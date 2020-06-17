 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DEAN BRITTON the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 741-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #791401020250  14 17 29 LOTS 25 TO 29 INC BLK 2 RIVERSIDE ESTATES MB 11 PG 269 PER D/C 6209 PG 0175 PER OR 6209 PGS 0176-0183 INC

Name in which assessed: ANNA A FREDERICK KILLEEN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 21ST day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of MAY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3832-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

 

Description of Property: Parcel #800401840090  LOTS 9 10 & 11 BLK 84 WEST HIGHLANDS PER OR 2510 PG 1264

Name in which assessed: THOMAS WOOD PENNOCK & LOUISE SPIER WOLL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 5TH day of JUNE, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ C. PARKER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11220-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

MICHAEL LEE GILLISPIE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MICHAEL LEE GILLISPIE, deceased, whose date of death was April 19, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 11, 2020. 

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ DEBORAH CARONE REED

Personal Representative

15 Old Lexington Road

Thomasville, North Carolina 27360

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/06/2020, 8:00 am at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FALP57U4TA165696 1996 FORD

June 18, 2020

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JUAN G RODRIGUEZ the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3143-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

Description of Property: Parcel #701819000611  18-17-30 IRREG PARCEL IN LOTS 61 & 62 MEAS 20 FT ON W/L PEARL ST & MEAS 150.75 FT ON S/L & INC ADJ VAC ALLEY PER OR 623 PG 14 WESTWOOD HEIGHTS MB 9 PG 16 PER OR 3538 PG 1234 & PER OR 5356 PG 4435 PER OR 5502 PG 1234-1235 PER OR 5637 PG 2560 PER OR 6182 PGS 1261-1262

Name in which assessed: CHERI & DANIEL C HUGHES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 21ST day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of MAY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3884-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

 

Description of Property: Parcel #800402100040  LOTS 4 5 & 6 BLK 110 WEST HIGHLANDS

Name in which assessed: SALLY KONIGSBERG C/O AUSTIN BEER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 5TH day of JUNE, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ C. PARKER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11256-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

STEPHEN CARTER SWAYNE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of STEPHEN CARTER SWAYNE, deceased, whose date of death was April 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 18, 2020. 

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

Ashley N. Duz F/B/N: 109083

 

/s/ HANNAH K. SWAYNE

Personal Representative

73 Richboro Road

Newtown, Pennsylvania 18940

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/03/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FAFP55U31G195864 2001 FORD

June 18, 2020

 

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that KYLE TRACY MURRAY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3339-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

Description of Property: Parcel# 702017040500  LOT   50  BLK  D  YAMASSEE MB 9 PG 175 PER OR 5172 PG 3501 PER OR 5172 PG 3502 PER OR 5435 PG 3132 PER OR 6214 PG 2074

Name in which assessed: FLARESCO INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 21ST day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of MAY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3922-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001800  LOTS 180 TO 185 INC HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0333

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 5TH day of JUNE, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ C. PARKER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2020

 

************

         NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALESpring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, June , 27TH,  2020 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.

Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.

SPACE NUMBER    OCCUPANT’S

                                    NAME         

 211--------Marianne Ferrara

 487--------Cheyenne Dean

 502--------Marianne Ferrara

 617--------Robert Rankin

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/1/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

1998 DODG Grand Caravan

VIN 1B4GP54G4WB601355

2004 FORD Escape

VIN 1FMYU93104KA86710

June 18, 2020

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

s.t.art Creation

504 Ora St

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

Natasha Mhairi Roth

June 18, 2020

 

**************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

YUZ

855 Big Bend Ave

Orange City, FL 32763

/s/ Norman Yu

June 18, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LARRY EDWARD MULLINS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 10645-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #723000000960  30 17 32 E 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4 PER OR 1605 PG 695 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: FLORIDA ACRES INC C/O KENNETH GOLDRING

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 21ST day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 29TH day of MAY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2020

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11251-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GARY WAYNE CRAYTON           

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Gary Wayne Crayton, deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Email Address: 

service@upchurchlaw.com

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

Sara Louise Belz

699 Branch Drive

Port Orange, Florida 32127

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

*******

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

QUALITY AUTO WHOLESALE

4601 E. Moody Blvd., Ste. K12

Bunnell, FL 32110

Carmonger, Inc.

June 18, 2020

 

********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 6/30/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

1994 HOND Accord

VIN 1HGCD7237RA020255

June 18, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/03/2020, 8:00 am at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

SER55M500181 1981 SER

June 18, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 7/3/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

2017 ZHIW Motorcycle

VIN LT4Z1NAA7HZ001070

June 18, 2020

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BEAMIF A LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 11853-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #631509000420  LOT 42 SPRUCE CREEK VILLAGE SUB MB 33 PG 36 PER OR 4255 PG 1682

Name in which assessed: TRACY ANN DAMELIO ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 21ST day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 29TH day of MAY, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2020

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-10964

Division  10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

VERNON KEITH BRADSHAW

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Vernon Keith Bradshaw, deceased, whose date of death was February 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL  32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Stephen H. Coover

Florida Bar Number: 0314080

STEPHEN H. COOVER, PLLC

230 North Park Avenue

Sanford, FL  32771

Telephone: (407) 322-4051

Fax: (407) 330-0966

E-Mail: steve.coover@hmc-pa.com

Secondary E-Mail: mindy.rinne@hmc-pa.com

 

Personal Representative:

Verna K. Marcum

103-B Dan Drive

Versailles, KY  40383

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/02/2020, 8:00 am at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FTNE24L5YHB37343 2000 FORD

June 18, 2020

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 7/10/2020, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2008 Ford 1ftww30y58ea05113

June 18, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am, the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1971 BROAD #16C102ZS3816. Last tenants: Adele M Ludemann, Patricia Kilmer, Stanley Kilmer. Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc- 5 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119, 813-241-8269.

