Re-NOTICe OF SALe
PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASe NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTee FOR STRUCTUReD ASSeT
SeCURITIeS CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAeL C. NOLAN; THe UNKNOWN
SPOUSe OF MICHAeL C. NOLAN; TeNANT #1; TeNANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Final Summary Judgment
of Foreclosure dated June 30, 2010,
and entered in Case No. 2009 30450 CICI
of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED
ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION
(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TENANT
#1; TENANT #2, are Defendants, the
Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of
the Court will sell to the highest bidder or
bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00
a.m. on the 10th day of September, 2021,
the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane,
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 13, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
3222 Commerce Place, Suite A
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0217
***********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASe NO. 2019 30643 CICI
BANK OF AMeRICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THe UNKNOWN HeIRS, BeNeFICIARIeS, DeVISeeS,
GRANTeeS, ASSIGNeeS, LIeNORS,
CReDITORS, TRUSTeeS AND ALL OTHeRS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTeReST IN THe eSTATe
OF AGNeS TINSLeY, DeCeASeD, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 17, 2020,
and entered in 2019 30643 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA,
N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED; WALTER GILLIS, SR.;
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING ON
BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING
AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF
FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; and
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on August 11, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET L.
HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION, AS APPEARS IN
PLAT RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 2, PAGE
199, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 609 FREMONT AVENUE,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-254442
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0225
************
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASe NO. 2009 33268 CICI
DeUTSCHe BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTee FOR LONG BeACH
MORTGAGe LOAN TRUST 2006-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
ReNee HOLLAND, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 17, 2014, and
entered in 2009 33268 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK
NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR LONG BEACH
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-1
is the Plaintiff and RENEE HOLLAND;
and RANDY L. HOLLAND are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on August 13, 2021, the
following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY
5 FEET THEREOF, PALM
HARBOR ESTATES SUBDIVISION,
AS PER MAP IN MAP
BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 139 REEF
ROAD, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
13-08234
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0226
***********
NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASe NO. 2019 11834 CIDL
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill
Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series MLCC
2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Plaintiff, vs.
Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson
a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit, in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein Wells Fargo
Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill
Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series
MLCC 2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates is the Plaintiff
and Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La
Robinson a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson;
Saxon Ridge Homeowners Association
Inc.; Ford Motor Credit Company,
LLC are the Defendants, that Laura
Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court
will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM on
the 12th day of August, 2021, the following
described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 122, SAXON RIDGE
PHASE TWO-B, ACCORDING
TO PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50,
PAGES 33 AND 34, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 16th day of July, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F01302
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0214
***********
Re-NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASe NO. 2013-12134-CIDL
JPMORGAN CHASe BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
RUBeN eSCOBAR; THe UNKNOWN SPOUSe
OF RUBeN eSCOBAR; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIeS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDeR AND AGAINST THe
HeReIN NAMeD INDIVIDUAL DeFeNDANT(S)
WHO ARe NOT KNOWN TO Be DeAD OR
ALIVe, WHeTHeR SAID UNKNOWN PARTIeS
MAY CLAIM AN INTeReST AS SPOUSeS,
HeIRS, DeVISeeS, GRANTeeS, OR OTHeR
CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN PARTY #1, UNKNOWN
PARTY #2, UNKNOWN PARTY #3,
AND UNKNOWN PARTY #4, THe NAMeS
BeING FICTITIOUS TO ACCOUNT FOR
PARTIeS IN POSSeSSION,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to an Order Rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale filed June 1.
2021 and entered in Case No.
2013-12134-CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in
and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein JPMORGAN
CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
is Plaintiff and
RUBEN ESCOBAR; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF RUBEN
ESCOBAR; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED
INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER
SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN
PARTY #1, UNKNOWN PARTY
#2, UNKNOWN PARTY #3, AND
UNKNOWN PARTY #4, THE
NAMES BEING FICTITIOUS TO
ACCOUNT FOR PARTIES IN
POSSESSION; are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of
the Circuit Court, will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on August 17, 2021,
the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 17, BLOCK 971, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT THIRTY-EIGHT,ACCORDING TO
THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 202 THROUGH 208,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1303 COMERWOOD DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738-9734
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before
the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12th day of July, 2021.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
Submitted by:
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
18-01378
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0215
**********
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
(NO ChILD OR FINANCIAL SUppORT)
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe NiNtH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For
oraNGe coUNtY, FLoriDa
Case No.: 2021-DR-999
Division: O
SERGIO EMILIO MORLAES GRANADOS,
petitioner, and
MARY LEYVA,
Respondent,
to: MarY LeYVa
(respondent’s last known address):
303 eLNora aVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738
YoU are NotiFieD that an action for
DiSSoLUtioN oF MarriaGe has been
filed against you and that you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on SerGio eMiLio MorLaeS
GraNaDoS, whose address is
5122 SaNta aNa Dr, orLaNDo, FL
32837 on or before 6/10/2021 and file the
original with the clerk of this court at 425
N. oraNGe aVe, orLaNDo, FL 32801
before service on the Petitioner or immediately
thereafter. if you fail to do so, a default
may be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the petition.
