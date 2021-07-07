NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1074-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #502300001052 23 15 30 S 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 0915 PG 0284
Name in which assessed: REYNOLD M DANDREA ET AL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3731-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001520 LOT 152 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0333
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11623-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GAIL MARIE FORTIER
a/k/a GAIL FORTIER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Gail Marie Fortier, deceased, whose date of death was May 26, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Ryan F. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 108120
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Cory J. Fortier
674 Tumblebrook Drive
Port Orange, Florida 32127
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10641 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KAREN J. THOMPSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF ACTION
(formal notice by publication)
TO: LISA NAVIN. UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Notice of Administration has been filed in this court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address are: Robert D. Hines, Esq., Hines Norman Hines, P.L., 1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B, Tampa, FL 33612 on or before August 7, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice.
Signed on this 23rd day of June, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By: /s/ D. Patterson
As Deputy Clerk
First Publication on: July 1, 2021.
July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1149-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #502700000241 27 15 30 S 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 PER OR 4197 PG 2666 PER OR 5628 PG 3303 PER OF 5756 PG 0551
Name in which assessed: JOSE & FARAH JOSEPH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4740-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #612901010010 29 16 31 LOTS 1 & 15 BLK 1 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 70 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 5417 PG 0483 PER OR 5449 PG 0981 PER OR 5531 PG 0765
Name in which assessed: RUDY & LORRAINE VECCHIO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-12689 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
In Re: The Marriage of
Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez,
Petitioner
and
Sarah Lynn Garcia, Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Sarah Lynn Garcia
1153 Main St
Hunt, NY 14846
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez
1025 S Beach St, Apt 149
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
on or before July 12, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: May 27, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021 10144 PRDL
Div.: 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
JULIA R. LEKICH
Deceased.
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Cynthia Cardenas (address unknown) and
Antonio Cardenas (address unknown)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Administration has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address is: Coren J. Meeks, c/o Meeks and Ceely, P.L., 311 E. Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, on or before July 15, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the Clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice. This Notice shall be published in The Beacon once a week for FOUR (4) consecutive weeks.
Signed on this 3rd day of June, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Court
By: /s/ D. Patterson
Deputy Clerk
First Publication on: June 17, 2021.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2063-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #700901790011 W 154.65 FT OF N 80.62 FT OF S 211.22 FT MEAS ON W/L OF BLK 115 DELAND MB 2 PG 45 PER OR 3840 PGS 4014-4017 INC PER OR 6730 PG 4678
Name in which assessed: JOHN L GREEN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24 ,July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5375-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #711601070120 16 17 31 LOTS 12 13 14 & 15 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 80 PER OR 4344 PG 4978 PER OR 5586 PG 1486
Name in which assessed: NATHAN OLIVER CO-TR & JEROMARLI TRUST CO-TR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021-11353PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES ERNEST MELANSON,
a/k/a JAMES E. MELANSON,
a/k/a JAMES MELANSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of JAMES ERNEST MELANSON, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.
Signed on this 18th day of May, 2021.
/s/ DONALD JEFFREY MELANSON, Petitioner
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
499 N Spring Garden Ave, DeLand FL 32720 July 27, 2021@ 12:00 pm
Jack Brown- Household items
Jamie Belcher- Household
MARIE SIMPKINS- Housewares,
furniture
JAMIE BELCHER- misc. boxes
Jonathan Smith- couch, boxes, tools
Jack Brown- Household Items, Stoves, Refridgerator, Beds Boxes and Couch
MONICA OWENS- bed, 2 TVs, precious moments (5 boxes), clothes, stereo, safe
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
July 8 & 15, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3582-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001220 LOTS 122 TO 125 INC HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0331
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5994-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #810600000126 06-18-31 100% SUB-SURFACE RIGHTS TO THAT PART OF GOVT LOT 3 LYING ADJ ON WEST SIDE OF YOURLANDO 1ST ADD MB 10 PG 185 & N OF CASSADAGA RD PER OR 5762 PGS 0095-0096 PER OR 5971 PG 1092 PER OR 6719 PG 3705
Name in which assessed: PERFORMANCE RESOURCES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-11158-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: The Estate of:
FAYE A. HOWE,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Administration of the Estate of FAYE A. HOWE, deceased, whose date of death was 1 June 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: July 1, 2021.
/s/ FERNANDO IGLESIAS, ESQ.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 994626
120 S. Woodland Blvd., Ste 205
DeLand, FL 32720
386.860.1140
/s/ KIMBERLEY HOLMES
Personal Representative
1949 Little River Drive
Orange Park, FL 32003
Signed on 10-21-2020
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Sterling Beauty Salon
1773 Laredo Dr
Deltona, FL 32738
Sherlyn M. Salerna
July 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/20/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2010 CHEVY COBALT
VIN# 1G1AD5F54A7161011
1994 FORD F-150
VIN# 1FTEF15N3RNA75158
July 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3586-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001670 LOTS 167 168 & 169 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY PER OR 3975 PG 1555
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY LUPICA TRS ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12039-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #533844010060 E 1/2 OF LOT 6 BLK 1 KEATING SUB COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR4767 PGS 4105-4106 PER OR 5320 PG 0979
Name in which assessed: MARVIN EDWARD LARGE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021-11557-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLOUGHBY SAMUEL DAY,
a/k/a WILLOUGHBY S. DAY,
a/k/a WILLOUGHBY DAY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of WILLOUGHBY SAMUEL DAY, a/k/a WILLOUGHBY S. DAY, a/k/a WILLOUGHBY DAY, deceased, file number 2021-11557-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.
/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0629421
Taylor and Nordman, P.A.
112 N. Florida Avenue
DeLand, FL 32720
Tel: (386) 734-2558
Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ KRISTY L. DALPEZ,
as Personal Representative of
the Estate of Willoughby S. Day
2400 S. Glen Eagles Drive
DeLand, FL 32724
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On July 27th, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
Thomas Coleman household item, Robert Taylor Household items, London Plumber bed couch household furniture, Jacolbi Sampson Bedding and furniture and electronics, Teresa Lites Household
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
July 8 & 15, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HILL FAMILY REALTY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3622-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #800902140160 LOTS 16 17 & 18 BLK N 2ND ADD ORANGE CITY TERRACE MB 23 PGS 93-94 INC PER OR 5125 PG 2891
Name in which assessed: PARKS PROPERTIES INC & HILL & BECKMAN INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12204-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #533892010190 LOT 16 EXC E 80 FT & LOT 19 BLK AWRIGHT 2ND ADD COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR 6352 PG 3139 PER OR 6356 PG 1629
Name in which assessed: MARK DREW LIPTON ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
2020 12338 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MICHAEL G. STOVER SR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Michael G. Stover, Sr., deceased, Case Number 2020 12338 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724.
The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
MYERS LAW GROUP, P.A.
/s/ Danielle C. Edwards
Danielle Edwards, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 105878
100 West Indiana Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Telephone: (407) 271-0120
E-mail: danielle@delandlegal.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ JAMIE ROBERSON
2130 East Kicklighter Road
Lake Helen, Florida 32744
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, July 27th, 2021 @ 12:00 pm
John McEvoy mini fridge, bed frames, households, boxes, dog cage, chairs, clothes, electronics
Daniel Heinfling furniture, beds, households, boxes, appliances, tools Corwin Risner household items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
July 8 & 15, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3730-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001500 LOTS 150 & 151 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 3190 PG 0728 PER OR 6305 PG 0331
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15886-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #953702000432 E 1/2 OF LOT 43 EXC N 264 FT & W 1/2 OF LOT 45 EXC N 396 FT PABLO SUB MB 4 PG 101
Name in which assessed: SAM SANSANO ET AL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
2020 12327 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPHINE WRIGHT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Josephine Wright, deceased, Case Number 2020 12327 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724.
The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
MYERS LAW GROUP, P.A.