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/06/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

WBA3R5C51EK186518 2014 BMW

1G2NE52E5XC546237 1999 PONTIAC

June 18, 2020

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3787-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

 

Description of Property: Parcel #800401450010 LOTS 1 TO 6 INC BLK 45 WEST HIGHLANDS

Name in which assessed: KIM MARIE SHURLEY IVES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 5TH day of JUNE, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ C. PARKER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10322 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THEODORE STURIALE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of THEODORE STURIALE, deceased, whose date of death was July 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

/s/ BRITTANY G. GLOERSEN, ESQUIRE

Email Addresses: 

brittany@landispa.com

jcox@landispa.com

Florida Bar No. 0091434

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ JENNIFER E. STURIALE

3250 Tennyson Street NW

Washington, DC 20015

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10662 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GIANCARLO AGNOLETTI

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Giancarlo Agnoletti, deceased, whose date of death was February 15, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

/s/ Ira R. Shapiro

Attorney for Ancillary 

Personal Representative  

E-Mail Addresses: office@irarshapiropa.com

Florida Bar No. 308943

Ira R. Shapiro, P.A.

16375 NE 18th Avenue, Suite 225

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Telephone: (305) 944-3936

 

/s/ Daniela Agnoletti

Ancillary Personal Representative

3000 Artessa Circle, Apt. 3404

Franklin, Tennessee 37067

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3810-13

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013

 

Description of Property: Parcel #800401670130 LOTS 13 14 & 15 BLK 67 WEST HIGHLANDS PER OR 1849 PG 174

Name in which assessed: MICHAEL & VIRGINIA L PETROCCI

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

 

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 5TH day of JUNE, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ C. PARKER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

 June 15, 22,  29 & July 6, 2020

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11187-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

DANIEL HOWARD O’BRIEN,

a/k/a DANIEL H. O’BRIEN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DANIEL HOWARD O’BRIEN, also known as DANIEL H. O’BRIEN, deceased, whose date of death was March 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 18, 2020.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ GERALDINE O’BRIEN

Personal Representative

4575 South Atlantic Avenue, 

Unit 6609

Ponce Inlet, Florida 32127

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 11179 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF: 

TERRY LEE HARPER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of TERRY LEE HARPER, deceased, whose date of death was March 6, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 18, 2020.

/s/ Stacy A. Eckert

Attorney for Personal Representative  

Email: stacyeckertpa@cfl.rr.com

Florida Bar No. 0988170

Stacy A. Eckert, P.A.

2445 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite C1

Orange City, Florida 32763

Telephone: (386) 775-8228

 

/s/ NICOLE LEA PINKMAN

Personal Representative

1571 Ortega Avenue

Deltona, FL 32738

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2019 10446 CIDL 

LAND HOME FINANCIAL SERVICES,

INC.

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES CHRISTINE M. MONICO, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE NAMED DEFENDANT; MARIE MONICO; VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA CLERK OF COURT;

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 18, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 7th day of July, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

Lot 3, The Landings of Lake Beresford, Unrecorded subdivision #SD-3-83, being part of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 25, Township 17 South, Range 29 East, Volusia County, Florida and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the West 1/4 corner of said Section 25; thence North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West along the West section line of said Section 25, a distance of 198.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the following described property; thence continue North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 204.49 feet; thence North 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 211.39 feet; thence South 02 degrees 01 minutes 21 seconds East along the centerline of a 60.00 foot road right-of-way easement, a distance of 204.56 feet to a point, said point being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 217.29 feet to the Point of Beginning. Subject to a 30.00 foot easement for road right-of-way purposes along the Easterly property line. Also subject to an easement for road right-of-way purposes at the Southeast corner, said corner being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet.

Property address: 2625 Spring Valley Circle, DeLand, FL 32720

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 4th day of June, 2020:

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 114051

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10593-PRDL

Division Probate 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RITVA L. PERALA

a/k/a RITVA  PERALA

a/k/a RITVA LIISA PERALA

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

 The administration of the estate of Ritva L. Perala, deceased, whose date of death was November 13, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is Jun 11, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Wesley T. Dunaway

Email: wtdfilings@kovarlawgroup.com

Florida Bar No. 0098385

Kovar Law Group

618 E. South Street, Suite 500

Orlando, Florida 32801

 

Personal Representative:

Ossie Ilmari Perala

c/ o Kovar Law Group

618 E. South Street, Suite 500

Orlando, Florida 32801

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

*********

    NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that on 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1972 CNCR #3324243250. Last Tenants: Jane Harriet Werner-Lee. Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc.- 155 Spring Dr, Port Orange, FL 32129, 813-282-5925.

 

Notice is hereby given that 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1974 CAME #07631819G. Last Tenants: Linda Jean Fauvelle. Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc- 5 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119, 813-282-5925.

 

Notice is hereby given that on 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile home and vehicle will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 

1977 REDM #13001442A & 13001442B

2002 CHRY #1C3EL45X02N128243. 

Last Tenant: Roger Alan Barry

Sale to be held at MHC Holiday Village LLC- 1335 Fleming Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, 813-282-5925.

 June 11 & 18, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO:2019 31031 CICI

DIVISION:32

GARY MELVIN,

Plaintiff,

v.

HEIRS AND/OR UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD CARNEY, DECEASED, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EDWARD CARNEY, UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION, W. PAUL CHANDLER, TERESA C. CHANDLER and ERZSEBET KROLL,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 2, 2020, entered in Case No. 2019 31031 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein GARY MELVIN, is the Plaintiff, and HEIRS AND/OR UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD CARNEY, CHRISTINE CARNEY F/K/A UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EDWARD CARNEY, JORDAN ROSE F/K/A UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION, W. PAUL CHANDLER, TERESA C. CHANDLER and ERZSEBET KROLL, are the Defendants, The Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash by electronic sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com on July 29, 2020, at 11:00 am, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment:

THE SOUTH 52.5 FEET OF THE EAST 125 FEET OF LOT 2 AND THE NORTH 22.5 FEET OF THE EAST 125 FEET OF LOT 3, BLOCK 23, ORMOND TERRACE, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 178, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA..

Property Address:  336 McIntosh Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THEN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

Dated this 3rd day of June, 2020.

KELTON LAW, P.A.

Attorney at Law

By: /s/ Michael P. Kelton

Michael P. Kelton, Esq.

Florida Bar No: 0021756

601 Deltona Blvd., Suite 102

Deltona, FL 32725

Primary: mkelton@keltonlawpa.com 

Secondary: jgarcia@keltonlawpa.com

Phone (386) 259-4806

Fax (386) 490-9287

Attorney for Plaintiff

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES   If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this.  If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 11074 PRDL

Division Probate 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF 

ANDREW BLACK 

a/k/a ANDREW S. BLACK, 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ANDREW BLACK a/k/a ANDREW S. BLACK, deceased, whose date of death was April 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

JORDAN J. RICCARDI, ESQ.

