**************

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that THOMAS EDWARD MCCLURE JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 9512-17

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2017

Description of Property: Parcel #723100002600  31 17 32 W 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SW 1/4 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 4908 PGS 0368-0371 INC

Name in which assessed: ALFRED R ALESANDRELLI & FRANK A GALLO JR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14145-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #844702111350  44 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 2640 FT OF N 330 FT OF S 6270 FT OF W 1/3 OF J H MCINTOSH GRANT AKA LOT 135 CAPE ATL SEC K-1 UNREC SUB NO 226 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 2169 PG 831

Name in which assessed: FRANK T HEALY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11235-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ANA-MARIA PROCTOR 

a/k/a ANA PROCTOR

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ANA-MARIA PROCTOR a/k/a ANA PROCTOR, deceased, whose date of death was March 29, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is JUNE 10, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EVERY & STACK

By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 297798

EVERY & STACK

444 Seabreeze Boulevard, 

Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991

Telephone: (386) 255-1925

E-mail: anne@melstack.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Julian A. Proctor, Jr.

519 Moon Rise Drive

Port Orange, FL 32127

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

*******

Notice of Found Property

The Daytona Beach Police Department is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property (unless claimed by the rightful owner) will be retained for use by the Daytona Beach Police Department, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency, surrendered to the finder, sold at the next auction, or destroyed.

All interested persons making claims against said property may call the Daytona Beach Police Department Property & Evidence Department at (386) 671-5460. 

When you call, please have the approximate date of loss and a complete description of the item. You must provide proof of ownership or must be able to sufficiently identify any/all markings. You must also present a valid ID to claim.

The following items are being held and are pending disposition:

Jewelry

Firearms

U.S. Currency

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BLUE TOURMALINE PROPERTIES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 12082-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #533865000080  LOT 8 CANNON SUB BLK 17 KINGSTON MB 6 PG 60 PER OR 5305 PG 4762

Name in which assessed: JOY M BROWN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 14261-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121210 43 47 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 660 W OF CANAL OF N 330 FT OF S 2482.27 FT MEAS ON E/L N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 121 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 EXC 50% S/S RTS PER OR 2726 PG 1271

Name in which assessed: PAUL E HOOD

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE’S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: JUNE 29th, AT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com. BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.

 

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN - 800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM

 

51      LASHONDA NICOLE JACKSON

424   SHANNON LEE TAORMINA

433   CHRISTINA LYNN OLMETTI

445   JASON DAVID VORIS

472   KORY WILLIAM CARTIER

 

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DELAND - 1540 S STATE ROAD 15A, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 11:00AM

 

C51   SHANDRIKA CHIQUITA RIGGINS

C54   ANGELA MARIE CARLONE

D13   GRANT CHASE JONES

1242   JO ANN PHILPOT

 

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE ORANGE CITY - 145 MILLER ROAD, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763 - AT 11:30AM

 

104   PAMELA GAIL ALEXANDER

207   DOUGLAS C. O'CONNOR

212   VICTOR MARIO MARTINEZ

                                        HURTADO

416   LADEJZA NASHAY SANDERS

421   MICAH ANDREW COGGON

425   WENDY N. MARTINEZ

560   KEVIN CHRISTOPER EAST

604   RYAN ALLEN PAOLETA

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/28/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2009 CHRYSLER 300

VIN 2C3KA63T49H580929

2017 NISSAN ALTIMA

VIN 1N4AL3AP9HC117018

2006 JAGUAR XJ

VIN SAJWA79B16SH07999

1999 FORD F-150

VIN 1FTRX18L9XNA94576

June 10, 2021

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 6/18/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109   2003 GENERAL GMHGA4240229315A & GMHGA4240229315B   . Last Tenants: ANNETTE BUONO and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs   .  Sale to be at PARKWOOD MOBILEHOME PARK, LLC, 4000 S NOVA RD, PORT ORANGE FL, 32127. 386-761-0411.

 June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JEFFREY LAURENCE HARTDORN the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 13911-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #844702061781  47 18 34 E 165 FT OF W 12705 FT OF S 330 FT OF N 7920 FT OF JN LOWE GRANT AKA W 1/2 LOT 178 CAPE ATL SEC F UNREC SUB NO 221 PER OR 1924 PG 308 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: VIRGINIA LARKEY PATCHETT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 13TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 21ST day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15079-16

Year of Issuance: MAY 27, 2016

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121980  43-19-34 W 330 FT OF E 660 FT W OF CANAL OF N 330 FT OF S 607.04 FT N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 198 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 2330 PG 1714 PER OR 6140 PG 2143 PER D/C PER OR 6140 PG 2150 PER OR

Name in which assessed: JOSEPH GILBERT MURPHY & THOMAS EDWARD MURPHY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION 

File Number: 2020-11128-PRDL

Division: 10-

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOSEPH P. STOECKELER JR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH P. STOECKELER JR., deceased, whose date of death was May 11, 2019, File No.: 2020-11128-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 10, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:  

s/ R. Neil Johnson 

(rnjlaw1@bellsouth.net)

JOHNSON & JOHNSON 

Florida Bar No.: 0771181

Daytona Beach, FL 32114                                                                   

150 S. Palmetto Ave., Ste. 103              

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 252-3694

 

/s/ THERESA M. SHEELEY,  

Personal Representative

PO BOX 187

Ellenville, NY 12428

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON FRIDAY, JUNE 25, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES.  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

2017 KIA VIN 3KPFL4A74HE135358

June 10, 2021

 

**************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Eco House Hunters

112 W. New York Ave., Suite 207

DeLand, FL 32720

/s/ Sherry Ary

June 10, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that BUFFALO BILL LLC BUFFALO BILL LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 1837-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #700106060220  LOTS 22 23 & 24 BLK 6 DAYTONA PARK ESTATES SEC F MB 23 PG 101 PER OR 2503 PG 484

Name in which assessed: JOSE R & MARIA I SCULL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15436-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702116311  43 19 34 W 165 FT OF E 1680 FT OF S 328.07 FT OF N 1648.07 FT OF J H MCINTOSH GRANT AKA W 1/2 LOT 331 CAPE ATL SEC K-1 UNREC SUB NO 226 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RTS PER OR 2183 PG 1505

Name in which assessed: BROOKS C HARLE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number 2021 10909 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

BOBBIE JEAN MEYER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BOBBIE JEAN MEYER, deceased, whose date of death was February 4, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENTS DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is June 3, 2021.

/s/ JAMES A. BARKS, Attorney

Florida Bar No. 197564

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

BARKS LAW FIRM

1274 Upsala Road

Sanford, Florida 32771

Jim@BarksLawFirm.com

(407) 321 - 1224

   

/s/ JAMES A. BARKS, 

Personal Representative 

1274 Upsala Road

 Sanford, Florida 32771

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/22/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2001 FORD MUSTANG

VIN 1FAFP40421F146789

1998 LINCOLN MARK VIII

VIN 1LNFM92V3WY700872

2001 HONDA ACCORD

VIN 1HGCG22541A013876

2004 MERCURY GRAND MARQUIS

VIN 2MEFM74W64X668512

June 10, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/26/2021, 09:00 a.m. at 1617 N. Garfield Ave., DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1999 Ford 2FAFP74W5XX147249

2007 Chry 1C3LC56K27N565636

June 10, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that JAMES R GIERHART JR the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3139-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #800300001266  3-18-30 S 50 FT OF N 227.26 FT ON E/L OF E 145.12 ON N/L OF W 1/2 OF NW 1/4 OF N 1/2 OF GOVT LOT 9 PER OR 5215 PG 614 PER OR 7265 PG 1599

Name in which assessed: BARRY A & KATHLEEN A DAVIS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15459-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121480  47 18 34 W 330 FT OF E 1650 FT OF N 330 FT OF S 2152.27 FT OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 148 CAPE ATL SEC K2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 1712 PG 545 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS PER OR 4878 PG 0993 PER OR 5458 PG 1746 PER OR 6033 PGS 1323-1324

Name in which assessed: DAKOTA ENTERPRISES INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

BARK N PURR KENNELS

3930 Langford Rd.

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Korvidae LLC, Owner

June 10, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated below:

The personal goods stores therein by the following: at Extra Space Storage  2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, (386) 337-4674  on  June 29, 2021 @ 12:00 pm   Publication dates 1st Ad: 06/10/2021  and 2nd Ad  06/17/2021 

Shaun Dunn clothes, electronics, boxes  Walkidia Maldonado boxes, Sarah Chucci couch, love seat, beds

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. 

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

SAM’S SHOES + ACCESORIES

1425 Tomoka Farms Road

Daytona Beach, Florida 32124

Samantha G. Johnson, Owner

June 10, 2021

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

FOX CUSTOM TRAILERS

128 Dixwood Ave

Edgewater, Florida 32132

99 Flat Fee MLS, LLC, Owner

June 10, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 06/26/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

JTNB11HK8J3006349 2018 TOYOTA

June 10, 2021

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that OLGA WINFREY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3218-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #703204010150  LOTS 15 TO 18 INC BLK A BERESFORD HEIGHTS PER OR 4790 PG 4960

Name in which assessed: BARBARA MILLER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15464-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121670  43 47 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 480 FT W OF I-95 C/L OF S 178.61 FT N OF VOLUSIA COUNTY LINE OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 167 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 3742 PG 4274

Name in which assessed: BRIAN I BROWN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

499 N Spring Garden Ave, DeLand FL 32720  June 29, 2021@ 12:00 pm

Ashley Burger- 1 room of furniture.

