Re-NOTICe OF SALe

PURSUANT TO CHAPTeR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASe NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTee FOR STRUCTUReD ASSeT

SeCURITIeS CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAeL C. NOLAN; THe UNKNOWN

SPOUSe OF MICHAeL C. NOLAN; TeNANT #1; TeNANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Final Summary Judgment

of Foreclosure dated June 30, 2010,

and entered in Case No. 2009 30450 CICI

of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED

ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION

(SASCO) 2007-BNC1, is Plaintiff and

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN; TENANT

#1; TENANT #2, are Defendants, the

Office of the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of

the Court will sell to the highest bidder or

bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00

a.m. on the 10th day of September, 2021,

the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane,

Holly Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 13, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

3222 Commerce Place, Suite A

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0217

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASe NO. 2019 30643 CICI

BANK OF AMeRICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THe UNKNOWN HeIRS, BeNeFICIARIeS, DeVISeeS,

GRANTeeS, ASSIGNeeS, LIeNORS,

CReDITORS, TRUSTeeS AND ALL OTHeRS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTeReST IN THe eSTATe

OF AGNeS TINSLeY, DeCeASeD, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 17, 2020,

and entered in 2019 30643 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA,

N.A. is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN

HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED; WALTER GILLIS, SR.;

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING ON

BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING

AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF

FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; and

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on August 11, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET L.

HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION, AS APPEARS IN

PLAT RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 2, PAGE

199, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 609 FREMONT AVENUE,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE & PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-254442

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0225

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASe NO. 2009 33268 CICI

DeUTSCHe BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTee FOR LONG BeACH

MORTGAGe LOAN TRUST 2006-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

ReNee HOLLAND, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 17, 2014, and

entered in 2009 33268 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein DEUTSCHE BANK

NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE FOR LONG BEACH

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-1

is the Plaintiff and RENEE HOLLAND;

and RANDY L. HOLLAND are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on August 13, 2021, the

following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY

5 FEET THEREOF, PALM

HARBOR ESTATES SUBDIVISION,

AS PER MAP IN MAP

BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 139 REEF

ROAD, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

13-08234

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0226

NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASe NO. 2019 11834 CIDL

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill

Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series MLCC

2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,

Plaintiff, vs.

Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La Robinson

a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2019 11834 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit, in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein Wells Fargo

Bank, N.A., as Trustee for Merrill

Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Series

MLCC 2005-A Mortgage Pass-Through

Certificates is the Plaintiff

and Lashalonda D. Robinson a/k/a La

Robinson a/k/a Lashalonda Robinson;

Saxon Ridge Homeowners Association

Inc.; Ford Motor Credit Company,

LLC are the Defendants, that Laura

Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court

will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM on

the 12th day of August, 2021, the following

described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 122, SAXON RIDGE

PHASE TWO-B, ACCORDING

TO PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50,

PAGES 33 AND 34, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 16th day of July, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F01302

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0214

Re-NOTICe OF FOReCLOSURe SALe

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASe NO. 2013-12134-CIDL

JPMORGAN CHASe BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

RUBeN eSCOBAR; THe UNKNOWN SPOUSe

OF RUBeN eSCOBAR; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIeS CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDeR AND AGAINST THe

HeReIN NAMeD INDIVIDUAL DeFeNDANT(S)

WHO ARe NOT KNOWN TO Be DeAD OR

ALIVe, WHeTHeR SAID UNKNOWN PARTIeS

MAY CLAIM AN INTeReST AS SPOUSeS,

HeIRS, DeVISeeS, GRANTeeS, OR OTHeR

CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN PARTY #1, UNKNOWN

PARTY #2, UNKNOWN PARTY #3,

AND UNKNOWN PARTY #4, THe NAMeS

BeING FICTITIOUS TO ACCOUNT FOR

PARTIeS IN POSSeSSION,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to an Order Rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale filed June 1.

2021 and entered in Case No.

2013-12134-CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in

and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida, wherein JPMORGAN

CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

is Plaintiff and

RUBEN ESCOBAR; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF RUBEN

ESCOBAR; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED

INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER

SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN

PARTY #1, UNKNOWN PARTY

#2, UNKNOWN PARTY #3, AND

UNKNOWN PARTY #4, THE

NAMES BEING FICTITIOUS TO

ACCOUNT FOR PARTIES IN

POSSESSION; are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of

the Circuit Court, will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,

at 11:00 A.M., on August 17, 2021,

the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 17, BLOCK 971, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT THIRTY-EIGHT,ACCORDING TO

THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 202 THROUGH 208,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1303 COMERWOOD DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738-9734