/s/ Danielle C.Edwards
Danielle Edwards, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 105878
100 West Indiana Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Telephone: (407) 271-0120
E-mail: danielle@delandlegal.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ MICHAEL RONEY
1665 3rd Ave,
DeLand, FL 32724
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/26/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2007 NISSAN PATHFINDER
VIN# 5N1AR18U57C643231
2018 HONDA ACCORD
VIN# 1HGCV1F10JA159053
1999 DODGE DURANGO
VIN# 1B4HS28Y9XF622295
2017 HYUNDAI 53’ SEMI-TRAILER
VIN# 3H3V532C8JT223376
2017 NISSAN JUKE
VIN# JN8AF5MR3HT706080
2018 CHEVY SILVERADO
VIN# 1GC1KWEY3JF215046
2004 FORD EXPEDITION
VIN# 1FMRU15W34LB32894
2007 DODGE DURANGO
VIN# 1D8HD38K87F569749
1993 TOYOTA COROLLA
VIN# 4T1SK12E0PU177454
July 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11581-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPH ANTHONY BIENIASZ
A/K/A JOSEPH A. BIENIASZ
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOSEPH ANTHONY BIENIASZ, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is July 8, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EVERY & STACK
By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 297798
444 Seabreeze Boulevard,
Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991
Telephone: (386) 255-1925
Email: kate@melstack.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH K. BIENIASZ
1243 Pulaski Avenue
Coal Township, PA 17866
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11582-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPH ANTHONY SPORL, JR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Joseph Anthony Sporl, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was May 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Mark R. Hall
Florida Bar Number: 691178
124 Faulkner Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Telephone: (386) 423-1221
Fax: (386) 423-2232
E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com
Secondary E-Mail: gina@mhallpa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Philip R. Sporl
3594 Maribella Drive
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11635-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
AUDREY B. HARTMAN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Audrey B. Hartman, deceased, whose date of death was May 15, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ H. Charles Woerner, Jr., P.A.
Florida Bar Number: 144921
2001 S. Ridgewood Avenue
South Daytona, Florida 32119
Telephone: (386) 767-9811
Fax: (386) 788-0748
E-Mail: woernerlaw@aol.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Karen L. Bollinger
113 Harrow Drive
Slidell, LA 70461
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. : 2021-30443-CICI
DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley)
CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
RONALD B. ATKINS and LINDA P. SHIRLEY; KAREN M. BELLAMY; JOSIAH BENDER; KIMBERLY R. BITTING; SALVATORE BRIA and ALICIA BRIA; WILLIE BROWN and GLORIA BROWN; FOY CAMPBELL, JR., and RIKI M. CAMPBELL; JB PAINTING AND DRYWALL, LLC; ZOLTON C. SZABO a/k/a ZOLTAN CHARLES SZABO and DOROTHEA D. SZABO; JAMES L. TOOTLE, JR., and SHARON L. TOOTLE; and TRILOGY ECOMMERCE SERVICES, LLC,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Atkins, Ronald B. and Linda P. Shirley, 1410 Silver Slate Drive, New Albany, IN 47150
Bria, Salvatore and Alicia, 1658 Olde Oak Dr., Lithia Spring, GA 30122
Brown, Willie and Gloria, 321 Hillside Rd., Decatur AL 35601
Campbell, Foy Jr. and Riki M.,108 Caitlin Ct., Burnet TX 78611
JB Painting and Drywall, LLC, By serving: Beatriz C Melchor Lopez, Agent, 1701 Berrancher Dr, Columbus, OH 43228
Trilogy Ecommerce Services, LLC an Arizona Limited Liability Company, 7904 E. Caaparon Road, Suite #A110-135A, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:
The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Unit Weeks
101 45
202 45
204 50
205 45
302 42
401 04
403 02, 03
404 49
408 41, 51
508 47
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the
Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 26, 2021,
otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 8th day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
CB57
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11504 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN PETER LOGAN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN PETER LOGAN, deceased, whose date of death was December 9, 2019; File Number 2021 11504 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Caroline, VA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: July 1, 2021.
Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire - FBN: 114278
Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire - FBN: 146528
Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire - FBN 65928
GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.
2307 West Cleveland Street
Tampa, Florida 33609
Phone: (813) 254-4744
Fax: (813) 254-5222
Eservice for all attorneys listed above:
GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com
KATELYN ERIN LOGAN
Personal Representative
12900 Centre Park Circle, Apt. 106
Herndon, VA 20171
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. : 2021-30295-CICI
DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley)
CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
KENNETH W. BARNETT and CAROLYN C. BARNETT; FRANK J. BRINK, JR., and MARIE B. BRINK; AUDREY DEREMO and GORDON DEREMO; FREDRICK J. FEBO a/k/a FREDERICK JAMES FEBO; PAT LARSON; RICHARD J. LIUZZO and JOANN M. LIUZZO; DON H. NICHOLS; KIM ROBINSON and JACQUELINE ROBINSON,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Brink, J. Frank, Jr. and Marie B., 7003 Scenic Drive, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Deremo, Audrey and Gordon, 2906 Hwy 118 E, Bracebridge, Ontario P1L 1X1 CANADA
Liuzzo, Richard J. and JoAnn M., 183 Poor Farm Road, Carbondale, PA 18407
Nichols, Don H., 423 S 6th Street, Ironton, OH 45638
Robinson, Kim and Jacqueline, 2825 Rutledge Road, PO Box 316, Sydenham, Ontario K0H2T0 CANADA
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:
The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Unit Weeks
104 49
205 15
208 15
303 17
304 17
307 18
403 05
405 44
407 43
502 36
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the
Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 22, 2021,
otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 7th day of JUNE, 2021
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ S. Yearby
Deputy Clerk
CB56
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 11440 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
JESSICA RODRIGUEZ,
Petitioner
and
HELEN RIVERA,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: HELEN RIVERA
Unknown Address
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
JESSICA RODRIGUEZ
2870 Waco Drive
Deltona, FL 32738
on or before July 26, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: June 10, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk
June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: DELAND COLLISION CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/02/2021, 8:00 am at 115 E. PARKDALE AV, DELAND, FL 32724, pursuant to subsection 713.585 of the Florida Statutes. DELAND COLLISION CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2018 Volkswagen Beetle
Convertible
VIN: 3VW5DAAT4JM516737
July 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.:2021-CA-30647
DIVISION:32
R.E. SERVICES & SOLUTIONS, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual; and ELIZABETH G. MCGHEE, an individual,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Estate”); UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Heirs”); JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual (“Mr. McGhee”), and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under or against the above named Defendant(s), who (is/are) not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties claim as heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, spouses, or other claimants
Current Residence Unknown.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title on the following property in Volusia County, Florida,
Lot 27, Block 2, Roosevelt Park, as per plat therof, recorded in Map Book 11, Page(s) 125, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Also known as:
LOT 27, BLOCK 2, ROOSEVELT PARK, AS PER PLAT THEROF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE(S) 125, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
(the “Property”),
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Woolsey Morcom, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 203 Fort Wade Road Suite 105 Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081, on or before July 15th, 2021 or within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 101 North Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32724, either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint petition.
WITNESS my hand and seal of the Court on this 14th day of June, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ K. McCoy
Deputy Clerk
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11625-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN GIFFORD GRAY III
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN GIFFORD GRAY III, deceased, whose date of death was April 20, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ DENNIS L. GRAY
7621 East Twinleaf Trail
Orange, CA 92689
July 8 & 15, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/26/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G4HP52K644161201 2004 BUICK
1G8JW84R32Y535994 2002 SATURN
2FAHP71V18X117638 2008 FORD
3C4FY48B83T585255
2003 CHRYSLER
3C4FY4BB41T552193
2001 CHRYSLER
3GNDA23P66S518075
2006 CHEVROLET
5J6YH18716L012405 2006 HONDA
JACDJ58X5Y7J03476 2000 ISUZU
1N4AL3AP5FC569867 2015 NISSAN
July 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 10405 CIDL
DIVISION:01
AURIC HOLDINGS, LLC,
a Florida Limited Liability
Company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CYD ASSOCIATES; ALAN
DERKAZARIAN, Their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other Parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION -
REAL PROPERTY
TO: CYD ASSOCIATES and ALAN DERKAZARIAN, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 22, Block 1916 of Deltona Lakes Unit 74, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 29, Pages 28-44, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (“Real Property”).
This property is located at the street address of: 2131 Capri Circle, Deltona FL 32738 (“Real Property”).
has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 10th day of June 2021.
