.72
Perdiem: $14.04
Contract No.: 331688
Obligor: Kimberly Jones
Obligor Address: 147 Jimtown Road,
Newport, TN 37821
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 37-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $18870.87
Perdiem: $9.44
Contract No.: 331697
Obligor: Amber M. Stabile and
Thomas Stabile
Obligor Address: 330 Manhattan
Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 46-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3058.40
Perdiem: $1.53
Contract No.: 331848
Obligor: Sharon M. Kendrick
Obligor Address: 199 NW 9th
Avenue, Apt 3, Mulberry, FL 33860
Unit Week: 6014, 18-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $34232.69
Perdiem: $17.12
Contract No.: 331974
Obligor: Carolyn Armes
Obligor Address: PO Box 524706,
Boydton, VA 23917
Unit Week: 6008, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $9698.44
Perdiem: $4.85
Contract No.: 331993
Obligor: St. Hamm Management,
LLC A Delaware Limited Liability
Company
Obligor Address: 364 E. Main Street
Suite 328 c/o Paulette Johnson
Authorized Agent, Middletown,
DE 19709
Unit Week: 6016, 27-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $19864.07
Perdiem: $9.93
Contract No.: 332102
Obligor: Pamela J. Bedford
Obligor Address: 310 NE 40th Ave.,
Ocala, FL 34470
Unit Week: 6018, 34-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5513.74
Perdiem: $2.76
Contract No.: 332872
Obligor: Karen A. Quick
Obligor Address: 12090
Katherwood St, Spring Hill, FL 34608
Unit Week: 6022, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $14331.73
Perdiem: $7.17
Contract No.: 332113
Obligor: Ellen M. Ault
Obligor Address: 3525 NW 29th
Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32605
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 3-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $30484.24
Perdiem: $15.24
Contract No.: 332144
Obligor: Sherryee Alexander
Obligor Address: 12728 Winchester
Ave, Grandview, MO 64030
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 35-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12442.10
Perdiem: $6.22
Contract No.: 332204
Obligor: Timeshare
Independence, LLC
Obligor Address: 1305 Dixie Down
Ct, Henderson, NV 89002
Unit Week: 6018, 35-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $16877.02
Perdiem: $8.44
Contract No.: 332235
Obligor: John F. Comstock Jr.
Obligor Address: 724 Stokely Lane,
Lakeland, FL 33803
Unit Week: 6022, 1-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5580.34
Perdiem: $2.79
Contract No.: 332245
Obligor: Cheryl G. Blackmon
Obligor Address: 5661 Eagle Drive,
Milton, FL 32570
Unit Week: 6006, 49-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $19431.44
Perdiem: $9.72
Contract No.: 333102
Obligor: Memorable Vacations, LLC
Obligor Address: 2248 Flame Court,
Clermont, FL 34713
Unit Week: 6006, 15-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $15342.67
Perdiem: $7.67
Contract No.: 332306
Obligor: Maureen E. Cerati and Vincent Cerati
Obligor Address: 1180 Albert Road, North Bellmore, NY 11710
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 39-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3058.40
Perdiem: $1.53
Contract No.: 332580
Obligor: Janet A. Miller and Ronald
L. Miller
Obligor Address: 9144 Flint St., New
Port Richey, FL 34654
Unit Week: 6022, 34-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3046.99
Perdiem: $1.52
Contract No.: 332847
Obligor: Dwight D. Determan and
Pamela A. Determan
Obligor Address: 4347 Hunton
Spring Lane NW, Concord, NC 28027
Unit Week: 6022, 29-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $21436.12
Perdiem: $10.72
Contract No.: 333340
Obligor: Daniel Lopez and Olga
Lopez
Obligor Address: 1529 Trinidad Ave,
Deltona, FL 32725
Unit Week: 6024, 27-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $6708.91
Perdiem: $3.35
Contract No.: 332971
Obligor: Ludder's Wine, LLC A
Delaware Limited Liability
Company
Obligor Address: 16192 Coastal
Highway; Harvard Business Services
as Registered Agent, Lewes, DE
19958
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $20963.81
Perdiem: $10.48
Contract No.: 332973
Obligor: Alicia Leon
Obligor Address: 356 Lake Murray
Blvd, Irmo, GA 29063
Unit Week: 6014, 51-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8936.53
Perdiem: $4.47
Contract No.: 332994
Obligor: Bridgette D. Myers
Obligor Address: 634 Bua Drive,
Temple Terrace, FL 33617
Unit Week: 6024, 28-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3046.99
Perdiem: $1.52
Contract No.: 333000
Obligor: Barbara Brantley and
James Brantley
Obligor Address: 127 Ohoopee
Road, Adrian, GA 31002
Unit Week: 6010, 7-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $4016.69
Perdiem: $2.01
Contract No.: 333115
Obligor: Jackie M. Edwards
Obligor Address: 355 1/2 W.
