 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 1074-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #502300001052  23 15 30 S 1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 PER OR 0915 PG 0284

Name in which assessed: REYNOLD M DANDREA ET AL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

 

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3731-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001520  LOT 152 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0333

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11325 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DORIS LEE DAUGHARTY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DORIS LEE DAUGHARTY, deceased, whose date of death was February 8, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Florida Bar Number: 91434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 E. Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sdowling@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Samuel B. Daugharty

2124 Reynolds Road

DeLeon Springs, Florida 32130

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Good Eats Diner

2851 Wyman Ct

Deltona, Florida 32738-2290

Fortich Marina

July 1, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 7/9/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109   1961 SKYL HS F51X1008. Last Tenants: MARGARET FERN RADFORD and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs   .  Sale to be at WHAT BOX SON, LLC/RA-MAR MOBILE HOME PARK, 1930 S RIDGEWOOD AVE, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119. 239-687-3828.

 June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1149-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #502700000241  27 15 30 S 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SW 1/4 OF NE 1/4 PER OR 4197 PG 2666 PER OR 5628 PG 3303 PER OF 5756 PG 0551

Name in which assessed: JOSE & FARAH JOSEPH

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4740-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #612901010010  29 16 31 LOTS 1 & 15 BLK 1 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 70 PER UNREC D/C PER OR 5417 PG 0483 PER OR 5449 PG 0981 PER OR 5531 PG 0765

Name in which assessed: RUDY & LORRAINE VECCHIO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2021-11066-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

LARAINE HOGAN, 

a/k/a LARAINE S. HOGAN, 

a/k/a LARAINE SELMA HOGAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Laraine Hogan, a/k/a LARAINE S. HOGAN, a/k/a LARAINE SELMA HOGAN, deceased, file number 2021-11066-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.

/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 0629421

Taylor and Nordman, P.A.

112 N. Florida Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720

Tel: (386) 734-2558

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

 

/s/ JUNE STONE, 

as Personal Representative of

the Estate of Laraine S. Hogan

524 E. Wisconsin Avenue, #D

DeLand, FL 32724

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Site #0752, 2745 S. Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720, July 13th,2021  @ 12:00 pm

Jon Chambers furniture, households, boxes  Kelly Stevenson brushes and misc items  Jodi Handyside couch, love seat ,kitchen table chairs, totes, households boxes  Scott Mickens boxes, furniture, tools, extra stuff  Shiloh Demarest guitars, head, cabinet, boxes  Deborah Pratt Household items,king size bed/boxsprings, paint sprayers,scafolding,tools  Marlena Kania end tables dressers tv bunk bed couch and bed couch

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that MIKON FINANCIAL SERVICES INC AND OCEAN BANK the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2063-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #700901790011  W 154.65 FT OF N 80.62 FT OF S 211.22 FT MEAS ON W/L OF BLK 115 DELAND MB 2 PG 45 PER OR 3840 PGS 4014-4017 INC PER OR 6730 PG 4678

Name in which assessed: JOHN L GREEN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

June 17, 24 ,July 1 & 8, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5375-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #711601070120  16 17 31 LOTS 12 13 14 & 15 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 80 PER OR 4344 PG 4978 PER OR 5586 PG 1486

Name in which assessed: NATHAN OLIVER CO-TR & JEROMARLI TRUST CO-TR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-11353PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JAMES ERNEST MELANSON, 

a/k/a JAMES E. MELANSON, 

a/k/a JAMES MELANSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of JAMES ERNEST MELANSON, deceased, whose date of death was September 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.

Signed on this 18th day of May, 2021.

/s/ DONALD JEFFREY MELANSON, Petitioner

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOES SERVICE CENTER gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/17/2021, 08:00 am at 1495 NORTH US HWY 17  SEVILLE, FL 32190, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. JOES SERVICE CENTER reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

1MEHM55S83A611390 

2003 MERCURY

2C3KA63H86H349099 

2006 CHRYSLER

July 1, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/17/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2003 CHEVY CAVALIER

VIN 1G1JF52F137221533

July 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3582-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001220  LOTS 122 TO 125 INC HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 2754 PG 0085 PER OR 6305 PG 0331

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5994-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #810600000126  06-18-31 100% SUB-SURFACE RIGHTS TO THAT PART OF GOVT LOT 3 LYING ADJ ON WEST SIDE OF YOURLANDO 1ST ADD MB 10 PG 185 & N OF CASSADAGA RD PER OR 5762 PGS 0095-0096 PER OR 5971 PG 1092 PER OR 6719 PG 3705

Name in which assessed: PERFORMANCE RESOURCES LLC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-11158-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: The Estate of:

FAYE A. HOWE,

Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Administration of the Estate of FAYE A. HOWE, deceased, whose date of death was 1 June 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: July 1, 2021.

/s/ FERNANDO IGLESIAS, ESQ.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 994626

120 S. Woodland Blvd., Ste 205

DeLand, FL 32720

386.860.1140

iglesiaslegal@gmail.com 

 

/s/ KIMBERLEY HOLMES

Personal Representative

1949 Little River Drive

Orange Park, FL 32003

Signed on 10-21-2020

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

State of Connecticut

Superior Court

Juvenile Matters

Order of Notice

 

Notice to Michael Sherman, formerly of DeLand, FL and presently of parts unknown.

A petition has been filed seeking:

Termination of parental rights of the above-named minor child(ren). The petition, whereby the court's decision can affect your parental rights, if any regarding minor child(ren) will be heard on: 7/23/21 at 12:00 pm at SCJM, 978 Hartford Tpke, Waterford, CT 06385.

Therefore, ORDERED, that notice of the hearing of this petition be given by publishing this Order of Notice once, immediately up receipt, in the: The West Volusia Beacon, 110 W. New York Ave., DeLand, FL 32720 a newspaper having a circulation in the town/city of Deland, FL.    

Name of Judge: Hon. John C. Driscoll

Deputy Chief Clerk: Lisa Rinato

Date: 6/25/21

Right to Counsel: Upon proof of inability to pay for a lawyer, the court will make sure that an attorney is provided to you by the Chief Public Defender. Request for an attorney should be made immediately in person, by mail, or by fax at the court office where your hearing is to be held. 

July 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3586-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001670  LOTS 167 168 & 169 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY PER OR 3975 PG 1555

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY LUPICA TRS ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12039-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #533844010060  E 1/2 OF LOT 6 BLK 1 KEATING SUB COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR4767 PGS 4105-4106 PER OR 5320 PG 0979

Name in which assessed: MARVIN EDWARD LARGE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2021-11557-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

WILLOUGHBY SAMUEL DAY, 

a/k/a WILLOUGHBY S. DAY,

a/k/a WILLOUGHBY DAY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of WILLOUGHBY SAMUEL DAY, a/k/a WILLOUGHBY S. DAY, a/k/a WILLOUGHBY DAY, deceased, file number 2021-11557-PRDL, Div. 10 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.

/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 0629421

Taylor and Nordman, P.A.

112 N. Florida Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720

Tel: (386) 734-2558

Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

 

/s/ KRISTY L. DALPEZ, 

as Personal Representative of

the Estate of Willoughby S. Day

2400 S. Glen Eagles Drive

DeLand, FL 32724

July 1 & 8, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On July 13th, 2021  at 1:00 PM.

Nicole Bacon household items and furniture,2 bedroom house, Kortni Hohenstein Living room furniture,bedroom furniture,kitchen items,clothes,etc.

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HILL FAMILY REALTY LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 3622-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #800902140160  LOTS 16 17 & 18 BLK  N 2ND ADD ORANGE CITY TERRACE MB 23 PGS 93-94 INC PER OR 5125 PG 2891

Name in which assessed: PARKS PROPERTIES INC & HILL & BECKMAN INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the COMIAN XII TAX LIEN FUND LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12204-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #533892010190  LOT 16 EXC E 80 FT & LOT 19 BLK AWRIGHT 2ND ADD COLEMANS DAYTONA PER OR 6352 PG 3139 PER OR 6356 PG 1629

Name in which assessed: MARK DREW LIPTON ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

ROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11433-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARY M. KENNEY                       

a/k/a MARY KENNEY

 Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Mary M. Kenney, deceased, whose date of death was April 27, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/19/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2017 KIA SORENTO

VIN# 5XYPG4A32HG256897

1997 HONDA ODYSSEY

VIN# JHMRA1878VC019461

2009 HYUNDAI ELANTRA

VIN# KMHDU46D69U815280

2013 NISSAN MURANO

VIN# JN8AZ1MU5DW211330 

1998 CHEVY C/K 1500

VIN# 1GCEC14W4WZ187166

July 1, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/20/2021, 8:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

JF4GG61615H056532 2005 SAAB

July 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that HONEY OFFERZ LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 3730-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #800403001500  LOTS 150 & 151 HIGHLAND PARK ORANGE CITY MB 7 PG 13 PER OR 3190 PG 0728 PER OR 6305 PG 0331

Name in which assessed: CARL L & NANCY M LUPICA

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that M E & E 3 INVESTMENTS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

 

Certificate No. 15886-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #953702000432  E 1/2 OF LOT 43 EXC N 264 FT & W 1/2 OF LOT 45 EXC N 396 FT PABLO SUB MB 4 PG 101

Name in which assessed: SAM SANSANO ET AL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 27TH day of JULY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 4TH day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ A LETTER

Deputy Clerk

 

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

2020 12327 PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOSEPHINE WRIGHT

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Josephine Wright, deceased, Case Number 2020 12327 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL  32724. 

The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

MYERS LAW GROUP, P.A.

