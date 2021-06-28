NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-11169-PRDL

Division Probate

IN RE: ESTATE OF

AUNRY CORRINE MCKELVEY

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of

Aunry Corrine McKelvey, deceased,

whose date of death was

February 3, 2021, is pending in

the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is Post Office

Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.

The names and addresses of the

personal representative and the

personal representative's attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate

on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file

their claims with this court ON OR

BEFORE THE LATER OF 3

MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF

THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE

OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent

and other persons having

claims or demands against decedent's

estate must file their claims

with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED

WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET

FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES

SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME

PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY

CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S

DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of

this notice is July 1, 2021.

Personal Representative:

FREDDIE SMITH

504 Bostwick Avenue

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

CATHERINE E. DAVEY

Attorney | Florida Bar Number: 991724

DAVEY LAW GROUP, P.A.

PO Box 941251

Maitland, Florida 32794-1251

Telephone: (407) 645-4833

Fax: (407) 645-4832

E-Mail: catherine@daveylg.com

Secondary E-Mail: stephanie@daveylg.com

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0194

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL

U.S. Bank, National Association, as Trustee

under the Pooling and Servicing Agreement

dated as of October 1, 2006, GSAMP Trust

2006-HE7, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,

Series 2006-HE7,

Plaintiff, vs.

Kristin L. Holdaway a/k/a Kristin Holdaway, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2017 11090 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein U.S. Bank, National Association,

as Trustee under the Pooling and Servicing

Agreement dated as of October 1,

2006, GSAMP Trust 2006-HE7, Mortgage

Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-HE7

is the Plaintiff and Kristin L. Holdaway

a/k/a Kristin Holdaway; Roy L.

Holdaway a/k/a Roy Holdaway; Advanced

Minerals, Inc., a Florida Corporation, as

Trustee under that certain Land Trust

dated June 18th, 20013, known as the

1475 6th Street Trust; Unknown Beneficiaries

of that certain Land Trust dated

June 18th, 20013, known as the 1475 6th

Street Trust; Accredited Home Lenders,

Inc. A California Corporation, S/B/M to

Aames Funding Corporation d/b/a Aames

Home Loan, a California Corporation â€“

A Dissolved Corporation are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM on

the 5th day of August, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 4, 5, & 6, BLOCK 66, PLAT NO. 1

OF WEST HIGHLANDS, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE

214, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim before the clerk

reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24th day of June, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By KAREN GREEN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 628875

14-F03291

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0193

**********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO. 2020 31077 CICI

NaTIONsTaR MORTGaGE llC D/B/a

CHaMPION MORTGaGE COMPaNY,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRs, BENEfICIaRIEs, DEVIsEEs,

GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,

CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs aND all OTHERs

WHO MaY ClaIM aN INTEREsT IN THE EsTaTE

Of RONalD J. REMBIs, DECEasED, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and entered

in 2020 31077 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH

Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein NatioNStar MortGaGe LLc D/B/a cHaMPioN

MortGaGe coMPaNY is the Plaintiff and tHe

UNKNoWN HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS,

trUSteeS aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN

iNtereSt iN tHe eState oF roNaLD J. reMBiS,

DeceaSeD; UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG

oN BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND

UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; KareN McGreGor; cYNtHia

reMBiS; KiMBerLY aDair; riVerWooD

PLaNtatioN HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc.

are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the

circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on

July 14, 2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 18, riVerWooD PHaSe i, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN

MaP BooK 39, PaGe 63, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 6106 eVerGLaDeS DriVe,

Port oraNGe, FL 32127

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

20-019362

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0187

**********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO. 2019 32206 CICI

fREEDOM MORTGaGE CORPORaTION,

Plaintiff, vs.

HEaTHER lYNN alBaNY, as PERsONal

REPREsENTaTIVE Of THE EsTaTE Of lINDa

GaIl lEWIs a/K/a lINDa G. lEWIs, DECEasED, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and

entered in 2019 32206 cici of the circuit court

of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein FreeDoM MortGaGe

corPoratioN is the Plaintiff and HeatHer

LYNN aLBaNY, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe

oF tHe eState oF LiNDa GaiL LeWiS

a/K/a LiNDa G. LeWiS, DeceaSeD; KriStY

Lea LeWiS; HeatHer LYNN aLBaNY; aMY

NicoLe JoNeS; State oF FLoriDa, DePartMeNt

oF reVeNUe are the Defendant(s). Laura

e. roth as the clerk of the circuit court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on July 14,

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 16, cYPreSS coVe - PHaSe ii,

accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,

aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 36,

PaGeS 85 aND 86, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 845 cHicKaDee Dr,

Port oraNGe, FL 32127

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

19-385376

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0186

***********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO. 2020 11176 CIDl

BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON TRUsT

COMPaNY, N.a. as TRUsTEE fOR

MORTGaGE assETs MaNaGEMENT sERIEs I TRUsT,

Plaintiff, vs.

