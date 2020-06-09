NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CasE NO.: 2019 31286 CICI
NaTIONsTar MOrTGaGE llC D/B/a
Mr. COOPEr,
Plaintiff, vs.
MarsHa D. DOuGlas; suMMEr TrEEs
aDulT THrEE HOMEOWNErs
assOCIaTION, INC. a/K/a suMMEr
TrEEs aDulT III HOMEOWNErs
assOCIaTION, INC.; uNKNOWN
sPOusE Of MarsHa D. DOuGlas; uNKNOWN
TENaNT IN POssEssION Of
THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 13th day of
March, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 31286 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and MARSHA D. DOUGLAS; SUMMER TREES ADULT THREE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. A/K/A SUMMER TREES ADULT III HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; and UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION
OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are
defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 15th day of July, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 65, OF SUMMER TREES, UNIT III-C,
REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
42, AT PAGE 90, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.
AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 27th day of May, 2020.
By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.
Bar Number: 027077
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-00436
June 4, 11, 2020 V20-0253
NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE
PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO.: 2017 10711 CIDl
DEuTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TrusT
COMPaNY as TrusTEE fOr INDYMaC
INDX MOrTGaGE lOaN TrusT
2005-ar19, MOrTGaGE
Pass-THrOuGH CErTIfICaTEs sErIEs 2005-ar19,
Plaintiff, Vs.
uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEfICIarIEs, DEVIsEEs,
surVIVING sPOusE,
GraNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENOrs,
CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, aND all
OTHEr ParTIEs ClaIMING aN INTErEsT BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr, Or aGaINsT THE EsTaTE Of HErBErT E. KEIBEra/K/a HErBErT EDWarD KEIBEr III, DECEasED; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on January 27, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2017 10711 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC
INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-AR19,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-AR19 is the Plaintiff, and HERBERT E. KEIBER; UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,;
MELISSA KEIBER; HERBERT KEIBER JR.; CIT
BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, F/K/A INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B.; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A JESSICA EIRIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to
the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 14, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE
IN VOLUSIA COUNTY, STATE OF
FLORIDA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED
AS LOTS 9754, 9755 AND 9756,
BLOCK 315, FLORIDA SHORES NO. 19, ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 23 PAGE 147, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 28 day of May, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-13875B
June 4, 11, 2020 V20-0254
NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE
PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CasE NO.: 2019 10277 CIDl
u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as
TrusTEE, suCCEssOr IN INTErEsT
TO BaNK Of aMErICa, NaTIONal assOCIaTION,
as TrusTEE, suCCEssOr BY MErGEr TO lasallE
NaTIONal BaNK, as TrusTEE fOr
C-Bass MOrTGaGE lOaN assET
BaCKED CErTIfICaTEs, sErIEs 2007-CB2,
Plaintiff, Vs.
GaIl a. MClarTY a/K/a GaIl
MClarTY; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on February
18, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 10277
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR
IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE
NATIONAL BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR C-BASS
MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2 is the
Plaintiff, and GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL
MCLARTY; ROBERT STEWART MCLARTY;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST
THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 14, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2, A. M.
KITCHENS RESUBDIVISION OF THE
SOUTH 1/2 OF BLOCK 32 OF HOWRY'S
ADDITION AND OF BLOCK 197, CITY OF
DELAND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 4, PAGE 103, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 1 day of June, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
FBN: 0641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-2661B
June 4, 11, 2020 V20-0256
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2020 10270 CIDl
NaTIONsTar MOrTGaGE llC D/B/a
CHaMPION MOrTGaGE COMPaNY,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEfICIarIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GraNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, aND all OTHErs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTErEsT IN THE EsTaTE Of BETTY C. MaNN, DECEasED. et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN
THE ESTATE OF BETTY C. MANN,
DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if
he/she/they be living; and if
he/she/they be dead, the unknown
defendants who may be spouses,
heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,
lienors, creditors, trustees, and all
parties claiming an interest by,
through, under or against the Defendants,
who are not known to be dead
or alive, and all parties having or
claiming to have any right, title or interest
in the property described in the
mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose a mortgage
on the following property:
LOT 6, BLOCK 10, PLANTATION
ESTATES UNIT NO. 11, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE 6, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to it on counsel
for Plaintiff, whose address is
6409 Congress Avenue, Suite 100,
Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before
May 12, 2020, /(30 days from
Date of First Publication of this Notice)
and file the original with the
clerk of this court either before service
on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a
disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT
INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON
DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para
poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no
menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of
this Court at Volusia County, Florida,
this 25th day of March, 2020.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com
19-405233
June 11, 18, 2020 V20-0257
rE-NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CasE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI
BaYVIEW lOaN sErVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MarK MaCY, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to Final Judgment of
Foreclosure date the 17th day of
January 2020, and entered in
Case No.2018 31121 CICI, of
the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,
LLC, is the Plaintiff and MARK
MACY; COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MARK MACY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are defendants. The Clerk of this Court shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s
website for online auctions at,
11:00 AM on the 8th day of July
2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION,
FIRST ADDITION
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 37, PAGES 79
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD WAY, PORT
ORANGE, FL 32129
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN
INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS
FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE
A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS
THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 2 day of June, 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02447-F
June 11, 18, 2020 V20-0258
NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CasE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDl
THE BaNK Of NEW YOrK MEllON fKa THE BaNK Of NEW YOrK, as TrusTEE fOr THE CErTIfICaTEHOlDErs Of CWalT, INC., alTErNaTIVE lOaN TrusT 2007-10CB, MOrTGaGE
Pass-THrOuGH CErTIfICaTEs
sErIEs 2007-10CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
BIll laIB a/K/a WIllIaM P. laIB, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th
day of March 2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF
NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS
OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-10CB, is the Plaintiff
and BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB;
JEAN FOSS LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOSS;
CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; INTERNAL
REVENUE SERVICE; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A KIMBERLEE SECK AND
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A NICHOLAS
GEORGE, are defendants. The Clerk of this
Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 14th day of July 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT THIRTY-THREE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 128 THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM
DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 2 day of June, 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
18-02860-F
June 11, 18, 2020 V20-0259
