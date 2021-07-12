NOTICE Of aCTION fOR
DIssOluTION Of MaRRIaGE
(NO CHIlD OR fINaNCIal suPPORT)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2021-DR-999
Division: O
sERGIO EMIlIO MORlaEs GRaNaDOs,
Petitioner, and
MaRY lEYVa,
Respondent,
To: MARY LEYVA
(Respondent’s last known address):
303 ELNORA AVE, DELTONA, FL 32738
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE has been
filed against you and that you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on SERGIO EMILIO MORLAES
GRANADOS, whose address is
5122 SANTA ANA DR, ORLANDO, FL
32837 on or before 6/10/2021 and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court at 425
N. ORANGE AVE, ORLANDO, FL 32801
before service on the Petitioner or immediately
thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default
may be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the petition.
The action is asking the court to decide
how the following real or personal property
should be divided: {insert “none” or,
if applicable, the legal description of real
property, a specific description of personal
property, and the name of the
county in Florida where the property is located}
Copies of all court documents in this
case, including orders, are available at
the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You
may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit
Courts office notified of your current address.
(You may file Notice of Current Address,
Florida Supreme Court Approved
Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers
in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address
on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family
Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain
automatic disclosure of documents
and information. Failure to comply can result
in sanctions, including dismissal or
striking of pleadings.
Dated: 4/12/21
Tiffany Moore Russell
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: Felicia Sanders
Deputy Clerk
425 North Orange Ave.
Suite 320
Orlando, Florida 32801
July 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021 V21-0204
***********
NOTICE TO CREDITORs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
file No.: 2021 11040 PRDl
Division: 10
IN RE:EsTaTE Of
BETTY DEllaVallE,
a/K/a BETTY DElla VallE,
a/K/a BIaGGIa DEllaVallE,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of BETTY
DELLAVALLE, A/K/A BETTY DELLA
VALLE, A/K/A BIAGGIA DELLAVALLE, deceased,
whose date of death was January
3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for
Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue,
DeLand, Florida 32724. The name
and address of the personal representative
and the personal representative’s attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this
notice is required to be served must file
their claims with this Court WITHIN THE
LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME
OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS
NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE
OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent’s estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN
THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION
733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE
CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER
THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice
is July 8, 2021.
Personal Representative:
/s/ DORIaN RIzzO
DORIaN RIzzO
1237 Azora Drive
Deltona, Florida 32725
Attorney For Personal Representative:
/s/ ANDREW K. FEIN, Esq.
ANDREW K. FEIN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 956430
MINERLEY FEIN, P.A.
1200 North Federal Highway, Suite 420
Boca Raton, Florida 33432
Telephone: (561) 362-6699
Facsimile: (561) 447-9884
Primary E-mail: drew@minerleyfein.com
Secondary E-mail: fileclerk@minerleyfein.com
July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0203
**********
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CasE NO. 2019 10592 CIDl
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON fKa THE
BaNK Of NEW YORK, as TRusTEE fOR THE
CERTIfICaTEHOlDERs Of THE CWalT, INC.,
alTERNaTIVE lOaN TRusT 2007-18CB
MORTGaGE Pass-THROuGH CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2007-18CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN HEIRs Of sTEVEN MICHaEl POllaRD;
KIMBERlY POllaRD a/K/a
KIMBERlEE POllaRD; lINDa MaRIE GREEN
N/K/a lINDa MaRIE PHIPPs; uNKNOWN
sPOusE Of lINDa MaRIE GREEN N/K/a
lINDa MaRIE PHIPPs; uNKNOWN HEIRs Of
lINDa MaRIE GREEN N/K/a lINDa MaRIE
PHIPPs; PaTTIE lORENE allEN N/K/a
PaTTIE lORENE POllaRD; et. al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF LINDA MARIE
GREEN N/K/A LINDA MARIE PHIPPS, deceased
RESIDENCES UNKNOWN
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF PATTIE LORENE ALLEN
N/K/A PATTIE LORENE POLLARD, deceased
RESIDENCES UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following described property in
Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 2, MILLER SUBDIVISION, AS PER
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT
BOOK 35, PAGE 146, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it
on Diaz Anselmo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorneys,
whose address is PO BOX 19519, Fort
Lauderdale, FL 33318, (954) 564-0071,
answers@dallegal.com, on or before August 06,
2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorneys
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded in
the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain
assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you
are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;
si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on June 22, 2021.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
DIAZ ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.,
PO BOX 19519
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318
(954) 564-0071
1496-178256
July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0202
**********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2017 11159 CIDl
DITECH fINaNCIal llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JuaN sEBasTIaN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 18,
2018, and entered in 2017 11159 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC is the Plaintiff and
JUAN G. SEBASTIAN; DELIA ALBARRAN;
MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION
SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR COUNTRYWIDE
BANK, N.A.; CONTINENTAL HERITAGE
INSURANCE; THE INDEPENDENT
SAVINGS PLAN COMPANY D/B/A ISPC; and
UNKNOWN TENANT 1 NKA JOSE GERSON
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on July 27, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 107 TO 109 INCLUSIVE "ORANGE
GROVE" SUBDIVISION OF BLOCK 151
OF THE CITY OF DELAND, FLORIDA,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE
218, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 713 A E VOORHIS AVE,
DELAND, FL 32724
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes,
Section 45.031.
Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
18-182245
July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0201
*************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2019 32060 CICI
HsBC BaNK usa, NaTIONal assOCIaTION
as TRusTEE fOR MERRIll lYNCH
MORTGaGE INVEsTORs, INC., MORTGaGE
Pass-THROuGH CERTIfICaTEs, MaNa sERIEs 2007-af1,
Plaintiff, vs.
HaRRY M. DEMONTMOllIN JR a/K/a HaRRY
DEMONTMOllIN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
March 9, 2021, and entered in 2019
32060 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein HSBC
BANK USA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
AS TRUSTEE FOR MERRILL LYNCH
MORTGAGE INVESTORS, INC., MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
MANA SERIES 2007-AF1 is the
Plaintiff and HARRY M. DEMONTMOLLIN
JR A/K/A HARRY DEMONTMOLLIN;
JAYNE DEMONTMOLLIN A/K/A
JAYNE S. DEMONTMOLLIN; and
SPRUCE CREEK PROPERTY OWNER'S
ASSOCIATION, INC. are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on July 30, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT R-22, FLY-IN SPRUCE
CREEK, INC. SUBDIVISION, UNIT
ONE, AS PER PLAT RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 33, PAGE 103, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 38 LAZY EIGHT
DR, PORT ORANGE, FL 32128
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-378540
July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0200
************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CasE NO. 2019 31149 CICI
u.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION as
TRusTEE fOR aNGEl OaK MORTGaGE
TRusT I, llC, 2017-2, MORTGaGE-BaCKED
CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2017-2,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRENDa H. BROWN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated April 28, 2021,
and entered in 2019 31149 CICI of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION AS TRUSTEE FOR
ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE TRUST I, LLC, 2017-2,
MORTGAGE-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2017-2 is the Plaintiff and BRENDA H.
BROWN; and BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS
ASSOCIATION, INC. are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on
July 30, 2021, the following described property as
set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 69, BREAKAWAY TRAILS PHASE 3,
UNIT 2C, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR
PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 49, PAGES 180 THROUGH
186, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 87 TOMOKA RIDGE
WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 1 day of July, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ, SCHNEID, CRANE &
PARTNERS, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-248423
July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0199
***********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CasE NO. 2015 31223 CICI
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON., f/K/a
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK, as suCCEssOR
IN INTEREsT TO JP MORGaN CHasE BaNK,
N.a. as TRusTEE, fOR IXIs REal EsTaTE
CaPITal TRusT 2005-HE2,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOHNaTHa JONEs; uNKNOWN sPOusE Of
JOHNaTHa JONEs; MORTGaGE
ElECTRONIC REGIsTRaTION sYsTEMs,
INC., as NOMINEE fOR aCCREDITED HOME
lENDERs, INC.; saNDPIPER laKE aT
PElICaN CONDOMINIuM assOCIaTION,
INC.; DIsCOVER BaNK; uNKNOWN
PERsON(s) IN POssEssION Of THE suBJECT PROPERTY;
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure filed April 27, 2021
and entered in Case No. 2015 31223 CICI, of
the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in
and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein THE
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON., F/K/A THE
BANK OF NEW YORK, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST
TO JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
AS TRUSTEE, FOR IXIS REAL ESTATE CAPITAL
TRUST 2005-HE2 is Plaintiff and
JOHNATHA JONES; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
JOHNATHA JONES; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)
IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;
MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION
SYSTEMS, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR
ACCREDITED HOME LENDERS, INC.; SANDPIPER
LAKE AT PELICAN CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION,
INC.; DISCOVER BANK; are
defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk of the
Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at
11:00 A.M., on July 30, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 3, BUILDING 133, OF SANDPIPER
LAKE AT PELICAN BAY CONDOMINIUM
PHASE IV, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 2187, PAGE 1, AND
AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT TO
DECLARATION OF CONDOMINIUM
RECORDED IN OFFICIAL RECORDS
BOOK 2220, PAGE 986, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, TOGETHER WITH THE COMMON
ELEMENTS, APPURTENANT TO
AND ANY AND ALL AMENDMENTS AND
EXHIBITS THERETO
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 29th day of June, 2021.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Suite 3000
Plantation, Florida 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
15-01720
July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0198
*************
RE-NOTICE Of salE
PuRsuaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CasE NO. 2018 11842 CIDl
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON fKa THE
BaNK Of NEW YORK as TRusTEE fOR THE
CERTIfICaTEHOlDERs Of CWalT, INC., alTERNaTIVE
lOaN TRusT 2007-6,
MORTGaGE Pass-THROuGH CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-6,
Plaintiff, vs.
