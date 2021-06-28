**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1074-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #502300001052 23 15 30 S 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 0915 PG 0284
Name in which assessed: REYNOLD M DANDREA ET AL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3731-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001520 LOT 152 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0333
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11325 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DORIS LEE DAUGHARTY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DORIS LEE DAUGHARTY, deceased, whose date of death was February 8, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen
Florida Bar Number: 91434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Samuel B. Daugharty
2124 Reynolds Road
DeLeon Springs, Florida 32130
June 24 & July 1, 2021
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Good Eats Diner
2851 Wyman Ct
Deltona, Florida 32738-2290
Fortich Marina
July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 7/9/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1961 SKYL HS F51X1008. Last Tenants: MARGARET FERN RADFORD and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be at WHAT BOX SON, LLC/RA-MAR MOBILE HOME PARK, 1930 S RIDGEWOOD AVE, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119. 239-687-3828.
June 24 & July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1149-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #502700000241 27 15 30 S 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 PER OR 4197 PG 2666 PER OR 5628 PG 3303 PER OF 5756 PG 0551
Name in which assessed: JOSE & FARAH JOSEPH
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4740-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #612901010010 29 16 31 LOTS 1 & 15 BLK 1 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 70 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 5417 PG 0483 PER OR 5449 PG 0981 PER OR 5531 PG 0765
Name in which assessed: RUDY & LORRAINE VECCHIO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021-11066-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LARAINE HOGAN,
a/k/a LARAINE S. HOGAN,
a/k/a LARAINE SELMA HOGAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Laraine Hogan, a/k/a LARAINE S. HOGAN, a/k/a LARAINE SELMA HOGAN, deceased, file number 2021-11066-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.
/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0629421
Taylor and Nordman, P.A.
112 N. Florida Avenue
DeLand, FL 32720
Tel: (386) 734-2558
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ JUNE STONE,
as Personal Representative of
the Estate of Laraine S. Hogan
524 E. Wisconsin Avenue, #D
DeLand, FL 32724
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, July 13th,2021 @ 12:00 pm
Jon Chambers furniture, households, boxes Kelly Stevenson brushes and misc items Jodi Handyside couch, love seat ,kitchen table chairs, totes, households boxes Scott Mickens boxes, furniture, tools, extra stuff Shiloh Demarest guitars, head, cabinet, boxes Deborah Pratt Household items,king size bed/boxsprings, paint sprayers,scafolding,tools Marlena Kania end tables dressers tv bunk bed couch and bed couch
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
June 24 & July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2063-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #700901790011 W 154.65 FT OF N 80.62 FT OF S 211.22 FT MEAS ON W/L OF BLK 115 DELAND MB 2 PG 45 PER OR 3840 PGS 4014-4017 INC PER OR 6730 PG 4678
Name in which assessed: JOHN L GREEN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24 ,July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5375-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #711601070120 16 17 31 LOTS 12 13 14 & 15 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 80 PER OR 4344 PG 4978 PER OR 5586 PG 1486
Name in which assessed: NATHAN OLIVER CO-TR & JEROMARLI TRUST CO-TR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021-11353PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES ERNEST MELANSON,
a/k/a JAMES E. MELANSON,
a/k/a JAMES MELANSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of JAMES ERNEST MELANSON, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.
Signed on this 18th day of May, 2021.
/s/ DONALD JEFFREY MELANSON, Petitioner
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/17/2021, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17 SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1MEHM55S83A611390
2003 MERCURY
2C3KA63H86H349099
2006 CHRYSLER
July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/17/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2003 CHEVY CAVALIER
VIN 1G1JF52F137221533
July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3582-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001220 LOTS 122 TO 125 INC HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0331
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5994-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #810600000126 06-18-31 100% SUB-SURFACE RIGHTS TO THAT PART OF GOVT LOT 3 LYING ADJ ON WEST SIDE OF YOURLANDO 1ST ADD MB 10 PG 185 & N OF CASSADAGA RD PER OR 5762 PGS 0095-0096 PER OR 5971 PG 1092 PER OR 6719 PG 3705
Name in which assessed: PERFORMANCE RESOURCES LLC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-11158-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: The Estate of:
FAYE A. HOWE,
Deceased
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Administration of the Estate of FAYE A. HOWE, deceased, whose date of death was 1 June 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: July 1, 2021.
/s/ FERNANDO IGLESIAS, ESQ.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 994626
120 S. Woodland Blvd., Ste 205
DeLand, FL 32720
386.860.1140
/s/ KIMBERLEY HOLMES
Personal Representative
1949 Little River Drive
Orange Park, FL 32003
Signed on 10-21-2020
July 1 & 8, 2021
State of Connecticut
Superior Court
Juvenile Matters
Order of Notice
Notice to Michael Sherman, formerly of DeLand, FL and presently of parts unknown.
A petition has been filed seeking:
Termination of parental rights of the above-named minor child(ren). The petition, whereby the court's decision can affect your parental rights, if any regarding minor child(ren) will be heard on: 7/23/21 at 12:00 pm at SCJM, 978 Hartford Tpke, Waterford, CT 06385.
Therefore, ORDERED, that notice of the hearing of this petition be given by publishing this Order of Notice once, immediately up receipt, in the: The West Volusia Beacon, 110 W. New York Ave., DeLand, FL 32720 a newspaper having a circulation in the town/city of Deland, FL.
Name of Judge: Hon. John C. Driscoll
Deputy Chief Clerk: Lisa Rinato
Date: 6/25/21
Right to Counsel: Upon proof of inability to pay for a lawyer, the court will make sure that an attorney is provided to you by the Chief Public Defender. Request for an attorney should be made immediately in person, by mail, or by fax at the court office where your hearing is to be held.
July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3586-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001670 LOTS 167 168 & 169 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY PER OR 3975 PG 1555
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY LUPICA TRS ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12039-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #533844010060 E 1/2 OF LOT 6 BLK 1 KEATING SUB COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR4767 PGS 4105-4106 PER OR 5320 PG 0979
Name in which assessed: MARVIN EDWARD LARGE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021-11557-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLOUGHBY SAMUEL DAY,
a/k/a WILLOUGHBY S. DAY,
a/k/a WILLOUGHBY DAY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of WILLOUGHBY SAMUEL DAY, a/k/a WILLOUGHBY S. DAY, a/k/a WILLOUGHBY DAY, deceased, file number 2021-11557-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.
/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0629421
Taylor and Nordman, P.A.
112 N. Florida Avenue
DeLand, FL 32720
Tel: (386) 734-2558
Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ KRISTY L. DALPEZ,
as Personal Representative of
the Estate of Willoughby S. Day
2400 S. Glen Eagles Drive
DeLand, FL 32724
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On July 13th, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
Nicole Bacon household items and furniture,2 bedroom house, Kortni Hohenstein Living room furniture,bedroom furniture,kitchen items,clothes,etc.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
June 24 & July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HILL FAMILY REALTY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3622-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #800902140160 LOTS 16 17 & 18 BLK N 2ND ADD ORANGE CITY TERRACE MB 23 PGS 93-94 INC PER OR 5125 PG 2891
Name in which assessed: PARKS PROPERTIES INC & HILL & BECKMAN INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12204-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #533892010190 LOT 16 EXC E 80 FT & LOT 19 BLK AWRIGHT 2ND ADD COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR 6352 PG 3139 PER OR 6356 PG 1629
Name in which assessed: MARK DREW LIPTON ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
ROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11433-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY M. KENNEY
a/k/a MARY KENNEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Mary M. Kenney, deceased, whose date of death was April 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
June 24 & July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/19/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2017 KIA SORENTO
VIN# 5XYPG4A32HG256897
1997 HONDA ODYSSEY
VIN# JHMRA1878VC019461
2009 HYUNDAI ELANTRA
VIN# KMHDU46D69U815280
2013 NISSAN MURANO
VIN# JN8AZ1MU5DW211330
1998 CHEVY C/K 1500
VIN# 1GCEC14W4WZ187166
July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/20/2021, 8:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JF4GG61615H056532 2005 SAAB
July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 3730-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #800403001500 LOTS 150 & 151 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 3190 PG 0728 PER OR 6305 PG 0331
Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15886-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #953702000432 E 1/2 OF LOT 43 EXC N 264 FT & W 1/2 OF LOT 45 EXC N 396 FT PABLO SUB MB 4 PG 101
Name in which assessed: SAM SANSANO ET AL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ A LETTER
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
2020 12327 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOSEPHINE WRIGHT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Josephine Wright, deceased, Case Number 2020 12327 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724.
The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
MYERS LAW GROUP, P.A.