SHIRLEY HARRELL- household items

Ashley Burger- household goods

 The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.  Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Spring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, June, 26TH,  2021 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.

Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.

SPACE NUMBER    OCCUPANT’S 

                                     NAME         

 502--------Marianne Ferrara

 449--------Quoshelia Wilson

 211--------Marianne Ferrara

 025--------Sue Snow

 515--------Cassandra Hajj-Mak

 177--------Donna Smith 

 029--------Tamara Martin

 535--------Curtis Carmichael

 642--------Kenneth Cruz

 June 10 & 17, 2021

 

********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 1575 S State Road 15A, Ste 100, Deland FL 32720 (386) 777-0966 On June 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM.

Kendreona Ashe- Furniture & Household items.

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 6/24/2021, 09:00 a.m. at 1617 N. Garfield Ave., DeLand, FL 32724 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Chuck Roberts Wrecker Service, Inc reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2002 NISS 3N1CB51D52L641353

June 10, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HEATH S FLYNN the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3784-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #800904040210  LOTS 21 & 22 BLK D 3RD ADD ORANGE CITY TERRACE MB 23 PG 95 PER OR 2187 PG 1693

Name in which assessed: RAYMOND S PETROVITZ C/O ROBERT PETROVITZ

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15466-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121950  43 19 34 W 330 FT OF E 2610 FT W OF C/L I 95 OF N 165 FT OF S 1327.27 FT OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA S 1/2 LOT 195 CAPE ATL SEC K2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 1801 PG 683 EXC 50 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS

Name in which assessed: WILFRED G & TERESA N COTE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 29TH day of JUNE, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 7TH day of MAY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/25/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2008 FORD F-150

VIN 1FTPW12V28FA56025

2003 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

VIN 1J8GW58J43C565709

2015 JAGUAR XF

VIN SAJWA0FS6FPU67778

2003 TOYOTA CAMRY

VIN 4T1BE32K33U189276

June 10, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Istanbul Turkish Mediterranean

Cuisine

116 Masters Lane

Daytona Beach, FL 32124

Turkish Mediterranean Food LLC

June 10, 2021

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/25/2021, 08:00 am at 345 8TH ST HOLLY HILL, FL 32117-3628, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. VOLUSIA COUNTY TOWING reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FAHP2EW7CG101352 2012 FORD

1FAHP32N29W224234 2009 FORD

1FDXE45S76HA81540 2006 FORD

1Y1SK5489XZ403394 

1999 CHEVROLET

2HGES16581H579486 2001 HONDA

June 10, 2021

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

C.M HOA MAINTENANCE

900 S. Atlantic Avenue, Unit 2

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

Charles Edward Moore, Owner

June 10, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 06/27/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FTPX12524NA05492 2004 FORD

June 10, 2021

 

**************

IN THE COUNTY COURT SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY FLORIDA

Case No.: 2021 33840 COCI

CLUB EXPLORIA, LLC,

a Delaware limited liability 

company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RASLYN C.W. CASTILE, known heir of MAURICE CASTILE, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under MAURICE CASTILE, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF ACTION

Count 1 - RASLYN C.W. CASTILE, known heir of MAURICE CASTILE, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under MAURICE CASTILE, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under MAURICE CASTILE, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Annual Unit Week No. 10, Unit 3010, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 2 - CATHERINE SAMANTHA CHERRY and NORA ADEL LINLEY, known heirs of RUBY LEE PEEPLES, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under RUBY LEE PEEPLES, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under RUBY LEE PEEPLES, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Annual Unit Week No. 49, Unit 3046, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 3 - JEFFREY LEE CLOUSE and CYNTHIA A. GARMAN, known heirs of LEE A. CLOUSE, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under LEE A. CLOUSE, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under LEE A. CLOUSE, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Annual Unit Week No. 22, Unit 3038, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 4 - MARY LEE DEBOSE, known heir of ALBERTIS TIMMONS, JR., deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under ALBERTIS TIMMONS, JR., deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under ALBERTIS TIMMONS, JR., deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Annual Unit Week No. 45, Unit 5028, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 5 - KRISTI FULLER, known heir of SPENCER V. CARY, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under SPENCER V. CARY, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under SPENCER V. CARY, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Biennial Unit Week No. 20(O), Unit 2048/2049, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 6 - ROBERT HOWARD HAMILTON, known heir of HOWARD HAMILTON, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under HOWARD HAMILTON, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under HOWARD HAMILTON, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Biennial Unit Week No. 30(E), Unit 2002/2003, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 7 - YANCY MCCAGER HARVEY, known heir of HENRIETTA BROWN, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under HENRIETTA BROWN, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under HENRIETTA BROWN, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Annual Unit Week No. 45, Unit 3036, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 8 - SHAFFIENA HATCHER, known heir of DONALD M. HATCHER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under DONALD M. HATCHER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under DONALD M. HATCHER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Biennial Unit Week No. 11(E), Unit 5000/5001, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 9 - THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under BEVERLY POTTER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under BEVERLY POTTER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Annual Unit Week No. 49, Unit 3042, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 10 - MELONDY YOLANDA JONES and ALVIN DENNIS ZINNERMAN, known heirs of BETTY A. ZINNERMAN, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under BETTY A. ZINNERMAN, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under BETTY A. ZINNERMAN, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Annual Unit Week No. 39, Unit 5014, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 11 - THOMAS ANTHONY SCHMITT, JOHN THEODORE SCHMITT and STEPHANIE LOUISE KERN, known heirs of JOHN T. SCHMITT, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under JOHN T. SCHMITT, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under JOHN T. SCHMITT, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Annual Unit Week No. 15, Unit 6004/6005, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 12 - RHONDA ANN STOUGHTON and CATHERINE MARIE AIKIN, known heirs of PATRICIA HAND, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under PATRICIA HAND, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under PATRICIA HAND, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Annual Unit Week No. 38, Unit 6012, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 13 - The unknown successor trustees of THE VINCENT A. BUCCHERI REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 15, 2005, together with any other claimants claiming by, through, or under such Trust, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, trustees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown successor trustees of THE VINCENT A. BUCCHERI REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 15, 2005, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against the unknown successor trustees of THE VINCENT A. BUCCHERI REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED NOVEMBER 15, 2005, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Annual Unit Week No. 10, Unit 6016, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Count 14 - JAMES THOMSON, KAREN KRUGER, PAUL KRUGER, MARK THOMSON and DAVID THOMSON, known heirs of ZARA S. THOMSON, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under ZARA S. THOMSON, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

TO: The unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under ZARA S. THOMSON, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants, and all parties claiming interests by, through, under, or against any of them, and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title, or interest in the property described below.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a claim of lien for assessments on the following described property in Volusia County, Florida has been filed against you:

Biennial Unit Week No. 44(E), Unit 3000/3001, Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

      •••

All persons to whom this Notice of Action is directed are required to serve a copy of their written defenses, if any, to Plaintiff’s attorney, Ross E. Payne, of Resort Law Firm, P.A., whose address is, P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, Florida 34712-0069, on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication, and to file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

DATED this 25th day of May, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10150-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

LOIS JEAN SCAGLIONE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of LOIS JEAN SCAGLIONE, deceased, whose date of death was July 28, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 10, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Hector M. De Jesus, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 20634

DE JESUS LAW GROUP LLC

500 E. New York Ave., Suite 101

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (833) 358-7878

E-Mail: hector@dejesuslawgroup.com

2nd E-Mail: jocelyn@dejesuslawgroup.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Carol Cafiero

904 Monroe Blvd.

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11008 PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MINDALYN SUE NEWBY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MINDALYN SUE NEWBY, deceased, whose date of death was March 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 10, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Michael H. Dulin

Florida Bar Number: 133639

DARLA K. SNEAD, P.L.

609 MidFlorida Drive, Suite 2

Lakeland, Florida 33813

Telephone: (863) 619-5291

Fax: (863) 248-0220

E-Mail: snead@lakelandflattorney.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Amanda R. Broderick

533 Antelope Drive

Deltona, Florida 32727

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

*******

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

JULIENNE JADE PHOTOGRAPHY

35 Caladium Dr

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

Julienne Jade Huftalen, Owner

June 10, 2021

 

********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 06/24/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FTRF12W16KC54228 2006 FORD

1G1RB6E47DU144488 2013 CHEV

WMWMR3C57ATU98209 

2010 MNNI

June 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021 11208-PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MARY LOU PESHEK

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Mary Lou Peshek, deceased, whose date of death was April 17, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 10, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

s/ Lennon E. Bowen, III

Florida Bar Number: 0154790

Bowen | Schroth

600 Jennings Avenue

Eustis, Florida  32726

Telephone: (352) 589-1414

Fax: (352) 589-1726

E-Mail: lbowen@bowenschroth.com

Secondary E-Mail: kdillinger@bowenschroth.com

Personal Representative:

s/ Stephen M. Peshek, Sr.

