NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-11169-PRDL
Division Probate
IN RE: ESTATE OF
AUNRY CORRINE MCKELVEY
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of
Aunry Corrine McKelvey, deceased,
whose date of death was
February 3, 2021, is pending in
the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is Post Office
Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.
The names and addresses of the
personal representative and the
personal representative's attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate
on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file
their claims with this court ON OR
BEFORE THE LATER OF 3
MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF
THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE
OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent
and other persons having
claims or demands against decedent's
estate must file their claims
with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED
WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET
FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES
SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME
PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY
CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S
DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of
this notice is July 1, 2021.
Personal Representative:
FREDDIE SMITH
504 Bostwick Avenue
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CATHERINE E. DAVEY
Attorney | Florida Bar Number: 991724
DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.
PO Box 941251
Maitland, Florida 32794-1251
Telephone: (407) 645-4833
Fax: (407) 645-4832
E-Mail: catherine@daveylg.com
Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0194
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL
U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee
under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement
dated as of October 1, 2006, GSAMP Trust
2006-HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2006-HE7,
Plaintiff, vs.
Kristin L. Holdaway a/k/a Kristin Holdaway, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein U.S. Bank, National Association,
as Trustee under the Pooling and Servicing
Agreement dated as of October 1,
2006, GSAMP Trust 2006-HE7, Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-HE7
is the Plaintiff and Kristin L. Holdaway
a/k/a Kristin Holdaway; Roy L.
Holdaway a/k/a Roy Holdaway; Advanced
Minerals, Inc., a Florida Corporation, as
Trustee under that certain Land Trust
dated June 18th, 20013, known as the
1475 6th Street Trust; Unknown Beneficiaries
of that certain Land Trust dated
June 18th, 20013, known as the 1475 6th
Street Trust; Accredited Home Lenders,
Inc. A California Corporation, S/B/M to
Aames Funding Corporation d/b/a Aames
Home Loan, a California Corporation â€“
A Dissolved Corporation are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM on
the 5th day of August, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 4, 5, & 6, BLOCK 66, PLAT NO. 1
OF WEST HIGHLANDS, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE
214, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim before the clerk
reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24th day of June, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By KAREN GREEN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 628875
14-F03291
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0193
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO. 2020 31077 CICI
NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a
CHaMPION MORTGaGE COMPaNY,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND all OTHERs
WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT IN THE EsTaTE
Of RONalD J. REMBIs, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and entered
in 2020 31077 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH
Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein NatioNStar MortGaGe LLc D/B/a cHaMPioN
MortGaGe coMPaNY is the Plaintiff and tHe
UNKNoWN HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS,
trUSteeS aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN
iNtereSt iN tHe eState oF roNaLD J. reMBiS,
DeceaSeD; UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG
oN BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND
UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; KareN McGreGor; cYNtHia
reMBiS; KiMBerLY aDair; riVerWooD
PLaNtatioN HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc.
are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the
circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on
July 14, 2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 18, riVerWooD PHaSe i, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN
MaP BooK 39, PaGe 63, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 6106 eVerGLaDeS DriVe,
Port oraNGe, FL 32127
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
20-019362
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0187
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO. 2019 32206 CICI
fREEDOM MORTGaGE CORPORaTION,
Plaintiff, vs.