HON. LAURA E. ROTH,
Clerk, Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771. THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.
June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2021 11395 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DONNA MARIE CARLSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Donna Marie Carlson, Deceased, whose date of death was April 25, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is July 1.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Personal Representative:
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
/s/ ROBERT CARLSON
711 14th Avenue S.
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: DELAND COLLISION CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/02/2021, 9:00 am at 115 E. PARKDALE AV, DELAND, FL 32724, pursuant to subsection 713.585 of the Florida Statutes. DELAND COLLISION CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2017 Nissan Versa
VIN: 3N1CN7AP0HK433375
July 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/23/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1996 TOYOTA COROLLA
VIN# 1NXBA02E7TZ414898
July 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 10655 CIDL
CALICO PROPERTIES, LLC,
a Florida limited liability company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THOMAS WOOD PENNOCK; LOUISE
SPIER WOLL; VOLUSIA COUNTY
CLERK OF COURT; their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION -
REAL PROPERTY
TO: THOMAS WOOD PENNOCK and LOUISE SPIER WOLL, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lots 9, 10, and 11, Block 84, West Highlands Per Official Record Book 2510 Page 1264, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (hereafter “Real Property”).
This property is located at the street address of: 14th Street, Orange City, Florida (“Real Property”).
has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 17th day of June 2021.
HON. LAURA E. ROTH,
Clerk, Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771. THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.
July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 21-CP
DivisIon Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ELEANOR M. LALIBERTY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Eleanor M. LaLiberty, deceased, whose date of death was March 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Dawn M. Calache
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar Number: 123760
Law Office of Dawn Calache
3959 S. Nova Road, Suite 2
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 872-4223
Fax: (888) 678-6790
E-Mail: dcalache@calachelaw.com
Secondary E-Mail: service@lawsprt.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Robert W. Benware
59 Division Ave.
Ormond, Florida 32174
July 8 & 15, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/24/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2D4GP44L95R361653 2005 DODGE
July 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/23/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GNDM19W0SB266961
1995 CHEVROLET
July 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2019 32219 CICI
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al.Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 32219 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 28th day of July, 2021, the following described property:
LOT 40, “RAYMONDE SHORES” SECOND ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 135, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 25th day of June, 2021.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
58341.0542 / JSchwartz
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11545-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KATHERINE DEFRIESE
a/k/a KATHERINE WOOTEN
DEFRIESE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of KATHERINE DEFRIESE, deceased, whose date of death was September 17, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH COOKE
12 Circle Drive
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-5453
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$2,835.00 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $2,835.00 U.S. CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT APRIL 9, 2021 AT OR NEAR 109 ASTOR STREET, DAYTONA BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 11173 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-1
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CATHLEEN E. BURGESS; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, GRANTEES, DEVISEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES, AND CREDITORS OF KENNETH R. BURGESS, DECEASED; 4300 CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION INC; BANK OF AMERICA NA; KENNETH W. BURGESS; MAUREEN A. FIORENTINO; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff's Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on June 10, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 29th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
UNIT 896, SEASIDE VILLAS, A CONDOMINIUM AS PER DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM FOR SEASIDE VILLAS AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK 3167, PAGE 734, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property address: 896 Oyster Quay, New Smyrna, FL 32169
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 28th day of June 2021:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ HEATHER GRIFFITHS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 91444
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11216-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOROTHY L HEINER
a/k/a DOROTHY LOUISE HEINER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DOROTHY L. HEINER also known as DOROTHY LOUISE HEINER, deceased, whose date of death was August 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ JULIE DAMEWOOD
P.O. Box 891707
Temecula, California 92591
July 8 & 15, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
PERSONAL PROPERTY OF THE FOLLOWING TENANTS WILL BE SOLD FOR CASH TO SATISFY RENTAL LIENS IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE FACILITY ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. CONTENTS MAY INCLUDE KITCHEN, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, BEDDING, TOYS, GAMES, PACKED CARTONS, FURNITURE, TOOLS, TRUCKS, CARS, ETC. THERE’S NO TITLE FOR VEHICLES SOLD AT LIEN SALE. OWNERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO BID ON UNITS. LIEN SALE TO BE HELD ONLINE ENDING TUESDAY: JULY 27th, AT TIMES INDICATED BELOW. VIEWING AND BIDDING WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON-LINE AT www.storagetreasures.com. BEGINNING AT LEAST 5 DAYS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED SALE DATE AND TIME AT LOCATIONS INDICATED BELOW.
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE SPRING GARDEN - 800 N. SPRING GARDEN, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 10:30AM
444 SHELLY ANN CONKLIN
PERSONAL MINI STORAGE DELAND - 1540 S STATE ROAD 15A, DELAND, FL 32720 - AT 11:00AM
A35 JAMES JACKSON
B25 ALLISON LAKAY IRVING
E53 BRANDI LYNN HANSON
E55 TAYNA GERENA DEL VALLE
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018 10637 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT INDIVIDUALLY BUT AS TRUSTEE FOR PRETIUM MORTGAGE ACQUISITION TRUST
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
CARA WILHELM A/K/A CARA L. WILHELM; CAROLE S. DEPINTO; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.;
Defendant(s).
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to the Order Granting Motion to Reschedule Foreclosure Sale entered on May 10, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 27th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
The following described lot, piece or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the County of Volusia State of Florida, to-wit: Lot 5, Block 1342, Deltona Lakes, Unit 45, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 27, Pages 300 through 313, inclusive of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida Tax Map Reference: 8130-45-0050.
Property address: 2253 Clearwater Drive, Deltona, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 28th day of June 2021:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ HEATHER GRIFFITHS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 91444
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021-11590PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MICHAEL CARL SCHULZ,
a/k/a MICHAEL SCHULZ,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of MICHAEL CARL SCHULZ, deceased, whose date of death was May 20, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.
Signed on this 11th day of June, 2021.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ NICK MICHAEL SCHULZ,
Petitioner
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-11161
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$19,340.00 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $19,340.00 U.S. CURRENCY WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT JUNE 17, 2021 AT OR NEAR 2050 SOUTH RIDGEWOOD AVENUE, APT. Q5, SOUTH DAYTONA, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021-10851-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FREDERICK M. CONE,
a/k/a FREDRICK M. CONE,
a/k/a FREDRICK MILLARD CONE
a/k/a FRED CONE,
a/k/a FRED M. CONE,
Deceased.
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(amended as to date of publication)
The administration of the estate of FREDERICK M. CONE,/k/a FREDRICK M. CONE, a/k/a FREDRICK MILLARD CONE, a/k/a FRED CONE, a/k/a FRED M. CONE, deceased, file number 2021-10851-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 8, 2021.
/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0629421
Taylor and Nordman, P.A.
112 N. Florida Avenue
DeLand, FL 32720
Tel: (386) 734-2558
Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ REBECCA D. CONE,
as Personal Representative of
the Estate of Fred M. Cone
1750 Stone Road
DeLand, FL 32720
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2021 10529 CIDL
WILLIE WRIGHT III AND
DALIA I. WRIGHT,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MUKUND SHINDE; SEA DIP BEACH RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; TWLM, INC.; TRAILS WEST HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; and VILLAS OF LAKE MAMIE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: MUKUND SHINDE, if living or dead, all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, or against the named Defendant who is not known to be dead or alive whether the unknown parties claim as heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants of MUKUND SHINDE
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:
Parcel 1:
Unit 430 of Sea Dip Beach Resort, a Condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, recorded in Official Records Book 4096, Page(s) 3704, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereto, together with its undivided share in the common elements a/k/a 1233 Atlantic Ave #4300, Daytona Beach FL 32118.
Parcel 2:
Lot 28, Trails West, Phase II, Unit VIII B, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 41, Page(s) 73 and 74, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 225 Sandy Bluff Trail, DeLand FL 32724.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before August 3, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
DATED this 18th day of June 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-11133 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
James H Weaverling, et al,
Petitioner
vs.