/s/ Danielle C.Edwards
Danielle Edwards, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 105878
100 West Indiana Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Telephone: (407) 271-0120
E-mail: danielle@delandlegal.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ MICHAEL RONEY
1665 3rd Ave,
DeLand, FL 32724
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/19/2021, 8:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FUJAPAV81LJ20142
2001 FREIGHTLINER
1JJV532W18L147634
2008 WANCO, INC
WBA5B3C57ED293272 2014 BMW
July 1, 2021
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Art Insight Framing, LLC
20 Catalina Drive
DeBary, FL 32713
/s/ Deborah A Dunbar
July 1, 2021
IN THE COUNTY COURT
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY FLORIDA
Case No.: 2020 33243 COCI (Div.84)
ISLANDER BEACH CLUB
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.,
a Florida not-for-profit corporation,
Plaintiff,
vs.
KELLIE JEAN ALDRIDGE, known heir of CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants et al
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45, FLA. STAT.
NOTICE IS GIVEN, that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure in the captioned matter dated June 9, 2021, the Clerk of Court of Volusia County will sell to the highest bidder for cash via the website www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on July 19, 2021, the following-described property, all of which are in ISLANDER BEACH CLUB RESORTS, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.
Count 1KELLIE JEAN ALDRIDGE, known heir of CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
Timeshare Period Week A9 in Condominium Unit No. 102
Count 4CHRISTINE SMILEY BRAMS, known heir of GERDA U. SMILEY, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under GERDA U. SMILEY, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
Timeshare Period Week A3 in Condominium Unit No. 417
Count 5CLUB SELECT RESORTS and ANN EBERT AS TRUSTEE OF THE EBERT LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 4, 2010
Timeshare Period Week A31 in Condominium Unit No. 421
Count 6JAMES CLYDE CLYMER and LINNIE JEAN BERRYHILL, known heirs of JAMES CLYMER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under JAMES CLYMER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
Timeshare Period Week A19 in Condominium Unit No. 604
Count 8GEMINI INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC., A FLORIDA CORPORATION
Timeshare Period Week A21 in Condominium Unit No. 506
Count 11RICHARD B SMITH and ARTHUR BURTON SMITH, known heirs of ARDIE M. SMITH, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under ARDIE M. SMITH, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
Timeshare Period Week A20 in Condominium Unit No. 306
Count 12MICHAEL ALLEN WILLIAMS
Timeshare Period Week A35 in Condominium Unit No. 206
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FUNDS FROM THIS SALE, IF ANY, MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 45.031, FLORIDA STATUTES.
DATED June 14, 2021.
/s/ROSS E. PAYNE
Florida Bar No.: 0351911
Resort Law Firm, P.A.
Post Office Box 120069
Clermont, FL 34712-0069
Telephone 352-242-2670
Facsimile 352-242-0342
Primary email: rpayne@resortlawfirm.com
Secondary email: emailservice@resortlawfirm.com
Attorney for Plaintiff
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before your scheduled court appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS.
June 24 & July 1, 2021
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Supreme Cut and Trim
2 Fishermans Cir., Apt. 3
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174-9110
Scatliffe Terika S
July 1, 2021
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
PRECISION SHOOTING SERVICES
208 Rio Pinar Dr.
Ormond Beach, Florida 32174
ADJ Enterprises LLC, Owner
July 1, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. : 2021-30443-CICI
DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley)
CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
RONALD B. ATKINS and LINDA P. SHIRLEY; KAREN M. BELLAMY; JOSIAH BENDER; KIMBERLY R. BITTING; SALVATORE BRIA and ALICIA BRIA; WILLIE BROWN and GLORIA BROWN; FOY CAMPBELL, JR., and RIKI M. CAMPBELL; JB PAINTING AND DRYWALL, LLC; ZOLTON C. SZABO a/k/a ZOLTAN CHARLES SZABO and DOROTHEA D. SZABO; JAMES L. TOOTLE, JR., and SHARON L. TOOTLE; and TRILOGY ECOMMERCE SERVICES, LLC,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Atkins, Ronald B. and Linda P. Shirley, 1410 Silver Slate Drive, New Albany, IN 47150
Bria, Salvatore and Alicia, 1658 Olde Oak Dr., Lithia Spring, GA 30122
Brown, Willie and Gloria, 321 Hillside Rd., Decatur AL 35601
Campbell, Foy Jr. and Riki M.,108 Caitlin Ct., Burnet TX 78611
JB Painting and Drywall, LLC, By serving: Beatriz C Melchor Lopez, Agent, 1701 Berrancher Dr, Columbus, OH 43228
Trilogy Ecommerce Services, LLC an Arizona Limited Liability Company, 7904 E. Caaparon Road, Suite #A110-135A, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:
The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Unit Weeks
101 45
202 45
204 50
205 45
302 42
401 04
403 02, 03
404 49
408 41, 51
508 47
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the
Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 26, 2021,
otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 8th day of JUNE, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
CB57
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11504 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN PETER LOGAN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN PETER LOGAN, deceased, whose date of death was December 9, 2019; File Number 2021 11504 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Caroline, VA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: July 1, 2021.
Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire - FBN: 114278
Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire - FBN: 146528
Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire - FBN 65928
GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.
2307 West Cleveland Street
Tampa, Florida 33609
Phone: (813) 254-4744
Fax: (813) 254-5222
Eservice for all attorneys listed above:
GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com
KATELYN ERIN LOGAN
Personal Representative
12900 Centre Park Circle, Apt. 106
Herndon, VA 20171
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. : 2021-30295-CICI
DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley)
CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Plaintiff,
vs.
KENNETH W. BARNETT and CAROLYN C. BARNETT; FRANK J. BRINK, JR., and MARIE B. BRINK; AUDREY DEREMO and GORDON DEREMO; FREDRICK J. FEBO a/k/a FREDERICK JAMES FEBO; PAT LARSON; RICHARD J. LIUZZO and JOANN M. LIUZZO; DON H. NICHOLS; KIM ROBINSON and JACQUELINE ROBINSON,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Brink, J. Frank, Jr. and Marie B., 7003 Scenic Drive, Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Deremo, Audrey and Gordon, 2906 Hwy 118 E, Bracebridge, Ontario P1L 1X1 CANADA
Liuzzo, Richard J. and JoAnn M., 183 Poor Farm Road, Carbondale, PA 18407
Nichols, Don H., 423 S 6th Street, Ironton, OH 45638
Robinson, Kim and Jacqueline, 2825 Rutledge Road, PO Box 316, Sydenham, Ontario K0H2T0 CANADA
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:
The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Unit Weeks
104 49
205 15
208 15
303 17
304 17
307 18
403 05
405 44
407 43
502 36
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the
Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 22, 2021,
otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 7th day of JUNE, 2021
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ S. Yearby
Deputy Clerk
CB56
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2020 11081 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND
SOCIETY FSB, NOT IN ITS
INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY
AS TRUSTEE OF BCMB1 TRUST
Plaintiff,
BEVERLY J. BROOKS, ET AL.,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Consent Summary Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure dated April 15, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020-11081-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein PAPER PROFITS, LLC is Plaintiff, and BEVERLY J. BROOKS is the Defendant, the Office of Laura E. Roth, Volusia County Clerk of the Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash online at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, with the sale to begin at 11:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as is practicable, on July15, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 1, BLOCK 1163, DELTONA LAKES UNIT FORTY-TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 262 THROUGH 266, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
ADDRESS: 3141 Tunisia Dr., Deltona, FL 32738
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.
Dated: June 15, 2021
/s/ Sean K. Mills
Sean K. Mills, Esq.
O’Kelley & Sorohan, LLC
301 E. Pine Street, Suite 125
Orlando, FL 32801
Phone: (407) 475-5350
Facsimile: (678) 533-3065
Florida Bar No.: 59342
Email: smills@oslawllc.com
June 24 & July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, JULY 19, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2005 TOYOTA
VIN JTKKT624350099867
July 1, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.:2021-CA-30647
DIVISION:32
R.E. SERVICES & SOLUTIONS, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual; and ELIZABETH G. MCGHEE, an individual,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Estate”); UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Heirs”); JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual (“Mr. McGhee”), and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under or against the above named Defendant(s), who (is/are) not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties claim as heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, spouses, or other claimants
Current Residence Unknown.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title on the following property in Volusia County, Florida,
Lot 27, Block 2, Roosevelt Park, as per plat therof, recorded in Map Book 11, Page(s) 125, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Also known as:
LOT 27, BLOCK 2, ROOSEVELT PARK, AS PER PLAT THEROF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE(S) 125, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
(the “Property”),
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Woolsey Morcom, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 203 Fort Wade Road Suite 105 Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081, on or before July 15th, 2021 or within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 101 North Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32724, either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint petition.
