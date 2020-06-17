NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that DEAN BRITTON the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 741-16
Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016
Description of Property: Parcel #791401020250 14 17 29 LOTS 25 TO 29 INC BLK 2 RIVERSIDE ESTATES MB 11 PG 269 PER D/C 6209 PG 0175 PER OR 6209 PGS 0176-0183 INC
Name in which assessed: ANNA A FREDERICK KILLEEN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 21ST day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of MAY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3832-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #800401840090 LOTS 9 10 & 11 BLK 84 WEST HIGHLANDS PER OR 2510 PG 1264
Name in which assessed: THOMAS WOOD PENNOCK & LOUISE SPIER WOLL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 5TH day of JUNE, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C. PARKER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11220-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
MICHAEL LEE GILLISPIE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MICHAEL LEE GILLISPIE, deceased, whose date of death was April 19, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 11, 2020.
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ DEBORAH CARONE REED
Personal Representative
15 Old Lexington Road
Thomasville, North Carolina 27360
June 11 & 18, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/06/2020, 8:00 am at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FALP57U4TA165696 1996 FORD
June 18, 2020
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JUAN G RODRIGUEZ the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3143-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #701819000611 18-17-30 IRREG PARCEL IN LOTS 61 & 62 MEAS 20 FT ON W/L PEARL ST & MEAS 150.75 FT ON S/L & INC ADJ VAC ALLEY PER OR 623 PG 14 WESTWOOD HEIGHTS MB 9 PG 16 PER OR 3538 PG 1234 & PER OR 5356 PG 4435 PER OR 5502 PG 1234-1235 PER OR 5637 PG 2560 PER OR 6182 PGS 1261-1262
Name in which assessed: CHERI & DANIEL C HUGHES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 21ST day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of MAY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3884-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #800402100040 LOTS 4 5 & 6 BLK 110 WEST HIGHLANDS
Name in which assessed: SALLY KONIGSBERG C/O AUSTIN BEER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 5TH day of JUNE, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C. PARKER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11256-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
STEPHEN CARTER SWAYNE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of STEPHEN CARTER SWAYNE, deceased, whose date of death was April 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 18, 2020.
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
Ashley N. Duz F/B/N: 109083
/s/ HANNAH K. SWAYNE
Personal Representative
73 Richboro Road
Newtown, Pennsylvania 18940
June 18 & 25, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/03/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FAFP55U31G195864 2001 FORD
June 18, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that KYLE TRACY MURRAY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3339-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel# 702017040500 LOT 50 BLK D YAMASSEE MB 9 PG 175 PER OR 5172 PG 3501 PER OR 5172 PG 3502 PER OR 5435 PG 3132 PER OR 6214 PG 2074
Name in which assessed: FLARESCO INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 21ST day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of MAY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3922-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001800 LOTS 180 TO 185 INC HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0333
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 5TH day of JUNE, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C. PARKER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALESpring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, June , 27TH, 2020 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.
Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.
SPACE NUMBER OCCUPANT’S
NAME
211--------Marianne Ferrara
487--------Cheyenne Dean
502--------Marianne Ferrara
617--------Robert Rankin
June 11 & 18, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/1/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1998 DODG Grand Caravan
VIN 1B4GP54G4WB601355
2004 FORD Escape
VIN 1FMYU93104KA86710
June 18, 2020
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
s.t.art Creation
504 Ora St
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
Natasha Mhairi Roth
June 18, 2020
**************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
YUZ
855 Big Bend Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
/s/ Norman Yu
June 18, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LARRY EDWARD MULLINS the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 10645-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #723000000960 30 17 32 E 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 OF NW 1/4 PER OR 1605 PG 695 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS
Name in which assessed: FLORIDA ACRES INC C/O KENNETH GOLDRING
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 21ST day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of MAY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11251-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GARY WAYNE CRAYTON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Gary Wayne Crayton, deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Email Address:
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
Sara Louise Belz
699 Branch Drive
Port Orange, Florida 32127
June 18 & 25, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
QUALITY AUTO WHOLESALE
4601 E. Moody Blvd., Ste. K12
Bunnell, FL 32110
Carmonger, Inc.
June 18, 2020
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 6/30/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1994 HOND Accord
VIN 1HGCD7237RA020255
June 18, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/03/2020, 8:00 am at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
SER55M500181 1981 SER
June 18, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 7/3/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2017 ZHIW Motorcycle
VIN LT4Z1NAA7HZ001070
June 18, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BEAMIF A LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11853-17
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017
Description of Property: Parcel #631509000420 LOT 42 SPRUCE CREEK VILLAGE SUB MB 33 PG 36 PER OR 4255 PG 1682
Name in which assessed: TRACY ANN DAMELIO ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 21ST day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 29TH day of MAY, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2020
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10964
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
VERNON KEITH BRADSHAW
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Vernon Keith Bradshaw, deceased, whose date of death was February 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Stephen H. Coover
Florida Bar Number: 0314080
STEPHEN H. COOVER, PLLC
230 North Park Avenue
Sanford, FL 32771
Telephone: (407) 322-4051
Fax: (407) 330-0966
E-Mail: steve.coover@hmc-pa.com
Secondary E-Mail: mindy.rinne@hmc-pa.com
Personal Representative:
Verna K. Marcum
103-B Dan Drive
Versailles, KY 40383
June 18 & 25, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/02/2020, 8:00 am at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTNE24L5YHB37343 2000 FORD
June 18, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Auto Experience gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 7/10/2020, 10:00 am at 3855 SR 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Auto Experience reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2008 Ford 1ftww30y58ea05113
June 18, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am, the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1971 BROAD #16C102ZS3816. Last tenants: Adele M Ludemann, Patricia Kilmer, Stanley Kilmer. Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc- 5 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119, 813-241-8269.
June 11 & 18, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Volusia County Towing, LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/06/2020, 08:00 am at 345 8th Street Holly Hill, FL 32117, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Volusia County Towing, LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WBA3R5C51EK186518 2014 BMW
1G2NE52E5XC546237 1999 PONTIAC
June 18, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3787-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #800401450010 LOTS 1 TO 6 INC BLK 45 WEST HIGHLANDS
Name in which assessed: KIM MARIE SHURLEY IVES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 5TH day of JUNE, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C. PARKER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10322 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
THEODORE STURIALE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of THEODORE STURIALE, deceased, whose date of death was July 7, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ BRITTANY G. GLOERSEN, ESQUIRE
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 0091434
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Personal Representative:
/s/ JENNIFER E. STURIALE
3250 Tennyson Street NW
Washington, DC 20015
June 18 & 25, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10662 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GIANCARLO AGNOLETTI
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Giancarlo Agnoletti, deceased, whose date of death was February 15, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.
/s/ Ira R. Shapiro
Attorney for Ancillary
Personal Representative
E-Mail Addresses: office@irarshapiropa.com
Florida Bar No. 308943
Ira R. Shapiro, P.A.
