NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN
HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5,
MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,
Plaintiff, VS.
MYRON SHAFER; et al.,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be
made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.
Final Judgment was awarded on March 13,
2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412 CICI, of the
Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE
BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS
TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE
ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON
SHAFER; CRYSTAL L. VICOLE; JONATHAN
A. MILLER; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT
OF REVENUE; VOLUSIA COUNTY
CLERK OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY
COMMISSIONERS FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE
SCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING
BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST
THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)
WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE
DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will
sell to the highest bidder for cash at
www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on February 3, 2021 at
11:00:00 AM EST the following described real
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND
SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,
AND STATE OF FLORIDA BEING
KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS A PORTION
OF LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, AS
SHOWN ON THE RECORD PLAT OF
HIGHRIDGE ESTATES REPLAT NO. 2,
PER MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA AND A PORTION OF
THE WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17, HIGHRIDGE ESTATES, PER
MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST
CORNER OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B,
SAID POINT ALSO BEING ON THE
SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL
MARSHALL ROAD (A 100 FOOT
RIGHT OF WAY AS SHOWN ON BOTH
OF THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLATS);
THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH
LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND
THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1,
BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE OF 105.70
FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER
OF SAID WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17; THENCE SOUTH ALONG
THE EAST LINE OF SAID WEST 52.85
FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE
OF 75.00 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING
SAID EAST LINE OF THE
WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK
17, RUN WEST AND PARALLEL TO THE
NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK
25-B AND SAID NORTH LINE OF LOT 1,
BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 105.70
FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE
OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B; THENCE
NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF
LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 75.00
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property owner
as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12 day of January, 2021.
ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP
Attorney for Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: 561-392-6391
Facsimile: 561-392-6965
By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO, Esq. FBN: 641065
Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
1221-1363B
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0022
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 2020 31339 CICI
U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING
CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 2002-2,
Plaintiff, v.
SANDRA L. MARASIGAN; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF SANDRA L. MARASIGAN;
BENITO S. MARASIGAN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF BENITO S. MARASIGAN; LAURELWOOD
ESTATES PROPERTY OWNERS
ASSOCIATION, INC.; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE
CORPORATION; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT
TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING
TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN
THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant.
To the following Defendant(s):
BENITO S. MARASIGAN
(LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE)
705 INDIAN HILL DRIVE
PORT ORANGE, FL 32129
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BENITO S.
MARASIGAN
(RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SANDRA L.
MARASIGAN
(RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure
of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT 92, OF LAURELWOOD MOBILE ESTATES,
UNIT NO. 5, AS PER PLAT
THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK
35, PAGE 15, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2002,
32 X 48, P925 REDMAN MOBILE HOME,
SERIAL NOS. FLA14616298A AND 14616298B.
a/k/a 705 Indian Hill Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
upon Kelley Kronenberg, Attorney for Plaintiff,
whose address is 10360 West State Road 84, Fort
Lauderdale, FL 33324 on or before February 26,
2021_, a date which is within thirty (30) days after
the first publication of this Notice in West Volusia
Beacon and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded in
the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS
WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with
a disability who needs an accommodation in order to
participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no
cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.
Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange
Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is less
than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call
711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court
this 11th day of January, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
KELLEY KRONENBERG
10360 West State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324
M2000243
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0028
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE
FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2001-A,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON
JACKSON, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIM AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER;
COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL
SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN
pursuant to the order of Summary Final
Judgment of Foreclosure dated October
20, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018
11371 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the
7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO
BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION
ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2001-A,
ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF
CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON
JACKSON, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER;
COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL
SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF
FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of
the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the
Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders
via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 9th
day of March, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final
Judgment, to wit:
LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION
TO OAK HILL,
FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8,
PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 162 Nancy St.,
Oak Hill, Florida 32759
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included
as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus funds from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date of
the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: January 11, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400171
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0025
NOTICE OF ACTION -
CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2020 11090 CIDL
PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
Plaintiff, vs.
The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,
Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all
other parties claiming an interest by,
through, under or against the Estate of
Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased; et al
Defendants.
