NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1074-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #502300001052 23 15 30 S 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 0915 PG 0284
Name in which assessed: REYNOLD M DANDREA ET AL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3731-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001520 LOT 152 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0333
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that THOMAS EDWARD MCCLURE JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 9512-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #723100002600 31 17 32 W 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 4908 PGS 0368-0371 INC
Name in which assessed: ALFRED R ALESANDRELLI & FRANK A GALLO JR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021 10144 PRDL
Div.: 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
JULIA R. LEKICH
Deceased.
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Cynthia Cardenas (address unknown) and
Antonio Cardenas (address unknown)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Administration has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address is: Coren J. Meeks, c/o Meeks and Ceely, P.L., 311 E. Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, on or before July 15, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the Clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice. This Notice shall be published in The Beacon once a week for FOUR (4) consecutive weeks.
Signed on this 3rd day of June, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Court
By: /s/ D. Patterson
Deputy Clerk
First Publication on: June 17, 2021.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/12/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8TH STREET HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JN8AZ18W19W158757 2009 NISSAN
June 24, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1149-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #502700000241 27 15 30 S 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 PER OR 4197 PG 2666 PER OR 5628 PG 3303 PER OF 5756 PG 0551
Name in which assessed: JOSE & FARAH JOSEPH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4740-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #612901010010 29 16 31 LOTS 1 & 15 BLK 1 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 70 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 5417 PG 0483 PER OR 5449 PG 0981 PER OR 5531 PG 0765
Name in which assessed: RUDY & LORRAINE VECCHIO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BLUE TOURMALINE PROPERTIES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12082-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #533865000080 LOT 8 CANNON SUB BLK 17 KINGSTON MB 6 PG 60 PER OR 5305 PG 4762
Name in which assessed: JOY M BROWN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-12689 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
In Re: The Marriage of
Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez,
Petitioner
and
Sarah Lynn Garcia, Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Sarah Lynn Garcia
1153 Main St
Hunt, NY 14846
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez
1025 S Beach St, Apt 149
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
on or before July 12, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: May 27, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2063-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #700901790011 W 154.65 FT OF N 80.62 FT OF S 211.22 FT MEAS ON W/L OF BLK 115 DELAND MB 2 PG 45 PER OR 3840 PGS 4014-4017 INC PER OR 6730 PG 4678
Name in which assessed: JOHN L GREEN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24 ,July 1 & 8, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5375-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #711601070120 16 17 31 LOTS 12 13 14 & 15 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 80 PER OR 4344 PG 4978 PER OR 5586 PG 1486
Name in which assessed: NATHAN OLIVER CO-TR & JEROMARLI TRUST CO-TR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JEFFREY LAURENCE HARTDORN the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 13911-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #844702061781 47 18 34 E 165 FT OF W 12705 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 7920 FT OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA W 1/2 LOT 178 CAPE ATL SEC F UNREC SUB NO 221 PER OR 1924 PG 308 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS
Name in which assessed: VIRGINIA LARKEY PATCHETT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
ON CALL PRESSURE & SOFT
WASHING
773 Shafton Ave.
Deltona, Florida 32738
Shannon A. Kramarcik, Owner
June 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/16/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8TH STREET HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G1AK55F967781201
2006 CHEVROLET
1N4DL01D4YC244096 2000 NISSAN
3FAHP07Z58R118906 2008 FORD
June 24, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON FRIDAY, JULY 9, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2004 BMW VIN 5UXFA13534LU20553
June 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3582-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001220 LOTS 122 TO 125 INC HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0331
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5994-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #810600000126 06-18-31 100% SUB-SURFACE RIGHTS TO THAT PART OF GOVT LOT 3 LYING ADJ ON WEST SIDE OF YOURLANDO 1ST ADD MB 10 PG 185 & N OF CASSADAGA RD PER OR 5762 PGS 0095-0096 PER OR 5971 PG 1092 PER OR 6719 PG 3705
Name in which assessed: PERFORMANCE RESOURCES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 2021 11387 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NORMA P. JONES
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of NORMA P. JONES, deceased, whose date of death was April 7, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Harlan G. Paul
Harlan G. Paul, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 1002539
PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP
142 E. New York Avenue
DeLand, FL 32724
Tel: (386) 734-3020
Fax: (386) 734-3096
Primary: hgpaul@paulandelkind.com
Secondary: tflowers@paulandelkind.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ R. Scott Jones
1111 E. Washington Avenue
Pierson, Florida 32180
June 17 & 24, 2021
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, JULY 12, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2019 DODGE
VIN 2C3CDXHG9KH681872
2016 KIA VIN KNAFX4A62G5479046
June 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 7/12/2021 at 10:30 am, the following vehicle will be sold for towing & storage charges pursuant to F.S. 713.78:
2004 JEEP #1J4GW48S64C224088
Sale will be held at Hughart Towing, 2811 S. NOVA RD, UNIT A3, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119. 386-281-1035. Lienor reserves the right to bid.
June 24, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3586-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001670 LOTS 167 168 & 169 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY PER OR 3975 PG 1555
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY LUPICA TRS ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12039-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #533844010060 E 1/2 OF LOT 6 BLK 1 KEATING SUB COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR4767 PGS 4105-4106 PER OR 5320 PG 0979
Name in which assessed: MARVIN EDWARD LARGE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11479 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN V. SCHMITT, JR.
A/K/A JOHN VICTOR SCHMITT,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN V. SCHMITT, JR. A/K/A JOHN VICTOR SCHMITT, deceased, whose date of death was May 12, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 24, 2021.
Signed on this 14th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Randall J. Marshall
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 348414
Marshall Law Office, P.A.
1019 Town Center Dr., Unit 101
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775-0199
Email: marshalllaw@cfl.rr.com
/s/ ALICE T. CLARK
Personal Representative
P.O. Box 1810
DeLand, FL 32721-1810
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, July 13th,2021 @ 12:00 pm
Jon Chambers furniture, households, boxes Kelly Stevenson brushes and misc items Jodi Handyside couch, love seat ,kitchen table chairs, totes, households boxes Scott Mickens boxes, furniture, tools, extra stuff Shiloh Demarest guitars, head, cabinet, boxes Deborah Pratt Household items,king size bed/boxsprings, paint sprayers,scafolding,tools Marlena Kania end tables dressers tv bunk bed couch and bed couch
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
June 24 & July 1, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HILL FAMILY REALTY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3622-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #800902140160 LOTS 16 17 & 18 BLK N 2ND ADD ORANGE CITY TERRACE MB 23 PGS 93-94 INC PER OR 5125 PG 2891
Name in which assessed: PARKS PROPERTIES INC & HILL & BECKMAN INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12204-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #533892010190 LOT 16 EXC E 80 FT & LOT 19 BLK AWRIGHT 2ND ADD COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR 6352 PG 3139 PER OR 6356 PG 1629
Name in which assessed: MARK DREW LIPTON ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2021 30377 CICI
CAYETANO ROMAN JIMENEZ,
Plaintiff,
vs.
JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and all others claiming by, through and under JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA; LAND & PROPERTIES, LLC.; BRYANT INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC.; THE BRYANT GROUP, INC.; SIGNATURE ONE HOMES, CORP.; SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) OF THE OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST and all others claiming by, through and under the OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and all others claiming by, through and under JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) OF THE OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST and all others claiming by, through and under the OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 3, Block 34, University Highlands, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 29, Pages 3 through 6, inclusive, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a W International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL 32124 Parcel ID 611602090030.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before July 12, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
DATED this 25th day of May 2021.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on July 8, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 3326-27 Omar Rodriguez $1073.40, 1104 Frankie Booso $522.30, 8831-32 William Ziembo $727.80
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/12/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JA4AP3AUXHZ065572
2017 MITSUBISHI
June 24, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3730-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001500 LOTS 150 & 151 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 3190 PG 0728 PER OR 6305 PG 0331
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15886-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #953702000432 E 1/2 OF LOT 43 EXC N 264 FT & W 1/2 OF LOT 45 EXC N 396 FT PABLO SUB MB 4 PG 101
Name in which assessed: SAM SANSANO ET AL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL ASSET SECURITIES CORP., SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2007-WMC1, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEM, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.;
Defendant(s).
CASE NO.: 2019-10583-CIDL
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to the Order Granting Motion to Cancel and Reschedule Foreclosure Sale entered on March 8, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 20th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGES 28 THROUGH 44, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property address: 2910 Keesler Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 16th day of June 2021:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ HEATHER GRIFFITHS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 91444
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/07/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2007 PONTIAC G6
VIN 1G2AL15F577248202
June 24, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10537-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARIE CATHERINE BLAHNIK,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the estate of Marie Catherine Blahnik, deceased, File Number 2021-10537-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721; that the decedent's date of death was December 30, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $10,400.00 and that the name and address of the person/entity to whom it is has been assigned by such order are:
The Clarence L. Blahnik and Marie C. Blahnik Revocable Trust dated 08/27/1997 c.o Gregory F. Blahnik, Trustee, 682 Ferncliff Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provison for full payment was made in the Order of Summarty Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 95641
GREGORY W. MEIER
Florida Bar Number: 65511
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Alt. E-Mails:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ Gregory F. Blahnik
682 Ferncliff Drive
Port Orange, Florida 32127
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 10405 CIDL
DIVISION:01
AURIC HOLDINGS, LLC,
a Florida Limited Liability
Company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CYD ASSOCIATES; ALAN
DERKAZARIAN, Their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other Parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION -
REAL PROPERTY
TO: CYD ASSOCIATES and ALAN DERKAZARIAN, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 22, Block 1916 of Deltona Lakes Unit 74, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 29, Pages 28-44, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (“Real Property”).
This property is located at the street address of: 2131 Capri Circle, Deltona FL 32738 (“Real Property”).
has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 10th day of June 2021.