16375 NE 18th Avenue, Suite 225
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
Telephone: (305) 944-3936
/s/ Daniela Agnoletti
Ancillary Personal Representative
3000 Artessa Circle, Apt. 3404
Franklin, Tennessee 37067
June 18 & 25, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3810-13
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2013
Description of Property: Parcel #800401670130 LOTS 13 14 & 15 BLK 67 WEST HIGHLANDS PER OR 1849 PG 174
Name in which assessed: MICHAEL & VIRGINIA L PETROCCI
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 28TH day of JULY, 2020 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 5TH day of JUNE, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ C. PARKER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 15, 22, 29 & July 6, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11187-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
DANIEL HOWARD O’BRIEN,
a/k/a DANIEL H. O’BRIEN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DANIEL HOWARD O’BRIEN, also known as DANIEL H. O’BRIEN, deceased, whose date of death was March 8, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 18, 2020.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ GERALDINE O’BRIEN
Personal Representative
4575 South Atlantic Avenue,
Unit 6609
Ponce Inlet, Florida 32127
June 18 & 25, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 11179 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
TERRY LEE HARPER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of TERRY LEE HARPER, deceased, whose date of death was March 6, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 18, 2020.
/s/ Stacy A. Eckert
Attorney for Personal Representative
Email: stacyeckertpa@cfl.rr.com
Florida Bar No. 0988170
Stacy A. Eckert, P.A.
2445 S. Volusia Avenue, Suite C1
Orange City, Florida 32763
Telephone: (386) 775-8228
/s/ NICOLE LEA PINKMAN
Personal Representative
1571 Ortega Avenue
Deltona, FL 32738
June 18 & 25, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 10446 CIDL
LAND HOME FINANCIAL SERVICES,
INC.
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES CHRISTINE M. MONICO, DECEASED, AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE NAMED DEFENDANT; MARIE MONICO; VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA CLERK OF COURT;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on February 18, 2020 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 7th day of July, 2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
Lot 3, The Landings of Lake Beresford, Unrecorded subdivision #SD-3-83, being part of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 25, Township 17 South, Range 29 East, Volusia County, Florida and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at the West 1/4 corner of said Section 25; thence North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West along the West section line of said Section 25, a distance of 198.00 feet to the Point of Beginning of the following described property; thence continue North 00 degrees 22 minutes 12 seconds West a distance of 204.49 feet; thence North 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 211.39 feet; thence South 02 degrees 01 minutes 21 seconds East along the centerline of a 60.00 foot road right-of-way easement, a distance of 204.56 feet to a point, said point being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet; thence South 89 degrees 31 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 217.29 feet to the Point of Beginning. Subject to a 30.00 foot easement for road right-of-way purposes along the Easterly property line. Also subject to an easement for road right-of-way purposes at the Southeast corner, said corner being the center of a cul-de-sac having a radius of 50.00 feet.
Property address: 2625 Spring Valley Circle, DeLand, FL 32720
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 4th day of June, 2020:
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ DAVID R. BYARS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 114051
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
June 11 & 18, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10593-PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
RITVA L. PERALA
a/k/a RITVA PERALA
a/k/a RITVA LIISA PERALA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Ritva L. Perala, deceased, whose date of death was November 13, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is Jun 11, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Wesley T. Dunaway
Email: wtdfilings@kovarlawgroup.com
Florida Bar No. 0098385
Kovar Law Group
618 E. South Street, Suite 500
Orlando, Florida 32801
Personal Representative:
Ossie Ilmari Perala
c/ o Kovar Law Group
618 E. South Street, Suite 500
Orlando, Florida 32801
June 11 & 18, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that on 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1972 CNCR #3324243250. Last Tenants: Jane Harriet Werner-Lee. Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc.- 155 Spring Dr, Port Orange, FL 32129, 813-282-5925.
Notice is hereby given that 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109: 1974 CAME #07631819G. Last Tenants: Linda Jean Fauvelle. Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc- 5 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119, 813-282-5925.
Notice is hereby given that on 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile home and vehicle will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109:
1977 REDM #13001442A & 13001442B
2002 CHRY #1C3EL45X02N128243.
Last Tenant: Roger Alan Barry
Sale to be held at MHC Holiday Village LLC- 1335 Fleming Ave, Ormond Beach, FL 32174, 813-282-5925.
June 11 & 18, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO:2019 31031 CICI
DIVISION:32
GARY MELVIN,
Plaintiff,
v.
HEIRS AND/OR UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD CARNEY, DECEASED, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EDWARD CARNEY, UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION, W. PAUL CHANDLER, TERESA C. CHANDLER and ERZSEBET KROLL,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 2, 2020, entered in Case No. 2019 31031 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein GARY MELVIN, is the Plaintiff, and HEIRS AND/OR UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE ESTATE OF EDWARD CARNEY, CHRISTINE CARNEY F/K/A UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF EDWARD CARNEY, JORDAN ROSE F/K/A UNKNOWN TENANT IN POSSESSION, W. PAUL CHANDLER, TERESA C. CHANDLER and ERZSEBET KROLL, are the Defendants, The Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash by electronic sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com on July 29, 2020, at 11:00 am, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment:
THE SOUTH 52.5 FEET OF THE EAST 125 FEET OF LOT 2 AND THE NORTH 22.5 FEET OF THE EAST 125 FEET OF LOT 3, BLOCK 23, ORMOND TERRACE, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 178, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA..
Property Address: 336 McIntosh Road, Ormond Beach, FL 32174.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THEN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Dated this 3rd day of June, 2020.
KELTON LAW, P.A.
Attorney at Law
By: /s/ Michael P. Kelton
Michael P. Kelton, Esq.
Florida Bar No: 0021756
601 Deltona Blvd., Suite 102
Deltona, FL 32725
Primary: mkelton@keltonlawpa.com
Secondary: jgarcia@keltonlawpa.com
Phone (386) 259-4806
Fax (386) 490-9287
Attorney for Plaintiff
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 11 & 18, 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 11074 PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANDREW BLACK
a/k/a ANDREW S. BLACK,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ANDREW BLACK a/k/a ANDREW S. BLACK, deceased, whose date of death was April 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
JORDAN J. RICCARDI, ESQ.
E-Mail Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 0100363
Icard, Merrill, Cullis, Timm,
Furen & Ginsburg PA
2033 Main St Ste 600
Sarasota, FL 34237
Telephone: (941) 366-8100
Personal Representative:
ALLISON J. GARDENSWARTZ
4221 Explorer Crt
La Mesa, CA 91941
June 11 & 18, 2020
***********
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF ADMINISTRATION
You are hereby notified that an Order of Administration has been entered in the estate of MILDRED L. WINTERS, deceased, Case Number 2020-10741 PRDL, in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724; that the Personal Representative is GEORGE FRANKLIN WINTERS, whose address is c/o Sherry Cote´-Jarvis, Esq., 927 S. Ridgewood Ave, Ste A-6, Edgewater, Fl 32132; that the Attorney for the Personal Representative is Sherry Cote´-Jarvis, Esquire, whose address is 927 S. Ridgewood Ave, Suite A-6, Edgewater, FL 32132. The Date of First Publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT: All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
June 18 & 25, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020-11102-PRDL
DIV: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHARLES DZITKO,
a/k/a CHARLE DZITKO,
a/k/a CHARLES M. DZITKO,
a/k/a CHARLES DZITKO JR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CHARLES DZITKO, a/k/a CHARLE DZITKO, a/k/a CHARLES M. DZITKO, a/k/a CHARLES DZITKO JR., deceased, file number 2020-11102-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 11, 2020.