TO: PATRICIA L. FILIPPONE A/K/A PATRICIA FILIPPONE
F/K/A PATRICIA PERRY
Last Known Address: 19B Yorkshire Court Manchester,
NY. 08759-4538
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
to foreclose a mortgage on the following property
in Volusia County, Florida:
LOTS 16, 17 AND 18, BLOCK "I", PLANTATION
ESTATES, UNIT NO. 2, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP THEREOF, AS RECORDED
IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 183, OF THE
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to
it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,
PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL
33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of
publication on or before February 23, 2021, and
file the original with the Clerk of this Court either
before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately
thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded in the
complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you
are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of
certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the
time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if
you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.
THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on January 07, 2021.
Laura Roth
As Clerk of the Court
(Seal) By J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
20-F00633
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0027
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11160 CIDL
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR
MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS
WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE
OF LARRY LEWIS, DECEASED, et al.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December
7, 2020, and entered in 2019 11160 CIDL
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON
TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR
MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES
I TRUST is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN
HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND
ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST
IN THE ESTATE OF LARRY LEWIS, DECEASED;
AND THE UNITED STATES OF
AMERICA ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE
SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN
DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s). Laura
E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,
on February 9, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 19, BLOCK 1881, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT SEVENTY-FOUR, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN
MAP BOOK 29, PAGES 28 THROUGH
44, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 2450 CARDENA AVENUE,
DELTONA, FL 32738
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file
a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.
Dated this 11 day of January, 2021.
ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.
Attorney for Plaintiff
6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Telephone: 561-241-6901
Facsimile: 561-997-6909
Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com
By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire
Florida Bar No. 55402
Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com
19-282266
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0026
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2019 10418 CIDL
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO
BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE,
SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE
BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN STANLEY MORTGAGE
LOAN TRUST 2006-16AX, MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-16AX,
Plaintiff, vs.
SHEREE L. STEWART; CHARLES L. STEWART, et al.
Defendants
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December
29, 2020, and entered in Case No.
2019 10418 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of
the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA
County, Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,
SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO BANK OF
AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO
LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN
STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST
2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES
2006-16AX, is Plaintiff and SHEREE L.
STEWART; CHARLES L. STEWART, are
defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit
Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash via
the Internet at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00
a.m., on the 16th day of February, 2021,
the following described property as set
forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 60, BLOCK 86, DELTONA
LAKES, UNIT THREE, ACCORDING
TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,
PAGES 105 THROUGH 120, INCLUSIVE,
OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 18th day of January, 2021
VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC
1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110
Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442
Ph: (954) 571-2031
PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com
TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.
Florida Bar #: 84926
12768-18
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0030
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2020-CP-012796
IN RE: ESTATE OF
SHIRLEY ANN WILLIAMS
Deceased.
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary
Administration has been entered in the estate
of Shirley Ann Williams, deceased, File Number
2020-CP-012796, by the Circuit Court for Volusia
County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of
which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand,
Florida 32724; that the decedent's date of death
was July 16, 2020; that the total value of the estate
is EXEMPT and that the names and addresses of
those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Name: Kerry Kay Williams
Address: 2773 Benrock Terrace
Deltona, FL 32725
Name: Kimberly Denise Scott
Address: 23 Woodholme Ln.
Palm Coast, FL 32164
Name: Andrea Sherrill Bletcher
Address: 3148 Canby Dr.
Deltona, FL 32738
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and
persons having claims or demands against the estate
of the decedent other than those for whom
provision for full payment was made in the Order
of Summary Administration must file their claims
with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET
FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION
733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO
FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING
ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD,
ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR
MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF
DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is
January 21, 2021.
Person Giving Notice:
KIMBERLY DENISE SCOTT
23 Woodholme Ln.
Palm Coast, FL 32164
Attorney for Person Giving Notice
CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 0022751
THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM
3903 Northdale Boulevard, Suite 100E
Tampa, Florida 33624
Phone (813) 902-2119
Fax (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0029
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 10855 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST
MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC.,
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH
CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-R10,
Plaintiff, vs.
DIANNA Y. BURGESS A/K/A DIANNA
BURGESS A/K/A DIANA BURGESS, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to
the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein Deutsche Bank National Trust
Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest
Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R10
is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess
a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana
Burgess; Robert Burgess; Beneficial
Florida Inc; Unknown Spouse of Robert
Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura
Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court will
sell to the highest and best bidder for
cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM on the 2nd day of
February, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 3, BLOCK 1625, DELTONA
LAKES UNIT SIXTY-TWO, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP THEREOF,
AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,
AT PAGES 95 THROUGH 99 OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 12th day of January, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By AMANDA DRISCOLE, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 85926
17-F02138
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0023
vOlUSIA COUNTY
SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE NO: 2020 31975 FMCI
Division: 35
Jessie M. Theriac,
Petitioner Vs.
