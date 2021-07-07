 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 1074-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #502300001052  23 15 30 S 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 0915 PG 0284

Name in which assessed: REYNOLD M DANDREA ET AL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3731-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001520  LOT 152 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0333

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11623-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

GAIL MARIE FORTIER                 

a/k/a GAIL FORTIER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Gail Marie Fortier, deceased, whose date of death was May 26, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Ryan F. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 108120

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Cory J. Fortier

674 Tumblebrook Drive

Port Orange, Florida 32127

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA  

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10641 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KAREN J. THOMPSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE OF ACTION

(formal notice by publication)

TO: LISA NAVIN.  UNKNOWN

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Notice of Administration has been filed in this court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address are: Robert D. Hines, Esq., Hines Norman Hines, P.L., 1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B, Tampa, FL 33612 on or before August 7, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice. 

Signed on this 23rd day of June, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ D. Patterson

As Deputy Clerk

First Publication on: July 1, 2021.

July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1149-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #502700000241  27 15 30 S 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 PER OR 4197 PG 2666 PER OR 5628 PG 3303 PER OF 5756 PG 0551

Name in which assessed: JOSE & FARAH JOSEPH

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4740-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #612901010010  29 16 31 LOTS 1 & 15 BLK 1 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 70 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 5417 PG 0483 PER OR 5449 PG 0981 PER OR 5531 PG 0765

Name in which assessed: RUDY & LORRAINE VECCHIO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-12689 FMDL

DIVISION: 04

In Re: The Marriage of 

Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez,

Petitioner

and

Sarah Lynn Garcia, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Sarah Lynn Garcia

1153 Main St

Hunt, NY 14846

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez

1025 S Beach St, Apt 149

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

on or before July 12, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 27, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA  

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021 10144 PRDL

Div.: 10

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

JULIA R. LEKICH

Deceased.

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Cynthia Cardenas (address unknown) and

Antonio Cardenas (address unknown)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Administration has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address is: Coren J. Meeks, c/o Meeks and Ceely, P.L., 311 E. Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, on or before July 15, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the Clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice. This Notice shall be published in The Beacon once a week for FOUR (4) consecutive weeks.

Signed on this 3rd day of June, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ D. Patterson

Deputy Clerk

First Publication on: June 17, 2021.

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2063-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #700901790011  W 154.65 FT OF N 80.62 FT OF S 211.22 FT MEAS ON W/L OF BLK 115 DELAND MB 2 PG 45 PER OR 3840 PGS 4014-4017 INC PER OR 6730 PG 4678

Name in which assessed: JOHN L GREEN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

June 17, 24 ,July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5375-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #711601070120  16 17 31 LOTS 12 13 14 & 15 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 80 PER OR 4344 PG 4978 PER OR 5586 PG 1486

Name in which assessed: NATHAN OLIVER CO-TR & JEROMARLI TRUST CO-TR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-11353PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JAMES ERNEST MELANSON, 

a/k/a JAMES E. MELANSON, 

a/k/a JAMES MELANSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of JAMES ERNEST MELANSON, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.

Signed on this 18th day of May, 2021.

/s/ DONALD JEFFREY MELANSON, Petitioner

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

499 N Spring Garden Ave, DeLand FL 32720  July 27, 2021@ 12:00 pm

Jack Brown- Household items

Jamie Belcher- Household

MARIE SIMPKINS- Housewares,

furniture

JAMIE BELCHER- misc. boxes

Jonathan Smith- couch, boxes, tools

Jack Brown- Household Items, Stoves, Refridgerator, Beds Boxes and Couch

MONICA OWENS- bed, 2 TVs, precious moments (5 boxes), clothes, stereo, safe

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.  Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3582-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001220  LOTS 122 TO 125 INC HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0331

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5994-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #810600000126  06-18-31 100% SUB-SURFACE RIGHTS TO THAT PART OF GOVT LOT 3 LYING ADJ ON WEST SIDE OF YOURLANDO 1ST ADD MB 10 PG 185 & N OF CASSADAGA RD PER OR 5762 PGS 0095-0096 PER OR 5971 PG 1092 PER OR 6719 PG 3705

Name in which assessed: PERFORMANCE RESOURCES LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-11158-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: The Estate of:

FAYE A. HOWE,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Administration of the Estate of FAYE A. HOWE, deceased, whose date of death was 1 June 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: July 1, 2021.

/s/ FERNANDO IGLESIAS, ESQ.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 994626

120 S. Woodland Blvd., Ste 205

DeLand, FL 32720

386.860.1140

iglesiaslegal@gmail.com 

 

/s/ KIMBERLEY HOLMES

Personal Representative

1949 Little River Drive

Orange Park, FL 32003

Signed on 10-21-2020

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Sterling Beauty Salon

1773 Laredo Dr

Deltona, FL 32738

Sherlyn M. Salerna

July 8, 2021

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/20/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2010 CHEVY COBALT

VIN# 1G1AD5F54A7161011

1994 FORD F-150

VIN# 1FTEF15N3RNA75158

July 8, 2021

 

*******

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3586-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001670  LOTS 167 168 & 169 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY PER OR 3975 PG 1555

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY LUPICA TRS ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12039-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #533844010060  E 1/2 OF LOT 6 BLK 1 KEATING SUB COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR4767 PGS 4105-4106 PER OR 5320 PG 0979

Name in which assessed: MARVIN EDWARD LARGE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2021-11557-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

WILLOUGHBY SAMUEL DAY, 

a/k/a WILLOUGHBY S. DAY,

a/k/a WILLOUGHBY DAY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of WILLOUGHBY SAMUEL DAY, a/k/a WILLOUGHBY S. DAY, a/k/a WILLOUGHBY DAY, deceased, file number 2021-11557-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.

/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 0629421

Taylor and Nordman, P.A.

112 N. Florida Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720

Tel: (386) 734-2558

Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

 

/s/ KRISTY L. DALPEZ, 

as Personal Representative of

the Estate of Willoughby S. Day

2400 S. Glen Eagles Drive

DeLand, FL 32724

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On July 27th, 2021  at 1:00 PM.

Thomas Coleman household item, Robert Taylor Household items, London Plumber bed couch household furniture, Jacolbi Sampson Bedding and furniture and electronics, Teresa Lites Household

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HILL FAMILY REALTY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3622-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #800902140160  LOTS 16 17 & 18 BLK  N 2ND ADD ORANGE CITY TERRACE MB 23 PGS 93-94 INC PER OR 5125 PG 2891

Name in which assessed: PARKS PROPERTIES INC & HILL & BECKMAN INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12204-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #533892010190  LOT 16 EXC E 80 FT & LOT 19 BLK AWRIGHT 2ND ADD COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR 6352 PG 3139 PER OR 6356 PG 1629

Name in which assessed: MARK DREW LIPTON ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

2020 12338 PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MICHAEL G. STOVER SR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Michael G. Stover, Sr., deceased, Case Number 2020 12338 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL  32724. 

The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

MYERS LAW GROUP, P.A.

/s/ Danielle C. Edwards

Danielle Edwards, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 105878

100 West Indiana Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Telephone: (407) 271-0120

E-mail: danielle@delandlegal.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ JAMIE ROBERSON

2130 East Kicklighter Road

Lake Helen, Florida 32744

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, July 27th, 2021   @ 12:00 pm

John McEvoy mini fridge, bed frames, households, boxes, dog cage, chairs, clothes, electronics

Daniel Heinfling furniture, beds, households, boxes, appliances, tools  Corwin Risner household items 

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

***********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3730-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001500  LOTS 150 & 151 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 3190 PG 0728 PER OR 6305 PG 0331

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 15886-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #953702000432  E 1/2 OF LOT 43 EXC N 264 FT & W 1/2 OF LOT 45 EXC N 396 FT PABLO SUB MB 4 PG 101

Name in which assessed: SAM SANSANO ET AL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

2020 12327 PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOSEPHINE WRIGHT

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Josephine Wright, deceased, Case Number 2020 12327 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL  32724. 

The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

MYERS LAW GROUP, P.A.

