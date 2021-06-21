 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 1074-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #502300001052  23 15 30 S 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 0915 PG 0284

Name in which assessed: REYNOLD M DANDREA ET AL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3731-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001520  LOT 152 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0333

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that THOMAS EDWARD MCCLURE JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9512-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #723100002600  31 17 32 W 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 4908 PGS 0368-0371 INC

Name in which assessed: ALFRED R ALESANDRELLI & FRANK A GALLO JR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA  

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021 10144 PRDL

Div.: 10

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

JULIA R. LEKICH

Deceased.

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Cynthia Cardenas (address unknown) and

Antonio Cardenas (address unknown)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Administration has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address is: Coren J. Meeks, c/o Meeks and Ceely, P.L., 311 E. Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, on or before July 15, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the Clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice. This Notice shall be published in The Beacon once a week for FOUR (4) consecutive weeks.

Signed on this 3rd day of June, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ D. Patterson

Deputy Clerk

First Publication on: June 17, 2021.

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/12/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8TH STREET HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

JN8AZ18W19W158757 2009 NISSAN

June 24, 2021

 

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1149-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #502700000241  27 15 30 S 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 PER OR 4197 PG 2666 PER OR 5628 PG 3303 PER OF 5756 PG 0551

Name in which assessed: JOSE & FARAH JOSEPH

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4740-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #612901010010  29 16 31 LOTS 1 & 15 BLK 1 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 70 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 5417 PG 0483 PER OR 5449 PG 0981 PER OR 5531 PG 0765

Name in which assessed: RUDY & LORRAINE VECCHIO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BLUE TOURMALINE PROPERTIES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 12082-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #533865000080  LOT 8 CANNON SUB BLK 17 KINGSTON MB 6 PG 60 PER OR 5305 PG 4762

Name in which assessed: JOY M BROWN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-12689 FMDL

DIVISION: 04

In Re: The Marriage of 

Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez,

Petitioner

and

Sarah Lynn Garcia, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Sarah Lynn Garcia

1153 Main St

Hunt, NY 14846

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez

1025 S Beach St, Apt 149

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

on or before July 12, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 27, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2063-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #700901790011  W 154.65 FT OF N 80.62 FT OF S 211.22 FT MEAS ON W/L OF BLK 115 DELAND MB 2 PG 45 PER OR 3840 PGS 4014-4017 INC PER OR 6730 PG 4678

Name in which assessed: JOHN L GREEN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

June 17, 24 ,July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5375-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #711601070120  16 17 31 LOTS 12 13 14 & 15 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 80 PER OR 4344 PG 4978 PER OR 5586 PG 1486

Name in which assessed: NATHAN OLIVER CO-TR & JEROMARLI TRUST CO-TR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JEFFREY LAURENCE HARTDORN the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13911-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #844702061781  47 18 34 E 165 FT OF W 12705 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 7920 FT OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA W 1/2 LOT 178 CAPE ATL SEC F UNREC SUB NO 221 PER OR 1924 PG 308 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: VIRGINIA LARKEY PATCHETT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

ON CALL PRESSURE & SOFT 

WASHING

773 Shafton Ave.

Deltona, Florida 32738

Shannon A. Kramarcik, Owner

June 24, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/16/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8TH STREET HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1G1AK55F967781201 

2006 CHEVROLET

1N4DL01D4YC244096 2000 NISSAN

3FAHP07Z58R118906 2008 FORD

June 24, 2021

**************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON FRIDAY, JULY 9, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES.  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

2004 BMW  VIN  5UXFA13534LU20553

June 24, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3582-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001220  LOTS 122 TO 125 INC HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0331

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5994-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #810600000126  06-18-31 100% SUB-SURFACE RIGHTS TO THAT PART OF GOVT LOT 3 LYING ADJ ON WEST SIDE OF YOURLANDO 1ST ADD MB 10 PG 185 & N OF CASSADAGA RD PER OR 5762 PGS 0095-0096 PER OR 5971 PG 1092 PER OR 6719 PG 3705

Name in which assessed: PERFORMANCE RESOURCES LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 2021 11387 PRDL 

Division: 10  

IN RE: ESTATE OF

NORMA P. JONES

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of NORMA P. JONES, deceased, whose date of death was April 7, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Harlan G. Paul

Harlan G. Paul, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 1002539

PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP

142 E. New York Avenue

DeLand, FL 32724

Tel: (386) 734-3020

Fax: (386) 734-3096

Primary: hgpaul@paulandelkind.com

Secondary: tflowers@paulandelkind.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ R. Scott Jones

1111 E. Washington Avenue

Pierson, Florida 32180

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, JULY 12, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES.  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

2019 DODGE 

VIN 2C3CDXHG9KH681872

2016 KIA VIN KNAFX4A62G5479046 

June 24, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that on 7/12/2021 at 10:30 am, the following vehicle will be sold for towing & storage charges pursuant to F.S. 713.78:

2004 JEEP #1J4GW48S64C224088

Sale will be held at Hughart Towing, 2811 S. NOVA RD, UNIT A3, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119. 386-281-1035. Lienor reserves the right to bid.

 June 24, 2021

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3586-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001670  LOTS 167 168 & 169 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY PER OR 3975 PG 1555

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY LUPICA TRS ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12039-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #533844010060  E 1/2 OF LOT 6 BLK 1 KEATING SUB COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR4767 PGS 4105-4106 PER OR 5320 PG 0979

Name in which assessed: MARVIN EDWARD LARGE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11479 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN V. SCHMITT, JR.

A/K/A JOHN VICTOR SCHMITT,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN V. SCHMITT, JR. A/K/A JOHN VICTOR SCHMITT, deceased, whose date of death was May 12, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 24, 2021.

Signed on this 14th day of June, 2021.

/s/ Randall J. Marshall

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 348414

Marshall Law Office, P.A.

1019 Town Center Dr., Unit 101

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone: (386) 775-0199

Email: marshalllaw@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ ALICE T. CLARK

Personal Representative

P.O. Box 1810

DeLand, FL 32721-1810

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, July 13th,2021  @ 12:00 pm

Jon Chambers furniture, households, boxes  Kelly Stevenson brushes and misc items  Jodi Handyside couch, love seat ,kitchen table chairs, totes, households boxes  Scott Mickens boxes, furniture, tools, extra stuff  Shiloh Demarest guitars, head, cabinet, boxes  Deborah Pratt Household items,king size bed/boxsprings, paint sprayers,scafolding,tools  Marlena Kania end tables dressers tv bunk bed couch and bed couch

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HILL FAMILY REALTY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3622-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #800902140160  LOTS 16 17 & 18 BLK  N 2ND ADD ORANGE CITY TERRACE MB 23 PGS 93-94 INC PER OR 5125 PG 2891

Name in which assessed: PARKS PROPERTIES INC & HILL & BECKMAN INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12204-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #533892010190  LOT 16 EXC E 80 FT & LOT 19 BLK AWRIGHT 2ND ADD COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR 6352 PG 3139 PER OR 6356 PG 1629

Name in which assessed: MARK DREW LIPTON ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2021 30377 CICI

CAYETANO ROMAN JIMENEZ,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and all others claiming by, through and under JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA; LAND & PROPERTIES, LLC.; BRYANT INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC.; THE BRYANT GROUP, INC.; SIGNATURE ONE HOMES, CORP.; SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) OF THE OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST and all others claiming by, through and under the OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST,

Defendant,

 NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and all others claiming by, through and under JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) OF THE OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST and all others claiming by, through and under the OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 3, Block 34, University Highlands, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 29, Pages 3 through 6, inclusive, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a W International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL 32124 Parcel ID 611602090030.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before July 12, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this 25th day of May 2021.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach 

  As Deputy Clerk

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

**************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.

The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on July 8, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.

U-Haul Moving and Storage of New Smyrna, 500 Turnbull Bay Road, New Smyrna Beach, Fl 32168; 3326-27 Omar Rodriguez $1073.40, 1104 Frankie Booso $522.30, 8831-32 William Ziembo $727.80

June 17 & 24, 2021

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/12/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

JA4AP3AUXHZ065572 

2017 MITSUBISHI

June 24, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3730-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001500  LOTS 150 & 151 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 3190 PG 0728 PER OR 6305 PG 0331

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 15886-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #953702000432  E 1/2 OF LOT 43 EXC N 264 FT & W 1/2 OF LOT 45 EXC N 396 FT PABLO SUB MB 4 PG 101

Name in which assessed: SAM SANSANO ET AL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL ASSET SECURITIES CORP., SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2007-WMC1, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEM, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.;

 Defendant(s).

 CASE NO.:  2019-10583-CIDL

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to the Order Granting Motion to Cancel and Reschedule Foreclosure Sale entered on March 8, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 20th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGES 28 THROUGH 44, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property address: 2910 Keesler Street, Deltona, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 16th day of June 2021:

Respectfully submitted, 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ HEATHER GRIFFITHS, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 91444

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/07/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2007 PONTIAC G6

VIN 1G2AL15F577248202

June 24, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-10537-PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MARIE CATHERINE BLAHNIK,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the estate of Marie Catherine Blahnik, deceased, File Number 2021-10537-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721; that the decedent's date of death was December 30, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $10,400.00 and that the name and address of the person/entity to whom it is has been assigned by such order are:

The Clarence L. Blahnik and Marie C. Blahnik Revocable Trust dated 08/27/1997 c.o Gregory F. Blahnik, Trustee, 682 Ferncliff Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provison for full payment was made in the Order of Summarty Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702.  ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.  NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar Number: 95641

GREGORY W. MEIER

Florida Bar Number:  65511

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, 

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, FL  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Alt. E-Mails: 

gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Gregory F. Blahnik

682 Ferncliff Drive

Port Orange, Florida 32127

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR

THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 10405 CIDL 

DIVISION:01

AURIC HOLDINGS, LLC,

a Florida Limited Liability 

Company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CYD ASSOCIATES; ALAN 

DERKAZARIAN, Their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other  Parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors,  or other parties claiming by, through or under  those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all  claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION - 

REAL PROPERTY

TO: CYD ASSOCIATES and ALAN DERKAZARIAN, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 22, Block 1916 of Deltona Lakes Unit 74, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 29, Pages 28-44, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (“Real Property”). 

