AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONsTruCTIVE sErVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 10402 CIDl

r P Funding, Inc.

Plaintiff, vs.

Melanie Marie ledgerwood; et al

Defendants.

TO: The Unknown Heirs or Beneficiaries of

the Estate of Craig F. Lipscomb a/k/a Craig

Lipscomb a/k/ Craig Farrel Lipscomb, Deceased

Last Known Address: Unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following

property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 9, BLOCK 128, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT FOUR, ACCORDING TO

THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 25, PAGE(S) 121

THROUGH 126, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and

you are required to serve a copy

of your written defenses, if any,

to it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire,

Brock & Scott, PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft.

Lauderdale, FL 33309, within

thirty (30) days of the first date

of publication on or before February

09, 2020, and file the original

with the Clerk of this Court

either before service on the

Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you

for the relief demanded in the

complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability who

needs an accommodation in

order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your

scheduled court appearance, or

immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the

appearance is less than 7 days;

if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE

NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted

tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de Administración

Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386)257-6096,

con no menos de 7

días de antelación de su cita de

comparecencia ante el juez, o de

inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene

una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO

SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on December 23, 2020.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

20-F01777

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0468

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 30774 CICI

NEWrEZ llC D/B/A sHEllPOINsT

MOrTGAGE sErVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

TIMOTHY rusH, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30774 CICI of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein NEWREz LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINST

MORTGAGE SERVICING is the Plaintiff and

TIMOTHY RUSH and LORI RUSH are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of

the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on January 13,

2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 8, HART SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 26, PAGE 22, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1205 OLEN DR,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 16 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email:

lgoorland@rasflaw.com

18-228255

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0467

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 11277 CIDl

BANK OF NEW YOrK MEllON TrusT

COMPANY, N.A. As TrusTEE FOr

MOrTGAGE AssETs MANAGEMENT sErIEs

I TrusT, Plaintiff, vs.

luCIllE J. CAMErON, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

January 16, 2020, and entered in 2019

11277 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY,

N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR MORTGAGE

ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST

is the Plaintiff and LUCILLE

J. CAMERON; UNITED STATES

OF AMERICA ACTING ON BEHALF OF

THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND

URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the

Circuit Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on January

14, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, BLOCK 286, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT SEVENTY-SIX,

ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,

PAGES 108 AND 109, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1377 BAILEY

AVENUE, DELTONA, FL 32725

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 18 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email:

lgoorland@rasflaw.com

19-327782

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0466

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2017 11339 CIDl

WElls FArGO BANK, NATIONAl

AssOCIATION As TrusTEE FOr OPTION

ONE MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT

2007-4, AssET-BACKED CErTIFICATEs,

sErIEs 2007-4,

Plaintiff, vs.

BlACK POINT AssETs, INC. A FlOrIDA

COrPOrATION, As TrusTEE uNDEr

THE 3330 CAlDWEll sTrEET lAND

TrusT DATED JANuArY 1, 2014, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

January 16, 2020, and entered in 2017

11339 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein WELLS

FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE

MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2007-4,

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4

is the Plaintiff and BLACK

POINT ASSETS, INC. A FLORIDA CORPORATION,

AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE

3330 CALDWELL STREET LAND

TRUST DATED JANUARY 1, 2014; UNKNOWN

BENEFICIARIES OF THE 3330

CALDWELL STREET LAND TRUST;

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST 2007-4, ASSET-BACKED

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-4;

and DISCOVER BANK are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on January 14, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 13, BLOCK 1360, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT FORTY SEVEN,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 28, PAGES 10

THROUGH 12, INCLUSIVE, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 3330 CALDWELL

ST, DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 18 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email:

lgoorland@rasflaw.com

17-047357

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0465

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 642019CA031575XXXXCI

HsBC BANK usA, N.A., As INDENTurE

TrusTEE FOr THE rEGIsTErED

NOTEHOlDErs OF rENAIssANCE

HOME EQuITY lOAN TrusT 2007-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

WIllIE MAE BOlDEN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 642019CA031575XXXXCI

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit, in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein HSBC Bank USA, N.A.,

as Indenture Trustee for the registered

Noteholders of Renaissance Home Equity

Loan Trust 2007-1 is the Plaintiff and

Willie Mae Bolden; Kennetha Y. Bolden

a/k/a Kennetha Yvonne Bolden; City of

Daytona Beach, Florida; Florida Housing

Finance Corporation are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County Clerk of