Wisconsin Ave, Orange City, FL
32763
Unit Week: 6006, 27-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $7593.97
Perdiem: $3.80
Contract No.: 333178
Obligor: Edgar G. Lupo and Sadie
J. Lupo
Obligor Address: 1201 Calloway
Road, Raeford, NC 28376
Unit Week: 6014, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $17798.30
Perdiem: $8.90
Contract No.: 333198
Obligor: E Check Processing, LLC
An Arizona Limited Liability
Company
Obligor Address: 3116 S Mill Avenue,
Suite 158, Tempe, AZ 85282
Unit Week: 6006, 52-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12085.66
Perdiem: $6.04
Contract No.: 333199
Obligor: Chandra N. Barnes
Obligor Address: 1020 W Jackson
St, Pensacola, FL 32501
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 17-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $21322.47
Perdiem: $10.66
Contract No.: 333516
Obligor: Cathy K. Horning
Obligor Address: 46 Skyline Drive,
Wellsboro, PA 16901
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 20-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12442.10
Perdiem: $6.22
Contract No.: 333354
Obligor: Kevin R. Tinsley
Obligor Address: 19 Snowberry Dr,
N Dartmouth, MA 02747
Unit Week: 6024, 37-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $26468.91
Perdiem: $13.23
Contract No.: 333390
Obligor: Cherie L. Rumbold and
John R. Rumbold
Obligor Address: 7373 Greenfield
Trail, Chesterland, OH 44026
Unit Week: 6010, 10-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $15789.56
Perdiem: $7.89
Contract No.: 333422
Obligor: Diayonda Richardson and
Ecru Richardson
Obligor Address: 15704 Miller Creek
Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Unit Week: 6022, 15-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $15348.89
Perdiem: $7.67
Contract No.: 333429
Obligor: David P. Waters and Sheria
D. Waters
Obligor Address: 3 Sunset
Ridge Lane, Fredericksburg, VA
22405
Unit Week: 6012, 1-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $9239.70
Perdiem: $4.62
Contract No.: 333440
Obligor: Eric Byrd
Obligor Address: 5325 Elkhorn Blvd
231, Sacramento, CA 95842
Unit Week: 6010, 9-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5669.80
Perdiem: $2.83
Contract No.: 333497
Obligor: Nelson Rosario and Norma
I. Rosario
Obligor Address: 707 Oak Manor
Circle, Orlando, FL 32825
Unit Week: 6016, 1-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $2538.35
Perdiem: $1.27
Contract No.: 334438
Obligor: Mary E. Harmon and Ronald
L. Harmon
Obligor Address: 115 Fox Bridge Rd
Se, Dalton, GA 30721-5738
Unit Week: 6010, 44-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10618.08
Perdiem: $5.31
Contract No.: 333608
Obligor: Karen D. Wilkerson
Obligor Address: PO BOX 8165, Fort
Mohave, AZ 86427
Unit Week: 6008, 13-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $17848.87
Perdiem: $8.92
Contract No.: 333631
Obligor: Darryl P. Epps Sr. and
Dorothy F. Epps
Obligor Address: 1500 Hardy Rd,
Lunenburg, VA 23952
Unit Week: 6010, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $2552.21
Perdiem: $1.28
Contract No.: 333913
Obligor: Frank Micari Jr.
Obligor Address: 16 Azalea Drive,
Daytona Beach, FL 32124
Unit Week: 6010, 42-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $7889.28
Perdiem: $3.94
Contract No.: 333986
Obligor: Dennis P. Donegan Jr. and
Dennis P. Donegan Sr.
