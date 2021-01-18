NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 30412 CICI

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN

HOME MORTGAGE ASSETS TRUST 2006-5,

MORTGAGE-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-5,

Plaintiff, VS.

MYRON SHAFER; et al.,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be

made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment.

Final Judgment was awarded on March 13,

2020 in Civil Case No. 2018 30412 CICI, of the

Circuit Court of the Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein, DEUTSCHE

BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS

TRUSTEE FOR AMERICAN HOME MORTGAGE

ASSETS TRUST 2006-5, MORTGAGE-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2006-5 is the Plaintiff, and MYRON

SHAFER; CRYSTAL L. VICOLE; JONATHAN

A. MILLER; STATE OF FLORIDA, DEPARTMENT

OF REVENUE; VOLUSIA COUNTY

CLERK OF COURT; BOARD OF COUNTY

COMMISSIONERS FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA; UNKNOWN TENANT 1 N/K/A MARLENE

SCHAFFER; ALEXANDRA TURCOTTE;

ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING

BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST

THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S)

WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE

DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

OR OTHER CLAIMANTS are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Laura E. Roth will

sell to the highest bidder for cash at

www.Volusia.Realforeclose.com on February 3, 2021 at

11:00:00 AM EST the following described real

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF VOLUSIA,

AND STATE OF FLORIDA BEING

KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS A PORTION

OF LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B, AS

SHOWN ON THE RECORD PLAT OF

HIGHRIDGE ESTATES REPLAT NO. 2,

PER MAP BOOK 19, PAGE 204 OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA AND A PORTION OF

THE WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17, HIGHRIDGE ESTATES, PER

MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 154, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST

CORNER OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B,

SAID POINT ALSO BEING ON THE

SOUTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GENERAL

MARSHALL ROAD (A 100 FOOT

RIGHT OF WAY AS SHOWN ON BOTH

OF THE ABOVE REFERENCED PLATS);

THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH

LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B AND

THE NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1,

BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE OF 105.70

FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER

OF SAID WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17; THENCE SOUTH ALONG

THE EAST LINE OF SAID WEST 52.85

FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK 17, A DISTANCE

OF 75.00 FEET; THENCE DEPARTING

SAID EAST LINE OF THE

WEST 52.85 FEET OF LOT 1, BLOCK

17, RUN WEST AND PARALLEL TO THE

NORTH LINE OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK

25-B AND SAID NORTH LINE OF LOT 1,

BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 105.70

FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE

OF SAID LOT 1, BLOCK 25-B; THENCE

NORTH ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF

LOT 1, BLOCK 17 A DISTANCE OF 75.00

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property owner

as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12 day of January, 2021.

ALDRIDGE | PITE, LLP

Attorney for Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue, Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: 561-392-6391

Facsimile: 561-392-6965

By: JENNIFER TRAVIESO, Esq. FBN: 641065

Primary E-Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

1221-1363B

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0022

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2020 31339 CICI

U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, FOR MANUFACTURED HOUSING

CONTRACT SENIOR/SUBORDINATE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATE TRUST 2002-2,

Plaintiff, v.

SANDRA L. MARASIGAN; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF SANDRA L. MARASIGAN;

BENITO S. MARASIGAN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF BENITO S. MARASIGAN; LAURELWOOD

ESTATES PROPERTY OWNERS

ASSOCIATION, INC.; FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE

CORPORATION; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT

TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING

TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN

THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant.

To the following Defendant(s):

BENITO S. MARASIGAN

(LAST KNOWN RESIDENCE)

705 INDIAN HILL DRIVE

PORT ORANGE, FL 32129

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BENITO S.

MARASIGAN

(RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF SANDRA L.

MARASIGAN

(RESIDENCE UNKNOWN)

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure

of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT 92, OF LAURELWOOD MOBILE ESTATES,

UNIT NO. 5, AS PER PLAT

THEREOF, RECORDED IN MAP BOOK

35, PAGE 15, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2002,

32 X 48, P925 REDMAN MOBILE HOME,

SERIAL NOS. FLA14616298A AND 14616298B.

a/k/a 705 Indian Hill Drive, Port Orange, FL 32129

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

upon Kelley Kronenberg, Attorney for Plaintiff,

whose address is 10360 West State Road 84, Fort

Lauderdale, FL 33324 on or before February 26,

2021_, a date which is within thirty (30) days after

the first publication of this Notice in West Volusia

Beacon and file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded in

the complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY PERSONS

WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person with

a disability who needs an accommodation in order to

participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no

cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance.

Please contact Court Administration, 125 E. Orange

Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is less

than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call

711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court

this 11th day of January, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

KELLEY KRONENBERG

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

M2000243

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0028

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11371 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE

FOR OPTION ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2001-A, ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2001-A,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON

JACKSON, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIM AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER;

COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL

SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF FLORIDA,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN

pursuant to the order of Summary Final

Judgment of Foreclosure dated October

20, 2020, and entered in Case No. 2018

11371 CIDL of the Circuit Court of the

7TH Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Florida, wherein WELLS FARGO

BANK, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR OPTION

ONE MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2001-A,

ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2001-A, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF

CARRIE JACKSON A/K/A CARRIE GIBSON

JACKSON, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS; REBECCA BUTLER;

COUNTY OF VOLUSIA A POLITICAL

SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF

FLORIDA, are Defendants, the Office of

the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the

Court will sell to the highest bidder or bidders

via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 9th

day of March, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final

Judgment, to wit:

LOT 2, BLOCK C, BAGGS ADDITION

TO OAK HILL,

FLORIDA, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 8,

PAGE(S) 101 OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 162 Nancy St.,

Oak Hill, Florida 32759

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included

as security in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus funds from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date of

the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: January 11, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400171

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0025

NOTICE OF ACTION -

CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2020 11090 CIDL

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Plaintiff, vs.