E-Mail Addresses:

jriccardi@icardmerrill.com

kcapp@icardmerrill.com

Florida Bar No. 0100363

Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm, 

Furen & Ginsburg PA

2033 Main St Ste 600

Sarasota, FL 34237

Telephone: (941) 366-8100

 

Personal Representative:

ALLISON J. GARDENSWARTZ

4221 Explorer Crt

La Mesa, CA 91941

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

***********

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

OF ADMINISTRATION

You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of MILDRED L. WINTERS, deceased, Case Number 2020-10741 PRDL, in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724; that the Personal Representative is GEORGE FRANKLIN WINTERS, whose address is c/o Sherry Cote´-Jarvis, Esq., 927 S. Ridgewood Ave, Ste A-6, Edgewater, Fl 32132; that the Attorney for the Personal Representative is Sherry Cote´-Jarvis, Esquire, whose address is 927 S. Ridgewood Ave, Suite A-6, Edgewater, FL 32132. The Date of First Publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2020-11102-PRDL

DIV: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

CHARLES DZITKO,

a/k/a CHARLE DZITKO,

a/k/a CHARLES M. DZITKO,

a/k/a CHARLES DZITKO JR.,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CHARLES DZITKO, a/k/a CHARLE DZITKO, a/k/a CHARLES M. DZITKO, a/k/a CHARLES DZITKO JR., deceased, file number 2020-11102-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 11, 2020.

/s/ Richard W. Taylor, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 170139

Taylor and Nordman, P.A.

112 North Florida Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 734-2558

Email: rtaylor@delandlawyer.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

 

/s/ MOLLY DZITKO

383 Russell Road

Yankton, SD 57078

Personal Representative

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10495 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GLENN PAUL SMITH

a/k/a GLENN P. SMITH

a/k/a GLENN SMITH

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GLENN PAUL SMITH a/k/a GLENN P. SMITH a/k/a GLENN SMITH, deceased, whose date of death was October 18, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ DAVID E. DISNEY, ESQUIRE

Email Addresses:

ddisney@landispa.com

jcox@landispa.com

Florida Bar No. 0091434

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ JESSICA LYNN DOBBS

560 West Graves Avenue

Orange City, Florida 32763

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

FILE NO. 2020-10717-PRDL, 

DIVISION 10

IN RE:  THE ESTATE OF 

VIRGINIA ROSE DAYE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA ROSE DAYE is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724.  The name and address of the Personal Representative of the Estate and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

The date of first publication of this NOTICE is June 11, 2020.

Notwithstanding any other provision of the Probate Code, 2 years after the death of a person neither the decedent’s estate, the personal representative, nor the beneficiaries shall be liable for any claim or cause of action against the decedent, whether or not Letters of Administration have been issued, except as provided in Fl. Stat. 733.710.

ALL CREDITORS and those having claims against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, upon whom a copy of this notice has been served, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within the later of 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.

All other creditors having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

Personal Representative

HOLLY RUNDELL CLEMENTS

4160 Quails Nest Lane

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

 

Mary Jane Nettles

Attorney for Personal Representative

FL BAR # 312045

409 S. Orange Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL  32168

386.426.1972/386.426.1971 - FAX

maryjane@attorneymaryjane.com

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10523-PRDL

Division: 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ROBERT ANTOINE DANDRIDGE,

a/k/a ROBERT A. DANDRIDGE,

Deceased.

DEBBIE HOGAN, a/k/a 

DEBRA E. HOGAN,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS,

Respondent

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ROBERT ANTOINE DANDRIDGE, deceased, whose date of death was 12/14/2019; File # 2020-10523-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 11, 2020.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.  

Attorney for Personal Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

FAX: 386-668-5880

Email: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ DEBRA E. HOGAN

Personal Representative

P.  O. Box 1810

DeLand, FL 32721

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11227-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

DAVID ALAN OWSIANIAK            

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of David Alan Owsianiak, deceased, whose date of death was March 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Doreen Spagnolo

20819 Briarwood Lane

Mokena, Illinois 60448

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-11020 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

WILLIAM T. (THOMAS) WIDENER, JR.,

a/k/a WILLIAM T. WIDENER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of WILLIAM T. (THOMAS) WIDENER, JR., also known as WILLIAM T. WIDENER, deceased, whose date of death was April 3, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 11, 2020.

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Email: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary Email: sdowling@landispa.com

Florida Bar No. 91434

Landis Graham French, P.A.

145 East Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: 386-734-3451

 

/s/ G. SKEHAN JACKSON

a/k/a GUY SKEHAN JACKSON

Personal Representative

655 Hartley Avenue

Deltona, FL 32725

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 10761 PRDL

Division: 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

JOHN KOHLER,

aka JOHN WARREN KOHLER

aka JOHN W. KOHLER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(summary administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of JOHN KOHLER, also known as JOHN WARREN KOHLER AKA JOHN W. KOHLER, deceased, File Number 2020 10761 PRDL; by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721; that the decedent's date of death was March 17, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $44,831.21 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Creditors: None 

Beneficiaries: DORIS KOHLER, 383 W. New York Ave., Lake Helen, FL 32744

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 11, 2020.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Robert R. Foster

Attorney for Petitioners

Email: rfoster@fosterlawdeland.com

Secondary Email: jane@fosterlawdeland.com

Florida Bar No. 123127

Robert R. Foster Law, Attorney at Law

Post Office Box 41

DeLand, Florida 32721-0041

Telephone: (386) 734-8224

 

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ WALTER HARDY

408 Ruby Ave.

DeLand, FL 32724

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-11025-PRDL

Division  10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MILDRED CONE MCCAIN, 

A/K/A MILLIE A. MCCAIN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Mildred Cone McCain, a/k/a Millie A. McCain, deceased, whose date of death was March 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

John E. Crowther

Florida Bar Number: 0089222

JOHN B. CROWTHER, 

ATTORNEY AT LAW

279 E. Graves Ave.

Orange City, FL  32763

Telephone: (386) 775.6179

Fax: (386) 775.7908

 

Personal Representative:

Denise McCain-Tharnstrom

1124 Amalfi Drive

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am, the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 

1973 PKWOD #GPH126510325. Last tenants: Anita C Bradley & all unknown parties, beneficiaries, heirs, successors, and assigns of Anita C Bradley.