Felicia Mae Riley, et al,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Aaron James Dorris
18 Forest Grove Drive
Palm Coast, FL 32137
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Mary Jane Nettles, Esq
409 S Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
on or before August 9, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: June 24, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11492-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FLORENCE M. BRYERS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of FLORENCE M. BRYERS, deceased, whose date of death was April 22, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Email Address: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Personal Representative:
/s/ VERNE RICHARD BRYERS
3425 S. Atlantic Ave. Apt. 1504
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10311 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FREDERICK E. ROTTO
a/k/a FRED E. ROTTO,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of FREDERICK E. ROTTO a/k/a FRED E. ROTTO, deceased, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721; that the decedent’s date of death was January 11, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $170,874.00 (exempt homestead) and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Sandra Maki, 8600 Waukegan Rd., #409E, Morton Grove, IL 60053
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.
/s/ Sandra Maki, Petitioner
/s/ FRED B. SHARE, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 256765
1092 Ridgewood Avenue
Holly Hill, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 253-1030
Fax: (386) 248-2425
E-Mail: fredshare@cfl.rr.com
2nd E-Mail: brobins@cfl.rr.com
Attorney for Petitioner
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF JUDICIAL SALE
PURSUANT TO SECTION 45.031(1) OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to the final judgment of foreclosure entered on June 22, 2021, in Case number 2020 CA 10207 of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Circuit for Volusia County, Florida, in which TAMARIND DRIVE, LLC, is Plaintiff, and JASON E. LOGAN, UNKOWN SPOUSE OF JASON E LOGAN, and UNKOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF SUBJECT PROPERTY WHICH ARE NOW KNOWN AS SCOTT AND JACKIE KENNEDY are defendants, I, LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell at public sale the following-described real property:
Lots 12061 and 12062, Block 391, Florida Shores No. 17 (Revised), according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 19, Page 237, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida
and commonly described as: 2628 Tamarind Drive, Edgewater, Florida 32141; including the building, appurtenances, and fixtures located therein.
The sale will be held on August 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM to the highest and best bidder for cash, except as set forth in the Order for Default and Final Judgement referenced above, online at auction, using the following method: www.volusia.realforeclosure.com beginning at 11:00 AM, in accordance with Section 45.031, F.S. Please note that any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner at the date of the lis pendens must file a timely claim or risk the clerk reporting the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: 7/1/21
LAURA E. ROTH
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Copies furnished to Defendants, JASON E. LOGAN, UNKOWN SPOUSE OF JASON E LOGAN, and UNKOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF SUBJECT PROPERTY at the following addresses listed below:
1. 334 River Bluff Drive, Ormond Beach, Florida 32174 and jlogan@daytonanissan.com; and
2. 2628 Tamarind Drive, Edgewater, Florida 32141.
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA –
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021 10384 PRDL
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
RONALD JOHN BONIARSKI, SR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of RONALD JOHN BONIARSKI, deceased, whose date of death was September 10, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1st, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Coren J. Meeks, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 091856
MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L.
311 East Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-0199
Fax: (386) 469-0091
E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com
Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Janet Barbour
Janet Barbour
1449 Clearview Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021-11651PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JACQUES EDWARD LAMAIRE,
a/k/a JACQUES LAMAIRE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of JACQUES EDWARD LAMAIRE, deceased, whose date of death was May 23, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 8, 2021.
Signed on this 14th day of JUNE, 2021.
/s/ FRED SHEARER, Petitioner
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
July 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-30859 FMCI
DIVISION: 35
In Re: The Marriage of
Carl Todd Norton,
Petitioner
and
Jessica Diane Norton,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Jessica Diane Norton
14708 W Lamoille Drive
Surprise, AZ 85374
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Kevin T Vagovic, Esq
210 S Beach St
Suite 203
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
on or before August 9, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: June 23, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ P. Osorio
Deputy Clerk
July 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2021
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Grand Seas Resort Owners' Association, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due. The Liens were assigned of record to Club Exploria, LLC (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens.
Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.
If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
Contract No.: 332547
Obligor: Leland C. Sermons
Obligor Address: 8720 Del Rey
Court, Apt 16F, Tampa, FL 33617
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 16-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $23416.54
Perdiem: $11.71
Contract No.: 332546
Obligor: Leland C. Sermons
Obligor Address: 8720 Del Rey
Court, Apt 16F, Tampa, FL 33617
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 16-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $20855.14
Perdiem: $10.43
Contract No.: 344219
Obligor: Sherri Selke
Obligor Address: 1003 Magnolia
Road, Vineland, NJ 08360
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 4-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $10598.06
Perdiem: $5.30
Contract No.: 333084
Obligor: Tony E. Bowden
Obligor Address: 28 Boones Ridge
Dr SE, Acworth, GA 30102
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 49-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $22067.30
Perdiem: $11.03
Contract No.: 330127
Obligor: Michael D. Thomas and
Sandra J. Thomas
Obligor Address: 5576 Slash Pine Ct,
Orlando, FL 32811
Unit Week: 6006, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $15189.55
Perdiem: $7.59
Contract No.: 337462
Obligor: Elisha J. Johnson
Obligor Address: 7323 Spring Hill
Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Unit Week: 6006, 44-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $18741.22
Perdiem: $9.37
Contract No.: 331281
Obligor: Paul W. Rainha
Obligor Address: 16475 Hamlin Blvd,
Loxahatchee, FL 33470
Unit Week: 6008, 11-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $19816.64
Perdiem: $9.91
Contract No.: 335515
Obligor: Christopher Allen Barmore
Obligor Address: 2332 Red Cut Road,
Lot 3, West Monroe, LA 71292
Unit Week: 6008, 29-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $11454.20
Perdiem: $5.73
Contract No.: 337782
Obligor: Michael A. Pimental
Obligor Address: 224 Plain Street,
Apt 1, Fall River, MA 02723
Unit Week: 6008, 7-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $11995.68
Perdiem: $6.00
Contract No.: 334268
Obligor: Johnny L. Worthen and
Mary A. Adamson
Obligor Address: 2220 SE Baron
Street, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952
Unit Week: 6014, 13-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $6358.13
Perdiem: $3.18
Contract No.: 329996
Obligor: Deborah R. Clayton and
Jeff L. Clayton
Obligor Address: 7615 Shore Lane,
Reading, MI 49274
Unit Week: 6014, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $20147.49
Perdiem: $10.07
Contract No.: 333917
Obligor: Cynthia Batronie and Gene
Joseph Batronie Jr.