HEaTHER lYNN alBaNY, as PERsONal
REPREsENTaTIVE Of THE EsTaTE Of lINDa
GaIl lEWIs a/K/a lINDa G. lEWIs, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and
entered in 2019 32206 cici of the circuit court
of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein FreeDoM MortGaGe
corPoratioN is the Plaintiff and HeatHer
LYNN aLBaNY, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe
oF tHe eState oF LiNDa GaiL LeWiS
a/K/a LiNDa G. LeWiS, DeceaSeD; KriStY
Lea LeWiS; HeatHer LYNN aLBaNY; aMY
NicoLe JoNeS; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt
oF reVeNUe are the Defendant(s). Laura
e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on July 14,
2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 16, cYPreSS coVe - PHaSe ii,
accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,
aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 36,
PaGeS 85 aND 86, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 845 cHicKaDee Dr,
Port oraNGe, FL 32127
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
19-385376
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0186
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO. 2020 11176 CIDl
BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON TRUsT
COMPaNY, N.a. as TRUsTEE fOR
MORTGaGE assETs MaNaGEMENT sERIEs I TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
JOsEfINa DE JEsUs GaRCIa, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated May 05, 2021, and entered
in 2020 11176 ciDL of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH
Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN trUSt coMPaNY,
N.a. aS trUStee For MortGaGe aSSetS
MaNaGeMeNt SerieS i trUSt is the Plaintiff and
JoSeFiNa De JeSUS Garcia; tHe UNKNoWN
HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS,
aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS, trUSteeS
aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt
iN tHe eState oF DoLoreS riVera otero, DeceaSeD;
UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG oN
BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND
UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; YoLaNDa raMoS; tHe iNDePeNDeNt
SaViNGS PLaN coMPaNY D/B/a iSPc
are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the
circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on
July 13, 2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
aLL tHat certaiN LaND SitUate iN VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa, ViZ:Lot 7, BLocK 55,
DeLtoNa LaKeS, UNit teN, aS Per PLat
tHereoF, recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25,
PaGe 186, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 969 DeLtoNa BLVD., DeLtoNa, FL 32725
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
20-046318
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0185
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO. 2020 31281 CICI
GTE fEDERal CREDIT UNION D/B/a/ GTE fINaNCIal,
Plaintiff, vs.
HEaTHER l. PERKINs, as PERsONal
REPREsENTaTIVE Of THE EsTaTE Of
sHaRON l. aDDIsON a/K/a sHaRON lOUIsE
aDDIsON, DECEasED, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and
entered in 2020 31281 cici of the circuit court of
the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein Gte FeDeraL creDit
UNioN D/B/a/ Gte FiNaNciaL is the Plaintiff and
HeatHer L. PerKiNS, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe
oF tHe eState oF SHaroN L.
aDDiSoN a/K/a SHaroN LoUiSe aDDiSoN,
DeceaSeD; HeatHer L. PerKiNS; JUStiN
WaDe aDDiSoN; coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe
HiLL HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc. are
the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of
the circuit court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM, on July 14, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 22, coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe
HiLL, PHaSe iii-B, accorDiNG to tHe
PLat tHereoF recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 47, PaGe 44, PUBLic recorDS
oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 2963 oaK Lea Dr,
SoUtH DaYtoNa, FL 32119
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
20-054254
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0184
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO. 2019 10868 CIDl
U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, NOT IN
ITs INDIVIDUal CaPaCITY, BUT sOlElY as
INDENTURE TRUsTEE fOR lEGaCY
MORTGaGE assET TRUsT 2018-Gs3,
Plaintiff, vs.
aNGEl R. COlON, et al.
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated august 27, 2019,
and entered in 2019 10868 ciDL of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida, wherein U.S. BaNK NatioNaL
aSSociatioN, Not iN itS iNDiViDUaL
caPacitY, BUt SoLeLY aS iNDeNtUre
trUStee For LeGacY MortGaGe aSSet
trUSt 2018-GS3 is the Plaintiff and aNGeL r.
coLoN are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as
the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM, on July 13, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LotS 36, 37, 38 aND 39, BLocK F, PLaNtatioN
eStateS UNit 2, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD
iN MaP BooK 11, PaGe 183, PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
Property address: 131 e HiGHBaNKS rD, DeBarY, FL 32713
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.
roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
6409 congress ave., Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33487
telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service email: flmail@raslg.com
By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
communication email: msachs@raslg.com
18-224182
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0183
NOTICE TO CREDITORs
iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia
coUNtY, FLoriDa
ProBate DiViSioN
file No. 2021 11480 PRDl
IN RE: EsTaTE Of
QUINCIE BlaINE BERRY
Deceased.
the administration of the estate of quincie
Blaine Berry, deceased, whose date of death
was July 23, 2020, is pending in the circuit
court for Volusia county, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 N. alabama
avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. the
names and addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative's attorney
are set forth below.
all creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's
estate on whom a copy of this notice is
required to be served must file their claims with
this court oN or BeFore tHe Later oF 3
MoNtHS aFter tHe tiMe oF tHe FirSt
PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice or 30 DaYS
aFter tHe Date oF SerVice oF a coPY
oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.
all other creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate must file their claims with this
court WitHiN 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe Date
oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.
aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe tiMe
PerioDS Set FortH iN FLoriDa StatUteS
SectioN 733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.
NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS
Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo
(2) YearS or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt'S
Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.
the date of first publication of this notice is
June 24, 2021.