The Unknown Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees,

Lienors, Creditors, Trustees, and all

other parties claiming an interest by,

through, under or against the Estate of

Patrick Ryan a/k/a Patrick Joseph Ryan, Deceased; et al

Defendants.

TO: PATRICIA L. FILIPPONE A/K/A PATRICIA FILIPPONE

F/K/A PATRICIA PERRY

Last Known Address: 19B Yorkshire Court Manchester,

NY. 08759-4538

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

to foreclose a mortgage on the following property

in Volusia County, Florida:

LOTS 16, 17 AND 18, BLOCK "I", PLANTATION

ESTATES, UNIT NO. 2, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP THEREOF, AS RECORDED

IN MAP BOOK 11, PAGE 183, OF THE

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to

it on Julie Anthousis, Esquire, Brock & Scott,

PLLC., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

33309, within thirty (30) days of the first date of

publication on or before February 23, 2021, and

file the original with the Clerk of this Court either

before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately

thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded in the

complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you

are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of

certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the

time before the appearance is less than 7 days; if

you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on January 07, 2021.

Laura Roth

As Clerk of the Court

(Seal) By J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

20-F00633

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0027

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11160 CIDL

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST

COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR

MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES I TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHERS

WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE

OF LARRY LEWIS, DECEASED, et al.

Defendant(s).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December

7, 2020, and entered in 2019 11160 CIDL

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR

MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT SERIES

I TRUST is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN

HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES AND

ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST

IN THE ESTATE OF LARRY LEWIS, DECEASED;

AND THE UNITED STATES OF

AMERICA ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE

SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN

DEVELOPMENT are the Defendant(s). Laura

E. Roth as the Clerk of the Circuit Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00 AM,

on February 9, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 19, BLOCK 1881, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT SEVENTY-FOUR, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN

MAP BOOK 29, PAGES 28 THROUGH

44, INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 2450 CARDENA AVENUE,

DELTONA, FL 32738

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file

a claim in accordance with Florida Statutes, Section 45.031.

Dated this 11 day of January, 2021.

ROBERTSON, ANSCHUTZ & SCHNEID, P.L.

Attorney for Plaintiff

6409 Congress Ave., Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33487

Telephone: 561-241-6901

Facsimile: 561-997-6909

Service Email: mail@rasflaw.com

By: \S\ LAURA ELISE GOORLAND, Esquire

Florida Bar No. 55402

Communication Email: lgoorland@raslg.com

19-282266

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0026

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO. 2019 10418 CIDL

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO

BANK OF AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE,

SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN STANLEY MORTGAGE

LOAN TRUST 2006-16AX, MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-16AX,

Plaintiff, vs.

SHEREE L. STEWART; CHARLES L. STEWART, et al.

Defendants

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated December

29, 2020, and entered in Case No.

2019 10418 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of

the Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for VOLUSIA

County, Florida. U.S. BANK NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE,

SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO BANK OF

AMERICA, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO

LASALLE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

AS TRUSTEE FOR MORGAN

STANLEY MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST

2006-16AX, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES

2006-16AX, is Plaintiff and SHEREE L.

STEWART; CHARLES L. STEWART, are

defendants. Laura E. Roth, Clerk of Circuit

Court for VOLUSIA, County Florida will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash via

the Internet at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, at 11:00

a.m., on the 16th day of February, 2021,

the following described property as set

forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 60, BLOCK 86, DELTONA

LAKES, UNIT THREE, ACCORDING

TO THE PLAT THEREOF, AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 25,

PAGES 105 THROUGH 120, INCLUSIVE,

OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 18th day of January, 2021

VAN NESS LAW FIRM, PLC

1239 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 110

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33442

Ph: (954) 571-2031

PRIMARY EMAIL: Pleadings@vanlawfl.com

TAMMI M. CALDERONE, Esq.

Florida Bar #: 84926

TCalderone@vanlawfl.com

12768-18

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0030

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2020-CP-012796

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY ANN WILLIAMS

Deceased.

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR

DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary

Administration has been entered in the estate

of Shirley Ann Williams, deceased, File Number

2020-CP-012796, by the Circuit Court for Volusia

County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of

which is 101 North Alabama Avenue, DeLand,

Florida 32724; that the decedent's date of death

was July 16, 2020; that the total value of the estate

is EXEMPT and that the names and addresses of

those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Name: Kerry Kay Williams

Address: 2773 Benrock Terrace

Deltona, FL 32725

Name: Kimberly Denise Scott

Address: 23 Woodholme Ln.

Palm Coast, FL 32164

Name: Andrea Sherrill Bletcher

Address: 3148 Canby Dr.

Deltona, FL 32738

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and

persons having claims or demands against the estate

of the decedent other than those for whom

provision for full payment was made in the Order

of Summary Administration must file their claims

with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET

FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION

733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO

FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING

ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD,

ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR

MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF

DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is

January 21, 2021.

Person Giving Notice:

KIMBERLY DENISE SCOTT

23 Woodholme Ln.

Palm Coast, FL 32164

Attorney for Person Giving Notice

CYRUS MALHOTRA, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 0022751

THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM

3903 Northdale Boulevard, Suite 100E

Tampa, Florida 33624

Phone (813) 902-2119

Fax (727) 290-4044

E-Mail: filings@flprobatesolutions.com

Secondary E-Mail: holly@flprobatesolutions.com

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0029

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 10855 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR AMERIQUEST

MORTGAGE SECURITIES INC.,

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH

CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-R10,

Plaintiff, vs.