HON. LAURA E. ROTH,
Clerk, Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771. THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.
June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021
*********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Encore Bodywork
690 Muscovy Cir., Apt. D
DeLand, FL 32720
Judith Helen Miller
June 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11514 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EDWIN RIOS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been or will be entered in the estate of Edwin Rios, deceased, File Number 2021-11514 PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was December 5, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $56,125.30, excluding exempt homestead, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Linette M. DeJesus, 209 Eastview Cove Dr. S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, 37323
Richie (Richard) Olsen, 747 59th St., Brooklyn, New York, 11220
Luis Lugo, 1570 Zinnia Dr., Deltona, Florida, 32725
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Michael A. Kurey
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 978833
FINLEY LAW LLC
203 E. Rich Ave
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-5959
Fax: (386) 734-5945
E-Mail: eservice@finleylawllc.com
2nd E-Mail:
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ Linette M. DeJesus
209 Eastview Cove Dr. S.E.
Cleveland, Tennessee 37323
June 17 & 24, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 2021-11343-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CAROL ANN RULAND,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CAROL ANN RULAND, deceased, whose date of death was April 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ LINDA L. COLLINSON
3043 Turnbull Bay Road
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
June 17 & 24, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 11440 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
JESSICA RODRIGUEZ,
Petitioner
and
HELEN RIVERA,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: HELEN RIVERA
Unknown Address
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
JESSICA RODRIGUEZ
2870 Waco Drive
Deltona, FL 32738
on or before July 26, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: June 10, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk
June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11473-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DEWEY DAVID OGLE
a/k/a DAVID D. OGLE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Dewey David Ogle, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representatives:
Ryan F. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 108120
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representatives:
Lindsey R. Fidler
719 Nixon Lane
Port Orange, FL 32129
James S. Harlin, Jr.
1800 S. Palmetto Ave. #108
South Daytona, FL 32119
Margo M. Tillotson
2967 S. Atlantic Ave., #807
Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11426 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ZOE COCHRANE COLLINS
A/K/A ZOE MARGARET COCHRANE
COLLINS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ZOE COCHRANE COLLINS A/K/A ZOE MARGARET COCHRANE COLLINS, deceased, whose date of death was May 5, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 17, 2021.
Signed on this 7th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Randall J. Marshall
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 348414
Marshall Law Office, P.A.
1019 Town Center Dr., Unit 101
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775-0199
Email: marshalllaw@cfl.rr.com
/s/ DEBRA G. HOWARD
Personal Representative
P.O. Box 1810
DeLand, FL 32721-1810
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2020 11081 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND
SOCIETY FSB, NOT IN ITS
INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY
AS TRUSTEE OF BCMB1 TRUST
Plaintiff,
BEVERLY J. BROOKS, ET AL.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Consent Summary Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure dated April 15, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020-11081-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein PAPER PROFITS, LLC is Plaintiff, and BEVERLY J. BROOKS is the Defendant, the Office of Laura E. Roth, Volusia County Clerk of the Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash online at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, with the sale to begin at 11:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as is practicable, on July15, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 1163, DELTONA LAKES UNIT FORTY-TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 262 THROUGH 266, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ADDRESS: 3141 Tunisia Dr., Deltona, FL 32738
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated: June 15, 2021
/s/ Sean K. Mills
Sean K. Mills, Esq.
O’Kelley & Sorohan, LLC
301 E. Pine Street, Suite 125
Orlando, FL 32801
Phone: (407) 475-5350
Facsimile: (678) 533-3065
Florida Bar No.: 59342
Email: smills@oslawllc.com
June 24 & July 1, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2021-11458-PRDL
Division No. 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CLAUDIA CURIALE a/k/a,
CLAUDIA HUDSON COBB CRAGER
CURIALE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Claudia Curiale a/k/a Claudia Hudson Cobb Crager Curiale, deceased, whose date of death was July 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.
Personal Representative(s):
KEVIN CRAGER
8200 Chatham Oaks
Concord, North Carolina 28027
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s):
ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 280704
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Tel: (386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
June 17 & 24, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10114-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JESSIE C. PRICE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JESSIE C. PRICE, deceased, whose date of death was November 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Avenue DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ MICHAEL C. HUDDLESTON,
ESQUIRE
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 827071
817 West New York Avenue
DeLand, FL 32720
Telephone:(386)738-0080
Personal Representative:
/s/ KIMBERLY NULL
1575 McGlon Road
Pierson, FL 32180
June 17 & 24, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
ROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11433-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY M. KENNEY
a/k/a MARY KENNEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Mary M. Kenney, deceased, whose date of death was April 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11465-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LUCY B. MARTIN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the estate of Lucy B. Martin, deceased, File Number 2021-11465-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721; that the decedent's date of death was April 19, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $33,725.00 and that the name and address of the person to whom it is proposed to be assigned by an Order of Summary Administration are:
Robert A. Althoff, 108 Black Crow Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32119
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 95641
GREGORY W. MEIER
Florida Bar Number: 65511
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Alt. E-Mails:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ Robert A. Althoff
108 Black Crow Circle
June 17 & 24, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11553-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANITA L BUXTON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of ANITA L BUXTON, deceased, File Number 2021-11553-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was December 10, 2020; that the value of the estate is $48,333.33 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
James Wilson, 3133 Morton Way, West Melbourne, FL 32904
Tevisia M. Bailey, 1773 Eastern Road, South Daytona, FL 32119
Joseph Buxton, 230 Desoto Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Erica Johnson
ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE
840 Harrington Street
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 232-8447
Person Giving Notice
/s/ James Wilson
3133 Morton Way
West Melbourne, FL 32904
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No: 2021-11414 PRDL
Division: 10-Margaret W. Hudson
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHARLOTTE WEINER,
a/k/a CHARLOTTE S. WEINER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CHARLOTTE WEINER, a/k/a CHARLOTTE S. WEINER, deceased, whose date of death was December 20, 2020, File No.: 2021-11414 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
s/ R. Neil Johnson
(rnjlaw1@bellsouth.net)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Florida Bar No.: 0771181
150 S. Palmetto Ave., Ste. 103
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 252-3694
Personal Representative
/s/ RONALD NEIL JOHNSON, JR.
12 Katrinas Dr.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
June 17 & 24, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: Dissolution of Marriage of:
Case No.: 2021 31021 FMCI
BRUNA PETRELLI SOARES,
Petitioner/Wife,
vs.
MICHAEL BEN GIL VAN RHEENEN,
Respondent/Husband.
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)
TO: MICHAEL BEN GIL VAN RHEENEN
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on:
Felicia A. Bunbury, Esq.
FLBN: 0124049
THE FAB LAW FIRM, LLC
111 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 800
Orlando, Florida 32801
Emails: fab@thefablawfirm.com
Attorney for the Petitioner/Wife
on or before July 12th, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Volusia County Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided:
None
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: May 27th, 2021
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
June 10, 17, 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11403-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ENDER ALI SOKMEN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ENDER ALI SOKMEN, deceased, whose date of death was February 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ LEYLA KALENDER SOKMEN
P.O. Box 252
Norwalk, CT 06852
June 17 & 24, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11144-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAKE CHARLES ROSS,
aka JAKE CHARLES ROSS JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JAKE CHARLES ROSS, aka JAKE CHARLES ROSS JR., deceased, whose date of death was January 30, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 17, 2021.
Attorney for person giving notice:
/s/ Erica Johnson
ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE
840 Harrington Street
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Person Giving Notice
/s/ Maxine Ross
548 Mark Avenue
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
(386) 232-8447
June 17 & 24, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10988-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PEARLIE H. EBERHEART,
aka PEARLIE HICKS EBERHEART
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of PEARLIE H. EBERHEART aka PEARLIE HICKS EBERHEART, deceased, File Number 2021-10988-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was December 10, 2020; that the value of the estate is $61,615.65 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Frank Eberheart, 616 Vera Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Tekesha Hicks, 616 Vera Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving
Notice
/s/ Erica Johnson
ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE
840 Harrington Street
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 232-8447
Person Giving Notice
/s/ Frank Eberheart
616 Vera Street
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA –
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021 11178 PRDL
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT I. SHERRILL,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of ROBERT I. SHERRILL, deceased, whose date of death was February 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Coren J. Meeks, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 091856
MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L.
311 East Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-0199
Fax: (386) 469-0091
E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com
Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Rebecca A. Sherrill
REBECCA A. SHERRILL
2300 S. Nova Road, Lot 45
Daytona Beach, Florida 32119
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 10541 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
KREIG RAFFETY ET AL,
Petitioner
vs.
EMILY GEREMIA ET AL,
Respondent
2nd Amended To Correct Spelling of Petitioner’s Name
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JACOB RICE
Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Kreig Raffety
214 Delespine Dr
DeBary, FL 32713
on or before July 20, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: June 14, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ Lisa Sheppard
Deputy Clerk
June 10, 17, 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
TRUSTEE NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS GIVEN that on August 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Tropic Shores Condominium, Common Room, 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale the following real properties as described in Schedule “A”.
The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues was initiated on or about March 15, 2021 for Schedule “A” by TROPIC SHORES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF VOLUSIA COUNTY INC., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.
Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee's sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. as a Florida Professional Association, whose address is 498 Palm Springs Drive, Suite 100, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.
The timeshare interest and obligor(s), subject to this Notice of Sale are described as follows:
Unit Numbers and Week Numbers (as per Schedule “A” attached) in TROPIC SHORES, a condominium according to Book 3578, at Page 1553, and all amendments thereto, if any, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The names of the obligor(s), together with Unit/Week Nos., and Assessments, are shown on Schedule “A” attached hereto.
The obligor(s) has/have failed to pay maintenance fees and assessments on the timeshare pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. As of the date of this Notice the total amount owed is listed in the attached Schedule “A”. Additionally, 0.043% per diem will be charged to the obligor(s) account to account for further accrual of the delinquent amount.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule “A”, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.