Personal Representative:
JENNIfER HORNaK
1534 creek Point Boulevard
Jacksonville, Florida 32218
attorney for the Personal representative:
eLiot J. SaFer
attorney
Florida Bar Number: 0194511
DUSS KeNNeY SaFer HaMPtoN & JooS Pa
4348 Southpoint Boulevard, Suite 101
Jacksonville, FL 32216
telephone: (904) 543-4300
Fax: (904) 543-4301
e-Mail: esafer@jaxfirm.com
Secondary e-Mail: pleadings@jaxfirm.com
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0182
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
CasE No. 2018 31858 CICI
lOaNCaRE, llC,
PlaINTIff, Vs.
WIllIaM D. MCClEllaND, JR., ET al.
DEfENDaNT(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 29, 2021 in
the above action, the Volusia county clerk of
court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on august 27, 2021, at 11:00 aM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following
described property:
Lot 11 MaSoN ParK HoMeS, according to
the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 19,
Page 147 of the Public records of Volusia county, Florida
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. the
court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the
sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
troMBerG, MorriS & PoULiN, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca raton, FL 33432
telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: PriNcY VaLiatHoDatHiL, esq.
FBN 70971
18-000170
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0181
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
CasE NO: 2017 31215 CICI
BaYVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
JaMEs s. THOMas; saNDRa THOMas; CaPITal
ONE BaNK (Usa), N.a. f/K/a
CaPITal ONE BaNK; CaRlsON ENTERPRIsEs, llC.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an order
Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to reschedule the Foreclosure
Sale Date entered in civil case No. 2017
31215 cici of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial
circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein
BaYVieW LoaN SerViciNG, LLc. is Plaintiff and
tHoMaS, JaMeS, et al, are Defendants. the
clerk, LaUra e. rotH, shall sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at Volusia county's on
Line Public auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 aM on august 04, 2021, in accordance
with chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the
following described property located in VoLUSia
county, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment
of Mortgage Foreclosure and re-establishment of
Lost Note, to-wit:
Lot 82, FoXBoro SUBDiViSioN, PHaSe
iii, accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,
recorDeD iN MaP BooK 41, PaGe(S)
48 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
the court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale
shall be published as provided herein.
certiFicate oF SerVice
i HereBY certiFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was served by electronic
Mail pursuant to rule 2.516, Fla. r. Jud. admin,
and/or by U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance
with the attached service list this 18th day of June, 2021.
MattHeW eDWarD HearNe, esq.
FreNKeL LaMBert WeiSS WeiSMaN & GorDoN, LLP
one east Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111
Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770
FL Bar #: 84251
DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice
PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516
04-075672-F00
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0180
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2019 30874 CICI
freedom Mortgage Corporation,
Plaintiff, vs.
lloyd smith Howell, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the
Final Judgment and/or order rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale, entered in case No. 2019
30874 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH
Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia
county, Florida, wherein Freedom Mortgage
corporation is the Plaintiff and Lloyd Smith
Howell; Mary catherine Howell; Pelican Bay
Homeowners association, inc.; any and all Unknown
Parties claiming By, through, Under, or
against the Herein Named individual Defendant(s)
Who are Not Known to Be Dead or
alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May
claim an interest as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, or other claimants; Unknown tenant
whose name is fictitious to account for parties
in possession are the Defendants, that Laura
roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00aM on the 13th day of august, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 1, PeLicaN BaY, PHaSe iii, UNit 2,
accorDiNG to tHe MaP iN MaP BooK
37, PaGe(S) 50 tHroUGH 55, iNcLUSiVe,
oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 18th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.
Florida Bar No. 85926
20-F01417
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0179
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2013 13025 CIDl
Us Bank Trust National association, Not in Its
Individual Capacity but solely as Owner
Trustee for VRMTG asset Trust,
Plaintiff, vs.
