**************

 

 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

File Number: 2021 10736 PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

CHRISTIAN PIRONE, 

Deceased 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

The administration of the Estate of Christian Pirone, deceased, whose date of death was March 1, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative: 

/s/ JEFFREY D. STARK 

Email Address: jdstarklegal@jdstarklegal.com 

Florida Bar No. 0721761 

505 E. New York Ave., Suite 2 

DeLand, FL. 32724 

Telephone: 386-873-2909 

Personal Representative: 

/s/ TONYA PIRONE 

352 Ell Rd. 

Hillsdale, NJ 07642 

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 6/11/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1993 FLEE HS FLFLN79A10401GB & FLFLN79B10401GB . Last Tenants: KAY D. HANSON and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at BEL-AIRE INVESTMENTS, LLC. 1830 OLD MISSION ROAD, EDGEWATER, FL 32132. 813-241-8269. 

May 27 & June 3, 2021 

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that THOMAS EDWARD MCCLURE JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9512-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #723100002600  31 17 32 W 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 4908 PGS 0368-0371 INC

Name in which assessed: ALFRED R ALESANDRELLI & FRANK A GALLO JR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14145-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #844702111350  44 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 2640 FT OF N 330 FT OF S 6270 FT OF W 1/3 OF J H MCINTOSH GRANT AKA LOT 135 CAPE ATL SEC K-1 UNREC SUB NO 226 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2169 PG 831

Name in which assessed: FRANK T HEALY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3816-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #800905060070  LOTS 7 8 & 9 BLK F 4TH ADD ORANGE CITY TERRACE MB 19 PGS 183-184 INC PER OR 5136 PG 2853 PER OR 6605 PG 2822

Name in which assessed: ALUMNI PARTNERS II LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 4TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 26th day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 3, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Photo Stories

908 E. Rich Ave

DeLand, FL 32724

/s/ Peter Migner

June 3, 2021

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

MISS ME

945 E. Carolina Ave.

DeLand, FL 32724

Mary Wilson-Coleman

June 3, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

KGI MANAGEMENT

1339 Whitewood Dr.

Deltona, Florida 32725

Karlas ENT Services LLC, Owner

June 3, 2021

 

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BLUE TOURMALINE PROPERTIES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 12082-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #533865000080  LOT 8 CANNON SUB BLK 17 KINGSTON MB 6 PG 60 PER OR 5305 PG 4762

Name in which assessed: JOY M BROWN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14261-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121210 43 47 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 660 W OF CANAL OF N 330 FT OF S 2482.27 FT MEAS ON E/L N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 121 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 EXC 50% S/S RTS PER OR 2726 PG 1271

Name in which assessed: PAUL E HOOD

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11354-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DEAN R. STALKER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of DEAN R. STALKER, deceased, File Number 2021-11354-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was April 29, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $310,000.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

RYAN D. STALKER, 258 Airport Road, Hollstead, PA 18822

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is May 27, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice 

/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/21/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2004 HONDA CIVIC

VIN 2HGES16524H554927

2008 DODGE CHARGER

VIN 2B3KA53H68H306178

2006 TOYOTA AVALON

VIN 4T1BK36B76U106343

June 3, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 06/16/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2010 FORD TAURUS

VIN 1FAHP2EW8AG142389

June 3, 2021

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JEFFREY LAURENCE HARTDORN the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13911-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #844702061781  47 18 34 E 165 FT OF W 12705 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 7920 FT OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA W 1/2 LOT 178 CAPE ATL SEC F UNREC SUB NO 221 PER OR 1924 PG 308 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: VIRGINIA LARKEY PATCHETT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15079-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121980  43-19-34 W 330 FT OF E 660 FT W OF CANAL OF N 330 FT OF S 607.04 FT N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 198 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 2330 PG 1714 PER OR 6140 PG 2143 PER D/C PER OR 6140 PG 2150 PER OR

Name in which assessed: JOSEPH GILBERT MURPHY & THOMAS EDWARD MURPHY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2021-11000 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RANDY LEE YOUNG,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Randy Lee Young, deceased, whose date of death was March 18, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL  32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ ALAN T. HOLT

Email Address: alanholtlaw@yahoo.com

Florida Bar No. 0619434

339 S. Ridgewood Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: 386-253-0165

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ RICHARD DOUGLAS YOUNG

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/18/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2006 CHEVY TRAILBLAZER

VIN 1GNDT13SX62347769

2007 CHEVY SILVERADO 1500

VIN 1GCEC14X97Z148440

2013 TOYOTA TUNDRA

VIN 5TFRM5F12DX059153

June 3, 2021

 

********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Id Auto Sales

970 Shadick Dr., Unit 3

Orange City, Florida 32763

Gonzalez Irving L

June 3, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 1837-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #700106060220  LOTS 22 23 & 24 BLK 6 DAYTONA PARK ESTATES SEC F MB 23 PG 101 PER OR 2503 PG 484

Name in which assessed: JOSE R & MARIA I SCULL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15436-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702116311  43 19 34 W 165 FT OF E 1680 FT OF S 328.07 FT OF N 1648.07 FT OF J H MCINTOSH GRANT AKA W 1/2 LOT 331 CAPE ATL SEC K-1 UNREC SUB NO 226 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RTS PER OR 2183 PG 1505

Name in which assessed: BROOKS C HARLE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No: 2020 12127 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: Estate of

HUMBERTO JOSEPH GREGORY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of HUMBERTO JOSEPH GREGORY, deceased, whose date of death was August 24, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number:  2020 12127 PRDL, the address of which is Clerk of the Circuit, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.  

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Personal Representative

MARY LOU MORABITO

172 GRAY MANS LOOP

PAWLEYS ISLAND, 

NORTH CAROLINA 29585

 

MARY LOU MORABITO

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

GEORGINA ROMAN-SECOR, ESQ.

Florida Bar No. 0191980

Law Office of Roman-Secor, P.A.

2290 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite D

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone:  (386)775-6622

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 06/17/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2005 CADILLAC DEVILLE

VIN 1G6KD54YX5U216032

June 3, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Vv Luxury

241 Riverside Dr., Unit 1005

Holly Hill, Florida 32117-4978

Horvath Vivien

June 3, 2021

 

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JAMES R GIERHART JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3139-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #800300001266  3-18-30 S 50 FT OF N 227.26 FT ON E/L OF E 145.12 ON N/L OF W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF N 1/2 OF GOVT LOT 9 PER OR 5215 PG 614 PER OR 7265 PG 1599

Name in which assessed: BARRY A & KATHLEEN A DAVIS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15459-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121480  47 18 34 W 330 FT OF E 1650 FT OF N 330 FT OF S 2152.27 FT OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 148 CAPE ATL SEC K2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 1712 PG 545 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 4878 PG 0993 PER OR 5458 PG 1746 PER OR 6033 PGS 1323-1324

Name in which assessed: DAKOTA ENTERPRISES INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number 2021 10909 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

BOBBIE JEAN MEYER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BOBBIE JEAN MEYER, deceased, whose date of death was February 4, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is June 3, 2021.

/s/ JAMES A. BARKS, Attorney

Florida Bar No. 197564

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

BARKS LAW FIRM

1274 Upsala Road

Sanford, Florida 32771

Jim@BarksLawFirm.com

(407) 321 - 1224

   

/s/ JAMES A. BARKS, 

Personal Representative 

1274 Upsala Road

 Sanford, Florida 32771

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

HELLO FROM THE ALLEY

2594 Providence Blvd.

Deltona, Florida 32725

Evelyn Arias, Owner

June 3, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Southern Faith Collection

3030 Butler Ridge Rd

Deltona, Florida 32738-2208

Criste Bailey Faith

June 3, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that OLGA WINFREY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3218-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #703204010150  LOTS 15 TO 18 INC BLK A BERESFORD HEIGHTS PER OR 4790 PG 4960

Name in which assessed: BARBARA MILLER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15464-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121670  43 47 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 480 FT W OF I-95 C/L OF S 178.61 FT N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 167 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 3742 PG 4274

Name in which assessed: BRIAN I BROWN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-10313 FMDL

DIVISION: 04 

Jose Nieves,

Petitioner

vs.

Amanda Rivera,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Amanda Rivera

        839 Exchange Pl

        Bethlehem, GA

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

George Trovato, Esq

Principle Legal Offices PA

200 E Graves Ave

Orange City, FL 32763

on or before June 21, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 5, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH 

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

May 13, 20, 27 & June 3, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, DeLand, FL 32720, June 15 ,2021  @ 12:00 pm

Amy Werst    motorcycle, bikes, garage stuff, tools, generators, boxes 

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 6/18/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109   2003 GENERAL GMHGA4240229315A & GMHGA4240229315B   . Last Tenants: ANNETTE BUONO and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs   .  Sale to be at PARKWOOD MOBILEHOME PARK, LLC, 4000 S NOVA RD, PORT ORANGE FL, 32127. 386-761-0411.