/s/ Richard W. Taylor, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 170139
Taylor and Nordman, P.A.
112 North Florida Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 734-2558
Email: rtaylor@delandlawyer.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ MOLLY DZITKO
383 Russell Road
Yankton, SD 57078
Personal Representative
June 11 & 18, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10495 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GLENN PAUL SMITH
a/k/a GLENN P. SMITH
a/k/a GLENN SMITH
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of GLENN PAUL SMITH a/k/a GLENN P. SMITH a/k/a GLENN SMITH, deceased, whose date of death was October 18, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ DAVID E. DISNEY, ESQUIRE
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 0091434
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Personal Representative:
/s/ JESSICA LYNN DOBBS
560 West Graves Avenue
Orange City, Florida 32763
June 18 & 25, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-10717-PRDL,
DIVISION 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
VIRGINIA ROSE DAYE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE ESTATE OF VIRGINIA ROSE DAYE is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative of the Estate and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this NOTICE is June 11, 2020.
Notwithstanding any other provision of the Probate Code, 2 years after the death of a person neither the decedent’s estate, the personal representative, nor the beneficiaries shall be liable for any claim or cause of action against the decedent, whether or not Letters of Administration have been issued, except as provided in Fl. Stat. 733.710.
ALL CREDITORS and those having claims against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, upon whom a copy of this notice has been served, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within the later of 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.
All other creditors having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
Personal Representative
HOLLY RUNDELL CLEMENTS
4160 Quails Nest Lane
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Mary Jane Nettles
Attorney for Personal Representative
FL BAR # 312045
409 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386.426.1972/386.426.1971 - FAX
June 11 & 18, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10523-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBERT ANTOINE DANDRIDGE,
a/k/a ROBERT A. DANDRIDGE,
Deceased.
DEBBIE HOGAN, a/k/a
DEBRA E. HOGAN,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS,
Respondent
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROBERT ANTOINE DANDRIDGE, deceased, whose date of death was 12/14/2019; File # 2020-10523-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 11, 2020.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
Email: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ DEBRA E. HOGAN
Personal Representative
P. O. Box 1810
DeLand, FL 32721
June 11 & 18, 2020
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11227-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DAVID ALAN OWSIANIAK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of David Alan Owsianiak, deceased, whose date of death was March 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Doreen Spagnolo
20819 Briarwood Lane
Mokena, Illinois 60448
June 11 & 18, 2020
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-11020 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM T. (THOMAS) WIDENER, JR.,
a/k/a WILLIAM T. WIDENER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of WILLIAM T. (THOMAS) WIDENER, JR., also known as WILLIAM T. WIDENER, deceased, whose date of death was April 3, 2020; is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 11, 2020.
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary Email: sdowling@landispa.com
Florida Bar No. 91434
Landis Graham French, P.A.
145 East Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: 386-734-3451
/s/ G. SKEHAN JACKSON
a/k/a GUY SKEHAN JACKSON
Personal Representative
655 Hartley Avenue
Deltona, FL 32725
June 11 & 18, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 10761 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN KOHLER,
aka JOHN WARREN KOHLER
aka JOHN W. KOHLER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(summary administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of JOHN KOHLER, also known as JOHN WARREN KOHLER AKA JOHN W. KOHLER, deceased, File Number 2020 10761 PRDL; by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721; that the decedent's date of death was March 17, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $44,831.21 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Creditors: None
Beneficiaries: DORIS KOHLER, 383 W. New York Ave., Lake Helen, FL 32744
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 11, 2020.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
/s/ Robert R. Foster
Attorney for Petitioners
Email: rfoster@fosterlawdeland.com
Secondary Email: jane@fosterlawdeland.com
Florida Bar No. 123127
Robert R. Foster Law, Attorney at Law
Post Office Box 41
DeLand, Florida 32721-0041
Telephone: (386) 734-8224
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ WALTER HARDY
408 Ruby Ave.
DeLand, FL 32724
June 11 & 18, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11025-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MILDRED CONE MCCAIN,
A/K/A MILLIE A. MCCAIN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Mildred Cone McCain, a/k/a Millie A. McCain, deceased, whose date of death was March 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John E. Crowther
Florida Bar Number: 0089222
JOHN B. CROWTHER,
ATTORNEY AT LAW
279 E. Graves Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775.6179
Fax: (386) 775.7908
Personal Representative:
Denise McCain-Tharnstrom
1124 Amalfi Drive
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
June 11 & 18, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am, the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109:
1973 PKWOD #GPH126510325. Last tenants: Anita C Bradley & all unknown parties, beneficiaries, heirs, successors, and assigns of Anita C Bradley.
1972 BROA #16C202ZS4487. Last tenants: George Joseph Rousseau jr & all unknown parties, beneficiaries, heirs, successors, and assigns of George Joseph Rousseau Jr.
1974 GREE #2162351H. Last tenants: Paula Joan LaFontaine & David Murray.
1972 BAYW #BF21485. Last tenants: Robert Dean Hinson.
1973 CHMP #0439663611. Last tenants: L T Wolf.
1974 GREE #2162593AH & 2162593BH. Last tenants: Steven Edward Dungey, Rodney Griffin, Hillary Griffin.
1973 DODG #1170A & 1170B. Last tenants: John Mark Pelletier & Sandra King Pelletier.
2002 MERT #FLHMBA166147452A & FLHMBA166147452B. Last tenants: Halsey Allan Mann Jr & Dolores Evelyn Mann.
Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc- 5 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119, 813-241-8269.
June 11 & 18, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/6/2020, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1983 CHEV Chevette
VIN 1G1AB68C4DY232794
2003 MB C22
VIN WDBRF61J23A463514
2003 CHEV Trailblazer
VIN 1GNDS13S932317984
2008 NISS Altima
VIN 1N4AL21E48C233459
2002 CADI DeVille
VIN 1G6KE54YX2U267104
June 18, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11186-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ARTHUR BERNARD CHRISTIAN, JR.,
A/K/A ARTHUR B. CHRISTIAN, JR.,
A/K/A A.B. CHRISTIAN, JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Arthur Bernard Christian, Jr., a/k/a Arthur B. Christian, Jr., a/k/a A.B. Christian, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was February 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John E. Crowther
Florida Bar Number: 0089222
JOHN B. CROWTHER,
ATTORNEY AT LAW
279 E. Graves Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775.6179
Fax: (386) 775.7908
Personal Representative:
JaNell Christian, a/k/a
JoNell Christian
527 Morgan Wood Drive
DeLand, Florida 32724
June 11 & 18, 2020
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 11050 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROSEMARY A. SMITH,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Rosemary A. Smith, deceased, whose date of death was March 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Volusia County Courthouse, 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.