The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 8032 at Page 2938 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying in full with certified funds in the following amounts: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier's check, or money order) to Trustee, Fresh-Start.Law, P.A, 498 Palm Springs Drive, Suite 100, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.
DATED: June 7, 2021.
/s/ Matthew R. Gross, J.D.
Matthew R. Gross, J.D.
Fresh-Start.Law, P.A.
498 Palm Springs Drive, Suite 100
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
(407) 403-5936 (phone)
(407) 842-7248 (telefax)
SCHEDULE "A"
Record Owner
Unit # / Week #
Amount Due / Per Diem
Daniel Stubbs
970 Samma Ave.
Port Orange, FL 32129
Sara Stubbs
3229 N. Victor Road
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
304 / 52
$4,147.08 / $1.78
Wayne Ulbin
The Estate of Deborah A. Ulbin
83 Maywood Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
307 / 26
$4,191.12 / $1.80
Samuel Damiano
Linda Damiano
6306 Soratrace St.
Lithia, FL 33547
401 / 24
$2,728.39 / $1.17
Thomas Winter
2125 Rambo Rd.
Dyersburg, TN 38024
407 / 01
$2,319.15 / $1.00
Victor Bomberry
2278 Chiefswood Rd
Ottsweken, ON N0A 1M0
CANADA
702 / 35
$4,183.27 / $1.80
Samuel Damiano
Linda Damiano
6306 Soratrace St.
Lithia, FL 33547
705 / 36
$2,279.22 / $0.98
Neal Edward Young
7837 Cafferty Circle
Charlotte, NC 28215
707 / 16
$2,319.15 / $1.00
Neal Young
Hillary Samagaio
7837 Cafferty Circle
Charlotte, NC 28215
902 / 20
$3,052.00 / $1.31
Noma L Welch
449 Floodtown Circle
Chatsworth, GA 30705
903 / 24
$2,319.15 / $1.00
Chad McConnell
833 Midland Ct.
Orange Park, FL 32065
Amber McConnell
153 Lindsey Road NW
Rome, GA 30165
905 / 31
$4,191.12 / $1.80
Noma L Welch
449 Floodtown Circle
Chatsworth, GA 30705
906 / 21
$2,279.22 / $0.98
Thomas Winter
2125 Rambo Rd.
Dyersburg, TN 38024
1001 / 41
$2,193.22 / $0.94
William Thompson
7586 Kelsey Dr.
Panama City, FL 32404
Dorothy Thompson
2101 W Highway 390 Apt. 801
Lynn Haven, FL 32444
1106 / 34
$4,187.95 / $1.80
June 17 & 24, 2021
*******
IN THE COUNTY COURT
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY FLORIDA
Case No.: 2020 33243 COCI (Div.84)
ISLANDER BEACH CLUB
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.,
a Florida not-for-profit corporation,
Plaintiff,
vs.
KELLIE JEAN ALDRIDGE, known heir of CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45, FLA. STAT.
NOTICE IS GIVEN, that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure in the captioned matter dated June 9, 2021, the Clerk of Court of Volusia County will sell to the highest bidder for cash via the website www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on July 19, 2021, the following-described property, all of which are in ISLANDER BEACH CLUB RESORTS, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.
Count 1KELLIE JEAN ALDRIDGE, known heir of CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
Timeshare Period Week A9 in Condominium Unit No. 102
Count 4CHRISTINE SMILEY BRAMS, known heir of GERDA U. SMILEY, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under GERDA U. SMILEY, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
Timeshare Period Week A3 in Condominium Unit No. 417
Count 5CLUB SELECT RESORTS and ANN EBERT AS TRUSTEE OF THE EBERT LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 4, 2010
Timeshare Period Week A31 in Condominium Unit No. 421
Count 6JAMES CLYDE CLYMER and LINNIE JEAN BERRYHILL, known heirs of JAMES CLYMER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under JAMES CLYMER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
Timeshare Period Week A19 in Condominium Unit No. 604
Count 8GEMINI INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC., A FLORIDA CORPORATION
Timeshare Period Week A21 in Condominium Unit No. 506
Count 11RICHARD B SMITH and ARTHUR BURTON SMITH, known heirs of ARDIE M. SMITH, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under ARDIE M. SMITH, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
Timeshare Period Week A20 in Condominium Unit No. 306
Count 12MICHAEL ALLEN WILLIAMS
Timeshare Period Week A35 in Condominium Unit No. 206
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FUNDS FROM THIS SALE, IF ANY, MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 45.031, FLORIDA STATUTES.
DATED June 14, 2021.
/s/ROSS E. PAYNE
Florida Bar No.: 0351911
Resort Law Firm, P.A.
Post Office Box 120069
Clermont, FL 34712-0069
Telephone 352-242-2670
Facsimile 352-242-0342
Primary email: rpayne@resortlawfirm.com
Secondary email: emailservice@resortlawfirm.com
Attorney for Plaintiff
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before your scheduled court appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS.
June 24 & July 1, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/08/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2005 TOYOTA COROLLA
VIN 2T1BR32E75C391167
2003 HONDA ACCORD
VIN 1HGCM66863A059782
1996 SATURN SL
VIN 1G8ZH5289TZ113102
2015 MERCEDES GLA
VIN WDCTG4EB4FJ164875
June 24, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.:2021-CA-30647
DIVISION:32
R.E. SERVICES & SOLUTIONS, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual; and ELIZABETH G. MCGHEE, an individual,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Estate”); UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Heirs”); JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual (“Mr. McGhee”), and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under or against the above named Defendant(s), who (is/are) not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties claim as heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, spouses, or other claimants
Current Residence Unknown.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title on the following property in Volusia County, Florida,
Lot 27, Block 2, Roosevelt Park, as per plat therof, recorded in Map Book 11, Page(s) 125, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Also known as:
LOT 27, BLOCK 2, ROOSEVELT PARK, AS PER PLAT THEROF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE(S) 125, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
(the “Property”),
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Woolsey Morcom, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 203 Fort Wade Road Suite 105 Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081, on or before July 15th, 2021 or within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 101 North Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32724, either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint petition.
WITNESS my hand and seal of the Court on this 14th day of June, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ K. McCoy
Deputy Clerk
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On July 13th, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
Nicole Bacon household items and furniture,2 bedroom house, Kortni Hohenstein Living room furniture,bedroom furniture,kitchen items,clothes,etc.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
June 24 & July 1, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/12/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2004 TOYOTA COROLLA
VIN 1NXBR32E44Z321249
2013 FORD FOCUS
VIN 1FADP3F29DL211893
2018 TOYOTA RAV4
VIN 2T3WFREV6JW500825
2011 HYUNDAI SONATA
VIN KMHEC4A45BA003586
2008 VW PASSAT
VIN WVWAK73CX8E020011
June 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Artistic Vision Photography
101 Formby Grande Ave
Daytona Beach, FL 32124
Barbara Baughman
June 24, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2020 31390 CICI
OSLO PROPERTIES, INC.,
Plaintiff,
v.
JAMES W. BORLAND,
an individual,
Defendant
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 7, 2021 and entered in 2020 31390 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein OSLO PROPERTIES, INC. is the Plaintiff, and JAMES W. BORLAND is the Defendant. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on July 30, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 28 BLK 3 Big Tree Shores MB31 pgs 8485 per or 4997 Pg 3652 per or 5952 Pgs 2027-2028 Inc per or 6001 Pgs 4926, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Parcel Identification Number: 5344-21-03-0280
Property Address: 2015 Hickorywood drive, South Daytona, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
Dated this 9th day of June, 2021.
/s/ BARRY E. HUGHES, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No: 375748
900 Big Tree Road
South Daytona, Florida 32119
Telephone: (386) 788-9667
Facsimile (386) 788-9667
Attorney for Plaintiff
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call (800) 955-8770.
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2021-10739-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HOWARD M. RICHARDS, JR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Howard M. Richards, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was February 10, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Personal Representative(s)
/s/ KENNETH MACKIE,
P.O. Box 36188
Pensacola, FL 32516
Tel: (850) 485-4004
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s)
ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
(386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
Attorney for Petitioner
June 24 & July 1, 2021
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Cars For Yu
1607 Pendleton St
Deltona, Florida 32725-7541
Miro Nathaniel
June 24, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
GOLDEN CHILD CARE SERVICES LLC
3197 Sky St.
Deltona, Florida 32738
Golden Child Care Services LLC,
Owner
June 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11118 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOB CHARLES DE NORMANDIE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOB CHARLES DE NORMANDIE, deceased, whose date of death was March 5, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ DAVID H. CLEMENTS
Email Addresses:
officemanager@clementslawpa.com
Florida Bar No. 1017961
540 W. New York Ave
DeLand, Florida 32720
Telephone: 386-740-0037
Personal Representative:
/s/ CHRISTINE DE NORMANDIE
27 Esrelle Maufette, NDIP
Quebec, Canada J7V9R8
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10606 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LORRAINE L. BUCKLES,
a/k/a LORRAINE BUCKLES,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Lorraine L. Buckles, a/k/a Lorraine Buckles, deceased, whose date of death was February 7, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of Court, Probate Division, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
GEORGE BURDEN
Attorney for George Burden
Florida Bar No. 0786438
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Suite 360
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118
Telephone: (386) 451-6968
Personal Representative:
George D.E. Burden
1119 Jacaranda Avenue
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11275-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GENE A. ESPE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of GENE A. ESPE, deceased, whose date of death was April 12, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms
Attorney and Personal
Representative
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
June 24 & July 1, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11325 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DORIS LEE DAUGHARTY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DORIS LEE DAUGHARTY, deceased, whose date of death was February 8, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen
Florida Bar Number: 91434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Samuel B. Daugharty
2124 Reynolds Road
DeLeon Springs, Florida 32130
June 24 & July 1, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11007 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SCOTT PIERCE SUTTON
Deceased.