JOsEfINa DE JEsUs GaRCIa, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated May 05, 2021, and entered

in 2020 11176 ciDL of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH

Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN trUSt coMPaNY,

N.a. aS trUStee For MortGaGe aSSetS

MaNaGeMeNt SerieS i trUSt is the Plaintiff and

JoSeFiNa De JeSUS Garcia; tHe UNKNoWN

HeirS, BeNeFiciarieS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS,

aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS, creDitorS, trUSteeS

aND aLL otHerS WHo MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt

iN tHe eState oF DoLoreS riVera otero, DeceaSeD;

UNiteD StateS oF aMerica, actiNG oN

BeHaLF oF tHe SecretarY oF HoUSiNG aND

UrBaN DeVeLoPMeNt; YoLaNDa raMoS; tHe iNDePeNDeNt

SaViNGS PLaN coMPaNY D/B/a iSPc

are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of the

circuit court will sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 aM, on

July 13, 2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

aLL tHat certaiN LaND SitUate iN VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa, ViZ:Lot 7, BLocK 55,

DeLtoNa LaKeS, UNit teN, aS Per PLat

tHereoF, recorDeD iN MaP BooK 25,

PaGe 186, oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 969 DeLtoNa BLVD., DeLtoNa, FL 32725

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

20-046318

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0185

************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO. 2020 31281 CICI

GTE fEDERal CREDIT UNION D/B/a/ GTE fINaNCIal,

Plaintiff, vs.

HEaTHER l. PERKINs, as PERsONal

REPREsENTaTIVE Of THE EsTaTE Of

sHaRON l. aDDIsON a/K/a sHaRON lOUIsE

aDDIsON, DECEasED, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated May 14, 2021, and

entered in 2020 31281 cici of the circuit court of

the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein Gte FeDeraL creDit

UNioN D/B/a/ Gte FiNaNciaL is the Plaintiff and

HeatHer L. PerKiNS, aS PerSoNaL rePreSeNtatiVe

oF tHe eState oF SHaroN L.

aDDiSoN a/K/a SHaroN LoUiSe aDDiSoN,

DeceaSeD; HeatHer L. PerKiNS; JUStiN

WaDe aDDiSoN; coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe

HiLL HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN, iNc. are

the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as the clerk of

the circuit court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM, on July 14, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 22, coVeNtrY ForeSt oN tHe

HiLL, PHaSe iii-B, accorDiNG to tHe

PLat tHereoF recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 47, PaGe 44, PUBLic recorDS

oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 2963 oaK Lea Dr,

SoUtH DaYtoNa, FL 32119

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

20-054254

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0184

**********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO. 2019 10868 CIDl

U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, NOT IN

ITs INDIVIDUal CaPaCITY, BUT sOlElY as

INDENTURE TRUsTEE fOR lEGaCY

MORTGaGE assET TRUsT 2018-Gs3,

Plaintiff, vs.

aNGEl R. COlON, et al.

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated august 27, 2019,

and entered in 2019 10868 ciDL of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida, wherein U.S. BaNK NatioNaL

aSSociatioN, Not iN itS iNDiViDUaL

caPacitY, BUt SoLeLY aS iNDeNtUre

trUStee For LeGacY MortGaGe aSSet

trUSt 2018-GS3 is the Plaintiff and aNGeL r.

coLoN are the Defendant(s). Laura e. roth as

the clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM, on July 13, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LotS 36, 37, 38 aND 39, BLocK F, PLaNtatioN

eStateS UNit 2, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD

iN MaP BooK 11, PaGe 183, PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

Property address: 131 e HiGHBaNKS rD, DeBarY, FL 32713

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 21 day of June, 2021.

roBertSoN, aNScHUtZ, ScHNeiD, craNe & PartNerS, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

6409 congress ave., Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33487

telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service email: flmail@raslg.com

By: \S\ MarNi SacHS, esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

communication email: msachs@raslg.com

18-224182

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0183

**********

NOTICE TO CREDITORs

iN tHe circUit coUrt For VoLUSia

coUNtY, FLoriDa

ProBate DiViSioN

file No. 2021 11480 PRDl

IN RE: EsTaTE Of

QUINCIE BlaINE BERRY

Deceased.

