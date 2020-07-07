suBsEQuENT iNsERTioNs

volusia CouNTY

RE-NOTICE OF sALE

PURsUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2019 10516 CIDL

CITIZENs BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOsHUA D. PATTERsON; TIFFANY MCCORD;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UN-KNOWN TENANT 2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 10, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 10516 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein CITIZENS BANK, N.A., is Plaintiff and JOSHUA D. PATTERSON;

TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2, are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 28th day of July, 2020, the following described property as set forth

in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 224 THROUGH 240, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1430 Sonnet Court, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located therein or thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage. Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 28, 2020

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

19-400737

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0278

RE-NOTICE OF sALE

PURsUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, As TRUsTEE FOR THE

CERTIFICATEHOLDERs CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUsT 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PAss-THROUGH CERTIFICATEs, sERIEs 2006-23CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN sPOUsE OF

COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN TENANT #1;

UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018 30733 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk

of the Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of July, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION, UNIT V,

ACCORDING TO PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 140, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 235 N. Brighton Drive, Port

Orange, Florida 32127

and all fixtures and personal property located therein or thereon, which are included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus funds from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 18, 2020

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400061

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0279

NOTICE OF REsCHEDULED sALE

PURsUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CAsE NO.: 2019 10365 CIDL

DIVIsION: 01

LOANCARE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRANDY KUBIK, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 30, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 10365 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida in which

LoanCare, LLC, is the Plaintiff and Brandy Kubik a/k/a Brandy S. Kubik, Christopher Kubik a/k/a Christopher P. Kubik, Unknown Spouse of Mary Mussetter, deceased,

Florida Shores Property Owners Association, Inc., The City of Edgewater, Florida, Unknown Heir of the estate of Mary Mussetter, deceased, Washington Federal, National Association

successor in interest to First Mutual Bank, Unknown

Party#1 N/K/A Ray Cook, Unknown Party#2 N/K/A John Doe, are defendants, the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on online

at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the July 30, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTS 2925 AND 2926, BLOCK 147, FLORIDA

SHORES UNIT 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE(S) 104 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1432 VICTORY PALM DR, EDGEWATER, FL 32132

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: LAUREN HEGGESTAD

Florida Bar No.: 85039

18-018181

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0280

NOTICE OF FORECLOsURE sALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2018 11361 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEFICIARIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GRANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

LIENORs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs AND

ALL OTHERs WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

IN THE EsTATE OF EVELYN BARNEs, DECEAsED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11361 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein LOAN-CARE, LLC is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF DEBORAH MAE BARNES, DECEASED; ALBERT J. BARNES, JR., AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE

OF EVELYN BARNES, DECEASED ; ALBERT J. BARNES, JR; LYNRAE SWAIN F/K/A EVELYN RAE SWAIN; KASEY LEE BARNES are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on July 21, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, BLOCK 245 DELTONA LAKES UNIT FIVE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 127

THROUGH 138, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1068 E NORMANDY BLVD, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 25 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-150660

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0281

NOTICE OF FORECLOsURE sALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 30715 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

CHARLEs WEsLEY RUMER A/K/A

CHARLEs W. RUMER III, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 15, 2019, and entered in 2019 30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLES W. RUMER III; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLES W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on July 22, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE ESTATES, ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE SOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE EASTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12, BLOCK 5, AS LIES SOUTH OF THE SOUTH LINE OF DIVISION STREET, A 50 FOOT STREET AS NOW LAIDOUT,

H.P. HANDS SUBDIVISION IN THE THOMAS

FITCH GRANT, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN

DEED BOOK "P", PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 345 COLLINS ST, ORMOND

BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 26 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-261541

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0282

NOTICE TO CREDITORs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10123-PRDL

Division Probate

IN RE: EsTATE OF

sTEPHEN EDWARD WALTON JR.

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Stephen Edward Walton Jr., deceased, whose date of death was October 24, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32712. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS

NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET

FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 2,

2020.

Personal Representative

LIsA WALTON

585 James Street

Orange City, Florida 32763

Attorney for the Personal Representative

CATHERINE E. DAVEY

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 991724

DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 941251

Maitland, FL 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0276

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien

& Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney

will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest

bidder. Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash

or cashier check;18% buyer prem; all auctions

are held w/ reserve; any persons interested

ph 954-563-1999

Sale Date July 24, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411

NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

V12802 1985 Hunter FL0901KD Hull ID#:

HUN31490C585 inboard pleasure diesel

fiberglass 31ft R/O Kenneth Martin Shoaf

Lienor: Daytona Beach Aqua Sarfari/Lighthouse

Boat Yard 4936 So Peninsula Dr Ponce Inlet

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0275

NOTICE OF FORECLOsURE sALE

PURsUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2018 11655 CIDL

sPECIALIZED LOAN sERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, Vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRs BENEFICIARIEs, DEVIsEEs,

sURVIVING sPOUsE,

GRANTEEs,; ELIZABETH PANARIELLO

A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIELLO;

JOHN LEROY RICE, JR.;

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on February 7,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 11655 CIDL, of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein,

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC is the

Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,; ELIZABETH PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIELLO; JOHN LEROY RICE, JR.; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF

FLORIDA; FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY,

LLC; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELIZABETH A.

PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIEL;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO

BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on August 25, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE

WEST 1/2 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 25,

TOWNSHIP 16 SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST,

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA RUN SOUTH

89°38'47" WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE

OF SAID WEST 1/2 OF SW 1/4 637.56 FEET

THENCE SOUTH 03°32'09'' WEST, 716.75

FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN

THENCE NORTH 89°40'44" EAST 292.63

FEET THENCE SOUTH 03°07'48" WEST

375.10 FEET THENCE SOUTH 43°04’12"

WEST 250.71 FEET THENCE SOUTH

66°21'20" WEST 149.93 FEET THENCE

NORTH 03°32'09" EAST 617.58 FEET TO

THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT TO

A 30 FOOT EASEMENT ON THE WEST

SIDE FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, DRAINAGE

AND UTILITIES AND A 20 FOOT EASEMENT

ON THE SOUTH SIDE FOR DRAINAGE.

TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME VIN #: GMHGA4480128801A TITLE #:

86832791 AND VIN #:

GMHGA4480128801B TITLE #:

86834065.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

Dated this 2 day of July, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1113-13610B

July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0285

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOsURE sALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CAsE NO.: 2016 11839 CIDL

PNC BANK, NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHELE KELLEY; sTATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMs,

INC.; UNITED GUARANTY REsIDENTIAL

INsURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH

CAROLINA; KENNEDY sPACE CENTER

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH

CREDIT UNION; CITY OF

DAYTONA BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA;

MICHELE DAVIs; sTUART DAVIs; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 N/K/A KEITH WHITsELL;

UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A

AMANDA MAss; LAURA E. ROTH,

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

VOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA IN

POssEssION OF THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the

26th day of May, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein PNC BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and

MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS, INC.;

UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA;

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH

CREDIT UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA

BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE

DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA

MASS; LAURA E. ROTH, CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN TENANT (S) IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,

11:00 AM on the 25th day of August, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDER

IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 128

THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT

TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE,

YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK

NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE

CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM,

YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE

REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE

OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 7th day of July, 2020.

By: LIANA R. HALL, Esq.

Bar Number: 73813

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-03737

July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0286

************************