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Scott Pierce Sutton, deceased, whose date of death was March 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
George Trovato
Florida Bar No. 0786241
Principle Legal Offices, PA
200 E. Graves Avenue
Orange City, Florida 32763
Personal Representative:
Dorothy Lynn Sutton
512 Sherry Lane
Lake Helen, Florida 32744
June 24 & July 1, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10550 PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN EDWARD RUMBLES
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Steven Edward Rumbles, deceased, whose date of death was August 27, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32734. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Gregory
Herman-Giddens
Florida Bar Number: 957968
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes &
Holt, P.A.
8889 Pelican Bay Blvd., Suite 400
Naples, FL 34108
Telephone: (239) 344-1100
Fax: (239) 344-1200
E-Mail: gregory.herman-giddens@henlaw.com
Secondary E-Mail: barbra.asselta@henlaw.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Ruth M. Rumbles
204 Madison Drive
Streamwood, Illinois 60107
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11500-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY R. WILKANS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARY R. WILKANS, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 95641
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Ave., Ste 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Alt. E-Mails:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Alexandra M. Kearney
95134 Ventures Court
Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034
June 24 & July 1, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10553-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ISABELLE D. TODD
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Isabelle D. Todd, deceased, whose date of death was October 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John E. Crowther
Florida Bar Number: 0089222
JOHN B. CROWTHER,
ATTORNEY AT LAW
279 E. Graves Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775.6179
Fax: (386) 775.7908
Personal Representative:
Ellen Lewchenko
2999 S. Hwy A1A, Apt.12 N
Melbourne Beach, Florida 32951
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
FLORIDA MARINE CUSTOMS
495 S. Shell Rd.
DeBary, Florida 32713
Florida Marine Customs Inc., Owner
June 24, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 7/9/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1961 SKYL HS F51X1008. Last Tenants: MARGARET FERN RADFORD and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at WHAT BOX SON, LLC/RA-MAR MOBILE HOME PARK, 1930 S RIDGEWOOD AVE, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119. 239-687-3828.
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/15/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JHLRD1742XC014570 1999 HOND
5FNRL18922B013537 2002 HOND
June 24, 2021
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/11/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5NPD84LF2JH283071 2018 HYUN
June 24, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
On July 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM, Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, as Trustee pursuant to the Notice of Appointment of Trustee recorded January 24, 2018 in Official Records Book 7498, page 3147, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will, in accordance with Sec. 721.855, F.S., sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the second floor conference room of Grand Seas Resort located at 2424 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118 (ask for directions at front desk in lobby), all right, title, and interest in and to the timeshare units and weeks described in as set forth in the list below (the “List”), all of them being in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The foreclosure is in respect of Claims of Lien for Assessments (the “Liens”) recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida with respect to each of the aforesaid timeshare units and weeks. The default of each obligor that is the basis for the foreclosure is the failure of the obligors to make payment of assessments under the applicable provisions of the Declaration of Condominium referenced above and under Sec. 721.15, F.S. The List also sets forth: the names and notice addresses of each obligor and any junior interestholders (if applicable); the official records book and page number of each of the Liens; the amounts secured by each of the Liens; and per diem amounts to account for further accrual of the amounts secured by each of the Liens. The assignment whereby the Liens were assigned to Club Exploria, LLC was recorded on February 26, 2021, in Official Records Book 7997, page 630, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The obligors may cure the default and any junior interestholder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale by paying in full the amounts due. The sale hereunder will be made without any covenants or warranty. By: Ross E. Payne, authorized agent.
Contract No.: 329978
Obligor: Patsy M. Wardle Register
No.:22158-032
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 5000
c/o FCI Pekin; Federal Correctional
Institution, Pekin, IL 61555
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 17-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $22105.75
Perdiem: $11.05
Contract No.: 330448
Obligor: Charles Ricky Madaris
Obligor Address: 6707 Jessica Place,
Riverview, FL 33578
Unit Week: 6006, 5-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $31205.81
Perdiem: $15.60
Contract No.: 330833
Obligor: Malini Tours, LLC
Obligor Address: 8450 Oakland
Place, Orlando, FL 32819
Unit Week: 6006, 29-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $9143.14
Perdiem: $4.57
Contract No.: 331269
Obligor: John D. Morgan and Lisa
L. Morgan
Obligor Address: 1802 Wagonwheel
Road, Wimauma, FL 33598
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 21-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $30283.97
Perdiem: $15.14
Contract No.: 331306
Obligor: Gayann Hagstrom
Obligor Address: 219 Shady Lane,
Orange City, FL 32763
Unit Week: 6016, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $27494.68
Perdiem: $13.75
Contract No.: 331835
Obligor: Derrick Jordan
Obligor Address: 13698 Devan Lee
Drive N, Jacksonville, FL 32226
Unit Week: 6018, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $13950.71
Perdiem: $6.98
Contract No.: 332002
Obligor: Brenda L. Clayton and
Charles A. Waits
Obligor Address: 6961 Willow Creek
Circle, Apt 107, North Port, FL 34287
Unit Week: 6022, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $16870.41
Perdiem: $8.44
Contract No.: 332037
Obligor: Adrian Thomas and Earnest
Thomas
Obligor Address: 4370 Roxbury
Drive, Evans, GA 30809
Unit Week: 6008, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $41234.90
Perdiem: $20.62
Contract No.: 332260
Obligor: Kenneth W. Jefferson and
Rhonda S. Jefferson
Obligor Address: 501 E Bay Street,
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Unit Week: 6016, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $29167.38
Perdiem: $14.58
Contract No.: 332357
Obligor: Roosevelt F. Jones
Obligor Address: 914 Caveat Circle,
Smyrna, TN 37167
Unit Week: 6022, 5-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $26877.26
Perdiem: $13.44
Contract No.: 331533
Obligor: Terricka R. Magee
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 12025,
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Unit Week: 6004/6005, 9-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $21322.47
Perdiem: $10.66
Contract No.: 333472
Obligor: Renee Y. Nixon and Samuel
C L Nixon
Obligor Address: Gregory Street Po
Box Mt 569, Inagua Bahamas,
Bahamas
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 3-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $14162.31
Perdiem: $7.08
Contract No.: 333473
Obligor: Luiz Fernando Turatti
Obligor Address: Viale Tunisia 12,
Milano, 20124, Italy
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 3-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $21321.84
Perdiem: $10.66
Contract No.: 333589
Obligor: Debra Deloach Jones and
Reginald L. Jones
Obligor Address: 110 Weatherstone
Way, Statesboro, GA 30458
Unit Week: 6014, 17-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $4016.69
Perdiem: $2.01
Contract No.: 332248
Obligor: Michael Andrew Cassidy
and Jaime Louise Cassidy
Obligor Address: 600 Alpine Road,
Winston Salem, NC 27104
Unit Week: 6022, 2-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $18728.00
Perdiem: $9.36
Contract No.: 334034
Obligor: Gladys M. Allen and Norris
K. Allen
Obligor Address: 111 Leafmore Road
SW, Rome, GA 30165
Unit Week: 6010, 34-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $2719.92
Perdiem: $1.36
Contract No.: 334183
Obligor: Mayra E. Segarra Doble
Obligor Address: 5004 King
Solomon Drive, Annandale, VA
22003
Unit Week: 6024, 14-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $13849.93
Perdiem: $6.92
Contract No.: 334196
Obligor: Richard A. Mote and Stacey
R. Norris
Obligor Address: 602 Grove Park
Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Unit Week: 6012, 48-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $11254.21
Perdiem: $5.63
Contract No.: 332581
Obligor: Deborah L. Mason and
Gregory K. Mason
Obligor Address: 145 Jonesboro
Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686
Unit Week: 6014, 51-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $8931.22
Perdiem: $4.47
Contract No.: 334197
Obligor: Barry J. Bernard and Terri
Jayne Bernard
Obligor Address: 1424 Twining Dr,
Anchorage, AK 99504-2465
Unit Week: 6010, 34-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8173.42
Perdiem: $4.09
Contract No.: 334279
Obligor: Purshotam Fowsar and
Sandrawattie Ramcharan
Obligor Address: 19 North Lancelot
Ave, Orlando, FL 32835
Unit Week: 6014, 13-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $11886.63
Perdiem: $5.94
Contract No.: 334919
Obligor: Matthew R. Gillis and
Rebecca L. Gillis
Obligor Address: 4784 E Higgins
Lake Drive, Roscommon, MI 48653
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 38-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $25706.78
Perdiem: $12.85
Contract No.: 333948
Obligor: Adam J. Schreier and Toni
M. Schreier
Obligor Address: 451541 State Road
200, Callahan, FL 32011
Unit Week: 6014, 48-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $17850.49
Perdiem: $8.93
Contract No.: 334945
Obligor: Margarita Rosa
Obligor Address: 3941 Magnolia
Lake Lane, Orlando, FL 32810
Unit Week: 6010, 33-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $20753.71
Perdiem: $10.38
Contract No.: 335051
Obligor: Donald D. Ostrowski and
Elizabeth Y. Ostrowski
Obligor Address: 7114 Grayling
Place, Ft.Wayne, IN 46835
Unit Week: 6018, 28-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $7806.68
Perdiem: $3.90
Contract No.: 335076
Obligor: Florence L. Hicks
Obligor Address: 1035 N Brunnell
Parkway, Lakeland, FL 33805
Unit Week: 6008, 1-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10320.11
Perdiem: $5.16
Contract No.: 335347
Obligor: Amy N. Cauley and John
F. Cauley
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 2592,
Bunnell, FL 32110
Unit Week: 6012, 24-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10536.40
Perdiem: $5.27
Contract No.: 335495
Obligor: Nixon Family Trust, LLC, A
New Mexico Limited Liability
Company
Obligor Address: 1841 East Berridge
Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Unit Week: 6024, 34-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $6277.93
Perdiem: $3.14
Contract No.: 335647
Obligor: Ethel M. Banks
Obligor Address: 7724 N Tripp
Avenue, Skokie, IL 60076
Unit Week: 6010, 42-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10683.76
Perdiem: $5.34
Contract No.: 336642
Obligor: Jozef Husar and Margaret
A. Husar
Obligor Address: 8675 Mansewood
Drive, Milton, ON L9T 7L1, Canada
Unit Week: 6024, 38-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $3523.68
Perdiem: $1.76
Contract No.: 336684
Obligor: Celso B. Diaz and
Ernestina A. Diaz
Obligor Address: 3265 Greenwald
Way N Apt 320, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 34-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $5523.64
Perdiem: $2.76
Contract No.: 336777
Obligor: Harrison Claude Smith and
Susan K. Smith
Obligor Address: P.O. Box 7514,
Lakeland, FL 33807
Unit Week: 6014, 33-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $13791.40
Perdiem: $6.90
Contract No.: 337410
Obligor: Deanna Sagal and Steven
Sagal
Obligor Address: 7750 NW 78th
Avenue, Apt 114, Tamarac, FL 33321
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 25-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12068.10
Perdiem: $6.03
Contract No.: 337899
Obligor: Cesar O. Armario and Maria
T. Armario
Obligor Address: 25096 Pleasant
Way, Hayward, CA 94544
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 51-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8716.99
Perdiem: $4.36
Contract No.: 357390
Obligor: Maria Isabel Gil Santos
Obligor Address: Edeficio Joel
Avenida Estatdos Unido #11 Rijo,
Bavaro, Punta Cana, Higuey, 23000,
Dominican Republic
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 26-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $8716.99
Perdiem: $4.36
Contract No.: 360380
Obligor: Andy White
Obligor Address: 922 W Elm Street,
Springfield, MO 65806
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 29-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $6788.44
Perdiem: $3.39
Contract No.: 361928
Obligor: Courtney Easter and
George R. Norris
Obligor Address: 2178 Westburry
Court SW, Decatur, AL 35603
Unit Week: 6022, 30-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $1026.57
Perdiem: $0.51
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021 10524 PRDL
DIVISION 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSE DIEGO SANTIAGO aka
JOSE D. SANTIAGO aka
JOSE SANTIAGO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOSE DIEGO SANTIAGO aka JOSE D. SANTIAGO aka JOSE SANTIAGO, deceased, whose date of death was December 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2021 10524 PRDL, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.
