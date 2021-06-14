in Print

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 11834 CIDl

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill

lynch Mortgage Investors Trust series MlCC

2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,

Plaintiff, vs.

lashalonda D. robinson a/k/a la robinson

a/k/a lashalonda robinson, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein Wells

Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill Lynch

Mortgage Investors Trust Series MLCC 2005-A

Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates is the Plaintiff

and Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson

a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson; Saxon Ridge Homeowners

Association Inc.; Ford Motor Credit Company,

LLC are the Defendants, that Laura Roth,

Volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM on the 8th

day of July, 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 122, SAXON RIDGE PHASE TWO-B,

ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGES 33

AND 34, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 8th day of June, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By: JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F01302

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0171

************

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CAsE NO.: 2019 31117 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YOrK As TrusTEE FOr THE

CErTIFICATEHOlDErs OF THE CWAlT, INC.,

AlTErNATIVE lOAN TrusT 2005-44,

MOrTGAGE PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs,

sErIEs 2005-44,

Plaintiff, v.

CECIl MOOrE; uNKNOWN HEIrs,

CrEDITOrs, DEVIsEEs, BENEFICIArIEs,

GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs,

TrusTEEs, AND All OTHEr PArTIEs

ClAIMING AN INTErEsT BY, THrOuGH,

uNDEr Or AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF

DArlENE MCrAE; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF

CECIl MOOrE; KIMBErlY AGNEr BrOOKs;

uNKNOWN sPOusE OF KIMBErlY AGNEr

BrOOKs; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF KIMBErlY

rOsE BrOOKs; BANK OF AMErICA, N.A.

suCCEssOr BY MErGEr TO

COuNTrYWIDE HOME lOANs, INC., A NEW

YOrK COrPOrATION DOING BusINEss As

AMErICA’s WHOlEsAlE lENDEr; All uNKNOWN

PArTIEs ClAIMING INTErEsTs BY,

THrOuGH, uNDEr Or AGAINsT A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION, Or HAVING

Or ClAIMING TO HAVE ANY rIGHT, TITlE Or

INTErEsT IN THE PrOPErTY HErEIN DEsCrIBED;

uNKNOWN TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

an Order dated March 7, 2020 entered in

Civil Case No. 2019 31117 CICI in the Circuit

Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF

THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN

TRUST 2005-44, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-44,

Plaintiff and CECIL MOORE;

UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING

AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DARLENE

MCRAE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

CECIL MOORE; KIMBERLY AGNER

BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY

AGNER BROOKS; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY ROSE

BROOKS; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO COUNTRYWIDE

HOME LOANS, INC., A NEW

YORK CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS

AS AMERICA’S WHOLESALE

LENDER are defendants, Laura E. Roth,

Clerk of Court, will sell the property at

public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

beginning at 11:00 AM on July 7, 2021 the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 13 AND THE NORTHERLY 1/2

OF LOT 14, BLOCK “F”, ORMOND

HEIGHTS PARK, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,

PAGE(S) 202, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 294 Fir Street,

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF

ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS

PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE

SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED

TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED

AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M190331

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0172

***********

NOTICE OF SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe SeVeNtH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

Case No.: 2017 10926 CIDL

DIVISION: Civil

Judge Kathryn D. Weston

pNC Bank, National Association

plaintiff, vs.

Vicki A Loucakis, et al.

Defendants.

Notice is hereby given that on august 17,

2021, at 11:00 aM, the below named clerk

of court will offer by electronic sale at

https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com/ the

following described real property:

Unit 33, Mission oaks, a mobile

home condominium, according to the

Declaration of condominium as

recorded in official records Book

2417, Page(s) 1341, as amended

and plat thereof as recorded in Map

Book 38, Pages 181 through 184, inclusive,

of the public records of Volusla

county, Florida. together with

that certain mobile home designated

as follows: Make: Gena Year: 2003

title Numbers: 87135578 & 87135873

which mobile home is permanently

affixed to said land.

commonly known as: 1681 cadiz avenue,

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from this sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

the sale is being held pursuant to the

Final Judgment of Foreclosure, entered on

December 19, 2017, in civil case No. 2017

10926 ciDL, pending in the circuit court

in Volusia county, Florida.

