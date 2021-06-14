in Print
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 11834 CIDl
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill
lynch Mortgage Investors Trust series MlCC
2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Plaintiff, vs.
lashalonda D. robinson a/k/a la robinson
a/k/a lashalonda robinson, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit, in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein Wells
Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill Lynch
Mortgage Investors Trust Series MLCC 2005-A
Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates is the Plaintiff
and Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson
a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson; Saxon Ridge Homeowners
Association Inc.; Ford Motor Credit Company,
LLC are the Defendants, that Laura Roth,
Volusia County Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM on the 8th
day of July, 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 122, SAXON RIDGE PHASE TWO-B,
ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGES 33
AND 34, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 8th day of June, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By: JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F01302
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0171
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO.: 2019 31117 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YOrK As TrusTEE FOr THE
CErTIFICATEHOlDErs OF THE CWAlT, INC.,
AlTErNATIVE lOAN TrusT 2005-44,
MOrTGAGE PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs,
sErIEs 2005-44,
Plaintiff, v.
CECIl MOOrE; uNKNOWN HEIrs,
CrEDITOrs, DEVIsEEs, BENEFICIArIEs,
GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs, lIENOrs,
TrusTEEs, AND All OTHEr PArTIEs
ClAIMING AN INTErEsT BY, THrOuGH,
uNDEr Or AGAINsT THE EsTATE OF
DArlENE MCrAE; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF
CECIl MOOrE; KIMBErlY AGNEr BrOOKs;
uNKNOWN sPOusE OF KIMBErlY AGNEr
BrOOKs; uNKNOWN sPOusE OF KIMBErlY
rOsE BrOOKs; BANK OF AMErICA, N.A.
suCCEssOr BY MErGEr TO
COuNTrYWIDE HOME lOANs, INC., A NEW
YOrK COrPOrATION DOING BusINEss As
AMErICA’s WHOlEsAlE lENDEr; All uNKNOWN
PArTIEs ClAIMING INTErEsTs BY,
THrOuGH, uNDEr Or AGAINsT A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIs ACTION, Or HAVING
Or ClAIMING TO HAVE ANY rIGHT, TITlE Or
INTErEsT IN THE PrOPErTY HErEIN DEsCrIBED;
uNKNOWN TENANT #1; uNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
an Order dated March 7, 2020 entered in
Civil Case No. 2019 31117 CICI in the Circuit
Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF
THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN
TRUST 2005-44, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-44,
Plaintiff and CECIL MOORE;
UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING
AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DARLENE
MCRAE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
CECIL MOORE; KIMBERLY AGNER
BROOKS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY
AGNER BROOKS; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF KIMBERLY ROSE
BROOKS; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO COUNTRYWIDE
HOME LOANS, INC., A NEW
YORK CORPORATION DOING BUSINESS
AS AMERICA’S WHOLESALE
LENDER are defendants, Laura E. Roth,
Clerk of Court, will sell the property at
public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
beginning at 11:00 AM on July 7, 2021 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 13 AND THE NORTHERLY 1/2
OF LOT 14, BLOCK “F”, ORMOND
HEIGHTS PARK, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6,
PAGE(S) 202, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 294 Fir Street,
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF
ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE
SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED
TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED
AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M190331
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0172
NOTICE OF SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe SeVeNtH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
Case No.: 2017 10926 CIDL
DIVISION: Civil
Judge Kathryn D. Weston
pNC Bank, National Association
plaintiff, vs.
Vicki A Loucakis, et al.
Defendants.
Notice is hereby given that on august 17,
2021, at 11:00 aM, the below named clerk
of court will offer by electronic sale at
https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com/ the
following described real property:
Unit 33, Mission oaks, a mobile
home condominium, according to the
Declaration of condominium as
recorded in official records Book
2417, Page(s) 1341, as amended
and plat thereof as recorded in Map
Book 38, Pages 181 through 184, inclusive,
of the public records of Volusla
county, Florida. together with
that certain mobile home designated
as follows: Make: Gena Year: 2003
title Numbers: 87135578 & 87135873
which mobile home is permanently
affixed to said land.
commonly known as: 1681 cadiz avenue,
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from this sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
the sale is being held pursuant to the
Final Judgment of Foreclosure, entered on
December 19, 2017, in civil case No. 2017
10926 ciDL, pending in the circuit court
in Volusia county, Florida.