the administration of the estate of quincie

Blaine Berry, deceased, whose date of death

was July 23, 2020, is pending in the circuit

court for Volusia county, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 N. alabama

avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. the

names and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's attorney

are set forth below.

all creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's

estate on whom a copy of this notice is

required to be served must file their claims with

this court oN or BeFore tHe Later oF 3

MoNtHS aFter tHe tiMe oF tHe FirSt

PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice or 30 DaYS

aFter tHe Date oF SerVice oF a coPY

oF tHiS Notice oN tHeM.

all other creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate must file their claims with this

court WitHiN 3 MoNtHS aFter tHe Date

oF tHe FirSt PUBLicatioN oF tHiS Notice.

aLL cLaiMS Not FiLeD WitHiN tHe tiMe

PerioDS Set FortH iN FLoriDa StatUteS

SectioN 733.702 WiLL Be ForeVer BarreD.

NotWitHStaNDiNG tHe tiMe PerioDS

Set FortH aBoVe, aNY cLaiM FiLeD tWo

(2) YearS or More aFter tHe DeceDeNt'S

Date oF DeatH iS BarreD.

the date of first publication of this notice is

June 24, 2021.

Personal Representative:

JENNIfER HORNaK

1534 creek Point Boulevard

Jacksonville, Florida 32218

attorney for the Personal representative:

eLiot J. SaFer

attorney

Florida Bar Number: 0194511

DUSS KeNNeY SaFer HaMPtoN & JooS Pa

4348 Southpoint Boulevard, Suite 101

Jacksonville, FL 32216

telephone: (904) 543-4300

Fax: (904) 543-4301

e-Mail: esafer@jaxfirm.com

Secondary e-Mail: pleadings@jaxfirm.com

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0182

***********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

CasE No. 2018 31858 CICI

lOaNCaRE, llC,

PlaINTIff, Vs.

WIllIaM D. MCClEllaND, JR., ET al.

DEfENDaNT(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated March 29, 2021 in

the above action, the Volusia county clerk of

court will sell to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,

Florida, on august 27, 2021, at 11:00 aM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for the following

described property:

Lot 11 MaSoN ParK HoMeS, according to

the Plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 19,

Page 147 of the Public records of Volusia county, Florida

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. the

court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time of the

sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

troMBerG, MorriS & PoULiN, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca raton, FL 33432

telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: PriNcY VaLiatHoDatHiL, esq.

FBN 70971

18-000170

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0181

***********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

CasE NO: 2017 31215 CICI

BaYVIEW lOaN sERVICING, llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

JaMEs s. THOMas; saNDRa THOMas; CaPITal

ONE BaNK (Usa), N.a. f/K/a

CaPITal ONE BaNK; CaRlsON ENTERPRIsEs, llC.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to an order

Granting Plaintiff’s Motion to reschedule the Foreclosure

Sale Date entered in civil case No. 2017

31215 cici of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial

circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein

BaYVieW LoaN SerViciNG, LLc. is Plaintiff and

tHoMaS, JaMeS, et al, are Defendants. the

clerk, LaUra e. rotH, shall sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at Volusia county's on

Line Public auction website: www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 aM on august 04, 2021, in accordance

with chapter 45, Florida Statutes, the

following described property located in VoLUSia

county, Florida, as set forth in said Final Judgment

of Mortgage Foreclosure and re-establishment of

Lost Note, to-wit:

Lot 82, FoXBoro SUBDiViSioN, PHaSe

iii, accorDiNG to tHe PLat tHereoF,

recorDeD iN MaP BooK 41, PaGe(S)

48 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

the court, in its discretion, may enlarge the time

of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale

shall be published as provided herein.

certiFicate oF SerVice

i HereBY certiFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was served by electronic

Mail pursuant to rule 2.516, Fla. r. Jud. admin,

and/or by U.S. Mail to any other parties in accordance

with the attached service list this 18th day of June, 2021.

MattHeW eDWarD HearNe, esq.