LaUra e. rotH

cLerK oF tHe circUit coUrt

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

cYNtHia DaViD (Florida Bar No.: 91387)

VaLerie N. eDGecoMBe BroWN

(Florida Bar No.: 10193)

MicHaeL e. carLetoN

(Florida Bar No.: 1007924)

MaNLeY DeaS KocHaLSKi LLc

P. o. Box 165028

columbus, oH 43216-5028

telephone: 407-404-5266

telecopier: 614-220-5613

Primary: stateefiling@manleydeas.com

Secondary: sef-cdavid@manleydeas.com

attorney for Plaintiff

20-019162

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0162

*************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2019 10500 CIDL

CALIBER hOME LOANS, INC,

plaintiff, vs.

JOEL WILLIAMS, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 7,

2019, and entered in 2019 10500 ciDL of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and

for Volusia county, Florida, wherein caLiBer

HoMe LoaNS, iNc is the Plaintiff and JoeL

WiLLiaMS; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF JoeL

WiLLiaMS; tYNiSHa M. MitcHeLL; UNiteD

StateS oF aMerica oN BeHaLF oF tHe

SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt;

tHe State oF FLoriDa DePartMeNt

oF reVeNUe; UNKNoWN teNaNt

iN PoSeSSioN #1; and cLerK oF tHe circUit

coUrt VoLUSia coUNtY FLoriDa are

the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of

the circuit court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM, on July 8, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

tHe NortH 1/2 oF Lot 5, aND aLL oF

Lot 1 tHroUGH 4, iNcLUSiVe, aND

LotS 10 tHroUGH 14, iNcLUSiVe,

BLocK J, coUNtrY cLUB eStateS

SectioN 6, accorDiNG to tHe PLat

tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK

7, PaGe(S) 94, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

Property address: 2550 PerSHiNG

DriVe, oraNGe citY, FL 32763

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com

20-018727

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0165

***********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2019 30643 CICI

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

plaintiff, vs.

ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OThERS

WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN ThE ESTATE

OF AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643

cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH

Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county,

Florida, wherein BaNK oF aMerica, N.a.

is the Plaintiff and tHe UNKNoWN HeirS,

BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS,

creDitorS, trUSteeS aND aLL otHerS

WHo MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt iN

tHe eState oF aGNeS tiNSLeY, DeceaSeD;

WaLter GiLLiS, Sr.; UNiteD

StateS oF aMerica actiNG oN BeHaLF

oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG

aND UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; State oF

FLoriDa, DePartMeNt oF reVeNUe;

and cLerK oF tHe circUit coUrt iN

aND For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the

clerk of the circuit court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

aM, on July 7, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

Lot tWo (2), BLocK "H", Harriet

L. HiGBee'S SUBDiViSioN, aS aPPearS

iN PLat recorDeD iN

MaP BooK 2, PaGe 199, PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 609 FreMoNt aVeNUe,

DaYtoNa BeacH, FL 32114

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &

PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-254442

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-016

************

AMENDED RE-NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN:

CASE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDL

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA ThE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR ThE

CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE

pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-10CB,

plaintiff, vs.

BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM p. LAIB, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th day of

March 2020, and entered in case No. 2019 10042

ciDL, of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit

in and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein

tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN FKa tHe

BaNK oF NeW YorK, aS trUStee For tHe

certiFicateHoLDerS oF cWaLt, iNc., aLterNatiVe

LoaN trUSt 2007-10cB, MortGaGe

PaSS-tHroUGH certiFicateS,

SerieS 2007-10cB, is the Plaintiff and BiLL LaiB

a/K/a WiLLiaM P. LaiB; JeaN FoSS LaiB a/K/a

JeaN M. FoSS; caPitaL oNe BaNK (USa),

N.a.; iNterNaL reVeNUe SerVice; UNKNoWN

teNaNt #1 N/K/a KiMBerLee SecK

aND UNKNoWN teNaNt #2 N/K/a NicHoLaS

GeorGe, are defendants. the clerk of this court

shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

the clerk’s website for on-line auctions at, 11:00

aM on the 13th July 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 7, BLocK 855, DeLtoNa LaKeS,

UNit tHirtY-tHree, accorDiNG to

tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN

MaP BooK 27, PaGe 128 tHroUGH 133,

oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 2960 MaLcoLM DriVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738

aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt iN tHe

SUrPLUS FroM tHe SaLe, iF aNY, otHer

tHaN tHe ProPertY oWNer aS oF tHe

Date oF tHe LiS PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a

cLaiM WitH tHe cLerK BeFore tHe cLerK

rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.