This property is located at the street address of: 2131 Capri Circle, Deltona FL 32738 (“Real Property”).

has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 10th day of June 2021.

HON. LAURA E. ROTH,

Clerk, Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES.  If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.  Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771.  THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.

June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021

 

*********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Encore Bodywork

690 Muscovy Cir., Apt. D

DeLand, FL 32720

Judith Helen Miller

June 24, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11514 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

EDWIN RIOS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been or will be entered in the estate of Edwin Rios, deceased, File Number 2021-11514 PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was December 5, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $56,125.30, excluding exempt homestead, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: 

Linette M. DeJesus, 209 Eastview Cove Dr. S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, 37323

Richie (Richard) Olsen, 747 59th St., Brooklyn, New York, 11220

Luis Lugo, 1570 Zinnia Dr., Deltona, Florida, 32725

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice 

/s/ Michael A. Kurey

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 978833

FINLEY LAW LLC

203 E. Rich Ave

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-5959

Fax: (386) 734-5945

E-Mail: eservice@finleylawllc.com

2nd E-Mail:

mkurey@finleylawllc.com

 

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Linette M. DeJesus

209 Eastview Cove Dr. S.E.

Cleveland, Tennessee 37323

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2021-11343-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CAROL ANN RULAND,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CAROL ANN RULAND, deceased, whose date of death was April 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ LINDA L. COLLINSON

3043 Turnbull Bay Road

 New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 11440 FMDL

DIVISION: 03 

In Re: The Marriage of

JESSICA RODRIGUEZ,

Petitioner

and

HELEN RIVERA,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: HELEN RIVERA

Unknown Address

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

JESSICA RODRIGUEZ

2870 Waco Drive

Deltona, FL 32738

on or before July 26, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: June 10, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk

June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11473-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DEWEY DAVID OGLE                  

a/k/a DAVID D. OGLE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Dewey David Ogle, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives:

Ryan F. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 108120

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representatives:

Lindsey R. Fidler

719 Nixon Lane

Port Orange, FL 32129

 

James S. Harlin, Jr.

1800 S. Palmetto Ave. #108

South Daytona, FL 32119

 

Margo M. Tillotson

2967 S. Atlantic Ave., #807

Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11426 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ZOE COCHRANE COLLINS

A/K/A ZOE MARGARET COCHRANE 

COLLINS,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ZOE COCHRANE COLLINS A/K/A ZOE MARGARET COCHRANE COLLINS, deceased, whose date of death was May 5, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 17, 2021.

Signed on this 7th day of June, 2021.

/s/ Randall J. Marshall

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 348414

Marshall Law Office, P.A.

1019 Town Center Dr., Unit 101

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone: (386) 775-0199

Email: marshalllaw@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ DEBRA G. HOWARD

Personal Representative

P.O. Box 1810

DeLand, FL 32721-1810

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 2020 11081 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND 

SOCIETY FSB, NOT IN ITS 

INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY

AS TRUSTEE OF BCMB1 TRUST                                                  

Plaintiff,

BEVERLY J. BROOKS, ET AL., 

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Consent Summary Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure dated April 15, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020-11081-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein PAPER PROFITS, LLC is Plaintiff, and BEVERLY J. BROOKS is the Defendant, the Office of Laura E. Roth, Volusia County Clerk of the Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash online at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, with the sale to begin at 11:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as is practicable, on July15, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 1, BLOCK 1163, DELTONA LAKES UNIT FORTY-TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 262 THROUGH 266, INCLUSIVE,  OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ADDRESS:  3141 Tunisia Dr., Deltona, FL 32738

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated:  June 15, 2021

 /s/ Sean K. Mills

Sean K. Mills, Esq.

O’Kelley & Sorohan, LLC

301 E. Pine Street, Suite 125

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 475-5350

Facsimile: (678) 533-3065 

Florida Bar No.: 59342

Email: smills@oslawllc.com

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2021-11458-PRDL

Division No. 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

CLAUDIA CURIALE a/k/a,

CLAUDIA HUDSON COBB CRAGER

CURIALE 

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Claudia Curiale a/k/a Claudia Hudson Cobb Crager Curiale, deceased, whose date of death was July 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.   The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.

Personal Representative(s):

KEVIN CRAGER

8200 Chatham Oaks

Concord, North Carolina 28027

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative(s):

ROBERT H. BAILEY, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 280704

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Tel: (386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10114-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JESSIE C. PRICE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JESSIE C. PRICE, deceased, whose date of death was November 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Avenue DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ MICHAEL C. HUDDLESTON,

ESQUIRE

Email Addresses:

huddlestonlaw@outlook.com

Florida Bar No. 827071

817 West New York Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720

Telephone:(386)738-0080

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ KIMBERLY NULL

1575 McGlon Road

Pierson, FL 32180

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

ROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11433-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARY M. KENNEY                       

a/k/a MARY KENNEY

 Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Mary M. Kenney, deceased, whose date of death was April 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-11465-PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

LUCY B. MARTIN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the estate of Lucy B. Martin, deceased, File Number 2021-11465-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721; that the decedent's date of death was April 19, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $33,725.00 and that the name and address of the person to whom it is proposed to be assigned by an Order of Summary Administration are:

Robert A. Althoff, 108 Black Crow Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32119

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702.  ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.  NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice:

/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar Number: 95641

GREGORY W. MEIER

Florida Bar Number:  65511

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, 

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue Suite 300

Port Orange, FL  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Alt. E-Mails: 

gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Robert A. Althoff

108 Black Crow Circle

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11553-PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

ANITA L BUXTON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of ANITA L BUXTON, deceased, File Number 2021-11553-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was December 10, 2020; that the value of the estate is $48,333.33 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

James Wilson, 3133 Morton Way, West Melbourne, FL 32904

Tevisia M. Bailey, 1773 Eastern Road, South Daytona, FL 32119

Joseph Buxton, 230 Desoto Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

/s/ Erica Johnson

ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE

840 Harrington Street                                

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 232-8447

ejohnson@johnsoncenterlaw.com

 

Person Giving Notice

/s/ James Wilson

3133 Morton Way 

West Melbourne, FL 32904

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File No: 2021-11414 PRDL

Division: 10-Margaret W. Hudson

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CHARLOTTE WEINER, 

a/k/a CHARLOTTE S. WEINER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CHARLOTTE WEINER, a/k/a CHARLOTTE S. WEINER, deceased, whose date of death was December 20, 2020, File No.: 2021-11414 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative: 

 s/ R. Neil Johnson 

(rnjlaw1@bellsouth.net)

JOHNSON & JOHNSON 

Florida Bar No.: 0771181

150 S. Palmetto Ave., Ste. 103              

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 252-3694

 

Personal Representative

/s/ RONALD NEIL JOHNSON, JR.

12 Katrinas Dr.

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IN RE: Dissolution of Marriage of:

Case No.: 2021 31021 FMCI

BRUNA PETRELLI SOARES,

Petitioner/Wife,

vs.

MICHAEL BEN GIL VAN RHEENEN,

Respondent/Husband.

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) 

TO: MICHAEL BEN GIL VAN RHEENEN

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on:

Felicia A. Bunbury, Esq.

FLBN: 0124049

THE FAB LAW FIRM, LLC

111 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 800

Orlando, Florida 32801

Emails: fab@thefablawfirm.com

paralegal@thefablawfirm.com

Attorney for the Petitioner/Wife

on or before July 12th, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Volusia County Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided:

None

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 27th, 2021

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

June 10, 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11403-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ENDER ALI SOKMEN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ENDER ALI SOKMEN, deceased, whose date of death was February 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 17, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ LEYLA KALENDER SOKMEN

P.O. Box 252

Norwalk, CT 06852

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11144-PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

JAKE CHARLES ROSS,

aka JAKE CHARLES ROSS JR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JAKE CHARLES ROSS, aka JAKE CHARLES ROSS JR., deceased, whose date of death was January 30, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 17, 2021.

Attorney for person giving notice:                                       

/s/ Erica Johnson

ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE

840 Harrington Street

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

ejohnson@johnsoncenterlaw.com

Person Giving Notice

/s/ Maxine Ross

548 Mark Avenue

Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

(386) 232-8447

June 17 & 24, 2021

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10988-PRDL

 Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

PEARLIE H. EBERHEART,

aka PEARLIE HICKS EBERHEART

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of PEARLIE H. EBERHEART aka PEARLIE HICKS EBERHEART, deceased, File Number 2021-10988-PRDL, in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was December 10, 2020; that the value of the estate is $61,615.65 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Frank Eberheart, 616 Vera Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Tekesha Hicks, 616 Vera Street, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for who provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with the court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving 

Notice

/s/ Erica Johnson

ERICA JOHNSON, ESQUIRE

840 Harrington Street

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 232-8447

ejohnson@johnsoncenterlaw.com

 

Person Giving Notice

/s/ Frank Eberheart

616 Vera Street

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA – 

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021 11178  PRDL

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

ROBERT I. SHERRILL,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of ROBERT I. SHERRILL, deceased, whose date of death was February 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks

Coren J. Meeks, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 091856

MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L.

311 East Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-0199

Fax: (386) 469-0091

E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com

Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Rebecca A. Sherrill

REBECCA A. SHERRILL

2300 S. Nova Road, Lot 45

Daytona Beach, Florida 32119

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 10541 FMDL

DIVISION: 03 

KREIG RAFFETY ET AL,

Petitioner

vs.

EMILY GEREMIA ET AL, 

Respondent 

2nd Amended To Correct Spelling of Petitioner’s Name

NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: JACOB RICE

        Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Kreig Raffety

214 Delespine Dr

DeBary, FL 32713

on or before July 20, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: June 14, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ Lisa Sheppard

Deputy Clerk

June 10, 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

 

**********

TRUSTEE NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS GIVEN that on August 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Tropic Shores Condominium, Common Room, 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale the following real properties as described in Schedule “A”.

The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues was initiated on or about March 15, 2021 for Schedule “A” by TROPIC SHORES CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF VOLUSIA COUNTY INC., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 3111 S. Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118, (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors. 

Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the trustee's sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statues: Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. as a Florida Professional Association, whose address is 498 Palm Springs Drive, Suite 100, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.