1972 BROA #16C202ZS4487. Last tenants: George Joseph Rousseau jr & all unknown parties, beneficiaries, heirs, successors, and assigns of George Joseph Rousseau Jr.

1974 GREE #2162351H. Last tenants: Paula Joan LaFontaine & David Murray.

1972 BAYW #BF21485. Last tenants: Robert Dean Hinson.

1973 CHMP #0439663611. Last tenants: L T Wolf.

1974 GREE #2162593AH & 2162593BH. Last tenants: Steven Edward Dungey, Rodney Griffin, Hillary Griffin.

1973 DODG #1170A & 1170B. Last tenants: John Mark Pelletier & Sandra King Pelletier.

2002 MERT #FLHMBA166147452A & FLHMBA166147452B. Last tenants: Halsey Allan Mann Jr & Dolores Evelyn Mann.

Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc- 5 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119, 813-241-8269.

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/6/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids. 

1983 CHEV Chevette

VIN 1G1AB68C4DY232794

2003 MB C22 

VIN WDBRF61J23A463514

2003 CHEV Trailblazer

VIN 1GNDS13S932317984

2008 NISS Altima

VIN 1N4AL21E48C233459

2002 CADI DeVille

VIN 1G6KE54YX2U267104

June 18, 2020

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-11186-PRDL

Division  10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

ARTHUR BERNARD CHRISTIAN, JR., 

A/K/A ARTHUR B. CHRISTIAN, JR.,

A/K/A A.B. CHRISTIAN, JR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Arthur Bernard Christian, Jr., a/k/a Arthur B. Christian, Jr., a/k/a A.B. Christian, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was February 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

John E. Crowther

Florida Bar Number: 0089222

JOHN B. CROWTHER, 

ATTORNEY AT LAW

279 E. Graves Ave.

Orange City, FL  32763

Telephone: (386) 775.6179

Fax: (386) 775.7908

 

Personal Representative:

JaNell Christian, a/k/a 

JoNell Christian

527 Morgan Wood Drive

DeLand, Florida 32724

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 11050 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROSEMARY A. SMITH,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Rosemary A. Smith, deceased, whose date of death was March 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Volusia County Courthouse, 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Personal Representative:

/s/ Thomas Smith

29 Calico Tree Rd.

Hauppauge, NY 11788

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Justin Stivers

E-Mail Addresses:

service@probatefirm.com

paralegal@probatefirm.com

Florida Bar No. 109585

The Probate Law Firm

1395 Brickell Avenue, Suite 800

Miami, FL 33131

Telephone: 305-456-3255

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO: 2020 30246 CICI 

TOP DOLLAR HOMES LLC, 

Plaintiff,      vs.     BRITTANY C. WILSON, HEIR OF KIMBERLY SEELY STACY, DECEASED. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES OF KIMBERLY SEELY STACY, DECEASED.

Defendant.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To Defendants:

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES OF KIMBERLY SEELY STACY, DECEASED, her unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors and all other parties claiming by, through, under, or against her; and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons right, title or interest in the property and all others whom it may concern;

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOTS 11 AND 12, BLOCK 20, ALLANDALE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 146, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Tax Parcel No. 6310-07-20-0110

Property Address: 5417 DUBOIS AVENUE, PORT ORANGE, FL 32127

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to  Robert Peters, Esquire, P.O. Box 240, Yulee, FL 32041, the Plaintiff’s attorney, within 30 days after the first publication date and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. 

DATED on June 4, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

BY /s/ J. Beach

By Deputy Clerk

June 11, 18, 25 & July 2, 2020

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10708 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARCUS A. FORTIER A/K/A

MARCUS ALEXANDER

FORTIER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Marcus A. Fortier a/k/a Marcus Alexander Fortier, deceased, whose date of death was December 30, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Kobi A. Finley

Florida Bar Number: 0723711

PHILLIPS & FINLEY LLC

211 E. Rich Ave

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-5959

Fax: (386) 734-5945

E-Mail: eservice@phillipsandfinley.com

2nd E-Mail: kfinley@phillipsandfinley.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Cynthia I. Fortier

6 Double Branch Way

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File Number: 2020 10810 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ROSE T. ULLMANN, a/k/a

ROSE ULLMANN

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Rose T. Ullmann, a/k/a Rose Ullmann, deceased, whose date of death was August 13, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ JEFFREY D. STARK 

Email Address: jdstarklegal@jdstarklegal.com

Florida Bar No. 0721761

505 E. New York Ave., Suite 2

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone: 386-873-2909

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ ROSE GAROFALO

324 Knot Way

DeLand, FL 32724

June 11 & 18, 2020

 

**********

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

COURT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2020 10471 PRDL 

PROBATE DIVISION 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF: 

HAROLD J. LEE, JR.,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of HAROLD J. LEE, JR. a/k/a HAROLD JOSEPH LEE, JR., deceased, whose date of death was December 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with the court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FROTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

/s/ PHILIP S. KARLE 

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No.: 41247

Abeles & Karle, PLLC

5 West Highbanks Road

DeBary, Florida 32713

(386) 668-8511 Office

(888) 962-6368 Fax

philip@aklawfla.com

 

/s/ ROSE MARY OWENS

Petitioner

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

*******

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, as Trustee in the Appointment recorded on May 11, 2016 in O.R. Book 7252 at Page 2262 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder of U.S. funds, in cash or certified funds only, on July 30, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. at 120 South Woodland Boulevard, Suite 204, Downtown Executive Center, DeLand, Florida 32720, all right, title and interest in the properties as described in Schedule A, located in Volusia, Florida for continuing nonpayment of the maintenance fees and assessments on the described timeshares, as provided for in the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 Florida Statutes was initiated by Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 300 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.

The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7818 at Page 1729 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.

 The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying the Assessment Amount with certified funds. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier’s check, or money order) payable to the “Shutts & Bowen LLP Trust Account” and directed to Trustee, Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule A, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.

Dated this 11th day of June, 2020.

/s/ Eric C. Reed, Trustee/Esquire

300 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1600

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 835-6790

Facsimile: (407) 849-7259

STATE OF FLORIDA

COUNTY OF ORANGE

The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me by means of physical presence, by ERIC C. REED, ESQ., AS TRUSTEE FOR LIENHOLDER. He is personally known to me and did take oath on this the 11th day of June, 2020.

