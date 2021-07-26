NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO. 2021 11576 prDL

IN rE: ESTATE OF

yVONNE rOSEmAry yOrk,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of YVONNE

ROSEMARY YORK a/k/a YVONNE LAYZELL YORK,

deceased, whose date of death was on

February 28, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court

of Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the

address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL

32721. The names and addresses of the personal

representative and the personal representative’s

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent's

estate must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF

THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED 2

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

July 29, 2021.

personal representative:

rOBErT yOrk

4941 Broadwater Drive

Sacramento, CA 95835

Attorney for Personal Representative:

DIANA L. COLLAZOS, Esq.

FL Bar # 96308

JURADO & FARSHCHIAN, P.L.

12955 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 328

North Miami, Florida 33181

Telephone: (305)921-0440

Facsimile: (305)921-0438

Email: Diana@jflawfirm.com

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0237

***********

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11759 prDL

Division probate

IN rE: ESTATE OF

WILLIAm A ryAN, Jr

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of William A.

Ryan, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was

May 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for

Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand,

FL 32724. The names and addresses of the

personal representative and the personal representative’s

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on who a copy of this notice is required to be

served must file their claims with this court ON OR

BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent’s estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication

of this notice is July 29, 2021.

personal representative:

kAThLEEN L. TOTmAN ryAN

2934 Fish Cove Court

Deltona, FL 32738

Attorney for Personal Representative:

/s/ CYNTHIA E. MCGEE

CYNTHIA E. MCGEE, Esq.

Email Addresses: cindi@cmcgeelaw.com

cynthia.e.mcgee@gmail.com

Florida Bar No. 0112083

238 N. Westmonte Drive, Suite 200

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Telephone: 407-234-0695

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0236

**********

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11242

IN rE: ThE ESTATE OF

rOBErT hOWArD mCCONNELL, Sr.

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Robert Howard

McConnell, Sr., deceased, whose date of death

was December 28, 2018, is pending in the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 North Alabama

Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and

addresses of the personal representative and the

personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent’s estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

July 29, 2021.

personal representative:

gAry WAyNE BOyD

5925 Shoal Creek Road

Ashville, Alabama 35953

Attorney for Personal Representative:

RITESH PATEL

Email Address: rpatel@cpmtlaw.com

Florida Bar No. 0105459

COHEN POLLOCK MERLIN TURNER, P.C.

3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1600

Atlanta, Georgia 30339

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0235

***********

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 64-2021-Cp-010487

IN rE: The Estate of

JOSEph CArLTON ShELNuTT,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of JOSEPH

CARLTON SHELNUTT, deceased, whose date of

death was September 20, 2020, is pending in the

Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate

Division, the mailing address of which is: P.O. Box

6043, DeLand, Florida 32721, and the physical address

of which is: 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand,

Florida 32724. The name and address of the

Co-Personal Representatives and the Co-Personal

Representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against Decedent's estate

on whom a copy of this Notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court

WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE

OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against Decedent's

estate must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF

THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this

Notice is July 29, 2021.

Co-personal representative:

rENEE DAWN ShELNuTT DOrmINy

210 Battery Way

Peachtree City, Georgia 30269

Co-personal representative:

JOSEph ChrISTIAN ShELNuTT

3331 Lynhurst Drive

Marietta, Georgia 30062

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:

MICHELLE L. FARKAS

Florida Bar Number: 25952

MICHELLE L. FARKAS, P.A.

2114 NW 40th Terrace, Suite C-2

Gainesville, Florida 32605

Telephone: (352) 377-5854

Fax: (352) 377-5541

Primary Email: michelle@mfarkas-law.com

Secondary Email: lewis@mfarkas-law.com

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0234

************

NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-Cp-011910-DL

Division probate

IN rE: ESTATE OF

DOLOrES pAVgOuZAS

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Dolores

Pavgouzas, deceased, whose date of death

was March 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is P.O. Box 6043,

Deland, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses

of the personal representative and the

personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's estate

on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST

PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY

OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate must file their claims with this

court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO

(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is

July 29, 2021.