CaROl l. sIllER; uNKNOWN sPOusE Of
CaROl l. sIllER; uNKNOWN TENaNT NO.
1; uNKNOWN TENaNT NO. 2; aND all uNKNOWN
PaRTIEs ClaIMING INTEREsTs BY,
THROuGH, uNDER OR aGaINsT a NaMED
DEfENDaNT TO THIs aCTION, OR HaVING
OR ClaIMING TO HaVE aNY RIGHT, TITlE
OR INTEREsT IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DEsCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order
or Summary Final Judgment of foreclosure dated
March 18, 2021 and an Order Canceling Foreclosure
Sale Per Alignment with Federal Moratorium
dated June 28, 2021 and entered in Case No.
2018 11842 CIDL of the Circuit Court in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW
YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS
OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2007-6, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-6 is
Plaintiff and CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF CAROL L. SILLER; UNKNOWN
TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and
ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS
BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A
NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR
HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT,
TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY
HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants, LAURA E
ROTH, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash
www.volusia.re-alforeclose.com, 11:00 a.m.,
on August 12, 2021, the following described property as set forth in
said Order or Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 22 OF THE TALLEY SURVEY ACCORDING
TO MAP RECORDED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 243, PAGE 265,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE
SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS
DESCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF
THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME
OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.
DATED July 1, 2021.
By: FAZIA S. CORSBIE
Florida Bar No.: 978728
ROY DIAZ, Attorney of Record
Florida Bar No. 767700
DIAZ ANSELMO & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
499 NW 70th Ave., Suite 309
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
Telephone: (954) 564-0071
Facsimile: (954) 564-9252
Service E-mail: answers@dallegal.com
1496-178506
July 8, 15, 2021 V21-0197
*********
RE-NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CasE NO.: 2019 10042 CIDl
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON fKa THE
BaNK Of NEW YORK, as TRusTEE fOR THE
CERTIfICaTEHOlDERs Of CWalT, INC., alTERNaTIVE
lOaN TRusT 2007-10CB, MORTGaGE
Pass-THROuGH CERTIfICaTEs,
sERIEs 2007-10CB,
Plaintiff, vs.
BIll laIB a/K/a WIllIaM P. laIB, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to Final Judgment of Foreclosure
date the 13th day of March
2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 10042 CIDL, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in
and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein THE BANK OF NEW
YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK
OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS
OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE
LOAN TRUST 2007-10CB, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-10CB, is the
Plaintiff and BILL LAIB A/K/A
WILLIAM P. LAIB; JEAN FOSS
LAIB A/K/A JEAN M. FOSS; CAPITAL
ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; INTERNAL
REVENUE SERVICE;
UNKNOWN TENANT #1 N/K/A
KIMBERLEE SECK AND UNKNOWN TENANT #2 N/K/A
NICHOLAS GEORGE, are defendants.
The Clerk of this Court shall
sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, the Clerk’s
website for online auctions at,
11:00 AM on the 24th August
2021, the following described property
as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 7, BLOCK 855, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT THIRTY-THREE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 27, PAGE 128
THROUGH 133, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2960 MALCOLM
DRIVE, DELTONA, FL 32738
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST
IN THE SURPLUS FROM
THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN
THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF
THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE
CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS
THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 9th day of July 2021.
By: JUDAH L. SOLOMON, Esq.