The timeshare interest and obligor(s), subject to this Notice of Sale are described as follows:

Unit Numbers and Week Numbers (as per Schedule “A” attached) in TROPIC SHORES, a condominium according to Book 3578, at Page 1553, and all amendments thereto, if any, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

The names of the obligor(s), together with Unit/Week Nos., and Assessments, are shown on Schedule “A” attached hereto. 

The obligor(s) has/have failed to pay maintenance fees and assessments on the timeshare pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. As of the date of this Notice the total amount owed is listed in the attached Schedule “A”. Additionally, 0.043% per diem will be charged to the obligor(s) account to account for further accrual of the delinquent amount. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule “A”, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording. 

The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 8032 at Page 2938 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying in full with certified funds in the following amounts: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier's check, or money order) to Trustee, Fresh-Start.Law, P.A, 498 Palm Springs Drive, Suite 100, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.

DATED: June 7, 2021.

/s/ Matthew R. Gross, J.D.                                                        

Matthew R. Gross, J.D.

Fresh-Start.Law, P.A.

498 Palm Springs Drive, Suite 100

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

mrg@first.law

(407) 403-5936 (phone)

(407) 842-7248 (telefax)

 

SCHEDULE "A"

Record Owner

Unit # / Week #

Amount Due / Per Diem

Daniel Stubbs 

970 Samma Ave. 

Port Orange, FL 32129 

Sara Stubbs

3229 N. Victor Road

Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 

304 / 52

$4,147.08 / $1.78 

Wayne Ulbin

The Estate of Deborah A. Ulbin

83 Maywood Ave 

Warwick, RI 02889 

307 / 26

$4,191.12 / $1.80

Samuel Damiano 

Linda Damiano 

6306 Soratrace St. 

Lithia, FL 33547

401 / 24

$2,728.39 / $1.17 

Thomas Winter 

2125 Rambo Rd.

Dyersburg, TN 38024 

407 / 01

$2,319.15 / $1.00

Victor Bomberry

2278 Chiefswood Rd 

Ottsweken, ON N0A 1M0 

CANADA

702 / 35

$4,183.27 / $1.80 

Samuel Damiano 

Linda Damiano 

6306 Soratrace St. 

Lithia, FL 33547

705 / 36

$2,279.22 / $0.98 

Neal Edward Young

7837 Cafferty Circle

Charlotte, NC 28215 

707 / 16

$2,319.15 / $1.00 

Neal Young

Hillary Samagaio 

7837 Cafferty Circle

Charlotte, NC 28215

902 / 20

$3,052.00 / $1.31

Noma L Welch

449 Floodtown Circle

Chatsworth, GA 30705 

903 / 24

$2,319.15 / $1.00 

Chad McConnell

833 Midland Ct.

Orange Park, FL 32065 

Amber McConnell

153 Lindsey Road NW 

Rome, GA 30165 

905 / 31

$4,191.12 / $1.80 

Noma L Welch

449 Floodtown Circle

Chatsworth, GA 30705 

906 / 21

$2,279.22 / $0.98

Thomas Winter 

2125 Rambo Rd.

Dyersburg, TN 38024 

1001 / 41

$2,193.22 / $0.94 

William Thompson

7586 Kelsey Dr.

Panama City, FL 32404

Dorothy Thompson

2101 W Highway 390 Apt. 801

Lynn Haven, FL 32444

1106 / 34

$4,187.95 / $1.80 

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

*******

IN THE COUNTY COURT

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY FLORIDA

Case No.: 2020 33243 COCI (Div.84)

ISLANDER BEACH CLUB 

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.,

a Florida not-for-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KELLIE JEAN ALDRIDGE, known heir of CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45, FLA. STAT.

NOTICE IS GIVEN, that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure in the captioned matter dated  June 9, 2021, the Clerk of Court of Volusia County will sell to the highest bidder for cash via the website www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on July 19, 2021, the following-described property, all of which are in ISLANDER BEACH CLUB RESORTS, according to the  Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.

Count 1KELLIE JEAN ALDRIDGE, known heir of CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

Timeshare Period Week A9 in Condominium Unit No. 102

Count 4CHRISTINE SMILEY BRAMS, known heir of GERDA U. SMILEY, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under GERDA U. SMILEY, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

Timeshare Period Week A3 in Condominium Unit No. 417 

Count 5CLUB SELECT RESORTS and ANN EBERT AS TRUSTEE OF THE EBERT LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 4, 2010

Timeshare Period Week A31 in Condominium Unit No. 421 

Count 6JAMES CLYDE CLYMER and LINNIE JEAN BERRYHILL, known heirs of JAMES CLYMER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under JAMES CLYMER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

Timeshare Period Week A19 in Condominium Unit No. 604 

Count 8GEMINI INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC., A FLORIDA CORPORATION

Timeshare Period Week A21 in Condominium Unit No. 506 

Count 11RICHARD B SMITH and ARTHUR BURTON SMITH, known heirs of ARDIE M. SMITH, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under ARDIE M. SMITH, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

Timeshare Period Week A20 in Condominium Unit No. 306 

Count 12MICHAEL ALLEN WILLIAMS

Timeshare Period Week A35 in Condominium Unit No. 206 

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FUNDS FROM THIS SALE, IF ANY, MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 45.031, FLORIDA STATUTES.

DATED June 14, 2021.

/s/ROSS E. PAYNE

Florida Bar No.: 0351911

Resort Law Firm, P.A.

Post Office Box 120069

Clermont, FL 34712-0069

Telephone 352-242-2670

Facsimile 352-242-0342

Primary email: rpayne@resortlawfirm.com

Secondary email: emailservice@resortlawfirm.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.  Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before your scheduled court appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.  THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS. 

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/08/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2005 TOYOTA COROLLA

VIN 2T1BR32E75C391167

2003 HONDA ACCORD

VIN 1HGCM66863A059782

1996 SATURN SL

VIN 1G8ZH5289TZ113102

2015 MERCEDES GLA

VIN WDCTG4EB4FJ164875

June 24, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.:2021-CA-30647

DIVISION:32

R.E. SERVICES & SOLUTIONS, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, 

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual; and ELIZABETH G. MCGHEE, an individual, 

Defendant.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO:  UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Estate”); UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Heirs”); JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual (“Mr. McGhee”), and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under or against the above named Defendant(s), who (is/are) not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties claim as heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, spouses, or other claimants 

Current Residence Unknown.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title on the following property in Volusia County, Florida, 

Lot 27, Block 2, Roosevelt Park, as per plat therof, recorded in Map Book 11, Page(s) 125, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

 Also known as: 

LOT 27, BLOCK 2, ROOSEVELT PARK, AS PER PLAT THEROF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE(S) 125, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

(the “Property”),

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Woolsey Morcom, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 203 Fort Wade Road Suite 105 Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081, on or before July 15th, 2021 or within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 101 North Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32724, either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of the Court on this 14th day of June, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By:  /s/ K. McCoy

Deputy Clerk

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES  If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES  Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On July 13th, 2021  at 1:00 PM.

Nicole Bacon household items and furniture,2 bedroom house, Kortni Hohenstein Living room furniture,bedroom furniture,kitchen items,clothes,etc.

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/12/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2004 TOYOTA COROLLA

VIN 1NXBR32E44Z321249

2013 FORD FOCUS

VIN 1FADP3F29DL211893

2018 TOYOTA RAV4

VIN 2T3WFREV6JW500825

2011 HYUNDAI SONATA

VIN KMHEC4A45BA003586

2008 VW PASSAT

VIN WVWAK73CX8E020011

June 24, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Artistic Vision Photography

101 Formby Grande Ave

Daytona Beach, FL 32124

Barbara Baughman

June 24, 2021

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE  

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2020 31390 CICI

OSLO PROPERTIES, INC.,

Plaintiff,

v.

JAMES W. BORLAND,

an individual,

Defendant

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE  

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 7, 2021 and entered in 2020 31390 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein OSLO PROPERTIES, INC. is the Plaintiff, and JAMES W. BORLAND is the Defendant. Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on July 30, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 28 BLK 3 Big Tree Shores MB31 pgs 8485 per or 4997 Pg 3652 per or 5952 Pgs 2027-2028 Inc per or 6001 Pgs 4926, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Parcel Identification Number: 5344-21-03-0280

Property Address: 2015 Hickorywood drive, South Daytona, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

Dated this 9th day of June, 2021.

/s/ BARRY E. HUGHES, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No: 375748

900 Big Tree Road

South Daytona, Florida 32119

Telephone: (386) 788-9667

Facsimile (386) 788-9667

barry@barryhugheslaw.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court  proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; (386) 257-6096.  Hearing or voice impaired, please call (800) 955-8770.

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2021-10739-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

HOWARD M. RICHARDS, JR.,

Deceased. 

 NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Howard M. Richards, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was February 10, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.   The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Personal Representative(s)

/s/ KENNETH MACKIE, 

P.O. Box 36188

Pensacola, FL 32516

Tel:  (850) 485-4004

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative(s)

ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 283088

BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

(386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

Attorney for Petitioner

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Cars For Yu

1607 Pendleton St

Deltona, Florida 32725-7541

Miro Nathaniel

June 24, 2021

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

GOLDEN CHILD CARE SERVICES LLC

3197 Sky St.

Deltona, Florida 32738

Golden Child Care Services LLC, 

Owner

June 24, 2021

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11118 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JOB CHARLES DE NORMANDIE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOB CHARLES DE NORMANDIE, deceased, whose date of death was March 5, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ DAVID H. CLEMENTS

Email Addresses:

office@clementslawpa.com

officemanager@clementslawpa.com

Florida Bar No. 1017961

540 W. New York Ave

DeLand, Florida 32720

Telephone: 386-740-0037

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ CHRISTINE DE NORMANDIE

27 Esrelle Maufette, NDIP

Quebec, Canada J7V9R8

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10606 PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

LORRAINE L. BUCKLES, 

a/k/a LORRAINE BUCKLES,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Lorraine L. Buckles, a/k/a Lorraine Buckles, deceased, whose date of death was February 7, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of Court, Probate Division, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

GEORGE BURDEN

Attorney for George Burden

Florida Bar No. 0786438

444 Seabreeze Blvd., Suite 360

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

Telephone: (386) 451-6968

 

Personal Representative:

George D.E. Burden

1119 Jacaranda Avenue

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11275-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GENE A. ESPE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GENE A. ESPE, deceased, whose date of death was April 12, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms

Attorney and Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11325 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DORIS LEE DAUGHARTY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DORIS LEE DAUGHARTY, deceased, whose date of death was February 8, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Florida Bar Number: 91434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Samuel B. Daugharty

2124 Reynolds Road

DeLeon Springs, Florida 32130

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11007 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF                             

SCOTT PIERCE SUTTON           

Deceased.