Attorney and Personal Representative:

ANTHONY G. MOWRY

Florida Bar Number: 107374

227 Pensacola Rd.

Venice, FL 34285

Telephone: (941) 480-0333

Fax: (941) 486-4106

E-Mail: tony@mowrylawoffice.com

Secondary E-Mail: deb@mowrylawoffice.com

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0233

************

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTruCTIVE SErVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2021 30421 CICI

BANk OF NEW yOrk mELLON TruST

COmpANy, N.A. AS TruSTEE FOr

mOrTgAgE ASSETS mANAgEmENT SErIES I TruST,

plaintiff, vs.

DOLOrES pAVgOuZAS AND EVANgELO g. pAVgOuZAS, et. al.

Defendant(s),

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF DOLORES PAVGOUZAS, DECEASED,

whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living;

and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants

who may be spouses, heirs, devisees,

grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees,

and all parties claiming an interest by, through,

under or against the Defendants, who are not

known to be dead or alive, and all parties having

or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the

property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:

LOT 39, WINDING WOODS UNIT 2, AS

PER MAP RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 40

PAGES 69 AND 70, PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it

on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409

Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida

33487 on or before August 23, 2021/(30 days from

Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the

original with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;

otherwise a default will be entered against

you for the relief demanded in the

complaint or petition filed herein.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain

assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you

are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;

si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court

at County, Florida, this 9 day of July, 2021

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

(Seal) BY: /s/ Shawnee Smith

DEPUTY CLERK

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com

20-080062

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0232

***********

rE-NOTICE OF SALE

purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL

ThE BANk OF NEW yOrk mELLON TruST

COmpANy, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FkA

ThE BANk OF NEW yOrk TruST COmpANy,

N.A. AS SuCCESSOr TO JpmOrgAN ChASE

BANk, N.A., AS TruSTEE FOr rESIDENTIAL

ASSET mOrTgAgE prODuCTS, INC.,

mOrTgAgE ASSET-BACkED

pASS-ThrOugh CErTIFICATES SErIES 2005-rZ3,

plaintiff, vs.

uNkNOWN pArTIES CLAImINg By,

ThrOugh, uNDEr Or AgAINST ThE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SChmIDT A/k/A LEE

NELSON SChmIDT, DECEASED, WhEThEr

SAID uNkNOWN pArTIES CLAIm AS

SpOuSES, hEIrS, DEVISEES, grANTEES,

ASSIgNEES, CrEDITOrS, TruSTEES, Or

OThEr CLAImANTS; CINDy L. SChmIDT

A/k/A CINDy SChmIDT; LATISSuES SChmIDT

A/k/A LATISSuES mArIA mCLELLAN AS ThE

pErSONAL rEprESENTATIVE OF ThE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SChmIDT A/k/A LEE

NELSON SChmIDT; uNkNOWN TENANT #1; uNkNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated February 18, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,

INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is

Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT;

LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA

MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT

A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via

online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 21st day of September, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

27, PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive,

Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 21, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

3222 Commerce Place, Suite A

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0231

**********

rE-NOTICE OF SALE

purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020 10303 CIDL

ThE BANk OF NEW yOrk mELLON TruST

COmpANy, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FkA

ThE BANk OF NEW yOrk TruST COmpANy,

N.A. AS SuCCESSOr TO JpmOrgAN ChASE

BANk, AS TruSTEE FOr rESIDENTIAL

ASSET mOrTgAgE prODuCTS, INC.,

mOrTgAgE ASSET-BACkED pASS-ThrOugh

CErTIFICATES SErIES 2004-rS8,

plaintiff, vs.

DErrICk OrBErg; DELAND OAkS ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated April 27, 2021, and entered

in Case No. 2020 10303 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF

NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR

TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AS

TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE

PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2004-RS8, is Plaintiff and DERRICK

ORBERG; DELAND OAKS ASSOCIATION,

INC., are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk,

Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on

the 21st day of September, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Summary

Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT J-4, DELAND OAKS CONDOMINIUM,

A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 1770, PAGE 1315,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH

AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON

ELEMENTS SET FORTH IN THE

EXHIBITS TO THE SAID DECLARATION

OF CONDOMINIUM AS RECORDED, EXEMPLIFIED,

REFERRED TO AND SET

FORTH IN SAID DECLARATION OF

CONDOMINIUM AND EXHIBITS THERETO.