the action is asking the court to decide
how the following real or personal property
should be divided: {insert “none” or,
if applicable, the legal description of real
property, a specific description of personal
property, and the name of the
county in Florida where the property is located}
copies of all court documents in this
case, including orders, are available at
the clerk of the circuit courts office. You
may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the clerk of the circuit
courts office notified of your current address.
(You may file Notice of current address,
Florida Supreme court approved
Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers
in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address
on record at the clerk’s office.
WarNiNG: rule 12.285, Florida Family
Law rules of Procedure, requires certain
automatic disclosure of documents
and information. Failure to comply can result
in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: 4/12/21
tiffany Moore russell
clerk of the circuit court
(Seal) By: Felicia Sanders Deputy clerk
425 North orange ave. Suite 320
orlando, Florida 32801
July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021 V21-0204
***********
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN:
CASE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDL
ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA ThE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR ThE
CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE
pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-10CB,
plaintiff, vs.
BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM p. LAIB, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant
to Final Judgment of Foreclosure date
the 13th day of March 2020, and entered
in case No. 2019 10042 ciDL, of
the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit
in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK
MeLLoN FKa tHe BaNK oF NeW
YorK, aS trUStee For tHe certiFicateHoLDerS
oF cWaLt, iNc.,
aLterNatiVe LoaN trUSt 2007-10cB,
MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH
certiFicateS, SerieS 2007-10cB,
is the Plaintiff and BiLL LaiB a/K/a
WiLLiaM P. LaiB; JeaN FoSS LaiB
a/K/a JeaN M. FoSS; caPitaL oNe
BaNK (USa), N.a.; iNterNaL reVeNUe
SerVice; UNKNoWN teNaNt
#1 N/K/a KiMBerLee SecK aND UNKNoWN
teNaNt #2 N/K/a NicHoLaS
GeorGe, are defendants. the clerk of
this court shall sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the
clerk’s website for online auctions at,
11:00 aM on the 24th august 2021, the
following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 7, BLocK 855, DeLtoNa
LaKeS, UNit tHirtY-tHree,
accorDiNG to tHe PLat
tHereoF aS recorDeD iN
MaP BooK 27, PaGe 128
tHroUGH 133, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 2960 MaLcoLM
DriVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738
aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt
iN tHe SUrPLUS FroM tHe
SaLe, iF aNY, otHer tHaN tHe
ProPertY oWNer aS oF tHe Date
oF tHe LiS PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a
cLaiM WitH tHe cLerK BeFore
tHe cLerK rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.
Dated this 9th day of July 2021.
By: JUDaH L. SoLoMoN, esq.
Bar Number: 59533
DeLUca LaW GroUP, PLLc
2101 Ne 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHoNe: (954) 368-1311 |FaX: (954) 200-8649
DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice
PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516
18-02860-F
July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0210
***********
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(summary administration)
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe SeVeNtH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ProBate DiViSioN
CASE NO.: 2021 10508 pRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF BRIAN COLLINS,
Decedent.
You are hereby notified that an order of Summary
administration has been entered in the estate of
BriaN coLLiNS, deceased, File Number 2021
10508 PrDL, by the circuit court for Volusia
county, Florida, Probate Division, the address of
which is 101 North alabama ave., DeLand, FL
32724; that the decedent’s date of death was april
5, 2019; the total value of the estate is $0.00 and
that the names and addresses of those to whom
it has been assigned by such order are:
Name
cheyenne collins
address
232 N. ridgewood ave., apt. 48, edgewater, FL
aLL iNtereSteD PerSoNS are NotiFieD tHat:
all creditors of the estate of the decedent and
persons having claims or demands against the estate
of the decedent other than those for whom
provision for full payment was made in the order
of Summary administration must file their claims
with this court WitHiN tHe tiMe PerioDS Set
FortH iN SectioN 733.702 oF tHe FLoriDa ProBate coDe.
aLL cLaiMS aND DeMaNDS Not So FiLeD
WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.