Personal Representative:
/s/ Thomas Smith
29 Calico Tree Rd.
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Justin Stivers
E-Mail Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 109585
The Probate Law Firm
1395 Brickell Avenue, Suite 800
Miami, FL 33131
Telephone: 305-456-3255
June 18 & 25, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO: 2020 30246 CICI
TOP DOLLAR HOMES LLC,
Plaintiff, vs. BRITTANY C. WILSON, HEIR OF KIMBERLY SEELY STACY, DECEASED. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES OF KIMBERLY SEELY STACY, DECEASED.
Defendant.
NOTICE OF ACTION
To Defendants:
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND BENEFICIARIES OF KIMBERLY SEELY STACY, DECEASED, her unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors and all other parties claiming by, through, under, or against her; and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons right, title or interest in the property and all others whom it may concern;
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOTS 11 AND 12, BLOCK 20, ALLANDALE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 4, PAGE 146, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Tax Parcel No. 6310-07-20-0110
Property Address: 5417 DUBOIS AVENUE, PORT ORANGE, FL 32127
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to Robert Peters, Esquire, P.O. Box 240, Yulee, FL 32041, the Plaintiff’s attorney, within 30 days after the first publication date and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on the plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
DATED on June 4, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
BY /s/ J. Beach
By Deputy Clerk
June 11, 18, 25 & July 2, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10708 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARCUS A. FORTIER A/K/A
MARCUS ALEXANDER
FORTIER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Marcus A. Fortier a/k/a Marcus Alexander Fortier, deceased, whose date of death was December 30, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Kobi A. Finley
Florida Bar Number: 0723711
PHILLIPS & FINLEY LLC
211 E. Rich Ave
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-5959
Fax: (386) 734-5945
E-Mail: eservice@phillipsandfinley.com
2nd E-Mail: kfinley@phillipsandfinley.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Cynthia I. Fortier
6 Double Branch Way
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
June 11 & 18, 2020
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020 10810 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROSE T. ULLMANN, a/k/a
ROSE ULLMANN
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Rose T. Ullmann, a/k/a Rose Ullmann, deceased, whose date of death was August 13, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 11, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JEFFREY D. STARK
Email Address: jdstarklegal@jdstarklegal.com
Florida Bar No. 0721761
505 E. New York Ave., Suite 2
DeLand, FL 32724
Telephone: 386-873-2909
Personal Representative:
/s/ ROSE GAROFALO
324 Knot Way
DeLand, FL 32724
June 11 & 18, 2020
**********
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COURT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2020 10471 PRDL
PROBATE DIVISION 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
HAROLD J. LEE, JR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of HAROLD J. LEE, JR. a/k/a HAROLD JOSEPH LEE, JR., deceased, whose date of death was December 14, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with the court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FROTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.
/s/ PHILIP S. KARLE
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No.: 41247
Abeles & Karle, PLLC
5 West Highbanks Road
DeBary, Florida 32713
(386) 668-8511 Office
(888) 962-6368 Fax
/s/ ROSE MARY OWENS
Petitioner
June 18 & 25, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, as Trustee in the Appointment recorded on May 11, 2016 in O.R. Book 7252 at Page 2262 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder of U.S. funds, in cash or certified funds only, on July 30, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. at 120 South Woodland Boulevard, Suite 204, Downtown Executive Center, DeLand, Florida 32720, all right, title and interest in the properties as described in Schedule A, located in Volusia, Florida for continuing nonpayment of the maintenance fees and assessments on the described timeshares, as provided for in the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 Florida Statutes was initiated by Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 300 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.
The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7818 at Page 1729 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying the Assessment Amount with certified funds. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier’s check, or money order) payable to the “Shutts & Bowen LLP Trust Account” and directed to Trustee, Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule A, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.
Dated this 11th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Eric C. Reed, Trustee/Esquire
300 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1600
Orlando, FL 32801
Telephone: (407) 835-6790
Facsimile: (407) 849-7259
STATE OF FLORIDA
COUNTY OF ORANGE
The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me by means of physical presence, by ERIC C. REED, ESQ., AS TRUSTEE FOR LIENHOLDER. He is personally known to me and did take oath on this the 11th day of June, 2020.
/s/ KATHY O. MOOREHEAD
NOTARY PUBLIC
EXHIBIT “A”
RECORD OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
DELINQUENCY DATE
Lillian Marcellus
Gomez Marcellus
5459 Hornaway Ave
Spring Hill, FL 34606-1036
A 77,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000320406648
$1,289.87
10/26/2018
Carmine C Giangreco, Trustee of the Carmine C. Giangreco Revocable Lifetime Trust dated May 17, 2002
2230 N Cypress Bend Drive
Pompano Beach, FL 33069-4496
A 321,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000390904993
$1,967.25
6/7/2019
Harrison O Rees
Loraine M Rees
15822 Robin Hill Loop
Clermont, FL 34714-6152
A 49,000/139,215,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1220 through 1233 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000330325598
$1,233.82
4/2/2018
Patricia K Foster
145 Sammons Lane
Forest Hills, KY 41527-8307
A 84,000/273,994,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1320 through 1333; 1520 through 1533 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000440732618
$1,268.06
1/3/2019
Ethelind Morris
7450 N Highway 1
Apt 202
Cocoa, FL 32927-5098
A 64,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000331211904
$1,248.00
8/27/2018
June 18 & 25, 2020
*******
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801, as Trustee in the Appointment recorded on May 11, 2016 in O.R. Book 7252 at Page 2262 of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder of U.S. funds, in cash or certified funds only, on July 30, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. at 120 South Woodland Boulevard, Suite 204, Downtown Executive Center, DeLand, Florida 32720, all right, title and interest in the properties as described in Schedule A, located in Volusia, Florida for continuing nonpayment of the maintenance fees and assessments on the described timeshares, as provided for in the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, a Condominium, at Official Records Book 5279, at Page 541, as amended in Official Records Book 5330, Page 497, as amended in Official Records Book 5424, Page 347, as amended in Official Records Book 6288, Page 3139, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4236, as amended in Official Records Book 6620, Page 4246, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
The trustee foreclosure procedure outlined in Sections 721.855 Florida Statutes was initiated by Ocean Walk II Vacation Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida Corporation, of Volusia County, Florida whose address is 300 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 (the “Lienholder”) against the below-named obligors.
The sale will be held pursuant to the obligor(s) failure to pay assessments as set forth in the Claim of Lien recorded in Official Records Book 7802 at Page 835 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
The obligor(s) has/have a right to cure the default and any junior lien holder may redeem its interest up to the date the Trustee issues the Certificate of Sale which shall be issued on the sale date as set forth above, by paying the Assessment Amount with certified funds. Please mail or hand deliver your payment in certified funds (cash, cashier’s check, or money order) payable to the “Shutts & Bowen LLP Trust Account” and directed to Trustee, Eric C. Reed, Esq, Shutts & Bowen LLP, 300 S. Orange Ave., Suite 1600, Orlando, FL 32801.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sales of the properties listed in Schedule A, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the recording of this Notice, must file a claim within thirty (30) days after the date of this recording.