/s/ Danielle C.Edwards

Danielle Edwards, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 105878

100 West Indiana Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Telephone: (407) 271-0120

E-mail: danielle@delandlegal.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ MICHAEL RONEY

1665 3rd Ave,

DeLand, FL 32724

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/19/2021, 8:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FUJAPAV81LJ20142 

2001 FREIGHTLINER

1JJV532W18L147634 

2008 WANCO, INC

WBA5B3C57ED293272 2014 BMW

July 1, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Art Insight Framing, LLC

20 Catalina Drive

DeBary, FL 32713

/s/ Deborah A Dunbar

July 1, 2021

 

IN THE COUNTY COURT

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY FLORIDA

Case No.: 2020 33243 COCI (Div.84)

ISLANDER BEACH CLUB 

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, INC.,

a Florida not-for-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KELLIE JEAN ALDRIDGE, known heir of CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants et al

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45, FLA. STAT.

NOTICE IS GIVEN, that pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure in the captioned matter dated  June 9, 2021, the Clerk of Court of Volusia County will sell to the highest bidder for cash via the website www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on July 19, 2021, the following-described property, all of which are in ISLANDER BEACH CLUB RESORTS, according to the  Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, as amended.

Count 1KELLIE JEAN ALDRIDGE, known heir of CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under CHARLOTTE C. COOPER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

Timeshare Period Week A9 in Condominium Unit No. 102

Count 4CHRISTINE SMILEY BRAMS, known heir of GERDA U. SMILEY, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under GERDA U. SMILEY, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

Timeshare Period Week A3 in Condominium Unit No. 417 

Count 5CLUB SELECT RESORTS and ANN EBERT AS TRUSTEE OF THE EBERT LIVING TRUST DATED JUNE 4, 2010

Timeshare Period Week A31 in Condominium Unit No. 421 

Count 6JAMES CLYDE CLYMER and LINNIE JEAN BERRYHILL, known heirs of JAMES CLYMER, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under JAMES CLYMER, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

Timeshare Period Week A19 in Condominium Unit No. 604 

Count 8GEMINI INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC., A FLORIDA CORPORATION

Timeshare Period Week A21 in Condominium Unit No. 506 

Count 11RICHARD B SMITH and ARTHUR BURTON SMITH, known heirs of ARDIE M. SMITH, deceased, together with the unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, or under ARDIE M. SMITH, deceased, and any and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, and against such defendants who are not known to be dead or alive, whether such unknown parties may claim an interest as spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

Timeshare Period Week A20 in Condominium Unit No. 306 

Count 12MICHAEL ALLEN WILLIAMS

Timeshare Period Week A35 in Condominium Unit No. 206 

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FUNDS FROM THIS SALE, IF ANY, MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 45.031, FLORIDA STATUTES.

DATED June 14, 2021.

/s/ROSS E. PAYNE

Florida Bar No.: 0351911

Resort Law Firm, P.A.

Post Office Box 120069

Clermont, FL 34712-0069

Telephone 352-242-2670

Facsimile 352-242-0342

Primary email: rpayne@resortlawfirm.com

Secondary email: emailservice@resortlawfirm.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.  Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before your scheduled court appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.  THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS. 

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Supreme Cut and Trim

2 Fishermans Cir., Apt. 3

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174-9110

Scatliffe Terika S

July 1, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

PRECISION SHOOTING SERVICES

208 Rio Pinar Dr.

Ormond Beach, Florida 32174

ADJ Enterprises LLC, Owner

July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. : 2021-30443-CICI

DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley) 

CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

RONALD B. ATKINS and LINDA P. SHIRLEY; KAREN M. BELLAMY; JOSIAH BENDER; KIMBERLY R. BITTING; SALVATORE BRIA and ALICIA BRIA; WILLIE BROWN and GLORIA BROWN; FOY CAMPBELL, JR., and RIKI M. CAMPBELL; JB PAINTING AND DRYWALL, LLC; ZOLTON C. SZABO a/k/a ZOLTAN CHARLES SZABO and DOROTHEA D. SZABO; JAMES L. TOOTLE, JR., and SHARON L. TOOTLE; and TRILOGY ECOMMERCE SERVICES, LLC,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Atkins, Ronald B. and Linda P. Shirley, 1410 Silver Slate Drive, New Albany, IN 47150

Bria, Salvatore and Alicia, 1658 Olde Oak Dr., Lithia Spring, GA 30122

Brown, Willie and Gloria, 321 Hillside Rd., Decatur AL 35601

Campbell, Foy Jr. and Riki M.,108 Caitlin Ct., Burnet TX 78611

JB Painting and Drywall, LLC, By serving: Beatriz C Melchor Lopez, Agent, 1701 Berrancher Dr, Columbus, OH 43228

Trilogy Ecommerce Services, LLC an Arizona Limited Liability Company, 7904 E. Caaparon Road, Suite #A110-135A, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:

The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Unit        Weeks

101          45

202          45

204          50

205          45

302          42

401          04

403          02, 03

404          49

408          41, 51

508         47

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the

Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

555 West Granada Boulevard,

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 26, 2021,

otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 8th day of JUNE, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

CB57

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES  If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES  Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11504 PRDL

IN RE:  ESTATE OF          

JOHN PETER LOGAN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN PETER LOGAN, deceased, whose date of death was December 9, 2019; File Number  2021 11504 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Caroline, VA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: July 1, 2021.

Derek B. Alvarez, Esquire - FBN: 114278

DBA@GendersAlvarez.com

Anthony F. Diecidue, Esquire - FBN: 146528

AFD@GendersAlvarez.com

Whitney C. Miranda, Esquire - FBN 65928

WCM@GendersAlvarez.com

GENDERS • ALVAREZ • DIECIDUE, P.A.

2307 West Cleveland Street

Tampa, Florida 33609

Phone: (813) 254-4744 

Fax: (813) 254-5222

Eservice for all attorneys listed above:

GADeservice@GendersAlvarez.com

KATELYN ERIN LOGAN

Personal Representative

12900 Centre Park Circle, Apt. 106

Herndon, VA 20171

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. : 2021-30295-CICI

DIVISION: 32 (Judge Mary G. Jolley) 

CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KENNETH W. BARNETT and CAROLYN C. BARNETT; FRANK J. BRINK, JR., and MARIE B. BRINK; AUDREY DEREMO and GORDON DEREMO; FREDRICK J. FEBO a/k/a FREDERICK JAMES FEBO; PAT LARSON; RICHARD J. LIUZZO and JOANN M. LIUZZO; DON H. NICHOLS; KIM ROBINSON and JACQUELINE ROBINSON,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Brink, J. Frank, Jr. and Marie B., 7003 Scenic Drive, Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Deremo, Audrey and Gordon, 2906 Hwy 118 E, Bracebridge, Ontario P1L 1X1 CANADA

Liuzzo, Richard J. and JoAnn M., 183 Poor Farm Road, Carbondale, PA 18407

Nichols, Don H., 423 S 6th Street, Ironton, OH 45638

Robinson, Kim and Jacqueline, 2825 Rutledge Road, PO Box 316, Sydenham, Ontario K0H2T0 CANADA

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose the Claim of Lien on the following described real property, located in Volusia County, Florida, to-wit:

The Following Unit Numbers and Week Numbers in CATALINA BEACH CLUB CONDOMINIUM, A Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, as recorded in Official Records Book 2477, Pages 592-660, and all Amendments and Exhibits thereto, all recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Unit        Weeks

104          49

205          15

208          15

303          17

304          17

307          18

403          05

405          44

407          43

502          36

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the

Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

555 West Granada Boulevard, 

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before July 22, 2021,

otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to foreclose the Lien held by the Plaintiffs.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 7th day of JUNE, 2021

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ S. Yearby

Deputy Clerk

CB56

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES  If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES  Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO: 2020 11081 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND 

SOCIETY FSB, NOT IN ITS 

INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY

AS TRUSTEE OF BCMB1 TRUST                                                  

Plaintiff,

BEVERLY J. BROOKS, ET AL., 

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to the Consent Summary Final Judgment of Mortgage Foreclosure dated April 15, 2021, and entered in Case No. 2020-11081-CIDL of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, wherein PAPER PROFITS, LLC is Plaintiff, and BEVERLY J. BROOKS is the Defendant, the Office of Laura E. Roth, Volusia County Clerk of the Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash online at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, with the sale to begin at 11:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as is practicable, on July15, 2021, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: 

LOT 1, BLOCK 1163, DELTONA LAKES UNIT FORTY-TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 27, PAGES 262 THROUGH 266, INCLUSIVE,  OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

ADDRESS:  3141 Tunisia Dr., Deltona, FL 32738

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED.

Dated:  June 15, 2021

 /s/ Sean K. Mills

Sean K. Mills, Esq.

O’Kelley & Sorohan, LLC

301 E. Pine Street, Suite 125

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 475-5350

Facsimile: (678) 533-3065 

Florida Bar No.: 59342

Email: smills@oslawllc.com

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON MONDAY, JULY 19, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES.  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

2005 TOYOTA 

VIN JTKKT624350099867

July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.:2021-CA-30647

DIVISION:32

R.E. SERVICES & SOLUTIONS, LLC, a Florida Limited Liability Company, 

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE; JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual; and ELIZABETH G. MCGHEE, an individual, 

Defendant.

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO:  UNKNOWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Estate”); UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOHN C. MCGHEE, (“Heirs”); JOHN C. MCGHEE, II, an individual (“Mr. McGhee”), and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under or against the above named Defendant(s), who (is/are) not known to be dead or alive, whether said unknown parties claim as heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees, spouses, or other claimants 

Current Residence Unknown.