1 Avocado Lane

Lot 14

Eustis, Florida 32726

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11152-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GILBERT E. KOCH                        

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Gilbert E. Koch, deceased, whose date of death was April 2, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32174. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 10, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

David Charles Koch

1120 Bradenton Road

Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF FOUND PROPERTY 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is holding the below listed found/abandoned property. Pursuant to F.S.S. 705, the property, unless claimed by the rightful owner, will be retained for use by Volusia County, donated to a charitable organization, traded to another government or state agency or sold, subject to any and all liens, at the next county auction. Persons with a claim on this property may call (386) 258-4080. Property will be disposed of after September 3, 2021.

When you call, please have the following:

Your case number (if applicable), approximate date of loss, and a complete description of the item(s).

        ITEM #           DESCRIPTION

16-38543(1) Bose Soundsport headphones

16-38556(1-3) Plantronics Voyager Headsets

16-38629(1) 9mm Multi-Purpose Inspection Camera

21-8619(1-2) SPRINGFIELD FIREARM W/HOLSTER AND MAGAZINES

210008948(1) Us Currency

20009128(1-2) SEMI AUTOMATIC TAURUS HANDGUN W/MAGAZINE AND AMMO

210009148(1-3) SPRINGFIELD FIREARM W/MAGAZINE AND AMMO

210009214(1) H&R SINGLE SHOT SHOTGUN

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On June 29th, 2021  at 1:00 PM.

Lindsey Delgado totes and misc items

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH  JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF THE 

STATE OF FLORIDA, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2018-011054-CIDL

EMBRACE HOME LOANS, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ROSA AWILDA PALAU; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROSA AWILDA PALAU; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIE(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS,

Defendants.

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Order on Plaintiff’s Motion to Cancel and Reschedule Foreclosure Sale entered on February 22, 2021, and the Amended Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on March 18, 2020, in Case No. 2018-011054-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein Embrace Home Loans, is Plaintiff, and Rosa Awilda Palau; Unknown Spouse of Rosa Awilda Palau; Unknown Tenant #1 n/k/a Sara Lopez and Unknown Tenant #2, are Defendants, the Office of Laura E. Roth, Volusia County Clerk of the Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash beginning at 11:00 A.M. on-line at www.volusia.realforeclose.com on the 13th day of July, 2021, in accordance with Section 45.031, Florida Statutes, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK 1405, DELTONA LAKES UNIT FIFTY - THREE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28, PAGE 32, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Property Address: 1727 BARROW ST., DELTONA, FL 32725.

together with all existing or subsequently erected or affixed buildings, improvements and fixtures.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE.  PLEASE CONTACT, SEVENTH CIRCUIT COURT ADMINISTRATION ADA COORDINATOR, COURT ADMINISTRATION, 101 N. ALABAMA AVE., STE. D-305, DELAND, FL 32724, TELEPHONE (386) 257-6096, AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711.

Dated this 4th day of June, 2021.

Sokolof Remtulla, PLLC

By:/s/ Shafin Remtulla, Esq.

Shafin A. Remtulla, Esq, 

Bar No: 64055

SOKOLOF REMTULLA,  PLLC

224 Datura Street, Suite 515

West Palm Beach, Florida 33401

Telephone:  561-507-5252

Facsimile:  561-342-4842

E-mail: pleadings@floridalitlaw.com 

Counsel for Plaintiff

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 12671 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

SCOTT LINDSEY MESSMORE,

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(summary administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of SCOTT LINDSEY MESSMORE, deceased, File No. 2020 12671 PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, Florida 32724; that decedent's date of death was May 16, 2020; that the total value of the estate is $14,240.85, and that the name and address of the person to whom it has been assigned by such order is as follows:

SHARON LYNN LOWERY, 320 Kingsley Place, DeLand, Florida 32724

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702.  ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 10, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Stephen J. Putnoki-Higgins

E-mail: 

sphiggins@baileyglasser.com

Secondary e-mail: 

kparsons@baileyglasser.com

Florida Bar No. 0121646

BAILEY & GLASSER, LLP

360 Central Avenue, Suite 1500

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Telephone: (727) 471-5057

Facsimile: (727) 894-2649 

 

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Sharon Lynn Lowery

320 Kingsley Place

DeLand, FL 32724

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

***********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Mr. Buddy’s Bbq

1129 McCormick Dr

Deltona, Florida 32725-7354

Anderson, JR Ernest

June 10, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/04/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

4X4TCKB26JK051677 2018 FVCH

JN1CV6AP0DM718307 

2013 INFI

June 10, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number:  2021 10862 PRDL

Division:      10

IN RE: ESTATE OF       

JONATHAN L. VESSEY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JONATHAN L. VESSEY, deceased, whose date of death was March 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County Florida Probate Division, the address of which is Probate Division, PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demand against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 10, 2021

Signed this 14th day of April, 2021.

/s/ Mary A. Frederick, personal 

representative of the Estate of

Jonathan L. Vessey

4605 S Samantha

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

 

Attorneys for Personal 

Representative

Doran, Sims, Wolfe & Yoon

1020 W International Speedway 

Blvd

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

By: /s/ G. Larry Sims

G. Larry Sims, Esquire

Florida Bar No.:  0139156

Email Address:  

lsims@doranlaw.com

386-253-1111

June 10 & 17, 2021

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IN RE: Dissolution of Marriage of:

Case No.: 2021 31021 FMCI

BRUNA PETRELLI SOARES,

Petitioner/Wife,

vs.

MICHAEL BEN GIL VAN RHEENEN,

Respondent/Husband.

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) 

TO: MICHAEL BEN GIL VAN RHEENEN

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on:

Felicia A. Bunbury, Esq.

FLBN: 0124049

THE FAB LAW FIRM, LLC

111 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 800

Orlando, Florida 32801

Emails: fab@thefablawfirm.com

paralegal@thefablawfirm.com

Attorney for the Petitioner/Wife

on or before July 12th, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Volusia County Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided:

None

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 27th, 2021

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

June 10, 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 10541 FMDL

DIVISION: 03 

Kreig Rafferty, et al,

Petitioner

vs.

Emily Geremia, et al,

Respondent

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: Jacob Rice

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Kreig Rafferty

214 Delespine Dr

DeBary, FL 32713

on or before July 20, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: June 3, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ Lisa Sheppard

Deputy Clerk

June 10, 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-11135PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

BOBBY DEWBREW,

a/k/a BOB DEWBREW,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of BOBBY DEWBREW, deceased, whose date of death was January 16, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Signed on this 24th day of May, 2021.

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

 

/s/ TRACY ODEM, Petitioner

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY,  FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11154 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

STEVEN PAUL CASEY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of STEVEN PAUL CASEY, deceased, whose date of death was January 18, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Susan Rae Giacoletto

Email Address: office@susangiacolettolaw.com

Florida Bar No. 172472

Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC

100 Treemonte Drive

Orange City, Florida 32763

Phone (386) 456-0500

 

Personal Representative:

JOYCE COX

3108 Chamberlain St.

Deltona, Florida 32738

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA  

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO: 2020-10234 PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SALLY BRUST a/k/a 

SALLY BRUST GILLUM,

Deceased.

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: MICHAEL NADLER

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that JAMES GILLUM filed a Petition for Summary Administration and Petition to Determine Exempt Property, January 29, 2020.

YOU ARE REQUIRED to file with the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721 and to serve upon the Petitioner, JAMES GILLUM, by and through undersigned counsel, Landis Graham French, P.A., Brittany G. Gloersen, Esquire, at 145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C, DeLand, FL 32724 your written response to the Petition for Summary Administration and the Petition to Determine Exempt Property within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of notice.

Dated this 28th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 91434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH, P.A.

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, FL 32724

Telephone (386) 734-3451

Email: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary Email: sdowling@landispa.com

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/02/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

WDDKK5KFXDF196328 

2013 MERZ

June 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2021 11083 PRDL

Division: 10 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MILKA S. BURSTEIN 

A/K/A MILKA BURSTEIN, 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of MILKA S. BURSTEIN A/K/A MILKA BURSTEIN, Deceased, whose date of death was April 11, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is:  P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.