WITNESS my hand and seal of the Court on this 14th day of June, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ K. McCoy
Deputy Clerk
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11623-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GAIL MARIE FORTIER
a/k/a GAIL FORTIER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Gail Marie Fortier, deceased, whose date of death was May 26, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Ryan F. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 108120
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Cory J. Fortier
674 Tumblebrook Drive
Port Orange, Florida 32127
July 1 & 8, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
The DeLand Housing Authority (DHA) intends to contract out Independent Public Accounting Audit (IPA) Services. Contact the Executive Director at the address below for a “Request for Qualification” Packet for information required for consideration during DHA normal business hours. Proposal deadline: July 29, 2021 at 5:00PM EST. The DHA reserves the right to reject any and all proposals without addressing a reason, to waive irregularities and formalities to the bidding. No proposal may be withdrawn for a period 10 days subsequent to the opening of the proposals, without the DHA’s consent.
Mrs. Millie Quinones
Executive Director
DeLand Housing Authority
460 Laurel Ridge Way
DeLand, Florida 32724-7502
July 1, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 10405 CIDL
DIVISION:01
AURIC HOLDINGS, LLC,
a Florida Limited Liability
Company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
CYD ASSOCIATES; ALAN
DERKAZARIAN, Their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other Parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION -
REAL PROPERTY
TO: CYD ASSOCIATES and ALAN DERKAZARIAN, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lot 22, Block 1916 of Deltona Lakes Unit 74, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 29, Pages 28-44, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (“Real Property”).
This property is located at the street address of: 2131 Capri Circle, Deltona FL 32738 (“Real Property”).
has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 10th day of June 2021.
HON. LAURA E. ROTH,
Clerk, Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771. THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.
June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 11440 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
JESSICA RODRIGUEZ,
Petitioner
and
HELEN RIVERA,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: HELEN RIVERA
Unknown Address
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
JESSICA RODRIGUEZ
2870 Waco Drive
Deltona, FL 32738
on or before July 26, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: June 10, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk
June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10641 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
KAREN J. THOMPSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF ACTION
(formal notice by publication)
TO: LISA NAVIN. UNKNOWN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Notice of Administration has been filed in this court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address are: Robert D. Hines, Esq., Hines Norman Hines, P.L., 1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B, Tampa, FL 33612 on or before August 7, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice.
Signed on this 23rd day of June, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By: /s/ D. Patterson
As Deputy Clerk
First Publication on: July 1, 2021.
July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 10655 CIDL
CALICO PROPERTIES, LLC,
a Florida limited liability company,
Plaintiff,
vs.
THOMAS WOOD PENNOCK; LOUISE
SPIER WOLL; VOLUSIA COUNTY
CLERK OF COURT; their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION -
REAL PROPERTY
TO: THOMAS WOOD PENNOCK and LOUISE SPIER WOLL, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
Lots 9, 10, and 11, Block 84, West Highlands Per Official Record Book 2510 Page 1264, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (hereafter “Real Property”).
This property is located at the street address of: 14th Street, Orange City, Florida (“Real Property”).
has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 17th day of June 2021.
HON. LAURA E. ROTH,
Clerk, Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771. THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.
July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021 10541 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
KREIG RAFFETY ET AL,
Petitioner
vs.
EMILY GEREMIA ET AL,
Respondent
2nd Amended To Correct Spelling of Petitioner’s Name
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JACOB RICE
Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Kreig Raffety
214 Delespine Dr
DeBary, FL 32713
on or before July 20, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: June 14, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ Lisa Sheppard
Deputy Clerk
June 10, 17, 24 & July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/16/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2008 GMC ARCADIA
VIN# 1GKEV13758J267134
2003 CHEVY IMPALA
VIN# 2G1WF52E939312884
2004 SATURN ION
VIN# 1G8AJ52F14Z171335
1998 HONDA CIVIC
VIN# 2HGEJ8648WH541394
2002 HONDA ACCORD
VIN# 1HGCG56692A140662
July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/15/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2013 NISSAN SENTRA
VIN 3N1AB7AP4DL703017
July 1, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2019 32219 CICI
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al.Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 32219 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 28th day of July, 2021, the following described property:
LOT 40, “RAYMONDE SHORES” SECOND ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 135, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 25th day of June, 2021.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
58341.0542 / JSchwartz
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
2020 12338 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MICHAEL G. STOVER SR.
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Michael G. Stover, Sr., deceased, Case Number 2020 12338 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724.
The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
MYERS LAW GROUP, P.A.
/s/ Danielle C. Edwards
Danielle Edwards, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 105878
100 West Indiana Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Telephone: (407) 271-0120
E-mail: danielle@delandlegal.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ JAMIE ROBERSON
2130 East Kicklighter Road
Lake Helen, Florida 32744
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-5453
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$2,835.00 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $2,835.00 U.S. CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT APRIL 9, 2021 AT OR NEAR 109 ASTOR STREET, DAYTONA BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA –
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021 10384 PRDL
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
RONALD JOHN BONIARSKI, SR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of RONALD JOHN BONIARSKI, deceased, whose date of death was September 10, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1st, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Coren J. Meeks, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 091856
MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L.
311 East Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-0199
Fax: (386) 469-0091
E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com
Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Janet Barbour
Janet Barbour
1449 Clearview Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE No.: 2021 10529 CIDL
WILLIE WRIGHT III AND
DALIA I. WRIGHT,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MUKUND SHINDE; SEA DIP BEACH RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; TWLM, INC.; TRAILS WEST HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; and VILLAS OF LAKE MAMIE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: MUKUND SHINDE, if living or dead, all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, or against the named Defendant who is not known to be dead or alive whether the unknown parties claim as heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants of MUKUND SHINDE
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:
Parcel 1:
Unit 430 of Sea Dip Beach Resort, a Condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, recorded in Official Records Book 4096, Page(s) 3704, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereto, together with its undivided share in the common elements a/k/a 1233 Atlantic Ave #4300, Daytona Beach FL 32118.
Parcel 2:
Lot 28, Trails West, Phase II, Unit VIII B, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 41, Page(s) 73 and 74, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 225 Sandy Bluff Trail, DeLand FL 32724.
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before August 3, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.
DATED this 18th day of June 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-12689 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
In Re: The Marriage of
Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez,
Petitioner
and
Sarah Lynn Garcia, Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Sarah Lynn Garcia
1153 Main St
Hunt, NY 14846
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez
1025 S Beach St, Apt 149
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
on or before July 12, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: May 27, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021-11590PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MICHAEL CARL SCHULZ,
a/k/a MICHAEL SCHULZ,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of MICHAEL CARL SCHULZ, deceased, whose date of death was May 20, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.
Signed on this 11th day of June, 2021.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ NICK MICHAEL SCHULZ,
Petitioner
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10553-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ISABELLE D. TODD
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Isabelle D. Todd, deceased, whose date of death was October 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
John E. Crowther
Florida Bar Number: 0089222
JOHN B. CROWTHER,
ATTORNEY AT LAW
279 E. Graves Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775.6179
Fax: (386) 775.7908
Personal Representative:
Ellen Lewchenko
2999 S. Hwy A1A, Apt.12 N
Melbourne Beach, Florida 32951
June 24 & July 1, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11479 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN V. SCHMITT, JR.
A/K/A JOHN VICTOR SCHMITT,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN V. SCHMITT, JR. A/K/A JOHN VICTOR SCHMITT, deceased, whose date of death was May 12, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: June 24, 2021.
Signed on this 14th day of June, 2021.
/s/ Randall J. Marshall
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 348414
Marshall Law Office, P.A.
1019 Town Center Dr., Unit 101
Orange City, FL 32763
Telephone: (386) 775-0199
Email: marshalllaw@cfl.rr.com
/s/ ALICE T. CLARK
Personal Representative
P.O. Box 1810
DeLand, FL 32721-1810
June 24 & July 1, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2021 11395 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DONNA MARIE CARLSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Donna Marie Carlson, Deceased, whose date of death was April 25, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is July 1.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Personal Representative:
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
/s/ ROBERT CARLSON
711 14th Avenue S.
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11007 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SCOTT PIERCE SUTTON
Deceased.
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Scott Pierce Sutton, deceased, whose date of death was March 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
George Trovato
Florida Bar No. 0786241
Principle Legal Offices, PA
200 E. Graves Avenue
Orange City, Florida 32763
Personal Representative:
Dorothy Lynn Sutton
512 Sherry Lane
Lake Helen, Florida 32744
June 24 & July 1, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF LAKE HELEN
The Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the Variance located at 250 Garden St, Lake Helen, Florida for building frontage facing subordinate road. Final Approval of this Variance will be considered by the City Commission at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida).
Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida. Interested parties may appear at both meetings and be heard with respect to the proposal. The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.
If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.
Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.