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title on the following property in Volusia County, Florida, 

Lot 27, Block 2, Roosevelt Park, as per plat therof, recorded in Map Book 11, Page(s) 125, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

 Also known as: 

LOT 27, BLOCK 2, ROOSEVELT PARK, AS PER PLAT THEROF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE(S) 125, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

(the “Property”),

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Woolsey Morcom, PLLC, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 203 Fort Wade Road Suite 105 Ponte Vedra, Florida 32081, on or before July 15th, 2021 or within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice of Action, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 101 North Alabama Avenue, Deland, FL 32724, either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of the Court on this 14th day of June, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By:  /s/ K. McCoy

Deputy Clerk

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES  If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration, 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES  Si usted es una persona con discapacidad que necesita una adaptacion para poder participar en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos. Comuniquese con la Oficina de Administracion Judicial (Court Administration), 101 N. Alabama Ave., Ste. D-305, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 257-6096, con no menos de 7 dias de antelacion de su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificacion si la cita de comparecencia esta dentro de un plazo menos de 7 dias; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del oido, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11623-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

GAIL MARIE FORTIER                 

a/k/a GAIL FORTIER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Gail Marie Fortier, deceased, whose date of death was May 26, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Ryan F. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 108120

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Cory J. Fortier

674 Tumblebrook Drive

Port Orange, Florida 32127

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

   PUBLIC NOTICE

The DeLand Housing Authority (DHA) intends to contract out Independent Public Accounting Audit (IPA) Services. Contact the Executive Director at the address below for a “Request for Qualification” Packet for information required for consideration during DHA normal business hours. Proposal deadline: July 29, 2021 at 5:00PM EST. The DHA reserves the right to reject any and all proposals without addressing a reason, to waive irregularities and formalities to the bidding. No proposal may be withdrawn for a period 10 days subsequent to the opening of the proposals, without the DHA’s consent.

Mrs. Millie Quinones

Executive Director

DeLand Housing Authority

460 Laurel Ridge Way

DeLand, Florida 32724-7502

July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR

THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 10405 CIDL 

DIVISION:01

AURIC HOLDINGS, LLC,

a Florida Limited Liability 

Company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CYD ASSOCIATES; ALAN 

DERKAZARIAN, Their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other  Parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors,  or other parties claiming by, through or under  those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all  claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION - 

REAL PROPERTY

TO: CYD ASSOCIATES and ALAN DERKAZARIAN, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lot 22, Block 1916 of Deltona Lakes Unit 74, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 29, Pages 28-44, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (“Real Property”). 

This property is located at the street address of: 2131 Capri Circle, Deltona FL 32738 (“Real Property”).

has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 10th day of June 2021.

HON. LAURA E. ROTH,

Clerk, Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES.  If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.  Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771.  THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.

June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 11440 FMDL

DIVISION: 03 

In Re: The Marriage of

JESSICA RODRIGUEZ,

Petitioner

and

HELEN RIVERA,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: HELEN RIVERA

Unknown Address

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

JESSICA RODRIGUEZ

2870 Waco Drive

Deltona, FL 32738

on or before July 26, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: June 10, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk

June 24, July 1, 8 & 15, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA  

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10641 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

KAREN J. THOMPSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE OF ACTION

(formal notice by publication)

TO: LISA NAVIN.  UNKNOWN

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Notice of Administration has been filed in this court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address are: Robert D. Hines, Esq., Hines Norman Hines, P.L., 1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B, Tampa, FL 33612 on or before August 7, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice. 

Signed on this 23rd day of June, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ D. Patterson

As Deputy Clerk

First Publication on: July 1, 2021.

July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR

THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 10655 CIDL

CALICO PROPERTIES, LLC,

a Florida limited liability company,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THOMAS  WOOD  PENNOCK; LOUISE 

SPIER WOLL; VOLUSIA COUNTY 

CLERK OF COURT; their heirs, devisees, creditors and all other parties claiming by,  through, under or against them, and all  unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under  those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate or whose legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named described defendants or parties claiming any right, title or interest in and to the lands described in the complaint.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION - 

REAL PROPERTY

TO: THOMAS WOOD PENNOCK and LOUISE SPIER WOLL, and the heirs-at-law, devisees, grantees, creditors and all unknown natural persons, if alive, and if dead, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and, the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through, under or against any defendant; and all claimants, persons or parties, natural or corporate, or whose exact legal status is unknown, claiming under any of the above named or described Defendants or parties or claiming to have any right, title or interest in and to the lands hereafter described:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet title to the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

Lots 9, 10, and 11, Block 84, West Highlands Per Official Record Book 2510 Page 1264, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida (hereafter “Real Property”). 

This property is located at the street address of: 14th Street, Orange City, Florida (“Real Property”).

has been filed against you, the Defendants, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses to said action, if any, on Andrew F. Langenbach, of the law firm of Booker & Associates, P.A., the Plaintiff’s Attorney, whose address is 1019 Town Center Drive, Suite 201, Orange City, Florida 32763, and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before 30 days after first date of publication, otherwise a judgment may be entered against you for relief demanded in the Petition.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court, this 17th day of June 2021.

HON. LAURA E. ROTH,

Clerk, Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES.  If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.  Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Avenue, Suite 201, Daytona Beach, Florida (386) 257-6096, within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice of action; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8771.  THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.

July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021 10541 FMDL

DIVISION: 03 

KREIG RAFFETY ET AL,

Petitioner

vs.

EMILY GEREMIA ET AL, 

Respondent 

2nd Amended To Correct Spelling of Petitioner’s Name

NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: JACOB RICE

        Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Kreig Raffety

214 Delespine Dr

DeBary, FL 32713

on or before July 20, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: June 14, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ Lisa Sheppard

Deputy Clerk

June 10, 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 07/16/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2008 GMC ARCADIA

VIN# 1GKEV13758J267134

2003 CHEVY IMPALA

VIN# 2G1WF52E939312884

2004 SATURN ION

VIN# 1G8AJ52F14Z171335

1998 HONDA CIVIC

VIN# 2HGEJ8648WH541394 

2002 HONDA ACCORD

VIN# 1HGCG56692A140662

July 1, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 07/15/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2013 NISSAN SENTRA

VIN 3N1AB7AP4DL703017

July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No.2019 32219 CICI

REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al.Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 32219 CICI of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING LLC, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF JOHANNA B. RICKER AKA BARBARA RICKER, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of Court, Laura E. Roth, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at, WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 28th day of July, 2021, the following described property:

LOT 40, “RAYMONDE SHORES” SECOND ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 135, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA. 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 25th day of June, 2021. 

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone:  (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line:  (888) 491-1120

Facsimile:  (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

58341.0542 / JSchwartz

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

2020 12338 PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MICHAEL G. STOVER SR.

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Michael G. Stover, Sr., deceased, Case Number 2020 12338 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL  32724. 

The name and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

MYERS LAW GROUP, P.A.

/s/ Danielle C. Edwards

Danielle Edwards, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 105878

100 West Indiana Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Telephone: (407) 271-0120

E-mail: danielle@delandlegal.com

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ JAMIE ROBERSON

2130 East Kicklighter Road

Lake Helen, Florida 32744

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-5453

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$2,835.00 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $2,835.00 U.S. CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT APRIL 9, 2021 AT OR NEAR 109 ASTOR STREET, DAYTONA BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA – 

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021 10384  PRDL

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

RONALD JOHN BONIARSKI, SR.,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of RONALD JOHN BONIARSKI, deceased, whose date of death was September 10, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's Estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 1st, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks 

Coren J. Meeks, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 091856

MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L.

311 East Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-0199

Fax: (386) 469-0091

E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com

Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Janet Barbour

Janet Barbour

1449 Clearview Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE No.: 2021 10529 CIDL

WILLIE WRIGHT III AND 

DALIA I. WRIGHT,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MUKUND SHINDE; SEA DIP BEACH RESORT CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.; TWLM, INC.; TRAILS WEST HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; and VILLAS OF LAKE MAMIE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., 

Defendant,  

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: MUKUND SHINDE, if living or dead, all unknown parties claiming by, through, under, or against the named Defendant who is not known to be dead or alive whether the unknown parties claim as heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, lienors, creditors, trustees or other claimants of MUKUND SHINDE

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to quiet the title on the following real property in Volusia County, Florida:

Parcel 1:

Unit 430 of Sea Dip Beach Resort, a Condominium according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof, recorded in Official Records Book 4096, Page(s) 3704, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, and any amendments thereto, together with its undivided share in the common elements a/k/a 1233 Atlantic Ave #4300, Daytona Beach FL 32118.

Parcel 2:

Lot 28, Trails West, Phase II, Unit VIII B, according to the map or plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 41, Page(s) 73 and 74, of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida a/k/a 225 Sandy Bluff Trail, DeLand FL 32724.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Isaac Manzo, of Manzo & Associates, P.A., Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 4767 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814, telephone number (407) 514-2692, on or before August 3, 2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint or petition.

DATED this 18th day of June 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: /s/ J. Beach 

Deputy Clerk

July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-12689 FMDL

DIVISION: 04

In Re: The Marriage of 

Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez,

Petitioner

and

Sarah Lynn Garcia, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE 

TO: Sarah Lynn Garcia

1153 Main St

Hunt, NY 14846

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Pedro Daniel Garcia Perez

1025 S Beach St, Apt 149

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

on or before July 12, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 27, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-11590PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MICHAEL CARL SCHULZ, 

a/k/a MICHAEL SCHULZ,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of MICHAEL CARL SCHULZ, deceased, whose date of death was May 20, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021.

Signed on this 11th day of June, 2021.

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

/s/ NICK MICHAEL SCHULZ,

 Petitioner

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-10553-PRDL

Division  10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

ISABELLE D. TODD

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Isabelle D. Todd, deceased, whose date of death was October 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 110 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

John E. Crowther

Florida Bar Number: 0089222

JOHN B. CROWTHER, 

ATTORNEY AT LAW

279 E. Graves Ave.

Orange City, FL  32763

Telephone: (386) 775.6179

Fax: (386) 775.7908

 

Personal Representative:

Ellen Lewchenko

2999 S. Hwy A1A, Apt.12 N

Melbourne Beach, Florida 32951

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11479 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOHN V. SCHMITT, JR.

A/K/A JOHN VICTOR SCHMITT,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN V. SCHMITT, JR. A/K/A JOHN VICTOR SCHMITT, deceased, whose date of death was May 12, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: June 24, 2021.

Signed on this 14th day of June, 2021.