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Scott Pierce Sutton, deceased, whose date of death was March 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

George Trovato

Florida Bar No. 0786241

Principle Legal Offices, PA

200 E. Graves Avenue

Orange City, Florida 32763

 

Personal Representative:

Dorothy Lynn Sutton

512 Sherry Lane

Lake Helen, Florida 32744

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021 10550 PRDL

Division  Probate 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

STEVEN EDWARD RUMBLES

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Steven Edward Rumbles, deceased, whose date of death was August 27, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32734.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Gregory 

Herman-Giddens

Florida Bar Number: 957968

Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & 

Holt, P.A.

8889 Pelican Bay Blvd., Suite 400

Naples, FL  34108

Telephone: (239) 344-1100

Fax: (239) 344-1200

E-Mail: gregory.herman-giddens@henlaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: barbra.asselta@henlaw.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Ruth M. Rumbles

204 Madison Drive

Streamwood, Illinois 60107

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-11500-PRDL

Division  10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MARY R. WILKANS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARY R. WILKANS, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar Number:  95641

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Ave., Ste 300

Port Orange, Florida 32127

Telephone:  (386) 763-5083

Fax:  (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Alt. E-Mails:

gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Alexandra M. Kearney

95134 Ventures Court

Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-10553-PRDL

Division  10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

ISABELLE D. TODD

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Isabelle D. Todd, deceased, whose date of death was October 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

John E. Crowther

Florida Bar Number: 0089222

JOHN B. CROWTHER, 

ATTORNEY AT LAW

279 E. Graves Ave.

Orange City, FL  32763

Telephone: (386) 775.6179

Fax: (386) 775.7908

 

Personal Representative:

Ellen Lewchenko

2999 S. Hwy A1A, Apt.12 N

Melbourne Beach, Florida 32951

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

FLORIDA MARINE CUSTOMS

495 S. Shell Rd.

DeBary, Florida 32713

Florida Marine Customs Inc., Owner

June 24, 2021

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 7/9/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109   1961 SKYL HS F51X1008. Last Tenants: MARGARET FERN RADFORD and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs   .  Sale to be at WHAT BOX SON, LLC/RA-MAR MOBILE HOME PARK, 1930 S RIDGEWOOD AVE, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119. 239-687-3828.

 June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/15/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

JHLRD1742XC014570 1999 HOND

5FNRL18922B013537 2002 HOND

June 24, 2021

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/11/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

5NPD84LF2JH283071 2018 HYUN

June 24, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE 

On July 15, 2021, at 11:00 AM, Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, as Trustee pursuant to the Notice of Appointment of Trustee recorded January 24, 2018 in Official Records Book 7498, page 3147, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will, in accordance with Sec. 721.855, F.S., sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the second floor conference room of Grand Seas Resort located at 2424 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118 (ask for directions at front desk in lobby), all right, title, and interest in and to the timeshare units and weeks described in as set forth in the list below (the “List”), all of them being in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The foreclosure is in respect of Claims of Lien for Assessments (the “Liens”) recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida with respect to each of the aforesaid timeshare units and weeks. The default of each obligor that is the basis for the foreclosure is the failure of the obligors to make payment of assessments under the applicable provisions of the Declaration of Condominium referenced above and under Sec. 721.15, F.S. The List also sets forth: the names and notice addresses of each obligor and any junior interestholders (if applicable); the official records book and page number of each of the Liens; the amounts secured by each of the Liens; and per diem amounts to account for further accrual of the amounts secured by each of the Liens. The assignment whereby the Liens were assigned to Club Exploria, LLC was recorded on February 26, 2021, in Official Records Book 7997, page 630, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida. The obligors may cure the default and any junior interestholder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale by paying in full the amounts due. The sale hereunder will be made without any covenants or warranty. By: Ross E. Payne, authorized agent.

 

Contract No.: 329978

Obligor: Patsy M. Wardle Register 

No.:22158-032

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 5000

 c/o FCI Pekin; Federal Correctional 

Institution, Pekin, IL 61555

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 17-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $22105.75

Perdiem: $11.05

 

Contract No.: 330448

Obligor: Charles Ricky Madaris

Obligor Address: 6707 Jessica Place,

Riverview, FL 33578

Unit Week: 6006, 5-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $31205.81

Perdiem: $15.60

 

Contract No.: 330833

Obligor:  Malini Tours, LLC

Obligor Address: 8450 Oakland 

Place, Orlando, FL 32819

Unit Week: 6006, 29-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $9143.14

Perdiem: $4.57

 

Contract No.: 331269

Obligor: John D. Morgan and Lisa 

L. Morgan

Obligor Address: 1802 Wagonwheel

Road, Wimauma, FL 33598

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 21-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $30283.97

Perdiem: $15.14

 

Contract No.: 331306

Obligor: Gayann Hagstrom

Obligor Address: 219 Shady Lane,

Orange City, FL 32763

Unit Week: 6016, 12-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $27494.68

Perdiem: $13.75

 

Contract No.: 331835

Obligor: Derrick Jordan

Obligor Address: 13698 Devan Lee

Drive N, Jacksonville, FL 32226

Unit Week: 6018, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $13950.71

Perdiem: $6.98

 

Contract No.: 332002

Obligor: Brenda L. Clayton and

Charles A. Waits

Obligor Address: 6961 Willow Creek

Circle, Apt 107, North Port, FL 34287

Unit Week: 6022, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $16870.41

Perdiem: $8.44

 

Contract No.: 332037

Obligor: Adrian Thomas and Earnest

Thomas

Obligor Address: 4370 Roxbury

Drive, Evans, GA 30809

Unit Week: 6008, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $41234.90

Perdiem: $20.62

 

Contract No.: 332260

Obligor: Kenneth W. Jefferson and

Rhonda S. Jefferson

Obligor Address: 501 E Bay Street,

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Unit Week: 6016, 16-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $29167.38

Perdiem: $14.58

 

Contract No.: 332357

Obligor: Roosevelt F. Jones

Obligor Address: 914 Caveat Circle,

Smyrna, TN 37167

Unit Week: 6022, 5-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $26877.26

Perdiem: $13.44

 

Contract No.: 331533

Obligor: Terricka R. Magee

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 12025,

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Unit Week: 6004/6005, 9-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $21322.47

Perdiem: $10.66

 

Contract No.: 333472

Obligor: Renee Y. Nixon and Samuel 

C  L Nixon

Obligor Address: Gregory Street Po

Box Mt 569, Inagua Bahamas, 

Bahamas

Unit Week: 6020/6021, 3-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $14162.31

Perdiem: $7.08

 

Contract No.: 333473

Obligor: Luiz Fernando Turatti

Obligor Address: Viale Tunisia 12, 

Milano, 20124, Italy

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 3-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $21321.84

Perdiem: $10.66

 

Contract No.: 333589

Obligor: Debra Deloach Jones and

Reginald L. Jones

Obligor Address: 110 Weatherstone 

Way, Statesboro, GA 30458

Unit Week: 6014, 17-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $4016.69

Perdiem: $2.01

 

Contract No.: 332248

Obligor: Michael Andrew Cassidy

and Jaime Louise Cassidy

Obligor Address: 600 Alpine Road,

Winston Salem, NC 27104

Unit Week: 6022, 2-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $18728.00

Perdiem: $9.36

Contract No.: 334034

Obligor: Gladys M. Allen and Norris

K. Allen

Obligor Address: 111 Leafmore Road 

SW, Rome, GA 30165

Unit Week: 6010, 34-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $2719.92

Perdiem: $1.36

 

Contract No.: 334183

Obligor: Mayra E.  Segarra Doble

Obligor Address: 5004 King 

Solomon Drive, Annandale, VA

22003

Unit Week: 6024, 14-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $13849.93

Perdiem: $6.92

 

Contract No.: 334196

Obligor: Richard A. Mote and Stacey

R. Norris

Obligor Address: 602 Grove Park

Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Unit Week: 6012, 48-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $11254.21

Perdiem: $5.63

 

Contract No.: 332581

Obligor: Deborah L. Mason and 

Gregory K. Mason

Obligor Address: 145 Jonesboro 

Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686

Unit Week: 6014, 51-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $8931.22

Perdiem: $4.47

 

Contract No.: 334197

Obligor: Barry J. Bernard and Terri 

Jayne Bernard

Obligor Address: 1424 Twining Dr, 

Anchorage, AK 99504-2465

Unit Week: 6010, 34-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $8173.42

Perdiem: $4.09

 

Contract No.: 334279

Obligor: Purshotam Fowsar and

Sandrawattie Ramcharan

Obligor Address: 19 North Lancelot

Ave, Orlando, FL 32835

Unit Week: 6014, 13-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $11886.63

Perdiem: $5.94

 

Contract No.: 334919

Obligor: Matthew R. Gillis and

Rebecca L. Gillis

Obligor Address: 4784 E Higgins

Lake Drive, Roscommon, MI 48653

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 38-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $25706.78

Perdiem: $12.85

 

Contract No.: 333948

Obligor: Adam J. Schreier and Toni 

M. Schreier

Obligor Address: 451541 State Road

200, Callahan, FL 32011

Unit Week: 6014, 48-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $17850.49

Perdiem: $8.93

 

Contract No.: 334945

Obligor: Margarita Rosa

Obligor Address: 3941 Magnolia 

Lake Lane, Orlando, FL 32810

Unit Week: 6010, 33-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $20753.71

Perdiem: $10.38

 

Contract No.: 335051

Obligor: Donald D. Ostrowski and

Elizabeth Y. Ostrowski

Obligor Address: 7114 Grayling

Place, Ft.Wayne, IN 46835

Unit Week: 6018, 28-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $7806.68

Perdiem: $3.90

 

Contract No.: 335076

Obligor: Florence L. Hicks

Obligor Address: 1035 N Brunnell 

Parkway, Lakeland, FL 33805

Unit Week: 6008, 1-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10320.11

Perdiem: $5.16

 

