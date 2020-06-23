volusia

CouNTY

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 11712 CIDL

MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAX BUELL, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure sale dated May 29,

2020 and entered in Case No. 2019

11712 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida in which

Matrix Financial services Corporation,

is the Plaintiff and Dax Buell,

are defendants, the volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash

in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the August 25,

2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF

THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF

THE sOUTHWEsT 1/4 OF

THE NORTHWEsT 1/4 OF

sECTION 22, TOWNsHIP 18

sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT,

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2695 HARRY AvENUE

ORANGE CITY FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 08 day of June, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-015706

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0262

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,

Plaintiff, VS.

RANDALL R. SMITH; SONDRA SMITH;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL

REVENUE SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE

HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN

TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order or

Final Judgment. Final Judgment was

awarded on April 17, 2019 in Civil

Case No. 2018 11135 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON sAvINGs

FUND sOCIETY, FsB, As

TRUsTEE OF sTANWICH MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUsT A is the Plaintiff,

and RANDALL R. sMITH; sONDRA

sMITH; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA,

DEPARTMENT OF TREAsURY

INTERNAL REvENUE sERv; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT

2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD

OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UN-KNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.

Roth will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on

July 23, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the

following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PART OF THE sOUTHWEsT

1/4 OF sECTION 21, TOWNsHIP

15 sOUTH, RANGE 30

EAsT, vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, DEsCRIBED

As FOLLOWs: COMMENCE

AT THE WEsT 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEsT-

CORNER OF sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4) OF sAID sECTION 21: THENCE N 89°25'08" E,

ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF

sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE

OR 1308.41 FEET;

THENCE s 00°17'42" E, A DIsTANCE

OF 590.00 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE N 89°25'08" E, PARALLEL

WITH THE NORTH LINE OF

sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE

OF 478.23 FEET TO A

POINT ON THE WEsTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE

ROAD NO. 11 (200 FOOT

RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE

ALONG sAID WEsTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE WITH A

CURvE CONCAvE sOUTHWEsTERLY

HAvING A RADIUs OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN

ARC DIsTANCE OF 279.06

FEET TO THE END OF sAID

CURvE; THENCE s 09°59'15" E,

CONTINUING WITH sAID

WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE, A DIsTANCE OF 514.59

FEET; THENCE N 89°38'05" W,

A DIsTANCE OF 618.67 FEET;

THENCE N 00°17'42" W, A DIsTANCE

OF 771.53 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

HAvING ACCEss TO BLACKWELDER

ROAD ACROss A

sTRIP OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE

LYING ADJACENT TO AND

CONTIGUOUs WITH (WEsT

OF) THE sAID WEsTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE

ROAD NO. 11, THE sOUTHEAsT

CORNER OF sAID 30

FOOT WIDE EAsEMENT sTRIP

BEING THE NORTHEAsT CORNER

OF THE HEREINABOvE

DEsCRIBED PARCEL.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of June, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: MATT BRAUNsCHWEIG

FBN: 84047

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1133-1598B

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0263

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,

Plaintiff, VS.

MYRON SHAFER; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that

sale will be made pursuant to an

Order or Final Judgment. Final

Judgment was awarded on March

13, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018

30412 CICI, of the Circuit Court of

the Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein,

DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE

FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE

AssETs TRUsT 2006-5,

MORTGAGE-BACKED PAss-THROUGH

CERTIFICATEs sERIEs

2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and

MYRON sHAFER; CRYsTAL L.

vICOLE; JONATHAN A. MILLER;

sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REvENUE; vOLUsIA

COUNTY CLERK OF COURT;

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMIssIONERs

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE

sCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED

INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER

sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREsT As

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.

Roth will sell to the highest bidder

for cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following described real property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL

OF LAND sITUATE IN

THE COUNTY OF vOLUsIA,

AND sTATE OF FLORIDA

BEING KNOWN AND DEsIGNATED

As A PORTION

OF LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, As

sHOWN ON THE RECORD

PLAT OF HIGHRIDGE EsTATEs

REPLAT NO. 2, PER

MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA AND A PORTION

OF THE WEsT 52.85 FEET

OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17, HIGHRIDGE

EsTATEs, PER MAP

BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, BEING DEsCRIBED

As FOLLOWs:

BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEsT

CORNER OF sAID

LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, sAID

POINT ALsO BEING ON

THE sOUTH RIGHT OF

WAY LINE OF GENERAL

MARsHALL ROAD (A 100

FOOT RIGHT OF WAY As

sHOWN ON BOTH OF THE

ABOvE REFERENCED

PLATs); THENCE EAsT

ALONG THE NORTH LINE

OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND THE NORTH LINE OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A

