volusia
CouNTY
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 11712 CIDL
MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAX BUELL, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure sale dated May 29,
2020 and entered in Case No. 2019
11712 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida in which
Matrix Financial services Corporation,
is the Plaintiff and Dax Buell,
are defendants, the volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the August 25,
2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF
THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF
THE sOUTHWEsT 1/4 OF
THE NORTHWEsT 1/4 OF
sECTION 22, TOWNsHIP 18
sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT,
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 2695 HARRY AvENUE
ORANGE CITY FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 08 day of June, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-015706
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0262
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,
Plaintiff, VS.
RANDALL R. SMITH; SONDRA SMITH;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL
REVENUE SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN
TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID
UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order or
Final Judgment. Final Judgment was
awarded on April 17, 2019 in Civil
Case No. 2018 11135 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON sAvINGs
FUND sOCIETY, FsB, As
TRUsTEE OF sTANWICH MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUsT A is the Plaintiff,
and RANDALL R. sMITH; sONDRA
sMITH; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA,
DEPARTMENT OF TREAsURY
INTERNAL REvENUE sERv; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT
2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD
OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UN-KNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on
July 23, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the
following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A PART OF THE sOUTHWEsT
1/4 OF sECTION 21, TOWNsHIP
15 sOUTH, RANGE 30
EAsT, vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, DEsCRIBED
As FOLLOWs: COMMENCE
AT THE WEsT 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEsT-
CORNER OF sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4) OF sAID sECTION 21: THENCE N 89°25'08" E,
ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF
sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE
OR 1308.41 FEET;
THENCE s 00°17'42" E, A DIsTANCE
OF 590.00 FEET TO
THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE N 89°25'08" E, PARALLEL
WITH THE NORTH LINE OF
sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE
OF 478.23 FEET TO A
POINT ON THE WEsTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE
ROAD NO. 11 (200 FOOT
RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE
ALONG sAID WEsTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE WITH A
CURvE CONCAvE sOUTHWEsTERLY
HAvING A RADIUs OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN
ARC DIsTANCE OF 279.06
FEET TO THE END OF sAID
CURvE; THENCE s 09°59'15" E,
CONTINUING WITH sAID
WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE, A DIsTANCE OF 514.59
FEET; THENCE N 89°38'05" W,
A DIsTANCE OF 618.67 FEET;
THENCE N 00°17'42" W, A DIsTANCE
OF 771.53 FEET TO
THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
HAvING ACCEss TO BLACKWELDER
ROAD ACROss A
sTRIP OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE
LYING ADJACENT TO AND
CONTIGUOUs WITH (WEsT
OF) THE sAID WEsTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE
ROAD NO. 11, THE sOUTHEAsT
CORNER OF sAID 30
FOOT WIDE EAsEMENT sTRIP
BEING THE NORTHEAsT CORNER
OF THE HEREINABOvE
DEsCRIBED PARCEL.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of June, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: MATT BRAUNsCHWEIG
FBN: 84047
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1133-1598B
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0263
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,
Plaintiff, VS.
MYRON SHAFER; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that
sale will be made pursuant to an
Order or Final Judgment. Final
Judgment was awarded on March
13, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018
30412 CICI, of the Circuit Court of
the Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein,
DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE
FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE
AssETs TRUsT 2006-5,
MORTGAGE-BACKED PAss-THROUGH
CERTIFICATEs sERIEs
2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and
MYRON sHAFER; CRYsTAL L.
vICOLE; JONATHAN A. MILLER;
sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REvENUE; vOLUsIA
COUNTY CLERK OF COURT;
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMIssIONERs
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE
sCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED
INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER
sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREsT As
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder
for cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following described real property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL
OF LAND sITUATE IN
THE COUNTY OF vOLUsIA,
AND sTATE OF FLORIDA
BEING KNOWN AND DEsIGNATED
As A PORTION
OF LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, As
sHOWN ON THE RECORD
PLAT OF HIGHRIDGE EsTATEs
REPLAT NO. 2, PER
MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA AND A PORTION
OF THE WEsT 52.85 FEET
OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17, HIGHRIDGE
EsTATEs, PER MAP
BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, BEING DEsCRIBED
As FOLLOWs:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEsT
CORNER OF sAID
LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, sAID
POINT ALsO BEING ON
THE sOUTH RIGHT OF
WAY LINE OF GENERAL
MARsHALL ROAD (A 100
FOOT RIGHT OF WAY As
sHOWN ON BOTH OF THE
ABOvE REFERENCED
PLATs); THENCE EAsT
ALONG THE NORTH LINE
OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND THE NORTH LINE OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A
DIsTANCE OF 105.70 FEET
TO THE NORTHEAsT CORNER
OF sAID WEsT 52.85
FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17;
THENCE sOUTH ALONG
THE EAsT LINE OF sAID
WEsT 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A DIsTANCE OF 75.00 FEET; THENCE
DEPARTING sAID EAsT
LINE OF THE WEsT 52.85
FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17,
RUN WEsT AND PARALLEL
TO THE NORTH LINE OF
sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B
AND sAID NORTH LINE OF
LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DIsTANCE
OF 105.70 FEET TO
A POINT ON THE WEsT
LINE OF sAID LOT 1,
BLOCK 25-B; THENCE
NORTH ALONG sAID WEsT
LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A
DIsTANCE OF 75.00 FEET
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of June, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0264
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,
ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE
ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES,
Plaintiff, VS.