 June 3 & 10, 2021

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HEATH S FLYNN the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3784-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #800904040210  LOTS 21 & 22 BLK D 3RD ADD ORANGE CITY TERRACE MB 23 PG 95 PER OR 2187 PG 1693

Name in which assessed: RAYMOND S PETROVITZ C/O ROBERT PETROVITZ

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15466-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121950  43 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 2610 FT W OF C/L I 95 OF N 165 FT OF S 1327.27 FT OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA S 1/2 LOT 195 CAPE ATL SEC K2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 1801 PG 683 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: WILFRED G & TERESA N COTE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO. 2021-11059-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JAMES D. DEVANNA,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JAMES D. DEVANNA, a/k/a JAMES DEAN DEVANNA, deceased, whose date of death was March 2, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.

/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Personal Representatives:

/s/ CHRISTINE L. SCHEER

1192 N. Golf Lake Drive

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/17/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FTYR44V83PA89771 2003 FORD

1001PN24452A 1961 CHEV

June 3, 2021

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/25/2021, 8:00 am at 345 8TH ST HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FAHP32N29W224234 2009 FORD

1FDXE45S76HA81540 2006 FORD

1Y1SK5489XZ403394 

1999 CHEVROLET

June 3, 2021

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-10894PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DONALD R. FILKINS,

a/k/a, DONALD RAY FILKINS,

Deceased.

ANCILLARY NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The ancillary administration of the Estate of DONALD R. FILKINS, deceased, whose date of death was December 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.

Signed on this 18th day of May, 2021.

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

/s/ EDNA BUTLER,

Petitioner

3001 S. Atlantic Avenue, #431

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11088-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JUDY ANN WILEY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JUDY ANN WILEY, deceased, whose date of death was May 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Ashley N. Duz

Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ FLOYD R. WILEY, JR.

31 Willow in the Wood

Port Orange, Florida 32129

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No: 2021 11417 PRD

Division 10- Judge Hudson

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ALICA TATE VANDEUSEN f/k/a

ALICA TATE KALTEUX

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the Estate of Alica Tate VanDeusen f/k/a Alica Tate Kalteux, deceased, File Number 2021 11417 PRDL in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, FL, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the Decedent's date of death was March 27, 2020; that the total value of the non-exempt estate is $-0-.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment will be made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702.  ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.  NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

/s/ Michael P. Kelton

Michael P. Kelton, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 0021756

Kelton Law, P.A.

601 Deltona Blvd., Suite 102

Deltona, FL 32725

Telephone: (386) 259-4806

E-Mail: meklton@keltonlawpa.com 

 

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Daniel VanDeusen, 

2 Fair Oaks Circle, 

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

Case Number: 2021-10349-CIDL

Division: 02

ZENHOMES, LLC, 

a Florida Limited Liability Company,

Plaintiff,

v.

LESTER MITCHELL, JR., MELODIE BELL, ALPHONSO MITCHELL, JR., LISA MITCHELL, KIMBERLY MITCHELL, BRIDGET FRANKLIN, CURTIS FRANKLIN, SABRINA WHITFIELD, RONALD ALDERMAN, KEITH RAINGE, SHEBRIA MITCHELL, and CARRIE COX,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: LISA MITCHELL, BRIDGET FRANKLIN, CURTIS FRANKLIN, SABRINA WHITFIELD, SHEBRIA MITCHELL, and CARRIE COX

(Addresses Unknown)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following described real property in Volusia County, Florida:

The West 41.67 feet of Lots 6 and 7, and the East 41.67 feet of Lots 8 and 9, Block 17, Hamilton’s Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 6, Page 162, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Property Address:  1404 Mary Ave, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kristopher E. Fernandez, Esq., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is 114 S. Fremont Ave., Tampa, FL 33606, which date is: July 6, 2021 and to file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

The action was instituted in the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court for Volusia County in the State of Florida and is styled as follows: ZENHOMES, LLC,  a Florida Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, v. LESTER MITCHELL, JR., MELODIE BELL, ALPHONSO MITCHELL, JR., LISA MITCHELL, KIMBERLY MITCHELL, BRIDGET FRANKLIN, CURTIS FRANKLIN, SABRINA WHITFIELD, RONALD ALDERMAN, KEITH RAINGE, SHEBRIA MITCHELL, and CARRIE COX, Defendants.

DATED on May 18, 2021.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

May 27, June 3, 10 & 17, 2021

 

*******

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL 

CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No. 2021 10806 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

HENRY WALKER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Henry Walker, deceased, whose date of death was November 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave.,DeLand, FL 327270. 

The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Dennis J. Szafran

Florida Bar Number: 118448

The Law Offices of Dennis J. Szafran

13119 W. Linebaugh Avenue

Suite 102

Tampa, FL  33626

Telephone: (888) 266-1078

Fax: (727) 498-3661

E-Mail: service@djslaw.org

Secondary E-Mail: ally@djslaw.org

 

Personal Representative:

Demeiya Walker 

10206 Ivy Jade

Schertz, TX 78154

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

********

PUBLIC NOTICE

American Towers LLC is proposing to increase the height of an existing telecommunications tower located at 3129 FL-11, Deland, Volusia County, Florida, Tax Parcel ID 602800000030, from 142 feet to an overall height of 164 feet, and to increase the ground space for an existing telecommunications tower compound by approximately 21 feet by 26 feet. As part of this undertaking, American Towers LLC is also considering a 30ft buffer surrounding the current and proposed lease area. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. 

Interested persons may review the project application pending with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Form 854 File No. A1185207. Interested persons may comment or raise environmental impact concerns about the proposed action by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages all interested parties to make such filings online, following the instructions found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Paper filings can be sent to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. The Request must also be sent to American Towers LLC, by e-mailing a copy to enviro.services@americantower.com or mailing a copy to: American Tower, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801 ATTN: Environmental Compliance. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns and must be received on or before June 26, 2021. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project. HLE X0569

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10112 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

FANNIE BELLE CANADY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of FANNIE BELLE CANADY deceased, whose date of death was July 18, 2020 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2021 10112 PRDL, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.

Signed on May 19, 2021

/s/ ROSIE M. PARKER

Personal Representative

 

Respectfully submitted,

By: /s/ Christine Aung

The Law Office of Christine Aung

Florida Bar No. 587346

christine.aung@aunglaw.com

Mark Andrew James

Florida Bar No. 22619

mark.james@aunglaw.com

101 N. Woodland Blvd, Suite 200

DELAND, FL 32720

Tel: (386) 479-8977

Primary E-Mail: christine.aung@aunglaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: valerie.miller@aunglaw.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10969-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

Janice Faye Auxier

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Janice Faye Auxier, deceased, whose date of death was February 2, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Mark R. Hall

Florida Bar Number: 691178

124 Faulkner Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Telephone: (386) 423-1221

Fax: (386) 423-2232

E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com

Secondary E-Mail: gina@mhallpa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Scott Alan Auxier

633 W. Martindale Rd.

Union, Ohio 45322

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11201-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KENNETH E. MCGEE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KENNETH E. MCGEE, deceased, whose date of death was January 23, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ JOHN STACEY MCGEE

917 E. Prospect Rd., Unit B

Fort Collins, CO 80525

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

*********

NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION 

OF ALL OR PORTIONS OF PLAT OF VOLUSIA HIGHLANDS SUBDIVISION

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Please take notice that Douglas S. Harrell and Kristy M. Harrell will on the 22nd of June, 2021, to begin no sooner than 10:30 A.M. in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Plat of Volusia Highlands, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 251 in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:

That portion of Blue Ridge Ave., a 41.00 foot-wide platted right of way, as depicted on the plat of VOLUSIA HIGHLANDS, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 251 of the Public Records of Volusia Count, Florida, lying South of the easterly projection of the North line of Block D and North of the easterly projections of the South line of said Block D

Petitioners assert that they are the fee simple title owners of all or that portion of said plat sought to be vacated.

Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.

NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS

WITH  DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)

In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities.  Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Mr. George Baker, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting.  This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes.  

A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.

Douglas S. Harrell and Kristy M.

Harrell

1350 Hamilton Avenue

Orange City, FL 32763

DeLand, FL 32720

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2021-11157-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KATHRYN JACKSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KATHRYN JACKSON, deceased, whose date of death was March 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ SANDRA H. CLARK

2403 S. Atlantic Avenue #202

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-30608 FMCI

DIVISION: 35 

The Petition of Florida 

Homestudy LLC,

Petitioner

vs.

    ,

Respondent

 

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Tatum Ryn Liebisch

       135 Sioux Ave

        Interlachen, FL 32148

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Jonathon Glugover, Esq

P O Box 2613

Daytona Beach, FL 32115

on or before June 17, 2021 and file the original with the  Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 3, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/M. Cross-Lindsey

Deputy Clerk

May 13, 20, 27 & June 3, 2021

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No.2019 32219 CICI

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al.Defendants.

AMENDED 

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 32219 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 30th day of June, 2021, the following described property:

LOT 40, “RAYMONDE SHORES” SECOND ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 135, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 21st day of May, 2021. 