I Dale Goldbach, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in case No. 2013 13025 ciDL of the
circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in and
for Volusia county, Florida, wherein US Bank trust
National association, Not in its individual capacity
but Solely as owner trustee for VrMtG asset trust
is the Plaintiff and any and all Unknown Parties
claiming By, through, Under, and against the Herein
Named individual Defendant(S) Who are Not Known
to Be Dead or alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties
May claim an interest as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,
Grantees, or other claiman; tenant #1 N/K/a Barbara
Howell; tenant #2 N/K/a Devon Goldbach; tenant
#3 N/K/a Heather Goldbach; tenant #4; anderson
e. Strickland, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale
Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,
Deceased; Bruce teets a/K/a Bruce Jeffrey
teets, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach
a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,
Deceased; Danielle Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle Strickland
Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle Lee Strickland N/K/a
Danielle Strickland anderson, as an Heir of the estate
of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach
a/K/a Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Devon Joseph
Goldbach, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale
Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,
Deceased; George Hack; Laurin eugene
Sarkki, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach
a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,
Deceased; the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees,
assignees, Lienors, creditors, trustees, or other
claimants claiming By, through, Under, or against
irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a
Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Mike Browning a/K/a
Michael Browning, as an Heir of the estate of, irene
Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale
Goldbach, Deceased; Danielle Lee Strickland;
Danielle Strickland Whitcomb are the Defendants,
that Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00
aM on the 27th day of July, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 24, BLocK 1192, DeLtoNa LaKeS,
UNit 43, a SUBDiViSioN accorDiNG to
MaP iN MaP BooK 27, PaGeS 270 to 283,
iNcLUSiVe, PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By J BeNNett KitterMaN, esq.
Florida Bar No. 98636
15-F07752
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0178
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2018 10639 CIDl
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as
Trustee for HsI asset securitization
Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2,
Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, series 2006-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs.
Gregory Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10639 ciDL of the
circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in
and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche
Bank National trust company, as trustee for HSi
asset Securitization corporation trust 2006-oPt2,
Mortgage-Pass-through certificates, Series
2006-oPt2 is the Plaintiff and Gregory
Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera; tanya Herrera
a/k/a tanya Sartin a/k/a tonya M. Herrera; advanced
Minerals, inc., as trustee of the 352 Providence
352 Land trust dated November 12, 2016;
Unknown Beneficiaries of the 352 Providence 352
Land trust dated November 12, 2016; HSBc
Mortgage Services, inc.; the independent Savings
Plan company d/b/a iSPc; Livewire Properties,
inc., as trustee of the Herrara Providence
trust dated March 01, 2006 are the Defendants,
that Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at
11:00 aM on the 10th day of august, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
Lot 5, BLocK 439, DeLtoNa LaKeS
UNit tWeLVe, accorDiNG to tHe
PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN PLat
BooK 25, PaGeS 207 tHroUGH 209, iNcLUSiVe,
oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By KareN GreeN, esq.
Florida Bar No. 628875
17-F02889
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0177
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2018 10855 CIDl
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as
Trustee for ameriquest Mortgage securities
Inc., asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,
series 2005-R10,
Plaintiff, vs.
Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a
Diana Burgess, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final
Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure
Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10855 ciDL of the
circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in
and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche
Bank National trust company, as trustee for
ameriquest Mortgage Securities inc., asset-Backed
Pass-through certificates, Series 2005-r10
is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a
Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana Burgess; robert
Burgess; Beneficial Florida inc; Unknown Spouse
of robert Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura
roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00
aM on the 3rd day of august, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 3, BLocK 1625, DeLtoNa LaKeS
UNit SiXtY-tWo, accorDiNG to tHe
MaP tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 28, at PaGeS 95 tHroUGH 99 oF
tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 16th day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.
Florida Bar No. 85926
17-F02138
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0176
NOTICE Of REsCHEDUlED salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL actioN
CasE NO.: 2017 11222 CIDl
WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
sTEPHEN W. WEBB a/K/a sTEPHEN WEBB
a/K/a sTEPHEN WaDE WEBB, et al,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to an order rescheduling
Foreclosure Sale dated august 15, 2021, and entered in
case No. 2017 11222 ciDL of the circuit court of the Seventh
Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida in which Wells
Fargo Bank, N.a., is the Plaintiff and Stephen W. Webb a/k/a
Stephen Webb a/k/a Stephen Wade Webb, George Muir, Janet
Muir, Jennifer Logan, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate
of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Kelly M.