Property Address: 100 E Kentucky Ave J4,

Deland, Florida 32724

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 21, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

3222 Commerce Place, Suite A

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

20-400956

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0230

*************

rE-NOTICE OF SALE

purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL

WELLS FArgO BANk, N.A. AS TruSTEE

FOr OpTION ONE mOrTgAgE LOAN TruST

2001-A, ASSET-BACkED CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2001-A,

plaintiff, vs.

uNkNOWN pArTIES CLAImINg By,

ThrOugh, uNDEr Or AgAINST ThE ESTATE

OF CArrIE JACkSON A/k/A CArrIE gIBSON

JACkSON, DECEASED, WhEThEr SAID

uNkNOWN pArTIES CLAIm AS SpOuSES,

hEIrS, DEVISEES, grANTEES, ASSIgNEES,

CrEDITOrS, TruSTEES, Or OThEr

CLAImANTS; rEBECCA BuTLEr; COuNTy

OF VOLuSIA A pOLITICAL SuBDIVISION OF

ThE STATE OF FLOrIDA

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated October 20, 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2018 11371 CIDL of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS

TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST 2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARRIE

JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON JACKSON,

DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA

BUTLER; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL

SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, are

Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest

bidder or bidders via online auction at

ww.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.

on the 21st day of September, 2021,

the following described property as set

forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION TO

OAK HILL, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

8, PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 162 Nancy St., Oak Hill, Florida 32759

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 21, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

3222 Commerce Place, Suite A

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400171

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0229

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

Case No. Case No. 2018 31688 CICI Div.: 31

DEuTSChE BANk NATIONAL TruST

COmpANy, AS TruSTEE FOr FFmLT TruST

2005-FF8, mOrTgAgE pASS-ThrOugh

CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2005-FF8

plaintiff vs.

ThE ESTATE OF ThOmAS r. hAmmOND

A/k/A ThOmAS hAmmOND (DECEASED) and

all unknown parties claiming by, through,

under and against the above named Defendant

who are unknown to be dead or alive

whether said unknown are persons, heirs,

devisees, grantees, or other claimants;

rEBECCA L. hAmmOND A/k/A rEBECCA

hAmmOND; uNkNOWN SpOuSE OF

rEBECCA L. hAmmOND A/k/A rEBECCA

hAmmOND; uNkNOWN SpOuSE OF ThE

ThOmAS r. hAmmOND A/k/A ThOmAS

hAmmOND; TODD ANDrE hAmmOND;

JASON rAy hAmmOND; uNITED STATES OF

AmErICA DEpArTmENT OF TrEASury -

INTErNAL rEVENuE SErVICE; mAry

hAmmOND; JOANNE gArBEr;

SOuThTruST BANk NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION; WELLS FArgO BANk, N.A.

S/B/m WAChOVIA NATIONAL BANk F/k/A

SOuThTruST BANk NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION; TENANT I/uNkNOWN

TENANT; TENANT II/uNkNOWN TENANT;

TENANT III/uNkNOWN TENANT and TENANT

IV/uNkNOWN TENANT, in possession of the

subject real property,

Defendants

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the final judgment/order

entered in the above noted case, that

the Clerk of Court of Volusia County, Florida will

sell the following property situated in Volusia

County, Florida described as:

LOT 17, BLOCK 21, FLOMICH GARDENS

SECTION, HOLLY HILL HEIGHTS, AS PER

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

10, PAGE 93, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

at public sale, to the highest and best bidder for cash,

in an online sale at: www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com

http://www.pinellas.realforeclose.com beginning at

11:00 a.m. on August 13, 2021. The highest bidder shall

immediately post with the Clerk, a deposit equal to five

percent (5%) of the final bid. The deposit must be cash

or cashier's check payable to the Clerk of the Court.

Final payment must be made on or before 2:00 P.M. on

the date of the sale by cash or cashier's check.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The

Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.