Dated this 11th day of June, 2020.
/s/ Eric C. Reed, Trustee/Esquire
300 South Orange Avenue, Suite 1600
Orlando, FL 32801
Telephone: (407) 835-6790
Facsimile: (407) 849-7259
STATE OF FLORIDA
COUNTY OF ORANGE
The foregoing instrument was acknowledged before me by means of physical presence, by ERIC C. REED, ESQ., AS TRUSTEE FOR LIENHOLDER. He is personally known to me and did take oath on this the 11th day of June, 2020.
/s/ KELLY O. MOOREHEAD
NOTARY PUBLIC
EXHIBIT A
RECORD OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
DELINQUENCY DATE
JOHN M ERVIN
TERRIE ERVIN
10831 NORWAY PINE DR
GREENWELL SPRINGS, LA 70739-5244
A 63,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 420 through 428; 520 through 528 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400309019
$1,237.20
6/29/2018
MAHIANE PROPERTIES, LLC, reflected as MAHIANE PRPERTIES, LLC
PO BOX 1806
LEHIGH ACRES, FL 33970-1806
A 84,000/188,713,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 620 through 628; 720 through 728 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000030701148
$1,906.02
5/3/2019
BARBARA S STROMBERG and EDWARD J. BALLAS, Joint Tenants with the Right of Survivorship
12382 143RD ST
LARGO, FL 33774-2822
A 154,000/255,927,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 820 through 828; 830; 832; 920 through 933 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000441010642
$1,370.25
4/5/2019
LISA L MORRIS
3635 MONIQUE CT
DESTIN, FL 32541-1632
A 105,000/269,558,000 undivided tenant-in-common fee simple interest in the grouping of VOI Units commonly known as Units 1620 through 1633; 1720 through 1733 of Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A CONDOMINIUM, together with all appurtenances thereto, according and subject to the Declaration of Condominium for Fairfield Daytona Beach at Ocean Walk II, A Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 5279, Page 541, et seq., public records of Volusia County, Florida, together with any and all amendments and supplements thereto. Grantee(s) Contract Number with Grantor for the purchase of the interest identified herein is 000400421186
$1,317.87
12/7/2018
June 18 & 25, 2020
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
T.G. LEE DAIRY
1675 SR 472
DeLand, Florida 32724
DFA Dairy Brands Fluid, LLC
June 18, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO
FORECLOSE TROPIC SHORES
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.
June 18, 2020
To all Obligors listed below, their guardians, heirs, and assigns, record owners of the unit week(s) as showing (See exhibit "A" attached for Obligors and their notice addresses).
This Notice of Default and Intent to Foreclose is regarding that certain timeshare interests owned by Obligor in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc., located in Volusia County, Florida and more specifically described as follows: Unit # / Week # (see interval description on Exhibit "A") in Tropic Shores Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. according to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
The Obligor has failed to pay when due the maintenance fees and assessments as assessed on Obligor's timeshare and thereby the Obligor is in default of the obligation to pay such fees as when due pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium, as recorded in Official Records Book 3578 at Page 1553 in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereof.
You may cure the default and redeem the timeshare interest set forth herein by paying in full the following amounts secured by the Association's lien on your unit week(s) as shown below: (1) all past due sums, (2) costs of collection, (3) interest, as accrued to the date of payment, and (4) per diem, as accrued to the date of payment. You may remit cash or certified funds to the Trustee at any time prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Sale.
IMPORTANT: If you fail to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, you risk losing ownership of you timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.
You have the right as a matter of law to send to the Trustee written notice that you object to this procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of your written objection, the foreclosure of the lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. You have the right to cure your default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of your timeshare interest. If you do not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, you will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of your timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the lien.
Tropic Shores has appointed the following Trustee to conduct the Trustee’s sale as outlined in Sections 721.855 and 721.856 Florida Statutes: Matthew R. Gross, J.D., Fresh-Start.Law, P.A. whose address is 1101 Douglas Ave., Suite 1000, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, telephone: (407) 403-5936, telefax: (407) 842-7248, e-mail: tropicshores@first.law.
