NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2021 11576 prDL
IN rE: ESTATE OF
yVONNE rOSEmAry yOrk,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of YVONNE
ROSEMARY YORK a/k/a YVONNE LAYZELL YORK,
deceased, whose date of death was on
February 28, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court
of Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the
address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL
32721. The names and addresses of the personal
representative and the personal representative’s
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent's
estate must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF
THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED 2
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is
July 29, 2021.
personal representative:
rOBErT yOrk
4941 Broadwater Drive
Sacramento, CA 95835
Attorney for Personal Representative:
DIANA L. COLLAZOS, Esq.
FL Bar # 96308
JURADO & FARSHCHIAN, P.L.
12955 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 328
North Miami, Florida 33181
Telephone: (305)921-0440
Facsimile: (305)921-0438
Email: Diana@jflawfirm.com
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0237
***********
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11759 prDL
Division probate
IN rE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAm A ryAN, Jr
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of William A.
Ryan, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was
May 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for
Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand,
FL 32724. The names and addresses of the
personal representative and the personal representative’s
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on who a copy of this notice is required to be
served must file their claims with this court ON OR
BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent’s estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication
of this notice is July 29, 2021.
personal representative:
kAThLEEN L. TOTmAN ryAN
2934 Fish Cove Court
Deltona, FL 32738
Attorney for Personal Representative:
/s/ CYNTHIA E. MCGEE
CYNTHIA E. MCGEE, Esq.
Email Addresses: cindi@cmcgeelaw.com
Florida Bar No. 0112083
238 N. Westmonte Drive, Suite 200
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Telephone: 407-234-0695
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0236
**********
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11242
IN rE: ThE ESTATE OF
rOBErT hOWArD mCCONNELL, Sr.
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Robert Howard
McConnell, Sr., deceased, whose date of death
was December 28, 2018, is pending in the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 North Alabama
Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and
addresses of the personal representative and the
personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent’s estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is
July 29, 2021.
personal representative:
gAry WAyNE BOyD
5925 Shoal Creek Road
Ashville, Alabama 35953
Attorney for Personal Representative:
RITESH PATEL
Email Address: rpatel@cpmtlaw.com
Florida Bar No. 0105459
COHEN POLLOCK MERLIN TURNER, P.C.
3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 1600
Atlanta, Georgia 30339
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0235
***********
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 64-2021-Cp-010487
IN rE: The Estate of
JOSEph CArLTON ShELNuTT,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of JOSEPH
CARLTON SHELNUTT, deceased, whose date of
death was September 20, 2020, is pending in the
Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate
Division, the mailing address of which is: P.O. Box
6043, DeLand, Florida 32721, and the physical address
of which is: 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand,
Florida 32724. The name and address of the
Co-Personal Representatives and the Co-Personal
Representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against Decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this Notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court
WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE
TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE
OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against Decedent's
estate must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF
THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOT WITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this
Notice is July 29, 2021.
Co-personal representative:
rENEE DAWN ShELNuTT DOrmINy
210 Battery Way
Peachtree City, Georgia 30269
Co-personal representative:
JOSEph ChrISTIAN ShELNuTT
3331 Lynhurst Drive
Marietta, Georgia 30062
Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives:
MICHELLE L. FARKAS
Florida Bar Number: 25952
MICHELLE L. FARKAS, P.A.
2114 NW 40th Terrace, Suite C-2
Gainesville, Florida 32605
Telephone: (352) 377-5854
Fax: (352) 377-5541
Primary Email: michelle@mfarkas-law.com
Secondary Email: lewis@mfarkas-law.com
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0234
************
NOTICE TO CrEDITOrS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-Cp-011910-DL
Division probate
IN rE: ESTATE OF
DOLOrES pAVgOuZAS
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Dolores
Pavgouzas, deceased, whose date of death
was March 18, 2020, is pending in the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is P.O. Box 6043,
Deland, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses
of the personal representative and the
personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file their claims with
this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST
PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY
OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate must file their claims with this
court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO
(2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is
July 29, 2021.