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone:  (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line:  (888) 491-1120

Facsimile:  (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

58341.0542 / JSchwartz

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.   2020 11058 PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

SHARON E. VESCOVI,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SHARON E. VESCOVI, Deceased, whose date of death is May 7, 2020, File Number 2020 11058 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

An earlier Notice was published which was defective. Creditors who filed claims need not refile.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Brian R. Seeber

Florida Bar No. 0583286

6 Slow Stream Way

Ormond Beach, FL 32174-1826

(386) 672-9038

brian.r.seeber@gmail.com

 

Personal Representative:

Brian R. Seeber 

6 Slow Stream Way

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 11071 FMDL

DIVISION: 04 

In Re: The Marriage of

Daisy Guerrero, Petitioner

and

Jay G Guerrero, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: Jay G Guerrero

       Charleston SC

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Daisy Guerrero

3616 Casello Dr

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

on or before June 21, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 6, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey

Deputy Clerk

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE REQUESTING VACATION 

OF ALL OR PORTIONS OF PLAT OF 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO 

IN THE PINES SUBDIVISION

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Please take notice that James R. Huss will on the 22nd day of June, 2021, to begin no sooner than 10:30 A.M. in the County Council Meeting Room, Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 West Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida, petition the County Council of Volusia County, Florida, to vacate all or that portion of the Plat of  2nd Addition to Yourlando in the Pines, as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214, in the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court, DeLand, Florida, and more particularly described as follows:

Lots 7 through 26, inclusive, Block 4, 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO IN THE PINES as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida

And 

Lot 14, Block 5, 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO IN THE PINES as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida

And 

Lots 9 through 13, Block 5, 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO IN THE PINES as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, less the East 70.00 feet thereof.

And 

That portion of Lot 15, Block 5 lying West of a line that is 70.00 feet West of and parallel with the East line of Lot 16 of said Block 5, 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO IN THE PINES as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida

And

That portion of Matanzas Street, a 40.00 foot wide right of way, Lying North of a line that is 20.00 feet north of and parallel with the centerline of San Rafael Street and South of the Easterly projection of the North line of Lot 26, Block 4, 2ND ADDITION TO YOURLANDO IN THE PINES as recorded in Map Book 10, Page 214 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Petitioner asserts that he is the fee simple title owner of all or that portion of said plat sought to be vacated.

Persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place above specified.

NOTICE UNDER THE AMERICANS

WITH  DISABILITIES ACT (TITLE II)

In accordance with the requirements of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 ("ADA"), the County of Volusia (“County”) will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities on the basis of disability in its services, programs, or activities.  Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication, or a modification of policies or procedures to participate in a program, service, or activity of County, should contact the office of the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator, Ms. Michelle Leigh, at (386) 248-1760 as soon as possible but no later than 2 business days before the scheduled event or meeting.  This paragraph shall likewise apply to written requests by a physically handicapped person needing a special accommodation to attend a public meeting in accordance with section 286.26, Florida Statutes.  

A copy of the County’s Notice under the Americans with Disabilities Act (Title II) can be obtained at http://www.volusia.org/ada or requested from the County’s ADA Title II Coordinator at the telephone number listed above.

James R. Huss

2542 Treymore Drive

Orlando, Florida 32825

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-11125-PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

CONNIE MAE SHERROD FOWLER, 

A/K/A CONNIE MAE FOWLER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Connie Mae Sherrod Fowler, a/k/a Connie Mae Fowler, deceased, whose date of death was March 24, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is May 27, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

John E. Crowther

Florida Bar Number: 0089222

JOHN B. CROWTHER, 

ATTORNEY AT LAW

279 E. Graves Ave.

Orange City, FL  32763

Telephone: (386) 775.6179

Fax: (386) 775.7908

 

Personal Representative:

Raymond Daniel Fowler

2257 September Drive

Gambrills, Maryland 21054

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

*******

Notice of Found Property

The Daytona Beach Police Department is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property (unless claimed by the rightful owner) will be retained for use by the Daytona Beach Police Department, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency, surrendered to the finder, sold at the next auction, or destroyed.

All interested persons making claims against said property may call the Daytona Beach Police Department Property & Evidence Department at (386) 671-5460. 

When you call, please have the approximate date of loss and a complete description of the item. You must provide proof of ownership or must be able to sufficiently identify any/all markings. You must also present a valid ID to claim.

The following items are being held and are pending disposition:

Jewelry

Firearms

U.S. Currency

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

********

NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND NOTICE OF INTENT 

TO FORECLOSE TROPIC SHORES 

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION 

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.

May 27, 2021

To all Obligors listed below, their guardians, heirs, and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See exhibit "A" attached for Obligors and their notice addresses).

This Notice of Default and Intent to Foreclose is regarding that certain timeshare interests owned by Obligor in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc., located in Volusia County, Florida and more specifically described as follows: Unit # / Week # (see interval description on Exhibit "A") in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. according to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

The Obligor has failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Obligor's timeshare and thereby the Obligor is in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association's lien on your unit week(s) as shown below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the Trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale. 

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of you timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. 

You have the right as a matter of law to send to the Trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien. 

Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the Trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statutes: Matthew R. Gross, J.D., Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. whose address is 498 Palm Springs Drive, Suite 100, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, telephone: (407) 403-5936, telefax: (407) 842-7248, e-mail: tropicshores@first.law.

Exhibit “A”:  Obligor, Notice Address, Unit/Week, Amount Due, Per Diem

SCHEDULE "A"

Obligor, Notice Address

Unit # / Week #

Amount Due / Per Diem

Daniel Stubbs 

970 Samma Ave. 

Port Orange, FL 32129 

Sara Stubbs

3229 N. Victor Road

Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 

304 / 52

$4,147.08 / $1.78

Wayne Ulbin

The Estate of Deborah A. Ulbin

83 Maywood Ave 

Warwick, RI 02889 

307 / 26

$4,191.12 / $1.80

Samuel Damiano 

Linda Damiano 

6306 Soratrace St. 

Lithia, FL 33547

401 / 24

$2,728.39 / $1.17

Thomas Winter 

2125 Rambo Rd.

Dyersburg, TN 38024 

407 / 01

$2,319.15 / $1.00

Victor Bomberry

2278 Chiefswood Rd 

Ottsweken, ON N0A 1M0 

CANADA

702 / 35

$4,183.27 / $1.80

Samuel Damiano 

Linda Damiano 

6306 Soratrace St. 

Lithia, FL 33547

705 / 36

$2,279.22 / $0.98

Neal Edward Young

7837 Cafferty Circle

Charlotte, NC 28215 

707 / 16

$2,319.15 / $1.00

Neal Young

Hillary Samagaio 

7837 Cafferty Circle

Charlotte, NC 28215

902 / 20

$3,052.00 / $1.31

Noma L Welch

449 Floodtown Circle

Chatsworth, GA 30705 

903 / 24

$2,319.15 / $1.00

Chad McConnell

833 Midland Ct.

Orange Park, FL 32065 

Amber McConnell

153 Lindsey Road NW 

Rome, GA 30165 

905 / 31

$4,191.12 / $1.80

Noma L Welch

449 Floodtown Circle

Chatsworth, GA 30705 

906 / 21

$2,279.22 / $0.98

Thomas Winter 

2125 Rambo Rd.

Dyersburg, TN 38024 

1001 / 41

$2,193.22 / $0.94

William Thompson

7586 Kelsey Dr.

Panama City, FL 32404

Dorothy Thompson

2101 W Highway 390 Apt. 801

Lynn Haven, FL 32444

1106 / 34

$4,187.95 / $1.80

May 27, 2021 / June 3, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

499 N Spring Garden Ave, Deland FL 32720  June 15, 2021@ 12:00 pm

Grant Bosco-Mattress, box spring, clothes, personal items, trophies, house decorations

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.  Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Grand Seas Resort Owners' Association, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due.  The Liens were assigned of record to Club Exploria, LLC (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens. 

Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.

If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.