2191 Ringling Boulevard

Sarasota, Florida 34237

(941) 952-9322

Attorney for Plaintiff

By: GARY GASSEL, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 500690

July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0228

**********

NOTICe OF ACTION FOR

DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGe

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2021-DR-999

Division: O

SeRGIO eMILIO MORLAeS GRANADOS,

Petitioner, and

MARY LeYVA,

Respondent,

To: MARY LEYVA

(Respondent’s last known address):

303 ELNORA AVE, DELTONA, FL 32738

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE has been

filed against you and that you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on SERGIO EMILIO MORLAES

GRANADOS, whose address is

5122 SANTA ANA DR, ORLANDO, FL

32837 on or before 6/10/2021 and file the

original with the Clerk of this Court at 425

N. ORANGE AVE, ORLANDO, FL 32801

before service on the Petitioner or immediately

thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default

may be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide

how the following real or personal property

should be divided: {insert “none” or,

if applicable, the legal description of real

property, a specific description of personal

property, and the name of the

county in Florida where the property is located}

Copies of all court documents in this

case, including orders, are available at

the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You

may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit

Courts office notified of your current address.

(You may file Notice of Current Address,

Florida Supreme Court Approved

Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers

in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address

on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family

Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain

automatic disclosure of documents

and information. Failure to comply can result

in sanctions, including dismissal or

striking of pleadings.

Dated: 4/12/21

Tiffany Moore Russell

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: Felicia Sanders

Deputy Clerk

425 North Orange Ave.

Suite 320

Orlando, Florida 32801

July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021 V21-0204

************

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASe NO. 2018 11434 CIDL

HOMeBRIDGe FINANCIAL SeRVICeS, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

SHeILA RAMOS, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 18,

2021, and entered in 2018 11434 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC

D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING is

the Plaintiff and SHEILA RAMOS; JESUS

ELFIDIO MONTANEZ MARTINEZ; and THE INDEPENDENT

SAVINGS PLANCE COMPANY

D/B/A ISPC are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

August 12, 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 29, BLOCK 366, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT NINE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF RECORDED AT PLAT BOOK

25, PAGES 178 THROUGH 185, IN THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1420 ELKCAM BOULEVARD,

DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

20-060826

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0227

*************

NOTICe TO CReDITORS

(ancillary administration)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILe NO. 2021 11660 PRDL

IN Re: eSTATe OF

WILLIAM McCLARY, JR.,

Deceased.

The ancillary administration of the estate of

William McClary, Jr., deceased, File Number 2021

11660 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for

Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland,

FL 32721. The names and addresses of the Ancillary

Personal Representative and that Personal

Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is served within

three months after the date of the first publication

of this notice must file their claims with this Court

WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE

DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons

having claims or demands against the estate of

the decedent must file their claims with this Court

WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF

THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED

WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice

is July 22, 2021.

Ancillary Personal Representative

WAYNe H. MCCLARY

4934 S. Evanston Street

Aurora, CO 80015

Attorney for Ancillary Personal Representative

L. MILLER WILLIAMS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 0772143

WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS

P. O. Box 3626

Orlando, FL 32802

(407)648-4333

E-Mail: wmsoffnotices@att.net

Attorney for Ancillary Personal Rep.

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0224

************

NOTICe OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASe NO.: 2021 10477 CIDL

TOORAK CAPITAL PARTNeRS, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

ORLANDO WHOLeSALe HOUSeS, LLC, et al.,

Defendants.

TO:

ORLANDO WHOLESALE HOUSES, LLC

Last Known Address: 1766 ALAQUA DR,

LONGWOOD, FL 32779

Current Residence Unknown

JORGE ROJAS

Last Known Address: 1126 BROWNSHIRE CT,

LONGWOOD, FL 32724

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

Foreclosure of Mortgage on the

following described property:

THE WEST 106.2 FEET OF LOT 4 AND

THE EAST NINETEEN FEET OF LOT

3, LAKE MOLLY SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION

ACCORDING TO MAP IN

MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 11, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT 100% SURFACE RIGHTS.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for

Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 771270,

CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before August

23, 2021, a date at least thirty (30) days

after the first publication of this Notice in the

(Please publish in West Volusia Beacon c/o

FLA) and file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT

COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted

tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this

Court this 9 day of July, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

By: Shawnee Smith

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270,

Coral Springs, FL 33077

21-00118

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0223

***********

NOTICe OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO.: 2020 30396 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTee FOR ReSIDeNTIAL ASSeT

SeCURITIeS CORPORATION, HOMe eQUITY

MORTGAGe ASSeT-BACKeD

PASS-THROUGH CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2007-KS2,

Plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN HeIRS, BeNeFICIARIeS, DeVISeeS,

SURVIVING SPOUSe, GRANTeeS,

ASSIGNee, LIeNORS, CReDITORS,

TRUSTeeS, AND ALL OTHeR PARTIeS

CLAIMING AN INTeReST BY THROUGH

UNDeR OR AGAINST THe eSTATe OF

ARTHUR MAe ROSS, DeCeASeD; et al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: Lewis Arnold Colson, Jr.

Last Known Residence: 32600 Concord Drive

Apt 524 Madison Heights MI 48071

TO: Roviere Jordan Colson

Last Known Residence: 32600 Concord Drive

Apt 524 Madison Heights MI 48071

TO: Lewis Armand Colson

Last Known Residence: 11508 Irvington Drive

Warren MI 48093

TO: Doria Arne Colson

Last Known Residence: 23100 Manistee Street

Oak Park MI 48237

TO: Samuel Colson

Last Known Residence: 16177 Fairfield Street

Detroit MI 48221

TO: Rodriguez Colson

Last Known Residence: 15513 Wildemere Street

Detroit MI 48238

TO: Gloria Tyson-Bey

Last Known Residence: 36810 Farmbrook Drive

Clinton Township MI 48035

TO: Wanda Colson

Last Known Residence: 1450 Roosevelt Boulevard

Daytona Beach FL 32124

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following property

in VOLUSIA County, Florida:

THE SOUTH 1/2 OF LOT 7 AND ALL OF

LOT 8, BLOCK 22, DAYTONA HIGHRIDGE

ESTATES, AS PER MAP IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE 157, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP,

Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615 South Congress

Avenue, Suite 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445,

on or before August 23, 2021, and file the

original with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are

a person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the

time before the appearance is less than 7

days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on July 9, 2021.

LAURA E ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Shawnee Smith

As Deputy Clerk

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (561) 392-6391

1221-4286B

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0222

*************

Re-NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO. 2019 30248 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTee FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGe ACQUISITION

CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSeT

BACKeD PASS-THROUGH CeRTIFICATeS,

SeRIeS 2005-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs.

YOSeF AMAR A/K/A YOSeF AURAHAM AMAR, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

Order dated July 8, 2021, and entered in Case

No. 2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the

Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN

MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP. 2005-OPT2,

ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT2, is Plaintiff

and YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM

AMAR; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF YOSEF

AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR;

MICHELE AMAR A/K/A MICHELLE AMAR, are

defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit

Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 a.m., on the 13TH day of AUGUST, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 39, PAGE(S) 188, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THAT

PART DEEDED TO THE STATE OF

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3691, PAGE

1413, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12th day of July, 2021

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

13243-18

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0221

*************

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASe No. 2018 30416 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTee, IN TRUST FOR AND F/B/O OF THe

CeRTIFICATe-HOLDeRS OF MULTI-CLASS

MORTGAGe PASS-THROUGH CeRTIFICATeS

CHASeFLeX TRUST, SeRIeS 2006-2,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

DAVID LAUBeNSTeIN A/K/A DAVID D.

LAUBeNSTeIN, eT AL.

DeFeNDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated April 29, 2019 in

the above action, the Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to

the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,

Florida, on August 27, 2021, at

11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

for the following described property:

The Westerly one-half (1/2) of

Lot 2, OLD SUGAR MILL ESTATES,

according to the plat

thereof, recorded in Map Book

41, Page(s) 66 of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in

its discretion, may enlarge the time

of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as

provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

18-000155-F

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0220

***********

AMeNDeD Re-NOTICe OF SALe

PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO.: 2019 10931 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTee FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGe

LOAN TRUST INC. ASSeT-BACKeD

PASS-THROUGH CeRTIFICATeS SeRIeS 2007-AMC2,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOTHY K. BARNABe; UNKNOWN SPOUSe

OF TIMOTHY K. BARNABe,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 27,

2021, and entered in Case No. 2019

10931 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE

FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN

TRUST INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-AMC2,

is Plaintiff and TIMOTHY K.