Contract No.: 335347

Obligor: Amy N. Cauley and John

F. Cauley

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 2592,

Bunnell, FL 32110

Unit Week: 6012, 24-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10536.40

Perdiem: $5.27

 

Contract No.: 335495

Obligor:  Nixon Family Trust, LLC, A 

New Mexico Limited Liability 

Company

Obligor Address: 1841 East Berridge 

Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Unit Week: 6024, 34-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $6277.93

Perdiem: $3.14

 

Contract No.: 335647

Obligor: Ethel M. Banks

Obligor Address: 7724 N Tripp

Avenue, Skokie, IL 60076

Unit Week: 6010, 42-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10683.76

Perdiem: $5.34

 

Contract No.: 336642

Obligor: Jozef Husar and Margaret

A. Husar

Obligor Address: 8675 Mansewood 

Drive, Milton, ON L9T 7L1, Canada

Unit Week: 6024, 38-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $3523.68

Perdiem: $1.76

 

Contract No.: 336684

Obligor: Celso B. Diaz and 

Ernestina A. Diaz

Obligor Address: 3265 Greenwald 

Way N Apt 320, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 34-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $5523.64

Perdiem: $2.76

 

Contract No.: 336777

Obligor: Harrison Claude Smith and

Susan K. Smith

Obligor Address: P.O. Box 7514,

Lakeland, FL 33807

Unit Week: 6014, 33-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $13791.40

Perdiem: $6.90

 

Contract No.: 337410

Obligor: Deanna Sagal and Steven 

Sagal

Obligor Address: 7750 NW 78th 

Avenue, Apt 114, Tamarac, FL 33321

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 25-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12068.10

Perdiem: $6.03

 

Contract No.: 337899

Obligor: Cesar O. Armario and Maria 

T. Armario

Obligor Address: 25096 Pleasant 

Way, Hayward, CA 94544

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 51-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $8716.99

Perdiem: $4.36

 

Contract No.: 357390

Obligor: Maria Isabel Gil Santos

Obligor Address: Edeficio Joel 

Avenida Estatdos Unido #11 Rijo, 

Bavaro, Punta Cana, Higuey, 23000,

Dominican Republic

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 26-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $8716.99

Perdiem: $4.36

 

Contract No.: 360380

Obligor: Andy White

Obligor Address: 922 W Elm Street,

Springfield, MO 65806

Unit Week: 6020/6021, 29-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $6788.44

Perdiem: $3.39

 

Contract No.: 361928

Obligor: Courtney Easter and 

George R. Norris

Obligor Address: 2178 Westburry 

Court SW, Decatur, AL 35603

Unit Week: 6022, 30-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $1026.57

Perdiem: $0.51

June 17 & 24, 2021

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO. 2021 10524 PRDL 

DIVISION 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOSE DIEGO SANTIAGO aka

JOSE D. SANTIAGO aka 

JOSE SANTIAGO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSE DIEGO SANTIAGO aka JOSE D. SANTIAGO aka JOSE SANTIAGO, deceased, whose date of death was December 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, File Number: 2021 10524 PRDL, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.

Signed on May 26th, 2021.

/s/ Noel Santiago, 

Personal Representative 

 

/s/ Sherrille D. Akin

Florida Bar No. 826812

600 W. New York Ave.

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 738-5599

Primary Email: sakin@akin-law.com

Alternate Email: service@akin-law.com

Alternate Email: service2@akin-law.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.:  2021 10666 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF 

ARTHUR M. PHELAN, JR., 

Deceased.   

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Arthur M. Phelan, Jr., Deceased, whose date of death was April 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is:  P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is June 17, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.

Email Addresses: 

joedudley@joedudley.com

jdudley@joedudley.com

Florida Bar No. 650293

403 Downing Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Telephone: (386) 428-2434 

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Joseph P. Dudley

6174 Shoreline Drive

Port Orange, FL 32127

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF LAKE HELEN

The Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the Variance located at 250 Garden St, Lake Helen, Florida for building frontage facing subordinate road. Final Approval of this Variance will be considered by the City Commission at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida).

Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.  Interested parties may appear at both meetings and be heard with respect to the proposal. The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.

If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based.  To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.  The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record. 

Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.

June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10455 PRDL  

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MAX GENE MILLER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MAX GENE MILLER, deceased, whose date of death was November 30, 2020; File Number 2021 10455 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 17, 2021.

Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire  

FBN: 114278

DBA@GendersAlvarez.com

Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire  

FBN: 146528

AFD@GendersAlvarez.com

Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire  

FBN 65928

WCM@GendersAlvarez.com

GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.

2307 West Cleveland Street

Tampa, Florida 33609

Phone: (813) 254-4744 

Fax: (813) 254-5222

Eservice for all attorneys listed above:

GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com

BARBARA A. MILLER

Personal Representative

1001 Alabaster Way, Apt. 328

Deltona, FL 32725

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2021-11487-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

C. DEBIE WATERMAN, 

a/k/a CLARA DEBIE WATERMAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of C. DEBIE WATERMAN, a/k/a CLARA DEBIE WATERMAN, deceased, file number 2021-11487-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 24, 2021.

/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 0629421

Taylor and Nordman, P.A.

112 North Florida Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 734-2558

Fax: (386) 734-4579

Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

 

/s/ COLETTE KOOP 

412 S. Woodland Blvd.

DeLand, FL 32720

Personal Representative

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0641 –  540 S Volusia Ave Orange City, FL 32763 to satisfy a lien on July 7,  2021 at approx. 10:30 AM at www.storagetreasures.com:

 

Estella Washington

Sean M Ayres

Erika Duran

Gerald D Belsito

Kaleiya Lawrence

Briona C Fingar

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF LAKE HELEN

The City Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the Variance located at 192 N High St, Lake Helen, Florida for building expansion within the setback. Final Approval of this Variance will be considered by the City Commission on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting.

Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.  The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.

If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based.  To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.  The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record. 

Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.

June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number 2021 10194 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF 

JOHN WILLIAM DORMAN a/k/a

JOHN W. DORMAN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN WILLIAM DORMAN a/k/a JOHN W. DORMAN deceased, whose date of death was March 5, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against

decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.

/s/ STUART J. BARKS, Attorney

Florida Bar No. 7145

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

BARKS LAW FIRM

1274 Upsala Road

Sanford, Florida 32771

Stuart@BarksLawFirm.com

(407) 321 - 1224

 

/s/ CYNTHIA A. DORMAN

Personal Representative 

228 Meadow Lark Drive

Osteen, Florida 32764

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-7945

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

BLUE 2003 ACURA MDX

VIN: 2HNYD18253H539341

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: BLUE 2003 ACURA MDX, VIN: 2HNYD18253H539341 WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT MAY 3, 2021 AT OR NEAR 949 W. EMBASSY DRIVE, DELTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff's Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff's Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fess in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.

The auction will start at 8:00a.m. on July 8, 2021 and will continue until all locations are done.

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Debary, 2861 Enterprise Road, Debary, Fl 32713; 727 William Price $715.70, 415 Jason Gsoell $1195.55, 414-16 Rigoberto Velez $2220.10, 847 Dalton Baker $631.95 

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Orange City, 2395 S Volusia Ave, Orange City, Fl 32763; 1207 Christopher Zanetti $1366.60, 2077 Kathleen Sindel $1303.95, 0105 William Santiago $1138.10, 1531 Abigail Elvin-Ivey $927.50 

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/17/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FTZX1860WNC08201 1998 FORD

June 24, 2021

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF LAKE HELEN

The City Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the subdivision located at 128 E Craig Ave, Lake Helen, Florida. Final Approval of this subdivision will be considered by the City Commission on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting.

Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.  The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.

If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based.  To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.  The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record. 

Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.

June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.   2021 10798 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

HELEN A. KASTNER 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of HELEN A. KASTNER, deceased, whose date of death was November 25, 2020; File Number 2021 10798 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Nassau County, NY County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 17, 2021.

Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire  

FBN: 114278

DBA@GendersAlvarez.com

Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire  

FBN: 146528

AFD@GendersAlvarez.com

Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire  

FBN 65928

WCM@GendersAlvarez.com

GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.

2307 West Cleveland Street

Tampa, Florida 33609

Phone: (813) 254-4744 

Fax: (813) 254-5222

Eservice for all attorneys listed above:

GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com

JOHN KEVIN KASTNER

Personal Representative

704 De Mott Ave.

Baldwin, NY 11510

June 17 & 24, 2021

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. : 2021-30443-CICI

DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley) 

CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RONALD B. ATKINS and LINDA P. SHIRLEY; KAREN M. BELLAMY; JOSIAH BENDER; KIMBERLY R. BITTING; SALVATORE BRIA and ALICIA BRIA; WILLIE BROWN and GLORIA BROWN; FOY CAMPBELL, JR., and RIKI M. CAMPBELL; JB PAINTING AND DRYWALL, LLC; ZOLTON C. SZABO a/k/a ZOLTAN CHARLES SZABO and DOROTHEA D. SZABO; JAMES L. TOOTLE, JR., and SHARON L. TOOTLE; and TRILOGY ECOMMERCE SERVICES, LLC,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Atkins, Ronald B. and Linda P. Shirley, 1410 Silver Slate Drive, New Albany, IN 47150

Bria, Salvatore and Alicia, 1658 Olde Oak Dr., Lithia Spring, GA 30122

Brown, Willie and Gloria, 321 Hillside Rd., Decatur AL 35601

Campbell, Foy Jr. and Riki M.,108 Caitlin Ct., Burnet TX 78611

JB Painting and Drywall, LLC, By serving: Beatriz C Melchor Lopez, Agent, 1701 Berrancher Dr, Columbus, OH 43228

Trilogy Ecommerce Services, LLC an Arizona Limited Liability Company, 7904 E. Caaparon Road, Suite #A110-135A, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:

The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Unit        Weeks

101          45

202          45

204          50

205          45

302          42

401          04

403          02, 03

404          49

408          41, 51

508         47

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the

Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

555 West Granada Boulevard,

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 26, 2021,

otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 8th day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

CB57

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES  If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES  Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2018 30733 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 NKA STEPHEN LANE; UNKNOWN TENANT #2;

 Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on March 4, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 7th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION, UNIT V, ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property address: 235 North Brighton Drive, Port Orange, FL 32127

