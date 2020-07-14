notice oF FoRecloSuRe SAle

PuRSuAnt to cHAPteR 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

cASe no.: 2018 11655 ciDl

SPeciAliZeD loAn SeRVicinG llc,

Plaintiff, VS.

unKnoWn HeiRS beneFiciARieS, DeViSeeS,

SuRViVinG SPouSe,

GRAnteeS,; eliZAbetH PAnARiello

A/K/A eliZAbetH Ann PAnARiello;

JoHn leRoY Rice, JR.;

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on February 7,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 11655 CIDL, of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein,

SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC is the

Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,; ELIZABETH PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIELLO; JOHN LEROY RICE, JR.; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF

FLORIDA; FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY,

LLC; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELIZABETH A.

PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIEL;

UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN

TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND

AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL

DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO

BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on August 25, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF

THE WEST 1/2 OF THE SW 1/4 OF

SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 16 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA RUN SOUTH 89°38'47"

WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF

SAID WEST 1/2 OF SW 1/4 637.56

FEET THENCE SOUTH 03°32'09''

WEST, 716.75 FEET FOR A POINT OF

BEGINNING, RUN THENCE NORTH

89°40'44" EAST 292.63 FEET THENCE

SOUTH 03°07'48" WEST 375.10 FEET

THENCE SOUTH 43°04’12" WEST

250.71 FEET THENCE SOUTH

66°21'20" WEST 149.93 FEET THENCE

NORTH 03°32'09" EAST 617.58 FEET

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT

TO A 30 FOOT EASEMENT ON

THE WEST SIDE FOR INGRESS,

EGRESS, DRAINAGE AND UTILITIES

AND A 20 FOOT EASEMENT ON THE

SOUTH SIDE FOR DRAINAGE.

TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME

VIN #: GMHGA4480128801A

TITLE #: 86832791 AND

VIN #: GMHGA4480128801B

TITLE #: 86834065.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

Dated this 2 day of July, 2020.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1113-13610B

July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0285

Re-notice oF FoRecloSuRe SAle

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

cASe no.: 2016 11839 ciDl

Pnc bAnK, nAtionAl ASSociAtion,

Plaintiff, vs.

MicHele KelleY; StAte oF FloRiDA

DePARtMent oF ReVenue; DPMS,

inc.; uniteD GuARAntY ReSiDentiAl

inSuRAnce coMPAnY oF noRtH

cARolinA; KenneDY SPAce centeR

FeDeRAl cReDit union F/K/A lAuncH

cReDit union; citY oF

DAYtonA beAcH; citY oF DeltonA;

MicHele DAViS; StuARt DAViS; unKnoWn

tenAnt #1 n/K/A KeitH WHitSell;

unKnoWn tenAnt #2 n/K/A

AMAnDA MASS; lAuRA e. RotH,

cleRK oF tHe ciRcuit couRt

VoluSiA countY, FloRiDA in

PoSSeSSion oF tHe SubJect PRoPeRtY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an

Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the

26th day of May, 2020, and entered in Case

No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of

the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida, wherein PNC BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and

MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS, INC.;

UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA;

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH

CREDIT UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA

BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE

DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN TENANT

#1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL; UNKNOWN

TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA MASS; LAURA E. ROTH, CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash electronically

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,

11:00 AM on the 25th day of August, 2020,

the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDER

IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 128

THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO

FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 7th day of July, 2020.

By: LIANA R. HALL, Esq.

Bar Number: 73813

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-03737

July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0286

notice oF Public Auction

Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien

& Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney

will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest

bidder. Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash

or cashier check;18% buyer prem; all auctions

are held w/ reserve; any persons interested

ph 954-563-1999

Sale Date July 24, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411

NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

V12802 1985 Hunter FL0901KD Hull ID#:

HUN31490C585 inboard pleasure diesel

fiberglass 31ft R/O Kenneth Martin Shoaf

Lienor: Daytona Beach Aqua Sarfari/Lighthouse

Boat Yard 4936 So Peninsula Dr Ponce Inlet

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911

July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0283

notice oF Public Auction

Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien

& Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney

will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest

bidder. Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash

or cashier check;18% buyer prem; all auctions

are held w/ reserve; any persons interested

ph 954-563-1999

Sale Date July 31, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411

NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309

V12806 1971 Nautalin FL1492CP Hull ID#:

FLZJ2603K771 in/outboard pleasure gas

fiberglass 43ft R/O Tropical Resort & Marina

/ Erin Joseph Reno Lienor: Tropical Hammock

Inc/Tropical Resort & Marina 1485

Lakeview Dr Deland

V12807 1977 Trojan FL0536KF Hull ID#:

TRJ070410777 inboard pleasure gas fiberglass

36ft R/O Dave Bevan Howell Lienor:

Tropical Hammock Inc/Tropical Resort & Marina

1485 Lakeview Dr Deland

Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911

July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0284

notice oF FoRecloSuRe SAle

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

cASe no. 2018 31383 cici 5D19-1683

DitecH FinAnciAl llc F/K/A GReen

tRee SeRVicinG llc,

Plaintiff, vs.

SPRinG GARDen couRt

conDoMiniuM ASSociAtion, inc., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31383

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the

Plaintiff and CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A

CLAUDETTE C. PFEIL; SPRING GARDEN

COURT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as

the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on August 07, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 1640, SPRING GARDEN

COURT, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION

THEREOF, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 5765, PAGE(S)

713, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1640 SPRING

GARDEN CT, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with Florida

Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 9 day of July, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-178102

July 16, 23, 2020 V20-0288

notice oF FoRecloSuRe SAle

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

cASe no. 2018 31477 cici

HoMebRiDGe FinAnciAl SeRViceS, inc.,

Plaintiff, vs.

MicHAel RAuScHeR, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February

17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31477

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC, FKA NEW

PENN FINANCIAL, LLC DBA SHELLPOINT

MORTGAGE SERVICING is the Plaintiff and

MICHAEL RAUSCHER; STATE OF FLORIDA

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF

THE COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E.

Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for 11:00 AM,

on August 07, 2020, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 19, TROPICAL PARK, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,

PAGE(S) 213, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1151 OAKVIEW

DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 9 day of July, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 89204

Communication Email:

nramjattan@rasflaw.com

18-234794

July 16, 23, 2020 V20-0289

Public notice

Notice is hereby given that on dates below

these vehicles will be sold at public sale on

the date listed below for monies owed on vehicle

repair and storage cost pursuant to

Florida Statutes 713.585. Please note, parties

claiming interest have right to a hearing

prior to the date of sale with the Clerk of

Courts as reflected in the notice. The owner

has the right to recover possession of the

vehicle without judicial proceedings as pursuant

to Florida Statute 559.917. Any proceeds

recovered from the sale of the vehicle

over the amount of the lien will be deposited

clerk of the court for disposition upon court

order. “No Title Guaranteed, A Buyer Fee

May Apply” on 08/10/20 AT 10AM Parker

Auto 825 W Park Ave 12 BUIC

1G4GF5E39CF183182 $2405.30

Autohaus 921 European LLC 66 FORD

BA77FS71343 $2248.46

71 MG GHN5UC254412 $3997.00

July 16, 2020 V20-0287