Signed on May 26th, 2021.
/s/ Noel Santiago,
Personal Representative
/s/ Sherrille D. Akin
Florida Bar No. 826812
600 W. New York Ave.
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 738-5599
Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service@akin-law.com
Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com
Attorney for Personal Representative
June 17 & 24, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2021 10666 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ARTHUR M. PHELAN, JR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Arthur M. Phelan, Jr., Deceased, whose date of death was April 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
Personal Representative:
/s/ Joseph P. Dudley
6174 Shoreline Drive
Port Orange, FL 32127
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF LAKE HELEN
The Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the Variance located at 250 Garden St, Lake Helen, Florida for building frontage facing subordinate road. Final Approval of this Variance will be considered by the City Commission at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida).
Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida. Interested parties may appear at both meetings and be heard with respect to the proposal. The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.
If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.
Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.
June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10455 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MAX GENE MILLER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MAX GENE MILLER, deceased, whose date of death was November 30, 2020; File Number 2021 10455 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 17, 2021.
Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire
FBN: 114278
Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire
FBN: 146528
Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire
FBN 65928
GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.
2307 West Cleveland Street
Tampa, Florida 33609
Phone: (813) 254-4744
Fax: (813) 254-5222
Eservice for all attorneys listed above:
GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com
BARBARA A. MILLER
Personal Representative
1001 Alabaster Way, Apt. 328
Deltona, FL 32725
June 17 & 24, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021-11487-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
C. DEBIE WATERMAN,
a/k/a CLARA DEBIE WATERMAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of C. DEBIE WATERMAN, a/k/a CLARA DEBIE WATERMAN, deceased, file number 2021-11487-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 24, 2021.
/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0629421
Taylor and Nordman, P.A.
112 North Florida Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 734-2558
Fax: (386) 734-4579
Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ COLETTE KOOP
412 S. Woodland Blvd.
DeLand, FL 32720
Personal Representative
June 24 & July 1, 2021
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0641 – 540 S Volusia Ave Orange City, FL 32763 to satisfy a lien on July 7, 2021 at approx. 10:30 AM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Estella Washington
Sean M Ayres
Erika Duran
Gerald D Belsito
Kaleiya Lawrence
Briona C Fingar
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF LAKE HELEN
The City Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the Variance located at 192 N High St, Lake Helen, Florida for building expansion within the setback. Final Approval of this Variance will be considered by the City Commission on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting.
Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida. The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.
If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.
Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.
June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number 2021 10194 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN WILLIAM DORMAN a/k/a
JOHN W. DORMAN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN WILLIAM DORMAN a/k/a JOHN W. DORMAN deceased, whose date of death was March 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against
decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.
/s/ STUART J. BARKS, Attorney
Florida Bar No. 7145
Attorney for Personal
Representative
BARKS LAW FIRM
1274 Upsala Road
Sanford, Florida 32771
(407) 321 - 1224
/s/ CYNTHIA A. DORMAN
Personal Representative
228 Meadow Lark Drive
Osteen, Florida 32764
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-7945
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
BLUE 2003 ACURA MDX
VIN: 2HNYD18253H539341
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: BLUE 2003 ACURA MDX, VIN: 2HNYD18253H539341 WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT MAY 3, 2021 AT OR NEAR 949 W. EMBASSY DRIVE, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff's Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
June 17 & 24, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.
The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on July 8, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Debary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 727 William Price $715.70, 415 Jason Gsoell $1195.55, 414-16 Rigoberto Velez $2220.10, 847 Dalton Baker $631.95
U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 1207 Christopher Zanetti $1366.60, 2077 Kathleen Sindel $1303.95, 0105 William Santiago $1138.10, 1531 Abigail Elvin-Ivey $927.50
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/17/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTZX1860WNC08201 1998 FORD
June 24, 2021
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF LAKE HELEN
The City Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the subdivision located at 128 E Craig Ave, Lake Helen, Florida. Final Approval of this subdivision will be considered by the City Commission on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting.
Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida. The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.
If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.
Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.
June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10798 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HELEN A. KASTNER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of HELEN A. KASTNER, deceased, whose date of death was November 25, 2020; File Number 2021 10798 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Nassau County, NY County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 17, 2021.
Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire
FBN: 114278
Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire
FBN: 146528
Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire
FBN 65928
GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.
2307 West Cleveland Street
Tampa, Florida 33609
Phone: (813) 254-4744
Fax: (813) 254-5222
Eservice for all attorneys listed above:
GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com
JOHN KEVIN KASTNER
Personal Representative
704 De Mott Ave.
Baldwin, NY 11510
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. : 2021-30443-CICI
DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley)
CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
RONALD B. ATKINS and LINDA P. SHIRLEY; KAREN M. BELLAMY; JOSIAH BENDER; KIMBERLY R. BITTING; SALVATORE BRIA and ALICIA BRIA; WILLIE BROWN and GLORIA BROWN; FOY CAMPBELL, JR., and RIKI M. CAMPBELL; JB PAINTING AND DRYWALL, LLC; ZOLTON C. SZABO a/k/a ZOLTAN CHARLES SZABO and DOROTHEA D. SZABO; JAMES L. TOOTLE, JR., and SHARON L. TOOTLE; and TRILOGY ECOMMERCE SERVICES, LLC,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Atkins, Ronald B. and Linda P. Shirley, 1410 Silver Slate Drive, New Albany, IN 47150
Bria, Salvatore and Alicia, 1658 Olde Oak Dr., Lithia Spring, GA 30122
Brown, Willie and Gloria, 321 Hillside Rd., Decatur AL 35601
Campbell, Foy Jr. and Riki M.,108 Caitlin Ct., Burnet TX 78611
JB Painting and Drywall, LLC, By serving: Beatriz C Melchor Lopez, Agent, 1701 Berrancher Dr, Columbus, OH 43228
Trilogy Ecommerce Services, LLC an Arizona Limited Liability Company, 7904 E. Caaparon Road, Suite #A110-135A, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:
The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Unit Weeks
101 45
202 45
204 50
205 45
302 42
401 04
403 02, 03
404 49
408 41, 51
508 47
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the
Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 26, 2021,
otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 8th day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
CB57
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 NKA STEPHEN LANE; UNKNOWN TENANT #2;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on March 4, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 7th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION, UNIT V, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property address: 235 North Brighton Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 7th day of June 2021:
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 114051
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
June 17 & 24, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. : 2021-30295-CICI
DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley)
CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
KENNETH W. BARNETT and CAROLYN C. BARNETT; FRANK J. BRINK, JR., and MARIE B. BRINK; AUDREY DEREMO and GORDON DEREMO; FREDRICK J. FEBO a/k/a FREDERICK JAMES FEBO; PAT LARSON; RICHARD J. LIUZZO and JOANN M. LIUZZO; DON H. NICHOLS; KIM ROBINSON and JACQUELINE ROBINSON,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Brink, J. Frank, Jr. and Marie B., 7003 Scenic Drive, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Deremo, Audrey and Gordon, 2906 Hwy 118 E, Bracebridge, Ontario P1L 1X1 CANADA
Liuzzo, Richard J. and JoAnn M., 183 Poor Farm Road, Carbondale, PA 18407
Nichols, Don H., 423 S 6th Street, Ironton, OH 45638
Robinson, Kim and Jacqueline, 2825 Rutledge Road, PO Box 316, Sydenham, Ontario K0H2T0 CANADA
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:
The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Unit Weeks
104 49
205 15
208 15
303 17
304 17
307 18
403 05
405 44
407 43
502 36
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the
Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 22, 2021,
otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 7th day of JUNE, 2021
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ S. Yearby
Deputy Clerk
CB56
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-10818-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
ESTATE OF:
JESSICA MARIE GARCES,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
If you have been served with a copy of this notice and you have any claim or demand against the decedent’s estate even if that claim is unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated, you must file your claim with the court, ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF A DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTRER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER YOU RECEIVE A COPY OF THIS NOTICE.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702, FLORIDA STATUTES, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
EVEN IF A CLAIM IS NOT BARRED BY THE LIMITATIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN FILED WILL BE BARRED TWO YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DEATH.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.