Obligor Address: 212 Cranberry
Lane, Brandon, FL 33510
Unit Week: 6014, 45-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $20781.88
Perdiem: $10.39
Contract No.: 330748
Obligor: Diane E. Chaudoin and
Larry B. Chaudoin
Obligor Address: 1022 Sarita Street,
Sanford, FL 32773
Unit Week: 6014, 49-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $19800.67
Perdiem: $9.90
Contract No.: 334684
Obligor: Charles L. Peters and Mary
M. Peters
Obligor Address: 5189 State Route
5, Ravenna, OH 44266-7914
Unit Week: 6014, 5-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $10690.59
Perdiem: $5.35
Contract No.: 331999
Obligor: Dorothy G. Blair
Obligor Address: 119 Mi Jan Drive,
Pickens, SC 29671
Unit Week: 6016, 35-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $21717.14
Perdiem: $10.86
Contract No.: 337874
Obligor: Dolores S. Harrison
Obligor Address: 10587 SE 74th
Terrace, Belleview, FL 34420
Unit Week: 6018, 51-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $1937.11
Perdiem: $0.97
Contract No.: 334155
Obligor: Carlos Moreno and Sandra
Pantoja
Obligor Address: 6305 Mackenzie
St, Orlando, FL 32807
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $22488.28
Perdiem: $11.24
Contract No.: 334658
Obligor: Ana Mustafa and Juan
C. Mustafa
Obligor Address: 94 E 2nd Street,
Chuluota, FL 32766
Unit Week: 6022, 17-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $19522.08
Perdiem: $9.76
Contract No.: 338490
Obligor: Patrick A. Sullivan
Obligor Address: 106 Horseshoe
Drive, Royersford, PA 19468
Unit Week: 6024, 10-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $21739.86
Perdiem: $10.87
Contract No.: 335480
Obligor: Cheryl A. Hunt and Roger
L. Hunt
Obligor Address: 4917 Rollins Street,
Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Unit Week: 6024, 42-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10179.00
Perdiem: $5.09
Contract No.: 335055
Obligor: Cynthia L. Bowden and
Carlas S. Bowden
Obligor Address: 1185 Prickly Pear
Way, Seffner, FL 33584
Unit Week: 6024, 5-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10720.67
Perdiem: $5.36
Contract No.: 335422
Obligor: Ibrahim Kejara, Khady
Soumboundou and Independent
Savings Plan Company D/B/A Ispc,
A Florida Corporation
Obligor Address: 1613 Bradmere
Lane, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Unit Week: 6024, 8-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $10318.51
Perdiem: $5.16
Contract No.: 334462
Obligor: Katharine M. Mills and
Michael D. Mills
Obligor Address: 3347 Peninsula
Circle, Melbourne, FL 32940
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12442.10
Perdiem: $6.22
Contract No.: 334375
Obligor: Frederick Geathers and
Linda F. Geathers
Obligor Address: 1794 Hickory Hill
Road, Green Pond, SC 29446
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 37-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $29043.86
Perdiem: $14.52
Contract No.: 334532
Obligor: Laura B. Collins
Obligor Address: 1701 San Pablo
Road S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 43-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $12274.95
Perdiem: $6.14
July 1 & 8, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2019 31204 CICI
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MATILDA FRANCES TAYLOR, DECEASED, et al.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 31204 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION FKA OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MATILDA FRANCES TAYLOR, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of the Circuit Court, LAURA E. ROTH, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 13th day of August, 2021, the following described property:
LOT THIRTEEN (13) AND FOURTEEN (14), BLOCK SIX (6), DAYTONA PINES SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 41 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
TOGETHER WITH A 1995 MERITT MANUFACTURED HOME; BEARING SERIAL#: FLHMLCB102514075A AND FLHMLCB102514075B; TITLE#: 71270133 AND 71270135
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 25th day of June, 2021.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
61289.0010 / JSchwartz
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
July 1 & 8, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-31680-CICI
DIVISION: 31 (Judge Leah R. Case)
SEVEN SEAS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FLORIDA, INC.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
NICOLE IRENE EMERT; LESLIE RUTH FINLAY; FREDERICK W. FYTCZYK and DORIS N., FYTCZYK; WILLIAM CARL HEAD; SHAWN M. HERNDON; DEBORAH L. LIOTTA and ANTHONY M. LIOTTA a/k/a ANTHONY M. LIOTTA, JR.; DOMINIC FEMIANO, as Personal Representative, and LISA FEMIANO, as Beneficiary, of the Estate of ANTHONY ROBERT McNAMARA, Deceased; MICHAEL J. MERWIN; NATIVIDAD A. NGO; LELAND SHANOR and MARY W. SHANOR; DANNY JOE SPURLING; MARGARET SPURLOCK; EMMA LEA STRADER, MARY ALICE JACKSON and BARBARA J. WILLIAMSON,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment entered in this cause on June 30, 2021, in Case No. 2020-31680-CICI, in the Circuit Court, in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein SEVEN SEAS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FLORIDA, INC., is the Plaintiff, and NICOLE IRENE EMERT, etc., et al, are the Defendants, I will sell, pursuant to the terms of said Summary Final Judgment, to the highest and best bidder for cash, online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, on Friday the 13th day of August, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., the following described real property located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:
The following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in SEVEN SEAS RESORT, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2293, Page 0379, in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Unit Weeks
104 17
107 17, 25
109 20, 36
203 29
207 24
211 25
301 32
304 38
309 27, 28
310 39
312 24
314 24
on this 2nd day of July, 2021.
/s/ ROBERT E. KRAMER, for the Court
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 293539
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 672-4313 / kramerlegal@aol.com
Attorney for the Plaintiff SS47
NOTICE IN COMPLIANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTE 45.031 ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER, AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS, MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN SIXTY (60) DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
July 8 & 15, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 7/23/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1972 GREE HS GF1065F . Last Tenants: TED GERALD SEAY and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at REALTY SYSTEMS-ARIZONA INC, 5 CARRIAGE COVE WAY, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32119. 813-282-6754.
July 8 & 15, 2021
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/22/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2016 CHEVY TRAX
VIN# 3GNCJKSB8GL182121
2014 HYUNDAI ACCENT
VIN# KMHCU4AE2EU737022
2015 NISSAN ROGUE
VIN# JN8AS5MT2FW155336
July 8, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11531 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
NELLIE LEE MULLANEY
A/K/A NELLIE M. MULLANEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of NELLIE LEE MULLANEY A/K/A NELLIE M. MULLANEY, deceased, whose date of death was July 4, 2020; File Number 2021 11531 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: July 8, 2021.
Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire - FBN: 114278
Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire - FBN: 146528
Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire - FBN 65928
GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.
2307 West Cleveland Street
Tampa, Florida 33609
Phone: (813) 254-4744
Fax: (813) 254-5222
Eservice for all attorneys listed above:
GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com
LINDA L. AUTREY A/K/A LINDA LOU AUTREY
Personal Representative
4A Nasturtium Court
Orange City, FL 32763
July 8 & 15, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 7/23/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1980 COMM HS CC7207AFLA. Last Tenants: JUANITA LAVERNE NOVAK and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at REALTY SYSTEMS-ARIZONA INC, 4500 S CLYDE MORRIS BLVD, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129. 813-282-5925.
July 8 & 15, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Roof Warranty Experts
1027 North Nova Road, Suite 104
Holly Hill, FL 32117
/s/ Johnathon Rosser
July 8, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021-CP-11693-PRDL
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
BRENDA ELAINE RICHBURG,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Formal administration-Intestate)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The Formal Administration of the estate of BRENDA ELAINE RICHBURG, deceased, whose date of death was March 4, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32741. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: July 8, 2021.
Attorney for Petitioner/Personal Representative:
/S/ I J Wesley Ogburia
I. J. WESLEY OGBURIA ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 0177695
924 N. Magnolia Avenue
Suite 300
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 481-0200 phone
(407) 481-0202 fax
e-mail: pa982@bellsouth.net
Petitioner/Personal Representative:
Sherrie Nesbitt
107 Saber Street
Summerville, SC 29486
July 8 & 15, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
According to Florida Statute Number 865.09
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the Fictitious Name of ROD’S CARPET, TILE AND WOOD located at 99 W. Granada Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida.
Dated at Ormond Beach, Florida, this 30th day of June, 2021.
GIVERNY, INC.
By: James Staresinic, Officer
July 8, 2021
************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
AceX Travel
919 Victoria Hills Drive S
DeLand, FL 32724
/s/ Judith Arellano
July 8, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021 11472 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN S. PEARSALL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN S. PEARSALL, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County Florida Probate Division, the address of which is Probate Division, PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021
Signed this 27th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Nancy J. Chapman, personal representative of the Estate of JOHN S. PEARSALL
514 Hanna Drive
Denison, TX 75020
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
Doran, Sims, Wolfe & Yoon
1020 W International Speedway
Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
By: /s/ G Larry Sims
G. Larry Sims, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 0139156
Email Address: lsims@doranlaw.com
July 1 & 8, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021-11066-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LARAINE HOGAN,
a/k/a LARAINE S. HOGAN,
a/k/a LARAINE SELMA HOGAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Laraine Hogan, a/k/a LARAINE S. HOGAN, a/k/a LARAINE SELMA HOGAN, deceased, file number 2021-11066-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.
/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0629421
Taylor and Nordman, P.A.
112 N. Florida Avenue
DeLand, FL 32720
Tel: (386) 734-2558
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ JUNE STONE,
as Personal Representative of
the Estate of Laraine S. Hogan
524 E. Wisconsin Avenue, #D
DeLand, FL 32724
July 1 & 8, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-7724
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$3,537.05 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $3,537.05 U.S. CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2021 AT OR NEAR 707 S. NOVA ROAD, ORMOND BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
July 1 & 8, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, JULY 26, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2013 HONDA
VIN 2HGFG3B55DH505616
1996 HONDA
VIN 1HGCD5656TA095827
1999 GMC
VIN 1GTEC14T0YZ131301
July 8, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF LAKE HELEN
The Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the site development located at 711 Lemon Ave, Lake Helen, Florida. Final Approval of this site development will be considered by the City Commission on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida)
Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida. The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.
