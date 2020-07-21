NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 31383 CICI 5D19-1683

DITECh FINANCIAL LLC F/K/A GREEN

TREE SERVICING LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

SPRING GARDEN COURT

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31383

CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the

Plaintiff and CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A

CLAUDETTE C. PFEIL; sPRING GARDEN

COURT CONDOMINIUM AssOCIATION,

INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on August 07, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 1640, sPRING GARDEN

COURT, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION

THEREOF, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDs BOOK 5765, PAGE(s)

713, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs OF

vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1640 sPRING

GARDEN CT, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with Florida

statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 9 day of July, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-178102

July 16, 23, 2020 v20-0288

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2018 31477 CICI

hOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,

Plaintiff, vs.

MIChAEL RAUSChER, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31477

CICI of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC, FKA NEW

PENN FINANCIAL, LLC DBA sHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE sERvICING is the Plaintiff and

MICHAEL RAUsCHER; sTATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF REvENUE; CLERK OF

THE COURT OF vOLUsIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for 11:00 AM,

on August 07, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 19, TROPICAL PARK, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF As

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE(s) 213, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1151 OAKvIEW

DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 9 day of July, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-234794

July 16, 23, 2020 v20-0289

**************************

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on dates below

these vehicles will be sold at public sale on

the date listed below for monies owed on vehicle

repair and storage cost pursuant to

Florida statutes 713.585. Please note, parties

claiming interest have right to a hearing

prior to the date of sale with the Clerk of

Courts as reflected in the notice. The owner

has the right to recover possession of the

vehicle without judicial proceedings as pursuant

to Florida statute 559.917. Any proceeds

recovered from the sale of the vehicle

over the amount of the lien will be deposited

clerk of the court for disposition upon court

order. “No Title Guaranteed, A Buyer Fee

May Apply” on 08/10/20 AT 10AM Parker

Auto 825 W Park Ave 12 BUIC

1G4GF5E39CF183182 $2405.30

Autohaus 921 European LLC 66 FORD

BA77Fs71343 $2248.46

71 MG GHN5UC254412 $3997.00

July 16, 2020 v20-0287

**************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIvIsION

File No. 2020-11376-PRDL

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DANIEL JAMES hALSTEAD

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of

Daniel James Halstead, deceased,

whose date of death was May 30,

2020, is pending in the Circuit Court

for volusia County, Florida, Probate

Division, the address of which is P.O.

Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32712.

The names and addresses of the

personal representative and the personal

representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent

and other persons having claims

or demands against decedent's

estate on whom a copy of this notice

is required to be served must

file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHs AFTER THE TIME OF

THE FIRsT PUBLICATION OF

THIs NOTICE OR 30 DAYs

AFTER THE DATE OF sERvICE

OF A COPY OF THIs NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having claims or

demands against decedent's estate

must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHs AFTER THE

DATE OF THE FIRsT PUBLICATION

OF THIs NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMs NOT FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODs sET FORTH

IN FLORIDA sTATUTEs sECTION

733.702 WILL BE FOREvER BARRED.

NOTWITHsTANDING THE TIME

PERIODs sET FORTH ABOvE,

ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARs

OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT's DATE OF DEATH Is BARRED.

The date of first publication of this

notice is July 23, 2020.

Personal Representative:

DAVID A. hALSTEAD

26 sea Hawk Drive

Ormond Beach, Florida 32176

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

CATHERINE E. DAvEY

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 991724

DAvEY LAW GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 941251

Maitland, FL 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com

secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

July 23, 30, 2020 v20-0290

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO ChAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 11518 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR TOWD

POINT MORTGAGE TRUST ASSET-BACKED

SECURITIES, SERIES 2015-3,

Plaintiff, VS.

RIChARD FONFRIAS; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on

March 5, 2020 in Civil Case No. 2019 11518

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the sEvENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for volusia County, Florida, wherein, U.s. BANK NATIONAL AssOCIATION,

As INDENTURE TRUsTEE

FOR TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUsT

AssET-BACKED sECURITIEs, sERIEs

2015-3 is the Plaintiff, and RICHARD FONFRIAs;

NORKA FONFRIAs; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1 N/K/A sABRINA DUBOIs; UNKNOWN

TENANT 2 N/K/A JUsTIN TEETs;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIEs CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINsT

THE HEREIN NAMED INDIvIDUAL DEFENDANT(s) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIvE, WHETHER sAID UNKNOWN

PARTIEs MAY CLAIM AN INTEREsT

As sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEvIsEEs,

GRANTEEs, OR OTHER CLAIMANTs are

Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E.

Roth will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at www.volusia.Realforeclose.com on

september 10, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM

EsT the following described real property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 683, OF DELTONA

LAKEs UNIT TWENTY-sEvEN, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

As RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27,

PAGEs 78 THROUGH 81, INCLUsIvE,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDs

OF vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 16 day of July, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 south Congress Avenue

suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAvIEsO

FBN: 061065

Primary E-Mail: serviceMail@aldridgepite.com

1012-3177B

July 23, 30, 2020 v20-0291

**************************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

sEvENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR vOLUsIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURIsDICTION DIvIsION

CASE NO. 2017 30438 CICI

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRENDA WELLS A/K/A BRENDA L. WELLS, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE Is HEREBY GIvEN

pursuant to a Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated April 12,

2018, and entered in 2017

30438 CICI of the Circuit Court

of the sEvENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for volusia County,

Florida, wherein sPECIALIZED

LOAN sERvICING LLC is the

Plaintiff and BRENDA WELLs

A/K/A BRENDA L. WELLs; ANTHONY

WAYNE GARDNER ; FLORIDA HOUsING FINANCE CORPORATION; CACH, LLC;

CAPITAL ONE BANK (UsA),

NATIONAL AssOCIATION are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court

will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on August 12,

2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, BLOCK 12, sECTION

#2 GOLF vIEW sUBDIvIsION,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, As RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 5,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDs OF vOLUsIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 730

LARGO WAY, sOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest

in the surplus from the sale, if

any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida statutes, section 45.031.

Dated this 10 day of July, 2020.

ROBERTsON, ANsCHUTZ & sCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \s\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

17-000591

July 23, 30, 2020 v20-0292

**************************