NotWitHStaNDiNG aNY otHer aPPLicaBLe
tiMe PerioD, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo (2)
YearS or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt’S
Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.
the date of the first publication of this Notice
is July 15, 2021.
JASON BRESLIN, ESQ.
332 North Magnolia ave.
orlando, FL 32801
aNDreW J. LeePer #717029
LeePer & aSSociateS, P.a.
218 annie Street
orlando, Florida 32806
(407) 488-1881
(407) 488-1999 FaX
July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0209
***********
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ProBate DiViSioN
File No. 2021-11511-pRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLARD L. BOWEN, III,
Deceased.
the administration of the estate of WiLLarD L.
BoWeN, iii, deceased, whose date of death was
March 31, 2021, is pending in the circuit court for
Volusia county, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is 101 N. alabama ave., Deland, FL
32724. the name and address of the personal representative
and the personal representative’s attorney
are set forth below.
all creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court oN
or BeFore tHe Later oF 3 MoNtHS aFter
tHe tiMe oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF
tHiS Notice or 30 DaYS aFter tHe Date oF
SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.
all other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent’s
estate must file their claims with this court
WitHiN 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe Date oF tHe
FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.
aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe tiMe
PerioDS Set FortH iN FLoriDa StatUteS
SectioN 733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.
NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS
Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM
FiLeD tWo (2) YearS or More aFter
tHe DeceDeNt’S Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.
the date of first publication of this notice
is July 15, 2021.
personal Representative:
JAMES W. BOWEN
4 VeNetiaN circLe
Port oraNGe, FL 32127
attorney for Personal representative:
JeroMe J. SaNcHY, eSQ.
MoraN, SaNcHY & aSSociateS
FLoriDa Bar No. 240397
1800 SecoND Street, SUite 830
SaraSota, FL 34236
(941) 366-1800
eMaiL: main@moransanchylaw.com
July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0208
************
NOTICE OF ACTION
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
7tH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN
CASE NO.: 2020 10046 CIDL
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOpER,
plaintiff, vs.
LAShANDA E. AMMONS, et al.,
Defendants.
to: aMaZiaH S. GaMBLe
Last Known address 620 WarN ree circLe
NeW SMYrNa BeacH, FL 32068
current residence Unknown
YoU are NotiFieD that an action for
Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following
described property:
Lot 19, BLocK 2, r.S. SHeLDoN,
accorDiNG to tHe PLat
tHereoF recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 6, PaGe 8, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it, on choice Legal Group,
P.a., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is
P.o. BoX 771270, coraL SPriNGS, FL
33077 on or before May 19, 2020, a date at
least thirty (30) days after the first publication
of this Notice in the (Please publish in
West Volusia Beacon c/o FLa) and file the
original with the clerk of this court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
reQUeStS For accoMMoDatioNS
BY PerSoNS WitH DiSaBiLitieS if you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in
this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration,
125 e. orange ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least
7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. tHeSe are
Not coUrt iNForMatioN NUMBerS
SoLicitUD De aDaPtacioNeS Para
PerSoNaS coN DiScaPaciDaDeS Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese
con la oficina de administración Judicial
(court administration), 125 e. orange ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. eStoS NUMeroS
teLeFoNicoS No SoN Para oBteNer
iNForMacioN JUDiciaL
WitNeSS my hand and the seal of this
court this 1st day of april, 2020.
LaUra e. rotH
as clerk of the court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
as Deputy clerk
cHoice LeGaL GroUP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270,
coral Springs, FL 33077
19-04378
July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0207
************
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN:
CASE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
MARK MACY, et al.,
Defendants
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to Final
Judgment of Foreclosure date the 17th day of
January 2020, and entered in case No.2018
31121 cici, of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial
circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein BaYVieW LoaN SerViciNG, LLc, is
the Plaintiff and MarK MacY; coLLeeN
MacY; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF MarK MacY;
UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF coLLeeN MacY;
UNKNoWN teNaNt #1 aND UNKNoWN teNaNt
#2, are defendants. the clerk of this
court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
the clerk’s website for online auctions
at, 11:00 aM on the 11th day of august
2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 99, KiNGSWooD SUBDiViSioN,
FirSt aDDitioN accorDiNG to tHe
PLat tHereoF, recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 37, PaGeS 79 oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 1047 WeXForD WaY,
Port oraNGe, FL 32129
aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt iN tHe
SUrPLUS FroM tHe SaLe, iF aNY, otHer
tHaN tHe ProPertY oWNer aS oF tHe
Date oF tHe LiS PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a
cLaiM WitH tHe cLerK BeFore tHe cLerK
rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.