Bar Number: 59533
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311 |FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
18-02860-F
July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0210
*********
NOTICE TO CREDITORs
(summary administration)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CasE NO.: 2021 10508 PRDl
IN RE: EsTaTE Of
BRIaN COllINs,
Decedent.
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary
Administration has been entered in the estate of
BRIAN COLLINS, deceased, File Number 2021
10508 PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of
which is 101 North Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL
32724; that the decedent’s date of death was April
5, 2019; the total value of the estate is $0.00 and
that the names and addresses of those to whom
it has been assigned by such order are:
Name
Cheyenne Collins
Address
232 N. Ridgewood Ave., Apt. 48, Edgewater, FL
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and
persons having claims or demands against the estate
of the decedent other than those for whom
provision for full payment was made in the Order
of Summary Administration must file their claims
with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET
FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA
PROBATE CODE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED
WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE
TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2)
YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice
is July 15, 2021.
JasON BREslIN, EsQ.
332 North Magnolia Ave.
Orlando, FL 32801
ANDREW J. LEEPER #717029
LEEPER & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
218 Annie Street
Orlando, Florida 32806
(407) 488-1881
(407) 488-1999 FAX
July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0209
**********
NOTICE TO CREDITORs
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
file No. 2021-11511-PRDl
IN RE: EsTaTE Of
WIllaRD l. BOWEN, III,
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of WILLARD L.
BOWEN, III, deceased, whose date of death was
March 31, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for
Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., Deland, FL
32724. The name and address of the personal representative
and the personal representative’s attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent’s estate
on whom a copy of this notice is required to
be served must file their claims with this court ON
OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER
THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF
SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against decedent’s
estate must file their claims with this court
WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER
THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this
notice is July 15, 2021.
Personal Representative:
JaMEs W. BOWEN
4 VENETIAN CIRCLE
PORT ORANGE, FL 32127
Attorney for Personal Representative:
JEROME J. SANCHY, ESQ.
MORAN, SANCHY & ASSOCIATES
FLORIDA BAR NO. 240397
1800 SECOND STREET, SUITE 830
SARASOTA, FL 34236
(941) 366-1800
EMAIL: main@moransanchylaw.com
July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0208
**********
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CasE NO.: 2020 10046 CIDl
NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a MR. COOPER,
Plaintiff, vs.
lasHaNDa E. aMMONs, et al.,
Defendants.
TO:
AMAZIAH S. GAMBLE
Last Known Address 620 WARN REE CIRCLE
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL 32068
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for
Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following
described property:
LOT 19, BLOCK 2, R.S. SHELDON,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 6, PAGE 8, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group,
P.A., Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is
P.O. BOX 771270, CORAL SPRINGS, FL
33077 on or before May 19, 2020, a date at
least thirty (30) days after the first publication
of this Notice in the (Please publish in
West Volusia Beacon c/o FLA) and file the
original with the Clerk of this Court either
before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you
are a person with a disability who needs an
accommodation in order to participate in
this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost
to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least
7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el
derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)
257-6096, con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER
INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this
Court this 1st day of April, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of the Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral Springs, FL 33077
19-04378
July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0207
**********
RE-NOTICE Of fOREClOsuRE salE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CasE NO.: 2018 31121 CICI
BaYVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
MaRK MaCY, et al.,
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final
Judgment of Foreclosure date the 17th day of
January 2020, and entered in Case No.2018
31121 CICI, of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, is
the Plaintiff and MARK MACY; COLLEEN
MACY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARK MACY;
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF COLLEEN MACY;
UNKNOWN TENANT #1 AND UNKNOWN TENANT
#2, are defendants. The Clerk of this
Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
the Clerk’s website for online auctions
at, 11:00 AM on the 11th day of August
2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 99, KINGSWOOD SUBDIVISION,
FIRST ADDITION ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 37, PAGES 79 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1047 WEXFORD WAY,
PORT ORANGE, FL 32129
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE
SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER
THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE
DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A
CLAIM WITH THE CLERK BEFORE THE CLERK
REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated this 9th day of July 2021.
By: JUDAH L. SOLOMON, Esq.
Bar Number: 59533
DELUCA LAW GROUP, PLLC
2101 NE 26th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
PHONE: (954) 368-1311 |FAX: (954) 200-8649
DESIGNATED PRIMARY EMAIL FOR SERVICE
PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD. ADMIN 2.516
18-02447-F
July 15, 22, 2021 V21-0206