/s/ Randall J. Marshall

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 348414

Marshall Law Office, P.A.

1019 Town Center Dr., Unit 101

Orange City, FL 32763

Telephone: (386) 775-0199

Email: marshalllaw@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ ALICE T. CLARK

Personal Representative

P.O. Box 1810

DeLand, FL 32721-1810

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2021 11395 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF 

DONNA MARIE CARLSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of Donna Marie Carlson, Deceased, whose date of death was April 25, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is:  P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is  July 1.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.

Personal Representative:

Email Addresses:

joedudley@joedudley.com

jdudley@joedudley.com

Florida Bar No. 650293

403 Downing Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Telephone: (386) 428-2434

 

/s/ ROBERT CARLSON

711 14th Avenue S.

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11007 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF                             

SCOTT PIERCE SUTTON           

Deceased.

NOTICE OF CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Scott Pierce Sutton, deceased, whose date of death was March 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Deland, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

George Trovato

Florida Bar No. 0786241

Principle Legal Offices, PA

200 E. Graves Avenue

Orange City, Florida 32763

 

Personal Representative:

Dorothy Lynn Sutton

512 Sherry Lane

Lake Helen, Florida 32744

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF LAKE HELEN

The Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the Variance located at 250 Garden St, Lake Helen, Florida for building frontage facing subordinate road. Final Approval of this Variance will be considered by the City Commission at 7:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida).

Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.  Interested parties may appear at both meetings and be heard with respect to the proposal. The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.

If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based.  To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.  The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record. 

Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.

June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

WALTER ROMANO DBA 

RK GENERAL CONTRACTING

24 Temby Dr.

Dover Plains, New York 12522

Walter J. Romano, Owner

July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10311 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

FREDERICK E. ROTTO 

a/k/a FRED E. ROTTO,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of FREDERICK E. ROTTO a/k/a FRED E. ROTTO, deceased, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721; that the decedent’s date of death was January 11, 2021; that the total value of the estate is $170,874.00 (exempt homestead) and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: 

Sandra Maki, 8600 Waukegan Rd., #409E, Morton Grove, IL 60053

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 1, 2021.

/s/ Sandra Maki, Petitioner

 

/s/ FRED B. SHARE, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 256765

1092 Ridgewood Avenue

Holly Hill, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 253-1030

Fax: (386) 248-2425

E-Mail: fredshare@cfl.rr.com

2nd E-Mail: brobins@cfl.rr.com

Attorney for Petitioner

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11275-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

GENE A. ESPE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of GENE A. ESPE, deceased, whose date of death was April 12, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms

Attorney and Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 21-7724

IN RE: FORFEITURE OF

$3,537.05 U.S. CURRENCY

NOTICE OF 

FORFEITURE PROCEEDINGS

TO: ANY AND ALL PERSONS WHO CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE FOLLOWING PERSONAL PROPERTY: $3,537.05 U.S. CURRENCY THAT WAS SEIZED ON OR ABOUT APRIL 26, 2021 AT OR NEAR 707 S. NOVA ROAD, ORMOND BEACH, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to Sec. 932.704 et. seq., Florida Statutes that the property described above was seized for forfeiture by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, on the date and at the place stated. The Property is being held by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A forfeiture complaint has been filed, and all potential claimants who have a legal interest in the subject property must file an Answer to the Complaint within twenty (20) days of service. If you are a claimant having a legal interest in the subject property a copy of the Complaint can be obtained from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, Attention: General Counsel, 123 W. Indiana Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. A copy of the Complaint for an Order of Probable Cause Finding has been filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, in and for Volusia County, Florida.

PLEASE NOTE THAT you are required to file an Answer to the Complaint if you wish to contest this forfeiture action. Failure to do so will result in a Default Judgment being entered against you.

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Tonkan Veed Games

102 N. Kentucky Ave.

DeLand, Florida 32724

Tom Fegert Llc

July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 11118 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

JOB CHARLES DE NORMANDIE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOB CHARLES DE NORMANDIE, deceased, whose date of death was March 5, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Ave, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ DAVID H. CLEMENTS

Email Addresses:

office@clementslawpa.com

officemanager@clementslawpa.com

Florida Bar No. 1017961

540 W. New York Ave

DeLand, Florida 32720

Telephone: 386-740-0037

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ CHRISTINE DE NORMANDIE

27 Esrelle Maufette, NDIP

Quebec, Canada J7V9R8

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number:  2021 11472 PRDL

Division:  10

IN RE: ESTATE OF       

JOHN S. PEARSALL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JOHN S. PEARSALL, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County Florida Probate Division, the address of which is Probate Division, PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is July 1, 2021

Signed this 27th day of May, 2021.

/s/ Nancy J. Chapman, personal representative of the Estate of JOHN S. PEARSALL

514 Hanna Drive

Denison, TX 75020

 

Attorneys for Personal 

Representative

Doran, Sims, Wolfe & Yoon

1020 W International Speedway

Blvd

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

By: /s/ G Larry Sims

G. Larry Sims, Esquire

Florida Bar No.:  0139156

Email Address:  lsims@doranlaw.com

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-11133 FMDL

DIVISION: 04 

James H Weaverling, et al,

Petitioner

vs.

Felicia Mae Riley, et al,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

TO: Aaron James Dorris

18 Forest Grove Drive

Palm Coast, FL 32137

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:

Mary Jane Nettles, Esq

409 S Orange Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

on or before August 9, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: June 24, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

July 1, 8, 15 & 22, 2021

 

NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Grand Seas Resort Owners' Association, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Grand Seas Resort, a Condominium, according to the Amended and Restated Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 7120, page 1883, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due.  The Liens were assigned of record to Club Exploria, LLC (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens. 

Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.

If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.

 

Contract No.: 332547

Obligor: Leland C. Sermons

Obligor Address: 8720 Del Rey

Court, Apt 16F, Tampa, FL 33617

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 16-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $23416.54

Perdiem: $11.71

 

Contract No.: 332546

Obligor: Leland C. Sermons

Obligor Address: 8720 Del Rey

Court, Apt 16F, Tampa, FL 33617

Unit Week: 6000/6001, 16-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $20855.14

Perdiem: $10.43

 

Contract No.: 344219

Obligor: Sherri Selke

Obligor Address: 1003 Magnolia 

Road, Vineland, NJ 08360

Unit Week: 6002/6003, 4-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $10598.06

Perdiem: $5.30

 

Contract No.: 333084

Obligor: Tony E. Bowden

Obligor Address: 28 Boones Ridge

Dr SE, Acworth, GA 30102

Unit Week: 6002/6003, 49-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $22067.30

Perdiem: $11.03

 

Contract No.: 330127

Obligor: Michael D. Thomas and 

Sandra J. Thomas

Obligor Address: 5576 Slash Pine Ct,

Orlando, FL 32811

Unit Week: 6006, 41-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $15189.55

Perdiem: $7.59

 

Contract No.: 337462

Obligor: Elisha J. Johnson

Obligor Address: 7323 Spring Hill

Road, Jacksonville, FL 32244

Unit Week: 6006, 44-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $18741.22

Perdiem: $9.37

 

Contract No.: 331281

Obligor: Paul W. Rainha

Obligor Address: 16475 Hamlin Blvd,

Loxahatchee, FL 33470

Unit Week: 6008, 11-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $19816.64

Perdiem: $9.91

 

Contract No.: 335515

Obligor: Christopher Allen Barmore

Obligor Address: 2332 Red Cut Road,

Lot 3, West Monroe, LA 71292

Unit Week: 6008, 29-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $11454.20

Perdiem: $5.73

 

Contract No.: 337782

Obligor: Michael A. Pimental

Obligor Address: 224 Plain Street,

Apt 1, Fall River, MA 02723

Unit Week: 6008, 7-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $11995.68

Perdiem: $6.00

 

Contract No.: 334268

Obligor: Johnny L. Worthen and

Mary A. Adamson

Obligor Address: 2220 SE Baron 

Street, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952

Unit Week: 6014, 13-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $6358.13

Perdiem: $3.18

 

Contract No.: 329996

Obligor: Deborah R. Clayton and 

Jeff L. Clayton

Obligor Address: 7615 Shore Lane, 

Reading, MI 49274

Unit Week: 6014, 41-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $20147.49

Perdiem: $10.07

 

Contract No.: 333917

Obligor: Cynthia Batronie and Gene 

Joseph Batronie Jr.

Obligor Address: 212 Cranberry 

Lane, Brandon, FL 33510

Unit Week: 6014, 45-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $20781.88

Perdiem: $10.39

 

Contract No.: 330748

Obligor: Diane E. Chaudoin and

Larry B. Chaudoin

Obligor Address: 1022 Sarita Street,

Sanford, FL 32773

Unit Week: 6014, 49-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $19800.67

Perdiem: $9.90

 

Contract No.: 334684

Obligor: Charles L. Peters and Mary

M. Peters

Obligor Address: 5189 State Route

5, Ravenna, OH 44266-7914

Unit Week: 6014, 5-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $10690.59

Perdiem: $5.35

 

Contract No.: 331999

Obligor: Dorothy G. Blair

Obligor Address: 119 Mi Jan Drive, 

Pickens, SC 29671

Unit Week: 6016, 35-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $21717.14

Perdiem: $10.86

 

Contract No.: 337874

Obligor: Dolores S. Harrison

Obligor Address: 10587 SE 74th 

Terrace, Belleview, FL 34420

Unit Week: 6018, 51-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $1937.11

Perdiem: $0.97

 

Contract No.: 334155

Obligor: Carlos Moreno and Sandra

Pantoja

Obligor Address: 6305 Mackenzie

St, Orlando, FL 32807

Unit Week: 6020/6021, 12-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $22488.28

Perdiem: $11.24

 

Contract No.: 334658

Obligor: Ana Mustafa and Juan 

C. Mustafa

Obligor Address: 94 E 2nd Street,

Chuluota, FL 32766

Unit Week: 6022, 17-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $19522.08