Attorney and Personal Representative:
ANTHONY G. MOWRY
Florida Bar Number: 107374
227 Pensacola Rd.
Venice, FL 34285
Telephone: (941) 480-0333
Fax: (941) 486-4106
E-Mail: tony@mowrylawoffice.com
Secondary E-Mail: deb@mowrylawoffice.com
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0233
************
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTruCTIVE SErVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2021 30421 CICI
BANk OF NEW yOrk mELLON TruST
COmpANy, N.A. AS TruSTEE FOr
mOrTgAgE ASSETS mANAgEmENT SErIES I TruST,
plaintiff, vs.
DOLOrES pAVgOuZAS AND EVANgELO g. pAVgOuZAS, et. al.
Defendant(s),
TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF DOLORES PAVGOUZAS, DECEASED,
whose residence is unknown if he/she/they be living;
and if he/she/they be dead, the unknown defendants
who may be spouses, heirs, devisees,
grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees,
and all parties claiming an interest by, through,
under or against the Defendants, who are not
known to be dead or alive, and all parties having
or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the
property described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property:
LOT 39, WINDING WOODS UNIT 2, AS
PER MAP RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 40
PAGES 69 AND 70, PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it
on counsel for Plaintiff, whose address is 6409
Congress Ave., Suite 100, Boca Raton, Florida
33487 on or before August 23, 2021/(30 days from
Date of First Publication of this Notice) and file the
original with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter;
otherwise a default will be entered against
you for the relief demanded in the
complaint or petition filed herein.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain
assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you
are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;
si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court
at County, Florida, this 9 day of July, 2021
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
(Seal) BY: /s/ Shawnee Smith
DEPUTY CLERK
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, PL
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
PRIMARY EMAIL: flmail@raslg.com
20-080062
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0232
***********
rE-NOTICE OF SALE
purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL
ThE BANk OF NEW yOrk mELLON TruST
COmpANy, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FkA
ThE BANk OF NEW yOrk TruST COmpANy,
N.A. AS SuCCESSOr TO JpmOrgAN ChASE
BANk, N.A., AS TruSTEE FOr rESIDENTIAL
ASSET mOrTgAgE prODuCTS, INC.,
mOrTgAgE ASSET-BACkED
pASS-ThrOugh CErTIFICATES SErIES 2005-rZ3,
plaintiff, vs.
uNkNOWN pArTIES CLAImINg By,
ThrOugh, uNDEr Or AgAINST ThE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SChmIDT A/k/A LEE
NELSON SChmIDT, DECEASED, WhEThEr
SAID uNkNOWN pArTIES CLAIm AS
SpOuSES, hEIrS, DEVISEES, grANTEES,
ASSIgNEES, CrEDITOrS, TruSTEES, Or
OThEr CLAImANTS; CINDy L. SChmIDT
A/k/A CINDy SChmIDT; LATISSuES SChmIDT
A/k/A LATISSuES mArIA mCLELLAN AS ThE
pErSONAL rEprESENTATIVE OF ThE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SChmIDT A/k/A LEE
NELSON SChmIDT; uNkNOWN TENANT #1; uNkNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated February 18, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,
INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3, is
Plaintiff and UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT;
LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES MARIA
MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N. SCHMIDT
A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via
online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 21st day of September, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
27, PAGES 224 THROUGH 240, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive,
Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 21, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
3222 Commerce Place, Suite A
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0231
**********
rE-NOTICE OF SALE
purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020 10303 CIDL
ThE BANk OF NEW yOrk mELLON TruST
COmpANy, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FkA
ThE BANk OF NEW yOrk TruST COmpANy,
N.A. AS SuCCESSOr TO JpmOrgAN ChASE
BANk, AS TruSTEE FOr rESIDENTIAL
ASSET mOrTgAgE prODuCTS, INC.,
mOrTgAgE ASSET-BACkED pASS-ThrOugh
CErTIFICATES SErIES 2004-rS8,
plaintiff, vs.
DErrICk OrBErg; DELAND OAkS ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated April 27, 2021, and entered
in Case No. 2020 10303 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF
NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR
TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AS
TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE
PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2004-RS8, is Plaintiff and DERRICK
ORBERG; DELAND OAKS ASSOCIATION,
INC., are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk,
Volusia County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on
the 21st day of September, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Summary
Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT J-4, DELAND OAKS CONDOMINIUM,
A CONDOMINIUM ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 1770, PAGE 1315,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH
AN UNDIVIDED INTEREST IN THE COMMON
ELEMENTS SET FORTH IN THE
EXHIBITS TO THE SAID DECLARATION
OF CONDOMINIUM AS RECORDED, EXEMPLIFIED,
REFERRED TO AND SET
FORTH IN SAID DECLARATION OF
CONDOMINIUM AND EXHIBITS THERETO.