June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
WALTER ROMANO DBA
RK GENERAL CONTRACTING
24 Temby Dr.
Dover Plains, New York 12522
Walter J. Romano, Owner
July 1, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10311 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
FREDERICK E. ROTTO
a/k/a FRED E. ROTTO,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of FREDERICK E. ROTTO a/k/a FRED E. ROTTO, deceased, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721; that the decedent’s date of death was January 11, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $170,874.00 (exempt homestead) and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Sandra Maki, 8600 Waukegan Rd., #409E, Morton Grove, IL 60053
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.
/s/ Sandra Maki, Petitioner
/s/ FRED B. SHARE, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 256765
1092 Ridgewood Avenue
Holly Hill, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 253-1030
Fax: (386) 248-2425
E-Mail: fredshare@cfl.rr.com
2nd E-Mail: brobins@cfl.rr.com
Attorney for Petitioner
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11275-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
GENE A. ESPE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of GENE A. ESPE, deceased, whose date of death was April 12, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms
Attorney and Personal
Representative
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
June 24 & July 1, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 21-7724
IN RE: FORFEITURE OF
$3,537.05 U.S. CURRENCY
NOTICE OF
FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS
TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $3,537.05 U.S. CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2021 AT OR NEAR 707 S. NOVA ROAD, ORMOND BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.
PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.
July 1 & 8, 2021
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Tonkan Veed Games
102 N. Kentucky Ave.
DeLand, Florida 32724
Tom Fegert Llc
July 1, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 11118 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOB CHARLES DE NORMANDIE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOB CHARLES DE NORMANDIE, deceased, whose date of death was March 5, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ DAVID H. CLEMENTS
Email Addresses:
officemanager@clementslawpa.com
Florida Bar No. 1017961
540 W. New York Ave
DeLand, Florida 32720
Telephone: 386-740-0037
Personal Representative:
/s/ CHRISTINE DE NORMANDIE
27 Esrelle Maufette, NDIP
Quebec, Canada J7V9R8
June 24 & July 1, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021 11472 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN S. PEARSALL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOHN S. PEARSALL, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County Florida Probate Division, the address of which is Probate Division, PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021
Signed this 27th day of May, 2021.
/s/ Nancy J. Chapman, personal representative of the Estate of JOHN S. PEARSALL
514 Hanna Drive
Denison, TX 75020
Attorneys for Personal
Representative
Doran, Sims, Wolfe & Yoon
1020 W International Speedway
Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
By: /s/ G Larry Sims
G. Larry Sims, Esquire
Florida Bar No.: 0139156
Email Address: lsims@doranlaw.com
July 1 & 8, 2021
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-11133 FMDL
DIVISION: 04
James H Weaverling, et al,
Petitioner
vs.
Felicia Mae Riley, et al,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Aaron James Dorris
18 Forest Grove Drive
Palm Coast, FL 32137
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Mary Jane Nettles, Esq
409 S Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
on or before August 9, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: June 24, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Grand Seas Resort Owners' Association, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due. The Liens were assigned of record to Club Exploria, LLC (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens.
Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.
If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
Contract No.: 332547
Obligor: Leland C. Sermons
Obligor Address: 8720 Del Rey
Court, Apt 16F, Tampa, FL 33617
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 16-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $23416.54
Perdiem: $11.71
Contract No.: 332546
Obligor: Leland C. Sermons
Obligor Address: 8720 Del Rey
Court, Apt 16F, Tampa, FL 33617
Unit Week: 6000/6001, 16-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $20855.14
Perdiem: $10.43
Contract No.: 344219
Obligor: Sherri Selke
Obligor Address: 1003 Magnolia
Road, Vineland, NJ 08360
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 4-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $10598.06
Perdiem: $5.30
Contract No.: 333084
Obligor: Tony E. Bowden
Obligor Address: 28 Boones Ridge
Dr SE, Acworth, GA 30102
Unit Week: 6002/6003, 49-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $22067.30
Perdiem: $11.03
Contract No.: 330127
Obligor: Michael D. Thomas and
Sandra J. Thomas
Obligor Address: 5576 Slash Pine Ct,
Orlando, FL 32811
Unit Week: 6006, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $15189.55
Perdiem: $7.59
Contract No.: 337462
Obligor: Elisha J. Johnson
Obligor Address: 7323 Spring Hill
Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Unit Week: 6006, 44-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $18741.22
Perdiem: $9.37
Contract No.: 331281
Obligor: Paul W. Rainha
Obligor Address: 16475 Hamlin Blvd,
Loxahatchee, FL 33470
Unit Week: 6008, 11-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $19816.64
Perdiem: $9.91
Contract No.: 335515
Obligor: Christopher Allen Barmore
Obligor Address: 2332 Red Cut Road,
Lot 3, West Monroe, LA 71292
Unit Week: 6008, 29-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $11454.20
Perdiem: $5.73
Contract No.: 337782
Obligor: Michael A. Pimental
Obligor Address: 224 Plain Street,
Apt 1, Fall River, MA 02723
Unit Week: 6008, 7-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $11995.68
Perdiem: $6.00
Contract No.: 334268
Obligor: Johnny L. Worthen and
Mary A. Adamson
Obligor Address: 2220 SE Baron
Street, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952
Unit Week: 6014, 13-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $6358.13
Perdiem: $3.18
Contract No.: 329996
Obligor: Deborah R. Clayton and
Jeff L. Clayton
Obligor Address: 7615 Shore Lane,
Reading, MI 49274
Unit Week: 6014, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $20147.49
Perdiem: $10.07
Contract No.: 333917
Obligor: Cynthia Batronie and Gene
Joseph Batronie Jr.
Obligor Address: 212 Cranberry
Lane, Brandon, FL 33510
Unit Week: 6014, 45-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $20781.88
Perdiem: $10.39
Contract No.: 330748
Obligor: Diane E. Chaudoin and
Larry B. Chaudoin
Obligor Address: 1022 Sarita Street,
Sanford, FL 32773
Unit Week: 6014, 49-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $19800.67
Perdiem: $9.90
Contract No.: 334684
Obligor: Charles L. Peters and Mary
M. Peters
Obligor Address: 5189 State Route
5, Ravenna, OH 44266-7914
Unit Week: 6014, 5-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $10690.59
Perdiem: $5.35
Contract No.: 331999
Obligor: Dorothy G. Blair
Obligor Address: 119 Mi Jan Drive,
Pickens, SC 29671
Unit Week: 6016, 35-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $21717.14
Perdiem: $10.86
Contract No.: 337874
Obligor: Dolores S. Harrison
Obligor Address: 10587 SE 74th
Terrace, Belleview, FL 34420
Unit Week: 6018, 51-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $1937.11
Perdiem: $0.97
Contract No.: 334155
Obligor: Carlos Moreno and Sandra
Pantoja
Obligor Address: 6305 Mackenzie
St, Orlando, FL 32807
Unit Week: 6020/6021, 12-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $22488.28
Perdiem: $11.24
Contract No.: 334658
Obligor: Ana Mustafa and Juan
C. Mustafa
Obligor Address: 94 E 2nd Street,
Chuluota, FL 32766
Unit Week: 6022, 17-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $19522.08
Perdiem: $9.76
Contract No.: 338490
Obligor: Patrick A. Sullivan
Obligor Address: 106 Horseshoe
Drive, Royersford, PA 19468
Unit Week: 6024, 10-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $21739.86
Perdiem: $10.87
Contract No.: 335480
Obligor: Cheryl A. Hunt and Roger
L. Hunt
Obligor Address: 4917 Rollins Street,
Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Unit Week: 6024, 42-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10179.00
Perdiem: $5.09
Contract No.: 335055
Obligor: Cynthia L. Bowden and
Carlas S. Bowden
Obligor Address: 1185 Prickly Pear
Way, Seffner, FL 33584
Unit Week: 6024, 5-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $10720.67
Perdiem: $5.36
Contract No.: 335422
Obligor: Ibrahim Kejara, Khady
Soumboundou and Independent
Savings Plan Company D/B/A Ispc,
A Florida Corporation
Obligor Address: 1613 Bradmere
Lane, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Unit Week: 6024, 8-E
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $10318.51
Perdiem: $5.16
Contract No.: 334462
Obligor: Katharine M. Mills and
Michael D. Mills
Obligor Address: 3347 Peninsula
Circle, Melbourne, FL 32940
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672
Amount: $12442.10
Perdiem: $6.22
Contract No.: 334375
Obligor: Frederick Geathers and
Linda F. Geathers
Obligor Address: 1794 Hickory Hill
Road, Green Pond, SC 29446
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 37-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $29043.86
Perdiem: $14.52
Contract No.: 334532
Obligor: Laura B. Collins
Obligor Address: 1701 San Pablo
Road S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Unit Week: 6026/6027, 43-O
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402
Amount: $12274.95
Perdiem: $6.14
July 1 & 8, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No.2019 31204 CICI
OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MATILDA FRANCES TAYLOR, DECEASED, et al.