Dated this 9th day of July 2021.
By: JUDaH L. SoLoMoN, esq.
Bar Number: 59533
DeLUca LaW GroUP, PLLc
2101 Ne 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHoNe: (954) 368-1311 |FaX: (954) 200-8649
DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice
PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516
18-02447-F
July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0206
**********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CASE NO. 2018 11434 CIDL
hOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,
plaintiff, vs.
ShEILA RAMOS, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 18,
2021, and entered in 2018 11434 ciDL of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and
for Volusia county, Florida, wherein NeWreZ LLc
D/B/a SHeLLPoiNt MortGaGe SerViciNG is
the Plaintiff and SHeiLa raMoS; JeSUS
eLFiDio MoNtaNeZ MartiNeZ; and tHe iNDePeNDeNt
SaViNGS PLaNce coMPaNY
D/B/a iSPc are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth
as the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on
august 12, 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 29, BLocK 366, DeLtoNa LaKeS
UNit NiNe, accorDiNG to tHe PLat
tHereoF recorDeD at PLat BooK
25, PaGeS 178 tHroUGH 185, iN tHe
PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 1420 eLKcaM BoULeVarD, DeLtoNa, FL 32725
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com
20-060826
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0227
**********
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(ancillary administration)
iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ProBate DiViSioN
FILE NO. 2021 11660 pRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM McCLARY, JR.,
Deceased.
the ancillary administration of the estate of
William Mcclary, Jr., deceased, File Number 2021
11660 PrDL, is pending in the circuit court for
Volusia county, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is Post office Box 6043, Deland,
FL 32721. the names and addresses of the ancillary
Personal representative and that Personal
representative’s attorney are set forth below.
aLL iNtereSteD PerSoNS are NotiFieD tHat:
all creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is served within
three months after the date of the first publication
of this notice must file their claims with this court
WitHiN tHe Later oF tHree MoNtHS
aFter tHe Date oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN
oF tHiS Notice or tHirtY DaYS aFter tHe
Date oF SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.
all other creditors of the decedent and persons
having claims or demands against the estate of
the decedent must file their claims with this court
WitHiN tHree MoNtHS aFter tHe Date oF
tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.
aLL cLaiMS aND DeMaNDS Not So FiLeD
WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.
the date of the first publication of this Notice
is July 22, 2021.
Ancillary personal Representative
WAYNE h. MCCLARY
4934 S. evanston Street aurora, co 80015
attorney for ancillary Personal representative
L. MiLLer WiLLiaMS, esq.
Florida Bar No. 0772143
WiLLiaMS & WiLLiaMS
P.o. Box 3626
orlando, FL 32802
(407)648-4333
e-Mail: wmsoffnotices@att.net
attorney for ancillary Personal rep.
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0224
*********
NOTICE OF ACTION
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN
CASE NO.: 2021 10477 CIDL
TOORAK CApITAL pARTNERS, LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
ORLANDO WhOLESALE hOUSES, LLC, et al.,
Defendants.
to:
orLaNDo WHoLeSaLe HoUSeS, LLc
Last Known address: 1766 aLaQUa Dr, LoNGWooD, FL 32779
current residence Unknown
JorGe roJaS
Last Known address: 1126 BroWNSHire ct,
LoNGWooD, FL 32724
current residence Unknown
YoU are NotiFieD that an action for
Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:
tHe WeSt 106.2 Feet oF Lot 4 aND
tHe eaSt NiNeteeN Feet oF Lot
3, LaKe MoLLY SUBDiViSioN, a SUBDiViSioN
accorDiNG to MaP iN
MaP BooK 19, PaGe 11, PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY,
FLoriDa, LeSS aND eXcePt 100% SUrFace riGHtS.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it, on choice Legal Group, P.a., attorney for
Plaintiff, whose address is P.o. BoX 771270,
coraL SPriNGS, FL 33077 on or before august
23, 2021, a date at least thirty (30) days
after the first publication of this Notice in the
(Please publish in West Volusia Beacon c/o
FLa) and file the original with the clerk of this
court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint.
reQUeStS For accoMMoDatioNS BY
PerSoNS WitH DiSaBiLitieS if you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance. Please contact
court administration, 125 e. orange ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. tHeSe are Not
coUrt iNForMatioN NUMBerS
SoLicitUD De aDaPtacioNeS Para
PerSoNaS coN DiScaPaciDaDeS Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese
con la oficina de administración Judicial
(court administration), 125 e. orange ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está dentro
de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted
tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. eStoS NUMeroS teLeFoNicoS
No SoN Para oBteNer iNForMacioN JUDiciaL
WitNeSS my hand and the seal of this
court this 9 day of July, 2021.