/s/ Danielle C.Edwards

Danielle Edwards, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 105878

100 West Indiana Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Telephone: (407) 271-0120

E-mail: danielle@delandlegal.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ MICHAEL RONEY

1665 3rd Ave,

DeLand, FL 32724

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/26/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2007 NISSAN PATHFINDER

VIN# 5N1AR18U57C643231

2018 HONDA ACCORD

VIN# 1HGCV1F10JA159053

1999 DODGE DURANGO

VIN# 1B4HS28Y9XF622295

2017 HYUNDAI 53’ SEMI-TRAILER

VIN# 3H3V532C8JT223376

2017 NISSAN JUKE

VIN# JN8AF5MR3HT706080

2018 CHEVY SILVERADO

VIN# 1GC1KWEY3JF215046

2004 FORD EXPEDITION

VIN# 1FMRU15W34LB32894

2007 DODGE DURANGO

VIN# 1D8HD38K87F569749

1993 TOYOTA COROLLA

VIN# 4T1SK12E0PU177454

July 8, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11581-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOSEPH ANTHONY BIENIASZ

A/K/A JOSEPH A. BIENIASZ

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH ANTHONY BIENIASZ, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is July 8, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EVERY & STACK

By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 297798

444 Seabreeze Boulevard, 

Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991

Telephone: (386) 255-1925

Email: kate@melstack.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ JOSEPH K. BIENIASZ

1243 Pulaski Avenue

Coal Township, PA 17866

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11582-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JOSEPH ANTHONY SPORL, JR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of  Joseph Anthony Sporl, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was May 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Mark R. Hall

Florida Bar Number: 691178

124 Faulkner Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Telephone: (386) 423-1221

Fax: (386) 423-2232

E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com

Secondary E-Mail: gina@mhallpa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Philip R. Sporl

3594 Maribella Drive

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11635-PRDL 

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

AUDREY B. HARTMAN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Audrey B. Hartman, deceased, whose date of death was May 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

/s/ H. Charles Woerner, Jr., P.A. 

Florida Bar Number: 144921

2001 S. Ridgewood Avenue

South Daytona, Florida 32119

Telephone: (386) 767-9811

Fax: (386) 788-0748

E-Mail: woernerlaw@aol.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Karen L. Bollinger

113 Harrow Drive

Slidell, LA 70461

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. : 2021-30443-CICI

DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley) 

CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RONALD B. ATKINS and LINDA P. SHIRLEY; KAREN M. BELLAMY; JOSIAH BENDER; KIMBERLY R. BITTING; SALVATORE BRIA and ALICIA BRIA; WILLIE BROWN and GLORIA BROWN; FOY CAMPBELL, JR., and RIKI M. CAMPBELL; JB PAINTING AND DRYWALL, LLC; ZOLTON C. SZABO a/k/a ZOLTAN CHARLES SZABO and DOROTHEA D. SZABO; JAMES L. TOOTLE, JR., and SHARON L. TOOTLE; and TRILOGY ECOMMERCE SERVICES, LLC,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Atkins, Ronald B. and Linda P. Shirley, 1410 Silver Slate Drive, New Albany, IN 47150

Bria, Salvatore and Alicia, 1658 Olde Oak Dr., Lithia Spring, GA 30122

Brown, Willie and Gloria, 321 Hillside Rd., Decatur AL 35601

Campbell, Foy Jr. and Riki M.,108 Caitlin Ct., Burnet TX 78611

JB Painting and Drywall, LLC, By serving: Beatriz C Melchor Lopez, Agent, 1701 Berrancher Dr, Columbus, OH 43228

Trilogy Ecommerce Services, LLC an Arizona Limited Liability Company, 7904 E. Caaparon Road, Suite #A110-135A, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:

The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Unit        Weeks

101          45

202          45

204          50

205          45

302          42

401          04

403          02, 03

404          49

408          41, 51

508         47

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the

Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

555 West Granada Boulevard,

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 26, 2021,

otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 8th day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

CB57

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES  If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES  Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11504 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF          

JOHN PETER LOGAN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN PETER LOGAN, deceased, whose date of death was December 9, 2019; File Number  2021 11504 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Caroline, VA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: July 1, 2021.

Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire - FBN: 114278

DBA@GendersAlvarez.com

Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire - FBN: 146528

AFD@GendersAlvarez.com

Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire - FBN 65928

WCM@GendersAlvarez.com

GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.

2307 West Cleveland Street

Tampa, Florida 33609

Phone: (813) 254-4744 

Fax: (813) 254-5222

Eservice for all attorneys listed above:

GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com

KATELYN ERIN LOGAN

Personal Representative

12900 Centre Park Circle, Apt. 106

Herndon, VA 20171

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. : 2021-30295-CICI

DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley) 

CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KENNETH W. BARNETT and CAROLYN C. BARNETT; FRANK J. BRINK, JR., and MARIE B. BRINK; AUDREY DEREMO and GORDON DEREMO; FREDRICK J. FEBO a/k/a FREDERICK JAMES FEBO; PAT LARSON; RICHARD J. LIUZZO and JOANN M. LIUZZO; DON H. NICHOLS; KIM ROBINSON and JACQUELINE ROBINSON,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Brink, J. Frank, Jr. and Marie B., 7003 Scenic Drive, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Deremo, Audrey and Gordon, 2906 Hwy 118 E, Bracebridge, Ontario P1L 1X1 CANADA

Liuzzo, Richard J. and JoAnn M., 183 Poor Farm Road, Carbondale, PA 18407

Nichols, Don H., 423 S 6th Street, Ironton, OH 45638

Robinson, Kim and Jacqueline, 2825 Rutledge Road, PO Box 316, Sydenham, Ontario K0H2T0 CANADA

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:

The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Unit        Weeks

104          49

205          15

208          15

303          17

304          17

307          18

403          05

405          44

407          43

502          36

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the

Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

555 West Granada Boulevard, 

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 22, 2021,

otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 7th day of JUNE, 2021

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ S. Yearby

Deputy Clerk

CB56

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES  If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES  Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 11440 FMDL

DIVISION: 03 

In Re: The Marriage of

JESSICA RODRIGUEZ,

Petitioner

and

HELEN RIVERA,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: HELEN RIVERA

Unknown Address

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

JESSICA RODRIGUEZ

2870 Waco Drive

Deltona, FL 32738

on or before July 26, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: June 10, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk

June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: DELAND COLLISION CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/02/2021, 8:00 am at 115 E. PARKDALE AV, DELAND, FL 32724, pursuant to subsection 713.585 of the Florida Statutes. DELAND COLLISION CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2018 Volkswagen Beetle 

Convertible

VIN: 3VW5DAAT4JM516737

July 8, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.:2021-CA-30647

DIVISION:32

R.E. SERVICES & SOLUTIONS, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, 

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual; and ELIZABETH G. MCGHEE, an individual, 

Defendant.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO:  UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Estate”); UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Heirs”); JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual (“Mr. McGhee”), and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under or against the above named Defendant(s), who (is/are) not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties claim as heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, spouses, or other claimants 

Current Residence Unknown.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title on the following property in Volusia County, Florida, 

Lot 27, Block 2, Roosevelt Park, as per plat therof, recorded in Map Book 11, Page(s) 125, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

 Also known as: 

LOT 27, BLOCK 2, ROOSEVELT PARK, AS PER PLAT THEROF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE(S) 125, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

(the “Property”),

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Woolsey Morcom, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 203 Fort Wade Road Suite 105 Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081, on or before July 15th, 2021 or within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 101 North Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32724, either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of the Court on this 14th day of June, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By:  /s/ K. McCoy

Deputy Clerk

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES  If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES  Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11625-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN GIFFORD GRAY III

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN GIFFORD GRAY III, deceased, whose date of death was April 20, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Ashley N. Duz

Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ DENNIS L. GRAY

7621 East Twinleaf Trail

Orange, CA 92689

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/26/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1G4HP52K644161201 2004 BUICK

1G8JW84R32Y535994 2002 SATURN

2FAHP71V18X117638 2008 FORD

3C4FY48B83T585255 

2003 CHRYSLER

3C4FY4BB41T552193 

2001 CHRYSLER

3GNDA23P66S518075 

2006 CHEVROLET

5J6YH18716L012405 2006 HONDA

JACDJ58X5Y7J03476 2000 ISUZU

1N4AL3AP5FC569867 2015 NISSAN

July 8, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR

THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 10405 CIDL 

DIVISION:01

AURIC HOLDINGS, LLC,

a Florida Limited Liability 

Company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CYD ASSOCIATES; ALAN 

DERKAZARIAN, Their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other  Parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors,  or other parties claiming by, through or under  those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all  claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION - 

REAL PROPERTY

TO: CYD ASSOCIATES and ALAN DERKAZARIAN, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 22, Block 1916 of Deltona Lakes Unit 74, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 29, Pages 28-44, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (“Real Property”). 