FreNKeL LaMBert WeiSS WeiSMaN & GorDoN, LLP

one east Broward Boulevard, Suite 1111

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

telephone: (954) 522-3233 | Fax: (954) 200-7770

FL Bar #: 84251

DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice

PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516

fleservice@flwlaw.com

04-075672-F00

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0180

**********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2019 30874 CICI

freedom Mortgage Corporation,

Plaintiff, vs.

lloyd smith Howell, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the

Final Judgment and/or order rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale, entered in case No. 2019

30874 cici of the circuit court of the SeVeNtH

Judicial circuit, in and for Volusia

county, Florida, wherein Freedom Mortgage

corporation is the Plaintiff and Lloyd Smith

Howell; Mary catherine Howell; Pelican Bay

Homeowners association, inc.; any and all Unknown

Parties claiming By, through, Under, or

against the Herein Named individual Defendant(s)

Who are Not Known to Be Dead or

alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties May

claim an interest as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, or other claimants; Unknown tenant

whose name is fictitious to account for parties

in possession are the Defendants, that Laura

roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00aM on the 13th day of august, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 1, PeLicaN BaY, PHaSe iii, UNit 2,

accorDiNG to tHe MaP iN MaP BooK

37, PaGe(S) 50 tHroUGH 55, iNcLUSiVe,

oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 18th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.

Florida Bar No. 85926

20-F01417

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0179

**********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2013 13025 CIDl

Us Bank Trust National association, Not in Its

Individual Capacity but solely as Owner

Trustee for VRMTG asset Trust,

Plaintiff, vs.

I Dale Goldbach, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in case No. 2013 13025 ciDL of the

circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in and

for Volusia county, Florida, wherein US Bank trust

National association, Not in its individual capacity

but Solely as owner trustee for VrMtG asset trust

is the Plaintiff and any and all Unknown Parties

claiming By, through, Under, and against the Herein

Named individual Defendant(S) Who are Not Known

to Be Dead or alive, Whether Said Unknown Parties

May claim an interest as Spouses, Heirs, Devisees,

Grantees, or other claiman; tenant #1 N/K/a Barbara

Howell; tenant #2 N/K/a Devon Goldbach; tenant

#3 N/K/a Heather Goldbach; tenant #4; anderson

e. Strickland, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale

Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,

Deceased; Bruce teets a/K/a Bruce Jeffrey

teets, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach

a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,

Deceased; Danielle Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle Strickland

Whitcomb a/K/a Danielle Lee Strickland N/K/a

Danielle Strickland anderson, as an Heir of the estate

of, irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach

a/K/a Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Devon Joseph

Goldbach, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale

Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,

Deceased; George Hack; Laurin eugene

Sarkki, as an Heir of the estate of, irene Dale Goldbach

a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale Goldbach,

Deceased; the Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees,

assignees, Lienors, creditors, trustees, or other

claimants claiming By, through, Under, or against

irene Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a

Dale Goldbach, Deceased; Mike Browning a/K/a

Michael Browning, as an Heir of the estate of, irene

Dale Goldbach a/K/a i. Dale Goldbach a/K/a Dale

Goldbach, Deceased; Danielle Lee Strickland;

Danielle Strickland Whitcomb are the Defendants,

that Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00

aM on the 27th day of July, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 24, BLocK 1192, DeLtoNa LaKeS,

UNit 43, a SUBDiViSioN accorDiNG to

MaP iN MaP BooK 27, PaGeS 270 to 283,

iNcLUSiVe, PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By J BeNNett KitterMaN, esq.

Florida Bar No. 98636

15-F07752

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0178

***********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2018 10639 CIDl

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as

Trustee for HsI asset securitization

Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2,

Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, series 2006-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs.

Gregory Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10639 ciDL of the

circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in

and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche

Bank National trust company, as trustee for HSi

asset Securitization corporation trust 2006-oPt2,

Mortgage-Pass-through certificates, Series

2006-oPt2 is the Plaintiff and Gregory

Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory Herrera; tanya Herrera

a/k/a tanya Sartin a/k/a tonya M. Herrera; advanced

Minerals, inc., as trustee of the 352 Providence

352 Land trust dated November 12, 2016;

Unknown Beneficiaries of the 352 Providence 352

Land trust dated November 12, 2016; HSBc

Mortgage Services, inc.; the independent Savings

Plan company d/b/a iSPc; Livewire Properties,

inc., as trustee of the Herrara Providence

trust dated March 01, 2006 are the Defendants,

that Laura roth, Volusia county clerk of court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at

11:00 aM on the 10th day of august, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

Lot 5, BLocK 439, DeLtoNa LaKeS

UNit tWeLVe, accorDiNG to tHe

PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN PLat

BooK 25, PaGeS 207 tHroUGH 209, iNcLUSiVe,

oF tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By KareN GreeN, esq.