Property Address: 100 E Kentucky Ave J4,
Deland, Florida 32724
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 21, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
3222 Commerce Place, Suite A
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
20-400956
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0230
*************
rE-NOTICE OF SALE
purSuANT TO ChApTEr 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL
WELLS FArgO BANk, N.A. AS TruSTEE
FOr OpTION ONE mOrTgAgE LOAN TruST
2001-A, ASSET-BACkED CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2001-A,
plaintiff, vs.
uNkNOWN pArTIES CLAImINg By,
ThrOugh, uNDEr Or AgAINST ThE ESTATE
OF CArrIE JACkSON A/k/A CArrIE gIBSON
JACkSON, DECEASED, WhEThEr SAID
uNkNOWN pArTIES CLAIm AS SpOuSES,
hEIrS, DEVISEES, grANTEES, ASSIgNEES,
CrEDITOrS, TruSTEES, Or OThEr
CLAImANTS; rEBECCA BuTLEr; COuNTy
OF VOLuSIA A pOLITICAL SuBDIVISION OF
ThE STATE OF FLOrIDA
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated October 20, 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2018 11371 CIDL of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS
TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST 2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF CARRIE
JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON JACKSON,
DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA
BUTLER; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL
SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA, are
Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest
bidder or bidders via online auction at
ww.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m.
on the 21st day of September, 2021,
the following described property as set
forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION TO
OAK HILL, FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
8, PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 162 Nancy St., Oak Hill, Florida 32759
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 21, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
3222 Commerce Place, Suite A
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400171
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0229
************
NOTICE OF SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case No. Case No. 2018 31688 CICI Div.: 31
DEuTSChE BANk NATIONAL TruST
COmpANy, AS TruSTEE FOr FFmLT TruST
2005-FF8, mOrTgAgE pASS-ThrOugh
CErTIFICATES, SErIES 2005-FF8
plaintiff vs.
ThE ESTATE OF ThOmAS r. hAmmOND
A/k/A ThOmAS hAmmOND (DECEASED) and
all unknown parties claiming by, through,
under and against the above named Defendant
who are unknown to be dead or alive
whether said unknown are persons, heirs,
devisees, grantees, or other claimants;
rEBECCA L. hAmmOND A/k/A rEBECCA
hAmmOND; uNkNOWN SpOuSE OF
rEBECCA L. hAmmOND A/k/A rEBECCA
hAmmOND; uNkNOWN SpOuSE OF ThE
ThOmAS r. hAmmOND A/k/A ThOmAS
hAmmOND; TODD ANDrE hAmmOND;
JASON rAy hAmmOND; uNITED STATES OF
AmErICA DEpArTmENT OF TrEASury -
INTErNAL rEVENuE SErVICE; mAry
hAmmOND; JOANNE gArBEr;
SOuThTruST BANk NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION; WELLS FArgO BANk, N.A.
S/B/m WAChOVIA NATIONAL BANk F/k/A
SOuThTruST BANk NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION; TENANT I/uNkNOWN
TENANT; TENANT II/uNkNOWN TENANT;
TENANT III/uNkNOWN TENANT and TENANT
IV/uNkNOWN TENANT, in possession of the
subject real property,
Defendants
Notice is hereby given pursuant to the final judgment/order
entered in the above noted case, that
the Clerk of Court of Volusia County, Florida will
sell the following property situated in Volusia
County, Florida described as:
LOT 17, BLOCK 21, FLOMICH GARDENS
SECTION, HOLLY HILL HEIGHTS, AS PER
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
10, PAGE 93, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder for cash,
in an online sale at: www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com
http://www.pinellas.realforeclose.com beginning at
11:00 a.m. on August 13, 2021. The highest bidder shall
immediately post with the Clerk, a deposit equal to five
percent (5%) of the final bid. The deposit must be cash
or cashier's check payable to the Clerk of the Court.
Final payment must be made on or before 2:00 P.M. on
the date of the sale by cash or cashier's check.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The
Court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.
