IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File No.: 2020-12849-PRDL

Division: 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

HARVEY LEE SUTTON AKA

HARVEY L. SUTTON AKA

HARVEY SUTTON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HARVEY LEE SUTTON, also known as HARVEY L. SUTTON, also known as HARVEY SUTTON, deceased, File Number 2020-12849-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the Decedent's date of death was July 10, 2020; that the total value of the non-exempt estate is $8,202.08; and, that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

CAROL CORBÉ SUTTON, 2694 Audubon Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720-3823

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the Decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702.  ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.  NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice:

Harlan G. Paul, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 1002539

PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP

142 E. New York Ave.

DeLand, FL  32724

(386) 734-3020 / Fax (386) 734-3096

Primary: hgpaul@paulandelkind.com 

Secondary: tflowers@paulandelkind.com 

Person Giving Notice:

CAROL CORBÉ SUTTON

2694 Audubon Avenue

DeLand, FL 32720-3823

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020 12847 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

AUDREY J. MAINO A/K/A AUDREY

 JOY MAINO F/K/A AUDREY J. GERDE,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of AUDREY J. MAINO A/K/A AUDREY JOY MAINO F/K/A AUDREY J. GERDE, deceased, whose date of death was October 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is:  P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney and Personal 

Representative:

/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.

Email Addresses:

joedudley@joedudley.com

jdudley@joedudley.com

Florida Bar No. 650293

403 Downing Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida  32168

Telephone:  (386) 428-2434

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ TERRY E. ARVA

1436 Sunland Road

Daytona Beach, Florida  32114

Janaury 28 & February 4, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 02/12/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1FTWW33F02EA65902 2002 Ford

2C3CDXCT4CH160001 2012 Dodge

2C4GM68485R261385 

2005 Chrysler

JT4RN01P1K4007863 1989 Toyota

January 28, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

VOLUSIA GOLD AND DIAMOND

536 W International Speedway Blvd

Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

Amber Globe, Inc., Owner

January 28, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

CGP Products

770 Deltona Blvd., Unit C

Deltona, Fl 32725

/s/ Jessica Gibson

January 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2021-10069-PRDL

DIVISION: 10

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

BERNICE A. KEENAN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of BERNICE A. KEENAN, deceased, File Number 2021-10069-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043; 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was March 9, 2020; that the total value of the estate is estimated at $2,000.00 and that the names and address of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: 

Lynn M. O’Neil, 143 Chestnut Oak Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372

Caryn A. Lupo, 1279 Hibiscus Court, Mahwah, NJ 07431

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.

 ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice: 

/s/ ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

Florida Bar No. 293539

555 West Granada Boulevard,

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

(386) 672-4313

kramerlegal@aol.com

 

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ LYNN M. O’NEIL

143 Chestnut Oak Drive

Tannersville, PA 18372

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.:  2020 130008 PRDL

Division:  10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

JUSTIN ASHBY BROWN 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JUSTIN ASHBY BROWN, deceased, whose date of death was October 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is:  P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives:

/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.

Florida Bar No. 650293

Email Addresses:

joedudley@joedudley.com 

jdudley@joedudley.com

403 Downing Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida  32168

Telephone:  (386) 428-2434

 

Personal Representatives:

/s/ Elizabeth A. Berry

1107 Loch Linnhe Court 

New Smyrna Beach, Florida  32168

 

/s/ Roger L. Berry

1107 Loch Linnhe Court

New Smyrna Beach, Florida  

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

SOPHISTICATED DANCING DIVAS

1610 Espanola Ave

Holly Hill, Florida 32117

Charkelia Shartavious Brunson, 

Owner

January 28, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

AN I VIRTUAL SOLUTIONS

412 Pursley Drive

DeLand, Florida 32724

Eat Shop Live Volusia LLC, Owner

January 28, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/9/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2011 KIA Soul

VIN KNDJT2A15B7231694

January 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-13055-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARJORIE ETHEL LAMBERT

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARJORIE ETHEL LAMBERT, deceased, whose date of death was July 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Debra G. Simms, PA

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ KORY LAMBERT

212 Devon Street

Port Orange, Florida 32127

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

ROBATE DIVISION

File No.:  2020 12973 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

HELEN C. FARLEY 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of HELEN C. FARLEY, deceased, whose date of death was December 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is:  P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.

Email Addresses:

joedudley@joedudley.com

jdudley@joedudley.com

Florida Bar No. 650293

403 Downing Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida  32168

Telephone:  (386) 428-2434

 

Personal Representative: 

/s/ Anthony E. Farley

221 Prestwick Dr.

New Smyrna Beach, FL  32168

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

JONES-N-JONES PROPERTY 

INVESTMENTS

2902 Windsor Heights Street

Deltona, Florida 32738

Deandre Donte Jones, 

Neikisha Lashonda Jones, Owners

January 28, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

K&K Investments

604 E. Division Street

DeLand, FL 32724

Katie R Lindsey

Kelly Chang

January 28, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

PLANET PIZZA

634 E. 3rd Ave

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169

Medard Evert Keene, Owner

January 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-13056-PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DR. PATRICK J. MARK

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Dr. Patrick J. Mark, deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida  32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Debra G. Simms, PA

Florida Bar Number: 105340

823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Telephone: (386) 256-4882

Fax: (386) 492-2904

E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com

Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Ryan Levine

15875 180th St. E.

Hastings, Minnesota 55033

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10066-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF           

ELEANOR M. WAGNER               

Deceased.         

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Eleanor M. Wagner, deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No.  0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Ste. 101

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Telephone: (386) 492-3871

E-Mail Address: service@upchurchlaw.com

2nd Email: clutes@upchurchlaw.com

Personal Representative: 

Nial Wagner

25 S. Meadow Lane

Meriden, Connecticut 06450

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

BRAMBIER’S

3817 S. Nova Rd., STE. 104-143

Port Orange, Florida 32127

Drapery Control Systems, Inc., Owner

January 28, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

STEPHY MAC PHOTOGRAPHY

1737 Gatewood Drive

Deltona, FL 32738

/s/ Stephanie Y. Macomber

January 28, 2021

NOTICE OF SALE

To Whom it May Concern:

The following vehicle will be sold at a public auction on February 9, 2021 at 11 A.M. at Dixon’s Auto Service Center 271 W. Taylor Rd DeLand, Fl. 32720. 

2001 Dodge

VIN# 1B4HR28N51F603669

Dixon's Auto Service Center

271 W Taylor Rd

DeLand, FL 32720

386-734-3916

January 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-13038-PRDL 

Division  10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

JUDITH A. DONADIO 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Judith A. Donadio, deceased, whose date of death was December 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.

Florida Bar Number: 0061254

CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar Number: 0095641

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON, 

P.A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, FL  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Alt. E-Mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Raymond M. Donadio, Jr.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Ste. 300

Port Orange, Florida  32127

January 21 & 28, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA 

PROBATE DIVISION 

FILE NO. 2020-12997-PRDL 

DIVISION 10

IN RE:  THE ESTATE OF 

STEVEN S. ROSE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE ESTATE OF STEVEN S. ROSE is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724.  The name and address of the Personal Representative of the Estate and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.

The date of first publication of this NOTICE is January 28, 2021.

Notwithstanding any other provision of the Probate Code, 2 years after the death of a person neither the decedent’s estate, the personal representative, nor the beneficiaries shall be liable for any claim or cause of action against the decedent, whether or not Letters of Administration have been issued, except as provided in Fl. Stat. 733.710.

ALL CREDITORS and those having claims against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, upon whom a copy of this notice has been served, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within the later of 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.