LaUra e. rotH
cLerK oF tHe circUit coUrt
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
cYNtHia DaViD (Florida Bar No.: 91387)
VaLerie N. eDGecoMBe BroWN
(Florida Bar No.: 10193)
MicHaeL e. carLetoN
(Florida Bar No.: 1007924)
MaNLeY DeaS KocHaLSKi LLc
P. o. Box 165028
columbus, oH 43216-5028
telephone: 407-404-5266
telecopier: 614-220-5613
Primary: stateefiling@manleydeas.com
Secondary: sef-cdavid@manleydeas.com
attorney for Plaintiff
20-019162
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0162
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2019 10500 CIDL
CALIBER hOME LOANS, INC,
plaintiff, vs.
JOEL WILLIAMS, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 7,
2019, and entered in 2019 10500 ciDL of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and
for Volusia county, Florida, wherein caLiBer
HoMe LoaNS, iNc is the Plaintiff and JoeL
WiLLiaMS; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF JoeL
WiLLiaMS; tYNiSHa M. MitcHeLL; UNiteD
StateS oF aMerica oN BeHaLF oF tHe
SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt;
tHe State oF FLoriDa DePartMeNt
oF reVeNUe; UNKNoWN teNaNt
iN PoSeSSioN #1; and cLerK oF tHe circUit
coUrt VoLUSia coUNtY FLoriDa are
the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of
the circuit court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM, on July 8, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
tHe NortH 1/2 oF Lot 5, aND aLL oF
Lot 1 tHroUGH 4, iNcLUSiVe, aND
LotS 10 tHroUGH 14, iNcLUSiVe,
BLocK J, coUNtrY cLUB eStateS
SectioN 6, accorDiNG to tHe PLat
tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK
7, PaGe(S) 94, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
Property address: 2550 PerSHiNG
DriVe, oraNGe citY, FL 32763
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com
20-018727
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0165
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2019 30643 CICI
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,
plaintiff, vs.
ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OThERS
WhO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN ThE ESTATE
OF AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643
cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH
Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county,
Florida, wherein BaNK oF aMerica, N.a.
is the Plaintiff and tHe UNKNoWN HeirS,
BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS,
creDitorS, trUSteeS aND aLL otHerS
WHo MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt iN
tHe eState oF aGNeS tiNSLeY, DeceaSeD;
WaLter GiLLiS, Sr.; UNiteD
StateS oF aMerica actiNG oN BeHaLF
oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG
aND UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; State oF
FLoriDa, DePartMeNt oF reVeNUe;
and cLerK oF tHe circUit coUrt iN
aND For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the
clerk of the circuit court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
aM, on July 7, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
Lot tWo (2), BLocK "H", Harriet
L. HiGBee'S SUBDiViSioN, aS aPPearS
iN PLat recorDeD iN
MaP BooK 2, PaGe 199, PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 609 FreMoNt aVeNUe,
DaYtoNa BeacH, FL 32114
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &
PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-254442
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-016
AMENDED RE-NOTICE OF
FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN:
CASE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDL
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA ThE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR ThE
CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE
pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-10CB,
plaintiff, vs.
BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM p. LAIB, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to Final
Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th day of
March 2020, and entered in case No. 2019 10042
ciDL, of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit
in and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein
tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN FKa tHe
BaNK oF NeW YorK, aS trUStee For tHe
certiFicateHoLDerS oF cWaLt, iNc., aLterNatiVe
LoaN trUSt 2007-10cB, MortGaGe
PaSS-tHroUGH certiFicateS,
SerieS 2007-10cB, is the Plaintiff and BiLL LaiB
a/K/a WiLLiaM P. LaiB; JeaN FoSS LaiB a/K/a
JeaN M. FoSS; caPitaL oNe BaNK (USa),
N.a.; iNterNaL reVeNUe SerVice; UNKNoWN
teNaNt #1 N/K/a KiMBerLee SecK
aND UNKNoWN teNaNt #2 N/K/a NicHoLaS
GeorGe, are defendants. the clerk of this court
shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
the clerk’s website for on-line auctions at, 11:00
aM on the 13th July 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 7, BLocK 855, DeLtoNa LaKeS,
UNit tHirtY-tHree, accorDiNG to
tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN
MaP BooK 27, PaGe 128 tHroUGH 133,
oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 2960 MaLcoLM DriVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738
aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt iN tHe
SUrPLUS FroM tHe SaLe, iF aNY, otHer
tHaN tHe ProPertY oWNer aS oF tHe
Date oF tHe LiS PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a
cLaiM WitH tHe cLerK BeFore tHe cLerK
rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.