This property is located at the street address of: 2131 Capri Circle, Deltona FL 32738 (“Real Property”).

has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 10th day of June 2021.

HON. LAURA E. ROTH,

Clerk, Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES.  If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.  Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771.  THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.

June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2021 11395 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF 

DONNA MARIE CARLSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Donna Marie Carlson, Deceased, whose date of death was April 25, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is:  P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is  July 1.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.

Personal Representative:

Email Addresses:

joedudley@joedudley.com

jdudley@joedudley.com

Florida Bar No. 650293

403 Downing Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Telephone: (386) 428-2434

 

/s/ ROBERT CARLSON

711 14th Avenue S.

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: DELAND COLLISION CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/02/2021, 9:00 am at 115 E. PARKDALE AV, DELAND, FL 32724, pursuant to subsection 713.585 of the Florida Statutes. DELAND COLLISION CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2017 Nissan Versa

VIN: 3N1CN7AP0HK433375

July 8, 2021

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/23/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

1996 TOYOTA COROLLA

VIN# 1NXBA02E7TZ414898

July 8, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR

THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 10655 CIDL

CALICO PROPERTIES, LLC,

a Florida limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THOMAS  WOOD  PENNOCK; LOUISE 

SPIER WOLL; VOLUSIA COUNTY 

CLERK OF COURT; their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other parties claiming by,  through, under or against them, and all  unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under  those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION - 

REAL PROPERTY

TO: THOMAS WOOD PENNOCK and LOUISE SPIER WOLL, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lots 9, 10, and 11, Block 84, West Highlands Per Official Record Book 2510 Page 1264, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (hereafter “Real Property”). 

This property is located at the street address of: 14th Street, Orange City, Florida (“Real Property”).

has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 17th day of June 2021.

HON. LAURA E. ROTH,

Clerk, Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES.  If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.  Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771.  THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.

July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 21-CP

DivisIon Probate 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ELEANOR M. LALIBERTY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Eleanor M. LaLiberty, deceased, whose date of death was March 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Dawn M. Calache

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar Number: 123760

Law Office of Dawn Calache

3959 S. Nova Road, Suite 2

Port Orange, FL 32127

Telephone: (386) 872-4223

Fax: (888) 678-6790

E-Mail: dcalache@calachelaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: service@lawsprt.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Robert W. Benware

59 Division Ave.

Ormond, Florida 32174

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/24/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

2D4GP44L95R361653 2005 DODGE

July 8, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/23/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1GNDM19W0SB266961 

1995 CHEVROLET

July 8, 2021

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No.2019 32219 CICI

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al.Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 32219 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 28th day of July, 2021, the following described property:

LOT 40, “RAYMONDE SHORES” SECOND ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 135, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 25th day of June, 2021. 

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone:  (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line:  (888) 491-1120

Facsimile:  (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

58341.0542 / JSchwartz

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11545-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KATHERINE DEFRIESE 

a/k/a KATHERINE WOOTEN 

DEFRIESE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of KATHERINE DEFRIESE, deceased, whose date of death was September 17, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Ashley N. Duz

Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ JOSEPH COOKE

12 Circle Drive

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-5453

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$2,835.00 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $2,835.00 U.S. CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT APRIL 9, 2021 AT OR NEAR 109 ASTOR STREET, DAYTONA BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2019 11173 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-1

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

CATHLEEN E. BURGESS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, GRANTEES, DEVISEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES, AND CREDITORS OF KENNETH R. BURGESS, DECEASED; 4300 CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION INC; BANK OF AMERICA NA; KENNETH W. BURGESS; MAUREEN A. FIORENTINO; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2;

 Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on June 10, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 29th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

UNIT 896, SEASIDE VILLAS, A CONDOMINIUM AS PER DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM FOR SEASIDE VILLAS AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 3167, PAGE 734, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property address: 896 Oyster Quay, New Smyrna, FL 32169

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 28th day of June 2021:

Respectfully submitted, 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ HEATHER GRIFFITHS, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 91444

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11216-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DOROTHY L HEINER 

a/k/a DOROTHY LOUISE HEINER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DOROTHY L. HEINER also known as DOROTHY LOUISE HEINER, deceased, whose date of death was August 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Ashley N. Duz

Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ JULIE DAMEWOOD

P.O. Box 891707

Temecula, California 92591

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

**************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:

PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE’S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: JULY 27th, AT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com. BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.

 

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN - 800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM

 

444   SHELLY ANN CONKLIN

 

PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DELAND - 1540 S STATE ROAD 15A, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 11:00AM

 

A35   JAMES JACKSON

B25   ALLISON LAKAY IRVING

E53   BRANDI LYNN HANSON

E55   TAYNA GERENA DEL VALLE

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.:  2018 10637 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

CARA WILHELM A/K/A CARA L. WILHELM; CAROLE S. DEPINTO; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.;

Defendant(s).

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to the Order Granting Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale entered on May 10, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 27th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

The following described lot, piece or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Volusia State of Florida, to-wit: Lot 5, Block 1342, Deltona Lakes, Unit 45, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 27, Pages 300 through 313, inclusive of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida Tax Map Reference: 8130-45-0050.

Property address: 2253 Clearwater Drive, Deltona, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 28th day of June 2021:

Respectfully submitted, 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ HEATHER GRIFFITHS, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 91444

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-11590PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MICHAEL CARL SCHULZ, 

a/k/a MICHAEL SCHULZ,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of MICHAEL CARL SCHULZ, deceased, whose date of death was May 20, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.

Signed on this 11th day of June, 2021.

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

/s/ NICK MICHAEL SCHULZ,

 Petitioner

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-11161

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$19,340.00 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $19,340.00 U.S. CURRENCY WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JUNE 17, 2021 AT OR NEAR 2050 SOUTH RIDGEWOOD AVENUE, APT. Q5, SOUTH DAYTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2021-10851-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

FREDERICK M. CONE, 

a/k/a FREDRICK M. CONE, 

a/k/a FREDRICK MILLARD CONE 

a/k/a FRED CONE, 

a/k/a FRED M. CONE,

Deceased.

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(amended as to date of publication)

The administration of the estate of FREDERICK M. CONE,/k/a FREDRICK M. CONE, a/k/a FREDRICK MILLARD CONE, a/k/a FRED CONE, a/k/a FRED M. CONE, deceased, file number 2021-10851-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 8, 2021.

/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 0629421

Taylor and Nordman, P.A.

112 N. Florida Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720

Tel: (386) 734-2558

Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

 

/s/ REBECCA D. CONE, 

as Personal Representative of

the Estate of Fred M. Cone

1750 Stone Road

DeLand, FL 32720

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2021 10529 CIDL

WILLIE WRIGHT III AND 

DALIA I. WRIGHT,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MUKUND SHINDE; SEA DIP BEACH RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; TWLM, INC.; TRAILS WEST HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; and VILLAS OF LAKE MAMIE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., 

Defendant,  

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: MUKUND SHINDE, if living or dead, all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, or against the named Defendant who is not known to be dead or alive whether the unknown parties claim as heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants of MUKUND SHINDE

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Parcel 1:

Unit 430 of Sea Dip Beach Resort, a Condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, recorded in Official Records Book 4096, Page(s) 3704, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereto, together with its undivided share in the common elements a/k/a 1233 Atlantic Ave #4300, Daytona Beach FL 32118.

Parcel 2:

Lot 28, Trails West, Phase II, Unit VIII B, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 41, Page(s) 73 and 74, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 225 Sandy Bluff Trail, DeLand FL 32724.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before August 3, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this 18th day of June 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach 

Deputy Clerk

July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-11133 FMDL

DIVISION: 04 

James H Weaverling, et al,

Petitioner

vs.

