vOlUSIa cOUNTY
SalES
&
acTIONS
in Print
&
Online
AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 10402 CIDl
r P Funding, Inc.
Plaintiff, vs.
Melanie Marie ledgerwood; et al
Defendants.
TO: The Unknown Heirs or Beneficiaries of
the Estate of Craig F. Lipscomb a/k/a Craig
Lipscomb a/k/ Craig Farrel Lipscomb, Deceased
Last Known Address: Unknown
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following
property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 9, BLOCK 128, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT FOUR, ACCORDING TO
THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 25, PAGE(S) 121
THROUGH 126, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and
you are required to serve a copy
of your written defenses, if any,
to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire,
Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft.
Lauderdale, FL 33309, within
thirty (30) days of the first date
of publication on or before February
09, 2020, and file the original
with the Clerk of this Court
either before service on the
Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you
for the relief demanded in the
complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability who
needs an accommodation in
order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your
scheduled court appearance, or
immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the
appearance is less than 7 days;
if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE
NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted
tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de Administración
Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)257-6096,
con no menos de 7
días de antelación de su cita de
comparecencia ante el juez, o de
inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene
una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO
SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on December 23, 2020.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
20-F01777
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0468
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 30774 CICI
NEWrEZ llC D/B/A sHEllPOINsT
MOrTGAGE sErVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
TIMOTHY rusH, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774 CICI of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein NEWREz LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST
MORTGAGE SERVICING is the Plaintiff and
TIMOTHY RUSH and LORI RUSH are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of
the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on January 13,
2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 16 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email:
18-228255
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0467
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 11277 CIDl
BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON TrusT
COMPANY, N.A. As TrusTEE FOr
MOrTGAGE AssETs MANAGEMENT sErIEs
I TrusT, Plaintiff, vs.
luCIllE J. CAMErON, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 16, 2020, and entered in 2019
11277 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY,
N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE
ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST
is the Plaintiff and LUCILLE
J. CAMERON; UNITED STATES
OF AMERICA ACTING ON BEHALF OF
THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND
URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the
Circuit Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on January
14, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, BLOCK 286, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT SEVENTY-SIX,
ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,
PAGES 108 AND 109, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1377 BAILEY
AVENUE, DELTONA, FL 32725
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 18 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email:
19-327782
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0466
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2017 11339 CIDl
WElls FArGO BANK, NATIONAl
AssOCIATION As TrusTEE FOr OPTION
ONE MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT
2007-4, AssET-BACKED CErTIFICATEs,
sErIEs 2007-4,
Plaintiff, vs.
BlACK POINT AssETs, INC. A FlOrIDA
COrPOrATION, As TrusTEE uNDEr
THE 3330 CAlDWEll sTrEET lAND
TrusT DATED JANuArY 1, 2014, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 16, 2020, and entered in 2017
11339 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein WELLS
FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE
MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-4,
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4
is the Plaintiff and BLACK
POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA CORPORATION,
AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE
3330 CALDWELL STREET LAND
TRUST DATED JANUARY 1, 2014; UNKNOWN
BENEFICIARIES OF THE 3330
CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST;
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST 2007-4, ASSET-BACKED
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4;
and DISCOVER BANK are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on January 14, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 13, BLOCK 1360, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT FORTY SEVEN,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 28, PAGES 10
THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 3330 CALDWELL
ST, DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 18 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email:
17-047357
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0465
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 642019CA031575XXXXCI
HsBC BANK usA, N.A., As INDENTurE
TrusTEE FOr THE rEGIsTErED
NOTEHOlDErs OF rENAIssANCE
HOME EQuITY lOAN TrusT 2007-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
WIllIE MAE BOlDEN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit, in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein HSBC Bank USA, N.A.,
as Indenture Trustee for the registered
Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity
Loan Trust 2007-1 is the Plaintiff and
Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y. Bolden
a/k/a Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City of
Daytona Beach, Florida; Florida Housing
Finance Corporation are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest and best
bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM on the
20th day of January, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE
SCHANTz SUBDIVISION OF
LOT 4, BLOCK 32, ACCORDING
TO AND AS SHOWN BY
THE R. HODGMAN MAP AND
PLAT OF DAYTONA, AS PER
PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED
IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 138,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 23rd day of December, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 55337
19-F00865
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0464
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2018 10639 CIDl
DEuTsCHE BANK NATIONAl TrusT
COMPANY, As TrusTEE FOr HsI
AssET sECurITIZATION
COrPOrATION TrusT 2006-OPT2,
MOrTGAGE-PAss-THrOuGH
CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-OPT2,
Plaintiff, vs.