Logan a/k/a Kelly M. Granahan, a possible Heir to the estate
of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,
Leslie Webb, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate of Sidney
F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary S. Johnson
a/k/a Mary Susan Johnson, a possible Heir to the estate of the
estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary
S. Johnson, as Personal representative of the estate of Sidney
F. Logan, Deceased, Sidney Logan Jr., a possible Heir to the
estate of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,
State of Florida, Department of revenue, Suntrust
Bank, the independent Savings Plan company d/b/a iSPc, the
Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees, Lienors, creditors,
trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, under,
or against, Sidney F. Logan/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased ,Volusia
county, Florida clerk of the circuit court, are defendants,
the Volusia county clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia county, Florida
at 11:00aM eSt on the august 24, 2021 the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
Lot 30, BLocK 749, DeLtoNa LaKeS UNit
tHirtY tWo, accorDiNG to MaP or PLat
tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 27,
PaGeS 101 tHroUGH 118, iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe
PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
a/K/a 2432 LacKLaND DriVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of
the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 15 day of June, 2021.
aLBerteLLi LaW
P. o. Box 23028
tampa, FL 33623
tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe
Florida Bar No.: 41835
17-016948
June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0175
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CasE NO.: 2017 10667 CIDl
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON f/K/a
THE BaNK Of NEW YORK as sUCCEssOR
TRUsTEE fOR JPMORGaN CHasE BaNK,
N.a., as TRUsTEE fOR THE BENEfIT Of THE
CERTIfICaTEHOlDERs Of POPUlaR aBs,
INC. MORTGaGE Pass-THROUGH
CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2006-a,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE
Of IRENE a. COX, DECEasED, WHETHER
saID UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIM as
sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs,
assIGNEEs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER ClaIMaNTs;
NORMaN C. COX; RHONDa l. OlIVER; JOHN
P. COX; TaNDa G. COX; alEXaNDRa NICOlE
HasHMaN; JONaTHaN C. COX; GREGORY T.
COX; ROBERT E. COX; THE CITY Of
EDGEWaTER, flORIDa, a MUNICIPal
CORPORaTION; UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,
GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,
CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, aND all OTHER
PaRTIEs ClaIMING aN INTEREsT BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE
Of MaRY l. MUssETTER a/K/a MaRY
lOUIsE MUssETTER a/K/a MaRY MUssETTER,
DECEasED,
Defendant(s).
Notice oF SaLe iS HereBY GiVeN
pursuant to the order of Final Judgment
of Foreclosure dated June 22, 2021, and
entered in case No. 2017 10667 ciDL of
the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit
in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN
F/K/a tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK
aS SUcceSSor trUStee For JP-MorGaN
cHaSe BaNK, N.a., aS
trUStee For tHe BeNeFit oF tHe
certiFicateHoLDerS oF PoPULar
aBS, iNc. MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH
certiFicateS SerieS
2006-a, is Plaintiff and UNKNoWN PartieS
cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH, UNDer
or aGaiNSt tHe eState oF ireNe a.
coX, DeceaSeD, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS
cLaiM aS SPoUSeS,
HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS,
creDitorS, trUSteeS,
or otHer cLaiMaNtS; NorMaN c.
coX; rHoNDa L. oLiVer; JoHN P.
coX; taNDa G. coX; aLeXaNDra
NicoLe HaSHMaN; JoNatHaN c.
coX; GreGorY t. coX; roBert e.
coX; tHe citY oF eDGeWater,
FLoriDa, a MUNiciPaL corPoratioN;
UNKNoWN HeirS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS,
creDitorS, trUSteeS, aND aLL
otHer PartieS cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt
BY, tHroUGH, UNDer or
aGaiNSt tHe eState oF MarY L.
MUSSetter a/K/a MarY LoUiSe MUSSetter
a/K/a MarY MUSSetter, DeceaSeD,
are Defendants, the office of
the clerk, Volusia county clerk of the
court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders
via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 12th
day of august, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LotS 7239 aND 7420, BLocK 233,
reViSeD PLat or Part oF
FLoriDa SHoreS UNit #7, MaP
BooK 23, PaGe 131, recorDS
oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
Property address: 2113 Juniper Dr.,
edgewater, Florida 32141
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: June 25, 2021
MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc
By: roBert McLaiN, esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc
3222 commerce Place, Suite a
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407
telephone: (561) 713-1400
email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
17-401854
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0196
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH
JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For
VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL DiViSioN:
CasE NO.: 2019 11826 CIDl
WIlMINGTON saVINGs fUND sOCIETY, fsB,
NOT IN ITs INDIVIDUal CaPaCITY BUT
sOlElY as OWNER TRUsTEE Of CsMC
2018-RPl1 TRUsT,
Plaintiff, vs.