 

Contract No.: 337410

Obligor: Deanna Sagal and Steven 

Sagal

Obligor Address: 7750 NW 78th

Avenue, Apt 114, Tamarac, FL 33321

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 25-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12068.10

Perdiem: $6.03

 

Contract No.: 336684

Obligor: Celso B. Diaz and 

Ernestina A. Diaz

Obligor Address: 3265 Greenwald

 Way N Apt 320, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 34-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $5523.64

Perdiem: $2.76

 

Contract No.: 337899

Obligor: Maria T. Armario

Obligor Address: 603 Hartford Dr., 

Nutley, NJ 07110

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 51-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $8716.99

Perdiem: $4.36

 

Contract No.: 331533

Obligor: Terricka R. Magee

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 12025,

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 9-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $21322.47

Perdiem: $10.66

 

Contract No.: 330833

Obligor:  Malini Tours, LLC

Obligor Address: 8450 Oakland 

Place, Orlando, FL 32819

Unit Week: 6006, 29-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $9143.14

Perdiem: $4.57

 

Contract No.: 330448

Obligor: Charles Ricky Madaris

Obligor Address: 6707 Jessica Place,

Riverview, FL 33578

Unit Week: 6006, 5-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $31205.81

Perdiem: $15.60

 

Contract No.: 335076

Obligor: Florence L. Hicks

Obligor Address: 1035 N Brunnell

Parkway, Lakeland, FL 33805

Unit Week: 6008, 1-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10320.11

Perdiem: $5.16

 

Contract No.: 332037

Obligor: Adrian Thomas and Earnest 

Thomas

Obligor Address: 1440 Aldrich Street

NE, Aiken, SC 29801

Unit Week: 6008, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $41234.90

Perdiem: $20.62

 

Contract No.: 334945

Obligor: Margarita Rosa

Obligor Address: 3941 Magnolia 

Lake Lane, Orlando, FL 32810

Unit Week: 6010, 33-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $20753.71

Perdiem: $10.38

 

Contract No.: 334197

Obligor: Terri Jayne Bernard

Obligor Address: 1424 Twining

Drive, Anchorage, AK 99504

Unit Week: 6010, 34-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $8173.42

Perdiem: $4.09

 

Contract No.: 334034

Obligor: Gladys M. Allen

Obligor Address: 2630 Lithia Ridge

Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Unit Week: 6010, 34-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $2719.92

Perdiem: $1.36

 

Contract No.: 335647

Obligor: Ethel M. Banks

Obligor Address: 7724 N Tripp

Avenue, Skokie, IL 60076

Unit Week: 6010, 42-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10683.76

Perdiem: $5.34

 

Contract No.: 335347

Obligor: Amy N. Cauley and John 

F. Cauley

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 2592,

Bunnell, FL 32110

Unit Week: 6012, 24-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10536.40

Perdiem: $5.27

 

Contract No.: 334196

Obligor: Richard A. Mote and Stacey

R. Norris

Obligor Address: 602 Grove Park 

Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Unit Week: 6012, 48-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $11254.21

Perdiem: $5.63

 

Contract No.: 334279

Obligor: Purshotam Fowsar and 

Sandrawattie Ramcharan

Obligor Address: 19 North Lancelot

Ave, Orlando, FL 32835

Unit Week: 6014, 13-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $11886.63

Perdiem: $5.94

 

Contract No.: 333589

Obligor: Debra Deloach Jones

Obligor Address: 110 Weatherstone 

Way, Statesboro, GA 30458

Unit Week: 6014, 17-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $4016.69

Perdiem: $2.01

 

Contract No.: 336777

Obligor: Harrison Claude Smith and 

Susan K. Smith

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 7514,

Lakeland, FL 33807

Unit Week: 6014, 33-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $13791.40

Perdiem: $6.90

 

Contract No.: 333948

Obligor: Adam J. Schreier and Toni 

M. Schreier

Obligor Address: 451541 State Road

200, Callahan, FL 32011

Unit Week: 6014, 48-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $17850.49

Perdiem: $8.93

 

Contract No.: 332581

Obligor: Gregory K. Mason

Obligor Address: 145 Jonesboro

Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686

Unit Week: 6014, 51-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $8931.22

Perdiem: $4.47

 

Contract No.: 331306

Obligor: Gayann Hagstrom

Obligor Address: 219 Shady Lane,

Orange City, FL 32763

Unit Week: 6016, 12-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $27494.68

Perdiem: $13.75

 

Contract No.: 332260

Obligor: Kenneth W. Jefferson and

Rhonda S. Jefferson

Obligor Address: 501 E Bay Street,

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Unit Week: 6016, 16-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $29167.38

Perdiem: $14.58

 

Contract No.: 331835

Obligor: Derrick Jordan

Obligor Address: 13698 Devan Lee 

Drive N, Jacksonville, FL 32226

Unit Week: 6018, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $13950.71

Perdiem: $6.98

 

Contract No.: 360380

Obligor: Andy White

Obligor Address: 922 W Elm Street,

Springfield, MO 65806

Unit Week: 6020/6021, 29-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $6788.44

Perdiem: $3.39

 

Contract No.: 333472

Obligor: Renee Y. Nixon and Samuel 

C  L Nixon

Obligor Address: GREGORY ST P.O.

BOX MT569, Inagua, BAH Bahamas

Unit Week: 6020/6021, 3-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $14162.31

Perdiem: $7.08

 

Contract No.: 332002

Obligor: Brenda L. Clayton and

Charles A. Waits

Obligor Address: 6961 Willow Creek 

Circle, Apt 107, North Port, FL 34287

Unit Week: 6022, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $16870.41

Perdiem: $8.44

 

Contract No.: 332248

Obligor: Michael Andrew Cassidy

and Jaime Louise Cassidy

Obligor Address: 600 Alpine Road,

Winston Salem, NC 27104

Unit Week: 6022, 2-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $18728.00

Perdiem: $9.36

 

Contract No.: 361928

Obligor: Courtney Easter and

George R. Norris

Obligor Address: 2178 Westbury

Court SW, Decatur, AL 35603

Unit Week: 6022, 30-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $1026.57

Perdiem: $0.51

 

Contract No.: 332357

Obligor: Roosevelt F. Jones

Obligor Address: 914 Caveat Circle, 

Smyrna, TN 37167

Unit Week: 6022, 5-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $26877.26

Perdiem: $13.44

 

Contract No.: 334183

Obligor: Mayra E.  Segarra Doble

Obligor Address: 5004 King 

Solomon Drive, Annandale, VA 

22003

Unit Week: 6024, 14-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $13849.93

Perdiem: $6.92

 

Contract No.: 335495

Obligor:  Nixon Family Trust, LLC, A 

New Mexico Limited Liability 

Company

Obligor Address: 1841 East Berridge 

Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Unit Week: 6024, 34-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $6277.93

Perdiem: $3.14

 

Contract No.: 336642

Obligor: Jozef Husar and Margaret 

A. Husar

Obligor Address: 8675 Mansewood

Drive, Milton, ON L9T 7L1, Canada

Unit Week: 6024, 38-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $3523.68

Perdiem: $1.76

 

Contract No.: 357390

Obligor: Maria Isabel Gil Santos

Obligor Address: Edeficio Joel 

Avenida Estatdos Unido #11 Rijo,

 Bavaro, Punta Cana, Higuey, 23000,

Dominican Republic

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 26-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $8716.99

Perdiem: $4.36

 

Contract No.: 333473

Obligor: Luiz Fernando Turatti

Obligor Address: Viale Tunisia 12,

Milano, 20124, Italy

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 3-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $21321.84

Perdiem: $10.66

 

Contract No.: 334919

Obligor: Matthew R. Gillis and 

Rebecca L. Gillis

Obligor Address: 4784 E Higgins

Lake Drive, Roscommon, MI 48653

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 38-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $25706.78

Perdiem: $12.85

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-11135PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

BOBBY DEWBREW,

a/k/a BOB DEWBREW,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of BOBBY DEWBREW, deceased, whose date of death was January 16, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Signed on this 24th day of May, 2021.

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

 

/s/ TRACY ODEM, Petitioner

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY,  FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11154 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

STEVEN PAUL CASEY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of STEVEN PAUL CASEY, deceased, whose date of death was January 18, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Susan Rae Giacoletto

Email Address: office@susangiacolettolaw.com

Florida Bar No. 172472

Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC

100 Treemonte Drive

Orange City, Florida 32763

Phone (386) 456-0500

 

Personal Representative:

JOYCE COX

3108 Chamberlain St.

Deltona, Florida 32738

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2021-11299-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JUDITH C. MILLER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JUDITH C. MILLER, deceased, whose date of death was January 30, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ KURT MILLER

2031 Red Robin Drive

Port Orange, Florida 32128

Email: skymiler@aol.com

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2021 11083 PRDL

Division: 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MILKA S. BURSTEIN 

A/K/A MILKA BURSTEIN, 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of MILKA S. BURSTEIN A/K/A MILKA BURSTEIN, Deceased, whose date of death was April 11, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is:  P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.

Email Addresses:

joedudley@joedudley.com

jdudley@joedudley.com

Florida Bar No. 650293

403 Downing Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida  32168

Telephone:  (386) 428-2434

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Kathryn L. R. Musante

1981 Waterford Estates Drive

New Smyrna Beach, Florida  32168

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10828 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JEREMY TYE MITCHELL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JEREMY TYE MITCHELL, deceased, whose date of death was November 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Susan Rae Giacoletto

Email Address: office@susangiacolettolaw.com

Florida Bar No. 172472

Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC

100 Treemonte Drive

Orange City, Florida 32763

Phone (386) 456-0500

 

Personal Representative:

DESTINY LEE BARNARD

2540 Ranch Rd.

Lake Helen, Florida 32744

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11244-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

STEVEN N. ERNST

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of STEVEN N. ERNST, deceased, whose date of death was March 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ ROSALINA ERNST

3311 S. Atlantic Ave., Unit 1104

Daytona Beach Shores, Florida 

32118

June 3 & 10, 2021

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11018-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JOSEPH ESTELL FAIR 

a/k/a JOSEPH E. FAIR

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH ESTELL FAIR a/k/a JOSEPH E. FAIR, deceased, whose date of death was 1/23/2021; File # 2021-11018-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 3, 2021.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.  