The date of death of the decedent is: November 8, 2020.
The address of the court where this probate is pending: 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724.
/s/ James Johnathan Armstrong
James Johnathan Armstrong
(FBN 821071)
Garry W. Crews (FBN 574791)
THE LAW OFFICES OF RON SHOLES,
P.A.
9282 Atlantic Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 805-1500
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
June 17 & 24, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO: 2020-10234 PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SALLY BRUST a/k/a
SALLY BRUST GILLUM,
Deceased.
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
TO: MICHAEL NADLER
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that JAMES GILLUM filed a Petition for Summary Administration and Petition to Determine Exempt Property, January 29, 2020.
YOU ARE REQUIRED to file with the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721 and to serve upon the Petitioner, JAMES GILLUM, by and through undersigned counsel, Landis Graham French, P.A., Brittany G. Gloersen, Esquire, at 145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C, DeLand, FL 32724 your written response to the Petition for Summary Administration and the Petition to Determine Exempt Property within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of notice.
Dated this 28th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 91434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH, P.A.
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone (386) 734-3451
Email: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary Email: sdowling@landispa.com
June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
BUSY CONSUMER
1515 Detrick Ave
DeLand, Florida 32724
Godwin Direct, LLC, Owner
June 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Frosty King
2024 Hibiscus Dr., Ste. B
Edgewater, Florida 32141-4006
A & A Creamery
June 24, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/06/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2000 GMC JIMMY
VIN 1GKCS18WXYK219753
June 24, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
SOUTHERN SCRUB
1803 Sugartree Cir.
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Lindsay Marie Gregory,
Nicole Rose Heil, Owners
June 24, 2021
************
NOTICE OF ACTION
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit oF FLoriDa iN
aND For VoLUSia coUNtY
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2020 10244 CIDL
PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
DIANA MUJA, et al.
Defendants.
to: aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG BY,
tHroUGH, UNDer, aND aGaiNSt tHe eState oF
GiLBert JaMeS WHitNeY, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN
PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS SPoUSeS,
HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS
aDDreSS: UNKNoWN
ciNDY ricH
3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724
UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF ciNDY ricH
3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724
DiaNa MUJa
3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724
UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF DiaNa MUJa
3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724
UNKNoWN teNaNt iN PoSSeSSioN 1
3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724
UNKNoWN teNaNt iN PoSSeSSioN 2
3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724
LaSt KNoWN aDDreSS StateD, cUrreNt
reSiDeNce UNKNoWN
YoU are HereBY NotiFieD that an action to foreclose
Mortgage covering the following real and personal property
described as follows, to-wit:
Lot 66, BerrY`S riDGe, accorDiNG to tHe
PLat tHereoF, recorDeD iN PLat BooK 54,
PaGe 172 tHroUGH 176, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
has been filed against you and you are required to file a
copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Sara collins,
Mccalla raymer Leibert Pierce, LLc, 225 e. robinson St.
Suite 155, orlando, FL 32801 and file the original with the
clerk of the above-styled court on or before July 23, 2021
or 30 days from the first publication, otherwise a Judgment
may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the
complaint.
WitNeSS my hand and seal of said court on the 7th
day of June, 2021.
Laura e roth
clerk of the circuit court
(Seal) BY: J. Beach
Deputy clerk
MccaLLa raYMer LeiBert Pierce, LLc
225 e. robinson St. Suite 155
orlando, FL 32801
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
19-02017-1
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0174
**********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN
CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL
NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, v.
RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.
LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING
TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY
OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an order dated
april 30, 2021 entered in civil case No. 2018 10028 ciDL
in the circuit court of the 7th Judicial circuit in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein NeW PeNN FiNaNciaL
D/B/a SHeLLPoiNt MortGaGe SerViciNG, Plaintiff and
roNaLD c. LaMBert; LiNDa J. LaMBert; tHoMaS
eVaNS; citY oF DeLtoNa; citiBaNK, N.a.; UNKNoWN
teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN teNaNt #2 are defendants,
Laura e. roth, clerk of court, will sell the property at public
sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00
aM on July 27, 2021 the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
Lot 23, iN BLocK 654, oF DeLtoNa LaKeS
UNit tWeNtY-SiX, accorDiNG to tHe PLat
tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 27,
at PaGe 59, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 1119 N old Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725
aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt iN tHe SUrPLUS
FroM tHe SaLe, iF aNY, otHer tHaN tHe
ProPertY oWNer aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS
PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a cLaiM BeFore tHe cLerK
rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.
tHe coUrt, iN itS DiScretioN, MaY eNLarGe
tHe tiMe oF tHe SaLe. Notice oF tHe cHaNGeD
tiMe oF SaLe SHaLL Be PUBLiSHeD aS ProViDeD HereiN.
KeLLeY KroNeNBerG
10360 West State road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service e-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JaSoN M VaNSLette, esq.
FBN: 92121
M170638
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0173
************
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL actioN
CASE NO.: 2019 11659 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST, INC. 2007-AHL1,
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-AHL1,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER, OR AGAINST, BETTY C. GORDON
A/K/A BETTY CAMPBELL GORDON, DECEASED, et al,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
9, 2021, and entered in case No. 2019 11659
ciDL of the circuit court of the Seventh Judicial
circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida in
which U.S. Bank National association, as
trustee for citigroup Mortgage Loan trust, inc.
2007-aHL1, asset-Backed Pass-through certificates
Series 2007-aHL1, is the Plaintiff and
the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees,
Lienors, creditors, trustees, or other
claimants claiming by, through, under, or
against, Betty c. Gordon a/k/a Betty campbell
Gordon, deceased, Glen abbey community association,
inc., Margaret Mary clendenning, are
defendants, the Volusia county clerk of the circuit
court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash in/on online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 13,
2021 the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
Lot 9, BLocK a, SWaLLoWS eaSt,
accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF
aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 43,
PaGeS 108 tHroUGH 110, iNcLUSiVe,
oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
a/K/a 317 aLeXaNDra WooDS
DriVe, DeBarY FL 32713
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
Dated this 7th day of June, 2021.
aLBerteLLi LaW
P. o. Box 23028
tampa, FL 33623
tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe, esq.
FLoriDa Bar No.: 41835
19-019678
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0168
**********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN
HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5,
MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,
Plaintiff, VS.
MYRON SHAFER; et al.;,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be made
pursuant to an order or Final Judgment. Final
Judgment was awarded on March 13, 2020 in civil
case No. 2018 30412 cici, of the circuit court of
the Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county,
Florida, wherein, DeUtScHe BaNK NatioNaL
trUSt coMPaNY, aS trUStee For aMericaN
HoMe MortGaGe aSSetS trUSt 2006-5,
MortGaGe-BacKeD PaSS-tHroUGH
certiFicateS SerieS 2006-5 is the Plaintiff,
and MYroN SHaFer; crYStaL L. VicoLe;
JoNatHaN a. MiLLer; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt
oF reVeNUe; VoLUSia coUNtY
cLerK oF coUrt; BoarD oF coUNtY coMMiSSioNerS
For VoLUSia coUNtY,
FLoriDa; UNKNoWN teNaNt 1 N/K/a MarLeNe
ScHaFFer; aLeXaNDra tUrcotte;
aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG
BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe
HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)
WHo are Not KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe,
WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY
cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS
are Defendants.
the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com
on July 7, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM
eSt the following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
aLL tHat certaiN ParceL oF LaND
SitUate iN tHe coUNtY oF VoLUSia,
aND State oF FLoriDa BeiNG KNoWN
aND DeSiGNateD aS a PortioN oF
Lot 1, BLocK 25-B, aS SHoWN oN tHe
recorD PLat oF HiGHriDGe eStateS
rePLat No. 2, Per MaP BooK 19, PaGe
204 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa aND a PortioN
oF tHe WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1,
BLocK 17, HiGHriDGe eStateS, Per
MaP BooK 11, PaGe 154, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY,
FLoriDa, BeiNG DeScriBeD aS FoLLoWS:
BeGiN at tHe NortHWeSt
corNer oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B,
SaiD PoiNt aLSo BeiNG oN tHe SoUtH
riGHt oF WaY LiNe oF GeNeraL MarSHaLL
roaD (a 100 Foot riGHt oF
WaY aS SHoWN oN BotH oF tHe
aBoVe reFereNceD PLatS); tHeNce
eaSt aLoNG tHe NortH LiNe oF SaiD
Lot 1, BLocK 25-B aND tHe NortH
LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 17, a DiStaNce
oF 105.70 Feet to tHe NortHeaSt
corNer oF SaiD WeSt 52.85
Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17; tHeNce
SoUtH aLoNG tHe eaSt LiNe oF SaiD
WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17,
a DiStaNce oF 75.00 Feet; tHeNce DePartiNG
SaiD eaSt LiNe oF tHe WeSt
52.85 Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17, rUN
WeSt aND ParaLLeL to tHe NortH
LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B aND
SaiD NortH LiNe oF Lot 1, BLocK 17 a
DiStaNce oF 105.70 Feet to a PoiNt
oN tHe WeSt LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1,
BLocK 25-B; tHeNce NortH aLoNG
SaiD WeSt LiNe oF Lot 1, BLocK 17 a
DiStaNce oF 75.00 Feet to tHe PoiNt oF BeGiNNiNG.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 8 day of June, 2021.