Florida Bar No. 628875

17-F02889

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0177

*************

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2018 10855 CIDl

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as

Trustee for ameriquest Mortgage securities

Inc., asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,

series 2005-R10,

Plaintiff, vs.

Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a

Diana Burgess, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to the Final

Judgment and/or order rescheduling Foreclosure

Sale, entered in case No. 2018 10855 ciDL of the

circuit court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit, in

and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein Deutsche

Bank National trust company, as trustee for

ameriquest Mortgage Securities inc., asset-Backed

Pass-through certificates, Series 2005-r10

is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess a/k/a

Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana Burgess; robert

Burgess; Beneficial Florida inc; Unknown Spouse

of robert Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura

roth, Volusia county clerk of court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning at 11:00

aM on the 3rd day of august, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 3, BLocK 1625, DeLtoNa LaKeS

UNit SiXtY-tWo, accorDiNG to tHe

MaP tHereoF, aS recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 28, at PaGeS 95 tHroUGH 99 oF

tHe PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 16th day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By aMaNDa DriScoLe, esq.

Florida Bar No. 85926

17-F02138

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0176

************

NOTICE Of REsCHEDUlED salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL actioN

CasE NO.: 2017 11222 CIDl

WElls faRGO BaNK, N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

sTEPHEN W. WEBB a/K/a sTEPHEN WEBB

a/K/a sTEPHEN WaDE WEBB, et al,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to an order rescheduling

Foreclosure Sale dated august 15, 2021, and entered in

case No. 2017 11222 ciDL of the circuit court of the Seventh

Judicial circuit in and for Volusia county, Florida in which Wells

Fargo Bank, N.a., is the Plaintiff and Stephen W. Webb a/k/a

Stephen Webb a/k/a Stephen Wade Webb, George Muir, Janet

Muir, Jennifer Logan, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate

of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Kelly M.

Logan a/k/a Kelly M. Granahan, a possible Heir to the estate

of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,

Leslie Webb, a possible Heir to the estate of the estate of Sidney

F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary S. Johnson

a/k/a Mary Susan Johnson, a possible Heir to the estate of the

estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased, Mary

S. Johnson, as Personal representative of the estate of Sidney

F. Logan, Deceased, Sidney Logan Jr., a possible Heir to the

estate of the estate of Sidney F. Logan a/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased,

State of Florida, Department of revenue, Suntrust

Bank, the independent Savings Plan company d/b/a iSPc, the

Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees, Lienors, creditors,

trustees, or other claimants claiming by, through, under,

or against, Sidney F. Logan/k/a Sidney Logan, deceased ,Volusia

county, Florida clerk of the circuit court, are defendants,

the Volusia county clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia county, Florida

at 11:00aM eSt on the august 24, 2021 the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

Lot 30, BLocK 749, DeLtoNa LaKeS UNit

tHirtY tWo, accorDiNG to MaP or PLat

tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK 27,

PaGeS 101 tHroUGH 118, iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe

PUBLic recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

a/K/a 2432 LacKLaND DriVe, DeLtoNa, FL 32738

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of

the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 15 day of June, 2021.

aLBerteLLi LaW

P. o. Box 23028

tampa, FL 33623

tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe

Florida Bar No.: 41835

17-016948

June 24; July 1, 2021 V21-0175

************

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CasE NO.: 2017 10667 CIDl

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK MEllON f/K/a

THE BaNK Of NEW YORK as sUCCEssOR

TRUsTEE fOR JPMORGaN CHasE BaNK,

N.a., as TRUsTEE fOR THE BENEfIT Of THE

CERTIfICaTEHOlDERs Of POPUlaR aBs,

INC. MORTGaGE Pass-THROUGH

CERTIfICaTEs sERIEs 2006-a,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE

Of IRENE a. COX, DECEasED, WHETHER

saID UNKNOWN PaRTIEs ClaIM as

sPOUsEs, HEIRs, DEVIsEEs, GRaNTEEs,

assIGNEEs, CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, OR OTHER ClaIMaNTs;

NORMaN C. COX; RHONDa l. OlIVER; JOHN

P. COX; TaNDa G. COX; alEXaNDRa NICOlE

HasHMaN; JONaTHaN C. COX; GREGORY T.

COX; ROBERT E. COX; THE CITY Of

EDGEWaTER, flORIDa, a MUNICIPal

CORPORaTION; UNKNOWN HEIRs, DEVIsEEs,

GRaNTEEs, assIGNEEs, lIENORs,

CREDITORs, TRUsTEEs, aND all OTHER

PaRTIEs ClaIMING aN INTEREsT BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINsT THE EsTaTE

Of MaRY l. MUssETTER a/K/a MaRY

lOUIsE MUssETTER a/K/a MaRY MUssETTER,

DECEasED,

Defendant(s).

