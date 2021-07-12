NOTICE Of aCTION fOR

DIssOluTION Of MaRRIaGE

(NO CHIlD OR fINaNCIal suPPORT)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2021-DR-999

Division: O

sERGIO EMIlIO MORlaEs GRaNaDOs,

Petitioner, and

MaRY lEYVa,

Respondent,

To: MARY LEYVA

(Respondent’s last known address):

303 ELNORA AVE, DELTONA, FL 32738

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE has been

filed against you and that you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on SERGIO EMILIO MORLAES

GRANADOS, whose address is

5122 SANTA ANA DR, ORLANDO, FL

32837 on or before 6/10/2021 and file the

original with the Clerk of this Court at 425

N. ORANGE AVE, ORLANDO, FL 32801

before service on the Petitioner or immediately

thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default

may be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide

how the following real or personal property

should be divided: {insert “none” or,

if applicable, the legal description of real

property, a specific description of personal

property, and the name of the

county in Florida where the property is located}

Copies of all court documents in this

case, including orders, are available at

the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You

may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit

Courts office notified of your current address.

(You may file Notice of Current Address,

Florida Supreme Court Approved

Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers

in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address

on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family

Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain

automatic disclosure of documents

and information. Failure to comply can result

in sanctions, including dismissal or

striking of pleadings.

Dated: 4/12/21

Tiffany Moore Russell

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: Felicia Sanders

Deputy Clerk

425 North Orange Ave.

Suite 320

Orlando, Florida 32801

July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021 V21-0204

***********

NOTICE TO CREDITORs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

file No.: 2021 11040 PRDl

Division: 10

IN RE:EsTaTE Of

BETTY DEllaVallE,

a/K/a BETTY DElla VallE,

a/K/a BIaGGIa DEllaVallE,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of BETTY

DELLAVALLE, A/K/A BETTY DELLA

VALLE, A/K/A BIAGGIA DELLAVALLE, deceased,

whose date of death was January

3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for

Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue,

DeLand, Florida 32724. The name

and address of the personal representative

and the personal representative’s attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file

their claims with this Court WITHIN THE

LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME

OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS

NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE

OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent’s estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN

THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION

733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE

CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER

THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice

is July 8, 2021.

Personal Representative:

/s/ DORIaN RIzzO

DORIaN RIzzO

1237 Azora Drive

Deltona, Florida 32725

Attorney For Personal Representative:

/s/ ANDREW K. FEIN, Esq.

ANDREW K. FEIN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 956430

MINERLEY FEIN, P.A.

1200 North Federal Highway, Suite 420

Boca Raton, Florida 33432

Telephone: (561) 362-6699

Facsimile: (561) 447-9884

Primary E-mail: drew@minerleyfein.com

Secondary E-mail: fileclerk@minerleyfein.com

July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0203

**********

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 10592 CIDl

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON fKa THE

BaNK Of NEW YORK, as TRusTEE fOR THE

CERTIfICaTEHOlDERs Of THE CWalT, INC.,

alTERNaTIVE lOaN TRusT 2007-18CB

MORTGaGE Pass-THROuGH CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2007-18CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN HEIRs Of sTEVEN MICHaEl POllaRD;

KIMBERlY POllaRD a/K/a

KIMBERlEE POllaRD; lINDa MaRIE GREEN

N/K/a lINDa MaRIE PHIPPs; uNKNOWN

sPOusE Of lINDa MaRIE GREEN N/K/a

lINDa MaRIE PHIPPs; uNKNOWN HEIRs Of

lINDa MaRIE GREEN N/K/a lINDa MaRIE

PHIPPs; PaTTIE lORENE allEN N/K/a

PaTTIE lORENE POllaRD; et. al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LINDA MARIE

GREEN N/K/A LINDA MARIE PHIPPS, deceased

RESIDENCES UNKNOWN

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATTIE LORENE ALLEN

N/K/A PATTIE LORENE POLLARD, deceased

RESIDENCES UNKNOWN

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following described property in

Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 2, MILLER SUBDIVISION, AS PER