Dated this 7th day of June 2021.

By: orLaNDo DeLUca, esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DeLUca LaW GroUP, PLLc

2101 Ne 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHoNe: (954) 368-1311

FaX: (954) 200-8649

DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice

PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02860-F

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0163

********

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

iN tHe circUit coUrt For tHe SeVeNtH

JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

File No. 2020 11285 pRDL

Division probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

WILLARD I. TIMMER

DECEASED.

the administration of the estate of Willard

i. timmer, deceased, File Number 2020

11285 PrDL, is pending in the circuit court

for Volusia county, Florida, the address of

which is 101 N. alabama avenue, Deland,

Florida 32724. the names and addresses

of the Personal representative and the

Personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

all creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file

their claim with this court WitHiN tHe

Later oF 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe tiMe

oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS

Notice or 30 DaYS aFter tHe Date

oF SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.

all other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WitHiN 3 MoNtHS

aFter tHe Date oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN

oF tHiS Notice.

aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe

tiMe PerioDS Set FortH iN SectioN

733.702 oF tHe FLoriDa ProBate

coDe WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.

NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS

Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM

FiLeD tWo (2) YearS or More aFter

tHe DeceDeNt'S Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.

the date of first publication of this notice

is: June 10, 2021.

personal Representative:

patricia T. Dixon

2764 oak Park court

tallahassee, Florida 32308

attorney for Personal representative:

/s/NicoLe BeLL cLeLaND

NicoLe BeLL cLeLaND, esq.

Florida Bar No. 124934

LeGacY ProtectioN LaWYerS, LLP

100 2nd avenue South, Suite 900

St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

telephone: (727) 471-5868

email: nbell@LegacyProtectionLawyers.com

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0161

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ProBate DiViSioN

File No. 2021 11239 pRDL

Division probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARY L. hUNTENBURG

Deceased.

the administration of the estate of Mary L.

Huntenburg, deceased, whose date of death

was april 7, 2021, is pending in the circuit

court for Volusia county, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N. alabama

avenue, Deland, FL 32724. the names

and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's attorney

are set forth below.

all creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file

their claims with this court oN or BeFore

tHe Later oF 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe

tiMe oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF

tHiS Notice or 30 DaYS aFter tHe

Date oF SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.

all other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WitHiN 3 MoNtHS

aFter tHe Date oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN

oF tHiS Notice.

aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe

tiMe PerioDS Set FortH iN FLoriDa

StatUteS SectioN 733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.

NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS

Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM

FiLeD tWo (2) YearS or More aFter

tHe DeceDeNt'S Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.

the date of first publication of this notice

is June 10, 2021.

personal Representative:

Martha huntenburg

601 7th avenue South apt. 204

Naples, Florida 34102

attorney for Personal representative:

Jo-aNNe HeriNa JeFFreYS, esq.

attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 99471

500 Fifth avenue South, Suite 526

Naples, Florida 34102

telephone: (239) 260-4382

Fax: (239) 790-5258

e-Mail: jhj@joannejeffreyslaw.com

Secondary e-Mail: ewhittier@joannejeffreyslaw.com

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0160

**********

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ProBate DiViSioN

File No.: 2021-11012 pRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARIE CARMEN MOORE,

Deceased.

the administration of the estate of Marie carMeN

Moore, deceased, whose date of death

was March 9, 2021, is pending in the circuit

court, Seventh Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia

county, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 N. alabama avenue,

DeLand, Florida 32724. the Personal representative

is Daria M. Prendergast, whose address

is 11203 thorny Brook trail, austin, texas

78750 and the name and address of the Personal

representative’s attorney are set forth below.

all creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s

estate on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court WitHiN tHe Later oF tHree (3)

MoNtHS aFter tHe tiMe oF tHe FirSt

PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice or tHirtY

(30) DaYS oF SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.

all other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent’s estate must file their claims with this

court WitHiN tHree (3) MoNtHS aFter tHe

Date oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.

aLL cLaiMS Not So FiLeD WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.

NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioD

Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo

(2) YearS or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt’S

Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.

the date of first publication of this notice is

June 10, 2021.

personal Representative

DARIA M. pRENDERGAST

attorney for Personal representative

MeGaN cUNNiNGHaM, esq.

Florida Bar Number: 0112881

email: Mcunningham@fmnlawyers.com

2114 oak Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

telephone: (904) 791-1101

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0158

*********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2019 30913 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

plaintiff, vs.

LINDSEY O'CONNOR, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated May 14, 2021, and entered in

2019 30913 cici of the circuit court of

the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida, wherein U.S.

BaNK NatioNaL aSSociatioN is the

Plaintiff and LiNDSeY S. McLaUGHLiN

aKa LiNDSeY o'coNNor; and

PatricK artHUr o'coNNor are the

Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the

clerk of the circuit court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

aM, on June 30, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 7, BLocK 2, GoLF cLUB eStateS,

accorDiNG to tHe

PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD

iN MaP BooK 26, PaGe 79, oF

tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 535 eaGLe

DriVe, HoLLY HiLL, FL 32117

any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 3 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &

PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-404958

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0157

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2017 11339 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OpTION

ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-4,

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4,

plaintiff, vs.

JOSE R. MARTINEZ, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 16, 2020,

and entered in 2017 11339 ciDL of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida, wherein WeLLS FarGo

BaNK, NatioNaL aSSociatioN aS trUStee

For oPtioN oNe MortGaGe LoaN trUSt

2007-4, aSSet-BacKeD certiFicateS, SerieS

2007-4 is the Plaintiff and UNKNoWN BeNeFiciarieS oF

tHe 3330 caLDWeLL Street

LaND trUSt; BLacK PoiNt aSSetS, iNc. a

FLoriDa corPoratioN, aS trUStee UNDer

tHe 3330 caLDWeLL Street LaND trUSt

DateD JaNUarY 1, 2014; WeLLS FarGo

BaNK, N.a., aS trUStee For oPtioN oNe

MortGaGe LoaN trUSt 2007-4, aSSet-BacKeD

certiFicateS, SerieS 2007-4; DiScoVer

BaNK are the Defendant(s).

Laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court

will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on July 01,

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 13, BLocK 1360, DeLtoNa

LaKeS, UNit FortY SeVeN, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat tHereoF aS

recorDeD iN MaP BooK 28, PaGeS

10 tHroUGH 12, iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe

PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 3330 caLDWeLL St, DeLtoNa, FL 32738

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 3 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com

17-047357

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0156

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN:

CASE NO.: 2019-10027-CIDL

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA ThE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS INDENTURE

TRUSTEE FOR ThE NOTEhOLDERS OF ThE

CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2006-SD3,

plaintiff, vs.

TIMOThY ThOMAS, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the

28th day of May 2021, and entered in case

No. 2019-10027-ciDL, of the circuit court

of the 7tH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein tHe BaNK oF

NeW YorK MeLLoN FKa tHe BaNK oF

NeW YorK, aS iNDeNtUre trUStee

For tHe NoteHoLDerS oF tHe

cWaBS iNc., aSSet-BacKeD NoteS,

SerieS 2006-SD3, is the Plaintiff and tiMotHY

tHoMaS; cHriSSY tHoMaS; UNKNoWN

SPoUSe oF tiMotHY tHoMaS;

UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF cHriSSY

tHoMaS; MiDLaND FUNDiNG LLc, SUcceSSor

iN iNtereSt to aSPire;

State oF FLoriDa; UNKNoWN teNaNt

#1 aND UNKNoWN teNaNt #2, are defendants.

the clerk of this court shall sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

the clerk’s website for online

auctions at, 11:00 aM on the 29th day of

July 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 38, eLLiott’S SUBDiViSioN;

accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF

aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 23,

PaGe 198, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia, FLoriDa

Property address: 845 SoUtH

BrooKS aVeNUe, DeLaND, FL 32720

aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt

iN tHe SUrPLUS FroM tHe SaLe, iF

aNY, otHer tHaN tHe ProPertY

oWNer aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS

PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a cLaiM WitH

tHe cLerK BeFore tHe cLerK rePortS

tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.

Dated this 3rd day of June, 2021.

By: orLaNDo DeLUca, esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DeLUca LaW GroUP, PLLc

2101 Ne 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHoNe: (954) 368-1311

FaX: (954) 200-8649

DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice

PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02818-F

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0155

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2019 30774 CICI

NEWREZ LLC D/B/A ShELLpOINST MORTGAGE,

plaintiff, vs.