DIsTANCE OF 105.70 FEET

TO THE NORTHEAsT CORNER

OF sAID WEsT 52.85

FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17;

THENCE sOUTH ALONG

THE EAsT LINE OF sAID

WEsT 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A DIsTANCE OF 75.00 FEET; THENCE

DEPARTING sAID EAsT

LINE OF THE WEsT 52.85

FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17,

RUN WEsT AND PARALLEL

TO THE NORTH LINE OF

sAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B

AND sAID NORTH LINE OF

LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DIsTANCE

OF 105.70 FEET TO

A POINT ON THE WEsT

LINE OF sAID LOT 1,

BLOCK 25-B; THENCE

NORTH ALONG sAID WEsT

LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A

DIsTANCE OF 75.00 FEET

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of June, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1363B

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0264

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,

ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE

ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES,

Plaintiff, VS.

WILLIAM HENRY; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

that sale will be made pursuant

to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded

on February 12, 2020 in Civil

Case No. 2019 30902 CICI, of

the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida,

wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK

NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY,

As INDENTURE TRUsTEE,

ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERs

OF THE ACCREDITED

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUsT

2005-4 AssET BACKED

NOTEs is the Plaintiff, and

WILLIAM HENRY; MYRNA J.

HENRY; THE CITY OF DAYTONA

BEACH, A FLORIDA

MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR

ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM

AN INTEREsT As sPOUsEs,

HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court,

Laura E. Roth will sell to the

highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following

described real property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 117, sHANGRILA

sUBDIvIsION, UNIT II, As

PER PLAT RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 109

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 11 day of June, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3101B

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0265

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP TRUST 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE4,

Plaintiff, VS.

MATTHEW EARL GEATCHES A/K/A

MATTHEW GEATCHES; et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order or

Final Judgment. Final Judgment was

awarded on March 5, 2020 in Civil Case

No. 2018 10920 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE FOR

GsAMP TRUsT 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE

PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs

2005-HE4 is the Plaintiff, and

MATTHEW EARL GEATCHEs A/K/A

MATTHEW GEATCHEs; sHARON s.

LONG A/K/A sHARON LONG; UNKNOWN

HEIRs BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,

sURvIvING sPOUsE,

GRANTEEs, Ass; COUNTY OF vOLUsIA,

FLORIDA – HOUsING AssIsTANCE

PROGRAM; UNITED sTATEs

OF AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF THE

TREAsURY – INTERNAL REvENU;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM

COREY; TIFFANY BEENY; LENA

RICHTER; MARCIA BROCKsTEIN;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER

AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED

INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO

ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR

ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs

are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July

23, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following

described real property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN

PARK, A sUBDIvIsION OF

LOTs 49 AND 50 AND PART OF

LOTs 112 AND 113, GEORGE

H. NORRIs sUBDIvIsION OF

DUPON AND GAUDRY

GRANTs, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 139, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1434B

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0266

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN

TREE SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF LAURIE L.

SPRINGSTEEN, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 09, 2020, and entered in

2019 11631 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida, wherein

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A

GREEN TREE sERvICING LLC is the

Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs,

BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs,

CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs AND ALL

OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTATE OF LAURIE

L. sPRINGsTEEN, DECEAsED; L.

LEROY sPRINGsTEEN are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on July 07, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1309, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT 45, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGEs 300 THROUGH 313, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2280 ALTON

ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in

accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-363159

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0267

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 11276 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNS,

CREDITORS, LIENORS, AND TRUSTEES

OF RICKY EDWARD FISCHBACH, DECEASED,

et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11276 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC D/B/A

sHELLPOINT MORTGAGE sERvICING is

the Plaintiff and BRANDY N. KELLER; THE

UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, BENEFICIARIEs,

GRANTEEs, AssIGNs, CREDITORs,

LIENORs, AND TRUsTEEs OF

RICKY EDWARD FIsCHBACH, DECEAsED;

KEITH FIsCHBACH; RICKEY

FIsCHBACH, JR.; RANENIA GROvE; LAKE

HARNEY WOODs PROPERTY OWNERs

AssOCIATION INC.; HAMILTON GROUP

FUNDING, INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura

E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on July 07, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 14 BLOCK 6, LAKE HARNEY

WOODs PHAsE THREE-A, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 41, PAGE(s) 154 THROUGH 156, INCLUsIvE, OF THE RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH 2020 FTWD MOBILE

HOME AND vIN #(s)