MaTTHEW CHaRlEs BERI; ClERK Of
COURT Of VOlUsIa COUNTY flORIDa;
flORIDa HOUsING fINaNCE
CORPORaTION; sTaTE Of flORIDa;
JaNEaN NICHOlE BERI; HaRRY BERI, III;
JEffREY THOMas CaTHCaRT; UNKNOWN
TENaNT IN POssEssION Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 22nd day of
June 2021, and entered in case No. 2019 11826
ciDL, of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit
in and for VoLUSia county, Florida, wherein
WiLMiNGtoN SaViNGS FUND SocietY, FSB,
Not iN itS iNDiViDUaL caPacitY BUt SoLeLY
aS oWNer trUStee oF cSMc 2018-rPL1
trUSt is the Plaintiff and MattHeW cHarLeS
Beri; cLerK oF coUrt oF VoLUSia coUNtY
FLoriDa; FLoriDa HoUSiNG FiNaNce corPoratioN;
State oF FLoriDa; JaNeaN NicHoLe
Beri; HarrY Beri, iii; JeFFreY
tHoMaS catHcart; UNKNoWN teNaNt N/K/a
SteVeN MUrPHY; and UNKNoWN teNaNt iN
PoSSeSSioN oF tHe SUBJect ProPertY are
defendants. LaUra e. rotH as the clerk of the
circuit court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at, 11:00 aM on the 24th day of august
2021, the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 14 aND tHe SoUtH 41 Feet oF Lot
15, PLYMoUtH ParK, accorDiNG to tHe
MaP tHereoF, a recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 8, PaGe 21, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
iF YoU are a PerSoN cLaiMiNG a riGHt to
FUNDS reMaiNiNG aFter tHe SaLe, YoU MUSt
FiLe a cLaiM WitH tHe cLerK No Later tHaN
tHe Date tHat tHe cLerK rePortS tHe
FUNDS aS UNcLaiMeD. iF YoU FaiL to FiLe a
cLaiM, YoU WiLL Not Be eNtitLeD to aNY reMaiNiNG
FUNDS. aFter tHe FUNDS are rePorteD
aS UNcLaiMeD, oNLY tHe oWNer oF
recorD aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS PeNDeNS
MaY cLaiM tHe SUrPLUS.
Dated this 25 day of June, 2021.
By: SHaNe FULLer, esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
cHoice LeGaL GroUP, P.a.
P.o. Box 771270
coral Springs, FL 33077
telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice
PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516
19-03036
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0195
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN
Case No. 2017 11215 CIDl
CitiMortgage, Inc.,
Plaintiff, vs.
amanda M. smith a/k/a amanda smith, et al.,
Defendants.
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or order
rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in case No. 2017 11215 ciDL of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit,
in and for Volusia county, Florida,
wherein citiMortgage, inc. is the Plaintiff
and amanda M. Smith a/k/a amanda
Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,
that Laura roth, Volusia county
clerk of court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 aM on
the 24th day of august, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 38c, BLocK W, PLaNtatioN
eStateS, Part oF SectioN 3,
toWNSHiP 19 SoUtH, raNGe 30
eaSt aND re-SUB'D BLocK X
aND Part oF BLocK W, UNit No
1, accorDiNG to tHe PLat
tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP
BooK 11, PaGe 279, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 23rd day of June, 2021.
BrocK & Scott, PLLc
attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By MaXiNe MeLtZer, esq.
Florida Bar No. 119294
17-F02963
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0192
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CasE NO.: 2019 12070 CIDl
fIfTH THIRD BaNK,
Plaintiff, Vs.
THOMas RaNDall RaNK a/K/a THOMas RaNK; et al.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be
made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on June 4, 2021
in civil case No. 2019 12070 ciDL, of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in
and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein, FiFtH
tHirD BaNK is the Plaintiff, and tHoMaS
raNDaLL raNK a/K/a tHoMaS raNK;
DaWN Marie raNK a/K/a DaWN M. raNK;
crYStaL coVe HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN
oF DeLaND, iNc.; UNKNoWN teNaNt
1 N/K/a KiM tHaYer; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN
PartieS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,
UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD
iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S) WHo are Not
KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer
SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt
aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,
GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.
the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.realforeclose.com on July 22, 2021 at
11:00:00 aM eSt the following described real
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 16, crYStaL coVe, accorDiNG
to tHe PLat tHeroF,
recorDeD iN MaP BooK 47, PaGe
(S) 187 aND 188 oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 23 day of June, 2021.