/s/ KATHY O. MOOREHEAD

NOTARY PUBLIC

EXHIBIT “A”

RECORD OWNER

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

DELINQUENCY DATE

Lillian Marcellus

Gomez Marcellus

5459 Hornaway Ave

Spring Hill, FL  34606-1036

A 77,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000320406648

$1,289.87

10/26/2018

Carmine C Giangreco, Trustee of the Carmine C. Giangreco Revocable Lifetime Trust dated May 17, 2002

2230 N Cypress Bend Drive

Pompano Beach, FL  33069-4496

A 321,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000390904993

$1,967.25

6/7/2019

Harrison O Rees

Loraine M Rees

15822 Robin Hill Loop

Clermont, FL  34714-6152

A 49,000/139,215,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1220 through 1233 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330325598

$1,233.82

4/2/2018

Patricia K Foster

145 Sammons Lane

Forest Hills, KY  41527-8307

A 84,000/273,994,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1320 through 1333; 1520 through 1533 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000440732618

$1,268.06

1/3/2019

Ethelind Morris

7450 N Highway 1 

Apt 202

Cocoa, FL  32927-5098

A 64,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331211904

$1,248.00

8/27/2018

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

 

*******

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, as Trustee in the Appointment recorded on May 11, 2016 in O.R. Book 7252 at Page 2262 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder of U.S. funds, in cash or certified funds only, on July 30, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. at 120 South Woodland Boulevard, Suite 204, Downtown Executive Center, DeLand, Florida 32720, all right, title and interest in the properties as described in Schedule A, located in Volusia, Florida for continuing nonpayment of the maintenance fees and assessments on the described timeshares, as provided for in the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 Florida Statutes was initiated by Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 300 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.

The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7802 at Page 835 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.

 The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying the Assessment Amount with certified funds. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier’s check, or money order) payable to the “Shutts & Bowen LLP Trust Account” and directed to Trustee, Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule A, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.

Dated this 11th day of June, 2020.

/s/ Eric C. Reed, Trustee/Esquire

300 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1600

Orlando, FL 32801

Telephone: (407) 835-6790

Facsimile: (407) 849-7259

STATE OF FLORIDA

COUNTY OF ORANGE

The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me by means of physical presence, by ERIC C. REED, ESQ., AS TRUSTEE FOR LIENHOLDER. He is personally known to me and did take oath on this the 11th day of June, 2020.

/s/ KELLY O. MOOREHEAD

NOTARY PUBLIC

EXHIBIT A

RECORD OWNER

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

DELINQUENCY DATE

JOHN M ERVIN

TERRIE ERVIN

10831 NORWAY PINE DR

GREENWELL SPRINGS, LA  70739-5244

A 63,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 420 through 428; 520 through 528 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400309019

$1,237.20

6/29/2018

MAHIANE PROPERTIES, LLC, reflected as MAHIANE PRPERTIES, LLC

PO BOX 1806

LEHIGH ACRES, FL  33970-1806

A 84,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000030701148

$1,906.02

5/3/2019

BARBARA S STROMBERG and EDWARD J. BALLAS, Joint Tenants with the Right of Survivorship

12382 143RD ST

LARGO, FL  33774-2822

A 154,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000441010642

$1,370.25

4/5/2019

LISA L MORRIS

3635 MONIQUE CT

DESTIN, FL  32541-1632

A 105,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400421186

$1,317.87

12/7/2018

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

T.G. LEE DAIRY

1675 SR 472

DeLand, Florida 32724

DFA Dairy Brands Fluid, LLC

June 18, 2020

 

**********

NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO 

FORECLOSE TROPIC SHORES 

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF

 VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.

June 18, 2020

To all Obligors listed below, their guardians, heirs, and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See exhibit "A" attached for Obligors and their notice addresses).

This Notice of Default and Intent to Foreclose is regarding that certain timeshare interests owned by Obligor in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc., located in Volusia County, Florida and more specifically described as follows: Unit # / Week # (see interval description on Exhibit "A") in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. according to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

The Obligor has failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Obligor's timeshare and thereby the Obligor is in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof. 

You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association's lien on your unit week(s) as shown below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the Trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale. 

IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of you timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. 

You have the right as a matter of law to send to the Trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien. 

Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the Trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statutes: Matthew R. Gross, J.D., Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. whose address is 1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, telephone: (407) 403-5936, telefax: (407) 842-7248, e-mail: tropicshores@first.law.