2191 Ringling Boulevard
Sarasota, Florida 34237
(941) 952-9322
Attorney for Plaintiff
By: GARY GASSEL, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 500690
July 29; August 5, 2021 V21-0228
**********
NOTICe OF ACTION FOR
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGe
(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2021-DR-999
Division: O
SeRGIO eMILIO MORLAeS GRANADOS,
Petitioner, and
MARY LeYVA,
Respondent,
To: MARY LEYVA
(Respondent’s last known address):
303 ELNORA AVE, DELTONA, FL 32738
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE has been
filed against you and that you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on SERGIO EMILIO MORLAES
GRANADOS, whose address is
5122 SANTA ANA DR, ORLANDO, FL
32837 on or before 6/10/2021 and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court at 425
N. ORANGE AVE, ORLANDO, FL 32801
before service on the Petitioner or immediately
thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default
may be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the petition.
The action is asking the court to decide
how the following real or personal property
should be divided: {insert “none” or,
if applicable, the legal description of real
property, a specific description of personal
property, and the name of the
county in Florida where the property is located}
Copies of all court documents in this
case, including orders, are available at
the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You
may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit
Courts office notified of your current address.
(You may file Notice of Current Address,
Florida Supreme Court Approved
Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers
in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address
on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family
Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain
automatic disclosure of documents
and information. Failure to comply can result
in sanctions, including dismissal or
striking of pleadings.
Dated: 4/12/21
Tiffany Moore Russell
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: Felicia Sanders
Deputy Clerk
425 North Orange Ave.
Suite 320
Orlando, Florida 32801
July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021 V21-0204
************
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASe NO. 2018 11434 CIDL
HOMeBRIDGe FINANCIAL SeRVICeS, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
SHeILA RAMOS, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 18,
2021, and entered in 2018 11434 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC
D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING is
the Plaintiff and SHEILA RAMOS; JESUS
ELFIDIO MONTANEZ MARTINEZ; and THE INDEPENDENT
SAVINGS PLANCE COMPANY
D/B/A ISPC are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
August 12, 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 29, BLOCK 366, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT NINE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF RECORDED AT PLAT BOOK
25, PAGES 178 THROUGH 185, IN THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1420 ELKCAM BOULEVARD,
DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
20-060826
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0227
*************
NOTICe TO CReDITORS
(ancillary administration)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILe NO. 2021 11660 PRDL
IN Re: eSTATe OF
WILLIAM McCLARY, JR.,
Deceased.
The ancillary administration of the estate of
William McClary, Jr., deceased, File Number 2021
11660 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for
Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is Post Office Box 6043, Deland,
FL 32721. The names and addresses of the Ancillary
Personal Representative and that Personal
Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is served within
three months after the date of the first publication
of this notice must file their claims with this Court
WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE
DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons
having claims or demands against the estate of
the decedent must file their claims with this Court
WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF
THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED
WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice
is July 22, 2021.
Ancillary Personal Representative
WAYNe H. MCCLARY
4934 S. Evanston Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Attorney for Ancillary Personal Representative
L. MILLER WILLIAMS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0772143
WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS
P. O. Box 3626
Orlando, FL 32802
(407)648-4333
E-Mail: wmsoffnotices@att.net
Attorney for Ancillary Personal Rep.
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0224
************
NOTICe OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASe NO.: 2021 10477 CIDL
TOORAK CAPITAL PARTNeRS, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
ORLANDO WHOLeSALe HOUSeS, LLC, et al.,
Defendants.