All other creditors having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

Personal Representative

TERESA L. FOSTER

22810 Lewis Lane

Lexington Park, MD 20653

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Mary Jane Nettles

FL BAR # 312045

409 S. Orange Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL  32168

386.426.1972/386.426.1971 - FAX

maryjane@attorneymaryjane.com

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

NOTICE OF SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

499 N Spring Garden Ave, DeLand 

FL 32720  February 9, 2021 @ 12pm

ERIC RUTKOSKY - Household Goods 

DEMETRIO ARCOS - Household

                                       Goods 

William Carter - Household Goods

Eddie McKee - Household Goods

Autumn Leonard - Household 

                                     Goods

CECIL P JONES JR - Houseld Goods

Edward Rexford - Household Goods

MONICA OWENS - Household

                                     Goods

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.  Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 2/11/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2018 TCTC Trailer

VIN 1XNU614T9J1085627

January 28, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 02/15/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1N4AL3AP5JC154167 2018 Nissan

January 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number:  2020 12878   PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF 

SUSAN FLEET LOMBARDO, A/K/A

SUSAN F. LOMBARDO, A/K/A,

SUSAN LOMBARDO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

FORMAL ADMINISTRATION

The administration of the estate of SUSAN FLEET LOMBARDO, A/K/A SUSAN F. LOMBARDO, A/K/A SUSAN LOMBARDO, deceased, File Number 2020 12878 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of the Circuit Court, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724.  The name and address of the person publishing this notice is: MICHAEL A. LOMBARDO, A/K/A MICHAEL LOMBARDO, Personal Representative, 1515 Deer Moss Drive, DeLand, Florida 32720, by and through his below named attorney. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is January 28, 2021.

 /s/ Clare Ann Keijer

Clare Ann Keijer, Esquire, ID 0971243

Attorney for the Personal 

Representative

120 E. Rich Avenue, 

DeLand, FL 32724

Phone: 386-736- 3660 

Fax: 386-490-4538

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-11717-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF                        

AGUEDA SOTO                             

a/k/a AGUEDA DIAZ SOTO

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Agueda Soto, deceased, whose date of death was May 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Barbara Proctor

663 Mosquero Avenue

Deltona, Florida 32738

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/12/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

2011 BMW Alpina

VIN WBAKA8C57BCY37192

2006 MERC Milan

VIN 3MEFM07176R616329

January 28, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

Legion Airborne, LLC

1270 Biscayne BL

DeLand, FL 32724

/s/ William D. Legard

January 28, 2021

 

  NOTICE UNDER 

FICTITIOUS NAME LAW 

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:

WOK N ROLL

3810 S. Clyde Morris Blvd.

Port Orange, Florida 32129

Wok N Roll of Port Orange Inc.,

Owner

January 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 13011 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MARY MARGARET GREEN,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARY MARGARET GREEN, deceased, whose date of death was November 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: January 28, 2021.

Robert D. Hines, Esq.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0413550

Hines Norman Hines, P.L.

1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B

Tampa, FL 33612

Telephone: 813-265-0100

Email: rhines@hnh-law.com

Secondary Email: jrivera@hnh-law.com

MICHELLE TRENDEL

Personal Representative

1763 Mayhill Street

Deltona, FL 32738

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND 

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION      CASE NO. 2021-10100-PRDL 

IN RE:

ESTATE OF BRIGITTE M. D’AGRESTA, 

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO:  ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the ESTATE OF BRIGITTE M. D’AGRESTA, deceased, whose date of death was September 24, 2020, and is pending under Case No. 2021-CP-10100 in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate division,  the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the total cash value of the Estate is approximately $$13,585.42 and that the name and address of the Petitioner is:

Buffie Denise Randolph

148 Lake Wellington Dr.

Kingsland, GA 31548

ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Estate of the decedent, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claim, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WITH BE FOREVER BARRED.  NOTWITHSTANDING THAT TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is January 21, 2021.

Attorney for Petitioner

BERNARD & SCHEMER, P.A.

By: /s/ Blair D. Schemer

480 Busch Drive

Jacksonville, Florida 32218

Florida Bar No. 60598

904-751-6980

E-mail: blair@bernardlaw.net

January 21 & 28, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021 10063 PRDL 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

AMALIJA MARIE MORRIS

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Amalija Marie Morris, deceased, whose date of death was December 1, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Beth M. Lazar

Email Address: 

blazar@therrelbaisden.com

Florida Bar No. 0051187

Therrel Baisden, LLP

One South East Third Avenue, 

Suite 2950

Miami, Florida 33131

 

Personal Representative: 

Emmanuel Morris

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 71-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #383200000430  1/4 ACRE PART OF UNPLATTED LAND E OF LAKE & W OF BLK 45 SEVILLE EXC S 100 FT

Name in which assessed: E B MORGAN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5490-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001050050  20-17-31 LOT 5 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5568-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001170130  20 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4918 PG 1484 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1279-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #602806000330  LOT 33 ROSEWOOD TERRACE MB 32 PG 135 PER OR 3335 PG 1875

Name in which assessed: BETTY C NOBLE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 222-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #482001400010  LOTS 1 TO 18 INC BLK 40 FOUNTAIN CITY MB 10 PGS 5 TO 8 INC PER OR 4612 PG 2799

Name in which assessed: ALTERNATIVE MARKET EXCHANGE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5491-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001050140  20-17-31 LOT 14 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5588-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001230090  20 17 31 LOT 9 WEST OF NEW R/W FOR PREVATT AVE BLK 23 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4521 PG 0730 PER OR 6361 PG 4723

Name in which assessed: ZAVANI GRANT

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 1443-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #603824000290  LOT 29 TRAILS WEST PHASE II UNIT VIII-B MB 41 PGS 73 & 74 PER OR 4404 PG 1967 PER OR 6977 PG 0803 PER OR 7245 PG 4402 PER OR 7274 PG 4816

Name in which assessed: TWLM INC

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5313-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #712001170020  20 17 31 LOTS 2 & 3 INC BLK 17 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1451 PG 0800 PER OR 5545 PG 2533 PER OR 5574 PG 3664 PER OR 6148 PG 3595

Name in which assessed: TERRY & KIMBERLEE SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5492-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001050150  20-17-31 LOT 15 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5682-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #712001010230  20 17 31 LOT 23 BLK 1 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1885 PG 1300 PER OR 5831 PG 4121 PER OR 5841 PG 2658 PER OR 5869 PGS 0891-0892

Name in which assessed: FLOYD W WILLIAMS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 2789-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #702111010150  21 17 30 LOT 15 BLK A SOUTH BOULEVARD HOMESITES MB 9 PG 96 PER OR 4383 PG 2297 PER OR 5821 PG 3610 PER OR 5844 PG 1346

Name in which assessed: LISBON PARKWAY APTS LLC C/O ANA ROSA FERRUSCO

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5411-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #711701070130  17 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 81 PER OR 1822 PG 1677 PER D/C 5794 PG 2223 PER OR 5794 PG 2220 PER OR 5827 PG 2597

Name in which assessed: JEAN MAURICE CHERY & ALTA MATHIAS CHERY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5544-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001140200  20 17 31 LOT 20 BLK 14 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4465 PG 1666 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 8246-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #422800000070  28 14 32 GOVT LOTS 3 & 4 S OF FLEMING AVE & W OF HOLIDAY MOBILE VILLAGE SEC 1 & 2 MB 29 PG 2 & MB 36 PG 196 EXC W 697.74 FT ON N/L & EXC W 1219.35 FT ON S/L PER OR 395 PG 241 PER OR 5378 PG 3664

Name in which assessed: ITZAK AGAMI ETAL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CANTO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 4220-15

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015

Description of Property: Parcel #802500000001  25 18 30 56.25 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS TO LOTS 15 BLK 31 & INC LOT 31 BLK 20-A & INC LOTS 20 21 & 34 BLK 29 & INC LOTS 2 THRU 7 & LOTS 20 THRU 23 BLK 23 & LOT 3 BLK 24 ORANGE CITY ESTS UNIT 3 MB 23 PG 86 & LOT 1 SUB OF N 1/2 OF NW 1/4 MB 3 PG 27 EXC LOT 5 ORANGE CITY EST REPLAT (EXC N 15 FT ON E/L TO A POINT AT N/W CORNER & EXC S 32.5 FT ON E/L & S 37.19 FT ON W/L) & EXC LOT 4 & N 15 FT ON C/L TO A POINT AT NW CORNER LOT 5 ORANGE CITY EST REPLAT MB 26 PG 32 & LOT 9 SUB OF N 1/2 OF NW 1/4 MB 3 PG 27 OR MB 17 PG 126 PER OR 2094 PG 0974

Name in which assessed: WEST VOLUSIA PROPERTIES C/O WM E LOUCKS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5415-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #711701070200  17 17 31 LOT 20 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 81 PER OR 1824 PG 140 PER OR 5779 PG 3230 PER OR 5779 PG 3224

Name in which assessed: HOA & KIM LE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5564-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001170060  20 17 31 LOT 6 EXC W 41.51 FT MEAS ON N/L & LOT 7 E OF R/W MEAS 37.74 FT ON S/L BLK 17 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 0189