Exhibit “A”:  Obligor, Notice Address, Unit/Week, Amount Due, Per Diem

RECORD OWNER

UNIT # / WEEK #

ASSESSMENT AMOUNT

Marjorie M. Weigle

2020 Crowfoot Dr.

Lafayette, IN 47909-3135

202 / 41

$4,123.07

Carolyn M. Weigle

721 Matthew St.

West Lafayette, IN 47906-8677

202 / 41

$4,123.07

Jeffrey S. Nelson

Donna J. Nelson

8401 Elgin Dr.

Port Richey, FL 34668-2755

303 / 48

$4,138.91

The Estate of Gerald S. Bennett

M. Louise Bennett

1705 Stevens Ave.

Louisville, KY 40205-1044

407 / 16

$3,287.89

Bruce J. Thompson

Rebecca J. Thompson

5794 N ST RT 376 NW

McConnelsville, OH 43756-9524

506 / 5

$1,705.18

The Estate of Robert B. Williams

Gloria A. Williams

128 Suzanne Ave.

Orange Park, FL 32073-6426

602 / 13

$4,483.78

Gregory W. Johnson

2844 Wood Valley Ct.

Jacksonville, FL 32217-2495

602 / 28

$3,313.65

The Estate of Billy Joe Rowe

Maria Rowe

1620 Broadview Cir.

Oklahoma City, OK 73127-3143

603 / 45

$4,123.07

The Estate of Richard J. Kronick

Audrey A. Kronick

5713 E. Marlin Pl.

Mesa, AZ 85215-2018

605 / 7

$3,322.62

David Jones

1121 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Ste 110

Plano, TX 75074-3098

606 / 49

$4,123.07

The Estate of David R. King

The Estate of Debra R. King

12329 Boncrest Drive

Reisterstown, MD 21136-1707

704 / 12

$4,059.74

Karen R. Hammonds

354 Riverboat Dr. SW

Adairsville, GA 30103-3497

804 / 17

$3,449.67

The Estate of Jon F. Zimmerman

Gloria J. Zimmerman

6836 E. Bluebird Ln.

Inverness, FL 34452-8212

903 / 25

$4,706.26

Jesus A. Lozano

Francisco Rojas

347 Robbins Rest Cir.

Davenport, FL 33896-5207

903 / 32

$4,206.21

The Estate of David R. King

The Estate of Debra R. King

12329 Boncrest Drive

Reisterstown, MD 21136-1707

904 / 42

$3,979.47

Brandy Giacalone

128 Cedar Way

Scott Depot, WV 25560-9658

907 / 04

$4,206.21

Earl R. Dohner

Elene E. Dohner

43 June Place

Brookville, OH 45309-1634

1003 / 10

$4,206.21

Michael Knudsen

Dorthe Liebmann Knudsen

Musvaagevej 36 

5210 Odense

Denmark 

1102 / 05

$562.13

Vielka Mejia

202 E. 91st St.

Brooklyn, NY 11212-1355

1102 / 21

$4,387.08

Policarpo Mejia

1455 E. Rochelle Ave Apt. 23

Las Vegas, NV 89119-5729

1102 / 21

$4,387.08

June 18, 2020 / June 25, 2020

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 11288 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

EDWIN G. UBBENS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of EDWIN G. UBBENS, deceased, whose date of death was May 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ David E. Disney

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 216577

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: ddisney@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Bruce E. Ubbens

3112 S. Calle Cordova

Tucson, Arizona 85730

June 18 & 25, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/01/2020, 08:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

WDDGF4HBXCA658617 

2012 MERCEDES-BENZ

June 18, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/04/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1A4GP44R56B613443 

2006 CHRYSLER

June 18, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11235-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ARTHUR R. ROSS

a/k/a ARTHUR RAYMOND

ROSS a/k/a ARTHUR ROSS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ARTHUR R. ROSS, deceased, whose date of death was January 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Personal Representative:

/s/ Jo Ann Vandermeullen

902 5th Street N.E.

Sibley, Iowa 51249

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Melvin D. Stack

Florida Bar No. 297798

EVERY & STACK

444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that on 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 

1999 MERT #FLHMBFP142443421A & FLHMBFP142443421B. Last Tenants: Brent Carsten Morris, Deborah L Hensley, Centerstate Bank of Florida NA

1980 SCHU #S166806A & S166806B. Last Tenants: Charles Andrew Wells

Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc.- 155 Spring Dr, Port Orange, FL 32129, 813-282-5925.

 June 11 & 18, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/30/2020, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17  SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

1FTCR10A4TTA06629 1996 FORD

1FTYR14X6WPB66478 1998 FORD

June 18, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10578 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

CHARLOTTE A. ROBINSON AKA

CHARLOTTE ANN ROBINSON

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CHARLOTTE A. ROBINSON AKA CHARLOTTE ANN ROBINSON, deceased, whose date of death was October 4, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ IVAN K. CLEMENTS, JR.

Email Addresses:

office@clementslawpa.com

becky@clementslawpa.com

Florida Bar No. 0606588

540 W. New York Ave.

DeLand, FL 32720

Telephone: 386-740-0037

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ STEVEN MANEY

1257 Abbey Ridge Place

Concord, NC 28027

June 18 & 25, 2020

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/06/2020, 08:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2C3CDZBT5KH583536 2019 DODGE

June 18, 2020

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2020-10609-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KYLE STEVEN CATON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KYLE STEVEN CATON, deceased, whose date of death was September 9, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is June 18, 2020.

Personal Representative:

CRAIG S. CATON

329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor

P.O. Box 880

Winter Park, FL 32790

 

JENNIFER A. YASINSAC

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 0119761

Primary email: jyasinsac@whww.com

Secondary email: mguessetto@whww.com 

Winderweedle, Haines, Ward

& Woodman, P.A.

329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor

P.O. Box 880

Winter Park, FL 32790

Telephone: (407) 423-4246

June 18 & 25, 2020

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

GRAHAM ATHLETICS

209 Parktowne Blvd., Ste. 3

Edgewater, FL 32132

S. Graham Enterprises, Inc.

June 18, 2020

 

volusia

CouNTY

suBsEQuENT

iNsERTioNs

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2020 10270 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF BETTY C. MANN, DECEASED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRs,

BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs,

TRUsTEEs, AND ALL OTHERs

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTATE OF BETTY C. MANN, DECEAsED,

whose residence is unknown if

he/she/they be living; and if

he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming

an interest by, through, under or

against the Defendants, who are

not known to be dead or alive, and

all parties having or claiming to

have any right, title or interest in

the property described in the mortgage

being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose a mortgage

on the following property:

LOT 6, BLOCK 10, PLANTATION

EsTATEs UNIT NO. 11,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP

OR PLAT THEREOF, As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

23, PAGE 6, PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and

you are required to serve a copy

of your written defenses, if any, to

it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose

address is 6409 Congress Avenue,

suite 100, Boca Raton,

Florida 33487 on or before May

12, 2020, /(30 days from Date of

First Publication of this Notice)

and file the original with the clerk

of this court either before service

on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you

for the relief demanded in the

complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs

BY PERsONs WITH

DIsABILITIEs If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,

(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time

before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or

voice impaired, call 711. THEsE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs

sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs

PARA PERsONAs

CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si

usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court

Administration), 125 E. Orange

Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach,

FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con

no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia

ante el juez, o de

inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene

una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs

NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNEss my hand and the

seal of this Court at volusia

County, Florida, this 25th day of March, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

19-405233

June 11, 18, 2020 v20-0257

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MARK MACY, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to Final Judgment of

Foreclosure date the 17th day of

January 2020, and entered in

Case No.2018 31121 CICI, of

the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein

BAYvIEW LOAN sERvICING,

LLC, is the Plaintiff and MARK

MACY; COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN

sPOUsE OF MARK

MACY; UNKNOWN sPOUsE

OF COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN

TENANT #2, are defendants.