Felicia Mae Riley, et al,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: Aaron James Dorris

18 Forest Grove Drive

Palm Coast, FL 32137

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Mary Jane Nettles, Esq

409 S Orange Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

on or before August 9, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: June 24, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11492-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

FLORENCE M. BRYERS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of FLORENCE M. BRYERS, deceased, whose date of death was April 22, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Ashley N. Duz

Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ VERNE RICHARD BRYERS

3425 S. Atlantic Ave. Apt. 1504

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10311 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

FREDERICK E. ROTTO 

a/k/a FRED E. ROTTO,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of FREDERICK E. ROTTO a/k/a FRED E. ROTTO, deceased, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721; that the decedent’s date of death was January 11, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $170,874.00 (exempt homestead) and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: 

Sandra Maki, 8600 Waukegan Rd., #409E, Morton Grove, IL 60053

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.

/s/ Sandra Maki, Petitioner

 

/s/ FRED B. SHARE, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 256765

1092 Ridgewood Avenue

Holly Hill, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 253-1030

Fax: (386) 248-2425

E-Mail: fredshare@cfl.rr.com

2nd E-Mail: brobins@cfl.rr.com

Attorney for Petitioner

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE 

PURSUANT TO SECTION 45.031(1) OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES

 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

 

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the final judgment of foreclosure entered on June 22, 2021, in Case number 2020 CA 10207 of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Circuit for Volusia County, Florida, in which TAMARIND DRIVE, LLC, is Plaintiff, and JASON E. LOGAN, UNKOWN SPOUSE OF JASON E LOGAN, and UNKOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF SUBJECT PROPERTY WHICH ARE NOW KNOWN AS SCOTT AND JACKIE KENNEDY are defendants, I, LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell at public sale the following-described real property: 

 

Lots 12061 and 12062, Block 391, Florida Shores No. 17 (Revised), according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 19, Page 237, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida

 

and commonly described as: 2628 Tamarind Drive, Edgewater, Florida 32141; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein.

 

The sale will be held on August 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM to the highest and best bidder for cash, except as set forth in the Order for Default and Final Judgement referenced above, online at auction, using the following method: www.volusia.realforeclosure.com beginning at 11:00 AM, in accordance with Section 45.031, F.S. Please note that any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner at the date of the lis pendens must file a timely claim or risk the clerk reporting the surplus as unclaimed. 

 

Dated: 7/1/21

LAURA E. ROTH 

Clerk of the Circuit Court 

 

Copies furnished to Defendants, JASON E. LOGAN, UNKOWN SPOUSE OF JASON E LOGAN, and UNKOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF SUBJECT PROPERTY at the following addresses listed below:

1.   334 River Bluff Drive, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174 and jlogan@daytonanissan.com; and 

2.      2628 Tamarind Drive, Edgewater, Florida 32141.

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA – 

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021 10384  PRDL

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

RONALD JOHN BONIARSKI, SR.,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of RONALD JOHN BONIARSKI, deceased, whose date of death was September 10, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 1st, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks 

Coren J. Meeks, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 091856

MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L.

311 East Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-0199

Fax: (386) 469-0091

E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com

Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Janet Barbour

Janet Barbour

1449 Clearview Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-11651PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JACQUES EDWARD LAMAIRE, 

a/k/a JACQUES LAMAIRE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of JACQUES EDWARD LAMAIRE, deceased, whose date of death was May 23, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.

Signed on this 14th day of JUNE, 2021.

/s/ FRED SHEARER, Petitioner

 

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-30859 FMCI

DIVISION: 35 

In Re: The Marriage of

Carl Todd Norton,

Petitioner

and

Jessica Diane Norton,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Jessica Diane Norton

14708 W Lamoille Drive

Surprise, AZ 85374

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Kevin T Vagovic, Esq

210 S Beach St

Suite 203

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

on or before August 9, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: June 23, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ P. Osorio

Deputy Clerk

July 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021

 

**************

NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Grand Seas Resort Owners' Association, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due.  The Liens were assigned of record to Club Exploria, LLC (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens. 

Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.

If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.

 

Contract No.: 332547

Obligor: Leland C. Sermons

Obligor Address: 8720 Del Rey

Court, Apt 16F, Tampa, FL 33617

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 16-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $23416.54

Perdiem: $11.71

 

Contract No.: 332546

Obligor: Leland C. Sermons

Obligor Address: 8720 Del Rey

Court, Apt 16F, Tampa, FL 33617

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 16-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $20855.14

Perdiem: $10.43

 

Contract No.: 344219

Obligor: Sherri Selke

Obligor Address: 1003 Magnolia 

Road, Vineland, NJ 08360

Unit Week: 6002/6003, 4-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $10598.06

Perdiem: $5.30

 

Contract No.: 333084

Obligor: Tony E. Bowden

Obligor Address: 28 Boones Ridge

Dr SE, Acworth, GA 30102

Unit Week: 6002/6003, 49-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $22067.30

Perdiem: $11.03

 

Contract No.: 330127

Obligor: Michael D. Thomas and 

Sandra J. Thomas

Obligor Address: 5576 Slash Pine Ct,

Orlando, FL 32811

Unit Week: 6006, 41-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $15189.55

Perdiem: $7.59

 

Contract No.: 337462

Obligor: Elisha J. Johnson

Obligor Address: 7323 Spring Hill

Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Unit Week: 6006, 44-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $18741.22

Perdiem: $9.37

 

Contract No.: 331281

Obligor: Paul W. Rainha

Obligor Address: 16475 Hamlin Blvd,

Loxahatchee, FL 33470

Unit Week: 6008, 11-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $19816.64

Perdiem: $9.91

 

Contract No.: 335515

Obligor: Christopher Allen Barmore

Obligor Address: 2332 Red Cut Road,

Lot 3, West Monroe, LA 71292

Unit Week: 6008, 29-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $11454.20

Perdiem: $5.73

 

Contract No.: 337782

Obligor: Michael A. Pimental

Obligor Address: 224 Plain Street,

Apt 1, Fall River, MA 02723

Unit Week: 6008, 7-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $11995.68

Perdiem: $6.00

 

Contract No.: 334268

Obligor: Johnny L. Worthen and

Mary A. Adamson

Obligor Address: 2220 SE Baron 

Street, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952

Unit Week: 6014, 13-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $6358.13

Perdiem: $3.18

 

Contract No.: 329996

Obligor: Deborah R. Clayton and 

Jeff L. Clayton

Obligor Address: 7615 Shore Lane, 

Reading, MI 49274

Unit Week: 6014, 41-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $20147.49

Perdiem: $10.07

 

Contract No.: 333917

Obligor: Cynthia Batronie and Gene 

Joseph Batronie Jr.

Obligor Address: 212 Cranberry 

Lane, Brandon, FL 33510

Unit Week: 6014, 45-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $20781.88

Perdiem: $10.39

 

Contract No.: 330748

Obligor: Diane E. Chaudoin and

Larry B. Chaudoin

Obligor Address: 1022 Sarita Street,

Sanford, FL 32773

Unit Week: 6014, 49-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $19800.67

Perdiem: $9.90

 

Contract No.: 334684

Obligor: Charles L. Peters and Mary

M. Peters

Obligor Address: 5189 State Route

5, Ravenna, OH 44266-7914

Unit Week: 6014, 5-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $10690.59

Perdiem: $5.35

 

Contract No.: 331999

Obligor: Dorothy G. Blair

Obligor Address: 119 Mi Jan Drive, 

Pickens, SC 29671

Unit Week: 6016, 35-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $21717.14

Perdiem: $10.86

 

Contract No.: 337874

Obligor: Dolores S. Harrison

Obligor Address: 10587 SE 74th 

Terrace, Belleview, FL 34420

Unit Week: 6018, 51-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $1937.11

Perdiem: $0.97

 

Contract No.: 334155

Obligor: Carlos Moreno and Sandra

Pantoja

Obligor Address: 6305 Mackenzie

St, Orlando, FL 32807

Unit Week: 6020/6021, 12-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $22488.28

Perdiem: $11.24

 

Contract No.: 334658

Obligor: Ana Mustafa and Juan 

C. Mustafa

Obligor Address: 94 E 2nd Street,

Chuluota, FL 32766

Unit Week: 6022, 17-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $19522.08

Perdiem: $9.76

 