If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.
Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.
July 8, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Spring Garden Self Storage hereby gives NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of the storage space(s) listed below, July, 31ST, 2021 at 8:00 am, with the contents being sold to the highest bidder.
Owner reserves the right to bid. The sale is being held to satisfy a landlord's lien and will be held at 530 S. Spring Garden Ave. DeLand Fl 32720. (386)-734-1000. The public is invited to attend. Registration to begin at 7:45 a.m. the day of the sale.
SPACE NUMBER OCCUPANT’S
NAME
502--------Marianne Ferrara
604--------Torino Cooper
211--------Marianne Ferrara
025--------Sue Snow
635--------Daniel Gronik
603--------Tirell Adams
029--------Tamara Martin
July 8 & 15, 2021
********
NOTICe OF SALe
puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO.: 2017 10667 CIDL
The BANK OF NeW YORK MeLLON F/K/A
The BANK OF NeW YORK AS SuCCeSSOR
TRuSTee FOR JpMORGAN ChASe BANK,
N.A., AS TRuSTee FOR The BeNeFIT OF The
CeRTIFICATehOLDeRS OF pOpuLAR ABS,
INC. MORTGAGe pASS-ThROuGh
CeRTIFICATeS SeRIeS 2006-A,
plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN pARTIeS CLAIMING BY,
ThROuGh, uNDeR OR AGAINST The eSTATe
OF IReNe A. COX, DeCeASeD, WheTheR
SAID uNKNOWN pARTIeS CLAIM AS
SpOuSeS, heIRS, DeVISeeS, GRANTeeS,
ASSIGNeeS, CReDITORS, TRuSTeeS, OR
OTheR CLAIMANTS;
NORMAN C. COX; RhONDA L. OLIVeR; JOhN
p. COX; TANDA G. COX; ALeXANDRA NICOLe
hAShMAN; JONAThAN C. COX; GReGORY T.
COX; ROBeRT e. COX; The CITY OF
eDGeWATeR, FLORIDA, A MuNICIpAL
CORpORATION; uNKNOWN heIRS, DeVISeeS,
GRANTeeS, ASSIGNeeS, LIeNORS,
CReDITORS, TRuSTeeS, AND ALL OTheR
pARTIeS CLAIMING AN INTeReST BY,
ThROuGh, uNDeR OR AGAINST The eSTATe
OF MARY L. MuSSeTTeR A/K/A MARY
LOuISe MuSSeTTeR A/K/A MARY MuSSeTTeR,
DeCeASeD,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
the order of Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
June 22, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2017
10667 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A THE
BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE FOR JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,
AS TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS
OF POPULAR ABS, INC.
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2006-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF IRENE A. COX, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEvISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; NORMAN
C. COX; RHONDA L. OLIvER; JOHN P. COX;
TANDA G. COX; ALEXANDRA NICOLE HASHMAN;
JONATHAN C. COX; GREGORY T. COX;
ROBERT E. COX; THE CITY OF EDGEWATER,
FLORIDA, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION; UNKNOWN
HEIRS, DEvISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES,
AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF MARY L. MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY
LOUISE MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY MUSSETTER,
DECEASED, are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to
the highest bidder or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on
the 12th day of August, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 7239 AND 7420, BLOCK 233, REvISED
PLAT OR PART OF FLORIDA SHORES UNIT
#7, MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 131, RECORDS OF
vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 2113 Juniper Dr.,
Edgewater, Florida 32141
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: June 25, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
3222 Commerce Place, Suite A
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
17-401854
July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0196
*************
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvISION:
CASe NO.: 2019 11826 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FuND SOCIeTY, FSB,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDuAL CApACITY BuT
SOLeLY AS OWNeR TRuSTee OF CSMC
2018-RpL1 TRuST,
plaintiff, vs.
MATTheW ChARLeS BeRI; CLeRK OF
COuRT OF VOLuSIA COuNTY FLORIDA;
FLORIDA hOuSING FINANCe
CORpORATION; STATe OF FLORIDA;
JANeAN NIChOLe BeRI; hARRY BeRI, III;
JeFFReY ThOMAS CAThCART; uNKNOWN
TeNANT IN pOSSeSSION OF The SuBJeCT pROpeRTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 22nd day of
June 2021, and entered in Case No. 2019 11826
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for vOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein
WILMINGTON SAvINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,
NOT IN ITS INDIvIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY
AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2018-RPL1
TRUST is the Plaintiff and MATTHEW CHARLES
BERI; CLERK OF COURT OF vOLUSIA COUNTY
FLORIDA; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION;
STATE OF FLORIDA; JANEAN NICHOLE
BERI; HARRY BERI, III; JEFFREY
THOMAS CATHCART; UNKNOWN TENANT N/K/A
STEvEN MURPHY; and UNKNOWN TENANT IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are
defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 AM on the 24th day of August
2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 14 AND THE SOUTH 41 FEET OF LOT
15, PLYMOUTH PARK, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP THEREOF, A RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 8, PAGE 21, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO
FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST
FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE
FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A
CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED
AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF
RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 25 day of June, 2021.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERvICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
19-03036
July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0195
***********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION
Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL
CitiMortgage, Inc.,
plaintiff, vs.
Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda Smith, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEvENTH Judicial Circuit,
in and for volusia County, Florida,
wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is the Plaintiff
and Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda
Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM on
the 24th day of August, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION
ESTATES, PART OF SECTION 3,
TOWNSHIP 19 SOUTH, RANGE 30
EAST AND RE-SUB'D BLOCK X
AND PART OF BLOCK W, UNIT NO
1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 11, PAGE 279, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 23rd day of June, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By MAXINE MELTzER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 119294
17-F02963
July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0192
*************
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe
puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO.: 2019 12070 CIDL
FIFTh ThIRD BANK,
plaintiff, VS.
ThOMAS RANDALL RANK A/K/A ThOMAS RANK; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN that sale will
be made pursuant to an Order or Final
Judgment. Final Judgment was awarded
on June 4, 2021 in Civil Case No. 2019
12070 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the
SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein, FIFTH
THIRD BANK is the Plaintiff, and
THOMAS RANDALL RANK A/K/A
THOMAS RANK; DAWN MARIE RANK
A/K/A DAWN M. RANK; CRYSTAL COvE
HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION OF DELAND,
INC.; UNKNOWN TENANT 1
N/K/A KIM THAYER; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO
BE DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER SAID
UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEvISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on July
22, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following
described real property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, CRYSTAL COvE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEROF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 47, PAGE (S) 187 AND 188
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 23 day of June, 2021.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: zACHARY ULLMAN, Esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1599-140B
July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0191
***********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe
puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO.: 2020 30397 CICI
DeuTSChe BANK NATIONAL TRuST
COMpANY, AS TRuSTee FOR AMeRIQueST
MORTGAGe SeCuRITIeS INC.,
ASSeT-BACKeD pASS-ThROuGh
CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2005-R8,
plaintiff, VS.
MARK COLeMAN; ANDReA COLeMAN; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be made
pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment. Final
Judgment was awarded on February 2, 2021 in
Civil Case No. 2020 30397 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST MORTGAGE SECURITIES
INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-R8 is
the Plaintiff, and MARK COLEMAN; ANDREA
COLEMAN; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEvISEES, GRANTEES, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at
on July 23, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM
EST the following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 3, ORMOND GOLFRIDGE
ESTATE, UNIT 1, ACCORDING TO MAP
BOOK 32, PAGE 41, PER OR BOOK 3967,
PAGE 2808 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24 day of June, 2021.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIESO
Florida #641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-4507B
July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0190
***********
NOTICe OF SALe
puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASe NO.: 2019 12149 CIDL
u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDeNTuRe
TRuSTee, FOR The CIM TRuST
2016-3, MORTGAGe-BACKeD NOTeS, SeRIeS 2016-3,
plaintiff, vs.
LYNN eRICKSON, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8, 2021, and
entered in Case No. 2019 12149 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for
volusia County, Florida in which U.S. Bank National
Association, as indenture trustee, for the
CIM Trust 2016-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series
2016-3, is the Plaintiff and Lynn Erickson, Tracy A.