Ethan James Daniel Sloan,
Respondent.
To: Ethan James Daniel Sloan
1118 School Street, Hillsboro, IL, 62049.
whose residence is unknown and all
parties having or claiming to have any
right, title or interest in the property
described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action
has been filed against you and that you
are required to serve a copy of your written
defenses, if an, or petitioner or petitioner’s attorney:
Clerk of the court 101 north Alabama
Avenue Deland, Fl. 32724 on or before January
26, 2021 and file the original with the clerk
of the circuit court at P.O. Box 6043, Deland,
Fl 32721-6043 before service on petitioner or
immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a
default may be entered against you for the relied
demanded in the petition. Copies of all
court documents in this case, including orders
are available at the clerk of the circuit court’s
office. You may review these documents upon
request. You must keep the clerk of the circuit
court’s office notified of your current address.
(You may file Florida family law form 12.915,
notice of current address.) Future papers in
this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on
record at the clerk’s office. Warning: Rule
12.285, Florida family law rules of procedure,
require certain automatic disclosure of documents
and information. Failure to comply can
result in sanctions, including dismissal or
striking pleadings.
Dated: October 1,2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
Vickie Stafford, Deputy Clerk
January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021 V21-0010
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2018 31906 CICI
NEWREZ LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN
FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING,
Plaintiff, vs.
BARBARA A. ALLEN A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN,
et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered July 17, 2019 in Civil Case No.
2018 31906 CICI of the Circuit Court of the
Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia
County, Deland, Florida, wherein NEWREz
LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC,
D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING
is Plaintiff and BARBARA A. ALLEN
A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN, et al., are Defendants,
the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,
ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder
for cash electronically at
www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance
with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on
the 3rd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 AM on
the following described property as set
forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lot 222. unrecorded map of Plantation
Pines, being a portion of Section
6, Township 15 South, Range
31 East, Volusia County, Florida,
being more particularly described as
follows: Commence at the Northeast
corner of Section 6,Township 15
South, Range 31 East; Thence
South 0 Degrees 40 Minutes 42
Seconds West 740 Feet; Thence
South 89 Degrees 37 Minutes 59
Seconds West 395 Feet; Thence
South 0 Degrees 40 Minutes 42
Seconds East 1465.16 Feet: ;
Thence South 89 Degrees 19 Minutes
18 Seconds West 889.63 Feet;
Thence South 85 Degrees 45 Minutes
00 Seconds West 228.04 Feet;
Thence North 5 Degrees 26 Minutes
05 Seconds West 230 Feet to the
Point of Beginning; Thence South
86 Degrees 46 Minutes 49 Seconds
West 489.71 Feet; Thence North 10
Degrees 05 Minutes 00 Seconds
West 240 Feet; Thence North 86
Degrees 02 Minutes 40 Seconds
East 508.97 Feet; Thence South 5
Degrees 26 Minutes 05 Seconds
East 245 Feet to the Point of Beginning.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other
than the property owner as of the date
of the lis pendens, must file a claim
before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and
correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 8th day of January,
2021, to all parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATz, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
18-01744-2
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0020
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 31503 CICI
Judge: Michael S. Orfinger - Div. 32
MEB LOAN TRUST IV, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY
BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE
Plaintiff vs.
GARY P. WILLIAMSON A/K/A GARY PATRICK
WILLIAMSON and all unknown parties claiming
by, through, under and against the above
named Defendant who are unknown to be
dead or alive whether said unknown are persons,
heirs, devisees, grantees, or other
claimants; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GARY P.
WILLIAMSON A/K/A GARY PATRICK
WILLIAMSON; THE ESTATE OF ELEANOR K.
WILLIAMSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
ELEANOR K. WILLIAMSON; CITIBANK
(SOUTH DAKOTA), N.A.; VOLUSIA COUNTY
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT;
TENANT I/UNKNOWN TENANT;
TENANT II/UNKNOWN
TENANT; TENANT III/UNKNOWN
TENANT and TENANT IV/UNKNOWN TENANT,
in possession of the subject real property,
Defendants
TO: The Estate of Eleanor K. Williamson
162 Putnam Ave Ormond Beach, FL 32174
all unknown parties claiming by, through, under and
against the above named Defendant who are unknown
to be dead or alive whether said unknown are persons,
heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants
162 Putnam Ave
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to
foreclose a mortgage has filed against
you in Volusia County, Florida regarding
the subject property with a legal description, to-wit:
THE EASTERLY 75 FEET OF LOTS 18
AND 19, BLOCK 3, ORMOND TERRACE,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF
RECORD IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 178,
OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPTING
THEREFROM THE SOUTHERLY 15 FEET THEREOF.
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses,
if any, to it on Gary Gassel, Esq, the
plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2191
Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34237,
eservice address is Pleadings@Gassellaw.com,
on or before February 12,
2021, and file the original with the clerk of
this court at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Room
D251, 2nd Floor, Deland, Florida 32720 either
before service on the plaintiff’s attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS
BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
If you are a person with a disability
who needs an accommodation in order to
participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,
at no cost to you, to the provision
of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your
scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the
time before the appearance is less than 7
days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES
PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES
Si usted es una persona con discapacidad
que necesita una adaptación
para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se
le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir
en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación
de su cita de comparecencia ante
el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación
si la cita de comparecencia está
dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si
usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o
del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA
OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED this December 29, 2020.
LAURA E. ROTH
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
By: J. Beach
Deputy Clerk
LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.
2191 Ringling Boulevard
Sarasota, Florida 34237
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0017
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2020 11256 CIDL
WELLS FARGO BANK N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
OR BANKING CAPACITY, BUT
SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR GREEN TREE 2008-MH1,
Plaintiff, vs.
JAMES E. ROBERSON, JR.; PATRICIA ANN
ROBERSON; BRENDA GAIL PURVIS; GLENDA
KAY KANGAS; JEFF CALVIN ROBERSON;
UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2;
AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES
CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER
OR AGAINST A NAMED
DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING
OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR
INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,
Defendant(s).
TO: JAMES E. ROBERSON, JR.
1235 LAKEVIEW DR
DELAND, FL 32720
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following described property in
Volusia County, Florida:
PARCEL I:
BEING A PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN
GOVERNMENT LOT 1, SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP
17 SOUTH, RANGE 29 EAST, ACCORDING
TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 2,
PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED
AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF
THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF
THE COUNTY ROAD AS IT NOW EXISTS
AND THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THE
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF SAID SECTION 24, THENCE EASTERLY
ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE A
DISTANCE OF 932.2 FEET TO A POINT,
SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHEAST
CORNER OF LOT 7 OF SAID SUBDIVISION;
THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE
EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 7 A DISTANCE
OF 449.8 FEET TO A POINT;
THENCE WESTERLY AND PARALLEL
WITH THE FIRST CALL HEREIN A DISTANCE
OF 932.2 FEET TO A POINT IN THE
EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID
COUNTY ROAD, THENCE NORTHERLY
ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY
LINE A DISTANCE OF 449.8 FEET TO THE
PLACE OF BEGINNING, EXCEPT THE
NORTH 449.8 FEET OF SAID LOT 7, PLAT
OF GOVERNMENT LOT 1, SECTION 24,
TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 29 EAST,
ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 4,
PAGE 2, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
PARCEL II:
THE NORTH 449.8 FEET OF LOT 7, PLAT
OF GOVERNMENT LOT 1, SECTION 24,
TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 29 EAST,
ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 4,
PAGE 2, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA; SAID PARCEL ALSO
BEING KNOWN AS THE EAST 242.22
FEET OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 2280, PAGE 507,
PUBLIC RECORDS OFVOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT
FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES
OVER THE NORTH 20 FEET OF
SAID LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 2280, PAGE 507, PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOL USIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, SAID EASEMENT RUNNING
FROM THE WEST LINE OF OFFICIAL
RECORDS BOOK 2280, PAGE 507, EASTERLY
TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF THE
ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY.
TOGETHER WITH 1985 CONCORD
MOBILE HOME SITUATED THEREON.