Contract No.: 338490

Obligor: Patrick A. Sullivan

Obligor Address: 106 Horseshoe

Drive, Royersford, PA 19468

Unit Week: 6024, 10-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $21739.86

Perdiem: $10.87

 

Contract No.: 335480

Obligor: Cheryl A. Hunt and Roger

L. Hunt

Obligor Address: 4917 Rollins Street,

Zephyrhills, FL 33542

Unit Week: 6024, 42-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10179.00

Perdiem: $5.09

 

Contract No.: 335055

Obligor: Cynthia L. Bowden and 

Carlas S. Bowden

Obligor Address: 1185 Prickly Pear 

Way, Seffner, FL 33584

Unit Week: 6024, 5-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10720.67

Perdiem: $5.36

 

Contract No.: 335422

Obligor: Ibrahim Kejara, Khady 

Soumboundou and  Independent

Savings Plan Company D/B/A Ispc, 

A Florida Corporation

Obligor Address: 1613 Bradmere 

Lane, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Unit Week: 6024, 8-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $10318.51

Perdiem: $5.16

 

Contract No.: 334462

Obligor: Katharine M. Mills and

Michael D. Mills

Obligor Address: 3347 Peninsula

Circle, Melbourne, FL 32940

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12442.10

Perdiem: $6.22

 

Contract No.: 334375

Obligor: Frederick Geathers and 

Linda F. Geathers

Obligor Address: 1794 Hickory Hill 

Road, Green Pond, SC 29446

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 37-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $29043.86

Perdiem: $14.52

 

Contract No.: 334532

Obligor: Laura B. Collins

Obligor Address: 1701 San Pablo

Road S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 43-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $12274.95

Perdiem: $6.14

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No.2019 31204 CICI 

OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MATILDA FRANCES TAYLOR, DECEASED, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 31204 CICI  of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION FKA OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MATILDA FRANCES TAYLOR, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of the Circuit Court, LAURA E. ROTH, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 13th day of August, 2021, the following described property:

LOT THIRTEEN (13) AND FOURTEEN (14), BLOCK SIX (6), DAYTONA PINES SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 41 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

TOGETHER WITH A 1995 MERITT MANUFACTURED HOME; BEARING SERIAL#: FLHMLCB102514075A AND FLHMLCB102514075B; TITLE#: 71270133 AND 71270135 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 25th day of June, 2021. 

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone:  (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line:  (888) 491-1120

Facsimile:  (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

61289.0010 / JSchwartz

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-31680-CICI

DIVISION: 31 (Judge Leah R. Case) 

SEVEN SEAS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FLORIDA, INC., 

Plaintiff,

vs.

NICOLE IRENE EMERT; LESLIE RUTH FINLAY; FREDERICK W. FYTCZYK and DORIS N., FYTCZYK; WILLIAM CARL HEAD; SHAWN M. HERNDON; DEBORAH L. LIOTTA and ANTHONY M. LIOTTA a/k/a ANTHONY M. LIOTTA, JR.; DOMINIC FEMIANO, as Personal Representative, and LISA FEMIANO, as Beneficiary, of the Estate of ANTHONY ROBERT McNAMARA, Deceased; MICHAEL J. MERWIN; NATIVIDAD A. NGO; LELAND SHANOR and MARY W. SHANOR; DANNY JOE SPURLING; MARGARET SPURLOCK; EMMA LEA STRADER, MARY ALICE JACKSON and BARBARA J. WILLIAMSON,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment entered in this cause on June 30, 2021, in Case No. 2020-31680-CICI, in the Circuit Court, in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein SEVEN SEAS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FLORIDA, INC., is the Plaintiff, and NICOLE IRENE EMERT, etc., et al, are the Defendants, I will sell, pursuant to the terms of said Summary Final Judgment, to the highest and best bidder for cash, online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, on Friday the 13th day of August, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., the following described real property located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:

The following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in SEVEN SEAS RESORT, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2293, Page 0379, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Unit          Weeks

104             17

107             17, 25

109             20, 36

203             29

207             24

211             25

301             32

304             38

309             27, 28

310             39

312             24

314             24        

on this 2nd day of July, 2021.

/s/ ROBERT E. KRAMER, for the Court

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 293539

555 West Granada Boulevard,

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

(386) 672-4313 / kramerlegal@aol.com

Attorney for the Plaintiff  SS47

NOTICE IN COMPLIANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTE 45.031  ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER, AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 7/23/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109   1972 GREE HS GF1065F   . Last Tenants: TED GERALD SEAY and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs   .  Sale to be at REALTY SYSTEMS-ARIZONA INC, 5 CARRIAGE COVE WAY, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32119.  813-282-6754.

 July 8 & 15, 2021

 

********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/22/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2016 CHEVY TRAX

VIN# 3GNCJKSB8GL182121

2014 HYUNDAI ACCENT

VIN# KMHCU4AE2EU737022

2015 NISSAN ROGUE

VIN# JN8AS5MT2FW155336 

July 8, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11531 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

NELLIE LEE MULLANEY 

A/K/A NELLIE M. MULLANEY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of NELLIE LEE MULLANEY A/K/A NELLIE M. MULLANEY, deceased, whose date of death was July 4, 2020; File Number   2021 11531 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: July 8, 2021.

Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire - FBN: 114278

DBA@GendersAlvarez.com

Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire - FBN: 146528

AFD@GendersAlvarez.com

Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire - FBN 65928

WCM@GendersAlvarez.com

GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.

2307 West Cleveland Street

Tampa, Florida 33609

Phone: (813) 254-4744 

Fax: (813) 254-5222

Eservice for all attorneys listed above:

GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com

LINDA L. AUTREY A/K/A LINDA LOU AUTREY

Personal Representative

4A Nasturtium Court

Orange City, FL 32763

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

***********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 7/23/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109   1980 COMM HS CC7207AFLA. Last Tenants: JUANITA LAVERNE NOVAK and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs  .  Sale to be at REALTY SYSTEMS-ARIZONA INC, 4500 S CLYDE MORRIS BLVD, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129.  813-282-5925.

 July 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Roof Warranty Experts

1027 North Nova Road, Suite 104

Holly Hill, FL 32117

/s/ Johnathon Rosser

July 8, 2021

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021-CP-11693-PRDL

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

BRENDA ELAINE RICHBURG,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Formal administration-Intestate)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The Formal Administration of the estate of BRENDA ELAINE RICHBURG, deceased, whose date of death was March 4, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32741.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: July 8, 2021. 

Attorney for Petitioner/Personal Representative:

/S/ I J Wesley Ogburia

I. J. WESLEY OGBURIA ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 0177695 

924 N. Magnolia Avenue

Suite 300

Orlando, FL 32803

(407) 481-0200 phone

(407) 481-0202 fax

e-mail: pa982@bellsouth.net 

 

Petitioner/Personal Representative:

Sherrie Nesbitt

107 Saber Street

Summerville, SC 29486

July 8 & 15, 2021

 

**********

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

According to Florida Statute Number 865.09

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the Fictitious Name of ROD’S CARPET, TILE AND WOOD located at 99 W. Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida.

Dated at Ormond Beach, Florida, this 30th day of June, 2021.

GIVERNY, INC.

By: James Staresinic, Officer

July 8, 2021

 

************

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

AceX Travel

919 Victoria Hills Drive S

DeLand, FL 32724

/s/ Judith Arellano

July 8, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number:  2021 11472 PRDL

Division:  10

IN RE: ESTATE OF       

JOHN S. PEARSALL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN S. PEARSALL, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County Florida Probate Division, the address of which is Probate Division, PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021

Signed this 27th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Nancy J. Chapman, personal representative of the Estate of JOHN S. PEARSALL

514 Hanna Drive

Denison, TX 75020

 

Attorneys for Personal 

Representative

Doran, Sims, Wolfe & Yoon

1020 W International Speedway

Blvd

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

By: /s/ G Larry Sims

G. Larry Sims, Esquire

Florida Bar No.:  0139156

Email Address:  lsims@doranlaw.com

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2021-11066-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

LARAINE HOGAN, 

a/k/a LARAINE S. HOGAN, 

a/k/a LARAINE SELMA HOGAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Laraine Hogan, a/k/a LARAINE S. HOGAN, a/k/a LARAINE SELMA HOGAN, deceased, file number 2021-11066-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.

/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 0629421

Taylor and Nordman, P.A.