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before

the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12th day of July, 2021.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

Submitted by:

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

18-01378

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0215

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR

DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO ChILD OR FINANCIAL SUppORT)

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe NiNtH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For

oraNGe coUNtY, FLoriDa

Case No.: 2021-DR-999

Division: O

SERGIO EMILIO MORLAES GRANADOS,

petitioner, and

MARY LEYVA,

Respondent,

to: MarY LeYVa

(respondent’s last known address):

303 eLNora aVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738

YoU are NotiFieD that an action for

DiSSoLUtioN oF MarriaGe has been

filed against you and that you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on SerGio eMiLio MorLaeS

GraNaDoS, whose address is

5122 SaNta aNa Dr, orLaNDo, FL

32837 on or before 6/10/2021 and file the

original with the clerk of this court at 425

N. oraNGe aVe, orLaNDo, FL 32801

before service on the Petitioner or immediately

thereafter. if you fail to do so, a default

may be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the petition.

the action is asking the court to decide

how the following real or personal property

should be divided: {insert “none” or,

if applicable, the legal description of real

property, a specific description of personal

property, and the name of the

county in Florida where the property is located}

copies of all court documents in this

case, including orders, are available at

the clerk of the circuit courts office. You

may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the clerk of the circuit

courts office notified of your current address.

(You may file Notice of current address,

Florida Supreme court approved

Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers

in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address

on record at the clerk’s office.

WarNiNG: rule 12.285, Florida Family

Law rules of Procedure, requires certain

automatic disclosure of documents

and information. Failure to comply can result

in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: 4/12/21

tiffany Moore russell

clerk of the circuit court

(Seal) By: Felicia Sanders Deputy clerk

425 North orange ave. Suite 320

orlando, Florida 32801

July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021 V21-0204

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN:

CASE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDL

ThE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA ThE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR ThE

CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE

pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-10CB,

plaintiff, vs.

BILL LAIB A/K/A WILLIAM p. LAIB, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant

to Final Judgment of Foreclosure date

the 13th day of March 2020, and entered

in case No. 2019 10042 ciDL, of

the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit

in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK

MeLLoN FKa tHe BaNK oF NeW

YorK, aS trUStee For tHe certiFicateHoLDerS

oF cWaLt, iNc.,

aLterNatiVe LoaN trUSt 2007-10cB,

MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH

certiFicateS, SerieS 2007-10cB,

is the Plaintiff and BiLL LaiB a/K/a

WiLLiaM P. LaiB; JeaN FoSS LaiB

a/K/a JeaN M. FoSS; caPitaL oNe

BaNK (USa), N.a.; iNterNaL reVeNUe

SerVice; UNKNoWN teNaNt

#1 N/K/a KiMBerLee SecK aND UNKNoWN

teNaNt #2 N/K/a NicHoLaS

GeorGe, are defendants. the clerk of

this court shall sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the

clerk’s website for online auctions at,

11:00 aM on the 24th august 2021, the

following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 7, BLocK 855, DeLtoNa

LaKeS, UNit tHirtY-tHree,

accorDiNG to tHe PLat

tHereoF aS recorDeD iN

MaP BooK 27, PaGe 128

tHroUGH 133, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 2960 MaLcoLM

DriVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738

aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt

iN tHe SUrPLUS FroM tHe

SaLe, iF aNY, otHer tHaN tHe

ProPertY oWNer aS oF tHe Date

oF tHe LiS PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a

cLaiM WitH tHe cLerK BeFore

tHe cLerK rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.

Dated this 9th day of July 2021.

By: JUDaH L. SoLoMoN, esq.

Bar Number: 59533

DeLUca LaW GroUP, PLLc

2101 Ne 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHoNe: (954) 368-1311 |FaX: (954) 200-8649

DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice

PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02860-F

July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0210

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(summary administration)

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe SeVeNtH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ProBate DiViSioN

CASE NO.: 2021 10508 pRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF BRIAN COLLINS,

Decedent.

You are hereby notified that an order of Summary

administration has been entered in the estate of

BriaN coLLiNS, deceased, File Number 2021

10508 PrDL, by the circuit court for Volusia

county, Florida, Probate Division, the address of

which is 101 North alabama ave., DeLand, FL

32724; that the decedent’s date of death was april

5, 2019; the total value of the estate is $0.00 and

that the names and addresses of those to whom

it has been assigned by such order are:

Name

cheyenne collins

address

232 N. ridgewood ave., apt. 48, edgewater, FL

aLL iNtereSteD PerSoNS are NotiFieD tHat:

all creditors of the estate of the decedent and

persons having claims or demands against the estate

of the decedent other than those for whom

provision for full payment was made in the order

of Summary administration must file their claims

with this court WitHiN tHe tiMe PerioDS Set

FortH iN SectioN 733.702 oF tHe FLoriDa ProBate coDe.

aLL cLaiMS aND DeMaNDS Not So FiLeD

WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.