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15363-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702111701  44 19 34 W 165 FT OF E 2805 FT OF N 330 FT OF S 5610 FT OF W 1/3 OF MCINTOSH GRANT AKA E 1/2 LOT 170 CAPE ATL SEC K 1 UNREC SUB 226 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RTS PER OR 1716 PG 1233 PER OR 5437 PG 4850 PER OR 5753 PG 4494

Name in which assessed: EDLINE JEAN

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7385-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #322101001520  LOT 152 AVALON BY THE SEA MB 11 PG 285 PER OR 4676 PGS 4089-4090 PER OR 5456 PG 1461 PER OR 5479 PG 3091 PER OR 6409 PGS 2765-2766

Name in which assessed: ANDREW SEREDNYCKY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5488-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001050010  20 17 31 LOT 1 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 3877 PG 0046

Name in which assessed: ROBERTA A SVACHA ET AL

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5566-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001170110  20 17 31 LOT 11 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 193

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 15456-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #844702121170  43 & 47-19-34 W 330.33 FT OF E 1140.99 FT W OF C/L OF I-95 OF N 330 FT OF S 2482.27 FT MEAS ON E/L OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 117 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 2362 PG 710 PER OR 5576 PGS 4418-4419 INC PER D/C 5576 PG 4420

Name in which assessed: JOHN JR & CINDY CORY

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7842-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #422802000020  LOT 2 TROPICAL MOBILE HOME VILLAGE PER OR 4731 PG 1718 PER OR 6027 PG 2872

Name in which assessed: EUGENE BRICKER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5489-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001050040  20-17-31 LOT 4 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

 

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 5567-14

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014

Description of Property: Parcel #712001170120  20 17 31 LOT 12 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4918 PG 1484 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004

Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 136-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #480504080011  LOTS 1 TO 4 INC & LOT 5 EXC PART PER OR 1945 PG 1 BLK H POPPELLS ADD SEVILLE PER OR 3486 PG 0796 PER OR 6408 PGS 3682-3684 INC PER OR 6600 PG 2843 PER OR 6924 PG 4935

Name in which assessed: REYNA FLORES DIAZ

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 7852-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #422804000880  LOT 88 TROPICAL MOBILE HOME VILLAGE SEC 2 MB 36 PG 197 PER OR 4215 PG 3108

Name in which assessed: DAVID GALE

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-13081-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

MICHELE ANN LAMELL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Michele Ann Lamell, deceased, whose date of death was November 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar Number:  0095641

RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.

Florida Bar Number: 0061254

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,

P.A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, FL  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Alt. E-Mails: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Ronald Richard Lamell, Jr.

82 A Jericho Road

Essex Junction, Vermont 05452

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10099-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

MARY SUE COURTNEY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARY SUE COURTNEY, deceased, whose date of death was November 13, 2020; File # 2021-10099-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: January 21, 2021.

/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.  

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0509655

Gary S. Wright, P.A.

465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D

DeBary, FL 32713

Telephone: 386-753-0280

FAX: 386-668-5880

E-Mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com

laurenwright@cfl.rr.com

 

/s/ SHERI  LYNN COURTNEY COLLETT

Personal Representative

106 Wilson Rd., DeBary, FL 32713

January 21 & 28, 2021 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-CP-12833- PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ANN M. WYNNE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ANN M. WYNNE, deceased, whose date of death was October 31, 2020, File Number 2020-CP-12833 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Suite A222, DeLand, Florida.  The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

Date of the first publication of this notice of administration: January 21, 2021.

/s/ W E Winderweedle, JR.

Attorney

5546 Lake Howell Road

Winter Park, FL 32792

Telephone: (407) 628-4040

Florida Bar No. 0116626 

 

/s/ William W. Atkinson

Personal Representative

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020 12712 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

ERNEST H. WELLER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ERNEST H. WELLER, deceased, whose date of death was October 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.

Florida Bar No. 650293

Email Addresses: 

joedudley@joedudley.com

jdudley@joedudley.com

403 Downing Street

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Telephone: (386) 428-2434

 

Personal Representative:

Antonia Morse Bissell

3411 S Camino Seco Apt No. 291

Tucson, Arizona 85730

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.  2020-12834-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE:  ESTATE OF

DAVID W. ALEXANDER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DAVID W. ALEXANDER, deceased, whose date of death was July 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721.  The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.

Florida Bar Number:  0061254

CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO

Florida Bar Number:  0095641

SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,

P. A.

851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300

Port Orange, FL  32127

Telephone: (386) 763-5083

Fax: (386) 763-5085

E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com

Alt. E-Mails:

rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com

clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Paul G. Alexander

3545 Stockholm Road

Westerville, Ohio 43081

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/15/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.  

1995 FORD Thunderbird

VIN 1FALP62W1SH116332

1991 MERC Grand Marquis

VIN 2MECM75F8MX642589

2016 CHEV Impala Limited

VIN 2G1WB5E35G1154327

2006 CHEV Silverado 1500

VIN 1GCEC19T26E227315

2011 HYUN Sonata

VIN 5NPEB4AC1BH068538

2000 ACUR 3.5RL

VIN JH4KA9652YC013984

2001 LEXS ES 300

VIN JT8BF28G415110296

2004 DODG Dakota

VIN 1D7HL48N04S708671

2014 NISS Versa Note

VIN 3N1CE2CP3EL371055

2003 FORD Windstar Vans

VIN 2FMZA53423BB59830

January 28, 2021

 

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 2745 S. Woodland Ave, DeLand, FL 32720 (386) 337-4674. On February 9th, 2021  at 12:00 PM.

Kyla Duncan Dorm Items,Totes,Boxes Mini fridge, Arkiea Glass-Willes clothes,households,boxes,Lana Guice Household items,

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO.: 2020-12358-PRDL 

DIVISION 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DOUGLAS E. ELROD,

a/k/a DOUGLAS EUGENE ELROD,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DOUGLAS E. ELROD also known as DOUGLAS EUGENE ELROD, deceased, whose date of death was March 31, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is JANUARY 21, 2021.

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen

Attorney for Personal

Representative

Florida Bar Number: 0091434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: 386-734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: Brittany@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: sfitzpatrick@landispa.com

/s/ HAYLEY ELROD

5572 Dogwood Street

Ravenna, Ohio 44266

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12839-PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF           

WILLIAM L. BOYCE  

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of William L. Boyce, deceased, whose date of death was September 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Ste. 101

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Telephone: (386) 492-3871

Email: service@upchurchlaw.com

 

Personal Representative:

Mark W. Boyce

1921 High Street

Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-13044-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

JAMES LOUIS PETERSON,

a/k/a JAMES L. PETERSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JAMES LOUIS PETERSON, also known as JAMES L. PETERSON, deceased, whose date of death was November 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: January 28, 2021.

/s/ Ashley N. Duz

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 109083

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ PETER W. PETERSON

Personal Representative

2783 Parkview Drive NE

Atlanta, Georgia 30345

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-13026-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

TERESA L. CAMERON

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Teresa L. Cameron, deceased, whose date of death was November 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021. 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Trisha Dellinger

Florida Bar Number: 109258

PYLE, DELLINGER & Duz, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

Fax: (386) 676-2615

E-Mail: trisha@pylelegal.com

Secondary E-Mail: probate@pylelegal.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Richard R. Cameron

43 Timber Trail

Port Orange, Florida 32127

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-CP-12706 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ALVIN KENNETH POTTER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ALVIN KENNETH POTTER, deceased, whose date of death was October 4, 2020, File Number 2020-CP-12706 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Suite A222, DeLand, Florida.  The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

Date of the first publication of this notice of administration: January 21, 2021.

/s/ W E Winderweedle, JR.

Attorney

5546 Lake Howell Road

Winter Park, FL 32792

Telephone: (407) 628-4040

Florida Bar No. 0116626 

 

/s/ Barbara P. Czekalski

Personal Representative

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-13030-PRDL 

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF             

LINDA ANN GILL HAYES       

a/k/a LINDA HAYES

a/k/a LINDA A. HAYES                    

Deceased.                     

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Linda Ann Gill Hayes, deceased, whose date of death was September 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.

Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0015821

Upchurch Law

1616 Concierge Blvd., Ste. 101

Daytona Beach, Florida 32117

Telephone: (386) 492-3871

E-mail: service@upchurchlaw.com

2nd Email: clutes@upchurchlaw.com

Elaine Tindell

Personal Representative

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10010 PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

DAWN YVONNE BLACKWELDER,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DAWN YVONNE BLACKWELDER, deceased, whose date of death was November 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is: January 21, 2021.

Signed on this 13th day of January, 2021.

/s/ Matthew R. Gable

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Florida Bar No. 0027779

The Gable Law Firm, P.A.

140 S. Beach St., Suite 310

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Telephone: (386) 299-9778

Email: matt@gablelawfirm.com

 

/s/ AMANDA CAMPBELL

Personal Representative

662 Colchester Ave.

Deltona, FL 32738

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 12708 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ORIETTA LUCILLE SCHILDT

a/k/a ORIETTA L. SCHILDT

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ORIETTA LUCILLE SCHILDT, deceased, whose date of death was October 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks

Florida Bar No. 091856

Meeks and Ceely, P.L.

311 E. Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ Dianne Patnaude

3070 Hallow Drive

Deltona, Florida 32738

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2020-12405 FMDL

DIVISION: 03

In Re: The Marriage of

Wilson Rodriguez Morales,

Petitioner

and

Liliana Rodriguez, Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION 

FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE   

TO: Liliana Rodriguez

       3050 Little Sound

       Orlando, FL 32825

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney: 

Wilson Rodriguez Morales

711 Cypress Ave

Orange City, FL 32763

on or before February 22, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: January 11th, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk

January 21, 28, February 4 & 11, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

Notice is hereby given that on 02/05/2021  at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109  1983 TWIN HS T23913845A & T23913845B     . Last Tenants: TIMOTHY WADE NESBITT and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs   .  Sale to be SUN COMMUNITIES OPERATING LP, 1000 WALKER ST, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117.   813-241-8269.

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-10025PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

EDWARD HENRY FORD,

a/k/a EDWARD H. FORD,

a/k/a EDWARD FORD,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of EDWARD HENRY FORD, deceased, whose date of death was December 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.

Signed on this 15th day of January, 2021.

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

/s/ EDNA BUTLER, Petitioner

3001 S. Atlantic Avenue, Apt. #431

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-13072-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ROBIN LYNELL PEREIRA

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of ROBIN LYNELL PEREIRA, a/k/a ROBIN L. PEREIRA, deceased, whose date of death was October 28, 2020, File Number 2020-13072-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL  32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS

Florida Bar No. 109785

Wright & Casey, P.A.

340 North Causeway

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Telephone: (386) 428-3311

Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com

Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ PAULO B. PEREIRA

a/k/a PAUL PEREIRA

2809 Sabal Palm Drive

Edgewater, Florida 32141

January 21 & 28, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

 IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

FILE NO. 2020 11058 PRDL

In Re: Estate of 

SHARON E. VESCOVI 

Deceased. 

NOTICE OF CREDITORS 

The administration of the estate of SHARON E. VESCOVI, deceased, whose date of death was May 7, 2020, and whose Social Security Number is XXX-XX-7894, Case Number 2020 11058 PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. 

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE OF THEM. 

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. 

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. 

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERSON SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2020. 

Michael A. Saracco, Esq. 

Florida Bar No. 0099641

520 Brevard Ave

Cocoa, Florida 32922

(321) 505-542 

msaracco@saraccolaw.com

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2020-13064-PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF:

DONALD H. DUTTON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of DONALD H. DUTTON, deceased, whose date of death was November 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is: January 21, 2021. 

/s/ Michael A. Pyle

Attorney for Personal 

Representative

Email: mikep@pylelegal.com

Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com

Florida Bar No. 373346

PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC

1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1

Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Telephone: (386) 615-9007

 

/s/ MICHAEL A. DUTTON

Personal Representative

70 Jefferson Street

Haverhill, Massachusetts 01830

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12619 PRDL 

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

MARJORIE N. DOYLE

Deceased.

AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of MARJORIE N. DOYLE, deceased, whose date of death was September 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.

Attorney for Personal

Representative:

/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen, Esquire

Florida Bar Number: 91434

LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA

145 Rich Avenue, Suite C

DeLand, Florida 32724

Telephone: (386) 734-3451

Fax: (386) 736-1350

E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com

Secondary E-Mail: nholstine@landispa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ DEBRA L. DUNN

2140 Anchor Ave.

DeLand, Florida 32720

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-12754 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

BERNADETTA L. WOODALL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BERNADETTA L. WOODALL, deceased, whose date of death was October 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ DAVID H. CLEMENTS

office@clementslawpa.com

Florida Bar No. 1017961

540 W. New York Ave.

DeLand, FL 32720

Telephone: 386-740-0037

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ MELUCHI L. BYRD

14 Iris Dr.

Merrimack, New Hampshire 03054

January 21 & 28, 2021

NOTICE OF DEFAULT 

AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE

Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Islander Beach Club Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Islander Beach Club Resorts, a Condominium, according to the  Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due.  The Liens are in favor of Islander Beach Club Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens. 

Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.

If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.

 

Contract No.: 22347

Obligor: Diane L. Thomas and Larry

I. Thomas

Obligor Address: 125 Grandview

Drive, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Unit Week: 217, 40-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1319.15

Perdiem: $0.66

 

Contract No.: 22356

Obligor: Stephanie R. Varady

Obligor Address: 523 Richburg

Street, The Villages, FL 32162

Unit Week: 219, 42-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1279.52

Perdiem: $0.64

 

Contract No.: 22638

Obligor: Concetta Perreault Prado 

"trustee, Maria Perreault Irrevocable 

Trust Dated and Maria Perreault

Obligor Address: 422 Savage Street,

 Southington, CT 06489

Unit Week: 419, 27-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $4846.13

Perdiem: $2.42

 

Contract No.: 22766

Obligor: Joseph H. Smith and 

Philann W. Smith

Obligor Address: PO Box 1914,

Shelby, NC 28151

Unit Week: 420, 26-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $2582.53

Perdiem: $1.29

 

Contract No.: 23040

Obligor: Tonia K. Falkner

Obligor Address: 4710 Hickory Creek 

Dr, Apt 6, University Park, IL 60484

Unit Week: 402, 40-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $2582.53

Perdiem: $1.29

 

Contract No.: 24346

Obligor: Lilian Villalta

Obligor Address: 1850 Kingston

Road Unit 61, Pickering, ON L1V

0A2, Canada

Unit Week: 419, 36-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3169.76

Perdiem: $1.58

 

Contract No.: 26428

Obligor: Jefferson N. Ball and

Bonnie Ball

Obligor Address: 1300 Golf Course 

Road, Newport, TN 27821

Unit Week: 719, 30-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $4846.13

Perdiem: $2.42

 

Contract No.: 31106

Obligor: Monaliza Enriquez and

Renante Enriquez

Obligor Address: 78 Bradworthy 

Court, Toronto, ON M1B 2S7, Canada

Unit Week: 716, 36-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3135.95

Perdiem: $1.57

 

Contract No.: 31122

Obligor: Laurel Pradolini and Renato 

Pradolini

Obligor Address: 84 Elmwood 

Avenue, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0, 

Canada

Unit Week: 520, 14-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $2582.53

Perdiem: $1.29

 

Contract No.: 31139

Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain

Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue

Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC

H3l 3W4, Canada

Unit Week: 706, 35-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1952.14

Perdiem: $0.98

 

Contract No.: 31140

Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain

Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue

Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC

H3L 3W4, Canada

Unit Week: 717, 32-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1960.84

Perdiem: $0.98

 

Contract No.: 31141

Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain

Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue

Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC

H3L 3W4, Canada

Unit Week: 516, 4-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1952.14

Perdiem: $0.98

 

Contract No.: 31142

Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain

Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue

Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC    

H3L 3W4, Canada

Unit Week: 720, 16-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1960.84

Perdiem: $0.98

 

Contract No.: 31179

Obligor: Terry Walker and 

Magenthiran Krishnasami (A/K/A 

Mike Krishnasami)

Obligor Address: 10635 67th Street 

NW, Edmonton, AB T6A 2R9, Canada

Unit Week: 405, 50-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3734.22

Perdiem: $1.87

 

Contract No.: 31228

Obligor: Cristina F. Guevarra and

Danilo L. Guevarra

Obligor Address: 693 Cathedral 

Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R2W 0Y9,

Canada

Unit Week: 217, 41-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3183.68

Perdiem: $1.59

 