Exhibit “A”: Obligor, Notice Address, Unit/Week, Amount Due, Per Diem
RECORD OWNER
UNIT # / WEEK #
ASSESSMENT AMOUNT
Marjorie M. Weigle
2020 Crowfoot Dr.
Lafayette, IN 47909-3135
202 / 41
$4,123.07
Carolyn M. Weigle
721 Matthew St.
West Lafayette, IN 47906-8677
202 / 41
$4,123.07
Jeffrey S. Nelson
Donna J. Nelson
8401 Elgin Dr.
Port Richey, FL 34668-2755
303 / 48
$4,138.91
The Estate of Gerald S. Bennett
M. Louise Bennett
1705 Stevens Ave.
Louisville, KY 40205-1044
407 / 16
$3,287.89
Bruce J. Thompson
Rebecca J. Thompson
5794 N ST RT 376 NW
McConnelsville, OH 43756-9524
506 / 5
$1,705.18
The Estate of Robert B. Williams
Gloria A. Williams
128 Suzanne Ave.
Orange Park, FL 32073-6426
602 / 13
$4,483.78
Gregory W. Johnson
2844 Wood Valley Ct.
Jacksonville, FL 32217-2495
602 / 28
$3,313.65
The Estate of Billy Joe Rowe
Maria Rowe
1620 Broadview Cir.
Oklahoma City, OK 73127-3143
603 / 45
$4,123.07
The Estate of Richard J. Kronick
Audrey A. Kronick
5713 E. Marlin Pl.
Mesa, AZ 85215-2018
605 / 7
$3,322.62
David Jones
1121 E. Spring Creek Pkwy, Ste 110
Plano, TX 75074-3098
606 / 49
$4,123.07
The Estate of David R. King
The Estate of Debra R. King
12329 Boncrest Drive
Reisterstown, MD 21136-1707
704 / 12
$4,059.74
Karen R. Hammonds
354 Riverboat Dr. SW
Adairsville, GA 30103-3497
804 / 17
$3,449.67
The Estate of Jon F. Zimmerman
Gloria J. Zimmerman
6836 E. Bluebird Ln.
Inverness, FL 34452-8212
903 / 25
$4,706.26
Jesus A. Lozano
Francisco Rojas
347 Robbins Rest Cir.
Davenport, FL 33896-5207
903 / 32
$4,206.21
The Estate of David R. King
The Estate of Debra R. King
12329 Boncrest Drive
Reisterstown, MD 21136-1707
904 / 42
$3,979.47
Brandy Giacalone
128 Cedar Way
Scott Depot, WV 25560-9658
907 / 04
$4,206.21
Earl R. Dohner
Elene E. Dohner
43 June Place
Brookville, OH 45309-1634
1003 / 10
$4,206.21
Michael Knudsen
Dorthe Liebmann Knudsen
Musvaagevej 36
5210 Odense
Denmark
1102 / 05
$562.13
Vielka Mejia
202 E. 91st St.
Brooklyn, NY 11212-1355
1102 / 21
$4,387.08
Policarpo Mejia
1455 E. Rochelle Ave Apt. 23
Las Vegas, NV 89119-5729
1102 / 21
$4,387.08
June 18, 2020 / June 25, 2020
June 18 & 25, 2020
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 11288 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EDWIN G. UBBENS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of EDWIN G. UBBENS, deceased, whose date of death was May 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ David E. Disney
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 216577
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: ddisney@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Bruce E. Ubbens
3112 S. Calle Cordova
Tucson, Arizona 85730
June 18 & 25, 2020
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/01/2020, 08:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WDDGF4HBXCA658617
2012 MERCEDES-BENZ
June 18, 2020
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Campus Auto Retail Service gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/04/2020, 09:00 am at 801 W New York Ave DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Campus Auto Retail Service reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1A4GP44R56B613443
2006 CHRYSLER
June 18, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11235-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ARTHUR R. ROSS
a/k/a ARTHUR RAYMOND
ROSS a/k/a ARTHUR ROSS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ARTHUR R. ROSS, deceased, whose date of death was January 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.
Personal Representative:
/s/ Jo Ann Vandermeullen
902 5th Street N.E.
Sibley, Iowa 51249
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Melvin D. Stack
Florida Bar No. 297798
EVERY & STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118
June 18 & 25, 2020
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 6/26/2020 at 10:30 am the following mobile homes will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109:
1999 MERT #FLHMBFP142443421A & FLHMBFP142443421B. Last Tenants: Brent Carsten Morris, Deborah L Hensley, Centerstate Bank of Florida NA
1980 SCHU #S166806A & S166806B. Last Tenants: Charles Andrew Wells
Sale to be held at Realty Systems- Arizona Inc.- 155 Spring Dr, Port Orange, FL 32129, 813-282-5925.
June 11 & 18, 2020
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/30/2020, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17 SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTCR10A4TTA06629 1996 FORD
1FTYR14X6WPB66478 1998 FORD
June 18, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10578 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHARLOTTE A. ROBINSON AKA
CHARLOTTE ANN ROBINSON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of CHARLOTTE A. ROBINSON AKA CHARLOTTE ANN ROBINSON, deceased, whose date of death was October 4, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 18, 2020.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ IVAN K. CLEMENTS, JR.
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 0606588
540 W. New York Ave.
DeLand, FL 32720
Telephone: 386-740-0037
Personal Representative:
/s/ STEVEN MANEY
1257 Abbey Ridge Place
Concord, NC 28027
June 18 & 25, 2020
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNYS AUTO INC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/06/2020, 08:00 am at 203 S INDUSTRIAL DR ORANGE CITY, FL 32763-7424, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOHNNYS AUTO INC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2C3CDZBT5KH583536 2019 DODGE
June 18, 2020
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2020-10609-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KYLE STEVEN CATON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KYLE STEVEN CATON, deceased, whose date of death was September 9, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the Decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is June 18, 2020.
Personal Representative:
CRAIG S. CATON
329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor
P.O. Box 880
Winter Park, FL 32790
JENNIFER A. YASINSAC
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 0119761
Primary email: jyasinsac@whww.com
Secondary email: mguessetto@whww.com
Winderweedle, Haines, Ward
& Woodman, P.A.
329 Park Avenue North, 2nd Floor
P.O. Box 880
Winter Park, FL 32790
Telephone: (407) 423-4246
June 18 & 25, 2020
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
GRAHAM ATHLETICS
209 Parktowne Blvd., Ste. 3
Edgewater, FL 32132
S. Graham Enterprises, Inc.
June 18, 2020
*******
volusia
CouNTY
suBsEQuENT
iNsERTioNs
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2020 10270 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF BETTY C. MANN, DECEASED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRs,
BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs,
TRUsTEEs, AND ALL OTHERs
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTATE OF BETTY C. MANN, DECEAsED,
whose residence is unknown if
he/she/they be living; and if
he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all parties claiming
an interest by, through, under or
against the Defendants, who are
not known to be dead or alive, and
all parties having or claiming to
have any right, title or interest in
the property described in the mortgage
being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose a mortgage
on the following property:
LOT 6, BLOCK 10, PLANTATION
EsTATEs UNIT NO. 11,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP
OR PLAT THEREOF, As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
23, PAGE 6, PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and
you are required to serve a copy
of your written defenses, if any, to
it on counsel for Plaintiff, whose
address is 6409 Congress Avenue,
suite 100, Boca Raton,
Florida 33487 on or before May
12, 2020, /(30 days from Date of
First Publication of this Notice)
and file the original with the clerk
of this court either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you
for the relief demanded in the
complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUEsTs FOR ACCOMMODATIONs
BY PERsONs WITH
DIsABILITIEs If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114,
(386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time
before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or
voice impaired, call 711. THEsE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERs
sOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONEs
PARA PERsONAs
CON DIsCAPACIDADEs si
usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court
Administration), 125 E. Orange
Ave., ste. 300, Daytona Beach,
FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, con
no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia
ante el juez, o de
inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene
una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. EsTOs
NUMEROs TELEFONICOs NO sON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNEss my hand and the
seal of this Court at volusia
County, Florida, this 25th day of March, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
19-405233
June 11, 18, 2020 v20-0257
**************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MARK MACY, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to Final Judgment of
Foreclosure date the 17th day of
January 2020, and entered in
Case No.2018 31121 CICI, of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein
BAYvIEW LOAN sERvICING,
LLC, is the Plaintiff and MARK
MACY; COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN
sPOUsE OF MARK
MACY; UNKNOWN sPOUsE
OF COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN
TENANT #2, are defendants.