TIMOThY RUSh, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774 cici of

the circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial

circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein NeWreZ LLc D/B/a SHeLLPoiNSt

MortGaGe SerViciNG is the Plaintiff and

tiMotHY rUSH; and Lori rUSH are the

Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of

the circuit court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM, on July 07, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 8, Hart SUBDiViSioN, accorDiNG

to tHe MaP or PLat

tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 26, PaGe 22, PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 1205 oLeN Dr,

DaYtoNa BeacH, FL 32117

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &

PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com

18-228255

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0167

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2019 11465 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

NELIDA FIGUEROA, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 23,

2021, and entered in 2019 11465 ciDL of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and

for Volusia county, Florida, wherein MtGLq iNVeStorS,

L.P., is the Plaintiff and NeLiDa

FiGUeroa; D.r.S. oF ceNtraiL FLoriDa,

iNc.; and SaXoN WooDS ProPertY oWNerS

aSSociatioN, iNc. are the Defendant(s).

Laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on

July 8, 2021, the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 26 SaXoN WooDS UNit 3-B, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat recorDeD iN

MaP BooK 51, PaGeS 140 tHroUGH

149, iNcLUSiVe, aS recorDeD iN tHe

PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 517 FerN LaKe ter,

DeBarY, FL 32713

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com

20-061679

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0166

***********

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe SeVeNtH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ProBate DiViSioN

File No. 2021-011063-pRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARK F. pINCKET

Deceased.

the administration of the estate of MarK F.

PiNcKet, deceased, whose date of death was

March 31, 2021, is pending in the circuit court for

VoLUSia county, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 N. alabama avenue, Deland,

Florida 32724. the names and addresses of the personal

representative and the personal representative’s

attorney are set forth below.

all creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to be

served must file their claims with this court oN or

BeFore tHe Later oF 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe

tiMe oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice

or 30 DaYS aFter tHe Date oF SerVice

oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.

all other creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s

estate must file their claims with this court WitHiN 3

MoNtHS aFter tHe Date oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN

oF tHiS Notice.

aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe tiMe PerioDS

Set FortH iN FLoriDa StatUteS SectioN

733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.

NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS Set

FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo (2) YearS

or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt’S Date oF

DeatH iS BarreD.

the date of first publication of this notice is

June 10, 2021.

personal Representative:

KELSEY pINCKET

5631 estero Loop

Port orange, Florida 32128

attorney for Personal representative:

J. Scott LaNForD

email address: scott@jscottlanford.com

Florida Bar No. 435790

LaW oFFiceS oF J. Scott LaNForD

3159 alzante circle, Suite 102

Melbourne, Florida 32940

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0159

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO. 2019 10594 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

SECURITIES CORpORATION MORTGAGE

pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-BC4,

plaintiff, vs.

LATOYA BIRCh A/K/A LATOYA BURCh ENNIS,

Individually; LATOYA BIRCh A/K/A LATOYA

BURCh ENNIS, as personal Representative of

the ESTATE OF MAYDELL

GIBSON-MCGREGOR A/K/A MAY DELL

GIBSON A/K/A MAYDELL GIBSON-MCGRE

A/K/A MAYDELL G. MCGREGOR A/K/A MAY

DELL GIBSON MCGREGOR, DECEASED, et al.

Defendants

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 6, 2021,

and entered in case No. 2019 10594 ciDL, of

the circuit court of the Seventh Judicial circuit

in and for VoLUSia county, Florida. U.S. BaNK

NatioNaL aSSociatioN, aS trUStee For

StrUctUreD aSSet SecUritieS corPoratioN

MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH certiFicateS,

SerieS 2007-Bc4, is Plaintiff and

LatoYa BircH a/K/a LatoYa BUrcH eNNiS,

iNDiViDUaLLY; LatoYa BircH a/K/a LatoYa

BUrcH eNNiS, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe

oF tHe eState oF MaYDeLL GiBSoN-McGreGor

a/K/a MaY DeLL GiBSoN

a/K/a MaYDeLL GiBSoN-McGre a/K/a MaYDeLL

G. McGreGor a/K/a MaY DeLL GiBSoN

McGreGor, DeceaSeD; UNKNoWN

HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS,

LieNorS, creDitorS, trUSteeS or

otHer PerSoNS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,

UNDer or aGaiNSt tHeM oF MaYDeLL

GiBSoN-McGreGor a/K/a MaY DeLL GiBSoN

a/K/a MaYDeLL GiBSoN-McGre a/K/a

MaYDeLL G. McGreGor a/K/a MaY DeLL

GiBSoN McGreGor; UNKNoWN HeirS DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS,

