RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 10293 CIDL
U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER
TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE
ASSET TRUST 2017-RPL2,
Plaintiff, vs
THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND
ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE
ESTATE OF HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;
HOWARD GENSER, JR.;
SCOTT GENSER; JILL SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,
OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE
PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Summary Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated
January 9, 2020 and an Order
Resetting Sale dated June 9,
2020 and entered in Case No.
2019 10293 CIDL of the Circuit
Court in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein U.S. BANK
TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS
OWNER TRUSTEE FOR
LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET
TRUST 2017-RPL2 is Plaintiff and
THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES,
HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER
PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;
HOWARD GENSER,
JR.; SCOTT GENSER; JILL
SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIS ACTION, OR
HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST
IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN
DESCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit
Court, will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00
a.m., on July 30, 2020, the following
described property as set forth
in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 19, UNIVERSITY
MANOR, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK
23, AT PAGE 239, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS
FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS
UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN
ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED June 17, 2020.
DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
By: NAZISH Z. SHAH
Florida Bar No.: 92172
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-169241
June 25; July 2, 2020 V20-0271
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,
Plaintiff, vs
JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.
CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO
THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR
CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE
OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to an Order or Summary
Final Judgment of foreclosure
dated March 5, 2020 and
an Order Resetting Sale dated
June 3, 2020 and entered in
Case No. 2019 11713 CIDL of
the Circuit Court in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT SOLELY
AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC
TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT is
Plaintiff and JERRY ANNE
CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.
CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT
NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS
BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIS ACTION,
OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO
HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,
LAURA E ROTH,
Clerk of the Circuit Court, will
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on July 30, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in
said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE
NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE
SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION
14, TOWNSHIP 17
SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST,
VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT
THAT PORTION
PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED
TO THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA
AS DESCRIBED IN
WARRANTY DEED
RECORDED AUGUST 3,
1994 IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 3940,
PAGE 4933, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN
INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS
FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE
A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS
UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN
ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE
THE TIME OF THE
SALE. NOTICE OF THE
CHANGED TIME OF SALE
SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS
PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED June 17, 2020.
DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
By: MARIE A. POTOPSINGH
Florida Bar No.: 560901
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
1460-174372
June 25; July 2, 2020 V20-0272
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 30337 CICI
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
CASSANDRA A. LEE, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated January 17, 2020, and
entered in 2019 30337 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR
MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR.
COOPER is the Plaintiff and CASSANDRA
A. LEE; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF CASSANDRA A. LEE;
ANGELA E. JOHNSON; THE CITY
OF DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on July 15, 2020, the following
described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS-UNIT
10, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
25, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC
DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 22 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-247339
June 25; July 2, 2020 V20-0273
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 31599 CICI
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A
MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL E. PHILBRICK AND PARTICIA
A. PHILBRICK, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 13, 2020, and
entered in 2019 31599 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR
MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR.
COOPER is the Plaintiff and
MICHAEL E. PHILBRICK; PARTICIA
A. PHILBRICK; PELICAN BAY
HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION
OF DAYTONA BEACH, INC. are
the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on July 15,
2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 4, PELICAN BAY PHASE
I, UNIT III, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
36, PAGES 69 AND 70, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 413 PELICAN
BAY DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 22 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-353651
June 25; July 2, 2020 V20-0274
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2019 10849 CIDL
NEWREZ, LLC F/K/A NEW PENN
FINANCIAL, LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, v.
REBECCA LEE ALLARD, AS POTENTIAL
HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;
GEORGE LEON LANGLOIS, JR., AS
POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX
CHAFFEE; MARY WESTON, AS POTENTIAL
HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;
KARY LYNN PORTER, AS
POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX
CHAFFEE; BOBBI JO
CHAFFEE, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF
BEATRIX CHAFFEE; THE UNKNOWN
HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
CREDITORS, LIENORS
AND TRUSTEES OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE,
DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR
HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE
ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED;
UNKNOWN TENANT #1;
UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to a Final Judgment
dated June 5, 2020 entered in
Civil Case No. 2019 10849 CIDL
in the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein
NEWREZ, LLC F/K/A NEW
PENN FINANCIAL, LLC D/B/A
SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE
SERVICING, Plaintiff and REBECCA
LEE ALLARD, AS POTENTIAL
HEIR OF BEATRIX
CHAFFEE; GEORGE LEON
LANGLOIS, JR., AS POTENTIAL
HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;
MARY WESTON, AS
POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX
CHAFFEE; KARY LYNN
PORTER, AS POTENTIAL HEIR
OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; BOBBI
JO CHAFFEE, AS POTENTIAL
HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
LIENORS AND TRUSTEES OF
BEATRIX CHAFFEE, DECEASED,
are defendants, Clerk
of Court, will sell the property at
public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00 AM on July 30, 2020 the
following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.
LOT 24, BLOCK K, REPLAT
OF PLANTATION ESTATES UNIT NO. 1,
ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 11, AT PAGES 177
AND 178, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 129 Angeles
Road, Debary, Florida 32713
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN
INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS
FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,
OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY
OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF
THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE
A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS
UNCLAIMED.
THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,
MAY ENLARGE THE
TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE
OF THE CHANGED TIME OF
SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED
AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
Phone: (954) 370-9970
Fax: (954) 252-4571
Service E-mail:
ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com
JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.
FBN: 92121
M190226
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0277
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2019 10516 CIDL
CITIZENS BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOSHUA D. PATTERSON; TIFFANY MCCORD;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY
GIVEN pursuant to the order of
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated March 10, 2020, and
entered in Case No. 2019 10516
CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein CITIZENS
BANK, N.A., is Plaintiff and
JOSHUA D. PATTERSON;
TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN
TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT
2, are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder
or bidders via online auction at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com at
11:00 a.m. on the 28th day of July,
2020, the following described property
as set forth in said Summary
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 224
THROUGH 240, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1430 Sonnet
Court, Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property
located therein or thereon, which are
included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus funds from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of the
date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
Dated: May 28, 2020
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
19-400737
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0278
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA
THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2018
30733 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW
YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW
YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff
and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants, the Office of the
Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court
will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via
online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of July, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION,
UNIT V, ACCORDING TO PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 235 N. Brighton
Drive, Port Orange, Florida 32127
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: May 18, 2020
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400061
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0279
NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL ACTION
CASE NO.: 2019 10365 CIDL
DIVISION: 01
LOANCARE, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRANDY KUBIK, et al,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
30, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019
10365 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida in which LoanCare, LLC, is
the Plaintiff and Brandy Kubik a/k/a Brandy
S. Kubik, Christopher Kubik a/k/a Christopher
P. Kubik, Unknown Spouse of Mary
Mussetter, deceased, Florida Shores Property
Owners Association, Inc., The City of
Edgewater, Florida, Unknown Heir of the estate
of Mary Mussetter, deceased, Washington
Federal, National Association successor
in interest to First Mutual Bank, Unknown
Party#1 N/K/A Ray Cook, Unknown Party#2
N/K/A John Doe, are defendants, the Volusia
County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash in/on
online at electronically/online at
http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the July 30, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LOTS 2925 AND 2926, BLOCK 147,
FLORIDA SHORES UNIT 4, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE(S) 104 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
A/K/A 1432 VICTORY PALM DR,
EDGEWATER, FL 32132
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens
must file a claim before the Clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.
ALBERTELLI LAW
P. O. Box 23028
Tampa, FL 33623
Tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: LAUREN HEGGESTAD
Florida Bar No.: 85039
18-018181
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0280
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 11361 CIDL
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF EVELYN
BARNES, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March
09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11361 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the Plaintiff and
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF DEBORAH MAE
BARNES, DECEASED; ALBERT J.
BARNES, JR., AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF EVELYN BARNES, DECEASED ; ALBERT J.
BARNES, JR; LYNRAE SWAIN F/K/A EVELYN
RAE SWAIN; KASEY LEE BARNES
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on July 21, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 8, BLOCK 245 DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FIVE, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 127
THROUGH 138, INCLUSIVE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1068 E NORMANDY
BLVD, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 25 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-150660
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0281
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 30715 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A
CHARLES W. RUMER III, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November
15, 2019, and entered in 2019
30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL
LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLES
WESLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLES W.
RUMER III; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A
CHARLES W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on July 22, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE ESTATES,
ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE
SOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE
NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE
EASTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12,
BLOCK 5, AS LIES SOUTH OF THE
SOUTH LINE OF DIVISION STREET,
A 50 FOOT STREET AS NOW LAIDOUT,
H.P. HANDS SUBDIVISION IN
THE THOMAS FITCH GRANT, AS
PER MAP RECORDED IN DEED
BOOK "P", PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 345 COLLINS ST,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 26 day of June, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
19-261541
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0282
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-10123-PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEPHEN EDWARD WALTON JR.
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Stephen
Edward Walton Jr., deceased, whose date of
death was October 24, 2019, is pending in
the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida,
Probate Division, the address of which is
P.O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32712. The
names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate on whom a copy of this
notice is required to be served must file their
claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE
LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION
733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE
CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is July 2, 2020.
Personal Representative
LISA WALTON
585 James Street
Orange City, Florida 32763
Attorney for the Personal Representative
CATHERINE E. DAVEY
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 991724
DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 941251
Maitland, FL 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com
Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0276
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien
& Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney
will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest
bidder. Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash
or cashier check;18% buyer prem; all auctions
are held w/ reserve; any persons interested
ph 954-563-1999
Sale Date July 24, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411
NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
V12802 1985 Hunter FL0901KD Hull ID#:
HUN31490C585 inboard pleasure diesel
fiberglass 31ft R/O Kenneth Martin Shoaf
Lienor: Daytona Beach Aqua Sarfari/Lighthouse
Boat Yard 4936 So Peninsula Dr Ponce Inlet
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911
July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0275
******************************