Dated this 7th day of June 2021.
By: orLaNDo DeLUca, esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DeLUca LaW GroUP, PLLc
2101 Ne 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHoNe: (954) 368-1311
FaX: (954) 200-8649
DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice
PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516
18-02860-F
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0163
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
iN tHe circUit coUrt For tHe SeVeNtH
JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
File No. 2020 11285 pRDL
Division probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLARD I. TIMMER
DECEASED.
the administration of the estate of Willard
i. timmer, deceased, File Number 2020
11285 PrDL, is pending in the circuit court
for Volusia county, Florida, the address of
which is 101 N. alabama avenue, Deland,
Florida 32724. the names and addresses
of the Personal representative and the
Personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
all creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate on whom a copy of this
notice is required to be served must file
their claim with this court WitHiN tHe
Later oF 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe tiMe
oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS
Notice or 30 DaYS aFter tHe Date
oF SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.
all other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WitHiN 3 MoNtHS
aFter tHe Date oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN
oF tHiS Notice.
aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe
tiMe PerioDS Set FortH iN SectioN
733.702 oF tHe FLoriDa ProBate
coDe WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.
NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS
Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM
FiLeD tWo (2) YearS or More aFter
tHe DeceDeNt'S Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.
the date of first publication of this notice
is: June 10, 2021.
personal Representative:
patricia T. Dixon
2764 oak Park court
tallahassee, Florida 32308
attorney for Personal representative:
/s/NicoLe BeLL cLeLaND
NicoLe BeLL cLeLaND, esq.
Florida Bar No. 124934
LeGacY ProtectioN LaWYerS, LLP
100 2nd avenue South, Suite 900
St. Petersburg, Florida 33701
telephone: (727) 471-5868
email: nbell@LegacyProtectionLawyers.com
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0161
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ProBate DiViSioN
File No. 2021 11239 pRDL
Division probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY L. hUNTENBURG
Deceased.
the administration of the estate of Mary L.
Huntenburg, deceased, whose date of death
was april 7, 2021, is pending in the circuit
court for Volusia county, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 N. alabama
avenue, Deland, FL 32724. the names
and addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative's attorney
are set forth below.
all creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate on whom a copy of this
notice is required to be served must file
their claims with this court oN or BeFore
tHe Later oF 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe
tiMe oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF
tHiS Notice or 30 DaYS aFter tHe
Date oF SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.
all other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WitHiN 3 MoNtHS
aFter tHe Date oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN
oF tHiS Notice.
aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe
tiMe PerioDS Set FortH iN FLoriDa
StatUteS SectioN 733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.
NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS
Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM
FiLeD tWo (2) YearS or More aFter
tHe DeceDeNt'S Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.
the date of first publication of this notice
is June 10, 2021.
personal Representative:
Martha huntenburg
601 7th avenue South apt. 204
Naples, Florida 34102
attorney for Personal representative:
Jo-aNNe HeriNa JeFFreYS, esq.
attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 99471
500 Fifth avenue South, Suite 526
Naples, Florida 34102
telephone: (239) 260-4382
Fax: (239) 790-5258
e-Mail: jhj@joannejeffreyslaw.com
Secondary e-Mail: ewhittier@joannejeffreyslaw.com
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0160
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ProBate DiViSioN
File No.: 2021-11012 pRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARIE CARMEN MOORE,
Deceased.
the administration of the estate of Marie carMeN
Moore, deceased, whose date of death
was March 9, 2021, is pending in the circuit
court, Seventh Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia
county, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is 101 N. alabama avenue,
DeLand, Florida 32724. the Personal representative
is Daria M. Prendergast, whose address
is 11203 thorny Brook trail, austin, texas
78750 and the name and address of the Personal
representative’s attorney are set forth below.
all creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s
estate on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file their claims with
this court WitHiN tHe Later oF tHree (3)
MoNtHS aFter tHe tiMe oF tHe FirSt
PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice or tHirtY
(30) DaYS oF SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.
all other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent’s estate must file their claims with this
court WitHiN tHree (3) MoNtHS aFter tHe
Date oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.
aLL cLaiMS Not So FiLeD WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.
NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioD
Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo
(2) YearS or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt’S
Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.
the date of first publication of this notice is
June 10, 2021.
personal Representative
DARIA M. pRENDERGAST
attorney for Personal representative
MeGaN cUNNiNGHaM, esq.
Florida Bar Number: 0112881
email: Mcunningham@fmnlawyers.com
2114 oak Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
telephone: (904) 791-1101
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0158
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2019 30913 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
plaintiff, vs.
LINDSEY O'CONNOR, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated May 14, 2021, and entered in
2019 30913 cici of the circuit court of
the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida, wherein U.S.
BaNK NatioNaL aSSociatioN is the
Plaintiff and LiNDSeY S. McLaUGHLiN
aKa LiNDSeY o'coNNor; and
PatricK artHUr o'coNNor are the
Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the
clerk of the circuit court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
aM, on June 30, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 7, BLocK 2, GoLF cLUB eStateS,
accorDiNG to tHe
PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD
iN MaP BooK 26, PaGe 79, oF
tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 535 eaGLe
DriVe, HoLLY HiLL, FL 32117
any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 3 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &
PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-404958
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0157
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2017 11339 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR OpTION
ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-4,
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4,
plaintiff, vs.
JOSE R. MARTINEZ, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 16, 2020,
and entered in 2017 11339 ciDL of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida, wherein WeLLS FarGo
BaNK, NatioNaL aSSociatioN aS trUStee
For oPtioN oNe MortGaGe LoaN trUSt
2007-4, aSSet-BacKeD certiFicateS, SerieS
2007-4 is the Plaintiff and UNKNoWN BeNeFiciarieS oF
tHe 3330 caLDWeLL Street
LaND trUSt; BLacK PoiNt aSSetS, iNc. a
FLoriDa corPoratioN, aS trUStee UNDer
tHe 3330 caLDWeLL Street LaND trUSt
DateD JaNUarY 1, 2014; WeLLS FarGo
BaNK, N.a., aS trUStee For oPtioN oNe
MortGaGe LoaN trUSt 2007-4, aSSet-BacKeD
certiFicateS, SerieS 2007-4; DiScoVer
BaNK are the Defendant(s).
Laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court
will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on July 01,
2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 13, BLocK 1360, DeLtoNa
LaKeS, UNit FortY SeVeN, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat tHereoF aS
recorDeD iN MaP BooK 28, PaGeS
10 tHroUGH 12, iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe
PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 3330 caLDWeLL St, DeLtoNa, FL 32738
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 3 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com
17-047357
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0156
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN:
CASE NO.: 2019-10027-CIDL
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA ThE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS INDENTURE
TRUSTEE FOR ThE NOTEhOLDERS OF ThE
CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2006-SD3,
plaintiff, vs.
TIMOThY ThOMAS, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the
28th day of May 2021, and entered in case
No. 2019-10027-ciDL, of the circuit court
of the 7tH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein tHe BaNK oF
NeW YorK MeLLoN FKa tHe BaNK oF
NeW YorK, aS iNDeNtUre trUStee
For tHe NoteHoLDerS oF tHe
cWaBS iNc., aSSet-BacKeD NoteS,
SerieS 2006-SD3, is the Plaintiff and tiMotHY
tHoMaS; cHriSSY tHoMaS; UNKNoWN
SPoUSe oF tiMotHY tHoMaS;
UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF cHriSSY
tHoMaS; MiDLaND FUNDiNG LLc, SUcceSSor
iN iNtereSt to aSPire;
State oF FLoriDa; UNKNoWN teNaNt
#1 aND UNKNoWN teNaNt #2, are defendants.
the clerk of this court shall sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
the clerk’s website for online
auctions at, 11:00 aM on the 29th day of
July 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 38, eLLiott’S SUBDiViSioN;
accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF
aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 23,
PaGe 198, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia, FLoriDa
Property address: 845 SoUtH
BrooKS aVeNUe, DeLaND, FL 32720
aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt
iN tHe SUrPLUS FroM tHe SaLe, iF
aNY, otHer tHaN tHe ProPertY
oWNer aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS
PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a cLaiM WitH
tHe cLerK BeFore tHe cLerK rePortS
tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.
Dated this 3rd day of June, 2021.