creDitorS, trUSteeS or otHer PerSoNS

cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH, UNDer or

aGaiNSt tHeM oF JoSePHiNe HarriS; UNKNoWN

HeirS DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS,

LieNorS, creDitorS,

trUSteeS or otHer PerSoNS cLaiMiNG

BY, tHroUGH, UNDer or aGaiNSt tHeM

oF aNGeLa HarreLL a/K/a aNGeLa HarriS

HarreLL; aDeNia Ware; DarrYL HarriS

a/K/a DerrYL HarriS; BrUce HarriS;

oretHa WiLSoN a/K/a oreatHa WiLSoN;

KeNNetH HarriS; KeViN HarriS;

NatHaNieL HarriS, Jr.; cHriStiNa Merritt;

reNee NortoN; raSHoD MccraY;

SHaWNDric McGreGor; BaNK oF aMerica,

N.a.; roBert Lee HarreLL; SteVioNte

BraSHoD BrUteN a/K/a

SteVioNte B. BrUteN; StePHoN

BerNarD BrUteN; SHa’Keria StraWS

a/K/a SHaKeria L. StraWS; SteVioNNa

BrUteN a/K/a SteVioNNa B. BrUteN;

LarrY BrocKiNGtoN Jr. a/K/a LarrY

BrocKiNGtoN; SHaMeKa HarriS a/K/a

SHaMiKa Y. HarriS a/K/a SHaMeKa Y. HarriS;

iVY L. JacKSoN; Patrice BeLtoN;

KeNYa S. JeFFerieS; KrYStLe Y. MartiN;

State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt oF reVeNUe;

cLerK oF tHe circUit coUrt oF

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa, are defendants.

Laura e. roth, clerk of circuit court for VoLUSia,

county Florida will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash via the internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 a.m., on the

8tH day of JULY, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

tHe SoUtH 144.17 Feet oF tHe

WeSt 113.00 Feet oF tHe Se 1/4 oF

tHe Se 1/4 oF tHe Ne 1/4 oF SectioN

20, toWNSHiP 17 SoUtH,

raNGe 30 eaSt, VoLUSia coUNtY,

FLoriDa, LeSS aND eXcePt tHe

SoUtH 25 Feet aND tHe WeSt 20

Feet tHereoF For roaD.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

VaN NeSS LaW FirM, PLc

1239 e. Newport center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PriMarY eMaiL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

taMMi M. caLDeroNe, esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

email: tcalderone@vanlawfl.com

12435-18

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0154

***********

NOTICE OF ACTION

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit oF FLoriDa iN

aND For VoLUSia coUNtY

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2020 10244 CIDL

pENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

DIANA MUJA, et al.

Defendants.

to: aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG

BY, tHroUGH, UNDer, aND aGaiNSt tHe

eState oF GiLBert JaMeS WHitNeY,

WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY

cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, D-ViSeeS,

GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS aDDreSS: UNKNoWN

ciNDY ricH 3410 WiLD oceLot ct,

DeLaND, FL 32724

UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF ciNDY ricH

3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724

DiaNa MUJa

3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724

UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF DiaNa MUJa

3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724

UNKNoWN teNaNt iN PoSSeSSioN 1

3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724

UNKNoWN teNaNt iN PoSSeSSioN 2

3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724

LaSt KNoWN aDDreSS StateD, cUrreNt

reSiDeNce UNKNoWN

YoU are HereBY NotiFieD that an

action to foreclose Mortgage covering

the following real and personal property

described as follows, to-wit:

Lot 66, BerrY`S riDGe, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat tHereoF, recorDeD iN PLat

BooK 54, PaGe 172 tHroUGH

176, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa.

has been filed against you and you

are required to file a copy of your written

defenses, if any, to it on Sara

collins, Mccalla raymer Leibert

Pierce, LLc, 225 e. robinson St.