The Clerk of this
Court shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s
website for online auctions at,
11:00 AM on the 8th day of July
2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 99, KINGsWOOD sUBDIvIsION,
FIRsT ADDITION
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 37, PAGEs 79
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1047
WEXFORD WAY, PORT
ORANGE, FL 32129
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN
INTEREsT IN THE sURPLUs
FROM THE sALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER As OF THE DATE OF
THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE
A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTs
THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 2 day of June, 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02447-F
June 11, 18, 2020 v20-0258
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvIsION:
CASE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-10CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th
day of March 2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF
NEW YORK, As TRUsTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERs
OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE
LOAN TRUsT 2007-10CB,
MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2007-10CB, is the Plaintiff
and BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB;
JEAN FOss LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOss;
CAPITAL ONE BANK (UsA), N.A.; INTERNAL
REvENUE sERvICE; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A KIMBERLEE sECK AND
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A NICHOLAs
GEORGE, are defendants. The Clerk of this
Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 14th day of July 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT THIRTY-THREE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGE 128 THROUGH 133, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM
DRIvE, DELTONA, FL 32738
ANY PERsON CLAIMING AN INTEREsT IN THE
sURPLUs FROM THE sALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER As OF THE
DATE OF THE LIs PENDENs MUsT FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTs THE sURPLUs As UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 2 day of June, 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DEsIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
sERvICE PURsUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02860-F
June 11, 18, 2020 v20-0259
**************************
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 11712 CIDL
MATRIX FINANCIAL SERVICES
CORPORATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAX BUELL, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure sale dated May 29,
2020 and entered in Case No. 2019
11712 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the seventh Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida in which
Matrix Financial services Corporation,
is the Plaintiff and Dax Buell,
are defendants, the volusia County
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for
cash in/on online at
electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EsT on the August 25,
2020 the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF
THE sOUTHEAsT 1/4 OF
THE sOUTHWEsT 1/4 OF
THE NORTHWEsT 1/4 OF
sECTION 22, TOWNsHIP 18
sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT,
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 2695 HARRY AvENUE
ORANGE CITY FL 32763
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 08 day of June, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eservice: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: NATHAN GRYGLEWICZ
Florida Bar #762121
19-015706
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0262
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11135 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY,
FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST A,
Plaintiff, VS.
RANDALL R. SMITH; SONDRA SMITH;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,
DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY INTERNAL
REVENUE SERV; UNKNOWN TENANT 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN
TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID
UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order or
Final Judgment. Final Judgment was
awarded on April 17, 2019 in Civil
Case No. 2018 11135 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON sAvINGs
FUND sOCIETY, FsB, As
TRUsTEE OF sTANWICH MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUsT A is the Plaintiff,
and RANDALL R. sMITH; sONDRA
sMITH; UNITED sTATEs OF AMERICA,
DEPARTMENT OF TREAsURY
INTERNAL REvENUE sERv; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD
OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on
July 23, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the
following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A PART OF THE sOUTHWEsT
1/4 OF sECTION 21, TOWNsHIP
15 sOUTH, RANGE 30 EAsT, vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, DEsCRIBED
As FOLLOWs: COMMENCE
AT THE WEsT 1/4 CORNER (NORTHWEsT-CORNER OF sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4) OF sAID sECTION 21: THENCE N 89°25'08" E,
ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF
sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE
OR 1308.41 FEET;
THENCE s 00°17'42" E, A DIsTANCE
OF 590.00 FEET TO
THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE N 89°25'08" E, PARALLEL
WITH THE NORTH LINE OF
sAID sOUTHWEsT 1/4, A DIsTANCE
OF 478.23 FEET TO A
POINT ON THE WEsTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE
ROAD NO. 11 (200 FOOT
RIGHT-OF-WAY); THENCE
ALONG sAID WEsTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE WITH A
CURvE CONCAvE sOUTHWEsTERLY
HAvING A RADIUs
OF 5597.65 FEET AND A CENTRAL
ANGLE OF 02°51'23", AN
ARC DIsTANCE OF 279.06
FEET TO THE END OF sAID
CURvE; THENCE s 09°59'15" E,
CONTINUING WITH sAID
WEsTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE, A DIsTANCE OF 514.59
FEET; THENCE N 89°38'05" W,
A DIsTANCE OF 618.67 FEET;
THENCE N 00°17'42" W, A DIsTANCE
OF 771.53 FEET TO
THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
HAvING ACCEss TO BLACKWELDER
ROAD ACROss A
sTRIP OF LAND 30 FEET WIDE
LYING ADJACENT TO AND
CONTIGUOUs WITH (WEsT
OF) THE sAID WEsTERLY
RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF sTATE
ROAD NO. 11, THE sOUTHEAsT
CORNER OF sAID 30
FOOT WIDE EAsEMENT sTRIP
BEING THE NORTHEAsT CORNER
OF THE HEREINABOvE
DEsCRIBED PARCEL.
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of June, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue, suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Facsimile: (561) 392-6965
By: MATT BRAUNsCHWEIG
FBN: 84047
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1133-1598B
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0263
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,
Plaintiff, VS.
MYRON SHAFER; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order or
Final Judgment. Final Judgment was
awarded on March 13, 2020 in Civil
Case No. 2018 30412 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida, wherein,
DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUsT
COMPANY, As TRUsTEE FOR AMERICAN
HOME MORTGAGE AssETs
TRUsT 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED
PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs
sERIEs 2006-5 is the Plaintiff,
and MYRON sHAFER; CRYsTAL L.
vICOLE; JONATHAN A. MILLER;
sTATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REvENUE; vOLUsIA COUNTY
CLERK OF COURT; BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMIssIONERs FOR
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE
sCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIEs CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINsT THE HEREIN
NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD
OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
As sPOUsEs, HEIRs,
DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on
July 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the
following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF
LAND sITUATE IN THE
COUNTY OF vOLUsIA, AND
sTATE OF FLORIDA BEING
KNOWN AND DEsIGNATED As
A PORTION OF LOT 1, BLOCK
25-B, As sHOWN ON THE
RECORD PLAT OF HIGHRIDGE
EsTATEs REPLAT NO. 2, PER
MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA AND
A PORTION OF THE WEsT
52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17, HIGHRIDGE EsTATEs, PER
MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA,
BEING DEsCRIBED As FOLLOWs:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEsT
CORNER OF sAID LOT
1, BLOCK 25-B, sAID POINT
ALsO BEING ON THE sOUTH
RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL
MARsHALL ROAD (A 100
FOOT RIGHT OF WAY As
sHOWN ON BOTH OF THE
ABOvE REFERENCED PLATs);
THENCE EAsT ALONG THE
NORTH LINE OF sAID LOT 1,
BLOCK 25-B AND THE NORTH
LINE OF sAID LOT 1, BLOCK
17, A DIsTANCE OF 105.70
FEET TO THE NORTHEAsT
CORNER OF sAID WEsT 52.85
FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17;
THENCE sOUTH ALONG THE
EAsT LINE OF sAID WEsT
52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17, A DIsTANCE OF 75.00 FEET;
THENCE DEPARTING sAID
EAsT LINE OF THE WEsT 52.85
FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17,
RUN WEsT AND PARALLEL TO
THE NORTH LINE OF sAID LOT
1, BLOCK 25-B AND sAID
NORTH LINE OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17 A DIsTANCE OF 105.70
FEET TO A POINT ON THE
WEsT LINE OF sAID LOT 1,
BLOCK 25-B; THENCE NORTH
ALONG sAID WEsT LINE OF
LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DIsTANCE
OF 75.00 FEET TO THE POINT
OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of June, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0264
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 30902 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE,
ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDERS OF THE
ACCREDITED MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2005-4 ASSET BACKED NOTES,
Plaintiff, VS.
WILLIAM HENRY; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that
sale will be made pursuant to an
Order or Final Judgment. Final
Judgment was awarded on February
12, 2020 in Civil Case No.