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South congress avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: ZacHarY ULLMaN, esq.
FBN: 106751
Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1599-140B
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0191
NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
CasE NO.: 2020 30397 CICI
DEUTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TRUsT
COMPaNY, as TRUsTEE fOR aMERIQUEsT
MORTGaGE sECURITIEs INC.,
assET-BaCKED Pass-THROUGH
CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-R8,
Plaintiff, Vs.
MaRK COlEMaN; aNDREa COlEMaN; et al.,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be made
pursuant to an order or Final Judgment. Final
Judgment was awarded on February 2, 2021 in
civil case No. 2020 30397 cici, of the circuit
court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida, wherein, DeUtScHe
BaNK NatioNaL trUSt coMPaNY, aS
trUStee For aMeriqUeSt MortGaGe SecUritieS
iNc., aSSet-BacKeD PaSS-tHroUGH
certiFicateS, SerieS 2005-r8 is
the Plaintiff, and MarK coLeMaN; aNDrea
coLeMaN; UNKNoWN teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN
teNaNt #2; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS
cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND
aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)
WHo are Not KNoWN to Be
DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN
PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS
SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, or
otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.
the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com
on July 23, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM
eSt the following described real property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
Lot 5, BLocK 3, orMoND GoLFriDGe
eState, UNit 1, accorDiNG to MaP
BooK 32, PaGe 41, Per or BooK 3967,
PaGe 2808 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS
oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 24 day of June, 2021.
aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP
attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JeNNiFer traVieSo
Florida #641065
Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-4507B
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0190
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL actioN
CasE NO.: 2019 12149 CIDl
U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as INDENTURE
TRUsTEE, fOR THE CIM TRUsT
2016-3, MORTGaGE-BaCKED NOTEs, sERIEs 2016-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
lYNN ERICKsON, et al,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8, 2021, and
entered in case No. 2019 12149 ciDL of the circuit
court of the Seventh Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida in which U.S. Bank National
association, as indenture trustee, for the
ciM trust 2016-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series
2016-3, is the Plaintiff and Lynn erickson, tracy a.
erickson, are defendants, the Volusia county clerk
of the circuit court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online
at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia
county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 27,
2021 the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
LotS 2705 aND 2706 BLocK 114
FLoriDa SHoreS SUBDiViSioN UNit
No. 4 accorDiNG to tHe PLat
tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK
23, PaGe 104 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS
oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
a/K/a 1415 traVeLerS PaLM DriVe
eDGeWater FL 32132
any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim be-fore
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.
aLBerteLLi LaW
P. o. Box 23028
tampa, FL 33623
tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe
Florida Bar #41835
19-018659
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0189
NOTICE Of salE
PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe
SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND
For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa
ciViL actioN
CasE NO.: 2017-11342-CIDl
WElls faRGO BaNK, NaTIONal
assOCIaTION as TRUsTEE fOR OPTION
ONE MORTGaGE lOaN TRUsT 2007-fXD2,
assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-fXD2,
Plaintiff, vs.
GaBE J. JENsEN, et al,
Defendant(s).
Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8, 2021, and
entered in case No. 2017-11342-ciDL of the circuit
court of the Seventh Judicial circuit in and for
Volusia county, Florida in which Wells Fargo
Bank, National association as trustee for option
one Mortgage Loan trust 2007-FXD2, asset-Backed
certificates, Series 2007-FXD2, is the
Plaintiff and Bing Development company, LLc, as
successor trustee of the 1431 Howland Blvd Land
trust dated 15th of September 2017, Gabe J.
Jensen, city of Deltona, a Florida Municipal corporation,
the Unknown Beneficiaries of the 1431
Howland Blvd. Land trust date 15th day of September
2017, are defendants, the Volusia county
clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/
online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
Volusia county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 27,
2021 the following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:
Lot 11, BLocK 1001, DeLtoNa LaKeS
UNit tHirtY-eiGHt, accorDiNG to
tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN
MaP BooK 27, PaGe(S) 202 tHroUGH
208 iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe PUBLic
recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.
a/K/a 1431 HoWLaND BLVD, DeLtoNa, FL 32738
any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.
aLBerteLLi LaW
P. o. Box 23028
tampa, FL 33623
tel: (813) 221-4743
Fax: (813) 221-9171
eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com
By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe
Florida Bar #41835
18-008001
July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0188