Suite 155, orlando, FL 32801 and file

the original with the clerk of the

above-styled court on or before July

23, 2021 or 30 days from the first publication,

otherwise a Judgment may be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

WitNeSS my hand and seal of said

court on the 7th day of June, 2021.

Laura e roth

clerk of the circuit court

(Seal) BY: J. Beach

Deputy clerk

MccaLLa raYMer LeiBert Pierce, LLc

225 e. robinson St. Suite 155

orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

19-02017-1

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0174

***********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN

CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL

NEW pENN FINANCIAL D/B/A ShELLpOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

plaintiff, v.

RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN SpOUSE

OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.

LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN pARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, ThROUGh,

UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO ThIS ACTION, OR hAVING OR CLAIMING

TO hAVE ANY RIGhT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN

ThE pROpERTY hEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY

OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an

order dated april 30, 2021 entered in civil

case No. 2018 10028 ciDL in the circuit

court of the 7th Judicial circuit in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein NeW PeNN FiNaNciaL

D/B/a SHeLLPoiNt MortGaGe

SerViciNG, Plaintiff and roNaLD c. LaMBert;

LiNDa J. LaMBert; tHoMaS

eVaNS; citY oF DeLtoNa; citiBaNK,

N.a.; UNKNoWN teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN

teNaNt #2 are defendants, Laura e. roth,

clerk of court, will sell the property at public

sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning

at 11:00 aM on July 27, 2021 the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to-wit:.

Lot 23, iN BLocK 654, oF DeLtoNa

LaKeS UNit tWeNtY-SiX,

accorDiNG to tHe PLat

tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 27, at PaGe 59, oF tHe

PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 1119 N old Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725

aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt

iN tHe SUrPLUS FroM tHe SaLe, iF

aNY, otHer tHaN tHe ProPertY

oWNer aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS

PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a cLaiM BeFore

tHe cLerK rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.

tHe coUrt, iN itS DiScretioN, MaY

eNLarGe tHe tiMe oF tHe SaLe. Notice

oF tHe cHaNGeD tiMe oF SaLe

SHaLL Be PUBLiSHeD aS ProViDeD HereiN.

KeLLeY KroNeNBerG

10360 West State road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service e-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JaSoN M VaNSLette, esq.

FBN: 92121

M170638

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0173

*************

NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL actioN

CASE NO.: 2019 11659 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUp MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST, INC. 2007-AhL1,

ASSET-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-AhL1,

plaintiff, vs.

ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OThER

CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, ThROUGh,

UNDER, OR AGAINST, BETTY C. GORDON

A/K/A BETTY CAMpBELL GORDON, DECEASED, et al,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

9, 2021, and entered in case No. 2019 11659

ciDL of the circuit court of the Seventh Judicial

circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida in

which U.S. Bank National association, as

trustee for citigroup Mortgage Loan trust, inc.

2007-aHL1, asset-Backed Pass-through certificates

Series 2007-aHL1, is the Plaintiff and

the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees,

Lienors, creditors, trustees, or other

claimants claiming by, through, under, or

against, Betty c. Gordon a/k/a Betty campbell

Gordon, deceased, Glen abbey community association,

inc., Margaret Mary clendenning, are

defendants, the Volusia county clerk of the circuit

court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash in/on online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia

county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 13,

2021 the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

Lot 9, BLocK a, SWaLLoWS eaSt,

accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF

aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 43,

PaGeS 108 tHroUGH 110, iNcLUSiVe,

oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa.

a/K/a 317 aLeXaNDra WooDS

DriVe, DeBarY FL 32713

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

Dated this 7th day of June, 2021.

aLBerteLLi LaW

P. o. Box 23028

tampa, FL 33623

tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe, esq.

FLoriDa Bar No.: 41835

19-019678

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0168

***********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN

hOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5,

MORTGAGE-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,

plaintiff, VS.

