NOTICE TO CrEDITOrs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11376-PrDL
Division Probate
IN rE: EsTATE OF
DANIEL JAMEs HALsTEAD
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of
Daniel James Halstead, deceased,
whose date of death was May 30,
2020, is pending in the Circuit Court
for Volusia County, Florida, Probate
Division, the address of which is P.O.
Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32712.
The names and addresses of the personal
representative and the personal
representative's attorney are
set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims
or demands against decedent's
estate on whom a copy of this notice
is required to be served must
file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF
THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE
OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims or
demands against decedent's estate
must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE
DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN
FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION
733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY
CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this
notice is July 23, 2020.
Personal representative:
DAVID A. HALsTEAD
26 Sea Hawk Drive
Ormond Beach, Florida 32176
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CATHERINE E. DAVEY
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 991724
DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 941251
Maitland, FL 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com
Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
July 23, 30, 2020 V20-0290
**************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE
PUrsUANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO.: 2019 11518 CIDL
U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION, As
INDENTUrE TrUsTEE FOr TOWD
POINT MOrTGAGE TrUsT AssET-BACKED
sECUrITIEs, sErIEs 2015-3,
Plaintiff, Vs.
rICHArD FONFrIAs; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on
March 5, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 11518
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE
FOR TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST
ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES, SERIES
2015-3 is the Plaintiff, and RICHARD FONFRIAS;
NORKA FONFRIAS; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1 N/K/A SABRINA DUBOIS; UNKNOWN
TENANT 2 N/K/A JUSTIN TEETS;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST
THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are
Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on September
10, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the
following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 683, OF DELTONA
LAKES UNIT TWENTY-SEVEN, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGES 78 THROUGH 81, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 16 day of July, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
FBN: 061065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3177B
July 23, 30, 2020 V20-0291
**************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2017 30438 CICI
NATIONsTAr MOrTGAGE LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
BrENDA WELLs A/K/A BrENDA L. WELLs, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated April 12,
2018, and entered in 2017 30438
CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein SPECIALIZED LOAN
SERVICING LLC is the Plaintiff
and BRENDA WELLS A/K/A
BRENDA L. WELLS; ANTHONY
WAYNE GARDNER ; FLORIDA
HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION;
CACH, LLC; CAPITAL
ONE BANK (USA), NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on August 12, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 8, BLOCK 12, SECTION
#2 GOLF VIEW SUBDIVISION,
ACCORDING TO
THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 5,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 730
LARGO WAY, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 10 day of July, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-000591
July 23, 30, 2020 V20-0292
**************************
rE-NOTICE OF sALE
PUrsUANT TO CHAPTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL
U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
NOT IN ITs INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
sOLELY As TrUsTEE FOr THE rMAC
TrUsT, sErIEs 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff, vs.
JErrY ANNE CArTEr A/K/A JErrY A.
CArTEr; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN
PArTIEs CLAIMING
INTErEsTs BY, THrOUGH, UNDEr Or
AGAINsT A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIs ACTION, Or HAVING Or
CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY rIGHT, TITLE
Or INTErEsT IN THE PrOPErTY
HErEIN DEsCrIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
Order or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure
dated March 5, 2020 and an Order
Resetting Sale dated July 10, 2020 and entered
in Case No. 2019 11713 CIDL of the
Circuit Court in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR
THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT is
Plaintiff and JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A
JERRY A. CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit
Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
11:00 a.m., on September 17, 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4
OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION
14, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THAT
PORTION PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED
TO THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA AS
DESCRIBED IN WARRANTY DEED
RECORDED AUGUST 3, 1994 IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3940, PAGE
4933, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE
SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE
PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE
OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS
THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS
DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE
TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE
CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE
PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED July 22, 2020.