112 N. Florida Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720

Tel: (386) 734-2558

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

 

/s/ JUNE STONE, 

as Personal Representative of

the Estate of Laraine S. Hogan

524 E. Wisconsin Avenue, #D

DeLand, FL 32724

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-7724

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$3,537.05 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $3,537.05 U.S. CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2021 AT OR NEAR 707 S. NOVA ROAD, ORMOND BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, JULY 26, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES.  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

2013 HONDA 

VIN 2HGFG3B55DH505616

1996 HONDA 

VIN 1HGCD5656TA095827 

1999 GMC

VIN 1GTEC14T0YZ131301

July 8, 2021

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF LAKE HELEN

The Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the site development located at 711 Lemon Ave, Lake Helen, Florida. Final Approval of this site development will be considered by the City Commission on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida)

Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.  The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.

If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based.  To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.  The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record. 

Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.

July 8, 2021

 

*******

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Spring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, July, 31ST,  2021 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.

Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.

SPACE NUMBER    OCCUPANT’S

                                      NAME         

 502--------Marianne Ferrara

 604--------Torino Cooper

 211--------Marianne Ferrara

 025--------Sue Snow

 635--------Daniel Gronik

 603--------Tirell Adams 

 029--------Tamara Martin

 July 8 & 15, 2021

 ********

NOTICe OF SALe

puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO.: 2017 10667 CIDL

The BANK OF NeW YORK MeLLON F/K/A

The BANK OF NeW YORK AS SuCCeSSOR

TRuSTee FOR JpMORGAN ChASe BANK,

N.A., AS TRuSTee FOR The BeNeFIT OF The

CeRTIFICATehOLDeRS OF pOpuLAR ABS,

INC. MORTGAGe pASS-ThROuGh

CeRTIFICATeS SeRIeS 2006-A,

plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN pARTIeS CLAIMING BY,

ThROuGh, uNDeR OR AGAINST The eSTATe

OF IReNe A. COX, DeCeASeD, WheTheR

SAID uNKNOWN pARTIeS CLAIM AS

SpOuSeS, heIRS, DeVISeeS, GRANTeeS,

ASSIGNeeS, CReDITORS, TRuSTeeS, OR

OTheR CLAIMANTS;

NORMAN C. COX; RhONDA L. OLIVeR; JOhN

p. COX; TANDA G. COX; ALeXANDRA NICOLe

hAShMAN; JONAThAN C. COX; GReGORY T.

COX; ROBeRT e. COX; The CITY OF

eDGeWATeR, FLORIDA, A MuNICIpAL

CORpORATION; uNKNOWN heIRS, DeVISeeS,

GRANTeeS, ASSIGNeeS, LIeNORS,

CReDITORS, TRuSTeeS, AND ALL OTheR

pARTIeS CLAIMING AN INTeReST BY,

ThROuGh, uNDeR OR AGAINST The eSTATe

OF MARY L. MuSSeTTeR A/K/A MARY

LOuISe MuSSeTTeR A/K/A MARY MuSSeTTeR,

DeCeASeD,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

the order of Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

June 22, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2017

10667 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE

BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE FOR JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,

AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS

OF POPULAR ABS, INC.

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2006-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF IRENE A. COX, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEvISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; NORMAN

C. COX; RHONDA L. OLIvER; JOHN P. COX;

TANDA G. COX; ALEXANDRA NICOLE HASHMAN;

JONATHAN C. COX; GREGORY T. COX;

ROBERT E. COX; THE CITY OF EDGEWATER,

FLORIDA, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION; UNKNOWN

HEIRS, DEvISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,

AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF MARY L. MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY

LOUISE MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY MUSSETTER,

DECEASED, are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to

the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on

the 12th day of August, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 7239 AND 7420, BLOCK 233, REvISED

PLAT OR PART OF FLORIDA SHORES UNIT

#7, MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 131, RECORDS OF

vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 2113 Juniper Dr.,

Edgewater, Florida 32141

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: June 25, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

3222 Commerce Place, Suite A

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

17-401854

July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0196

*************

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvISION:

CASe NO.: 2019 11826 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FuND SOCIeTY, FSB,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDuAL CApACITY BuT

SOLeLY AS OWNeR TRuSTee OF CSMC

2018-RpL1 TRuST,

plaintiff, vs.

MATTheW ChARLeS BeRI; CLeRK OF

COuRT OF VOLuSIA COuNTY FLORIDA;

FLORIDA hOuSING FINANCe

CORpORATION; STATe OF FLORIDA;

JANeAN NIChOLe BeRI; hARRY BeRI, III;

JeFFReY ThOMAS CAThCART; uNKNOWN

TeNANT IN pOSSeSSION OF The SuBJeCT pROpeRTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 22nd day of

June 2021, and entered in Case No. 2019 11826

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for vOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein

WILMINGTON SAvINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,

NOT IN ITS INDIvIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY

AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2018-RPL1

TRUST is the Plaintiff and MATTHEW CHARLES

BERI; CLERK OF COURT OF vOLUSIA COUNTY

FLORIDA; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION;

STATE OF FLORIDA; JANEAN NICHOLE

BERI; HARRY BERI, III; JEFFREY

THOMAS CATHCART; UNKNOWN TENANT N/K/A

STEvEN MURPHY; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are

defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 AM on the 24th day of August

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 14 AND THE SOUTH 41 FEET OF LOT

15, PLYMOUTH PARK, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP THEREOF, A RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 8, PAGE 21, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO

FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST

FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE

FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A

CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED

AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF

RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 25 day of June, 2021.

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERvICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-03036

July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0195

***********

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION

Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL

CitiMortgage, Inc.,

plaintiff, vs.

Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda Smith, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEvENTH Judicial Circuit,

in and for volusia County, Florida,

wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is the Plaintiff

and Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda

Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM on

the 24th day of August, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION

ESTATES, PART OF SECTION 3,

TOWNSHIP 19 SOUTH, RANGE 30

EAST AND RE-SUB'D BLOCK X

AND PART OF BLOCK W, UNIT NO

1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 11, PAGE 279, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 23rd day of June, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By MAXINE MELTzER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 119294

17-F02963

July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0192

*************

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe

puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO.: 2019 12070 CIDL

FIFTh ThIRD BANK,

plaintiff, VS.

ThOMAS RANDALL RANK A/K/A ThOMAS RANK; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN that sale will

be made pursuant to an Order or Final

Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded

on June 4, 2021 in Civil Case No. 2019

12070 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the

SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein, FIFTH

THIRD BANK is the Plaintiff, and

THOMAS RANDALL RANK A/K/A

THOMAS RANK; DAWN MARIE RANK

A/K/A DAWN M. RANK; CRYSTAL COvE

HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF DELAND,

INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT 1

N/K/A KIM THAYER; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE

HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO

BE DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER SAID

UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEvISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July

22, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following

described real property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, CRYSTAL COvE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEROF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 47, PAGE (S) 187 AND 188

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 23 day of June, 2021.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: zACHARY ULLMAN, Esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1599-140B

July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0191

***********

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe

puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO.: 2020 30397 CICI

DeuTSChe BANK NATIONAL TRuST

COMpANY, AS TRuSTee FOR AMeRIQueST

MORTGAGe SeCuRITIeS INC.,

ASSeT-BACKeD pASS-ThROuGh

CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2005-R8,

plaintiff, VS.

MARK COLeMAN; ANDReA COLeMAN; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be made

pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment. Final

Judgment was awarded on February 2, 2021 in

Civil Case No. 2020 30397 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES

INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-R8 is

the Plaintiff, and MARK COLEMAN; ANDREA

COLEMAN; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEvISEES, GRANTEES, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at

www.volusia.Realforeclose.com

on July 23, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM

EST the following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 3, ORMOND GOLFRIDGE

ESTATE, UNIT 1, ACCORDING TO MAP

BOOK 32, PAGE 41, PER OR BOOK 3967,

PAGE 2808 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24 day of June, 2021.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIESO

Florida #641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-4507B

July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0190

***********

NOTICe OF SALe

puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASe NO.: 2019 12149 CIDL

u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDeNTuRe

TRuSTee, FOR The CIM TRuST

2016-3, MORTGAGe-BACKeD NOTeS, SeRIeS 2016-3,

plaintiff, vs.