MYRON ShAFER; et al.;,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be made

pursuant to an order or Final Judgment. Final

Judgment was awarded on March 13, 2020 in civil

case No. 2018 30412 cici, of the circuit court of

the Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county,

Florida, wherein, DeUtScHe BaNK NatioNaL

trUSt coMPaNY, aS trUStee For aMericaN

HoMe MortGaGe aSSetS trUSt 2006-

5, MortGaGe-BacKeD PaSS-tHroUGH

certiFicateS SerieS 2006-5 is the Plaintiff,

and MYroN SHaFer; crYStaL L. VicoLe;

JoNatHaN a. MiLLer; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt

oF reVeNUe; VoLUSia coUNtY

cLerK oF coUrt; BoarD oF coUNtY coMMiSSioNerS

For VoLUSia coUNtY,

FLoriDa; UNKNoWN teNaNt 1 N/K/a MarLeNe

ScHaFFer; aLeXaNDra tUrcotte;

aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG

BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe

HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)

WHo are Not KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe,

WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY

cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS

are Defendants.

the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com

on July 7, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM

eSt the following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

aLL tHat certaiN ParceL oF LaND

SitUate iN tHe coUNtY oF VoLUSia,

aND State oF FLoriDa BeiNG KNoWN

aND DeSiGNateD aS a PortioN oF

Lot 1, BLocK 25-B, aS SHoWN oN tHe

recorD PLat oF HiGHriDGe eStateS

rePLat No. 2, Per MaP BooK 19, PaGe

204 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa aND a PortioN

oF tHe WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1,

BLocK 17, HiGHriDGe eStateS, Per

MaP BooK 11, PaGe 154, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY,

FLoriDa, BeiNG DeScriBeD aS FoLLoWS:

BeGiN at tHe NortHWeSt

corNer oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B,

SaiD PoiNt aLSo BeiNG oN tHe SoUtH

riGHt oF WaY LiNe oF GeNeraL MarSHaLL

roaD (a 100 Foot riGHt oF

WaY aS SHoWN oN BotH oF tHe

aBoVe reFereNceD PLatS); tHeNce

eaSt aLoNG tHe NortH LiNe oF SaiD

Lot 1, BLocK 25-B aND tHe NortH

LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 17, a DiStaNce

oF 105.70 Feet to tHe NortHeaSt

corNer oF SaiD WeSt 52.85

Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17; tHeNce

SoUtH aLoNG tHe eaSt LiNe oF SaiD

WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17,

a DiStaNce oF 75.00 Feet; tHeNce DePartiNG

SaiD eaSt LiNe oF tHe WeSt

52.85 Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17, rUN

WeSt aND ParaLLeL to tHe NortH

LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B aND

SaiD NortH LiNe oF Lot 1, BLocK 17 a

DiStaNce oF 105.70 Feet to a PoiNt

oN tHe WeSt LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1,

BLocK 25-B; tHeNce NortH aLoNG

SaiD WeSt LiNe oF Lot 1, BLocK 17 a

DiStaNce oF 75.00 Feet to tHe PoiNt oF BeGiNNiNG.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 8 day of June, 2021.

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South congress avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JeNNiFer traVieSo, esq.

Florida Bar #641065

Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1363B

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0170

**********

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO.: 2018 32170 CICI

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR hSI ASSET SECURITIZATION

CORpORATION TRUST 2006-OpT1,

MORTGAGE-pASS-ThROUGh

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OpT1,

plaintiff, VS.

ChRIS SEGREN; et al.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be

made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on March 3, 2021

in civil case No. 2018 32170 cici, of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in

and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein,

DeUtScHe BaNK NatioNaL trUSt coM-PaNY,

aS trUStee For HSi aSSet SecUritiZatioN

corPoratioN trUSt 2006-oPt1,

MortGaGe-PaSS-tHroUGH

certiFicateS, SerieS 2006-oPt1 is the

Plaintiff, and cHriS SeGreN; UNKNoWN

SPoUSe oF cHriS SeGreN N/K/a a

tUrKeLSoN; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF

JeaNette BUtLer; GoVerNMeNt eMPLoYeeS

iNSUraNce coMPaNY a/S/o

Lori GooDFrieND; UNKNoWN teNaNt #1;

UNKNoWN teNaNt #2; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN

PartieS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,

UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD

iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S) WHo are Not

KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer

SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt

aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.

the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com

on July 7, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM

eSt the following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 39, DerBYSHire acreS, accorDiNG

to tHe MaP tHereoF aS

recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25, PaGe

89, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 8 day of June, 2021.

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South congress avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JeNNiFer traVieSo, esq.

Florida Bar #641065

Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-2870B

June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0169

***********