Obligor Address: 4689 S E 98th Lane,
Belleview, FL 34420
Unit Week: 6006, 14-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $11500.32
Perdiem: $5.75
Contract No.: 334981
Obligor: Cedric Boyd
Obligor Address: 12406 Aliso Bend
Lane, Houston, TX 77041
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 46-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $18870.87
Perdiem: $9.44
Contract No.: 334200
Obligor: Vacation Network, LLC
A Indiana Limited Liability Company
Obligor Address: PO Box 539,
Fishers, IN 46038
Unit Week: 6016, 47-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $20818.92
Perdiem: $10.41
Contract No.: 334338
Obligor: Larry G. Thompson
Obligor Address: 4339 Southeast
138th Lane, Summerfield, FL 34491
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 47-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $29043.81
Perdiem: $14.52
Contract No.: 334346
Obligor: Ronald H. Guffey and
Sharon A. Guffey
Obligor Address: 147 Oxford Road,
Lexington, NC 27292
Unit Week: 6018, 42-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3046.99
Perdiem: $1.52
Contract No.: 334389
Obligor: Shelby J. Mason
Obligor Address: 5365 Ga Highway
29, Soperton, GA 30457-5229
Unit Week: 6024, 43-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12085.66
Perdiem: $6.04
Contract No.: 334480
Obligor: Joe Ann Clark
Obligor Address: 425 NW 1st Terrace,
Apt 201, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Unit Week: 6014, 5-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $11411.14
Perdiem: $5.71
Contract No.: 334486
Obligor: Dwight D. Henderson and
Som Henderson
Obligor Address: 13550 Old Dock
Road, Orlando, FL 32828
Unit Week: 6006, 11-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3094.48
Perdiem: $1.55
Contract No.: 334519
Obligor: Kimberly Marshall
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 84,
Branson, MO 65615
Unit Week: 6012, 12-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $4220.40
Perdiem: $2.11
Contract No.: 335729
Obligor: Amnoyporn Salica and
Rick A. Salica
Obligor Address: 2017 Brentwood
Dr, Auburndale, FL 33823
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 29-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $23770.36
Perdiem: $11.89
Contract No.: 335112
Obligor: Emilia S. Oliveira and Joao
S. Oliveira
Obligor Address: 5 Sequoia Drive,
Cromwell, CT 06416-1204
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 36-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $14090.22
Perdiem: $7.05
Contract No.: 335264
Obligor: Carmen M. Gonzalez and
Rualdo Garcia
Obligor Address: 1261 Humphrey
Blvd, Deltona, FL 32738
Unit Week: 6008, 33-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $13184.55
Perdiem: $6.59
Contract No.: 335334
Obligor: Fred A. Bailey and Merian
Bailey
Obligor Address: 1060 Willow
Woods Drive, Aiken, SC 29803
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 28-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $20566.02
Perdiem: $10.28
Contract No.: 335406
Obligor: Cecil Albritton and Dawn
M. Albritton
Obligor Address: 6450 NE 304th
Street, Okeechobee, FL 34972
Unit Week: 6010, 41-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $14069.55
Perdiem: $7.03
Contract No.: 335525
Obligor: Roderick L. Luckett and
Sadie M. Luckett
Obligor Address: 2418 37th Ave N,
Saint Petersburg, FL 33713-1829
Unit Week: 6024, 46-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10179.00
Perdiem: $5.09
Contract No.: 335788
Obligor: Juliet L. Rufo and Raul
S. Rufo
Obligor Address: 7384 Woodcroft
Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45241
Unit Week: 6008, 24-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12700.42
Perdiem: $6.35
Contract No.: 335799
Obligor: Alta L. Manuel and Daryl
E. Lynn
Obligor Address: 6125 Lilac Drive N,
Minneapolis, MN 55430
Unit Week: 6010, 45-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $4016.69
Perdiem: $2.01
Contract No.: 335840
Obligor: Kimberly Marshall
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 84,
Branson, MO 65615
Unit Week: 6010, 36-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5612.82
Perdiem: $2.81
Contract No.: 335946
Obligor: Gennie G. Hutson and
Shaun D. Hutson
Obligor Address: 1467 Fritts Ct,
Hinesville, GA 31313