Email Addresses:

joedudley@joedudley.com

jdudley@joedudley.com

Florida Bar No. 650293

403 Downing Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida  32168

Telephone:  (386) 428-2434

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Kathryn L. R. Musante

1981 Waterford Estates Drive

New Smyrna Beach, Florida  32168

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10828 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JEREMY TYE MITCHELL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JEREMY TYE MITCHELL, deceased, whose date of death was November 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Susan Rae Giacoletto

Email Address: office@susangiacolettolaw.com

Florida Bar No. 172472

Susan Giacoletto Law, LLC

100 Treemonte Drive

Orange City, Florida 32763

Phone (386) 456-0500

 

Personal Representative:

DESTINY LEE BARNARD

2540 Ranch Rd.

Lake Helen, Florida 32744

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

PUBLIC NOTICE

On behalf of Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless, American Towers LLC is proposing to increase the height of an existing telecommunications tower located at 3129 FL-11, DeLand, Volusia County, Florida, Tax Parcel ID 602800000030, (29.0827222, -81.30258333) from 142 feet to 164 feet (169 feet overall) with no lighting, and to increase the ground space for an existing telecommunications tower compound by approximately 21 feet by 26 feet. As part of this undertaking, American Towers LLC is also considering a 30ft buffer surrounding the current and proposed lease area. American Towers LLC seeks comments from all interested persons on any potential significant impact the proposed action could have on the quality of the human environment pursuant to 47 C.F.R. Section 1.1307, including potential impacts to historic or cultural resources that are listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Interested persons may review the project application pending with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) at www.fcc.gov/asr/applications by entering Form 854 File No. A1185207. Interested persons may comment or raise environmental impact concerns about the proposed action by filing a Request for Environmental Review with the FCC. The FCC strongly encourages all interested parties to make such filings online, following the instructions found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Paper filings can be sent to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. The Request must also be sent to American Towers LLC, by e-mailing a copy to enviro.services@americantower.com or mailing a copy to: American Tower, 10 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA 01801 ATTN: Environmental Compliance. Requests or comments should be limited to environmental and historic/cultural resource impact concerns and must be received on or before July 14, 2021. This invitation to comment is separate from any local planning/zoning process that may apply to this project. HLE X0569

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2021-11299-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JUDITH C. MILLER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JUDITH C. MILLER, deceased, whose date of death was January 30, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ KURT MILLER

2031 Red Robin Drive

Port Orange, Florida 32128

Email: skymiler@aol.com

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11261 PRDL 

Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

DONALD F. BUCK,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DONALD F. BUCK, deceased, whose date of death was May 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 3, 2021.

Robert D. Hines, Esq.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0413550

Hines Norman Hines, P.L.

1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B

Tampa, FL 33612

Telephone: 813-265-0100

Email: rhines@hnh-law.com

Secondary Email: jrivera@hnh-law.com

DONALD SCOTT BUCK

Personal Representative

4394 Princess Path

Liverpool, NY 13090

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2021 30377 CICI

CAYETANO ROMAN JIMENEZ,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and all others claiming by, through and under JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA; LAND & PROPERTIES, LLC.; BRYANT INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC.; THE BRYANT GROUP, INC.; SIGNATURE ONE HOMES, CORP.; SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) OF THE OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST and all others claiming by, through and under the OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST,

Defendant,

 NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and all others claiming by, through and under JORGE GERMANO ALEGRIA and SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE(S) OF THE OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST and all others claiming by, through and under the OSCAR A. BENDER AND MAZIE L. BENDER LIVING TRUST

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 3, Block 34, University Highlands, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Map Book 29, Pages 3 through 6, inclusive, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a W International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL 32124 Parcel ID 611602090030.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before July 12, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this 25th day of May 2021.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach 

  As Deputy Clerk

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11244-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

STEVEN N. ERNST

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of STEVEN N. ERNST, deceased, whose date of death was March 13, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Email Address: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ ROSALINA ERNST

3311 S. Atlantic Ave., Unit 1104

Daytona Beach Shores, Florida 

32118

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2021-11342-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

HELEN MARIE MCCARTIN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of HELEN MARIE MCCARTIN, deceased, whose date of death was March 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Personal Representatives:

/s/ MARY WEARN

3676 Ridge Avenue

Macon, Georgia 31204

June 3 & 10, 2021

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No: 2021 11417 PRD

Division 10- Judge Hudson

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ALICA TATE VANDEUSEN f/k/a

ALICA TATE KALTEUX

Deceased. 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the Estate of Alica Tate VanDeusen f/k/a Alica Tate Kalteux, deceased, File Number 2021 11417 PRDL in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, FL, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the Decedent's date of death was March 27, 2020; that the total value of the non-exempt estate is $-0-.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment will be made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702.  ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.  NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

/s/ Michael P. Kelton

Michael P. Kelton, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 0021756

Kelton Law, P.A.

601 Deltona Blvd., Suite 102

Deltona, FL 32725

Telephone: (386) 259-4806

E-Mail: meklton@keltonlawpa.com 

 

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Daniel VanDeusen, 

2 Fair Oaks Circle, 

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

*******

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

AMERICANO BEACH LODGE

RESORT, A CONDOMINIUM

DATE OF TIME AND PLACE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE OF PROPERTY:

Date:  June 30, 2021         Time:   12:00 PM (or within 3 hours thereafter):

Place of Sale:  Front Steps of the Volusia County Courthouse Annex

125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114 

Pursuant to Florida Statutes, Chapter 721.855, and the Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, Declaration of Condominium as described below, this Notice of Sale pertains to non-judicial foreclosure of Claim of Liens as recorded by Lienholder Americano Beach Lodge Resort Condominium Association, Inc., a Florida not for profit corporation, Daytona Beach, Florida, arising from the unpaid assessments of timeshare interest(s).  This Notice pertains to those timeshare interest Owner/Obligor(s), and those certain liens with amounts due as identified in Exhibit “A”, attached hereto and made a part hereof, for those certain timeshare interest(s) at Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Condominium, located at 1260 North Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, and are described as and located at:   

CONDOMINIUM UNIT NO(S) ________ in  WEEK NO(S) ______

(See Exhibit “A”) In Property in Americano Beach Lodge Resort, a Phase Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 3773, at Page 077, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended or restated thereto at Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156, together with all Exhibits and any amendments thereto; together with a fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all the unit weeks in the hereinafter described condominium parcel in the percentage interest determined and established by the aforesaid Declaration of Condominium for the described real estate located in the County of Volusia, State of Florida, together with an undivided interest in common elements and limited common elements appurtenant thereto ( the “Property”).

The Obligor(s) is/are in default in the payment of the condominium assessments and in performance of the obligations of the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits.  Accordingly, the Association did cause a Claim of Lien to be recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, thereby perfecting the Lien. A Notice of Intent to Lien was sent to Obligor(s), and a Notice of Default was published and/or was sent in accordance with Section 721.855, Florida Statutes. The Lienholder has chosen to proceed with the non-judicial foreclosure procedure in accordance with Chapter 721, and Section 721.855, Florida Statutes.  

Formal notice is hereby given of Lienholder’s election to proceed against and sell both the real property and any personal property described in the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits, in accordance with Lienholder’s rights and remedies under Chapter 721 and Chapter 192.037, F.S.  

The Trustee’s Notice of the Sale is hereby given to each Obligor(s) or junior lienholder to their respective Notice Address as set forth herein on Exhibit “A”, and to each Obligor(s), or junior lienholder, named thereon, that is/are not known to be  dead or alive and, if dead, if a trust, or other legal entity, then notice is hereby given to the unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, beneficiaries, or other claimants, by, through, under or against said named Obligor(s) and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property as described in the Exhibit “A” therein.

Therefore, notice is given that on the date and time and at place as described above for the Trustee’s Sale of Property, the Trustee will sell the Property at public auction by public sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check, AS IS, in accordance with the Declaration of Condominium and exhibits. The sale shall require the highest bidder, other than the Lienholder, to pay in cash or certified funds to the Trustee at the time of sale. If the Lienholder is the successful bidder, it shall receive a credit up to the amount of the Lien. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements, matters and restrictions of record,  and any superior mortgage lien. The Purchaser shall pay for the preparation of a deed, documentary stamps on the deed, and the recording of the deed. 

Right to Cure: Each Owner/Obligor(s) may cure their respective default and each junior interest holder may redeem its interest by paying in full the total past due sums, including costs and per diem as accrued, if any, due up to the date the Trustee issues the certificate of sale in accordance with Chapter 721.855(7)(f), F.S., in the amounts owed as set forth on Exhibit “A” attached hereto, payment being made in U.S. Dollars by cash, certified funds, cashier’s check payable to the Trustee drawn from a U.S. banking institution.   

The Trustee(s) appointed by the Association to conduct the Trustee Sale is Law Office of Vaughan & Associates, PA, 100 East Granada Blvd, Suite 209, Ormond Beach, FL 32176 (386-673-6733). Any response or inquiry should be directed in writing to the Trustee at the address provided herein. 

The Trustee’s Notice of Sale was submitted for recording and was recorded in the Official Records in Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and the Notice of Sale was mailed to each Obligor and junior lienholder listed on Exhibit “A” in accordance with Chapter 721, Section 721.855, Florida Statutes, by Trustee.  

THERE WILL BE NO WARRANTY RELATING TO TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE FOR THE PROPERTY IN THIS DISPOSITION.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT.  ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, this Trustee’s Notice of Sale was executed by the Trustee on this 28th day of April, 2021, by LAW OFFICE OF VAUGHAN & ASSOCIATES, PA, TRUSTEE.