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

FAX: 386-668-5880

E-mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ Marvin L. Fair

Personal Representative

1001 Tarford Pl.

Knightdale, NC 27545

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11150-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CYNTHIA NANETTE HUNTER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CYNTHIA NANETTE HUNTER, a/k/a CYNTHIA N. HUNTER, deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2021, File Number 2021-11150-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL  32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been  served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS

Florida Bar No. 109785

Wright & Casey, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Telephone: (386) 428-3311

Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com

Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ LOUIE W. CONDER, III

100 Arwen Lane

Columbia, SC 29212

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2021 30377 CICI

CAYETANO ROMAN JIMENEZ,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and all others claiming by, through and under JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA; LAND & PROPERTIES, LLC.; BRYANT INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC.; THE BRYANT GROUP, INC.; SIGNATURE ONE HOMES, CORP.; SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) OF THE OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST and all others claiming by, through and under the OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST,

Defendant,

 NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and all others claiming by, through and under JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) OF THE OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST and all others claiming by, through and under the OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 3, Block 34, University Highlands, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 29, Pages 3 through 6, inclusive, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a W International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL 32124 Parcel ID 611602090030.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before July 12, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this 25th day of May 2021.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach 

  As Deputy Clerk

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2014 10452 CIDL

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

BOBBI M. MARTIN, et al;

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on April 30, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 1st day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

All that certain parcel of land situate in the County of Volusia and State of Florida, being known and designated as follows:

Lot 25, Venetian Villas, Block "A" replat, as shown in map book 40, pages 8 through 10, inclusive of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Property address: 157 Breezeway Court, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 26th day of May 2021:

Respectfully submitted, 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 114051

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11259 PRDL 

Division: 10  

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

STEPHEN HUROWITZ,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of STEPHEN HUROWITZ, deceased, whose date of death was December 19, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 3, 2021.

Robert D. Hines, Esq.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0413550

Hines Norman Hines, P.L.

1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B

Tampa, FL 33612

Telephone: 813-265-0100

Email: rhines@hnh-law.com

Secondary Email: jrivera@hnh-law.com

RHONDA BABINO

Personal Representative

100 Bent Tree Drive, Apt. 40

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

DeLand Senior Care, LLC--> 

Fictitious Name

“The Alliance Community”

644 S. Woodland Blvd

DeLand, FL 32720

/s/ Taylor Huston

June 3, 2021

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

DeLand Senior Care, LLC--> 

Fictitious Name

“The Alliance Community for Retirement Living”

644 S. Woodland Blvd

DeLand, FL 32720

/s/ Taylor Huston

June 3, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Bumblebee Restoration and 

Cleaning LLC

41 Ocean Pines Dr

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174-8770

Christaldi John N

June 3, 2021

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11261 PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

DONALD F. BUCK,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DONALD F. BUCK, deceased, whose date of death was May 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 3, 2021.

Robert D. Hines, Esq.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0413550

Hines Norman Hines, P.L.

1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B

Tampa, FL 33612

Telephone: 813-265-0100

Email: rhines@hnh-law.com

Secondary Email: jrivera@hnh-law.com

DONALD SCOTT BUCK

Personal Representative

4394 Princess Path

Liverpool, NY 13090

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 2021 11357 PRDL

Division: 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

LORELEI BORDEN GRAHAM AKA

LORELEI B. ALENO AKA

LORELEI BORDEN ALENO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LORELEI BORDEN GRAHAM, also known as LORELEI B. ALENO, also known as LORELEI BORDEN ALENO, deceased, whose date of death was March 21, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Matthew D. Branz

Matthew D. Branz

Florida Bar Number: 657514

PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP

142 E. New York Ave

DeLand, FL 32724

Tel: (386) 734-3020 

E-Mail mbranz@paulandelkind.com 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Eryn Pardee

36103 Tanner Ave

Eustis, FL 32736

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSA COUNTY, FLORIDA, 

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO. 2021 11268 PRDL

DIVISION 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ANNAMARIE DEMARCO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of AnnaMarie DeMarco, deceased, whose date of death was April 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 3, 2021.

Signed on this 28th day of May, 2021.

Richard Sunden

1033 Washington Avenue

Old Tappan, New Jersey 07675

 

Sherrille D. Akin

Florida Bar No. 826812

600 W. New York Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 738-5599

Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com 

Alternate Email:service@akin-law.com 

Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com 

Attorney for Petitioner

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE 

On June 22, 2021, at 11:00 AM, Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, as Trustee pursuant to the Notice of Appointment of Trustee recorded January 24, 2018 in Official Records Book 7498, page 3147, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will, in accordance with Sec. 721.855, F.S., sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the second floor conference room of Grand Seas Resort located at 2424 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118 (ask for directions at front desk in lobby), all right, title, and interest in and to the timeshare units and weeks described in as set forth in the list below (the “List”), all of them being in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The foreclosure is in respect of Claims of Lien for Assessments (the “Liens”) recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida with respect to each of the aforesaid timeshare units and weeks. The default of each obligor that is the basis for the foreclosure is the failure of the obligors to make payment of assessments under the applicable provisions of the Declaration of Condominium referenced above and under Sec. 721.15, F.S. The List also sets forth: the names and notice addresses of each obligor and any junior interestholders (if applicable); the official records book and page number of each of the Liens; the amounts secured by each of the Liens; and per diem amounts to account for further accrual of the amounts secured by each of the Liens. The assignments whereby the Liens were assigned to Club Exploria, LLC were recorded on: (a) February 26, 2021, in Official Records Book 7997, page 630, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida; and/or (b) April 8, 2021, in Offficial Records Book 8022, page 2831, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The obligors may cure the default and any junior interestholder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale by paying in full the amounts due. The sale hereunder will be made without any covenants or warranty. By: Ross E. Payne, authorized agent.

 

Contract No.: 329832

Obligor: Angel Onwardo

Obligor Address: PO BOX 190, 

Waunakee, WI 53597

Unit Week: 6020/6021, 26-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12459.04

Perdiem: $6.23

 

Contract No.: 329837

Obligor: Angel Onwardo

Obligor Address: PO BOX 190, 

Waunakee, WI 53597

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 10-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12458.67

Perdiem: $6.23

 

Contract No.: 329847

Obligor: Mike A. Reinegger

Obligor Address: 5485 Hugh Ryan

Rd, Dalzell, SC 29040

Unit Week: 6024, 2-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $3046.99

Perdiem: $1.52

 

Contract No.: 329878

Obligor: Desiree A. Norman, Janet

Lleras and Max Lleras

Obligor Address: 12321 Teal Run Ct,

Jacksonville, FL 32258

Unit Week: 6014, 11-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $20851.82

Perdiem: $10.43

 

Contract No.: 330222

Obligor: Denise R. Beauchemin and

Raymond G. Beauchemin

Obligor Address: 160 Crossing Dr, 

Apt 102, Cumberland, RI 02864

Unit Week: 6010, 38-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $9972.09

Perdiem: $4.99

 

Contract No.: 330525

Obligor: Joe M. Lovely and Tammy

K. Lovely

Obligor Address: 585 Campground

Rd, Corinth, KY 41010-3505

Unit Week: 6018, 41-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $16905.11

Perdiem: $8.45

 

Contract No.: 329953

Obligor:  Elliots World, LLC

Obligor Address: 1160 Vierling Drive

#305, Shakopee, MN 55379

Unit Week: 6014, 39-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $17850.49

Perdiem: $8.93

 

Contract No.: 329986

Obligor: Beth A. Lander and Joseph

W. Lander

Obligor Address: 1009 Timber Ridge

Ct, Harrison City, PA 15636

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 19-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12538.80

Perdiem: $6.27

 

Contract No.: 330208

Obligor: Deborah J. Dever

Obligor Address: 35445 Haines

Creek Rd, Leesburg, FL 34788

Unit Week: 6010, 15-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $20223.93

Perdiem: $10.11

 

Contract No.: 330642

Obligor: Bob Jones

Obligor Address: 888 Mentmore Cir,

Deltona, FL 32738

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 28-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $14440.78

Perdiem: $7.22

 

Contract No.: 330312

Obligor:  Business Vacation 

Concepts, Inc

Obligor Address: PO Box 5019,

Lakeland, FL 33807

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 12-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $21322.47

Perdiem: $10.66

 

Contract No.: 330359

Obligor: Michael E. Hart Sr. and 

Patricia M. Hart

Obligor Address: 9025 Beverly Hills

Rd., Lakeland, FL 33809

Unit Week: 6012, 41-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $3046.99