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South congress avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JeNNiFer traVieSo, esq.
Florida Bar #641065
Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0170
***********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO.: 2018 32170 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR HSI ASSET SECURITIZATION
CORPORATION TRUST 2006-OPT1,
MORTGAGE-PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT1,
Plaintiff, VS.
CHRIS SEGREN; et al.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be
made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on March 3, 2021
in civil case No. 2018 32170 cici, of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in
and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein,
DeUtScHe BaNK NatioNaL trUSt coM-PaNY,
aS trUStee For HSi aSSet SecUritiZatioN
corPoratioN trUSt
2006-oPt1, MortGaGe-PaSS-tHroUGH
certiFicateS, SerieS 2006-oPt1 is the
Plaintiff, and cHriS SeGreN; UNKNoWN
SPoUSe oF cHriS SeGreN N/K/a a
tUrKeLSoN; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF
JeaNette BUtLer; GoVerNMeNt eMPLoYeeS
iNSUraNce coMPaNY a/S/o
Lori GooDFrieND; UNKNoWN teNaNt #1;
UNKNoWN teNaNt #2; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN
PartieS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,
UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD
iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S) WHo are Not
KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer
SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt
aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.
the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com
on July 7, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM
eSt the following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 39, DerBYSHire acreS, accorDiNG
to tHe MaP tHereoF aS
recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25, PaGe
89, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 8 day of June, 2021.
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South congress avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JeNNiFer traVieSo, esq.
Florida Bar #641065
Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-2870B
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0169
**********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2019 11834 CIDL
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill
Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series MLCC
2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Plaintiff, vs.
Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson
a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final Judgment
and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered in
case No. 2019 11834 ciDL of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH
Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein Wells Fargo Bank, N.a., as trustee for Merrill Lynch
Mortgage investors trust Series MLcc 2005-a Mortgage
Pass-through certificates is the Plaintiff and Lashalonda D.
robinson a/k/a La robinson a/k/a Lashalonda robinson;
Saxon ridge Homeowners association inc.; Ford Motor
credit company, LLc are the Defendants, that Laura roth,
Volusia county clerk of court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning
at 11:00 aM on the 8th day of July, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 122, SaXoN riDGe PHaSe tWo-B, accorDiNG
to PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 50, PaGeS 33 aND 34, iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe
PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale,
if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
Dated this 8th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By: JULie aNtHoUSiS, esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F01302
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0171
**********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN
CASE NO.: 2019 31117 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC.,
ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2005-44,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2005-44,
Plaintiff, v.
CECIL MOORE; UNKNOWN HEIRS,
CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
DARLENE MCRAE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
CECIL MOORE; KIMBERLY AGNER BROOKS;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY AGNER
BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY
ROSE BROOKS; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO
COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC., A NEW
YORK CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS
AMERICA’S WHOLESALE LENDER; ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING
OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED;
UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an order dated
March 7, 2020 entered in civil case No. 2019 31117
cici in the circuit court of the 7th Judicial circuit in and
for Volusia county, Florida, wherein tHe BaNK oF NeW
YorK MeLLoN FKa tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK aS
trUStee For tHe certiFicateHoLDerS oF tHe
cWaLt, iNc., aLterNatiVe LoaN trUSt 2005-44,
MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH certiFicateS, SerieS 2005-44,
Plaintiff and ceciL Moore; UNKNoWN
HeirS, creDitorS, DeViSeeS, BeNeFiciarieS,
GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, trUSteeS, aND
aLL otHer PartieS cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt BY,
tHroUGH, UNDer or aGaiNSt tHe eState oF
DarLeNe Mcrae; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF ceciL
Moore; KiMBerLY aGNer BrooKS; UNKNoWN
SPoUSe oF KiMBerLY aGNer BrooKS; UNKNoWN
SPoUSe oF KiMBerLY roSe BrooKS; BaNK oF
aMerica, N.a. SUcceSSor BY MerGer to coUNtrYWiDe
HoMe LoaNS, iNc., a NeW YorK corPoratioN
DoiNG BUSiNeSS aS aMerica’S
WHoLeSaLe LeNDer are defendants, Laura e. roth,
clerk of court, will sell the property at public sale at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00 aM
on July 7, 2021 the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
Lot 13 aND tHe NortHerLY 1/2 oF Lot 14,
BLocK “F”, orMoND HeiGHtS ParK, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat tHereoF aS
recorDeD iN MaP BooK 6, PaGe(S) 202, oF
tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 294 Fir Street, ormond
Beach, Florida 32174
aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt iN tHe SUrPLUS
FroM tHe SaLe, iF aNY, otHer tHaN tHe
ProPertY oWNer aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS
PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a cLaiM BeFore tHe cLerK
rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.
tHe coUrt, iN itS DiScretioN, MaY eNLarGe
tHe tiMe oF tHe SaLe. Notice oF tHe cHaNGeD
tiMe oF SaLe SHaLL Be PUBLiSHeD aS ProViDeD HereiN.
KeLLeY KroNeNBerG
10360 West State road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service e-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JaSoN M VaNSLette, esq.
FBN: 92121
M190331
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0172
**********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2020 31077 CICI
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF RONALD J. REMBIS, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and entered
in 2020 31077 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH
Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein NatioNStar MortGaGe LLc D/B/a cHaMPioN
MortGaGe coMPaNY is the Plaintiff and tHe
UNKNoWN HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS,
trUSteeS aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN
iNtereSt iN tHe eState oF roNaLD J. reMBiS,
DeceaSeD; UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG
oN BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND
UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; KareN McGreGor; cYNtHia
reMBiS; KiMBerLY aDair; riVerWooD
PLaNtatioN HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc.
are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the
circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on
July 14, 2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 18, riVerWooD PHaSe i, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN
MaP BooK 39, PaGe 63, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 6106 eVerGLaDeS DriVe,
Port oraNGe, FL 32127
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &
PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
20-019362
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0187
**********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2019 32206 CICI
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
HEATHER LYNN ALBANY, AS PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA
GAIL LEWIS A/K/A LINDA G. LEWIS, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and
entered in 2019 32206 cici of the circuit court
of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein FreeDoM MortGaGe
corPoratioN is the Plaintiff and HeatHer
LYNN aLBaNY, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe
oF tHe eState oF LiNDa GaiL LeWiS
a/K/a LiNDa G. LeWiS, DeceaSeD; KriStY
Lea LeWiS; HeatHer LYNN aLBaNY; aMY
NicoLe JoNeS; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt
oF reVeNUe are the Defendant(s). Laura
e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on July 14,
2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 16, cYPreSS coVe - PHaSe ii,
accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,
aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 36,
PaGeS 85 aND 86, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 845 cHicKaDee Dr, Port oraNGe, FL 32127
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &
PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
19-385376
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0186
*********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2020 11176 CIDL
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR
MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOSEFINA DE JESUS GARCIA, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated May 05, 2021, and entered
in 2020 11176 ciDL of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH
Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN trUSt coMPaNY,
N.a. aS trUStee For MortGaGe aSSetS
MaNaGeMeNt SerieS i trUSt is the Plaintiff and
JoSeFiNa De JeSUS Garcia; tHe UNKNoWN
HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS,
aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS, trUSteeS
aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt
iN tHe eState oF DoLoreS riVera otero, DeceaSeD;
UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG oN
BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND
UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; YoLaNDa raMoS; tHe iNDePeNDeNt
SaViNGS PLaN coMPaNY D/B/a iSPc
are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the
circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on
July 13, 2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
aLL tHat certaiN LaND SitUate iN VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa, ViZ:Lot 7, BLocK 55,
DeLtoNa LaKeS, UNit teN, aS Per PLat
tHereoF, recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25,
PaGe 186, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 969 DeLtoNa BLVD., DeLtoNa, FL 32725
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &
PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
20-046318
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0185
************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2020 31281 CICI
GTE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION D/B/A/ GTE FINANCIAL,
Plaintiff, vs.
HEATHER L. PERKINS, AS PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF
SHARON L. ADDISON A/K/A SHARON LOUISE
ADDISON, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and
entered in 2020 31281 cici of the circuit court of
the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein Gte FeDeraL creDit
UNioN D/B/a/ Gte FiNaNciaL is the Plaintiff and
HeatHer L. PerKiNS, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe
oF tHe eState oF SHaroN L.
aDDiSoN a/K/a SHaroN LoUiSe aDDiSoN,
DeceaSeD; HeatHer L. PerKiNS; JUStiN
WaDe aDDiSoN; coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe
HiLL HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc. are
the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of
the circuit court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM, on July 14, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 22, coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe
HiLL, PHaSe iii-B, accorDiNG to tHe
PLat tHereoF recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 47, PaGe 44, PUBLic recorDS
oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 2963 oaK Lea Dr,
SoUtH DaYtoNa, FL 32119
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
20-054254
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0184
***********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2019 10868 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN
ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS
INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY
MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS3,
Plaintiff, vs.
