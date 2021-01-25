IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File No.: 2020-12849-PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HARVEY LEE SUTTON AKA
HARVEY L. SUTTON AKA
HARVEY SUTTON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HARVEY LEE SUTTON, also known as HARVEY L. SUTTON, also known as HARVEY SUTTON, deceased, File Number 2020-12849-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724; that the Decedent's date of death was July 10, 2020; that the total value of the non-exempt estate is $8,202.08; and, that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
CAROL CORBÉ SUTTON, 2694 Audubon Avenue, DeLand, FL 32720-3823
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the Decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
Harlan G. Paul, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 1002539
PAUL, ELKIND, BRANZ & PAUL, LLP
142 E. New York Ave.
DeLand, FL 32724
(386) 734-3020 / Fax (386) 734-3096
Primary: hgpaul@paulandelkind.com
Secondary: tflowers@paulandelkind.com
Person Giving Notice:
CAROL CORBÉ SUTTON
2694 Audubon Avenue
DeLand, FL 32720-3823
January 28 & February 4, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020 12847 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
AUDREY J. MAINO A/K/A AUDREY
JOY MAINO F/K/A AUDREY J. GERDE,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of AUDREY J. MAINO A/K/A AUDREY JOY MAINO F/K/A AUDREY J. GERDE, deceased, whose date of death was October 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney and Personal
Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
Personal Representative:
/s/ TERRY E. ARVA
1436 Sunland Road
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Janaury 28 & February 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 02/12/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FTWW33F02EA65902 2002 Ford
2C3CDXCT4CH160001 2012 Dodge
2C4GM68485R261385
2005 Chrysler
JT4RN01P1K4007863 1989 Toyota
January 28, 2021
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
VOLUSIA GOLD AND DIAMOND
536 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
Amber Globe, Inc., Owner
January 28, 2021
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
CGP Products
770 Deltona Blvd., Unit C
Deltona, Fl 32725
/s/ Jessica Gibson
January 28, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2021-10069-PRDL
DIVISION: 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
BERNICE A. KEENAN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of BERNICE A. KEENAN, deceased, File Number 2021-10069-PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043; 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was March 9, 2020; that the total value of the estate is estimated at $2,000.00 and that the names and address of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Lynn M. O’Neil, 143 Chestnut Oak Drive, Tannersville, PA 18372
Caryn A. Lupo, 1279 Hibiscus Court, Mahwah, NJ 07431
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
/s/ ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
Florida Bar No. 293539
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
(386) 672-4313
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ LYNN M. O’NEIL
143 Chestnut Oak Drive
Tannersville, PA 18372
January 28 & February 4, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020 130008 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JUSTIN ASHBY BROWN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JUSTIN ASHBY BROWN, deceased, whose date of death was October 21, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representatives and the personal representatives’ attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representatives:
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Florida Bar No. 650293
Email Addresses:
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
Personal Representatives:
/s/ Elizabeth A. Berry
1107 Loch Linnhe Court
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
/s/ Roger L. Berry
1107 Loch Linnhe Court
New Smyrna Beach, Florida
January 28 & February 4, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
SOPHISTICATED DANCING DIVAS
1610 Espanola Ave
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
Charkelia Shartavious Brunson,
Owner
January 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
AN I VIRTUAL SOLUTIONS
412 Pursley Drive
DeLand, Florida 32724
Eat Shop Live Volusia LLC, Owner
January 28, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/9/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2011 KIA Soul
VIN KNDJT2A15B7231694
January 28, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-13055-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARJORIE ETHEL LAMBERT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARJORIE ETHEL LAMBERT, deceased, whose date of death was July 11, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, PA
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ KORY LAMBERT
212 Devon Street
Port Orange, Florida 32127
January 21 & 28, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
ROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020 12973 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HELEN C. FARLEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of HELEN C. FARLEY, deceased, whose date of death was December 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Email Addresses:
Florida Bar No. 650293
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
Personal Representative:
/s/ Anthony E. Farley
221 Prestwick Dr.
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
January 28 & February 4, 2021
***********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
JONES-N-JONES PROPERTY
INVESTMENTS
2902 Windsor Heights Street
Deltona, Florida 32738
Deandre Donte Jones,
Neikisha Lashonda Jones, Owners
January 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
K&K Investments
604 E. Division Street
DeLand, FL 32724
Katie R Lindsey
Kelly Chang
January 28, 2021
**************
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
PLANET PIZZA
634 E. 3rd Ave
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32169
Medard Evert Keene, Owner
January 28, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-13056-PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DR. PATRICK J. MARK
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Dr. Patrick J. Mark, deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Debra G. Simms, PA
Florida Bar Number: 105340
823 Dunlawton Avenue, Unit C
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Telephone: (386) 256-4882
Fax: (386) 492-2904
E-Mail: dsimms@simmslawfirm.com
Secondary E-Mail: kendall@simmslawfirm.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Ryan Levine
15875 180th St. E.
Hastings, Minnesota 55033
January 28 & February 4, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10066-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ELEANOR M. WAGNER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Eleanor M. Wagner, deceased, whose date of death was October 20, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Ste. 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Telephone: (386) 492-3871
E-Mail Address: service@upchurchlaw.com
2nd Email: clutes@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Nial Wagner
25 S. Meadow Lane
Meriden, Connecticut 06450
January 28 & February 4, 2021
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
BRAMBIER’S
3817 S. Nova Rd., STE. 104-143
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Drapery Control Systems, Inc., Owner
January 28, 2021
********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
STEPHY MAC PHOTOGRAPHY
1737 Gatewood Drive
Deltona, FL 32738
/s/ Stephanie Y. Macomber
January 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF SALE
To Whom it May Concern:
The following vehicle will be sold at a public auction on February 9, 2021 at 11 A.M. at Dixon’s Auto Service Center 271 W. Taylor Rd DeLand, Fl. 32720.
2001 Dodge
VIN# 1B4HR28N51F603669
Dixon's Auto Service Center
271 W Taylor Rd
DeLand, FL 32720
386-734-3916
January 28, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-13038-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JUDITH A. DONADIO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Judith A. Donadio, deceased, whose date of death was December 9, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Florida Bar Number: 0061254
CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 0095641
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P.A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Alt. E-Mail: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Raymond M. Donadio, Jr.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Ste. 300
Port Orange, Florida 32127
January 21 & 28, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020-12997-PRDL
DIVISION 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
STEVEN S. ROSE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
THE ESTATE OF STEVEN S. ROSE is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The name and address of the Personal Representative of the Estate and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
The date of first publication of this NOTICE is January 28, 2021.
Notwithstanding any other provision of the Probate Code, 2 years after the death of a person neither the decedent’s estate, the personal representative, nor the beneficiaries shall be liable for any claim or cause of action against the decedent, whether or not Letters of Administration have been issued, except as provided in Fl. Stat. 733.710.
ALL CREDITORS and those having claims against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, upon whom a copy of this notice has been served, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within the later of 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice or 30 days after the date of service of a copy of this notice on them.
All other creditors having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including un-matured, contingent or unliquidated claims, are required to file their claims with the above named Court within 3 months after the date of the first publication of this notice.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
Personal Representative
TERESA L. FOSTER
22810 Lewis Lane
Lexington Park, MD 20653
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Mary Jane Nettles
FL BAR # 312045
409 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386.426.1972/386.426.1971 - FAX
January 28 & February 4, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
499 N Spring Garden Ave, DeLand
FL 32720 February 9, 2021 @ 12pm
ERIC RUTKOSKY - Household Goods
DEMETRIO ARCOS - Household
Goods
William Carter - Household Goods
Eddie McKee - Household Goods
Autumn Leonard - Household
Goods
CECIL P JONES JR - Houseld Goods
Edward Rexford - Household Goods
MONICA OWENS - Household
Goods
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
January 21 & 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 2/11/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2018 TCTC Trailer
VIN 1XNU614T9J1085627
January 28, 2021
************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Pratt’s Towing gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 02/15/2021, 08:00 am at 4020 N US HWY 17 DeLand, FL 32720, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Pratt’s Towing reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1N4AL3AP5JC154167 2018 Nissan
January 28, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2020 12878 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF
SUSAN FLEET LOMBARDO, A/K/A
SUSAN F. LOMBARDO, A/K/A,
SUSAN LOMBARDO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
FORMAL ADMINISTRATION
The administration of the estate of SUSAN FLEET LOMBARDO, A/K/A SUSAN F. LOMBARDO, A/K/A SUSAN LOMBARDO, deceased, File Number 2020 12878 PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Clerk of the Circuit Court, Probate Division, 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The name and address of the person publishing this notice is: MICHAEL A. LOMBARDO, A/K/A MICHAEL LOMBARDO, Personal Representative, 1515 Deer Moss Drive, DeLand, Florida 32720, by and through his below named attorney.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is January 28, 2021.