LaUra e. rotH
as clerk of the court
By: Shawnee Smith
as Deputy clerk
cHoice LeGaL GroUP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270,
coral Springs, FL 33077
21-00118
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0223
**********
NOTICE OF ACTION
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO.: 2020 30396 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET
SECURITIES CORpORATION, hOME EQUITY
MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-KS2,
plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SpOUSE, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OThER pARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY ThROUGh
UNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF
ARThUR MAE ROSS, DECEASED; et al.,
Defendant(s).
to: Lewis arnold colson, Jr.
Last Known residence: 32600 concord Drive
apt 524 Madison Heights Mi 48071
to: roviere Jordan colson
Last Known residence: 32600 concord Drive
apt 524 Madison Heights Mi 48071
to: Lewis armand colson
Last Known residence: 11508 irvington Drive
Warren Mi 48093
to: Doria arne colson
Last Known residence: 23100 Manistee Street
oak Park Mi 48237
to: Samuel colson
Last Known residence: 16177 Fairfield Street
Detroit Mi 48221
to: rodriguez colson
Last Known residence: 15513 Wildemere Street
Detroit Mi 48238
to: Gloria tyson-Bey
Last Known residence: 36810 Farmbrook Drive
clinton township Mi 48035
to: Wanda colson
Last Known residence: 1450 roosevelt Boulevard
Daytona Beach FL 32124
YoU are NotiFieD that an action to
foreclose a mortgage on the following property
in VoLUSia county, Florida:
tHe SoUtH 1/2 oF Lot 7 aND aLL oF
Lot 8, BLocK 22, DaYtoNa HiGHriDGe
eStateS, aS Per MaP iN MaP BooK 23,
PaGe 157, PUBLic recorDS oF VoLU-Sia
coUNtY, FLoriDa.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP,
Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615 South congress
avenue, Suite 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445,
on or before august 23, 2021, and file the
original with the clerk of this court either before
service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be
entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
reQUeStS For accoMMoDatioNS
BY PerSoNS WitH DiSaBiLitieS if you are
a person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact court administration, 125 e.
orange ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the
time before the appearance is less than 7
days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. tHeSe are Not coUrt iNForMatioN NUMBerS
SoLicitUD De aDaPtacioNeS Para PerSoNaS
coN DiScaPaciDaDeS Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
comuníquese con la oficina de administración Judicial
(court administration), 125 e. orange ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. eStoS NUMeroS
teLeFoNicoS No SoN Para oBteNer iNForMacioN JUDiciaL
Dated on July 9, 2021.
LaUra e rotH
cLerK oF tHe circUit coUrt
By: Shawnee Smith
as Deputy clerk
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: (561) 392-6391
1221-4286B
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0222
**********
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO. 2019 30248 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR J.p. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION
CORp. 2005-OpT2, ASSET
BACKED pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2005-OpT2,
plaintiff, vs.
YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAhAM AMAR, et al.