Exhibit “A” Combined Descriptions:  Record Owner/Obligor: Names, Addresses (“RO”), Condominium Parcel Legal Unit No(S)/Week No.  (“U/W”), of Americano Beach Lodge Resort, Phase 1, a Condominium, pursuant to the Declaration of Condominium duly recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, in Official Records Book 3773, Page 077, and restated in Official Records Book 7282, Page 2156 as thereafter amended; Lien OR Book and Page (“CL ORB/PG”), Total Amount Due per recorded Claim of Lien  (“Amt Due”), Per Diem Amount (“PD”) from date of Lien, if any, all of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as follows:

RO:STAP9490: Annette STAPLETON, 1921 DRIFTWOOD PL ., SNELLVILLE, GA  30078-2463, U/W  104/105/25, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due: $7,623.02 , PD $0.00;

RO:WRIG6639: STEPHEN R. WRIGHT AND MICHELLE L. WRIGHT, 2358 SECREST ROAD, WOOSTER, OH  44691, U/W  116/49, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due: $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;

RO:BRIN6909: Walter Brinen   , P.O. BOX 765, South River, ON CANADA  P0A 1X0, U/W  203/24, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due: $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;

RO:HARB6986: PAUL A. HARBERT   , 115 Manchester lane apt 1308, Waterford, MI  48327, U/W  210/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due: $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;

RO:SAGE5945: GENE T. SAGE   , 652 N. 800 WEST, CONVERSE, IN  46919, U/W  219/221/17, CL ORB/PG 7977/3970, Amt Due: $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;

RO:WILL48536: TIMESHARE TRADE INS, LLC, 10923 STATE HWY 176 WEST, Walnut Shade, MO  65771, U/W  303/50, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due: $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;

RO:VAJD7401: JOANNA VAJDA, 2101 NE 7th Ter, GAINESVILLE, FL  32609, U/W  411/10, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964 AND 8015/1790, Amt Due: $4,315.89 , PD $0.00;

RO:MICH64951: Mindy Ann Michalik   , 23713 N Keystone Way, Clinton Township, MI  48036, U/W  503/18, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due: $2,704.34 , PD $0.00;

RO:SANT23888: Marie Isabel Gil Santos aka Wendy Josefina Gil Santos  , Edificio Luz Maria 1Apt. #7  Calle Duverge #124, Capacitor, San Francisco de Macoris,   Dominican Republic  31000, U/W  418/30, CL ORB/PG 7977/3964, Amt Due: $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;

RO:SANT23888: Wendy Josefina Gil Santos  , Edificio Luz Maria 1Apt. #7  Calle Duverge #124, Capacitor, San Francisco de Macoris,   Dominican Republic  31000, U/W  208/34, CL ORB/PG 7977/3941, Amt Due: $3,388.74 , PD $0.00;

RO:SANT23888: Wendy Josefina Gil Santos  , Edificio Luz Maria 1Apt. #7  Calle Duverge #124, Capacitor, San Francisco de Macoris,   Dominican Republic  31000, U/W  804/805/13, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due: $6,029.50 , PD $0.00;

RO:SANT23888: Wendy Josefina Gil Santos  , Edificio Luz Maria 1Apt. #7  Calle Duverge #124, Capacitor, San Francisco de Macoris,   Dominican Republic  31000, U/W  506/23, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due: $4,557.14 , PD $0.00;

RO:VICK8429: PEGGY VICKERY   , 3130 HAMMOCK CREEK, CONYERS, GA  30012, U/W  519/521/52, CL ORB/PG 7977/3956, Amt Due: $3,960.99 , PD $0.00;

RO:MCMA3965: DONNIE JOE MCMAHAN   , 2042 SUSSEX PL3300 Girl Scout Road, Utica, KY  42376, U/W  610/6, CL ORB/PG 7977/3951, Amt Due: $5,803.96 , PD $0.00;

RO:SNEE9559: CARLA L SNEED AND CRISTY L SNEED, 1906 S. PHILLIP DRIVE, MUNCIE, IN  47302 AND 2704 S WALNUT ST, MUNCIE, IN 47302, U/W  810/39, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due: $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;

RO:FOSS4045: DENNIS FOSS AND Stewart Wayne Richards & Sherry Lynn Richards , P.O. BOX 598, LAKE CITY, MI  49651, U/W  815/817/23, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due: $2,814.25 , PD $0.00;

RO:FITT8628: DAVID P. FITTON AND TARA A. FITTON, 21 LINDEN LANE, FARMINGVILLE, NY  11738, U/W  818/51, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due: $2,386.03 , PD $0.00;

RO:SOTO4361: OVIDIO SOTOMAYOR, JR   , 2220 Everglades Drive, Miramar, FL  33023, U/W  823/4, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due: $2,341.70 , PD $0.00;

RO:HESS4331: DAVID T HESSON AND DARA C HESSON , 5311 Boehm Dr. Apt. C, FAIRFIELD, OH  45014, U/W  823/22, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due: $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;

RO:GARD4275: PATRICIA A. GARDNER AND PATRICIA R. BROWN, TRUSTEES OF THE GARDNER/BROWN FAMILY TRUST DATED JANUARY 5, 2006, 17223 89TH PLACE, NORTH, LOXAHATCHEE, FL  33470, U/W  823/46, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due: $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;

RO:BROW4286: ANDREW O. BROWN AND SELINA R. BROWN, 24830 SILVERSMITH DRIVE, LUTZ, FL  33549, U/W  824/16, CL ORB/PG 7982/3356, Amt Due: $3,337.61 , PD $0.00;

RO:PARS3272: FRANK D PARSLOW AND MARGARET C PARSLOW, 110 Matheson St, Summerside, PE  Canada C1N 5A7, U/W  902/18, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $2,496.22 , PD $0.00;

RO:MAKU8816: RICHARD L. MAKUC   , P.O. BOX 722, SCOTTSVILLIE, KY  42164, U/W  902/52, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $2,451.29 , PD $0.00;

RO:WEST8047: NELLIE BOBBIE WEST   , 4991 CELTIC WAY, STONE MOUNTAIN, GA  30083, U/W  905/905/47, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $5,368.87 , PD $0.00;

RO:PALA3247: JACOB J PALAMAR   , 1345 SE 40TH TERRACEAPT 2A, CAPE CORAL, FL  33904, U/W  906/9, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $3,422.16 , PD $0.00;

RO:LACE3428: BARBARA J LACEY AND MARKINA D LACEY & ANGELA D LACEY , 4624 SYLVAN OAK DR, DAYTON, OH  45426-2124, U/W  910/17, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $2,491.63 , PD $0.00;

RO:WILL3258: LINDA WILLESEN   , 2854 Paradise Rd, Pinantan Lake, BC  CANADA V0E 3E1, U/W  910/44, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due: $1,823.49 , PD $0.00;

RO:ECKE3365: FRED ECKERT AND LINDA STEWART, P.O. BOX 1244, RIDGEWAY, ON  CANADA L0S 1N0, U/W  911/45, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $2,735.23 , PD $0.00;

RO:SCHE8035: PATSY S  SCOTT   , 34047 LEE AVENUE, LEESBURG, FL  34788 AND 10349 LEE AVENUE, LEESBURG, FL  34788, U/W  911/51, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $1,789.98 , PD $0.00;

RO:REED3409: DENIS REED AND MARGARET REED, 12 THE SQUAREROSEHEARTY, Fraserburgh,   SCOTLAND AB43 7JB, U/W  912/5, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;

RO:LARO4543: Rejean Larocque AND Aline Belanger, 289 Victorias Street, Dalhousie, NB  CANADA E8C 2T7, U/W  916/5, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $2,772.56 , PD $0.00;

RO:CHAP8066: TIMOTHY J. CHAPMAN   , 3424 W. LEMON STREET, TAMPA, FL  33609, U/W  918/28, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $2,536.57 , PD $0.00;

RO:HENL9549: AMY HENLINE   , 1613 E Swallow St, Springfield, MO  65804, U/W  920/2, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $3,700.87 , PD $0.00;

RO:GERE8151: ROBERT M. GERENA AND TERRI MOORE, 1026 Trent Place, Pleasant View, TN  37146, U/W  920/31, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due: $3,703.08 , PD $0.00;

RO:STOD5029: JUANITA M STODDART  ,AS TRUSTEE OF THE JUANITA M. STODDARD TRUST DATED MAY 9, 1990 , C/O Chris Metz160 Woodstock #F, Crystal Lake, IL  60014, U/W  919/921/14, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $1,045.02 , PD $0.00;

RO:GILB3578: BOBBY R DUNN AND DALE K DUNN FKA DALE K GILBERT   , 6536 LARCH LANE, EASTMAN, GA  31023, U/W  919/921/28, CL ORB/PG 8008/1589, Amt Due: $2,874.00 , PD $0.00;

RO:AUST7211: DOROTHY N AUSTIN   , 6 Down East Ln, Scarborough, ME  04074, U/W  922/25, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

RO:WEST63530: WEST COAST CAPITAL LLC,  A CO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , 15223 Ventura Blvd Ste306, Sherman Oaks, CA  91403, U/W  924/33, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $2,158.81 , PD $0.00;

RO:GRAD9138: RONALD A. GRADEN JR. AND MELISSA M. GRADEN, 3505 NE CR 234, GAINESVILLE, FL  32641, U/W  307/309/35, CL ORB/PG 7977/3976, Amt Due: $4,249.62 , PD $0.00;

RO:WOLF3794: MERRILL A WOLFF AND FRANKIE C WOLFF, 33145 Ocean Bright, DANA, CA  92629, U/W  902/39, CL ORB/PG 7982/3362, Amt Due: $1,658.09 , PD $0.00;

June 10 & 17, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11150-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CYNTHIA NANETTE HUNTER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of CYNTHIA NANETTE HUNTER, a/k/a CYNTHIA N. HUNTER, deceased, whose date of death was February 3, 2021, File Number 2021-11150-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL  32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been  served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 3, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS

Florida Bar No. 109785

Wright & Casey, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Telephone: (386) 428-3311

Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com

Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ LOUIE W. CONDER, III

100 Arwen Lane

Columbia, SC 29212

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11259 PRDL 

Division: 10  

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

STEPHEN HUROWITZ,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of STEPHEN HUROWITZ, deceased, whose date of death was December 19, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 3, 2021.