NotWitHStaNDiNG aNY otHer aPPLicaBLe

tiMe PerioD, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo (2)

YearS or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt’S

Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.

the date of the first publication of this Notice

is July 15, 2021.

JASON BRESLIN, ESQ.

332 North Magnolia ave.

orlando, FL 32801

aNDreW J. LeePer #717029

LeePer & aSSociateS, P.a.

218 annie Street

orlando, Florida 32806

(407) 488-1881

(407) 488-1999 FaX

July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0209

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ProBate DiViSioN

File No. 2021-11511-pRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

WILLARD L. BOWEN, III,

Deceased.

the administration of the estate of WiLLarD L.

BoWeN, iii, deceased, whose date of death was

March 31, 2021, is pending in the circuit court for

Volusia county, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 N. alabama ave., Deland, FL

32724. the name and address of the personal representative

and the personal representative’s attorney

are set forth below.

all creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court oN

or BeFore tHe Later oF 3 MoNtHS aFter

tHe tiMe oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF

tHiS Notice or 30 DaYS aFter tHe Date oF

SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.

all other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent’s

estate must file their claims with this court

WitHiN 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe Date oF tHe

FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.

aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe tiMe

PerioDS Set FortH iN FLoriDa StatUteS

SectioN 733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.

NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS

Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM

FiLeD tWo (2) YearS or More aFter

tHe DeceDeNt’S Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.

the date of first publication of this notice

is July 15, 2021.

personal Representative:

JAMES W. BOWEN

4 VeNetiaN circLe

Port oraNGe, FL 32127

attorney for Personal representative:

JeroMe J. SaNcHY, eSQ.

MoraN, SaNcHY & aSSociateS

FLoriDa Bar No. 240397

1800 SecoND Street, SUite 830

SaraSota, FL 34236

(941) 366-1800

eMaiL: main@moransanchylaw.com

July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0208

NOTICE OF ACTION

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

7tH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN

CASE NO.: 2020 10046 CIDL

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR. COOpER,

plaintiff, vs.

LAShANDA E. AMMONS, et al.,

Defendants.

to: aMaZiaH S. GaMBLe

Last Known address 620 WarN ree circLe

NeW SMYrNa BeacH, FL 32068

current residence Unknown

YoU are NotiFieD that an action for

Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following

described property:

Lot 19, BLocK 2, r.S. SHeLDoN,

accorDiNG to tHe PLat

tHereoF recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 6, PaGe 8, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it, on choice Legal Group,

P.a., attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is

P.o. BoX 771270, coraL SPriNGS, FL

33077 on or before May 19, 2020, a date at

least thirty (30) days after the first publication

of this Notice in the (Please publish in

West Volusia Beacon c/o FLa) and file the

original with the clerk of this court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

reQUeStS For accoMMoDatioNS

BY PerSoNS WitH DiSaBiLitieS if you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in

this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact court administration,

125 e. orange ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least

7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. tHeSe are

Not coUrt iNForMatioN NUMBerS

SoLicitUD De aDaPtacioNeS Para

PerSoNaS coN DiScaPaciDaDeS Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese

con la oficina de administración Judicial

(court administration), 125 e. orange ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. eStoS NUMeroS

teLeFoNicoS No SoN Para oBteNer

iNForMacioN JUDiciaL

WitNeSS my hand and the seal of this

court this 1st day of april, 2020.

LaUra e. rotH

as clerk of the court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

as Deputy clerk

cHoice LeGaL GroUP, P.a.

P.o. Box 771270,

coral Springs, FL 33077

19-04378

July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0207

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN:

CASE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

MARK MACY, et al.,

Defendants

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure date the 17th day of

January 2020, and entered in case No.2018

31121 cici, of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial

circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein BaYVieW LoaN SerViciNG, LLc, is

the Plaintiff and MarK MacY; coLLeeN

MacY; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF MarK MacY;

UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF coLLeeN MacY;

UNKNoWN teNaNt #1 aND UNKNoWN teNaNt

#2, are defendants. the clerk of this

court shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

the clerk’s website for online auctions

at, 11:00 aM on the 11th day of august

2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 99, KiNGSWooD SUBDiViSioN,

FirSt aDDitioN accorDiNG to tHe

PLat tHereoF, recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 37, PaGeS 79 oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 1047 WeXForD WaY,

Port oraNGe, FL 32129

aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt iN tHe

SUrPLUS FroM tHe SaLe, iF aNY, otHer

tHaN tHe ProPertY oWNer aS oF tHe

Date oF tHe LiS PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a

cLaiM WitH tHe cLerK BeFore tHe cLerK

rePortS tHe SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.