Defendants
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an
order dated July 8, 2021, and entered in case
No. 2019 30248 cici, of the circuit court of the
Seventh Judicial circuit in and for VoLUSia
county, Florida. U.S. BaNK NatioNaL aSSociatioN,
aS trUStee For J.P. MorGaN
MortGaGe acQUiSitioN corP. 2005-oPt2,
aSSet BacKeD PaSS-tHroUGH
certiFicateS, SerieS 2005-oPt2, is Plaintiff
and YoSeF aMar a/K/a YoSeF aUraHaM
aMar; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF YoSeF
aMar a/K/a YoSeF aUraHaM aMar;
MicHeLe aMar a/K/a MicHeLLe aMar, are
defendants. Laura e. roth, clerk of circuit
court for VoLUSia, county Florida will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash via the internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 a.m., on the 13tH day of aUGUSt, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 2, coSteLLo SUBDiViSioN, accorDiNG
to tHe MaP or PLat
tHereoF aS recorDeD iN PLat
BooK 39, PaGe(S) 188, PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY,
FLoriDa, LeSS aND eXcePt tHat
Part DeeDeD to tHe State oF
FLoriDa DePartMeNt oF traNSPortatioN
aS recorDeD iN oFFiciaL
recorDS BooK 3691, PaGe
1413, PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12th day of July, 2021
VaN NeSS LaW FirM, PLc
1239 e. Newport center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PriMarY eMaiL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
taMMi M. caLDeroNe, esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
email: tcalderone@vanlawfl.com
13243-18
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0221
*************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
CASE No. 2018 30416 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR AND F/B/O OF ThE
CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF MULTI-CLASS
MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES
ChASEFLEX TRUST, SERIES 2006-2,
pLAINTIFF, VS.
DAVID LAUBENSTEIN A/K/A DAVID D.
LAUBENSTEIN, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated april 29, 2019 in
the above action, the Volusia
county clerk of court will sell to
the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on august 27, 2021, at
11:00 aM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
for the following described property:
the Westerly one-half (1/2) of
Lot 2, oLD SUGar MiLL eStateS,
according to the plat
thereof, recorded in Map Book
41, Page(s) 66 of the Public
records of Volusia county, Florida
any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed. the court, in
its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as
provided herein.
troMBerG, MorriS & PoULiN, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33432
telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MarLoN HYatt, esq.
FBN 72009
18-000155-F
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0220
**********
AMENDED RE-NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO.: 2019 10931 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUp MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST INC. ASSET-BACKED
pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-AMC2,
plaintiff, vs.
TIMOThY K. BARNABE; UNKNOWN SpOUSE
OF TIMOThY K. BARNABE,
Defendant(s).
Notice oF SaLe iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated april 27, 2021, and entered in case
No. 2019 10931 ciDL of the circuit court of the
7tH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county,
Florida, wherein U.S. BaNK NatioNaL aSSociatioN,
aS trUStee For citiGroUP MortGaGe
LoaN trUSt iNc. aSSet-BacKeD
PaSS-tHroUGH certiFicateS SerieS 2007-
aMc2, is Plaintiff and tiMotHY K. BarNaBe;
UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF tiMotHY K. BarN-aBe,
are Defendants, the office of the clerk, Volusia
county clerk of the court will sell to the
highest bidder or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on
the 14th day of September, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 5, BLocK 404, DeLtoNa LaKeS,
UNit 11, aS Per PLat tHereoF,
recorDeD iN PLat BooK 25, PaGe
193-206, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 1580 Malaluka Street,
Deltona, Florida 32725
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 19, 2021
MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc
By: roBert McLaiN, esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc
3222 commerce Place, Suite a
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
telephone: (561) 713-1400
email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
09-404309
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0219
************
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO.: 2016 31077 CICI
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
plaintiff, vs.
ROSS A. BELChER; UNKNOWN SpOUSE OF
ROSS A. BELChER; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
Notice oF SaLe iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant
to the order of consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated July 16, 2018, and entered in case
No. 2016 31077 cici of the circuit court of the
7tH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county,
Florida, wherein BaYVieW LoaN SerViciNG,
LLc, is Plaintiff and roSS a. BeLcHer; UNKNoWN
SPoUSe oF roSS a. BeLcHer; UNKNoWN
teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN teNaNt #2,
are Defendants, the office of the clerk, Volusia
county clerk of the court will sell to the highest
bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day
of September, 2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
a portion of Lot 6, Plantation acres, according
to the plat thereof as recorded in Map
Book 23, Pages 69 and 70, Public records
of Volusia county, Florida, being more particularly
described as follows: Beginning at
a reference point, said point being the
Southwest corner of said Lot 6, thence
North 44°12'30" east along the South line
of said Lot 6, a distance of 200.00 feet to a
point therein; thence continuing along said
South line, South 82° 34'11" east a distance
of 120.76 feet to a point therein; said
point being the Southerly terminus of the
center line of a 50 foot utility and access
easement (christy Drive); thence along said
center line North 19° 32'37" West a distance
of 118.22 feet to a point therein; and
the point of beginning; thence continuing
along said center line, North 19° 32'37"
West a distance of 79.96 feet to a point
therein; thence South 84° 52'07" east a distance
of 112.57 feet to a point on the east
line of said Lot 6, Plantation acres; thence
South 20 ° 22'47" east along said east line
of Lot 6, a distance of 80.51 feet to a point
therein; thence North 84° 52'07" West a distance
of 113.86 feet to the Point of Beginning.
except the Westerly 25 feet thereof for
road right-of-way.