/s/ Clare Ann Keijer
Clare Ann Keijer, Esquire, ID 0971243
Attorney for the Personal
Representative
120 E. Rich Avenue,
DeLand, FL 32724
Phone: 386-736- 3660
Fax: 386-490-4538
January 28 & February 4, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-11717-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
AGUEDA SOTO
a/k/a AGUEDA DIAZ SOTO
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Agueda Soto, deceased, whose date of death was May 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Suite 101
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Barbara Proctor
663 Mosquero Avenue
Deltona, Florida 32738
January 28 & February 4, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/12/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2011 BMW Alpina
VIN WBAKA8C57BCY37192
2006 MERC Milan
VIN 3MEFM07176R616329
January 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
Legion Airborne, LLC
1270 Biscayne BL
DeLand, FL 32724
/s/ William D. Legard
January 28, 2021
*******
NOTICE UNDER
FICTITIOUS NAME LAW
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the “Fictitious Name Act,” Chapter 865.09, Florida Statutes, the following fictitious name will be registered with the Division of Corporations of the Department of State, State of Florida, to wit:
WOK N ROLL
3810 S. Clyde Morris Blvd.
Port Orange, Florida 32129
Wok N Roll of Port Orange Inc.,
Owner
January 28, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 13011 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY MARGARET GREEN,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARY MARGARET GREEN, deceased, whose date of death was November 15, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is PO Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: January 28, 2021.
Robert D. Hines, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0413550
Hines Norman Hines, P.L.
1312 W. Fletcher Avenue, Suite B
Tampa, FL 33612
Telephone: 813-265-0100
Email: rhines@hnh-law.com
Secondary Email: jrivera@hnh-law.com
MICHELLE TRENDEL
Personal Representative
1763 Mayhill Street
Deltona, FL 32738
January 28 & February 4, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION CASE NO. 2021-10100-PRDL
IN RE:
ESTATE OF BRIGITTE M. D’AGRESTA,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO: ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Summary Administration has been filed in the ESTATE OF BRIGITTE M. D’AGRESTA, deceased, whose date of death was September 24, 2020, and is pending under Case No. 2021-CP-10100 in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the total cash value of the Estate is approximately $$13,585.42 and that the name and address of the Petitioner is:
Buffie Denise Randolph
148 Lake Wellington Dr.
Kingsland, GA 31548
ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Estate of the decedent, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claim, must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WITH BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THAT TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is January 21, 2021.
Attorney for Petitioner
BERNARD & SCHEMER, P.A.
By: /s/ Blair D. Schemer
480 Busch Drive
Jacksonville, Florida 32218
Florida Bar No. 60598
904-751-6980
E-mail: blair@bernardlaw.net
January 21 & 28, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021 10063 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
AMALIJA MARIE MORRIS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Amalija Marie Morris, deceased, whose date of death was December 1, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Beth M. Lazar
Email Address:
Florida Bar No. 0051187
Therrel Baisden, LLP
One South East Third Avenue,
Suite 2950
Miami, Florida 33131
Personal Representative:
Emmanuel Morris
January 28 & February 4, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 71-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #383200000430 1/4 ACRE PART OF UNPLATTED LAND E OF LAKE & W OF BLK 45 SEVILLE EXC S 100 FT
Name in which assessed: E B MORGAN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5490-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001050050 20-17-31 LOT 5 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5568-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001170130 20 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4918 PG 1484 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1279-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #602806000330 LOT 33 ROSEWOOD TERRACE MB 32 PG 135 PER OR 3335 PG 1875
Name in which assessed: BETTY C NOBLE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 222-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #482001400010 LOTS 1 TO 18 INC BLK 40 FOUNTAIN CITY MB 10 PGS 5 TO 8 INC PER OR 4612 PG 2799
Name in which assessed: ALTERNATIVE MARKET EXCHANGE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5491-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001050140 20-17-31 LOT 14 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5588-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001230090 20 17 31 LOT 9 WEST OF NEW R/W FOR PREVATT AVE BLK 23 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4521 PG 0730 PER OR 6361 PG 4723
Name in which assessed: ZAVANI GRANT
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 1443-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #603824000290 LOT 29 TRAILS WEST PHASE II UNIT VIII-B MB 41 PGS 73 & 74 PER OR 4404 PG 1967 PER OR 6977 PG 0803 PER OR 7245 PG 4402 PER OR 7274 PG 4816
Name in which assessed: TWLM INC
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5313-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #712001170020 20 17 31 LOTS 2 & 3 INC BLK 17 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1451 PG 0800 PER OR 5545 PG 2533 PER OR 5574 PG 3664 PER OR 6148 PG 3595
Name in which assessed: TERRY & KIMBERLEE SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5492-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001050150 20-17-31 LOT 15 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5682-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #712001010230 20 17 31 LOT 23 BLK 1 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 1885 PG 1300 PER OR 5831 PG 4121 PER OR 5841 PG 2658 PER OR 5869 PGS 0891-0892
Name in which assessed: FLOYD W WILLIAMS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 2789-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #702111010150 21 17 30 LOT 15 BLK A SOUTH BOULEVARD HOMESITES MB 9 PG 96 PER OR 4383 PG 2297 PER OR 5821 PG 3610 PER OR 5844 PG 1346
Name in which assessed: LISBON PARKWAY APTS LLC C/O ANA ROSA FERRUSCO
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5411-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #711701070130 17 17 31 LOT 13 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 81 PER OR 1822 PG 1677 PER D/C 5794 PG 2223 PER OR 5794 PG 2220 PER OR 5827 PG 2597
Name in which assessed: JEAN MAURICE CHERY & ALTA MATHIAS CHERY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5544-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001140200 20 17 31 LOT 20 BLK 14 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4465 PG 1666 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 8246-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #422800000070 28 14 32 GOVT LOTS 3 & 4 S OF FLEMING AVE & W OF HOLIDAY MOBILE VILLAGE SEC 1 & 2 MB 29 PG 2 & MB 36 PG 196 EXC W 697.74 FT ON N/L & EXC W 1219.35 FT ON S/L PER OR 395 PG 241 PER OR 5378 PG 3664
Name in which assessed: ITZAK AGAMI ETAL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CANTO PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 4220-15
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2015
Description of Property: Parcel #802500000001 25 18 30 56.25 PC SUBSURFACE RIGHTS TO LOTS 15 BLK 31 & INC LOT 31 BLK 20-A & INC LOTS 20 21 & 34 BLK 29 & INC LOTS 2 THRU 7 & LOTS 20 THRU 23 BLK 23 & LOT 3 BLK 24 ORANGE CITY ESTS UNIT 3 MB 23 PG 86 & LOT 1 SUB OF N 1/2 OF NW 1/4 MB 3 PG 27 EXC LOT 5 ORANGE CITY EST REPLAT (EXC N 15 FT ON E/L TO A POINT AT N/W CORNER & EXC S 32.5 FT ON E/L & S 37.19 FT ON W/L) & EXC LOT 4 & N 15 FT ON C/L TO A POINT AT NW CORNER LOT 5 ORANGE CITY EST REPLAT MB 26 PG 32 & LOT 9 SUB OF N 1/2 OF NW 1/4 MB 3 PG 27 OR MB 17 PG 126 PER OR 2094 PG 0974
Name in which assessed: WEST VOLUSIA PROPERTIES C/O WM E LOUCKS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5415-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #711701070200 17 17 31 LOT 20 BLK 7 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 25 PG 81 PER OR 1824 PG 140 PER OR 5779 PG 3230 PER OR 5779 PG 3224
Name in which assessed: HOA & KIM LE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5564-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001170060 20 17 31 LOT 6 EXC W 41.51 FT MEAS ON N/L & LOT 7 E OF R/W MEAS 37.74 FT ON S/L BLK 17 UNIV HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 0189
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15363-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #844702111701 44 19 34 W 165 FT OF E 2805 FT OF N 330 FT OF S 5610 FT OF W 1/3 OF MCINTOSH GRANT AKA E 1/2 LOT 170 CAPE ATL SEC K 1 UNREC SUB 226 EXC 100 PC SUBSURFACE RTS PER OR 1716 PG 1233 PER OR 5437 PG 4850 PER OR 5753 PG 4494
Name in which assessed: EDLINE JEAN
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7385-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #322101001520 LOT 152 AVALON BY THE SEA MB 11 PG 285 PER OR 4676 PGS 4089-4090 PER OR 5456 PG 1461 PER OR 5479 PG 3091 PER OR 6409 PGS 2765-2766
Name in which assessed: ANDREW SEREDNYCKY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5488-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001050010 20 17 31 LOT 1 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 3877 PG 0046
Name in which assessed: ROBERTA A SVACHA ET AL
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5566-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001170110 20 17 31 LOT 11 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 193
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that CLINT MAHONEY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 15456-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #844702121170 43 & 47-19-34 W 330.33 FT OF E 1140.99 FT W OF C/L OF I-95 OF N 330 FT OF S 2482.27 FT MEAS ON E/L OF J DELESPINE GRANT AKA LOT 117 CAPE ATLANTIC SEC K-2 UNREC SUB NO 227 PER OR 2362 PG 710 PER OR 5576 PGS 4418-4419 INC PER D/C 5576 PG 4420
Name in which assessed: JOHN JR & CINDY CORY
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
*******
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7842-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #422802000020 LOT 2 TROPICAL MOBILE HOME VILLAGE PER OR 4731 PG 1718 PER OR 6027 PG 2872
Name in which assessed: EUGENE BRICKER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5489-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001050040 20-17-31 LOT 4 BLK 5 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4809 PG 196
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that LAKIC ENTERPRISES INC the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 5567-14
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2014
Description of Property: Parcel #712001170120 20 17 31 LOT 12 BLK 17 UNIVERSITY HIGHLANDS MB 27 PG 24 PER OR 4918 PG 1484 PER OR 5635 PG 1003-1004
Name in which assessed: TERRY L & KIMBERLEE D SHORES
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 9TH day of MARCH, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 15TH day of JANUARY, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 28 & February 4, 11 & 18, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 136-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #480504080011 LOTS 1 TO 4 INC & LOT 5 EXC PART PER OR 1945 PG 1 BLK H POPPELLS ADD SEVILLE PER OR 3486 PG 0796 PER OR 6408 PGS 3682-3684 INC PER OR 6600 PG 2843 PER OR 6924 PG 4935
Name in which assessed: REYNA FLORES DIAZ
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 7852-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #422804000880 LOT 88 TROPICAL MOBILE HOME VILLAGE SEC 2 MB 36 PG 197 PER OR 4215 PG 3108
Name in which assessed: DAVID GALE
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-13081-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MICHELE ANN LAMELL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Michele Ann Lamell, deceased, whose date of death was November 22, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 0095641
RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Florida Bar Number: 0061254
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P.A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Alt. E-Mails: rdonadio@shuffieldlowman.com
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Ronald Richard Lamell, Jr.