Contract No.: 31492

Obligor: Lance Walters

Obligor Address: 2607 Temple 

Avenue, Brownwood, TX 76801

Unit Week: 319, 43-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3135.95

Perdiem: $1.57

 

Contract No.: 31544

Obligor: Anyvonne R. Roseborough

Obligor Address: 11 Warren Park 

Drive, Apt A1, Pikesville, MD 21208

Unit Week: 703, 36-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1952.14

Perdiem: $0.98

 

Contract No.: 80179

Obligor: Yvonne R. Brockington

Obligor Address: 11358 Harts Road,

Jacksonville, FL 32218

Unit Week: 705, 47-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1119.15

Perdiem: $0.56

 

Contract No.: 81067

Obligor: Beverly D. Lemon and

Willie H. Lemon

Obligor Address: 2118 Claxton Dairy

Road, Dublin, GA 31021

Unit Week: 616, 32-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $2570.95

Perdiem: $1.29

 

Contract No.: 93283

Obligor: Miriam R. Drivas

Obligor Address: 1156 Warren Road,

Ithaca, NY 14850

Unit Week: 305, 21-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $1307.46

Perdiem: $0.65

 

Contract No.: 31434

Obligor: Rosa Eulaila Gomezcoello

Piedra

Obligor Address: Jose Escudero 341, 

Agustin, 010203, Ecuador

Unit Week: 606, 21-A

Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673

Amount: $3169.76

Perdiem: $1.58

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No:  2019 30279 CICI

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS,INC.,ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3,

Plaintiff, 

vs.

MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 18, 2019 and entered in Case No. 2019 30279 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida and Order Granting Plaintiffs Motion to Cancel and Reschedule Foreclosure Sale, entered on January 20, 2020, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3, is the Plaintiff and MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA, are Defendants, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on April 16, 2021 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 271, ROYAL PALM P.U.D.-PHASE 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGE 174 THROUGH 178, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1663 ARECA PALM DR., PORT ORANGE, FL 32128

Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.

DATED January 21, 2021

/s/Nick Geraci

Nick Geraci, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 95582

Lender Legal PLLC

2807 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, Florida 32804

Tel: (407) 730-4644

Fax: (888) 337-3815

Attorney for Plaintiff

Service Emails:

NGeraci@lenderlegal.com

EService@LenderLegal.com 

If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 1 (800)955-8770.

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES.  JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.

2005 CHRYSLER 

VIN 2C4GP54L95R142789

January 28, 2021

 

*********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH 

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. : 2020-11432-CIDL

DIVISION: 02 - Judge Kathryn

Weston 

SUNTRUST REO LAND TRUST, TRUSTEE SERVICES, LLC, AS TRUSTEE ONLY, WITH FULL POWER AND AUTHORITY TO PROTECT, CONSERVE, SELL, LEASE, ENCUMBER OR OTHERWISE MANAGE AND DISPOSE OF THE PROPERTY UNDER FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 689.071,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JOHN E. HERMAN and SCOTT A. ARIGO; if alive, and if dead, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown; UNKNOWN OCCUPANT(S); CITY OF DELTONA; and UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE,

Defendants

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: JOHN E. HERMAN if alive, and if dead, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown              1002 Alpine Drive, Deltona, FL 32725

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title on the following described real property, located in VOLUSIA County, Florida, to-wit:

Lot 1, Block 250, DELTONA LAKES UNIT FIVE, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 25, Pages 127 through 138, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

a/k/a

LOT 1 BLK 250 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127-138 INC PER OR 5073 PG 3051 PER OR 5569 PGS 1164-1165 PER OR 6137 PG 0116 PER OR 6525 PG 0397 PER OR 6581 PG 2637 PER OR 6601 PG 2262

Parcel ID# 8130-05-77-0010

Street address: 1002 Alpine Drive, 

Deltona, FL 32725

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:

ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE

555 West Granada Boulevard,

Suite A-9

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

kramerlegal@aol.com

and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before February 15, 2021, otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to Quiet Title filed by the Plaintiff.

WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 31st day of December, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: /s/ J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administrator at Suite 300, Courthouse Annex, 125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; Tel.: 386-257-6096 within two (2) working days of your receipt of the NOTICE OF ACTION; if you are hearing or voice impaired, Call 1-800-955-8771; THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.

January 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE 

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On February 9th, 2021  at 1:00 PM.

Jeremy Lancaster Household Items,Randy Stevens Household furniture and misc items,Eve Thompson House Hold Goods,Keith Cormier 10x15 n/a

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11695-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #630802001760  LOT 176 TWINGATES MOBILE ESTS MB 33 PG 48 PER OR 3764 PG 2347

Name in which assessed: VALERIE POTTER

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 12964 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF

CHRISTINE ELIZABETH BOYETTE

a/k/a CHRISTINE E. BOYETTE

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of CHRISTINE ELIZABETH BOYETTE, deceased, whose date of death was October 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representatives:

/s/ Coren J. Meeks

Florida Bar No. 091856

Meeks and Ceely, P.L.

311 E. Rich Avenue

DeLand, Florida 32724

 

Co-Personal Representatives:

/s/ Brenda G. Harrelson

a/k/a Brenda B. Harrelson

3110 Nova Scotia Way

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

 

/s/ Gregory D. Boyette

355 Orleans Blvd.

McDonough, GA 30253

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10009-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

BARBARA A. LILIENTHAL a/k/a

BARBARA ANNE LILIENTHAL

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of BARBARA A. LILIENTHAL a/k/a BARBARA ANNE LILIENTHAL, deceased, whose date of death was November 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

EVERY & STACK

By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

Florida Bar No. 297798

444 Seabreeze Boulevard, 

Suite 1003

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991

Telephone: (386) 255-1925

 

Personal Representative:

/s/ JOHN ROBERT DALLY

778 Jimmy Ann Drive #806

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

**************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 02/14/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

KL1TJ52604B192420 

2004 ChevroletJanuary 28, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11762-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #631007620080  S 25 FT OF LOT 7 & LOT 8 BLK 62 ALLANDALE MB 4 PG 146 PER OR 2333 PG 1103 PER OR 5342 PG 2784 PER OR 5485 PG 4044 PER OR 6239 PG 0138 PER OR 6671 PG 4761 PER OR 6693 PG 0103 PER OR 6700 PG 1168

Name in which assessed: RALEIGH J BARROW

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10024-PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

G. SCOTT DRUMHELLER

a/k/a G. SCOTT DRUMHELLER MD

a/k/a GREGORY DRUMHELLER

a/k/a GREGORY SCOTT 

DRUMHELLER

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of G. SCOTT DRUMHELLER, deceased, whose date of death was October 2, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Personal Representative:

/s/ JOHN F. DRUMHELLER, JR.

120 Coral Way

Port Orange, Florida 32127

 

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

/s/ MELVIN D. STACK

Email Address: anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net

Florida Bar No. 297798

EVERY & STACK

444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003

Daytona Beach, FL 32118

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

*******

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2021-10146 PRDL

Division 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

PATRICK J. KEENAN

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Patrick J. Keenan, deceased, File Number 2021-10146 PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was November 10, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $0 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are: 

Richard J. Keenan, 6 Carla Terrace, Malvern, PA 19355

Daniel P. Keenan, 6 Carla Terrace, Malvern, PA 19355

Kerry Ann Lindenberger, 6 Carla Terrace, Malvern, PA 19355 

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. 

The date of first publication of this Notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

/s/ Mark R. Hall, Attorney

Florida Bar Number: 691178

124 Faulkner Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Telephone: (386) 423-1221

Fax (386) 423-2232

E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com

Secondary E-Mail: lori@mhallpa.com

Person Giving Notice:

/s/ Richard J. Keenan

6 Carla Terrace

Malvern, PA 19355

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 02/09/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1G1PC5SH3B7119721 

2011 ChevroletJanuary 28, 2021

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 11887-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #631508000390  LOT 39 SOUTHERN PINES SUB MB 33 PG 47 PER OR 4303 PG 0808

Name in which assessed: STEPHEN J HART

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020 12866 PRDL

Division 10 

IN RE: ESTATE OF 

PAUL DAVID FOLEY

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Paul David Foley, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Attorney for Personal 

Representative:

Mark R. Hall

Florida Bar Number: 691178

124 Faulkner Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Telephone: (386) 423-1221

Fax: (386) 423-2232

E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com

Secondary E-Mail: gina@mhallpa.com

Personal Representative:

/s/ Susan C. Ost

739 Navigators Way

Edgewater, Florida 32141

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

**********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2021-10040PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

EDWARD DEWITT CURRY, SR.,

a/k/a EDWARD D. CURRY,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of EDWARD DEWITT CURRY, SR., deceased, whose date of death was November 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Signed on this 21st day of January, 2021.