DIANNA Y. BURGESS A/K/A DIANNA

BURGESS A/K/A DIANA BURGESS, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to

the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2018 10855 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein Deutsche Bank National Trust

Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest

Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed

Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-R10

is the Plaintiff and Dianna Y. Burgess

a/k/a Dianna Burgess a/k/a Diana

Burgess; Robert Burgess; Beneficial

Florida Inc; Unknown Spouse of Robert

Burgess are the Defendants, that Laura

Roth, Volusia County Clerk of Court will

sell to the highest and best bidder for

cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM on the 2nd day of

February, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 3, BLOCK 1625, DELTONA

LAKES UNIT SIXTY-TWO, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP THEREOF,

AS RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 28,

AT PAGES 95 THROUGH 99 OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 12th day of January, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6061

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By AMANDA DRISCOLE, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 85926

17-F02138

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0023

vOlUSIA COUNTY

SUBSEQUENT INSERTIONS

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, SEVENTH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE NO: 2020 31975 FMCI

Division: 35

Jessie M. Theriac,

Petitioner Vs.

Ethan James Daniel Sloan,

Respondent.

To: Ethan James Daniel Sloan

1118 School Street, Hillsboro, IL, 62049.

whose residence is unknown and all

parties having or claiming to have any

right, title or interest in the property

described in the mortgage being foreclosed herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action

has been filed against you and that you

are required to serve a copy of your written

defenses, if an, or petitioner or petitioner’s attorney:

Clerk of the court 101 north Alabama

Avenue Deland, Fl. 32724 on or before January

26, 2021 and file the original with the clerk

of the circuit court at P.O. Box 6043, Deland,

Fl 32721-6043 before service on petitioner or

immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a

default may be entered against you for the relied

demanded in the petition. Copies of all

court documents in this case, including orders

are available at the clerk of the circuit court’s

office. You may review these documents upon

request. You must keep the clerk of the circuit

court’s office notified of your current address.

(You may file Florida family law form 12.915,

notice of current address.) Future papers in

this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on

record at the clerk’s office. Warning: Rule

12.285, Florida family law rules of procedure,

require certain automatic disclosure of documents

and information. Failure to comply can

result in sanctions, including dismissal or

striking pleadings.

Dated: October 1,2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Vickie Stafford, Deputy Clerk

January 7, 14, 21, 28, 2021 V21-0010

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2018 31906 CICI

NEWREZ LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN

FINANCIAL, LLC, D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING,

Plaintiff, vs.

BARBARA A. ALLEN A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN,

et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered July 17, 2019 in Civil Case No.

2018 31906 CICI of the Circuit Court of the

Seventh Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia

County, Deland, Florida, wherein NEWREz

LLC, F/K/A NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC,

D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

is Plaintiff and BARBARA A. ALLEN

A/K/A BARBARA ALLEN, et al., are Defendants,

the Clerk of Court, LAURA E. ROTH,

ESQ., will sell to the highest and best bidder

for cash electronically at

www.volusia.realforeclose.com in accordance

with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on

the 3rd day of March, 2021 at 11:00 AM on

the following described property as set

forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lot 222. unrecorded map of Plantation

Pines, being a portion of Section

6, Township 15 South, Range

31 East, Volusia County, Florida,

being more particularly described as

follows: Commence at the Northeast

corner of Section 6,Township 15

South, Range 31 East; Thence

South 0 Degrees 40 Minutes 42

Seconds West 740 Feet; Thence

South 89 Degrees 37 Minutes 59

Seconds West 395 Feet; Thence

South 0 Degrees 40 Minutes 42

Seconds East 1465.16 Feet: ;

Thence South 89 Degrees 19 Minutes

18 Seconds West 889.63 Feet;

Thence South 85 Degrees 45 Minutes

00 Seconds West 228.04 Feet;

Thence North 5 Degrees 26 Minutes

05 Seconds West 230 Feet to the

Point of Beginning; Thence South

86 Degrees 46 Minutes 49 Seconds

West 489.71 Feet; Thence North 10

Degrees 05 Minutes 00 Seconds

West 240 Feet; Thence North 86

Degrees 02 Minutes 40 Seconds

East 508.97 Feet; Thence South 5

Degrees 26 Minutes 05 Seconds

East 245 Feet to the Point of Beginning.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other

than the property owner as of the date

of the lis pendens, must file a claim

before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and

correct copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 8th day of January,

2021, to all parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATz, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

18-01744-2

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0020

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 31503 CICI

Judge: Michael S. Orfinger - Div. 32

MEB LOAN TRUST IV, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY

BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE

Plaintiff vs.

GARY P. WILLIAMSON A/K/A GARY PATRICK

WILLIAMSON and all unknown parties claiming

by, through, under and against the above

named Defendant who are unknown to be

dead or alive whether said unknown are persons,

heirs, devisees, grantees, or other

claimants; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF GARY P.

WILLIAMSON A/K/A GARY PATRICK

WILLIAMSON; THE ESTATE OF ELEANOR K.

WILLIAMSON; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF

ELEANOR K. WILLIAMSON; CITIBANK

(SOUTH DAKOTA), N.A.; VOLUSIA COUNTY

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT;

TENANT I/UNKNOWN TENANT;

TENANT II/UNKNOWN

TENANT; TENANT III/UNKNOWN

TENANT and TENANT IV/UNKNOWN TENANT,

in possession of the subject real property,

Defendants

TO: The Estate of Eleanor K. Williamson

162 Putnam Ave Ormond Beach, FL 32174

all unknown parties claiming by, through, under and

against the above named Defendant who are unknown

to be dead or alive whether said unknown are persons,

heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants

162 Putnam Ave

Ormond Beach, FL 32174

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to

foreclose a mortgage has filed against

you in Volusia County, Florida regarding

the subject property with a legal description, to-wit:

THE EASTERLY 75 FEET OF LOTS 18

AND 19, BLOCK 3, ORMOND TERRACE,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF

RECORD IN MAP BOOK 6, PAGE 178,

OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA, EXCEPTING

THEREFROM THE SOUTHERLY 15 FEET THEREOF.