82 A Jericho Road
Essex Junction, Vermont 05452
January 21 & 28, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10099-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARY SUE COURTNEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARY SUE COURTNEY, deceased, whose date of death was November 13, 2020; File # 2021-10099-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: January 21, 2021.
/s/ Gary S. Wright, Esq.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0509655
Gary S. Wright, P.A.
465 Summerhaven Dr., Ste. D
DeBary, FL 32713
Telephone: 386-753-0280
FAX: 386-668-5880
E-Mail: wrightattorney@cfl.rr.com
/s/ SHERI LYNN COURTNEY COLLETT
Personal Representative
106 Wilson Rd., DeBary, FL 32713
January 21 & 28, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-CP-12833- PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ANN M. WYNNE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ANN M. WYNNE, deceased, whose date of death was October 31, 2020, File Number 2020-CP-12833 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Suite A222, DeLand, Florida. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
Date of the first publication of this notice of administration: January 21, 2021.
/s/ W E Winderweedle, JR.
Attorney
5546 Lake Howell Road
Winter Park, FL 32792
Telephone: (407) 628-4040
Florida Bar No. 0116626
/s/ William W. Atkinson
Personal Representative
January 21 & 28, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020 12712 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ERNEST H. WELLER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ERNEST H. WELLER, deceased, whose date of death was October 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is: P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
JOSEPH P. DUDLEY, ESQ.
Florida Bar No. 650293
Email Addresses:
403 Downing Street
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Telephone: (386) 428-2434
Personal Representative:
Antonia Morse Bissell
3411 S Camino Seco Apt No. 291
Tucson, Arizona 85730
January 28 & February 4, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12834-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DAVID W. ALEXANDER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DAVID W. ALEXANDER, deceased, whose date of death was July 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ RAYMOND M. DONADIO, JR.
Florida Bar Number: 0061254
CARLEEN A. LEFFLER-NICASTRO
Florida Bar Number: 0095641
SHUFFIELD, LOWMAN & WILSON,
P. A.
851 Dunlawton Avenue, Suite 300
Port Orange, FL 32127
Telephone: (386) 763-5083
Fax: (386) 763-5085
E-Mail: poprobate@shuffieldlowman.com
Alt. E-Mails:
clefflernicastro@shuffieldlowman.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Paul G. Alexander
3545 Stockholm Road
Westerville, Ohio 43081
January 21 & 28, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/15/2021, 10:00 am at 1014 Shadick Dr., ORANGE CITY, FL 32774-1597, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. C & S TOWING SERVICE, INC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1995 FORD Thunderbird
VIN 1FALP62W1SH116332
1991 MERC Grand Marquis
VIN 2MECM75F8MX642589
2016 CHEV Impala Limited
VIN 2G1WB5E35G1154327
2006 CHEV Silverado 1500
VIN 1GCEC19T26E227315
2011 HYUN Sonata
VIN 5NPEB4AC1BH068538
2000 ACUR 3.5RL
VIN JH4KA9652YC013984
2001 LEXS ES 300
VIN JT8BF28G415110296
2004 DODG Dakota
VIN 1D7HL48N04S708671
2014 NISS Versa Note
VIN 3N1CE2CP3EL371055
2003 FORD Windstar Vans
VIN 2FMZA53423BB59830
January 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 2745 S. Woodland Ave, DeLand, FL 32720 (386) 337-4674. On February 9th, 2021 at 12:00 PM.
Kyla Duncan Dorm Items,Totes,Boxes Mini fridge, Arkiea Glass-Willes clothes,households,boxes,Lana Guice Household items,
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
January 21 & 28, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO.: 2020-12358-PRDL
DIVISION 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DOUGLAS E. ELROD,
a/k/a DOUGLAS EUGENE ELROD,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DOUGLAS E. ELROD also known as DOUGLAS EUGENE ELROD, deceased, whose date of death was March 31, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is JANUARY 21, 2021.
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar Number: 0091434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: 386-734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: Brittany@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: sfitzpatrick@landispa.com
/s/ HAYLEY ELROD
5572 Dogwood Street
Ravenna, Ohio 44266
January 21 & 28, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12839-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WILLIAM L. BOYCE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of William L. Boyce, deceased, whose date of death was September 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Ste. 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Telephone: (386) 492-3871
Email: service@upchurchlaw.com
Personal Representative:
Mark W. Boyce
1921 High Street
Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
January 21 & 28, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-13044-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
JAMES LOUIS PETERSON,
a/k/a JAMES L. PETERSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JAMES LOUIS PETERSON, also known as JAMES L. PETERSON, deceased, whose date of death was November 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: January 28, 2021.
/s/ Ashley N. Duz
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: ashleyd@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 109083
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ PETER W. PETERSON
Personal Representative
2783 Parkview Drive NE
Atlanta, Georgia 30345
January 28 & February 4, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-13026-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
TERESA L. CAMERON
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Teresa L. Cameron, deceased, whose date of death was November 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Trisha Dellinger
Florida Bar Number: 109258
PYLE, DELLINGER & Duz, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Suite 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
Fax: (386) 676-2615
E-Mail: trisha@pylelegal.com
Secondary E-Mail: probate@pylelegal.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Richard R. Cameron
43 Timber Trail
Port Orange, Florida 32127
January 21 & 28, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-CP-12706 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ALVIN KENNETH POTTER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ALVIN KENNETH POTTER, deceased, whose date of death was October 4, 2020, File Number 2020-CP-12706 is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Suite A222, DeLand, Florida. The name and address of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this Court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against the decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
Date of the first publication of this notice of administration: January 21, 2021.
/s/ W E Winderweedle, JR.
Attorney
5546 Lake Howell Road
Winter Park, FL 32792
Telephone: (407) 628-4040
Florida Bar No. 0116626
/s/ Barbara P. Czekalski
Personal Representative
January 21 & 28, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-13030-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
LINDA ANN GILL HAYES
a/k/a LINDA HAYES
a/k/a LINDA A. HAYES
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Linda Ann Gill Hayes, deceased, whose date of death was September 4, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Thomas J. Upchurch, Esquire
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0015821
Upchurch Law
1616 Concierge Blvd., Ste. 101
Daytona Beach, Florida 32117
Telephone: (386) 492-3871
E-mail: service@upchurchlaw.com
2nd Email: clutes@upchurchlaw.com
Elaine Tindell
Personal Representative
January 21 & 28, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10010 PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
DAWN YVONNE BLACKWELDER,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DAWN YVONNE BLACKWELDER, deceased, whose date of death was November 13, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: January 21, 2021.
Signed on this 13th day of January, 2021.
/s/ Matthew R. Gable
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Florida Bar No. 0027779
The Gable Law Firm, P.A.
140 S. Beach St., Suite 310
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Telephone: (386) 299-9778
Email: matt@gablelawfirm.com
/s/ AMANDA CAMPBELL
Personal Representative
662 Colchester Ave.
Deltona, FL 32738
January 21 & 28, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12708 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ORIETTA LUCILLE SCHILDT
a/k/a ORIETTA L. SCHILDT
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ORIETTA LUCILLE SCHILDT, deceased, whose date of death was October 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Florida Bar No. 091856
Meeks and Ceely, P.L.
311 E. Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Personal Representative:
/s/ Dianne Patnaude
3070 Hallow Drive
Deltona, Florida 32738
January 21 & 28, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2020-12405 FMDL
DIVISION: 03
In Re: The Marriage of
Wilson Rodriguez Morales,
Petitioner
and
Liliana Rodriguez, Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
TO: Liliana Rodriguez
3050 Little Sound
Orlando, FL 32825
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on petitioner or petitioner's attorney:
Wilson Rodriguez Morales
711 Cypress Ave
Orange City, FL 32763
on or before February 22, 2021 and file the original with the Clerk of the Circuit Court at P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a Default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Office notified of your current address. (You may file Florida Family Law Form 12.915, Notice of Current Address.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk's Office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, require certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated: January 11th, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ B. Bozard, Deputy Clerk
January 21, 28, February 4 & 11, 2021
***********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that on 02/05/2021 at 10:30 am, the following mobile home will be sold at public auction pursuant to F.S. 715.109 1983 TWIN HS T23913845A & T23913845B . Last Tenants: TIMOTHY WADE NESBITT and all unknown parties beneficiaries heirs . Sale to be SUN COMMUNITIES OPERATING LP, 1000 WALKER ST, HOLLY HILL, FL 32117. 813-241-8269.
