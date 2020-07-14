notice oF FoRecloSuRe SAle
PuRSuAnt to cHAPteR 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
cASe no.: 2018 11655 ciDl
SPeciAliZeD loAn SeRVicinG llc,
Plaintiff, VS.
unKnoWn HeiRS beneFiciARieS, DeViSeeS,
SuRViVinG SPouSe,
GRAnteeS,; eliZAbetH PAnARiello
A/K/A eliZAbetH Ann PAnARiello;
JoHn leRoY Rice, JR.;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on February 7,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 11655 CIDL, of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein,
SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC is the
Plaintiff, and UNKNOWN HEIRS BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, SURVIVING SPOUSE, GRANTEES,; ELIZABETH PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIELLO; JOHN LEROY RICE, JR.; COUNTY OF VOLUSIA, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF
FLORIDA; FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY,
LLC; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ELIZABETH A.
PANARIELLO A/K/A ELIZABETH ANN PANARIEL;
UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN
TENANT 2; ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND
AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL
DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO
BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on August 25, 2020 at 11:00:00 AM EST the following described real property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
FROM THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF
THE WEST 1/2 OF THE SW 1/4 OF
SECTION 25, TOWNSHIP 16 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA RUN SOUTH 89°38'47"
WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF
SAID WEST 1/2 OF SW 1/4 637.56
FEET THENCE SOUTH 03°32'09''
WEST, 716.75 FEET FOR A POINT OF
BEGINNING, RUN THENCE NORTH
89°40'44" EAST 292.63 FEET THENCE
SOUTH 03°07'48" WEST 375.10 FEET
THENCE SOUTH 43°04’12" WEST
250.71 FEET THENCE SOUTH
66°21'20" WEST 149.93 FEET THENCE
NORTH 03°32'09" EAST 617.58 FEET
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SUBJECT
TO A 30 FOOT EASEMENT ON
THE WEST SIDE FOR INGRESS,
EGRESS, DRAINAGE AND UTILITIES
AND A 20 FOOT EASEMENT ON THE
SOUTH SIDE FOR DRAINAGE.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME
VIN #: GMHGA4480128801A
TITLE #: 86832791 AND
VIN #: GMHGA4480128801B
TITLE #: 86834065.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
Dated this 2 day of July, 2020.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ZACHARY Y. ULLMAN, Esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1113-13610B
July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0285
*************************
Re-notice oF FoRecloSuRe SAle
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
cASe no.: 2016 11839 ciDl
Pnc bAnK, nAtionAl ASSociAtion,
Plaintiff, vs.
MicHele KelleY; StAte oF FloRiDA
DePARtMent oF ReVenue; DPMS,
inc.; uniteD GuARAntY ReSiDentiAl
inSuRAnce coMPAnY oF noRtH
cARolinA; KenneDY SPAce centeR
FeDeRAl cReDit union F/K/A lAuncH
cReDit union; citY oF
DAYtonA beAcH; citY oF DeltonA;
MicHele DAViS; StuARt DAViS; unKnoWn
tenAnt #1 n/K/A KeitH WHitSell;
unKnoWn tenAnt #2 n/K/A
AMAnDA MASS; lAuRA e. RotH,
cleRK oF tHe ciRcuit couRt
VoluSiA countY, FloRiDA in
PoSSeSSion oF tHe SubJect PRoPeRtY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an
Order Resetting Foreclosure Sale dated the
26th day of May, 2020, and entered in Case
No. 2016 11839 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of
the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida, wherein PNC BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION is the Plaintiff and
MICHELE KELLEY; STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; DPMS, INC.;
UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA;
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER
FEDERAL CREDIT UNION F/K/A LAUNCH
CREDIT UNION; CITY OF DAYTONA
BEACH; CITY OF DELTONA; MICHELE
DAVIS; STUART DAVIS; UNKNOWN TENANT
#1 N/K/A KEITH WHITSELL; UNKNOWN
TENANT #2 N/K/A AMANDA MASS; LAURA E. ROTH, CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; and UNKNOWN TENANT(S) IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court shall sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash electronically
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com at,
11:00 AM on the 25th day of August, 2020,
the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 843, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY-THREE, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDER
IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGE(S) 128
THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT TO
FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 7th day of July, 2020.
By: LIANA R. HALL, Esq.
