vOlUSIa

COUNTY

SUBSEQUENT

INSERTIONS

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 10293 CIDL

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER

TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE

ASSET TRUST 2017-RPL2,

Plaintiff, vs

THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, CREDITORS, AND

ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE

ESTATE OF HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;

HOWARD GENSER, JR.;

SCOTT GENSER; JILL SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION,

OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE

PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Summary Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated

January 9, 2020 and an Order

Resetting Sale dated June 9,

2020 and entered in Case No.

2019 10293 CIDL of the Circuit

Court in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein U.S. BANK

TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS

OWNER TRUSTEE FOR

LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET

TRUST 2017-RPL2 is Plaintiff and

THE UNKNOWN SPOUSES,

HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

CREDITORS, AND ALL OTHER

PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

HOWARD S. GENSER, DECEASED;

HOWARD GENSER,

JR.; SCOTT GENSER; JILL

SOCHACKI; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIS ACTION, OR

HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST

IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN

DESCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit

Court, will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00

a.m., on July 30, 2020, the following

described property as set forth

in said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 19, UNIVERSITY

MANOR, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK

23, AT PAGE 239, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS

FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS

UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN

ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE

THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED June 17, 2020.

DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

By: NAZISH Z. SHAH

Florida Bar No.: 92172

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-169241

June 25; July 2, 2020 V20-0271

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11713 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT,

Plaintiff, vs

JERRY ANNE CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.

CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO

THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR

CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE

OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to an Order or Summary

Final Judgment of foreclosure

dated March 5, 2020 and

an Order Resetting Sale dated

June 3, 2020 and entered in

Case No. 2019 11713 CIDL of

the Circuit Court in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY

AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC

TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT is

Plaintiff and JERRY ANNE

CARTER A/K/A JERRY A.

CARTER; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT

NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS

BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIS ACTION,

OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO

HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants,

LAURA E ROTH,

Clerk of the Circuit Court, will

sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m., on July 30, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in

said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

THE NORTH 1/2 OF THE

NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE

NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE

SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION

14, TOWNSHIP 17

SOUTH, RANGE 30 EAST,

VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, LESS AND EXCEPT

THAT PORTION

PREVIOUSLY CONVEYED

TO THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA

AS DESCRIBED IN

WARRANTY DEED

RECORDED AUGUST 3,

1994 IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 3940,

PAGE 4933, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN

INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS

FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE

A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS

UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN

ITS DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE

THE TIME OF THE

SALE. NOTICE OF THE

CHANGED TIME OF SALE

SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS

PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED June 17, 2020.

DIAZ ANSELMO LINDBERG P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

By: MARIE A. POTOPSINGH

Florida Bar No.: 560901

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

1460-174372

June 25; July 2, 2020 V20-0272

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 30337 CICI

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

CASSANDRA A. LEE, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated January 17, 2020, and

entered in 2019 30337 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR

MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR.

COOPER is the Plaintiff and CASSANDRA

A. LEE; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF CASSANDRA A. LEE;

ANGELA E. JOHNSON; THE CITY

OF DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on July 15, 2020, the following

described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 12, BEVERLY HILLS-UNIT

10, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

25, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1347 CADILLAC

DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 22 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-247339

June 25; July 2, 2020 V20-0273

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 31599 CICI

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A

MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL E. PHILBRICK AND PARTICIA

A. PHILBRICK, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 13, 2020, and

entered in 2019 31599 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein NATIONSTAR

MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A MR.

COOPER is the Plaintiff and

MICHAEL E. PHILBRICK; PARTICIA

A. PHILBRICK; PELICAN BAY

HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION

OF DAYTONA BEACH, INC. are

the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on July 15,

2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 4, PELICAN BAY PHASE

I, UNIT III, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

36, PAGES 69 AND 70, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 413 PELICAN

BAY DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 22 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-353651

June 25; July 2, 2020 V20-0274

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2019 10849 CIDL

NEWREZ, LLC F/K/A NEW PENN

FINANCIAL, LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, v.