LYNN eRICKSON, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8, 2021, and

entered in Case No. 2019 12149 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for

volusia County, Florida in which U.S. Bank National

Association, as indenture trustee, for the

CIM Trust 2016-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series

2016-3, is the Plaintiff and Lynn Erickson, Tracy A.

Erickson, are defendants, the volusia County Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the July 27,

2021 the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTS 2705 AND 2706 BLOCK 114

FLORIDA SHORES SUBDIvISION UNIT

NO. 4 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

23, PAGE 104 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1415 TRAvELERS PALM DRIvE

EDGEWATER FL 32132

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before

the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JOSHUA PASQUALONE

Florida Bar #41835

19-018659

July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0189

************

NOTICe OF SALe

puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL ACTION

CASe NO.: 2017-11342-CIDL

WeLLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION AS TRuSTee FOR OpTION

ONe MORTGAGe LOAN TRuST 2007-FXD2,

ASSeT-BACKeD CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2007-FXD2,

plaintiff, vs.

GABe J. JeNSeN, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8,

2021, and entered in Case No. 2017-11342-CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial

Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank, National

Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage

Loan Trust 2007-FXD2, Asset-Backed

Certificates, Series 2007-FXD2, is the Plaintiff

and Bing Development Company, LLC, as

successor trustee of the 1431 Howland Blvd

Land Trust dated 15th of September 2017,

Gabe J. Jensen, City of Deltona, A Florida

Municipal Corporation, The Unknown Beneficiaries

of the 1431 Howland Blvd. Land Trust

date 15th day of September 2017, are defendants,

the volusia County Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the

July 27, 2021 the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOT 11, BLOCK 1001, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT THIRTY-EIGHT, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 202 THROUGH

208 INCLUSIvE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1431 HOWLAND BLvD, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must

file a claim before the

Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JOSHUA PASQUALONE

Florida Bar #41835

18-008001

July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0188

***********

NOTICe TO CReDITORS

IN THE SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COURT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvISION

File No. 2021-11169-pRDL

Division probate

IN Re: eSTATe OF

AuNRY CORRINe MCKeLVeY

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of

Aunry Corrine McKelvey, deceased,

whose date of death was February

3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit

Court for volusia County, Florida,

Probate Division, the address of

which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand,

FL 32721. The names and

addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate on

whom a copy of this notice is required

to be served must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE

LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERvICE OF A

COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having

claims or demands against decedent's

estate must file their claims

with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN

FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION

733.702 WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH ABOvE, ANY

CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of

this notice is July 1, 2021.

personal Representative:

FReDDIe SMITh

504 Bostwick Avenue

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

CATHERINE E. DAvEY

Attorney | Florida Bar Number: 991724

DAvEY LAW GROUP, P.A.

PO Box 941251

Maitland, Florida 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: catherine@daveylg.com

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0194

***********

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION

Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL

u.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee

under the pooling and Servicing Agreement

dated as of October 1, 2006, GSAMp Trust

2006-he7, Mortgage pass-Through Certificates,

Series 2006-he7,

plaintiff, vs.

Kristin L. holdaway a/k/a Kristin holdaway, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the

Final Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale, entered in Case No. 2017

11090 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEvENTH

Judicial Circuit, in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. Bank, National Association,

as Trustee under the Pooling and Servicing

Agreement dated as of October 1, 2006,

GSAMP Trust 2006-HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through

Certificates, Series 2006-HE7 is the

Plaintiff and Kristin L. Holdaway a/k/a Kristin

Holdaway; Roy L. Holdaway a/k/a Roy Hold-away;

Advanced Minerals, Inc., a Florida Corporation,

as Trustee under that certain Land

Trust dated June 18th, 20013, known as the

1475 6th Street Trust; Unknown Beneficiaries of

that certain Land Trust dated June 18th, 20013,

known as the 1475 6th Street Trust; Accredited

Home Lenders, Inc. A California Corporation,

S/B/M to Aames Funding Corporation d/b/a

Aames Home Loan, a California Corporation“

A Dissolved Corporation are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, volusia County Clerk of Court

will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00 AM on the 5th day of August, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 4, 5, & 6, BLOCK 66, PLAT NO. 1 OF

WEST HIGHLANDS, ACCORDING TO THE

MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 214, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24th day of June, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By KAREN GREEN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 628875

14-F03291

July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0193

***********

NOTICe OF ACTION FOR

DISSOLuTION OF MARRIAGe

(NO ChILD OR FINANCIAL SuppORT)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2021-DR-999

Division: O

SeRGIO eMILIO MORLAeS GRANADOS,

petitioner, and

MARY LeYVA,

Respondent,

(Respondent’s last known address):

303 ELNORA AvE, DELTONA, FL 32738

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE has been

filed against you and that you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on SERGIO EMILIO MORLAES

GRANADOS, whose address is

5122 SANTA ANA DR, ORLANDO, FL

32837 on or before 6/10/2021 and file the

original with the Clerk of this Court at 425

N. ORANGE AvE, ORLANDO, FL 32801

before service on the Petitioner or immediately

thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default

may be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide

how the following real or personal property

should be divided: {insert “none” or,

if applicable, the legal description of real

property, a specific description of personal

property, and the name of the

county in Florida where the property is located}

Copies of all court documents in this

case, including orders, are available at

the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You

may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit

Courts office notified of your current address.

(You may file Notice of Current

Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved

Family Law Form 12.915.) Future

papers in this lawsuit will be mailed

to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family

Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain

automatic disclosure of documents

and information. Failure to comply can result

in sanctions, including dismissal or

striking of pleadings.

Dated: 4/12/21

Tiffany Moore Russell

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: Felicia Sanders

Deputy Clerk

425 North Orange Ave.

Suite 320

Orlando, Florida 32801

July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021 v21-0204

**********

NOTICe OF puBLIC SALe

Notice is hereby given that on dates below

these vehicles will be sold at public sale

on the date listed

below at 10AM for monies owed

on vehicle repair and storage cost pursuant

to Florida Statutes 713.585.

Please note, parties claiming interest

have right to a hearing prior

to the date of sale with the Clerk of

Courts as reflected in the notice.

The owner has the right to recover possession

of the vehicle without judicial

proceedings as pursuant to Florida

Statute 559.917. Any proceeds recovered

from the sale of the vehicle over the amount

of the lien will be deposited clerk of the

court for disposition upon court order.

“No Title Guaranteed, A Buyer Fee May Apply” at 10:00 AM

08/02/21 Ritchey Cadillac Buick GMC

932 N Nova Rd Daytona Beach, FL 32117

08 BUIC 5GAEv23758J106415 $21,768.34

July 8, 2021 v21-0205

***********

NOTICe TO CReDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR vOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvISION

File No.: 2021 11040 pRDL

Division: 10

IN Re:eSTATe OF

BeTTY DeLLAVALLe,

A/K/A BeTTY DeLLA VALLe,

A/K/A BIAGGIA DeLLAVALLe,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of BETTY

DELLAvALLE, A/K/A BETTY DELLA

vALLE, A/K/A BIAGGIA DELLAvALLE, deceased,

whose date of death was January

3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for

volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue,

DeLand, Florida 32724. The name

and address of the personal representative

and the personal representative’s attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file

their claims with this Court WITHIN THE

LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS

NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERvICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent’s estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION

733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE

CODE WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER

THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice

is July 8, 2021.

personal Representative:

/s/ DORIAN RIzzO

DORIAN RIzzO

1237 Azora Drive

Deltona, Florida 32725

Attorney For Personal Representative:

/s/ ANDREW K. FEIN, Esq.

ANDREW K. FEIN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 956430

MINERLEY FEIN, P.A.