VIN NO. 3354465250A AND 3354465250B.
has been filed against you and you are required to
serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it
on Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A., Plaintiff's attorneys,
whose address is PO BOX 19519, Fort
Lauderdale, FL 33318, (954) 564-0071, answers@dallegal.com,
on or before February 12,
2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorneys
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will
be entered against you for the relief demanded in
the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person
with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding, you are
entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain
assistance. Please contact Court Administration,
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona
Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days
before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately
upon receiving this notification if the time
before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you
are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE
ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia
está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;
si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del
oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS
NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
DATED on December 29, 2020.
Laura E Roth
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
DIAz ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.,
PO BOX 19519
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318
(954) 564-0071
1496-177279
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0016
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI
NORMANDY CAPITAL TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
DAYTONA INVESTMENT HOMES LLC AND INDERJIT GREWAL, et al.,
Defendants.
TO:
DAYTONA INVESTMENT HOMES LLC
Last Known Address: 4895 S ATLANTIC AVE,
PONCE INLET, FL 32127
Current Residence Unknown
INDERJIT GREWAL
Last Known Address: 4895 S ATLANTIC AVE,
PONCE INLET, FL 32127
Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure
of Mortgage on the following described property:
SOUTHERLY 100 FEET OF LOT 10, PONS
PARK, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR
PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 9, PAGE 291, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for
Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 771270,
CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before February
09, 2021, a date at least thirty (30) days
after the first publication of this Notice in the
(Please publish in West Volusia Beacon c/o
FLA) and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney
or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default
will be entered against you for the relief
demanded in the complaint.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled
court appearance, or immediately upon receiving
this notification if the time before the appearance
is less than 7 days; if you are hearing
or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT
COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS
CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una
persona con discapacidad que necesita una
adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,
usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione
cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.
Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial
(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,
Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de
su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita de
comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de
7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla
o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS
TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court
this 23rd day of December, 2021.
LAURA E. ROTH
Clerk of the Circuit Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.
P.O. Box 771270,
Coral Springs, FL 33077
19-00676
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0015
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES
CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,
Plaintiff, vs.
MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;
TENANT #1; TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Final Summary Judgment
of Foreclosure dated June 30, 2010, and
entered in Case No. 2009 30450 CICI of the
Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and
for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.
BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS
TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES
CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,
is Plaintiff and Michael C. Nolan; The
Unknown Spouse of Michael C. Nolan; Tenant
#1; Tenant #2, are Defendants, the Office of
the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court
will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via
online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 26th day of February, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING
TO THE MAP OR PLAT
THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane,
Holly Hill, Florida 32117
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the
property owner as of the date of the lis pendens
must file a claim before the clerk reports
the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: January 6, 2021.
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
14-400536
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0012
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11948 CIDL
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,
NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT
SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2017-RPL2 TRUST,
Plaintiff, vs.
CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER A/K/A
CHRISTINE ANNE SCHNEIDER; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER A/K/A
CHRISTINE ANNE SCHNEIDER; PATRICIA
BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA A. BRYNE; UNKNOWN
SPOUSE OF PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA
A. BRYNE; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS,
DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MELVIN
G. FIX, DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS,
CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LEONA
A. FIX, DECEASED; PHILLIP D. FIX; PHILLIP
D. FIX; T.D. BANK, N.A. A/K/A TD BANK, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION; TD BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR
IN INTEREST TO RIVERSIDE
NATIONAL BANK; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final
Judgment of Foreclosure filed December 17, 2020
and entered in Case No. 2019 11948 CIDL, of the
Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for
VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON
SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL
CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER
TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2017-RPL2 TRUST is Plaintiff
and CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER A/K/A CHRISTINE
ANNE SCHNEIDER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER A/K/A CHRISTINE ANNE SCHNEIDER;
PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA A. BRYNE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE
OF PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA A. BRYNE;
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF MELVIN G. FIX, DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN
HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,
TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING
AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR
AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LEONA A. FIX, DECEASED;
PHILLIP D. FIX; PHILLIP D. FIX; UNKNOWN
PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE
SUBJECT PROPERTY; T.D. BANK, N.A. A/K/A TD
BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; TD BANK,
N.A. SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO RIVERSIDE
NATIONAL BANK; are defendants. LAURA E.
ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to
the highest and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC
SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,
at 11:00 A.M., on February 4, 2021,
the following described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 104, WILDWOOD SUBDIVISION UNIT 3,
ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 38, PAGE 35, OF
THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from
the sale, if any, other than the property owner as
of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before
the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 6th day of January, 2021.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
19-01323
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0011
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF
FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11877 CIDL
MIDFIRST BANK,
Plaintiff, vs.
BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure
entered October 20, 2020 in
Civil Case No. 2019 11877 CIDL of the
Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit
in and for Volusia County, Deland,
Florida, wherein MIDFIRST BANK is
Plaintiff and BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG,
et al., are Defendants, the Clerk of
Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell
to the highest and best bidder for cash
electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
in accordance with Chapter
45, Florida Statutes on the 9th day of
February 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following
described property as set forth in
said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:
Lots 36 through 39, inclusive,
Block 32, Daytona Park Estates
Section No. "A", according to
the plat thereof, recorded in
Map Book 23, Pages 39 and 40,
of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens, must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct
copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed
Mailed this 8th day of January, 2021, to all
parties on the attached service list.
ROBYN KATz, Esq.
MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Phone: (407) 674-1850
Fax: (321) 248-0420
Email: MRService@mccalla.com
Fla. Bar No.: 0146803
19-01706-2
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0019
NOTICE TO CREDITORS/
NOTICE OF FORMAL ADMINISTRATION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2020 12823 PRDL
IN RE: ESTATE OF EVELYN STEWART,
Decedent.
The administration of the Estate of EVELYN
STEWART, Decedent, Case No. 2020
12823 PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court
for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,
the address of which is 101 North Alabama
Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The
names and addresses of the personal representative
and the personal representative’s
attorney are set forth below.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All persons on whom this notice is
served who have objections that challenge
the validity of the will, the qualifications of
the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction
of this Court are required to file
their objections with this Court WITHIN
THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER
THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS
AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A
COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All creditors of the Decedent and other
persons having claims or demands against
Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this
notice is served, within three months after
the date of the first publication of this notice,
must file their claims with this Court
WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS
AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY
DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF
A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the Decedent and
other persons having claims or demands
against the Decedent’s estate must file
their claims with this Court WITHIN THE
LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER
THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION
OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS
NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this
Notice is January 14, 2021.
MATTHEW HAFTEL, ESQ.
189 South Orange Ave.
Ste. 1430
Orlando, FL 32801
Personal Representative
ANDREW J. LEEPER #717029
LEEPER & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
218 Annie Street
Orlando, Florida 32806
(407) 488-1881
(407) 488-1999 FAX
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0014
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 2018 12119 CIDL
DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST
COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR THE
REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN STANLEY
ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST 2007-HE2,
MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-HE2,
PLAINTIFF, VS.
MARIANNE PUGH A/K/A MARIANNE FLORIE, ET AL.
DEFENDANT(S).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure
dated December 17, 2019 in the above
action, the Volusia County Clerk of
Court will sell to the highest bidder for
cash at Volusia, Florida, on February 9,
2021, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
for the following described property:
The North 35 feet of Lot 11, and portion
of Lot 12, Block 19, PONCE
DELEON SPRINGS, UNIT NUMBER 1,
a subdivision according to
map in Map Book 10, Page 140,
Public Records of Volusia County, Florida
The aforesaid portion of Lot 12
being described as follows:
Beginning at the Northwest corner
of Lot 12; thence Southerly a distance
of 30 feet to the Southwest
corner of Lot 12; thence Easterly a
distance of 150 feet to the Southeast
corner of Lot 12; thence
Northerly along the East line of Lot
12 a distance of 89.9 feet to a point
of intersection on the East line of
Lot 12; thence Southwesterly
through Lot 12 a distance of 161.52
feet to the Northwest corner of Lot
12 and the Point of Beginning.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge
the time of the sale. Notice of the
changed time of sale shall be published
as provided herein.
TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Telephone #: 561-338-4101
Fax #: 561-338-4077
Email: eservice@tmppllc.com
By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.
FBN 72009
18-001132-F
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0013
RE-NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST
COMPANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK
TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS
SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK,
N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR
RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,
INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON
SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES,
HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER
CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY
SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES
MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N.
SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the order of Summary Final Judgment of
Foreclosure dated February 18, 2020, and entered
in Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for
Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF
NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL
ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF
NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR
TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,
AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET
MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE
ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES
SERIES 2005-Rz3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN
PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LEE N.
SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,
WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PAR-TIES
CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,
DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;
CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT;
LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES
MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N.
SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN
TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,
are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia
County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest
bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com
at 11:00 a.m. on the 9th
day of March, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES
UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE
PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP
BOOK 27, PAGES 224 THROUGH 240,
INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS
OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive,
Deltona, Florida 32738
and all fixtures and personal property located
therein or thereon, which are included as security
in Plaintiff’s mortgage.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
funds from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a
claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated: January 11, 2021
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.
Fl Bar No. 195121
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
18-400269
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0021
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH
JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO. 2019 11612 CIDL
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff, vs.
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,
BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL
OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF DAVID B. GALLOWAY A/K/A DAVID B.
GALLOWAY-CROCKETT A/K/A DAVID BARTON
GALLOWAY, DECEASED; HELENE H.
GALLOWAY; FAITH LEE FALEIVA; SHANNON
JO GALLOWAY; DAVID DUANE GALLOWAY;
PARLAMENT FINANCIAL, INC. D/B/A PARLAMENT
ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a
Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed November
17, 2020 and entered in Case No. 2019
11612 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial
Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,
Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,
LLC is Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN
HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,
LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER
PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF DAVID B. GALLOWAY A/K/A DAVID
B. GALLOWAY-CROCKETT A/K/A DAVID
BARTON GALLOWAY, DECEASED; HELENE
H. GALLOWAY; FAITH LEE FALEIVA;
SHANNON JO GALLOWAY; DAVID DUANE
GALLOWAY; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN
POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;
PARLAMENT FINANCIAL, INC. D/B/A
PARLAMENT ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION;
are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk
of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:
WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at
11:00 A.M., on February 16, 2021, the following
described property as set forth in said
Final Judgment, to wit:
PARCEL #1:
PROPERTY IN THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 12,
TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 33
EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT
THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF EAST
1/2 OF SAID NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4; THENCE ALONG THE
SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST 1/4
OF NORTHWEST 1/4 EAST A DISTANCE
OF 110 FEET; THENCE N 0° 2' W 136.1
FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE
OF A COUNTY ROAD; THENCE ALONG
SAID SOUTHERLY LINE S 38° 55' 30" W
174.9 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PARCEL #2:
PROPERTY IN THE NORTHEAST 1/4
OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION
12, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,
RANGE 33 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST
CORNER OF THE EAST 1/2 OF SAID
NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST
1/4; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH
LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4,121.2 FEET;
THENCE N 0° 2' W 150 FEET TO THE
SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF A COUNTY
ROAD FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE EAST 243.8 FEET;
THENCE N 13° 12' W 156.4 FEET;
THENCE N 69° 48' W 69 FEET TO THE
SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF A COUNTY
ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID
SOUTHERLY LINE S 39° 9' 20" W
227.1 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PARCEL #3:
THE WEST 170 FEET OF THE EAST
550 FEET OF THE NORTH 125 FEET
OF THE SOUTH 150 FEET OF THE
NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST
1/4 OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP
17 SOUTH, RANGE 33 EAST,
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS
THE TRIANGLE IN THE NORTHWEST
CORNER FOR RIGHT-OF-WAY, AS
RECORDED IN OR BOOK 1593, PAGE
579, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED
AS: COMMENCE AT THE
SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE EAST
1/2 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 12,
TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 33
EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,
THENCE SOUTH 89° 56' EAST, 110.0
FEET; THENCE NORTH 137.67 FEET
FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE NORTH 38° 36' EAST 15.8
FEET; THENCE NORTH 89° 56' WEST
9.85 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 12.31
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus
from the sale, if any, other than the property
owner as of the date of the lis pendens must
file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus
as unclaimed.
Dated this 12th day of January, 2021.
ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.
Bar. No.: 709921
KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email:
notice@kahaneandassociates.com
19-00750
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0024
NOTICE OF ACTION
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL
CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2017 10667 CIDL
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A
THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE FOR
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE
FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS
OF POPULAR ABS, INC. MORTGAGE
PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-A,
Plaintiff, vs.
UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,
THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE
OF IRENE A. COX, DECEASED, WHETHER
SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS
SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,
ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR
OTHER CLAIMANTS; NORMAN C. COX;
RHONDA L. OLIVER; JOHN P. COX; TANDA G. COX;
ALEXANDRA NICOLE HASHMAN; JONATHAN C. COX;
GREGORY T. COX; ROBERT E. COX;
THE CITY OF EDGEWATER, FLORIDA, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;
UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,
GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,
TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES
CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,
UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARY
L. MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY LOUISE
MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY MUSSETTER, DECEASED;
DALE E. MUSSETTER; DANNY O.