January 21 & 28, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021-10025PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EDWARD HENRY FORD,
a/k/a EDWARD H. FORD,
a/k/a EDWARD FORD,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of EDWARD HENRY FORD, deceased, whose date of death was December 12, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Signed on this 15th day of January, 2021.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ EDNA BUTLER, Petitioner
3001 S. Atlantic Avenue, Apt. #431
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
January 21 & 28, 2021
**************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-13072-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ROBIN LYNELL PEREIRA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ROBIN LYNELL PEREIRA, a/k/a ROBIN L. PEREIRA, deceased, whose date of death was October 28, 2020, File Number 2020-13072-PRDL, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division; the address of which is Post Office Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice has been served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE TIME OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative
/s/ JOSHUA C. WELLS
Florida Bar No. 109785
Wright & Casey, P.A.
340 North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Telephone: (386) 428-3311
Primary Email: jwells@surfcoastlaw.com
Secondary Email: donna@surfcoastlaw.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ PAULO B. PEREIRA
a/k/a PAUL PEREIRA
2809 Sabal Palm Drive
Edgewater, Florida 32141
January 21 & 28, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
FILE NO. 2020 11058 PRDL
In Re: Estate of
SHARON E. VESCOVI
Deceased.
NOTICE OF CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of SHARON E. VESCOVI, deceased, whose date of death was May 7, 2020, and whose Social Security Number is XXX-XX-7894, Case Number 2020 11058 PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N Alabama Ave, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE OF THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERSON SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIMS FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2020.
Michael A. Saracco, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0099641
520 Brevard Ave
Cocoa, Florida 32922
(321) 505-542
January 21 & 28, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No.: 2020-13064-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF:
DONALD H. DUTTON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of DONALD H. DUTTON, deceased, whose date of death was November 14, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: January 21, 2021.
/s/ Michael A. Pyle
Attorney for Personal
Representative
Email: mikep@pylelegal.com
Secondary Email: probate@pylelegal.com
Florida Bar No. 373346
PYLE, DELLINGER & DUZ, PLLC
1655 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Ste. 1
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Telephone: (386) 615-9007
/s/ MICHAEL A. DUTTON
Personal Representative
70 Jefferson Street
Haverhill, Massachusetts 01830
January 21 & 28, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12619 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARJORIE N. DOYLE
Deceased.
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of MARJORIE N. DOYLE, deceased, whose date of death was September 10, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ Brittany G. Gloersen, Esquire
Florida Bar Number: 91434
LANDIS GRAHAM FRENCH PA
145 Rich Avenue, Suite C
DeLand, Florida 32724
Telephone: (386) 734-3451
Fax: (386) 736-1350
E-Mail: brittany@landispa.com
Secondary E-Mail: nholstine@landispa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ DEBRA L. DUNN
2140 Anchor Ave.
DeLand, Florida 32720
January 21 & 28, 2021
********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-12754 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BERNADETTA L. WOODALL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BERNADETTA L. WOODALL, deceased, whose date of death was October 23, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 21, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ DAVID H. CLEMENTS
Florida Bar No. 1017961
540 W. New York Ave.
DeLand, FL 32720
Telephone: 386-740-0037
Personal Representative:
/s/ MELUCHI L. BYRD
14 Iris Dr.
Merrimack, New Hampshire 03054
January 21 & 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF DEFAULT
AND INTENT TO FORECLOSE
Claims of Lien for Assessments (each, a “Lien,” collectively the “Liens”) were recorded in the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida, by Islander Beach Club Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. as set forth in the list below (the “List”), in the amounts (and with the per diem amounts) set forth in the List, subjecting the timeshare units/weeks set forth in the List (all of which are located in Islander Beach Club Resorts, a Condominium, according to the Declaration of Condominium thereof recorded in Official Records Book 2603, page 404, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida) to liens for unpaid assessments and other amounts due. The Liens are in favor of Islander Beach Club Condominium Association of Volusia County, Inc. (the “Lienholder”). The Lienholder, under Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes (the “Act”), appointed as trustee Resort Law Firm, P.A. (the “Trustee”), whose address is P.O. Box 120069, Clermont, FL 34712-0069. Each obligor/owner (each, an “Obligor”) identified in the List is hereby formally notified by the Trustee that they have defaulted by failing to pay the assessments and the other amounts secured by the Liens.
Each Obligor may cure the default by paying in full the amounts due from his or her. To arrange for making such payment, contact the Foreclosure Department of the Trustee at 352-242-2670 or by email at lienforeclosures@resortlawfirm.com. If an Obligor fails to make such payment within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, the Trustee will proceed with the sale of the applicable timeshare unit/week under the Act, in which case the Trustee will provide such Obligor with written notice of the sale and will also record and publish the notice of sale as required under the Act.
If an Obligor fails to cure the default as set forth in this notice or take other appropriate action with regard to this foreclosure matter, the Obligor risks losing ownership of his or her timeshare interest through the trustee foreclosure procedure established in Sec. 721.855, Florida Statutes. An Obligor may choose to sign and send to the Trustee an objection form, exercising the right to object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure. Upon the Trustee’s receipt of a signed objection form, the foreclosure of the Lien with respect to the default specified in this notice shall be subject to the judicial foreclosure procedure only. An Obligor has the right to cure the default in the manner set forth in this notice at any time before the Trustee’s sale of the applicable timeshare interest. If an Obligor does not object to the use of the trustee foreclosure procedure, he or she will not be subject to a deficiency judgment even if the proceeds from the sale of the timeshare interest are insufficient to offset the amounts secured by the Lien.
Contract No.: 22347
Obligor: Diane L. Thomas and Larry
I. Thomas
Obligor Address: 125 Grandview
Drive, Ridgefield, CT 06877
Unit Week: 217, 40-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1319.15
Perdiem: $0.66
Contract No.: 22356
Obligor: Stephanie R. Varady
Obligor Address: 523 Richburg
Street, The Villages, FL 32162
Unit Week: 219, 42-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1279.52
Perdiem: $0.64
Contract No.: 22638
Obligor: Concetta Perreault Prado
"trustee, Maria Perreault Irrevocable
Trust Dated and Maria Perreault
Obligor Address: 422 Savage Street,
Southington, CT 06489
Unit Week: 419, 27-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $4846.13
Perdiem: $2.42
Contract No.: 22766
Obligor: Joseph H. Smith and
Philann W. Smith
Obligor Address: PO Box 1914,
Shelby, NC 28151
Unit Week: 420, 26-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $2582.53
Perdiem: $1.29
Contract No.: 23040
Obligor: Tonia K. Falkner
Obligor Address: 4710 Hickory Creek
Dr, Apt 6, University Park, IL 60484
Unit Week: 402, 40-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $2582.53
Perdiem: $1.29
Contract No.: 24346
Obligor: Lilian Villalta
Obligor Address: 1850 Kingston
Road Unit 61, Pickering, ON L1V
0A2, Canada
Unit Week: 419, 36-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3169.76
Perdiem: $1.58
Contract No.: 26428
Obligor: Jefferson N. Ball and
Bonnie Ball
Obligor Address: 1300 Golf Course
Road, Newport, TN 27821
Unit Week: 719, 30-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $4846.13
Perdiem: $2.42
Contract No.: 31106
Obligor: Monaliza Enriquez and
Renante Enriquez
Obligor Address: 78 Bradworthy
Court, Toronto, ON M1B 2S7, Canada
Unit Week: 716, 36-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3135.95
Perdiem: $1.57
Contract No.: 31122
Obligor: Laurel Pradolini and Renato
Pradolini
Obligor Address: 84 Elmwood
Avenue, Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0,
Canada
Unit Week: 520, 14-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $2582.53
Perdiem: $1.29
Contract No.: 31139
Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain
Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue
Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC
H3l 3W4, Canada
Unit Week: 706, 35-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1952.14
Perdiem: $0.98
Contract No.: 31140
Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain
Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue
Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC
H3L 3W4, Canada
Unit Week: 717, 32-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1960.84
Perdiem: $0.98
Contract No.: 31141
Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain
Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue
Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC
H3L 3W4, Canada
Unit Week: 516, 4-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1952.14
Perdiem: $0.98
Contract No.: 31142
Obligor: Francine A. Lorrain
Obligor Address: 11825 Avenue
Norwood, Apt 418, Montreal, QC
H3L 3W4, Canada
Unit Week: 720, 16-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1960.84
Perdiem: $0.98
Contract No.: 31179
Obligor: Terry Walker and
Magenthiran Krishnasami (A/K/A
Mike Krishnasami)
Obligor Address: 10635 67th Street
NW, Edmonton, AB T6A 2R9, Canada
Unit Week: 405, 50-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3734.22
Perdiem: $1.87
Contract No.: 31228
Obligor: Cristina F. Guevarra and
Danilo L. Guevarra
Obligor Address: 693 Cathedral
Avenue, Winnipeg, MB R2W 0Y9,
Canada
Unit Week: 217, 41-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3183.68
Perdiem: $1.59
Contract No.: 31492
Obligor: Lance Walters
Obligor Address: 2607 Temple
Avenue, Brownwood, TX 76801
Unit Week: 319, 43-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3135.95
Perdiem: $1.57
Contract No.: 31544
Obligor: Anyvonne R. Roseborough
Obligor Address: 11 Warren Park
Drive, Apt A1, Pikesville, MD 21208
Unit Week: 703, 36-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1952.14
Perdiem: $0.98
Contract No.: 80179
Obligor: Yvonne R. Brockington
Obligor Address: 11358 Harts Road,
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Unit Week: 705, 47-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1119.15
Perdiem: $0.56
Contract No.: 81067
Obligor: Beverly D. Lemon and
Willie H. Lemon
Obligor Address: 2118 Claxton Dairy
Road, Dublin, GA 31021
Unit Week: 616, 32-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $2570.95
Perdiem: $1.29
Contract No.: 93283
Obligor: Miriam R. Drivas
Obligor Address: 1156 Warren Road,
Ithaca, NY 14850
Unit Week: 305, 21-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $1307.46
Perdiem: $0.65
Contract No.: 31434
Obligor: Rosa Eulaila Gomezcoello
Piedra
Obligor Address: Jose Escudero 341,
Agustin, 010203, Ecuador
Unit Week: 606, 21-A
Claim of Lien ORB/Page: 7897/2673
Amount: $3169.76
Perdiem: $1.58
January 28 & February 4, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No: 2019 30279 CICI
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS,INC.,ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3,
Plaintiff,
vs.
MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant the Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 18, 2019 and entered in Case No. 2019 30279 CICI of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida and Order Granting Plaintiffs Motion to Cancel and Reschedule Foreclosure Sale, entered on January 20, 2020, wherein THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-AB3, is the Plaintiff and MARTINE MONIQUE BIZIER; RONALD BEAUCHAMP; ROYAL PALM PUD RESIDENTS' ASSOCIATION, INC.; UNITED GUARANTY RESIDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF NORTH CAROLINA, are Defendants, Laura E. Roth will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM on April 16, 2021 the following described property set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 271, ROYAL PALM P.U.D.-PHASE 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 50, PAGE 174 THROUGH 178, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1663 ARECA PALM DR., PORT ORANGE, FL 32128
Any person or entity claiming an interest in the surplus, if any, resulting from the Foreclosure Sale, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens, must file a claim on same with the Clerk of Court within sixty (60) days after the Foreclosure Sale.
DATED January 21, 2021
/s/Nick Geraci
Nick Geraci, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 95582
Lender Legal PLLC
2807 Edgewater Drive
Orlando, Florida 32804
Tel: (407) 730-4644
Fax: (888) 337-3815
Attorney for Plaintiff
Service Emails:
If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to access court facilities or participate in a court proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. To request such an accommodation, please contact Court Administration in advance of the date the service is needed: Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; (386) 257-6096. Hearing or voice impaired, please call 1 (800)955-8770.
January 28 & February 4, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. GIVES NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF LIEN AND INTENT TO SELL THE FOLLOWING VEHICLE(S) ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT 203 S. INDUSTRIAL DRIVE, ORANGE CITY, FLORIDA, 32763, PURSUANT TO SUBSECTION 713.78 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES. JOHNNY’S AUTO, INC. RESERVES THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY AND/OR ALL BIDS.
2005 CHRYSLER
VIN 2C4GP54L95R142789
January 28, 2021
*********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. : 2020-11432-CIDL
DIVISION: 02 - Judge Kathryn
Weston
SUNTRUST REO LAND TRUST, TRUSTEE SERVICES, LLC, AS TRUSTEE ONLY, WITH FULL POWER AND AUTHORITY TO PROTECT, CONSERVE, SELL, LEASE, ENCUMBER OR OTHERWISE MANAGE AND DISPOSE OF THE PROPERTY UNDER FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 689.071,
Plaintiff,
vs.
JOHN E. HERMAN and SCOTT A. ARIGO; if alive, and if dead, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown; UNKNOWN OCCUPANT(S); CITY OF DELTONA; and UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE,
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: JOHN E. HERMAN if alive, and if dead, their unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, and all other parties claiming by, through, under or against them, and all unknown natural persons if alive, and if dead or not known to be dead or alive, their several and respective unknown spouses, heirs, devisees, grantees and creditors, or other parties claiming by, through or under those unknown natural persons; and the several and respective unknown assigns, successors in interest, trustees or any other person claiming by, through under or against any corporation or other legal entity named as a Defendant; and all claimants, persons, or parties, natural or corporate, whose exact legal status is unknown 1002 Alpine Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title on the following described real property, located in VOLUSIA County, Florida, to-wit:
Lot 1, Block 250, DELTONA LAKES UNIT FIVE, according to the plat thereof as recorded in Map Book 25, Pages 127 through 138, Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
a/k/a
LOT 1 BLK 250 DELTONA LAKES UNIT 5 MB 25 PGS 127-138 INC PER OR 5073 PG 3051 PER OR 5569 PGS 1164-1165 PER OR 6137 PG 0116 PER OR 6525 PG 0397 PER OR 6581 PG 2637 PER OR 6601 PG 2262
Parcel ID# 8130-05-77-0010
Street address: 1002 Alpine Drive,
Deltona, FL 32725
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, on the Plaintiffs’ attorney, to-wit:
ROBERT E. KRAMER, ESQUIRE
555 West Granada Boulevard,
Suite A-9
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
and file the original with the Clerk of the above styled Court on or before February 15, 2021, otherwise a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief sought in the Complaint to Quiet Title filed by the Plaintiff.
WITNESS MY HAND AND OFFICIAL SEAL of this Court, this 31st day of December, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
ATTENTION: PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES: If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administrator at Suite 300, Courthouse Annex, 125 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32114; Tel.: 386-257-6096 within two (2) working days of your receipt of the NOTICE OF ACTION; if you are hearing or voice impaired, Call 1-800-955-8771; THIS IS NOT A COURT INFORMATION LINE.
January 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 5850 Journey’s End Way, Port Orange, FL 32127 (386) 478-4394. On February 9th, 2021 at 1:00 PM.
Jeremy Lancaster Household Items,Randy Stevens Household furniture and misc items,Eve Thompson House Hold Goods,Keith Cormier 10x15 n/a
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
January 21 & 28, 2021
************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11695-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #630802001760 LOT 176 TWINGATES MOBILE ESTS MB 33 PG 48 PER OR 3764 PG 2347
Name in which assessed: VALERIE POTTER
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12964 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CHRISTINE ELIZABETH BOYETTE
a/k/a CHRISTINE E. BOYETTE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of CHRISTINE ELIZABETH BOYETTE, deceased, whose date of death was October 2, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, Florida 32721. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representatives:
/s/ Coren J. Meeks
Florida Bar No. 091856
Meeks and Ceely, P.L.
311 E. Rich Avenue
DeLand, Florida 32724
Co-Personal Representatives:
/s/ Brenda G. Harrelson
a/k/a Brenda B. Harrelson
3110 Nova Scotia Way
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
/s/ Gregory D. Boyette
355 Orleans Blvd.
McDonough, GA 30253
January 28 & February 4, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10009-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
BARBARA A. LILIENTHAL a/k/a
BARBARA ANNE LILIENTHAL
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of BARBARA A. LILIENTHAL a/k/a BARBARA ANNE LILIENTHAL, deceased, whose date of death was November 16, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
EVERY & STACK
By: /s/ Melvin D. Stack, Esq.
Attorney for Petitioner
Florida Bar No. 297798
444 Seabreeze Boulevard,
Suite 1003
Daytona Beach, Florida 32118-3991
Telephone: (386) 255-1925
Personal Representative:
/s/ JOHN ROBERT DALLY
778 Jimmy Ann Drive #806
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
January 28 & February 4, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 02/14/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
KL1TJ52604B192420
2004 ChevroletJanuary 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11762-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #631007620080 S 25 FT OF LOT 7 & LOT 8 BLK 62 ALLANDALE MB 4 PG 146 PER OR 2333 PG 1103 PER OR 5342 PG 2784 PER OR 5485 PG 4044 PER OR 6239 PG 0138 PER OR 6671 PG 4761 PER OR 6693 PG 0103 PER OR 6700 PG 1168
Name in which assessed: RALEIGH J BARROW
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10024-PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
G. SCOTT DRUMHELLER
a/k/a G. SCOTT DRUMHELLER MD
a/k/a GREGORY DRUMHELLER
a/k/a GREGORY SCOTT
DRUMHELLER
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of G. SCOTT DRUMHELLER, deceased, whose date of death was October 2, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for VOLUSIA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P.O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Personal Representative:
/s/ JOHN F. DRUMHELLER, JR.