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 44-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $21431.24
Perdiem: $10.72
Contract No.: 335961
Obligor: Margo A. Mitchell
Obligor Address: 3201 1st Ave Apt
A124, Columbus, GA 31904
Unit Week: 6024, 5-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10257.42
Perdiem: $5.13
Contract No.: 335983
Obligor: Jeptha J. Newberry and
Patricia A. Newberry
Obligor Address: 248 Tower Road
NE, Ludowici, GA 31316
Unit Week: 6024, 6-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $4637.40
Perdiem: $2.32
Contract No.: 336073
Obligor: Dow G. Walden Jr. and
Teresa R. Walden
Obligor Address: 390 S Geronimo
Street, Miramar Beach, FL 32550
Unit Week: 6006, 6-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12042.22
Perdiem: $6.02
Contract No.: 336119
Obligor: Antone S. Pacheco
Obligor Address: 251 Briggs Road,
Westport, MA 02790
Unit Week: 6024, 11-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $16836.01
Perdiem: $8.42
Contract No.: 336147
Obligor: Michael W. Graham
Obligor Address: 25 Palladian Dr,
Senoia, GA 30276
Unit Week: 6008, 39-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $19816.64
Perdiem: $9.91
Contract No.: 336149
Obligor: Lancelot J. Mckenzie
Obligor Address: 1687 Balmoral Dr
SW, Conyers, FL 30094
Unit Week: 6012, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $6430.39
Perdiem: $3.22
Contract No.: 336177
Obligor: Gemini Investment
Partners, Inc., A Florida Corporation
Obligor Address: 16560 Raven Rock
Place, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Unit Week: 6012, 11-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $7811.69
Perdiem: $3.91
Contract No.: 336321
Obligor: Kevin Rivas and Rosario
Sarabio
Obligor Address: 914 37th Ave, East
Moline, IL 61244
Unit Week: 6010, 36-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $7610.71
Perdiem: $3.81
Contract No.: 337531
Obligor: Julia R. Young and Peter
B. Corbin
Obligor Address: 1615 Franklin
Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Unit Week: 6018, 47-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $26973.47
Perdiem: $13.49
Contract No.: 336727
Obligor: Elliott Alonzo Fulmer
Obligor Address: 2701 Honeysuckle
Lane, Thomson, GA 30824
Unit Week: 6024, 3-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5958.89
Perdiem: $2.98
Contract No.: 336754
Obligor: Garrett Brandon Heflin and
Jessica Leah Hall Heflin
Obligor Address: 7345 Nova Scotia
Dr., Port Richey, FL 34668
Unit Week: 6022, 49-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $6743.88
Perdiem: $3.37
Contract No.: 336766
Obligor: Diane Stevens Murphy and
Michael David Murphy Jr.
Obligor Address: 304 Bayonet Drive,
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 24-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $9992.81
Perdiem: $5.00
Contract No.: 337815
Obligor: Frankie Matthews and
Ronald Matthews
Obligor Address: PO Box 4348,
Ocala, FL 34478
Unit Week: 6014, 47-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5669.80
Perdiem: $2.83
Contract No.: 336858
Obligor: Beverly L. Riddell and
Donnie L. Riddell
Obligor Address: 36641 Brook Road,
Fruitland Park, FL 34731
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 28-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12429.46
Perdiem: $6.21
Contract No.: 336929
Obligor: Gary A. Klanke and Shelly
J. Klanke
Obligor Address: 1052 Hummer
Lake Rd, Ortonville, MI 48462
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 45-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $9036.83
Perdiem: $4.52
Contract No.: 337497
Obligor: Melba A. Jensen
Obligor Address: 100 Jolly Roger Pt,
Carriere, MS 39426
Unit Week: 6010, 51-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10358.54
Perdiem: $5.18
Contract No.: 337541
Obligor: J Bryan Redmond
Obligor Address: 14604 Garfield
Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 6-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12442.10
Perdiem: $6.22
Contract No.: 337554
Obligor: Cassandra Weatherford
Obligor Address: 145 IKE CT, LOT B9,
Ashland, KY 41102
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 42-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $30283.97
Perdiem: $15.14
Contract No.: 337566
Obligor: Barbara Virginia Adams
and Evvard Walter Adams Sr.