1200 North Federal Highway, Suite 420

Boca Raton, Florida 33432

Telephone: (561) 362-6699

Facsimile: (561) 447-9884

Primary E-mail: drew@minerleyfein.com

Secondary E-mail: fileclerk@minerleyfein.com

July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0203

***********

NOTICe OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEvENTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvISION

CASe NO. 2019 10592 CIDL

The BANK OF NeW YORK MeLLON FKA The

BANK OF NeW YORK, AS TRuSTee FOR The

CeRTIFICATehOLDeRS OF The CWALT, INC.,

ALTeRNATIVe LOAN TRuST 2007-18CB

MORTGAGe pASS-ThROuGh CeRTIFICATeS

SeRIeS 2007-18CB,

plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN heIRS OF STeVeN MIChAeL pOLLARD;

KIMBeRLY pOLLARD A/K/A

KIMBeRLee pOLLARD; LINDA MARIe GReeN

N/K/A LINDA MARIe phIppS; uNKNOWN

SpOuSe OF LINDA MARIe GReeN N/K/A

LINDA MARIe phIppS; uNKNOWN heIRS OF

LINDA MARIe GReeN N/K/A LINDA MARIe

phIppS; pATTIe LOReNe ALLeN N/K/A

pATTIe LOReNe pOLLARD; et. al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LINDA MARIE

GREEN N/K/A LINDA MARIE PHIPPS, deceased

RESIDENCES UNKNOWN

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATTIE LORENE ALLEN

N/K/A PATTIE LORENE POLLARD, deceased

RESIDENCES UNKNOWN

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following described

property in volusia County, Florida:

LOT 2, MILLER SUBDIvISION, AS

PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED

IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 146, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on Diaz Anselmo &

Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorneys,

whose address is PO BOX 19519, Fort

Lauderdale, FL 33318, (954) 564-0071,

answers@dallegal.com, on or before August

06, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk

of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's

attorneys or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered against

you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in

this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least

7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER

INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on June 22, 2021.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.,

PO BOX 19519

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318

(954) 564-0071

answers@dallegal.com

1496-178256

July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0202

************

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEvENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION

CASe NO. 2017 11159 CIDL

DITeCh FINANCIAL LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

JuAN SeBASTIAN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated December 18, 2018, and entered

in 2017 11159 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for volusia County, Florida, wherein

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the Plaintiff

and JUAN G. SEBASTIAN; DELIA ALBARRAN;

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC

REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS

NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE

BANK, N.A.; CONTINENTAL HERITAGE

INSURANCE; THE INDEPENDENT

SAvINGS PLAN COMPANY D/B/A

ISPC; and UNKNOWN TENANT 1 NKA

JOSE GERSON are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on July 27,

2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 107 TO 109 INCLUSIvE

"ORANGE GROvE" SUBDIvISION

OF BLOCK 151 OF THE

CITY OF DELAND, FLORIDA, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 6, PAGE 218, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 713 A E

vOORHIS AvE, DELAND, FL 32724

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID,

CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

18-182245

July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0201

*************

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEvENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION

CASe NO. 2019 32060 CICI

hSBC BANK uSA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

AS TRuSTee FOR MeRRILL LYNCh

MORTGAGe INVeSTORS, INC., MORTGAGe

pASS-ThROuGh CeRTIFICATeS, MANA SeRIeS 2007-AF1,

plaintiff, vs.

hARRY M. DeMONTMOLLIN JR A/K/A hARRY

DeMONTMOLLIN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

March 9, 2021, and entered in 2019

32060 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein HSBC

BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH

MORTGAGE INvESTORS, INC., MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

MANA SERIES 2007-AF1 is the

Plaintiff and HARRY M. DEMONT-MOLLIN

JR A/K/A HARRY DEMONT-MOLLIN;

JAYNE DEMONTMOLLIN A/K/A

JAYNE S. DEMONTMOLLIN; and

SPRUCE CREEK PROPERTY OWNER'S

ASSOCIATION, INC. are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on July 30, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT R-22, FLY-IN SPRUCE

CREEK, INC. SUBDIvISION, UNIT

ONE, AS PER PLAT RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 103, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 38 LAzY EIGHT

DR, PORT ORANGE, FL 32128

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID,

CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-378540

July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0200

***********

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEvENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION

CASe NO. 2019 31149 CICI

u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS

TRuSTee FOR ANGeL OAK MORTGAGe

TRuST I, LLC, 2017-2, MORTGAGe-BACKeD

CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2017-2,

plaintiff, vs.

BReNDA h. BROWN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

April 28, 2021, and entered in 2019

31149 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE

FOR ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE TRUST I,

LLC, 2017-2, MORTGAGE-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2017-2 is the

Plaintiff and BRENDA H. BROWN; and

BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS

ASSOCIATION, INC. are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on July 30, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 69, BREAKAWAY TRAILS

PHASE 3, UNIT 2C, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 49,

PAGES 180 THROUGH 186, INCLUSIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 87 TOMOKA

RIDGE WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID,

CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-248423

July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0199

**********

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIvIL DIvISION

CASe NO. 2015 31223 CICI

The BANK OF NeW YORK MeLLON., F/K/A

The BANK OF NeW YORK, AS SuCCeSSOR

IN INTeReST TO Jp MORGAN ChASe BANK,

N.A. AS TRuSTee, FOR IXIS ReAL eSTATe

CApITAL TRuST 2005-he2,

plaintiff, vs.

JOhNAThA JONeS; uNKNOWN SpOuSe OF

JOhNAThA JONeS; MORTGAGe

eLeCTRONIC ReGISTRATION SYSTeMS,

INC., AS NOMINee FOR ACCReDITeD hOMe

LeNDeRS, INC.; SANDpIpeR LAKe AT

peLICAN CONDOMINIuM ASSOCIATION,

INC.; DISCOVeR BANK; uNKNOWN

peRSON(S) IN pOSSeSSION OF The

SuBJeCT pROpeRTY;

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure filed April 27, 2021

and entered in Case No. 2015 31223 CICI, of

the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in

and for vOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein THE

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON., F/K/A THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST

TO JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

AS TRUSTEE, FOR IXIS REAL ESTATE CAPITAL

TRUST 2005-HE2 is Plaintiff and

JOHNATHA JONES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

JOHNATHA JONES; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION

SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR

ACCREDITED HOME LENDERS, INC.; SANDPIPER

LAKE AT PELICAN CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC.; DISCOvER BANK; are

defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the

Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:

WWW.vOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at

11:00 A.M., on July 30, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 3, BUILDING 133, OF SANDPIPER

LAKE AT PELICAN BAY CONDOMINIUM

PHASE Iv, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 2187, PAGE 1, AND

AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT TO

DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

BOOK 2220, PAGE 986, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH THE COMMON

ELEMENTS, APPURTENANT TO

AND ANY AND ALL AMENDMENTS AND

EXHIBITS THERETO

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 29th day of June, 2021.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000

Plantation, Florida 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

15-01720

July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0198

***********

Re-NOTICe OF SALe

puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIvIL DIvISION

CASe NO. 2018 11842 CIDL

The BANK OF NeW YORK MeLLON FKA The

BANK OF NeW YORK AS TRuSTee FOR The

CeRTIFICATehOLDeRS OF CWALT, INC., ALTeRNATIVe

LOAN TRuST 2007-6,

MORTGAGe pASS-ThROuGh CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2007-6,

plaintiff, vs.

CAROL L. SILLeR; uNKNOWN SpOuSe OF

CAROL L. SILLeR; uNKNOWN TeNANT NO.

1; uNKNOWN TeNANT NO. 2; AND ALL uNKNOWN

pARTIeS CLAIMING INTeReSTS BY,

ThROuGh, uNDeR OR AGAINST A NAMeD

DeFeNDANT TO ThIS ACTION, OR hAVING

OR CLAIMING TO hAVe ANY RIGhT, TITLe

OR INTeReST IN The pROpeRTY heReIN DeSCRIBeD,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order

or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated

March 18, 2021 and an Order Canceling Foreclosure

Sale Per Alignment with Federal Moratorium

dated June 28, 2021 and entered in Case No.

2018 11842 CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for

volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW

YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS

OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE

LOAN TRUST 2007-6, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6 is

Plaintiff and CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and

ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR

HAvING OR CLAIMING TO HAvE ANY RIGHT,

TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E

ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

11:00 a.m., on August 12, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in

said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 22 OF THE TALLEY SURvEY ACCORDING

TO MAP RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 243, PAGE 265,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE

SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS

DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF

THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME

OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROvIDED HEREIN.

DATED July 1, 2021.

By: FAzIA S. CORSBIE

Florida Bar No.: 978728

ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

1496-178506

July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0197

*************