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses,

if any, to it on Gary Gassel, Esq, the

plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 2191

Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34237,

eservice address is Pleadings@Gassellaw.com,

on or before February 12,

2021, and file the original with the clerk of

this court at 101 N. Alabama Avenue, Room

D251, 2nd Floor, Deland, Florida 32720 either

before service on the plaintiff’s attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS

BY PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

If you are a person with a disability

who needs an accommodation in order to

participate in this proceeding, you are entitled,

at no cost to you, to the provision

of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your

scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the

time before the appearance is less than 7

days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES

PARA PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES

Si usted es una persona con discapacidad

que necesita una adaptación

para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se

le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin incurrir

en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina

de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación

de su cita de comparecencia ante

el juez, o de inmediato al recibir esta notificación

si la cita de comparecencia está

dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días; si

usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o

del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA

OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED this December 29, 2020.

LAURA E. ROTH

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: J. Beach

Deputy Clerk

LAW OFFICE OF GARY GASSEL, P.A.

2191 Ringling Boulevard

Sarasota, Florida 34237

Pleadings@Gassellaw.com,

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0017

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2020 11256 CIDL

WELLS FARGO BANK N.A., NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

OR BANKING CAPACITY, BUT

SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR GREEN TREE 2008-MH1,

Plaintiff, vs.

JAMES E. ROBERSON, JR.; PATRICIA ANN

ROBERSON; BRENDA GAIL PURVIS; GLENDA

KAY KANGAS; JEFF CALVIN ROBERSON;

UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2;

AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES

CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER

OR AGAINST A NAMED

DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING

OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR

INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

TO: JAMES E. ROBERSON, JR.

1235 LAKEVIEW DR

DELAND, FL 32720

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following described property in

Volusia County, Florida:

PARCEL I:

BEING A PARCEL OF LAND SITUATED IN

GOVERNMENT LOT 1, SECTION 24, TOWNSHIP

17 SOUTH, RANGE 29 EAST, ACCORDING

TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 4, PAGE 2,

PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED

AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF

THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF

THE COUNTY ROAD AS IT NOW EXISTS

AND THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THE

NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF SAID SECTION 24, THENCE EASTERLY

ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE A

DISTANCE OF 932.2 FEET TO A POINT,

SAID POINT BEING THE NORTHEAST

CORNER OF LOT 7 OF SAID SUBDIVISION;

THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE

EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT 7 A DISTANCE

OF 449.8 FEET TO A POINT;

THENCE WESTERLY AND PARALLEL

WITH THE FIRST CALL HEREIN A DISTANCE

OF 932.2 FEET TO A POINT IN THE

EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF SAID

COUNTY ROAD, THENCE NORTHERLY

ALONG SAID EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY

LINE A DISTANCE OF 449.8 FEET TO THE

PLACE OF BEGINNING, EXCEPT THE

NORTH 449.8 FEET OF SAID LOT 7, PLAT

OF GOVERNMENT LOT 1, SECTION 24,

TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 29 EAST,

ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 4,

PAGE 2, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

PARCEL II:

THE NORTH 449.8 FEET OF LOT 7, PLAT

OF GOVERNMENT LOT 1, SECTION 24,

TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 29 EAST,

ACCORDING TO MAP IN MAP BOOK 4,

PAGE 2, PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA; SAID PARCEL ALSO

BEING KNOWN AS THE EAST 242.22

FEET OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 2280, PAGE 507,

PUBLIC RECORDS OFVOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA. TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT

FOR INGRESS, EGRESS AND UTILITIES

OVER THE NORTH 20 FEET OF

SAID LANDS DESCRIBED IN OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 2280, PAGE 507, PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOL USIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, SAID EASEMENT RUNNING

FROM THE WEST LINE OF OFFICIAL

RECORDS BOOK 2280, PAGE 507, EASTERLY

TO THE WESTERLY LINE OF THE

ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY.

TOGETHER WITH 1985 CONCORD

MOBILE HOME SITUATED THEREON.

VIN NO. 3354465250A AND 3354465250B.

has been filed against you and you are required to

serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it

on Diaz Anselmo Lindberg, P.A., Plaintiff's attorneys,

whose address is PO BOX 19519, Fort

Lauderdale, FL 33318, (954) 564-0071, answers@dallegal.com,

on or before February 12,

2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorneys

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will

be entered against you for the relief demanded in

the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a person

with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding, you are

entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain

assistance. Please contact Court Administration,

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300, Daytona

Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096, at least 7 days

before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately

upon receiving this notification if the time

before the appearance is less than 7 days; if you

are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. THESE

ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de comparecencia

está dentro de un plazo menos de 7 días;

si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla o del

oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS

NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

DATED on December 29, 2020.

Laura E Roth

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

DIAz ANSELMO LINDBERG, P.A.,

PO BOX 19519

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318

(954) 564-0071

answers@dallegal.com

1496-177279

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0016

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

7TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2020 30094 CICI

NORMANDY CAPITAL TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

DAYTONA INVESTMENT HOMES LLC AND INDERJIT GREWAL, et al.,

Defendants.