Robert D. Hines, Esq.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0413550

Hines Norman Hines, P.L.

1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B

Tampa, FL 33612

Telephone: 813-265-0100

Email: rhines@hnh-law.com

Secondary Email: jrivera@hnh-law.com

RHONDA BABINO

Personal Representative

100 Bent Tree Drive, Apt. 40

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

June 3 & 10, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 11071 FMDL

DIVISION: 04 

In Re: The Marriage of

Daisy Guerrero, Petitioner

and

Jay G Guerrero, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: Jay G Guerrero

       Charleston SC

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Daisy Guerrero

3616 Casello Dr

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

on or before June 21, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 6, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ M. Cross-Lindsey

Deputy Clerk

May 20, 27, June 3 & 10, 2021 

**********

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 30774 CICI

NEWREZ LLC D/B/a SHELLPOINST

MORTGaGE,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOTHY RUSH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774 CICI of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST

MORTGAGE SERVICING is the Plaintiff and

TIMOTHY RUSH; and LORI RUSH are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on July 07, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

18-228255

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0167

***********

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 11465 CIDL

NaTIONSTaR MORTGaGE LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

NELIDa fIGUEROa, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 23,

2021, and entered in 2019 11465 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida, wherein MTGLQ INVESTORS,

L.P., is the Plaintiff and NELIDA

FIGUEROA; D.R.S. OF CENTRAIL FLORIDA,

INC.; and SAXON WOODS PROPERTY OWNERS

ASSOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

July 8, 2021, the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 26 SAXON WOODS UNIT 3-B, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 51, PAGES 140 THROUGH

149, INCLUSIVE, AS RECORDED IN THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 517 FERN LAKE TER,

DEBARY, FL 32713

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

20-061679

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0166

***********

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

file No. 2021-011063-PRDL

IN RE: ESTaTE Of

MaRK f. PINCKET

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of MARK F.

PINCKET, deceased, whose date of death was

March 31, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for

VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland,

Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal

representative and the personal representative’s

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to be

served must file their claims with this court ON OR

BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE

OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s

estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3

MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION

733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET

FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS

OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF

DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

June 10, 2021.

Personal Representative:

KELSEY PINCKET

5631 Estero Loop

Port Orange, Florida 32128

Attorney for Personal Representative:

J. SCOTT LANFORD

Email Address: scott@jscottlanford.com

Florida Bar No. 435790

LAW OFFICES OF J. SCOTT LANFORD

3159 Alzante Circle, Suite 102

Melbourne, Florida 32940

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0159

************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO. 2019 10594 CIDL

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

TRUSTEE fOR STRUCTURED aSSET

SECURITIES CORPORaTION MORTGaGE

PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2007-BC4,

Plaintiff, vs.

LaTOYa BIRCH a/K/a LaTOYa BURCH ENNIS,

Individually; LaTOYa BIRCH a/K/a LaTOYa

BURCH ENNIS, as Personal Representative of

the ESTaTE Of MaYDELL

GIBSON-MCGREGOR a/K/a MaY DELL

GIBSON a/K/a MaYDELL GIBSON-MCGRE

a/K/a MaYDELL G. MCGREGOR a/K/a MaY

DELL GIBSON MCGREGOR, DECEaSED, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 6, 2021,

and entered in Case No. 2019 10594 CIDL, of

the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida. U.S. BANK

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR

STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-BC4, is Plaintiff and

LATOYA BIRCH A/K/A LATOYA BURCH ENNIS,

INDIVIDUALLY; LATOYA BIRCH A/K/A LATOYA

BURCH ENNIS, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF MAYDELL GIBSON-MCGREGOR

A/K/A MAY DELL GIBSON

A/K/A MAYDELL GIBSON-MCGRE A/K/A MAYDELL

G. MCGREGOR A/K/A MAY DELL GIBSON

MCGREGOR, DECEASED; UNKNOWN

HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR

OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THEM OF MAYDELL

GIBSON-MCGREGOR A/K/A MAY DELL GIBSON

A/K/A MAYDELL GIBSON-MCGRE A/K/A

MAYDELL G. MCGREGOR A/K/A MAY DELL

GIBSON MCGREGOR; UNKNOWN HEIRS DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER PERSONS

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THEM OF JOSEPHINE HARRIS; UNKNOWN

HEIRS DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES OR OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THEM

OF ANGELA HARRELL A/K/A ANGELA HARRIS

HARRELL; ADENIA WARE; DARRYL HARRIS

A/K/A DERRYL HARRIS; BRUCE HARRIS;

ORETHA WILSON A/K/A OREATHA WILSON;

KENNETH HARRIS; KEVIN HARRIS;

NATHANIEL HARRIS, JR.; CHRISTINA MERRITT;

RENEE NORTON; RASHOD MCCRAY;

SHAWNDRIC MCGREGOR; BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A.; ROBERT LEE HARRELL; STEVIONTE

BRASHOD BRUTEN A/K/A

STEVIONTE B. BRUTEN; STEPHON

BERNARD BRUTEN; SHA’KERIA STRAWS

A/K/A SHAKERIA L. STRAWS; STEVIONNA

BRUTEN A/K/A STEVIONNA B. BRUTEN;

LARRY BROCKINGTON JR. A/K/A LARRY

BROCKINGTON; SHAMEKA HARRIS A/K/A

SHAMIKA Y. HARRIS A/K/A SHAMEKA Y. HARRIS;

IVY L. JACKSON; PATRICE BELTON;

KENYA S. JEFFERIES; KRYSTLE Y. MARTIN;

STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE;

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, are defendants.

Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,

County Florida will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash via the Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m., on the

8TH day of JULY, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE SOUTH 144.17 FEET OF THE

WEST 113.00 FEET OF THE SE 1/4 OF

THE SE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 OF SECTION

20, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THE

SOUTH 25 FEET AND THE WEST 20

FEET THEREOF FOR ROAD.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

12435-18

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0154

************

rE-NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI

BaYVIEW lOaN sErVICING, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MarK MaCY, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the

17th day of January 2020, and entered in

Case No.2018 31121 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW

LOAN SERVICING, LLC, is the Plaintiff and

MARK MACY; COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MARK MACY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN MACY;

UNKNOWN TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN

TENANT #2, are defendants. The Clerk of

this Court shall sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s website

for on-line auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 7th

day of July 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION,

FIRST ADDITION ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37,

PAGES 79 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD

WAY, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF

ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS

PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH

THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS

THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 28th day of May 2021.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02447-F

June 3, 10, 2021 V21-0153

***********

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

file No. 2021-11145-PrDl

Division PrOBaTE

IN rE: EsTaTE Of

PaMEla Y. KOsMas,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of PAMELA Y.

KOSMAS, deceased, whose date of death was

April 14, 2021; File Number 2021-11145-PRDL, is

pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County,

Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is

101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand FL 32724.

The names and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's estate,

on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served, must file their claims with this court

WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS

NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF

SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF

THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is:

June 3, 2021.

Signed on May 21, 2021.

aNGElla Y. BruCEllarIa

Personal representative

6986 South Atlantic Avenue

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

RALPH V. HADLEY III

Attorney for Personal Representative

Email: rhadley@swannhadley.com

Florida Bar No. 108033

SWANN HADLEY STUMP DIETRICH & SPEARS, P.A.

200 East New England Avenue

Suite 300

Winter Park, FL 32789

Telephone: 407-647-2777

June 3, 10, 2021 V21-0152

**********

rE-NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO. 2019 30248 CICI

u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as

TrusTEE fOr J.P. MOrGaN MOrTGaGE aCQuIsITION

COrP. 2005-OPT2, assET

BaCKED Pass-THrOuGH CErTIfICaTEs,

sErIEs 2005-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs.

YOsEf aMar a/K/a YOsEf auraHaM aMar, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a

Final Judgment in Mortgage Foreclosure and

Reformation of Mortgage entered October 2,

2020 in Case No. 2019 30248 CICI in the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and

for VOLUSIA County, Florida, U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR

J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION

CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT2 (“Plaintiff”)

and YOSEF AMAR A/K/A

YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM

AMAR; MICHELE AMAR A/K/A

MICHELLE AMAR (“Defendants”), Laura E.