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

/s/ EDWARD DEWITT CURRY, JR.,

Petitioner

1211 36th St., Edgewater, FL 32141

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

*********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 02/12/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.

1B7GL26XXXS179751 

1999 Dodge

January 28, 2021

 

**********

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12224-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #731403010120  14 17 33 LOTS 12 TO 16 INC BLK A NEW GLENCOE PLAT 1 MB 9 PG 85 PER OR 3935 PG 3281

Name in which assessed: HOWARD MARK & WENDY A WEISS

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

 

************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

File Number: 2020-13007PRDL

Division: 10

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ALVIN WILLIAM STANLEY FERGUSON, a/k/a ALVIN W. S. FERGUSON,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the Estate of ALVIN WILLIAM STANLEY FERGUSON, deceased, whose date of death was July 7, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.

Signed on this 20th day of January, 2021.

Petitioners:

/s/ KENNETH RONALD HERMAN

FERGUSON

834 24th Avenue

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

 

/s/ SANDRA LEE WHITFORD

508 Conc. 14. RR#1

Hagersville, ON, N0A 1H0

 

CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC

/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire

Florida Bar #0027500

221 N. Causeway, Suite A

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239

Phone: 386-427-5227

Facsimile: 386-423-3909

Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com

Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com

January 28 & February 4, 2021

 

***********

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT 

IN AND FOR 

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.  2020 11433 CIDL

1 Oak Richland LLC,      Plaintiff, 

vs.

Omar Reillo Perez et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: FERNANDO LOPES JR.

LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE: 14 East Washington St 600-C, Orlando, FL 32801

AND

FERNANDO LOPES JR. AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF A TRUST AGREEMENT DATED THE 28th DAY OF JUNE, 2006 KNOWN AS TRUST NUMBER 881

LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE: 14 East Washington St 600-C, Orlando, FL 32801

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:

LOT 41, BLOCK 34, DELTONA LAKES,UNIT TOW, AC ORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGES 101 THROUGH 104, INCLUSIVE, OR THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA County, FLORIDA

A/K/A 881 E Normandy Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, on or before FEB 23, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

DATED on January 21, 2021

LAURA E. ROTH

As Clerk of Circuit Court

By: /s/ J Beach

Deputy Clerk

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

**********

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0641 –  540 S Volusia Ave Orange City, FL 32763 to satisfy a lien on February 9,  2021 at approx. 10:00 AM at www.storagetreasures.com

 

Jasmine Eneida Richardson 

Maria Vollaro 

Jonathan L Colon

Lauren Hill 

Robert E Bryson 

January 21 & 28, 2021

 

**************

 NOTICE OF APPLICATION 

FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:

Certificate No. 12866-18

Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018

Description of Property: Parcel #741800000020  18-17-34 IRREG TRACT BEING E 317 FT OF W 630 FT OF N 625.9 FT ON E/L & 74.08 FT ON S/L & 615.77 FT ON ANGLE OF LOT 1 PER OR 5045 PG 4914

Name in which assessed: KAMILLE C WALDEN ROOSEVELT WALDEN REV LIVING TR

Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.                          

Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT 

By: /s/ D GILREATH

Deputy Clerk

Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021

**********

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CaSE NO: 2020 31975 fMCI

Division: 35

Jessie M. Theriac,

Petitioner Vs.

Ethan James Daniel Sloan,

Respondent.

To: Ethan James Daniel Sloan

1118 School Street, Hillsboro, IL, 62049.

whose residence is unknown and all

parties having or claiming to have any

right, title or interest in the property

described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

has been filed against you and that you

are required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if an, or petitioner or petitioner’s attorney:

Clerk of the court 101 north Alabama

Avenue Deland, Fl. 32724 on or before January

26, 2021 and file the original with the clerk

of the circuit court at P.O. Box 6043, Deland,

Fl 32721-6043 before service on petitioner or

immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a

default may be entered against you for the relied

demanded in the petition. Copies of all

court documents in this case, including orders

are available at the clerk of the circuit court’s

office. You may review these documents upon

request. You must keep the clerk of the circuit

court’s office notified of your current address.

(You may file Florida family law form 12.915,

notice of current address.) Future papers in

this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on

record at the clerk’s office. Warning: Rule

12.285, Florida family law rules of procedure,

require certain automatic disclosure of documents

and information. Failure to comply can

result in sanctions, including dismissal

or striking pleadings.

Dated: October 1,2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Vickie Stafford, Deputy Clerk

January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021 V21-0010

************************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 11612 CIDL

BaYVIEW LOaN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

aLL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEfICIaRIES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES aND aLL

OTHER PaRTIES CLaIMING aN INTEREST BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINST THE ESTaTE

Of DaVID B. GaLLOWaY a/K/a DaVID B.

GaLLOWaY-CROCKETT a/K/a DaVID BaRTON

GaLLOWaY, DECEaSED; HELENE H.

GaLLOWaY; faITH LEE faLEIVa; SHaNNON

JO GaLLOWaY; DaVID DUaNE GaLLOWaY;

PaRLaMENT fINaNCIaL, INC. D/B/a PaRLaMENT

ROOfING & CONSTRUCTION; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)

IN POSSESSION Of THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure filed November 17,

2020 and entered in Case No. 2019 11612

CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit

in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,

wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC is

Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS,

DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING

AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DAVID B. GALLOWAY

A/K/A DAVID B. GALLOWAY-CROCKETT

A/K/A DAVID BARTON GALLOWAY,

DECEASED; HELENE H. GALLOWAY; FAITH

LEE FALEIVA; SHANNON JO GALLOWAY;

DAVID DUANE GALLOWAY; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)

IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY; PARLAMENT FINANCIAL, INC.

D/B/A PARLAMENT ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION;

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the

Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest

and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC

SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,

at 11:00 A.M., on February 16,

2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

PARCEL #1:

PROPERTY IN THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF

THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 12,

TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 33 EAST,

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED

AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE

SOUTHWEST CORNER OF EAST 1/2 OF

SAID NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST

1/4; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH LINE

OF SAID NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST

1/4 EAST A DISTANCE OF 110

FEET; THENCE N 0° 2' W 136.1 FEET TO

THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF A

COUNTY ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID

SOUTHERLY LINE S 38° 55' 30" W 174.9

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PARCEL #2:

PROPERTY IN THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF

THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 12,

TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 33

EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE

AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER

OF THE EAST 1/2 OF SAID NORTHEAST

1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4; THENCE

ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID

NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST

1/4,121.2 FEET; THENCE N 0° 2' W 150

FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE

OF A COUNTY ROAD FOR THE POINT

OF BEGINNING; THENCE EAST 243.8

FEET; THENCE N 13° 12' W 156.4 FEET;

THENCE N 69° 48' W 69 FEET TO THE

SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF A COUNTY

ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID

SOUTHERLY LINE S 39° 9' 20" W 227.1

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PARCEL #3:

THE WEST 170 FEET OF THE EAST 550

FEET OF THE NORTH 125 FEET OF

THE SOUTH 150 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST

1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF

SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,

RANGE 33 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, LESS THE TRIANGLE IN THE

NORTHWEST CORNER FOR RIGHT-OF-WAY,

AS RECORDED IN OR BOOK 1593,

PAGE 579, AND MORE PARTICULARLY

DESCRIBED AS: COMMENCE AT THE

SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE EAST

1/2 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE

NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 12,

TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 33

EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

THENCE SOUTH 89° 56' EAST, 110.0

FEET; THENCE NORTH 137.67 FEET

FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE NORTH 38° 36' EAST 15.8

FEET; THENCE NORTH 89° 56' WEST

9.85 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 12.31 FEET

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as

unclaimed.