2019 30902 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUsT COMPANY,
As INDENTURE TRUsTEE, ON BEHALF OF THE
HOLDERs OF THE ACCREDITED
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUsT
2005-4 AssET BACKED NOTEs
is the Plaintiff, and WILLIAM
HENRY; MYRNA J. HENRY; THE
CITY OF DAYTONA BEACH, A
FLORIDA MUNICIPAL CORPORATION; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED
INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER
sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREsT As
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura
E. Roth will sell to the highest bidder
for cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 22, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following
described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 117, sHANGRI-LA
sUBDIvIsION, UNIT II, As
PER PLAT RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 109
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 11 day of June, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3101B
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0265
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 10920 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR GSAMP
TRUST 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE4,
Plaintiff, VS.
MATTHEW EARL GEATCHES A/K/A
MATTHEW GEATCHES; et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on
March 5, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 10920
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein, DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUsT COMPANY, As TRUsTEE
FOR GsAMP TRUsT 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE
PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2005-HE4 is the Plaintiff, and
MATTHEW EARL GEATCHEs A/K/A
MATTHEW GEATCHEs; sHARON s. LONG
A/K/A sHARON LONG; UNKNOWN HEIRs
BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs, sURvIvING
sPOUsE, GRANTEEs, Ass; COUNTY OF
vOLUsIA, FLORIDA – HOUsING AssIsTANCE
PROGRAM; UNITED sTATEs OF
AMERICA, DEPARTMENT OF THE TREAsURY
– INTERNAL REvENU; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1 N/K/A TIM COREY; TIFFANY
BEENY; LENA RICHTER; MARCIA BROCKsTEIN;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINsT THE HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL
DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT
KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIvE,
WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN PARTIEs MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREsT As sPOUsEs,
HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, GRANTEEs, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTs are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 23,
2020 at 11:00:00 AM EsT the following described
real property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 7, BURWYN PARK, A
sUBDIvIsION OF LOTs 49 AND 50
AND PART OF LOTs 112 AND 113,
GEORGE H. NORRIs sUBDIvIsION
OF DUPON AND GAUDRY GRANTs,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE 139, PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1434B
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0266
**************************
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
PURSUANT TO SECTION 865.09,
FLORIDA STATUTES
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that the under-signed,
desiring to engage in business under
the fictitious name of:
Your Natural Life
located at: 2578 Enterprise Rd
in the County of vOLUsIA in the City of ORANGE
CITY, Florida, 32763, intends to register
the above said name with the Division
of Corporations of the Florida Department of
state, Tallahassee, Florida.
Dated at volusia County, Florida this 5th day
of June, 2020.
NAME OF OWNER OR CORPORATION REsPONsIBLE FOR FICTITIOUs NAME:
Your Natural Life LLC
June 18, 2020 v20-0260
**************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.s. United American
Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of
attorney will sell the following vehicle(s) to
the highest bidder; net proceeds deposited
with the clerk of court; owner/lienholder has
right to hearing and post bond; owner may
redeem vehicle for cash sum of lien; all auctions
held in reserve Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or cashier check; 18% buyer premium; any person interested
ph (954) 563-1999
sale date July 10, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411
NW 9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
34750 2015 Nissan vIN#:
KNMAT2MT7FP502810 Lienor: Bondesen
Hardy Nissan Inc/Daytona Nissan 950 N
Tomoka Farms Rd Daytona Bch 386-274-6800 Lien Amt $6594.98
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911
June 18, 2020 v20-0261
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2019 11631 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN
TREE SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF LAURIE L.
SPRINGSTEEN, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 09, 2020, and entered in
2019 11631 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida, wherein
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A
GREEN TREE sERvICING LLC is the
Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRs,
BENEFICIARIEs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, LIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs AND ALL
OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTATE OF LAURIE
L. sPRINGsTEEN, DECEAsED; L.
LEROY sPRINGsTEEN are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on July 07, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, BLOCK 1309, DELTONA
LAKEs, UNIT 45, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGEs 300 THROUGH 313, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2280 ALTON
ROAD, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-363159
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0267
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 11276 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNS,
CREDITORS, LIENORS, AND TRUSTEES OF RICKY EDWARD FISCHBACH, DECEASED,
et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11276 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC D/B/A
sHELLPOINT MORTGAGE sERvICING is
the Plaintiff and BRANDY N. KELLER; THE
UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEvIsEEs, BENEFICIARIEs,
GRANTEEs, AssIGNs, CREDITORs,
LIENORs, AND TRUsTEEs OF
RICKY EDWARD FIsCHBACH, DECEAsED;
KEITH FIsCHBACH; RICKEY
FIsCHBACH, JR.; RANENIA GROvE; LAKE
HARNEY WOODs PROPERTY OWNERs
AssOCIATION INC.; HAMILTON GROUP
FUNDING, INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura
E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on July 07, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 14 BLOCK 6, LAKE HARNEY
WOODs PHAsE THREE-A, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 41,
PAGE(s) 154 THROUGH 156, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGETHER WITH 2020 FTWD MOBILE
HOME AND vIN #(s)
GAFL234A75265 AND
GAFL234B75265
Property Address: 1230 MARsH
FERN RD, MIMs, FL 32754
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-228689
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0268
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2017 11307 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR BEAR STEARNS ASSET
BACKED SECURITIES I TRUST
2006-AC3, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AC3,
Plaintiff, vs.
KEITH A KELSEY AND JULIENE M. KELSEY,
et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
11, 2020, and entered in 2017 11307 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
As TRUsTEE FOR BEAR sTEARNs
AssET BACKED sECURITIEs I TRUsT
2006-AC3, AssET-BACKED CERTIFICATEs,
sERIEs 2006-AC3 is the Plaintiff
and KEITH A KELsEY; JULIENE M.
KELsEY; RIvERsIDE NATIONAL BANK OF
FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on July 09, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 27 AND 28, BLOCK 16, COUNTRY
CLUB EsTATEs, BEING A sUBDIvIsION
IN sECTION 27 AND 28,
TOWNsHIP 17 sOUTH, RANGE 30
EAsT, ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP
BOOK 10, PAGEs 95 THROUGH 98,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2100 sTRATFORD,
DELAND, FL 32724
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-050537
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0269
**************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 10912 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MIRANDA SMITH, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December
18, 2018, and entered in 2018 10912
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION is the Plaintiff and MIRANDA
sMITH; BRANDON KLEINKE A/K/A BRANDON
s. KLEINKE; R.E. MICHEL COMPANY,
LLC F/K/A R.E. MICHEL COMPANY F/K/A
R.E. MICHEL COMPANY, INC.; FLORIDA
HOUsING FINANCE CORPORATION are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on July 07, 2020, the
following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, IN BLOCK 1691, OF A REPLAT
OF A PORTION OF DELTONA LAKEs,
UNIT NINE, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, As RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 28, AT PAGE(s) 112 AND
113, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1191 s COOPER
DR, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with Florida
statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-170920
June 18, 25, 2020 v20-0270
**************************