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT

BOOK 35, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it

on Diaz Anselmo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorneys,

whose address is PO BOX 19519, Fort

Lauderdale, FL 33318, (954) 564-0071,

answers@dallegal.com, on or before August 06,

2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorneys

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded in

the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain

assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you

are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;

si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on June 22, 2021.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

DIAZ ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.,

PO BOX 19519

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318

(954) 564-0071

answers@dallegal.com

1496-178256

July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0202

**********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2017 11159 CIDl

DITECH fINaNCIal llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JuaN sEBasTIaN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 18,

2018, and entered in 2017 11159 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein

DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the Plaintiff and

JUAN G. SEBASTIAN; DELIA ALBARRAN;

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION

SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE

BANK, N.A.; CONTINENTAL HERITAGE

INSURANCE; THE INDEPENDENT

SAVINGS PLAN COMPANY D/B/A ISPC; and

UNKNOWN TENANT 1 NKA JOSE GERSON

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on July 27, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 107 TO 109 INCLUSIVE "ORANGE

GROVE" SUBDIVISION OF BLOCK 151

OF THE CITY OF DELAND, FLORIDA,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE

218, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 713 A E VOORHIS AVE,

DELAND, FL 32724

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes,

Section 45.031.

Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

18-182245

July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0201

*************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 32060 CICI

HsBC BaNK usa, NaTIONal assOCIaTION

as TRusTEE fOR MERRIll lYNCH

MORTGaGE INVEsTORs, INC., MORTGaGE

Pass-THROuGH CERTIfICaTEs, MaNa sERIEs 2007-af1,

Plaintiff, vs.

HaRRY M. DEMONTMOllIN JR a/K/a HaRRY

DEMONTMOllIN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

March 9, 2021, and entered in 2019

32060 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein HSBC

BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH

MORTGAGE INVESTORS, INC., MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

MANA SERIES 2007-AF1 is the

Plaintiff and HARRY M. DEMONTMOLLIN

JR A/K/A HARRY DEMONTMOLLIN;

JAYNE DEMONTMOLLIN A/K/A

JAYNE S. DEMONTMOLLIN; and

SPRUCE CREEK PROPERTY OWNER'S

ASSOCIATION, INC. are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on July 30, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT R-22, FLY-IN SPRUCE

CREEK, INC. SUBDIVISION, UNIT

ONE, AS PER PLAT RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 103, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 38 LAZY EIGHT

DR, PORT ORANGE, FL 32128

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-378540

July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0200

************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CasE NO. 2019 31149 CICI

u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION as

TRusTEE fOR aNGEl OaK MORTGaGE

TRusT I, llC, 2017-2, MORTGaGE-BaCKED

CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2017-2,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRENDa H. BROWN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 28, 2021,

and entered in 2019 31149 CICI of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR

ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE TRUST I, LLC, 2017-2,

MORTGAGE-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2017-2 is the Plaintiff and BRENDA H.

BROWN; and BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS

ASSOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on

July 30, 2021, the following described property as

set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 69, BREAKAWAY TRAILS PHASE 3,

UNIT 2C, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 49, PAGES 180 THROUGH

186, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 87 TOMOKA RIDGE

WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &

PARTNERS, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-248423

July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0199

***********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CasE NO. 2015 31223 CICI

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON., f/K/a

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK, as suCCEssOR

IN INTEREsT TO JP MORGaN CHasE BaNK,

N.a. as TRusTEE, fOR IXIs REal EsTaTE

CaPITal TRusT 2005-HE2,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOHNaTHa JONEs; uNKNOWN sPOusE Of

JOHNaTHa JONEs; MORTGaGE

ElECTRONIC REGIsTRaTION sYsTEMs,

INC., as NOMINEE fOR aCCREDITED HOME

lENDERs, INC.; saNDPIPER laKE aT

PElICaN CONDOMINIuM assOCIaTION,

INC.; DIsCOVER BaNK; uNKNOWN

PERsON(s) IN POssEssION Of THE suBJECT PROPERTY;

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure filed April 27, 2021

and entered in Case No. 2015 31223 CICI, of

the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in

and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein THE

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON., F/K/A THE

BANK OF NEW YORK, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST

TO JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.