BARNABE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

TIMOTHY K. BARNABE, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County

Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest

bidder or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00

a.m. on the 14th day of September, 2021,

the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 404, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT 11, AS PER PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 25, PAGE 193-206, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1580 Malaluka

Street, Deltona, Florida 32725

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 19, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

3222 Commerce Place, Suite A

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

09-404309

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0219

********

Re-NOTICe OF SALe

PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO.: 2016 31077 CICI

BAYVIeW LOAN SeRVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

ROSS A. BeLCHeR; UNKNOWN SPOUSe OF

ROSS A. BeLCHeR; UNKNOWN TeNANT #1;

UNKNOWN TeNANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated July 16, 2018, and entered in Case

No. 2016 31077 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,

LLC, is Plaintiff and ROSS A. BELCHER; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF ROSS A. BELCHER; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest

bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day

of September, 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

A portion of Lot 6, Plantation Acres, according

to the plat thereof as recorded in Map

Book 23, Pages 69 and 70, Public Records

of Volusia County, Florida, being more particularly

described as follows: Beginning at

a reference point, said point being the

Southwest corner of said Lot 6, thence

North 44°12'30" East along the South line

of said Lot 6, a distance of 200.00 feet to a

point therein; thence continuing along said

South line, South 82° 34'11" East a distance

of 120.76 feet to a point therein; said

point being the Southerly terminus of the

center line of a 50 foot utility and access

easement (Christy Drive); thence along said

center line North 19° 32'37" West a distance

of 118.22 feet to a point therein; and

the point of beginning; thence continuing

along said center line, North 19° 32'37"

West a distance of 79.96 feet to a point

therein; thence South 84° 52'07" East a distance

of 112.57 feet to a point on the East

line of said Lot 6, Plantation Acres; thence

South 20 ° 22'47" East along said East line

of Lot 6, a distance of 80.51 feet to a point

therein; thence North 84° 52'07" West a distance

of 113.86 feet to the Point of Beginning.

Except the Westerly 25 feet thereof for

road right-of-way.

Property Address: 896 Christy Dr, Port Orange,

Florida 32119

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 12, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

16-401339

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0218

**********

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASe NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL

NeW PeNN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHeLLPOINT

MORTGAGe SeRVICING,

Plaintiff, v.

RONALD C. LAMBeRT; UNKNOWN SPOUSe

OF RONALD C. LAMBeRT; LINDA J.

LAMBeRT; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIeS

CLAIMING INTeReSTS BY, THROUGH,

UNDeR OR AGAINST A NAMeD DeFeNDANT

TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING

TO HAVe ANY RIGHT, TITLe OR INTeReST IN

THe PROPeRTY HeReIN DeSCRIBeD; CITY

OF DeLTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN

TeNANT #1; UNKNOWN TeNANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

an Order dated June 30, 0221 entered in

Civil Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL in the

Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING, Plaintiff

and RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.

LAMBERT; THOMAS EVANS; CITY OF

DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2 are

defendants, Laura E. Roth, Clerk of

Court, will sell the property at public sale

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning

at 11:00 AM on August 17, 2021 the

following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF DELTONA

LAKES UNIT TWENTY-SIX,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 27, AT PAGE 59, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1119 N Old Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF

ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS

PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE

THE CLERK REPORTS THE

SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE

SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED

TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED

AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M170638

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0216

************

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO.: 2018 30412 CICI

DeUTSCHe BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTee FOR AMeRICAN

HOMe MORTGAGe ASSeTS TRUST 2006-5,

MORTGAGe-BACKeD PASS-THROUGH

CeRTIFICATeS SeRIeS 2006-5,

Plaintiff, VS.