Notice oF SaLe iS HereBY GiVeN

pursuant to the order of Final Judgment

of Foreclosure dated June 22, 2021, and

entered in case No. 2017 10667 ciDL of

the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit

in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK MeLLoN

F/K/a tHe BaNK oF NeW YorK

aS SUcceSSor trUStee For JP-MorGaN

cHaSe BaNK, N.a., aS

trUStee For tHe BeNeFit oF tHe

certiFicateHoLDerS oF PoPULar

aBS, iNc. MortGaGe PaSS-tHroUGH

certiFicateS SerieS

2006-a, is Plaintiff and UNKNoWN PartieS

cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH, UNDer

or aGaiNSt tHe eState oF ireNe a.

coX, DeceaSeD, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS

cLaiM aS SPoUSeS,

HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS,

creDitorS, trUSteeS,

or otHer cLaiMaNtS; NorMaN c.

coX; rHoNDa L. oLiVer; JoHN P.

coX; taNDa G. coX; aLeXaNDra

NicoLe HaSHMaN; JoNatHaN c.

coX; GreGorY t. coX; roBert e.

coX; tHe citY oF eDGeWater,

FLoriDa, a MUNiciPaL corPoratioN;

UNKNoWN HeirS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, aSSiGNeeS, LieNorS,

creDitorS, trUSteeS, aND aLL

otHer PartieS cLaiMiNG aN iNtereSt

BY, tHroUGH, UNDer or

aGaiNSt tHe eState oF MarY L.

MUSSetter a/K/a MarY LoUiSe MUSSetter

a/K/a MarY MUSSetter, DeceaSeD,

are Defendants, the office of

the clerk, Volusia county clerk of the

court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 12th

day of august, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LotS 7239 aND 7420, BLocK 233,

reViSeD PLat or Part oF

FLoriDa SHoreS UNit #7, MaP

BooK 23, PaGe 131, recorDS

oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

Property address: 2113 Juniper Dr.,

edgewater, Florida 32141

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: June 25, 2021

MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc

By: roBert McLaiN, esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MccaBe, WeiSBerG & coNWaY, LLc

3222 commerce Place, Suite a

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33407

telephone: (561) 713-1400

email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

17-401854

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0196

***********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe 7tH

JUDiciaL circUit, iN aND For

VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL DiViSioN:

CasE NO.: 2019 11826 CIDl

WIlMINGTON saVINGs fUND sOCIETY, fsB,

NOT IN ITs INDIVIDUal CaPaCITY BUT

sOlElY as OWNER TRUsTEE Of CsMC

2018-RPl1 TRUsT,

Plaintiff, vs.

MaTTHEW CHaRlEs BERI; ClERK Of

COURT Of VOlUsIa COUNTY flORIDa;

flORIDa HOUsING fINaNCE

CORPORaTION; sTaTE Of flORIDa;

JaNEaN NICHOlE BERI; HaRRY BERI, III;

JEffREY THOMas CaTHCaRT; UNKNOWN

TENaNT IN POssEssION Of THE sUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 22nd day of

June 2021, and entered in case No. 2019 11826

ciDL, of the circuit court of the 7tH Judicial circuit

in and for VoLUSia county, Florida, wherein

WiLMiNGtoN SaViNGS FUND SocietY, FSB,

Not iN itS iNDiViDUaL caPacitY BUt SoLeLY

aS oWNer trUStee oF cSMc 2018-rPL1

trUSt is the Plaintiff and MattHeW cHarLeS

Beri; cLerK oF coUrt oF VoLUSia coUNtY

FLoriDa; FLoriDa HoUSiNG FiNaNce corPoratioN;

State oF FLoriDa; JaNeaN NicHoLe

Beri; HarrY Beri, iii; JeFFreY

tHoMaS catHcart; UNKNoWN teNaNt N/K/a

SteVeN MUrPHY; and UNKNoWN teNaNt iN

PoSSeSSioN oF tHe SUBJect ProPertY are

defendants. LaUra e. rotH as the clerk of the

circuit court shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at, 11:00 aM on the 24th day of august

2021, the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 14 aND tHe SoUtH 41 Feet oF Lot