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 7th day of June 2021:

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 114051

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. : 2021-30295-CICI

DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley) 

CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KENNETH W. BARNETT and CAROLYN C. BARNETT; FRANK J. BRINK, JR., and MARIE B. BRINK; AUDREY DEREMO and GORDON DEREMO; FREDRICK J. FEBO a/k/a FREDERICK JAMES FEBO; PAT LARSON; RICHARD J. LIUZZO and JOANN M. LIUZZO; DON H. NICHOLS; KIM ROBINSON and JACQUELINE ROBINSON,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Brink, J. Frank, Jr. and Marie B., 7003 Scenic Drive, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Deremo, Audrey and Gordon, 2906 Hwy 118 E, Bracebridge, Ontario P1L 1X1 CANADA

Liuzzo, Richard J. and JoAnn M., 183 Poor Farm Road, Carbondale, PA 18407

Nichols, Don H., 423 S 6th Street, Ironton, OH 45638

Robinson, Kim and Jacqueline, 2825 Rutledge Road, PO Box 316, Sydenham, Ontario K0H2T0 CANADA

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:

The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Unit        Weeks

104          49

205          15

208          15

303          17

304          17

307          18

403          05

405          44

407          43

502          36

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the

Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

555 West Granada Boulevard, 

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 22, 2021,

otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 7th day of JUNE, 2021

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ S. Yearby

Deputy Clerk

CB56

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES  If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES  Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-10818-PRDL 

DIVISION: 10

ESTATE OF:

JESSICA MARIE GARCES,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

If you have been served with a copy of this notice and you have any claim or demand against the decedent’s estate even if that claim is unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated, you must file your claim with the court, ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF A DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTRER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER YOU RECEIVE A COPY OF THIS NOTICE.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702, FLORIDA STATUTES, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

EVEN IF A CLAIM IS NOT BARRED BY THE LIMITATIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN FILED WILL BE BARRED TWO YEARS AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DEATH.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is June 17, 2021.

The date of death of the decedent is: November 8, 2020.

The address of the court where this probate is pending: 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724.

/s/ James Johnathan Armstrong

James Johnathan Armstrong 

(FBN 821071)

Garry W. Crews (FBN 574791)

THE LAW OFFICES OF RON SHOLES,

P.A.

9282 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32225

FamLawDocs@youhurtwefight.com

(904) 805-1500

Attorneys for Personal 

Representative

June 17 & 24, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA  

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO: 2020-10234 PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SALLY BRUST a/k/a 

SALLY BRUST GILLUM,

Deceased.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL NADLER

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that JAMES GILLUM filed a Petition for Summary Administration and Petition to Determine Exempt Property, January 29, 2020.

YOU ARE REQUIRED to file with the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721 and to serve upon the Petitioner, JAMES GILLUM, by and through undersigned counsel, Landis Graham French, P.A., Brittany G. Gloersen, Esquire, at 145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C, DeLand, FL 32724 your written response to the Petition for Summary Administration and the Petition to Determine Exempt Property within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of notice.

Dated this 28th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 91434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH, P.A.

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone (386) 734-3451

Email: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary Email: sdowling@landispa.com

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

********

NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

BUSY CONSUMER

1515 Detrick Ave

DeLand, Florida 32724

Godwin Direct, LLC, Owner

June 24, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Frosty King

2024 Hibiscus Dr., Ste. B

Edgewater, Florida 32141-4006

A & A Creamery

June 24, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/06/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2000 GMC JIMMY

VIN 1GKCS18WXYK219753

June 24, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

SOUTHERN SCRUB

1803 Sugartree Cir.

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Lindsay Marie Gregory, 

Nicole Rose Heil, Owners

June 24, 2021

 

************

NOTICE OF ACTION

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit oF FLoriDa iN

aND For VoLUSia coUNtY

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2020 10244 CIDL

PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

DIANA MUJA, et al.

Defendants.

to: aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG BY,

tHroUGH, UNDer, aND aGaiNSt tHe eState oF

GiLBert JaMeS WHitNeY, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN

PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS SPoUSeS,

HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS

aDDreSS: UNKNoWN

ciNDY ricH

3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724

UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF ciNDY ricH

3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724

DiaNa MUJa

3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724

UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF DiaNa MUJa

3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724

UNKNoWN teNaNt iN PoSSeSSioN 1

3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724

UNKNoWN teNaNt iN PoSSeSSioN 2

3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724

LaSt KNoWN aDDreSS StateD, cUrreNt

reSiDeNce UNKNoWN

YoU are HereBY NotiFieD that an action to foreclose

Mortgage covering the following real and personal property

described as follows, to-wit:

Lot 66, BerrY`S riDGe, accorDiNG to tHe

PLat tHereoF, recorDeD iN PLat BooK 54,

PaGe 172 tHroUGH 176, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

has been filed against you and you are required to file a

copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Sara collins,

Mccalla raymer Leibert Pierce, LLc, 225 e. robinson St.

Suite 155, orlando, FL 32801 and file the original with the

clerk of the above-styled court on or before July 23, 2021

or 30 days from the first publication, otherwise a Judgment

may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the

complaint.

WitNeSS my hand and seal of said court on the 7th

day of June, 2021.

Laura e roth

clerk of the circuit court

(Seal) BY: J. Beach

Deputy clerk

MccaLLa raYMer LeiBert Pierce, LLc

225 e. robinson St. Suite 155

orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

19-02017-1

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0174

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN

CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL

NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, v.

RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.

LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING

TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN

THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY

OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an order dated

april 30, 2021 entered in civil case No. 2018 10028 ciDL

in the circuit court of the 7th Judicial circuit in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein NeW PeNN FiNaNciaL

D/B/a SHeLLPoiNt MortGaGe SerViciNG, Plaintiff and

roNaLD c. LaMBert; LiNDa J. LaMBert; tHoMaS

eVaNS; citY oF DeLtoNa; citiBaNK, N.a.; UNKNoWN

teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN teNaNt #2 are defendants,

Laura e. roth, clerk of court, will sell the property at public

sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00

aM on July 27, 2021 the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

Lot 23, iN BLocK 654, oF DeLtoNa LaKeS

UNit tWeNtY-SiX, accorDiNG to tHe PLat

tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 27,

at PaGe 59, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 1119 N old Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725

aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt iN tHe SUrPLUS

FroM tHe SaLe, iF aNY, otHer tHaN tHe

ProPertY oWNer aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS

PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a cLaiM BeFore tHe cLerK

rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.

tHe coUrt, iN itS DiScretioN, MaY eNLarGe

tHe tiMe oF tHe SaLe. Notice oF tHe cHaNGeD

tiMe oF SaLe SHaLL Be PUBLiSHeD aS ProViDeD HereiN.

KeLLeY KroNeNBerG

10360 West State road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service e-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JaSoN M VaNSLette, esq.

FBN: 92121

M170638

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0173

************

NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL actioN

CASE NO.: 2019 11659 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST, INC. 2007-AHL1,

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-AHL1,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER, OR AGAINST, BETTY C. GORDON

A/K/A BETTY CAMPBELL GORDON, DECEASED, et al,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

9, 2021, and entered in case No. 2019 11659

ciDL of the circuit court of the Seventh Judicial

circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida in

which U.S. Bank National association, as

trustee for citigroup Mortgage Loan trust, inc.

2007-aHL1, asset-Backed Pass-through certificates

Series 2007-aHL1, is the Plaintiff and

the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees,

Lienors, creditors, trustees, or other

claimants claiming by, through, under, or

against, Betty c. Gordon a/k/a Betty campbell

Gordon, deceased, Glen abbey community association,

inc., Margaret Mary clendenning, are

defendants, the Volusia county clerk of the circuit

court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash in/on online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia

county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 13,

2021 the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

Lot 9, BLocK a, SWaLLoWS eaSt,

accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF

aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 43,

PaGeS 108 tHroUGH 110, iNcLUSiVe,

oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

a/K/a 317 aLeXaNDra WooDS

DriVe, DeBarY FL 32713

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

Dated this 7th day of June, 2021.

aLBerteLLi LaW

P. o. Box 23028

tampa, FL 33623

tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe, esq.

FLoriDa Bar No.: 41835

19-019678

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0168

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN

HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5,

MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,

Plaintiff, VS.

MYRON SHAFER; et al.;,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be made

pursuant to an order or Final Judgment. Final

Judgment was awarded on March 13, 2020 in civil

case No. 2018 30412 cici, of the circuit court of

the Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county,

Florida, wherein, DeUtScHe BaNK NatioNaL

trUSt coMPaNY, aS trUStee For aMericaN

HoMe MortGaGe aSSetS trUSt 2006-5,

MortGaGe-BacKeD PaSS-tHroUGH

certiFicateS SerieS 2006-5 is the Plaintiff,

and MYroN SHaFer; crYStaL L. VicoLe;

JoNatHaN a. MiLLer; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt

oF reVeNUe; VoLUSia coUNtY

cLerK oF coUrt; BoarD oF coUNtY coMMiSSioNerS

For VoLUSia coUNtY,

FLoriDa; UNKNoWN teNaNt 1 N/K/a MarLeNe

ScHaFFer; aLeXaNDra tUrcotte;

aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG

BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe

HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)

WHo are Not KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe,

WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY

cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS

are Defendants.

the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com

on July 7, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM

eSt the following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

aLL tHat certaiN ParceL oF LaND

SitUate iN tHe coUNtY oF VoLUSia,

aND State oF FLoriDa BeiNG KNoWN

aND DeSiGNateD aS a PortioN oF

Lot 1, BLocK 25-B, aS SHoWN oN tHe

recorD PLat oF HiGHriDGe eStateS

rePLat No. 2, Per MaP BooK 19, PaGe

204 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa aND a PortioN

oF tHe WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1,

BLocK 17, HiGHriDGe eStateS, Per

MaP BooK 11, PaGe 154, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY,

FLoriDa, BeiNG DeScriBeD aS FoLLoWS:

BeGiN at tHe NortHWeSt

corNer oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B,

SaiD PoiNt aLSo BeiNG oN tHe SoUtH

riGHt oF WaY LiNe oF GeNeraL MarSHaLL

roaD (a 100 Foot riGHt oF

WaY aS SHoWN oN BotH oF tHe

aBoVe reFereNceD PLatS); tHeNce

eaSt aLoNG tHe NortH LiNe oF SaiD

Lot 1, BLocK 25-B aND tHe NortH

LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 17, a DiStaNce

oF 105.70 Feet to tHe NortHeaSt

corNer oF SaiD WeSt 52.85

Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17; tHeNce

SoUtH aLoNG tHe eaSt LiNe oF SaiD

WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17,

a DiStaNce oF 75.00 Feet; tHeNce DePartiNG

SaiD eaSt LiNe oF tHe WeSt

52.85 Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17, rUN

WeSt aND ParaLLeL to tHe NortH

LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B aND

SaiD NortH LiNe oF Lot 1, BLocK 17 a

DiStaNce oF 105.70 Feet to a PoiNt

oN tHe WeSt LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1,

BLocK 25-B; tHeNce NortH aLoNG

SaiD WeSt LiNe oF Lot 1, BLocK 17 a

DiStaNce oF 75.00 Feet to tHe PoiNt oF BeGiNNiNG.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 8 day of June, 2021.