Dated this 12th day of January, 2021.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

19-00750

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0024

************************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL

CitiMortgage, Inc.,

Plaintiff, vs.

amanda M. Smith a/k/a amanda Smith, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is the Plaintiff

and Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda

Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning

at 11:00 AM on the 16th day of

February, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION ESTATES,

PART OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 19 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST AND RE-SUB'D

BLOCK X AND PART OF BLOCK

W, UNIT NO 1, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11,

PAGE 279, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 18th day of January, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By MAXINE MELTzER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 119294

17-F02963

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0031

************************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 642018Ca010327XXXXDL

WELLS faRGO BaNK, N.a.,

Plaintiff, vs.

fREDDY a. DIaZ a/K/a fREDDY DIaZ, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit, in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

is the Plaintiff and Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a

Freddy Diaz; Anna M. Diaz a/k/a Ann-marie

T. Diaz a/k/a Anna Marie T. Diaz

a/k/a Ann Marie T. Diaz are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM

on the 9th day of February, 2021, the

following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 198, ORLANDIA (UNRECORDED

PLAT): FROM THE

SE CORNER OF SECTION 32,

TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH, RANGE

30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, RUN NORTH ALONG

THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION

32 A DISTANCE OF 2805

FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 550

FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE RUN NORTH 465

FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 220

FEET THENCE RUN SOUTH 465

FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 220

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT

FOR ROAD PURPOSES

OVER THE SOUTH 35 FEET THEREOF.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 18th day of January, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By J BENNETT KITTERMAN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98636

18-F00220

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0032

************************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI

DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST

COMPaNY, aS TRUSTEE fOR aMERICaN

HOME MORTGaGE aSSETS TRUST 2006-5,

MORTGaGE-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH

CERTIfICaTES SERIES 2006-5,

Plaintiff, VS.

MYRON SHafER; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on March 13,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412 CICI, of the

Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE

ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON

SHAFER; CRYSTAL L. VICOLE; JONATHAN

A. MILLER; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REVENUE; VOLUSIA COUNTY

CLERK OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE

SCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST

THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on February 3, 2021 at

11:00:00 AM EST the following described real

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,

AND STATE OF FLORIDA BEING

KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS A PORTION

OF LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, AS

SHOWN ON THE RECORD PLAT OF

HIGHRIDGE ESTATES REPLAT NO. 2,

PER MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA AND A PORTION OF

THE WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17, HIGHRIDGE ESTATES, PER

MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST

CORNER OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B,

SAID POINT ALSO BEING ON THE

SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL

MARSHALL ROAD (A 100 FOOT

RIGHT OF WAY AS SHOWN ON BOTH

OF THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLATS);

THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH

LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND

THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1,

BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE OF 105.70

FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER

OF SAID WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17; THENCE SOUTH ALONG

THE EAST LINE OF SAID WEST 52.85

FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE

OF 75.00 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING

SAID EAST LINE OF THE

WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK

17, RUN WEST AND PARALLEL TO THE

NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK

25-B AND SAID NORTH LINE OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 105.70

FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE

OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B; THENCE

NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF

LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 75.00

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of January, 2021.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO, Esq. FBN: 641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1363B

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0022

************************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2020 31339 CICI

U.S. BaNK, NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

TRUSTEE, fOR MaNUfaCTURED HOUSING

CONTRaCT SENIOR/SUBORDINaTE

PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTE TRUST 2002-2,

Plaintiff, v.

SaNDRa L. MaRaSIGaN; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE Of SaNDRa L. MaRaSIGaN;

BENITO S. MaRaSIGaN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

Of BENITO S. MaRaSIGaN; LaURELWOOD

ESTaTES PROPERTY OWNERS

aSSOCIaTION, INC.; fLORIDa HOUSING fINaNCE

CORPORaTION; aLL UNKNOWN PaRTIES

CLaIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR aGaINST a NaMED DEfENDaNT

TO THIS aCTION, OR HaVING OR CLaIMING

TO HaVE aNY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN

THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN

TENaNT #1; UNKNOWN TENaNT #2,

Defendant.

To the following Defendant(s):

BENITO S. MARASIGAN

(LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE)

705 INDIAN HILL DRIVE

PORT ORANGE, FL 32129

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BENITO S. MARASIGAN

(RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SANDRA L. MARASIGAN

(RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure

of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 92, OF LAURELWOOD MOBILE ESTATES,

UNIT NO. 5, AS PER PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

35, PAGE 15, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2002,

32 X 48, P925 REDMAN MOBILE HOME,

SERIAL NOS. FLA14616298A AND 14616298B.

a/k/a 705 Indian Hill Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

upon Kelley Kronenberg, Attorney for Plaintiff,

whose address is 10360 West State Road 84, Fort

Lauderdale, FL 33324 on or before February 26,

2021, a date which is within thirty (30) days after

the first publication of this Notice in West Volusia

Beacon and file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded in

the complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS

WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with

a disability who needs an accommodation in order to

participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call

711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court

this 11th day of January, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

M2000243

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0028

************************************

RE-NOTICE Of SaLE

PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL

WELLS faRGO BaNK, N.a. aS TRUSTEE

fOR OPTION ONE MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST

2001-a, aSSET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTES,

SE-RIES 2001-a,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PaRTIES CLaIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINST THE ESTaTE

Of CaRRIE JaCKSON a/K/a CaRRIE GIBSON

JaCKSON, DECEaSED, WHETHER SaID UNKNOWN

PaRTIES CLaIM aS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRaNTEES,

aSSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR

OTHER CLaIMaNTS; REBECCa BUTLER;

COUNTY Of VOLUSIa a POLITICaL

SUBDIVISION Of THE STaTE Of fLORIDa,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated October

20, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018

11371 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO

BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION

ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2001-A,

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON

JACKSON, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER;

COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL

SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF

FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of

the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 9th

day of March, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION

TO OAK HILL, FLORIDA,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8,

PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 162 Nancy St.,

Oak Hill, Florida 32759

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: January 11, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400171

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0025

************************************

NOTICE Of aCTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 11090 CIDL

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all

other parties claiming an interest by,

through, under or against the Estate of

Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased; et al

Defendants.

TO: PATRICIA L. FILIPPONE A/K/A PATRICIA FILIPPONE

F/K/A PATRICIA PERRY

Last Known Address: 19B Yorkshire Court Manchester,

NY. 08759-4538

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property

in Volusia County, Florida:

LOTS 16, 17 AND 18, BLOCK "I", PLANTATION

ESTATES, UNIT NO. 2, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 183, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to

it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,

PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of

publication on or before February 23, 2021, and

file the original with the Clerk of this Court either

before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in the

complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you

are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the

time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on January 07, 2021.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

(Seal) By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

20-F00633

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0027

************************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2019 11160 CIDL

BaNK Of NEW YORK MELLON TRUST

COMPaNY, N.a. aS TRUSTEE fOR

MORTGaGE aSSETS MaNaGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEfICIaRIES, DEVISEES,

GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES aND aLL OTHERS

WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREST IN THE ESTaTE

Of LaRRY LEWIS, DECEaSED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 7, 2020,

and entered in 2019 11160 CIDL of the Circuit Court

of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein BANK OF NEW YORK

MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE

FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES

I TRUST is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES

AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF LARRY LEWIS, DECEASED;

AND THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING

ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING

AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s).

Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on February

9, 2021, the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 19, BLOCK 1881, DELTONA LAKES UNIT

SEVENTY-FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT

THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,

PAGES 28 THROUGH 44, INCLUSIVE, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 2450 CARDENA AVENUE,

DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the

sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with

Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 11 day of January, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-282266

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0026

************************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO. 2019 10418 CIDL

U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

BaNK Of aMERICa, NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION,

aS TRUSTEE,

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LaSaLLE

BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS

TRUSTEE fOR MORGaN STaNLEY MORTGaGE

LOaN TRUST 2006-16aX, MORTGaGE

PaSS-THROUGH

CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2006-16aX,

Plaintiff, vs.

SHEREE L. STEWaRT; CHaRLES L. STEWaRT, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 29,

2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 10418 CIDL,

of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida. U.S. BANK

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR

IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA,

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR

BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR

MORGAN STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,

SERIES 2006-16AX, is Plaintiff and

SHEREE L. STEWART; CHARLES L. STEWART,

are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit

Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet

at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m.,

on the 16th day of February, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 60, BLOCK 86, DELTONA LAKES,

UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 25, PAGES 105 THROUGH

120, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 18th day of January, 2021

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

12768-18

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0030

************************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary administration)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

file No. 2020-CP-012796

IN RE: ESTaTE Of

SHIRLEY aNN WILLIaMS

Deceased.