Court will sell to the highest and best

bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM on the

20th day of January, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 9, BLOCK 1, THE

SCHANTz SUBDIVISION OF

LOT 4, BLOCK 32, ACCORDING

TO AND AS SHOWN BY

THE R. HODGMAN MAP AND

PLAT OF DAYTONA, AS PER

PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED

IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 138,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 23rd day of December, 2020.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4769

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By JULIE ANTHOUSIS, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 55337

19-F00865

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0464

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2018 10639 CIDl

DEuTsCHE BANK NATIONAl TrusT

COMPANY, As TrusTEE FOr HsI

AssET sECurITIZATION

COrPOrATION TrusT 2006-OPT2,

MOrTGAGE-PAss-THrOuGH

CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2006-OPT2,

Plaintiff, vs.

GrEGOrY HErrErA, Jr., A/K/A

GrEGOrY HErrErA, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2018 10639 CIDL of

the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit, in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein Deutsche

Bank National Trust Company, as

Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization

Corporation Trust 2006-OPT2, Mortgage-

Pass-Through Certificates, Series

2006-OPT2 is the Plaintiff and

Gregory Herrera, Jr., a/k/a Gregory

Herrera; Tanya Herrera a/k/a Tanya

Sartin a/k/a Tonya M. Herrera; Advanced

Minerals, Inc., as Trustee of

The 352 Providence 352 Land Trust

dated November 12, 2016; Unknown

Beneficiaries of The 352 Providence

352 Land Trust dated November 12,

2016; HSBC Mortgage Services, Inc.;

The Independent Savings Plan Company

d/b/a ISPC; Livewire Properties,

Inc., as Trustee of The Herrara Providence

Trust dated March 01, 2006 are

the Defendants, that Laura Roth, Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash

at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning

at 11:00 AM on the 12th day of

January, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 5, BLOCK 439, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT TWELVE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

PLAT BOOK 25, PAGES 207

THROUGH 209, INCLUSIVE, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 21st day of December, 2020.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6163

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By KAREN GREEN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 628875

17-F02889

December 31; Jan 7, 2020 V20-0463

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CAsE NO: 2020 31975 FMCI

Division: 35

Jessie M. Theriac,

Petitioner Vs.

Ethan James Daniel sloan,

respondent.

To: Ethan James Daniel Sloan

1118 School Street, Hillsboro, IL, 62049.

whose residence is unknown and

all parties having or claiming to

have any right, title or interest in

the property described in the

mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that

an action has been filed against you and

that you are required to serve a copy of

your written defenses, if an, or petitioner

or petitioner’s attorney: Clerk of the

court 101 north Alabama Avenue Deland,

Fl. 32724 on or before January 26,

2021 and file the original with the clerk

of the circuit court at P.O. Box 6043, Deland,

Fl 32721-6043 before service on

petitioner or immediately thereafter. If

you fail to do so, a default may be entered

against you for the relied demanded

in the petition. Copies of all

court documents in this case, including

orders are available at the clerk of the

circuit court’s office. You may review

these documents upon request. You

must keep the clerk of the circuit court’s

office notified of your current address.

(You may file Florida family law form

12.915, notice of current address.) Future

papers in this lawsuit will be mailed

to the address on record at the clerk’s

office. Warning: Rule 12.285, Florida

family law rules of procedure, require

certain automatic disclosure of documents

and information. Failure to comply

can result in sanctions, including

dismissal or striking pleadings.

Dated: October 1,2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Vickie Stafford, Deputy Clerk

January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021 V21-0010

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CAsE NO. 2020 31043 CICI

HsBC BANK usA, NATIONAl

AssOCIATION, As TrusTEE FOr

DEuTsCHE AlT-B sECurITIEs

MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT, sErIEs 2006-AB2,

Plaintiff, vs.

uNKNOWN HEIrs OF DENNIs K.

lAMPrON, ET Al.

Defendants

To the following Defendant(s):

UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DENNIS K. LAMPRON

(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address: 25 VILLAGE DRIVE,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DENNIS K. LAMPRON

(CURRENT RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

Last Known Address: 25 VILLAGE DRIVE,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED

that an action for Foreclosure of

Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 159, VILLAGE OF PINE

RUN SUBDIVISION, SECOND

ADDITION; ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 35, PAGE

147-149, INCLUSIVE OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

A/K/A 25 VILLAGE DRIVE,

ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

has been filed against you and you

are required to serve a copy of your

written defenses, if any, to J. Anthony

Van Ness, Esq. at VAN NESS

LAW FIRM, PLC, Attorney for the

Plaintiff, whose address is 1239 E.