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South congress avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JeNNiFer traVieSo, esq.

Florida Bar #641065

Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1363B

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0170

***********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO.: 2018 32170 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR HSI ASSET SECURITIZATION

CORPORATION TRUST 2006-OPT1,

MORTGAGE-PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OPT1,

Plaintiff, VS.

CHRIS SEGREN; et al.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be

made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on March 3, 2021

in civil case No. 2018 32170 cici, of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in

and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein,

DeUtScHe BaNK NatioNaL trUSt coM-PaNY,

aS trUStee For HSi aSSet SecUritiZatioN

corPoratioN trUSt

2006-oPt1, MortGaGe-PaSS-tHroUGH

certiFicateS, SerieS 2006-oPt1 is the

Plaintiff, and cHriS SeGreN; UNKNoWN

SPoUSe oF cHriS SeGreN N/K/a a

tUrKeLSoN; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF

JeaNette BUtLer; GoVerNMeNt eMPLoYeeS

iNSUraNce coMPaNY a/S/o

Lori GooDFrieND; UNKNoWN teNaNt #1;

UNKNoWN teNaNt #2; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN

PartieS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,

UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD

iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S) WHo are Not

KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer

SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt

aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.

the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com

on July 7, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM

eSt the following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 39, DerBYSHire acreS, accorDiNG

to tHe MaP tHereoF aS

recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25, PaGe

89, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 8 day of June, 2021.

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South congress avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JeNNiFer traVieSo, esq.

Florida Bar #641065

Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-2870B

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0169

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2019 11834 CIDL

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill

Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series MLCC

2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,

Plaintiff, vs.

Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson

a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final Judgment

and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered in

case No. 2019 11834 ciDL of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH

Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein Wells Fargo Bank, N.a., as trustee for Merrill Lynch

Mortgage investors trust Series MLcc 2005-a Mortgage

Pass-through certificates is the Plaintiff and Lashalonda D.

robinson a/k/a La robinson a/k/a Lashalonda robinson;

Saxon ridge Homeowners association inc.; Ford Motor

credit company, LLc are the Defendants, that Laura roth,

Volusia county clerk of court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning

at 11:00 aM on the 8th day of July, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 122, SaXoN riDGe PHaSe tWo-B, accorDiNG

to PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 50, PaGeS 33 aND 34, iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe

PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale,

if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

Dated this 8th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By: JULie aNtHoUSiS, esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F01302

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0171

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN

CASE NO.: 2019 31117 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC.,

ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2005-44,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2005-44,

Plaintiff, v.

CECIL MOORE; UNKNOWN HEIRS,

CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

DARLENE MCRAE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

CECIL MOORE; KIMBERLY AGNER BROOKS;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY AGNER

BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY

ROSE BROOKS; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO

COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC., A NEW

YORK CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS AS

AMERICA’S WHOLESALE LENDER; ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING

OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED;

UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an order dated

March 7, 2020 entered in civil case No. 2019 31117

cici in the circuit court of the 7th Judicial circuit in and

for Volusia county, Florida, wherein tHe BaNK oF NeW

YorK MeLLoN FKa tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK aS

trUStee For tHe certiFicateHoLDerS oF tHe

cWaLt, iNc., aLterNatiVe LoaN trUSt 2005-44,

MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH certiFicateS, SerieS 2005-44,

Plaintiff and ceciL Moore; UNKNoWN

HeirS, creDitorS, DeViSeeS, BeNeFiciarieS,

GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, trUSteeS, aND

aLL otHer PartieS cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt BY,

tHroUGH, UNDer or aGaiNSt tHe eState oF

DarLeNe Mcrae; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF ceciL

Moore; KiMBerLY aGNer BrooKS; UNKNoWN

SPoUSe oF KiMBerLY aGNer BrooKS; UNKNoWN

SPoUSe oF KiMBerLY roSe BrooKS; BaNK oF

aMerica, N.a. SUcceSSor BY MerGer to coUNtrYWiDe

HoMe LoaNS, iNc., a NeW YorK corPoratioN

DoiNG BUSiNeSS aS aMerica’S

WHoLeSaLe LeNDer are defendants, Laura e. roth,

clerk of court, will sell the property at public sale at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00 aM

on July 7, 2021 the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

Lot 13 aND tHe NortHerLY 1/2 oF Lot 14,

BLocK “F”, orMoND HeiGHtS ParK, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat tHereoF aS

recorDeD iN MaP BooK 6, PaGe(S) 202, oF

tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 294 Fir Street, ormond

Beach, Florida 32174

aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt iN tHe SUrPLUS

FroM tHe SaLe, iF aNY, otHer tHaN tHe

ProPertY oWNer aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS

PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a cLaiM BeFore tHe cLerK

rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.

tHe coUrt, iN itS DiScretioN, MaY eNLarGe

tHe tiMe oF tHe SaLe. Notice oF tHe cHaNGeD

tiMe oF SaLe SHaLL Be PUBLiSHeD aS ProViDeD HereiN.

KeLLeY KroNeNBerG

10360 West State road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service e-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JaSoN M VaNSLette, esq.

FBN: 92121

M190331

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0172

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2020 31077 CICI

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF RONALD J. REMBIS, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and entered

in 2020 31077 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH

Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein NatioNStar MortGaGe LLc D/B/a cHaMPioN

MortGaGe coMPaNY is the Plaintiff and tHe

UNKNoWN HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS,

trUSteeS aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN

iNtereSt iN tHe eState oF roNaLD J. reMBiS,

DeceaSeD; UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG

oN BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND

UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; KareN McGreGor; cYNtHia

reMBiS; KiMBerLY aDair; riVerWooD

PLaNtatioN HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc.

are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the

circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on

July 14, 2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 18, riVerWooD PHaSe i, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN

MaP BooK 39, PaGe 63, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 6106 eVerGLaDeS DriVe,

Port oraNGe, FL 32127

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &

PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

20-019362

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0187

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2019 32206 CICI

FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

HEATHER LYNN ALBANY, AS PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LINDA

GAIL LEWIS A/K/A LINDA G. LEWIS, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and

entered in 2019 32206 cici of the circuit court

of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein FreeDoM MortGaGe

corPoratioN is the Plaintiff and HeatHer

LYNN aLBaNY, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe

oF tHe eState oF LiNDa GaiL LeWiS

a/K/a LiNDa G. LeWiS, DeceaSeD; KriStY

Lea LeWiS; HeatHer LYNN aLBaNY; aMY

NicoLe JoNeS; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt

oF reVeNUe are the Defendant(s). Laura

e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on July 14,

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 16, cYPreSS coVe - PHaSe ii,

accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,

aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 36,

PaGeS 85 aND 86, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 845 cHicKaDee Dr, Port oraNGe, FL 32127

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &

PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

19-385376

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0186

*********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2020 11176 CIDL

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR

MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOSEFINA DE JESUS GARCIA, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated May 05, 2021, and entered

in 2020 11176 ciDL of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH

Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN trUSt coMPaNY,

N.a. aS trUStee For MortGaGe aSSetS

MaNaGeMeNt SerieS i trUSt is the Plaintiff and

JoSeFiNa De JeSUS Garcia; tHe UNKNoWN

HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS,

aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS, trUSteeS

aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt

iN tHe eState oF DoLoreS riVera otero, DeceaSeD;

UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG oN

BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND

UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; YoLaNDa raMoS; tHe iNDePeNDeNt

SaViNGS PLaN coMPaNY D/B/a iSPc

are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the

circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on

July 13, 2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

aLL tHat certaiN LaND SitUate iN VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa, ViZ:Lot 7, BLocK 55,

DeLtoNa LaKeS, UNit teN, aS Per PLat

tHereoF, recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25,

PaGe 186, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 969 DeLtoNa BLVD., DeLtoNa, FL 32725

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &

PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

20-046318

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0185

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2020 31281 CICI

GTE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION D/B/A/ GTE FINANCIAL,

Plaintiff, vs.

HEATHER L. PERKINS, AS PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF

SHARON L. ADDISON A/K/A SHARON LOUISE

ADDISON, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and

entered in 2020 31281 cici of the circuit court of

the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein Gte FeDeraL creDit

UNioN D/B/a/ Gte FiNaNciaL is the Plaintiff and

HeatHer L. PerKiNS, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe

oF tHe eState oF SHaroN L.

aDDiSoN a/K/a SHaroN LoUiSe aDDiSoN,

DeceaSeD; HeatHer L. PerKiNS; JUStiN

WaDe aDDiSoN; coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe

HiLL HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc. are

the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of

the circuit court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM, on July 14, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 22, coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe

HiLL, PHaSe iii-B, accorDiNG to tHe

PLat tHereoF recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 47, PaGe 44, PUBLic recorDS

oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 2963 oaK Lea Dr,

SoUtH DaYtoNa, FL 32119

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

20-054254

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0184

***********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2019 10868 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN

ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS

INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY

MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2018-GS3,

Plaintiff, vs.

