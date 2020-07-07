suBsEQuENT iNsERTioNs
volusia CouNTY
RE-NOTICE OF sALE
PURsUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2019 10516 CIDL
CITIZENs BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOsHUA D. PATTERsON; TIFFANY MCCORD;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UN-KNOWN TENANT 2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 10516 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein CITIZENS BANK, N.A., is Plaintiff and JOSHUA D. PATTERSON;
TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2, are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 28th day of July, 2020, the following described property as set forth
in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 224 THROUGH 240, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1430 Sonnet Court, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located therein or thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: May 28, 2020
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
19-400737
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0278
************************
RE-NOTICE OF sALE
PURsUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, As TRUsTEE FOR THE
CERTIFICATEHOLDERs CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUsT 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-23CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF
COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN TENANT #1;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 30733 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk
of the Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of July, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION, UNIT V,
ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 140, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 235 N. Brighton Drive, Port
Orange, Florida 32127
and all fixtures and personal property located therein or thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: May 18, 2020
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400061
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0279
************************
NOTICE OF REsCHEDULED sALE
PURsUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CAsE NO.: 2019 10365 CIDL
DIVIsION: 01
LOANCARE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRANDY KUBIK, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 30, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 10365 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida in which
LoanCare, LLC, is the Plaintiff and Brandy Kubik a/k/a Brandy S. Kubik, Christopher Kubik a/k/a Christopher P. Kubik, Unknown Spouse of Mary Mussetter, deceased,
Florida Shores Property Owners Association, Inc., The City of Edgewater, Florida, Unknown Heir of the estate of Mary Mussetter, deceased, Washington Federal, National Association
successor in interest to First Mutual Bank, Unknown
Party#1 N/K/A Ray Cook, Unknown Party#2 N/K/A John Doe, are defendants, the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on online
at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the July 30, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTS 2925 AND 2926, BLOCK 147, FLORIDA
SHORES UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE(S) 104 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1432 VICTORY PALM DR, EDGEWATER, FL 32132
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: LAUREN HEGGESTAD
Florida Bar No.: 85039
18-018181
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0280
************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOsURE sALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2018 11361 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs AND
ALL OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
IN THE EsTATE OF EVELYN BARNEs, DECEAsED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11361 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein LOAN-CARE, LLC is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DEBORAH MAE BARNES, DECEASED; ALBERT J. BARNES, JR., AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE
OF EVELYN BARNES, DECEASED ; ALBERT J. BARNES, JR; LYNRAE SWAIN F/K/A EVELYN RAE SWAIN; KASEY LEE BARNES are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on July 21, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 8, BLOCK 245 DELTONA LAKES UNIT FIVE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 127
THROUGH 138, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1068 E NORMANDY BLVD, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 25 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-150660
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0281
************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOsURE sALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 30715 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
CHARLEs WEsLEY RUMER A/K/A
CHARLEs W. RUMER III, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 15, 2019, and entered in 2019 30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLES W. RUMER III; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLES W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on July 22, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE SOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE EASTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12, BLOCK 5, AS LIES SOUTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF DIVISION STREET, A 50 FOOT STREET AS NOW LAIDOUT,
H.P. HANDS SUBDIVISION IN THE THOMAS
FITCH GRANT, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN
DEED BOOK "P", PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 345 COLLINS ST, ORMOND
BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 26 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-261541
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0282
************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10123-PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: EsTATE OF
sTEPHEN EDWARD WALTON JR.
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Stephen Edward Walton Jr., deceased, whose date of death was October 24, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32712. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS
NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET
FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 2,
2020.