Dated this 9th day of July 2021.

By: JUDaH L. SoLoMoN, esq.

Bar Number: 59533

DeLUca LaW GroUP, PLLc

2101 Ne 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHoNe: (954) 368-1311 |FaX: (954) 200-8649

DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice

PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02447-F

July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0206

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CASE NO. 2018 11434 CIDL

hOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.,

plaintiff, vs.

ShEILA RAMOS, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated February 18,

2021, and entered in 2018 11434 ciDL of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and

for Volusia county, Florida, wherein NeWreZ LLc

D/B/a SHeLLPoiNt MortGaGe SerViciNG is

the Plaintiff and SHeiLa raMoS; JeSUS

eLFiDio MoNtaNeZ MartiNeZ; and tHe iNDePeNDeNt

SaViNGS PLaNce coMPaNY

D/B/a iSPc are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth

as the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on

august 12, 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 29, BLocK 366, DeLtoNa LaKeS

UNit NiNe, accorDiNG to tHe PLat

tHereoF recorDeD at PLat BooK

25, PaGeS 178 tHroUGH 185, iN tHe

PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 1420 eLKcaM BoULeVarD, DeLtoNa, FL 32725

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 15 day of July, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LaUra eLiSe GoorLaND, esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

communication email: lgoorland@raslg.com

20-060826

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0227

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(ancillary administration)

iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ProBate DiViSioN

FILE NO. 2021 11660 pRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF WILLIAM McCLARY, JR.,

Deceased.

the ancillary administration of the estate of

William Mcclary, Jr., deceased, File Number 2021

11660 PrDL, is pending in the circuit court for

Volusia county, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is Post office Box 6043, Deland,

FL 32721. the names and addresses of the ancillary

Personal representative and that Personal

representative’s attorney are set forth below.

aLL iNtereSteD PerSoNS are NotiFieD tHat:

all creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is served within

three months after the date of the first publication

of this notice must file their claims with this court

WitHiN tHe Later oF tHree MoNtHS

aFter tHe Date oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN

oF tHiS Notice or tHirtY DaYS aFter tHe

Date oF SerVice oF a coPY oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.

all other creditors of the decedent and persons

having claims or demands against the estate of

the decedent must file their claims with this court

WitHiN tHree MoNtHS aFter tHe Date oF

tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.

aLL cLaiMS aND DeMaNDS Not So FiLeD

WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.

the date of the first publication of this Notice

is July 22, 2021.

Ancillary personal Representative

WAYNE h. MCCLARY

4934 S. evanston Street aurora, co 80015

attorney for ancillary Personal representative

L. MiLLer WiLLiaMS, esq.

Florida Bar No. 0772143

WiLLiaMS & WiLLiaMS

P.o. Box 3626

orlando, FL 32802

(407)648-4333

e-Mail: wmsoffnotices@att.net

attorney for ancillary Personal rep.

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0224

NOTICE OF ACTION

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN

CASE NO.: 2021 10477 CIDL

TOORAK CApITAL pARTNERS, LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

ORLANDO WhOLESALE hOUSES, LLC, et al.,

Defendants.

to:

orLaNDo WHoLeSaLe HoUSeS, LLc

Last Known address: 1766 aLaQUa Dr, LoNGWooD, FL 32779

current residence Unknown

JorGe roJaS

Last Known address: 1126 BroWNSHire ct,

LoNGWooD, FL 32724

current residence Unknown

YoU are NotiFieD that an action for

Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

tHe WeSt 106.2 Feet oF Lot 4 aND

tHe eaSt NiNeteeN Feet oF Lot

3, LaKe MoLLY SUBDiViSioN, a SUBDiViSioN

accorDiNG to MaP iN

MaP BooK 19, PaGe 11, PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY,

FLoriDa, LeSS aND eXcePt 100% SUrFace riGHtS.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it, on choice Legal Group, P.a., attorney for

Plaintiff, whose address is P.o. BoX 771270,

coraL SPriNGS, FL 33077 on or before august

23, 2021, a date at least thirty (30) days

after the first publication of this Notice in the

(Please publish in West Volusia Beacon c/o

FLa) and file the original with the clerk of this

court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint.

reQUeStS For accoMMoDatioNS BY

PerSoNS WitH DiSaBiLitieS if you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance. Please contact

court administration, 125 e. orange ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. tHeSe are Not

coUrt iNForMatioN NUMBerS

SoLicitUD De aDaPtacioNeS Para

PerSoNaS coN DiScaPaciDaDeS Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. comuníquese

con la oficina de administración Judicial

(court administration), 125 e. orange ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está dentro

de un plazo menos de 7 días; si usted

tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. eStoS NUMeroS teLeFoNicoS

No SoN Para oBteNer iNForMacioN JUDiciaL

WitNeSS my hand and the seal of this

court this 9 day of July, 2021.