Perdiem: $1.52

 

Contract No.: 330475

Obligor: Lindsey Destefano Rose

Obligor Address: 6679 Birch Trace,

Ball, LA 71405

Unit Week: 6010, 19-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10715.99

Perdiem: $5.36

 

Contract No.: 330484

Obligor:  TCF, LLC

Obligor Address: PO BOX 650722,

Vero Beach, FL 32965

Unit Week: 6010, 20-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $20851.77

Perdiem: $10.43

 

Contract No.: 331048

Obligor: Charles L. Burgess

Obligor Address: 538 Anderson Rd,

Albemarle, NC 28001

Unit Week: 6002/6003, 16-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $48306.69

Perdiem: $24.15

Contract No.: 330535

Obligor: Gustin F. Jardine and

Shireen Ann Jardin

Obligor Address: 4865 Leslie St Unit

224, Willowdale, ON M2J 2K8,

Canada

Unit Week: 6014, 27-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $4016.69

Perdiem: $2.01

 

Contract No.: 330585

Obligor: Kathleen M. Krager and

William J. Krager

Obligor Address: 5304 88th Street

W, Bradenton, FL 34210

Unit Week: 6010, 30-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $16434.27

Perdiem: $8.22

 

Contract No.: 330718

Obligor: James A. Rollins

Obligor Address: 2225 Parkway

#411, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

Unit Week: 6014, 42-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $8952.88

Perdiem: $4.48

 

Contract No.: 330723

Obligor: Ruben B. Keeton

Obligor Address: 6008 Bent Tree 

Court, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119

Unit Week: 6006, 26-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $5513.74

Perdiem: $2.76

 

Contract No.: 330811

Obligor: Tonya Ford

Obligor Address: 3451 Ridgewood

Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Unit Week: 6014, 50-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $7269.34

Perdiem: $3.63

 

Contract No.: 330976

Obligor: David A. Avakian

Obligor Address: 6150 Nw 34th Terr.,

Ft Lauderdale, FL 33909

Unit Week: 6006, 2-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $9641.32

Perdiem: $4.82

 

Contract No.: 331022

Obligor: Keith Miles Wilkerson

Obligor Address: 135 Orchard Ridge

Trail, Jasper, GA 30143

Unit Week: 6002/6003, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $22894.92

Perdiem: $11.45

 

Contract No.: 331748

Obligor: Jamal S. Zein and Khaled

M. Sardouk

Obligor Address: 3201 Stoneybrook 

Lane, Tampa, FL 33618

Unit Week: 6008, 43-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $11995.68

Perdiem: $6.00

 

Contract No.: 331283

Obligor: Edith Dorrell and Jessie

Webb III

Obligor Address: 8944 Greenleaf 

Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32208

Unit Week: 6006, 46-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $8354.37

Perdiem: $4.18

 

Contract No.: 331346

Obligor: Karen E. Mccrary

Obligor Address: 12704 Knotah Rd., 

Jacksonville, FL 32258

Unit Week: 6002/6003, 50-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $23827.07

Perdiem: $11.91

 

Contract No.: 331567

Obligor: Wanda R. Middleton

Obligor Address: P.O. BOX 2, Starke,

FL 32091

Unit Week: 6008, 10-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $21955.59

Perdiem: $10.98

 

Contract No.: 331590

Obligor: Fred A. Eremo and Patricia 

L. Eremo

Obligor Address: 245 N Walnut St, 

Apt 1s, Bensenville, IL 60106

Unit Week: 6012, 31-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $30651.03

Perdiem: $15.33

 

Contract No.: 332110

Obligor: Devin Sean Gallahue

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 2361, 

Gibsonton, FL 33534

Unit Week: 6002/6003, 36-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $25619.88

Perdiem: $12.81

 

Contract No.: 331685

Obligor: Ira Adrienne Anderson

(formerly known as Ira Adrienne

Heath) and Steven J. Heath

Obligor Address: 2872 Kraft Drive,

Deltona, FL 32738

Unit Week: 6022, 39-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $28075.72

Perdiem: $14.04

 

Contract No.: 331688

Obligor: Kimberly Jones

Obligor Address: 147 Jimtown Road, 

Newport, TN 37821

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 37-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $18870.87

Perdiem: $9.44

 

Contract No.: 331697

Obligor: Amber M. Stabile and

Thomas Stabile

Obligor Address: 330 Manhattan

Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 46-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $3058.40

Perdiem: $1.53

 

Contract No.: 331848

Obligor: Sharon M. Kendrick

Obligor Address: 199 NW 9th 

Avenue, Apt 3, Mulberry, FL 33860

Unit Week: 6014, 18-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $34232.69

Perdiem: $17.12

 

Contract No.: 331974

Obligor: Carolyn Armes

Obligor Address: PO Box 524706, 

Boydton, VA 23917

Unit Week: 6008, 12-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $9698.44

Perdiem: $4.85

 

Contract No.: 331993

Obligor:  St. Hamm Management,

LLC A Delaware Limited Liability

Company

Obligor Address: 364 E. Main Street

Suite 328 c/o Paulette Johnson 

Authorized Agent, Middletown,

DE 19709

Unit Week: 6016, 27-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $19864.07

Perdiem: $9.93

 

Contract No.: 332102

Obligor: Pamela J. Bedford

Obligor Address: 310 NE 40th Ave.,

Ocala, FL 34470

Unit Week: 6018, 34-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $5513.74

Perdiem: $2.76

 

Contract No.: 332872

Obligor: Karen A. Quick

Obligor Address: 12090 

Katherwood St, Spring Hill, FL 34608

Unit Week: 6022, 41-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $14331.73

Perdiem: $7.17

 

Contract No.: 332113

Obligor: Ellen M. Ault

Obligor Address: 3525 NW 29th

Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32605

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 3-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $30484.24

Perdiem: $15.24

 

Contract No.: 332144

Obligor: Sherryee Alexander

Obligor Address: 12728 Winchester

Ave, Grandview, MO 64030

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 35-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12442.10

Perdiem: $6.22

 

Contract No.: 332204

Obligor:  Timeshare 

Independence, LLC

Obligor Address: 1305 Dixie Down

Ct, Henderson, NV 89002

Unit Week: 6018, 35-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $16877.02

Perdiem: $8.44

 

Contract No.: 332235

Obligor: John F. Comstock Jr.

Obligor Address: 724 Stokely Lane,

Lakeland, FL 33803

Unit Week: 6022, 1-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $5580.34

Perdiem: $2.79

 

Contract No.: 332245

Obligor: Cheryl G. Blackmon

Obligor Address: 5661 Eagle Drive,

Milton, FL 32570

Unit Week: 6006, 49-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $19431.44

Perdiem: $9.72

 

Contract No.: 333102

Obligor:  Memorable Vacations, LLC

Obligor Address: 2248 Flame Court,

Clermont, FL 34713

Unit Week: 6006, 15-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $15342.67

Perdiem: $7.67

Contract No.: 332306

Obligor: Maureen E. Cerati and Vincent Cerati

Obligor Address: 1180 Albert Road, North Bellmore, NY 11710

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 39-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $3058.40

Perdiem: $1.53

Contract No.: 332580

Obligor: Janet A. Miller and Ronald 

L. Miller

Obligor Address: 9144 Flint St., New 

Port Richey, FL 34654

Unit Week: 6022, 34-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $3046.99

Perdiem: $1.52

 

Contract No.: 332847

Obligor: Dwight D. Determan and

Pamela A. Determan

Obligor Address: 4347 Hunton 

Spring Lane NW, Concord, NC 28027

Unit Week: 6022, 29-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $21436.12

Perdiem: $10.72

 

Contract No.: 333340

Obligor: Daniel Lopez and Olga 

Lopez

Obligor Address: 1529 Trinidad Ave,

Deltona, FL 32725

Unit Week: 6024, 27-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $6708.91

Perdiem: $3.35

 

Contract No.: 332971

Obligor:  Ludder's Wine, LLC A

Delaware Limited Liability 

Company

Obligor Address: 16192 Coastal 

Highway; Harvard Business Services

as Registered Agent, Lewes, DE

19958

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 12-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $20963.81

Perdiem: $10.48

 

Contract No.: 332973

Obligor: Alicia Leon

Obligor Address: 356 Lake Murray

Blvd, Irmo, GA 29063

Unit Week: 6014, 51-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $8936.53

Perdiem: $4.47

 

Contract No.: 332994

Obligor: Bridgette D. Myers

Obligor Address: 634 Bua Drive, 

Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Unit Week: 6024, 28-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $3046.99

Perdiem: $1.52

 

Contract No.: 333000

Obligor: Barbara Brantley and 

James Brantley

Obligor Address: 127 Ohoopee 

Road, Adrian, GA 31002

Unit Week: 6010, 7-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $4016.69

Perdiem: $2.01

 

Contract No.: 333115

Obligor: Jackie M. Edwards

Obligor Address: 355 1/2 W. 