Personal Representative
LIsA WALTON
585 James Street
Orange City, Florida 32763
Attorney for the Personal Representative
CATHERINE E. DAVEY
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 991724
DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 941251
Maitland, FL 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com
Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0276
************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien
& Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney
will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest
bidder. Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash
or cashier check;18% buyer prem; all auctions
are held w/ reserve; any persons interested
ph 954-563-1999
Sale Date July 24, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411
NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
V12802 1985 Hunter FL0901KD Hull ID#:
HUN31490C585 inboard pleasure diesel
fiberglass 31ft R/O Kenneth Martin Shoaf
Lienor: Daytona Beach Aqua Sarfari/Lighthouse
Boat Yard 4936 So Peninsula Dr Ponce Inlet
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0275
************************
NOTICE OF FORECLOsURE sALE
PURsUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2018 11655 CIDL
sPECIALIZED LOAN sERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, Vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRs BENEFICIARIEs, DEVIsEEs,
sURVIVING sPOUsE,
GRANTEEs,; ELIZABETH PANARIELLO
A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIELLO;
JOHN LEROY RICE, JR.;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on February 7,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 11655 CIDL, of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein,
SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC is the
Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,; ELIZABETH PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIELLO; JOHN LEROY RICE, JR.; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF
FLORIDA; FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY,
LLC; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELIZABETH A.
PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIEL;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO
BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on August 25, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE
WEST 1/2 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 25,
TOWNSHIP 16 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST,
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA RUN SOUTH
89°38'47" WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE
OF SAID WEST 1/2 OF SW 1/4 637.56 FEET
THENCE SOUTH 03°32'09'' WEST, 716.75
FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN
THENCE NORTH 89°40'44" EAST 292.63
FEET THENCE SOUTH 03°07'48" WEST
375.10 FEET THENCE SOUTH 43°04’12"
WEST 250.71 FEET THENCE SOUTH
66°21'20" WEST 149.93 FEET THENCE
NORTH 03°32'09" EAST 617.58 FEET TO
THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO
A 30 FOOT EASEMENT ON THE WEST
SIDE FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, DRAINAGE
AND UTILITIES AND A 20 FOOT EASEMENT
ON THE SOUTH SIDE FOR DRAINAGE.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME VIN #: GMHGA4480128801A TITLE #:
86832791 AND VIN #:
GMHGA4480128801B TITLE #:
86834065.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
Dated this 2 day of July, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1113-13610B
July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0285
************************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOsURE sALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CAsE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL
PNC BANK, NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHELE KELLEY; sTATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMs,
INC.; UNITED GUARANTY REsIDENTIAL
INsURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH
CAROLINA; KENNEDY sPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH
CREDIT UNION; CITY OF
DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;
MICHELE DAVIs; sTUART DAVIs; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITsELL;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A
AMANDA MAss; LAURA E. ROTH,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
VOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN
POssEssION OF THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the
26th day of May, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein PNC BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and
MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS, INC.;
UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA;
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH
CREDIT UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA
BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE
DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA
MASS; LAURA E. ROTH, CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN TENANT (S) IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 AM on the 25th day of August, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDER
IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 128
THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT
TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE,
YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK
NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE
CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,
YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE
REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE
OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 7th day of July, 2020.
By: LIANA R. HALL, Esq.
Bar Number: 73813
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-03737
July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0286
************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien
& Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney
will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest
bidder. Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash
or cashier check;18% buyer prem; all auctions
are held w/ reserve; any persons interested
ph 954-563-1999
Sale Date July 24, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411
NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
V12802 1985 Hunter FL0901KD Hull ID#:
HUN31490C585 inboard pleasure diesel
fiberglass 31ft R/O Kenneth Martin Shoaf
Lienor: Daytona Beach Aqua Sarfari/Lighthouse
Boat Yard 4936 So Peninsula Dr Ponce Inlet
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911
July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0283
************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien
& Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney
will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest
bidder. Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash
or cashier check;18% buyer prem; all auctions
are held w/ reserve; any persons interested
ph 954-563-1999
Sale Date July 31, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411
NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
V12806 1971 Nautalin FL1492CP Hull ID#:
FLZJ2603K771 in/outboard pleasure gas
fiberglass 43ft R/O Tropical Resort & Marina
/ Erin Joseph Reno Lienor: Tropical Hammock
Inc/Tropical Resort & Marina 1485
Lakeview Dr Deland
V12807 1977 Trojan FL0536KF Hull ID#:
TRJ070410777 inboard pleasure gas fiberglass
36ft R/O Dave Bevan Howell Lienor:
Tropical Hammock Inc/Tropical Resort & Marina
1485 Lakeview Dr Deland
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911
July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0284
************************