Bar Number: 73813
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-03737
July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0286
*************************
notice oF Public Auction
Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien
& Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney
will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest
bidder. Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash
or cashier check;18% buyer prem; all auctions
are held w/ reserve; any persons interested
ph 954-563-1999
Sale Date July 24, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411
NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
V12802 1985 Hunter FL0901KD Hull ID#:
HUN31490C585 inboard pleasure diesel
fiberglass 31ft R/O Kenneth Martin Shoaf
Lienor: Daytona Beach Aqua Sarfari/Lighthouse
Boat Yard 4936 So Peninsula Dr Ponce Inlet
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911
July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0283
*************************
notice oF Public Auction
Pursuant F.S. 328.17, United American Lien
& Recovery as agent w/ power of attorney
will sell the following vessel(s) to the highest
bidder. Inspect 1 week prior @ marina; cash
or cashier check;18% buyer prem; all auctions
are held w/ reserve; any persons interested
ph 954-563-1999
Sale Date July 31, 2020 @ 10:00 am 3411
NW 9th Ave #707 Ft Lauderdale FL 33309
V12806 1971 Nautalin FL1492CP Hull ID#:
FLZJ2603K771 in/outboard pleasure gas
fiberglass 43ft R/O Tropical Resort & Marina
/ Erin Joseph Reno Lienor: Tropical Hammock
Inc/Tropical Resort & Marina 1485
Lakeview Dr Deland
V12807 1977 Trojan FL0536KF Hull ID#:
TRJ070410777 inboard pleasure gas fiberglass
36ft R/O Dave Bevan Howell Lienor:
Tropical Hammock Inc/Tropical Resort & Marina
1485 Lakeview Dr Deland
Licensed Auctioneers FLAB422 FLAU765 & 1911
July 9, 16, 2020 V20-0284
*************************
notice oF FoRecloSuRe SAle
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
cASe no. 2018 31383 cici 5D19-1683
DitecH FinAnciAl llc F/K/A GReen
tRee SeRVicinG llc,
Plaintiff, vs.
SPRinG GARDen couRt
conDoMiniuM ASSociAtion, inc., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31383
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein LOANCARE, LLC is the
Plaintiff and CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A
CLAUDETTE C. PFEIL; SPRING GARDEN
COURT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC. are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as
the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on August 07, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 1640, SPRING GARDEN
COURT, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION
THEREOF, RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 5765, PAGE(S)
713, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1640 SPRING
GARDEN CT, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with Florida
Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 9 day of July, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-178102
July 16, 23, 2020 V20-0288
*************************
notice oF FoRecloSuRe SAle
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
cASe no. 2018 31477 cici
HoMebRiDGe FinAnciAl SeRViceS, inc.,
Plaintiff, vs.
MicHAel RAuScHeR, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated February
17, 2020, and entered in 2018 31477
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein NEWREZ LLC, FKA NEW
PENN FINANCIAL, LLC DBA SHELLPOINT
MORTGAGE SERVICING is the Plaintiff and
MICHAEL RAUSCHER; STATE OF FLORIDA
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; CLERK OF
THE COURT OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA are the Defendant(s). Laura E.
Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for 11:00 AM,
on August 07, 2020, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 19, TROPICAL PARK, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23,
PAGE(S) 213, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1151 OAKVIEW
DR, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 9 day of July, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ NICOLE RAMJATTAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 89204
Communication Email:
18-234794
July 16, 23, 2020 V20-0289
*************************
Public notice
Notice is hereby given that on dates below
these vehicles will be sold at public sale on
the date listed below for monies owed on vehicle
repair and storage cost pursuant to
Florida Statutes 713.585. Please note, parties
claiming interest have right to a hearing
prior to the date of sale with the Clerk of
Courts as reflected in the notice. The owner
has the right to recover possession of the
vehicle without judicial proceedings as pursuant
to Florida Statute 559.917. Any proceeds
recovered from the sale of the vehicle
over the amount of the lien will be deposited
clerk of the court for disposition upon court
order. “No Title Guaranteed, A Buyer Fee
May Apply” on 08/10/20 AT 10AM Parker
Auto 825 W Park Ave 12 BUIC
1G4GF5E39CF183182 $2405.30
Autohaus 921 European LLC 66 FORD
BA77FS71343 $2248.46
71 MG GHN5UC254412 $3997.00
July 16, 2020 V20-0287
*************************