Wisconsin Ave, Orange City, FL

32763

Unit Week: 6006, 27-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $7593.97

Perdiem: $3.80

 

Contract No.: 333178

Obligor: Edgar G. Lupo and Sadie 

J. Lupo

Obligor Address: 1201 Calloway

Road, Raeford, NC 28376

Unit Week: 6014, 12-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $17798.30

Perdiem: $8.90

 

Contract No.: 333198

Obligor:  E Check Processing, LLC

An Arizona Limited Liability 

Company

Obligor Address: 3116 S Mill Avenue,

Suite 158, Tempe, AZ 85282

Unit Week: 6006, 52-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12085.66

Perdiem: $6.04

 

Contract No.: 333199

Obligor: Chandra N. Barnes

Obligor Address: 1020 W Jackson 

St, Pensacola, FL 32501

Unit Week: 6020/6021, 17-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $21322.47

Perdiem: $10.66

 

Contract No.: 333516

Obligor: Cathy K. Horning

Obligor Address: 46 Skyline Drive,

Wellsboro, PA 16901

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 20-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12442.10

Perdiem: $6.22

 

Contract No.: 333354

Obligor: Kevin R. Tinsley

Obligor Address: 19 Snowberry Dr,

N Dartmouth, MA 02747

Unit Week: 6024, 37-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $26468.91

Perdiem: $13.23

 

Contract No.: 333390

Obligor: Cherie L. Rumbold and

John R. Rumbold

Obligor Address: 7373 Greenfield

Trail, Chesterland, OH 44026

Unit Week: 6010, 10-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $15789.56

Perdiem: $7.89

Contract No.: 333422

Obligor: Diayonda Richardson and 

Ecru Richardson

Obligor Address: 15704 Miller Creek

Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Unit Week: 6022, 15-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $15348.89

Perdiem: $7.67

 

Contract No.: 333429

Obligor: David P. Waters and Sheria 

D. Waters

Obligor Address: 3 Sunset 

Ridge Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 

22405

Unit Week: 6012, 1-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $9239.70

Perdiem: $4.62

 

Contract No.: 333440

Obligor: Eric Byrd

Obligor Address: 5325 Elkhorn Blvd

231, Sacramento, CA 95842

Unit Week: 6010, 9-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $5669.80

Perdiem: $2.83

 

Contract No.: 333497

Obligor: Nelson Rosario and Norma

I. Rosario

Obligor Address: 707 Oak Manor

Circle, Orlando, FL 32825

Unit Week: 6016, 1-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $2538.35

Perdiem: $1.27

 

Contract No.: 334438

Obligor: Mary E. Harmon and Ronald

L. Harmon

Obligor Address: 115 Fox Bridge Rd

Se, Dalton, GA 30721-5738

Unit Week: 6010, 44-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10618.08

Perdiem: $5.31

 

Contract No.: 333608

Obligor: Karen D. Wilkerson

Obligor Address: PO BOX 8165, Fort

Mohave, AZ 86427

Unit Week: 6008, 13-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $17848.87

Perdiem: $8.92

 

Contract No.: 333631

Obligor: Darryl P. Epps Sr. and 

Dorothy F. Epps

Obligor Address: 1500 Hardy Rd,

Lunenburg, VA 23952

Unit Week: 6010, 16-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $2552.21

Perdiem: $1.28

 

Contract No.: 333913

Obligor: Frank Micari Jr.

Obligor Address: 16 Azalea Drive,

Daytona Beach, FL 32124

Unit Week: 6010, 42-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $7889.28

Perdiem: $3.94

 

Contract No.: 333986

Obligor: Dennis P. Donegan Jr. and

Dennis P. Donegan Sr.

Obligor Address: 4689 S E 98th Lane, 

Belleview, FL 34420

Unit Week: 6006, 14-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $11500.32

Perdiem: $5.75

 

Contract No.: 334981

Obligor: Cedric Boyd

Obligor Address: 12406 Aliso Bend

Lane, Houston, TX 77041

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 46-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $18870.87

Perdiem: $9.44

 

Contract No.: 334200

Obligor:  Vacation Network, LLC

A Indiana Limited Liability Company

Obligor Address: PO Box 539, 

Fishers, IN 46038

Unit Week: 6016, 47-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $20818.92

Perdiem: $10.41

 

Contract No.: 334338

Obligor: Larry G. Thompson

Obligor Address: 4339 Southeast 

138th Lane, Summerfield, FL 34491

Unit Week: 6020/6021, 47-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $29043.81

Perdiem: $14.52

 

Contract No.: 334346

Obligor: Ronald H. Guffey and

Sharon A. Guffey

Obligor Address: 147 Oxford Road, 

Lexington, NC 27292

Unit Week: 6018, 42-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $3046.99

Perdiem: $1.52

 

Contract No.: 334389

Obligor: Shelby J. Mason

Obligor Address: 5365 Ga Highway

29, Soperton, GA 30457-5229

Unit Week: 6024, 43-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12085.66

Perdiem: $6.04

 

Contract No.: 334480

Obligor: Joe Ann Clark

Obligor Address: 425 NW 1st Terrace,

Apt 201, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441

Unit Week: 6014, 5-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $11411.14

Perdiem: $5.71

 

Contract No.: 334486

Obligor: Dwight D. Henderson and

Som Henderson

Obligor Address: 13550 Old Dock

Road, Orlando, FL 32828

Unit Week: 6006, 11-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $3094.48

Perdiem: $1.55

 

Contract No.: 334519

Obligor: Kimberly Marshall

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 84, 

Branson, MO 65615

Unit Week: 6012, 12-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $4220.40

Perdiem: $2.11

 

Contract No.: 335729

Obligor: Amnoyporn Salica and

Rick A. Salica

Obligor Address: 2017 Brentwood

Dr, Auburndale, FL 33823

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 29-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $23770.36

Perdiem: $11.89

 

Contract No.: 335112

Obligor: Emilia S. Oliveira and Joao

S. Oliveira

Obligor Address: 5 Sequoia Drive, 

Cromwell, CT 06416-1204

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 36-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $14090.22

Perdiem: $7.05

 

Contract No.: 335264

Obligor: Carmen M. Gonzalez and

Rualdo Garcia

Obligor Address: 1261 Humphrey

Blvd, Deltona, FL 32738

Unit Week: 6008, 33-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $13184.55

Perdiem: $6.59

 

Contract No.: 335334

Obligor: Fred A. Bailey and Merian 

Bailey

Obligor Address: 1060 Willow

 Woods Drive, Aiken, SC 29803

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 28-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $20566.02

Perdiem: $10.28

 

Contract No.: 335406

Obligor: Cecil Albritton and Dawn

M. Albritton

Obligor Address: 6450 NE 304th

Street, Okeechobee, FL 34972

Unit Week: 6010, 41-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $14069.55

Perdiem: $7.03

 

Contract No.: 335525

Obligor: Roderick L. Luckett and

Sadie M. Luckett

Obligor Address: 2418 37th Ave N,

Saint Petersburg, FL 33713-1829

Unit Week: 6024, 46-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10179.00

Perdiem: $5.09

 

Contract No.: 335788

Obligor: Juliet L. Rufo and Raul

S. Rufo

Obligor Address: 7384 Woodcroft

Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45241

Unit Week: 6008, 24-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12700.42

Perdiem: $6.35

 

Contract No.: 335799

Obligor: Alta L. Manuel and Daryl 

E. Lynn

Obligor Address: 6125 Lilac Drive N,

Minneapolis, MN 55430

Unit Week: 6010, 45-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $4016.69

Perdiem: $2.01

 

Contract No.: 335840

Obligor: Kimberly Marshall

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 84, 

Branson, MO 65615

Unit Week: 6010, 36-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $5612.82

Perdiem: $2.81

 

Contract No.: 335946

Obligor: Gennie G. Hutson and

Shaun D. Hutson

Obligor Address: 1467 Fritts Ct,

Hinesville, GA 31313

Unit Week: 6020/6021, 44-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $21431.24

Perdiem: $10.72

 

Contract No.: 335961

Obligor: Margo A. Mitchell

Obligor Address: 3201 1st Ave Apt 

A124, Columbus, GA 31904

Unit Week: 6024, 5-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10257.42

Perdiem: $5.13

 

Contract No.: 335983

Obligor: Jeptha J. Newberry and

Patricia A. Newberry

Obligor Address: 248 Tower Road

NE, Ludowici, GA 31316

Unit Week: 6024, 6-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $4637.40

Perdiem: $2.32

 

Contract No.: 336073

Obligor: Dow G. Walden Jr. and

Teresa R. Walden

Obligor Address: 390 S Geronimo

Street, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Unit Week: 6006, 6-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12042.22

Perdiem: $6.02

 

Contract No.: 336119

Obligor: Antone S. Pacheco

Obligor Address: 251 Briggs Road,

Westport, MA 02790

Unit Week: 6024, 11-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $16836.01

Perdiem: $8.42

 

Contract No.: 336147

Obligor: Michael W. Graham

Obligor Address: 25 Palladian Dr, 

Senoia, GA 30276

Unit Week: 6008, 39-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $19816.64