Property address: 896 christy Dr, Port orange, Florida 32119
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: July 12, 2021
MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc
By: roBert McLaiN, esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc
500 S. australian ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
telephone: (561) 713-1400
email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
16-401339
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0218
***********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN
CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL
NEW pENN FINANCIAL D/B/A ShELLpOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
plaintiff, v.
RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN SpOUSE
OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.
LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN pARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, ThROUGh,
UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO ThIS ACTION, OR hAVING OR CLAIMING
TO hAVE ANY RIGhT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
ThE pROpERTY hEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY
OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to
an order dated June 30, 0221 entered in
civil case No. 2018 10028 ciDL in the
circuit court of the 7th Judicial circuit in
and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein
NeW PeNN FiNaNciaL D/B/a SHeLLPoiNt
MortGaGe SerViciNG, Plaintiff
and roNaLD c. LaMBert; LiNDa J.
LaMBert; tHoMaS eVaNS; citY oF
DeLtoNa; citiBaNK, N.a.; UNKNoWN
teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN teNaNt #2 are
defendants, Laura e. roth, clerk of
court, will sell the property at public sale
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning
at 11:00 aM on august 17, 2021 the
following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
Lot 23, iN BLocK 654, oF DeLtoNa
LaKeS UNit tWeNtY-SiX,
accorDiNG to tHe PLat
tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 27, at PaGe 59, oF tHe
PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 1119 N old Mill
Dr. Deltona, FL 32725
aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt
iN tHe SUrPLUS FroM tHe SaLe, iF
aNY, otHer tHaN tHe ProPertY
oWNer aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS
PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a cLaiM BeFore
tHe cLerK rePortS tHe
SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.
tHe coUrt, iN itS DiScretioN,
MaY eNLarGe tHe tiMe oF tHe
SaLe. Notice oF tHe cHaNGeD
tiMe oF SaLe SHaLL Be PUBLiSHeD
aS ProViDeD HereiN.
KeLLeY KroNeNBerG
10360 West State road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service e-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JaSoN M VaNSLette, esq.
FBN: 92121
M170638
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0216
***********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN
hOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5,
MORTGAGE-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,
plaintiff, VS.
MYRON ShAFER; et al.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be
made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on March 13,
2020 in civil case No. 2018 30412 cici, of the
circuit court of the Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida, wherein, DeUtScHe
BaNK NatioNaL trUSt coMPaNY, aS
trUStee For aMericaN HoMe MortGaGe
aSSetS trUSt 2006-5, MortGaGe-BacKeD
PaSS-tHroUGH certiFicateS
SerieS 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYroN
SHaFer; crYStaL L. VicoLe; JoNatHaN
a. MiLLer; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt
oF reVeNUe; VoLUSia coUNtY
cLerK oF coUrt; BoarD oF coUNtY
coMMiSSioNerS For VoLUSia coUNtY,
FLoriDa; UNKNoWN teNaNt 1 N/K/a MarLeNe
ScHaFFer; aLeXaNDra tUrcotte;
aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG
BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND aGaiNSt
tHe HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)
WHo are Not KNoWN to Be
DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN
PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS
SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS,
or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.