Perdiem: $9.76

 

Contract No.: 338490

Obligor: Patrick A. Sullivan

Obligor Address: 106 Horseshoe

Drive, Royersford, PA 19468

Unit Week: 6024, 10-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $21739.86

Perdiem: $10.87

 

Contract No.: 335480

Obligor: Cheryl A. Hunt and Roger

L. Hunt

Obligor Address: 4917 Rollins Street,

Zephyrhills, FL 33542

Unit Week: 6024, 42-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10179.00

Perdiem: $5.09

 

Contract No.: 335055

Obligor: Cynthia L. Bowden and 

Carlas S. Bowden

Obligor Address: 1185 Prickly Pear 

Way, Seffner, FL 33584

Unit Week: 6024, 5-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $10720.67

Perdiem: $5.36

 

Contract No.: 335422

Obligor: Ibrahim Kejara, Khady 

Soumboundou and  Independent

Savings Plan Company D/B/A Ispc, 

A Florida Corporation

Obligor Address: 1613 Bradmere 

Lane, Lithia Springs, GA 30122

Unit Week: 6024, 8-E

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $10318.51

Perdiem: $5.16

 

Contract No.: 334462

Obligor: Katharine M. Mills and

Michael D. Mills

Obligor Address: 3347 Peninsula

Circle, Melbourne, FL 32940

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7996/2672

Amount: $12442.10

Perdiem: $6.22

 

Contract No.: 334375

Obligor: Frederick Geathers and 

Linda F. Geathers

Obligor Address: 1794 Hickory Hill 

Road, Green Pond, SC 29446

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 37-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $29043.86

Perdiem: $14.52

 

Contract No.: 334532

Obligor: Laura B. Collins

Obligor Address: 1701 San Pablo

Road S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Unit Week: 6026/6027, 43-O

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 8018/2402

Amount: $12274.95

Perdiem: $6.14

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No.2019 31204 CICI 

OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MATILDA FRANCES TAYLOR, DECEASED, et al.

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment entered in Case No. 2019 31204 CICI  of the Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein, PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION FKA OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC, Plaintiff, and, UNKNOWN SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MATILDA FRANCES TAYLOR, DECEASED, et al., are Defendants, Clerk of the Circuit Court, LAURA E. ROTH, will sell to the highest bidder for cash at WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at the hour of 11:00 AM, on the 13th day of August, 2021, the following described property:

LOT THIRTEEN (13) AND FOURTEEN (14), BLOCK SIX (6), DAYTONA PINES SUBDIVISION ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 41 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

TOGETHER WITH A 1995 MERITT MANUFACTURED HOME; BEARING SERIAL#: FLHMLCB102514075A AND FLHMLCB102514075B; TITLE#: 71270133 AND 71270135 

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

DATED this 25th day of June, 2021. 

GREENSPOON MARDER LLP

TRADE CENTRE SOUTH, SUITE 700

100 WEST CYPRESS CREEK ROAD

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

Telephone:  (954) 343 6273

Hearing Line:  (888) 491-1120

Facsimile:  (954) 343 6982

Email 1: karissa.chin-duncan@gmlaw.com

Email 2: gmforeclosure@gmlaw.com

By: /s/ Karissa Chin-Duncan, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98472

61289.0010 / JSchwartz

IMPORTANT

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY ON BEHALF OF FINANCIAL ASSET SECURITIES CORP., SOUNDVIEW HOME LOAN TRUST 2007-WMC1, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-WMC1

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

KAREN M. TAZIOLI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN M. TAZIOLI; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEM, INC., AS NOMINEE FOR WMC MORTGAGE CORP.;

 Defendant(s).

 CASE NO.:  2019-10583-CIDL

RE-NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to the Order Granting Motion to Cancel and Reschedule Foreclosure Sale entered on March 8, 2021 in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court, Laura E Roth, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 20th day of July, 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure or order, to wit:

LOT 16, BLOCK 1910, DELTONA LAKES, UNIT SEVENTY FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29, PAGES 28 THROUGH 44, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property address: 2910 Keesler Street, Deltona, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS AN ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO ACCESS COURT FACILITIES OR PARTICIPATE IN A COURT PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. TO REQUEST SUCH AN ACCOMMODATION, PLEASE CONTACT COURT ADMINISTRATION IN ADVANCE OF THE DATE THE SERVICE IS NEEDED: COURT ADMINISTRATION, 125 E. ORANGE AVE., STE. 300, DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096. HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, PLEASE CALL 711.

I HEREBY CERTIFY a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been furnished to all parties on the attached service list by e-Service or by First Class U.S. Mail on this 16th day of June 2021:

Respectfully submitted, 

PADGETT LAW GROUP

/s/ HEATHER GRIFFITHS, ESQ.

Florida Bar # 91444

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203

Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone)

(850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com 

Attorney for Plaintiff

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF LAKE HELEN

The City Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the subdivision located at 128 E Craig Ave, Lake Helen, Florida. Final Approval of this subdivision will be considered by the City Commission on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting.

Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.  The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.

If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based.  To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.  The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record. 

Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.

June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11473-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DEWEY DAVID OGLE                  

a/k/a DAVID D. OGLE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Dewey David Ogle, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives:

Ryan F. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 108120

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representatives:

Lindsey R. Fidler

719 Nixon Lane

Port Orange, FL 32129

 

James S. Harlin, Jr.

1800 S. Palmetto Ave. #108

South Daytona, FL 32119

 

Margo M. Tillotson

2967 S. Atlantic Ave., #807

Daytona Beach Shores, FL 32118

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF LAKE HELEN

The City Commission of the City of Lake Helen will conduct a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at City Hall (327 S. Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida) to consider the Variance located at 192 N High St, Lake Helen, Florida for building expansion within the setback. Final Approval of this Variance will be considered by the City Commission on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the Regular City Commission Meeting.

Copies of all documents are available at Lake Helen City Hall, 327 South Lakeview Drive, Lake Helen, Florida.  The City Commission may also discuss other issues related to this matter or any other issues.

If any person decides to appeal any decision by the City Commission with respect to any matter considered at the above meetings, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, including all testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based.  To that end, such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made.  The City of Lake Helen does not provide this record. 

Individuals with disabilities, needing to participate in any of these proceedings should contact City Hall at least three (3) working days in advance of the meeting date and time at (386) 228-2121.

June 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA – 

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021 11178  PRDL

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

ROBERT I. SHERRILL,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of ROBERT I. SHERRILL, deceased, whose date of death was February 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks

Coren J. Meeks, Esq.

Florida Bar Number: 091856

MEEKS AND CEELY, P.L.

311 East Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-0199

Fax: (386) 469-0091

E-Mail: coren@meeksandceely.com

Secondary: denise@meeksandceely.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Rebecca A. Sherrill

REBECCA A. SHERRILL

2300 S. Nova Road, Lot 45

Daytona Beach, Florida 32119

June 24 & July 1, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA  

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2021 10144 PRDL

Div.: 10

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

JULIA R. LEKICH

Deceased.

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Cynthia Cardenas (address unknown) and

Antonio Cardenas (address unknown)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Administration has been filed in this Court. You are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Petitioner’s attorney, whose name and address is: Coren J. Meeks, c/o Meeks and Ceely, P.L., 311 E. Rich Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724, on or before July 15, 2021, and to file the original of the written defenses with the Clerk of this court either before service or immediately thereafter. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded, without further notice. This Notice shall be published in The Beacon once a week for FOUR (4) consecutive weeks.

Signed on this 3rd day of June, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Court

By: /s/ D. Patterson

Deputy Clerk

First Publication on: June 17, 2021.

June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No. 2021-10739-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

HOWARD M. RICHARDS, JR.,

Deceased. 

 NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

The administration of the estate of Howard M. Richards, Jr., deceased, whose date of death was February 10, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721.   The name and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having the claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION §733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL FOREVER BE BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of the first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Personal Representative(s)

/s/ KENNETH MACKIE, 

P.O. Box 36188

Pensacola, FL 32516

Tel:  (850) 485-4004

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative(s)

ROBERT B. TRUMBO, JR., ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No.: 283088

BAILEY & TRUMBO, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

(386) 423-1110

Email: baileyandtrumbo@gmail.com 

Attorney for Petitioner

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number: 2021-11487-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

C. DEBIE WATERMAN, 

a/k/a CLARA DEBIE WATERMAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of C. DEBIE WATERMAN, a/k/a CLARA DEBIE WATERMAN, deceased, file number 2021-11487-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claim(s) against the estate with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is June 24, 2021.

/s/ Michael P. Nordman, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 0629421

Taylor and Nordman, P.A.

112 North Florida Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32720

Tel: (386) 734-2558

Fax: (386) 734-4579

Email: mnordman@delandlawyer.com

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

 

/s/ COLETTE KOOP 

412 S. Woodland Blvd.

DeLand, FL 32720

Personal Representative

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021-11500-PRDL

Division  10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MARY R. WILKANS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARY R. WILKANS, deceased, whose date of death was May 3, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue DeLand, FL 32724.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar Number:  95641

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Ave., Ste 300

Port Orange, Florida 32127

Telephone:  (386) 763-5083

Fax:  (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Alt. E-Mails:

gmeier@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Alexandra M. Kearney

95134 Ventures Court

Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IN RE: Dissolution of Marriage of:

Case No.: 2021 31021 FMCI

BRUNA PETRELLI SOARES,

Petitioner/Wife,

vs.

MICHAEL BEN GIL VAN RHEENEN,

Respondent/Husband.

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

(NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) 

TO: MICHAEL BEN GIL VAN RHEENEN

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on:

Felicia A. Bunbury, Esq.