LaUra e. rotH

as clerk of the court

By: Shawnee Smith

as Deputy clerk

cHoice LeGaL GroUP, P.a.

P.o. Box 771270,

coral Springs, FL 33077

21-00118

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0223

NOTICE OF ACTION

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO.: 2020 30396 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET

SECURITIES CORpORATION, hOME EQUITY

MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED

pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-KS2,

plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SpOUSE, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OThER pARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY ThROUGh

UNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF

ARThUR MAE ROSS, DECEASED; et al.,

Defendant(s).

to: Lewis arnold colson, Jr.

Last Known residence: 32600 concord Drive

apt 524 Madison Heights Mi 48071

to: roviere Jordan colson

Last Known residence: 32600 concord Drive

apt 524 Madison Heights Mi 48071

to: Lewis armand colson

Last Known residence: 11508 irvington Drive

Warren Mi 48093

to: Doria arne colson

Last Known residence: 23100 Manistee Street

oak Park Mi 48237

to: Samuel colson

Last Known residence: 16177 Fairfield Street

Detroit Mi 48221

to: rodriguez colson

Last Known residence: 15513 Wildemere Street

Detroit Mi 48238

to: Gloria tyson-Bey

Last Known residence: 36810 Farmbrook Drive

clinton township Mi 48035

to: Wanda colson

Last Known residence: 1450 roosevelt Boulevard

Daytona Beach FL 32124

YoU are NotiFieD that an action to

foreclose a mortgage on the following property

in VoLUSia county, Florida:

tHe SoUtH 1/2 oF Lot 7 aND aLL oF

Lot 8, BLocK 22, DaYtoNa HiGHriDGe

eStateS, aS Per MaP iN MaP BooK 23,

PaGe 157, PUBLic recorDS oF VoLU-Sia

coUNtY, FLoriDa.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP,

Plaintiff’s attorney, at 1615 South congress

avenue, Suite 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445,

on or before august 23, 2021, and file the

original with the clerk of this court either before

service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be

entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

reQUeStS For accoMMoDatioNS

BY PerSoNS WitH DiSaBiLitieS if you are

a person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact court administration, 125 e.

orange ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the

time before the appearance is less than 7

days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. tHeSe are Not coUrt iNForMatioN NUMBerS

SoLicitUD De aDaPtacioNeS Para PerSoNaS

coN DiScaPaciDaDeS Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

comuníquese con la oficina de administración Judicial

(court administration), 125 e. orange ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. eStoS NUMeroS

teLeFoNicoS No SoN Para oBteNer iNForMacioN JUDiciaL

Dated on July 9, 2021.

LaUra e rotH

cLerK oF tHe circUit coUrt

By: Shawnee Smith

as Deputy clerk

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: (561) 392-6391

1221-4286B

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0222

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO. 2019 30248 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR J.p. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION

CORp. 2005-OpT2, ASSET

BACKED pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2005-OpT2,

plaintiff, vs.

YOSEF AMAR A/K/A YOSEF AURAhAM AMAR, et al.

Defendants

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an

order dated July 8, 2021, and entered in case

No. 2019 30248 cici, of the circuit court of the

Seventh Judicial circuit in and for VoLUSia

county, Florida. U.S. BaNK NatioNaL aSSociatioN,

aS trUStee For J.P. MorGaN

MortGaGe acQUiSitioN corP. 2005-oPt2,

aSSet BacKeD PaSS-tHroUGH

certiFicateS, SerieS 2005-oPt2, is Plaintiff

and YoSeF aMar a/K/a YoSeF aUraHaM

aMar; UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF YoSeF

aMar a/K/a YoSeF aUraHaM aMar;

MicHeLe aMar a/K/a MicHeLLe aMar, are

defendants. Laura e. roth, clerk of circuit

court for VoLUSia, county Florida will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash via the internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 a.m., on the 13tH day of aUGUSt, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 2, coSteLLo SUBDiViSioN, accorDiNG

to tHe MaP or PLat

tHereoF aS recorDeD iN PLat

BooK 39, PaGe(S) 188, PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY,

FLoriDa, LeSS aND eXcePt tHat

Part DeeDeD to tHe State oF

FLoriDa DePartMeNt oF traNSPortatioN

aS recorDeD iN oFFiciaL

recorDS BooK 3691, PaGe

1413, PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12th day of July, 2021

VaN NeSS LaW FirM, PLc

1239 e. Newport center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PriMarY eMaiL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

taMMi M. caLDeroNe, esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

email: tcalderone@vanlawfl.com

13243-18

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0221

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

CASE No. 2018 30416 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR AND F/B/O OF ThE

CERTIFICATEhOLDERS OF MULTI-CLASS

MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES

ChASEFLEX TRUST, SERIES 2006-2,

pLAINTIFF, VS.