Obligor Address: 7823 Yellow Pine
Drive, Houston, TX 77040
Unit Week: 6008, 8-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $13538.75
Perdiem: $6.77
Contract No.: 351539
Obligor: Jenny R. Young and Joshua
K. Greenberg
Obligor Address: 2041 Dixie Belle
Drive, Apt L, Orlando, FL 32812
Unit Week: 6010, 49-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8786.95
Perdiem: $4.39
Contract No.: 337938
Obligor: Angela Myers
Obligor Address: 409 Bay Avenue,
Sanford, FL 32771
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $22149.37
Perdiem: $11.07
Contract No.: 338001
Obligor: Sunny Brook Getaways,
LLC
Obligor Address: 4821 Lankershim
Blvd, Ste E, N Hollywood, MO 91601
Unit Week: 6010, 37-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12598.50
Perdiem: $6.30
Contract No.: 340163
Obligor: Harvey J. Evans and Linda
C. Whiddon
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 689, Shady
Grove, FL 32357
Unit Week: 6010, 13-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $24491.60
Perdiem: $12.25
Contract No.: 340346
Obligor: Michael Jones and Traci
M. Jones
Obligor Address: 5268 Beech Ave,
Maple Heights, OH 44137
Unit Week: 6008, 46-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $1338.72
Perdiem: $0.67
Contract No.: 408722
Obligor: Ignazio W. Platon and
Shawn Platon
Obligor Address: 5666 State Route
414, Hector, NY 14841
Unit Week: 6008, 50-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $2538.35
Perdiem: $1.27
Contract No.: 349435
Obligor: WB Marketing Company
Obligor Address: 265 Quiet Trail
Drive, Port Orange, FL 32128
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 2-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $23767.57
Perdiem: $11.88
Contract No.: 349440
Obligor: David Skinner, LLC
Obligor Address: 705 Martens Court,
Laredo, TX 78041
Unit Week: 6006, 51-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $16369.58
Perdiem: $8.18
Contract No.: 349561
Obligor: Joseph M. Pegarella and
Nancy Pegarella
Obligor Address: 201 Prickett Dr,
Eutawville, SC 29048
Unit Week: 6016, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $19415.99
Perdiem: $9.71
Contract No.: 352315
Obligor: Jason Arnold
Obligor Address: 5345 Dubois
Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32127
Unit Week: 6022, 4-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5513.74
Perdiem: $2.76
Contract No.: 365207
Obligor: Corey Lamb
Obligor Address: 1314 Avenue K,
Haines City, FL 33844
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 8-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $6788.44
Perdiem: $3.39
Contract No.: 365942
Obligor: James W. Stoddard Jr.
Obligor Address: 220 Gull Lane, Lake
Wales, FL 33859
Unit Week: 6008, 45-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $1338.72
Perdiem: $0.67
Contract No.: 403754
Obligor: Judene Marie Gautier
Obligor Address: 74 Setting Sun Dr,
Cape Fair, MO 65624
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $4814.81
Perdiem: $2.41
Contract No.: 406023
Obligor: Judene Marie Gautier
Obligor Address: 74 Setting Sun Dr,
Cape Fair, MO 65624
Unit Week: 6022, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3046.99
Perdiem: $1.52
May 27 & June 3, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/29/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8TH ST HOLLY HILL, FL 321173628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FAHP3E29CL266586 2012 FORD
FL1381DL 1973 TBIRD
June 3, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/19/2021, 09:00 a.m. at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2005 NISS 1N4AL11D95C226990
2006 CFHG LCETDNP5076000037
June 3, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11211 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PAUL SANDERS GAUVIN,
A/K/A PAUL S. GAUVIN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of PAUL SANDERS GAUVIN, A/K/A PAUL S. GAUVIN, deceased, whose date of death was December 30, 2020; File Number 2021 11211 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 3, 2021.
Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire -
FBN: 114278
Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire -
FBN: 146528
Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire -
FBN 65928
GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.
2307 West Cleveland Street
Tampa, Florida 33609
Phone: (813) 254-4744
Fax: (813) 254-5222
Eservice for all attorneys listed
above:
GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com
GAIL M. GAUVIN
Personal Representative
103 10th Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
June 3 & 10, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 2021-11342-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HELEN MARIE MCCARTIN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of HELEN MARIE MCCARTIN, deceased, whose date of death was March 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representatives:
/s/ MARY WEARN
3676 Ridge Avenue
Macon, Georgia 31204
June 3 & 10, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO: 2020-10234 PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SALLY BRUST a/k/a
SALLY BRUST GILLUM,
Deceased.
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: MICHAEL NADLER
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that JAMES GILLUM filed a Petition for Summary Administration and Petition to Determine Exempt Property, January 29, 2020.
YOU ARE REQUIRED to file with the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721 and to serve upon the Petitioner, JAMES GILLUM, by and through undersigned counsel, Landis Graham French, P.A., Brittany G. Gloersen, Esquire, at 145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C, DeLand, FL 32724 your written response to the Petition for Summary Administration and the Petition to Determine Exempt Property within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of notice.
Dated this 28th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 91434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH, P.A.
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone (386) 734-3451
Email: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary Email: sdowling@landispa.com
June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/22/2021, 09:00 a.m. at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1999 ULMC 19ZWS31A1XR001852
2006 TOYT JTKDE177X60118747
June 3, 2021
**********