SHD LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail:
By: KATHLEEN ACHILLE
Florida Bar No.: 166200
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-174372
July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0294
**************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2018 10797 CIDL
FBC MOrTGAGE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
KrIs HUPFEr, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered January 21, 2020 in Civil
Case No. 2018 10797 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Deland,
Florida, wherein FBC MORTGAGE, LLC
is Plaintiff and KRIS HUPFER, et al., are
Defendants, the Clerk of Court, LAURA
E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida
Statutes on the 22nd day of September
2020 at 11:00 AM on the following described
property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 5, LAKE HARNEY
WOODS PHASE THREE-A,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP
OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
41, PAGES 154 THROUGH
156, INCLUSIVE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens, must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true
and correct copy of the foregoing
was: [check all used] (X) E-mailed
(X) Mailed this 24th day of July
2020, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
16-00179-6
July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0295
**************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 31369 CICI
LOANCArE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
WILLIAM F. EPPLEr, sr. AND CArOL A.
EPPLEr, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 17, 2020, and entered
in 2019 31369 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the Plaintiff
and WILLIAM F. EPPLER, SR.;
CAROL A. EPPLER; BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A.; THE INDEPENDENT SAVINGS
PLAN COMPANY D/B/A ISPC
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on August 14, 2020, the following
described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 71, ORMOND BY THE
SEA, PLAT #10, AS PER
MAP RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 23, PAGE 201, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 39 CAMELLIA
DR, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32176
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in
accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of July, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-238562
July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0296
**************************
rE-NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CAsE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN sErVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MArK MACY, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure date the 17th
day of January 2020, and entered in Case
No.2018 31121 CICI, of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN
SERVICING, LLC, is the Plaintiff and MARK
MACY; COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MARK MACY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF COLLEEN MACY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
are defendants. The Clerk of this Court shall
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s
website for on-line auctions at, 11:00 AM on
the 2nd day of September 2020, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION,
FIRST ADDITION ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 37,
PAGES 79 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD
WAY, PORT ORANGE, FL 32129
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN
THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER
AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS
AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 28 day of July, 2020.
By: ORLANDO DELUCA, Esq.
Bar Number: 719501
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311
FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
18-02447-F
July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0297
**************************
NOTICE OF FOrECLOsUrE sALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 31512 CICI
DEUTsCHE BANK NATIONAL TrUsT
COMPANY As TrUsTEE FOr
HArBOrVIEW MOrTGAGE LOAN
TrUsT MOrTGAGE LOAN
PAss-THrOUGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-2,
Plaintiff, vs.
rINDY NONG, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered
January 27, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019
31512 CICI of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Deland,
Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY AS TRUSTEE
FOR HARBORVIEW MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-2 is Plaintiff
and RINDY NONG, et al., are Defendants, the
Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in
accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes
on the 14th day of August, 2020 at 11:00 AM
on the following described property as set forth
in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 48, Breakaway Trails, Phase 3,
Unit 2B, according to the plat thereof,
as recorded in Map Book 49, Page(s)
122 through 125, inclusive, of the
Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: [check all used] (X)
E-mailed (X) Mailed this 14th day of July, 2020,
to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATZ, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-00567-2
July 30; August 6, 2020 V20-0298
**************************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Pursuant to Ch 713.585(6) F.S. United American
Lien & Recovery as agent w/ power of
attorney will sell the following vehicle(s) to
the highest bidder; net proceeds deposited
with the clerk of court; owner/lienholder has
right to hearing and post bond; owner may
redeem vehicle for cash sum of lien; all auctions
held in reserve Inspect 1 week prior @ lienor facility; cash or cashier check; 28% buyer premium;any person interested ph (954) 563-1999
Sale date August 21, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411
NW 9th Ave Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
34869 2016 Ford VIN#:
1FA6P8CF3G5224290 Lienor: AF Motors LLC/Coggin Deland Ford (Collision) 2655 N Volusia Ave Deland 386-775-1000 Lien Amt $18014.49
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU 765 & 1911
July 30, 2020 V20-0293
**************************