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 31204 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION FKA OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MATILDA FRANCES TAYLOR, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of the Circuit Court, LAURA E. ROTH, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 13th day of August, 2021, the following described property:
LOT THIRTEEN (13) AND FOURTEEN (14), BLOCK SIX (6), DAYTONA PINES SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 41 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
TOGETHER WITH A 1995 MERITT MANUFACTURED HOME; BEARING SERIAL#: FLHMLCB102514075A AND FLHMLCB102514075B; TITLE#: 71270133 AND 71270135
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
DATED this 25th day of June, 2021.
GREENSPOON MARDER LLP
TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700
100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
Telephone: (954) 343 6273
Hearing Line: (888) 491-1120
Facsimile: (954) 343 6982
Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com
Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com
By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98472
61289.0010 / JSchwartz
IMPORTANT
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
July 1 & 8, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL ASSET SECURITIES CORP., SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2007-WMC1, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEM, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.;
Defendant(s).
CASE NO.: 2019-10583-CIDL
RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to the Order Granting Motion to Cancel and Reschedule Foreclosure Sale entered on March 8, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 20th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:
LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGES 28 THROUGH 44, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property address: 2910 Keesler Street, Deltona, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.
I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 16th day of June 2021:
Respectfully submitted,
PADGETT LAW GROUP
/s/ HEATHER GRIFFITHS, ESQ.
Florida Bar # 91444
6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203
Tallahassee, FL 32312
(850) 422-2520 (telephone)
(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)
Attorney for Plaintiff
June 24 & July 1, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF LAKE HELEN
The City Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the subdivision located at 128 E Craig Ave, Lake Helen, Florida. Final Approval of this subdivision will be considered by the City Commission on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting.
Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida. The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.
If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.
Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.
June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11473-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DEWEY DAVID OGLE
a/k/a DAVID D. OGLE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Dewey David Ogle, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representatives:
Ryan F. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 108120
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representatives:
Lindsey R. Fidler
719 Nixon Lane
Port Orange, FL 32129
James S. Harlin, Jr.
1800 S. Palmetto Ave. #108
South Daytona, FL 32119
Margo M. Tillotson
2967 S. Atlantic Ave., #807
Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118
June 24 & July 1, 2021
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF LAKE HELEN
The City Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the Variance located at 192 N High St, Lake Helen, Florida for building expansion within the setback. Final Approval of this Variance will be considered by the City Commission on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting.
Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida. The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.
If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based. To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made. The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record.
Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.
June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA –
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021 11178 PRDL
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT I. SHERRILL,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of ROBERT I. SHERRILL, deceased, whose date of death was February 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Coren J. Meeks, Esq.
Florida Bar Number: 091856
MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L.
311 East Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-0199
Fax: (386) 469-0091
E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com
Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Rebecca A. Sherrill
REBECCA A. SHERRILL
2300 S. Nova Road, Lot 45
Daytona Beach, Florida 32119
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2021 10144 PRDL
Div.: 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
JULIA R. LEKICH
Deceased.
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Cynthia Cardenas (address unknown) and
Antonio Cardenas (address unknown)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Administration has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address is: Coren J. Meeks, c/o Meeks and Ceely, P.L., 311 E. Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, on or before July 15, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the Clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice. This Notice shall be published in The Beacon once a week for FOUR (4) consecutive weeks.
Signed on this 3rd day of June, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Court
By: /s/ D. Patterson
Deputy Clerk
First Publication on: June 17, 2021.
June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No. 2021-10739-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HOWARD M. RICHARDS, JR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
The administration of the estate of Howard M. Richards, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was February 10, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Personal Representative(s)
/s/ KENNETH MACKIE,
P.O. Box 36188
Pensacola, FL 32516
Tel: (850) 485-4004
Attorney for Personal
Representative(s)
ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No.: 283088
BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
(386) 423-1110
Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com
Attorney for Petitioner
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number: 2021-11487-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
C. DEBIE WATERMAN,
a/k/a CLARA DEBIE WATERMAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of C. DEBIE WATERMAN, a/k/a CLARA DEBIE WATERMAN, deceased, file number 2021-11487-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 24, 2021.
/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0629421
Taylor and Nordman, P.A.
112 North Florida Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32720
Tel: (386) 734-2558
Fax: (386) 734-4579
Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ COLETTE KOOP
412 S. Woodland Blvd.
DeLand, FL 32720
Personal Representative
June 24 & July 1, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11500-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY R. WILKANS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARY R. WILKANS, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 95641
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Ave., Ste 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Alt. E-Mails:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Alexandra M. Kearney
95134 Ventures Court
Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034
June 24 & July 1, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: Dissolution of Marriage of:
Case No.: 2021 31021 FMCI
BRUNA PETRELLI SOARES,
Petitioner/Wife,
vs.
MICHAEL BEN GIL VAN RHEENEN,
Respondent/Husband.
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT)
TO: MICHAEL BEN GIL VAN RHEENEN
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on:
Felicia A. Bunbury, Esq.
FLBN: 0124049
THE FAB LAW FIRM, LLC
111 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 800
Orlando, Florida 32801
Emails: fab@thefablawfirm.com
Attorney for the Petitioner/Wife
on or before July 12th, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Volusia County Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided:
None
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: May 27th, 2021
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard
Deputy Clerk
June 10, 17, 24 & July 1, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10550 PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
STEVEN EDWARD RUMBLES
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Steven Edward Rumbles, deceased, whose date of death was August 27, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32734. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Gregory
Herman-Giddens
Florida Bar Number: 957968
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes &
Holt, P.A.
8889 Pelican Bay Blvd., Suite 400
Naples, FL 34108
Telephone: (239) 344-1100
Fax: (239) 344-1200
E-Mail: gregory.herman-giddens@henlaw.com
Secondary E-Mail: barbra.asselta@henlaw.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Ruth M. Rumbles
204 Madison Drive
Streamwood, Illinois 60107
June 24 & July 1, 2021
**********
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11169-PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
AUNRY CORRINE MCKELVEY
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of
Aunry Corrine McKelvey, deceased,
whose date of death was
February 3, 2021, is pending in
the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is Post Office
Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.
The names and addresses of the
personal representative and the
personal representative's attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file
their claims with this court ON OR
BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF
THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE
OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having
claims or demands against decedent's
estate must file their claims
with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED
WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET
FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY
CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of
this notice is July 1, 2021.
Personal Representative:
FREDDIE SMITH
504 Bostwick Avenue
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CATHERINE E. DAVEY
Attorney | Florida Bar Number: 991724
DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
PO Box 941251
Maitland, Florida 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: catherine@daveylg.com
Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0194
************
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL
U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee
under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement
dated as of October 1, 2006, GSAMP Trust
2006-HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2006-HE7,
Plaintiff, vs.
Kristin L. Holdaway a/k/a Kristin Holdaway, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein U.S. Bank, National Association,
as Trustee under the Pooling and Servicing
Agreement dated as of October 1,
2006, GSAMP Trust 2006-HE7, Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-HE7
is the Plaintiff and Kristin L. Holdaway
a/k/a Kristin Holdaway; Roy L.
Holdaway a/k/a Roy Holdaway; Advanced
Minerals, Inc., a Florida Corporation, as
Trustee under that certain Land Trust
dated June 18th, 20013, known as the
1475 6th Street Trust; Unknown Beneficiaries
of that certain Land Trust dated
June 18th, 20013, known as the 1475 6th
Street Trust; Accredited Home Lenders,
Inc. A California Corporation, S/B/M to
Aames Funding Corporation d/b/a Aames
Home Loan, a California Corporation â€“
A Dissolved Corporation are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM on
the 5th day of August, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 4, 5, & 6, BLOCK 66, PLAT NO. 1
OF WEST HIGHLANDS, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE
214, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24th day of June, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By KAREN GREEN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 628875
14-F03291
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0193
**********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO. 2020 31077 CICI
NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a
CHaMPION MORTGaGE COMPaNY,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND all OTHERs
WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT IN THE EsTaTE
Of RONalD J. REMBIs, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and entered
in 2020 31077 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH
Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein NatioNStar MortGaGe LLc D/B/a cHaMPioN
MortGaGe coMPaNY is the Plaintiff and tHe
UNKNoWN HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS,
trUSteeS aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN
iNtereSt iN tHe eState oF roNaLD J. reMBiS,
DeceaSeD; UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG
oN BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND
UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; KareN McGreGor; cYNtHia
reMBiS; KiMBerLY aDair; riVerWooD
PLaNtatioN HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc.
are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the
circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on
July 14, 2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 18, riVerWooD PHaSe i, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN
MaP BooK 39, PaGe 63, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 6106 eVerGLaDeS DriVe,
Port oraNGe, FL 32127
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
20-019362
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0187
**********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO. 2019 32206 CICI
fREEDOM MORTGaGE CORPORaTION,
Plaintiff, vs.