TO:

DAYTONA INVESTMENT HOMES LLC

Last Known Address: 4895 S ATLANTIC AVE,

PONCE INLET, FL 32127

Current Residence Unknown

INDERJIT GREWAL

Last Known Address: 4895 S ATLANTIC AVE,

PONCE INLET, FL 32127

Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure

of Mortgage on the following described property:

SOUTHERLY 100 FEET OF LOT 10, PONS

PARK, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR

PLAT THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 9, PAGE 291, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A., Attorney for

Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 771270,

CORAL SPRINGS, FL 33077 on or before February

09, 2021, a date at least thirty (30) days

after the first publication of this Notice in the

(Please publish in West Volusia Beacon c/o

FLA) and file the original with the Clerk of this

Court either before service on Plaintiff's attorney

or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default

will be entered against you for the relief

demanded in the complaint.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled

court appearance, or immediately upon receiving

this notification if the time before the appearance

is less than 7 days; if you are hearing

or voice impaired, call 711. THESE ARE NOT

COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA PERSONAS

CON DISCAPACIDADES Si usted es una

persona con discapacidad que necesita una

adaptación para poder participar en este procedimiento,

usted tiene el derecho a que se le proporcione

cierta asistencia, sin incurrir en gastos.

Comuníquese con la Oficina de Administración Judicial

(Court Administration), 125 E. Orange Ave.,

Ste. 300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de

su cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita de

comparecencia está dentro de un plazo menos de

7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad del habla

o del oído, llame al 711. ESTOS NUMEROS

TELEFONICOS NO SON PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court

this 23rd day of December, 2021.

LAURA E. ROTH

Clerk of the Circuit Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

CHOICE LEGAL GROUP, P.A.

P.O. Box 771270,

Coral Springs, FL 33077

19-00676

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0015

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2009 30450 CICI

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES

CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,

Plaintiff, vs.

MICHAEL C. NOLAN; THE UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF MICHAEL C. NOLAN;

TENANT #1; TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Final Summary Judgment

of Foreclosure dated June 30, 2010, and

entered in Case No. 2009 30450 CICI of the

Circuit Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and

for Volusia County, Florida, wherein U.S.

BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS

TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES

CORPORATION (SASCO) 2007-BNC1,

is Plaintiff and Michael C. Nolan; The

Unknown Spouse of Michael C. Nolan; Tenant

#1; Tenant #2, are Defendants, the Office of

the Clerk, Volusia County Clerk of the Court

will sell to the highest bidder or bidders via

online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 26th day of February, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 15, VANA SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING

TO THE MAP OR PLAT

THEREOF, AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 34, PAGE 78, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Property Address: 1595 Sherris Lane,

Holly Hill, Florida 32117

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the

property owner as of the date of the lis pendens

must file a claim before the clerk reports

the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: January 6, 2021.

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

14-400536

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0012

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11948 CIDL

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB,

NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT

SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2017-RPL2 TRUST,

Plaintiff, vs.

CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER A/K/A

CHRISTINE ANNE SCHNEIDER; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER A/K/A

CHRISTINE ANNE SCHNEIDER; PATRICIA

BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA A. BRYNE; UNKNOWN

SPOUSE OF PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA

A. BRYNE; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS,

DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MELVIN

G. FIX, DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS,

CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LEONA

A. FIX, DECEASED; PHILLIP D. FIX; PHILLIP

D. FIX; T.D. BANK, N.A. A/K/A TD BANK, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION; TD BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR

IN INTEREST TO RIVERSIDE

NATIONAL BANK; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final

Judgment of Foreclosure filed December 17, 2020

and entered in Case No. 2019 11948 CIDL, of the

Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial Circuit in and for

VOLUSIA County, Florida, wherein WILMINGTON

SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL

CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER

TRUSTEE OF CSMC 2017-RPL2 TRUST is Plaintiff

and CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER A/K/A CHRISTINE

ANNE SCHNEIDER; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF CHRISTINE A. SCHNEIDER A/K/A CHRISTINE ANNE SCHNEIDER;

PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA A. BRYNE; UNKNOWN SPOUSE

OF PATRICIA BYRNE A/K/A PATRICIA A. BRYNE;

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF MELVIN G. FIX, DECEASED; ALL UNKNOWN

HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS,

TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING

AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR

AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LEONA A. FIX, DECEASED;

PHILLIP D. FIX; PHILLIP D. FIX; UNKNOWN

PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE

SUBJECT PROPERTY; T.D. BANK, N.A. A/K/A TD

BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; TD BANK,

N.A. SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO RIVERSIDE

NATIONAL BANK; are defendants. LAURA E.

ROTH, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to

the highest and best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC

SALE AT: WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM,

at 11:00 A.M., on February 4, 2021,

the following described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 104, WILDWOOD SUBDIVISION UNIT 3,

ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF,

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 38, PAGE 35, OF

THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from

the sale, if any, other than the property owner as

of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before

the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 6th day of January, 2021.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

19-01323

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0011

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT OF

FLORIDA IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11877 CIDL

MIDFIRST BANK,

Plaintiff, vs.

BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure

entered October 20, 2020 in

Civil Case No. 2019 11877 CIDL of the

Circuit Court of the Seventh Judicial Circuit

in and for Volusia County, Deland,

Florida, wherein MIDFIRST BANK is

Plaintiff and BRADLEY ALLEN CRAIG,

et al., are Defendants, the Clerk of

Court, LAURA E. ROTH, ESQ., will sell

to the highest and best bidder for cash

electronically at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

in accordance with Chapter

45, Florida Statutes on the 9th day of

February 2021 at 11:00 AM on the following

described property as set forth in

said Summary Final Judgment, to-wit:

Lots 36 through 39, inclusive,

Block 32, Daytona Park Estates

Section No. "A", according to

the plat thereof, recorded in

Map Book 23, Pages 39 and 40,

of the Public Records of Volusia County, Florida.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens, must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct

copy of the foregoing was: E-mailed

Mailed this 8th day of January, 2021, to all

parties on the attached service list.