By: orLaNDo DeLUca, esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DeLUca LaW GroUP, PLLc
2101 Ne 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHoNe: (954) 368-1311
FaX: (954) 200-8649
DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice
PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516
18-02818-F
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0155
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2019 30774 CICI
NEWREZ LLC D/B/A ShELLpOINST MORTGAGE,
plaintiff, vs.
TIMOThY RUSh, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774 cici of
the circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial
circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein NeWreZ LLc D/B/a SHeLLPoiNSt
MortGaGe SerViciNG is the Plaintiff and
tiMotHY rUSH; and Lori rUSH are the
Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of
the circuit court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM, on July 07, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 8, Hart SUBDiViSioN, accorDiNG
to tHe MaP or PLat
tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 26, PaGe 22, PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 1205 oLeN Dr,
DaYtoNa BeacH, FL 32117
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe &
PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com
18-228255
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0167
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2019 11465 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
NELIDA FIGUEROA, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 23,
2021, and entered in 2019 11465 ciDL of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and
for Volusia county, Florida, wherein MtGLq iNVeStorS,
L.P., is the Plaintiff and NeLiDa
FiGUeroa; D.r.S. oF ceNtraiL FLoriDa,
iNc.; and SaXoN WooDS ProPertY oWNerS
aSSociatioN, iNc. are the Defendant(s).
Laura e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on
July 8, 2021, the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 26 SaXoN WooDS UNit 3-B, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat recorDeD iN
MaP BooK 51, PaGeS 140 tHroUGH
149, iNcLUSiVe, aS recorDeD iN tHe
PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 517 FerN LaKe ter,
DeBarY, FL 32713
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com
20-061679
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0166
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe SeVeNtH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ProBate DiViSioN
File No. 2021-011063-pRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARK F. pINCKET
Deceased.
the administration of the estate of MarK F.
PiNcKet, deceased, whose date of death was
March 31, 2021, is pending in the circuit court for
VoLUSia county, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is 101 N. alabama avenue, Deland,
Florida 32724. the names and addresses of the personal
representative and the personal representative’s
attorney are set forth below.
all creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to be
served must file their claims with this court oN or
BeFore tHe Later oF 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe
tiMe oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice
or 30 DaYS aFter tHe Date oF SerVice
oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.
all other creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s
estate must file their claims with this court WitHiN 3
MoNtHS aFter tHe Date oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN
oF tHiS Notice.
aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe tiMe PerioDS
Set FortH iN FLoriDa StatUteS SectioN
733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.
NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS Set
FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo (2) YearS
or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt’S Date oF
DeatH iS BarreD.
the date of first publication of this notice is
June 10, 2021.
personal Representative:
KELSEY pINCKET
5631 estero Loop
Port orange, Florida 32128
attorney for Personal representative:
J. Scott LaNForD
email address: scott@jscottlanford.com
Florida Bar No. 435790
LaW oFFiceS oF J. Scott LaNForD
3159 alzante circle, Suite 102
Melbourne, Florida 32940
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0159
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO. 2019 10594 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
SECURITIES CORpORATION MORTGAGE
pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-BC4,
plaintiff, vs.
LATOYA BIRCh A/K/A LATOYA BURCh ENNIS,
Individually; LATOYA BIRCh A/K/A LATOYA
BURCh ENNIS, as personal Representative of
the ESTATE OF MAYDELL
GIBSON-MCGREGOR A/K/A MAY DELL
GIBSON A/K/A MAYDELL GIBSON-MCGRE
A/K/A MAYDELL G. MCGREGOR A/K/A MAY
DELL GIBSON MCGREGOR, DECEASED, et al.