Roth, Clerk of Circuit Court for VOLUSIA,

County Florida will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash via the Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m.,

on the 9TH day of JULY 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 39, PAGE(S) 188, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THAT

PART DEEDED TO THE STATE OF

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3691, PAGE

1413, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

IAN D. JAGENDORF, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 33487

Email: IJagendorf@vanlawfl.com

13243-18

June 3, 10, 2021 V21-0151

**********

NOTICE Of salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2019 10931 CIDl

u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as

TrusTEE fOr CITIGrOuP MOrTGaGE

lOaN TrusT INC. assET-BaCKED

Pass-THrOuGH CErTIfICaTEs sErIEs 2007-aMC2,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOTHY K. BarNaBE; uNKNOWN sPOusE

Of TIMOTHY K. BarNaBE,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated April 27, 2021, and

entered in Case No. 2019 10931 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-AMC2,

is Plaintiff and TIMOTHY K.

BARNABE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF TIMOTHY

K. BARNABE, are Defendants, the Office

of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 27th day of

July, 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 404, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT 11, AS PER PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 25, PAGE 193-206, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1580 Malaluka

Street, Deltona, Florida 32725

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 26, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

09-404309

June 3, 10, 2021 V21-0150

********

NOTICE Of salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2016 31077 CICI

BaYVIEW lOaN sErVICING, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

rOss a. BElCHEr; uNKNOWN sPOusE Of

rOss a. BElCHEr; uNKNOWN TENaNT #1;

uNKNOWN TENaNT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated July 16, 2018, and entered in

Case No. 2016 31077 CICI of the Circuit Court

of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN

SERVICING, LLC, is Plaintiff and ROSS A.

BELCHER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROSS A.

BELCHER; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2, are Defendants, the Office

of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 21st day of July,

2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A portion of Lot 6, Plantation Acres, according

to the plat thereof as recorded in

Map Book 23, Pages 69 and 70, Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida, being

more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a reference point, said point

being the Southwest corner of said Lot 6,

thence North 44°12’30” East along the

South line of said Lot 6, a distance of

200.00 feet to a point therein; thence continuing

along said South line, South

82°34’11” East a distance of 120.76 feet

to a point therein; said point being the

Southerly terminus of the center line of a

50 foot utility and access easement

(Christy Drive); thence along said center

line North 19°32’37” West a distance of

118.22 feet to a point therein; and the

point of beginning; thence continuing

along said center line, North 19°32’37”

West a distance of 79.96 feet to a point

therein; thence South 84°52’07” East a

distance of 112.57 feet to a point on the

East line of said Lot 6, Plantation Acres;

thence South 20°22’47” East along said

East line of Lot 6, a distance of 80.51 feet

to a point therein; thence North 84°52’07”

West a distance of 113.86 feet to the

Point of Beginning.

Except the Westerly 25 feet thereof for

road right-of-way.

Property Address: 896 Christy Dr, Port

Orange, Florida 32119

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 24, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

16-401339

June 3, 10, 2021 V21-0149

***********

rE-NOTICE Of salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as

TrusTEE fOr sTruCTurED assET

sECurITIEs COrPOraTION (sasCO) 2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHaEl C. NOlaN; THE uNKNOWN

sPOusE Of MICHaEl C. NOlaN; TENaNT #1; TENaNT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Final Summary Judgment of Foreclosure

dated June 30, 2010, and entered in Case

No. 2009 30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED

ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION (SASCO)

2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C. NOLAN;

THE UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C.

NOLAN; TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County

Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest bidder or

bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 30th day of July,

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane, Holly

Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 27, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

June 3, 10, 2021 V21-0148

***********

rE-NOTICE Of salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2018 11571 CIDl

u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as

TrusTEE fOr THE CMlTI assET-BaCKED

Pass-THrOuGH CErTIfICaTEs, sErIEs 2007-aMC3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHaEl C. KIllEBrEW a/K/a MICHaEl

KIllEBrEW; uNKNOWN sPOusE Of

MICHaEl C. KIllEBrEW a/K/a MICHaEl

KIllEBrEW; BrYaN sWINNEY; ClErK Of

COurT, VOlusIa COuNTY, flOrIDa; sTaTE

Of flOrIDa; CITY Of DElTONa, flOrIDa,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 19, 2021, and entered in

Case No. 2018 11571 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, WHEREIN U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CMLTI ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-AMC3, is Plaintiff and MICHAEL C.

KILLEBREW A/K/A MICHAEL KILLEBREW; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. KILLEBREW

A/K/A MICHAEL KILLEBREW; BRYAN SWINNEY;

CLERK OF COURT, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; STATE OF FLORIDA; CITY OF DELTONA,

FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of

the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will

sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00

a.m. on the 27th day of July, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 1149, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY-ONE, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 246 THROUGH

261, INCLUSIVE OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2821 India Boulevard,

Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 26, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400684

June 3, 10, 2021 V21-0147

*********

rE-NOTICE Of salE

PursuaNT TO CHaPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CasE NO.: 2020 10303 CIDl

THE BaNK Of NEW YOrK MEllON TrusT

COMPaNY, NaTIONal assOCIaTION fKa

THE BaNK Of NEW YOrK TrusT COMPaNY,

N.a. as suCCEssOr TO JPMOrGaN CHasE

BaNK, as TrusTEE fOr rEsIDENTIal

assET MOrTGaGE PrODuCTs, INC.,

MOrTGaGE assET-BaCKED

Pass-THrOuGH CErTIfICaTEs sErIEs 2004-rs8,

Plaintiff, vs.

DErrICK OrBErG; DElaND OaKs assOCIaTION, INC.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated April 27, 2021,

and entered in Case No. 2020 10303 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

FKA THE BANK OF NEW

YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR

TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK,

AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET

MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-RS8, is

Plaintiff and DERRICK ORBERG; DELAND

OAKS ASSOCIATION, INC., are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00

a.m. on the 27th day of July, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT J-4, DELAND OAKS CONDOMINIUM,

A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION OF

CONDOMINIUM RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 1770, PAGE

1315, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER

WITH AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN

THE COMMON ELEMENTS SET

FORTH IN THE EXHIBITS TO THE

SAID DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

AS RECORDED, EXEMPLIFIED,

REFERRED TO AND SET

FORTH IN SAID DECLARATION OF

CONDOMINIUM AND EXHIBITS THERETO.

Property Address: 100 E Kentucky Ave

J4, Deland, Florida 32724

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 26, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

20-400956

June 3, 10, 2021 V21-0146

**********

NOTICE Of salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO.: 2020 31179 CICI

PENNYMaC lOaN sErVICEs, llC;

Plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEfICIarIEs, DEVIsEEs,

surVIVING sPOusE, GraNTEEs,

assIGNEEs, lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs,

TrusTEEs aND all OTHEr ParTIEs ClaIMING

aN INTErEsT BY, THrOuGH, uNDEr,

Or aGaINsT THE EsTaTE Of EDWIN WElCH

a/K/a EDWIN MICHaEl WElCH a/K/a EDWIN M. WElCH, ET al;

Defendants,

NOTICE IS GIVEN that, in accordance with the

Default Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated May

14, 2021, in the above-styled cause, The Clerk of

Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

on June 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM the following

described property:

LOT 49, COVENTRY FOREST ON THE HILL,

PHASE IV, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR

PLAT THEREOF RECORDED AT MAP BOOK

47, PAGES 176 AND 177, IN THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 621 CLAIRMONT LANE,

SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119-0000

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN

THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY

ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF

THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED

AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

WITNESS my hand on this 27th day of May, 2021.

DEREK R. COURNOYER, Esq. FBN. 1002218

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, P.C.

100 West Cypress Creek Road, Suite 1045

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954)-644-8704; Fax (954) 772-9601

ServiceFL@mlg-defaultlaw.com

ServiceFL2@mlg-defaultlaw.com

19-10086-FC

June 3, 10, 2021 V21-0145

***********

rE-NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2019 11064 CIDl

u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION,

Plaintiff, vs.

GarY DECEDEr a/K/a GarY a. DECEDEr;

flOrIDa HOusING fINaNCE

COrPOraTION; uNKNOWN TENaNT IN

POssEssION Of THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Order

Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the 23rd day

of March 2021 and entered in Case No. 2019

11064 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

is the Plaintiff and GARY DECEDER

A/K/A GARY A. DECEDER; FLORIDA HOUSING

FINANCE CORPORATION; and UNKNOWN

TENANT IN POSSESSION OF THE

SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants. LAURA

E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,

11:00 AM on the 20th day of July 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, BLOCK 1866, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

SEVENTY-TWO, ACCORDING TO PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

28, PAGES 161 THROUGH 167, INCLUSIVE,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO

FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST

FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE

FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED

AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF

RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 27 day of May, 2021.

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-01919

June 3, 10, 2021 V21-0144

**********

NOTICE Of salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2017 10926 CIDl

DIVIsION: Civil

Judge Kathryn D. Weston

PNC Bank, National association

Plaintiff, vs.

Vicki a loucakis, et al.

Defendants.