DAVID LAUBENSTEIN A/K/A DAVID D.

LAUBENSTEIN, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated april 29, 2019 in

the above action, the Volusia

county clerk of court will sell to

the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,

Florida, on august 27, 2021, at

11:00 aM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

for the following described property:

the Westerly one-half (1/2) of

Lot 2, oLD SUGar MiLL eStateS,

according to the plat

thereof, recorded in Map Book

41, Page(s) 66 of the Public

records of Volusia county, Florida

any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed. the court, in

its discretion, may enlarge the time

of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as

provided herein.

troMBerG, MorriS & PoULiN, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33432

telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: MarLoN HYatt, esq.

FBN 72009

18-000155-F

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0220

AMENDED RE-NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO.: 2019 10931 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUp MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST INC. ASSET-BACKED

pASS-ThROUGh CERTIFICATES SERIES 2007-AMC2,

plaintiff, vs.

TIMOThY K. BARNABE; UNKNOWN SpOUSE

OF TIMOThY K. BARNABE,

Defendant(s).

Notice oF SaLe iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated april 27, 2021, and entered in case

No. 2019 10931 ciDL of the circuit court of the

7tH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county,

Florida, wherein U.S. BaNK NatioNaL aSSociatioN,

aS trUStee For citiGroUP MortGaGe

LoaN trUSt iNc. aSSet-BacKeD

PaSS-tHroUGH certiFicateS SerieS 2007-

aMc2, is Plaintiff and tiMotHY K. BarNaBe;

UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF tiMotHY K. BarN-aBe,

are Defendants, the office of the clerk, Volusia

county clerk of the court will sell to the

highest bidder or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on

the 14th day of September, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 5, BLocK 404, DeLtoNa LaKeS,

UNit 11, aS Per PLat tHereoF,

recorDeD iN PLat BooK 25, PaGe

193-206, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 1580 Malaluka Street,

Deltona, Florida 32725

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 19, 2021

MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc

By: roBert McLaiN, esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc

3222 commerce Place, Suite a

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

telephone: (561) 713-1400

email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

09-404309

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0219

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO.: 2016 31077 CICI

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

plaintiff, vs.

ROSS A. BELChER; UNKNOWN SpOUSE OF

ROSS A. BELChER; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

Notice oF SaLe iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant

to the order of consent Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated July 16, 2018, and entered in case

No. 2016 31077 cici of the circuit court of the

7tH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county,

Florida, wherein BaYVieW LoaN SerViciNG,

LLc, is Plaintiff and roSS a. BeLcHer; UNKNoWN

SPoUSe oF roSS a. BeLcHer; UNKNoWN

teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN teNaNt #2,

are Defendants, the office of the clerk, Volusia

county clerk of the court will sell to the highest

bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 8th day

of September, 2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

a portion of Lot 6, Plantation acres, according

to the plat thereof as recorded in Map

Book 23, Pages 69 and 70, Public records

of Volusia county, Florida, being more particularly

described as follows: Beginning at

a reference point, said point being the

Southwest corner of said Lot 6, thence

North 44°12'30" east along the South line

of said Lot 6, a distance of 200.00 feet to a

point therein; thence continuing along said

South line, South 82° 34'11" east a distance

of 120.76 feet to a point therein; said

point being the Southerly terminus of the

center line of a 50 foot utility and access

easement (christy Drive); thence along said

center line North 19° 32'37" West a distance

of 118.22 feet to a point therein; and

the point of beginning; thence continuing

along said center line, North 19° 32'37"

West a distance of 79.96 feet to a point

therein; thence South 84° 52'07" east a distance

of 112.57 feet to a point on the east

line of said Lot 6, Plantation acres; thence

South 20 ° 22'47" east along said east line

of Lot 6, a distance of 80.51 feet to a point

therein; thence North 84° 52'07" West a distance

of 113.86 feet to the Point of Beginning.

except the Westerly 25 feet thereof for

road right-of-way.