NEWPORT CENTER DRIVE,

SUITE #110, DEERFIELD BEACH,

FL 33442 on or before February

02, 2021 a date which is within

thirty (30) days after the first publication

of this Notice in the

FLA/WEST VOLUSIA BEACON and

file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on

Plaintiff's attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint. This

notice is provided to Administrative

Order No. 2065.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH

DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate

in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification

if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON

DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para

poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a

que se le proporcione cierta asistencia,

sin incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese

con la Oficina de

Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, con no

menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el

juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta

notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una

discapacidad del habla o del oído,

llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal

of this Court this 16th day of December, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH VOLUSIA COUNTY

CLERK OF COURT

By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite #110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

15872-20

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0009

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CAsE No. 2019 31094 CICI

FEDErAl HOME lOAN MOrTGAGE

COrPOrATION, As TrusTEE FOr THE

BENEFIT OF THE sEAsONED CrEDIT rIsK

TrANsFEr TrusT, sErIEs 2018-3,

PlAINTIFF, Vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNOrs,

CrEDITOrs AND TrusTEEs OF THE

EsTATE OF FrANK C. BArON A/K/A

FrANK BArON (DECEAsED), ET Al.

DEFENDANT(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated November 30, 2020 in

the above action, the Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest

bidder for cash at Volusia, Florida, on

January 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com for

the following described property:

Lot 25, Ocean Aire Terrace, according

to the plat thereof,

recorded in Map Book 23,

Page(s) 211 of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in

its discretion, may enlarge the time

of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as

provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: MARLON HYATT, ESQ.

FBN 72009

19-000253

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0008

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CAsE No. 2019 30463 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAl llC,

PlAINTIFF, Vs.

AMANDA sHAVErs, ET Al.

DEFENDANT(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated November 30,

2020 in the above action, the Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell

to the highest bidder for cash at Volusia,

Florida, on January 15, 2021,

at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

for the following described property:

Lot 24, Block H, A Replat of Daytona

Estates, according to the

map or plat thereof, as recorded in

Map Bok 23, Page 82, of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida

Any person claiming an interest in

the surplus from the sale, if any,

other than the property owner as of

the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the clerk reports the

surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in

its discretion, may enlarge the time

of the sale. Notice of the changed

time of sale shall be published as

provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: CHRISTINE MORAIS, Esq.

FBN 65457

19-000032

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0007

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2018 31383 CICI

DITECH FINANCIAl llC F/K/A GrEEN

TrEE sErVICING llC,

Plaintiff, vs.

sPrING GArDEN COurT

CONDOMINIuM AssOCIATION, INC., et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

January 17, 2020, and entered in 2018

31383 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein LOAN-CARE,

LLC is the Plaintiff and

CLAUDETTE PFEIL A/K/A CLAUDETTE

C. PFEIL; SPRING GARDEN COURT

CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.

are the Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth

as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at

11:00 AM, on January 22, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

UNIT 1640, SPRING GARDEN

COURT, A CONDOMINIUM, ACCORDING

TO THE DECLARATION

THEREOF, RECORDED IN

OFFICIAL RECORDS BOOK

5765, PAGE(S) 713, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 1640 SPRING

GARDEN CT, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

18-178102

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0006

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2009-33268-CICI

DEuTsCHE BANK NATIONAl TrusT

COMPANY, As TrusTEE FOr lONG

BEACH MOrTGAGE lOAN TrusT 2006-1,

Plaintiff, vs.

rENEE HOllAND, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

January 17, 2014, and entered in 2009-

33268-CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR LONG

BEACH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2006-1 is the Plaintiff and RENEE HOLLAND;

RANDY L. HOLLAND are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk

of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on

January 22, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 16, EXCEPT THE EASTERLY

5 FEET THEREOF, PALM

HARBOR ESTATES SUBDIVISION,

AS PER MAP IN MAP

BOOK 19, PAGE 208, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 139 REEF

ROAD, SOUTH DAYTONA, FL 32119

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

13-08234

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0005

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2017 31331 CICI

WIlMINGTON TrusT NATIONAl

AssOCIATION, As suCCEssOr

TrusTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., As

TrusTEE FOr BNC MOrTGAGE lOAN

TrusT sErIEs 2007-3, MOrTGAGE

PAss-THrOuGH CErTIFICATEs, sErIEs 2007-3,

Plaintiff, vs.