Notice is hereby given that on August 17,

2021, at 11:00 AM, the below named Clerk

of Court will offer by electronic sale at

https://www.volusia.realforeclose.com the

following described real property:

Unit 33, Mission Oaks, a mobile

home condominium, according to the

Declaration of Condominium as

recorded in Official Records Book

2417, Page(s) 1341, as amended

and plat thereof as recorded in Map

Book 38, Pages 181 through 184, inclusive,

of the public records of Volusla

County, Florida. Together with

that certain mobile home designated

as follows: Make: Gena Year: 2003

Title Numbers: 87135578 &

87135873 which mobile home is permanently

affixed to said land.

Commonly known as: 1681 Cadiz Avenue,

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from this sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

The sale is being held pursuant to the

Final Judgment of Foreclosure, entered on

December 19, 2017, in Civil Case No. 2017

10926 CIDL, pending in the Circuit Court

in Volusia County, Florida.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CYNTHIA DAVID (Florida Bar No.: 91387)

VALERIE N. EDGECOMBE BROWN

(Florida Bar No.: 10193)

MICHAEL E. CARLETON

(Florida Bar No.: 1007924)

MANLEY DEAS KOCHALSKI LLC

P. O. Box 165028

Columbus, OH 43216-5028

Telephone: 407-404-5266

Telecopier: 614-220-5613

Primary: stateefiling@manleydeas.com

Secondary: sef-cdavid@manleydeas.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

20-019162

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0162

**********

NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 10500 CIDl

CalIBEr HOME lOaNs, INC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOEl WIllIaMs, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 7,

2019, and entered in 2019 10500 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida, wherein CALIBER

HOME LOANS, INC is the Plaintiff and JOEL

WILLIAMS; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOEL

WILLIAMS; TYNISHA M. MITCHELL; UNITED

STATES OF AMERICA ON BEHALF OF THE

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

THE STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT

OF REVENUE; UNKNOWN TENANT

IN POSESSION #1; and CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY FLORIDA are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on July 8, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

THE NORTH 1/2 OF LOT 5, AND ALL OF

LOT 1 THROUGH 4, INCLUSIVE, AND

LOTS 10 THROUGH 14, INCLUSIVE,

BLOCK J, COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES

SECTION 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

7, PAGE(S) 94, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 2550 PERSHING

DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FL 32763

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

20-018727

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0165

************

NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 30643 CICI

BaNK Of aMErICa, N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEfICIarIEs, DEVIsEEs,

GraNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENOrs,

CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs aND all OTHErs

WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTErEsT IN THE EsTaTE

Of aGNEs TINslEY, DECEasED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN

THE ESTATE OF AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED;

WALTER GILLIS, SR.; UNITED

STATES OF AMERICA ACTING ON BEHALF

OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING

AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF

FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE;

and CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT IN

AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on July 7, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET

L. HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION, AS APPEARS

IN PLAT RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 2, PAGE 199, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 609 FREMONT AVENUE,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 7 day of June, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-254442

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0164

************

aMENDED rE-NOTICE Of

fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDl

THE BaNK Of NEW YOrK MEllON fKa THE

BaNK Of NEW YOrK, as TrusTEE fOr THE

CErTIfICaTEHOlDErs Of CWalT, INC., alTErNaTIVE

lOaN TrusT 2007-10CB, MOrTGaGE

Pass-THrOuGH CErTIfICaTEs, sErIEs 2007-10CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

BIll laIB a/K/a WIllIaM P. laIB, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure date the 13th day of

March 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 10042

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-10CB, is the Plaintiff and BILL LAIB

A/K/A WILLIAM P. LAIB; JEAN FOSS LAIB A/K/A

JEAN M. FOSS; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA),

N.A.; INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 N/K/A KIMBERLEE SECK

AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A NICHOLAS

GEORGE, are defendants. The Clerk of this Court

shall sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

the Clerk’s website for on-line auctions at, 11:00

AM on the 13th July 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA LAKES,

UNIT THIRTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 128 THROUGH 133,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM DRIVE,

DELTONA, FL 32738

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 7th day of June 2021.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02860-F

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0163

***********

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

file No. 2020 11285 PrDl

Division Probate

IN rE: EsTaTE Of

WIllarD I. TIMMEr

DECEasED.

The administration of the Estate of Willard

I. Timmer, deceased, File Number 2020

11285 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court

for Volusia County, Florida, the address of

which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland,

Florida 32724. The names and addresses

of the Personal Representative and the

Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file

their claim with this court WITHIN THE

LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS

NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION

733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE

CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER

THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is: June 10, 2021.

Personal representative:

Patricia T. Dixon

2764 Oak Park Court

Tallahassee, Florida 32308

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/NICOLE BELL CLELAND

NICOLE BELL CLELAND, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 124934

LEGACY PROTECTION LAWYERS, LLP

100 2nd Avenue South, Suite 900

St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

Telephone: (727) 471-5868

Email: nbell@LegacyProtectionLawyers.com

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0161

************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

file No. 2021 11239 PrDl

Division Probate

IN rE: EsTaTE Of

MarY l. HuNTENBurG

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Mary L.

Huntenburg, deceased, whose date of death

was April 7, 2021, is pending in the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N. Alabama

Avenue, Deland, FL 32724. The names

and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file

their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE

THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE

DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS

NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER

THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is June 10, 2021.

Personal representative:

Martha Huntenburg

601 7th Avenue South Apt. 204

Naples, Florida 34102

Attorney for Personal Representative:

JO-ANNE HERINA JEFFREYS, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 99471

500 Fifth Avenue South, Suite 526

Naples, Florida 34102

Telephone: (239) 260-4382

Fax: (239) 790-5258

E-Mail: jhj@joannejeffreyslaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: ewhittier@joannejeffreyslaw.com

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0160

***********

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

file No.: 2021-11012 PrDl

Division: 10

IN rE: EsTaTE Of

MarIE CarMEN MOOrE,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of MARIE CARMEN

MOORE, deceased, whose date of death

was March 9, 2021, is pending in the Circuit

Court, Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue,

DeLand, Florida 32724. The Personal Representative

is Daria M. Prendergast, whose address

is 11203 Thorny Brook Trail, Austin, Texas

78750 and the name and address of the Personal

Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s

estate on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3)

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY

(30) DAYS OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent’s estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE

DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO

(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

June 10, 2021.

Personal representative

DarIa M. PrENDErGasT

Attorney for Personal Representative

MEGAN CUNNINGHAM, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 0112881

Email: MCunningham@fmnlawyers.com

2114 Oak Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Telephone: (904) 791-1101

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0158

************

NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 30913 CICI

u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION,

Plaintiff, vs.

lINDsEY O'CONNOr, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated May 14, 2021, and entered in

2019 30913 CICI of the Circuit Court of

the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is the

Plaintiff and LINDSEY S. MCLAUGHLIN

AKA LINDSEY O'CONNOR; and

PATRICK ARTHUR O'CONNOR are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on June 30, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 7, BLOCK 2, GOLF CLUB ESTATES,

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 79, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 535 EAGLE

DRIVE, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 3 day of June, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-404958

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0157

*************

NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2017 11339 CIDl

WElls farGO BaNK, NaTIONal

assOCIaTION as TrusTEE fOr OPTION

ONE MOrTGaGE lOaN TrusT 2007-4,

assET-BaCKED CErTIfICaTEs, sErIEs 2007-4,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOsE r. MarTINEZ, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 16, 2020,

and entered in 2017 11339 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO

BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE

FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2007-4, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2007-4 is the Plaintiff and UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF

THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET

LAND TRUST; BLACK POINT ASSETS, INC. A

FLORIDA CORPORATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER

THE 3330 CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST

DATED JANUARY 1, 2014; WELLS FARGO

BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-4, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4; DISCOVER

BANK are the Defendant(s).

Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on July 01,

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 13, BLOCK 1360, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT FORTY SEVEN, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28, PAGES

10 THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3330 CALDWELL ST, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 3 day of June, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

17-047357

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0156

************

NOTICE Of fOrEClOsurE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2019-10027-CIDl

THE BaNK Of NEW YOrK MEllON fKa THE

BaNK Of NEW YOrK, as INDENTurE

TrusTEE fOr THE NOTEHOlDErs Of THE

CWaBs INC., assET-BaCKED NOTEs, sErIEs 2006-sD3,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOTHY THOMas, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the

28th day of May 2021, and entered in Case

No. 2019-10027-CIDL, of the Circuit Court

of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF

NEW YORK, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE

FOR THE NOTEHOLDERS OF THE

CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED NOTES,

SERIES 2006-SD3, is the Plaintiff and TIMOTHY

THOMAS; CHRISSY THOMAS; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF TIMOTHY THOMAS;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHRISSY

THOMAS; MIDLAND FUNDING LLC, SUCCESSOR

IN INTEREST TO ASPIRE;

STATE OF FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are defendants.

The Clerk of this Court shall sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

the Clerk’s website for online

auctions at, 11:00 AM on the 29th day of

July 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 38, ELLIOTT’S SUBDIVISION;

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE 198, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA, FLORIDA

Property Address: 845 SOUTH

BROOKS AVENUE, DELAND, FL 32720

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF

ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS

PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH

THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS

THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 3rd day of June, 2021.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02818-F

June 10, 17, 2021 V21-0155

***********