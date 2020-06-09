NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2019 31286 CICI

NaTIONsTar MOrTGaGE llC D/B/a

Mr. COOPEr,

Plaintiff, vs.

MarsHa D. DOuGlas; suMMEr TrEEs

aDulT THrEE HOMEOWNErs

assOCIaTION, INC. a/K/a suMMEr

TrEEs aDulT III HOMEOWNErs

assOCIaTION, INC.; uNKNOWN

sPOusE Of MarsHa D. DOuGlas; uNKNOWN

TENaNT IN POssEssION Of

THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 13th day of

March, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 31286 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOPER is the Plaintiff and MARSHA D. DOUGLAS; SUMMER TREES ADULT THREE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC. A/K/A SUMMER TREES ADULT III HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; and UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION

OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are

defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at, 11:00 AM on the 15th day of July, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 65, OF SUMMER TREES, UNIT III-C,

REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

42, AT PAGE 90, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.

AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 27th day of May, 2020.

By: JASON STORRINGS, Esq.

Bar Number: 027077

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-00436

June 4, 11, 2020 V20-0253

NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2017 10711 CIDl

DEuTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TrusT

COMPaNY as TrusTEE fOr INDYMaC

INDX MOrTGaGE lOaN TrusT

2005-ar19, MOrTGaGE

Pass-THrOuGH CErTIfICaTEs sErIEs 2005-ar19,

Plaintiff, Vs.

uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEfICIarIEs, DEVIsEEs,

surVIVING sPOusE,

GraNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENOrs,

CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, aND all

OTHEr ParTIEs ClaIMING aN INTErEsT BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr, Or aGaINsT THE EsTaTE Of HErBErT E. KEIBEra/K/a HErBErT EDWarD KEIBEr III, DECEasED; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded on January 27, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2017 10711 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE FOR INDYMAC

INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2005-AR19,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-AR19 is the Plaintiff, and HERBERT E. KEIBER; UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,;

MELISSA KEIBER; HERBERT KEIBER JR.; CIT

BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, F/K/A INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B.; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A JESSICA EIRIN; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell to

the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 14, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE

IN VOLUSIA COUNTY, STATE OF

FLORIDA, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED

AS LOTS 9754, 9755 AND 9756,

BLOCK 315, FLORIDA SHORES NO. 19, ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 23 PAGE 147, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 28 day of May, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-13875B

June 4, 11, 2020 V20-0254

NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2019 10277 CIDl

u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as

TrusTEE, suCCEssOr IN INTErEsT

TO BaNK Of aMErICa, NaTIONal assOCIaTION,

as TrusTEE, suCCEssOr BY MErGEr TO lasallE

NaTIONal BaNK, as TrusTEE fOr

C-Bass MOrTGaGE lOaN assET

BaCKED CErTIfICaTEs, sErIEs 2007-CB2,

Plaintiff, Vs.

GaIl a. MClarTY a/K/a GaIl

MClarTY; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on February

18, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 10277

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR

IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE

NATIONAL BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR C-BASS

MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-CB2 is the

Plaintiff, and GAIL A. MCLARTY A/K/A GAIL

MCLARTY; ROBERT STEWART MCLARTY;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST

THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on July 14, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 5 AND 6, BLOCK 2, A. M.

KITCHENS RESUBDIVISION OF THE

SOUTH 1/2 OF BLOCK 32 OF HOWRY'S

ADDITION AND OF BLOCK 197, CITY OF

DELAND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 4, PAGE 103, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 1 day of June, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

FBN: 0641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-2661B

June 4, 11, 2020 V20-0256

NOTICE Of aCTION -

CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2020 10270 CIDl

NaTIONsTar MOrTGaGE llC D/B/a

CHaMPION MOrTGaGE COMPaNY,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEfICIarIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GraNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs, aND all OTHErs WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTErEsT IN THE EsTaTE Of BETTY C. MaNN, DECEasED. et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN

THE ESTATE OF BETTY C. MANN,

DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if

he/she/they be living; and if

he/she/they be dead, the unknown

defendants who may be spouses,

heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees,

lienors, creditors, trustees, and all

parties claiming an interest by,

through, under or against the Defendants,

who are not known to be dead

or alive, and all parties having or

claiming to have any right, title or interest

in the property described in the

mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose a mortgage

on the following property:

LOT 6, BLOCK 10, PLANTATION

ESTATES UNIT NO. 11, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE 6, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to it on counsel

for Plaintiff, whose address is

6409 Congress Avenue, Suite 100,

Boca Raton, Florida 33487 on or before

May 12, 2020, /(30 days from

Date of First Publication of this Notice)

and file the original with the

clerk of this court either before service

on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a

disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT

INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON

DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para

poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial (Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no

menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of

this Court at Volusia County, Florida,

this 25th day of March, 2020.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ J. Beach

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: mail@rasflaw.com

19-405233

June 11, 18, 2020 V20-0257

rE-NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI

BaYVIEW lOaN sErVICING, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MarK MaCY, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to Final Judgment of

Foreclosure date the 17th day of

January 2020, and entered in

Case No.2018 31121 CICI, of

the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,

LLC, is the Plaintiff and MARK

MACY; COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MARK MACY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are defendants. The Clerk of this Court shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s

website for online auctions at,

11:00 AM on the 8th day of July

2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION,

FIRST ADDITION

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 37, PAGES 79

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD WAY, PORT

ORANGE, FL 32129

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN

INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS

FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE

A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS

THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 2 day of June, 2020.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02447-F

June 11, 18, 2020 V20-0258

NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDl

THE BaNK Of NEW YOrK MEllON fKa THE BaNK Of NEW YOrK, as TrusTEE fOr THE CErTIfICaTEHOlDErs Of CWalT, INC., alTErNaTIVE lOaN TrusT 2007-10CB, MOrTGaGE

Pass-THrOuGH CErTIfICaTEs

sErIEs 2007-10CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

BIll laIB a/K/a WIllIaM P. laIB, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th

day of March 2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF

NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS

OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-10CB, is the Plaintiff

and BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB;

JEAN FOSS LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOSS;

CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; INTERNAL

REVENUE SERVICE; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 N/K/A KIMBERLEE SECK AND

UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A NICHOLAS

GEORGE, are defendants. The Clerk of this

Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website for online auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 14th day of July 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT THIRTY-THREE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 128 THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM

DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 2 day of June, 2020.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02860-F

June 11, 18, 2020 V20-0259