HEaTHER lYNN alBaNY, as PERsONal
REPREsENTaTIVE Of THE EsTaTE Of lINDa
GaIl lEWIs a/K/a lINDa G. lEWIs, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and
entered in 2019 32206 cici of the circuit court
of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein FreeDoM MortGaGe
corPoratioN is the Plaintiff and HeatHer
LYNN aLBaNY, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe
oF tHe eState oF LiNDa GaiL LeWiS
a/K/a LiNDa G. LeWiS, DeceaSeD; KriStY
Lea LeWiS; HeatHer LYNN aLBaNY; aMY
NicoLe JoNeS; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt
oF reVeNUe are the Defendant(s). Laura
e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on July 14,
2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 16, cYPreSS coVe - PHaSe ii,
accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,
aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 36,
PaGeS 85 aND 86, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 845 cHicKaDee Dr,
Port oraNGe, FL 32127
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
19-385376
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0186
***********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO. 2020 11176 CIDl
BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON TRUsT
COMPaNY, N.a. as TRUsTEE fOR
MORTGaGE assETs MaNaGEMENT sERIEs I TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOsEfINa DE JEsUs GaRCIa, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated May 05, 2021, and entered
in 2020 11176 ciDL of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH
Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN trUSt coMPaNY,
N.a. aS trUStee For MortGaGe aSSetS
MaNaGeMeNt SerieS i trUSt is the Plaintiff and
JoSeFiNa De JeSUS Garcia; tHe UNKNoWN
HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS,
aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS, trUSteeS
aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt
iN tHe eState oF DoLoreS riVera otero, DeceaSeD;
UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG oN
BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND
UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; YoLaNDa raMoS; tHe iNDePeNDeNt
SaViNGS PLaN coMPaNY D/B/a iSPc
are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the
circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on
July 13, 2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
aLL tHat certaiN LaND SitUate iN VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa, ViZ:Lot 7, BLocK 55,
DeLtoNa LaKeS, UNit teN, aS Per PLat
tHereoF, recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25,
PaGe 186, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 969 DeLtoNa BLVD., DeLtoNa, FL 32725
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
20-046318
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0185
************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO. 2020 31281 CICI
GTE fEDERal CREDIT UNION D/B/a/ GTE fINaNCIal,
Plaintiff, vs.
HEaTHER l. PERKINs, as PERsONal
REPREsENTaTIVE Of THE EsTaTE Of
sHaRON l. aDDIsON a/K/a sHaRON lOUIsE
aDDIsON, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and
entered in 2020 31281 cici of the circuit court of
the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein Gte FeDeraL creDit
UNioN D/B/a/ Gte FiNaNciaL is the Plaintiff and
HeatHer L. PerKiNS, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe
oF tHe eState oF SHaroN L.
aDDiSoN a/K/a SHaroN LoUiSe aDDiSoN,
DeceaSeD; HeatHer L. PerKiNS; JUStiN
WaDe aDDiSoN; coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe
HiLL HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc. are
the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of
the circuit court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM, on July 14, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 22, coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe
HiLL, PHaSe iii-B, accorDiNG to tHe
PLat tHereoF recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 47, PaGe 44, PUBLic recorDS
oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 2963 oaK Lea Dr,
SoUtH DaYtoNa, FL 32119
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
20-054254
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0184
**********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO. 2019 10868 CIDl
U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, NOT IN
ITs INDIVIDUal CaPaCITY, BUT sOlElY as
INDENTURE TRUsTEE fOR lEGaCY
MORTGaGE assET TRUsT 2018-Gs3,
Plaintiff, vs.
aNGEl R. COlON, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated august 27, 2019,
and entered in 2019 10868 ciDL of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida, wherein U.S. BaNK NatioNaL
aSSociatioN, Not iN itS iNDiViDUaL
caPacitY, BUt SoLeLY aS iNDeNtUre
trUStee For LeGacY MortGaGe aSSet
trUSt 2018-GS3 is the Plaintiff and aNGeL r.
coLoN are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as
the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM, on July 13, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LotS 36, 37, 38 aND 39, BLocK F, PLaNtatioN
eStateS UNit 2, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD
iN MaP BooK 11, PaGe 183, PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 131 e HiGHBaNKS rD, DeBarY, FL 32713
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
18-224182
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0183
**********
NOTICE TO CREDITORs
iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ProBate DiViSioN
file No. 2021 11480 PRDl
IN RE: EsTaTE Of
QUINCIE BlaINE BERRY
Deceased.
the administration of the estate of quincie
Blaine Berry, deceased, whose date of death
was July 23, 2020, is pending in the circuit
court for Volusia county, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 N. alabama
avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. the
names and addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative's attorney
are set forth below.
all creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's
estate on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file their claims with
this court oN or BeFore tHe Later oF 3
MoNtHS aFter tHe tiMe oF tHe FirSt
PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice or 30 DaYS
aFter tHe Date oF SerVice oF a coPY
oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.
all other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate must file their claims with this
court WitHiN 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe Date
oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.
aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe tiMe
PerioDS Set FortH iN FLoriDa StatUteS
SectioN 733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.
NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS
Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo
(2) YearS or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt'S
Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.
the date of first publication of this notice is
June 24, 2021.
Personal Representative:
JENNIfER HORNaK
1534 creek Point Boulevard
Jacksonville, Florida 32218
attorney for the Personal representative:
eLiot J. SaFer
attorney
Florida Bar Number: 0194511
DUSS KeNNeY SaFer HaMPtoN & JooS Pa
4348 Southpoint Boulevard, Suite 101
Jacksonville, FL 32216
telephone: (904) 543-4300
Fax: (904) 543-4301
e-Mail: esafer@jaxfirm.com
Secondary e-Mail: pleadings@jaxfirm.com
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0182
***********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
CasE No. 2018 31858 CICI
lOaNCaRE, llC,
PlaINTIff, Vs.
WIllIaM D. MCClEllaND, JR., ET al.
DEfENDaNT(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 29, 2021 in
the above action, the Volusia county clerk of
court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on august 27, 2021, at 11:00 aM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Lot 11 MaSoN ParK HoMeS, according to
the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 19,
Page 147 of the Public records of Volusia county, Florida
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. the
court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
troMBerG, MorriS & PoULiN, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33432
telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: PriNcY VaLiatHoDatHiL, esq.
FBN 70971
18-000170
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0181
***********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO: 2017 31215 CICI
BaYVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JaMEs s. THOMas; saNDRa THOMas; CaPITal
ONE BaNK (Usa), N.a. f/K/a
CaPITal ONE BaNK; CaRlsON ENTERPRIsEs, llC.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an order
Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to reschedule the Foreclosure
Sale Date entered in civil case No. 2017
31215 cici of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial
circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein
BaYVieW LoaN SerViciNG, LLc. is Plaintiff and
tHoMaS, JaMeS, et al, are Defendants. the
clerk, LaUra e. rotH, shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at Volusia county's on
Line Public auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM on august 04, 2021, in accordance
with chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the
following described property located in VoLUSia
county, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Mortgage Foreclosure and re-establishment of
Lost Note, to-wit:
Lot 82, FoXBoro SUBDiViSioN, PHaSe
iii, accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,
recorDeD iN MaP BooK 41, PaGe(S)
48 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
the court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
certiFicate oF SerVice
i HereBY certiFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by electronic
Mail pursuant to rule 2.516, Fla. r. Jud. admin,
and/or by U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance
with the attached service list this 18th day of June, 2021.
MattHeW eDWarD HearNe, esq.
FreNKeL LaMBert WeiSS WeiSMaN & GorDoN, LLP
one east Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 84251
DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice
PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516
04-075672-F00
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0180
**********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2019 30874 CICI
freedom Mortgage Corporation,
Plaintiff, vs.
lloyd smith Howell, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the
Final Judgment and/or order rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale, entered in case No. 2019
30874 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH
Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein Freedom Mortgage
corporation is the Plaintiff and Lloyd Smith
Howell; Mary catherine Howell; Pelican Bay
Homeowners association, inc.; any and all Unknown
Parties claiming By, through, Under, or
against the Herein Named individual Defendant(s)
Who are Not Known to Be Dead or
alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May
claim an interest as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, or other claimants; Unknown tenant
whose name is fictitious to account for parties
in possession are the Defendants, that Laura
roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00aM on the 13th day of august, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 1, PeLicaN BaY, PHaSe iii, UNit 2,
accorDiNG to tHe MaP iN MaP BooK
37, PaGe(S) 50 tHroUGH 55, iNcLUSiVe,
oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 18th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.