FLBN: 0124049

THE FAB LAW FIRM, LLC

111 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 800

Orlando, Florida 32801

Emails: fab@thefablawfirm.com

paralegal@thefablawfirm.com

Attorney for the Petitioner/Wife

on or before July 12th, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Volusia County Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided:

None

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: May 27th, 2021

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard

Deputy Clerk

June 10, 17, 24 & July 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY,FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2021 10550 PRDL

Division  Probate 

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

STEVEN EDWARD RUMBLES

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Steven Edward Rumbles, deceased, whose date of death was August 27, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32734.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 24, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Gregory 

Herman-Giddens

Florida Bar Number: 957968

Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & 

Holt, P.A.

8889 Pelican Bay Blvd., Suite 400

Naples, FL  34108

Telephone: (239) 344-1100

Fax: (239) 344-1200

E-Mail: gregory.herman-giddens@henlaw.com

Secondary E-Mail: barbra.asselta@henlaw.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Ruth M. Rumbles

204 Madison Drive

Streamwood, Illinois 60107

June 24 & July 1, 2021

 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11169-PRDL

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

AUNRY CORRINE MCKELVEY

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of

Aunry Corrine McKelvey, deceased,

whose date of death was

February 3, 2021, is pending in

the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is Post Office

Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.

The names and addresses of the

personal representative and the

personal representative's attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate

on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file

their claims with this court ON OR

BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF

THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE

OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having

claims or demands against decedent's

estate must file their claims

with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED

WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET

FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY

CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of

this notice is July 1, 2021.

Personal Representative:

FREDDIE SMITH

504 Bostwick Avenue

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

CATHERINE E. DAVEY

Attorney | Florida Bar Number: 991724

DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.

PO Box 941251

Maitland, Florida 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: catherine@daveylg.com

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0194

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL

U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee

under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement

dated as of October 1, 2006, GSAMP Trust

2006-HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,

Series 2006-HE7,

Plaintiff, vs.

Kristin L. Holdaway a/k/a Kristin Holdaway, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein U.S. Bank, National Association,

as Trustee under the Pooling and Servicing

Agreement dated as of October 1,

2006, GSAMP Trust 2006-HE7, Mortgage

Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-HE7

is the Plaintiff and Kristin L. Holdaway

a/k/a Kristin Holdaway; Roy L.

Holdaway a/k/a Roy Holdaway; Advanced

Minerals, Inc., a Florida Corporation, as

Trustee under that certain Land Trust

dated June 18th, 20013, known as the

1475 6th Street Trust; Unknown Beneficiaries

of that certain Land Trust dated

June 18th, 20013, known as the 1475 6th

Street Trust; Accredited Home Lenders,

Inc. A California Corporation, S/B/M to

Aames Funding Corporation d/b/a Aames

Home Loan, a California Corporation â€“

A Dissolved Corporation are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM on

the 5th day of August, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 4, 5, & 6, BLOCK 66, PLAT NO. 1

OF WEST HIGHLANDS, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE

214, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24th day of June, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By KAREN GREEN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 628875

14-F03291

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0193

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO. 2020 31077 CICI

NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a

CHaMPION MORTGaGE COMPaNY,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs, DEVIsEEs,

GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,

CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND all OTHERs

WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT IN THE EsTaTE

Of RONalD J. REMBIs, DECEasED, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and entered

in 2020 31077 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH

Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein NatioNStar MortGaGe LLc D/B/a cHaMPioN

MortGaGe coMPaNY is the Plaintiff and tHe

UNKNoWN HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS,

trUSteeS aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN

iNtereSt iN tHe eState oF roNaLD J. reMBiS,

DeceaSeD; UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG

oN BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND

UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; KareN McGreGor; cYNtHia

reMBiS; KiMBerLY aDair; riVerWooD

PLaNtatioN HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc.

are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the

circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on

July 14, 2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 18, riVerWooD PHaSe i, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN

MaP BooK 39, PaGe 63, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 6106 eVerGLaDeS DriVe,

Port oraNGe, FL 32127

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

20-019362

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0187

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO. 2019 32206 CICI

fREEDOM MORTGaGE CORPORaTION,

Plaintiff, vs.

HEaTHER lYNN alBaNY, as PERsONal

REPREsENTaTIVE Of THE EsTaTE Of lINDa

GaIl lEWIs a/K/a lINDa G. lEWIs, DECEasED, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and

entered in 2019 32206 cici of the circuit court

of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein FreeDoM MortGaGe

corPoratioN is the Plaintiff and HeatHer

LYNN aLBaNY, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe

oF tHe eState oF LiNDa GaiL LeWiS

a/K/a LiNDa G. LeWiS, DeceaSeD; KriStY

Lea LeWiS; HeatHer LYNN aLBaNY; aMY

NicoLe JoNeS; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt

oF reVeNUe are the Defendant(s). Laura

e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on July 14,

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 16, cYPreSS coVe - PHaSe ii,

accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,

aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 36,

PaGeS 85 aND 86, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 845 cHicKaDee Dr,

Port oraNGe, FL 32127

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

19-385376

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0186

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO. 2020 11176 CIDl

BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON TRUsT

COMPaNY, N.a. as TRUsTEE fOR

MORTGaGE assETs MaNaGEMENT sERIEs I TRUsT,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOsEfINa DE JEsUs GaRCIa, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated May 05, 2021, and entered

in 2020 11176 ciDL of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH

Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN trUSt coMPaNY,

N.a. aS trUStee For MortGaGe aSSetS

MaNaGeMeNt SerieS i trUSt is the Plaintiff and

JoSeFiNa De JeSUS Garcia; tHe UNKNoWN

HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS,

aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS, trUSteeS

aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt

iN tHe eState oF DoLoreS riVera otero, DeceaSeD;

UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG oN

BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND

UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; YoLaNDa raMoS; tHe iNDePeNDeNt

SaViNGS PLaN coMPaNY D/B/a iSPc

are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the

circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on

July 13, 2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

aLL tHat certaiN LaND SitUate iN VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa, ViZ:Lot 7, BLocK 55,

DeLtoNa LaKeS, UNit teN, aS Per PLat

tHereoF, recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25,

PaGe 186, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 969 DeLtoNa BLVD., DeLtoNa, FL 32725

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

20-046318

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0185

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO. 2020 31281 CICI

GTE fEDERal CREDIT UNION D/B/a/ GTE fINaNCIal,

Plaintiff, vs.

HEaTHER l. PERKINs, as PERsONal

REPREsENTaTIVE Of THE EsTaTE Of

sHaRON l. aDDIsON a/K/a sHaRON lOUIsE

aDDIsON, DECEasED, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and

entered in 2020 31281 cici of the circuit court of

the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein Gte FeDeraL creDit

UNioN D/B/a/ Gte FiNaNciaL is the Plaintiff and

HeatHer L. PerKiNS, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe

oF tHe eState oF SHaroN L.

aDDiSoN a/K/a SHaroN LoUiSe aDDiSoN,

DeceaSeD; HeatHer L. PerKiNS; JUStiN

WaDe aDDiSoN; coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe

HiLL HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc. are

the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of

the circuit court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM, on July 14, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 22, coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe

HiLL, PHaSe iii-B, accorDiNG to tHe

PLat tHereoF recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 47, PaGe 44, PUBLic recorDS

oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 2963 oaK Lea Dr,

SoUtH DaYtoNa, FL 32119

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

20-054254

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0184

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO. 2019 10868 CIDl

U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, NOT IN

ITs INDIVIDUal CaPaCITY, BUT sOlElY as

INDENTURE TRUsTEE fOR lEGaCY

MORTGaGE assET TRUsT 2018-Gs3,

Plaintiff, vs.

aNGEl R. COlON, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated august 27, 2019,

and entered in 2019 10868 ciDL of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida, wherein U.S. BaNK NatioNaL

aSSociatioN, Not iN itS iNDiViDUaL

caPacitY, BUt SoLeLY aS iNDeNtUre

trUStee For LeGacY MortGaGe aSSet

trUSt 2018-GS3 is the Plaintiff and aNGeL r.

coLoN are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as

the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM, on July 13, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LotS 36, 37, 38 aND 39, BLocK F, PLaNtatioN

eStateS UNit 2, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD

iN MaP BooK 11, PaGe 183, PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 131 e HiGHBaNKS rD, DeBarY, FL 32713

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

18-224182

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0183

NOTICE TO CREDITORs

iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ProBate DiViSioN

file No. 2021 11480 PRDl

IN RE: EsTaTE Of

QUINCIE BlaINE BERRY

Deceased.

the administration of the estate of quincie

Blaine Berry, deceased, whose date of death

was July 23, 2020, is pending in the circuit

court for Volusia county, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N. alabama

avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. the

names and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's attorney

are set forth below.

all creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's

estate on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court oN or BeFore tHe Later oF 3

MoNtHS aFter tHe tiMe oF tHe FirSt

PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice or 30 DaYS

aFter tHe Date oF SerVice oF a coPY

oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.

all other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate must file their claims with this

court WitHiN 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe Date

oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.

aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe tiMe

PerioDS Set FortH iN FLoriDa StatUteS

SectioN 733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.

NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS

Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo

(2) YearS or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt'S

Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.

the date of first publication of this notice is

June 24, 2021.

Personal Representative:

JENNIfER HORNaK

1534 creek Point Boulevard

Jacksonville, Florida 32218

attorney for the Personal representative:

eLiot J. SaFer

attorney

Florida Bar Number: 0194511

DUSS KeNNeY SaFer HaMPtoN & JooS Pa

4348 Southpoint Boulevard, Suite 101

Jacksonville, FL 32216

telephone: (904) 543-4300

Fax: (904) 543-4301

e-Mail: esafer@jaxfirm.com

Secondary e-Mail: pleadings@jaxfirm.com

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0182

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

CasE No. 2018 31858 CICI

lOaNCaRE, llC,

PlaINTIff, Vs.

WIllIaM D. MCClEllaND, JR., ET al.