Erickson, are defendants, the volusia County Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the July 27,
2021 the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTS 2705 AND 2706 BLOCK 114
FLORIDA SHORES SUBDIvISION UNIT
NO. 4 ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
23, PAGE 104 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1415 TRAvELERS PALM DRIvE
EDGEWATER FL 32132
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JOSHUA PASQUALONE
Florida Bar #41835
19-018659
July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0189
************
NOTICe OF SALe
puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL ACTION
CASe NO.: 2017-11342-CIDL
WeLLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS TRuSTee FOR OpTION
ONe MORTGAGe LOAN TRuST 2007-FXD2,
ASSeT-BACKeD CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2007-FXD2,
plaintiff, vs.
GABe J. JeNSeN, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8,
2021, and entered in Case No. 2017-11342-CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial
Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank, National
Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage
Loan Trust 2007-FXD2, Asset-Backed
Certificates, Series 2007-FXD2, is the Plaintiff
and Bing Development Company, LLC, as
successor trustee of the 1431 Howland Blvd
Land Trust dated 15th of September 2017,
Gabe J. Jensen, City of Deltona, A Florida
Municipal Corporation, The Unknown Beneficiaries
of the 1431 Howland Blvd. Land Trust
date 15th day of September 2017, are defendants,
the volusia County Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the
July 27, 2021 the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOT 11, BLOCK 1001, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT THIRTY-EIGHT, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 202 THROUGH
208 INCLUSIvE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1431 HOWLAND BLvD, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must
file a claim before the
Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JOSHUA PASQUALONE
Florida Bar #41835
18-008001
July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0188
***********
NOTICe TO CReDITORS
IN THE SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COURT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvISION
File No. 2021-11169-pRDL
Division probate
IN Re: eSTATe OF
AuNRY CORRINe MCKeLVeY
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of
Aunry Corrine McKelvey, deceased,
whose date of death was February
3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit
Court for volusia County, Florida,
Probate Division, the address of
which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand,
FL 32721. The names and
addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate on
whom a copy of this notice is required
to be served must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE
LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE
TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERvICE OF A
COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having
claims or demands against decedent's
estate must file their claims
with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN
FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION
733.702 WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH ABOvE, ANY
CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of
this notice is July 1, 2021.
personal Representative:
FReDDIe SMITh
504 Bostwick Avenue
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CATHERINE E. DAvEY
Attorney | Florida Bar Number: 991724
DAvEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
PO Box 941251
Maitland, Florida 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: catherine@daveylg.com
Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0194
***********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION
Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL
u.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee
under the pooling and Servicing Agreement
dated as of October 1, 2006, GSAMp Trust
2006-he7, Mortgage pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2006-he7,
plaintiff, vs.
Kristin L. holdaway a/k/a Kristin holdaway, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to the
Final Judgment and/or Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale, entered in Case No. 2017
11090 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the SEvENTH
Judicial Circuit, in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.S. Bank, National Association,
as Trustee under the Pooling and Servicing
Agreement dated as of October 1, 2006,
GSAMP Trust 2006-HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates, Series 2006-HE7 is the
Plaintiff and Kristin L. Holdaway a/k/a Kristin
Holdaway; Roy L. Holdaway a/k/a Roy Hold-away;
Advanced Minerals, Inc., a Florida Corporation,
as Trustee under that certain Land
Trust dated June 18th, 20013, known as the
1475 6th Street Trust; Unknown Beneficiaries of
that certain Land Trust dated June 18th, 20013,
known as the 1475 6th Street Trust; Accredited
Home Lenders, Inc. A California Corporation,
S/B/M to Aames Funding Corporation d/b/a
Aames Home Loan, a California Corporation“
A Dissolved Corporation are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, volusia County Clerk of Court
will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00 AM on the 5th day of August, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 4, 5, & 6, BLOCK 66, PLAT NO. 1 OF
WEST HIGHLANDS, ACCORDING TO THE
MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 214, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24th day of June, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By KAREN GREEN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 628875
14-F03291
July 1, 8, 2021 v21-0193
***********
NOTICe OF ACTION FOR
DISSOLuTION OF MARRIAGe
(NO ChILD OR FINANCIAL SuppORT)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2021-DR-999
Division: O
SeRGIO eMILIO MORLAeS GRANADOS,
petitioner, and
MARY LeYVA,
Respondent,
(Respondent’s last known address):
303 ELNORA AvE, DELTONA, FL 32738
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE has been
filed against you and that you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on SERGIO EMILIO MORLAES
GRANADOS, whose address is
5122 SANTA ANA DR, ORLANDO, FL
32837 on or before 6/10/2021 and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court at 425
N. ORANGE AvE, ORLANDO, FL 32801
before service on the Petitioner or immediately
thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default
may be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the petition.
The action is asking the court to decide
how the following real or personal property
should be divided: {insert “none” or,
if applicable, the legal description of real
property, a specific description of personal
property, and the name of the
county in Florida where the property is located}
Copies of all court documents in this
case, including orders, are available at
the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You
may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit
Courts office notified of your current address.
(You may file Notice of Current
Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved
Family Law Form 12.915.) Future
papers in this lawsuit will be mailed
to the address on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family
Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain
automatic disclosure of documents
and information. Failure to comply can result
in sanctions, including dismissal or
striking of pleadings.
Dated: 4/12/21
Tiffany Moore Russell
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: Felicia Sanders
Deputy Clerk
425 North Orange Ave.
Suite 320
Orlando, Florida 32801
July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021 v21-0204
**********
NOTICe OF puBLIC SALe
Notice is hereby given that on dates below
these vehicles will be sold at public sale
on the date listed
below at 10AM for monies owed
on vehicle repair and storage cost pursuant
to Florida Statutes 713.585.
Please note, parties claiming interest
have right to a hearing prior
to the date of sale with the Clerk of
Courts as reflected in the notice.
The owner has the right to recover possession
of the vehicle without judicial
proceedings as pursuant to Florida
Statute 559.917. Any proceeds recovered
from the sale of the vehicle over the amount
of the lien will be deposited clerk of the
court for disposition upon court order.
“No Title Guaranteed, A Buyer Fee May Apply” at 10:00 AM
08/02/21 Ritchey Cadillac Buick GMC
932 N Nova Rd Daytona Beach, FL 32117
08 BUIC 5GAEv23758J106415 $21,768.34
July 8, 2021 v21-0205
***********
NOTICe TO CReDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR vOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvISION
File No.: 2021 11040 pRDL
Division: 10
IN Re:eSTATe OF
BeTTY DeLLAVALLe,
A/K/A BeTTY DeLLA VALLe,
A/K/A BIAGGIA DeLLAVALLe,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of BETTY
DELLAvALLE, A/K/A BETTY DELLA
vALLE, A/K/A BIAGGIA DELLAvALLE, deceased,
whose date of death was January
3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for
volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue,
DeLand, Florida 32724. The name
and address of the personal representative
and the personal representative’s attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this
notice is required to be served must file
their claims with this Court WITHIN THE
LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS
NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERvICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent’s estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION
733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE
CODE WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOvE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER
THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice
is July 8, 2021.
personal Representative:
/s/ DORIAN RIzzO
DORIAN RIzzO
1237 Azora Drive
Deltona, Florida 32725
Attorney For Personal Representative:
/s/ ANDREW K. FEIN, Esq.
ANDREW K. FEIN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 956430
MINERLEY FEIN, P.A.