15, PLYMoUtH ParK, accorDiNG to tHe

MaP tHereoF, a recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 8, PaGe 21, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

iF YoU are a PerSoN cLaiMiNG a riGHt to

FUNDS reMaiNiNG aFter tHe SaLe, YoU MUSt

FiLe a cLaiM WitH tHe cLerK No Later tHaN

tHe Date tHat tHe cLerK rePortS tHe

FUNDS aS UNcLaiMeD. iF YoU FaiL to FiLe a

cLaiM, YoU WiLL Not Be eNtitLeD to aNY reMaiNiNG

FUNDS. aFter tHe FUNDS are rePorteD

aS UNcLaiMeD, oNLY tHe oWNer oF

recorD aS oF tHe Date oF tHe LiS PeNDeNS

MaY cLaiM tHe SUrPLUS.

Dated this 25 day of June, 2021.

By: SHaNe FULLer, esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

cHoice LeGaL GroUP, P.a.

P.o. Box 771270

coral Springs, FL 33077

telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DeSiGNateD PriMarY e-MaiL For SerVice

PUrSUaNt to FLa. r. JUD. aDMiN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-03036

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0195

**********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

GeNeraL JUriSDictioN DiViSioN

Case No. 2017 11215 CIDl

CitiMortgage, Inc.,

Plaintiff, vs.

amanda M. smith a/k/a amanda smith, et al.,

Defendants.

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or order

rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in case No. 2017 11215 ciDL of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit,

in and for Volusia county, Florida,

wherein citiMortgage, inc. is the Plaintiff

and amanda M. Smith a/k/a amanda

Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,

that Laura roth, Volusia county

clerk of court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 aM on

the 24th day of august, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 38c, BLocK W, PLaNtatioN

eStateS, Part oF SectioN 3,

toWNSHiP 19 SoUtH, raNGe 30

eaSt aND re-SUB'D BLocK X

aND Part oF BLocK W, UNit No

1, accorDiNG to tHe PLat

tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP

BooK 11, PaGe 279, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 23rd day of June, 2021.

BrocK & Scott, PLLc

attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLcourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By MaXiNe MeLtZer, esq.

Florida Bar No. 119294

17-F02963

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0192

**********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CasE NO.: 2019 12070 CIDl

fIfTH THIRD BaNK,

Plaintiff, Vs.

THOMas RaNDall RaNK a/K/a THOMas RaNK; et al.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be

made pursuant to an order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on June 4, 2021

in civil case No. 2019 12070 ciDL, of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in

and for Volusia county, Florida, wherein, FiFtH

tHirD BaNK is the Plaintiff, and tHoMaS

raNDaLL raNK a/K/a tHoMaS raNK;

DaWN Marie raNK a/K/a DaWN M. raNK;

crYStaL coVe HoMeoWNerS aSSociatioN

oF DeLaND, iNc.; UNKNoWN teNaNt

1 N/K/a KiM tHaYer; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN

PartieS cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH,

UNDer aND aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD

iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S) WHo are Not

KNoWN to Be DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer

SaiD UNKNoWN PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt

aS SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS,

GraNteeS, or otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.

the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.realforeclose.com on July 22, 2021 at

11:00:00 aM eSt the following described real

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 16, crYStaL coVe, accorDiNG

to tHe PLat tHeroF,

recorDeD iN MaP BooK 47, PaGe

(S) 187 aND 188 oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 23 day of June, 2021.

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South congress avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: ZacHarY ULLMaN, esq.

FBN: 106751

Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1599-140B

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0191

***********

NOTICE Of fOREClOsURE salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

CasE NO.: 2020 30397 CICI

DEUTsCHE BaNK NaTIONal TRUsT

COMPaNY, as TRUsTEE fOR aMERIQUEsT

MORTGaGE sECURITIEs INC.,

assET-BaCKED Pass-THROUGH

CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2005-R8,

Plaintiff, Vs.

MaRK COlEMaN; aNDREa COlEMaN; et al.,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN that sale will be made

pursuant to an order or Final Judgment. Final

Judgment was awarded on February 2, 2021 in

civil case No. 2020 30397 cici, of the circuit

court of the SeVeNtH Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida, wherein, DeUtScHe

BaNK NatioNaL trUSt coMPaNY, aS

trUStee For aMeriqUeSt MortGaGe SecUritieS

iNc., aSSet-BacKeD PaSS-tHroUGH

certiFicateS, SerieS 2005-r8 is

the Plaintiff, and MarK coLeMaN; aNDrea

coLeMaN; UNKNoWN teNaNt #1; UNKNoWN

teNaNt #2; aNY aND aLL UNKNoWN PartieS

cLaiMiNG BY, tHroUGH, UNDer aND

aGaiNSt tHe HereiN NaMeD iNDiViDUaL DeFeNDaNt(S)