120 Coral Way
Port Orange, Florida 32127
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
/s/ MELVIN D. STACK
Email Address: anne_melstackpa@bellsouth.net
Florida Bar No. 297798
EVERY & STACK
444 Seabreeze Blvd., Ste 1003
Daytona Beach, FL 32118
January 28 & February 4, 2021
*******
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2021-10146 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PATRICK J. KEENAN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Patrick J. Keenan, deceased, File Number 2021-10146 PRDL, by the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32724; that the decedent’s date of death was November 10, 2019; that the total value of the estate is $0 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Richard J. Keenan, 6 Carla Terrace, Malvern, PA 19355
Daniel P. Keenan, 6 Carla Terrace, Malvern, PA 19355
Kerry Ann Lindenberger, 6 Carla Terrace, Malvern, PA 19355
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
/s/ Mark R. Hall, Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 691178
124 Faulkner Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Telephone: (386) 423-1221
Fax (386) 423-2232
E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com
Secondary E-Mail: lori@mhallpa.com
Person Giving Notice:
/s/ Richard J. Keenan
6 Carla Terrace
Malvern, PA 19355
January 28 & February 4, 2021
********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 02/09/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G1PC5SH3B7119721
2011 ChevroletJanuary 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 11887-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #631508000390 LOT 39 SOUTHERN PINES SUB MB 33 PG 47 PER OR 4303 PG 0808
Name in which assessed: STEPHEN J HART
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020 12866 PRDL
Division 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
PAUL DAVID FOLEY
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Paul David Foley, deceased, whose date of death was August 30, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 6043, DeLand, FL 32721-6043. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Attorney for Personal
Representative:
Mark R. Hall
Florida Bar Number: 691178
124 Faulkner Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Telephone: (386) 423-1221
Fax: (386) 423-2232
E-Mail: mark@mhallpa.com
Secondary E-Mail: gina@mhallpa.com
Personal Representative:
/s/ Susan C. Ost
739 Navigators Way
Edgewater, Florida 32141
January 28 & February 4, 2021
**********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2021-10040PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
EDWARD DEWITT CURRY, SR.,
a/k/a EDWARD D. CURRY,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of EDWARD DEWITT CURRY, SR., deceased, whose date of death was November 26, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Signed on this 21st day of January, 2021.
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
/s/ EDWARD DEWITT CURRY, JR.,
Petitioner
1211 36th St., Edgewater, FL 32141
January 28 & February 4, 2021
*********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: RICHARDS OF DELAND gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell this vehicle on 02/12/2021, 08:00 AM at 111 OLD DAYTONA RD DELAND, FL 32724-1911, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. RICHARDS OF DELAND reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1B7GL26XXXS179751
1999 Dodge
January 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12224-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #731403010120 14 17 33 LOTS 12 TO 16 INC BLK A NEW GLENCOE PLAT 1 MB 9 PG 85 PER OR 3935 PG 3281
Name in which assessed: HOWARD MARK & WENDY A WEISS
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
File Number: 2020-13007PRDL
Division: 10
IN RE: ESTATE OF
ALVIN WILLIAM STANLEY FERGUSON, a/k/a ALVIN W. S. FERGUSON,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of ALVIN WILLIAM STANLEY FERGUSON, deceased, whose date of death was July 7, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 101 N. Alabama, DeLand, Florida 32724. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative's attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is January 28, 2021.
Signed on this 20th day of January, 2021.
Petitioners:
/s/ KENNETH RONALD HERMAN
FERGUSON
834 24th Avenue
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
/s/ SANDRA LEE WHITFORD
508 Conc. 14. RR#1
Hagersville, ON, N0A 1H0
CORONADO LAW GROUP, PLLC
/s/ Kenneth Bohannon, Esquire
Florida Bar #0027500
221 N. Causeway, Suite A
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169-5239
Phone: 386-427-5227
Facsimile: 386-423-3909
Primary Email: KBohannon@CFLLawyer.com
Secondary Email: Eservice@CFLLawyer.com
January 28 & February 4, 2021
***********
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2020 11433 CIDL
1 Oak Richland LLC, Plaintiff,
vs.
Omar Reillo Perez et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: FERNANDO LOPES JR.
LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE: 14 East Washington St 600-C, Orlando, FL 32801
AND
FERNANDO LOPES JR. AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF A TRUST AGREEMENT DATED THE 28th DAY OF JUNE, 2006 KNOWN AS TRUST NUMBER 881
LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE: 14 East Washington St 600-C, Orlando, FL 32801
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following property in Volusia County, Florida:
LOT 41, BLOCK 34, DELTONA LAKES,UNIT TOW, AC ORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25, PAGES 101 THROUGH 104, INCLUSIVE, OR THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA County, FLORIDA
A/K/A 881 E Normandy Blvd, Deltona, FL 32725
has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, on or before FEB 23, 2021, and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
DATED on January 21, 2021
LAURA E. ROTH
As Clerk of Circuit Court
By: /s/ J Beach
Deputy Clerk
January 21 & 28, 2021
**********
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0641 – 540 S Volusia Ave Orange City, FL 32763 to satisfy a lien on February 9, 2021 at approx. 10:00 AM at www.storagetreasures.com:
Jasmine Eneida Richardson
Maria Vollaro
Jonathan L Colon
Lauren Hill
Robert E Bryson
January 21 & 28, 2021
**************
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that FIG FL18 LLC FCM AS CUSTODIAN FOR FIG FL18 LLC AND SECURED PARTY the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
Certificate No. 12866-18
Year of Issuance: JUNE 1, 2018
Description of Property: Parcel #741800000020 18-17-34 IRREG TRACT BEING E 317 FT OF W 630 FT OF N 625.9 FT ON E/L & 74.08 FT ON S/L & 615.77 FT ON ANGLE OF LOT 1 PER OR 5045 PG 4914
Name in which assessed: KAMILLE C WALDEN ROOSEVELT WALDEN REV LIVING TR
Said property being in the County of VOLUSIA, State of Florida.
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at www.volusia.realtaxdeed.com on the 23RD day of FEBRUARY, 2021 at 9:00 O'CLOCK A.M.
Dated this 31ST day of DECEMBER, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: /s/ D GILREATH
Deputy Clerk
Attention: Persons with Disabilities: If you are a person with a disability who needs an accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Administrative Services at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724, (386) 822-5710, within seven (7) working days of this bid date. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
January 11, 18, 25 & February 1, 2021
**********
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CaSE NO: 2020 31975 fMCI
Division: 35
Jessie M. Theriac,
Petitioner Vs.
Ethan James Daniel Sloan,
Respondent.
To: Ethan James Daniel Sloan
1118 School Street, Hillsboro, IL, 62049.
whose residence is unknown and all
parties having or claiming to have any
right, title or interest in the property
described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
has been filed against you and that you
are required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if an, or petitioner or petitioner’s attorney:
Clerk of the court 101 north Alabama
Avenue Deland, Fl. 32724 on or before January
26, 2021 and file the original with the clerk
of the circuit court at P.O. Box 6043, Deland,
Fl 32721-6043 before service on petitioner or
immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a
default may be entered against you for the relied
demanded in the petition. Copies of all
court documents in this case, including orders
are available at the clerk of the circuit court’s
office. You may review these documents upon
request. You must keep the clerk of the circuit
court’s office notified of your current address.
(You may file Florida family law form 12.915,
notice of current address.) Future papers in
this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on
record at the clerk’s office. Warning: Rule
12.285, Florida family law rules of procedure,
require certain automatic disclosure of documents
and information. Failure to comply can
result in sanctions, including dismissal
or striking pleadings.
Dated: October 1,2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
Vickie Stafford, Deputy Clerk
January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021 V21-0010
************************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2019 11612 CIDL
BaYVIEW LOaN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
aLL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEfICIaRIES, GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES aND aLL
OTHER PaRTIES CLaIMING aN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINST THE ESTaTE
Of DaVID B. GaLLOWaY a/K/a DaVID B.
GaLLOWaY-CROCKETT a/K/a DaVID BaRTON
GaLLOWaY, DECEaSED; HELENE H.
GaLLOWaY; faITH LEE faLEIVa; SHaNNON
JO GaLLOWaY; DaVID DUaNE GaLLOWaY;
PaRLaMENT fINaNCIaL, INC. D/B/a PaRLaMENT
ROOfING & CONSTRUCTION; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)
IN POSSESSION Of THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure filed November 17,
2020 and entered in Case No. 2019 11612
CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida,
wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC is
Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS,
DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING
AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF DAVID B. GALLOWAY
A/K/A DAVID B. GALLOWAY-CROCKETT
A/K/A DAVID BARTON GALLOWAY,
DECEASED; HELENE H. GALLOWAY; FAITH
LEE FALEIVA; SHANNON JO GALLOWAY;
DAVID DUANE GALLOWAY; UNKNOWN PERSON(S)
IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT
PROPERTY; PARLAMENT FINANCIAL, INC.
D/B/A PARLAMENT ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION;
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the
Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest
and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC
SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on February 16,
2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
PARCEL #1:
PROPERTY IN THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 12,
TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 33 EAST,
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, DESCRIBED
AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT THE
SOUTHWEST CORNER OF EAST 1/2 OF
SAID NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST
1/4; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH LINE
OF SAID NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST
1/4 EAST A DISTANCE OF 110
FEET; THENCE N 0° 2' W 136.1 FEET TO
THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF A
COUNTY ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID
SOUTHERLY LINE S 38° 55' 30" W 174.9
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PARCEL #2:
PROPERTY IN THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 12,
TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 33
EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE
AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER
OF THE EAST 1/2 OF SAID NORTHEAST
1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4; THENCE
ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID
NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST
1/4,121.2 FEET; THENCE N 0° 2' W 150
FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE
OF A COUNTY ROAD FOR THE POINT
OF BEGINNING; THENCE EAST 243.8
FEET; THENCE N 13° 12' W 156.4 FEET;
THENCE N 69° 48' W 69 FEET TO THE
SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF A COUNTY
ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID
SOUTHERLY LINE S 39° 9' 20" W 227.1
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PARCEL #3:
THE WEST 170 FEET OF THE EAST 550
FEET OF THE NORTH 125 FEET OF
THE SOUTH 150 FEET OF THE NORTHEAST
1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF
SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,
RANGE 33 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, LESS THE TRIANGLE IN THE
NORTHWEST CORNER FOR RIGHT-OF-WAY,
AS RECORDED IN OR BOOK 1593,
PAGE 579, AND MORE PARTICULARLY
DESCRIBED AS: COMMENCE AT THE
SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE EAST
1/2 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 12,
TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 33
EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
THENCE SOUTH 89° 56' EAST, 110.0
FEET; THENCE NORTH 137.67 FEET
FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE NORTH 38° 36' EAST 15.8
FEET; THENCE NORTH 89° 56' WEST
9.85 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 12.31 FEET
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as
unclaimed.