AS TRUSTEE, FOR IXIS REAL ESTATE CAPITAL

TRUST 2005-HE2 is Plaintiff and

JOHNATHA JONES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

JOHNATHA JONES; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;

MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION

SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR

ACCREDITED HOME LENDERS, INC.; SANDPIPER

LAKE AT PELICAN CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,

INC.; DISCOVER BANK; are

defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the

Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at

11:00 A.M., on July 30, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 3, BUILDING 133, OF SANDPIPER

LAKE AT PELICAN BAY CONDOMINIUM

PHASE IV, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 2187, PAGE 1, AND

AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT TO

DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM

RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS

BOOK 2220, PAGE 986, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH THE COMMON

ELEMENTS, APPURTENANT TO

AND ANY AND ALL AMENDMENTS AND

EXHIBITS THERETO

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 29th day of June, 2021.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000

Plantation, Florida 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

15-01720

July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0198

*************

RE-NOTICE Of salE

PuRsuaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CasE NO. 2018 11842 CIDl

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON fKa THE

BaNK Of NEW YORK as TRusTEE fOR THE

CERTIfICaTEHOlDERs Of CWalT, INC., alTERNaTIVE

lOaN TRusT 2007-6,

MORTGaGE Pass-THROuGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-6,

Plaintiff, vs.

CaROl l. sIllER; uNKNOWN sPOusE Of

CaROl l. sIllER; uNKNOWN TENaNT NO.

1; uNKNOWN TENaNT NO. 2; aND all uNKNOWN

PaRTIEs ClaIMING INTEREsTs BY,

THROuGH, uNDER OR aGaINsT a NaMED

DEfENDaNT TO THIs aCTION, OR HaVING

OR ClaIMING TO HaVE aNY RIGHT, TITlE

OR INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DEsCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order

or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated

March 18, 2021 and an Order Canceling Foreclosure

Sale Per Alignment with Federal Moratorium

dated June 28, 2021 and entered in Case No.

2018 11842 CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW

YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS

OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2007-6, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6 is

Plaintiff and CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN

TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and

ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS

BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A

NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR

HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT,

TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY

HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E

ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash

www.volusia.re-alforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m.,

on August 12, 2021, the following described property as set forth in

said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 22 OF THE TALLEY SURVEY ACCORDING

TO MAP RECORDED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 243, PAGE 265,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE

SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS

DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF

THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME

OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

DATED July 1, 2021.

By: FAZIA S. CORSBIE

Florida Bar No.: 978728

ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record

Florida Bar No. 767700

DIAZ ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Facsimile: (954) 564-9252

Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com

1496-178506

July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0197

*********

RE-NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDl

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON fKa THE

BaNK Of NEW YORK, as TRusTEE fOR THE

CERTIfICaTEHOlDERs Of CWalT, INC., alTERNaTIVE

lOaN TRusT 2007-10CB, MORTGaGE

Pass-THROuGH CERTIfICaTEs,

sERIEs 2007-10CB,

Plaintiff, vs.

BIll laIB a/K/a WIllIaM P. laIB, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to Final Judgment of Foreclosure

date the 13th day of March

2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in

and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein THE BANK OF NEW

YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK

OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS

OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE

LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-10CB, is the

Plaintiff and BILL LAIB A/K/A

WILLIAM P. LAIB; JEAN FOSS

LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOSS; CAPITAL

ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; INTERNAL

REVENUE SERVICE;

UNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A

KIMBERLEE SECK AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A

NICHOLAS GEORGE, are defendants.

The Clerk of this Court shall

sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s

website for online auctions at,

11:00 AM on the 24th August

2021, the following described property

as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT THIRTY-THREE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 128

THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM

DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST

IN THE SURPLUS FROM

THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN

THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF

THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE

CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS

THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 9th day of July 2021.

By: JUDAH L. SOLOMON, Esq.