WHo are Not KNoWN to Be

DeaD or aLiVe, WHetHer SaiD UNKNoWN

PartieS MaY cLaiM aN iNtereSt aS

SPoUSeS, HeirS, DeViSeeS, GraNteeS, or

otHer cLaiMaNtS are Defendants.

the clerk of the court, Laura e. roth will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at www.Volusia.realforeclose.com

on July 23, 2021 at 11:00:00 aM

eSt the following described real property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

Lot 5, BLocK 3, orMoND GoLFriDGe

eState, UNit 1, accorDiNG to MaP

BooK 32, PaGe 41, Per or BooK 3967,

PaGe 2808 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS

oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 24 day of June, 2021.

aLDriDGe | Pite, LLP

attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South congress avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JeNNiFer traVieSo

Florida #641065

Primary e-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-4507B

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0190

**********

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL actioN

CasE NO.: 2019 12149 CIDl

U.s. BaNK NaTIONal assOCIaTION, as INDENTURE

TRUsTEE, fOR THE CIM TRUsT

2016-3, MORTGaGE-BaCKED NOTEs, sERIEs 2016-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

lYNN ERICKsON, et al,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8, 2021, and

entered in case No. 2019 12149 ciDL of the circuit

court of the Seventh Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida in which U.S. Bank National

association, as indenture trustee, for the

ciM trust 2016-3, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series

2016-3, is the Plaintiff and Lynn erickson, tracy a.

erickson, are defendants, the Volusia county clerk

of the circuit court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/online

at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com, Volusia

county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 27,

2021 the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

LotS 2705 aND 2706 BLocK 114

FLoriDa SHoreS SUBDiViSioN UNit

No. 4 accorDiNG to tHe PLat

tHereoF aS recorDeD iN MaP BooK

23, PaGe 104 oF tHe PUBLic recorDS

oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

a/K/a 1415 traVeLerS PaLM DriVe

eDGeWater FL 32132

any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim be-fore

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.

aLBerteLLi LaW

P. o. Box 23028

tampa, FL 33623

tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe

Florida Bar #41835

19-018659

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0189

**********

NOTICE Of salE

PURsUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

iN tHe circUit coUrt oF tHe

SeVeNtH JUDiciaL circUit iN aND

For VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa

ciViL actioN

CasE NO.: 2017-11342-CIDl

WElls faRGO BaNK, NaTIONal

assOCIaTION as TRUsTEE fOR OPTION

ONE MORTGaGE lOaN TRUsT 2007-fXD2,

assET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTEs, sERIEs 2007-fXD2,

Plaintiff, vs.

GaBE J. JENsEN, et al,

Defendant(s).

Notice iS HereBY GiVeN Pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated June 8, 2021, and

entered in case No. 2017-11342-ciDL of the circuit

court of the Seventh Judicial circuit in and for

Volusia county, Florida in which Wells Fargo

Bank, National association as trustee for option

one Mortgage Loan trust 2007-FXD2, asset-Backed

certificates, Series 2007-FXD2, is the

Plaintiff and Bing Development company, LLc, as

successor trustee of the 1431 Howland Blvd Land

trust dated 15th of September 2017, Gabe J.

Jensen, city of Deltona, a Florida Municipal corporation,

the Unknown Beneficiaries of the 1431

Howland Blvd. Land trust date 15th day of September

2017, are defendants, the Volusia county

clerk of the circuit court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash in/on online at electronically/

online at http://www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

Volusia county, Florida at 11:00aM eSt on the July 27,

2021 the following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure:

Lot 11, BLocK 1001, DeLtoNa LaKeS

UNit tHirtY-eiGHt, accorDiNG to

tHe PLat tHereoF aS recorDeD iN

MaP BooK 27, PaGe(S) 202 tHroUGH

208 iNcLUSiVe, oF tHe PUBLic

recorDS oF VoLUSia coUNtY, FLoriDa.

a/K/a 1431 HoWLaND BLVD, DeLtoNa, FL 32738

any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 22 day of June, 2021.

aLBerteLLi LaW

P. o. Box 23028

tampa, FL 33623

tel: (813) 221-4743

Fax: (813) 221-9171

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

By: JoSHUa PaSqUaLoNe

Florida Bar #41835

18-008001

July 1, 8, 2021 V21-0188

************