TO:
ORLANDO WHOLESALE HOUSES, LLC
Last Known Address: 1766 ALAQUA DR,
LONGWOOD, FL 32779
Current Residence Unknown
JORGE ROJAS
Last Known Address: 1126 BROWNSHIRE CT,
LONGWOOD, FL 32724
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
Foreclosure of Mortgage on the
following described property:
THE WEST 106.2 FEET OF LOT 4 AND
THE EAST NINETEEN FEET OF LOT
3, LAKE MOLLY SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION
ACCORDING TO MAP IN
MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 11, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT 100% SURFACE RIGHTS.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for
Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 771270,
CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before August
23, 2021, a date at least thirty (30) days
after the first publication of this Notice in the
(Please publish in West Volusia Beacon c/o
FLA) and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT
COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted
tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court this 9 day of July, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
By: Shawnee Smith
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral Springs, FL 33077
21-00118
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0223
***********
NOTICe OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO.: 2020 30396 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTee FOR ReSIDeNTIAL ASSeT
SeCURITIeS CORPORATION, HOMe eQUITY
MORTGAGe ASSeT-BACKeD
PASS-THROUGH CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2007-KS2,
Plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN HeIRS, BeNeFICIARIeS, DeVISeeS,
SURVIVING SPOUSe, GRANTeeS,
ASSIGNee, LIeNORS, CReDITORS,
TRUSTeeS, AND ALL OTHeR PARTIeS
CLAIMING AN INTeReST BY THROUGH
UNDeR OR AGAINST THe eSTATe OF
ARTHUR MAe ROSS, DeCeASeD; et al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: Lewis Arnold Colson, Jr.
Last Known Residence: 32600 Concord Drive
Apt 524 Madison Heights MI 48071
TO: Roviere Jordan Colson
Last Known Residence: 32600 Concord Drive
Apt 524 Madison Heights MI 48071
TO: Lewis Armand Colson
Last Known Residence: 11508 Irvington Drive
Warren MI 48093
TO: Doria Arne Colson
Last Known Residence: 23100 Manistee Street
Oak Park MI 48237
TO: Samuel Colson
Last Known Residence: 16177 Fairfield Street
Detroit MI 48221
TO: Rodriguez Colson
Last Known Residence: 15513 Wildemere Street
Detroit MI 48238
TO: Gloria Tyson-Bey
Last Known Residence: 36810 Farmbrook Drive
Clinton Township MI 48035
TO: Wanda Colson
Last Known Residence: 1450 Roosevelt Boulevard
Daytona Beach FL 32124
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following property
in VOLUSIA County, Florida:
THE SOUTH 1/2 OF LOT 7 AND ALL OF
LOT 8, BLOCK 22, DAYTONA HIGHRIDGE
ESTATES, AS PER MAP IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE 157, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP,
Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615 South Congress
Avenue, Suite 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445,
on or before August 23, 2021, and file the
original with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are
a person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the
time before the appearance is less than 7
days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on July 9, 2021.
LAURA E ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: Shawnee Smith
As Deputy Clerk
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (561) 392-6391
1221-4286B
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0222
*************
Re-NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO. 2019 30248 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTee FOR J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGe ACQUISITION
CORP. 2005-OPT2, ASSeT
BACKeD PASS-THROUGH CeRTIFICATeS,
SeRIeS 2005-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs.
YOSeF AMAR A/K/A YOSeF AURAHAM AMAR, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
Order dated July 8, 2021, and entered in Case
No. 2019 30248 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the
Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR J.P. MORGAN
MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP. 2005-OPT2,
ASSET BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-OPT2, is Plaintiff
and YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM
AMAR; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF YOSEF
AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAHAM AMAR;
MICHELE AMAR A/K/A MICHELLE AMAR, are
defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit
Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 a.m., on the 13TH day of AUGUST, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, COSTELLO SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 39, PAGE(S) 188, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT THAT
PART DEEDED TO THE STATE OF
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
AS RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3691, PAGE
1413, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12th day of July, 2021
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
Email: TCalderone@vanlawfl.com
13243-18
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0221
*************
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASe No. 2018 30416 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTee, IN TRUST FOR AND F/B/O OF THe
CeRTIFICATe-HOLDeRS OF MULTI-CLASS
MORTGAGe PASS-THROUGH CeRTIFICATeS
CHASeFLeX TRUST, SeRIeS 2006-2,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
DAVID LAUBeNSTeIN A/K/A DAVID D.
LAUBeNSTeIN, eT AL.
DeFeNDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated April 29, 2019 in
the above action, the Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to
the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on August 27, 2021, at
11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
for the following described property:
The Westerly one-half (1/2) of
Lot 2, OLD SUGAR MILL ESTATES,
according to the plat
thereof, recorded in Map Book
41, Page(s) 66 of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in
its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as
provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
18-000155-F
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0220
***********
AMeNDeD Re-NOTICe OF SALe
PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO.: 2019 10931 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTee FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGe
LOAN TRUST INC. ASSeT-BACKeD
PASS-THROUGH CeRTIFICATeS SeRIeS 2007-AMC2,
Plaintiff, vs.