the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com
on august 11, 2021 at
11:00:00 aM eSt the following described real
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
aLL tHat certaiN ParceL oF LaND
SitUate iN tHe coUNtY oF VoLUSia,
aND State oF FLoriDa BeiNG
KNoWN aND DeSiGNateD aS a PortioN
oF Lot 1, BLocK 25-B, aS
SHoWN oN tHe recorD PLat oF
HiGHriDGe eStateS rePLat No. 2,
Per MaP BooK 19, PaGe 204 oF tHe
PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa aND a PortioN oF
tHe WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1,
BLocK 17, HiGHriDGe eStateS, Per
MaP BooK 11, PaGe 154, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY,
FLoriDa, BeiNG DeScriBeD aS FoLLoWS:
BeGiN at tHe NortHWeSt
corNer oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B,
SaiD PoiNt aLSo BeiNG oN tHe
SoUtH riGHt oF WaY LiNe oF GeNeraL
MarSHaLL roaD (a 100 Foot
riGHt oF WaY aS SHoWN oN BotH
oF tHe aBoVe reFereNceD PLatS);
tHeNce eaSt aLoNG tHe NortH
LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B aND
tHe NortH LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1,
BLocK 17, a DiStaNce oF 105.70
Feet to tHe NortHeaSt corNer
oF SaiD WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1,
BLocK 17; tHeNce SoUtH aLoNG
tHe eaSt LiNe oF SaiD WeSt 52.85
Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17, a DiStaNce
oF 75.00 Feet; tHeNce DePartiNG
SaiD eaSt LiNe oF tHe
WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK
17, rUN WeSt aND ParaLLeL to tHe
NortH LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK
25-B aND SaiD NortH LiNe oF Lot 1,
BLocK 17 a DiStaNce oF 105.70
Feet to a PoiNt oN tHe WeSt LiNe
oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B; tHeNce
NortH aLoNG SaiD WeSt LiNe oF
Lot 1, BLocK 17 a DiStaNce oF 75.00
Feet to tHe PoiNt oF BeGiNNiNG.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JeNNiFer traVieSo
Florida Bar #641065
Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0213
***********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO.: 2018 32170 CICI
DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR hSI ASSET SECURITIZATION
CORpORATION TRUST 2006-OpT1, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OpT1,
plaintiff, VS.
ChRIS SEGREN; et al.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be
made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on March
3, 2021 in civil case No. 2018 32170 cici,
of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial
circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein, DeUtScHe BaNK NatioNaL
trUSt coMPaNY, aS trUStee For HSi
aSSet SecUritiZatioN corPoratioN
trUSt 2006-oPt1, MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH
certiFicateS, SerieS 2006-oPt1 is the Plaintiff,
and cHriS SeGreN;
UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF cHriS SeGreN
N/K/a a tUrKeLSoN; UNKNoWN SPoUSe
oF JeaNette BUtLer; GoVerNMeNt
eMPLoYeeS iNSUraNce coMPaNY
a/S/o Lori GooDFrieND; UNKNoWN
teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN teNaNt #2; aNY
aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG
BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe
HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)
WHo are Not KNoWN to Be
DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN
PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt
aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.
the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com
on august 11, 2021
at 11:00:00 aM eSt the following described
real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 39, DerBYSHire acreS, accorDiNG
to tHe MaP tHereoF
aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25,
PaGe 89, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JeNNiFer traVieSo
Florida Bar #641065
Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-2870B
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0212
**********
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CASE NO.: 2011 30596 CICI
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB
DBA ChRISTIANA TRUST AS TRUSTEE FOR
hLSS MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST FOR ThE
BENEFIT OF ThE hOLDERS OF ThE SERIES
2014-1 CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY hLSS
MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST,
plaintiff, VS.
UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
SURVIVING SpOUSE, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OThER pARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY ThROUGh
UNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF BETTY
CONSOLAZIO, DECEASED; et al.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be
made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on June 30, 2021 in
civil case No. 2011 30596 cici, of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida, wherein, WiLMiNGtoN
SaViNGS FUND SocietY, FSB DBa cHriStiaNa
trUSt aS trUStee For HLSS MortGaGe
MaSter trUSt For tHe BeNeFit oF
tHe HoLDerS oF tHe SerieS 2014-1 certiFicateS
iSSUeD BY HLSS MortGaGe MaSter
trUSt is the Plaintiff, and UNKNoWN
HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS, SUrViViNG
SPoUSe, GraNteeS, aSSiGNee,
LieNorS, creDitorS, trUSteeS, aND aLL
otHer PartieS cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt BY
tHroUGH UNDer or aGaiNSt tHe eState
oF BettY coNSoLaZio, DeceaSeD; aNtHoNY
coNSoLaZio F/K/a UNKNoWN teNaNt;
FreD coNSoLaZio; aNY aND aLL
UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,
UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL
DeFeNDaNt(S) WHo are Not
KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer
SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt
aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.
the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com
on august 11, 2021 at 11:00:00
aM eSt the following described real property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot eiGHt (8), roNNie circLe SUBDiViSioN
aND aLL oF Lot NiNe (9), eXcePt
tHe SoUtHerLY SeVeN (7) Feet
tHereoF, roNNie circLe SUBDiViSioN
aS Per MaP tHereoF recorD iN
MaP BooK 26, PaGe 17, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JeNNiFer traVieSo
Florida Bar #641065
Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1248-1637B
July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0211
*************