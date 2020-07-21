NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 31383 CICI 5D19-1683
DITECh FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN
TREE SERVICING LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
SPRING GARDEN COURT
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31383
CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the
Plaintiff and CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A
CLAUDETTE C. PFEIL; sPRING GARDEN
COURT CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION,
INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on August 07, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 1640, sPRING GARDEN
COURT, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION
THEREOF, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDs BOOK 5765, PAGE(s)
713, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF
vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1640 sPRING
GARDEN CT, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with Florida
statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 9 day of July, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-178102
July 16, 23, 2020 v20-0288
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2018 31477 CICI
hOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,
Plaintiff, vs.
MIChAEL RAUSChER, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31477
CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC, FKA NEW
PENN FINANCIAL, LLC DBA sHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE sERvICING is the Plaintiff and
MICHAEL RAUsCHER; sTATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE; CLERK OF
THE COURT OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for 11:00 AM,
on August 07, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 19, TROPICAL PARK, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF As
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE(s) 213, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1151 OAKvIEW
DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 9 day of July, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-234794
July 16, 23, 2020 v20-0289
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that on dates below
these vehicles will be sold at public sale on
the date listed below for monies owed on vehicle
repair and storage cost pursuant to
Florida statutes 713.585. Please note, parties
claiming interest have right to a hearing
prior to the date of sale with the Clerk of
Courts as reflected in the notice. The owner
has the right to recover possession of the
vehicle without judicial proceedings as pursuant
to Florida statute 559.917. Any proceeds
recovered from the sale of the vehicle
over the amount of the lien will be deposited
clerk of the court for disposition upon court
order. “No Title Guaranteed, A Buyer Fee
May Apply” on 08/10/20 AT 10AM Parker
Auto 825 W Park Ave 12 BUIC
1G4GF5E39CF183182 $2405.30
Autohaus 921 European LLC 66 FORD
BA77Fs71343 $2248.46
71 MG GHN5UC254412 $3997.00
July 16, 2020 v20-0287
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIvIsION
File No. 2020-11376-PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DANIEL JAMES hALSTEAD
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of
Daniel James Halstead, deceased,
whose date of death was May 30,
2020, is pending in the Circuit Court
for volusia County, Florida, Probate
Division, the address of which is P.O.
Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32712.
The names and addresses of the
personal representative and the personal
representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims
or demands against decedent's
estate on whom a copy of this notice
is required to be served must
file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHs AFTER THE TIME OF
THE FIRsT PUBLICATION OF
THIs NOTICE OR 30 DAYs
AFTER THE DATE OF sERvICE
OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having claims or
demands against decedent's estate
must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHs AFTER THE
DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION
OF THIs NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODs sET FORTH
IN FLORIDA sTATUTEs sECTION
733.702 WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.
NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME
PERIODs sET FORTH ABOvE,
ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARs
OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT's DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.
The date of first publication of this
notice is July 23, 2020.
Personal Representative:
DAVID A. hALSTEAD
26 sea Hawk Drive
Ormond Beach, Florida 32176
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CATHERINE E. DAvEY
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 991724
DAvEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 941251
Maitland, FL 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com
secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
July 23, 30, 2020 v20-0290
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO ChAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 11518 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR TOWD
POINT MORTGAGE TRUST ASSET-BACKED
SECURITIES, SERIES 2015-3,
Plaintiff, VS.
RIChARD FONFRIAS; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on
March 5, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 11518
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein, U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,
As INDENTURE TRUsTEE
FOR TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUsT
AssET-BACKED sECURITIEs, sERIEs
2015-3 is the Plaintiff, and RICHARD FONFRIAs;
NORKA FONFRIAs; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1 N/K/A sABRINA DUBOIs; UNKNOWN
TENANT 2 N/K/A JUsTIN TEETs;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT
THE HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN
PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT
As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,
GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs are
Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.
Roth will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on
september 10, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM
EsT the following described real property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 683, OF DELTONA
LAKEs UNIT TWENTY-sEvEN, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,
PAGEs 78 THROUGH 81, INCLUsIvE,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs
OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 16 day of July, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 south Congress Avenue
suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO
FBN: 061065
Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com
1012-3177B
July 23, 30, 2020 v20-0291
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION
CASE NO. 2017 30438 CICI
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRENDA WELLS A/K/A BRENDA L. WELLS, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN
pursuant to a Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated April 12,
2018, and entered in 2017
30438 CICI of the Circuit Court
of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for volusia County,
Florida, wherein sPECIALIZED
LOAN sERvICING LLC is the
Plaintiff and BRENDA WELLs
A/K/A BRENDA L. WELLs; ANTHONY
WAYNE GARDNER ; FLORIDA HOUsING FINANCE CORPORATION; CACH, LLC;
CAPITAL ONE BANK (UsA),
NATIONAL AssOCIATION are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court
will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on August 12,
2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 8, BLOCK 12, sECTION
#2 GOLF vIEW sUBDIvIsION,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, As RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 5,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDs OF vOLUsIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 730
LARGO WAY, sOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest
in the surplus from the sale, if
any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida statutes, section 45.031.
Dated this 10 day of July, 2020.
ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
17-000591
July 23, 30, 2020 v20-0292