MArGArET H. sulEIMAN A/K/A

MArGArET sulEIMAN A/K/A

MArGErET H. sulEIMAN, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated

February 26, 2019, and entered in 2017

31331 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON

TRUST NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR

TRUSTEE TO CITIBANK, N.A., AS

TRUSTEE FOR BNC MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST SERIES 2007-3, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2007-3 is the Plaintiff

and MARGARET H. SULEIMAN A/K/A

MARGARET SULEIMAN A/K/A MARGERET

H. SULEIMAN; SULEIMAN K.

SULEIMAN; USA CAPITAL GROUP,

LLC; BREAKAWAY TRAILS HOMEOWNERS

ASSOCIATION, INC. are the

Defendant(s). Laura E. Roth as the

Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

AM, on January 20, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 195, BREAKAWAY TRAILS

PHASE 3, UNIT 1, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 44,

PAGES 1 TO 7, INCLUSIVE, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 72 COQUINA RIDGE

WAY, ORMOND BEACH, FL 32174

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis

pendens must file a claim in accordance

with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ TIFFANIE WALDMAN, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 86591

Communication Email:

twaldman@rasflaw.com

16-194128

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0004

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 30643 CICI

BANK OF AMErICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE uNKNOWN HEIrs, BENEFICIArIEs,

DEVIsEEs, GrANTEEs, AssIGNEEs,

lIENOrs, CrEDITOrs, TrusTEEs AND

All OTHErs WHO MAY ClAIM AN INTErEsT

IN THE EsTATE OF AGNEs

TINslEY, DECEAsED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January

17, 2020, and entered in 2019 30643

CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH

Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY

CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF

AGNES TINSLEY, DECEASED; WALTER

GILLIS, SR.; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY

OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REVENUE; CLERK OF THE

CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash at www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

at 11:00 AM, on January 20, 2021, the

following described property as set forth in

said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT TWO (2), BLOCK "H", HARRIET

L. HIGBEE'S SUBDIVISION, AS APPEARS

IN PLAT RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 2, PAGE 199, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 609 FREMONT AVENUE,

DAYTONA BEACH, FL 32114

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 31 day of December, 2020.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ MARNI SACHS, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 92531

Communication Email: msachs@rasflaw.com

19-254442

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0003

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CAsE NO. 2019 30353 CICI

M&T BANK,

Plaintiff, vs.

FrANK JOHN MurDEN A/K/A FrANK MurDEN, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered

February 24, 2020 in Civil Case No.

2019 30353 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein M&T BANK

is Plaintiff and FRANK JOHN MURDEN

A/K/A FRANK MURDEN, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,

ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

in accordance with Chapter

45, Florida Statutes on the 22nd day of January,

2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described

property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 25, Treetop Subdivision, according

to the plat thereof as recorded in

Plat Book 34, Page 74, of the Public

Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 29th day of December, 2020, to

all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATz, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

18-01877-3

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0002

NOTICE OF FOrEClOsurE sAlE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION:

CAsE NO.: 2019 31003 CICI

FrEEDOM MOrTGAGE COrPOrATION,

Plaintiff, vs.

JArrOD sTABlEY; uNKNOWN TENANT

IN POssEssION OF THE suBJECT PrOPErTY,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the

17th day of December 2020, and entered in

Case No. 2019 31003 CICI, of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for

VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein FREEDOM

MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the

Plaintiff and JARROD STABLEY; and UNKNOWN

TENANT IN POSSESSION OF

THE SUBJECT PROPERTY are defendants.

LAURA E. ROTH as the Clerk of the Circuit

Court shall sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at, 11:00 AM on the 29th

day of January 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 16, HOMEWOOD SUBDIVISION,

ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 11, PAGE 230, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A

RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER

THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM

WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN

THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS

THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU

WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING

FUNDS. AFTER THE FUNDS

ARE REPORTED AS UNCLAIMED,

ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS

OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS

MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.

Dated this 28 day of December, 2020.

By: SHANE FULLER, Esq.

Bar Number: 100230

Submitted by:

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270

Coral Springs, FL 33077

Telephone: (954) 453-0365

Facsimile: (954) 771-6052

Toll Free: 1-800-441-2438

DESIGNATED PRIMARY E-MAIL FOR

SERVICE PURSUANT TO FLA. R. JUD.

ADMIN 2.516

eservice@clegalgroup.com

19-01856

January 7, 14, 2021 V21-0001