Defendants
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 6, 2021,
and entered in case No. 2019 10594 ciDL, of
the circuit court of the Seventh Judicial circuit
in and for VoLUSia county, Florida. U.S. BaNK
NatioNaL aSSociatioN, aS trUStee For
StrUctUreD aSSet SecUritieS corPoratioN
MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH certiFicateS,
SerieS 2007-Bc4, is Plaintiff and
LatoYa BircH a/K/a LatoYa BUrcH eNNiS,
iNDiViDUaLLY; LatoYa BircH a/K/a LatoYa
BUrcH eNNiS, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe
oF tHe eState oF MaYDeLL GiBSoN-McGreGor
a/K/a MaY DeLL GiBSoN
a/K/a MaYDeLL GiBSoN-McGre a/K/a MaYDeLL
G. McGreGor a/K/a MaY DeLL GiBSoN
McGreGor, DeceaSeD; UNKNoWN
HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS,
LieNorS, creDitorS, trUSteeS or
otHer PerSoNS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,
UNDer or aGaiNSt tHeM oF MaYDeLL
GiBSoN-McGreGor a/K/a MaY DeLL GiBSoN
a/K/a MaYDeLL GiBSoN-McGre a/K/a
MaYDeLL G. McGreGor a/K/a MaY DeLL
GiBSoN McGreGor; UNKNoWN HeirS DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS,
creDitorS, trUSteeS or otHer PerSoNS
cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH, UNDer or
aGaiNSt tHeM oF JoSePHiNe HarriS; UNKNoWN
HeirS DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS,
LieNorS, creDitorS,
trUSteeS or otHer PerSoNS cLaiMiNG
BY, tHroUGH, UNDer or aGaiNSt tHeM
oF aNGeLa HarreLL a/K/a aNGeLa HarriS
HarreLL; aDeNia Ware; DarrYL HarriS
a/K/a DerrYL HarriS; BrUce HarriS;
oretHa WiLSoN a/K/a oreatHa WiLSoN;
KeNNetH HarriS; KeViN HarriS;
NatHaNieL HarriS, Jr.; cHriStiNa Merritt;
reNee NortoN; raSHoD MccraY;
SHaWNDric McGreGor; BaNK oF aMerica,
N.a.; roBert Lee HarreLL; SteVioNte
BraSHoD BrUteN a/K/a
SteVioNte B. BrUteN; StePHoN
BerNarD BrUteN; SHa’Keria StraWS
a/K/a SHaKeria L. StraWS; SteVioNNa
BrUteN a/K/a SteVioNNa B. BrUteN;
LarrY BrocKiNGtoN Jr. a/K/a LarrY
BrocKiNGtoN; SHaMeKa HarriS a/K/a
SHaMiKa Y. HarriS a/K/a SHaMeKa Y. HarriS;
iVY L. JacKSoN; Patrice BeLtoN;
KeNYa S. JeFFerieS; KrYStLe Y. MartiN;
State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt oF reVeNUe;
cLerK oF tHe circUit coUrt oF
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa, are defendants.
Laura e. roth, clerk of circuit court for VoLUSia,
county Florida will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash via the internet at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 a.m., on the
8tH day of JULY, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
tHe SoUtH 144.17 Feet oF tHe
WeSt 113.00 Feet oF tHe Se 1/4 oF
tHe Se 1/4 oF tHe Ne 1/4 oF SectioN
20, toWNSHiP 17 SoUtH,
raNGe 30 eaSt, VoLUSia coUNtY,
FLoriDa, LeSS aND eXcePt tHe
SoUtH 25 Feet aND tHe WeSt 20
Feet tHereoF For roaD.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
VaN NeSS LaW FirM, PLc
1239 e. Newport center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PriMarY eMaiL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
taMMi M. caLDeroNe, esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
email: tcalderone@vanlawfl.com
12435-18
June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0154
NOTICE OF ACTION
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit oF FLoriDa iN
aND For VoLUSia coUNtY
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2020 10244 CIDL
pENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES, LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
DIANA MUJA, et al.
Defendants.
to: aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG
BY, tHroUGH, UNDer, aND aGaiNSt tHe
eState oF GiLBert JaMeS WHitNeY,
WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY
cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, D-ViSeeS,
GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS aDDreSS: UNKNoWN
ciNDY ricH 3410 WiLD oceLot ct,
DeLaND, FL 32724
UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF ciNDY ricH
3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724
DiaNa MUJa
3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724
UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF DiaNa MUJa
3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724
UNKNoWN teNaNt iN PoSSeSSioN 1
3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724
UNKNoWN teNaNt iN PoSSeSSioN 2
3410 WiLD oceLot ct, DeLaND, FL 32724
LaSt KNoWN aDDreSS StateD, cUrreNt
reSiDeNce UNKNoWN
YoU are HereBY NotiFieD that an
action to foreclose Mortgage covering
the following real and personal property
described as follows, to-wit:
Lot 66, BerrY`S riDGe, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat tHereoF, recorDeD iN PLat
BooK 54, PaGe 172 tHroUGH
176, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa.
has been filed against you and you
are required to file a copy of your written
defenses, if any, to it on Sara
collins, Mccalla raymer Leibert
Pierce, LLc, 225 e. robinson St.