MYRON SHAFeR; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on March 13,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412 CICI, of the

Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORT-GAGE

ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON

SHAFER; CRYSTAL L. VICOLE; JONATHAN

A. MILLER; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REVENUE; VOLUSIA COUNTY

CLERK OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE

SCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST

THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on

August 11, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM EST the

following described real

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,

AND STATE OF FLORIDA BEING

KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS A PORTION

OF LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, AS

SHOWN ON THE RECORD PLAT OF

HIGHRIDGE ESTATES REPLAT NO. 2,

PER MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA AND A PORTION OF

THE WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17, HIGHRIDGE ESTATES, PER

MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST

CORNER OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B,

SAID POINT ALSO BEING ON THE

SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL

MARSHALL ROAD (A 100 FOOT

RIGHT OF WAY AS SHOWN ON BOTH

OF THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLATS);

THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH

LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND

THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1,

BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE OF 105.70

FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER

OF SAID WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17; THENCE SOUTH ALONG

THE EAST LINE OF SAID WEST 52.85

FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE

OF 75.00 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING

SAID EAST LINE OF THE

WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK

17, RUN WEST AND PARALLEL TO THE

NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK

25-B AND SAID NORTH LINE OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 105.70

FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE

OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B; THENCE

NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF

LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 75.00

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

Florida Bar #641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1363B

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0213

**********

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO.: 2018 32170 CICI

DeUTSCHe BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTee FOR HSI ASSeT SeCURITIZATION

CORPORATION TRUST 2006-OPT1,

MORTGAGe-PASS-THROUGH CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2006-OPT1,

Plaintiff, VS.

CHRIS SeGReN; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale

will be made pursuant to an Order or

Final Judgment. Final Judgment was

awarded on March 3, 2021 in Civil

Case No. 2018 32170 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK

NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE FOR HSI ASSET SECURITIZATION

CORPORATION TRUST 2006-OPT1,

MORTGAGE-PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2006-OPT1 is the Plaintiff, and CHRIS

SEGREN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

CHRIS SEGREN N/K/A A TURKELSON;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

JEANETTE BUTLER; GOVERNMENT

EMPLOYEES INSURANCE COMPANY

A/S/O LORI GOODFRIEND;

UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST

THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth

will sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on August

11, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM EST the

following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 39, DERBYSHIRE ACRES, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE

89, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

Florida Bar #641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-2870B

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0212

***********

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO.: 2011 30596 CICI

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIeTY, FSB

DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST AS TRUSTee FOR

HLSS MORTGAGe MASTeR TRUST FOR THe

BeNeFIT OF THe HOLDeRS OF THe SeRIeS

2014-1 CeRTIFICATeS ISSUeD BY HLSS

MORTGAGe MASTeR TRUST,

Plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN HeIRS, BeNeFICIARIeS, DeVISeeS,

SURVIVING SPOUSe, GRANTeeS,

ASSIGNee, LIeNORS, CReDITORS,

TRUSTeeS, AND ALL OTHeR PARTIeS

CLAIMING AN INTeReST BY THROUGH

UNDeR OR AGAINST THe eSTATe OF BeTTY

CONSOLAZIO, DeCeASeD; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on June 30, 2021 in

Civil Case No. 2011 30596 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON

SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB DBA CHRISTIANA

TRUST AS TRUSTEE FOR HLSS MORTGAGE

MASTER TRUST FOR THE BENEFIT OF

THE HOLDERS OF THE SERIES 2014-1 CERTIFICATES

ISSUED BY HLSS MORTGAGE MASTER

TRUST is the Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN

HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING

SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL

OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY

THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF BETTY CONSOLAZIO, DECEASED; ANTHONY

CONSOLAZIO F/K/A UNKNOWN TENANT;

FRED CONSOLAZIO; ANY AND ALL

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT

KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER

SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Re-alforeclose.com on August 11, 2021

at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT EIGHT (8), RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION

AND ALL OF LOT NINE (9), EXCEPT

THE SOUTHERLY SEVEN (7) FEET

THEREOF, RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION

AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORD IN

MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 17, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO

Florida Bar #641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1248-1637B

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0211

***********

Re-NOTICe OF SALe

PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTee FOR STRUCTUReD ASSeT

SeCURITIeS CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAeL C. NOLAN; THe UNKNOWN