Property address: 896 christy Dr, Port orange, Florida 32119

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: July 12, 2021

MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc

By: roBert McLaiN, esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc

500 S. australian ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

telephone: (561) 713-1400

email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

16-401339

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0218

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit iN aND For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN

CASE NO.: 2018 10028 CIDL

NEW pENN FINANCIAL D/B/A ShELLpOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

plaintiff, v.

RONALD C. LAMBERT; UNKNOWN SpOUSE

OF RONALD C. LAMBERT; LINDA J.

LAMBERT; ALL UNKNOWN pARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, ThROUGh,

UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO ThIS ACTION, OR hAVING OR CLAIMING

TO hAVE ANY RIGhT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN

ThE pROpERTY hEREIN DESCRIBED; CITY

OF DELTONA; CITIBANK, N.A.; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to

an order dated June 30, 0221 entered in

civil case No. 2018 10028 ciDL in the

circuit court of the 7th Judicial circuit in

and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein

NeW PeNN FiNaNciaL D/B/a SHeLLPoiNt

MortGaGe SerViciNG, Plaintiff

and roNaLD c. LaMBert; LiNDa J.

LaMBert; tHoMaS eVaNS; citY oF

DeLtoNa; citiBaNK, N.a.; UNKNoWN

teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN teNaNt #2 are

defendants, Laura e. roth, clerk of

court, will sell the property at public sale

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning

at 11:00 aM on august 17, 2021 the

following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

Lot 23, iN BLocK 654, oF DeLtoNa

LaKeS UNit tWeNtY-SiX,

accorDiNG to tHe PLat

tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 27, at PaGe 59, oF tHe

PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 1119 N old Mill

Dr. Deltona, FL 32725

aNY PerSoN cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt

iN tHe SUrPLUS FroM tHe SaLe, iF

aNY, otHer tHaN tHe ProPertY

oWNer aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS

PeNDeNS MUSt FiLe a cLaiM BeFore

tHe cLerK rePortS tHe

SUrPLUS aS UNcLaiMeD.

tHe coUrt, iN itS DiScretioN,

MaY eNLarGe tHe tiMe oF tHe

SaLe. Notice oF tHe cHaNGeD

tiMe oF SaLe SHaLL Be PUBLiSHeD

aS ProViDeD HereiN.

KeLLeY KroNeNBerG

10360 West State road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service e-mail: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JaSoN M VaNSLette, esq.

FBN: 92121

M170638

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0216

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN

hOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5,

MORTGAGE-BACKED pASS-ThROUGh

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,

plaintiff, VS.

MYRON ShAFER; et al.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be

made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on March 13,

2020 in civil case No. 2018 30412 cici, of the

circuit court of the Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida, wherein, DeUtScHe

BaNK NatioNaL trUSt coMPaNY, aS

trUStee For aMericaN HoMe MortGaGe

aSSetS trUSt 2006-5, MortGaGe-BacKeD

PaSS-tHroUGH certiFicateS

SerieS 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYroN

SHaFer; crYStaL L. VicoLe; JoNatHaN

a. MiLLer; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt

oF reVeNUe; VoLUSia coUNtY

cLerK oF coUrt; BoarD oF coUNtY

coMMiSSioNerS For VoLUSia coUNtY,

FLoriDa; UNKNoWN teNaNt 1 N/K/a MarLeNe

ScHaFFer; aLeXaNDra tUrcotte;

aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG

BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND aGaiNSt

tHe HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)

WHo are Not KNoWN to Be

DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN

PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS

SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS,

or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.

the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com

on august 11, 2021 at

11:00:00 aM eSt the following described real

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

aLL tHat certaiN ParceL oF LaND

SitUate iN tHe coUNtY oF VoLUSia,

aND State oF FLoriDa BeiNG

KNoWN aND DeSiGNateD aS a PortioN

oF Lot 1, BLocK 25-B, aS

SHoWN oN tHe recorD PLat oF

HiGHriDGe eStateS rePLat No. 2,

Per MaP BooK 19, PaGe 204 oF tHe

PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa aND a PortioN oF

tHe WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1,

BLocK 17, HiGHriDGe eStateS, Per

MaP BooK 11, PaGe 154, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY,

FLoriDa, BeiNG DeScriBeD aS FoLLoWS:

BeGiN at tHe NortHWeSt

corNer oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B,

SaiD PoiNt aLSo BeiNG oN tHe

SoUtH riGHt oF WaY LiNe oF GeNeraL

MarSHaLL roaD (a 100 Foot

riGHt oF WaY aS SHoWN oN BotH

oF tHe aBoVe reFereNceD PLatS);

tHeNce eaSt aLoNG tHe NortH

LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B aND

tHe NortH LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1,

BLocK 17, a DiStaNce oF 105.70

Feet to tHe NortHeaSt corNer

oF SaiD WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1,

BLocK 17; tHeNce SoUtH aLoNG

tHe eaSt LiNe oF SaiD WeSt 52.85

Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK 17, a DiStaNce

oF 75.00 Feet; tHeNce DePartiNG

SaiD eaSt LiNe oF tHe

WeSt 52.85 Feet oF Lot 1, BLocK

17, rUN WeSt aND ParaLLeL to tHe

NortH LiNe oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK

25-B aND SaiD NortH LiNe oF Lot 1,

BLocK 17 a DiStaNce oF 105.70

Feet to a PoiNt oN tHe WeSt LiNe

oF SaiD Lot 1, BLocK 25-B; tHeNce

NortH aLoNG SaiD WeSt LiNe oF

Lot 1, BLocK 17 a DiStaNce oF 75.00

Feet to tHe PoiNt oF BeGiNNiNG.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JeNNiFer traVieSo

Florida Bar #641065

Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1363B

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0213

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO.: 2018 32170 CICI

DEUTSChE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMpANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR hSI ASSET SECURITIZATION

CORpORATION TRUST 2006-OpT1, MORTGAGE pASS-ThROUGh

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-OpT1,

plaintiff, VS.

ChRIS SEGREN; et al.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be

made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on March

3, 2021 in civil case No. 2018 32170 cici,

of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial

circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein, DeUtScHe BaNK NatioNaL

trUSt coMPaNY, aS trUStee For HSi

aSSet SecUritiZatioN corPoratioN

trUSt 2006-oPt1, MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH

certiFicateS, SerieS 2006-oPt1 is the Plaintiff,

and cHriS SeGreN;

UNKNoWN SPoUSe oF cHriS SeGreN

N/K/a a tUrKeLSoN; UNKNoWN SPoUSe

oF JeaNette BUtLer; GoVerNMeNt

eMPLoYeeS iNSUraNce coMPaNY

a/S/o Lori GooDFrieND; UNKNoWN

teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN teNaNt #2; aNY

aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG

BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe

HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)

WHo are Not KNoWN to Be

DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN

PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt

aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.

the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com

on august 11, 2021

at 11:00:00 aM eSt the following described

real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 39, DerBYSHire acreS, accorDiNG

to tHe MaP tHereoF

aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25,

PaGe 89, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JeNNiFer traVieSo

Florida Bar #641065

Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-2870B

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0212

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

pURSUANT TO ChApTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CASE NO.: 2011 30596 CICI

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB

DBA ChRISTIANA TRUST AS TRUSTEE FOR

hLSS MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST FOR ThE

BENEFIT OF ThE hOLDERS OF ThE SERIES

2014-1 CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY hLSS

MORTGAGE MASTER TRUST,

plaintiff, VS.

UNKNOWN hEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

SURVIVING SpOUSE, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEE, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OThER pARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY ThROUGh

UNDER OR AGAINST ThE ESTATE OF BETTY

CONSOLAZIO, DECEASED; et al.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be

made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on June 30, 2021 in

civil case No. 2011 30596 cici, of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida, wherein, WiLMiNGtoN

SaViNGS FUND SocietY, FSB DBa cHriStiaNa

trUSt aS trUStee For HLSS MortGaGe

MaSter trUSt For tHe BeNeFit oF

tHe HoLDerS oF tHe SerieS 2014-1 certiFicateS

iSSUeD BY HLSS MortGaGe MaSter

trUSt is the Plaintiff, and UNKNoWN

HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS, SUrViViNG

SPoUSe, GraNteeS, aSSiGNee,

LieNorS, creDitorS, trUSteeS, aND aLL

otHer PartieS cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt BY

tHroUGH UNDer or aGaiNSt tHe eState

oF BettY coNSoLaZio, DeceaSeD; aNtHoNY

coNSoLaZio F/K/a UNKNoWN teNaNt;

FreD coNSoLaZio; aNY aND aLL

UNKNoWN PartieS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,

UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL

DeFeNDaNt(S) WHo are Not

KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer

SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt

aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.

the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com

on august 11, 2021 at 11:00:00

aM eSt the following described real property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot eiGHt (8), roNNie circLe SUBDiViSioN

aND aLL oF Lot NiNe (9), eXcePt

tHe SoUtHerLY SeVeN (7) Feet

tHereoF, roNNie circLe SUBDiViSioN

aS Per MaP tHereoF recorD iN

MaP BooK 26, PaGe 17, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 13 day of July, 2021.

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JeNNiFer traVieSo

Florida Bar #641065

Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1248-1637B

July 22, 29, 2021 V21-0211

*************