Perdiem: $9.91

 

Contract No.: 336149

Obligor: Lancelot J. Mckenzie

Obligor Address: 1687 Balmoral Dr 

SW, Conyers, FL 30094

Unit Week: 6012, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $6430.39

Perdiem: $3.22

 

Contract No.: 336177

Obligor:  Gemini Investment 

Partners, Inc., A Florida Corporation

Obligor Address: 16560 Raven Rock

 Place, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Unit Week: 6012, 11-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $7811.69

Perdiem: $3.91

 

Contract No.: 336321

Obligor: Kevin Rivas and Rosario

Sarabio

Obligor Address: 914 37th Ave, East

Moline, IL 61244

Unit Week: 6010, 36-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $7610.71

Perdiem: $3.81

 

Contract No.: 337531

Obligor: Julia R. Young and Peter

B. Corbin

Obligor Address: 1615 Franklin 

Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Unit Week: 6018, 47-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $26973.47

Perdiem: $13.49

 

Contract No.: 336727

Obligor: Elliott Alonzo Fulmer

Obligor Address: 2701 Honeysuckle

Lane, Thomson, GA 30824

Unit Week: 6024, 3-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $5958.89

Perdiem: $2.98

 

Contract No.: 336754

Obligor: Garrett Brandon Heflin and

Jessica Leah  Hall Heflin

Obligor Address: 7345 Nova Scotia 

Dr., Port Richey, FL 34668

Unit Week: 6022, 49-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $6743.88

Perdiem: $3.37

 

Contract No.: 336766

Obligor: Diane Stevens Murphy and

Michael David Murphy Jr.

Obligor Address: 304 Bayonet Drive, 

Fort Worth, TX 76108

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 24-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $9992.81

Perdiem: $5.00

 

Contract No.: 337815

Obligor: Frankie Matthews and

 

Ronald Matthews

Obligor Address: PO Box 4348,

Ocala, FL 34478

Unit Week: 6014, 47-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $5669.80

Perdiem: $2.83

 

Contract No.: 336858

Obligor: Beverly L. Riddell and 

Donnie L. Riddell

Obligor Address: 36641 Brook Road,

Fruitland Park, FL 34731

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 28-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12429.46

Perdiem: $6.21

 

Contract No.: 336929

Obligor: Gary A. Klanke and Shelly

J. Klanke

Obligor Address: 1052 Hummer 

Lake Rd, Ortonville, MI 48462

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 45-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $9036.83

Perdiem: $4.52

Contract No.: 337497

Obligor: Melba A. Jensen

Obligor Address: 100 Jolly Roger Pt,

Carriere, MS 39426

Unit Week: 6010, 51-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10358.54

Perdiem: $5.18

 

Contract No.: 337541

Obligor: J Bryan Redmond

Obligor Address: 14604 Garfield 

Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 6-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12442.10

Perdiem: $6.22

 

Contract No.: 337554

Obligor: Cassandra Weatherford

Obligor Address: 145 IKE CT, LOT B9,

Ashland, KY 41102

Unit Week: 6002/6003, 42-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $30283.97

Perdiem: $15.14

 

Contract No.: 337566

Obligor: Barbara Virginia Adams 

and Evvard Walter Adams Sr.

Obligor Address: 7823 Yellow Pine 

Drive, Houston, TX 77040

Unit Week: 6008, 8-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $13538.75

Perdiem: $6.77

 

Contract No.: 351539

Obligor: Jenny R. Young and Joshua

K. Greenberg

Obligor Address: 2041 Dixie Belle 

Drive, Apt L, Orlando, FL 32812

Unit Week: 6010, 49-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $8786.95

Perdiem: $4.39

 

Contract No.: 337938

Obligor: Angela Myers

Obligor Address: 409 Bay Avenue, 

Sanford, FL 32771

Unit Week: 6020/6021, 16-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $22149.37

Perdiem: $11.07

 

Contract No.: 338001

Obligor:  Sunny Brook Getaways, 

LLC

Obligor Address: 4821 Lankershim

Blvd, Ste E, N Hollywood, MO 91601

Unit Week: 6010, 37-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12598.50

Perdiem: $6.30

 

Contract No.: 340163

Obligor: Harvey J. Evans and Linda 

C. Whiddon

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 689, Shady 

Grove, FL 32357

Unit Week: 6010, 13-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $24491.60

Perdiem: $12.25

 

Contract No.: 340346

Obligor: Michael Jones and Traci 

M. Jones

Obligor Address: 5268 Beech Ave,

Maple Heights, OH 44137

Unit Week: 6008, 46-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $1338.72

Perdiem: $0.67

 

Contract No.: 408722

Obligor: Ignazio W. Platon and 

Shawn Platon

Obligor Address: 5666 State Route 

414, Hector, NY 14841

Unit Week: 6008, 50-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $2538.35

Perdiem: $1.27

 

Contract No.: 349435

Obligor:  WB Marketing Company

Obligor Address: 265 Quiet Trail 

Drive, Port Orange, FL 32128

Unit Week: 6002/6003, 2-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $23767.57

Perdiem: $11.88

 

Contract No.: 349440

Obligor:  David Skinner, LLC

Obligor Address: 705 Martens Court,

Laredo, TX 78041

Unit Week: 6006, 51-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $16369.58

Perdiem: $8.18

 

Contract No.: 349561

Obligor: Joseph M. Pegarella and 

Nancy Pegarella

Obligor Address: 201 Prickett Dr, 

Eutawville, SC 29048

Unit Week: 6016, 41-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $19415.99

Perdiem: $9.71

 

Contract No.: 352315

Obligor: Jason Arnold

Obligor Address: 5345 Dubois 

Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32127

Unit Week: 6022, 4-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $5513.74

Perdiem: $2.76

 

Contract No.: 365207

Obligor: Corey Lamb

Obligor Address: 1314 Avenue K,

Haines City, FL 33844

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 8-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $6788.44

Perdiem: $3.39

 

Contract No.: 365942

Obligor: James W. Stoddard Jr.

Obligor Address: 220 Gull Lane, Lake

Wales, FL 33859

Unit Week: 6008, 45-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $1338.72

Perdiem: $0.67

 

Contract No.: 403754

Obligor: Judene Marie Gautier

Obligor Address: 74 Setting Sun Dr, 

Cape Fair, MO 65624

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 16-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $4814.81

Perdiem: $2.41

 

Contract No.: 406023

Obligor: Judene Marie Gautier

Obligor Address: 74 Setting Sun Dr, 

Cape Fair, MO 65624

Unit Week: 6022, 12-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $3046.99

Perdiem: $1.52

May 27 & June 3, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/29/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8TH ST HOLLY HILL, FL 321173628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FAHP3E29CL266586 2012 FORD

FL1381DL 1973 TBIRD

June 3, 2021

 

**************

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/19/2021, 09:00 a.m. at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2005 NISS 1N4AL11D95C226990

2006 CFHG LCETDNP5076000037

June 3, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.   2021 11211 PRDL

Division   10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

PAUL SANDERS GAUVIN, 

A/K/A PAUL S. GAUVIN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of PAUL SANDERS GAUVIN, A/K/A PAUL S. GAUVIN, deceased, whose date of death was December 30, 2020; File Number 2021 11211 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 3, 2021.

Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire - 

FBN: 114278

DBA@GendersAlvarez.com

Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire - 

FBN: 146528

AFD@GendersAlvarez.com

Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire - 

FBN 65928

WCM@GendersAlvarez.com

GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.

2307 West Cleveland Street

Tampa, Florida 33609

Phone: (813) 254-4744 

Fax: (813) 254-5222

Eservice for all attorneys listed 

above:

GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com

GAIL M. GAUVIN

Personal Representative

103 10th Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2021-11342-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

HELEN MARIE MCCARTIN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of HELEN MARIE MCCARTIN, deceased, whose date of death was March 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Personal Representatives:

/s/ MARY WEARN

3676 Ridge Avenue

Macon, Georgia 31204

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA  

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO: 2020-10234 PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SALLY BRUST a/k/a 

SALLY BRUST GILLUM,

Deceased.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL NADLER

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that JAMES GILLUM filed a Petition for Summary Administration and Petition to Determine Exempt Property, January 29, 2020.

YOU ARE REQUIRED to file with the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721 and to serve upon the Petitioner, JAMES GILLUM, by and through undersigned counsel, Landis Graham French, P.A., Brittany G. Gloersen, Esquire, at 145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C, DeLand, FL 32724 your written response to the Petition for Summary Administration and the Petition to Determine Exempt Property within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of notice.

Dated this 28th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 91434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH, P.A.

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone (386) 734-3451

Email: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary Email: sdowling@landispa.com

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

********

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/22/2021, 09:00 a.m. at 1617 N. Garfield Ave, DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1999 ULMC 19ZWS31A1XR001852

2006 TOYT JTKDE177X60118747

June 3, 2021

 

**********