ROBYN KATz, Esq.

MCCALLA RAYMER LEIBERT PIERCE, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

110 SE 6th Street, Suite 2400

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Phone: (407) 674-1850

Fax: (321) 248-0420

Email: MRService@mccalla.com

Fla. Bar No.: 0146803

19-01706-2

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS/

NOTICE OF FORMAL ADMINISTRATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2020 12823 PRDL

IN RE: ESTATE OF EVELYN STEWART,

Decedent.

The administration of the Estate of EVELYN

STEWART, Decedent, Case No. 2020

12823 PRDL is pending in the Circuit Court

for Volusia County, Florida, Probate Division,

the address of which is 101 North Alabama

Ave., DeLand, FL 32724. The

names and addresses of the personal representative

and the personal representative’s

attorney are set forth below.

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All persons on whom this notice is

served who have objections that challenge

the validity of the will, the qualifications of

the personal representative, venue, or jurisdiction

of this Court are required to file

their objections with this Court WITHIN

THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY DAYS

AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A

COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All creditors of the Decedent and other

persons having claims or demands against

Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this

notice is served, within three months after

the date of the first publication of this notice,

must file their claims with this Court

WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE MONTHS

AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY

DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF

A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and

other persons having claims or demands

against the Decedent’s estate must file

their claims with this Court WITHIN THE

LATER OF THREE MONTHS AFTER

THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION

OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS, DEMANDS AND OBJECTIONS

NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this

Notice is January 14, 2021.

MATTHEW HAFTEL, ESQ.

189 South Orange Ave.

Ste. 1430

Orlando, FL 32801

Personal Representative

ANDREW J. LEEPER #717029

LEEPER & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

218 Annie Street

Orlando, Florida 32806

(407) 488-1881

(407) 488-1999 FAX

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0014

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

CASE No. 2018 12119 CIDL

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST

COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE, IN TRUST FOR THE

REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN STANLEY

ABS CAPITAL I INC. TRUST 2007-HE2,

MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-HE2,

PLAINTIFF, VS.

MARIANNE PUGH A/K/A MARIANNE FLORIE, ET AL.

DEFENDANT(S).

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment of Foreclosure

dated December 17, 2019 in the above

action, the Volusia County Clerk of

Court will sell to the highest bidder for

cash at Volusia, Florida, on February 9,

2021, at 11:00 AM, at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

for the following described property:

The North 35 feet of Lot 11, and portion

of Lot 12, Block 19, PONCE

DELEON SPRINGS, UNIT NUMBER 1,

a subdivision according to

map in Map Book 10, Page 140,

Public Records of Volusia County, Florida

The aforesaid portion of Lot 12

being described as follows:

Beginning at the Northwest corner

of Lot 12; thence Southerly a distance

of 30 feet to the Southwest

corner of Lot 12; thence Easterly a

distance of 150 feet to the Southeast

corner of Lot 12; thence

Northerly along the East line of Lot

12 a distance of 89.9 feet to a point

of intersection on the East line of

Lot 12; thence Southwesterly

through Lot 12 a distance of 161.52

feet to the Northwest corner of Lot

12 and the Point of Beginning.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

The Court, in its discretion, may enlarge

the time of the sale. Notice of the

changed time of sale shall be published

as provided herein.

TROMBERG, MORRIS & POULIN, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

1515 South Federal Highway, Suite 100

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Telephone #: 561-338-4101

Fax #: 561-338-4077

Email: eservice@tmppllc.com

By: MARLON HYATT, Esq.

FBN 72009

18-001132-F

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0013

RE-NOTICE OF SALE

PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2018 11001 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST

COMPANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK

TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS

SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK,

N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR

RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS,

INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-RZ3,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF LEE N. SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON

SCHMIDT, DECEASED, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIM AS SPOUSES,

HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER

CLAIMANTS; CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY

SCHMIDT; LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES

MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N.

SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendant(s).

NOTICE OF SALE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the order of Summary Final Judgment of

Foreclosure dated February 18, 2020, and entered

in Case No. 2018 11001 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the 7TH Judicial Circuit in and for

Volusia County, Florida, wherein THE BANK OF

NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL

ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF

NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR

TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,

AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET

MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE

ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES

SERIES 2005-Rz3, is Plaintiff and UNKNOWN

PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF LEE N.

SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT, DECEASED,

WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PAR-TIES

CLAIM AS SPOUSES, HEIRS,

DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS;

CINDY L. SCHMIDT A/K/A CINDY SCHMIDT;

LATISSUES SCHMIDT A/K/A LATISSUES

MARIA MCLELLAN AS THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

OF THE ESTATE OF LEE N.

SCHMIDT A/K/A LEE NELSON SCHMIDT; UNKNOWN

TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

are Defendants, the Office of the Clerk, Volusia

County Clerk of the Court will sell to the highest

bidder or bidders via online auction at www.volusia.realforeclose.com

at 11:00 a.m. on the 9th

day of March, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 10, BLOCK 1044, DELTONA LAKES

UNIT FORTY, ACCORDING TO THE

PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN MAP

BOOK 27, PAGES 224 THROUGH 240,

INCLUSIVE, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS

OF VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 2567 Newmark Drive,

Deltona, Florida 32738

and all fixtures and personal property located

therein or thereon, which are included as security

in Plaintiff’s mortgage.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

funds from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a

claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated: January 11, 2021

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

By: ROBERT MCLAIN, Esq.