WILLIAM HENRY; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
that sale will be made pursuant
to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded
on February 12, 2020 in Civil
Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of
the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida,
wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY,
As INDENTURE TRUsTEE,
ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERs
OF THE ACCREDITED
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUsT
2005-4 AssET BACKED
NOTEs is the Plaintiff, and
WILLIAM HENRY; MYRNA J.
HENRY; THE CITY OF DAYTONA
BEACH, A FLORIDA
MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR
ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM
AN INTEREsT As sPOUsEs,
HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court,
Laura E. Roth will sell to the
highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following
described real property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 117, sHANGRILA
sUBDIvIsION, UNIT II, As
PER PLAT RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 109
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 11 day of June, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3101B
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0265
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP TRUST 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE4,
Plaintiff, VS.
MATTHEW EARL GEATCHES A/K/A
MATTHEW GEATCHES; et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order or
Final Judgment. Final Judgment was
awarded on March 5, 2020 in Civil Case
No. 2018 10920 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE FOR
GsAMP TRUsT 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE
PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs
2005-HE4 is the Plaintiff, and
MATTHEW EARL GEATCHEs A/K/A
MATTHEW GEATCHEs; sHARON s.
LONG A/K/A sHARON LONG; UNKNOWN
HEIRs BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,
sURvIvING sPOUsE,
GRANTEEs, Ass; COUNTY OF vOLUsIA,
FLORIDA – HOUsING AssIsTANCE
PROGRAM; UNITED sTATEs
OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF THE
TREAsURY – INTERNAL REvENU;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM
COREY; TIFFANY BEENY; LENA
RICHTER; MARCIA BROCKsTEIN;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER
AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED
INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO
ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR
ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs
are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July
23, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following
described real property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN
PARK, A sUBDIvIsION OF
LOTs 49 AND 50 AND PART OF
LOTs 112 AND 113, GEORGE
H. NORRIs sUBDIvIsION OF
DUPON AND GAUDRY
GRANTs, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 139, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1434B
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0266
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN
TREE SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF LAURIE L.
SPRINGSTEEN, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 09, 2020, and entered in
2019 11631 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida, wherein
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A
GREEN TREE sERvICING LLC is the
Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs,
BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs AND ALL
OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTATE OF LAURIE
L. sPRINGsTEEN, DECEAsED; L.
LEROY sPRINGsTEEN are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on July 07, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1309, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT 45, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGEs 300 THROUGH 313, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2280 ALTON
ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in
accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-363159
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0267
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 11276 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNS,
CREDITORS, LIENORS, AND TRUSTEES
OF RICKY EDWARD FISCHBACH, DECEASED,
et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11276 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC D/B/A
sHELLPOINT MORTGAGE sERvICING is
the Plaintiff and BRANDY N. KELLER; THE
UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, BENEFICIARIEs,
GRANTEEs, AssIGNs, CREDITORs,
LIENORs, AND TRUsTEEs OF
RICKY EDWARD FIsCHBACH, DECEAsED;
KEITH FIsCHBACH; RICKEY
FIsCHBACH, JR.; RANENIA GROvE; LAKE
HARNEY WOODs PROPERTY OWNERs
AssOCIATION INC.; HAMILTON GROUP
FUNDING, INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura
E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on July 07, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 14 BLOCK 6, LAKE HARNEY
WOODs PHAsE THREE-A, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 41, PAGE(s) 154 THROUGH 156, INCLUsIvE, OF THE RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGETHER WITH 2020 FTWD MOBILE
HOME AND vIN #(s)
GAFL234A75265 AND
GAFL234B75265
Property Address: 1230 MARsH
FERN RD, MIMs, FL 32754
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-228689
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0268
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MIRANDA SMITH, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December
18, 2018, and entered in 2018 10912
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION is the Plaintiff and MIRANDA
sMITH; BRANDON KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON
s. KLEINKE; R.E. MICHEL COMPANY,
LLC F/K/A R.E. MICHEL COMPANY F/K/A
R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA
HOUsING FINANCE CORPORATION are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on July 07, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF A REPLAT
OF A PORTION OF DELTONA LAKEs,
UNIT NINE, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 28, AT PAGE(s) 112 AND
113, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1191 s COOPER
DR, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with Florida
statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-170920
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0270
**************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 10293 CIDL
U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER
TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE
ASSET TRUST 2017-RPL2,
Plaintiff, vs
THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND
ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;
HOWARD GENSER, JR.;
SCOTT GENSER; JILL SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,
OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated
January 9, 2020 and an Order
Resetting sale dated June 9,
2020 and entered in Case No.