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR

DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ES-TATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary

Administration has been entered in the estate

of Shirley Ann Williams, deceased, File Number

2020-CP-012796, by the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of

which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand,

Florida 32724; that the decedent's date of death

was July 16, 2020; that the total value of the estate

is EXEMPT and that the names and addresses of

those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Name: Kerry Kay Williams

Address: 2773 Benrock Terrace

Deltona, FL 32725

Name: Kimberly Denise Scott

Address: 23 Woodholme Ln.

Palm Coast, FL 32164

Name: Andrea Sherrill Bletcher

Address: 3148 Canby Dr.

Deltona, FL 32738

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED

THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and

persons having claims or demands against the estate

of the decedent other than those for whom

provision for full payment was made in the Order

of Summary Administration must file their claims

with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET

FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION

733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO

FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING

ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD,

ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is

January 21, 2021.

Person Giving Notice:

KIMBERLY DENISE SCOTT

23 Woodholme Ln.

Palm Coast, FL 32164

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 0022751

THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM

3903 Northdale Boulevard, Suite 100E

Tampa, Florida 33624

Phone (813) 902-2119

Fax (727) 290-4044

E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com

Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0029

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

************************************

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2018 10855 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST

COMPaNY, aS TRUSTEE fOR aMERIQUEST

MORTGaGE SECURITIES INC.,

aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH

CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-R10,

Plaintiff, vs.

DIaNNa Y. BURGESS a/K/a DIaNNa

BURGESS a/K/a DIaNa BURGESS, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein Deutsche Bank National Trust

Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest

Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed

Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R10

is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess

a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana

Burgess; Robert Burgess; Beneficial

Florida Inc; Unknown Spouse of Robert

Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura

Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM on the 2nd day of

February, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment,

to wit:

LOT 3, BLOCK 1625, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT SIXTY-TWO, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP THEREOF,

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,

AT PAGES 95 THROUGH 99 OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12th day of January, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By AMANDA DRISCOLE, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 85926

17-F02138

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0023

************************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

fILE NO. 2020-CP-012862

IN RE: ESTaTE Of

KaTHLEEN WILT a/K/a KaTHLEEN R. WILT

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Kathleen

Wilt a/k/a Kathleen R. Wilt, deceased,

whose date of death was July 6, 2020, is

pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division, the address

of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue,

DeLand, Florida 32724. The names

and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's attorney

are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

decedent's estate on whom a copy of this

notice is required to be served must file

their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE

THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE

TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF

THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE

DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS

NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER

THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice

is January 25, 2021.

Personal Representative:

RaCHEL SHaRON KENDRICK

67 Cunningham Drive

New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 0022751

THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM

3903 Northdale Boulevard, Suite 100E

Tampa, Florida 33624

Phone (813) 902-2119

Fax (727) 290-4044

E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com

Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com

January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0036

************************************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION:

CaSE NUMBER: 64-2020-CP-012956-XXXX-DL

IN RE: ESTaTE Of

EMaNUEL MICELLI

Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Emanuel

Micelli, deceased, whose date of death was

November 13, 2019 is pending in the Circuit

Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 North Alabama

Avenue; Deland, Florida 32724. The

names and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative's

attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons

having claims or demands against decedent's

estate on whom a copy of this notice

is required to be served must file their claims

with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER

OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE

FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR

30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE

OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against decedent's estate must file their

claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS

AFTER THE DA TE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE

TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA

STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE

FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS

SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM

FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER

THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice

is the January 28, 2021.

The date of the second publication of this

notice is the February 4, 2021.

Personal Representative:

RICHaRD MICELLI

1954 Lehigh Drive

Deltona, Florida 32738

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

RORY ROHAN FBN 0310093

SUNSHINE STATE LAW GROUP

515 N. Flagler Drive

Suite P-300

West Palm Beach, Fl., 33401

561-252-4411

rory@rorykrohan.com

intake@sunshinestatelawgroup.com

January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0035

************************************

NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CaSE NO. 2020 10582 CIDL

SaRPING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

KT`S INVESTMENT, LLC., et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered January 19, 2021 in Civil Case No.

2020 10582 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein SARPING,

LLC is Plaintiff and KT`S INVESTMENT,

LLC., et al., are Defendants, the

Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

in accordance with Chapter 45,

Florida Statutes on the 23rd day of February

2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described

property as set forth in said

Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

LOT 105 AND THE E 1/2 OF LOT 104,

BON-AIR SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION

ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 103, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was: Emailed

Mailed this 22nd day of January,

2021, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATz, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01182-3

January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0034

************************************

NOTICE Of aCTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CaSE NO.: 2020 11080 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST

COMPaNY, aS TRUSTEE ON BEHaLf Of THE

CERTIfICaTEHOLDERS Of NaTIXIS REaL ESTaTE

CaPITaL TRUST 2007-HE2,

MORTGaGE PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES,

SERIES 2007-HE2,

Plaintiff, VS.

CHERYL a. LENIK a/K/a CHERYL a. SEITER;et al.,

Defendant(s).

TO: Cheryl A. Lenik aka Cheryl A. Seiter

Last Known Residence:

1800 South Riverside Drive

Edgewater FL 32132

Jerald L. Lenik

Last Known Residence:

1800 South Riverside Drive

Edgewater FL 32132

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following property in

VOLUSIA County, Florida:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION

OF THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 5,

LOWD'S SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, WITH THE EAST

R/W LINE OF US. HIGHWAY NO.1;

THENCE SOUTH 28 DEGREES 58 MINUTES

40 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID

EAST R/W LINE 48 FEET TO THE

SOUTH R/W LINE OF VIRGINIA STREET

AS PLATTED IN MAP BOOK 8, PAGE

283, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE

EASTERLY ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W

537.4 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING,

THENCE CONTINUE EASTERLY

ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W 77 FEET,

THENCE SOUTH 23 DEGREES 59 MINUTES

30 SECONDS EAST 145.65 FEET,

THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 33 MINUTES

20 SECONDS WEST 71.17 FEET,

THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES 03 MINUTES

40 SECONDS WEST 148.07 FEET

TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL

BEING IN SAID LOT 5, LOWD'S SUBDIVISION.

ALSO, COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION

OF THE NORTH LINE OF

LOT 5, LOWD'S SUBDIVISION, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, WITH THE

EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF US.

HIGHWAY NO.1, THENCE SOUTH 28

DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS

EAST ALONG SAID EAST R/W LINE 48

FEET, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 33

MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST 614.4

FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING,

THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 33 MINUTES

20 SECONDS EAST 170 FEET, TO

THE WEST R/W LINE OF RIVERSIDE

DRIVE, THENCE SOUTH 22 DEGREES

09 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST

ALONG SAID WEST R/W LINE 143.74

FEET, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 33

MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST 165

FEET, THENCE NORTH 23 DEGREES 59

MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 145.66

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING

ALL BEING IN SAID LOT 5, LOWDS

SUBDIVISION. LESS AND EXCEPT THE

FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION

OF THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 5,

LOWD'S SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA WITH THE EAST R/W LINE OF

US. HIGHWAY NO. 1; THENCE SOUTH

28 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS

EAST ALONG SAID EAST R/W

LINE 48 FEET TO THE SOUTH R/W LINE

OF VIRGINIA STREET AS PLATTED IN

MAP BOOK 8, PAGE 283 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES

33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS

EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W 537.4

FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES

33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS

EAST A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET;

THENCE SOUTH 18 DEGREES 41 MINUTES

15 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE

OF 140.60 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89

DEGREES 33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS

WEST A DISTANCE OF 60 FEET,

THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES 03 MINUTES

40 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE

OF 148.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING,

ALL BEING IN SAID LOT 5, LOWD'S SUBDIVISION.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney,

at 1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite

200, Delray Beach, FL 33445, on or before

March 01, 2021, and file the original with the

clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s

attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise

a default will be entered against you for the

relief demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are

a person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this

proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to

you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.

Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL

32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before

your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho

a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin

incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina

de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita

de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on January 15, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

1012-2746B

January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0033

************************************