Florida Bar No. 85926
20-F01417
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0179
**********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2013 13025 CIDl
Us Bank Trust National association, Not in Its
Individual Capacity but solely as Owner
Trustee for VRMTG asset Trust,
Plaintiff, vs.
I Dale Goldbach, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in case No. 2013 13025 ciDL of the
circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in and
for Volusia county, Florida, wherein US Bank trust
National association, Not in its individual capacity
but Solely as owner trustee for VrMtG asset trust
is the Plaintiff and any and all Unknown Parties
claiming By, through, Under, and against the Herein
Named individual Defendant(S) Who are Not Known
to Be Dead or alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties
May claim an interest as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, or other claiman; tenant #1 N/K/a Barbara
Howell; tenant #2 N/K/a Devon Goldbach; tenant
#3 N/K/a Heather Goldbach; tenant #4; anderson
e. Strickland, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale
Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,
Deceased; Bruce teets a/K/a Bruce Jeffrey
teets, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach
a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,
Deceased; Danielle Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle Strickland
Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle Lee Strickland N/K/a
Danielle Strickland anderson, as an Heir of the estate
of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach
a/K/a Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Devon Joseph
Goldbach, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale
Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,
Deceased; George Hack; Laurin eugene
Sarkki, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach
a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,
Deceased; the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees,
assignees, Lienors, creditors, trustees, or other
claimants claiming By, through, Under, or against
irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a
Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Mike Browning a/K/a
Michael Browning, as an Heir of the estate of, irene
Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale
Goldbach, Deceased; Danielle Lee Strickland;
Danielle Strickland Whitcomb are the Defendants,
that Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00
aM on the 27th day of July, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 24, BLocK 1192, DeLtoNa LaKeS,
UNit 43, a SUBDiViSioN accorDiNG to
MaP iN MaP BooK 27, PaGeS 270 to 283,
iNcLUSiVe, PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By J BeNNett KitterMaN, esq.
Florida Bar No. 98636
15-F07752
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0178
***********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2018 10639 CIDl
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as
Trustee for HsI asset securitization
Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2,
Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, series 2006-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs.
Gregory Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10639 ciDL of the
circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in
and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche
Bank National trust company, as trustee for HSi
asset Securitization corporation trust 2006-oPt2,
Mortgage-Pass-through certificates, Series
2006-oPt2 is the Plaintiff and Gregory
Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera; tanya Herrera
a/k/a tanya Sartin a/k/a tonya M. Herrera; advanced
Minerals, inc., as trustee of the 352 Providence
352 Land trust dated November 12, 2016;
Unknown Beneficiaries of the 352 Providence 352
Land trust dated November 12, 2016; HSBc
Mortgage Services, inc.; the independent Savings
Plan company d/b/a iSPc; Livewire Properties,
inc., as trustee of the Herrara Providence
trust dated March 01, 2006 are the Defendants,
that Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00 aM on the 10th day of august, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
Lot 5, BLocK 439, DeLtoNa LaKeS
UNit tWeLVe, accorDiNG to tHe
PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN PLat
BooK 25, PaGeS 207 tHroUGH 209, iNcLUSiVe,
oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By KareN GreeN, esq.
Florida Bar No. 628875
17-F02889
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0177
*************
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2018 10855 CIDl
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as
Trustee for ameriquest Mortgage securities
Inc., asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,
series 2005-R10,
Plaintiff, vs.
Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a
Diana Burgess, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10855 ciDL of the
circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in
and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche
Bank National trust company, as trustee for
ameriquest Mortgage Securities inc., asset-Backed
Pass-through certificates, Series 2005-r10
is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a
Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana Burgess; robert
Burgess; Beneficial Florida inc; Unknown Spouse
of robert Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura
roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00
aM on the 3rd day of august, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 3, BLocK 1625, DeLtoNa LaKeS
UNit SiXtY-tWo, accorDiNG to tHe
MaP tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 28, at PaGeS 95 tHroUGH 99 oF
tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 16th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.
Florida Bar No. 85926
17-F02138
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0176
************
NOTICE Of REsCHEDUlED salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL actioN
CasE NO.: 2017 11222 CIDl
WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
sTEPHEN W. WEBB a/K/a sTEPHEN WEBB
a/K/a sTEPHEN WaDE WEBB, et al,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to an order rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale dated august 15, 2021, and entered in
case No. 2017 11222 ciDL of the circuit court of the Seventh
Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida in which Wells
Fargo Bank, N.a., is the Plaintiff and Stephen W. Webb a/k/a
Stephen Webb a/k/a Stephen Wade Webb, George Muir, Janet
Muir, Jennifer Logan, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate
of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Kelly M.
Logan a/k/a Kelly M. Granahan, a possible Heir to the estate
of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,
Leslie Webb, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate of Sidney
F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary S. Johnson
a/k/a Mary Susan Johnson, a possible Heir to the estate of the
estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary
S. Johnson, as Personal representative of the estate of Sidney
F. Logan, Deceased, Sidney Logan Jr., a possible Heir to the
estate of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,
State of Florida, Department of revenue, Suntrust
Bank, the independent Savings Plan company d/b/a iSPc, the
Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees, Lienors, creditors,
trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, under,
or against, Sidney F. Logan/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased ,Volusia
county, Florida clerk of the circuit court, are defendants,
the Volusia county clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia county, Florida
at 11:00aM eSt on the august 24, 2021 the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
Lot 30, BLocK 749, DeLtoNa LaKeS UNit
tHirtY tWo, accorDiNG to MaP or PLat
tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 27,
PaGeS 101 tHroUGH 118, iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe
PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
a/K/a 2432 LacKLaND DriVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2021.
aLBerteLLi LaW
P. o. Box 23028
tampa, FL 33623
tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe
Florida Bar No.: 41835
17-016948
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0175
************
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CasE NO.: 2017 10667 CIDl
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON f/K/a
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK as sUCCEssOR
TRUsTEE fOR JPMORGaN CHasE BaNK,
N.a., as TRUsTEE fOR THE BENEfIT Of THE
CERTIfICaTEHOlDERs Of POPUlaR aBs,
INC. MORTGaGE Pass-THROUGH
CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2006-a,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE
Of IRENE a. COX, DECEasED, WHETHER
saID UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIM as
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs,
assIGNEEs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER ClaIMaNTs;
NORMaN C. COX; RHONDa l. OlIVER; JOHN
P. COX; TaNDa G. COX; alEXaNDRa NICOlE
HasHMaN; JONaTHaN C. COX; GREGORY T.
COX; ROBERT E. COX; THE CITY Of
EDGEWaTER, flORIDa, a MUNICIPal
CORPORaTION; UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, aND all OTHER
PaRTIEs ClaIMING aN INTEREsT BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE
Of MaRY l. MUssETTER a/K/a MaRY
lOUIsE MUssETTER a/K/a MaRY MUssETTER,
DECEasED,
Defendant(s).
Notice oF SaLe iS HereBY GiVeN
pursuant to the order of Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated June 22, 2021, and
entered in case No. 2017 10667 ciDL of
the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit
in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN
F/K/a tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK
aS SUcceSSor trUStee For JP-MorGaN
cHaSe BaNK, N.a., aS
trUStee For tHe BeNeFit oF tHe
certiFicateHoLDerS oF PoPULar
aBS, iNc. MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH
certiFicateS SerieS
2006-a, is Plaintiff and UNKNoWN PartieS
cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH, UNDer
or aGaiNSt tHe eState oF ireNe a.
coX, DeceaSeD, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS
cLaiM aS SPoUSeS,
HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS,
creDitorS, trUSteeS,
or otHer cLaiMaNtS; NorMaN c.
coX; rHoNDa L. oLiVer; JoHN P.
coX; taNDa G. coX; aLeXaNDra
NicoLe HaSHMaN; JoNatHaN c.
coX; GreGorY t. coX; roBert e.
coX; tHe citY oF eDGeWater,
FLoriDa, a MUNiciPaL corPoratioN;
UNKNoWN HeirS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS,
creDitorS, trUSteeS, aND aLL
otHer PartieS cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt
BY, tHroUGH, UNDer or
aGaiNSt tHe eState oF MarY L.