2019 10293 CIDL of the Circuit
Court in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.s. BANK
TRUsT NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
NOT IN ITs INDIvIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT sOLELY As
OWNER TRUsTEE FOR
LEGACY MORTGAGE AssET
TRUsT 2017-RPL2 is Plaintiff and
THE UNKNOWN sPOUsEs,
HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs,
CREDITORs, AND ALL OTHER
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF
HOWARD s. GENsER, DECEAsED;
HOWARD GENsER, JR.; sCOTT GENsER; JILL
sOCHACKI; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING INTEREsTs BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIs ACTION, OR
HAvING OR CLAIMING TO HAvE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREsT
IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN
DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit
Court, will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00
a.m., on July 30, 2020, the following
described property as set forth
in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 19, UNIvERsITY
MANOR, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
23, AT PAGE 239, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT
IN THE sURPLUs
FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE A
CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTs THE sURPLUs As
UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN
ITs DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED June 17, 2020.
DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
By: NAZIsH Z. sHAH
Florida Bar No.: 92172
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-169241
June 25; July 2, 2020 v20-0271
**************************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff, vs
JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.
CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR
CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE
OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to an Order or summary
Final Judgment of foreclosure
dated March 5, 2020 and
an Order Resetting sale dated
June 3, 2020 and entered in
Case No. 2019 11713 CIDL of
the Circuit Court in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein
U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
NOT IN ITs INDIvIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT sOLELY
As TRUsTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUsT, sERIEs 2016-CTT is
Plaintiff and JERRY ANNE
CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.
CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING INTEREsTs
BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIs ACTION,
OR HAvING OR CLAIMING TO
HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E ROTH,
Clerk of the Circuit Court, will
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on July 30, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in
said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE
NORTHWEsT 1/4 OF THE
NORTHEAsT 1/4 OF THE
sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF sECTION
14, TOWNsHIP 17
sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT,
vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, LEss AND EXCEPT
THAT PORTION
PREvIOUsLY CONvEYED
TO THE COUNTY OF vOLUsIA
As DEsCRIBED IN
WARRANTY DEED
RECORDED AUGUsT 3,
1994 IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 3940,
PAGE 4933, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN
INTEREsT IN THE sURPLUs
FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE
A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTs THE sURPLUs As
UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN
ITs DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE
sALE. NOTICE OF THE
CHANGED TIME OF sALE
sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As
PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED June 17, 2020.
DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
By: MARIE A. POTOPsINGH
Florida Bar No.: 560901
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-174372
June 25; July 2, 2020 v20-0272
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 30337 CICI
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
CASSANDRA A. LEE, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 17, 2020, and
entered in 2019 30337 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein NATIONsTAR
MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR.
COOPER is the Plaintiff and CAssANDRA
A. LEE; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF CAssANDRA A. LEE; ANGELA E. JOHNsON; THE CITY
OF DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on July 15, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 12, BEvERLY HILLs-UNIT 10, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
25, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 22 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-247339
June 25; July 2, 2020 v20-0273
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 31599 CICI
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL E. PHILBRICK AND PARTICIA
A. PHILBRICK, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 13, 2020, and
entered in 2019 31599 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein NATIONsTAR
MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and
MICHAEL E. PHILBRICK; PARTICIA
A. PHILBRICK; PELICAN BAY
HOMEOWNERs AssOCIATION
OF DAYTONA BEACH, INC. are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on July 15, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, PELICAN BAY PHAsE I, UNIT III, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
36, PAGEs 69 AND 70, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 413 PELICAN
BAY DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 22 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-353651
June 25; July 2, 2020 v20-0274
**************************