Dated this 12th day of January, 2021.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
19-00750
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0024
************************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL
CitiMortgage, Inc.,
Plaintiff, vs.
amanda M. Smith a/k/a amanda Smith, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is the Plaintiff
and Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda
Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning
at 11:00 AM on the 16th day of
February, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION ESTATES,
PART OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 19 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST AND RE-SUB'D
BLOCK X AND PART OF BLOCK
W, UNIT NO 1, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11,
PAGE 279, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 18th day of January, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By MAXINE MELTzER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 119294
17-F02963
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0031
************************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 642018Ca010327XXXXDL
WELLS faRGO BaNK, N.a.,
Plaintiff, vs.
fREDDY a. DIaZ a/K/a fREDDY DIaZ, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit, in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
is the Plaintiff and Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a
Freddy Diaz; Anna M. Diaz a/k/a Ann-marie
T. Diaz a/k/a Anna Marie T. Diaz
a/k/a Ann Marie T. Diaz are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM
on the 9th day of February, 2021, the
following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 198, ORLANDIA (UNRECORDED
PLAT): FROM THE
SE CORNER OF SECTION 32,
TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH, RANGE
30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, RUN NORTH ALONG
THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION
32 A DISTANCE OF 2805
FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 550
FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE RUN NORTH 465
FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 220
FEET THENCE RUN SOUTH 465
FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 220
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT
FOR ROAD PURPOSES
OVER THE SOUTH 35 FEET THEREOF.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 18th day of January, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By J BENNETT KITTERMAN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98636
18-F00220
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0032
************************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST
COMPaNY, aS TRUSTEE fOR aMERICaN
HOME MORTGaGE aSSETS TRUST 2006-5,
MORTGaGE-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH
CERTIfICaTES SERIES 2006-5,
Plaintiff, VS.
MYRON SHafER; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on March 13,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412 CICI, of the
Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE
ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON
SHAFER; CRYSTAL L. VICOLE; JONATHAN
A. MILLER; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; VOLUSIA COUNTY
CLERK OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE
SCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST
THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on February 3, 2021 at
11:00:00 AM EST the following described real
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,
AND STATE OF FLORIDA BEING
KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS A PORTION
OF LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, AS
SHOWN ON THE RECORD PLAT OF
HIGHRIDGE ESTATES REPLAT NO. 2,
PER MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA AND A PORTION OF
THE WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17, HIGHRIDGE ESTATES, PER
MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST
CORNER OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B,
SAID POINT ALSO BEING ON THE
SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL
MARSHALL ROAD (A 100 FOOT
RIGHT OF WAY AS SHOWN ON BOTH
OF THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLATS);
THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH
LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND
THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1,
BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE OF 105.70
FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER
OF SAID WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17; THENCE SOUTH ALONG
THE EAST LINE OF SAID WEST 52.85
FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE
OF 75.00 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING
SAID EAST LINE OF THE
WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17, RUN WEST AND PARALLEL TO THE
NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK
25-B AND SAID NORTH LINE OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 105.70
FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE
OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B; THENCE
NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF
LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 75.00
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of January, 2021.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO, Esq. FBN: 641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0022
************************************
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2020 31339 CICI
U.S. BaNK, NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS
TRUSTEE, fOR MaNUfaCTURED HOUSING
CONTRaCT SENIOR/SUBORDINaTE
PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTE TRUST 2002-2,
Plaintiff, v.
SaNDRa L. MaRaSIGaN; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE Of SaNDRa L. MaRaSIGaN;
BENITO S. MaRaSIGaN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
Of BENITO S. MaRaSIGaN; LaURELWOOD
ESTaTES PROPERTY OWNERS
aSSOCIaTION, INC.; fLORIDa HOUSING fINaNCE
CORPORaTION; aLL UNKNOWN PaRTIES
CLaIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR aGaINST a NaMED DEfENDaNT
TO THIS aCTION, OR HaVING OR CLaIMING
TO HaVE aNY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN
TENaNT #1; UNKNOWN TENaNT #2,
Defendant.
To the following Defendant(s):
BENITO S. MARASIGAN
(LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE)
705 INDIAN HILL DRIVE
PORT ORANGE, FL 32129
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BENITO S. MARASIGAN
(RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SANDRA L. MARASIGAN
(RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure
of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 92, OF LAURELWOOD MOBILE ESTATES,
UNIT NO. 5, AS PER PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
35, PAGE 15, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2002,
32 X 48, P925 REDMAN MOBILE HOME,
SERIAL NOS. FLA14616298A AND 14616298B.
a/k/a 705 Indian Hill Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
upon Kelley Kronenberg, Attorney for Plaintiff,
whose address is 10360 West State Road 84, Fort
Lauderdale, FL 33324 on or before February 26,
2021, a date which is within thirty (30) days after
the first publication of this Notice in West Volusia
Beacon and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded in
the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS
WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with
a disability who needs an accommodation in order to
participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call
711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court
this 11th day of January, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
M2000243
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0028
************************************
RE-NOTICE Of SaLE
PURSUaNT TO CHaPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL
WELLS faRGO BaNK, N.a. aS TRUSTEE
fOR OPTION ONE MORTGaGE LOaN TRUST
2001-a, aSSET-BaCKED CERTIfICaTES,
SE-RIES 2001-a,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PaRTIES CLaIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR aGaINST THE ESTaTE
Of CaRRIE JaCKSON a/K/a CaRRIE GIBSON
JaCKSON, DECEaSED, WHETHER SaID UNKNOWN
PaRTIES CLaIM aS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRaNTEES,
aSSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR
OTHER CLaIMaNTS; REBECCa BUTLER;
COUNTY Of VOLUSIa a POLITICaL
SUBDIVISION Of THE STaTE Of fLORIDa,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated October
20, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018
11371 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO
BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION
ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2001-A,
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON
JACKSON, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER;
COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL
SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF
FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of
the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders
via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 9th
day of March, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION
TO OAK HILL, FLORIDA,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8,
PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 162 Nancy St.,
Oak Hill, Florida 32759
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: January 11, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400171
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0025
************************************
NOTICE Of aCTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 11090 CIDL
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all
other parties claiming an interest by,
through, under or against the Estate of
Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased; et al
Defendants.
TO: PATRICIA L. FILIPPONE A/K/A PATRICIA FILIPPONE
F/K/A PATRICIA PERRY
Last Known Address: 19B Yorkshire Court Manchester,
NY. 08759-4538
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property
in Volusia County, Florida:
LOTS 16, 17 AND 18, BLOCK "I", PLANTATION
ESTATES, UNIT NO. 2, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 183, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to
it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,
PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL
33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of
publication on or before February 23, 2021, and
file the original with the Clerk of this Court either
before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the
complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you
are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the
time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on January 07, 2021.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
(Seal) By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
20-F00633
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0027
************************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2019 11160 CIDL
BaNK Of NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPaNY, N.a. aS TRUSTEE fOR
MORTGaGE aSSETS MaNaGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEfICIaRIES, DEVISEES,
GRaNTEES, aSSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES aND aLL OTHERS
WHO MaY CLaIM aN INTEREST IN THE ESTaTE
Of LaRRY LEWIS, DECEaSED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 7, 2020,
and entered in 2019 11160 CIDL of the Circuit Court
of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein BANK OF NEW YORK
MELLON TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE
FOR MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES
I TRUST is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,
BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES
AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF LARRY LEWIS, DECEASED;
AND THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING
ON BEHALF OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING
AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s).
Laura E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM, on February
9, 2021, the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 19, BLOCK 1881, DELTONA LAKES UNIT
SEVENTY-FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT
THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 29,
PAGES 28 THROUGH 44, INCLUSIVE, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 2450 CARDENA AVENUE,
DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the
sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim in accordance with
Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 11 day of January, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTz & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-282266
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0026
************************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO. 2019 10418 CIDL
U.S. BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
BaNK Of aMERICa, NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION,
aS TRUSTEE,
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LaSaLLE
BaNK NaTIONaL aSSOCIaTION, aS
TRUSTEE fOR MORGaN STaNLEY MORTGaGE
LOaN TRUST 2006-16aX, MORTGaGE
PaSS-THROUGH
CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2006-16aX,
Plaintiff, vs.