SPOUSe OF MICHAeL C. NOLAN; TeNANT #1; TeNANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Final Summary

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June

30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009

30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET

SECURITIES CORPORATION

(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;

TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants,

the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 10th day of September,

2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris

Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus funds from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of the

date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 13, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

3222 Commerce Place, Suite A

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0217

*************

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASe NO. 2019 30643 CICI

BANK OF AMeRICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THe UNKNOWN HeIRS, BeNeFICIARIeS, DeVISeeS,

GRANTeeS, ASSIGNeeS, LIeNORS,

CReDITORS, TRUSTeeS AND ALL OTHeRS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTeReST IN THe eSTATe

OF AGNeS TINSLeY, DeCeASeD, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643 CICI of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is the

Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED; WALTER

GILLIS, SR.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY

OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;

STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REVENUE; and CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT

COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on August 11, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET L.

HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION, AS APPEARS

IN PLAT RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 2, PAGE 199, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 609 FREMONT AVENUE,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-254442

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0225

***********

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASe NO. 2009 33268 CICI

DeUTSCHe BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTee FOR LONG BeACH

MORTGAGe LOAN TRUST 2006-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

ReNee HOLLAND, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 17, 2014, and entered

in 2009 33268 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL

TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE FOR LONG BEACH

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-1 is

the Plaintiff and RENEE HOLLAND;

and RANDY L. HOLLAND are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on August 13, 2021, the following

described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY

5 FEET THEREOF, PALM

HARBOR ESTATES SUBDIVISION,

AS PER MAP IN MAP

BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 139 REEF

ROAD, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in

accordance with Florida Statutes,

Section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

13-08234

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0226

*********

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASe NO. 2019 11834 CIDL

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill

Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series MLCC

2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,

Plaintiff, vs.

Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson

a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit, in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein Wells Fargo Bank,

N.A., as Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage

Investors Trust Series MLCC

2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates

is the Plaintiff and Lashalonda D.

Robinson a/k/a La Robinson a/k/a

Lashalonda Robinson; Saxon Ridge

Homeowners Association Inc.; Ford

Motor Credit Company, LLC are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning

at 11:00 AM on the 12th day of August, 2021,

the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 122, SAXON RIDGE

PHASE TWO-B, ACCORDING

TO PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50,

PAGES 33 AND 34, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 16th day of July, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F01302

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0214

**********

Re-NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASe NO. 2013-12134-CIDL

JPMORGAN CHASe BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

RUBeN eSCOBAR; THe UNKNOWN SPOUSe

OF RUBeN eSCOBAR; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIeS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDeR AND AGAINST THe

HeReIN NAMeD INDIVIDUAL DeFeNDANT(S)

WHO ARe NOT KNOWN TO Be DeAD OR

ALIVe, WHeTHeR SAID UNKNOWN PARTIeS

MAY CLAIM AN INTeReST AS SPOUSeS,

HeIRS, DeVISeeS, GRANTeeS, OR OTHeR

CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN PARTY #1, UNKNOWN

PARTY #2, UNKNOWN PARTY #3,

AND UNKNOWN PARTY #4, THe NAMeS

BeING FICTITIOUS TO ACCOUNT FOR

PARTIeS IN POSSeSSION,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale filed

June 1. 2021 and entered in Case No. 2013-

12134-CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida, wherein JPMORGAN CHASE BANK,

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is Plaintiff and

RUBEN ESCOBAR; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF RUBEN ESCOBAR; ANY AND

ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE

HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN

PARTY #1, UNKNOWN PARTY #2,

UNKNOWN PARTY #3, AND UNKNOWN

PARTY #4, THE NAMES BEING FICTITIOUS

TO ACCOUNT FOR PARTIES IN POSSESSION;

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the

Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at

11:00 A.M., on August 17, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 17, BLOCK 971, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT THIRTY-EIGHT, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 27, PAGES 202 THROUGH

208, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1303 COMERWOOD DRIVE,

DELTONA, FL 32738-9734

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

Dated this 12th day of July, 2021.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

Submitted by:

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

18-01378

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0215

************