TIMOTHY K. BARNABe; UNKNOWN SPOUSe
OF TIMOTHY K. BARNABe,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 27,
2021, and entered in Case No. 2019
10931 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE
FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN
TRUST INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-AMC2,
is Plaintiff and TIMOTHY K.
BARNABE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
TIMOTHY K. BARNABE, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia County
Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest
bidder or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00
a.m. on the 14th day of September, 2021,
the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 404, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT 11, AS PER PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 25, PAGE 193-206, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1580 Malaluka
Street, Deltona, Florida 32725
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 19, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
3222 Commerce Place, Suite A
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
09-404309
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0219
********
Re-NOTICe OF SALe
PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO.: 2016 31077 CICI
BAYVIeW LOAN SeRVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
ROSS A. BeLCHeR; UNKNOWN SPOUSe OF
ROSS A. BeLCHeR; UNKNOWN TeNANT #1;
UNKNOWN TeNANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated July 16, 2018, and entered in Case
No. 2016 31077 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,
LLC, is Plaintiff and ROSS A. BELCHER; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF ROSS A. BELCHER; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest
bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day
of September, 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
A portion of Lot 6, Plantation Acres, according
to the plat thereof as recorded in Map
Book 23, Pages 69 and 70, Public Records
of Volusia County, Florida, being more particularly
described as follows: Beginning at
a reference point, said point being the
Southwest corner of said Lot 6, thence
North 44°12'30" East along the South line
of said Lot 6, a distance of 200.00 feet to a
point therein; thence continuing along said
South line, South 82° 34'11" East a distance
of 120.76 feet to a point therein; said
point being the Southerly terminus of the
center line of a 50 foot utility and access
easement (Christy Drive); thence along said
center line North 19° 32'37" West a distance
of 118.22 feet to a point therein; and
the point of beginning; thence continuing
along said center line, North 19° 32'37"
West a distance of 79.96 feet to a point
therein; thence South 84° 52'07" East a distance
of 112.57 feet to a point on the East
line of said Lot 6, Plantation Acres; thence
South 20 ° 22'47" East along said East line
of Lot 6, a distance of 80.51 feet to a point
therein; thence North 84° 52'07" West a distance
of 113.86 feet to the Point of Beginning.
Except the Westerly 25 feet thereof for
road right-of-way.
Property Address: 896 Christy Dr, Port Orange,
Florida 32119
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 12, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
16-401339
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0218
**********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASe NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL
NeW PeNN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHeLLPOINT
MORTGAGe SeRVICING,
Plaintiff, v.
RONALD C. LAMBeRT; UNKNOWN SPOUSe
OF RONALD C. LAMBeRT; LINDA J.
LAMBeRT; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIeS
CLAIMING INTeReSTS BY, THROUGH,
UNDeR OR AGAINST A NAMeD DeFeNDANT
TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING
TO HAVe ANY RIGHT, TITLe OR INTeReST IN
THe PROPeRTY HeReIN DeSCRIBeD; CITY
OF DeLTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN
TeNANT #1; UNKNOWN TeNANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
an Order dated June 30, 0221 entered in
Civil Case No. 2018 10028 CIDL in the
Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
NEW PENN FINANCIAL D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING, Plaintiff
and RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.
LAMBERT; THOMAS EVANS; CITY OF
DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2 are
defendants, Laura E. Roth, Clerk of
Court, will sell the property at public sale
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning
at 11:00 AM on August 17, 2021 the
following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 23, IN BLOCK 654, OF DELTONA
LAKES UNIT TWENTY-SIX,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 27, AT PAGE 59, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1119 N Old Mill Dr. Deltona, FL 32725
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF
ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS
PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE
THE CLERK REPORTS THE
SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE
SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED
TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED
AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M170638
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0216
************
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DeUTSCHe BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTee FOR AMeRICAN
HOMe MORTGAGe ASSeTS TRUST 2006-5,
MORTGAGe-BACKeD PASS-THROUGH
CeRTIFICATeS SeRIeS 2006-5,
Plaintiff, VS.