1200 North Federal Highway, Suite 420
Boca Raton, Florida 33432
Telephone: (561) 362-6699
Facsimile: (561) 447-9884
Primary E-mail: drew@minerleyfein.com
Secondary E-mail: fileclerk@minerleyfein.com
July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0203
***********
NOTICe OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEvENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvISION
CASe NO. 2019 10592 CIDL
The BANK OF NeW YORK MeLLON FKA The
BANK OF NeW YORK, AS TRuSTee FOR The
CeRTIFICATehOLDeRS OF The CWALT, INC.,
ALTeRNATIVe LOAN TRuST 2007-18CB
MORTGAGe pASS-ThROuGh CeRTIFICATeS
SeRIeS 2007-18CB,
plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN heIRS OF STeVeN MIChAeL pOLLARD;
KIMBeRLY pOLLARD A/K/A
KIMBeRLee pOLLARD; LINDA MARIe GReeN
N/K/A LINDA MARIe phIppS; uNKNOWN
SpOuSe OF LINDA MARIe GReeN N/K/A
LINDA MARIe phIppS; uNKNOWN heIRS OF
LINDA MARIe GReeN N/K/A LINDA MARIe
phIppS; pATTIe LOReNe ALLeN N/K/A
pATTIe LOReNe pOLLARD; et. al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LINDA MARIE
GREEN N/K/A LINDA MARIE PHIPPS, deceased
RESIDENCES UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATTIE LORENE ALLEN
N/K/A PATTIE LORENE POLLARD, deceased
RESIDENCES UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following described
property in volusia County, Florida:
LOT 2, MILLER SUBDIvISION, AS
PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED
IN PLAT BOOK 35, PAGE 146, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on Diaz Anselmo &
Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorneys,
whose address is PO BOX 19519, Fort
Lauderdale, FL 33318, (954) 564-0071,
answers@dallegal.com, on or before August
06, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk
of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's
attorneys or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against
you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in
this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least
7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER
INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on June 22, 2021.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.,
PO BOX 19519
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318
(954) 564-0071
1496-178256
July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0202
************
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEvENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION
CASe NO. 2017 11159 CIDL
DITeCh FINANCIAL LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
JuAN SeBASTIAN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated December 18, 2018, and entered
in 2017 11159 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and
for volusia County, Florida, wherein
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the Plaintiff
and JUAN G. SEBASTIAN; DELIA ALBARRAN;
MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC
REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS
NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE
BANK, N.A.; CONTINENTAL HERITAGE
INSURANCE; THE INDEPENDENT
SAvINGS PLAN COMPANY D/B/A
ISPC; and UNKNOWN TENANT 1 NKA
JOSE GERSON are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on July 27,
2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 107 TO 109 INCLUSIvE
"ORANGE GROvE" SUBDIvISION
OF BLOCK 151 OF THE
CITY OF DELAND, FLORIDA, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 6, PAGE 218, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 713 A E
vOORHIS AvE, DELAND, FL 32724
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID,
CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
18-182245
July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0201
*************
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEvENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION
CASe NO. 2019 32060 CICI
hSBC BANK uSA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
AS TRuSTee FOR MeRRILL LYNCh
MORTGAGe INVeSTORS, INC., MORTGAGe
pASS-ThROuGh CeRTIFICATeS, MANA SeRIeS 2007-AF1,
plaintiff, vs.
hARRY M. DeMONTMOLLIN JR A/K/A hARRY
DeMONTMOLLIN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 9, 2021, and entered in 2019
32060 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein HSBC
BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH
MORTGAGE INvESTORS, INC., MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
MANA SERIES 2007-AF1 is the
Plaintiff and HARRY M. DEMONT-MOLLIN
JR A/K/A HARRY DEMONT-MOLLIN;
JAYNE DEMONTMOLLIN A/K/A
JAYNE S. DEMONTMOLLIN; and
SPRUCE CREEK PROPERTY OWNER'S
ASSOCIATION, INC. are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on July 30, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT R-22, FLY-IN SPRUCE
CREEK, INC. SUBDIvISION, UNIT
ONE, AS PER PLAT RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 103, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 38 LAzY EIGHT
DR, PORT ORANGE, FL 32128
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID,
CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-378540
July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0200
***********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEvENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR vOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIvISION
CASe NO. 2019 31149 CICI
u.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS
TRuSTee FOR ANGeL OAK MORTGAGe
TRuST I, LLC, 2017-2, MORTGAGe-BACKeD
CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2017-2,
plaintiff, vs.
BReNDA h. BROWN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
April 28, 2021, and entered in 2019
31149 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEvENTH Judicial Circuit in and for volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE
FOR ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE TRUST I,
LLC, 2017-2, MORTGAGE-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2017-2 is the
Plaintiff and BRENDA H. BROWN; and
BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS
ASSOCIATION, INC. are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on July 30, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 69, BREAKAWAY TRAILS
PHASE 3, UNIT 2C, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 49,
PAGES 180 THROUGH 186, INCLUSIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 87 TOMOKA
RIDGE WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz, SCHNEID,
CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-248423
July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0199
**********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSuRe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIvIL DIvISION
CASe NO. 2015 31223 CICI
The BANK OF NeW YORK MeLLON., F/K/A
The BANK OF NeW YORK, AS SuCCeSSOR
IN INTeReST TO Jp MORGAN ChASe BANK,
N.A. AS TRuSTee, FOR IXIS ReAL eSTATe
CApITAL TRuST 2005-he2,
plaintiff, vs.
JOhNAThA JONeS; uNKNOWN SpOuSe OF
JOhNAThA JONeS; MORTGAGe
eLeCTRONIC ReGISTRATION SYSTeMS,
INC., AS NOMINee FOR ACCReDITeD hOMe
LeNDeRS, INC.; SANDpIpeR LAKe AT
peLICAN CONDOMINIuM ASSOCIATION,
INC.; DISCOVeR BANK; uNKNOWN
peRSON(S) IN pOSSeSSION OF The
SuBJeCT pROpeRTY;
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure filed April 27, 2021
and entered in Case No. 2015 31223 CICI, of
the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in
and for vOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein THE
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON., F/K/A THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST
TO JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
AS TRUSTEE, FOR IXIS REAL ESTATE CAPITAL
TRUST 2005-HE2 is Plaintiff and
JOHNATHA JONES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
JOHNATHA JONES; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)
IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;
MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION
SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR
ACCREDITED HOME LENDERS, INC.; SANDPIPER
LAKE AT PELICAN CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC.; DISCOvER BANK; are
defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the
Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:
WWW.vOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at
11:00 A.M., on July 30, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 3, BUILDING 133, OF SANDPIPER
LAKE AT PELICAN BAY CONDOMINIUM
PHASE Iv, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 2187, PAGE 1, AND
AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT TO
DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
BOOK 2220, PAGE 986, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH THE COMMON
ELEMENTS, APPURTENANT TO
AND ANY AND ALL AMENDMENTS AND
EXHIBITS THERETO
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 29th day of June, 2021.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000
Plantation, Florida 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
15-01720
July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0198
***********
Re-NOTICe OF SALe
puRSuANT TO ChApTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIvIL DIvISION
CASe NO. 2018 11842 CIDL
The BANK OF NeW YORK MeLLON FKA The
BANK OF NeW YORK AS TRuSTee FOR The
CeRTIFICATehOLDeRS OF CWALT, INC., ALTeRNATIVe
LOAN TRuST 2007-6,
MORTGAGe pASS-ThROuGh CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2007-6,
plaintiff, vs.
CAROL L. SILLeR; uNKNOWN SpOuSe OF
CAROL L. SILLeR; uNKNOWN TeNANT NO.
1; uNKNOWN TeNANT NO. 2; AND ALL uNKNOWN
pARTIeS CLAIMING INTeReSTS BY,
ThROuGh, uNDeR OR AGAINST A NAMeD
DeFeNDANT TO ThIS ACTION, OR hAVING
OR CLAIMING TO hAVe ANY RIGhT, TITLe
OR INTeReST IN The pROpeRTY heReIN DeSCRIBeD,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to an Order
or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated
March 18, 2021 and an Order Canceling Foreclosure
Sale Per Alignment with Federal Moratorium
dated June 28, 2021 and entered in Case No.
2018 11842 CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for
volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW
YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS
OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIvE
LOAN TRUST 2007-6, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6 is
Plaintiff and CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and
ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR
HAvING OR CLAIMING TO HAvE ANY RIGHT,
TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E
ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
11:00 a.m., on August 12, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in
said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 22 OF THE TALLEY SURvEY ACCORDING
TO MAP RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 243, PAGE 265,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF vOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE
SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS
DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF
THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME
OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROvIDED HEREIN.
DATED July 1, 2021.
By: FAzIA S. CORSBIE
Florida Bar No.: 978728
ROY DIAz, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
DIAz ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
1496-178506
July 8, 15, 2021 v21-0197
*************