Fl Bar No. 195121

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

18-400269

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0021

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH

JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO. 2019 11612 CIDL

BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,

Plaintiff, vs.

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES,

BENEFICIARIES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL

OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF DAVID B. GALLOWAY A/K/A DAVID B.

GALLOWAY-CROCKETT A/K/A DAVID BARTON

GALLOWAY, DECEASED; HELENE H.

GALLOWAY; FAITH LEE FALEIVA; SHANNON

JO GALLOWAY; DAVID DUANE GALLOWAY;

PARLAMENT FINANCIAL, INC. D/B/A PARLAMENT

ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a

Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed November

17, 2020 and entered in Case No. 2019

11612 CIDL, of the Circuit Court of the 7th Judicial

Circuit in and for VOLUSIA County,

Florida, wherein BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING,

LLC is Plaintiff and ALL UNKNOWN

HEIRS, CREDITORS, DEVISEES, BENEFICIARIES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES,

LIENORS, TRUSTEES AND ALL OTHER

PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF DAVID B. GALLOWAY A/K/A DAVID

B. GALLOWAY-CROCKETT A/K/A DAVID

BARTON GALLOWAY, DECEASED; HELENE

H. GALLOWAY; FAITH LEE FALEIVA;

SHANNON JO GALLOWAY; DAVID DUANE

GALLOWAY; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN

POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY;

PARLAMENT FINANCIAL, INC. D/B/A

PARLAMENT ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION;

are defendants. LAURA E. ROTH, the Clerk

of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash BY ELECTRONIC SALE AT:

WWW.VOLUSIA.REALFORECLOSE.COM, at

11:00 A.M., on February 16, 2021, the following

described property as set forth in said

Final Judgment, to wit:

PARCEL #1:

PROPERTY IN THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF

THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 12,

TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 33

EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGIN AT

THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF EAST

1/2 OF SAID NORTHEAST 1/4 OF

NORTHWEST 1/4; THENCE ALONG THE

SOUTH LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST 1/4

OF NORTHWEST 1/4 EAST A DISTANCE

OF 110 FEET; THENCE N 0° 2' W 136.1

FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY R/W LINE

OF A COUNTY ROAD; THENCE ALONG

SAID SOUTHERLY LINE S 38° 55' 30" W

174.9 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PARCEL #2:

PROPERTY IN THE NORTHEAST 1/4

OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION

12, TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH,

RANGE 33 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST

CORNER OF THE EAST 1/2 OF SAID

NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST

1/4; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH

LINE OF SAID NORTHEAST 1/4 OF

NORTHWEST 1/4,121.2 FEET;

THENCE N 0° 2' W 150 FEET TO THE

SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF A COUNTY

ROAD FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE EAST 243.8 FEET;

THENCE N 13° 12' W 156.4 FEET;

THENCE N 69° 48' W 69 FEET TO THE

SOUTHERLY R/W LINE OF A COUNTY

ROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID

SOUTHERLY LINE S 39° 9' 20" W

227.1 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PARCEL #3:

THE WEST 170 FEET OF THE EAST

550 FEET OF THE NORTH 125 FEET

OF THE SOUTH 150 FEET OF THE

NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHWEST

1/4 OF SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP

17 SOUTH, RANGE 33 EAST,

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA, LESS

THE TRIANGLE IN THE NORTHWEST

CORNER FOR RIGHT-OF-WAY, AS

RECORDED IN OR BOOK 1593, PAGE

579, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED

AS: COMMENCE AT THE

SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE EAST

1/2 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE

NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 12,

TOWNSHIP 17 SOUTH, RANGE 33

EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA,

THENCE SOUTH 89° 56' EAST, 110.0

FEET; THENCE NORTH 137.67 FEET

FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE NORTH 38° 36' EAST 15.8

FEET; THENCE NORTH 89° 56' WEST

9.85 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 12.31

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus

from the sale, if any, other than the property

owner as of the date of the lis pendens must

file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus

as unclaimed.

Dated this 12th day of January, 2021.

ERIC M. KNOPP, Esq.

Bar. No.: 709921

KAHANE & ASSOCIATES, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste.3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email:

notice@kahaneandassociates.com

19-00750

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0024

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 7TH JUDICIAL

CIRCUIT IN AND FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

CASE NO.: 2017 10667 CIDL

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON F/K/A

THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE FOR

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE

FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE CERTIFICATE-HOLDERS

OF POPULAR ABS, INC. MORTGAGE

PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2006-A,

Plaintiff, vs.

UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY,

THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE

OF IRENE A. COX, DECEASED, WHETHER

SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIM AS

SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES,

ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR

OTHER CLAIMANTS; NORMAN C. COX;

RHONDA L. OLIVER; JOHN P. COX; TANDA G. COX;

ALEXANDRA NICOLE HASHMAN; JONATHAN C. COX;

GREGORY T. COX; ROBERT E. COX;

THE CITY OF EDGEWATER, FLORIDA, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION;

UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES,

GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS,

TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHER PARTIES

CLAIMING AN INTEREST BY, THROUGH,

UNDER OR AGAINST THE ESTATE OF MARY

L. MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY LOUISE

MUSSETTER A/K/A MARY MUSSETTER, DECEASED;

DALE E. MUSSETTER; DANNY O.

MUSSETTER; BRANDY

SHALANE COOK A/K/A BRANDY KUBIK; RAYMOND

LEE COOK; RONALD L.