ANGEL R. COLON, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated august 27, 2019,
and entered in 2019 10868 ciDL of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida, wherein U.S. BaNK NatioNaL
aSSociatioN, Not iN itS iNDiViDUaL
caPacitY, BUt SoLeLY aS iNDeNtUre
trUStee For LeGacY MortGaGe aSSet
trUSt 2018-GS3 is the Plaintiff and aNGeL r.
coLoN are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as
the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM, on July 13, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LotS 36, 37, 38 aND 39, BLocK F, PLaNtatioN
eStateS UNit 2, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD
iN MaP BooK 11, PaGe 183, PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 131 e HiGHBaNKS rD, DeBarY, FL 32713
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
18-224182
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0183
***********
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ProBate DiViSioN
File No. 2021 11480 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
QUINCIE BLAINE BERRY
Deceased.
the administration of the estate of quincie Blaine
Berry, deceased, whose date of death was July 23,
2020, is pending in the circuit court for Volusia
county, Florida, Probate Division, the address of
which is 101 N. alabama avenue,
DeLand, Florida 32724. the names and addresses
of the personal representative and the
personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
all creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court oN
or BeFore tHe Later oF 3 MoNtHS aFter
tHe tiMe oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF
tHiS Notice or 30 DaYS aFter tHe Date oF
SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.
all other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent's
estate must file their claims with this court
WitHiN 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe Date oF tHe
FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.
aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe tiMe
PerioDS Set FortH iN FLoriDa StatUteS
SectioN 733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.
NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS
Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo (2)
YearS or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt'S
Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.
the date of first publication of this notice is
June 24, 2021.
Personal Representative:
JENNIFER HORNAK
1534 creek Point Boulevard
Jacksonville, Florida 32218
attorney for the Personal representative:
eLiot J. SaFer
attorney
Florida Bar Number: 0194511
DUSS KeNNeY SaFer HaMPtoN & JooS Pa
4348 Southpoint Boulevard, Suite 101
Jacksonville, FL 32216
telephone: (904) 543-4300
Fax: (904) 543-4301
e-Mail: esafer@jaxfirm.com
Secondary e-Mail: pleadings@jaxfirm.com
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0182
*********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
CASE No. 2018 31858 CICI
LOANCARE, LLC,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
WILLIAM D. MCCLELLAND, JR., ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 29, 2021 in
the above action, the Volusia county clerk of
court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on august 27, 2021, at 11:00 aM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Lot 11 MaSoN ParK HoMeS, according to
the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 19,
Page 147 of the Public records of Volusia county, Florida
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. the
court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
troMBerG, MorriS & PoULiN, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33432
telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: PriNcY VaLiatHoDatHiL, esq.
FBN 70971
18-000170
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0181
*********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS; CAPITAL
ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A
CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON ENTERPRISES, LLC.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an order
Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to reschedule the Foreclosure
Sale Date entered in civil case No. 2017
31215 cici of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial
circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein
BaYVieW LoaN SerViciNG, LLc. is Plaintiff and
tHoMaS, JaMeS, et al, are Defendants. the
clerk, LaUra e. rotH, shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at Volusia county's on
Line Public auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM on august 04, 2021, in accordance
with chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the
following described property located in VoLUSia
county, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Mortgage Foreclosure and reestablishment of
Lost Note, to-wit:
Lot 82, FoXBoro SUBDiViSioN, PHaSe
iii, accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,
recorDeD iN MaP BooK 41, PaGe(S)
48 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
the court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
certiFicate oF SerVice
i HereBY certiFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by electronic
Mail pursuant to rule 2.516, Fla. r. Jud. admin,
and/or by U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance
with the attached service list this 18th day of June, 2021.
MattHeW eDWarD HearNe, esq.
FreNKeL LaMBert WeiSS WeiSMaN & GorDoN, LLP
one east Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 84251
DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice
PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516
04-075672-F00
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0180
************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2019 30874 CICI
Freedom Mortgage Corporation,
Plaintiff, vs.
Lloyd Smith Howell, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the
Final Judgment and/or order rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale, entered in case No. 2019
30874 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH
Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein Freedom Mortgage
corporation is the Plaintiff and Lloyd Smith
Howell; Mary catherine Howell; Pelican Bay
Homeowners association, inc.; any and all Unknown
Parties claiming By, through, Under, or
against the Herein Named individual Defendant(s)
Who are Not Known to Be Dead or
alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May
claim an interest as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, or other claimants; Unknown tenant
whose name is fictitious to account for parties
in possession are the Defendants, that Laura
roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00aM on the 13th day of august, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 1, PeLicaN BaY, PHaSe iii, UNit 2,
accorDiNG to tHe MaP iN MaP BooK
37, PaGe(S) 50 tHroUGH 55, iNcLUSiVe,
oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 18th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.
Florida Bar No. 85926
20-F01417
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0179
************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2013 13025 CIDL
US Bank Trust National Association, Not in Its
Individual Capacity but Solely as Owner
Trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust,
Plaintiff, vs.
I Dale Goldbach, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final Judgment
and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in case No. 2013 13025 ciDL of the circuit court
of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein US Bank trust National association,
Not in its individual capacity but Solely as
owner trustee for VrMtG asset trust is the Plaintiff and
any and all Unknown Parties claiming By, through,
Under, and against the Herein Named individual Defendant(S)
Who are Not Known to Be Dead or alive,
Whether Said Unknown Parties May claim an interest
as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or other
claiman; tenant #1 N/K/a Barbara Howell; tenant #2
N/K/a Devon Goldbach; tenant #3 N/K/a Heather Goldbach;
tenant #4; anderson e. Strickland, as an Heir of
the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach
a/K/a Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Bruce teets
a/K/a Bruce Jeffrey teets, as an Heir of the estate of,
irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale
Goldbach, Deceased; Danielle Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle
Strickland Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle Lee Strickland N/K/a
Danielle Strickland anderson, as an Heir of the estate
of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a
Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Devon Joseph Goldbach, as
an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i.
Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach, Deceased; George
Hack; Laurin eugene Sarkki, as an Heir of the estate
of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a
Dale Goldbach, Deceased; the Unknown Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, assignees, Lienors, creditors,
trustees, or other claimants claiming By, through,
Under, or against irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale
Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Mike Browning
a/K/a Michael Browning, as an Heir of the estate
of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a
Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Danielle Lee Strickland;
Danielle Strickland Whitcomb are the Defendants, that
Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 aM on the 27th day
of July, 2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 24, BLocK 1192, DeLtoNa LaKeS, UNit
43, a SUBDiViSioN accorDiNG to MaP iN
MaP BooK 27, PaGeS 270 to 283, iNcLUSiVe,
PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By J BeNNett KitterMaN, esq.
Florida Bar No. 98636
15-F07752
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0178
**********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2018 10639 CIDL
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as
Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization Corporation
Trust 2006-OPT2,
Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs.
Gregory Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10639 ciDL of the
circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in
and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche
Bank National trust company, as trustee for HSi
asset Securitization corporation trust 2006-oPt2,
Mortgage-Pass-through certificates, Series
2006-oPt2 is the Plaintiff and Gregory
Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera; tanya Herrera
a/k/a tanya Sartin a/k/a tonya M. Herrera; advanced
Minerals, inc., as trustee of the 352 Providence
352 Land trust dated November 12, 2016;
Unknown Beneficiaries of the 352 Providence 352
Land trust dated November 12, 2016; HSBc
Mortgage Services, inc.; the independent Savings
Plan company d/b/a iSPc; Livewire Properties,
inc., as trustee of the Herrara Providence
trust dated March 01, 2006 are the Defendants,
that Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00 aM on the 10th day of august, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 5, BLocK 439, DeLtoNa LaKeS
UNit tWeLVe, accorDiNG to tHe
PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN PLat
BooK 25, PaGeS 207 tHroUGH 209, iNcLUSiVe,
oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By KareN GreeN, esq.
Florida Bar No. 628875
17-F02889
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0177
***********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as
Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities
Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2005-R10,
Plaintiff, vs.
Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a
Diana Burgess, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10855 ciDL of the
circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in
and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche
Bank National trust company, as trustee for
ameriquest Mortgage Securities inc., asset-Backed
Pass-through certificates, Series 2005-r10
is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a
Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana Burgess; robert
Burgess; Beneficial Florida inc; Unknown Spouse
of robert Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura
roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00
aM on the 3rd day of august, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
Lot 3, BLocK 1625, DeLtoNa LaKeS
UNit SiXtY-tWo, accorDiNG to tHe
MaP tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 28, at PaGeS 95 tHroUGH 99 oF
tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 16th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.
Florida Bar No. 85926
17-F02138
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0176
***********
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL actioN
CASE NO.: 2017 11222 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
STEPHEN W. WEBB A/K/A STEPHEN WEBB
A/K/A STEPHEN WADE WEBB, et al,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to an order rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale dated august 15, 2021, and entered in
case No. 2017 11222 ciDL of the circuit court of the Seventh
Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida in which Wells
Fargo Bank, N.a., is the Plaintiff and Stephen W. Webb a/k/a
Stephen Webb a/k/a Stephen Wade Webb, George Muir, Janet
Muir, Jennifer Logan, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate
of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Kelly M.
Logan a/k/a Kelly M. Granahan, a possible Heir to the estate
of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,
Leslie Webb, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate of Sidney
F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary S. Johnson
a/k/a Mary Susan Johnson, a possible Heir to the estate of the
estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary
S. Johnson, as Personal representative of the estate of Sidney
F. Logan, Deceased, Sidney Logan Jr., a possible Heir to the
estate of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,
State of Florida, Department of revenue, Suntrust
Bank, the independent Savings Plan company d/b/a iSPc, the
Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees, Lienors, creditors,
trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, under,
or against, Sidney F. Logan/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Volusia
county, Florida clerk of the circuit court, are defendants,
the Volusia county clerk of the circuit court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia county, Florida
at 11:00aM eSt on the august 24, 2021 the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
Lot 30, BLocK 749, DeLtoNa LaKeS UNit
tHirtY tWo, accorDiNG to MaP or PLat
tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 27,
PaGeS 101 tHroUGH 118, iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe
PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
a/K/a 2432 LacKLaND DriVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2021.
aLBerteLLi LaW
P. o. Box 23028
tampa, FL 33623
tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe
Florida Bar No.: 41835
17-016948
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0175
*************