DEfENDaNT(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 29, 2021 in

the above action, the Volusia county clerk of

court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,

Florida, on august 27, 2021, at 11:00 aM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Lot 11 MaSoN ParK HoMeS, according to

the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 19,

Page 147 of the Public records of Volusia county, Florida

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. the

court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

troMBerG, MorriS & PoULiN, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33432

telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: PriNcY VaLiatHoDatHiL, esq.

FBN 70971

18-000170

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0181

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO: 2017 31215 CICI

BaYVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JaMEs s. THOMas; saNDRa THOMas; CaPITal

ONE BaNK (Usa), N.a. f/K/a

CaPITal ONE BaNK; CaRlsON ENTERPRIsEs, llC.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an order

Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to reschedule the Foreclosure

Sale Date entered in civil case No. 2017

31215 cici of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial

circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein

BaYVieW LoaN SerViciNG, LLc. is Plaintiff and

tHoMaS, JaMeS, et al, are Defendants. the

clerk, LaUra e. rotH, shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at Volusia county's on

Line Public auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM on august 04, 2021, in accordance

with chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the

following described property located in VoLUSia

county, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment

of Mortgage Foreclosure and re-establishment of

Lost Note, to-wit:

Lot 82, FoXBoro SUBDiViSioN, PHaSe

iii, accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,

recorDeD iN MaP BooK 41, PaGe(S)

48 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

the court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time

of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

certiFicate oF SerVice

i HereBY certiFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was served by electronic

Mail pursuant to rule 2.516, Fla. r. Jud. admin,

and/or by U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance

with the attached service list this 18th day of June, 2021.

MattHeW eDWarD HearNe, esq.

FreNKeL LaMBert WeiSS WeiSMaN & GorDoN, LLP

one east Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 84251

DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice

PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-075672-F00

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0180

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2019 30874 CICI

freedom Mortgage Corporation,

Plaintiff, vs.

lloyd smith Howell, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the

Final Judgment and/or order rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale, entered in case No. 2019

30874 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH

Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein Freedom Mortgage

corporation is the Plaintiff and Lloyd Smith

Howell; Mary catherine Howell; Pelican Bay

Homeowners association, inc.; any and all Unknown

Parties claiming By, through, Under, or

against the Herein Named individual Defendant(s)

Who are Not Known to Be Dead or

alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May

claim an interest as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, or other claimants; Unknown tenant

whose name is fictitious to account for parties

in possession are the Defendants, that Laura

roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00aM on the 13th day of august, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 1, PeLicaN BaY, PHaSe iii, UNit 2,

accorDiNG to tHe MaP iN MaP BooK

37, PaGe(S) 50 tHroUGH 55, iNcLUSiVe,

oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 18th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.

Florida Bar No. 85926

20-F01417

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0179

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2013 13025 CIDl

Us Bank Trust National association, Not in Its

Individual Capacity but solely as Owner

Trustee for VRMTG asset Trust,

Plaintiff, vs.

I Dale Goldbach, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in case No. 2013 13025 ciDL of the

circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in and

for Volusia county, Florida, wherein US Bank trust

National association, Not in its individual capacity

but Solely as owner trustee for VrMtG asset trust

is the Plaintiff and any and all Unknown Parties

claiming By, through, Under, and against the Herein

Named individual Defendant(S) Who are Not Known

to Be Dead or alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties

May claim an interest as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, or other claiman; tenant #1 N/K/a Barbara

Howell; tenant #2 N/K/a Devon Goldbach; tenant

#3 N/K/a Heather Goldbach; tenant #4; anderson

e. Strickland, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale

Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,

Deceased; Bruce teets a/K/a Bruce Jeffrey

teets, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach

a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,

Deceased; Danielle Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle Strickland

Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle Lee Strickland N/K/a

Danielle Strickland anderson, as an Heir of the estate

of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach

a/K/a Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Devon Joseph

Goldbach, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale

Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,

Deceased; George Hack; Laurin eugene

Sarkki, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach

a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,

Deceased; the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees,

assignees, Lienors, creditors, trustees, or other

claimants claiming By, through, Under, or against

irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a

Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Mike Browning a/K/a

Michael Browning, as an Heir of the estate of, irene

Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale

Goldbach, Deceased; Danielle Lee Strickland;

Danielle Strickland Whitcomb are the Defendants,

that Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00

aM on the 27th day of July, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 24, BLocK 1192, DeLtoNa LaKeS,

UNit 43, a SUBDiViSioN accorDiNG to

MaP iN MaP BooK 27, PaGeS 270 to 283,

iNcLUSiVe, PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By J BeNNett KitterMaN, esq.

Florida Bar No. 98636

15-F07752

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0178

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2018 10639 CIDl

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as

Trustee for HsI asset securitization

Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2,

Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, series 2006-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs.

Gregory Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10639 ciDL of the

circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in

and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche

Bank National trust company, as trustee for HSi

asset Securitization corporation trust 2006-oPt2,

Mortgage-Pass-through certificates, Series

2006-oPt2 is the Plaintiff and Gregory

Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera; tanya Herrera

a/k/a tanya Sartin a/k/a tonya M. Herrera; advanced

Minerals, inc., as trustee of the 352 Providence

352 Land trust dated November 12, 2016;

Unknown Beneficiaries of the 352 Providence 352

Land trust dated November 12, 2016; HSBc

Mortgage Services, inc.; the independent Savings

Plan company d/b/a iSPc; Livewire Properties,

inc., as trustee of the Herrara Providence

trust dated March 01, 2006 are the Defendants,

that Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00 aM on the 10th day of august, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

Lot 5, BLocK 439, DeLtoNa LaKeS

UNit tWeLVe, accorDiNG to tHe

PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN PLat

BooK 25, PaGeS 207 tHroUGH 209, iNcLUSiVe,

oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By KareN GreeN, esq.

Florida Bar No. 628875

17-F02889

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0177

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2018 10855 CIDl

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as

Trustee for ameriquest Mortgage securities

Inc., asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,

series 2005-R10,

Plaintiff, vs.

Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a

Diana Burgess, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10855 ciDL of the

circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in

and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche

Bank National trust company, as trustee for

ameriquest Mortgage Securities inc., asset-Backed

Pass-through certificates, Series 2005-r10

is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a

Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana Burgess; robert

Burgess; Beneficial Florida inc; Unknown Spouse

of robert Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura

roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00

aM on the 3rd day of august, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 3, BLocK 1625, DeLtoNa LaKeS

UNit SiXtY-tWo, accorDiNG to tHe

MaP tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 28, at PaGeS 95 tHroUGH 99 oF

tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 16th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.

Florida Bar No. 85926

17-F02138

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0176

NOTICE Of REsCHEDUlED salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL actioN

CasE NO.: 2017 11222 CIDl

WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

sTEPHEN W. WEBB a/K/a sTEPHEN WEBB

a/K/a sTEPHEN WaDE WEBB, et al,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to an order rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale dated august 15, 2021, and entered in

case No. 2017 11222 ciDL of the circuit court of the Seventh

Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida in which Wells

Fargo Bank, N.a., is the Plaintiff and Stephen W. Webb a/k/a

Stephen Webb a/k/a Stephen Wade Webb, George Muir, Janet

Muir, Jennifer Logan, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate

of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Kelly M.

Logan a/k/a Kelly M. Granahan, a possible Heir to the estate

of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,

Leslie Webb, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate of Sidney

F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary S. Johnson

a/k/a Mary Susan Johnson, a possible Heir to the estate of the

estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary

S. Johnson, as Personal representative of the estate of Sidney

F. Logan, Deceased, Sidney Logan Jr., a possible Heir to the

estate of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,

State of Florida, Department of revenue, Suntrust

Bank, the independent Savings Plan company d/b/a iSPc, the

Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees, Lienors, creditors,

trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, under,

or against, Sidney F. Logan/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased ,Volusia

county, Florida clerk of the circuit court, are defendants,

the Volusia county clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia county, Florida

at 11:00aM eSt on the august 24, 2021 the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

Lot 30, BLocK 749, DeLtoNa LaKeS UNit

tHirtY tWo, accorDiNG to MaP or PLat

tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 27,

PaGeS 101 tHroUGH 118, iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe

PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

a/K/a 2432 LacKLaND DriVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2021.

aLBerteLLi LaW

P. o. Box 23028

tampa, FL 33623

tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe

Florida Bar No.: 41835

17-016948

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0175

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CasE NO.: 2017 10667 CIDl

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON f/K/a

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK as sUCCEssOR

TRUsTEE fOR JPMORGaN CHasE BaNK,

N.a., as TRUsTEE fOR THE BENEfIT Of THE

CERTIfICaTEHOlDERs Of POPUlaR aBs,

INC. MORTGaGE Pass-THROUGH

CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2006-a,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE

Of IRENE a. COX, DECEasED, WHETHER

saID UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIM as

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs,

assIGNEEs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER ClaIMaNTs;

NORMaN C. COX; RHONDa l. OlIVER; JOHN

P. COX; TaNDa G. COX; alEXaNDRa NICOlE

HasHMaN; JONaTHaN C. COX; GREGORY T.

COX; ROBERT E. COX; THE CITY Of

EDGEWaTER, flORIDa, a MUNICIPal

CORPORaTION; UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,

GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,

CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, aND all OTHER

PaRTIEs ClaIMING aN INTEREsT BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE

Of MaRY l. MUssETTER a/K/a MaRY

lOUIsE MUssETTER a/K/a MaRY MUssETTER,

DECEasED,

Defendant(s).