MUSSETTER, JR.; RYAN W.

MUSSETTER; CASEY ANNE CARTER,

Defendant(s).

TO: Ryan W. Mussetter

Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose

a mortgage on the following described property

in Volusia County, Florida:

LOTS 7239 AND 7420, BLOCK 233, REVISED

PLAT OR PART OF FLORIDA SHORES UNIT

#7, MAP BOOK 23, PAGE 131, RECORDS OF

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

Street Address: 2113 Juniper Dr.,

Edgewater, Florida 32141

has been filed against you and you are required

to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any,

to it on McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC,

Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 500 South

Australian Avenue, Suite 1000, West Palm

Beach, FL 33401, on or before February 19,

2021, and file the original with the Clerk of this

Court, otherwise, a default will be entered

against you for the relief demanded

in the complaint or petition.

REQUESTS FOR ACCOMMODATIONS BY

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES If you are a

person with a disability who needs an accommodation

in order to participate in this proceeding,

you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the

provision of certain assistance. Please contact

Court Administration, 125 E. Orange Ave., Ste.

300, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance,

or immediately upon receiving this

notification if the time before the appearance is

less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired,

call 711. THESE ARE NOT COURT INFORMATION NUMBERS

SOLICITUD DE ADAPTACIONES PARA

PERSONAS CON DISCAPACIDADES Si

usted es una persona con discapacidad que

necesita una adaptación para poder participar

en este procedimiento, usted tiene el derecho

a que se le proporcione cierta asistencia, sin

incurrir en gastos. Comuníquese con la Oficina

de Administración Judicial (Court Administration),

125 E. Orange Ave., Ste. 300,

Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 257-6096,

con no menos de 7 días de antelación de su

cita de comparecencia ante el juez, o de inmediato

al recibir esta notificación si la cita

de comparecencia está dentro de un plazo

menos de 7 días; si usted tiene una discapacidad

del habla o del oído, llame al 711.

ESTOS NUMEROS TELEFONICOS NO SON

PARA OBTENER INFORMACION JUDICIAL

Dated on January 5, 2021.

Laura E. Roth

Clerk of said Court

(Seal) By: J. Beach

As Deputy Clerk

MCCABE, WEISBERG & CONWAY, LLC

500 S. Australian Ave., Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, Florida, 33401

Telephone: (561) 713-1400

Email: FLpleadings@mwc-law.com

17-401854

January 14, 21, 2021 V21-0018

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL

CitiMortgage, Inc.,

Plaintiff, vs.

Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda Smith, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 2017 11215 CIDL of the Circuit

Court of the SEVENTH Judicial Circuit,

in and for Volusia County, Florida,

wherein CitiMortgage, Inc. is the Plaintiff

and Amanda M. Smith a/k/a Amanda

Smith; Jonathan Gillespie are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia

County Clerk of Court will sell to the

highest and best bidder for cash at,

www.volusia.realforeclose.com, beginning

at 11:00 AM on the 16th day of

February, 2021, the following described

property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 38C, BLOCK W, PLANTATION ESTATES,

PART OF SECTION 3,

TOWNSHIP 19 SOUTH,

RANGE 30 EAST AND RESUB'D

BLOCK X AND PART OF BLOCK

W, UNIT NO 1, ACCORDING TO

THE PLAT THEREOF AS

RECORDED IN MAP BOOK 11,

PAGE 279, OF THE PUBLIC

RECORDS OF VOLUSIA

COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 18th day of January, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 6173

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By MAXINE MELTzER, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 119294

17-F02963

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0031

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE

SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND

FOR VOLUSIA COUNTY, FLORIDA

GENERAL JURISDICTION DIVISION

CASE NO. 642018CA010327XXXXDL

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff, vs.

FREDDY A. DIAZ A/K/A FREDDY DIAZ, et al.,

Defendants.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant

to the Final Judgment and/or Order

Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, entered

in Case No. 642018CA010327XXXXDL

of the Circuit Court of the SEVENTH Judicial

Circuit, in and for Volusia County,

Florida, wherein Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

is the Plaintiff and Freddy A. Diaz a/k/a

Freddy Diaz; Anna M. Diaz a/k/a Annmarie

T. Diaz a/k/a Anna Marie T. Diaz

a/k/a Ann Marie T. Diaz are the Defendants,

that Laura Roth, Volusia County

Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and

best bidder for cash at, www.volusia.realforeclose.com,

beginning at 11:00 AM

on the 9th day of February, 2021, the

following described property as set forth

in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOT 198, ORLANDIA (UNRECORDED PLAT):

FROM THE SE CORNER OF SECTION 32,

TOWNSHIP 18 SOUTH, RANGE

30 EAST, VOLUSIA COUNTY,

FLORIDA, RUN NORTH ALONG

THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION

32 A DISTANCE OF 2805

FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 550

FEET FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE RUN NORTH 465

FEET, THENCE RUN WEST 220

FEET THENCE RUN SOUTH 465

FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 220

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SUBJECT TO AN EASEMENT

FOR ROAD PURPOSES

OVER THE SOUTH 35 FEET THEREOF.

Any person claiming an interest in the

surplus from the sale, if any, other than

the property owner as of the date of the

lis pendens must file a claim before the

clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated this 18th day of January, 2021.

BROCK & SCOTT, PLLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

2001 NW 64th St, Suite 130

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

Phone: (954) 618-6955, ext. 4788

Fax: (954) 618-6954

FLCourtDocs@brockandscott.com

By J BENNETT KITTERMAN, Esq.

Florida Bar No. 98636

18-F00220

January 21, 28, 2021 V21-0032