The Clerk of this

Court shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s

website for online auctions at,

11:00 AM on the 8th day of July

2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 99, KINGsWOOD sUBDIvIsION,

FIRsT ADDITION

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 37, PAGEs 79

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1047

WEXFORD WAY, PORT

ORANGE, FL 32129

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN

INTEREsT IN THE sURPLUs

FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER As OF THE DATE OF

THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE

A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTs

THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 2 day of June, 2020.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02447-F

June 11, 18, 2020 v20-0258

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvIsION:

CASE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-10CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th

day of March 2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF

NEW YORK, As TRUsTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERs

OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE

LOAN TRUsT 2007-10CB,

MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2007-10CB, is the Plaintiff

and BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB;

JEAN FOss LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOss;

CAPITAL ONE BANK (UsA), N.A.; INTERNAL

REvENUE sERvICE; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 N/K/A KIMBERLEE sECK AND

UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A NICHOLAs

GEORGE, are defendants. The Clerk of this

Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 14th day of July 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT THIRTY-THREE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGE 128 THROUGH 133, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM

DRIvE, DELTONA, FL 32738

ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN THE

sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER As OF THE

DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 2 day of June, 2020.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02860-F

June 11, 18, 2020 v20-0259

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 11712 CIDL

MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES

CORPORATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAX BUELL, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure sale dated May 29,

2020 and entered in Case No. 2019

11712 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida in which

Matrix Financial services Corporation,

is the Plaintiff and Dax Buell,

are defendants, the volusia County

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for

cash in/on online at

electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the August 25,

2020 the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF

THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF

THE sOUTHWEsT 1/4 OF

THE NORTHWEsT 1/4 OF

sECTION 22, TOWNsHIP 18

sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT,

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 2695 HARRY AvENUE

ORANGE CITY FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 08 day of June, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ

Florida Bar #762121

19-015706

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0262

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,

FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,

Plaintiff, VS.

RANDALL R. SMITH; SONDRA SMITH;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,

DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL

REVENUE SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE

HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN

TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order or

Final Judgment. Final Judgment was

awarded on April 17, 2019 in Civil

Case No. 2018 11135 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON sAvINGs

FUND sOCIETY, FsB, As

TRUsTEE OF sTANWICH MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUsT A is the Plaintiff,

and RANDALL R. sMITH; sONDRA

sMITH; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA,

DEPARTMENT OF TREAsURY

INTERNAL REvENUE sERv; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD

OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.

Roth will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on

July 23, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the

following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A PART OF THE sOUTHWEsT

1/4 OF sECTION 21, TOWNsHIP

15 sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, DEsCRIBED

As FOLLOWs: COMMENCE

AT THE WEsT 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEsT-CORNER OF sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4) OF sAID sECTION 21: THENCE N 89°25'08" E,

ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF

sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE

OR 1308.41 FEET;

THENCE s 00°17'42" E, A DIsTANCE

OF 590.00 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE N 89°25'08" E, PARALLEL

WITH THE NORTH LINE OF

sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE

OF 478.23 FEET TO A

POINT ON THE WEsTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE

ROAD NO. 11 (200 FOOT

RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE

ALONG sAID WEsTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE WITH A

CURvE CONCAvE sOUTHWEsTERLY

HAvING A RADIUs

OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL

ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN

ARC DIsTANCE OF 279.06

FEET TO THE END OF sAID

CURvE; THENCE s 09°59'15" E,

CONTINUING WITH sAID

WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE, A DIsTANCE OF 514.59

FEET; THENCE N 89°38'05" W,

A DIsTANCE OF 618.67 FEET;

THENCE N 00°17'42" W, A DIsTANCE

OF 771.53 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

HAvING ACCEss TO BLACKWELDER

ROAD ACROss A

sTRIP OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE

LYING ADJACENT TO AND

CONTIGUOUs WITH (WEsT

OF) THE sAID WEsTERLY

RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE

ROAD NO. 11, THE sOUTHEAsT

CORNER OF sAID 30

FOOT WIDE EAsEMENT sTRIP

BEING THE NORTHEAsT CORNER

OF THE HEREINABOvE

DEsCRIBED PARCEL.

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of June, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Facsimile: (561) 392-6965

By: MATT BRAUNsCHWEIG

FBN: 84047

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1133-1598B

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0263

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,

Plaintiff, VS.

MYRON SHAFER; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order or

Final Judgment. Final Judgment was

awarded on March 13, 2020 in Civil

Case No. 2018 30412 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida, wherein,

DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT

COMPANY, As TRUsTEE FOR AMERICAN

HOME MORTGAGE AssETs

TRUsT 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED

PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs

sERIEs 2006-5 is the Plaintiff,

and MYRON sHAFER; CRYsTAL L.

vICOLE; JONATHAN A. MILLER;

sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REvENUE; vOLUsIA COUNTY

CLERK OF COURT; BOARD OF

COUNTY COMMIssIONERs FOR

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE

sCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN

NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD

OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,

DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.

Roth will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on

July 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the

following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF

LAND sITUATE IN THE

COUNTY OF vOLUsIA, AND

sTATE OF FLORIDA BEING

KNOWN AND DEsIGNATED As

A PORTION OF LOT 1, BLOCK

25-B, As sHOWN ON THE

RECORD PLAT OF HIGHRIDGE

EsTATEs REPLAT NO. 2, PER

MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA AND

A PORTION OF THE WEsT

52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK

17, HIGHRIDGE EsTATEs, PER

MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA,

BEING DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:

BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEsT

CORNER OF sAID LOT

1, BLOCK 25-B, sAID POINT

ALsO BEING ON THE sOUTH

RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL

MARsHALL ROAD (A 100

FOOT RIGHT OF WAY As

sHOWN ON BOTH OF THE

ABOvE REFERENCED PLATs);

THENCE EAsT ALONG THE

NORTH LINE OF sAID LOT 1,

BLOCK 25-B AND THE NORTH

LINE OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK

17, A DIsTANCE OF 105.70

FEET TO THE NORTHEAsT

CORNER OF sAID WEsT 52.85

FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17;

THENCE sOUTH ALONG THE

EAsT LINE OF sAID WEsT

52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK

17, A DIsTANCE OF 75.00 FEET;

THENCE DEPARTING sAID

EAsT LINE OF THE WEsT 52.85

FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17,

RUN WEsT AND PARALLEL TO

THE NORTH LINE OF sAID LOT

1, BLOCK 25-B AND sAID

NORTH LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK

17 A DIsTANCE OF 105.70

FEET TO A POINT ON THE

WEsT LINE OF sAID LOT 1,

BLOCK 25-B; THENCE NORTH

ALONG sAID WEsT LINE OF

LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DIsTANCE

OF 75.00 FEET TO THE POINT

OF BEGINNING.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of June, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1363B

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0264

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,

ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE

ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES,

Plaintiff, VS.