GrEGOrY HErrErA, Jr., A/K/A
GrEGOrY HErrErA, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2018 10639 CIDL of
the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit, in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein Deutsche
Bank National Trust Company, as
Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization
Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2, Mortgage-
Pass-Through Certificates, Series
2006-OPT2 is the Plaintiff and
Gregory Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory
Herrera; Tanya Herrera a/k/a Tanya
Sartin a/k/a Tonya M. Herrera; Advanced
Minerals, Inc., as Trustee of
The 352 Providence 352 Land Trust
dated November 12, 2016; Unknown
Beneficiaries of The 352 Providence
352 Land Trust dated November 12,
2016; HSBC Mortgage Services, Inc.;
The Independent Savings Plan Company
d/b/a ISPC; Livewire Properties,
Inc., as Trustee of The Herrara Providence
Trust dated March 01, 2006 are
the Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash
at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning
at 11:00 AM on the 12th day of
January, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 5, BLOCK 439, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT TWELVE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
PLAT BOOK 25, PAGES 207
THROUGH 209, INCLUSIVE, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 21st day of December, 2020.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By KAREN GREEN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 628875
17-F02889
December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0463
*********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CAsE NO: 2020 31975 FMCI
Division: 35
Jessie M. Theriac,
Petitioner Vs.
Ethan James Daniel sloan,
respondent.
To: Ethan James Daniel Sloan
1118 School Street, Hillsboro, IL, 62049.
whose residence is unknown and
all parties having or claiming to
have any right, title or interest in
the property described in the
mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that
an action has been filed against you and
that you are required to serve a copy of
your written defenses, if an, or petitioner
or petitioner’s attorney: Clerk of the
court 101 north Alabama Avenue Deland,
Fl. 32724 on or before January 26,
2021 and file the original with the clerk
of the circuit court at P.O. Box 6043, Deland,
Fl 32721-6043 before service on
petitioner or immediately thereafter. If
you fail to do so, a default may be entered
against you for the relied demanded
in the petition. Copies of all
court documents in this case, including
orders are available at the clerk of the
circuit court’s office. You may review
these documents upon request. You
must keep the clerk of the circuit court’s
office notified of your current address.
(You may file Florida family law form
12.915, notice of current address.) Future
papers in this lawsuit will be mailed
to the address on record at the clerk’s
office. Warning: Rule 12.285, Florida
family law rules of procedure, require
certain automatic disclosure of documents
and information. Failure to comply
can result in sanctions, including
dismissal or striking pleadings.
Dated: October 1,2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
Vickie Stafford, Deputy Clerk
January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021 V21-0010
*********************************
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CAsE NO. 2020 31043 CICI
HsBC BANK usA, NATIONAl
AssOCIATION, As TrusTEE FOr
DEuTsCHE AlT-B sECurITIEs
MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT, sErIEs 2006-AB2,
Plaintiff, vs.
uNKNOWN HEIrs OF DENNIs K.
lAMPrON, ET Al.
Defendants
To the following Defendant(s):
UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DENNIS K. LAMPRON
(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address: 25 VILLAGE DRIVE,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DENNIS K. LAMPRON
(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
Last Known Address: 25 VILLAGE DRIVE,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED
that an action for Foreclosure of
Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 159, VILLAGE OF PINE
RUN SUBDIVISION, SECOND
ADDITION; ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 35, PAGE
147-149, INCLUSIVE OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
A/K/A 25 VILLAGE DRIVE,
ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
has been filed against you and you
are required to serve a copy of your
written defenses, if any, to J. Anthony
Van Ness, Esq. at VAN NESS
LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for the
Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E.
NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE,
SUITE #110, DEERFIELD BEACH,
FL 33442 on or before February
02, 2021 a date which is within
thirty (30) days after the first publication
of this Notice in the
FLA/WEST VOLUSIA BEACON and
file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on
Plaintiff's attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint. This
notice is provided to Administrative
Order No. 2065.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH
DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate
in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification
if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON
DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para
poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a
que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,
sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese
con la Oficina de
Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, con no
menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el
juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta
notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una
discapacidad del habla o del oído,
llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal
of this Court this 16th day of December, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH VOLUSIA COUNTY
CLERK OF COURT
By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite #110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
15872-20
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0009
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CAsE No. 2019 31094 CICI
FEDErAl HOME lOAN MOrTGAGE
COrPOrATION, As TrusTEE FOr THE
BENEFIT OF THE sEAsONED CrEDIT rIsK
TrANsFEr TrusT, sErIEs 2018-3,
PlAINTIFF, Vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNOrs,
CrEDITOrs AND TrusTEEs OF THE
EsTATE OF FrANK C. BArON A/K/A
FrANK BArON (DECEAsED), ET Al.
DEFENDANT(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated November 30, 2020 in
the above action, the Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest
bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on
January 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com for
the following described property:
Lot 25, Ocean Aire Terrace, according
to the plat thereof,
recorded in Map Book 23,
Page(s) 211 of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in
its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as
provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MARLON HYATT, ESQ.
FBN 72009
19-000253
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0008
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CAsE No. 2019 30463 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAl llC,
PlAINTIFF, Vs.
AMANDA sHAVErs, ET Al.
DEFENDANT(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated November 30,
2020 in the above action, the Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell
to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,
Florida, on January 15, 2021,
at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
for the following described property:
Lot 24, Block H, A Replat of Daytona
Estates, according to the
map or plat thereof, as recorded in
Map Bok 23, Page 82, of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida
Any person claiming an interest in
the surplus from the sale, if any,
other than the property owner as of
the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the clerk reports the
surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in
its discretion, may enlarge the time
of the sale. Notice of the changed
time of sale shall be published as
provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: CHRISTINE MORAIS, Esq.