REBECCA LEE ALLARD, AS POTENTIAL

HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;

GEORGE LEON LANGLOIS, JR., AS

POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX

CHAFFEE; MARY WESTON, AS POTENTIAL

HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;

KARY LYNN PORTER, AS

POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX

CHAFFEE; BOBBI JO

CHAFFEE, AS POTENTIAL HEIR OF

BEATRIX CHAFFEE; THE UNKNOWN

HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

CREDITORS, LIENORS

AND TRUSTEES OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE,

DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR

HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE

ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN

THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED;

UNKNOWN TENANT #1;

UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to a Final Judgment

dated June 5, 2020 entered in

Civil Case No. 2019 10849 CIDL

in the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein

NEWREZ, LLC F/K/A NEW

PENN FINANCIAL, LLC D/B/A

SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE

SERVICING, Plaintiff and REBECCA

LEE ALLARD, AS POTENTIAL

HEIR OF BEATRIX

CHAFFEE; GEORGE LEON

LANGLOIS, JR., AS POTENTIAL

HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;

MARY WESTON, AS

POTENTIAL HEIR OF BEATRIX

CHAFFEE; KARY LYNN

PORTER, AS POTENTIAL HEIR

OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE; BOBBI

JO CHAFFEE, AS POTENTIAL

HEIR OF BEATRIX CHAFFEE;

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

LIENORS AND TRUSTEES OF

BEATRIX CHAFFEE, DECEASED,

are defendants, Clerk

of Court, will sell the property at

public sale at www.volusia.realforeclose.com beginning at 11:00 AM on July 30, 2020 the

following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:.

LOT 24, BLOCK K, REPLAT

OF PLANTATION ESTATES UNIT NO. 1,

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 11, AT PAGES 177

AND 178, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 129 Angeles

Road, Debary, Florida 32713

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN

INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS

FROM THE SALE, IF ANY,

OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY

OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF

THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE

A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS

UNCLAIMED.

THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION,

MAY ENLARGE THE

TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE

OF THE CHANGED TIME OF

SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED

AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Phone: (954) 370-9970

Fax: (954) 252-4571

Service E-mail:

ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

JASON M VANSLETTE, Esq.

FBN: 92121

M190226

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0277

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2019 10516 CIDL

CITIZENS BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOSHUA D. PATTERSON; TIFFANY MCCORD;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY

GIVEN pursuant to the order of

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated March 10, 2020, and

entered in Case No. 2019 10516

CIDL of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein CITIZENS

BANK, N.A., is Plaintiff and

JOSHUA D. PATTERSON;

TIFFANY MCCORD; UNKNOWN

TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT

2, are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder

or bidders via online auction at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com at

11:00 a.m. on the 28th day of July,

2020, the following described property

as set forth in said Summary

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 25, BLOCK 1047, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 224

THROUGH 240, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1430 Sonnet

Court, Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property

located therein or thereon, which are

included as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus funds from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of the

date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

Dated: May 28, 2020

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

19-400737

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0278

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 30733 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA

THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-23CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 4,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2018

30733 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein THE BANK OF NEW

YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW

YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-23CB,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2006-23CB, is Plaintiff

and COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF COLLEEN A. MAJURY; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2, are Defendants, the Office of the

Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court

will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via

online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at 11:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of July, 2020, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 49, CAMBRIDGE SUBDIVISION,

UNIT V, ACCORDING TO PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 33, PAGE 140, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 235 N. Brighton

Drive, Port Orange, Florida 32127

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: May 18, 2020

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400061

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0279

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL ACTION

CASE NO.: 2019 10365 CIDL

DIVISION: 01

LOANCARE, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRANDY KUBIK, et al,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

30, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2019

10365 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida in which LoanCare, LLC, is

the Plaintiff and Brandy Kubik a/k/a Brandy

S. Kubik, Christopher Kubik a/k/a Christopher

P. Kubik, Unknown Spouse of Mary

Mussetter, deceased, Florida Shores Property

Owners Association, Inc., The City of

Edgewater, Florida, Unknown Heir of the estate

of Mary Mussetter, deceased, Washington

Federal, National Association successor

in interest to First Mutual Bank, Unknown

Party#1 N/K/A Ray Cook, Unknown Party#2

N/K/A John Doe, are defendants, the Volusia

County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash in/on

online at electronically/online at

http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia

County, Florida at 11:00AM EST on the July 30, 2020 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LOTS 2925 AND 2926, BLOCK 147,

FLORIDA SHORES UNIT 4, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE(S) 104 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 1432 VICTORY PALM DR,

EDGEWATER, FL 32132

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens

must file a claim before the Clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2020.

ALBERTELLI LAW

P. O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

Tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: LAUREN HEGGESTAD

Florida Bar No.: 85039

18-018181

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0280

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 11361 CIDL

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF EVELYN

BARNES, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated March

09, 2020, and entered in 2018 11361 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the Plaintiff and

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF DEBORAH MAE

BARNES, DECEASED; ALBERT J.

BARNES, JR., AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF EVELYN BARNES, DECEASED ; ALBERT J.

BARNES, JR; LYNRAE SWAIN F/K/A EVELYN

RAE SWAIN; KASEY LEE BARNES

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on July 21, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 8, BLOCK 245 DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FIVE, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 25, PAGE 127

THROUGH 138, INCLUSIVE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1068 E NORMANDY

BLVD, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 25 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-150660

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0281

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 30715 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A

CHARLES W. RUMER III, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November

15, 2019, and entered in 2019

30715 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein DITECH FINANCIAL

LLC is the Plaintiff and CHARLES

WESLEY RUMER A/K/A CHARLES W.

RUMER III; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

CHARLES WESLEY RUMER A/K/A

CHARLES W. RUMER III are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on July 22, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 30, ORMOND RIDGE ESTATES,

ACCORDING TO MAP RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGE 121, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND THE

SOUTHERLY 75 FEET TO THE

NORTHERLY 260.40 FEET TO THE

EASTERLY 80 FEET OF LOT 12,

BLOCK 5, AS LIES SOUTH OF THE

SOUTH LINE OF DIVISION STREET,

A 50 FOOT STREET AS NOW LAIDOUT,

H.P. HANDS SUBDIVISION IN

THE THOMAS FITCH GRANT, AS

PER MAP RECORDED IN DEED

BOOK "P", PAGE 1, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 345 COLLINS ST,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 26 day of June, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

19-261541

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0282

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-10123-PRDL

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

STEPHEN EDWARD WALTON JR.

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Stephen

Edward Walton Jr., deceased, whose date of

death was October 24, 2019, is pending in

the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida,

Probate Division, the address of which is

P.O. Box 6043, Deland, Florida 32712. The

names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file their

claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE

LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE

OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION

733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE

CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is July 2, 2020.

Personal Representative

LISA WALTON

585 James Street

Orange City, Florida 32763

Attorney for the Personal Representative

CATHERINE E. DAVEY

Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 991724

DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 941251

Maitland, FL 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: cdavey@daveylg.com

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0276

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien

& Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney

will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest

bidder. Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash

or cashier check;18% buyer prem; all auctions

are held w/ reserve; any persons interested

ph 954-563-1999

Sale Date July 24, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411

NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

V12802 1985 Hunter FL0901KD Hull ID#:

HUN31490C585 inboard pleasure diesel

fiberglass 31ft R/O Kenneth Martin Shoaf

Lienor: Daytona Beach Aqua Sarfari/Lighthouse

Boat Yard 4936 So Peninsula Dr Ponce Inlet

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911

July 2, 9, 2020 V20-0275

******************************