Bar Number: 59533

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311 |FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02860-F

July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0210

*********

NOTICE TO CREDITORs

(summary administration)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CasE NO.: 2021 10508 PRDl

IN RE: EsTaTE Of

BRIaN COllINs,

Decedent.

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary

Administration has been entered in the estate of

BRIAN COLLINS, deceased, File Number 2021

10508 PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of

which is 101 North Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL

32724; that the decedent’s date of death was April

5, 2019; the total value of the estate is $0.00 and

that the names and addresses of those to whom

it has been assigned by such order are:

Name

Cheyenne Collins

Address

232 N. Ridgewood Ave., Apt. 48, Edgewater, FL

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and

persons having claims or demands against the estate

of the decedent other than those for whom

provision for full payment was made in the Order

of Summary Administration must file their claims

with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET

FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA

PROBATE CODE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED

WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE

TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)

YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice

is July 15, 2021.

JasON BREslIN, EsQ.

332 North Magnolia Ave.

Orlando, FL 32801

ANDREW J. LEEPER #717029

LEEPER & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

218 Annie Street

Orlando, Florida 32806

(407) 488-1881

(407) 488-1999 FAX

July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0209

**********

NOTICE TO CREDITORs

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

file No. 2021-11511-PRDl

IN RE: EsTaTE Of

WIllaRD l. BOWEN, III,

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of WILLARD L.

BOWEN, III, deceased, whose date of death was

March 31, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for

Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., Deland, FL

32724. The name and address of the personal representative

and the personal representative’s attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent’s estate

on whom a copy of this notice is required to

be served must file their claims with this court ON

OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER

THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF

SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against decedent’s

estate must file their claims with this court

WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER

THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this

notice is July 15, 2021.

Personal Representative:

JaMEs W. BOWEN

4 VENETIAN CIRCLE

PORT ORANGE, FL 32127

Attorney for Personal Representative:

JEROME J. SANCHY, ESQ.

MORAN, SANCHY & ASSOCIATES

FLORIDA BAR NO. 240397

1800 SECOND STREET, SUITE 830

SARASOTA, FL 34236

(941) 366-1800

EMAIL: main@moransanchylaw.com

July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0208

**********

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CasE NO.: 2020 10046 CIDl

NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a MR. COOPER,

Plaintiff, vs.

lasHaNDa E. aMMONs, et al.,

Defendants.

TO:

AMAZIAH S. GAMBLE

Last Known Address 620 WARN REE CIRCLE

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL 32068

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for

Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following

described property:

LOT 19, BLOCK 2, R.S. SHELDON,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 6, PAGE 8, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group,

P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is

P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL SPRINGS, FL

33077 on or before May 19, 2020, a date at

least thirty (30) days after the first publication

of this Notice in the (Please publish in

West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the

original with the Clerk of this Court either

before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you

are a person with a disability who needs an

accommodation in order to participate in

this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost

to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least

7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el

derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)

257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER

INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this

Court this 1st day of April, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of the Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270,

Coral Springs, FL 33077

19-04378

July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0207

**********

RE-NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CasE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI

BaYVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

MaRK MaCY, et al.,

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure date the 17th day of

January 2020, and entered in Case No.2018

31121 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, is

the Plaintiff and MARK MACY; COLLEEN

MACY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARK MACY;

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF COLLEEN MACY;

UNKNOWN TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT

#2, are defendants. The Clerk of this

Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

the Clerk’s website for online auctions

at, 11:00 AM on the 11th day of August

2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION,

FIRST ADDITION ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 37, PAGES 79 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD WAY,

PORT ORANGE, FL 32129

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE

SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER

THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE

DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A

CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK

REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated this 9th day of July 2021.

By: JUDAH L. SOLOMON, Esq.

Bar Number: 59533

DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC

2101 NE 26th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

PHONE: (954) 368-1311 |FAX: (954) 200-8649

DESIGNATED PRIMARY EMAIL FOR SERVICE

PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516

service@delucalawgroup.com

18-02447-F

July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0206