ANGEL R. COLON, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated august 27, 2019,

and entered in 2019 10868 ciDL of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida, wherein U.S. BaNK NatioNaL

aSSociatioN, Not iN itS iNDiViDUaL

caPacitY, BUt SoLeLY aS iNDeNtUre

trUStee For LeGacY MortGaGe aSSet

trUSt 2018-GS3 is the Plaintiff and aNGeL r.

coLoN are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as

the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM, on July 13, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LotS 36, 37, 38 aND 39, BLocK F, PLaNtatioN

eStateS UNit 2, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD

iN MaP BooK 11, PaGe 183, PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 131 e HiGHBaNKS rD, DeBarY, FL 32713

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

18-224182

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0183

***********

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ProBate DiViSioN

File No. 2021 11480 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

QUINCIE BLAINE BERRY

Deceased.

the administration of the estate of quincie Blaine

Berry, deceased, whose date of death was July 23,

2020, is pending in the circuit court for Volusia

county, Florida, Probate Division, the address of

which is 101 N. alabama avenue,

DeLand, Florida 32724. the names and addresses

of the personal representative and the

personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

all creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court oN

or BeFore tHe Later oF 3 MoNtHS aFter

tHe tiMe oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF

tHiS Notice or 30 DaYS aFter tHe Date oF

SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.

all other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent's

estate must file their claims with this court

WitHiN 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe Date oF tHe

FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.

aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe tiMe

PerioDS Set FortH iN FLoriDa StatUteS

SectioN 733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.

NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS

Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo (2)

YearS or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt'S

Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.

the date of first publication of this notice is

June 24, 2021.

Personal Representative:

JENNIFER HORNAK

1534 creek Point Boulevard

Jacksonville, Florida 32218

attorney for the Personal representative:

eLiot J. SaFer

attorney

Florida Bar Number: 0194511

DUSS KeNNeY SaFer HaMPtoN & JooS Pa

4348 Southpoint Boulevard, Suite 101

Jacksonville, FL 32216

telephone: (904) 543-4300

Fax: (904) 543-4301

e-Mail: esafer@jaxfirm.com

Secondary e-Mail: pleadings@jaxfirm.com

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0182

*********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

CASE No. 2018 31858 CICI

LOANCARE, LLC,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

WILLIAM D. MCCLELLAND, JR., ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 29, 2021 in

the above action, the Volusia county clerk of

court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,

Florida, on august 27, 2021, at 11:00 aM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Lot 11 MaSoN ParK HoMeS, according to

the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 19,

Page 147 of the Public records of Volusia county, Florida

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. the

court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

troMBerG, MorriS & PoULiN, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33432

telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: PriNcY VaLiatHoDatHiL, esq.

FBN 70971

18-000170

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0181

*********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO: 2017 31215 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JAMES S. THOMAS; SANDRA THOMAS; CAPITAL

ONE BANK (USA), N.A. F/K/A

CAPITAL ONE BANK; CARLSON ENTERPRISES, LLC.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an order

Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to reschedule the Foreclosure

Sale Date entered in civil case No. 2017

31215 cici of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial

circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein

BaYVieW LoaN SerViciNG, LLc. is Plaintiff and

tHoMaS, JaMeS, et al, are Defendants. the

clerk, LaUra e. rotH, shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at Volusia county's on

Line Public auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM on august 04, 2021, in accordance

with chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the

following described property located in VoLUSia

county, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment

of Mortgage Foreclosure and reestablishment of

Lost Note, to-wit:

Lot 82, FoXBoro SUBDiViSioN, PHaSe

iii, accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,

recorDeD iN MaP BooK 41, PaGe(S)

48 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

the court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time

of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

certiFicate oF SerVice

i HereBY certiFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was served by electronic

Mail pursuant to rule 2.516, Fla. r. Jud. admin,

and/or by U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance

with the attached service list this 18th day of June, 2021.

MattHeW eDWarD HearNe, esq.

FreNKeL LaMBert WeiSS WeiSMaN & GorDoN, LLP

one east Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 84251

DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice

PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-075672-F00

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0180

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2019 30874 CICI

Freedom Mortgage Corporation,

Plaintiff, vs.

Lloyd Smith Howell, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the

Final Judgment and/or order rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale, entered in case No. 2019

30874 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH

Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein Freedom Mortgage

corporation is the Plaintiff and Lloyd Smith

Howell; Mary catherine Howell; Pelican Bay

Homeowners association, inc.; any and all Unknown

Parties claiming By, through, Under, or

against the Herein Named individual Defendant(s)

Who are Not Known to Be Dead or

alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May

claim an interest as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, or other claimants; Unknown tenant

whose name is fictitious to account for parties

in possession are the Defendants, that Laura

roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00aM on the 13th day of august, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 1, PeLicaN BaY, PHaSe iii, UNit 2,

accorDiNG to tHe MaP iN MaP BooK

37, PaGe(S) 50 tHroUGH 55, iNcLUSiVe,

oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 18th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.

Florida Bar No. 85926

20-F01417

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0179

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2013 13025 CIDL

US Bank Trust National Association, Not in Its

Individual Capacity but Solely as Owner

Trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust,

Plaintiff, vs.

I Dale Goldbach, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final Judgment

and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in case No. 2013 13025 ciDL of the circuit court

of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein US Bank trust National association,

Not in its individual capacity but Solely as

owner trustee for VrMtG asset trust is the Plaintiff and

any and all Unknown Parties claiming By, through,

Under, and against the Herein Named individual Defendant(S)

Who are Not Known to Be Dead or alive,

Whether Said Unknown Parties May claim an interest

as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or other

claiman; tenant #1 N/K/a Barbara Howell; tenant #2

N/K/a Devon Goldbach; tenant #3 N/K/a Heather Goldbach;

tenant #4; anderson e. Strickland, as an Heir of

the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach

a/K/a Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Bruce teets

a/K/a Bruce Jeffrey teets, as an Heir of the estate of,

irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale

Goldbach, Deceased; Danielle Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle

Strickland Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle Lee Strickland N/K/a

Danielle Strickland anderson, as an Heir of the estate

of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a

Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Devon Joseph Goldbach, as

an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i.

Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach, Deceased; George

Hack; Laurin eugene Sarkki, as an Heir of the estate

of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a

Dale Goldbach, Deceased; the Unknown Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, assignees, Lienors, creditors,

trustees, or other claimants claiming By, through,

Under, or against irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale

Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Mike Browning

a/K/a Michael Browning, as an Heir of the estate

of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a

Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Danielle Lee Strickland;

Danielle Strickland Whitcomb are the Defendants, that

Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 aM on the 27th day

of July, 2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 24, BLocK 1192, DeLtoNa LaKeS, UNit

43, a SUBDiViSioN accorDiNG to MaP iN

MaP BooK 27, PaGeS 270 to 283, iNcLUSiVe,

PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By J BeNNett KitterMaN, esq.

Florida Bar No. 98636

15-F07752

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0178

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2018 10639 CIDL

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as

Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization Corporation

Trust 2006-OPT2,

Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs.

Gregory Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10639 ciDL of the

circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in

and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche

Bank National trust company, as trustee for HSi

asset Securitization corporation trust 2006-oPt2,

Mortgage-Pass-through certificates, Series

2006-oPt2 is the Plaintiff and Gregory

Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera; tanya Herrera

a/k/a tanya Sartin a/k/a tonya M. Herrera; advanced

Minerals, inc., as trustee of the 352 Providence

352 Land trust dated November 12, 2016;

Unknown Beneficiaries of the 352 Providence 352

Land trust dated November 12, 2016; HSBc

Mortgage Services, inc.; the independent Savings

Plan company d/b/a iSPc; Livewire Properties,

inc., as trustee of the Herrara Providence

trust dated March 01, 2006 are the Defendants,

that Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00 aM on the 10th day of august, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 5, BLocK 439, DeLtoNa LaKeS

UNit tWeLVe, accorDiNG to tHe

PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN PLat

BooK 25, PaGeS 207 tHroUGH 209, iNcLUSiVe,

oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By KareN GreeN, esq.

Florida Bar No. 628875

17-F02889

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0177

***********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as

Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities

Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,

Series 2005-R10,

Plaintiff, vs.

Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a

Diana Burgess, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10855 ciDL of the

circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in

and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche

Bank National trust company, as trustee for

ameriquest Mortgage Securities inc., asset-Backed

Pass-through certificates, Series 2005-r10

is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a

Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana Burgess; robert

Burgess; Beneficial Florida inc; Unknown Spouse

of robert Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura

roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00

aM on the 3rd day of august, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

Lot 3, BLocK 1625, DeLtoNa LaKeS

UNit SiXtY-tWo, accorDiNG to tHe

MaP tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 28, at PaGeS 95 tHroUGH 99 oF

tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 16th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.

Florida Bar No. 85926

17-F02138

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0176

***********

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL actioN

CASE NO.: 2017 11222 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

STEPHEN W. WEBB A/K/A STEPHEN WEBB

A/K/A STEPHEN WADE WEBB, et al,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to an order rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale dated august 15, 2021, and entered in

case No. 2017 11222 ciDL of the circuit court of the Seventh

Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida in which Wells

Fargo Bank, N.a., is the Plaintiff and Stephen W. Webb a/k/a

Stephen Webb a/k/a Stephen Wade Webb, George Muir, Janet

Muir, Jennifer Logan, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate

of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Kelly M.

Logan a/k/a Kelly M. Granahan, a possible Heir to the estate

of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,

Leslie Webb, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate of Sidney

F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary S. Johnson

a/k/a Mary Susan Johnson, a possible Heir to the estate of the

estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary

S. Johnson, as Personal representative of the estate of Sidney

F. Logan, Deceased, Sidney Logan Jr., a possible Heir to the

estate of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,

State of Florida, Department of revenue, Suntrust

Bank, the independent Savings Plan company d/b/a iSPc, the

Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees, Lienors, creditors,

trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, under,

or against, Sidney F. Logan/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Volusia

county, Florida clerk of the circuit court, are defendants,

the Volusia county clerk of the circuit court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia county, Florida

at 11:00aM eSt on the august 24, 2021 the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

Lot 30, BLocK 749, DeLtoNa LaKeS UNit

tHirtY tWo, accorDiNG to MaP or PLat

tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 27,

PaGeS 101 tHroUGH 118, iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe

PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

a/K/a 2432 LacKLaND DriVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2021.

aLBerteLLi LaW

P. o. Box 23028

tampa, FL 33623

tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe

Florida Bar No.: 41835

17-016948

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0175

*************