SHEREE L. STEWaRT; CHaRLES L. STEWaRT, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated December 29,
2020, and entered in Case No. 2019 10418 CIDL,
of the Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for VOLUSIA County, Florida. U.S. BANK
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR
IN INTEREST TO BANK OF AMERICA,
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR
BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR
MORGAN STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES,
SERIES 2006-16AX, is Plaintiff and
SHEREE L. STEWART; CHARLES L. STEWART,
are defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit
Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash via the Internet
at www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 a.m.,
on the 16th day of February, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 60, BLOCK 86, DELTONA LAKES,
UNIT THREE, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 25, PAGES 105 THROUGH
120, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 18th day of January, 2021
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
12768-18
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0030
************************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary administration)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
file No. 2020-CP-012796
IN RE: ESTaTE Of
SHIRLEY aNN WILLIaMS
Deceased.
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ES-TATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary
Administration has been entered in the estate
of Shirley Ann Williams, deceased, File Number
2020-CP-012796, by the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of
which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand,
Florida 32724; that the decedent's date of death
was July 16, 2020; that the total value of the estate
is EXEMPT and that the names and addresses of
those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Name: Kerry Kay Williams
Address: 2773 Benrock Terrace
Deltona, FL 32725
Name: Kimberly Denise Scott
Address: 23 Woodholme Ln.
Palm Coast, FL 32164
Name: Andrea Sherrill Bletcher
Address: 3148 Canby Dr.
Deltona, FL 32738
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED
THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and
persons having claims or demands against the estate
of the decedent other than those for whom
provision for full payment was made in the Order
of Summary Administration must file their claims
with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET
FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION
733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO
FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING
ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD,
ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is
January 21, 2021.
Person Giving Notice:
KIMBERLY DENISE SCOTT
23 Woodholme Ln.
Palm Coast, FL 32164
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0022751
THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM
3903 Northdale Boulevard, Suite 100E
Tampa, Florida 33624
Phone (813) 902-2119
Fax (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0029
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
************************************
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2018 10855 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST
COMPaNY, aS TRUSTEE fOR aMERIQUEST
MORTGaGE SECURITIES INC.,
aSSET-BaCKED PaSS-THROUGH
CERTIfICaTES, SERIES 2005-R10,
Plaintiff, vs.
DIaNNa Y. BURGESS a/K/a DIaNNa
BURGESS a/K/a DIaNa BURGESS, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein Deutsche Bank National Trust
Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest
Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R10
is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess
a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana
Burgess; Robert Burgess; Beneficial
Florida Inc; Unknown Spouse of Robert
Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura
Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM on the 2nd day of
February, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment,
to wit:
LOT 3, BLOCK 1625, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT SIXTY-TWO, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP THEREOF,
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,
AT PAGES 95 THROUGH 99 OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12th day of January, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By AMANDA DRISCOLE, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 85926
17-F02138
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0023
************************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
fILE NO. 2020-CP-012862
IN RE: ESTaTE Of
KaTHLEEN WILT a/K/a KaTHLEEN R. WILT
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Kathleen
Wilt a/k/a Kathleen R. Wilt, deceased,
whose date of death was July 6, 2020, is
pending in the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division, the address
of which is 101 North Alabama Avenue,
DeLand, Florida 32724. The names
and addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative's attorney
are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
decedent's estate on whom a copy of this
notice is required to be served must file
their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE
THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE
TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF
THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE
DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS
NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER
THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice
is January 25, 2021.
Personal Representative:
RaCHEL SHaRON KENDRICK
67 Cunningham Drive
New Smyrna Beach, Florida 32168
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0022751
THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM
3903 Northdale Boulevard, Suite 100E
Tampa, Florida 33624
Phone (813) 902-2119
Fax (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com
January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0036
************************************
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
COURT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION:
CaSE NUMBER: 64-2020-CP-012956-XXXX-DL
IN RE: ESTaTE Of
EMaNUEL MICELLI
Deceased.
The administration of the estate of Emanuel
Micelli, deceased, whose date of death was
November 13, 2019 is pending in the Circuit
Court for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 North Alabama
Avenue; Deland, Florida 32724. The
names and addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative's
attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons
having claims or demands against decedent's
estate on whom a copy of this notice
is required to be served must file their claims
with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER
OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE
FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR
30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE
OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against decedent's estate must file their
claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS
AFTER THE DA TE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE
TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA
STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE
FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS
SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM
FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER
THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this notice
is the January 28, 2021.
The date of the second publication of this
notice is the February 4, 2021.
Personal Representative:
RICHaRD MICELLI
1954 Lehigh Drive
Deltona, Florida 32738
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
RORY ROHAN FBN 0310093
SUNSHINE STATE LAW GROUP
515 N. Flagler Drive
Suite P-300
West Palm Beach, Fl., 33401
561-252-4411
intake@sunshinestatelawgroup.com
January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0035
************************************
NOTICE Of fORECLOSURE SaLE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CaSE NO. 2020 10582 CIDL
SaRPING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
KT`S INVESTMENT, LLC., et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered January 19, 2021 in Civil Case No.
2020 10582 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein SARPING,
LLC is Plaintiff and KT`S INVESTMENT,
LLC., et al., are Defendants, the
Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
in accordance with Chapter 45,
Florida Statutes on the 23rd day of February
2021 at 11:00 AM on the following described
property as set forth in said
Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
LOT 105 AND THE E 1/2 OF LOT 104,
BON-AIR SUBDIVISION, A SUBDIVISION
ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR
PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 10, PAGE 103, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens,
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was: Emailed
Mailed this 22nd day of January,
2021, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATz, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01182-3
January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0034
************************************
NOTICE Of aCTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CaSE NO.: 2020 11080 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BaNK NaTIONaL TRUST
COMPaNY, aS TRUSTEE ON BEHaLf Of THE
CERTIfICaTEHOLDERS Of NaTIXIS REaL ESTaTE
CaPITaL TRUST 2007-HE2,
MORTGaGE PaSS-THROUGH CERTIfICaTES,
SERIES 2007-HE2,
Plaintiff, VS.
CHERYL a. LENIK a/K/a CHERYL a. SEITER;et al.,
Defendant(s).
TO: Cheryl A. Lenik aka Cheryl A. Seiter
Last Known Residence:
1800 South Riverside Drive
Edgewater FL 32132
Jerald L. Lenik
Last Known Residence:
1800 South Riverside Drive
Edgewater FL 32132
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following property in
VOLUSIA County, Florida:
COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION
OF THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 5,
LOWD'S SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, WITH THE EAST
R/W LINE OF US. HIGHWAY NO.1;
THENCE SOUTH 28 DEGREES 58 MINUTES
40 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID
EAST R/W LINE 48 FEET TO THE
SOUTH R/W LINE OF VIRGINIA STREET
AS PLATTED IN MAP BOOK 8, PAGE
283, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, THENCE
EASTERLY ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W
537.4 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING,
THENCE CONTINUE EASTERLY
ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W 77 FEET,
THENCE SOUTH 23 DEGREES 59 MINUTES
30 SECONDS EAST 145.65 FEET,
THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 33 MINUTES
20 SECONDS WEST 71.17 FEET,
THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES 03 MINUTES
40 SECONDS WEST 148.07 FEET
TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL
BEING IN SAID LOT 5, LOWD'S SUBDIVISION.
ALSO, COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION
OF THE NORTH LINE OF
LOT 5, LOWD'S SUBDIVISION, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, WITH THE
EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF US.
HIGHWAY NO.1, THENCE SOUTH 28
DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS
EAST ALONG SAID EAST R/W LINE 48
FEET, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 33
MINUTES 20 SECONDS EAST 614.4
FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING,
THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 33 MINUTES
20 SECONDS EAST 170 FEET, TO
THE WEST R/W LINE OF RIVERSIDE
DRIVE, THENCE SOUTH 22 DEGREES
09 MINUTES 40 SECONDS EAST
ALONG SAID WEST R/W LINE 143.74
FEET, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 33
MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST 165
FEET, THENCE NORTH 23 DEGREES 59
MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 145.66
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING
ALL BEING IN SAID LOT 5, LOWDS
SUBDIVISION. LESS AND EXCEPT THE
FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:
COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION
OF THE NORTH LINE OF LOT 5,
LOWD'S SUBDIVISION AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 3, PAGE 81 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA WITH THE EAST R/W LINE OF
US. HIGHWAY NO. 1; THENCE SOUTH
28 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 40 SECONDS
EAST ALONG SAID EAST R/W
LINE 48 FEET TO THE SOUTH R/W LINE
OF VIRGINIA STREET AS PLATTED IN
MAP BOOK 8, PAGE 283 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES
33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS
EAST ALONG SAID SOUTH R/W 537.4
FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES
33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS
EAST A DISTANCE OF 80 FEET;
THENCE SOUTH 18 DEGREES 41 MINUTES
15 SECONDS EAST A DISTANCE
OF 140.60 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89
DEGREES 33 MINUTES 20 SECONDS
WEST A DISTANCE OF 60 FEET,
THENCE NORTH 26 DEGREES 03 MINUTES
40 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE
OF 148.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING,
ALL BEING IN SAID LOT 5, LOWD'S SUBDIVISION.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it on ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP, Plaintiff’s attorney,
at 1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite
200, Delray Beach, FL 33445, on or before
March 01, 2021, and file the original with the
clerk of this court either before service on Plaintiff’s
attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise
a default will be entered against you for the
relief demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are
a person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this
proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to
you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E.
Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL
32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days before
your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho
a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin
incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita
de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on January 15, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
1012-2746B
January 28; Feb. 4, 2021 V21-0033
************************************