MUSSetter a/K/a MarY LoUiSe MUSSetter
a/K/a MarY MUSSetter, DeceaSeD,
are Defendants, the office of
the clerk, Volusia county clerk of the
court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders
via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 12th
day of august, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LotS 7239 aND 7420, BLocK 233,
reViSeD PLat or Part oF
FLoriDa SHoreS UNit #7, MaP
BooK 23, PaGe 131, recorDS
oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
Property address: 2113 Juniper Dr.,
edgewater, Florida 32141
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: June 25, 2021
MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc
By: roBert McLaiN, esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc
3222 commerce Place, Suite a
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
telephone: (561) 713-1400
email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
17-401854
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0196
***********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN:
CasE NO.: 2019 11826 CIDl
WIlMINGTON saVINGs fUND sOCIETY, fsB,
NOT IN ITs INDIVIDUal CaPaCITY BUT
sOlElY as OWNER TRUsTEE Of CsMC
2018-RPl1 TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
MaTTHEW CHaRlEs BERI; ClERK Of
COURT Of VOlUsIa COUNTY flORIDa;
flORIDa HOUsING fINaNCE
CORPORaTION; sTaTE Of flORIDa;
JaNEaN NICHOlE BERI; HaRRY BERI, III;
JEffREY THOMas CaTHCaRT; UNKNOWN
TENaNT IN POssEssION Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 22nd day of
June 2021, and entered in case No. 2019 11826
ciDL, of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit
in and for VoLUSia county, Florida, wherein
WiLMiNGtoN SaViNGS FUND SocietY, FSB,
Not iN itS iNDiViDUaL caPacitY BUt SoLeLY
aS oWNer trUStee oF cSMc 2018-rPL1
trUSt is the Plaintiff and MattHeW cHarLeS
Beri; cLerK oF coUrt oF VoLUSia coUNtY
FLoriDa; FLoriDa HoUSiNG FiNaNce corPoratioN;
State oF FLoriDa; JaNeaN NicHoLe
Beri; HarrY Beri, iii; JeFFreY
tHoMaS catHcart; UNKNoWN teNaNt N/K/a
SteVeN MUrPHY; and UNKNoWN teNaNt iN
PoSSeSSioN oF tHe SUBJect ProPertY are
defendants. LaUra e. rotH as the clerk of the
circuit court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at, 11:00 aM on the 24th day of august
2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 14 aND tHe SoUtH 41 Feet oF Lot
15, PLYMoUtH ParK, accorDiNG to tHe
MaP tHereoF, a recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 8, PaGe 21, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
iF YoU are a PerSoN cLaiMiNG a riGHt to
FUNDS reMaiNiNG aFter tHe SaLe, YoU MUSt
FiLe a cLaiM WitH tHe cLerK No Later tHaN
tHe Date tHat tHe cLerK rePortS tHe
FUNDS aS UNcLaiMeD. iF YoU FaiL to FiLe a
cLaiM, YoU WiLL Not Be eNtitLeD to aNY reMaiNiNG
FUNDS. aFter tHe FUNDS are rePorteD
aS UNcLaiMeD, oNLY tHe oWNer oF
recorD aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS PeNDeNS
MaY cLaiM tHe SUrPLUS.
Dated this 25 day of June, 2021.
By: SHaNe FULLer, esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
cHoice LeGaL GroUP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270
coral Springs, FL 33077
telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice
PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516
19-03036
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0195
**********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2017 11215 CIDl
CitiMortgage, Inc.,
Plaintiff, vs.
amanda M. smith a/k/a amanda smith, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or order
rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in case No. 2017 11215 ciDL of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit,
in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein citiMortgage, inc. is the Plaintiff
and amanda M. Smith a/k/a amanda
Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,
that Laura roth, Volusia county
clerk of court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 aM on
the 24th day of august, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 38c, BLocK W, PLaNtatioN
eStateS, Part oF SectioN 3,
toWNSHiP 19 SoUtH, raNGe 30
eaSt aND re-SUB'D BLocK X
aND Part oF BLocK W, UNit No
1, accorDiNG to tHe PLat
tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 11, PaGe 279, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 23rd day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By MaXiNe MeLtZer, esq.
Florida Bar No. 119294
17-F02963
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0192
**********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CasE NO.: 2019 12070 CIDl
fIfTH THIRD BaNK,
Plaintiff, Vs.
THOMas RaNDall RaNK a/K/a THOMas RaNK; et al.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be
made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on June 4, 2021
in civil case No. 2019 12070 ciDL, of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in
and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein, FiFtH
tHirD BaNK is the Plaintiff, and tHoMaS
raNDaLL raNK a/K/a tHoMaS raNK;
DaWN Marie raNK a/K/a DaWN M. raNK;
crYStaL coVe HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN
oF DeLaND, iNc.; UNKNoWN teNaNt
1 N/K/a KiM tHaYer; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN
PartieS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,
UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD
iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S) WHo are Not
KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer
SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt
aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.
the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.realforeclose.com on July 22, 2021 at
11:00:00 aM eSt the following described real
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 16, crYStaL coVe, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat tHeroF,
recorDeD iN MaP BooK 47, PaGe
(S) 187 aND 188 oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 23 day of June, 2021.
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South congress avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ZacHarY ULLMaN, esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1599-140B
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0191
***********
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CasE NO.: 2020 30397 CICI
DEUTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TRUsT
COMPaNY, as TRUsTEE fOR aMERIQUEsT
MORTGaGE sECURITIEs INC.,
assET-BaCKED Pass-THROUGH
CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-R8,
Plaintiff, Vs.
MaRK COlEMaN; aNDREa COlEMaN; et al.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be made
pursuant to an order or Final Judgment. Final
Judgment was awarded on February 2, 2021 in
civil case No. 2020 30397 cici, of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida, wherein, DeUtScHe
BaNK NatioNaL trUSt coMPaNY, aS
trUStee For aMeriqUeSt MortGaGe SecUritieS
iNc., aSSet-BacKeD PaSS-tHroUGH
certiFicateS, SerieS 2005-r8 is
the Plaintiff, and MarK coLeMaN; aNDrea
coLeMaN; UNKNoWN teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN
teNaNt #2; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS
cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND
aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)
WHo are Not KNoWN to Be
DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN
PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS
SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, or
otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.
the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com
on July 23, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM
eSt the following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 5, BLocK 3, orMoND GoLFriDGe
eState, UNit 1, accorDiNG to MaP
BooK 32, PaGe 41, Per or BooK 3967,
PaGe 2808 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS
oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24 day of June, 2021.
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JeNNiFer traVieSo
Florida #641065
Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-4507B
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0190
**********
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL actioN
CasE NO.: 2019 12149 CIDl
U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as INDENTURE
TRUsTEE, fOR THE CIM TRUsT
2016-3, MORTGaGE-BaCKED NOTEs, sERIEs 2016-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
lYNN ERICKsON, et al,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8, 2021, and
entered in case No. 2019 12149 ciDL of the circuit
court of the Seventh Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida in which U.S. Bank National
association, as indenture trustee, for the
ciM trust 2016-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series
2016-3, is the Plaintiff and Lynn erickson, tracy a.
erickson, are defendants, the Volusia county clerk
of the circuit court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 27,
2021 the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LotS 2705 aND 2706 BLocK 114
FLoriDa SHoreS SUBDiViSioN UNit
No. 4 accorDiNG to tHe PLat
tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK
23, PaGe 104 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS
oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
a/K/a 1415 traVeLerS PaLM DriVe
eDGeWater FL 32132
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim be-fore
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.
aLBerteLLi LaW
P. o. Box 23028
tampa, FL 33623
tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe
Florida Bar #41835
19-018659
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0189
**********
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL actioN
CasE NO.: 2017-11342-CIDl
WElls faRGO BaNK, NaTIONal
assOCIaTION as TRUsTEE fOR OPTION
ONE MORTGaGE lOaN TRUsT 2007-fXD2,
assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-fXD2,
Plaintiff, vs.
GaBE J. JENsEN, et al,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8, 2021, and
entered in case No. 2017-11342-ciDL of the circuit
court of the Seventh Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida in which Wells Fargo
Bank, National association as trustee for option
one Mortgage Loan trust 2007-FXD2, asset-Backed
certificates, Series 2007-FXD2, is the
Plaintiff and Bing Development company, LLc, as
successor trustee of the 1431 Howland Blvd Land
trust dated 15th of September 2017, Gabe J.
Jensen, city of Deltona, a Florida Municipal corporation,
the Unknown Beneficiaries of the 1431
Howland Blvd. Land trust date 15th day of September
2017, are defendants, the Volusia county
clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/
online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
Volusia county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 27,
2021 the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
Lot 11, BLocK 1001, DeLtoNa LaKeS
UNit tHirtY-eiGHt, accorDiNG to
tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN
MaP BooK 27, PaGe(S) 202 tHroUGH
208 iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
a/K/a 1431 HoWLaND BLVD, DeLtoNa, FL 32738
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.
aLBerteLLi LaW
P. o. Box 23028
tampa, FL 33623
tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe
Florida Bar #41835
18-008001
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0188
************