Suite 155, orlando, FL 32801 and file
the original with the clerk of the
above-styled court on or before July
23, 2021 or 30 days from the first publication,
otherwise a Judgment may be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
WitNeSS my hand and seal of said
court on the 7th day of June, 2021.
Laura e roth
clerk of the circuit court
(Seal) BY: J. Beach
Deputy clerk
MccaLLa raYMer LeiBert Pierce, LLc
225 e. robinson St. Suite 155
orlando, FL 32801
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
19-02017-1
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0174
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN
CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL
NEW pENN FINANCIAL D/B/A ShELLpOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
plaintiff, v.
RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN SpOUSE
OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.
LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN pARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, ThROUGh,
UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO ThIS ACTION, OR hAVING OR CLAIMING
TO hAVE ANY RIGhT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
ThE pROpERTY hEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY
OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an
order dated april 30, 2021 entered in civil
case No. 2018 10028 ciDL in the circuit
court of the 7th Judicial circuit in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein NeW PeNN FiNaNciaL
D/B/a SHeLLPoiNt MortGaGe
SerViciNG, Plaintiff and roNaLD c. LaMBert;
LiNDa J. LaMBert; tHoMaS
eVaNS; citY oF DeLtoNa; citiBaNK,
N.a.; UNKNoWN teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN
teNaNt #2 are defendants, Laura e. roth,
clerk of court, will sell the property at public
sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning
at 11:00 aM on July 27, 2021 the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to-wit:.
Lot 23, iN BLocK 654, oF DeLtoNa
LaKeS UNit tWeNtY-SiX,
accorDiNG to tHe PLat
tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 27, at PaGe 59, oF tHe
PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 1119 N old Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725
aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt
iN tHe SUrPLUS FroM tHe SaLe, iF
aNY, otHer tHaN tHe ProPertY
oWNer aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS
PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a cLaiM BeFore
tHe cLerK rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.
tHe coUrt, iN itS DiScretioN, MaY
eNLarGe tHe tiMe oF tHe SaLe. Notice
oF tHe cHaNGeD tiMe oF SaLe
SHaLL Be PUBLiSHeD aS ProViDeD HereiN.
KeLLeY KroNeNBerG
10360 West State road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service e-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JaSoN M VaNSLette, esq.
FBN: 92121
M170638
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0173
NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL actioN
CASE NO.: 2019 11659 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUp MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST, INC. 2007-AhL1,
ASSET-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-AhL1,
plaintiff, vs.
ThE UNKNOWN hEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OThER
CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY, ThROUGh,
UNDER, OR AGAINST, BETTY C. GORDON
A/K/A BETTY CAMpBELL GORDON, DECEASED, et al,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
9, 2021, and entered in case No. 2019 11659
ciDL of the circuit court of the Seventh Judicial
circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida in
which U.S. Bank National association, as
trustee for citigroup Mortgage Loan trust, inc.
2007-aHL1, asset-Backed Pass-through certificates
Series 2007-aHL1, is the Plaintiff and
the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees,
Lienors, creditors, trustees, or other
claimants claiming by, through, under, or
against, Betty c. Gordon a/k/a Betty campbell
Gordon, deceased, Glen abbey community association,
inc., Margaret Mary clendenning, are
defendants, the Volusia county clerk of the circuit
court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash in/on online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 13,
2021 the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
Lot 9, BLocK a, SWaLLoWS eaSt,
accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF
aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 43,
PaGeS 108 tHroUGH 110, iNcLUSiVe,
oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa.
a/K/a 317 aLeXaNDra WooDS
DriVe, DeBarY FL 32713
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
Dated this 7th day of June, 2021.
aLBerteLLi LaW
P. o. Box 23028
tampa, FL 33623
tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe, esq.
FLoriDa Bar No.: 41835
19-019678
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0168
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN
hOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5,
MORTGAGE-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,
plaintiff, VS.