FBN 65457
19-000032
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0007
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2018 31383 CICI
DITECH FINANCIAl llC F/K/A GrEEN
TrEE sErVICING llC,
Plaintiff, vs.
sPrING GArDEN COurT
CONDOMINIuM AssOCIATION, INC., et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 17, 2020, and entered in 2018
31383 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein LOAN-CARE,
LLC is the Plaintiff and
CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A CLAUDETTE
C. PFEIL; SPRING GARDEN COURT
CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.
are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth
as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at
11:00 AM, on January 22, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
UNIT 1640, SPRING GARDEN
COURT, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING
TO THE DECLARATION
THEREOF, RECORDED IN
OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK
5765, PAGE(S) 713, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 1640 SPRING
GARDEN CT, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
18-178102
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0006
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2009-33268-CICI
DEuTsCHE BANK NATIONAl TrusT
COMPANY, As TrusTEE FOr lONG
BEACH MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT 2006-1,
Plaintiff, vs.
rENEE HOllAND, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
January 17, 2014, and entered in 2009-
33268-CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR LONG
BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2006-1 is the Plaintiff and RENEE HOLLAND;
RANDY L. HOLLAND are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk
of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on
January 22, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY
5 FEET THEREOF, PALM
HARBOR ESTATES SUBDIVISION,
AS PER MAP IN MAP
BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 139 REEF
ROAD, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
13-08234
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0005
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2017 31331 CICI
WIlMINGTON TrusT NATIONAl
AssOCIATION, As suCCEssOr
TrusTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., As
TrusTEE FOr BNC MOrTGAGE lOAN
TrusT sErIEs 2007-3, MOrTGAGE
PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-3,
Plaintiff, vs.
MArGArET H. sulEIMAN A/K/A
MArGArET sulEIMAN A/K/A
MArGErET H. sulEIMAN, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated
February 26, 2019, and entered in 2017
31331 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON
TRUST NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR
TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS
TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2007-3 is the Plaintiff
and MARGARET H. SULEIMAN A/K/A
MARGARET SULEIMAN A/K/A MARGERET
H. SULEIMAN; SULEIMAN K.
SULEIMAN; USA CAPITAL GROUP,
LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS
ASSOCIATION, INC. are the
Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the
Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
AM, on January 20, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 195, BREAKAWAY TRAILS
PHASE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44,
PAGES 1 TO 7, INCLUSIVE, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 72 COQUINA RIDGE
WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis
pendens must file a claim in accordance
with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 86591
Communication Email:
16-194128
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0004
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 30643 CICI
BANK OF AMErICA, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,
DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,
lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND
All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT
IN THE EsTATE OF AGNEs
TINslEY, DECEAsED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January
17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643
CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH
Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,
BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY
CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF
AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED; WALTER
GILLIS, SR.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY
OF HOUSING AND URBAN
DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; CLERK OF THE
CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
at 11:00 AM, on January 20, 2021, the
following described property as set forth in
said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET
L. HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION, AS APPEARS
IN PLAT RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 2, PAGE 199, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 609 FREMONT AVENUE,
DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ MARNI SACHS, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 92531
Communication Email: msachs@rasflaw.com
19-254442
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0003
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CAsE NO. 2019 30353 CICI
M&T BANK,
Plaintiff, vs.
FrANK JOHN MurDEN A/K/A FrANK MurDEN, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered
February 24, 2020 in Civil Case No.
2019 30353 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein M&T BANK
is Plaintiff and FRANK JOHN MURDEN
A/K/A FRANK MURDEN, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,
ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
in accordance with Chapter
45, Florida Statutes on the 22nd day of January,
2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described
property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 25, Treetop Subdivision, according
to the plat thereof as recorded in
Plat Book 34, Page 74, of the Public
Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 29th day of December, 2020, to
all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATz, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
18-01877-3
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0002
*********************************
NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION:
CAsE NO.: 2019 31003 CICI
FrEEDOM MOrTGAGE COrPOrATION,
Plaintiff, vs.
JArrOD sTABlEY; uNKNOWN TENANT
IN POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the
17th day of December 2020, and entered in
Case No. 2019 31003 CICI, of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM
MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the
Plaintiff and JARROD STABLEY; and UNKNOWN
TENANT IN POSSESSION OF
THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.
LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit
Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at, 11:00 AM on the 29th
day of January 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 16, HOMEWOOD SUBDIVISION,
ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 11, PAGE 230, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A
RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER
THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM
WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN
THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS
THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.
IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU
WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING
FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS
ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,
ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS
OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS
MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
Dated this 28 day of December, 2020.
By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.
Bar Number: 100230
Submitted by:
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270
Coral Springs, FL 33077
Telephone: (954) 453-0365
Facsimile: (954) 771-6052
Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438
DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR
SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.
ADMIN 2.516
19-01856
January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0001
*********************************