GAFL234A75265 AND

GAFL234B75265

Property Address: 1230 MARsH

FERN RD, MIMs, FL 32754

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-228689

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0268

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

MIRANDA SMITH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December

18, 2018, and entered in 2018 10912

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION is the Plaintiff and MIRANDA

sMITH; BRANDON KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON

s. KLEINKE; R.E. MICHEL COMPANY,

LLC F/K/A R.E. MICHEL COMPANY F/K/A

R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA

HOUsING FINANCE CORPORATION are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on July 07, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF A REPLAT

OF A PORTION OF DELTONA LAKEs,

UNIT NINE, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 28, AT PAGE(s) 112 AND

113, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1191 s COOPER

DR, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with Florida

statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-170920

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0270

**************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 10293 CIDL

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER

TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE

ASSET TRUST 2017-RPL2,

Plaintiff, vs

THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND

ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;

HOWARD GENSER, JR.;

SCOTT GENSER; JILL SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,

OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE

PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated

January 9, 2020 and an Order

Resetting sale dated June 9,

2020 and entered in Case No.

2019 10293 CIDL of the Circuit

Court in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.s. BANK

TRUsT NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

NOT IN ITs INDIvIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT sOLELY As

OWNER TRUsTEE FOR

LEGACY MORTGAGE AssET

TRUsT 2017-RPL2 is Plaintiff and

THE UNKNOWN sPOUsEs,

HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs,

CREDITORs, AND ALL OTHER

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF

HOWARD s. GENsER, DECEAsED;

HOWARD GENsER, JR.; sCOTT GENsER; JILL

sOCHACKI; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING INTEREsTs BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIs ACTION, OR

HAvING OR CLAIMING TO HAvE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREsT

IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN

DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit

Court, will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00

a.m., on July 30, 2020, the following

described property as set forth

in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 19, UNIvERsITY

MANOR, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

23, AT PAGE 239, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT

IN THE sURPLUs

FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE A

CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTs THE sURPLUs As

UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN

ITs DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE

THE TIME OF THE sALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF sALE sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED June 17, 2020.

DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

By: NAZIsH Z. sHAH

Florida Bar No.: 92172

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-169241

June 25; July 2, 2020 v20-0271

**************************

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff, vs

JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.

CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR

CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE

OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to an Order or summary

Final Judgment of foreclosure

dated March 5, 2020 and

an Order Resetting sale dated

June 3, 2020 and entered in

Case No. 2019 11713 CIDL of

the Circuit Court in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein

U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

NOT IN ITs INDIvIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT sOLELY

As TRUsTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUsT, sERIEs 2016-CTT is

Plaintiff and JERRY ANNE

CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.

CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING INTEREsTs

BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIs ACTION,

OR HAvING OR CLAIMING TO

HAvE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DEsCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E ROTH,

Clerk of the Circuit Court, will

sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on July 30, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in

said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE

NORTHWEsT 1/4 OF THE

NORTHEAsT 1/4 OF THE

sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF sECTION

14, TOWNsHIP 17

sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT,

vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, LEss AND EXCEPT

THAT PORTION

PREvIOUsLY CONvEYED

TO THE COUNTY OF vOLUsIA

As DEsCRIBED IN

WARRANTY DEED

RECORDED AUGUsT 3,

1994 IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 3940,

PAGE 4933, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN

INTEREsT IN THE sURPLUs

FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE

A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTs THE sURPLUs As

UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN

ITs DEsCRETION, MAY ENLARGE

THE TIME OF THE

sALE. NOTICE OF THE

CHANGED TIME OF sALE

sHALL BE PUBLIsHED As

PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED June 17, 2020.

DIAZ ANsELMO LINDBERG P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

By: MARIE A. POTOPsINGH

Florida Bar No.: 560901

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-174372

June 25; July 2, 2020 v20-0272

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 30337 CICI

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

CASSANDRA A. LEE, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 17, 2020, and

entered in 2019 30337 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein NATIONsTAR

MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR.

COOPER is the Plaintiff and CAssANDRA

A. LEE; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF CAssANDRA A. LEE; ANGELA E. JOHNsON; THE CITY

OF DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on July 15, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 12, BEvERLY HILLs-UNIT 10, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

25, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 22 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-247339

June 25; July 2, 2020 v20-0273

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 31599 CICI

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL E. PHILBRICK AND PARTICIA

A. PHILBRICK, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 13, 2020, and

entered in 2019 31599 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein NATIONsTAR

MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and

MICHAEL E. PHILBRICK; PARTICIA

A. PHILBRICK; PELICAN BAY

HOMEOWNERs AssOCIATION

OF DAYTONA BEACH, INC. are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on July 15, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, PELICAN BAY PHAsE I, UNIT III, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

36, PAGEs 69 AND 70, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 413 PELICAN

BAY DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 22 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-353651

June 25; July 2, 2020 v20-0274

**************************