MYRON SHAFeR; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on March 13,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412 CICI, of the
Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORT-GAGE
ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON
SHAFER; CRYSTAL L. VICOLE; JONATHAN
A. MILLER; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; VOLUSIA COUNTY
CLERK OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE
SCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST
THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on
August 11, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM EST the
following described real
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,
AND STATE OF FLORIDA BEING
KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS A PORTION
OF LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, AS
SHOWN ON THE RECORD PLAT OF
HIGHRIDGE ESTATES REPLAT NO. 2,
PER MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA AND A PORTION OF
THE WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17, HIGHRIDGE ESTATES, PER
MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST
CORNER OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B,
SAID POINT ALSO BEING ON THE
SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL
MARSHALL ROAD (A 100 FOOT
RIGHT OF WAY AS SHOWN ON BOTH
OF THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLATS);
THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH
LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND
THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1,
BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE OF 105.70
FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER
OF SAID WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17; THENCE SOUTH ALONG
THE EAST LINE OF SAID WEST 52.85
FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE
OF 75.00 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING
SAID EAST LINE OF THE
WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17, RUN WEST AND PARALLEL TO THE
NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK
25-B AND SAID NORTH LINE OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 105.70
FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE
OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B; THENCE
NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF
LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 75.00
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
Florida Bar #641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0213
**********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO.: 2018 32170 CICI
DeUTSCHe BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTee FOR HSI ASSeT SeCURITIZATION
CORPORATION TRUST 2006-OPT1,
MORTGAGe-PASS-THROUGH CeRTIFICATeS, SeRIeS 2006-OPT1,
Plaintiff, VS.
CHRIS SeGReN; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale
will be made pursuant to an Order or
Final Judgment. Final Judgment was
awarded on March 3, 2021 in Civil
Case No. 2018 32170 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR HSI ASSET SECURITIZATION
CORPORATION TRUST 2006-OPT1,
MORTGAGE-PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2006-OPT1 is the Plaintiff, and CHRIS
SEGREN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
CHRIS SEGREN N/K/A A TURKELSON;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
JEANETTE BUTLER; GOVERNMENT
EMPLOYEES INSURANCE COMPANY
A/S/O LORI GOODFRIEND;
UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST
THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT
KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth
will sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on August
11, 2021 at 11:00:00 AM EST the
following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 39, DERBYSHIRE ACRES, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE
89, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
Florida Bar #641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-2870B
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0212
***********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO.: 2011 30596 CICI
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIeTY, FSB
DBA CHRISTIANA TRUST AS TRUSTee FOR
HLSS MORTGAGe MASTeR TRUST FOR THe
BeNeFIT OF THe HOLDeRS OF THe SeRIeS
2014-1 CeRTIFICATeS ISSUeD BY HLSS
MORTGAGe MASTeR TRUST,
Plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN HeIRS, BeNeFICIARIeS, DeVISeeS,
SURVIVING SPOUSe, GRANTeeS,
ASSIGNee, LIeNORS, CReDITORS,
TRUSTeeS, AND ALL OTHeR PARTIeS
CLAIMING AN INTeReST BY THROUGH
UNDeR OR AGAINST THe eSTATe OF BeTTY
CONSOLAZIO, DeCeASeD; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on June 30, 2021 in
Civil Case No. 2011 30596 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein, WILMINGTON
SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB DBA CHRISTIANA
TRUST AS TRUSTEE FOR HLSS MORTGAGE
MASTER TRUST FOR THE BENEFIT OF
THE HOLDERS OF THE SERIES 2014-1 CERTIFICATES
ISSUED BY HLSS MORTGAGE MASTER
TRUST is the Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING
SPOUSE, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEE,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL
OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY
THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF BETTY CONSOLAZIO, DECEASED; ANTHONY
CONSOLAZIO F/K/A UNKNOWN TENANT;
FRED CONSOLAZIO; ANY AND ALL
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT
KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER
SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Re-alforeclose.com on August 11, 2021
at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT EIGHT (8), RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION
AND ALL OF LOT NINE (9), EXCEPT
THE SOUTHERLY SEVEN (7) FEET
THEREOF, RONNIE CIRCLE SUBDIVISION
AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORD IN
MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 17, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO
Florida Bar #641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1248-1637B
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0211
***********
Re-NOTICe OF SALe
PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTee FOR STRUCTUReD ASSeT
SeCURITIeS CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAeL C. NOLAN; THe UNKNOWN
SPOUSe OF MICHAeL C. NOLAN; TeNANT #1; TeNANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Final Summary
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June
30, 2010, and entered in Case No. 2009
30450 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET
SECURITIES CORPORATION
(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;
TENANT #1; TENANT #2, are Defendants,
the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 10th day of September,
2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris
Lane, Holly Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus funds from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of the
date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 13, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
3222 Commerce Place, Suite A
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0217
*************
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASe NO. 2019 30643 CICI
BANK OF AMeRICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THe UNKNOWN HeIRS, BeNeFICIARIeS, DeVISeeS,
GRANTeeS, ASSIGNeeS, LIeNORS,
CReDITORS, TRUSTeeS AND ALL OTHeRS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTeReST IN THe eSTATe
OF AGNeS TINSLeY, DeCeASeD, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643 CICI of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is the
Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED; WALTER
GILLIS, SR.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY
OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT;
STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; and CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT
COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on August 11, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET L.
HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION, AS APPEARS
IN PLAT RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 2, PAGE 199, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 609 FREMONT AVENUE,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-254442
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0225
***********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASe NO. 2009 33268 CICI
DeUTSCHe BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTee FOR LONG BeACH
MORTGAGe LOAN TRUST 2006-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
ReNee HOLLAND, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 17, 2014, and entered
in 2009 33268 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL
TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR LONG BEACH
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-1 is
the Plaintiff and RENEE HOLLAND;
and RANDY L. HOLLAND are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on August 13, 2021, the following
described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY
5 FEET THEREOF, PALM
HARBOR ESTATES SUBDIVISION,
AS PER MAP IN MAP
BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 139 REEF
ROAD, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in
accordance with Florida Statutes,
Section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
13-08234
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0226
*********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASe NO. 2019 11834 CIDL
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill
Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series MLCC
2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Plaintiff, vs.
Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson
a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit, in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein Wells Fargo Bank,
N.A., as Trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage
Investors Trust Series MLCC
2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates
is the Plaintiff and Lashalonda D.
Robinson a/k/a La Robinson a/k/a
Lashalonda Robinson; Saxon Ridge
Homeowners Association Inc.; Ford
Motor Credit Company, LLC are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning
at 11:00 AM on the 12th day of August, 2021,
the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 122, SAXON RIDGE
PHASE TWO-B, ACCORDING
TO PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50,
PAGES 33 AND 34, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 16th day of July, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F01302
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0214
**********
Re-NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASe NO. 2013-12134-CIDL
JPMORGAN CHASe BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
RUBeN eSCOBAR; THe UNKNOWN SPOUSe
OF RUBeN eSCOBAR; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIeS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDeR AND AGAINST THe
HeReIN NAMeD INDIVIDUAL DeFeNDANT(S)
WHO ARe NOT KNOWN TO Be DeAD OR
ALIVe, WHeTHeR SAID UNKNOWN PARTIeS
MAY CLAIM AN INTeReST AS SPOUSeS,
HeIRS, DeVISeeS, GRANTeeS, OR OTHeR
CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN PARTY #1, UNKNOWN
PARTY #2, UNKNOWN PARTY #3,
AND UNKNOWN PARTY #4, THe NAMeS
BeING FICTITIOUS TO ACCOUNT FOR
PARTIeS IN POSSeSSION,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale filed
June 1. 2021 and entered in Case No. 2013-
12134-CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein JPMORGAN CHASE BANK,
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is Plaintiff and
RUBEN ESCOBAR; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF RUBEN ESCOBAR; ANY AND
ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE
HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN
PARTY #1, UNKNOWN PARTY #2,
UNKNOWN PARTY #3, AND UNKNOWN
PARTY #4, THE NAMES BEING FICTITIOUS
TO ACCOUNT FOR PARTIES IN POSSESSION;
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the
Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at
11:00 A.M., on August 17, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 17, BLOCK 971, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT THIRTY-EIGHT, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 27, PAGES 202 THROUGH
208, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1303 COMERWOOD DRIVE,
DELTONA, FL 32738-9734
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
Dated this 12th day of July, 2021.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
18-01378
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0215
************