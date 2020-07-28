NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11376-PrDL

Division Probate

IN rE: EsTATE OF

DANIEL JAMEs HALsTEAD

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of

Daniel James Halstead, deceased,

whose date of death was May 30,

2020, is pending in the Circuit Court

for Volusia County, Florida, Probate

Division, the address of which is P.O.

Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32712.

The names and addresses of the personal

representative and the personal

representative's attorney are

set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent

and other persons having claims

or demands against decedent's

estate on whom a copy of this notice

is required to be served must

file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF

THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE

OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having claims or

demands against decedent's estate

must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN

FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION

733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY

CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this

notice is July 23, 2020.

Personal representative:

DAVID A. HALsTEAD

26 Sea Hawk Drive

Ormond Beach, Florida 32176

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

CATHERINE E. DAVEY

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 991724

DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 941251

Maitland, FL 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

July 23, 30, 2020 V20-0290

**************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE

PUrsUANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO.: 2019 11518 CIDL

U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As

INDENTUrE TrUsTEE FOr TOWD

POINT MOrTGAGE TrUsT AssET-BACKED

sECUrITIEs, sErIEs 2015-3,

Plaintiff, Vs.

rICHArD FONFrIAs; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on

March 5, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 11518

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE

FOR TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST

ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES, SERIES

2015-3 is the Plaintiff, and RICHARD FONFRIAS;

NORKA FONFRIAS; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1 N/K/A SABRINA DUBOIS; UNKNOWN

TENANT 2 N/K/A JUSTIN TEETS;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST

THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are

Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on September

10, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the

following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 683, OF DELTONA

LAKES UNIT TWENTY-SEVEN, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGES 78 THROUGH 81, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 16 day of July, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

FBN: 061065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3177B

July 23, 30, 2020 V20-0291

**************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2017 30438 CICI

NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

BrENDA WELLs A/K/A BrENDA L. WELLs, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated April 12,

2018, and entered in 2017 30438

CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein SPECIALIZED LOAN

SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff

and BRENDA WELLS A/K/A

BRENDA L. WELLS; ANTHONY

WAYNE GARDNER ; FLORIDA

HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION;

CACH, LLC; CAPITAL

ONE BANK (USA), NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on August 12, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, BLOCK 12, SECTION

#2 GOLF VIEW SUBDIVISION,

ACCORDING TO

THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 5,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 730

LARGO WAY, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 10 day of July, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-000591

July 23, 30, 2020 V20-0292

**************************

rE-NOTICE OF sALE

PUrsUANT TO CHAPTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL

U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

NOT IN ITs INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

sOLELY As TrUsTEE FOr THE rMAC

TrUsT, sErIEs 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff, vs.

JErrY ANNE CArTEr A/K/A JErrY A.

CArTEr; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN

PArTIEs CLAIMING

INTErEsTs BY, THrOUGH, UNDEr Or

AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIs ACTION, Or HAVING Or

CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY rIGHT, TITLE

Or INTErEsT IN THE PrOPErTY

HErEIN DEsCrIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

Order or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure

dated March 5, 2020 and an Order

Resetting Sale dated July 10, 2020 and entered

in Case No. 2019 11713 CIDL of the

Circuit Court in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR

THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT is

Plaintiff and JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A

JERRY A. CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit

Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

11:00 a.m., on September 17, 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4

OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION

14, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THAT

PORTION PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED

TO THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA AS

DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY DEED

RECORDED AUGUST 3, 1994 IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3940, PAGE

4933, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE

SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE

PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE

OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS

THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS

DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE

TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE

CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE

PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED July 22, 2020.

SHD LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail:

answers@shdlegalgroup.com

By: KATHLEEN ACHILLE

Florida Bar No.: 166200

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-174372

July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0294

**************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2018 10797 CIDL

FBC MOrTGAGE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

KrIs HUPFEr, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered January 21, 2020 in Civil

Case No. 2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Deland,

Florida, wherein FBC MORTGAGE, LLC

is Plaintiff and KRIS HUPFER, et al., are

Defendants, the Clerk of Court, LAURA

E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida

Statutes on the 22nd day of September

2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described

property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY

WOODS PHASE THREE-A,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP

OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

41, PAGES 154 THROUGH

156, INCLUSIVE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens, must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true

and correct copy of the foregoing

was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed

(X) Mailed this 24th day of July

2020, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

16-00179-6

July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0295

**************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 31369 CICI

LOANCArE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

WILLIAM F. EPPLEr, sr. AND CArOL A.

EPPLEr, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 17, 2020, and entered

in 2019 31369 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the Plaintiff

and WILLIAM F. EPPLER, SR.;

CAROL A. EPPLER; BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A.; THE INDEPENDENT SAVINGS

PLAN COMPANY D/B/A ISPC

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on August 14, 2020, the following

described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 71, ORMOND BY THE

SEA, PLAT #10, AS PER

MAP RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 23, PAGE 201, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 39 CAMELLIA

DR, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in

accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of July, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-238562

July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0296

**************************

rE-NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CAsE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN sErVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MArK MACY, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 17th

day of January 2020, and entered in Case

No.2018 31121 CICI, of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN

SERVICING, LLC, is the Plaintiff and MARK

MACY; COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MARK MACY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

are defendants. The Clerk of this Court shall

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s

website for on-line auctions at, 11:00 AM on

the 2nd day of September 2020, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION,

FIRST ADDITION ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37,

PAGES 79 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD

WAY, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN

THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER

AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS

AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 28 day of July, 2020.

By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.

Bar Number: 719501

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311

FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02447-F

July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0297

**************************

NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 31512 CICI

DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TrUsT

COMPANY As TrUsTEE FOr

HArBOrVIEW MOrTGAGE LOAN

TrUsT MOrTGAGE LOAN

PAss-THrOUGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-2,

Plaintiff, vs.

rINDY NONG, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered

January 27, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019

31512 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Deland,

Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE

FOR HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-2 is Plaintiff

and RINDY NONG, et al., are Defendants, the

Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in

accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes

on the 14th day of August, 2020 at 11:00 AM

on the following described property as set forth

in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 48, Breakaway Trails, Phase 3,

Unit 2B, according to the plat thereof,

as recorded in Map Book 49, Page(s)

122 through 125, inclusive, of the

Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X)

E-mailed (X) Mailed this 14th day of July, 2020,

to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATZ, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-00567-2

July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0298

**************************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American

Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of

attorney will sell the following vehicle(s) to

the highest bidder; net proceeds deposited

with the clerk of court; owner/lienholder has

right to hearing and post bond; owner may

redeem vehicle for cash sum of lien; all auctions

held in reserve Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or cashier check; 28% buyer premium;any person interested ph (954) 563-1999

Sale date August 21, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411

NW 9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

34869 2016 Ford VIN#:

1FA6P8CF3G5224290 Lienor: AF Motors LLC/Coggin Deland Ford (Collision) 2655 N Volusia Ave Deland 386-775-1000 Lien Amt $18014.49

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911

July 30, 2020 V20-0293

**************************