WILLIAM HENRY; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that

sale will be made pursuant to an

Order or Final Judgment. Final

Judgment was awarded on February

12, 2020 in Civil Case No.

2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY,

As INDENTURE TRUsTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE

HOLDERs OF THE ACCREDITED

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUsT

2005-4 AssET BACKED NOTEs

is the Plaintiff, and WILLIAM

HENRY; MYRNA J. HENRY; THE

CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, A

FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED

INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER

sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREsT As

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura

E. Roth will sell to the highest bidder

for cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following

described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 117, sHANGRI-LA

sUBDIvIsION, UNIT II, As

PER PLAT RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 109

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 11 day of June, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3101B

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0265

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP

TRUST 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE4,

Plaintiff, VS.

MATTHEW EARL GEATCHES A/K/A

MATTHEW GEATCHES; et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on

March 5, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 10920

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE

FOR GsAMP TRUsT 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE

PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2005-HE4 is the Plaintiff, and

MATTHEW EARL GEATCHEs A/K/A

MATTHEW GEATCHEs; sHARON s. LONG

A/K/A sHARON LONG; UNKNOWN HEIRs

BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING

sPOUsE, GRANTEEs, Ass; COUNTY OF

vOLUsIA, FLORIDA – HOUsING AssIsTANCE

PROGRAM; UNITED sTATEs OF

AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF THE TREAsURY

– INTERNAL REvENU; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM COREY; TIFFANY

BEENY; LENA RICHTER; MARCIA BROCKsTEIN;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL

DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE,

WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREsT As sPOUsEs,

HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTs are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 23,

2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following described

real property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN PARK, A

sUBDIvIsION OF LOTs 49 AND 50

AND PART OF LOTs 112 AND 113,

GEORGE H. NORRIs sUBDIvIsION

OF DUPON AND GAUDRY GRANTs,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE 139, PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1434B

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0266

NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW

PURSUANT TO SECTION 865.09,

FLORIDA STATUTES

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that the under-signed,

desiring to engage in business under

the fictitious name of:

Your Natural Life

located at: 2578 Enterprise Rd

in the County of vOLUsIA in the City of ORANGE

CITY, Florida, 32763, intends to register

the above said name with the Division

of Corporations of the Florida Department of

state, Tallahassee, Florida.

Dated at volusia County, Florida this 5th day

of June, 2020.

NAME OF OWNER OR CORPORATION REsPONsIBLE FOR FICTITIOUs NAME:

Your Natural Life LLC

June 18, 2020 v20-0260

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.s. United American

Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of

attorney will sell the following vehicle(s) to

the highest bidder; net proceeds deposited

with the clerk of court; owner/lienholder has

right to hearing and post bond; owner may

redeem vehicle for cash sum of lien; all auctions

held in reserve Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or cashier check; 18% buyer premium; any person interested

ph (954) 563-1999

sale date July 10, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411

NW 9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

34750 2015 Nissan vIN#:

KNMAT2MT7FP502810 Lienor: Bondesen

Hardy Nissan Inc/Daytona Nissan 950 N

Tomoka Farms Rd Daytona Bch 386-274-6800 Lien Amt $6594.98

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911

June 18, 2020 v20-0261

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN

TREE SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF LAURIE L.

SPRINGSTEEN, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 09, 2020, and entered in

2019 11631 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida, wherein

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A

GREEN TREE sERvICING LLC is the

Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs,

BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs,

CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs AND ALL

OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTATE OF LAURIE

L. sPRINGsTEEN, DECEAsED; L.

LEROY sPRINGsTEEN are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on July 07, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1309, DELTONA

LAKEs, UNIT 45, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGEs 300 THROUGH 313, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2280 ALTON

ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-363159

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0267

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 11276 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNS,

CREDITORS, LIENORS, AND TRUSTEES OF RICKY EDWARD FISCHBACH, DECEASED,

et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11276 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC D/B/A

sHELLPOINT MORTGAGE sERvICING is

the Plaintiff and BRANDY N. KELLER; THE

UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, BENEFICIARIEs,

GRANTEEs, AssIGNs, CREDITORs,

LIENORs, AND TRUsTEEs OF

RICKY EDWARD FIsCHBACH, DECEAsED;

KEITH FIsCHBACH; RICKEY

FIsCHBACH, JR.; RANENIA GROvE; LAKE

HARNEY WOODs PROPERTY OWNERs

AssOCIATION INC.; HAMILTON GROUP

FUNDING, INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura

E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on July 07, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 14 BLOCK 6, LAKE HARNEY

WOODs PHAsE THREE-A, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 41,

PAGE(s) 154 THROUGH 156, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH 2020 FTWD MOBILE

HOME AND vIN #(s)

GAFL234A75265 AND

GAFL234B75265

Property Address: 1230 MARsH

FERN RD, MIMs, FL 32754

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-228689

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0268

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2017 11307 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS ASSET

BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST

2006-AC3, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AC3,

Plaintiff, vs.

KEITH A KELSEY AND JULIENE M. KELSEY,

et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

11, 2020, and entered in 2017 11307 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

As TRUsTEE FOR BEAR sTEARNs

AssET BACKED sECURITIEs I TRUsT

2006-AC3, AssET-BACKED CERTIFICATEs,

sERIEs 2006-AC3 is the Plaintiff

and KEITH A KELsEY; JULIENE M.

KELsEY; RIvERsIDE NATIONAL BANK OF

FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on July 09, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 27 AND 28, BLOCK 16, COUNTRY

CLUB EsTATEs, BEING A sUBDIvIsION

IN sECTION 27 AND 28,

TOWNsHIP 17 sOUTH, RANGE 30

EAsT, ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP

BOOK 10, PAGEs 95 THROUGH 98,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2100 sTRATFORD,

DELAND, FL 32724

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-050537

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0269

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

MIRANDA SMITH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December

18, 2018, and entered in 2018 10912

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION is the Plaintiff and MIRANDA

sMITH; BRANDON KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON

s. KLEINKE; R.E. MICHEL COMPANY,

LLC F/K/A R.E. MICHEL COMPANY F/K/A

R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA

HOUsING FINANCE CORPORATION are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on July 07, 2020, the

following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF A REPLAT

OF A PORTION OF DELTONA LAKEs,

UNIT NINE, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 28, AT PAGE(s) 112 AND

113, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1191 s COOPER

DR, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with Florida

statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-170920

June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0270

**************************