Notice oF SaLe iS HereBY GiVeN

pursuant to the order of Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated June 22, 2021, and

entered in case No. 2017 10667 ciDL of

the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit

in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN

F/K/a tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK

aS SUcceSSor trUStee For JP-MorGaN

cHaSe BaNK, N.a., aS

trUStee For tHe BeNeFit oF tHe

certiFicateHoLDerS oF PoPULar

aBS, iNc. MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH

certiFicateS SerieS

2006-a, is Plaintiff and UNKNoWN PartieS

cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH, UNDer

or aGaiNSt tHe eState oF ireNe a.

coX, DeceaSeD, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS

cLaiM aS SPoUSeS,

HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS,

creDitorS, trUSteeS,

or otHer cLaiMaNtS; NorMaN c.

coX; rHoNDa L. oLiVer; JoHN P.

coX; taNDa G. coX; aLeXaNDra

NicoLe HaSHMaN; JoNatHaN c.

coX; GreGorY t. coX; roBert e.

coX; tHe citY oF eDGeWater,

FLoriDa, a MUNiciPaL corPoratioN;

UNKNoWN HeirS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS,

creDitorS, trUSteeS, aND aLL

otHer PartieS cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt

BY, tHroUGH, UNDer or

aGaiNSt tHe eState oF MarY L.

MUSSetter a/K/a MarY LoUiSe MUSSetter

a/K/a MarY MUSSetter, DeceaSeD,

are Defendants, the office of

the clerk, Volusia county clerk of the

court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 12th

day of august, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LotS 7239 aND 7420, BLocK 233,

reViSeD PLat or Part oF

FLoriDa SHoreS UNit #7, MaP

BooK 23, PaGe 131, recorDS

oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

Property address: 2113 Juniper Dr.,

edgewater, Florida 32141

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: June 25, 2021

MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc

By: roBert McLaiN, esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc

3222 commerce Place, Suite a

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

telephone: (561) 713-1400

email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

17-401854

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0196

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN:

CasE NO.: 2019 11826 CIDl

WIlMINGTON saVINGs fUND sOCIETY, fsB,

NOT IN ITs INDIVIDUal CaPaCITY BUT

sOlElY as OWNER TRUsTEE Of CsMC

2018-RPl1 TRUsT,

Plaintiff, vs.

MaTTHEW CHaRlEs BERI; ClERK Of

COURT Of VOlUsIa COUNTY flORIDa;

flORIDa HOUsING fINaNCE

CORPORaTION; sTaTE Of flORIDa;

JaNEaN NICHOlE BERI; HaRRY BERI, III;

JEffREY THOMas CaTHCaRT; UNKNOWN

TENaNT IN POssEssION Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 22nd day of

June 2021, and entered in case No. 2019 11826

ciDL, of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit

in and for VoLUSia county, Florida, wherein

WiLMiNGtoN SaViNGS FUND SocietY, FSB,

Not iN itS iNDiViDUaL caPacitY BUt SoLeLY

aS oWNer trUStee oF cSMc 2018-rPL1

trUSt is the Plaintiff and MattHeW cHarLeS

Beri; cLerK oF coUrt oF VoLUSia coUNtY

FLoriDa; FLoriDa HoUSiNG FiNaNce corPoratioN;

State oF FLoriDa; JaNeaN NicHoLe

Beri; HarrY Beri, iii; JeFFreY

tHoMaS catHcart; UNKNoWN teNaNt N/K/a

SteVeN MUrPHY; and UNKNoWN teNaNt iN

PoSSeSSioN oF tHe SUBJect ProPertY are

defendants. LaUra e. rotH as the clerk of the

circuit court shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at, 11:00 aM on the 24th day of august

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 14 aND tHe SoUtH 41 Feet oF Lot

15, PLYMoUtH ParK, accorDiNG to tHe

MaP tHereoF, a recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 8, PaGe 21, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

iF YoU are a PerSoN cLaiMiNG a riGHt to

FUNDS reMaiNiNG aFter tHe SaLe, YoU MUSt

FiLe a cLaiM WitH tHe cLerK No Later tHaN

tHe Date tHat tHe cLerK rePortS tHe

FUNDS aS UNcLaiMeD. iF YoU FaiL to FiLe a

cLaiM, YoU WiLL Not Be eNtitLeD to aNY reMaiNiNG

FUNDS. aFter tHe FUNDS are rePorteD

aS UNcLaiMeD, oNLY tHe oWNer oF

recorD aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS PeNDeNS

MaY cLaiM tHe SUrPLUS.

Dated this 25 day of June, 2021.

By: SHaNe FULLer, esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

cHoice LeGaL GroUP, P.a.

P.o. Box 771270

coral Springs, FL 33077

telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice

PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-03036

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0195

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2017 11215 CIDl

CitiMortgage, Inc.,

Plaintiff, vs.

amanda M. smith a/k/a amanda smith, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or order

rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in case No. 2017 11215 ciDL of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit,

in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein citiMortgage, inc. is the Plaintiff

and amanda M. Smith a/k/a amanda

Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,

that Laura roth, Volusia county

clerk of court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 aM on

the 24th day of august, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 38c, BLocK W, PLaNtatioN

eStateS, Part oF SectioN 3,

toWNSHiP 19 SoUtH, raNGe 30

eaSt aND re-SUB'D BLocK X

aND Part oF BLocK W, UNit No

1, accorDiNG to tHe PLat

tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 11, PaGe 279, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 23rd day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By MaXiNe MeLtZer, esq.

Florida Bar No. 119294

17-F02963

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0192

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CasE NO.: 2019 12070 CIDl

fIfTH THIRD BaNK,

Plaintiff, Vs.

THOMas RaNDall RaNK a/K/a THOMas RaNK; et al.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be

made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on June 4, 2021

in civil case No. 2019 12070 ciDL, of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in

and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein, FiFtH

tHirD BaNK is the Plaintiff, and tHoMaS

raNDaLL raNK a/K/a tHoMaS raNK;

DaWN Marie raNK a/K/a DaWN M. raNK;

crYStaL coVe HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN

oF DeLaND, iNc.; UNKNoWN teNaNt

1 N/K/a KiM tHaYer; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN

PartieS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,

UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD

iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S) WHo are Not

KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer

SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt

aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.

the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.realforeclose.com on July 22, 2021 at

11:00:00 aM eSt the following described real

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 16, crYStaL coVe, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat tHeroF,

recorDeD iN MaP BooK 47, PaGe

(S) 187 aND 188 oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 23 day of June, 2021.

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South congress avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ZacHarY ULLMaN, esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1599-140B

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0191

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CasE NO.: 2020 30397 CICI

DEUTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TRUsT

COMPaNY, as TRUsTEE fOR aMERIQUEsT

MORTGaGE sECURITIEs INC.,

assET-BaCKED Pass-THROUGH

CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-R8,

Plaintiff, Vs.

MaRK COlEMaN; aNDREa COlEMaN; et al.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be made

pursuant to an order or Final Judgment. Final

Judgment was awarded on February 2, 2021 in

civil case No. 2020 30397 cici, of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida, wherein, DeUtScHe

BaNK NatioNaL trUSt coMPaNY, aS

trUStee For aMeriqUeSt MortGaGe SecUritieS

iNc., aSSet-BacKeD PaSS-tHroUGH

certiFicateS, SerieS 2005-r8 is

the Plaintiff, and MarK coLeMaN; aNDrea

coLeMaN; UNKNoWN teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN

teNaNt #2; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS

cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND

aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)

WHo are Not KNoWN to Be

DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN

PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS

SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, or

otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.

the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com

on July 23, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM

eSt the following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 5, BLocK 3, orMoND GoLFriDGe

eState, UNit 1, accorDiNG to MaP

BooK 32, PaGe 41, Per or BooK 3967,

PaGe 2808 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS

oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24 day of June, 2021.

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JeNNiFer traVieSo

Florida #641065

Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-4507B

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0190

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL actioN

CasE NO.: 2019 12149 CIDl

U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as INDENTURE

TRUsTEE, fOR THE CIM TRUsT

2016-3, MORTGaGE-BaCKED NOTEs, sERIEs 2016-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

lYNN ERICKsON, et al,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8, 2021, and

entered in case No. 2019 12149 ciDL of the circuit

court of the Seventh Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida in which U.S. Bank National

association, as indenture trustee, for the

ciM trust 2016-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series

2016-3, is the Plaintiff and Lynn erickson, tracy a.

erickson, are defendants, the Volusia county clerk

of the circuit court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia

county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 27,

2021 the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LotS 2705 aND 2706 BLocK 114

FLoriDa SHoreS SUBDiViSioN UNit

No. 4 accorDiNG to tHe PLat

tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK

23, PaGe 104 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS

oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

a/K/a 1415 traVeLerS PaLM DriVe

eDGeWater FL 32132

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim be-fore

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.

aLBerteLLi LaW

P. o. Box 23028

tampa, FL 33623

tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe

Florida Bar #41835

19-018659

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0189

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL actioN

CasE NO.: 2017-11342-CIDl

WElls faRGO BaNK, NaTIONal

assOCIaTION as TRUsTEE fOR OPTION

ONE MORTGaGE lOaN TRUsT 2007-fXD2,

assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-fXD2,

Plaintiff, vs.

GaBE J. JENsEN, et al,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8, 2021, and

entered in case No. 2017-11342-ciDL of the circuit

court of the Seventh Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida in which Wells Fargo

Bank, National association as trustee for option

one Mortgage Loan trust 2007-FXD2, asset-Backed

certificates, Series 2007-FXD2, is the

Plaintiff and Bing Development company, LLc, as

successor trustee of the 1431 Howland Blvd Land

trust dated 15th of September 2017, Gabe J.

Jensen, city of Deltona, a Florida Municipal corporation,

the Unknown Beneficiaries of the 1431

Howland Blvd. Land trust date 15th day of September

2017, are defendants, the Volusia county

clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/

online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

Volusia county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 27,

2021 the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

Lot 11, BLocK 1001, DeLtoNa LaKeS

UNit tHirtY-eiGHt, accorDiNG to

tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN

MaP BooK 27, PaGe(S) 202 tHroUGH

208 iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

a/K/a 1431 HoWLaND BLVD, DeLtoNa, FL 32738

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.

aLBerteLLi LaW

P. o. Box 23028

tampa, FL 33623

tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe

Florida Bar #41835

18-008001

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0188

************