MYRON ShAFER; et al.;,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be made
pursuant to an order or Final Judgment. Final
Judgment was awarded on March 13, 2020 in civil
case No. 2018 30412 cici, of the circuit court of
the Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county,
Florida, wherein, DeUtScHe BaNK NatioNaL
trUSt coMPaNY, aS trUStee For aMericaN
HoMe MortGaGe aSSetS trUSt 2006-
5, MortGaGe-BacKeD PaSS-tHroUGH
certiFicateS SerieS 2006-5 is the Plaintiff,
and MYroN SHaFer; crYStaL L. VicoLe;
JoNatHaN a. MiLLer; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt
oF reVeNUe; VoLUSia coUNtY
cLerK oF coUrt; BoarD oF coUNtY coMMiSSioNerS
For VoLUSia coUNtY,
FLoriDa; UNKNoWN teNaNt 1 N/K/a MarLeNe
ScHaFFer; aLeXaNDra tUrcotte;
aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG
BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe
HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)
WHo are Not KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe,
WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY
cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS
are Defendants.
the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com
on July 7, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM
eSt the following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
aLL tHat certaiN ParceL oF LaND
SitUate iN tHe coUNtY oF VoLUSia,
aND State oF FLoriDa BeiNG KNoWN
aND DeSiGNateD aS a PortioN oF
Lot 1, BLocK 25-B, aS SHoWN oN tHe
recorD PLat oF HiGHriDGe eStateS
rePLat No. 2, Per MaP BooK 19, PaGe
204 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa aND a PortioN
oF tHe WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1,
BLocK 17, HiGHriDGe eStateS, Per
MaP BooK 11, PaGe 154, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY,
FLoriDa, BeiNG DeScriBeD aS FoLLoWS:
BeGiN at tHe NortHWeSt
corNer oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B,
SaiD PoiNt aLSo BeiNG oN tHe SoUtH
riGHt oF WaY LiNe oF GeNeraL MarSHaLL
roaD (a 100 Foot riGHt oF
WaY aS SHoWN oN BotH oF tHe
aBoVe reFereNceD PLatS); tHeNce
eaSt aLoNG tHe NortH LiNe oF SaiD
Lot 1, BLocK 25-B aND tHe NortH
LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 17, a DiStaNce
oF 105.70 Feet to tHe NortHeaSt
corNer oF SaiD WeSt 52.85
Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17; tHeNce
SoUtH aLoNG tHe eaSt LiNe oF SaiD
WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17,
a DiStaNce oF 75.00 Feet; tHeNce DePartiNG
SaiD eaSt LiNe oF tHe WeSt
52.85 Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17, rUN
WeSt aND ParaLLeL to tHe NortH
LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B aND
SaiD NortH LiNe oF Lot 1, BLocK 17 a
DiStaNce oF 105.70 Feet to a PoiNt
oN tHe WeSt LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1,
BLocK 25-B; tHeNce NortH aLoNG
SaiD WeSt LiNe oF Lot 1, BLocK 17 a
DiStaNce oF 75.00 Feet to tHe PoiNt oF BeGiNNiNG.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 8 day of June, 2021.
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South congress avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JeNNiFer traVieSo, esq.
Florida Bar #641065
Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0170
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO.: 2018 32170 CICI
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR hSI ASSET SECURITIZATION
CORpORATION TRUST 2006-OpT1,
MORTGAGE-pASS-ThROUGh
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OpT1,
plaintiff, VS.
ChRIS SEGREN; et al.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be
made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on March 3, 2021
in civil case No. 2018 32170 cici, of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in
and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein,
DeUtScHe BaNK NatioNaL trUSt coM-PaNY,
aS trUStee For HSi aSSet SecUritiZatioN
corPoratioN trUSt 2006-oPt1,
MortGaGe-PaSS-tHroUGH
certiFicateS, SerieS 2006-oPt1 is the
Plaintiff, and cHriS SeGreN; UNKNoWN
SPoUSe oF cHriS SeGreN N/K/a a
tUrKeLSoN; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF
JeaNette BUtLer; GoVerNMeNt eMPLoYeeS
iNSUraNce coMPaNY a/S/o
Lori GooDFrieND; UNKNoWN teNaNt #1;
UNKNoWN teNaNt #2; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN
PartieS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,
UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD
iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S) WHo are Not
KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer
SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt
aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.
the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com
on July 7, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM
eSt the following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 39, DerBYSHire acreS, accorDiNG
to tHe MaP tHereoF aS
recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25, PaGe
89, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 8 day of June, 2021.
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South congress avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JeNNiFer traVieSo, esq.
Florida Bar #641065
Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-2870B
June 17, 24, 2021 V21-0169
***********