MUSSETTER; BRANDY
SHALANE COOK A/K/A BRANDY KUBIK; RAYMOND
LEE COOK; RONALD L.
MUSSETTER, JR.; RYAN W.
MUSSETTER; CASEY ANNE CARTER,
Defendant(s).
TO: Ryan W. Mussetter
Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose
a mortgage on the following described property
in Volusia County, Florida:
LOTS 7239 AND 7420, BLOCK 233, REVISED
PLAT OR PART OF FLORIDA SHORES UNIT
#7, MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 131, RECORDS OF
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
Street Address: 2113 Juniper Dr.,
Edgewater, Florida 32141
has been filed against you and you are required
to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,
to it on McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC,
Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 500 South
Australian Avenue, Suite 1000, West Palm
Beach, FL 33401, on or before February 19,
2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this
Court, otherwise, a default will be entered
against you for the relief demanded
in the complaint or petition.
REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY
PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a
person with a disability who needs an accommodation
in order to participate in this proceeding,
you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the
provision of certain assistance. Please contact
Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.
300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,
or immediately upon receiving this
notification if the time before the appearance is
less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,
call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS
SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA
PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si
usted es una persona con discapacidad que
necesita una adaptación para poder participar
en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho
a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin
incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina
de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),
125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,
Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,
con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su
cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato
al recibir esta notificación si la cita
de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo
menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad
del habla o del oído, llame al 711.
ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON
PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL
Dated on January 5, 2021.
Laura E. Roth
Clerk of said Court
(Seal) By: J. Beach
As Deputy Clerk
MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC
500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000
West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401
Telephone: (561) 713-1400
Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com
17-401854
January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0018
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL
CitiMortgage, Inc.,
Plaintiff, vs.
Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda Smith, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the Circuit
Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,
in and for Volusia County, Florida,
wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is the Plaintiff
and Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda
Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia
County Clerk of Court will sell to the
highest and best bidder for cash at,
www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning
at 11:00 AM on the 16th day of
February, 2021, the following described
property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION ESTATES,
PART OF SECTION 3,
TOWNSHIP 19 SOUTH,
RANGE 30 EAST AND RESUB'D
BLOCK X AND PART OF BLOCK
W, UNIT NO 1, ACCORDING TO
THE PLAT THEREOF AS
RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11,
PAGE 279, OF THE PUBLIC
RECORDS OF VOLUSIA
COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 18th day of January, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By MAXINE MELTzER, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 119294
17-F02963
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0031
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA
GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION
CASE NO. 642018CA010327XXXXDL
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,
Plaintiff, vs.
FREDDY A. DIAZ A/K/A FREDDY DIAZ, et al.,
Defendants.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant
to the Final Judgment and/or Order
Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered
in Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL
of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial
Circuit, in and for Volusia County,
Florida, wherein Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
is the Plaintiff and Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a
Freddy Diaz; Anna M. Diaz a/k/a Annmarie
T. Diaz a/k/a Anna Marie T. Diaz
a/k/a Ann Marie T. Diaz are the Defendants,
that Laura Roth, Volusia County
Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and
best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,
beginning at 11:00 AM
on the 9th day of February, 2021, the
following described property as set forth
in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT 198, ORLANDIA (UNRECORDED PLAT):
FROM THE SE CORNER OF SECTION 32,
TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH, RANGE
30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,
FLORIDA, RUN NORTH ALONG
THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION
32 A DISTANCE OF 2805
FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 550
FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING;
THENCE RUN NORTH 465
FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 220
FEET THENCE RUN SOUTH 465
FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 220
FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT
FOR ROAD PURPOSES
OVER THE SOUTH 35 FEET THEREOF.
Any person claiming an interest in the
surplus from the sale, if any, other than
the property owner as of the date of the
lis pendens must file a claim before the
clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Dated this 18th day of January, 2021.
BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC
Attorney for Plaintiff
2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788
Fax: (954) 618-6954
By J BENNETT KITTERMAN, Esq.
Florida Bar No. 98636
18-F00220
January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0032
